Maxwell summary after Week 8

The Maxwell Ratings will rank the 461 teams of the Georgia High School Association (GHSA), the Georgia Independent Athletic Association (GIAA), and the Georgia Association of Private & Parochial Schools (GAPPS) throughout the 2023 season. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on field results and do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.
Maxwell GHSA Football Ratings
As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.
A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half of the home advantage.
For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 1,374 of 1,457 total games including 0 tie(s) (94.30%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 9.30 points and all game margins within 12.32 points.
All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
Home Advantage: 1.78
By Class
|AAAAAAA
|AAAAAA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Mill Creek
|6-0
|98.36
|1
|Thomas County Central
|7-0
|95.15
|2
|Colquitt County
|6-0
|98.06
|2
|Douglas County
|7-0
|95.08
|3
|Walton
|6-0
|97.18
|3
|Hughes
|5-2
|89.83
|4
|Newton
|6-0
|96.33
|4
|Gainesville
|6-0
|87.43
|5
|Buford
|6-0
|94.77
|5
|Lee County
|6-1
|85.31
|6
|Carrollton
|6-1
|90.65
|6
|Marist
|5-1
|83.36
|7
|Westlake
|6-1
|90.16
|7
|Rome
|6-1
|80.94
|8
|Parkview
|5-1
|84.54
|8
|Houston County
|6-1
|80.81
|9
|Grayson
|4-2
|84.15
|9
|Woodward Academy
|4-2
|78.04
|10
|North Cobb
|3-3
|82.81
|10
|Roswell
|6-1
|77.67
|11
|Norcross
|5-1
|81.34
|11
|North Atlanta
|7-0
|74.78
|12
|Milton
|4-2
|80.15
|12
|Blessed Trinity
|5-2
|69.81
|13
|North Gwinnett
|5-2
|78.21
|13
|Creekview
|6-1
|68.00
|14
|Lambert
|6-0
|76.83
|14
|Lanier
|5-2
|67.50
|15
|McEachern
|3-4
|74.16
|15
|East Paulding
|4-3
|64.38
|AAAAA
|AAAA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Coffee
|6-0
|82.35
|1
|North Oconee
|6-0
|85.68
|2
|Cartersville
|7-0
|74.49
|2
|Stockbridge
|5-2
|79.39
|3
|Jefferson
|6-0
|74.26
|3
|Benedictine
|7-0
|77.69
|4
|Ware County
|4-2
|72.62
|4
|Spalding
|7-0
|77.01
|5
|Calhoun
|5-2
|72.11
|5
|Bainbridge
|5-2
|75.20
|6
|Hiram
|6-1
|68.57
|6
|Perry
|6-1
|74.51
|7
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|6-0
|67.27
|7
|Central (Carrollton)
|7-0
|69.66
|8
|Creekside
|5-1
|66.35
|8
|Troup
|6-1
|67.86
|9
|Kell
|5-1
|66.11
|9
|Cairo
|7-1
|67.28
|10
|Jones County
|5-2
|64.88
|10
|Burke County
|6-1
|66.38
|11
|Northgate
|5-2
|63.64
|11
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|5-2
|65.38
|12
|Flowery Branch
|4-3
|62.48
|12
|Madison County
|5-1
|64.66
|13
|Eastside
|5-2
|62.12
|13
|Starr's Mill
|4-3
|63.60
|14
|Harris County
|6-1
|61.52
|14
|Holy Innocents
|6-1
|62.21
|15
|Warner Robins
|4-3
|61.48
|15
|Hapeville Charter
|4-3
|61.18
|AAA
|AA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Calvary Day
|7-0
|79.14
|1
|Toombs County
|7-0
|72.15
|2
|Stephens County
|7-0
|78.94
|2
|Northeast
|6-1
|66.74
|3
|Cedar Grove
|2-5
|77.65
|3
|Appling County
|4-2
|65.86
|4
|Mary Persons
|6-1
|75.34
|4
|Athens Academy
|4-2
|63.95
|5
|Lumpkin County
|7-0
|66.00
|5
|Callaway
|3-2
|60.43
|6
|Savannah Christian
|5-2
|62.53
|6
|Pierce County
|5-1
|60.16
|7
|Sandy Creek
|5-2
|61.61
|7
|Thomson
|6-1
|60.12
|8
|Morgan County
|6-1
|61.15
|8
|Fellowship Christian
|4-2
|58.34
|9
|Carver (Columbus)
|4-3
|57.07
|9
|Rockmart
|4-2
|58.23
|10
|Thomasville
|3-4
|55.51
|10
|Fitzgerald
|4-2
|57.98
|11
|Carver (Atlanta)
|2-4
|55.39
|11
|Cook
|4-2
|55.99
|12
|White County
|3-3
|54.87
|12
|Union County
|5-1
|55.05
|13
|Monroe Area
|4-3
|54.48
|13
|Laney
|4-2-1
|49.62
|14
|Harlem
|5-2
|53.38
|14
|Providence Christian
|5-1
|49.39
|15
|Peach County
|2-4
|52.99
|15
|East Jackson
|6-1
|49.12
|A Division I
|A Division II
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Prince Avenue Christian
|6-1
|72.67
|1
|Greene County
|7-0
|61.28
|2
|Rabun County
|6-1
|64.31
|2
|Schley County
|6-0
|59.85
|3
|Swainsboro
|7-0
|62.21
|3
|Bowdon
|6-2
|54.65
|4
|Elbert County
|6-1
|58.29
|4
|Clinch County
|6-1
|52.54
|5
|Commerce
|6-1
|53.97
|5
|Telfair County
|6-0
|52.26
|6
|Trion
|6-0
|53.76
|6
|Manchester
|5-1
|51.26
|7
|Mount Vernon
|5-2
|50.45
|7
|Jenkins County
|7-0
|49.17
|8
|Bryan County
|6-1
|48.77
|8
|Aquinas
|6-1
|48.91
|9
|Bleckley County
|5-2
|47.84
|9
|Macon County
|4-2
|46.87
|10
|Lamar County
|5-2
|45.46
|10
|Lincoln County
|4-3
|43.56
|11
|Dublin
|4-2
|45.20
|11
|Emanuel County Institute
|3-3
|39.80
|12
|Brooks County
|1-5
|43.23
|12
|Early County
|5-1
|38.97
|13
|Irwin County
|2-4
|41.78
|13
|Wilcox County
|4-3
|37.91
|14
|Bacon County
|4-2
|41.54
|14
|Dooly County
|3-3
|36.23
|15
|Darlington
|5-2
|40.32
|15
|Lanier County
|4-2
|36.11
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|GIAA AA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|First Presbyterian
|4-2-1
|45.46
|1
|Edmund Burke Academy
|6-0
|26.29
|2
|St. Anne-Pacelli
|6-1
|43.59
|2
|Gatewood School
|4-1
|23.44
|3
|John Milledge Academy
|6-0
|43.22
|3
|Southwest Georgia Academy
|4-1
|21.60
|4
|Tattnall Square
|3-4
|38.15
|4
|Briarwood Academy
|3-3
|12.55
|5
|Valwood School
|4-1
|36.12
|5
|Brentwood School
|3-4
|8.72
|GIAA A
|GAPPS AA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Flint River Academy
|6-0
|29.32
|1
|Cherokee Christian
|3-2
|15.00
|2
|Robert Toombs Academy
|4-3
|20.46
|2
|Calvary Christian
|4-3
|3.32
|3
|Memorial Day
|3-4
|-2.47
|3
|Skipstone Academy
|4-2
|3.06
|4
|Thomas Jefferson
|1-5
|-5.43
|4
|King's Academy
|4-2
|1.02
|5
|Fullington Academy
|1-5
|-18.66
|5
|Pinecrest Academy
|2-4
|-6.94
All-Class
Classification rankings are shown in [brackets]. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
|Rank
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Sch Str
|Rank
|Offense
|Defense
|1 [1]
|Mill Creek
|8-AAAAAAA
|6-0
|98.36
|72.35
|8 [6]
|41.04
|-18.71
|2 [2]
|Colquitt County
|1-AAAAAAA
|6-0
|98.06
|70.29
|11 [8]
|42.83
|-16.62
|3 [3]
|Walton
|5-AAAAAAA
|6-0
|97.18
|67.98
|18 [12]
|44.76
|-13.81
|4 [4]
|Newton
|4-AAAAAAA
|6-0
|96.33
|67.61
|19 [13]
|38.27
|-19.45
|5 [1]
|Thomas County Central
|1-AAAAAA
|7-0
|95.15
|55.94
|81 [22]
|40.98
|-15.57
|6 [2]
|Douglas County
|5-AAAAAA
|7-0
|95.08
|59.86
