Maxwell summary after Week 8

High School Sports Blog
By Loren Maxwell
23 minutes ago
The Maxwell Ratings will rank the 461 teams of the Georgia High School Association (GHSA), the Georgia Independent Athletic Association (GIAA), and the Georgia Association of Private & Parochial Schools (GAPPS) throughout the 2023 season. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on field results and do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.

Maxwell GHSA Football Ratings

As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.

A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half of the home advantage.

For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 1,374 of 1,457 total games including 0 tie(s) (94.30%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 9.30 points and all game margins within 12.32 points.

All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

Home Advantage: 1.78

By Class

AAAAAAA AAAAAA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Mill Creek6-098.361Thomas County Central7-095.15
2Colquitt County6-098.062Douglas County7-095.08
3Walton6-097.183Hughes5-289.83
4Newton6-096.334Gainesville6-087.43
5Buford6-094.775Lee County6-185.31
6Carrollton6-190.656Marist5-183.36
7Westlake6-190.167Rome6-180.94
8Parkview5-184.548Houston County6-180.81
9Grayson4-284.159Woodward Academy4-278.04
10North Cobb3-382.8110Roswell6-177.67
11Norcross5-181.3411North Atlanta7-074.78
12Milton4-280.1512Blessed Trinity5-269.81
13North Gwinnett5-278.2113Creekview6-168.00
14Lambert6-076.8314Lanier5-267.50
15McEachern3-474.1615East Paulding4-364.38



AAAAA AAAA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Coffee6-082.351North Oconee6-085.68
2Cartersville7-074.492Stockbridge5-279.39
3Jefferson6-074.263Benedictine7-077.69
4Ware County4-272.624Spalding7-077.01
5Calhoun5-272.115Bainbridge5-275.20
6Hiram6-168.576Perry6-174.51
7Greater Atlanta Christian6-067.277Central (Carrollton)7-069.66
8Creekside5-166.358Troup6-167.86
9Kell5-166.119Cairo7-167.28
10Jones County5-264.8810Burke County6-166.38
11Northgate5-263.6411Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)5-265.38
12Flowery Branch4-362.4812Madison County5-164.66
13Eastside5-262.1213Starr's Mill4-363.60
14Harris County6-161.5214Holy Innocents6-162.21
15Warner Robins4-361.4815Hapeville Charter4-361.18



AAA AA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Calvary Day7-079.141Toombs County7-072.15
2Stephens County7-078.942Northeast6-166.74
3Cedar Grove2-577.653Appling County4-265.86
4Mary Persons6-175.344Athens Academy4-263.95
5Lumpkin County7-066.005Callaway3-260.43
6Savannah Christian5-262.536Pierce County5-160.16
7Sandy Creek5-261.617Thomson6-160.12
8Morgan County6-161.158Fellowship Christian4-258.34
9Carver (Columbus)4-357.079Rockmart4-258.23
10Thomasville3-455.5110Fitzgerald4-257.98
11Carver (Atlanta)2-455.3911Cook4-255.99
12White County3-354.8712Union County5-155.05
13Monroe Area4-354.4813Laney4-2-149.62
14Harlem5-253.3814Providence Christian5-149.39
15Peach County2-452.9915East Jackson6-149.12



A Division I A Division II
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Prince Avenue Christian6-172.671Greene County7-061.28
2Rabun County6-164.312Schley County6-059.85
3Swainsboro7-062.213Bowdon6-254.65
4Elbert County6-158.294Clinch County6-152.54
5Commerce6-153.975Telfair County6-052.26
6Trion6-053.766Manchester5-151.26
7Mount Vernon5-250.457Jenkins County7-049.17
8Bryan County6-148.778Aquinas6-148.91
9Bleckley County5-247.849Macon County4-246.87
10Lamar County5-245.4610Lincoln County4-343.56
11Dublin4-245.2011Emanuel County Institute3-339.80
12Brooks County1-543.2312Early County5-138.97
13Irwin County2-441.7813Wilcox County4-337.91
14Bacon County4-241.5414Dooly County3-336.23
15Darlington5-240.3215Lanier County4-236.11



GIAA AAAA-AAA GIAA AA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1First Presbyterian4-2-145.461Edmund Burke Academy6-026.29
2St. Anne-Pacelli6-143.592Gatewood School4-123.44
3John Milledge Academy6-043.223Southwest Georgia Academy4-121.60
4Tattnall Square3-438.154Briarwood Academy3-312.55
5Valwood School4-136.125Brentwood School3-48.72



GIAA A GAPPS AA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Flint River Academy6-029.321Cherokee Christian3-215.00
2Robert Toombs Academy4-320.462Calvary Christian4-33.32
3Memorial Day3-4-2.473Skipstone Academy4-23.06
4Thomas Jefferson1-5-5.434King's Academy4-21.02
5Fullington Academy1-5-18.665Pinecrest Academy2-4-6.94



All-Class

Classification rankings are shown in [brackets]. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

