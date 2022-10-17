Maxwell summary after Week 9

The Maxwell Ratings will rank the 465 teams of the Georgia High School Association (GHSA), the Georgia Independent Athletic Association (GIAA), and the Georgia Association of Private & Parochial Schools (GAPPS) throughout the 2022 season. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on field results and do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.
Maxwell GHSA Football Ratings
As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.
The ratings are scaled so that there is a 50% chance in any given year of at least one team eclipsing a rating of 100.00.
A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half of the home advantage.
For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 1,511 of 1,618 total games (ignoring ties) (93.39%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 9.79 points and all game margins within 12.82 points.
All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
Home Advantage: 2.15
By Class
|AAAAAAA
|AAAAAA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Colquitt County
|7-0
|108.25
|1
|Lee County
|6-1
|92.20
|2
|Buford
|7-0
|99.86
|2
|Hughes
|7-0
|89.87
|3
|Mill Creek
|6-1
|97.77
|3
|Roswell
|7-1
|82.76
|4
|North Cobb
|5-2
|90.56
|4
|Thomas County Central
|7-0
|82.25
|5
|Valdosta
|8-0
|87.47
|5
|Houston County
|6-1
|82.01
|6
|Carrollton
|8-0
|84.79
|6
|Gainesville
|7-0
|81.69
|7
|Milton
|4-3
|84.75
|7
|Woodward Academy
|6-1
|80.50
|8
|Walton
|5-2
|83.31
|8
|Rome
|6-1
|75.52
|9
|Parkview
|6-1
|82.94
|9
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|4-3
|73.01
|10
|Lambert
|7-0
|82.53
|10
|Marist
|5-2
|69.90
|11
|Westlake
|5-2
|80.36
|11
|Alpharetta
|5-2
|66.92
|12
|Grayson
|6-1
|78.78
|12
|Blessed Trinity
|6-2
|66.65
|13
|Lowndes
|4-3
|75.57
|13
|South Paulding
|5-2
|66.29
|14
|Brookwood
|4-3
|74.02
|14
|Brunswick
|7-0
|64.30
|15
|East Coweta
|5-3
|73.21
|15
|Douglas County
|5-2
|63.38
|AAAAA
|AAAA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Ware County
|6-0
|80.38
|1
|Cedartown
|7-0
|86.05
|2
|Coffee
|6-1
|71.01
|2
|Perry
|7-1
|79.80
|3
|Warner Robins
|3-4
|69.76
|3
|Benedictine
|5-2
|78.29
|4
|Loganville
|8-0
|69.06
|4
|North Oconee
|7-0
|78.28
|5
|Cambridge
|6-2
|68.27
|5
|Troup
|7-0
|75.37
|6
|Creekside
|5-2
|68.17
|6
|Bainbridge
|4-4
|70.28
|7
|Jefferson
|5-2
|66.11
|7
|Burke County
|6-1
|68.32
|8
|Calhoun
|5-3
|65.53
|8
|Stockbridge
|5-2
|63.34
|9
|Dutchtown
|6-1
|64.75
|9
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|5-2
|63.33
|10
|Cartersville
|7-1
|64.63
|10
|Starr's Mill
|5-2
|63.28
|11
|Jones County
|5-3
|62.21
|11
|Wayne County
|6-1
|61.75
|12
|Eastside
|5-2
|59.79
|12
|Whitewater
|5-2
|60.07
|13
|Kell
|6-1
|57.98
|13
|Pace Academy
|6-1
|58.47
|14
|Clarke Central
|3-5
|56.59
|14
|Stephenson
|5-2
|57.33
|15
|Dalton
|5-3
|56.34
|15
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|6-1
|56.35
|AAA
|AA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Cedar Grove
|5-2
|91.36
|1
|Fitzgerald
|7-0
|73.96
|2
|Sandy Creek
|7-1
|74.12
|2
|Cook
|6-1
|66.60
|3
|Stephens County
|6-1
|71.08
|3
|Rockmart
|5-2
|64.13
|4
|Monroe Area
|3-4
|67.96
|4
|South Atlanta
|7-0
|62.14
|5
|Oconee County
|4-3
|65.33
|5
|Pierce County
|6-1
|62.02
|6
|Carver (Atlanta)
|5-2
|64.74
|6
|Appling County
|5-1
|62.02
|7
|Dougherty
|8-0
|63.79
|7
|Thomson
|5-1
|59.64
|8
|Calvary Day
|6-0
|62.34
|8
|Callaway
|4-3
|58.44
|9
|Adairsville
|6-1
|62.02
|9
|Fellowship Christian
|4-3
|56.72
|10
|Peach County
|4-3
|61.80
|10
|Northeast
|5-2
|55.33
|11
|Hebron Christian
|6-1
|59.89
|11
|Athens Academy
|5-2
|51.15
|12
|Thomasville
|5-3
|59.19
|12
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|4-3
|50.92
|13
|Carver (Columbus)
|5-2
|57.35
|13
|Worth County
|6-1
|50.62
|14
|Hart County
|4-3
|56.63
|14
|Putnam County
|6-1
|50.25
|15
|Savannah Christian
|6-1
|54.38
|15
|Laney
|6-0
|48.15
|A Division I
|A Division II
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Prince Avenue Christian
|6-0
|75.95
|1
|Bowdon
|7-1
|56.52
|2
|Irwin County
|5-1
|72.91
|2
|Johnson County
|7-0
|49.19
|3
|Rabun County
|8-0
|72.71
|3
|Clinch County
|7-1
|48.81
|4
|Brooks County
|5-1
|72.66
|4
|Early County
|7-1
|46.40
|5
|Swainsboro
|7-0
|67.40
|5
|Schley County
|5-2
|45.56
|6
|Darlington
|8-0
|65.94
|6
|Manchester
|5-2
|44.37
|7
|Elbert County
|7-1
|59.79
|7
|Charlton County
|5-2
|44.19
|8
|Dublin
|4-2
|55.04
|8
|Emanuel County Institute
|3-4
|42.40
|9
|Lamar County
|7-1
|53.90
|9
|Lincoln County
|5-2
|42.01
|10
|Bleckley County
|7-1
|53.90
|10
|McIntosh County Academy
|7-1
|41.39
|11
|Metter
|5-3
|53.51
|11
|Christian Heritage
|3-5
|41.16
|12
|St. Francis
|4-3
|52.94
|12
|Dooly County
|4-3
|40.09
|13
|Whitefield Academy
|5-2
|52.77
|13
|Aquinas
|5-2
|38.53
|14
|Commerce
|6-2
|46.47
|14
|Wilcox County
|4-3
|34.59
|15
|Social Circle
|5-2
|44.27
|15
|Mitchell County
|3-4
|33.54
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|GIAA AA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|John Milledge Academy
|7-0
|56.52
|1
|Brentwood School
|4-3
|23.16
|2
|St. Anne-Pacelli
|7-1
|46.65
|2
|Central Fellowship Christian
|7-0
|22.91
|3
|Tattnall Square
|5-3
|42.43
|3
|Briarwood Academy
|5-3
|14.52
|4
|Stratford Academy
|5-3
|41.41
|4
|Edmund Burke Academy
|4-3
|7.45
|5
|Brookstone
|4-3
|36.07
|5
|Gatewood School
|3-4
|7.12
|GIAA A
|GAPPS AA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Thomas Jefferson
|7-0
|29.84
|1
|Cherokee Christian
|5-2
|20.14
|2
|Robert Toombs Academy
|4-4
|9.88
|2
|Skipstone Academy
|6-0
|12.79
|3
|Fullington Academy
|4-3
|-11.25
|3
|King's Academy
|5-2
|4.56
|4
|Memorial Day
|3-4
|-30.12
|4
|Calvary Christian
|5-4
|-6.81
|5
|Harvester Christian
|2-5
|-34.17
|5
|Lanier Christian
|5-2
|-7.35
All-Class
Classification rankings are shown in [brackets]. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
|Rank
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Sch Str
|Rank
|Offense
|Defense
|1 [1]
|Colquitt County
|1-AAAAAAA
|7-0
|108.25
|70.25
|12 [9]
|51.97
|-20.18
|2 [2]
|Buford
|8-AAAAAAA
|7-0
|99.86
|79.40
|3 [3]
|39.86
|-23.90
|3 [3]
|Mill Creek
|8-AAAAAAA
|6-1
|97.77
|76.71
|6 [6]
|47.54
|-14.12