|49 [12]
|40.14
|-16.33
|7 [5]
|Buford
|8-AAAAAAA
|6-0
|94.77
|66.77
|20 [14]
|39.45
|-16.71
|8 [6]
|Carrollton
|2-AAAAAAA
|6-1
|90.65
|63.29
|32 [20]
|40.22
|-11.82
|9 [7]
|Westlake
|2-AAAAAAA
|6-1
|90.16
|65.90
|24 [16]
|38.41
|-13.14
|10 [3]
|Hughes
|5-AAAAAA
|5-2
|89.83
|66.59
|22 [5]
|41.53
|-9.70
|11 [4]
|Gainesville
|8-AAAAAA
|6-0
|87.43
|58.38
|62 [16]
|36.62
|-12.21
|12 [1]
|North Oconee
|8-AAAA
|6-0
|85.68
|44.20
|193 [38]
|31.81
|-15.26
|13 [5]
|Lee County
|1-AAAAAA
|6-1
|85.31
|66.31
|23 [6]
|38.12
|-8.58
|14 [8]
|Parkview
|4-AAAAAAA
|5-1
|84.54
|66.63
|21 [15]
|37.33
|-8.60
|15 [9]
|Grayson
|4-AAAAAAA
|4-2
|84.15
|71.72
|10 [7]
|37.09
|-8.46
|16 [6]
|Marist
|4-AAAAAA
|5-1
|83.36
|68.22
|17 [4]
|34.12
|-10.63
|17 [10]
|North Cobb
|5-AAAAAAA
|3-3
|82.81
|81.17
|1 [1]
|37.40
|-6.80
|18 [1]
|Coffee
|1-AAAAA
|6-0
|82.35
|46.15
|173 [29]
|28.14
|-15.60
|19 [11]
|Norcross
|7-AAAAAAA
|5-1
|81.34
|60.54
|46 [26]
|34.77
|-7.97
|20 [7]
|Rome
|6-AAAAAA
|6-1
|80.94
|52.20
|110 [30]
|32.25
|-10.08
|21 [8]
|Houston County
|1-AAAAAA
|6-1
|80.81
|55.17
|89 [26]
|35.02
|-7.18
|22 [12]
|Milton
|6-AAAAAAA
|4-2
|80.15
|65.57
|25 [17]
|31.42
|-10.13
|23 [2]
|Stockbridge
|5-AAAA
|5-2
|79.39
|53.77
|97 [12]
|37.42
|-3.37
|24 [1]
|Calvary Day
|3-AAA
|7-0
|79.14
|22.13
|377 [48]
|35.26
|-5.27
|25 [2]
|Stephens County
|8-AAA
|7-0
|78.94
|50.14
|126 [14]
|31.90
|-8.43
|26 [13]
|North Gwinnett
|7-AAAAAAA
|5-2
|78.21
|59.00
|58 [29]
|33.36
|-6.25
|27 [9]
|Woodward Academy
|3-AAAAAA
|4-2
|78.04
|51.01
|122 [33]
|28.21
|-11.22
|28 [3]
|Benedictine
|3-AAAA
|7-0
|77.69
|58.14
|64 [5]
|34.19
|-4.89
|29 [10]
|Roswell
|7-AAAAAA
|6-1
|77.67
|51.90
|113 [32]
|33.49
|-5.58
|30 [3]
|Cedar Grove
|5-AAA
|2-5
|77.65
|80.12
|2 [1]
|41.01
|1.96
|31 [4]
|Spalding
|2-AAAA
|7-0
|77.01
|47.78
|156 [26]
|36.01
|-2.39
|32 [14]
|Lambert
|6-AAAAAAA
|6-0
|76.83
|57.95
|66 [30]
|33.91
|-4.31
|33 [4]
|Mary Persons
|2-AAA
|6-1
|75.34
|50.26
|125 [13]
|26.93
|-9.81
|34 [5]
|Bainbridge
|1-AAAA
|5-2
|75.20
|61.20
|42 [2]
|32.61
|-3.99
|35 [11]
|North Atlanta
|4-AAAAAA
|7-0
|74.78
|43.05
|210 [45]
|30.93
|-5.25
|36 [6]
|Perry
|2-AAAA
|6-1
|74.51
|55.23
|88 [10]
|32.56
|-3.34
|37 [2]
|Cartersville
|7-AAAAA
|7-0
|74.49
|50.98
|123 [19]
|25.20
|-10.69
|38 [3]
|Jefferson
|8-AAAAA
|6-0
|74.26
|51.06
|121 [18]
|29.94
|-5.72
|39 [15]
|McEachern
|3-AAAAAAA
|3-4
|74.16
|75.56
|6 [5]
|25.87
|-9.69
|40 [16]
|Peachtree Ridge
|7-AAAAAAA
|6-0
|73.66
|39.03
|237 [43]
|32.75
|-2.31
|41 [17]
|East Coweta
|2-AAAAAAA
|5-2
|73.30
|63.71
|29 [18]
|29.50
|-5.19
|42 [1]
|Prince Avenue Christian
|5-A Division I
|6-1
|72.67
|58.61
|61 [1]
|34.80
|0.73
|43 [4]
|Ware County
|1-AAAAA
|4-2
|72.62
|64.46
|28 [2]
|29.18
|-4.84
|44 [18]
|Archer
|4-AAAAAAA
|3-3
|72.53
|68.90
|13 [9]
|26.81
|-7.12
|45 [1]
|Toombs County
|3-AA
|7-0
|72.15
|30.50
|317 [29]
|33.65
|0.10
|46 [5]
|Calhoun
|7-AAAAA
|5-2
|72.11
|62.30
|37 [3]
|29.25
|-4.26
|47 [19]
|Valdosta
|1-AAAAAAA
|5-2
|70.22
|57.62
|70 [31]
|29.03
|-2.59
|48 [12]
|Blessed Trinity
|7-AAAAAA
|5-2
|69.81
|59.96
|48 [11]
|24.60
|-6.60
|49 [20]
|North Paulding
|3-AAAAAAA
|5-1
|69.67
|56.22
|78 [33]
|27.88
|-3.18
|50 [7]
|Central (Carrollton)
|7-AAAA
|7-0
|69.66
|46.90
|165 [29]
|28.64
|-2.42
|51 [6]
|Hiram
|7-AAAAA
|6-1
|68.57
|46.97
|163 [28]
|32.46
|2.49
|52 [13]
|Creekview
|6-AAAAAA
|6-1
|68.00
|55.74
|84 [23]
|26.10
|-3.29
|53 [8]
|Troup
|4-AAAA
|6-1
|67.86
|42.91
|211 [43]
|26.82
|-2.43
|54 [21]
|West Forsyth
|6-AAAAAAA
|5-1
|67.51
|55.43
|85 [34]
|25.24
|-3.67
|55 [14]
|Lanier
|8-AAAAAA
|5-2
|67.50
|57.91
|67 [18]
|27.44
|-1.46
|56 [9]
|Cairo
|1-AAAA
|7-1
|67.28
|43.20
|206 [41]
|24.97
|-3.70
|57 [7]
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|6-AAAAA
|6-0
|67.27
|37.94
|245 [43]
|24.29
|-4.37
|58 [22]
|South Gwinnett
|4-AAAAAAA
|4-2
|67.10
|57.20
|72 [32]
|25.22
|-3.27
|59 [23]
|Marietta
|3-AAAAAAA
|2-5
|66.76
|78.93
|3 [2]
|24.97
|-3.18
|60 [2]
|Northeast
|2-AA
|6-1
|66.74
|37.00
|256 [18]
|25.83
|-2.30
|61 [10]
|Burke County
|3-AAAA
|6-1
|66.38
|55.10
|90 [11]
|25.78
|-2.00
|62 [24]
|Camden County
|1-AAAAAAA
|6-1
|66.37
|54.64
|92 [35]
|25.94
|-1.82
|63 [8]
|Creekside
|5-AAAAA
|5-1
|66.35
|44.87
|184 [33]
|27.07
|-0.68
|64 [9]
|Kell
|6-AAAAA
|5-1
|66.11
|43.85
|196 [38]
|27.09
|-0.41
|65 [5]
|Lumpkin County
|7-AAA
|7-0
|66.00
|39.96
|232 [25]
|27.84
|0.44
|66 [3]
|Appling County
|3-AA
|4-2
|65.86
|65.27
|26 [1]
|21.91
|-5.35
|67 [25]
|Harrison
|3-AAAAAAA
|6-1
|65.41
|51.22
|120 [38]
|24.12
|-2.69
|68 [26]
|Wheeler
|5-AAAAAAA
|5-1
|65.40
|43.33
|205 [42]
|26.07
|-0.72
|69 [11]
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|4-AAAA
|5-2
|65.38
|52.17
|111 [15]
|27.05
|0.28
|70 [27]
|Mountain View
|8-AAAAAAA
|3-3
|65.19
|61.05
|45 [25]
|24.58
|-2.00
|71 [10]
|Jones County
|2-AAAAA
|5-2
|64.88
|51.47
|118 [16]
|26.98
|0.70
|72 [12]
|Madison County
|8-AAAA
|5-1
|64.66
|46.89
|166 [30]
|28.87
|2.82
|73 [15]
|East Paulding
|5-AAAAAA
|4-3
|64.38
|57.51
|71 [20]
|24.95
|-0.82
|74 [2]
|Rabun County
|8-A Division I
|6-1
|64.31
|43.47
|202 [10]
|25.94
|0.24
|75 [4]
|Athens Academy
|8-AA
|4-2
|63.95
|45.31
|181 [9]
|24.17
|-1.18
|76 [11]
|Northgate
|3-AAAAA
|5-2
|63.64
|53.52
|101 [13]
|23.27
|-1.77
|77 [13]
|Starr's Mill
|4-AAAA
|4-3
|63.60
|56.55
|76 [8]
|21.39
|-3.60
|78 [6]
|Savannah Christian
|3-AAA
|5-2
|62.53
|44.57
|189 [19]
|24.82
|0.90
|79 [12]
|Flowery Branch
|8-AAAAA
|4-3
|62.48
|58.90
|59 [7]
|26.54
|2.67
|80 [14]
|Holy Innocents
|6-AAAA
|6-1
|62.21
|43.11
|207 [42]
|21.47
|-2.14
|81 [3]
|Swainsboro
|2-A Division I
|7-0
|62.21
|36.93
|257 [14]
|20.71
|-2.89
|82 [28]
|Richmond Hill
|1-AAAAAAA
|4-3
|62.13
|62.23
|38 [23]
|23.25
|-0.27
|83 [29]
|Collins Hill
|8-AAAAAAA
|1-5
|62.12
|77.49
|4 [3]
|21.30
|-2.21
|84 [13]
|Eastside
|8-AAAAA
|5-2
|62.12
|53.72
|99 [12]
|23.62
|0.10
|85 [7]
|Sandy Creek
|5-AAA
|5-2
|61.61
|51.84
|114 [10]
|25.12
|2.11
|86 [16]
|Sequoyah
|6-AAAAAA
|4-3
|61.56
|62.76
|34 [8]
|21.33
|-1.62
|87 [14]
|Harris County
|3-AAAAA
|6-1
|61.52
|45.75
|179 [31]
|20.90
|-2.01
|88 [15]
|Warner Robins
|2-AAAAA
|4-3
|61.48
|61.90
|40 [4]
|23.83
|0.95
|89 [1]
|Greene County
|8-A Division II
|7-0
|61.28
|20.95
