ajc logo
X

Maxwell summary after Week 9

High School Sports Blog
By Loren Maxwell
1 hour ago

The Maxwell Ratings will rank the 465 teams of the Georgia High School Association (GHSA), the Georgia Independent Athletic Association (GIAA), and the Georgia Association of Private & Parochial Schools (GAPPS) throughout the 2022 season. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on field results and do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.

ExploreAJC rankings: Buford solidifies No. 1 ranking

Maxwell GHSA Football Ratings

As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.

The ratings are scaled so that there is a 50% chance in any given year of at least one team eclipsing a rating of 100.00.

A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half of the home advantage.

For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 1,511 of 1,618 total games (ignoring ties) (93.39%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 9.79 points and all game margins within 12.82 points.

All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

The Maxwell Ratings are a regular feature of Georgia High School Football Daily, a free newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

Home Advantage: 2.15

By Class

AAAAAAA AAAAAA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Colquitt County7-0108.251Lee County6-192.20
2Buford7-099.862Hughes7-089.87
3Mill Creek6-197.773Roswell7-182.76
4North Cobb5-290.564Thomas County Central7-082.25
5Valdosta8-087.475Houston County6-182.01
6Carrollton8-084.796Gainesville7-081.69
7Milton4-384.757Woodward Academy6-180.50
8Walton5-283.318Rome6-175.52
9Parkview6-182.949Northside (Warner Robins)4-373.01
10Lambert7-082.5310Marist5-269.90
11Westlake5-280.3611Alpharetta5-266.92
12Grayson6-178.7812Blessed Trinity6-266.65
13Lowndes4-375.5713South Paulding5-266.29
14Brookwood4-374.0214Brunswick7-064.30
15East Coweta5-373.2115Douglas County5-263.38



AAAAA AAAA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Ware County6-080.381Cedartown7-086.05
2Coffee6-171.012Perry7-179.80
3Warner Robins3-469.763Benedictine5-278.29
4Loganville8-069.064North Oconee7-078.28
5Cambridge6-268.275Troup7-075.37
6Creekside5-268.176Bainbridge4-470.28
7Jefferson5-266.117Burke County6-168.32
8Calhoun5-365.538Stockbridge5-263.34
9Dutchtown6-164.759Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)5-263.33
10Cartersville7-164.6310Starr's Mill5-263.28
11Jones County5-362.2111Wayne County6-161.75
12Eastside5-259.7912Whitewater5-260.07
13Kell6-157.9813Pace Academy6-158.47
14Clarke Central3-556.5914Stephenson5-257.33
15Dalton5-356.3415Heritage (Ringgold)6-156.35



AAA AA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Cedar Grove5-291.361Fitzgerald7-073.96
2Sandy Creek7-174.122Cook6-166.60
3Stephens County6-171.083Rockmart5-264.13
4Monroe Area3-467.964South Atlanta7-062.14
5Oconee County4-365.335Pierce County6-162.02
6Carver (Atlanta)5-264.746Appling County5-162.02
7Dougherty8-063.797Thomson5-159.64
8Calvary Day6-062.348Callaway4-358.44
9Adairsville6-162.029Fellowship Christian4-356.72
10Peach County4-361.8010Northeast5-255.33
11Hebron Christian6-159.8911Athens Academy5-251.15
12Thomasville5-359.1912Eagle's Landing Christian4-350.92
13Carver (Columbus)5-257.3513Worth County6-150.62
14Hart County4-356.6314Putnam County6-150.25
15Savannah Christian6-154.3815Laney6-048.15



A Division I A Division II
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Prince Avenue Christian6-075.951Bowdon7-156.52
2Irwin County5-172.912Johnson County7-049.19
3Rabun County8-072.713Clinch County7-148.81
4Brooks County5-172.664Early County7-146.40
5Swainsboro7-067.405Schley County5-245.56
6Darlington8-065.946Manchester5-244.37
7Elbert County7-159.797Charlton County5-244.19
8Dublin4-255.048Emanuel County Institute3-442.40
9Lamar County7-153.909Lincoln County5-242.01
10Bleckley County7-153.9010McIntosh County Academy7-141.39
11Metter5-353.5111Christian Heritage3-541.16
12St. Francis4-352.9412Dooly County4-340.09
13Whitefield Academy5-252.7713Aquinas5-238.53
14Commerce6-246.4714Wilcox County4-334.59
15Social Circle5-244.2715Mitchell County3-433.54



GIAA AAAA-AAA GIAA AA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1John Milledge Academy7-056.521Brentwood School4-323.16
2St. Anne-Pacelli7-146.652Central Fellowship Christian7-022.91
3Tattnall Square5-342.433Briarwood Academy5-314.52
4Stratford Academy5-341.414Edmund Burke Academy4-37.45
5Brookstone4-336.075Gatewood School3-47.12



GIAA A GAPPS AA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Thomas Jefferson7-029.841Cherokee Christian5-220.14
2Robert Toombs Academy4-49.882Skipstone Academy6-012.79
3Fullington Academy4-3-11.253King's Academy5-24.56
4Memorial Day3-4-30.124Calvary Christian5-4-6.81
5Harvester Christian2-5-34.175Lanier Christian5-2-7.35



All-Class

Classification rankings are shown in [brackets]. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

