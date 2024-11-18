High School Sports
15 teams that pulled off upsets in first round of Georgia high school football playoffs

Credit: Jim Blackburn for the AJC

Fifteen underdogs won first-round games, according to the computer Maxwell Ratings. There were 17 last season. Here are this year’s upset winners with their projected margins of defeat.

Luella d. Westover (-21)

Archer d. Harrison (-15)

Sequoyah d. Gainesville (-13)

Ringgold d. Hart Co. (-13)

Dutchtown d. Decatur (-11)

Providence Christian d. Landmark Christian (-11)

Mount Paran Christian d. Greater Atlanta Christian (-9)

King’s Ridge Christian d. Darlington (-7)

Jones Co. d. East Forsyth (-7)

West Forsyth d. Brookwood (-6)

Cambridge d. Cedartown (-6)

Bleckley Co. d. Social Circle (-6)

Peachtree Ridge d. North Atlanta (-4)

Jasper Co. d. ACE Charter (-3)

Wilcox Co. d. McIntosh Co. Academy (-2)

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

