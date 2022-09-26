ajc logo
Maxwell summary after Week 6

The Maxwell Ratings will rank the 465 teams of the Georgia High School Association (GHSA), the Georgia Independent Athletic Association (GIAA), and the Georgia Association of Private & Parochial Schools (GAPPS) throughout the 2022 season. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on field results and do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.

Maxwell GHSA Football Ratings

As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.

The ratings are scaled so that there is a 50% chance in any given year of at least one team eclipsing a rating of 100.00.

A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half of the home advantage.

For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 1,055 of 1,103 total games (ignoring ties) (95.65%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 9.27 points and all game margins within 11.81 points.

All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

The Maxwell Ratings are a regular feature of Georgia High School Football Daily, a free newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

Home Advantage: 2.05

By Class

AAAAAAA AAAAAA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Colquitt County5-0108.461Hughes5-091.71
2Mill Creek5-0105.352Houston County5-091.21
3Valdosta6-093.993Lee County4-190.48
4Walton3-189.534Thomas County Central5-087.75
5Buford5-088.345Gainesville5-084.32
6Lambert5-085.496Woodward Academy4-180.83
7Carrollton6-083.707Roswell4-177.97
8Parkview4-182.538Northside (Warner Robins)3-277.15
9North Cobb3-281.589Marist3-273.75
10Milton2-379.8110Rome4-173.74
11Westlake4-279.4411Blessed Trinity4-172.23
12Norcross3-276.1012Brunswick5-068.02
13Lowndes3-275.8313South Paulding3-268.00
14Brookwood2-374.8314Alpharetta3-265.71
15East Coweta4-274.7415Sequoyah2-365.15



AAAAA AAAA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Ware County4-083.711Cedartown5-086.10
2Dutchtown5-079.382Perry4-185.70
3Cartersville5-076.463Troup5-080.07
4Warner Robins1-475.134Benedictine3-276.76
5Coffee4-173.465North Oconee4-075.22
6Loganville6-070.626Bainbridge2-474.12
7Calhoun3-269.247Burke County5-074.07
8Jones County3-268.178Starr's Mill4-169.69
9Creekside3-267.619Whitewater4-168.26
10Cambridge3-266.4910Stockbridge3-264.92
11Jefferson3-265.9911Wayne County4-163.76
12Kell5-065.6012LaGrange3-261.70
13Eastside4-162.9113Pace Academy4-161.67
14Northside (Columbus)5-158.6414Stephenson2-260.88
15Clarke Central1-456.3815Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)3-260.15



AAA AA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Cedar Grove3-293.401Cook4-176.10
2Sandy Creek5-173.412Pierce County5-075.38
3Oconee County3-269.033Fitzgerald5-071.94
4Stephens County4-168.904Thomson3-164.05
5Peach County3-268.815Rockmart2-262.94
6Monroe Area2-367.876Athens Academy4-159.40
7Carver (Atlanta)3-166.177Appling County2-159.18
8Dougherty5-064.918Northeast3-259.09
9Thomasville2-363.739South Atlanta4-058.34
10Calvary Day4-063.0010Callaway2-358.18
11Adairsville4-162.6011Eagle's Landing Christian2-357.46
12Hebron Christian5-061.4412Fellowship Christian2-256.62
13Crisp County3-261.1413Vidalia5-056.19
14Hart County3-260.6114Columbia4-153.94
15Carver (Columbus)3-159.8815Worth County5-052.68



A Division I A Division II
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Prince Avenue Christian4-078.421Bowdon4-154.43
2Brooks County4-177.342Clinch County5-152.62
3Rabun County5-073.953Schley County3-252.03
4Irwin County4-172.974Early County6-051.55
5Bleckley County5-068.875Charlton County3-250.19
6Swainsboro5-067.656Johnson County4-049.14
7Darlington5-065.117McIntosh County Academy4-147.20
8Elbert County5-059.568Dooly County2-246.21
9Whitefield Academy4-157.379Manchester3-245.24
10Metter3-355.7810Aquinas4-144.88
11St. Francis4-154.0011Wilcox County2-341.56
12Lamar County5-153.9812Emanuel County Institute1-441.50
13Mount Pisgah Christian4-150.6413Telfair County4-140.05
14Social Circle4-150.4014Mitchell County1-438.91
15Dublin2-249.4215Washington-Wilkes4-138.73



GIAA AAAA-AAA GIAA AA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1John Milledge Academy5-057.251Central Fellowship Christian5-032.56
2St. Anne-Pacelli5-151.022Brentwood School2-329.17
3Stratford Academy4-147.393Briarwood Academy3-222.40
4Heritage (Newnan)5-044.164Edmund Burke Academy3-122.04
5Brookstone3-144.035Southwest Georgia Academy3-318.93