Rank Team Region Rec Rating Sch Str Rank Offense Defense
1 [1]Colquitt County1-AAAAAAA7-0108.2570.2512 [9]51.97-20.18
2 [2]Buford8-AAAAAAA7-099.8679.403 [3]39.86-23.90
3 [3]Mill Creek8-AAAAAAA6-197.7776.716 [6]47.54-14.12
4 [1]Lee County1-AAAAAA6-192.2069.7113 [2]40.36-15.74
5 [1]Cedar Grove5-AAA5-291.3676.557 [1]39.81-15.44
6 [4]North Cobb5-AAAAAAA5-290.5677.264 [4]37.29-17.16
7 [2]Hughes5-AAAAAA7-089.8749.67119 [33]40.47-13.29
8 [5]Valdosta1-AAAAAAA8-087.4761.4138 [27]31.50-19.87
9 [1]Cedartown7-AAAA7-086.0558.8442 [3]32.69-17.26
10 [6]Carrollton2-AAAAAAA8-084.7959.7941 [28]35.84-12.84
11 [7]Milton6-AAAAAAA4-384.7568.5015 [11]33.61-15.03
12 [8]Walton5-AAAAAAA5-283.3171.0311 [8]36.77-10.44
13 [9]Parkview4-AAAAAAA6-182.9462.4631 [21]35.30-11.53
14 [3]Roswell7-AAAAAA7-182.7655.6066 [16]35.62-11.04
15 [10]Lambert6-AAAAAAA7-082.5356.3955 [31]34.26-12.16
16 [4]Thomas County Central1-AAAAAA7-082.2556.0358 [11]37.17-8.97
17 [5]Houston County1-AAAAAA6-182.0155.5867 [17]36.61-9.29
18 [6]Gainesville8-AAAAAA7-081.6953.0486 [26]34.82-10.77
19 [7]Woodward Academy3-AAAAAA6-180.5041.41202 [46]34.67-9.73
20 [1]Ware County1-AAAAA6-080.3852.2993 [14]31.42-12.85
21 [11]Westlake2-AAAAAAA5-280.3666.8918 [13]33.64-10.62
22 [2]Perry2-AAAA7-179.8052.8187 [6]34.76-8.94
23 [12]Grayson4-AAAAAAA6-178.7861.9234 [23]32.39-10.28
24 [3]Benedictine3-AAAA5-278.2956.2157 [4]30.03-12.16
25 [4]North Oconee8-AAAA7-078.2844.61172 [25]28.42-13.75
26 [1]Prince Avenue Christian5-A Division I6-075.9555.1371 [2]32.36-7.49
27 [13]Lowndes1-AAAAAAA4-375.5779.822 [2]31.23-8.24
28 [8]Rome6-AAAAAA6-175.5250.28113 [32]31.39-8.02
29 [5]Troup4-AAAA7-075.3740.04218 [39]35.47-3.79
30 [2]Sandy Creek5-AAA7-174.1255.4169 [7]30.39-7.63
31 [14]Brookwood4-AAAAAAA4-374.0269.5514 [10]30.63-7.29
32 [1]Fitzgerald1-AA7-073.9645.90159 [9]29.58-8.27
33 [15]East Coweta2-AAAAAAA5-373.2165.5321 [15]33.30-3.81
34 [9]Northside (Warner Robins)1-AAAAAA4-373.0165.9020 [4]27.21-9.69
35 [2]Irwin County1-A Division I5-172.9147.84141 [7]29.85-6.95
36 [3]Rabun County8-A Division I8-072.7151.5997 [3]28.16-8.45
37 [4]Brooks County1-A Division I5-172.6656.2956 [1]32.41-4.14
38 [16]Marietta3-AAAAAAA3-572.5177.035 [5]27.98-8.43
39 [17]Norcross7-AAAAAAA5-272.3753.7080 [33]32.27-4.00
40 [18]Collins Hill8-AAAAAAA3-471.4280.941 [1]26.94-8.38
41 [19]North Gwinnett7-AAAAAAA6-271.1952.1094 [34]30.51-4.57
42 [3]Stephens County8-AAA6-171.0845.97157 [12]27.51-7.46
43 [2]Coffee1-AAAAA6-171.0138.17236 [42]30.78-4.13
44 [20]South Forsyth6-AAAAAAA4-370.9466.2919 [14]30.56-4.27
45 [6]Bainbridge1-AAAA4-470.2863.2130 [1]27.05-7.13
46 [10]Marist4-AAAAAA5-269.9053.3385 [25]29.08-4.71
47 [3]Warner Robins2-AAAAA3-469.7671.2010 [1]26.19-7.47
48 [4]Loganville8-AAAAA8-069.0645.83160 [24]27.84-5.11
49 [21]Denmark6-AAAAAAA5-268.9765.4822 [16]24.57-8.30
50 [7]Burke County3-AAAA6-168.3251.5798 [8]28.95-3.26
51 [5]Cambridge6-AAAAA6-268.2753.5384 [11]29.65-2.51
52 [6]Creekside5-AAAAA5-268.1752.4792 [13]25.42-6.65
53 [4]Monroe Area8-AAA3-467.9663.8328 [2]27.69-4.16
54 [22]Kennesaw Mountain5-AAAAAAA6-167.4549.80117 [36]29.57-1.77
55 [5]Swainsboro2-A Division I7-067.4035.50264 [20]25.17-6.12
56 [11]Alpharetta7-AAAAAA5-266.9252.4891 [28]32.231.42
57 [12]Blessed Trinity7-AAAAAA6-266.6554.9275 [20]24.90-5.64
58 [2]Cook1-AA6-166.6050.24114 [4]28.78-1.71
59 [13]South Paulding5-AAAAAA5-266.2955.0473 [19]30.14-0.05
60 [7]Jefferson8-AAAAA5-266.1156.6752 [6]23.66-6.35
61 [23]McEachern3-AAAAAAA4-466.0668.0317 [12]27.82-2.13
62 [6]Darlington7-A Division I8-065.9436.03255 [18]30.380.55
63 [24]Mountain View8-AAAAAAA4-365.9061.7535 [24]24.33-5.46
64 [8]Calhoun7-AAAAA5-365.5357.5048 [4]29.980.56
65 [5]Oconee County8-AAA4-365.3362.2932 [3]25.18-4.05
66 [9]Dutchtown2-AAAAA6-164.7551.49100 [15]22.61-6.04
67 [6]Carver (Atlanta)5-AAA5-264.7455.9262 [6]23.87-4.76
68 [10]Cartersville7-AAAAA7-164.6342.99189 [32]26.98-1.54
69 [14]Brunswick2-AAAAAA7-064.3039.79220 [48]28.330.14
70 [3]Rockmart7-AA5-264.1347.75143 [5]27.52-0.50
71 [7]Dougherty1-AAA8-063.7934.69275 [30]27.21-0.48
72 [25]North Paulding3-AAAAAAA4-363.4557.8546 [29]28.651.30
73 [15]Douglas County5-AAAAAA5-263.3855.7564 [14]25.33-1.94
74 [8]Stockbridge5-AAAA5-263.3447.95140 [19]24.83-2.41
75 [9]Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)4-AAAA5-263.3349.23123 [16]23.39-3.83
76 [26]South Gwinnett4-AAAAAAA4-363.2864.0926 [19]23.79-3.38
77 [10]Starr's Mill4-AAAA5-263.2851.23101 [9]22.06-5.11
78 [27]West Forsyth6-AAAAAAA3-462.6963.9927 [20]24.57-2.01
79 [28]Pebblebrook2-AAAAAAA3-562.6862.0033 [22]26.46-0.12
80 [8]Calvary Day3-AAA6-062.3431.61292 [35]26.810.57
81 [11]Jones County2-AAAAA5-362.2153.5583 [10]24.48-1.62
82 [4]South Atlanta6-AA7-062.1427.06332 [35]26.260.22
83 [5]Pierce County3-AA6-162.0243.85181 [12]26.971.05
84 [9]Adairsville6-AAA6-162.0235.42267 [29]30.654.73
85 [6]Appling County3-AA5-162.0244.62171 [10]22.35-3.57