|4 [1]
|Lee County
|1-AAAAAA
|6-1
|92.20
|69.71
|13 [2]
|40.36
|-15.74
|5 [1]
|Cedar Grove
|5-AAA
|5-2
|91.36
|76.55
|7 [1]
|39.81
|-15.44
|6 [4]
|North Cobb
|5-AAAAAAA
|5-2
|90.56
|77.26
|4 [4]
|37.29
|-17.16
|7 [2]
|Hughes
|5-AAAAAA
|7-0
|89.87
|49.67
|119 [33]
|40.47
|-13.29
|8 [5]
|Valdosta
|1-AAAAAAA
|8-0
|87.47
|61.41
|38 [27]
|31.50
|-19.87
|9 [1]
|Cedartown
|7-AAAA
|7-0
|86.05
|58.84
|42 [3]
|32.69
|-17.26
|10 [6]
|Carrollton
|2-AAAAAAA
|8-0
|84.79
|59.79
|41 [28]
|35.84
|-12.84
|11 [7]
|Milton
|6-AAAAAAA
|4-3
|84.75
|68.50
|15 [11]
|33.61
|-15.03
|12 [8]
|Walton
|5-AAAAAAA
|5-2
|83.31
|71.03
|11 [8]
|36.77
|-10.44
|13 [9]
|Parkview
|4-AAAAAAA
|6-1
|82.94
|62.46
|31 [21]
|35.30
|-11.53
|14 [3]
|Roswell
|7-AAAAAA
|7-1
|82.76
|55.60
|66 [16]
|35.62
|-11.04
|15 [10]
|Lambert
|6-AAAAAAA
|7-0
|82.53
|56.39
|55 [31]
|34.26
|-12.16
|16 [4]
|Thomas County Central
|1-AAAAAA
|7-0
|82.25
|56.03
|58 [11]
|37.17
|-8.97
|17 [5]
|Houston County
|1-AAAAAA
|6-1
|82.01
|55.58
|67 [17]
|36.61
|-9.29
|18 [6]
|Gainesville
|8-AAAAAA
|7-0
|81.69
|53.04
|86 [26]
|34.82
|-10.77
|19 [7]
|Woodward Academy
|3-AAAAAA
|6-1
|80.50
|41.41
|202 [46]
|34.67
|-9.73
|20 [1]
|Ware County
|1-AAAAA
|6-0
|80.38
|52.29
|93 [14]
|31.42
|-12.85
|21 [11]
|Westlake
|2-AAAAAAA
|5-2
|80.36
|66.89
|18 [13]
|33.64
|-10.62
|22 [2]
|Perry
|2-AAAA
|7-1
|79.80
|52.81
|87 [6]
|34.76
|-8.94
|23 [12]
|Grayson
|4-AAAAAAA
|6-1
|78.78
|61.92
|34 [23]
|32.39
|-10.28
|24 [3]
|Benedictine
|3-AAAA
|5-2
|78.29
|56.21
|57 [4]
|30.03
|-12.16
|25 [4]
|North Oconee
|8-AAAA
|7-0
|78.28
|44.61
|172 [25]
|28.42
|-13.75
|26 [1]
|Prince Avenue Christian
|5-A Division I
|6-0
|75.95
|55.13
|71 [2]
|32.36
|-7.49
|27 [13]
|Lowndes
|1-AAAAAAA
|4-3
|75.57
|79.82
|2 [2]
|31.23
|-8.24
|28 [8]
|Rome
|6-AAAAAA
|6-1
|75.52
|50.28
|113 [32]
|31.39
|-8.02
|29 [5]
|Troup
|4-AAAA
|7-0
|75.37
|40.04
|218 [39]
|35.47
|-3.79
|30 [2]
|Sandy Creek
|5-AAA
|7-1
|74.12
|55.41
|69 [7]
|30.39
|-7.63
|31 [14]
|Brookwood
|4-AAAAAAA
|4-3
|74.02
|69.55
|14 [10]
|30.63
|-7.29
|32 [1]
|Fitzgerald
|1-AA
|7-0
|73.96
|45.90
|159 [9]
|29.58
|-8.27
|33 [15]
|East Coweta
|2-AAAAAAA
|5-3
|73.21
|65.53
|21 [15]
|33.30
|-3.81
|34 [9]
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|1-AAAAAA
|4-3
|73.01
|65.90
|20 [4]
|27.21
|-9.69
|35 [2]
|Irwin County
|1-A Division I
|5-1
|72.91
|47.84
|141 [7]
|29.85
|-6.95
|36 [3]
|Rabun County
|8-A Division I
|8-0
|72.71
|51.59
|97 [3]
|28.16
|-8.45
|37 [4]
|Brooks County
|1-A Division I
|5-1
|72.66
|56.29
|56 [1]
|32.41
|-4.14
|38 [16]
|Marietta
|3-AAAAAAA
|3-5
|72.51
|77.03
|5 [5]
|27.98
|-8.43
|39 [17]
|Norcross
|7-AAAAAAA
|5-2
|72.37
|53.70
|80 [33]
|32.27
|-4.00
|40 [18]
|Collins Hill
|8-AAAAAAA
|3-4
|71.42
|80.94
|1 [1]
|26.94
|-8.38
|41 [19]
|North Gwinnett
|7-AAAAAAA
|6-2
|71.19
|52.10
|94 [34]
|30.51
|-4.57
|42 [3]
|Stephens County
|8-AAA
|6-1
|71.08
|45.97
|157 [12]
|27.51
|-7.46
|43 [2]
|Coffee
|1-AAAAA
|6-1
|71.01
|38.17
|236 [42]
|30.78
|-4.13
|44 [20]
|South Forsyth
|6-AAAAAAA
|4-3
|70.94
|66.29
|19 [14]
|30.56
|-4.27
|45 [6]
|Bainbridge
|1-AAAA
|4-4
|70.28
|63.21
|30 [1]
|27.05
|-7.13
|46 [10]
|Marist
|4-AAAAAA
|5-2
|69.90
|53.33
|85 [25]
|29.08
|-4.71
|47 [3]
|Warner Robins
|2-AAAAA
|3-4
|69.76
|71.20
|10 [1]
|26.19
|-7.47
|48 [4]
|Loganville
|8-AAAAA
|8-0
|69.06
|45.83
|160 [24]
|27.84
|-5.11
|49 [21]
|Denmark
|6-AAAAAAA
|5-2
|68.97
|65.48
|22 [16]
|24.57
|-8.30
|50 [7]
|Burke County
|3-AAAA
|6-1
|68.32
|51.57
|98 [8]
|28.95
|-3.26
|51 [5]
|Cambridge
|6-AAAAA
|6-2
|68.27
|53.53
|84 [11]
|29.65
|-2.51
|52 [6]
|Creekside
|5-AAAAA
|5-2
|68.17
|52.47
|92 [13]
|25.42
|-6.65
|53 [4]
|Monroe Area
|8-AAA
|3-4
|67.96
|63.83
|28 [2]
|27.69
|-4.16
|54 [22]
|Kennesaw Mountain
|5-AAAAAAA
|6-1
|67.45
|49.80
|117 [36]
|29.57
|-1.77
|55 [5]
|Swainsboro
|2-A Division I
|7-0
|67.40
|35.50
|264 [20]
|25.17
|-6.12
|56 [11]
|Alpharetta
|7-AAAAAA
|5-2
|66.92
|52.48
|91 [28]
|32.23
|1.42
|57 [12]
|Blessed Trinity
|7-AAAAAA
|6-2
|66.65
|54.92
|75 [20]
|24.90
|-5.64
|58 [2]
|Cook
|1-AA
|6-1
|66.60
|50.24
|114 [4]
|28.78
|-1.71
|59 [13]
|South Paulding
|5-AAAAAA
|5-2
|66.29
|55.04
|73 [19]
|30.14
|-0.05
|60 [7]
|Jefferson
|8-AAAAA
|5-2
|66.11
|56.67
|52 [6]
|23.66
|-6.35
|61 [23]
|McEachern
|3-AAAAAAA
|4-4
|66.06
|68.03
|17 [12]
|27.82
|-2.13
|62 [6]
|Darlington
|7-A Division I
|8-0
|65.94
|36.03
|255 [18]
|30.38
|0.55
|63 [24]
|Mountain View
|8-AAAAAAA
|4-3
|65.90
|61.75
|35 [24]
|24.33
|-5.46
|64 [8]
|Calhoun
|7-AAAAA
|5-3
|65.53
|57.50
|48 [4]
|29.98
|0.56
|65 [5]
|Oconee County
|8-AAA
|4-3
|65.33
|62.29
|32 [3]
|25.18
|-4.05
|66 [9]
|Dutchtown
|2-AAAAA
|6-1
|64.75
|51.49
|100 [15]
|22.61
|-6.04
|67 [6]
|Carver (Atlanta)
|5-AAA
|5-2
|64.74
|55.92
|62 [6]
|23.87
|-4.76
|68 [10]
|Cartersville
|7-AAAAA
|7-1
|64.63
|42.99
|189 [32]
|26.98
|-1.54
|69 [14]
|Brunswick
|2-AAAAAA
|7-0
|64.30
|39.79
|220 [48]
|28.33
|0.14
|70 [3]
|Rockmart
|7-AA
|5-2
|64.13
|47.75
|143 [5]
|27.52
|-0.50
|71 [7]
|Dougherty
|1-AAA
|8-0
|63.79
|34.69
|275 [30]
|27.21
|-0.48
|72 [25]
|North Paulding
|3-AAAAAAA
|4-3
|63.45
|57.85
|46 [29]
|28.65
|1.30
|73 [15]
|Douglas County
|5-AAAAAA
|5-2
|63.38
|55.75
|64 [14]
|25.33
|-1.94
|74 [8]
|Stockbridge
|5-AAAA
|5-2
|63.34
|47.95
|140 [19]
|24.83
|-2.41
|75 [9]
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|4-AAAA
|5-2
|63.33
|49.23
|123 [16]
|23.39
|-3.83
|76 [26]
|South Gwinnett
|4-AAAAAAA
|4-3
|63.28
|64.09
|26 [19]
|23.79
|-3.38
|77 [10]
|Starr's Mill
|4-AAAA
|5-2
|63.28
|51.23
|101 [9]
|22.06
|-5.11
|78 [27]
|West Forsyth
|6-AAAAAAA
|3-4
|62.69
|63.99
|27 [20]
|24.57
|-2.01
|79 [28]
|Pebblebrook
|2-AAAAAAA
|3-5
|62.68
|62.00
|33 [22]
|26.46
|-0.12
|80 [8]
|Calvary Day
|3-AAA
|6-0
|62.34
|31.61
|292 [35]
|26.81
|0.57
|81 [11]
|Jones County
|2-AAAAA
|5-3
|62.21
|53.55
|83 [10]
|24.48
|-1.62
|82 [4]
|South Atlanta
|6-AA
|7-0
|62.14
|27.06
|332 [35]
|26.26
|0.22
|83 [5]
|Pierce County
|3-AA
|6-1
|62.02
|43.85
|181 [12]
|26.97
|1.05
|84 [9]
|Adairsville
|6-AAA
|6-1
|62.02
|35.42
|267 [29]
|30.65
|4.73
|85 [6]
|Appling County
|3-AA
|5-1
|62.02
|44.62
|171 [10]
|22.35
|-3.57
|86 [10]
|Peach County
|2-AAA
|4-3
|61.80
|58.57
|44 [4]
|24.13
|-1.56
|87 [11]
|Wayne County
|3-AAAA
|6-1
|61.75
|43.00
|188 [29]
|21.12
|-4.53
|88 [29]
|Camden County
|1-AAAAAAA