|384 [32]
|16.48
|-6.20
|90 [15]
|Hapeville Charter
|6-AAAA
|4-3
|61.18
|61.47
|41 [1]
|21.40
|-1.17
|91 [8]
|Morgan County
|4-AAA
|6-1
|61.15
|37.84
|247 [30]
|25.50
|2.96
|92 [16]
|Ola
|2-AAAAA
|4-2
|60.90
|50.92
|124 [20]
|23.54
|1.25
|93 [30]
|Brookwood
|4-AAAAAAA
|3-3
|60.61
|68.74
|14 [10]
|25.21
|3.20
|94 [5]
|Callaway
|5-AA
|3-2
|60.43
|43.71
|198 [10]
|21.92
|0.10
|95 [6]
|Pierce County
|3-AA
|5-1
|60.16
|35.70
|271 [20]
|23.63
|2.08
|96 [7]
|Thomson
|4-AA
|6-1
|60.12
|30.39
|319 [31]
|20.97
|-0.54
|97 [2]
|Schley County
|6-A Division II
|6-0
|59.85
|25.31
|354 [27]
|23.64
|2.40
|98 [16]
|Stephenson
|6-AAAA
|5-2
|59.78
|47.50
|158 [27]
|22.59
|1.42
|99 [17]
|Cass
|7-AAAAA
|4-3
|59.74
|51.24
|119 [17]
|23.06
|1.93
|100 [18]
|Mays
|5-AAAAA
|2-4
|59.57
|59.07
|56 [5]
|20.99
|0.03
|101 [17]
|LaGrange
|4-AAAA
|5-2
|59.56
|43.46
|203 [40]
|22.31
|1.36
|102 [17]
|Brunswick
|2-AAAAAA
|4-2
|59.40
|39.53
|235 [50]
|21.26
|0.47
|103 [19]
|Dalton
|7-AAAAA
|5-2
|59.22
|47.71
|157 [25]
|22.35
|1.74
|104 [18]
|North Hall
|8-AAAA
|5-2
|59.21
|48.49
|147 [23]
|24.55
|3.95
|105 [19]
|Baldwin
|2-AAAA
|4-2
|58.88
|56.00
|80 [9]
|19.17
|-1.10
|106 [8]
|Fellowship Christian
|8-AA
|4-2
|58.34
|46.57
|171 [7]
|24.02
|4.28
|107 [4]
|Elbert County
|8-A Division I
|6-1
|58.29
|44.38
|191 [9]
|23.33
|3.65
|108 [9]
|Rockmart
|7-AA
|4-2
|58.23
|48.41
|149 [4]
|20.12
|0.49
|109 [18]
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|1-AAAAAA
|3-4
|58.01
|62.09
|39 [10]
|22.06
|2.65
|110 [10]
|Fitzgerald
|1-AA
|4-2
|57.98
|40.72
|226 [14]
|21.50
|2.12
|111 [20]
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|6-AAAA
|4-3
|57.77
|53.60
|100 [13]
|19.91
|0.75
|112 [31]
|Osborne
|5-AAAAAAA
|6-0
|57.76
|25.09
|355 [46]
|18.75
|-0.40
|113 [19]
|North Forsyth
|8-AAAAAA
|3-4
|57.71
|57.64
|69 [19]
|21.58
|2.47
|114 [21]
|Cedartown
|7-AAAA
|4-3
|57.38
|59.26
|55 [4]
|21.50
|2.72
|115 [9]
|Carver (Columbus)
|1-AAA
|4-3
|57.07
|44.80
|185 [18]
|20.21
|1.74
|116 [20]
|Etowah
|6-AAAAAA
|4-2
|56.28
|49.39
|135 [38]
|21.65
|3.98
|117 [22]
|Wayne County
|3-AAAA
|5-2
|56.15
|43.55
|200 [39]
|20.07
|2.52
|118 [11]
|Cook
|1-AA
|4-2
|55.99
|48.24
|152 [5]
|20.02
|2.64
|119 [21]
|Alpharetta
|7-AAAAAA
|3-3
|55.84
|56.29
|77 [21]
|21.06
|3.83
|120 [32]
|Lowndes
|1-AAAAAAA
|3-3
|55.67
|75.89
|5 [4]
|24.03
|6.97
|121 [22]
|Veterans
|1-AAAAAA
|3-4
|55.61
|59.60
|52 [14]
|22.50
|5.50
|122 [10]
|Thomasville
|1-AAA
|3-4
|55.51
|61.10
|44 [3]
|21.04
|4.13
|123 [11]
|Carver (Atlanta)
|5-AAA
|2-4
|55.39
|64.90
|27 [2]
|19.41
|2.63
|124 [12]
|Union County
|8-AA
|5-1
|55.05
|30.44
|318 [30]
|20.50
|4.05
|125 [33]
|Denmark
|6-AAAAAAA
|2-4
|54.95
|61.19
|43 [24]
|17.24
|0.90
|126 [12]
|White County
|7-AAA
|3-3
|54.87
|49.23
|136 [15]
|22.39
|6.12
|127 [20]
|Cambridge
|6-AAAAA
|4-3
|54.72
|55.93
|83 [10]
|19.15
|3.03
|128 [3]
|Bowdon
|7-A Division II
|6-2
|54.65
|37.54
|248 [7]
|21.00
|4.96
|129 [13]
|Monroe Area
|8-AAA
|4-3
|54.48
|53.77
|98 [7]
|16.82
|0.94
|130 [21]
|Arabia Mountain
|4-AAAAA
|6-1
|54.24
|37.25
|252 [45]
|16.60
|0.96
|131 [5]
|Commerce
|8-A Division I
|6-1
|53.97
|40.32
|228 [11]
|19.04
|3.68
|132 [6]
|Trion
|7-A Division I
|6-0
|53.76
|24.46
|362 [30]
|18.47
|3.32
|133 [14]
|Harlem
|4-AAA
|5-2
|53.38
|34.38
|283 [37]
|21.20
|6.42
|134 [23]
|River Ridge
|6-AAAAAA
|3-4
|53.33
|54.58
|94 [28]
|22.66
|7.93
|135 [15]
|Peach County
|2-AAA
|2-4
|52.99
|56.10
|79 [6]
|20.25
|5.86
|136 [23]
|New Hampstead
|3-AAAA
|3-3
|52.99
|49.19
|137 [19]
|23.26
|8.88
|137 [16]
|Crisp County
|1-AAA
|4-3
|52.86
|53.30
|104 [8]
|17.19
|2.93
|138 [24]
|St. Pius X
|4-AAAAAA
|1-5
|52.78
|69.25
|12 [2]
|15.90
|1.72
|139 [22]
|Clarke Central
|8-AAAAA
|3-4
|52.76
|56.86
|75 [8]
|20.06
|5.91
|140 [24]
|Howard
|2-AAAA
|3-4
|52.64
|41.86
|217 [44]
|19.76
|5.72
|141 [4]
|Clinch County
|2-A Division II
|6-1
|52.54
|35.53
|273 [13]
|20.89
|6.96
|142 [25]
|Habersham Central
|8-AAAAAA
|3-3
|52.35
|55.31
|86 [24]
|17.12
|3.37
|143 [5]
|Telfair County
|4-A Division II
|6-0
|52.26
|23.66
|370 [29]
|15.77
|2.11
|144 [34]
|Pebblebrook
|2-AAAAAAA
|2-5
|52.14
|62.81
|33 [21]
|18.97
|5.43
|145 [17]
|Hebron Christian
|8-AAA
|3-4
|52.08
|51.51
|117 [12]
|16.80
|3.32
|146 [26]
|Effingham County
|2-AAAAAA
|4-3
|52.06
|47.80
|155 [41]
|17.95
|4.50
|147 [23]
|Dutchtown
|2-AAAAA
|2-4
|51.88
|54.77
|91 [11]
|18.24
|4.97
|148 [35]
|Cherokee
|5-AAAAAAA
|1-5
|51.77
|59.76
|50 [27]
|18.60
|5.43
|149 [18]
|Wesleyan
|7-AAA
|4-3
|51.68
|48.45
|148 [17]
|17.20
|4.13
|150 [25]
|Pace Academy
|5-AAAA
|4-3
|51.61
|48.25
|151 [25]
|18.17
|5.17
|151 [24]
|Villa Rica
|5-AAAAA
|4-2
|51.49
|52.86
|108 [15]
|16.95
|4.06
|152 [25]
|Tucker
|4-AAAAA
|4-3
|51.41
|48.98
|140 [23]
|22.86
|10.05
|153 [6]
|Manchester
|6-A Division II
|5-1
|51.26
|29.28
|329 [21]
|14.42
|1.77
|154 [36]
|Hillgrove
|3-AAAAAAA
|2-5
|51.25
|62.63
|35 [22]
|13.35
|0.71
|155 [19]
|Hart County
|8-AAA
|4-3
|51.14
|41.82
|219 [21]
|14.07
|1.54
|156 [26]
|Miller Grove
|6-AAAA
|5-2
|51.02
|46.44
|172 [33]
|19.79
|7.38
|157 [20]
|Monroe
|1-AAA
|4-2
|50.98
|41.26
|221 [22]
|16.62
|4.24
|158 [21]
|Oconee County
|8-AAA
|2-5
|50.64
|60.40
|47 [4]
|19.77
|7.73
|159 [7]
|Mount Vernon
|6-A Division I
|5-2
|50.45
|38.60
|242 [13]
|19.68
|7.84
|160 [27]
|Glynn Academy
|2-AAAAAA
|5-2
|50.33
|47.88
|154 [40]
|16.38
|4.65
|161 [22]
|Upson-Lee
|2-AAA
|6-1
|50.19
|29.16
|330 [44]
|15.99
|4.41
|162 [28]
|Mundy's Mill
|3-AAAAAA
|6-1
|50.18
|30.87
|313 [54]
|15.69
|4.11
|163 [23]
|Adairsville
|6-AAA
|5-2
|49.84
|38.42
|244 [28]
|18.93
|7.69
|164 [37]
|Dacula
|8-AAAAAAA
|1-5
|49.66
|59.38
|53 [28]
|15.62
|4.56
|165 [29]
|Lovejoy
|3-AAAAAA
|4-3
|49.65
|40.76
|225 [49]
|15.66
|4.61
|166 [13]
|Laney
|4-AA
|4-2-1
|49.62
|31.90
|300 [26]
|18.27
|7.26
|167 [24]
|Douglass
|5-AAA
|5-2
|49.46
|36.85
|259 [33]
|16.73
|5.87
|168 [14]
|Providence Christian
|8-AA
|5-1
|49.39
|11.79
|420 [56]
|19.11
|8.32
|169 [38]
|South Forsyth
|6-AAAAAAA
|0-6
|49.38
|68.69
|15 [11]
|15.71
|4.93
|170 [30]
|Sprayberry
|7-AAAAAA
|4-3
|49.26
|49.59
|132 [36]
|18.95
|8.30
|171 [39]
|Duluth
|7-AAAAAAA
|4-2
|49.24
|43.76
|197 [41]
|18.46
|7.82
|172 [31]
|South Paulding
|5-AAAAAA
|2-5
|49.19
|59.64