86 [10]Peach County2-AAA4-361.8058.5744 [4]24.13-1.56
87 [11]Wayne County3-AAAA6-161.7543.00188 [29]21.12-4.53
88 [29]Camden County1-AAAAAAA5-361.1951.5399 [35]20.17-4.91
89 [30]Newton4-AAAAAAA3-460.3361.6437 [26]22.79-1.43
90 [12]Whitewater4-AAAA5-260.0749.68118 [14]26.282.31
91 [11]Hebron Christian8-AAA6-159.8944.83168 [14]26.122.34
92 [16]Sequoyah6-AAAAAA4-459.8163.5529 [5]20.05-3.65
93 [12]Eastside8-AAAAA5-259.7941.91196 [34]20.50-3.18
94 [7]Elbert County8-A Division I7-159.7946.85148 [8]26.683.00
95 [7]Thomson4-AA5-159.6431.25296 [24]23.14-0.39
96 [31]Richmond Hill1-AAAAAAA3-559.3364.8625 [18]21.22-2.01
97 [12]Thomasville1-AAA5-359.1955.9761 [5]21.44-1.64
98 [32]Archer4-AAAAAAA1-658.9573.849 [7]20.13-2.71
99 [17]Effingham County2-AAAAAA6-258.9446.42154 [41]21.06-1.78
100 [33]Meadowcreek7-AAAAAAA5-258.9348.89129 [37]27.124.30
101 [34]Harrison3-AAAAAAA2-658.7065.1423 [17]20.67-1.92
102 [13]Pace Academy5-AAAA6-158.4746.10155 [24]23.220.85
103 [8]Callaway5-AA4-358.4439.63221 [14]20.86-1.47
104 [13]Kell6-AAAAA6-157.9840.83211 [36]23.581.71
105 [13]Carver (Columbus)1-AAA5-257.3543.09185 [17]21.360.12
106 [14]Stephenson6-AAAA5-257.3349.22124 [17]22.110.89
107 [9]Fellowship Christian8-AA4-356.7251.05103 [3]21.731.11
108 [14]Hart County8-AAA4-356.6332.87283 [33]21.681.16
109 [14]Clarke Central8-AAAAA3-556.5956.7451 [5]21.661.18
110 [1]John Milledge AcademyGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA7-056.5224.19354 [10]20.39-0.02
111 [1]Bowdon7-A Division II7-156.5239.42225 [5]23.823.41
112 [15]Heritage (Ringgold)7-AAAA6-156.3535.85258 [47]24.294.05
113 [15]Dalton7-AAAAA5-356.3450.89105 [17]24.173.93
114 [16]Sonoraville7-AAAA5-256.1150.31111 [12]20.460.45
115 [17]LaGrange4-AAAA5-255.9442.00195 [32]21.962.13
116 [18]Shiloh8-AAAAAA3-455.9049.14126 [35]22.893.09
117 [19]North Forsyth8-AAAAAA5-255.5649.57121 [34]21.802.35
118 [16]Lithia Springs5-AAAAA5-355.5651.11102 [16]21.662.21
119 [20]St. Pius X4-AAAAAA3-455.5157.8845 [7]17.94-1.47
120 [21]Veterans1-AAAAAA4-355.3858.8443 [6]22.052.77
121 [10]Northeast2-AA5-255.3330.83299 [26]20.931.70
122 [22]Creekview6-AAAAAA3-555.2757.3150 [9]18.73-0.44
123 [23]Paulding County5-AAAAAA4-355.2654.4977 [22]21.071.91
124 [24]River Ridge6-AAAAAA5-255.2145.29163 [43]21.081.98
125 [8]Dublin2-A Division I4-255.0443.34183 [10]18.37-0.57
126 [18]Westminster (Atlanta)6-AAAA5-354.9550.32110 [11]18.40-0.44
127 [15]Savannah Christian3-AAA6-154.3835.99257 [27]21.603.33
128 [16]Dawson County7-AAA6-254.2343.86180 [16]21.052.93
129 [19]Northwest Whitfield7-AAAA5-254.0343.08186 [28]22.394.46
130 [9]Lamar County4-A Division I7-153.9041.29206 [11]22.194.39
131 [10]Bleckley County2-A Division I7-153.9037.87239 [15]20.392.59
132 [11]Metter3-A Division I5-353.5141.23208 [12]16.80-0.61
133 [25]Newnan5-AAAAAA3-453.4756.6453 [10]21.394.03
134 [26]North Atlanta4-AAAAAA5-253.4237.02245 [49]20.052.73
135 [12]St. Francis6-A Division I4-352.9448.64133 [5]18.301.46
136 [13]Whitefield Academy6-A Division I5-252.7741.03210 [13]18.511.84
137 [27]Allatoona6-AAAAAA2-552.7355.0472 [18]19.202.58
138 [35]Peachtree Ridge7-AAAAAAA4-352.3543.06187 [42]18.242.00
139 [36]Dacula8-AAAAAAA2-552.3057.8347 [30]18.312.11
140 [37]Hillgrove3-AAAAAAA2-552.2461.7136 [25]18.272.14
141 [20]Cairo1-AAAA6-252.1537.00247 [46]20.374.33
142 [17]Crisp County1-AAA4-451.8255.1870 [8]18.272.56
143 [17]Ola2-AAAAA4-351.7049.04127 [20]20.034.44
144 [18]Mays5-AAAAA3-451.6853.8179 [9]22.506.93
145 [19]Northside (Columbus)3-AAAAA7-151.5934.59276 [46]20.935.45
146 [28]Lovejoy3-AAAAAA4-351.3445.38162 [42]20.965.73
147 [21]Central (Carrollton)7-AAAA4-351.2747.55144 [20]22.747.57
148 [11]Athens Academy8-AA5-251.1546.05156 [8]19.494.45
149 [12]Eagle's Landing Christian5-AA4-350.9247.52145 [6]21.156.34
150 [22]New Hampstead3-AAAA5-250.8137.67240 [44]23.008.30
151 [13]Worth County1-AA6-150.6237.28243 [19]21.687.16
152 [18]Mary Persons2-AAA4-450.4851.6296 [9]19.745.36
153 [14]Putnam County4-AA6-150.2521.35372 [46]15.751.61
154 [19]Morgan County4-AAA6-250.1935.47265 [28]21.537.45
155 [23]Holy Innocents6-AAAA5-349.8041.39203 [35]16.552.86
156 [2]Johnson County5-A Division II7-049.1919.42383 [29]16.463.38
157 [20]Harlem4-AAA7-149.1626.38339 [45]14.341.28
158 [29]Etowah6-AAAAAA5-249.1541.37204 [47]19.826.77
159 [20]Greater Atlanta Christian6-AAAAA4-348.9843.13184 [31]16.553.67
160 [24]Spalding2-AAAA5-348.9241.50199 [33]17.895.07
161 [21]Lumpkin County7-AAA6-148.8327.09331 [43]17.704.98
162 [3]Clinch County2-A Division II7-148.8128.82322 [14]17.284.58
163 [30]Glynn Academy2-AAAAAA4-448.7948.99128 [36]18.615.93
164 [31]Sprayberry7-AAAAAA2-548.6953.5582 [24]18.746.16
165 [25]Hampton5-AAAA5-248.1737.94238 [43]18.406.34
166 [38]Central Gwinnett8-AAAAAAA5-248.1748.67130 [38]17.155.09
167 [15]Laney4-AA6-048.1525.95343 [38]12.720.68
168 [21]Winder-Barrow8-AAAAA4-348.0839.51224 [40]16.974.99
