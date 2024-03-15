Sports

Alma Bacon County defense stifles Pelham

A suffocating defense helped Alma Bacon County handle Pelham 15-0 in Georgia high school baseball on March 14.

In recent action on March 8, Alma Bacon County faced off against Fitzgerald.