|51 [13]
|13.47
|2.88
|173 [7]
|Jenkins County
|3-A Division II
|7-0
|49.17
|21.74
|380 [30]
|20.75
|10.19
|174 [15]
|East Jackson
|8-AA
|6-1
|49.12
|28.85
|333 [34]
|16.69
|6.18
|175 [8]
|Aquinas
|8-A Division II
|6-1
|48.91
|32.05
|297 [17]
|17.59
|7.29
|176 [8]
|Bryan County
|3-A Division I
|6-1
|48.77
|31.67
|302 [23]
|15.34
|5.18
|177 [27]
|Whitewater
|4-AAAA
|3-4
|48.72
|48.66
|144 [21]
|17.75
|7.64
|178 [16]
|Columbia
|5-AA
|4-3
|48.38
|39.66
|234 [16]
|16.34
|6.56
|179 [9]
|Bleckley County
|2-A Division I
|5-2
|47.84
|36.91
|258 [15]
|18.58
|9.34
|180 [32]
|Evans
|2-AAAAAA
|3-3
|47.68
|43.10
|209 [44]
|13.48
|4.41
|181 [33]
|Jackson County
|8-AAAAAA
|4-4
|47.66
|45.84
|177 [42]
|19.10
|10.05
|182 [28]
|Lovett
|5-AAAA
|2-5
|47.61
|56.93
|73 [6]
|16.59
|7.58
|183 [34]
|Jonesboro
|3-AAAAAA
|5-2
|47.46
|31.03
|312 [53]
|18.75
|9.89
|184 [26]
|McIntosh
|3-AAAAA
|5-2
|47.43
|33.87
|288 [50]
|19.93
|11.10
|185 [27]
|Jenkins
|1-AAAAA
|1-5
|47.03
|71.85
|9 [1]
|13.26
|4.84
|186 [29]
|Northwest Whitfield
|7-AAAA
|6-1
|46.94
|32.71
|291 [48]
|14.25
|5.91
|187 [9]
|Macon County
|6-A Division II
|4-2
|46.87
|40.90
|224 [4]
|14.99
|6.72
|188 [17]
|North Cobb Christian
|6-AA
|5-2
|46.79
|29.96
|322 [32]
|14.06
|5.88
|189 [30]
|Cherokee Bluff
|8-AAAA
|3-4
|46.66
|46.81
|168 [32]
|13.70
|5.65
|190 [35]
|Newnan
|5-AAAAAA
|3-4
|46.35
|49.90
|129 [35]
|16.37
|8.63
|191 [31]
|Luella
|5-AAAA
|3-4
|46.22
|49.90
|130 [17]
|14.94
|7.32
|192 [18]
|Sumter County
|1-AA
|3-3
|45.83
|49.14
|139 [3]
|14.61
|7.38
|193 [28]
|Decatur
|4-AAAAA
|2-5
|45.57
|55.94
|82 [9]
|15.46
|8.50
|194 [1]
|First Presbyterian
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|4-2-1
|45.46
|29.33
|328 [4]
|18.12
|11.26
|195 [10]
|Lamar County
|4-A Division I
|5-2
|45.46
|34.69
|282 [21]
|14.65
|7.79
|196 [25]
|Savannah Country Day
|3-AAA
|5-2
|45.44
|30.80
|314 [41]
|11.92
|5.09
|197 [29]
|Northside (Columbus)
|3-AAAAA
|4-3
|45.21
|37.40
|249 [44]
|15.39
|8.78
|198 [11]
|Dublin
|2-A Division I
|4-2
|45.20
|36.27
|265 [17]
|15.81
|9.21
|199 [32]
|East Forsyth
|8-AAAA
|5-1
|45.15
|28.31
|337 [53]
|13.10
|6.55
|200 [36]
|Allatoona
|6-AAAAAA
|1-6
|44.78
|63.40
|31 [7]
|16.26
|10.08
|201 [26]
|Hephzibah
|4-AAA
|5-2
|44.71
|36.60
|262 [34]
|14.44
|8.33
|202 [19]
|ACE Charter
|2-AA
|6-1
|44.71
|5.37
|437 [57]
|21.75
|15.65
|203 [20]
|Model
|7-AA
|4-2
|43.94
|39.68
|233 [15]
|15.12
|9.78
|204 [37]
|Pope
|7-AAAAAA
|0-6
|43.88
|68.65
|16 [3]
|17.29
|12.02
|205 [30]
|Loganville
|8-AAAAA
|4-4
|43.64
|43.90
|195 [37]
|17.29
|12.26
|206 [2]
|St. Anne-Pacelli
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|6-1
|43.59
|18.41
|400 [14]
|13.84
|8.85
|207 [10]
|Lincoln County
|8-A Division II
|4-3
|43.56
|41.13
|223 [3]
|13.56
|8.60
|208 [31]
|Winder-Barrow
|8-AAAAA
|4-3
|43.29
|45.21
|182 [32]
|10.74
|6.06
|209 [38]
|Dunwoody
|4-AAAAAA
|5-1
|43.27
|28.81
|334 [55]
|12.22
|7.56
|210 [12]
|Brooks County
|1-A Division I
|1-5
|43.23
|58.08
|65 [2]
|12.47
|7.85
|211 [3]
|John Milledge Academy
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|6-0
|43.22
|19.79
|395 [12]
|15.31
|10.69
|212 [32]
|Maynard Jackson
|5-AAAAA
|3-4
|43.17
|44.40
|190 [35]
|14.54
|9.97
|213 [40]
|Forsyth Central
|6-AAAAAAA
|2-4
|43.07
|51.51
|116 [37]
|12.82
|8.35
|214 [27]
|Long County
|3-AAA
|4-3
|42.87
|31.29
|305 [39]
|16.82
|12.56
|215 [21]
|Jeff Davis
|1-AA
|4-3
|42.50
|43.49
|201 [11]
|11.53
|7.63
|216 [33]
|Sonoraville
|7-AAAA
|2-5
|42.50
|48.79
|143 [20]
|17.48
|13.59
|217 [33]
|Centennial
|6-AAAAA
|1-6
|42.49
|59.06
|57 [6]
|13.47
|9.58
|218 [28]
|Bremen
|6-AAA
|6-1
|42.35
|30.52
|316 [42]
|13.65
|9.90
|219 [29]
|Dougherty
|1-AAA
|4-3
|42.22
|40.16
|229 [23]
|13.27
|9.66
|220 [30]
|Dawson County
|7-AAA
|2-5
|42.09
|51.83
|115 [11]
|9.33
|5.84
|221 [13]
|Irwin County
|1-A Division I
|2-4
|41.78
|46.69
|170 [6]
|13.39
|10.21
|222 [41]
|Campbell
|2-AAAAAAA
|2-4
|41.57
|47.46
|159 [39]
|12.77
|9.80
|223 [14]
|Bacon County
|1-A Division I
|4-2
|41.54
|29.00
|332 [28]
|10.57
|7.64
|224 [34]
|Westside (Macon)
|2-AAAA
|5-1
|41.52
|28.01
|340 [54]
|15.30
|12.38
|225 [34]
|Statesboro
|1-AAAAA
|2-4
|41.38
|49.18
|138 [22]
|10.48
|7.71
|226 [35]
|Chapel Hill
|5-AAAAA
|4-2
|41.30
|36.22
|267 [47]
|10.24
|7.55
|227 [39]
|Paulding County
|5-AAAAAA
|1-6
|40.84
|62.60
|36 [9]
|11.34
|9.11
|228 [36]
|Banneker
|5-AAAAA
|3-3
|40.78
|43.67
|199 [39]
|11.82
|9.65
|229 [37]
|Lithia Springs
|5-AAAAA
|2-5
|40.71
|52.92
|107 [14]
|13.78
|11.68
|230 [22]
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|5-AA
|2-4
|40.68
|53.29
|105 [2]
|12.20
|10.12
|231 [23]
|Putnam County
|4-AA
|5-2
|40.51
|24.56
|361 [43]
|13.35
|11.44
|232 [15]
|Darlington
|7-A Division I
|5-2
|40.32
|29.79
|325 [27]
|11.20
|9.49
|233 [35]
|Southeast Bulloch
|3-AAAA
|4-3
|40.29
|34.83
|280 [46]
|10.61
|8.92
|234 [24]
|Washington County
|4-AA
|2-4-1
|40.20
|41.94
|216 [13]
|15.19
|13.60
|235 [40]
|New Manchester
|5-AAAAAA
|2-5
|40.18
|58.78
|60 [15]
|12.25
|10.68
|236 [41]
|Lakeside (Evans)
|2-AAAAAA
|2-4
|39.97
|48.14
|153 [39]
|12.37
|11.00
|237 [42]
|Central Gwinnett
|8-AAAAAAA
|2-4
|39.85
|46.95
|164 [40]
|11.17
|9.93
|238 [11]
|Emanuel County Institute
|3-A Division II
|3-3
|39.80
|40.60
|227 [5]
|8.79
|7.60
|239 [25]
|North Murray
|7-AA
|5-2
|39.71
|26.73
|347 [39]
|17.09
|15.98
|240 [16]
|Metter
|3-A Division I
|2-5
|39.69
|48.63
|145 [5]
|10.30
|9.21
|241 [26]
|Therrell
|6-AA
|5-1
|38.99
|15.85
|412 [55]
|9.92
|9.54
|242 [12]
|Early County
|1-A Division II
|5-1
|38.97
|21.08
|382 [31]
|12.31
|11.94
|243 [31]
|Gilmer
|7-AAA
|4-3
|38.87
|35.36
|275 [36]
|12.82
|12.56
|244 [36]
|Westover
|1-AAAA
|3-4
|38.86
|45.85
|176 [35]
|13.06
|12.81
|245 [42]
|Tift County
|1-AAAAAA
|1-6
|38.82
|73.49
|7 [1]
|15.51
|15.29
|246 [27]
|Fannin County
|7-AA
|3-3
|38.75
|32.13
|296 [25]
|11.96
|11.81
|247 [37]
|Hampton
|5-AAAA
|3-4
|38.24
|44.72
|187 [36]
|9.80
|10.16
|248 [38]
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|7-AAAAA
|2-5
|38.15
|47.36
|160 [26]
|11.27
|11.73
|249 [4]
|Tattnall Square
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|3-4
|38.15
|32.65
|293 [2]
|14.10
|14.55
|250 [38]
|Griffin
|2-AAAA
|1-6
|38.14