169 [22]Jackson2-AAA4-447.9350.45108 [10]16.074.25
170 [22]Flowery Branch8-AAAAA2-647.6160.0440 [3]16.214.71
171 [16]North Cobb Christian6-AA7-147.5625.67345 [39]14.803.34
172 [17]Model7-AA5-347.4534.54277 [23]15.253.90
173 [32]Alexander5-AAAAAA2-547.3354.8976 [21]17.726.50
174 [23]Union Grove2-AAAAA4-447.2745.96158 [23]11.980.81
175 [26]Hapeville Charter6-AAAA1-747.2761.0839 [2]14.903.74
176 [39]Wheeler5-AAAAAAA4-347.0146.63152 [41]15.454.55
177 [24]Cass7-AAAAA3-546.9844.73170 [29]16.425.55
178 [2]St. Anne-PacelliGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA7-146.6525.48348 [9]15.134.59
179 [14]Commerce8-A Division I6-246.4739.18227 [14]16.706.33
180 [4]Early County1-A Division II7-146.4015.79398 [35]14.183.89
181 [25]Statesboro1-AAAAA2-546.2152.5590 [12]18.608.49
182 [26]Hiram7-AAAAA4-445.8641.69197 [35]21.1811.43
183 [23]Ringgold6-AAA4-345.8042.89190 [18]14.975.27
184 [18]Columbia5-AA5-345.6840.61212 [13]15.005.42
185 [33]Jackson County8-AAAAAA3-545.6648.21137 [37]14.294.73
186 [5]Schley County6-A Division II5-245.5619.16386 [31]13.063.61
187 [27]Lovett5-AAAA3-445.5249.19125 [18]12.783.37
188 [19]Vidalia3-AA6-145.5128.30328 [34]15.506.09
189 [27]Maynard Jackson5-AAAAA5-345.3440.06217 [38]13.984.74
190 [34]East Paulding5-AAAAAA2-545.0657.4549 [8]16.897.93
191 [35]Evans2-AAAAAA3-444.6146.82149 [40]15.527.02
192 [28]Baldwin2-AAAA2-544.5355.8763 [5]17.328.90
193 [28]Villa Rica5-AAAAA4-444.4145.23165 [26]15.176.87
194 [6]Manchester6-A Division II5-244.3727.65330 [17]13.595.33
195 [15]Social Circle5-A Division I5-244.2729.62312 [26]13.335.16
196 [29]Jenkins1-AAAAA2-544.2065.0624 [2]17.769.66
197 [7]Charlton County2-A Division II5-244.1934.86273 [9]13.985.90
198 [20]Union County8-AA6-144.1526.84335 [36]15.647.60
199 [29]Walnut Grove8-AAAA6-144.1329.96309 [52]16.148.12
200 [30]Chamblee4-AAAAA5-143.8424.53353 [51]14.807.06
201 [36]Mundy's Mill3-AAAAAA5-243.8335.23269 [52]12.014.28
202 [37]Lakeside (Evans)2-AAAAAA4-343.6544.74169 [44]14.797.24
203 [24]Upson-Lee2-AAA4-443.5439.17228 [22]17.169.72
204 [21]Berrien1-AA5-343.4038.14237 [18]17.7710.47
205 [38]Lassiter7-AAAAAA3-443.3150.42109 [31]12.925.71
206 [39]Tift County1-AAAAAA1-643.1576.418 [1]15.318.26
207 [22]Fannin County7-AA4-343.1035.14270 [22]15.868.86
208 [40]Lanier8-AAAAAA3-542.7453.6581 [23]12.776.14
209 [30]Madison County8-AAAA4-342.6838.87231 [41]15.649.06
210 [31]Centennial6-AAAAA2-542.5954.9974 [7]14.037.54
211 [31]East Forsyth8-AAAA5-242.5529.34317 [53]10.213.77
212 [3]Tattnall SquareGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA5-342.4336.11253 [2]18.5212.20
213 [8]Emanuel County Institute3-A Division II3-442.4044.37175 [2]18.3312.04
214 [32]Northgate3-AAAAA2-642.3049.83116 [19]12.406.21
215 [9]Lincoln County8-A Division II5-242.0136.41252 [6]15.219.30
216 [25]Liberty County3-AAA4-342.0134.18279 [31]15.729.82
217 [16]Trion7-A Division I6-141.6422.73364 [32]14.839.30
218 [26]Wesleyan7-AAA3-541.6344.28176 [15]13.828.30
219 [23]Dodge County1-AA3-541.5047.02146 [7]13.087.68
220 [4]Stratford AcademyGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA5-341.4130.37305 [6]13.568.26
221 [10]McIntosh County Academy3-A Division II7-141.3929.45315 [13]11.756.46
222 [11]Christian Heritage7-A Division II3-541.1648.49135 [1]13.118.06
223 [40]Cherokee5-AAAAAAA2-541.1448.61134 [39]15.2310.20
224 [17]Mount Pisgah Christian6-A Division I5-240.9735.74260 [19]16.8011.94
225 [41]Osborne5-AAAAAAA5-240.8125.54346 [46]14.339.62
226 [33]Tucker4-AAAAA2-540.7948.65132 [22]13.158.46
227 [34]Decatur4-AAAAA3-440.6444.86167 [28]17.0412.50
228 [18]Pepperell7-A Division I4-340.5237.02246 [16]12.788.36
229 [32]Griffin2-AAAA2-640.4350.94104 [10]15.6611.34
230 [27]Johnson (Savannah)3-AAA4-340.4138.24235 [24]11.046.74
231 [33]Miller Grove6-AAAA3-540.3443.87179 [27]14.9510.72
232 [28]Monroe1-AAA4-440.3037.14244 [26]12.928.73
233 [12]Dooly County4-A Division II4-340.0935.70261 [8]13.829.84
234 [34]Southwest DeKalb6-AAAA2-640.0446.75150 [22]15.0511.12
235 [29]Gilmer7-AAA5-339.2329.47314 [41]14.2611.13
236 [30]Long County3-AAA5-239.0523.95357 [47]12.679.73
237 [35]Cedar Shoals8-AAAA3-538.9446.90147 [21]14.6611.83
238 [36]Howard2-AAAA5-238.7634.73274 [49]9.256.59
239 [37]Woodland (Stockbridge)5-AAAA4-338.7538.71234 [42]11.598.94
240 [13]Aquinas8-A Division II5-238.5328.47325 [16]15.3012.88
241 [42]Campbell2-AAAAAAA1-638.2555.4168 [32]11.799.64
242 [31]Pickens7-AAA2-537.9845.63161 [13]11.579.70
243 [35]Eagle's Landing2-AAAAA2-637.9150.29112 [18]16.5814.77
244 [43]Duluth7-AAAAAAA3-437.7641.51198 [44]9.918.25
245 [24]Toombs County3-AA4-437.7136.01256 [20]13.2111.61
246 [19]Temple4-A Division I4-437.5435.30268 [21]13.6412.20
247 [38]Riverdale4-AAAA3-537.3740.07215 [38]15.1013.84
248 [41]Grovetown2-AAAAAA3-537.3447.84142 [39]14.6913.46
249 [39]Westside (Macon)2-AAAA5-237.3230.01308 [51]11.8410.62