Rank Team Region Rec Rating Sch Str Rank Offense Defense
1 [1]Mill Creek8-AAAAAAA6-098.3672.358 [6]41.04-18.71
2 [2]Colquitt County1-AAAAAAA6-098.0670.2911 [8]42.83-16.62
3 [3]Walton5-AAAAAAA6-097.1867.9818 [12]44.76-13.81
4 [4]Newton4-AAAAAAA6-096.3367.6119 [13]38.27-19.45
5 [1]Thomas County Central1-AAAAAA7-095.1555.9481 [22]40.98-15.57
6 [2]Douglas County5-AAAAAA7-095.0859.8649 [12]40.14-16.33
7 [5]Buford8-AAAAAAA6-094.7766.7720 [14]39.45-16.71
8 [6]Carrollton2-AAAAAAA6-190.6563.2932 [20]40.22-11.82
9 [7]Westlake2-AAAAAAA6-190.1665.9024 [16]38.41-13.14
10 [3]Hughes5-AAAAAA5-289.8366.5922 [5]41.53-9.70
11 [4]Gainesville8-AAAAAA6-087.4358.3862 [16]36.62-12.21
12 [1]North Oconee8-AAAA6-085.6844.20193 [38]31.81-15.26
13 [5]Lee County1-AAAAAA6-185.3166.3123 [6]38.12-8.58
14 [8]Parkview4-AAAAAAA5-184.5466.6321 [15]37.33-8.60
15 [9]Grayson4-AAAAAAA4-284.1571.7210 [7]37.09-8.46
16 [6]Marist4-AAAAAA5-183.3668.2217 [4]34.12-10.63
17 [10]North Cobb5-AAAAAAA3-382.8181.171 [1]37.40-6.80
18 [1]Coffee1-AAAAA6-082.3546.15173 [29]28.14-15.60
19 [11]Norcross7-AAAAAAA5-181.3460.5446 [26]34.77-7.97
20 [7]Rome6-AAAAAA6-180.9452.20110 [30]32.25-10.08
21 [8]Houston County1-AAAAAA6-180.8155.1789 [26]35.02-7.18
22 [12]Milton6-AAAAAAA4-280.1565.5725 [17]31.42-10.13
23 [2]Stockbridge5-AAAA5-279.3953.7797 [12]37.42-3.37
24 [1]Calvary Day3-AAA7-079.1422.13377 [48]35.26-5.27
25 [2]Stephens County8-AAA7-078.9450.14126 [14]31.90-8.43
26 [13]North Gwinnett7-AAAAAAA5-278.2159.0058 [29]33.36-6.25
27 [9]Woodward Academy3-AAAAAA4-278.0451.01122 [33]28.21-11.22
28 [3]Benedictine3-AAAA7-077.6958.1464 [5]34.19-4.89
29 [10]Roswell7-AAAAAA6-177.6751.90113 [32]33.49-5.58
30 [3]Cedar Grove5-AAA2-577.6580.122 [1]41.011.96
31 [4]Spalding2-AAAA7-077.0147.78156 [26]36.01-2.39
32 [14]Lambert6-AAAAAAA6-076.8357.9566 [30]33.91-4.31
33 [4]Mary Persons2-AAA6-175.3450.26125 [13]26.93-9.81
34 [5]Bainbridge1-AAAA5-275.2061.2042 [2]32.61-3.99
35 [11]North Atlanta4-AAAAAA7-074.7843.05210 [45]30.93-5.25
36 [6]Perry2-AAAA6-174.5155.2388 [10]32.56-3.34
37 [2]Cartersville7-AAAAA7-074.4950.98123 [19]25.20-10.69
38 [3]Jefferson8-AAAAA6-074.2651.06121 [18]29.94-5.72
39 [15]McEachern3-AAAAAAA3-474.1675.566 [5]25.87-9.69
40 [16]Peachtree Ridge7-AAAAAAA6-073.6639.03237 [43]32.75-2.31
41 [17]East Coweta2-AAAAAAA5-273.3063.7129 [18]29.50-5.19
42 [1]Prince Avenue Christian5-A Division I6-172.6758.6161 [1]34.800.73
43 [4]Ware County1-AAAAA4-272.6264.4628 [2]29.18-4.84
44 [18]Archer4-AAAAAAA3-372.5368.9013 [9]26.81-7.12
45 [1]Toombs County3-AA7-072.1530.50317 [29]33.650.10
46 [5]Calhoun7-AAAAA5-272.1162.3037 [3]29.25-4.26
47 [19]Valdosta1-AAAAAAA5-270.2257.6270 [31]29.03-2.59
48 [12]Blessed Trinity7-AAAAAA5-269.8159.9648 [11]24.60-6.60
49 [20]North Paulding3-AAAAAAA5-169.6756.2278 [33]27.88-3.18
50 [7]Central (Carrollton)7-AAAA7-069.6646.90165 [29]28.64-2.42
51 [6]Hiram7-AAAAA6-168.5746.97163 [28]32.462.49
52 [13]Creekview6-AAAAAA6-168.0055.7484 [23]26.10-3.29
53 [8]Troup4-AAAA6-167.8642.91211 [43]26.82-2.43
54 [21]West Forsyth6-AAAAAAA5-167.5155.4385 [34]25.24-3.67
55 [14]Lanier8-AAAAAA5-267.5057.9167 [18]27.44-1.46
56 [9]Cairo1-AAAA7-167.2843.20206 [41]24.97-3.70
57 [7]Greater Atlanta Christian6-AAAAA6-067.2737.94245 [43]24.29-4.37
58 [22]South Gwinnett4-AAAAAAA4-267.1057.2072 [32]25.22-3.27
59 [23]Marietta3-AAAAAAA2-566.7678.933 [2]24.97-3.18
60 [2]Northeast2-AA6-166.7437.00256 [18]25.83-2.30
61 [10]Burke County3-AAAA6-166.3855.1090 [11]25.78-2.00
62 [24]Camden County1-AAAAAAA6-166.3754.6492 [35]25.94-1.82
63 [8]Creekside5-AAAAA5-166.3544.87184 [33]27.07-0.68
64 [9]Kell6-AAAAA5-166.1143.85196 [38]27.09-0.41
65 [5]Lumpkin County7-AAA7-066.0039.96232 [25]27.840.44
66 [3]Appling County3-AA4-265.8665.2726 [1]21.91-5.35
67 [25]Harrison3-AAAAAAA6-165.4151.22120 [38]24.12-2.69
68 [26]Wheeler5-AAAAAAA5-165.4043.33205 [42]26.07-0.72
69 [11]Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)4-AAAA5-265.3852.17111 [15]27.050.28
70 [27]Mountain View8-AAAAAAA3-365.1961.0545 [25]24.58-2.00
71 [10]Jones County2-AAAAA5-264.8851.47118 [16]26.980.70
72 [12]Madison County8-AAAA5-164.6646.89166 [30]28.872.82
73 [15]East Paulding5-AAAAAA4-364.3857.5171 [20]24.95-0.82
74 [2]Rabun County8-A Division I6-164.3143.47202 [10]25.940.24
75 [4]Athens Academy8-AA4-263.9545.31181 [9]24.17-1.18
76 [11]Northgate3-AAAAA5-263.6453.52101 [13]23.27-1.77
77 [13]Starr's Mill4-AAAA4-363.6056.5576 [8]21.39-3.60
78 [6]Savannah Christian3-AAA5-262.5344.57189 [19]24.820.90
79 [12]Flowery Branch8-AAAAA4-362.4858.9059 [7]26.542.67
80 [14]Holy Innocents6-AAAA6-162.2143.11207 [42]21.47-2.14
81 [3]Swainsboro2-A Division I7-062.2136.93257 [14]20.71-2.89
82 [28]Richmond Hill1-AAAAAAA4-362.1362.2338 [23]23.25-0.27
83 [29]Collins Hill8-AAAAAAA1-562.1277.494 [3]21.30-2.21
84 [13]Eastside8-AAAAA5-262.1253.7299 [12]23.620.10