|59.27
|54 [3]
|10.61
|11.07
|251 [43]
|South Effingham
|2-AAAAAA
|4-2
|37.97
|34.01
|287 [51]
|11.07
|11.70
|252 [39]
|McDonough
|5-AAAA
|4-2
|37.92
|31.27
|306 [49]
|12.71
|13.40
|253 [13]
|Wilcox County
|4-A Division II
|4-3
|37.91
|32.70
|292 [16]
|13.41
|14.11
|254 [43]
|Kennesaw Mountain
|5-AAAAAAA
|1-5
|37.90
|53.45
|102 [36]
|11.36
|12.06
|255 [39]
|Eagle's Landing
|2-AAAAA
|3-4
|37.71
|48.93
|141 [24]
|13.22
|14.12
|256 [40]
|Southwest DeKalb
|6-AAAA
|2-5
|37.40
|50.07
|127 [16]
|9.46
|10.66
|257 [44]
|Shiloh
|8-AAAAAA
|2-5
|37.19
|54.45
|95 [29]
|9.59
|11.00
|258 [17]
|Whitefield Academy
|6-A Division I
|2-5
|36.63
|46.07
|175 [7]
|9.45
|11.43
|259 [18]
|Temple
|4-A Division I
|4-3
|36.56
|30.23
|320 [25]
|10.65
|12.70
|260 [14]
|Dooly County
|4-A Division II
|3-3
|36.23
|36.23
|266 [11]
|11.00
|13.37
|261 [40]
|Drew
|3-AAAAA
|3-3
|36.16
|39.53
|236 [42]
|9.10
|11.54
|262 [45]
|Grovetown
|2-AAAAAA
|2-5
|36.15
|44.78
|186 [43]
|13.46
|15.91
|263 [41]
|Bradwell Institute
|1-AAAAA
|2-4
|36.14
|47.30
|161 [27]
|13.74
|16.20
|264 [28]
|Banks County
|8-AA
|4-3
|36.12
|35.62
|272 [21]
|10.34
|12.82
|265 [5]
|Valwood School
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|4-1
|36.12
|11.41
|422 [17]
|11.70
|14.18
|266 [15]
|Lanier County
|2-A Division II
|4-2
|36.11
|36.08
|268 [12]
|8.70
|11.19
|267 [29]
|Spencer
|2-AA
|5-2
|35.68
|19.24
|396 [52]
|7.18
|10.10
|268 [42]
|Chattahoochee
|6-AAAAA
|2-5
|35.46
|41.82
|218 [40]
|15.43
|18.57
|269 [19]
|Pelham
|1-A Division I
|3-4
|35.15
|36.78
|260 [16]
|11.46
|14.91
|270 [46]
|Alexander
|5-AAAAAA
|2-5
|35.06
|58.22
|63 [17]
|7.35
|10.89
|271 [30]
|Dodge County
|1-AA
|1-6
|35.00
|45.65
|180 [8]
|6.54
|10.14
|272 [16]
|Washington-Wilkes
|8-A Division II
|4-3
|34.85
|20.93
|385 [33]
|11.98
|15.74
|273 [32]
|Ringgold
|6-AAA
|3-4
|34.81
|38.61
|241 [27]
|7.69
|11.49
|274 [41]
|West Laurens
|2-AAAA
|2-4
|34.52
|46.08
|174 [34]
|11.01
|15.10
|275 [31]
|Worth County
|1-AA
|4-3
|34.30
|28.22
|338 [37]
|14.50
|18.80
|276 [32]
|Westside (Augusta)
|4-AA
|3-3-1
|34.26
|26.54
|349 [40]
|7.17
|11.51
|277 [47]
|Alcovy
|3-AAAAAA
|2-5
|33.90
|54.61
|93 [27]
|9.75
|14.45
|278 [20]
|Pepperell
|7-A Division I
|3-3
|33.90
|34.06
|286 [22]
|8.62
|13.33
|279 [48]
|Riverwood
|4-AAAAAA
|3-4
|33.82
|42.03
|215 [48]
|10.97
|15.76
|280 [21]
|Jasper County
|5-A Division I
|5-2
|33.72
|26.68
|348 [29]
|7.36
|12.25
|281 [33]
|Gordon Lee
|6-AAA
|5-2
|33.69
|29.57
|326 [43]
|10.34
|15.26
|282 [42]
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|7-AAAA
|4-3
|33.59
|26.92
|346 [56]
|11.35
|16.37
|283 [17]
|Johnson County
|5-A Division II
|3-3
|33.39
|27.35
|341 [23]
|6.35
|11.56
|284 [49]
|Woodstock
|6-AAAAAA
|1-6
|33.32
|55.23
|87 [25]
|7.27
|12.55
|285 [33]
|Vidalia
|3-AA
|4-2
|33.16
|22.18
|376 [48]
|7.51
|12.96
|286 [34]
|Jackson
|2-AAA
|1-6
|32.69
|52.66
|109 [9]
|8.03
|13.94
|287 [22]
|Dade County
|7-A Division I
|1-5
|32.67
|53.17
|106 [4]
|10.50
|16.43
|288 [43]
|Heritage (Conyers)
|8-AAAAA
|2-4
|32.58
|43.99
|194 [36]
|10.15
|16.18
|289 [6]
|Bulloch Academy
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|6-0
|32.53
|9.59
|428 [18]
|10.52
|16.59
|290 [7]
|Brookstone
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|2-4
|32.35
|33.33
|290 [1]
|8.52
|14.78
|291 [18]
|Portal
|3-A Division II
|4-3
|32.21
|16.01
|411 [40]
|7.02
|13.42
|292 [23]
|St. Francis
|6-A Division I
|1-4
|31.66
|45.04
|183 [8]
|7.94
|14.89
|293 [35]
|Coahulla Creek
|6-AAA
|4-3
|31.49
|25.92
|352 [45]
|7.72
|14.84
|294 [43]
|Seckinger
|8-AAAA †
|2-5
|30.46
|41.17
|222 [45]
|11.44
|19.59
|295 [19]
|Charlton County
|2-A Division II
|1-6
|30.31
|43.41
|204 [1]
|6.03
|14.33
|296 [44]
|Cedar Shoals
|8-AAAA
|2-5
|30.18
|47.17
|162 [28]
|6.24
|14.67
|297 [20]
|McIntosh County Academy
|3-A Division II
|3-4
|30.08
|30.55
|315 [19]
|3.29
|11.82
|298 [44]
|Meadowcreek
|7-AAAAAAA
|0-6
|29.95
|63.68
|30 [19]
|7.59
|16.24
|299 [44]
|Greenbrier
|1-AAAAA
|0-6
|29.88
|44.58
|188 [34]
|3.90
|12.62
|300 [21]
|Christian Heritage
|7-A Division II
|2-4
|29.56
|34.21
|284 [15]
|8.08
|17.12
|301 [50]
|Lassiter
|7-AAAAAA
|1-5
|29.45
|51.92
|112 [31]
|8.03
|17.18
|302 [1]
|Flint River Academy
|GIAA Region 1-A
|6-0
|29.32
|-4.24
|449 [4]
|5.48
|14.77
|303 [45]
|North Clayton
|4-AAAA
|4-4
|29.30
|33.41
|289 [47]
|11.49
|20.80
|304 [45]
|Tri-Cities
|5-AAAAA
|2-4
|29.28
|36.40
|264 [46]
|6.50
|15.82
|305 [22]
|Hawkinsville
|4-A Division II
|5-2
|29.11
|17.70
|405 [37]
|9.31
|18.81
|306 [46]
|Walnut Grove
|8-AAAA
|2-4
|29.01
|31.09
|310 [51]
|5.01
|14.61
|307 [34]
|Haralson County
|7-AA
|1-6
|28.41
|46.69
|169 [6]
|2.62
|12.81
|308 [8]
|Terrell Academy
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|5-0
|28.31
|8.00
|433 [19]
|7.29
|17.58
|309 [35]
|Washington
|6-AA
|1-6
|27.66
|42.78
|212 [12]
|2.20
|13.15
|310 [24]
|Screven County
|3-A Division I
|2-4
|27.50
|35.18
|278 [19]
|4.88
|15.99
|311 [9]
|George Walton Academy
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|4-3
|27.29
|20.11
|392 [10]
|2.15
|13.47
|312 [36]
|LaFayette
|6-AAA
|1-6
|27.20
|38.78
|240 [26]
|4.64
|16.04
|313 [47]
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|5-AAAA
|0-7
|26.73
|44.28
|192 [37]
|3.05
|14.93
|314 [10]
|Bethlehem Christian Academy
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|7-0
|26.71
|-16.87
|456 [25]
|6.98
|18.87
|315 [36]
|South Atlanta
|6-AA
|3-4
|26.66
|31.46
|303 [28]
|5.14
|17.08
|316 [23]
|Wheeler County
|4-A Division II
|3-4
|26.59
|27.04
|344 [24]
|4.21
|16.23
|317 [46]
|Locust Grove
|2-AAAAA
|1-5
|26.52
|49.41
|134 [21]
|5.50
|17.59
|318 [25]
|Oglethorpe County
|5-A Division I
|3-4
|26.37
|17.88
|404 [34]
|1.26
|13.49
|319 [1]
|Edmund Burke Academy
|GIAA Region 4-AA
|6-0
|26.29
|0.71
|444 [9]
|4.34
|16.65
|320 [48]
|Druid Hills
|6-AAAA †
|4-1-1
|26.26
|20.26
|390 [59]
|4.79
|17.13
|321 [47]
|Union Grove
|2-AAAAA
|0-7
|26.21
|45.80
|178 [30]
|5.27
|17.67
|322 [37]
|Pickens
|7-AAA
|1-5
|26.06
|43.10
|208 [20]
|8.73
|21.28
|323 [24]
|Turner County
|2-A Division II
|2-5
|25.79
|37.11
|255 [9]
|6.64
|19.46
|324 [48]
|Chamblee
|4-AAAAA
|3-4
|25.24
|31.22
|307 [51]
|5.94
|19.30
|325 [11]
|Stratford Academy