250 [25]Tattnall County3-AA4-337.2331.15297 [25]9.848.72
251 [42]Habersham Central8-AAAAAA2-536.9650.74106 [29]13.1512.30
252 [20]Screven County3-A Division I6-036.894.68431 [37]5.524.74
253 [26]North Murray7-AA5-336.7228.59323 [32]17.1616.55
254 [40]McDonough5-AAAA3-436.5630.41304 [50]14.1313.67
255 [44]Discovery7-AAAAAAA3-536.4442.87191 [43]10.8710.53
256 [21]Mount Vernon6-A Division I4-336.4130.27306 [25]12.8512.55
257 [43]Dunwoody4-AAAAAA4-336.1631.91290 [54]12.4412.38
258 [5]BrookstoneGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA4-336.0732.59286 [4]13.6513.69
259 [27]Brantley County3-AA5-335.5729.25319 [29]10.1510.68
260 [41]Cherokee Bluff8-AAAA2-635.5242.52193 [31]10.4811.07
261 [42]Hardaway1-AAAA2-635.1951.6795 [7]11.4612.38
262 [28]Sumter County1-AA1-635.1752.6989 [2]11.9012.83
263 [32]Coahulla Creek6-AAA5-234.9421.91368 [48]12.1213.28
264 [44]Johns Creek7-AAAAAA1-734.6155.9960 [13]11.5413.04
265 [14]Wilcox County4-A Division II4-334.5928.57324 [15]12.2013.71
266 [33]White County7-AAA3-434.5637.32241 [25]10.9412.48
267 [36]Chapel Hill5-AAAAA3-534.2439.61222 [39]8.2710.14
268 [34]Hephzibah4-AAA4-433.9631.43294 [36]12.3414.48
269 [29]Providence Christian8-AA2-533.6438.93230 [16]12.0914.56
270 [45]South Effingham2-AAAAAA2-433.5936.99248 [50]6.779.29
271 [15]Mitchell County1-A Division II3-433.5441.09209 [4]6.158.71
272 [43]Southeast Bulloch3-AAAA2-633.2144.43174 [26]11.1014.00
273 [22]Jefferson County2-A Division I1-732.8049.59120 [4]8.8412.14
274 [35]Bremen6-AAA4-332.6130.45303 [39]7.2610.76
275 [23]Dade County7-A Division I4-332.6044.56173 [9]12.4415.94
276 [46]Morrow3-AAAAAA4-332.4535.81259 [51]10.3914.04
277 [24]Pelham1-A Division I2-632.2748.12138 [6]8.8412.68
278 [37]McIntosh3-AAAAA4-432.2531.52293 [48]12.5716.42
279 [44]West Laurens2-AAAA1-632.0049.94115 [13]7.2911.39
280 [45]Westover1-AAAA2-631.9342.83192 [30]7.6711.85
281 [30]Jeff Davis1-AA0-831.9156.5754 [1]9.4613.65
282 [46]North Hall8-AAAA3-531.9139.60223 [40]9.1713.37
283 [47]Jonesboro3-AAAAAA3-431.7932.80284 [53]9.6713.98
284 [38]Arabia Mountain4-AAAAA3-431.7333.02282 [47]4.278.65
285 [16]Washington-Wilkes8-A Division II5-231.6123.25361 [20]7.4411.93
286 [48]Pope7-AAAAAA0-731.4168.0416 [3]9.8014.50
287 [45]Forsyth Central6-AAAAAAA2-531.3148.22136 [40]8.9513.74
288 [36]Douglass5-AAA3-531.2440.07216 [20]4.149.00
289 [37]Richmond Academy4-AAA4-431.2321.20373 [49]7.6612.54
290 [49]Apalachee8-AAAAAA0-831.2155.9959 [12]7.9212.82
291 [31]Washington County4-AA2-531.1839.13229 [15]12.4917.42
292 [39]Banneker5-AAAAA3-431.1542.14194 [33]8.5813.53
293 [32]East Jackson8-AA4-330.7224.06356 [43]8.3313.71
294 [17]Jenkins County3-A Division II4-330.4319.09387 [32]7.8313.50
295 [25]Athens Christian8-A Division I3-430.2630.86298 [24]11.4717.31
296 [18]Telfair County4-A Division II5-230.1720.51376 [24]13.0018.94
297 [38]Savannah Country Day3-AAA3-430.1633.38281 [32]5.8811.82
298 [6]Bethlehem Christian AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA8-030.143.05436 [23]6.2912.25
299 [33]Haralson County7-AA2-630.0544.12178 [11]7.9614.01
300 [7]First PresbyterianGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA2-529.9336.50251 [1]9.5115.68
301 [1]Thomas JeffersonGIAA Region 2-A7-029.8410.47412 [2]8.3214.58
302 [40]Harris County3-AAAAA1-629.7548.65131 [21]5.5511.91
303 [39]Columbus1-AAA2-629.6139.88219 [21]13.1219.62
304 [19]Lanier County2-A Division II3-429.2636.06254 [7]4.1110.95
305 [8]Westfield SchoolGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA5-329.1722.52365 [12]11.0217.96
306 [34]Banks County8-AA4-328.6924.06355 [42]7.1014.51
307 [20]Mount Zion (Carroll)7-A Division II4-328.3920.21379 [26]6.3814.09
308 [26]Bryan County3-A Division I4-428.2026.29341 [30]7.7315.63
309 [27]Oglethorpe County5-A Division I5-228.1713.77404 [33]7.9915.93
310 [41]Woodland (Cartersville)7-AAAAA1-727.9345.28164 [25]6.6214.80
311 [9]Pinewood ChristianGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA4-327.7323.07362 [11]10.7919.16
312 [21]Macon County6-A Division II2-527.6925.27349 [19]10.4718.89
313 [22]Greene County8-A Division II5-227.6216.90394 [34]7.6316.11
314 [23]Chattahoochee County6-A Division II3-427.4121.69369 [21]6.0214.72
315 [28]Heard County4-A Division I3-427.3826.53338 [29]7.6116.33
316 [10]Brookwood SchoolGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA4-326.4827.05333 [7]9.3518.98
317 [35]ACE Charter2-AA6-126.142.47437 [56]10.6920.66
318 [29]Jasper County5-A Division I3-425.9129.31318 [27]4.3014.50
319 [42]Greenbrier1-AAAAA0-725.8243.39182 [30]3.0413.32
320 [47]Luella5-AAAA1-625.2946.71151 [23]2.6613.48
321 [50]Alcovy3-AAAAAA1-625.1747.97139 [38]9.4820.41
322 [40]Gordon Lee6-AAA3-424.8726.87334 [44]6.0117.24
323 [43]Chattahoochee6-AAAAA2-624.8439.32226 [41]6.8218.09
324 [51]New Manchester5-AAAAAA0-724.5155.7465 [15]2.3813.97