85 [7]Sandy Creek5-AAA5-261.6151.84114 [10]25.122.11
86 [16]Sequoyah6-AAAAAA4-361.5662.7634 [8]21.33-1.62
87 [14]Harris County3-AAAAA6-161.5245.75179 [31]20.90-2.01
88 [15]Warner Robins2-AAAAA4-361.4861.9040 [4]23.830.95
89 [1]Greene County8-A Division II7-061.2820.95384 [32]16.48-6.20
90 [15]Hapeville Charter6-AAAA4-361.1861.4741 [1]21.40-1.17
91 [8]Morgan County4-AAA6-161.1537.84247 [30]25.502.96
92 [16]Ola2-AAAAA4-260.9050.92124 [20]23.541.25
93 [30]Brookwood4-AAAAAAA3-360.6168.7414 [10]25.213.20
94 [5]Callaway5-AA3-260.4343.71198 [10]21.920.10
95 [6]Pierce County3-AA5-160.1635.70271 [20]23.632.08
96 [7]Thomson4-AA6-160.1230.39319 [31]20.97-0.54
97 [2]Schley County6-A Division II6-059.8525.31354 [27]23.642.40
98 [16]Stephenson6-AAAA5-259.7847.50158 [27]22.591.42
99 [17]Cass7-AAAAA4-359.7451.24119 [17]23.061.93
100 [18]Mays5-AAAAA2-459.5759.0756 [5]20.990.03
101 [17]LaGrange4-AAAA5-259.5643.46203 [40]22.311.36
102 [17]Brunswick2-AAAAAA4-259.4039.53235 [50]21.260.47
103 [19]Dalton7-AAAAA5-259.2247.71157 [25]22.351.74
104 [18]North Hall8-AAAA5-259.2148.49147 [23]24.553.95
105 [19]Baldwin2-AAAA4-258.8856.0080 [9]19.17-1.10
106 [8]Fellowship Christian8-AA4-258.3446.57171 [7]24.024.28
107 [4]Elbert County8-A Division I6-158.2944.38191 [9]23.333.65
108 [9]Rockmart7-AA4-258.2348.41149 [4]20.120.49
109 [18]Northside (Warner Robins)1-AAAAAA3-458.0162.0939 [10]22.062.65
110 [10]Fitzgerald1-AA4-257.9840.72226 [14]21.502.12
111 [20]Westminster (Atlanta)6-AAAA4-357.7753.60100 [13]19.910.75
112 [31]Osborne5-AAAAAAA6-057.7625.09355 [46]18.75-0.40
113 [19]North Forsyth8-AAAAAA3-457.7157.6469 [19]21.582.47
114 [21]Cedartown7-AAAA4-357.3859.2655 [4]21.502.72
115 [9]Carver (Columbus)1-AAA4-357.0744.80185 [18]20.211.74
116 [20]Etowah6-AAAAAA4-256.2849.39135 [38]21.653.98
117 [22]Wayne County3-AAAA5-256.1543.55200 [39]20.072.52
118 [11]Cook1-AA4-255.9948.24152 [5]20.022.64
119 [21]Alpharetta7-AAAAAA3-355.8456.2977 [21]21.063.83
120 [32]Lowndes1-AAAAAAA3-355.6775.895 [4]24.036.97
121 [22]Veterans1-AAAAAA3-455.6159.6052 [14]22.505.50
122 [10]Thomasville1-AAA3-455.5161.1044 [3]21.044.13
123 [11]Carver (Atlanta)5-AAA2-455.3964.9027 [2]19.412.63
124 [12]Union County8-AA5-155.0530.44318 [30]20.504.05
125 [33]Denmark6-AAAAAAA2-454.9561.1943 [24]17.240.90
126 [12]White County7-AAA3-354.8749.23136 [15]22.396.12
127 [20]Cambridge6-AAAAA4-354.7255.9383 [10]19.153.03
128 [3]Bowdon7-A Division II6-254.6537.54248 [7]21.004.96
129 [13]Monroe Area8-AAA4-354.4853.7798 [7]16.820.94
130 [21]Arabia Mountain4-AAAAA6-154.2437.25252 [45]16.600.96
131 [5]Commerce8-A Division I6-153.9740.32228 [11]19.043.68
132 [6]Trion7-A Division I6-053.7624.46362 [30]18.473.32
133 [14]Harlem4-AAA5-253.3834.38283 [37]21.206.42
134 [23]River Ridge6-AAAAAA3-453.3354.5894 [28]22.667.93
135 [15]Peach County2-AAA2-452.9956.1079 [6]20.255.86
136 [23]New Hampstead3-AAAA3-352.9949.19137 [19]23.268.88
137 [16]Crisp County1-AAA4-352.8653.30104 [8]17.192.93
138 [24]St. Pius X4-AAAAAA1-552.7869.2512 [2]15.901.72
139 [22]Clarke Central8-AAAAA3-452.7656.8675 [8]20.065.91
140 [24]Howard2-AAAA3-452.6441.86217 [44]19.765.72
141 [4]Clinch County2-A Division II6-152.5435.53273 [13]20.896.96
142 [25]Habersham Central8-AAAAAA3-352.3555.3186 [24]17.123.37
143 [5]Telfair County4-A Division II6-052.2623.66370 [29]15.772.11
144 [34]Pebblebrook2-AAAAAAA2-552.1462.8133 [21]18.975.43
145 [17]Hebron Christian8-AAA3-452.0851.51117 [12]16.803.32
146 [26]Effingham County2-AAAAAA4-352.0647.80155 [41]17.954.50
147 [23]Dutchtown2-AAAAA2-451.8854.7791 [11]18.244.97
148 [35]Cherokee5-AAAAAAA1-551.7759.7650 [27]18.605.43
149 [18]Wesleyan7-AAA4-351.6848.45148 [17]17.204.13
150 [25]Pace Academy5-AAAA4-351.6148.25151 [25]18.175.17
151 [24]Villa Rica5-AAAAA4-251.4952.86108 [15]16.954.06
152 [25]Tucker4-AAAAA4-351.4148.98140 [23]22.8610.05
153 [6]Manchester6-A Division II5-151.2629.28329 [21]14.421.77
154 [36]Hillgrove3-AAAAAAA2-551.2562.6335 [22]13.350.71
155 [19]Hart County8-AAA4-351.1441.82219 [21]14.071.54
156 [26]Miller Grove6-AAAA5-251.0246.44172 [33]19.797.38
157 [20]Monroe1-AAA4-250.9841.26221 [22]16.624.24
158 [21]Oconee County8-AAA2-550.6460.4047 [4]19.777.73
159 [7]Mount Vernon6-A Division I5-250.4538.60242 [13]19.687.84
160 [27]Glynn Academy2-AAAAAA5-250.3347.88154 [40]16.384.65
161 [22]Upson-Lee2-AAA6-150.1929.16330 [44]15.994.41
162 [28]Mundy's Mill3-AAAAAA6-150.1830.87313 [54]15.694.11
163 [23]Adairsville6-AAA5-249.8438.42244 [28]18.937.69
164 [37]Dacula8-AAAAAAA1-549.6659.3853 [28]15.624.56
165 [29]Lovejoy3-AAAAAA4-349.6540.76225 [49]15.664.61
166 [13]Laney4-AA4-2-149.6231.90300 [26]18.277.26
167 [24]Douglass5-AAA5-249.4636.85259 [33]16.735.87
168 [14]Providence Christian8-AA5-149.3911.79420 [56]19.118.32
169 [38]South Forsyth6-AAAAAAA0-649.3868.6915 [11]15.714.93