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|4-3
|25.11
|15.85
|413 [16]
|1.52
|15.02
|326 [49]
|Hardaway
|1-AAAA
|0-7
|24.95
|56.90
|74 [7]
|2.51
|16.16
|327 [26]
|East Laurens
|2-A Division I
|2-4
|24.65
|35.52
|274 [18]
|8.77
|22.72
|328 [12]
|Frederica Academy
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|3-4
|24.61
|29.42
|327 [3]
|3.68
|17.68
|329 [37]
|Redan
|5-AA
|2-5
|24.46
|34.15
|285 [23]
|2.58
|16.72
|330 [27]
|Social Circle
|5-A Division I
|1-5
|24.37
|38.80
|239 [12]
|1.78
|16.02
|331 [38]
|Liberty County
|3-AAA
|2-5
|24.27
|37.37
|251 [32]
|4.04
|18.37
|332 [28]
|Armuchee
|7-A Division I
|4-3
|24.21
|21.81
|379 [32]
|3.25
|17.65
|333 [38]
|Tattnall County
|3-AA
|2-5
|23.57
|35.99
|269 [19]
|1.13
|16.17
|334 [25]
|Treutlen
|4-A Division II
|1-6
|23.49
|41.56
|220 [2]
|3.21
|18.32
|335 [39]
|McNair
|5-AA
|4-3
|23.46
|18.56
|399 [53]
|2.04
|17.19
|336 [2]
|Gatewood School
|GIAA Region 2-AA
|4-1
|23.44
|9.74
|427 [6]
|1.75
|16.92
|337 [49]
|Lithonia
|4-AAAAA
|2-5
|23.17
|40.16
|230 [41]
|2.31
|17.74
|338 [51]
|Apalachee
|8-AAAAAA
|0-7
|23.08
|50.03
|128 [34]
|5.64
|21.17
|339 [40]
|Southwest
|2-AA
|3-4
|22.89
|28.68
|335 [35]
|7.89
|23.61
|340 [52]
|Morrow
|3-AAAAAA
|1-6
|22.74
|42.40
|214 [47]
|-3.08
|12.79
|341 [26]
|Seminole County
|1-A Division II
|4-3
|22.58
|15.83
|414 [41]
|1.17
|17.20
|342 [27]
|Miller County
|1-A Division II
|2-4
|22.53
|36.74
|261 [10]
|-0.82
|15.26
|343 [50]
|Shaw
|1-AAAA
|3-4
|22.21
|27.34
|342 [55]
|0.20
|16.59
|344 [39]
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|6-AAA
|2-5
|21.76
|31.03
|311 [40]
|5.72
|22.57
|345 [3]
|Southwest Georgia Academy
|GIAA Region 3-AA
|4-1
|21.60
|6.26
|436 [7]
|5.96
|22.97
|346 [29]
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|6-A Division I
|3-4
|21.34
|34.74
|281 [20]
|1.13
|18.39
|347 [13]
|Pinewood Christian
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|3-4
|21.29
|26.10
|350 [5]
|7.80
|25.11
|348 [41]
|Berrien
|1-AA
|1-5
|21.09
|35.18
|277 [22]
|4.36
|21.88
|349 [50]
|M.L. King
|4-AAAAA
|1-6
|20.89
|35.20
|276 [49]
|2.07
|19.79
|350 [53]
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|4-AAAAAA †
|3-4
|20.62
|24.27
|365 [56]
|-0.88
|17.10
|351 [40]
|Richmond Academy
|4-AAA
|3-4
|20.47
|23.72
|369 [46]
|-1.54
|16.60
|352 [2]
|Robert Toombs Academy
|GIAA Region 2-A
|4-3
|20.46
|12.13
|419 [1]
|3.60
|21.75
|353 [30]
|Heard County
|4-A Division I
|2-5
|20.45
|31.40
|304 [24]
|2.53
|20.69
|354 [41]
|Franklin County
|8-AAA
|1-6
|20.38
|57.66
|68 [5]
|5.32
|23.54
|355 [28]
|Randolph-Clay
|1-A Division II
|3-3
|20.33
|20.23
|391 [34]
|-0.13
|18.15
|356 [54]
|South Cobb
|4-AAAAAA
|0-6
|19.93
|42.63
|213 [46]
|2.80
|21.48
|357 [51]
|Fayette County
|4-AAAA
|1-6
|19.87
|46.87
|167 [31]
|-0.15
|18.58
|358 [55]
|Johns Creek
|7-AAAAAA
|1-6
|19.65
|49.42
|133 [37]
|-2.26
|16.69
|359 [14]
|Strong Rock Christian
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|6-1
|19.63
|1.49
|443 [22]
|1.27
|20.25
|360 [29]
|Terrell County
|1-A Division II
|2-3
|19.62
|24.41
|363 [28]
|1.93
|20.91
|361 [31]
|Jefferson County
|2-A Division I
|0-7
|19.52
|53.95
|96 [3]
|7.71
|26.79
|362 [45]
|Berkmar
|7-AAAAAAA
|2-3-1
|19.37
|32.18
|295 [45]
|2.01
|21.24
|363 [42]
|West Hall
|7-AAA
|1-5
|19.22
|36.45
|263 [35]
|2.92
|22.30
|364 [51]
|North Springs
|6-AAAAA
|2-4
|19.22
|23.90
|368 [52]
|1.04
|20.42
|365 [30]
|Taylor County
|6-A Division II
|5-1
|18.54
|-0.07
|445 [48]
|-1.20
|18.87
|366 [43]
|Salem
|4-AAA
|1-6
|18.46
|48.90
|142 [16]
|1.06
|21.21
|367 [31]
|Marion County
|6-A Division II
|3-3
|17.91
|17.16
|407 [38]
|3.14
|23.83
|368 [32]
|Hancock Central
|5-A Division II
|3-3
|17.55
|28.16
|339 [22]
|-1.84
|19.21
|369 [42]
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|6-AA
|3-5
|17.44
|20.66
|387 [51]
|-1.98
|19.19
|370 [52]
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|8-AAAA †
|2-4
|17.13
|31.11
|309 [50]
|0.65
|22.12
|371 [15]
|Brookwood School
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|3-3
|17.06
|24.63
|359 [7]
|8.89
|30.43
|372 [43]
|Rutland
|2-AA
|2-4
|16.44
|21.03
|383 [50]
|2.09
|24.25
|373 [53]
|East Hall
|8-AAAA
|2-5
|16.43
|30.15
|321 [52]
|0.03
|22.20
|374 [16]
|St. Andrew's School
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|5-2
|16.29
|7.88
|434 [20]
|2.96
|25.28
|375 [33]
|Warren County
|8-A Division II
|2-5
|15.95
|26.92
|345 [25]
|-0.60
|22.05
|376 [34]
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|7-A Division II
|3-4
|15.84
|19.11
|397 [35]
|2.35
|25.11
|377 [44]
|Murray County
|7-AA
|1-5
|15.30
|31.72
|301 [27]
|-0.22
|23.08
|378 [1]
|Cherokee Christian
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|3-2
|15.00
|7.60
|435 [1]
|-1.30
|22.30
|379 [45]
|Mount Paran Christian
|6-AA
|2-4
|15.00
|23.42
|372 [46]
|-0.08
|23.53
|380 [32]
|Chattooga
|7-A Division I
|1-6
|14.53
|29.85
|323 [26]
|0.10
|24.18
|381 [35]
|Wilkinson County
|5-A Division II
|3-3
|14.52
|16.26
|410 [39]
|-1.34
|22.75
|382 [44]
|Ridgeland
|6-AAA
|0-7
|14.43
|37.93
|246 [29]
|-3.67
|20.50
|383 [36]
|Lake Oconee Academy
|8-A Division II †
|5-3
|14.38
|8.32
|432 [46]
|-0.32
|23.90
|384 [17]
|Southland Academy
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|2-4
|13.34
|20.08
|393 [11]
|-2.48
|22.78
|385 [46]
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|6-AA
|3-4
|12.84
|18.05
|402 [54]
|-4.37
|21.40
|386 [33]
|Coosa
|7-A Division I
|3-4
|12.56
|22.53
|374 [31]
|-0.52
|25.52
|387 [47]
|Windsor Forest
|3-AA
|2-4
|12.55
|28.63
|336 [36]
|-2.81
|23.24
|388 [4]
|Briarwood Academy
|GIAA Region 4-AA
|3-3
|12.55
|11.74
|421 [4]
|-2.45
|23.60
|389 [54]
|Riverdale
|4-AAAA
|0-8
|11.84
|48.51
|146 [22]
|-0.92
|25.85
|390 [52]
|Midtown
|5-AAAAA †
|2-5
|11.80
|18.24
|401 [53]
|-2.06
|24.75
|391 [45]
|Johnson (Savannah)
|3-AAA
|2-5
|11.75
|31.90
|299 [38]
|-3.32
|23.53
|392 [48]
|Brantley County
|3-AA
|3-3
|11.57
|22.62
|373 [47]
|-4.20
|22.83
|393 [55]
|Chestatee
|8-AAAA
|0-6
|11.12
|53.40
|103 [14]
|-4.07
|23.41
|394 [56]
|Rockdale County
|3-AAAAAA
|2-4
|10.96
|24.11
|367 [57]
|-5.83
|21.82
|395 [18]
|Westfield School
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|3-4