325 [11]Deerfield-WindsorGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA5-324.3119.19385 [14]6.5818.37
326 [44]North Springs6-AAAAA4-323.4423.90359 [52]2.0314.69
327 [52]Riverwood4-AAAAAA1-623.2941.41201 [45]7.6320.45
328 [36]Spencer2-AA5-223.1912.21409 [54]3.8216.74
329 [1]Brentwood SchoolGIAA Region 2-AA4-323.1621.91367 [1]4.4617.40
330 [48]Fayette County4-AAAA1-623.1440.27213 [37]1.1614.12
331 [24]Turner County2-A Division II1-723.1144.15177 [3]8.7721.77
332 [37]Landmark Christian5-AA3-423.0828.96320 [30]-1.1511.87
333 [41]Pike County2-AAA2-523.0629.35316 [42]5.3318.38
334 [2]Central Fellowship ChristianGIAA Region 6-AA7-022.91-4.27445 [10]4.7917.99
335 [38]Mount Paran Christian6-AA2-422.6826.77336 [37]6.4719.90
336 [25]Terrell County1-A Division II2-522.5732.09288 [12]6.0919.62
337 [26]Atkinson County2-A Division II2-522.3932.73285 [10]4.9018.61
338 [12]Valwood SchoolGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA5-221.677.84421 [20]6.0920.53
339 [49]Southeast Whitfield7-AAAA4-321.5126.29340 [54]5.2819.87
340 [42]LaFayette6-AAA1-621.0538.77232 [23]5.3720.43
341 [39]Washington6-AA2-420.7425.17350 [40]-0.2315.14
342 [30]Bacon County1-A Division I1-620.3535.02271 [22]3.2819.03
343 [27]Wheeler County4-A Division II4-320.1621.52371 [22]2.3018.24
344 [1]Cherokee ChristianGAPPS Region 1-AA5-220.149.08417 [1]5.0120.97
345 [50]Chestatee8-AAAA1-619.9341.48200 [34]4.8521.03
346 [13]Mount de SalesGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA2-519.6130.68302 [5]2.6319.12
347 [31]Coosa7-A Division I3-519.5127.88329 [28]1.3317.92
348 [43]Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe6-AAA2-518.4431.33295 [37]3.8821.55
349 [53]Lakeside (Atlanta)4-AAAAAA †5-218.0514.24402 [57]0.8318.89
350 [32]Armuchee7-A Division I3-417.9423.46360 [31]1.5019.67
351 [28]Montgomery County3-A Division II4-417.7617.84392 [33]-0.2518.09
352 [45]M.L. King4-AAAAA2-517.3230.69301 [49]4.0622.84
353 [54]South Cobb4-AAAAAA0-717.1052.7688 [27]0.8119.81
354 [46]Bradwell Institute1-AAAAA0-717.1054.4278 [8]3.8122.81
355 [40]Windsor Forest3-AA1-716.9838.71233 [17]0.7319.85
356 [47]Tri-Cities5-AAAAA1-616.9236.77249 [43]-1.7717.41
357 [51]Shaw1-AAAA3-516.8723.94358 [56]-0.8118.42
358 [14]Heritage (Newnan)GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA6-116.71-20.36456 [25]-0.8118.58
359 [29]Wilkinson County5-A Division II4-316.2212.81407 [39]-2.1717.71
360 [55]Woodstock6-AAAAAA0-816.1750.47107 [30]3.4723.41
361 [15]Lakeview AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA4-315.9816.79395 [16]1.2121.34
362 [16]Terrell AcademyGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA5-215.902.15439 [24]-2.9117.30
363 [17]Strong Rock ChristianGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA3-515.7119.01388 [15]1.9022.30
364 [30]Warren County8-A Division II2-515.5425.53347 [18]3.2323.79
365 [18]St. Andrew's SchoolGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA4-215.295.48426 [21]-0.9919.83
366 [33]East Laurens2-A Division I1-615.2036.59250 [17]2.2923.20
367 [31]Hancock Central5-A Division II3-415.1519.93381 [28]0.1921.14
368 [41]Southwest2-AA2-515.1323.05363 [44]2.2123.19
369 [44]Beach3-AAA1-615.0230.78300 [38]1.8622.94
370 [3]Briarwood AcademyGIAA Region 4-AA5-314.529.05418 [4]-2.0119.57
371 [48]Heritage (Conyers)8-AAAAA2-514.2140.14214 [37]3.9925.88
372 [32]Seminole County1-A Division II2-514.0212.18410 [40]-0.8121.27
373 [19]George Walton AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA3-513.8816.78396 [17]1.9424.16
374 [56]Forest Park3-AAAAAA2-513.0726.13342 [56]-1.3321.70
375 [2]Skipstone AcademyGAPPS Region 2-AA6-012.79-25.37459 [8]-2.1221.20
376 [42]Therrell6-AA4-312.5314.88399 [52]-1.8221.75
377 [20]Frederica AcademyGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA1-512.4933.98280 [3]-0.9022.71
378 [34]Claxton3-A Division I4-311.619.24416 [35]-1.5122.99
379 [33]Georgia Military Prep5-A Division II2-611.5520.37378 [25]-2.3322.23
380 [43]Redan5-AA2-611.4428.46326 [33]2.5927.26
381 [52]Stone Mountain6-AAAA †2-511.1018.74389 [58]-4.5120.49
382 [34]Portal3-A Division II4-410.6413.40405 [37]-1.4324.03
383 [35]Towns County8-A Division II2-510.1720.18380 [27]-1.3624.58
384 [49]Midtown5-AAAAA †4-310.073.40434 [53]-2.2523.79
385 [2]Robert Toombs AcademyGIAA Region 2-A4-49.8811.83411 [1]3.2129.43
386 [44]Westside (Augusta)4-AA1-69.1828.83321 [31]-6.3320.60
387 [45]Rutland2-AA4-38.326.93423 [55]-1.5226.27
388 [35]Chattooga7-A Division I1-78.3231.75291 [23]-0.1827.60
389 [21]Tiftarea AcademyGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA1-68.0021.63370 [13]2.4830.59
390 [53]Islands3-AAAA0-87.9749.36122 [15]-6.2421.90
391 [45]Franklin County8-AAA0-77.7646.44153 [11]-1.3726.97
392 [36]Miller County1-A Division II2-57.6912.90406 [38]-8.0820.34
393 [46]Berkmar7-AAAAAAA2-57.6934.23278 [45]-5.3923.03