170 [30]Sprayberry7-AAAAAA4-349.2649.59132 [36]18.958.30
171 [39]Duluth7-AAAAAAA4-249.2443.76197 [41]18.467.82
172 [31]South Paulding5-AAAAAA2-549.1959.6451 [13]13.472.88
173 [7]Jenkins County3-A Division II7-049.1721.74380 [30]20.7510.19
174 [15]East Jackson8-AA6-149.1228.85333 [34]16.696.18
175 [8]Aquinas8-A Division II6-148.9132.05297 [17]17.597.29
176 [8]Bryan County3-A Division I6-148.7731.67302 [23]15.345.18
177 [27]Whitewater4-AAAA3-448.7248.66144 [21]17.757.64
178 [16]Columbia5-AA4-348.3839.66234 [16]16.346.56
179 [9]Bleckley County2-A Division I5-247.8436.91258 [15]18.589.34
180 [32]Evans2-AAAAAA3-347.6843.10209 [44]13.484.41
181 [33]Jackson County8-AAAAAA4-447.6645.84177 [42]19.1010.05
182 [28]Lovett5-AAAA2-547.6156.9373 [6]16.597.58
183 [34]Jonesboro3-AAAAAA5-247.4631.03312 [53]18.759.89
184 [26]McIntosh3-AAAAA5-247.4333.87288 [50]19.9311.10
185 [27]Jenkins1-AAAAA1-547.0371.859 [1]13.264.84
186 [29]Northwest Whitfield7-AAAA6-146.9432.71291 [48]14.255.91
187 [9]Macon County6-A Division II4-246.8740.90224 [4]14.996.72
188 [17]North Cobb Christian6-AA5-246.7929.96322 [32]14.065.88
189 [30]Cherokee Bluff8-AAAA3-446.6646.81168 [32]13.705.65
190 [35]Newnan5-AAAAAA3-446.3549.90129 [35]16.378.63
191 [31]Luella5-AAAA3-446.2249.90130 [17]14.947.32
192 [18]Sumter County1-AA3-345.8349.14139 [3]14.617.38
193 [28]Decatur4-AAAAA2-545.5755.9482 [9]15.468.50
194 [1]First PresbyterianGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA4-2-145.4629.33328 [4]18.1211.26
195 [10]Lamar County4-A Division I5-245.4634.69282 [21]14.657.79
196 [25]Savannah Country Day3-AAA5-245.4430.80314 [41]11.925.09
197 [29]Northside (Columbus)3-AAAAA4-345.2137.40249 [44]15.398.78
198 [11]Dublin2-A Division I4-245.2036.27265 [17]15.819.21
199 [32]East Forsyth8-AAAA5-145.1528.31337 [53]13.106.55
200 [36]Allatoona6-AAAAAA1-644.7863.4031 [7]16.2610.08
201 [26]Hephzibah4-AAA5-244.7136.60262 [34]14.448.33
202 [19]ACE Charter2-AA6-144.715.37437 [57]21.7515.65
203 [20]Model7-AA4-243.9439.68233 [15]15.129.78
204 [37]Pope7-AAAAAA0-643.8868.6516 [3]17.2912.02
205 [30]Loganville8-AAAAA4-443.6443.90195 [37]17.2912.26
206 [2]St. Anne-PacelliGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA6-143.5918.41400 [14]13.848.85
207 [10]Lincoln County8-A Division II4-343.5641.13223 [3]13.568.60
208 [31]Winder-Barrow8-AAAAA4-343.2945.21182 [32]10.746.06
209 [38]Dunwoody4-AAAAAA5-143.2728.81334 [55]12.227.56
210 [12]Brooks County1-A Division I1-543.2358.0865 [2]12.477.85
211 [3]John Milledge AcademyGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA6-043.2219.79395 [12]15.3110.69
212 [32]Maynard Jackson5-AAAAA3-443.1744.40190 [35]14.549.97
213 [40]Forsyth Central6-AAAAAAA2-443.0751.51116 [37]12.828.35
214 [27]Long County3-AAA4-342.8731.29305 [39]16.8212.56
215 [21]Jeff Davis1-AA4-342.5043.49201 [11]11.537.63
216 [33]Sonoraville7-AAAA2-542.5048.79143 [20]17.4813.59
217 [33]Centennial6-AAAAA1-642.4959.0657 [6]13.479.58
218 [28]Bremen6-AAA6-142.3530.52316 [42]13.659.90
219 [29]Dougherty1-AAA4-342.2240.16229 [23]13.279.66
220 [30]Dawson County7-AAA2-542.0951.83115 [11]9.335.84
221 [13]Irwin County1-A Division I2-441.7846.69170 [6]13.3910.21
222 [41]Campbell2-AAAAAAA2-441.5747.46159 [39]12.779.80
223 [14]Bacon County1-A Division I4-241.5429.00332 [28]10.577.64
224 [34]Westside (Macon)2-AAAA5-141.5228.01340 [54]15.3012.38
225 [34]Statesboro1-AAAAA2-441.3849.18138 [22]10.487.71
226 [35]Chapel Hill5-AAAAA4-241.3036.22267 [47]10.247.55
227 [39]Paulding County5-AAAAAA1-640.8462.6036 [9]11.349.11
228 [36]Banneker5-AAAAA3-340.7843.67199 [39]11.829.65
229 [37]Lithia Springs5-AAAAA2-540.7152.92107 [14]13.7811.68
230 [22]Eagle's Landing Christian5-AA2-440.6853.29105 [2]12.2010.12
231 [23]Putnam County4-AA5-240.5124.56361 [43]13.3511.44
232 [15]Darlington7-A Division I5-240.3229.79325 [27]11.209.49
233 [35]Southeast Bulloch3-AAAA4-340.2934.83280 [46]10.618.92
234 [24]Washington County4-AA2-4-140.2041.94216 [13]15.1913.60
235 [40]New Manchester5-AAAAAA2-540.1858.7860 [15]12.2510.68
236 [41]Lakeside (Evans)2-AAAAAA2-439.9748.14153 [39]12.3711.00
237 [42]Central Gwinnett8-AAAAAAA2-439.8546.95164 [40]11.179.93
238 [11]Emanuel County Institute3-A Division II3-339.8040.60227 [5]8.797.60
239 [25]North Murray7-AA5-239.7126.73347 [39]17.0915.98
240 [16]Metter3-A Division I2-539.6948.63145 [5]10.309.21
241 [26]Therrell6-AA5-138.9915.85412 [55]9.929.54
242 [12]Early County1-A Division II5-138.9721.08382 [31]12.3111.94
243 [31]Gilmer7-AAA4-338.8735.36275 [36]12.8212.56
244 [36]Westover1-AAAA3-438.8645.85176 [35]13.0612.81
245 [42]Tift County1-AAAAAA1-638.8273.497 [1]15.5115.29
246 [27]Fannin County7-AA3-338.7532.13296 [25]11.9611.81
247 [37]Hampton5-AAAA3-438.2444.72187 [36]9.8010.16
248 [38]Woodland (Cartersville)7-AAAAA2-538.1547.36160 [26]11.2711.73