|5-3
|61.19
|51.53
|99 [35]
|20.17
|-4.91
|89 [30]
|Newton
|4-AAAAAAA
|3-4
|60.33
|61.64
|37 [26]
|22.79
|-1.43
|90 [12]
|Whitewater
|4-AAAA
|5-2
|60.07
|49.68
|118 [14]
|26.28
|2.31
|91 [11]
|Hebron Christian
|8-AAA
|6-1
|59.89
|44.83
|168 [14]
|26.12
|2.34
|92 [16]
|Sequoyah
|6-AAAAAA
|4-4
|59.81
|63.55
|29 [5]
|20.05
|-3.65
|93 [12]
|Eastside
|8-AAAAA
|5-2
|59.79
|41.91
|196 [34]
|20.50
|-3.18
|94 [7]
|Elbert County
|8-A Division I
|7-1
|59.79
|46.85
|148 [8]
|26.68
|3.00
|95 [7]
|Thomson
|4-AA
|5-1
|59.64
|31.25
|296 [24]
|23.14
|-0.39
|96 [31]
|Richmond Hill
|1-AAAAAAA
|3-5
|59.33
|64.86
|25 [18]
|21.22
|-2.01
|97 [12]
|Thomasville
|1-AAA
|5-3
|59.19
|55.97
|61 [5]
|21.44
|-1.64
|98 [32]
|Archer
|4-AAAAAAA
|1-6
|58.95
|73.84
|9 [7]
|20.13
|-2.71
|99 [17]
|Effingham County
|2-AAAAAA
|6-2
|58.94
|46.42
|154 [41]
|21.06
|-1.78
|100 [33]
|Meadowcreek
|7-AAAAAAA
|5-2
|58.93
|48.89
|129 [37]
|27.12
|4.30
|101 [34]
|Harrison
|3-AAAAAAA
|2-6
|58.70
|65.14
|23 [17]
|20.67
|-1.92
|102 [13]
|Pace Academy
|5-AAAA
|6-1
|58.47
|46.10
|155 [24]
|23.22
|0.85
|103 [8]
|Callaway
|5-AA
|4-3
|58.44
|39.63
|221 [14]
|20.86
|-1.47
|104 [13]
|Kell
|6-AAAAA
|6-1
|57.98
|40.83
|211 [36]
|23.58
|1.71
|105 [13]
|Carver (Columbus)
|1-AAA
|5-2
|57.35
|43.09
|185 [17]
|21.36
|0.12
|106 [14]
|Stephenson
|6-AAAA
|5-2
|57.33
|49.22
|124 [17]
|22.11
|0.89
|107 [9]
|Fellowship Christian
|8-AA
|4-3
|56.72
|51.05
|103 [3]
|21.73
|1.11
|108 [14]
|Hart County
|8-AAA
|4-3
|56.63
|32.87
|283 [33]
|21.68
|1.16
|109 [14]
|Clarke Central
|8-AAAAA
|3-5
|56.59
|56.74
|51 [5]
|21.66
|1.18
|110 [1]
|John Milledge Academy
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|7-0
|56.52
|24.19
|354 [10]
|20.39
|-0.02
|111 [1]
|Bowdon
|7-A Division II
|7-1
|56.52
|39.42
|225 [5]
|23.82
|3.41
|112 [15]
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|7-AAAA
|6-1
|56.35
|35.85
|258 [47]
|24.29
|4.05
|113 [15]
|Dalton
|7-AAAAA
|5-3
|56.34
|50.89
|105 [17]
|24.17
|3.93
|114 [16]
|Sonoraville
|7-AAAA
|5-2
|56.11
|50.31
|111 [12]
|20.46
|0.45
|115 [17]
|LaGrange
|4-AAAA
|5-2
|55.94
|42.00
|195 [32]
|21.96
|2.13
|116 [18]
|Shiloh
|8-AAAAAA
|3-4
|55.90
|49.14
|126 [35]
|22.89
|3.09
|117 [19]
|North Forsyth
|8-AAAAAA
|5-2
|55.56
|49.57
|121 [34]
|21.80
|2.35
|118 [16]
|Lithia Springs
|5-AAAAA
|5-3
|55.56
|51.11
|102 [16]
|21.66
|2.21
|119 [20]
|St. Pius X
|4-AAAAAA
|3-4
|55.51
|57.88
|45 [7]
|17.94
|-1.47
|120 [21]
|Veterans
|1-AAAAAA
|4-3
|55.38
|58.84
|43 [6]
|22.05
|2.77
|121 [10]
|Northeast
|2-AA
|5-2
|55.33
|30.83
|299 [26]
|20.93
|1.70
|122 [22]
|Creekview
|6-AAAAAA
|3-5
|55.27
|57.31
|50 [9]
|18.73
|-0.44
|123 [23]
|Paulding County
|5-AAAAAA
|4-3
|55.26
|54.49
|77 [22]
|21.07
|1.91
|124 [24]
|River Ridge
|6-AAAAAA
|5-2
|55.21
|45.29
|163 [43]
|21.08
|1.98
|125 [8]
|Dublin
|2-A Division I
|4-2
|55.04
|43.34
|183 [10]
|18.37
|-0.57
|126 [18]
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|6-AAAA
|5-3
|54.95
|50.32
|110 [11]
|18.40
|-0.44
|127 [15]
|Savannah Christian
|3-AAA
|6-1
|54.38
|35.99
|257 [27]
|21.60
|3.33
|128 [16]
|Dawson County
|7-AAA
|6-2
|54.23
|43.86
|180 [16]
|21.05
|2.93
|129 [19]
|Northwest Whitfield
|7-AAAA
|5-2
|54.03
|43.08
|186 [28]
|22.39
|4.46
|130 [9]
|Lamar County
|4-A Division I
|7-1
|53.90
|41.29
|206 [11]
|22.19
|4.39
|131 [10]
|Bleckley County
|2-A Division I
|7-1
|53.90
|37.87
|239 [15]
|20.39
|2.59
|132 [11]
|Metter
|3-A Division I
|5-3
|53.51
|41.23
|208 [12]
|16.80
|-0.61
|133 [25]
|Newnan
|5-AAAAAA
|3-4
|53.47
|56.64
|53 [10]
|21.39
|4.03
|134 [26]
|North Atlanta
|4-AAAAAA
|5-2
|53.42
|37.02
|245 [49]
|20.05
|2.73
|135 [12]
|St. Francis
|6-A Division I
|4-3
|52.94
|48.64
|133 [5]
|18.30
|1.46
|136 [13]
|Whitefield Academy
|6-A Division I
|5-2
|52.77
|41.03
|210 [13]
|18.51
|1.84
|137 [27]
|Allatoona
|6-AAAAAA
|2-5
|52.73
|55.04
|72 [18]
|19.20
|2.58
|138 [35]
|Peachtree Ridge
|7-AAAAAAA
|4-3
|52.35
|43.06
|187 [42]
|18.24
|2.00
|139 [36]
|Dacula
|8-AAAAAAA
|2-5
|52.30
|57.83
|47 [30]
|18.31
|2.11
|140 [37]
|Hillgrove
|3-AAAAAAA
|2-5
|52.24
|61.71
|36 [25]
|18.27
|2.14
|141 [20]
|Cairo
|1-AAAA
|6-2
|52.15
|37.00
|247 [46]
|20.37
|4.33
|142 [17]
|Crisp County
|1-AAA
|4-4
|51.82
|55.18
|70 [8]
|18.27
|2.56
|143 [17]
|Ola
|2-AAAAA
|4-3
|51.70
|49.04
|127 [20]
|20.03
|4.44
|144 [18]
|Mays
|5-AAAAA
|3-4
|51.68
|53.81
|79 [9]
|22.50
|6.93
|145 [19]
|Northside (Columbus)
|3-AAAAA
|7-1
|51.59
|34.59
|276 [46]
|20.93
|5.45
|146 [28]
|Lovejoy
|3-AAAAAA
|4-3
|51.34
|45.38
|162 [42]
|20.96
|5.73
|147 [21]
|Central (Carrollton)
|7-AAAA
|4-3
|51.27
|47.55
|144 [20]
|22.74
|7.57
|148 [11]
|Athens Academy
|8-AA
|5-2
|51.15
|46.05
|156 [8]
|19.49
|4.45
|149 [12]
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|5-AA
|4-3
|50.92
|47.52
|145 [6]
|21.15
|6.34
|150 [22]
|New Hampstead
|3-AAAA
|5-2
|50.81
|37.67
|240 [44]
|23.00
|8.30
|151 [13]
|Worth County
|1-AA
|6-1
|50.62
|37.28
|243 [19]
|21.68
|7.16
|152 [18]
|Mary Persons
|2-AAA
|4-4
|50.48
|51.62
|96 [9]
|19.74
|5.36
|153 [14]
|Putnam County
|4-AA
|6-1
|50.25
|21.35
|372 [46]
|15.75
|1.61
|154 [19]
|Morgan County
|4-AAA
|6-2
|50.19
|35.47
|265 [28]
|21.53
|7.45
|155 [23]
|Holy Innocents
|6-AAAA
|5-3
|49.80
|41.39
|203 [35]
|16.55
|2.86
|156 [2]
|Johnson County
|5-A Division II
|7-0
|49.19
|19.42
|383 [29]
|16.46
|3.38
|157 [20]
|Harlem
|4-AAA
|7-1
|49.16
|26.38
|339 [45]
|14.34
|1.28
|158 [29]
|Etowah
|6-AAAAAA
|5-2
|49.15
|41.37
|204 [47]
|19.82
|6.77
|159 [20]
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|6-AAAAA
|4-3
|48.98
|43.13
|184 [31]
|16.55
|3.67
|160 [24]
|Spalding
|2-AAAA
|5-3
|48.92
|41.50
|199 [33]
|17.89
|5.07
|161 [21]
|Lumpkin County
|7-AAA
|6-1
|48.83
|27.09
|331 [43]
|17.70
|4.98
|162 [3]
|Clinch County
|2-A Division II
|7-1
|48.81
|28.82
|322 [14]
|17.28
|4.58
|163 [30]
|Glynn Academy
|2-AAAAAA
|4-4
|48.79
|48.99
|128 [36]
|18.61
|5.93
|164 [31]
|Sprayberry
|7-AAAAAA
|2-5
|48.69
|53.55
|82 [24]
|18.74
|6.16
|165 [25]
|Hampton
|5-AAAA
|5-2
|48.17
|37.94
|238 [43]
|18.40
|6.34
|166 [38]
|Central Gwinnett
|8-AAAAAAA
|5-2
|48.17
|48.67
|130 [38]
|17.15
|5.09
|167 [15]
|Laney
|4-AA
|6-0
|48.15
|25.95
|343 [38]
|12.72
|0.68
|168 [21]
|Winder-Barrow
|8-AAAAA
|4-3
|48.08
|39.51
|224 [40]
|16.97
|4.99
|169 [22]
|Jackson
|2-AAA
|4-4
|47.93
|50.45
