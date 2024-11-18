15 teams that pulled off upsets in first round of Georgia high school football playoffs

Fifteen underdogs won first-round games, according to the computer Maxwell Ratings. There were 17 last season. Here are this year’s upset winners with their projected margins of defeat.
Luella d. Westover (-21)
Archer d. Harrison (-15)
Sequoyah d. Gainesville (-13)
Ringgold d. Hart Co. (-13)
Dutchtown d. Decatur (-11)
Providence Christian d. Landmark Christian (-11)
Mount Paran Christian d. Greater Atlanta Christian (-9)
King’s Ridge Christian d. Darlington (-7)
Jones Co. d. East Forsyth (-7)
West Forsyth d. Brookwood (-6)
Cambridge d. Cedartown (-6)
Bleckley Co. d. Social Circle (-6)
Peachtree Ridge d. North Atlanta (-4)
Jasper Co. d. ACE Charter (-3)
Wilcox Co. d. McIntosh Co. Academy (-2)