249 [4]Tattnall SquareGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA3-438.1532.65293 [2]14.1014.55
250 [38]Griffin2-AAAA1-638.1459.2754 [3]10.6111.07
251 [43]South Effingham2-AAAAAA4-237.9734.01287 [51]11.0711.70
252 [39]McDonough5-AAAA4-237.9231.27306 [49]12.7113.40
253 [13]Wilcox County4-A Division II4-337.9132.70292 [16]13.4114.11
254 [43]Kennesaw Mountain5-AAAAAAA1-537.9053.45102 [36]11.3612.06
255 [39]Eagle's Landing2-AAAAA3-437.7148.93141 [24]13.2214.12
256 [40]Southwest DeKalb6-AAAA2-537.4050.07127 [16]9.4610.66
257 [44]Shiloh8-AAAAAA2-537.1954.4595 [29]9.5911.00
258 [17]Whitefield Academy6-A Division I2-536.6346.07175 [7]9.4511.43
259 [18]Temple4-A Division I4-336.5630.23320 [25]10.6512.70
260 [14]Dooly County4-A Division II3-336.2336.23266 [11]11.0013.37
261 [40]Drew3-AAAAA3-336.1639.53236 [42]9.1011.54
262 [45]Grovetown2-AAAAAA2-536.1544.78186 [43]13.4615.91
263 [41]Bradwell Institute1-AAAAA2-436.1447.30161 [27]13.7416.20
264 [28]Banks County8-AA4-336.1235.62272 [21]10.3412.82
265 [5]Valwood SchoolGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA4-136.1211.41422 [17]11.7014.18
266 [15]Lanier County2-A Division II4-236.1136.08268 [12]8.7011.19
267 [29]Spencer2-AA5-235.6819.24396 [52]7.1810.10
268 [42]Chattahoochee6-AAAAA2-535.4641.82218 [40]15.4318.57
269 [19]Pelham1-A Division I3-435.1536.78260 [16]11.4614.91
270 [46]Alexander5-AAAAAA2-535.0658.2263 [17]7.3510.89
271 [30]Dodge County1-AA1-635.0045.65180 [8]6.5410.14
272 [16]Washington-Wilkes8-A Division II4-334.8520.93385 [33]11.9815.74
273 [32]Ringgold6-AAA3-434.8138.61241 [27]7.6911.49
274 [41]West Laurens2-AAAA2-434.5246.08174 [34]11.0115.10
275 [31]Worth County1-AA4-334.3028.22338 [37]14.5018.80
276 [32]Westside (Augusta)4-AA3-3-134.2626.54349 [40]7.1711.51
277 [47]Alcovy3-AAAAAA2-533.9054.6193 [27]9.7514.45
278 [20]Pepperell7-A Division I3-333.9034.06286 [22]8.6213.33
279 [48]Riverwood4-AAAAAA3-433.8242.03215 [48]10.9715.76
280 [21]Jasper County5-A Division I5-233.7226.68348 [29]7.3612.25
281 [33]Gordon Lee6-AAA5-233.6929.57326 [43]10.3415.26
282 [42]Heritage (Ringgold)7-AAAA4-333.5926.92346 [56]11.3516.37
283 [17]Johnson County5-A Division II3-333.3927.35341 [23]6.3511.56
284 [49]Woodstock6-AAAAAA1-633.3255.2387 [25]7.2712.55
285 [33]Vidalia3-AA4-233.1622.18376 [48]7.5112.96
286 [34]Jackson2-AAA1-632.6952.66109 [9]8.0313.94
287 [22]Dade County7-A Division I1-532.6753.17106 [4]10.5016.43
288 [43]Heritage (Conyers)8-AAAAA2-432.5843.99194 [36]10.1516.18
289 [6]Bulloch AcademyGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA6-032.539.59428 [18]10.5216.59
290 [7]BrookstoneGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA2-432.3533.33290 [1]8.5214.78
291 [18]Portal3-A Division II4-332.2116.01411 [40]7.0213.42
292 [23]St. Francis6-A Division I1-431.6645.04183 [8]7.9414.89
293 [35]Coahulla Creek6-AAA4-331.4925.92352 [45]7.7214.84
294 [43]Seckinger8-AAAA †2-530.4641.17222 [45]11.4419.59
295 [19]Charlton County2-A Division II1-630.3143.41204 [1]6.0314.33
296 [44]Cedar Shoals8-AAAA2-530.1847.17162 [28]6.2414.67
297 [20]McIntosh County Academy3-A Division II3-430.0830.55315 [19]3.2911.82
298 [44]Meadowcreek7-AAAAAAA0-629.9563.6830 [19]7.5916.24
299 [44]Greenbrier1-AAAAA0-629.8844.58188 [34]3.9012.62
300 [21]Christian Heritage7-A Division II2-429.5634.21284 [15]8.0817.12
301 [50]Lassiter7-AAAAAA1-529.4551.92112 [31]8.0317.18
302 [1]Flint River AcademyGIAA Region 1-A6-029.32-4.24449 [4]5.4814.77
303 [45]North Clayton4-AAAA4-429.3033.41289 [47]11.4920.80
304 [45]Tri-Cities5-AAAAA2-429.2836.40264 [46]6.5015.82
305 [22]Hawkinsville4-A Division II5-229.1117.70405 [37]9.3118.81
306 [46]Walnut Grove8-AAAA2-429.0131.09310 [51]5.0114.61
307 [34]Haralson County7-AA1-628.4146.69169 [6]2.6212.81
308 [8]Terrell AcademyGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA5-028.318.00433 [19]7.2917.58
309 [35]Washington6-AA1-627.6642.78212 [12]2.2013.15
310 [24]Screven County3-A Division I2-427.5035.18278 [19]4.8815.99
311 [9]George Walton AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA4-327.2920.11392 [10]2.1513.47
312 [36]LaFayette6-AAA1-627.2038.78240 [26]4.6416.04
313 [47]Woodland (Stockbridge)5-AAAA0-726.7344.28192 [37]3.0514.93
314 [10]Bethlehem Christian AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA7-026.71-16.87456 [25]6.9818.87
315 [36]South Atlanta6-AA3-426.6631.46303 [28]5.1417.08
316 [23]Wheeler County4-A Division II3-426.5927.04344 [24]4.2116.23
317 [46]Locust Grove2-AAAAA1-526.5249.41134 [21]5.5017.59
318 [25]Oglethorpe County5-A Division I3-426.3717.88404 [34]1.2613.49
319 [1]Edmund Burke AcademyGIAA Region 4-AA6-026.290.71444 [9]4.3416.65
320 [48]Druid Hills6-AAAA †4-1-126.2620.26390 [59]4.7917.13
321 [47]Union Grove2-AAAAA0-726.2145.80178 [30]5.2717.67
322 [37]Pickens7-AAA1-526.0643.10208 [20]8.7321.28