|108 [10]
|16.07
|4.25
|170 [22]
|Flowery Branch
|8-AAAAA
|2-6
|47.61
|60.04
|40 [3]
|16.21
|4.71
|171 [16]
|North Cobb Christian
|6-AA
|7-1
|47.56
|25.67
|345 [39]
|14.80
|3.34
|172 [17]
|Model
|7-AA
|5-3
|47.45
|34.54
|277 [23]
|15.25
|3.90
|173 [32]
|Alexander
|5-AAAAAA
|2-5
|47.33
|54.89
|76 [21]
|17.72
|6.50
|174 [23]
|Union Grove
|2-AAAAA
|4-4
|47.27
|45.96
|158 [23]
|11.98
|0.81
|175 [26]
|Hapeville Charter
|6-AAAA
|1-7
|47.27
|61.08
|39 [2]
|14.90
|3.74
|176 [39]
|Wheeler
|5-AAAAAAA
|4-3
|47.01
|46.63
|152 [41]
|15.45
|4.55
|177 [24]
|Cass
|7-AAAAA
|3-5
|46.98
|44.73
|170 [29]
|16.42
|5.55
|178 [2]
|St. Anne-Pacelli
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|7-1
|46.65
|25.48
|348 [9]
|15.13
|4.59
|179 [14]
|Commerce
|8-A Division I
|6-2
|46.47
|39.18
|227 [14]
|16.70
|6.33
|180 [4]
|Early County
|1-A Division II
|7-1
|46.40
|15.79
|398 [35]
|14.18
|3.89
|181 [25]
|Statesboro
|1-AAAAA
|2-5
|46.21
|52.55
|90 [12]
|18.60
|8.49
|182 [26]
|Hiram
|7-AAAAA
|4-4
|45.86
|41.69
|197 [35]
|21.18
|11.43
|183 [23]
|Ringgold
|6-AAA
|4-3
|45.80
|42.89
|190 [18]
|14.97
|5.27
|184 [18]
|Columbia
|5-AA
|5-3
|45.68
|40.61
|212 [13]
|15.00
|5.42
|185 [33]
|Jackson County
|8-AAAAAA
|3-5
|45.66
|48.21
|137 [37]
|14.29
|4.73
|186 [5]
|Schley County
|6-A Division II
|5-2
|45.56
|19.16
|386 [31]
|13.06
|3.61
|187 [27]
|Lovett
|5-AAAA
|3-4
|45.52
|49.19
|125 [18]
|12.78
|3.37
|188 [19]
|Vidalia
|3-AA
|6-1
|45.51
|28.30
|328 [34]
|15.50
|6.09
|189 [27]
|Maynard Jackson
|5-AAAAA
|5-3
|45.34
|40.06
|217 [38]
|13.98
|4.74
|190 [34]
|East Paulding
|5-AAAAAA
|2-5
|45.06
|57.45
|49 [8]
|16.89
|7.93
|191 [35]
|Evans
|2-AAAAAA
|3-4
|44.61
|46.82
|149 [40]
|15.52
|7.02
|192 [28]
|Baldwin
|2-AAAA
|2-5
|44.53
|55.87
|63 [5]
|17.32
|8.90
|193 [28]
|Villa Rica
|5-AAAAA
|4-4
|44.41
|45.23
|165 [26]
|15.17
|6.87
|194 [6]
|Manchester
|6-A Division II
|5-2
|44.37
|27.65
|330 [17]
|13.59
|5.33
|195 [15]
|Social Circle
|5-A Division I
|5-2
|44.27
|29.62
|312 [26]
|13.33
|5.16
|196 [29]
|Jenkins
|1-AAAAA
|2-5
|44.20
|65.06
|24 [2]
|17.76
|9.66
|197 [7]
|Charlton County
|2-A Division II
|5-2
|44.19
|34.86
|273 [9]
|13.98
|5.90
|198 [20]
|Union County
|8-AA
|6-1
|44.15
|26.84
|335 [36]
|15.64
|7.60
|199 [29]
|Walnut Grove
|8-AAAA
|6-1
|44.13
|29.96
|309 [52]
|16.14
|8.12
|200 [30]
|Chamblee
|4-AAAAA
|5-1
|43.84
|24.53
|353 [51]
|14.80
|7.06
|201 [36]
|Mundy's Mill
|3-AAAAAA
|5-2
|43.83
|35.23
|269 [52]
|12.01
|4.28
|202 [37]
|Lakeside (Evans)
|2-AAAAAA
|4-3
|43.65
|44.74
|169 [44]
|14.79
|7.24
|203 [24]
|Upson-Lee
|2-AAA
|4-4
|43.54
|39.17
|228 [22]
|17.16
|9.72
|204 [21]
|Berrien
|1-AA
|5-3
|43.40
|38.14
|237 [18]
|17.77
|10.47
|205 [38]
|Lassiter
|7-AAAAAA
|3-4
|43.31
|50.42
|109 [31]
|12.92
|5.71
|206 [39]
|Tift County
|1-AAAAAA
|1-6
|43.15
|76.41
|8 [1]
|15.31
|8.26
|207 [22]
|Fannin County
|7-AA
|4-3
|43.10
|35.14
|270 [22]
|15.86
|8.86
|208 [40]
|Lanier
|8-AAAAAA
|3-5
|42.74
|53.65
|81 [23]
|12.77
|6.14
|209 [30]
|Madison County
|8-AAAA
|4-3
|42.68
|38.87
|231 [41]
|15.64
|9.06
|210 [31]
|Centennial
|6-AAAAA
|2-5
|42.59
|54.99
|74 [7]
|14.03
|7.54
|211 [31]
|East Forsyth
|8-AAAA
|5-2
|42.55
|29.34
|317 [53]
|10.21
|3.77
|212 [3]
|Tattnall Square
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|5-3
|42.43
|36.11
|253 [2]
|18.52
|12.20
|213 [8]
|Emanuel County Institute
|3-A Division II
|3-4
|42.40
|44.37
|175 [2]
|18.33
|12.04
|214 [32]
|Northgate
|3-AAAAA
|2-6
|42.30
|49.83
|116 [19]
|12.40
|6.21
|215 [9]
|Lincoln County
|8-A Division II
|5-2
|42.01
|36.41
|252 [6]
|15.21
|9.30
|216 [25]
|Liberty County
|3-AAA
|4-3
|42.01
|34.18
|279 [31]
|15.72
|9.82
|217 [16]
|Trion
|7-A Division I
|6-1
|41.64
|22.73
|364 [32]
|14.83
|9.30
|218 [26]
|Wesleyan
|7-AAA
|3-5
|41.63
|44.28
|176 [15]
|13.82
|8.30
|219 [23]
|Dodge County
|1-AA
|3-5
|41.50
|47.02
|146 [7]
|13.08
|7.68
|220 [4]
|Stratford Academy
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|5-3
|41.41
|30.37
|305 [6]
|13.56
|8.26
|221 [10]
|McIntosh County Academy
|3-A Division II
|7-1
|41.39
|29.45
|315 [13]
|11.75
|6.46
|222 [11]
|Christian Heritage
|7-A Division II
|3-5
|41.16
|48.49
|135 [1]
|13.11
|8.06
|223 [40]
|Cherokee
|5-AAAAAAA
|2-5
|41.14
|48.61
|134 [39]
|15.23
|10.20
|224 [17]
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|6-A Division I
|5-2
|40.97
|35.74
|260 [19]
|16.80
|11.94
|225 [41]
|Osborne
|5-AAAAAAA
|5-2
|40.81
|25.54
|346 [46]
|14.33
|9.62
|226 [33]
|Tucker
|4-AAAAA
|2-5
|40.79
|48.65
|132 [22]
|13.15
|8.46
|227 [34]
|Decatur
|4-AAAAA
|3-4
|40.64
|44.86
|167 [28]
|17.04
|12.50
|228 [18]
|Pepperell
|7-A Division I
|4-3
|40.52
|37.02
|246 [16]
|12.78
|8.36
|229 [32]
|Griffin
|2-AAAA
|2-6
|40.43
|50.94
|104 [10]
|15.66
|11.34
|230 [27]
|Johnson (Savannah)
|3-AAA
|4-3
|40.41
|38.24
|235 [24]
|11.04
|6.74
|231 [33]
|Miller Grove
|6-AAAA
|3-5
|40.34
|43.87
|179 [27]
|14.95
|10.72
|232 [28]
|Monroe
|1-AAA
|4-4
|40.30
|37.14
|244 [26]
|12.92
|8.73
|233 [12]
|Dooly County
|4-A Division II
|4-3
|40.09
|35.70
|261 [8]
|13.82
|9.84
|234 [34]
|Southwest DeKalb
|6-AAAA
|2-6
|40.04
|46.75
|150 [22]
|15.05
|11.12
|235 [29]
|Gilmer
|7-AAA
|5-3
|39.23
|29.47
|314 [41]
|14.26
|11.13
|236 [30]
|Long County
|3-AAA
|5-2
|39.05
|23.95
|357 [47]
|12.67
|9.73
|237 [35]
|Cedar Shoals
|8-AAAA
|3-5
|38.94
|46.90
|147 [21]
|14.66
|11.83
|238 [36]
|Howard
|2-AAAA
|5-2
|38.76
|34.73
|274 [49]
|9.25
|6.59
|239 [37]
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|5-AAAA
|4-3
|38.75
|38.71
|234 [42]
|11.59
|8.94
|240 [13]
|Aquinas
|8-A Division II
|5-2
|38.53
|28.47
|325 [16]
|15.30
|12.88
|241 [42]
|Campbell
|2-AAAAAAA
|1-6
|38.25
|55.41
|68 [32]
|11.79
|9.64
|242 [31]
|Pickens
|7-AAA
|2-5
|37.98
|45.63
|161 [13]
|11.57
|9.70
|243 [35]
|Eagle's Landing
|2-AAAAA
|2-6
|37.91
|50.29
|112 [18]
|16.58
|14.77
|244 [43]
|Duluth
|7-AAAAAAA
|3-4
|37.76
|41.51
|198 [44]
|9.91
|8.25
|245 [24]
|Toombs County
|3-AA
|4-4
|37.71
|36.01
|256 [20]
|13.21
|11.61
|246 [19]
|Temple
|4-A Division I
|4-4
|37.54
|35.30
|268 [21]
|13.64
|12.20
|247 [38]
|Riverdale
|4-AAAA
|3-5
|37.37
|40.07
|215 [38]
|15.10
|13.84
|248 [41]
|Grovetown
|2-AAAAAA
|3-5
|37.34
|47.84
|142 [39]
|14.69
|13.46
|249 [39]
|Westside (Macon)
|2-AAAA
|5-2
|37.32
|30.01
|308 [51]
|11.84
|10.62
|250 [25]
|Tattnall County
