Ashburn Turner County rides to cruise-control win over Pearson Atkinson County

Ashburn Turner County opened with a 22-15 advantage over Pearson Atkinson County through the first quarter.

Ashburn Turner County charged to a 36-15 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second and fourth quarters.

Last season, Ashburn Turner County and Pearson Atkinson County faced off on Nov. 4, 2022 at Ashburn Turner County High School.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Pearson Atkinson County faced off against Homerville Clinch County and Ashburn Turner County took on Lakeland Lanier County on Oct. 20 at Ashburn Turner County High School.

