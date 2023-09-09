Alma Bacon County prevails over Pearson Atkinson County

Alma Bacon County left no doubt on Friday, controlling Pearson Atkinson County from start to finish for a 35-3 victory at Pearson Atkinson County High on Sept. 8 in Georgia football action.

Alma Bacon County darted in front of Pearson Atkinson County 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Red Raiders opened a small 14-3 gap over the Rebels at halftime.

Alma Bacon County charged to a 21-3 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Red Raiders held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Alma Bacon County and Pearson Atkinson County squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Alma Bacon County High School.

Recently on Aug. 25, Alma Bacon County squared off with Sylvania Screven County in a football game.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.