|3-AA
|4-3
|37.23
|31.15
|297 [25]
|9.84
|8.72
|251 [42]
|Habersham Central
|8-AAAAAA
|2-5
|36.96
|50.74
|106 [29]
|13.15
|12.30
|252 [20]
|Screven County
|3-A Division I
|6-0
|36.89
|4.68
|431 [37]
|5.52
|4.74
|253 [26]
|North Murray
|7-AA
|5-3
|36.72
|28.59
|323 [32]
|17.16
|16.55
|254 [40]
|McDonough
|5-AAAA
|3-4
|36.56
|30.41
|304 [50]
|14.13
|13.67
|255 [44]
|Discovery
|7-AAAAAAA
|3-5
|36.44
|42.87
|191 [43]
|10.87
|10.53
|256 [21]
|Mount Vernon
|6-A Division I
|4-3
|36.41
|30.27
|306 [25]
|12.85
|12.55
|257 [43]
|Dunwoody
|4-AAAAAA
|4-3
|36.16
|31.91
|290 [54]
|12.44
|12.38
|258 [5]
|Brookstone
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|4-3
|36.07
|32.59
|286 [4]
|13.65
|13.69
|259 [27]
|Brantley County
|3-AA
|5-3
|35.57
|29.25
|319 [29]
|10.15
|10.68
|260 [41]
|Cherokee Bluff
|8-AAAA
|2-6
|35.52
|42.52
|193 [31]
|10.48
|11.07
|261 [42]
|Hardaway
|1-AAAA
|2-6
|35.19
|51.67
|95 [7]
|11.46
|12.38
|262 [28]
|Sumter County
|1-AA
|1-6
|35.17
|52.69
|89 [2]
|11.90
|12.83
|263 [32]
|Coahulla Creek
|6-AAA
|5-2
|34.94
|21.91
|368 [48]
|12.12
|13.28
|264 [44]
|Johns Creek
|7-AAAAAA
|1-7
|34.61
|55.99
|60 [13]
|11.54
|13.04
|265 [14]
|Wilcox County
|4-A Division II
|4-3
|34.59
|28.57
|324 [15]
|12.20
|13.71
|266 [33]
|White County
|7-AAA
|3-4
|34.56
|37.32
|241 [25]
|10.94
|12.48
|267 [36]
|Chapel Hill
|5-AAAAA
|3-5
|34.24
|39.61
|222 [39]
|8.27
|10.14
|268 [34]
|Hephzibah
|4-AAA
|4-4
|33.96
|31.43
|294 [36]
|12.34
|14.48
|269 [29]
|Providence Christian
|8-AA
|2-5
|33.64
|38.93
|230 [16]
|12.09
|14.56
|270 [45]
|South Effingham
|2-AAAAAA
|2-4
|33.59
|36.99
|248 [50]
|6.77
|9.29
|271 [15]
|Mitchell County
|1-A Division II
|3-4
|33.54
|41.09
|209 [4]
|6.15
|8.71
|272 [43]
|Southeast Bulloch
|3-AAAA
|2-6
|33.21
|44.43
|174 [26]
|11.10
|14.00
|273 [22]
|Jefferson County
|2-A Division I
|1-7
|32.80
|49.59
|120 [4]
|8.84
|12.14
|274 [35]
|Bremen
|6-AAA
|4-3
|32.61
|30.45
|303 [39]
|7.26
|10.76
|275 [23]
|Dade County
|7-A Division I
|4-3
|32.60
|44.56
|173 [9]
|12.44
|15.94
|276 [46]
|Morrow
|3-AAAAAA
|4-3
|32.45
|35.81
|259 [51]
|10.39
|14.04
|277 [24]
|Pelham
|1-A Division I
|2-6
|32.27
|48.12
|138 [6]
|8.84
|12.68
|278 [37]
|McIntosh
|3-AAAAA
|4-4
|32.25
|31.52
|293 [48]
|12.57
|16.42
|279 [44]
|West Laurens
|2-AAAA
|1-6
|32.00
|49.94
|115 [13]
|7.29
|11.39
|280 [45]
|Westover
|1-AAAA
|2-6
|31.93
|42.83
|192 [30]
|7.67
|11.85
|281 [30]
|Jeff Davis
|1-AA
|0-8
|31.91
|56.57
|54 [1]
|9.46
|13.65
|282 [46]
|North Hall
|8-AAAA
|3-5
|31.91
|39.60
|223 [40]
|9.17
|13.37
|283 [47]
|Jonesboro
|3-AAAAAA
|3-4
|31.79
|32.80
|284 [53]
|9.67
|13.98
|284 [38]
|Arabia Mountain
|4-AAAAA
|3-4
|31.73
|33.02
|282 [47]
|4.27
|8.65
|285 [16]
|Washington-Wilkes
|8-A Division II
|5-2
|31.61
|23.25
|361 [20]
|7.44
|11.93
|286 [48]
|Pope
|7-AAAAAA
|0-7
|31.41
|68.04
|16 [3]
|9.80
|14.50
|287 [45]
|Forsyth Central
|6-AAAAAAA
|2-5
|31.31
|48.22
|136 [40]
|8.95
|13.74
|288 [36]
|Douglass
|5-AAA
|3-5
|31.24
|40.07
|216 [20]
|4.14
|9.00
|289 [37]
|Richmond Academy
|4-AAA
|4-4
|31.23
|21.20
|373 [49]
|7.66
|12.54
|290 [49]
|Apalachee
|8-AAAAAA
|0-8
|31.21
|55.99
|59 [12]
|7.92
|12.82
|291 [31]
|Washington County
|4-AA
|2-5
|31.18
|39.13
|229 [15]
|12.49
|17.42
|292 [39]
|Banneker
|5-AAAAA
|3-4
|31.15
|42.14
|194 [33]
|8.58
|13.53
|293 [32]
|East Jackson
|8-AA
|4-3
|30.72
|24.06
|356 [43]
|8.33
|13.71
|294 [17]
|Jenkins County
|3-A Division II
|4-3
|30.43
|19.09
|387 [32]
|7.83
|13.50
|295 [25]
|Athens Christian
|8-A Division I
|3-4
|30.26
|30.86
|298 [24]
|11.47
|17.31
|296 [18]
|Telfair County
|4-A Division II
|5-2
|30.17
|20.51
|376 [24]
|13.00
|18.94
|297 [38]
|Savannah Country Day
|3-AAA
|3-4
|30.16
|33.38
|281 [32]
|5.88
|11.82
|298 [6]
|Bethlehem Christian Academy
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|8-0
|30.14
|3.05
|436 [23]
|6.29
|12.25
|299 [33]
|Haralson County
|7-AA
|2-6
|30.05
|44.12
|178 [11]
|7.96
|14.01
|300 [7]
|First Presbyterian
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|2-5
|29.93
|36.50
|251 [1]
|9.51
|15.68
|301 [1]
|Thomas Jefferson
|GIAA Region 2-A
|7-0
|29.84
|10.47
|412 [2]
|8.32
|14.58
|302 [40]
|Harris County
|3-AAAAA
|1-6
|29.75
|48.65
|131 [21]
|5.55
|11.91
|303 [39]
|Columbus
|1-AAA
|2-6
|29.61
|39.88
|219 [21]
|13.12
|19.62
|304 [19]
|Lanier County
|2-A Division II
|3-4
|29.26
|36.06
|254 [7]
|4.11
|10.95
|305 [8]
|Westfield School
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|5-3
|29.17
|22.52
|365 [12]
|11.02
|17.96
|306 [34]
|Banks County
|8-AA
|4-3
|28.69
|24.06
|355 [42]
|7.10
|14.51
|307 [20]
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|7-A Division II
|4-3
|28.39
|20.21
|379 [26]
|6.38
|14.09
|308 [26]
|Bryan County
|3-A Division I
|4-4
|28.20
|26.29
|341 [30]
|7.73
|15.63
|309 [27]
|Oglethorpe County
|5-A Division I
|5-2
|28.17
|13.77
|404 [33]
|7.99
|15.93
|310 [41]
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|7-AAAAA
|1-7
|27.93
|45.28
|164 [25]
|6.62
|14.80
|311 [9]
|Pinewood Christian
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|4-3
|27.73
|23.07
|362 [11]
|10.79
|19.16
|312 [21]
|Macon County
|6-A Division II
|2-5
|27.69
|25.27
|349 [19]
|10.47
|18.89
|313 [22]
|Greene County
|8-A Division II
|5-2
|27.62
|16.90
|394 [34]
|7.63
|16.11
|314 [23]
|Chattahoochee County
|6-A Division II
|3-4
|27.41
|21.69
|369 [21]
|6.02
|14.72
|315 [28]
|Heard County
|4-A Division I
|3-4
|27.38
|26.53
|338 [29]
|7.61
|16.33
|316 [10]
|Brookwood School
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|4-3
|26.48
|27.05
|333 [7]
|9.35
|18.98
|317 [35]
|ACE Charter
|2-AA
|6-1
|26.14
|2.47
|437 [56]
|10.69
|20.66
|318 [29]
|Jasper County
|5-A Division I
|3-4
|25.91
|29.31
|318 [27]
|4.30
|14.50
|319 [42]
|Greenbrier
|1-AAAAA
|0-7
|25.82
|43.39
|182 [30]
|3.04
|13.32
|320 [47]
|Luella
|5-AAAA
|1-6
|25.29
|46.71
|151 [23]
|2.66
|13.48
|321 [50]
|Alcovy
|3-AAAAAA
|1-6
|25.17
|47.97
|139 [38]
|9.48
|20.41
|322 [40]
|Gordon Lee
|6-AAA
|3-4
|24.87
|26.87
|334 [44]
|6.01
|17.24
|323 [43]
|Chattahoochee
|6-AAAAA
|2-6
|24.84
|39.32
|226 [41]
|6.82
|18.09
|324 [51]
|New Manchester
|5-AAAAAA
|0-7
|24.51
|55.74
|65 [15]
|2.38
|13.97
|325 [11]
|Deerfield-Windsor
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|5-3
|24.31
|19.19
|385 [14]
|6.58
|18.37