323 [24]Turner County2-A Division II2-525.7937.11255 [9]6.6419.46
324 [48]Chamblee4-AAAAA3-425.2431.22307 [51]5.9419.30
325 [11]Stratford AcademyGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA4-325.1115.85413 [16]1.5215.02
326 [49]Hardaway1-AAAA0-724.9556.9074 [7]2.5116.16
327 [26]East Laurens2-A Division I2-424.6535.52274 [18]8.7722.72
328 [12]Frederica AcademyGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA3-424.6129.42327 [3]3.6817.68
329 [37]Redan5-AA2-524.4634.15285 [23]2.5816.72
330 [27]Social Circle5-A Division I1-524.3738.80239 [12]1.7816.02
331 [38]Liberty County3-AAA2-524.2737.37251 [32]4.0418.37
332 [28]Armuchee7-A Division I4-324.2121.81379 [32]3.2517.65
333 [38]Tattnall County3-AA2-523.5735.99269 [19]1.1316.17
334 [25]Treutlen4-A Division II1-623.4941.56220 [2]3.2118.32
335 [39]McNair5-AA4-323.4618.56399 [53]2.0417.19
336 [2]Gatewood SchoolGIAA Region 2-AA4-123.449.74427 [6]1.7516.92
337 [49]Lithonia4-AAAAA2-523.1740.16230 [41]2.3117.74
338 [51]Apalachee8-AAAAAA0-723.0850.03128 [34]5.6421.17
339 [40]Southwest2-AA3-422.8928.68335 [35]7.8923.61
340 [52]Morrow3-AAAAAA1-622.7442.40214 [47]-3.0812.79
341 [26]Seminole County1-A Division II4-322.5815.83414 [41]1.1717.20
342 [27]Miller County1-A Division II2-422.5336.74261 [10]-0.8215.26
343 [50]Shaw1-AAAA3-422.2127.34342 [55]0.2016.59
344 [39]Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe6-AAA2-521.7631.03311 [40]5.7222.57
345 [3]Southwest Georgia AcademyGIAA Region 3-AA4-121.606.26436 [7]5.9622.97
346 [29]Mount Pisgah Christian6-A Division I3-421.3434.74281 [20]1.1318.39
347 [13]Pinewood ChristianGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA3-421.2926.10350 [5]7.8025.11
348 [41]Berrien1-AA1-521.0935.18277 [22]4.3621.88
349 [50]M.L. King4-AAAAA1-620.8935.20276 [49]2.0719.79
350 [53]Lakeside (Atlanta)4-AAAAAA †3-420.6224.27365 [56]-0.8817.10
351 [40]Richmond Academy4-AAA3-420.4723.72369 [46]-1.5416.60
352 [2]Robert Toombs AcademyGIAA Region 2-A4-320.4612.13419 [1]3.6021.75
353 [30]Heard County4-A Division I2-520.4531.40304 [24]2.5320.69
354 [41]Franklin County8-AAA1-620.3857.6668 [5]5.3223.54
355 [28]Randolph-Clay1-A Division II3-320.3320.23391 [34]-0.1318.15
356 [54]South Cobb4-AAAAAA0-619.9342.63213 [46]2.8021.48
357 [51]Fayette County4-AAAA1-619.8746.87167 [31]-0.1518.58
358 [55]Johns Creek7-AAAAAA1-619.6549.42133 [37]-2.2616.69
359 [14]Strong Rock ChristianGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA6-119.631.49443 [22]1.2720.25
360 [29]Terrell County1-A Division II2-319.6224.41363 [28]1.9320.91
361 [31]Jefferson County2-A Division I0-719.5253.9596 [3]7.7126.79
362 [45]Berkmar7-AAAAAAA2-3-119.3732.18295 [45]2.0121.24
363 [42]West Hall7-AAA1-519.2236.45263 [35]2.9222.30
364 [51]North Springs6-AAAAA2-419.2223.90368 [52]1.0420.42
365 [30]Taylor County6-A Division II5-118.54-0.07445 [48]-1.2018.87
366 [43]Salem4-AAA1-618.4648.90142 [16]1.0621.21
367 [31]Marion County6-A Division II3-317.9117.16407 [38]3.1423.83
368 [32]Hancock Central5-A Division II3-317.5528.16339 [22]-1.8419.21
369 [42]KIPP Atlanta Collegiate6-AA3-517.4420.66387 [51]-1.9819.19
370 [52]Johnson (Gainesville)8-AAAA †2-417.1331.11309 [50]0.6522.12
371 [15]Brookwood SchoolGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA3-317.0624.63359 [7]8.8930.43
372 [43]Rutland2-AA2-416.4421.03383 [50]2.0924.25
373 [53]East Hall8-AAAA2-516.4330.15321 [52]0.0322.20
374 [16]St. Andrew's SchoolGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA5-216.297.88434 [20]2.9625.28
375 [33]Warren County8-A Division II2-515.9526.92345 [25]-0.6022.05
376 [34]Mount Zion (Carroll)7-A Division II3-415.8419.11397 [35]2.3525.11
377 [44]Murray County7-AA1-515.3031.72301 [27]-0.2223.08
378 [1]Cherokee ChristianGAPPS Region 1-AA3-215.007.60435 [1]-1.3022.30
379 [45]Mount Paran Christian6-AA2-415.0023.42372 [46]-0.0823.53
380 [32]Chattooga7-A Division I1-614.5329.85323 [26]0.1024.18
381 [35]Wilkinson County5-A Division II3-314.5216.26410 [39]-1.3422.75
382 [44]Ridgeland6-AAA0-714.4337.93246 [29]-3.6720.50
383 [36]Lake Oconee Academy8-A Division II †5-314.388.32432 [46]-0.3223.90
384 [17]Southland AcademyGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA2-413.3420.08393 [11]-2.4822.78
385 [46]B.E.S.T. Academy6-AA3-412.8418.05402 [54]-4.3721.40
386 [33]Coosa7-A Division I3-412.5622.53374 [31]-0.5225.52
387 [47]Windsor Forest3-AA2-412.5528.63336 [36]-2.8123.24
388 [4]Briarwood AcademyGIAA Region 4-AA3-312.5511.74421 [4]-2.4523.60
389 [54]Riverdale4-AAAA0-811.8448.51146 [22]-0.9225.85
390 [52]Midtown5-AAAAA †2-511.8018.24401 [53]-2.0624.75
391 [45]Johnson (Savannah)3-AAA2-511.7531.90299 [38]-3.3223.53
392 [48]Brantley County3-AA3-311.5722.62373 [47]-4.2022.83
393 [55]Chestatee8-AAAA0-611.1253.40103 [14]-4.0723.41
