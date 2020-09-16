Three high school football coaches battling back from COVID-19

Irwin County’s Casey Soliday was released from a hospital Monday afternoon after seven days. He also was diagnosed with the flu.

“I feel better and I am breathing better, just really low energy,” Soliday told GHSF Daily via text. “Very glad to be at the house.”

Soliday said he hoped to be back at practice Monday.

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.