|326 [44]
|North Springs
|6-AAAAA
|4-3
|23.44
|23.90
|359 [52]
|2.03
|14.69
|327 [52]
|Riverwood
|4-AAAAAA
|1-6
|23.29
|41.41
|201 [45]
|7.63
|20.45
|328 [36]
|Spencer
|2-AA
|5-2
|23.19
|12.21
|409 [54]
|3.82
|16.74
|329 [1]
|Brentwood School
|GIAA Region 2-AA
|4-3
|23.16
|21.91
|367 [1]
|4.46
|17.40
|330 [48]
|Fayette County
|4-AAAA
|1-6
|23.14
|40.27
|213 [37]
|1.16
|14.12
|331 [24]
|Turner County
|2-A Division II
|1-7
|23.11
|44.15
|177 [3]
|8.77
|21.77
|332 [37]
|Landmark Christian
|5-AA
|3-4
|23.08
|28.96
|320 [30]
|-1.15
|11.87
|333 [41]
|Pike County
|2-AAA
|2-5
|23.06
|29.35
|316 [42]
|5.33
|18.38
|334 [2]
|Central Fellowship Christian
|GIAA Region 6-AA
|7-0
|22.91
|-4.27
|445 [10]
|4.79
|17.99
|335 [38]
|Mount Paran Christian
|6-AA
|2-4
|22.68
|26.77
|336 [37]
|6.47
|19.90
|336 [25]
|Terrell County
|1-A Division II
|2-5
|22.57
|32.09
|288 [12]
|6.09
|19.62
|337 [26]
|Atkinson County
|2-A Division II
|2-5
|22.39
|32.73
|285 [10]
|4.90
|18.61
|338 [12]
|Valwood School
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|5-2
|21.67
|7.84
|421 [20]
|6.09
|20.53
|339 [49]
|Southeast Whitfield
|7-AAAA
|4-3
|21.51
|26.29
|340 [54]
|5.28
|19.87
|340 [42]
|LaFayette
|6-AAA
|1-6
|21.05
|38.77
|232 [23]
|5.37
|20.43
|341 [39]
|Washington
|6-AA
|2-4
|20.74
|25.17
|350 [40]
|-0.23
|15.14
|342 [30]
|Bacon County
|1-A Division I
|1-6
|20.35
|35.02
|271 [22]
|3.28
|19.03
|343 [27]
|Wheeler County
|4-A Division II
|4-3
|20.16
|21.52
|371 [22]
|2.30
|18.24
|344 [1]
|Cherokee Christian
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|5-2
|20.14
|9.08
|417 [1]
|5.01
|20.97
|345 [50]
|Chestatee
|8-AAAA
|1-6
|19.93
|41.48
|200 [34]
|4.85
|21.03
|346 [13]
|Mount de Sales
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|2-5
|19.61
|30.68
|302 [5]
|2.63
|19.12
|347 [31]
|Coosa
|7-A Division I
|3-5
|19.51
|27.88
|329 [28]
|1.33
|17.92
|348 [43]
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|6-AAA
|2-5
|18.44
|31.33
|295 [37]
|3.88
|21.55
|349 [53]
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|4-AAAAAA †
|5-2
|18.05
|14.24
|402 [57]
|0.83
|18.89
|350 [32]
|Armuchee
|7-A Division I
|3-4
|17.94
|23.46
|360 [31]
|1.50
|19.67
|351 [28]
|Montgomery County
|3-A Division II
|4-4
|17.76
|17.84
|392 [33]
|-0.25
|18.09
|352 [45]
|M.L. King
|4-AAAAA
|2-5
|17.32
|30.69
|301 [49]
|4.06
|22.84
|353 [54]
|South Cobb
|4-AAAAAA
|0-7
|17.10
|52.76
|88 [27]
|0.81
|19.81
|354 [46]
|Bradwell Institute
|1-AAAAA
|0-7
|17.10
|54.42
|78 [8]
|3.81
|22.81
|355 [40]
|Windsor Forest
|3-AA
|1-7
|16.98
|38.71
|233 [17]
|0.73
|19.85
|356 [47]
|Tri-Cities
|5-AAAAA
|1-6
|16.92
|36.77
|249 [43]
|-1.77
|17.41
|357 [51]
|Shaw
|1-AAAA
|3-5
|16.87
|23.94
|358 [56]
|-0.81
|18.42
|358 [14]
|Heritage (Newnan)
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|6-1
|16.71
|-20.36
|456 [25]
|-0.81
|18.58
|359 [29]
|Wilkinson County
|5-A Division II
|4-3
|16.22
|12.81
|407 [39]
|-2.17
|17.71
|360 [55]
|Woodstock
|6-AAAAAA
|0-8
|16.17
|50.47
|107 [30]
|3.47
|23.41
|361 [15]
|Lakeview Academy
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|4-3
|15.98
|16.79
|395 [16]
|1.21
|21.34
|362 [16]
|Terrell Academy
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|5-2
|15.90
|2.15
|439 [24]
|-2.91
|17.30
|363 [17]
|Strong Rock Christian
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|3-5
|15.71
|19.01
|388 [15]
|1.90
|22.30
|364 [30]
|Warren County
|8-A Division II
|2-5
|15.54
|25.53
|347 [18]
|3.23
|23.79
|365 [18]
|St. Andrew's School
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|4-2
|15.29
|5.48
|426 [21]
|-0.99
|19.83
|366 [33]
|East Laurens
|2-A Division I
|1-6
|15.20
|36.59
|250 [17]
|2.29
|23.20
|367 [31]
|Hancock Central
|5-A Division II
|3-4
|15.15
|19.93
|381 [28]
|0.19
|21.14
|368 [41]
|Southwest
|2-AA
|2-5
|15.13
|23.05
|363 [44]
|2.21
|23.19
|369 [44]
|Beach
|3-AAA
|1-6
|15.02
|30.78
|300 [38]
|1.86
|22.94
|370 [3]
|Briarwood Academy
|GIAA Region 4-AA
|5-3
|14.52
|9.05
|418 [4]
|-2.01
|19.57
|371 [48]
|Heritage (Conyers)
|8-AAAAA
|2-5
|14.21
|40.14
|214 [37]
|3.99
|25.88
|372 [32]
|Seminole County
|1-A Division II
|2-5
|14.02
|12.18
|410 [40]
|-0.81
|21.27
|373 [19]
|George Walton Academy
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|3-5
|13.88
|16.78
|396 [17]
|1.94
|24.16
|374 [56]
|Forest Park
|3-AAAAAA
|2-5
|13.07
|26.13
|342 [56]
|-1.33
|21.70
|375 [2]
|Skipstone Academy
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|6-0
|12.79
|-25.37
|459 [8]
|-2.12
|21.20
|376 [42]
|Therrell
|6-AA
|4-3
|12.53
|14.88
|399 [52]
|-1.82
|21.75
|377 [20]
|Frederica Academy
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|1-5
|12.49
|33.98
|280 [3]
|-0.90
|22.71
|378 [34]
|Claxton
|3-A Division I
|4-3
|11.61
|9.24
|416 [35]
|-1.51
|22.99
|379 [33]
|Georgia Military Prep
|5-A Division II
|2-6
|11.55
|20.37
|378 [25]
|-2.33
|22.23
|380 [43]
|Redan
|5-AA
|2-6
|11.44
|28.46
|326 [33]
|2.59
|27.26
|381 [52]
|Stone Mountain
|6-AAAA †
|2-5
|11.10
|18.74
|389 [58]
|-4.51
|20.49
|382 [34]
|Portal
|3-A Division II
|4-4
|10.64
|13.40
|405 [37]
|-1.43
|24.03
|383 [35]
|Towns County
|8-A Division II
|2-5
|10.17
|20.18
|380 [27]
|-1.36
|24.58
|384 [49]
|Midtown
|5-AAAAA †
|4-3
|10.07
|3.40
|434 [53]
|-2.25
|23.79
|385 [2]
|Robert Toombs Academy
|GIAA Region 2-A
|4-4
|9.88
|11.83
|411 [1]
|3.21
|29.43
|386 [44]
|Westside (Augusta)
|4-AA
|1-6
|9.18
|28.83
|321 [31]
|-6.33
|20.60
|387 [45]
|Rutland
|2-AA
|4-3
|8.32
|6.93
|423 [55]
|-1.52
|26.27
|388 [35]
|Chattooga
|7-A Division I
|1-7
|8.32
|31.75
|291 [23]
|-0.18
|27.60
|389 [21]
|Tiftarea Academy
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|1-6
|8.00
|21.63
|370 [13]
|2.48
|30.59
|390 [53]
|Islands
|3-AAAA
|0-8
|7.97
|49.36
|122 [15]
|-6.24
|21.90
|391 [45]
|Franklin County
|8-AAA
|0-7
|7.76
|46.44
|153 [11]
|-1.37
|26.97
|392 [36]
|Miller County
|1-A Division II
|2-5
|7.69
|12.90
|406 [38]
|-8.08
|20.34
|393 [46]
|Berkmar
|7-AAAAAAA
|2-5
|7.69
|34.23
|278 [45]
|-5.39
|23.03
|394 [50]
|Lithonia
|4-AAAAA
|0-7
|7.58
|35.63
|262 [44]
|-3.21
|25.31
|395 [46]
|Josey
|4-AA
|2-5
|7.51
|24.56
|352 [41]
|-4.00
|24.59
|396 [54]
|East Hall
|8-AAAA
|2-5
|7.50
|25.75
|344 [55]
|-3.43
|25.18
|397 [46]
|Ridgeland
|6-AAA
|0-7
|7.46
|41.23
|207 [19]
|-4.48
|24.16
|398 [4]