394 [56]Rockdale County3-AAAAAA2-410.9624.11367 [57]-5.8321.82
395 [18]Westfield SchoolGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA3-410.7216.28409 [15]-1.2226.67
396 [37]Mitchell County1-A Division II0-710.4934.98279 [14]-7.3320.79
397 [49]Butler4-AA2-410.4624.15366 [44]-2.9725.17
398 [38]Glascock County5-A Division II3-410.002.53441 [47]-1.4127.20
399 [46]Discovery7-AAAAAAA1-69.2338.97238 [44]-6.6722.71
400 [56]Mount Zion (Jonesboro)5-AAAA0-78.9648.34150 [24]-4.5425.11
401 [46]Columbus1-AAA1-68.9039.98231 [24]-1.2428.46
402 [39]Greenville6-A Division II1-58.8825.74353 [26]-2.8826.85
403 [5]Brentwood SchoolGIAA Region 2-AA3-48.7213.48417 [3]-1.5428.34
404 [47]Cross Creek4-AAA2-46.9020.05394 [50]-2.4829.23
405 [57]Southeast Whitfield7-AAAA1-66.2124.85358 [57]-4.4028.00
406 [34]Claxton3-A Division I2-56.1616.80408 [36]-6.1526.29
407 [6]Central Fellowship ChristianGIAA Region 6-AA2-1-15.62-9.62454 [10]-3.5929.40
408 [19]Deerfield-WindsorGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA1-65.5620.40389 [9]-3.8029.25
409 [20]Tiftarea AcademyGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA0-5-15.0624.58360 [8]-1.0132.53
410 [58]Islands3-AAAA0-74.8549.72131 [18]-8.0725.68
411 [35]King's Ridge Christian6-A Division I †2-34.7117.68406 [35]-8.1925.71
412 [50]Kendrick2-AA2-54.0527.06343 [38]-6.5628.00
413 [40]Montgomery County3-A Division II0-73.8631.12308 [18]-0.9433.81
414 [7]Georgia ChristianGIAA Region 3-AA1-43.8220.67386 [1]-4.4130.37
415 [2]Calvary ChristianGAPPS Region 2-AA4-33.32-2.83447 [3]-5.9929.30
416 [48]Beach3-AAA1-63.1722.24375 [47]-7.5027.93
417 [3]Skipstone AcademyGAPPS Region 2-AA4-23.063.87439 [2]-4.0931.46
418 [8]Piedmont AcademyGIAA Region 2-AA2-42.7310.17426 [5]-13.6422.24
419 [41]Chattahoochee County6-A Division II0-61.8637.18254 [8]-5.9830.76
420 [59]Stone Mountain6-AAAA †1-51.6324.28364 [58]-8.4028.58
421 [49]Pike County2-AAA0-71.2037.40250 [31]-10.4426.97
422 [4]King's AcademyGAPPS Region 1-AA4-21.02-6.75452 [5]-9.3128.27
423 [21]Heritage (Newnan)GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA2-40.51-0.23446 [23]-9.3028.80
424 [51]Towers5-AA0-6-0.0123.57371 [45]-7.5131.10
425 [42]Atkinson County2-A Division II0-6-0.1829.85324 [20]-6.0032.79
426 [52]Landmark Christian5-AA0-7-1.5232.25294 [24]-2.1737.96
427 [43]Towns County8-A Division II0-6-1.6838.44243 [6]-7.2533.03
428 [53]Northview6-AAAAA0-7-1.8335.96270 [48]-11.3529.08
429 [57]Forest Park3-AAAAAA0-7-1.9932.01298 [52]-10.0530.55
430 [3]Memorial DayGIAA Region 2-A3-4-2.4711.30424 [2]-9.4731.60
431 [22]Mount de SalesGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA0-6-2.5624.90357 [6]-11.4829.68
432 [53]Central (Macon)2-AA0-7-3.0237.20253 [17]-11.6230.01
433 [44]Pataula Charter1-A Division II †2-3-3.239.13431 [45]-8.3833.46
434 [54]Gordon Central7-AA0-7-3.2929.09331 [33]-10.3531.54
435 [23]Loganville ChristianGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA2-4-4.21-4.15448 [24]-7.6335.18
436 [4]Thomas JeffersonGIAA Region 2-A1-5-5.4310.39425 [3]-11.8132.22
437 [24]Lakeview AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA2-4-6.041.72442 [21]-10.3434.31
438 [36]Crawford County4-A Division I1-6-6.4812.94418 [37]-8.9836.11
439 [55]Glenn Hills4-AA1-7-6.5021.90378 [49]-12.0833.03
440 [56]Walker6-AA †4-3-6.79-17.37458 [58]-9.4135.98
441 [5]Pinecrest AcademyGAPPS Region 1-AA2-4-6.94-17.21457 [7]-11.5134.03
442 [45]Georgia Military Prep5-A Division II1-6-6.9918.04403 [36]-11.0234.58
443 [6]Lanier ChristianGAPPS Region 1-AA3-3-7.79-7.86453 [6]-7.4238.98
444 [9]Trinity Christian (Dublin)GIAA Region 6-AA2-6-9.285.07438 [8]-12.5135.38
445 [46]Baconton Charter1-A Division II1-4-9.3211.36423 [42]-8.7939.13
446 [57]Josey4-AA1-6-9.5726.03351 [41]-11.7236.45
447 [50]Groves3-AAA1-6-11.3321.56381 [49]-13.5336.40
448 [10]Augusta PrepGIAA Region 4-AA1-6-11.5214.91415 [2]-13.1237.01
449 [58]Jordan2-AA0-6-13.4925.04356 [42]-12.3439.76
450 [60]Clarkston6-AAAA †1-5-14.9313.89416 [60]-20.7732.77
451 [37]Savannah3-A Division I0-7-16.283.85440 [38]-19.8335.05
452 [5]Fullington AcademyGIAA Region 1-A1-5-18.66-4.99451 [5]-19.6437.62
453 [47]Central (Talbotton)6-A Division II1-5-21.869.35430 [44]-20.4939.97
454 [48]Southwest Georgia STEM1-A Division II †0-0-24.81-19.7543.67
455 [49]Twiggs County5-A Division II0-6-27.659.58429 [43]-25.0441.22
456 [38]Athens Christian8-A Division I0-6-29.7020.55388 [33]-21.5046.81
457 [6]Harvester ChristianGIAA Region 1-A2-4-29.80-17.75459 [6]-15.7352.67
458 [25]Riverside Military AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA0-6-36.5019.06398 [13]-23.3551.75
459 [7]Rock Springs ChristianGAPPS Region 2-AA2-4-39.77-23.40460 [8]-27.5550.82
460 [8]Creekside ChristianGAPPS Region 2-AA0-6-54.62-4.88450 [4]-36.5356.70
461 [54]Cross Keys4-AAAAA †0-7-54.84-9.77455 [54]-43.7949.65