|10.72
|16.28
|409 [15]
|-1.22
|26.67
|396 [37]
|Mitchell County
|1-A Division II
|0-7
|10.49
|34.98
|279 [14]
|-7.33
|20.79
|397 [49]
|Butler
|4-AA
|2-4
|10.46
|24.15
|366 [44]
|-2.97
|25.17
|398 [38]
|Glascock County
|5-A Division II
|3-4
|10.00
|2.53
|441 [47]
|-1.41
|27.20
|399 [46]
|Discovery
|7-AAAAAAA
|1-6
|9.23
|38.97
|238 [44]
|-6.67
|22.71
|400 [56]
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|5-AAAA
|0-7
|8.96
|48.34
|150 [24]
|-4.54
|25.11
|401 [46]
|Columbus
|1-AAA
|1-6
|8.90
|39.98
|231 [24]
|-1.24
|28.46
|402 [39]
|Greenville
|6-A Division II
|1-5
|8.88
|25.74
|353 [26]
|-2.88
|26.85
|403 [5]
|Brentwood School
|GIAA Region 2-AA
|3-4
|8.72
|13.48
|417 [3]
|-1.54
|28.34
|404 [47]
|Cross Creek
|4-AAA
|2-4
|6.90
|20.05
|394 [50]
|-2.48
|29.23
|405 [57]
|Southeast Whitfield
|7-AAAA
|1-6
|6.21
|24.85
|358 [57]
|-4.40
|28.00
|406 [34]
|Claxton
|3-A Division I
|2-5
|6.16
|16.80
|408 [36]
|-6.15
|26.29
|407 [6]
|Central Fellowship Christian
|GIAA Region 6-AA
|2-1-1
|5.62
|-9.62
|454 [10]
|-3.59
|29.40
|408 [19]
|Deerfield-Windsor
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|1-6
|5.56
|20.40
|389 [9]
|-3.80
|29.25
|409 [20]
|Tiftarea Academy
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|0-5-1
|5.06
|24.58
|360 [8]
|-1.01
|32.53
|410 [58]
|Islands
|3-AAAA
|0-7
|4.85
|49.72
|131 [18]
|-8.07
|25.68
|411 [35]
|King's Ridge Christian
|6-A Division I †
|2-3
|4.71
|17.68
|406 [35]
|-8.19
|25.71
|412 [50]
|Kendrick
|2-AA
|2-5
|4.05
|27.06
|343 [38]
|-6.56
|28.00
|413 [40]
|Montgomery County
|3-A Division II
|0-7
|3.86
|31.12
|308 [18]
|-0.94
|33.81
|414 [7]
|Georgia Christian
|GIAA Region 3-AA
|1-4
|3.82
|20.67
|386 [1]
|-4.41
|30.37
|415 [2]
|Calvary Christian
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|4-3
|3.32
|-2.83
|447 [3]
|-5.99
|29.30
|416 [48]
|Beach
|3-AAA
|1-6
|3.17
|22.24
|375 [47]
|-7.50
|27.93
|417 [3]
|Skipstone Academy
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|4-2
|3.06
|3.87
|439 [2]
|-4.09
|31.46
|418 [8]
|Piedmont Academy
|GIAA Region 2-AA
|2-4
|2.73
|10.17
|426 [5]
|-13.64
|22.24
|419 [41]
|Chattahoochee County
|6-A Division II
|0-6
|1.86
|37.18
|254 [8]
|-5.98
|30.76
|420 [59]
|Stone Mountain
|6-AAAA †
|1-5
|1.63
|24.28
|364 [58]
|-8.40
|28.58
|421 [49]
|Pike County
|2-AAA
|0-7
|1.20
|37.40
|250 [31]
|-10.44
|26.97
|422 [4]
|King's Academy
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|4-2
|1.02
|-6.75
|452 [5]
|-9.31
|28.27
|423 [21]
|Heritage (Newnan)
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|2-4
|0.51
|-0.23
|446 [23]
|-9.30
|28.80
|424 [51]
|Towers
|5-AA
|0-6
|-0.01
|23.57
|371 [45]
|-7.51
|31.10
|425 [42]
|Atkinson County
|2-A Division II
|0-6
|-0.18
|29.85
|324 [20]
|-6.00
|32.79
|426 [52]
|Landmark Christian
|5-AA
|0-7
|-1.52
|32.25
|294 [24]
|-2.17
|37.96
|427 [43]
|Towns County
|8-A Division II
|0-6
|-1.68
|38.44
|243 [6]
|-7.25
|33.03
|428 [53]
|Northview
|6-AAAAA
|0-7
|-1.83
|35.96
|270 [48]
|-11.35
|29.08
|429 [57]
|Forest Park
|3-AAAAAA
|0-7
|-1.99
|32.01
|298 [52]
|-10.05
|30.55
|430 [3]
|Memorial Day
|GIAA Region 2-A
|3-4
|-2.47
|11.30
|424 [2]
|-9.47
|31.60
|431 [22]
|Mount de Sales
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|0-6
|-2.56
|24.90
|357 [6]
|-11.48
|29.68
|432 [53]
|Central (Macon)
|2-AA
|0-7
|-3.02
|37.20
|253 [17]
|-11.62
|30.01
|433 [44]
|Pataula Charter
|1-A Division II †
|2-3
|-3.23
|9.13
|431 [45]
|-8.38
|33.46
|434 [54]
|Gordon Central
|7-AA
|0-7
|-3.29
|29.09
|331 [33]
|-10.35
|31.54
|435 [23]
|Loganville Christian
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|2-4
|-4.21
|-4.15
|448 [24]
|-7.63
|35.18
|436 [4]
|Thomas Jefferson
|GIAA Region 2-A
|1-5
|-5.43
|10.39
|425 [3]
|-11.81
|32.22
|437 [24]
|Lakeview Academy
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|2-4
|-6.04
|1.72
|442 [21]
|-10.34
|34.31
|438 [36]
|Crawford County
|4-A Division I
|1-6
|-6.48
|12.94
|418 [37]
|-8.98
|36.11
|439 [55]
|Glenn Hills
|4-AA
|1-7
|-6.50
|21.90
|378 [49]
|-12.08
|33.03
|440 [56]
|Walker
|6-AA †
|4-3
|-6.79
|-17.37
|458 [58]
|-9.41
|35.98
|441 [5]
|Pinecrest Academy
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|2-4
|-6.94
|-17.21
|457 [7]
|-11.51
|34.03
|442 [45]
|Georgia Military Prep
|5-A Division II
|1-6
|-6.99
|18.04
|403 [36]
|-11.02
|34.58
|443 [6]
|Lanier Christian
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|3-3
|-7.79
|-7.86
|453 [6]
|-7.42
|38.98
|444 [9]
|Trinity Christian (Dublin)
|GIAA Region 6-AA
|2-6
|-9.28
|5.07
|438 [8]
|-12.51
|35.38
|445 [46]
|Baconton Charter
|1-A Division II
|1-4
|-9.32
|11.36
|423 [42]
|-8.79
|39.13
|446 [57]
|Josey
|4-AA
|1-6
|-9.57
|26.03
|351 [41]
|-11.72
|36.45
|447 [50]
|Groves
|3-AAA
|1-6
|-11.33
|21.56
|381 [49]
|-13.53
|36.40
|448 [10]
|Augusta Prep
|GIAA Region 4-AA
|1-6
|-11.52
|14.91
|415 [2]
|-13.12
|37.01
|449 [58]
|Jordan
|2-AA
|0-6
|-13.49
|25.04
|356 [42]
|-12.34
|39.76
|450 [60]
|Clarkston
|6-AAAA †
|1-5
|-14.93
|13.89
|416 [60]
|-20.77
|32.77
|451 [37]
|Savannah
|3-A Division I
|0-7
|-16.28
|3.85
|440 [38]
|-19.83
|35.05
|452 [5]
|Fullington Academy
|GIAA Region 1-A
|1-5
|-18.66
|-4.99
|451 [5]
|-19.64
|37.62
|453 [47]
|Central (Talbotton)
|6-A Division II
|1-5
|-21.86
|9.35
|430 [44]
|-20.49
|39.97
|454 [48]
|Southwest Georgia STEM
|1-A Division II †
|0-0
|-24.81
|-19.75
|43.67
|455 [49]
|Twiggs County
|5-A Division II
|0-6
|-27.65
|9.58
|429 [43]
|-25.04
|41.22
|456 [38]
|Athens Christian
|8-A Division I
|0-6
|-29.70
|20.55
|388 [33]
|-21.50
|46.81
|457 [6]
|Harvester Christian
|GIAA Region 1-A
|2-4
|-29.80
|-17.75
|459 [6]
|-15.73
|52.67
|458 [25]
|Riverside Military Academy
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|0-6
|-36.50
|19.06
|398 [13]
|-23.35
|51.75
|459 [7]
|Rock Springs Christian
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|2-4
|-39.77
|-23.40
|460 [8]
|-27.55
|50.82
|460 [8]
|Creekside Christian
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|0-6
|-54.62
|-4.88
|450 [4]
|-36.53
|56.70
|461 [54]
|Cross Keys
|4-AAAAA †
|0-7
|-54.84
|-9.77
|455 [54]
|-43.79
|49.65
† - Plays a non-region schedule
Regions
Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.