|Edmund Burke Academy
|GIAA Region 4-AA
|4-3
|7.45
|4.13
|432 [7]
|-4.74
|23.92
|399 [51]
|Locust Grove
|2-AAAAA
|0-7
|7.12
|45.00
|166 [27]
|-3.98
|25.00
|400 [5]
|Gatewood School
|GIAA Region 2-AA
|3-4
|7.12
|14.47
|401 [2]
|-0.72
|28.27
|401 [47]
|McNair
|5-AA
|4-4
|7.10
|2.30
|438 [57]
|-1.31
|27.70
|402 [52]
|Northview
|6-AAAAA
|1-7
|6.62
|28.33
|327 [50]
|-6.51
|22.98
|403 [37]
|Greenville
|6-A Division II
|2-5
|6.53
|19.36
|384 [30]
|-3.12
|26.46
|404 [57]
|Rockdale County
|3-AAAAAA
|1-6
|6.24
|29.56
|313 [55]
|-5.74
|24.12
|405 [22]
|Bulloch Academy
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|3-4
|6.24
|4.09
|433 [22]
|-1.98
|27.88
|406 [6]
|Augusta Prep
|GIAA Region 4-AA
|3-4
|6.14
|10.15
|413 [3]
|-4.31
|25.65
|407 [55]
|Druid Hills
|6-AAAA †
|3-4
|6.01
|6.73
|425 [59]
|-6.16
|23.94
|408 [47]
|West Hall
|7-AAA
|1-6
|5.54
|29.67
|310 [40]
|-5.75
|24.82
|409 [48]
|Gordon Central
|7-AA
|0-7
|5.33
|30.07
|307 [27]
|-3.38
|27.39
|410 [56]
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|5-AAAA
|0-7
|4.60
|37.32
|242 [45]
|-8.24
|23.27
|411 [3]
|King's Academy
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|5-2
|4.56
|-7.49
|448 [3]
|-6.30
|25.25
|412 [57]
|Seckinger
|8-AAAA †
|0-6
|3.74
|41.34
|205 [36]
|-5.89
|26.48
|413 [38]
|Hawkinsville
|4-A Division II
|2-5
|3.68
|6.92
|424 [42]
|-5.04
|27.39
|414 [49]
|Glenn Hills
|4-AA
|3-5
|3.51
|14.82
|400 [53]
|-5.50
|27.09
|415 [50]
|Central (Macon)
|2-AA
|1-6
|1.90
|29.62
|311 [28]
|-6.80
|27.40
|416 [39]
|Glascock County
|5-A Division II
|2-6
|0.51
|14.19
|403 [36]
|-2.09
|33.51
|417 [23]
|Southland Academy
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|3-4
|0.50
|9.38
|415 [19]
|-4.17
|31.44
|418 [7]
|Piedmont Academy
|GIAA Region 2-AA
|1-6
|-0.49
|8.67
|419 [5]
|-2.94
|33.65
|419 [40]
|Treutlen
|4-A Division II
|0-7
|-0.83
|32.55
|287 [11]
|-6.27
|30.67
|420 [53]
|Drew
|3-AAAAA
|0-7
|-1.94
|35.00
|272 [45]
|-5.08
|32.96
|421 [8]
|Southwest Georgia Academy
|GIAA Region 3-AA
|3-5
|-2.33
|0.55
|441 [8]
|-11.11
|27.33
|422 [41]
|Taylor County
|6-A Division II
|2-5
|-2.53
|4.71
|430 [44]
|-11.63
|27.00
|423 [58]
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|8-AAAA †
|0-7
|-2.72
|20.46
|377 [57]
|-8.40
|30.43
|424 [36]
|Crawford County
|4-A Division I
|2-6
|-3.61
|3.28
|435 [38]
|-3.24
|36.47
|425 [59]
|North Clayton
|4-AAAA
|1-7
|-3.82
|35.46
|266 [48]
|-11.25
|28.68
|426 [9]
|Trinity Christian (Dublin)
|GIAA Region 6-AA
|3-6
|-3.90
|5.34
|428 [6]
|-5.16
|34.84
|427 [51]
|Murray County
|7-AA
|0-7
|-5.57
|35.60
|263 [21]
|-16.03
|25.65
|428 [52]
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|6-AA
|1-7
|-6.01
|18.38
|391 [50]
|-8.19
|33.92
|429 [42]
|Lake Oconee Academy
|8-A Division II †
|3-5
|-6.01
|1.71
|440 [45]
|-12.75
|29.36
|430 [48]
|Groves
|3-AAA
|1-6
|-6.01
|25.08
|351 [46]
|-13.38
|28.74
|431 [53]
|Butler
|4-AA
|2-5
|-6.52
|18.62
|390 [49]
|-10.23
|32.40
|432 [4]
|Calvary Christian
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|5-4
|-6.81
|-10.85
|450 [4]
|-5.07
|37.84
|433 [49]
|Salem
|4-AAA
|1-7
|-7.08
|32.01
|289 [34]
|-9.72
|33.46
|434 [5]
|Lanier Christian
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|5-2
|-7.35
|-24.27
|458 [7]
|-9.17
|34.28
|435 [43]
|Marion County
|6-A Division II
|1-6
|-8.12
|5.45
|427 [43]
|-16.81
|27.42
|436 [54]
|Towers
|5-AA
|0-6-1
|-8.12
|17.78
|393 [51]
|-18.42
|25.81
|437 [37]
|King's Ridge Christian
|6-A Division I †
|1-5
|-8.35
|8.37
|420 [36]
|-8.85
|35.60
|438 [55]
|Kendrick
|2-AA
|0-7
|-9.15
|22.02
|366 [45]
|-9.66
|35.60
|439 [44]
|Randolph-Clay
|1-A Division II
|1-6
|-9.33
|20.56
|375 [23]
|-15.30
|30.13
|440 [24]
|Loganville Christian
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|1-6
|-10.53
|12.71
|408 [18]
|-12.93
|33.71
|441 [3]
|Fullington Academy
|GIAA Region 1-A
|4-3
|-11.25
|-17.01
|454 [5]
|-8.91
|38.45
|442 [6]
|Creekside Christian
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|4-4
|-13.70
|-7.09
|446 [2]
|-13.63
|36.17
|443 [45]
|Pataula Charter
|1-A Division II †
|5-2
|-14.10
|-18.00
|455 [49]
|-3.84
|46.37
|444 [10]
|Georgia Christian
|GIAA Region 3-AA
|2-4-1
|-14.53
|0.11
|442 [9]
|-15.66
|34.97
|445 [60]
|Clarkston
|6-AAAA †
|1-6
|-16.79
|4.91
|429 [60]
|-15.14
|37.75
|446 [56]
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|6-AA
|0-5-1
|-17.17
|19.68
|382 [48]
|-21.64
|31.63
|447 [25]
|Riverside Military Academy
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|0-8
|-18.65
|26.70
|337 [8]
|-11.52
|43.24
|448 [50]
|Cross Creek
|4-AAA
|1-7
|-19.79
|15.91
|397 [50]
|-18.99
|36.90
|449 [46]
|Twiggs County
|5-A Division II
|2-5
|-24.36
|-15.63
|453 [48]
|-14.06
|46.40
|450 [57]
|Jordan
|2-AA
|0-7
|-24.60
|21.09
|374 [47]
|-18.18
|42.53
|451 [58]
|Walker
|6-AA †
|1-5
|-25.91
|-7.30
|447 [58]
|-16.07
|45.95
|452 [7]
|Pinecrest Academy
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|3-4
|-26.36
|-20.71
|457 [6]
|-18.63
|43.83
|453 [38]
|Savannah
|3-A Division I
|0-8
|-30.06
|9.72
|414 [34]
|-20.12
|46.04
|454 [4]
|Memorial Day
|GIAA Region 2-A
|3-4
|-30.12
|-1.78
|443 [3]
|-18.53
|47.70
|455 [5]
|Harvester Christian
|GIAA Region 1-A
|2-5
|-34.17
|-11.16
|451 [4]
|-24.62
|45.66
|456 [8]
|Rock Springs Christian
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|2-6
|-34.72
|-13.03
|452 [5]
|-25.01
|45.82
|457 [6]
|Flint River Academy
|GIAA Region 1-A
|2-5
|-35.63
|-28.02
|461 [6]
|-26.43
|45.31
|458 [9]
|Community Christian
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|3-3
|-47.64
|-41.52
|465 [9]
|-32.90
|50.84
|459 [11]
|Notre Dame Academy
|GIAA Region 1-AA
|3-6
|-48.12
|-40.85
|464 [12]
|-34.94
|49.28
|460 [7]
|Grace Christian
|GIAA Region 1-A
|0-4
|-53.63
|-29.43
|463 [7]
|-36.51
|53.22
|461 [47]
|Baconton Charter
|1-A Division II
|1-5
|-60.39
|-3.33
|444 [46]
|-41.92
|54.58
|462 [48]
|Central (Talbotton)
|6-A Division II
|0-7
|-61.21
|7.66
|422 [41]
|-37.20
|60.11
|463 [12]
|St. Mary's Academy
|GIAA Region 1-AA
|1-6
|-62.49
|-28.18
|462 [11]
|-34.13
|64.46
|464 [54]
|Cross Keys
|4-AAAAA †
|0-7
|-71.19
|-26.27
|460 [54]
|-48.14
|59.15
|465 [49]
|GSIC
|8-A Division II †
|0-8
|-75.62
|-9.80
|449 [47]
|-40.60
|71.12
† - Plays a non-region schedule
Regions
Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.