† - Plays a non-region schedule

Regions

Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.

Rank Region Teams Comp Rating Avg Rating
14-AAAAAAA684.0377.54
28-AAAAAAA679.3868.33
32-AAAAAAA579.2169.56
41-AAAAAA678.5768.95
51-AAAAAAA578.5470.49
65-AAAAAAA675.7865.47
75-AAAAAA869.4357.61
83-AAAAAAA569.3965.45
96-AAAAAAA669.1661.98
107-AAAAA668.6062.05
115-AAA468.4161.03
126-AAAAAA764.2456.89
138-AAAAAA763.1753.27
142-AAAA762.4453.89
157-AAAAAAA762.3248.72
161-AAAAA662.0351.57
173-AAAA660.4349.72
188-AAAAA759.8553.02
198-AAA659.8351.28
207-AAAAAA759.1349.37
214-AAAAAA658.9451.32
221-AAAA556.9845.70
233-AAAAA556.3450.79
248-AA656.3152.00
254-AAAA855.7745.76
262-AAAAA754.5947.08
272-AAA554.3642.48
288-A Division I453.0036.72
293-AA752.3339.86
305-AAAA852.2942.08
317-AAAA652.2242.71
326-AAAAA751.7540.49
338-AAAA951.5543.12
341-AAA651.3744.59
355-A Division I450.9839.28
367-AAA750.5542.68
372-AAAAAA750.4046.22
385-AAAAA850.1346.58
396-AAAA650.0454.89
403-AAAAAA848.5436.37
412-A Division I548.2439.88
421-AA748.0141.82
433-AAA846.9032.23
444-AAA644.3234.18
451-A Division I442.3340.42
468-A Division II641.7433.81
477-A Division II341.6133.35
487-AA740.8131.58
494-A Division II639.7634.27
504-AA839.1227.39
513-A Division II538.8931.02
525-AA738.8827.98
534-AAAAA638.2836.75
54GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA537.9829.88
556-AAA837.4131.95
562-A Division II537.3128.91
577-A Division I737.2330.28
586-A Division I436.6435.02
596-A Division II835.9322.91
602-AA834.9821.75
614-A Division I433.2423.99
623-A Division I532.3421.17
636-AA730.0626.48
64GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA529.0721.36
65GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA427.2723.68
66GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA624.1117.58
671-A Division II719.8917.89
68GIAA Region 3-AA217.1512.71
69GIAA Region 2-AA316.9911.63
70GIAA Region 4-AA316.609.11
715-A Division II616.126.80
72GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA513.201.45
73GIAA Region 2-A310.394.19
74GIAA Region 1-A37.49-6.38
75GAPPS Region 1-AA45.560.33
76GIAA Region 6-AA21.91-1.83
77GAPPS Region 2-AA4-9.37-22.00

Least Likely Results

These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.

Date Favorite Underdog Score Diff Prob Likelihood
08/18MonroeMitchell County3 - 038.7299.0%0.149
08/18SonoravillePickens21 - 3814.6685.1%0.183
08/19Cedar GroveDutchtown34 - 3325.7795.5%0.227
08/26Douglas CountyMays48 - 4235.5198.5%0.246
08/25Winder-BarrowM.L. King28 - 2724.1794.6%0.246
08/18Stephens CountyHabersham Central31 - 2924.8195.0%0.259
09/22DunwoodyLakeside (Atlanta)16 - 1522.6593.6%0.265
08/18Upson-LeeUnion Grove21 - 2022.2193.3%0.270
09/15Greene CountyOglethorpe County14 - 733.1498.1%0.297
09/08Coahulla CreekChattooga14 - 1715.1985.8%0.298
09/08SwainsboroDodge County11 - 725.4395.3%0.300
09/15Bleckley CountyWest Laurens27 - 3311.5579.7%0.318
09/22Druid HillsSoutheast Whitfield21 - 2018.2889.7%0.324
09/08Effingham CountySoutheast Bulloch13 - 209.9976.6%0.335
09/22CambridgeChattahoochee27 - 2617.4988.8%0.335

Highest Rated Matchups

These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.

Game Rating Date Team Opponent Score Diff Prob
96.6310/13Mill CreekBuford - 5.3665.4%
92.9909/22Douglas CountyHughes30 - 273.4760.2%
92.3809/15NewtonWestlake27 - 127.9572.0%
91.1410/20CarrolltonWestlake - 2.2756.7%
90.9308/18CarrolltonHughes34 - 392.6057.6%
88.6409/22Mill CreekParkview30 - 2012.0580.7%
88.2709/29NewtonGrayson31 - 2710.4177.5%
87.6410/27Thomas County CentralLee County - 11.6279.9%
87.5109/08Colquitt CountyLee County37 - 2014.5284.9%
86.9309/01BufordNorth Cobb45 - 2810.1977.0%
86.8910/06WaltonNorth Cobb35 - 2712.5981.7%
86.8010/20NewtonParkview - 13.5783.3%
86.4808/18WestlakeNorth Cobb52 - 285.5765.9%
86.4408/19WaltonGrayson49 - 2713.0282.4%
85.3108/18GainesvilleMarist34 - 265.8466.7%

Loren Maxwell