394 [50]Lithonia4-AAAAA0-77.5835.63262 [44]-3.2125.31
395 [46]Josey4-AA2-57.5124.56352 [41]-4.0024.59
396 [54]East Hall8-AAAA2-57.5025.75344 [55]-3.4325.18
397 [46]Ridgeland6-AAA0-77.4641.23207 [19]-4.4824.16
398 [4]Edmund Burke AcademyGIAA Region 4-AA4-37.454.13432 [7]-4.7423.92
399 [51]Locust Grove2-AAAAA0-77.1245.00166 [27]-3.9825.00
400 [5]Gatewood SchoolGIAA Region 2-AA3-47.1214.47401 [2]-0.7228.27
401 [47]McNair5-AA4-47.102.30438 [57]-1.3127.70
402 [52]Northview6-AAAAA1-76.6228.33327 [50]-6.5122.98
403 [37]Greenville6-A Division II2-56.5319.36384 [30]-3.1226.46
404 [57]Rockdale County3-AAAAAA1-66.2429.56313 [55]-5.7424.12
405 [22]Bulloch AcademyGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA3-46.244.09433 [22]-1.9827.88
406 [6]Augusta PrepGIAA Region 4-AA3-46.1410.15413 [3]-4.3125.65
407 [55]Druid Hills6-AAAA †3-46.016.73425 [59]-6.1623.94
408 [47]West Hall7-AAA1-65.5429.67310 [40]-5.7524.82
409 [48]Gordon Central7-AA0-75.3330.07307 [27]-3.3827.39
410 [56]Mount Zion (Jonesboro)5-AAAA0-74.6037.32242 [45]-8.2423.27
411 [3]King's AcademyGAPPS Region 1-AA5-24.56-7.49448 [3]-6.3025.25
412 [57]Seckinger8-AAAA †0-63.7441.34205 [36]-5.8926.48
413 [38]Hawkinsville4-A Division II2-53.686.92424 [42]-5.0427.39
414 [49]Glenn Hills4-AA3-53.5114.82400 [53]-5.5027.09
415 [50]Central (Macon)2-AA1-61.9029.62311 [28]-6.8027.40
416 [39]Glascock County5-A Division II2-60.5114.19403 [36]-2.0933.51
417 [23]Southland AcademyGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA3-40.509.38415 [19]-4.1731.44
418 [7]Piedmont AcademyGIAA Region 2-AA1-6-0.498.67419 [5]-2.9433.65
419 [40]Treutlen4-A Division II0-7-0.8332.55287 [11]-6.2730.67
420 [53]Drew3-AAAAA0-7-1.9435.00272 [45]-5.0832.96
421 [8]Southwest Georgia AcademyGIAA Region 3-AA3-5-2.330.55441 [8]-11.1127.33
422 [41]Taylor County6-A Division II2-5-2.534.71430 [44]-11.6327.00
423 [58]Johnson (Gainesville)8-AAAA †0-7-2.7220.46377 [57]-8.4030.43
424 [36]Crawford County4-A Division I2-6-3.613.28435 [38]-3.2436.47
425 [59]North Clayton4-AAAA1-7-3.8235.46266 [48]-11.2528.68
426 [9]Trinity Christian (Dublin)GIAA Region 6-AA3-6-3.905.34428 [6]-5.1634.84
427 [51]Murray County7-AA0-7-5.5735.60263 [21]-16.0325.65
428 [52]KIPP Atlanta Collegiate6-AA1-7-6.0118.38391 [50]-8.1933.92
429 [42]Lake Oconee Academy8-A Division II †3-5-6.011.71440 [45]-12.7529.36
430 [48]Groves3-AAA1-6-6.0125.08351 [46]-13.3828.74
431 [53]Butler4-AA2-5-6.5218.62390 [49]-10.2332.40
432 [4]Calvary ChristianGAPPS Region 2-AA5-4-6.81-10.85450 [4]-5.0737.84
433 [49]Salem4-AAA1-7-7.0832.01289 [34]-9.7233.46
434 [5]Lanier ChristianGAPPS Region 1-AA5-2-7.35-24.27458 [7]-9.1734.28
435 [43]Marion County6-A Division II1-6-8.125.45427 [43]-16.8127.42
436 [54]Towers5-AA0-6-1-8.1217.78393 [51]-18.4225.81
437 [37]King's Ridge Christian6-A Division I †1-5-8.358.37420 [36]-8.8535.60
438 [55]Kendrick2-AA0-7-9.1522.02366 [45]-9.6635.60
439 [44]Randolph-Clay1-A Division II1-6-9.3320.56375 [23]-15.3030.13
440 [24]Loganville ChristianGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA1-6-10.5312.71408 [18]-12.9333.71
441 [3]Fullington AcademyGIAA Region 1-A4-3-11.25-17.01454 [5]-8.9138.45
442 [6]Creekside ChristianGAPPS Region 2-AA4-4-13.70-7.09446 [2]-13.6336.17
443 [45]Pataula Charter1-A Division II †5-2-14.10-18.00455 [49]-3.8446.37
444 [10]Georgia ChristianGIAA Region 3-AA2-4-1-14.530.11442 [9]-15.6634.97
445 [60]Clarkston6-AAAA †1-6-16.794.91429 [60]-15.1437.75
446 [56]B.E.S.T. Academy6-AA0-5-1-17.1719.68382 [48]-21.6431.63
447 [25]Riverside Military AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA0-8-18.6526.70337 [8]-11.5243.24
448 [50]Cross Creek4-AAA1-7-19.7915.91397 [50]-18.9936.90
449 [46]Twiggs County5-A Division II2-5-24.36-15.63453 [48]-14.0646.40
450 [57]Jordan2-AA0-7-24.6021.09374 [47]-18.1842.53
451 [58]Walker6-AA †1-5-25.91-7.30447 [58]-16.0745.95
452 [7]Pinecrest AcademyGAPPS Region 1-AA3-4-26.36-20.71457 [6]-18.6343.83
453 [38]Savannah3-A Division I0-8-30.069.72414 [34]-20.1246.04
454 [4]Memorial DayGIAA Region 2-A3-4-30.12-1.78443 [3]-18.5347.70
455 [5]Harvester ChristianGIAA Region 1-A2-5-34.17-11.16451 [4]-24.6245.66
456 [8]Rock Springs ChristianGAPPS Region 2-AA2-6-34.72-13.03452 [5]-25.0145.82
457 [6]Flint River AcademyGIAA Region 1-A2-5-35.63-28.02461 [6]-26.4345.31
458 [9]Community ChristianGAPPS Region 2-AA3-3-47.64-41.52465 [9]-32.9050.84
459 [11]Notre Dame AcademyGIAA Region 1-AA3-6-48.12-40.85464 [12]-34.9449.28
460 [7]Grace ChristianGIAA Region 1-A0-4-53.63-29.43463 [7]-36.5153.22
461 [47]Baconton Charter1-A Division II1-5-60.39-3.33444 [46]-41.9254.58
462 [48]Central (Talbotton)6-A Division II0-7-61.217.66422 [41]-37.2060.11
463 [12]St. Mary's AcademyGIAA Region 1-AA1-6-62.49-28.18462 [11]-34.1364.46
464 [54]Cross Keys4-AAAAA †0-7-71.19-26.27460 [54]-48.1459.15
465 [49]GSIC8-A Division II †0-8-75.62-9.80449 [47]-40.6071.12