|Rank
|Region
|Teams
|Comp Rating
|Avg Rating
|1
|1-AAAAAAA
|5
|88.74
|78.36
|2
|8-AAAAAAA
|6
|83.44
|72.57
|3
|1-AAAAAA
|6
|79.49
|71.33
|4
|5-AAA
|4
|75.78
|65.36
|5
|2-AAAAAAA
|5
|75.47
|67.86
|6
|6-AAAAAAA
|6
|74.79
|66.86
|7
|4-AAAAAAA
|6
|74.49
|69.72
|8
|5-AAAAAAA
|6
|72.05
|61.71
|9
|3-AAAAAAA
|5
|66.61
|62.59
|10
|5-AAAAAA
|8
|64.82
|55.65
|11
|7-AAAA
|6
|64.08
|54.22
|12
|8-AAA
|6
|63.42
|54.77
|13
|7-AAAAAA
|7
|62.85
|53.48
|14
|3-AAAA
|6
|61.34
|50.06
|15
|1-A Division I
|4
|61.22
|49.55
|16
|8-A Division I
|4
|60.39
|52.31
|17
|6-AAAAAA
|7
|59.63
|51.98
|18
|8-AAAAA
|7
|59.08
|51.64
|19
|1-AAAAA
|6
|59.04
|47.45
|20
|8-AAAAAA
|7
|58.37
|49.96
|21
|4-AAAA
|8
|58.27
|46.83
|22
|7-AAAAAAA
|7
|58.25
|48.10
|23
|2-AAAAA
|7
|57.77
|48.68
|24
|7-AAAAA
|6
|57.50
|51.21
|25
|1-AA
|7
|56.87
|49.02
|26
|1-AAA
|6
|56.07
|50.34
|27
|2-AAAA
|7
|54.44
|45.97
|28
|5-A Division I
|4
|54.34
|43.58
|29
|2-A Division I
|5
|53.70
|44.87
|30
|2-AAAAAA
|7
|52.97
|47.32
|31
|2-AAA
|5
|51.37
|45.36
|32
|1-AAAA
|5
|50.78
|41.28
|33
|3-AA
|7
|49.98
|42.44
|34
|4-AAAAAA
|6
|49.04
|42.56
|35
|6-AAAAA
|7
|48.99
|38.96
|36
|5-AAAAA
|8
|48.50
|43.43
|37
|5-AAAA
|8
|48.48
|40.09
|38
|7-A Division II
|3
|48.03
|42.02
|39
|3-AAAAAA
|8
|47.32
|35.55
|40
|8-AA
|6
|46.27
|40.85
|41
|6-A Division I
|4
|44.74
|45.77
|42
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|5
|44.53
|37.98
|43
|3-AAA
|8
|44.33
|34.67
|44
|7-AAA
|7
|43.69
|37.43
|45
|6-AAAA
|6
|43.34
|48.29
|46
|7-AA
|7
|42.71
|31.60
|47
|8-AAAA
|9
|42.70
|37.94
|48
|7-A Division I
|7
|41.94
|32.35
|49
|6-AAA
|8
|39.90
|30.90
|50
|2-A Division II
|5
|39.48
|33.55
|51
|3-AAAAA
|5
|39.35
|30.79
|52
|5-AA
|7
|38.88
|26.93
|53
|4-A Division I
|4
|38.75
|28.81
|54
|4-AA
|8
|37.49
|25.36
|55
|4-AAA
|6
|35.78
|22.95
|56
|3-A Division II
|5
|35.23
|28.52
|57
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|5
|35.21
|28.86
|58
|3-A Division I
|5
|33.36
|20.03
|59
|4-AAAAA
|6
|31.11
|30.32
|60
|6-AA
|7
|29.32
|20.35
|61
|4-A Division II
|6
|28.91
|21.31
|62
|8-A Division II
|6
|25.11
|27.58
|63
|6-A Division II
|8
|24.92
|9.96
|64
|2-AA
|8
|23.80
|12.03
|65
|5-A Division II
|6
|22.72
|11.38
|66
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|6
|21.22
|16.14
|67
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|4
|20.20
|15.44
|68
|1-A Division II
|7
|19.88
|7.79
|69
|GIAA Region 6-AA
|2
|16.30
|9.51
|70
|GIAA Region 2-AA
|3
|15.35
|9.93
|71
|GIAA Region 2-A
|3
|15.30
|3.20
|72
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|5
|15.18
|6.16
|73
|GIAA Region 4-AA
|3
|11.45
|9.37
|74
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|4
|6.24
|-2.25
|75
|GIAA Region 3-AA
|2
|-5.34
|-8.43
|76
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|5
|-7.08
|-18.02
|77
|GIAA Region 1-A
|4
|-25.50
|-33.67
|78
|GIAA Region 1-AA
|2
|-50.19
|-55.31
Least Likely Results
These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.
|Date
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Score
|Diff
|Prob
|Likelihood
|10/07
|Calhoun
|Hiram
|34 - 44
|21.82
|92.5%
|0.138
|09/30
|Douglas County
|New Manchester
|10 - 6
|36.72
|98.6%
|0.192
|08/26
|Adairsville
|Cherokee Bluff
|51 - 50
|28.65
|96.4%
|0.204
|09/24
|Laney
|Butler
|26 - 16
|56.82
|99.9%
|0.207
|09/09
|Pace Academy
|Lovett
|20 - 30
|15.10
|85.0%
|0.228
|09/16
|North Cobb
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|17 - 20
|19.70
|90.6%
|0.241
|09/02
|Deerfield-Windsor
|Strong Rock Christian
|19 - 42
|10.76
|77.5%
|0.244
|08/19
|Josey
|Savannah
|22 - 16
|35.43
|98.3%
|0.252
|08/19
|Camden County
|Columbia
|10 - 13
|17.65
|88.4%
|0.269
|10/14
|Pierce County
|Toombs County
|31 - 28
|26.46
|95.4%
|0.270
|09/28
|Cook
|Sumter County
|13 - 7
|33.58
|97.9%
|0.270
|08/19
|Veterans
|Richmond Academy
|23 - 20
|26.31
|95.4%
|0.272
|09/23
|Arabia Mountain
|Locust Grove
|13 - 12
|22.45
|93.0%
|0.275
|10/07
|Pace Academy
|McDonough
|42 - 40
|24.05
|94.1%
|0.277
|08/19
|Dougherty
|Westover
|28 - 21
|34.01
|98.0%
|0.293
Highest Rated Matchups
These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.
|Game Rating
|Date
|Team
|Opponent
|Score
|Diff
|Prob
|99.38
|10/14
|Buford
|Mill Creek
|39 - 27
|4.24
|62.0%
|96.69
|09/09
|Colquitt County
|Lee County
|48 - 27
|13.90
|83.2%
|93.69
|09/16
|Mill Creek
|Cedar Grove
|52 - 36
|8.56
|72.8%
|93.28
|09/23
|Colquitt County
|Cedar Grove
|39 - 17
|19.04
|89.9%
|92.98
|09/02
|Buford
|North Cobb
|21 - 14
|11.45
|78.9%
|91.58
|10/28
|Colquitt County
|Valdosta
|-
|18.63
|89.5%
|87.28
|10/07
|North Cobb
|Walton
|33 - 6
|5.10
|64.3%
|87.03
|09/23
|North Cobb
|Milton
|21 - 7
|7.96
|71.4%
|85.62
|08/20
|Mill Creek
|Walton
|47 - 41
|14.46
|84.1%
|85.05
|09/23
|Mill Creek
|Parkview
|40 - 17
|16.98
|87.6%
|84.86
|09/02
|Cedar Grove
|Westlake
|30 - 20
|8.85
|73.4%
|84.80
|08/19
|North Cobb
|Westlake
|21 - 17
|8.05
|71.6%
|84.71
|11/04
|Milton
|Lambert
|-
|0.07
|50.2%
|84.66
|10/28
|Lee County
|Thomas County Central
|-
|12.11
|80.1%
|84.41
|09/29
|Lee County
|Houston County
|50 - 21
|12.34
|80.5%
