Atlanta The Howard holds off Hamilton Harris County

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Atlanta The Howard didn’t mind, dispatching Hamilton Harris County 16-7 during this Georgia football game.
Atlanta The Howard darted in front of Hamilton Harris County 7-0 to begin the second quarter.
Both teams were blanked in the second quarter.
Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.
The Hawks got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 2-0 edge.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.