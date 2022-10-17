Maxwell summary after Week 9

All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

Home Advantage: 2.15

By Class

All-Class

Regions

Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.

Rank Region Teams Comp Rating Avg Rating 1 1-AAAAAAA 5 88.74 78.36 2 8-AAAAAAA 6 83.44 72.57 3 1-AAAAAA 6 79.49 71.33 4 5-AAA 4 75.78 65.36 5 2-AAAAAAA 5 75.47 67.86 6 6-AAAAAAA 6 74.79 66.86 7 4-AAAAAAA 6 74.49 69.72 8 5-AAAAAAA 6 72.05 61.71 9 3-AAAAAAA 5 66.61 62.59 10 5-AAAAAA 8 64.82 55.65 11 7-AAAA 6 64.08 54.22 12 8-AAA 6 63.42 54.77 13 7-AAAAAA 7 62.85 53.48 14 3-AAAA 6 61.34 50.06 15 1-A Division I 4 61.22 49.55 16 8-A Division I 4 60.39 52.31 17 6-AAAAAA 7 59.63 51.98 18 8-AAAAA 7 59.08 51.64 19 1-AAAAA 6 59.04 47.45 20 8-AAAAAA 7 58.37 49.96 21 4-AAAA 8 58.27 46.83 22 7-AAAAAAA 7 58.25 48.10 23 2-AAAAA 7 57.77 48.68 24 7-AAAAA 6 57.50 51.21 25 1-AA 7 56.87 49.02 26 1-AAA 6 56.07 50.34 27 2-AAAA 7 54.44 45.97 28 5-A Division I 4 54.34 43.58 29 2-A Division I 5 53.70 44.87 30 2-AAAAAA 7 52.97 47.32 31 2-AAA 5 51.37 45.36 32 1-AAAA 5 50.78 41.28 33 3-AA 7 49.98 42.44 34 4-AAAAAA 6 49.04 42.56 35 6-AAAAA 7 48.99 38.96 36 5-AAAAA 8 48.50 43.43 37 5-AAAA 8 48.48 40.09 38 7-A Division II 3 48.03 42.02 39 3-AAAAAA 8 47.32 35.55 40 8-AA 6 46.27 40.85 41 6-A Division I 4 44.74 45.77 42 GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA 5 44.53 37.98 43 3-AAA 8 44.33 34.67 44 7-AAA 7 43.69 37.43 45 6-AAAA 6 43.34 48.29 46 7-AA 7 42.71 31.60 47 8-AAAA 9 42.70 37.94 48 7-A Division I 7 41.94 32.35 49 6-AAA 8 39.90 30.90 50 2-A Division II 5 39.48 33.55 51 3-AAAAA 5 39.35 30.79 52 5-AA 7 38.88 26.93 53 4-A Division I 4 38.75 28.81 54 4-AA 8 37.49 25.36 55 4-AAA 6 35.78 22.95 56 3-A Division II 5 35.23 28.52 57 GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA 5 35.21 28.86 58 3-A Division I 5 33.36 20.03 59 4-AAAAA 6 31.11 30.32 60 6-AA 7 29.32 20.35 61 4-A Division II 6 28.91 21.31 62 8-A Division II 6 25.11 27.58 63 6-A Division II 8 24.92 9.96 64 2-AA 8 23.80 12.03 65 5-A Division II 6 22.72 11.38 66 GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA 6 21.22 16.14 67 GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA 4 20.20 15.44 68 1-A Division II 7 19.88 7.79 69 GIAA Region 6-AA 2 16.30 9.51 70 GIAA Region 2-AA 3 15.35 9.93 71 GIAA Region 2-A 3 15.30 3.20 72 GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA 5 15.18 6.16 73 GIAA Region 4-AA 3 11.45 9.37 74 GAPPS Region 1-AA 4 6.24 -2.25 75 GIAA Region 3-AA 2 -5.34 -8.43 76 GAPPS Region 2-AA 5 -7.08 -18.02 77 GIAA Region 1-A 4 -25.50 -33.67 78 GIAA Region 1-AA 2 -50.19 -55.31

Least Likely Results

These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.

Date Favorite Underdog Score Diff Prob Likelihood 10/07 Calhoun Hiram 34 - 44 21.82 92.5% 0.138 09/30 Douglas County New Manchester 10 - 6 36.72 98.6% 0.192 08/26 Adairsville Cherokee Bluff 51 - 50 28.65 96.4% 0.204 09/24 Laney Butler 26 - 16 56.82 99.9% 0.207 09/09 Pace Academy Lovett 20 - 30 15.10 85.0% 0.228 09/16 North Cobb Northside (Warner Robins) 17 - 20 19.70 90.6% 0.241 09/02 Deerfield-Windsor Strong Rock Christian 19 - 42 10.76 77.5% 0.244 08/19 Josey Savannah 22 - 16 35.43 98.3% 0.252 08/19 Camden County Columbia 10 - 13 17.65 88.4% 0.269 10/14 Pierce County Toombs County 31 - 28 26.46 95.4% 0.270 09/28 Cook Sumter County 13 - 7 33.58 97.9% 0.270 08/19 Veterans Richmond Academy 23 - 20 26.31 95.4% 0.272 09/23 Arabia Mountain Locust Grove 13 - 12 22.45 93.0% 0.275 10/07 Pace Academy McDonough 42 - 40 24.05 94.1% 0.277 08/19 Dougherty Westover 28 - 21 34.01 98.0% 0.293

Highest Rated Matchups

These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.