|Rank
|Region
|Teams
|Comp Rating
|Avg Rating
|1
|4-AAAAAAA
|6
|84.03
|77.54
|2
|8-AAAAAAA
|6
|79.38
|68.33
|3
|2-AAAAAAA
|5
|79.21
|69.56
|4
|1-AAAAAA
|6
|78.57
|68.95
|5
|1-AAAAAAA
|5
|78.54
|70.49
|6
|5-AAAAAAA
|6
|75.78
|65.47
|7
|5-AAAAAA
|8
|69.43
|57.61
|8
|3-AAAAAAA
|5
|69.39
|65.45
|9
|6-AAAAAAA
|6
|69.16
|61.98
|10
|7-AAAAA
|6
|68.60
|62.05
|11
|5-AAA
|4
|68.41
|61.03
|12
|6-AAAAAA
|7
|64.24
|56.89
|13
|8-AAAAAA
|7
|63.17
|53.27
|14
|2-AAAA
|7
|62.44
|53.89
|15
|7-AAAAAAA
|7
|62.32
|48.72
|16
|1-AAAAA
|6
|62.03
|51.57
|17
|3-AAAA
|6
|60.43
|49.72
|18
|8-AAAAA
|7
|59.85
|53.02
|19
|8-AAA
|6
|59.83
|51.28
|20
|7-AAAAAA
|7
|59.13
|49.37
|21
|4-AAAAAA
|6
|58.94
|51.32
|22
|1-AAAA
|5
|56.98
|45.70
|23
|3-AAAAA
|5
|56.34
|50.79
|24
|8-AA
|6
|56.31
|52.00
|25
|4-AAAA
|8
|55.77
|45.76
|26
|2-AAAAA
|7
|54.59
|47.08
|27
|2-AAA
|5
|54.36
|42.48
|28
|8-A Division I
|4
|53.00
|36.72
|29
|3-AA
|7
|52.33
|39.86
|30
|5-AAAA
|8
|52.29
|42.08
|31
|7-AAAA
|6
|52.22
|42.71
|32
|6-AAAAA
|7
|51.75
|40.49
|33
|8-AAAA
|9
|51.55
|43.12
|34
|1-AAA
|6
|51.37
|44.59
|35
|5-A Division I
|4
|50.98
|39.28
|36
|7-AAA
|7
|50.55
|42.68
|37
|2-AAAAAA
|7
|50.40
|46.22
|38
|5-AAAAA
|8
|50.13
|46.58
|39
|6-AAAA
|6
|50.04
|54.89
|40
|3-AAAAAA
|8
|48.54
|36.37
|41
|2-A Division I
|5
|48.24
|39.88
|42
|1-AA
|7
|48.01
|41.82
|43
|3-AAA
|8
|46.90
|32.23
|44
|4-AAA
|6
|44.32
|34.18
|45
|1-A Division I
|4
|42.33
|40.42
|46
|8-A Division II
|6
|41.74
|33.81
|47
|7-A Division II
|3
|41.61
|33.35
|48
|7-AA
|7
|40.81
|31.58
|49
|4-A Division II
|6
|39.76
|34.27
|50
|4-AA
|8
|39.12
|27.39
|51
|3-A Division II
|5
|38.89
|31.02
|52
|5-AA
|7
|38.88
|27.98
|53
|4-AAAAA
|6
|38.28
|36.75
|54
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|5
|37.98
|29.88
|55
|6-AAA
|8
|37.41
|31.95
|56
|2-A Division II
|5
|37.31
|28.91
|57
|7-A Division I
|7
|37.23
|30.28
|58
|6-A Division I
|4
|36.64
|35.02
|59
|6-A Division II
|8
|35.93
|22.91
|60
|2-AA
|8
|34.98
|21.75
|61
|4-A Division I
|4
|33.24
|23.99
|62
|3-A Division I
|5
|32.34
|21.17
|63
|6-AA
|7
|30.06
|26.48
|64
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|5
|29.07
|21.36
|65
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|4
|27.27
|23.68
|66
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|6
|24.11
|17.58
|67
|1-A Division II
|7
|19.89
|17.89
|68
|GIAA Region 3-AA
|2
|17.15
|12.71
|69
|GIAA Region 2-AA
|3
|16.99
|11.63
|70
|GIAA Region 4-AA
|3
|16.60
|9.11
|71
|5-A Division II
|6
|16.12
|6.80
|72
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|5
|13.20
|1.45
|73
|GIAA Region 2-A
|3
|10.39
|4.19
|74
|GIAA Region 1-A
|3
|7.49
|-6.38
|75
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|4
|5.56
|0.33
|76
|GIAA Region 6-AA
|2
|1.91
|-1.83
|77
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|4
|-9.37
|-22.00
Least Likely Results
These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.
|Date
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Score
|Diff
|Prob
|Likelihood
|08/18
|Monroe
|Mitchell County
|3 - 0
|38.72
|99.0%
|0.149
|08/18
|Sonoraville
|Pickens
|21 - 38
|14.66
|85.1%
|0.183
|08/19
|Cedar Grove
|Dutchtown
|34 - 33
|25.77
|95.5%
|0.227
|08/26
|Douglas County
|Mays
|48 - 42
|35.51
|98.5%
|0.246
|08/25
|Winder-Barrow
|M.L. King
|28 - 27
|24.17
|94.6%
|0.246
|08/18
|Stephens County
|Habersham Central
|31 - 29
|24.81
|95.0%
|0.259
|09/22
|Dunwoody
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|16 - 15
|22.65
|93.6%
|0.265
|08/18
|Upson-Lee
|Union Grove
|21 - 20
|22.21
|93.3%
|0.270
|09/15
|Greene County
|Oglethorpe County
|14 - 7
|33.14
|98.1%
|0.297
|09/08
|Coahulla Creek
|Chattooga
|14 - 17
|15.19
|85.8%
|0.298
|09/08
|Swainsboro
|Dodge County
|11 - 7
|25.43
|95.3%
|0.300
|09/15
|Bleckley County
|West Laurens
|27 - 33
|11.55
|79.7%
|0.318
|09/22
|Druid Hills
|Southeast Whitfield
|21 - 20
|18.28
|89.7%
|0.324
|09/08
|Effingham County
|Southeast Bulloch
|13 - 20
|9.99
|76.6%
|0.335
|09/22
|Cambridge
|Chattahoochee
|27 - 26
|17.49
|88.8%
|0.335
Highest Rated Matchups
These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.
|Game Rating
|Date
|Team
|Opponent
|Score
|Diff
|Prob
|96.63
|10/13
|Mill Creek
|Buford
|-
|5.36
|65.4%
|92.99
|09/22
|Douglas County
|Hughes
|30 - 27
|3.47
|60.2%
|92.38
|09/15
|Newton
|Westlake
|27 - 12
|7.95
|72.0%
|91.14
|10/20
|Carrollton
|Westlake
|-
|2.27
|56.7%
|90.93
|08/18
|Carrollton
|Hughes
|34 - 39
|2.60
|57.6%
|88.64
|09/22
|Mill Creek
|Parkview
|30 - 20
|12.05
|80.7%
|88.27
|09/29
|Newton
|Grayson
|31 - 27
|10.41
|77.5%
|87.64
|10/27
|Thomas County Central
|Lee County
|-
|11.62
|79.9%
|87.51
|09/08
|Colquitt County
|Lee County
|37 - 20
|14.52
|84.9%
|86.93
|09/01
|Buford
|North Cobb
|45 - 28
|10.19
|77.0%
|86.89
|10/06
|Walton
|North Cobb
|35 - 27
|12.59
|81.7%
|86.80
|10/20
|Newton
|Parkview
|-
|13.57
|83.3%
|86.48
|08/18
|Westlake
|North Cobb
|52 - 28
|5.57
|65.9%
|86.44
|08/19
|Walton
|Grayson
|49 - 27
|13.02
|82.4%
|85.31
|08/18
|Gainesville
|Marist
|34 - 26
|5.84
|66.7%
