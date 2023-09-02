Augusta Westside tops Sylvania Screven County

Augusta Westside collected a solid win over Sylvania Screven County in a 28-16 verdict for a Georgia high school football victory on Sept. 1.

The first quarter gave Augusta Westside a 21-14 lead over Sylvania Screven County.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second and third quarters.

The Patriots got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-2 edge.