† - Plays a non-region schedule

Regions

Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.

Rank Region Teams Comp Rating Avg Rating
11-AAAAAAA588.7478.36
28-AAAAAAA683.4472.57
31-AAAAAA679.4971.33
45-AAA475.7865.36
52-AAAAAAA575.4767.86
66-AAAAAAA674.7966.86
74-AAAAAAA674.4969.72
85-AAAAAAA672.0561.71
93-AAAAAAA566.6162.59
105-AAAAAA864.8255.65
117-AAAA664.0854.22
128-AAA663.4254.77
137-AAAAAA762.8553.48
143-AAAA661.3450.06
151-A Division I461.2249.55
168-A Division I460.3952.31
176-AAAAAA759.6351.98
188-AAAAA759.0851.64
191-AAAAA659.0447.45
208-AAAAAA758.3749.96
214-AAAA858.2746.83
227-AAAAAAA758.2548.10
232-AAAAA757.7748.68
247-AAAAA657.5051.21
251-AA756.8749.02
261-AAA656.0750.34
272-AAAA754.4445.97
285-A Division I454.3443.58
292-A Division I553.7044.87
302-AAAAAA752.9747.32
312-AAA551.3745.36
321-AAAA550.7841.28
333-AA749.9842.44
344-AAAAAA649.0442.56
356-AAAAA748.9938.96
365-AAAAA848.5043.43
375-AAAA848.4840.09
387-A Division II348.0342.02
393-AAAAAA847.3235.55
408-AA646.2740.85
416-A Division I444.7445.77
42GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA544.5337.98
433-AAA844.3334.67
447-AAA743.6937.43
456-AAAA643.3448.29
467-AA742.7131.60
478-AAAA942.7037.94
487-A Division I741.9432.35
496-AAA839.9030.90
502-A Division II539.4833.55
513-AAAAA539.3530.79
525-AA738.8826.93
534-A Division I438.7528.81
544-AA837.4925.36
554-AAA635.7822.95
563-A Division II535.2328.52
57GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA535.2128.86
583-A Division I533.3620.03
594-AAAAA631.1130.32
606-AA729.3220.35
614-A Division II628.9121.31
628-A Division II625.1127.58
636-A Division II824.929.96
642-AA823.8012.03
655-A Division II622.7211.38
66GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA621.2216.14
67GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA420.2015.44
681-A Division II719.887.79
69GIAA Region 6-AA216.309.51
70GIAA Region 2-AA315.359.93
71GIAA Region 2-A315.303.20
72GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA515.186.16
73GIAA Region 4-AA311.459.37
74GAPPS Region 1-AA46.24-2.25
75GIAA Region 3-AA2-5.34-8.43
76GAPPS Region 2-AA5-7.08-18.02
77GIAA Region 1-A4-25.50-33.67
78GIAA Region 1-AA2-50.19-55.31

Least Likely Results

These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.

Date Favorite Underdog Score Diff Prob Likelihood
10/07CalhounHiram34 - 4421.8292.5%0.138
09/30Douglas CountyNew Manchester10 - 636.7298.6%0.192
08/26AdairsvilleCherokee Bluff51 - 5028.6596.4%0.204
09/24LaneyButler26 - 1656.8299.9%0.207
09/09Pace AcademyLovett20 - 3015.1085.0%0.228
09/16North CobbNorthside (Warner Robins)17 - 2019.7090.6%0.241
09/02Deerfield-WindsorStrong Rock Christian19 - 4210.7677.5%0.244
08/19JoseySavannah22 - 1635.4398.3%0.252
08/19Camden CountyColumbia10 - 1317.6588.4%0.269
10/14Pierce CountyToombs County31 - 2826.4695.4%0.270
09/28CookSumter County13 - 733.5897.9%0.270
08/19VeteransRichmond Academy23 - 2026.3195.4%0.272
09/23Arabia MountainLocust Grove13 - 1222.4593.0%0.275
10/07Pace AcademyMcDonough42 - 4024.0594.1%0.277
08/19DoughertyWestover28 - 2134.0198.0%0.293

Highest Rated Matchups

These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.

Game Rating Date Team Opponent Score Diff Prob
99.3810/14BufordMill Creek39 - 274.2462.0%
96.6909/09Colquitt CountyLee County48 - 2713.9083.2%
93.6909/16Mill CreekCedar Grove52 - 368.5672.8%
93.2809/23Colquitt CountyCedar Grove39 - 1719.0489.9%
92.9809/02BufordNorth Cobb21 - 1411.4578.9%
91.5810/28Colquitt CountyValdosta - 18.6389.5%
87.2810/07North CobbWalton33 - 65.1064.3%
87.0309/23North CobbMilton21 - 77.9671.4%
85.6208/20Mill CreekWalton47 - 4114.4684.1%
85.0509/23Mill CreekParkview40 - 1716.9887.6%
84.8609/02Cedar GroveWestlake30 - 208.8573.4%
84.8008/19North CobbWestlake21 - 178.0571.6%
84.7111/04MiltonLambert - 0.0750.2%
84.6610/28Lee CountyThomas County Central - 12.1180.1%
84.4109/29Lee CountyHouston County50 - 2112.3480.5%

About the Author

Loren Maxwell
Editors' Picks

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Alex Anthopoulos on Braves’ free agents: ‘We’d love to have all these guys back’16h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Marcus Mariota leads Falcons over heavily favored 49ers 28-14
16h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

In first NFL start, Troy Andersen delivers for Falcons
13h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

What went wrong for the Braves in the NLDS against the Phillies?
17h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

What went wrong for the Braves in the NLDS against the Phillies?
17h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Stout defense separates No. 1 Georgia from SEC contenders
The Latest

How the new top-10 teams fared in Week 9
1h ago
Notable results from Week 9: Dutchtown, North Paulding see title odds take hits
1h ago
4 Questions with Cambridge head coach Craig Bennett
2h ago
Featured

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Early voting: How to find dates and locations for metro Atlanta counties
GPB / Atlanta Press Club candidate debates begin Sunday
DEBATE RECAP: Warnock, Walker face off for U.S. Senate
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top