GIAA A GAPPS AA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Thomas Jefferson5-037.771Cherokee Christian3-231.92
2Robert Toombs Academy3-319.952Skipstone Academy4-022.09
3Fullington Academy3-26.513Calvary Christian4-221.72
4Memorial Day3-2-10.034Lanier Christian4-114.78
5Harvester Christian1-4-14.915King's Academy2-211.07



All-Class

Classification rankings are shown in [brackets]. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

Rank Team Region Rec Rating Sch Str Rank Offense Defense
1 [1]Colquitt County1-AAAAAAA5-0108.4674.7112 [8]47.74-19.46
2 [2]Mill Creek8-AAAAAAA5-0105.3580.414 [1]48.25-15.84
3 [3]Valdosta1-AAAAAAA6-093.9963.6648 [21]34.47-18.25
4 [1]Cedar Grove5-AAA3-293.4087.431 [1]38.51-13.63
5 [1]Hughes5-AAAAAA5-091.7154.30121 [28]37.49-12.96
6 [2]Houston County1-AAAAAA5-091.2152.32135 [32]40.16-9.79
7 [3]Lee County1-AAAAAA4-190.4871.7017 [2]38.00-11.23
8 [4]Walton5-AAAAAAA3-189.5371.1618 [12]38.13-10.14
9 [5]Buford8-AAAAAAA5-088.3472.1816 [11]31.00-16.08
10 [4]Thomas County Central1-AAAAAA5-087.7565.6234 [9]35.42-11.06
11 [1]Cedartown7-AAAA5-086.1061.8766 [6]30.96-13.88
12 [2]Perry2-AAAA4-185.7065.4136 [3]34.78-9.66
13 [6]Lambert6-AAAAAAA5-085.4963.6349 [22]35.02-9.20
14 [5]Gainesville8-AAAAAA5-084.3260.4076 [17]33.13-9.93
15 [1]Ware County1-AAAAA4-083.7165.2838 [5]29.33-13.12
16 [7]Carrollton2-AAAAAAA6-083.7059.6280 [29]32.15-10.29
17 [8]Parkview4-AAAAAAA4-182.5366.6032 [17]34.73-6.54
18 [9]North Cobb5-AAAAAAA3-281.5878.718 [4]31.52-8.80
19 [6]Woodward Academy3-AAAAAA4-180.8349.77160 [36]32.36-7.21
20 [3]Troup4-AAAA5-080.0753.29129 [16]34.79-4.02
21 [10]Milton6-AAAAAAA2-379.8175.0910 [6]26.65-11.90
22 [11]Westlake2-AAAAAAA4-279.4470.3921 [13]31.35-6.83
23 [2]Dutchtown2-AAAAA5-079.3858.9783 [12]27.48-10.64
24 [1]Prince Avenue Christian5-A Division I4-078.4261.5867 [3]30.23-6.94
25 [7]Roswell7-AAAAAA4-177.9762.0961 [13]30.32-6.40
26 [2]Brooks County1-A Division I4-177.3463.3250 [1]31.93-4.15
27 [8]Northside (Warner Robins)1-AAAAAA3-277.1570.9619 [3]28.21-7.68
28 [4]Benedictine3-AAAA3-276.7663.9844 [4]28.40-7.09
29 [3]Cartersville7-AAAAA5-076.4646.84191 [30]29.41-5.79
30 [1]Cook1-AA4-176.1062.0462 [5]30.76-4.07
31 [12]Norcross7-AAAAAAA3-276.1070.0523 [14]31.82-3.01
32 [13]Lowndes1-AAAAAAA3-275.8374.7311 [7]30.00-4.57
33 [2]Pierce County3-AA5-075.3845.94201 [15]30.99-3.13
34 [5]North Oconee8-AAAA4-075.2251.79141 [20]24.53-9.43
35 [4]Warner Robins2-AAAAA1-475.1386.442 [1]25.09-8.78
36 [14]Brookwood4-AAAAAAA2-374.8375.739 [5]27.75-5.81
37 [15]East Coweta2-AAAAAAA4-274.7468.5627 [15]29.98-3.50
38 [16]Grayson4-AAAAAAA4-174.7263.0552 [23]26.66-6.80
39 [6]Bainbridge1-AAAA2-474.1279.906 [1]26.59-6.27
40 [7]Burke County3-AAAA5-074.0758.7589 [12]31.13-1.67
41 [3]Rabun County8-A Division I5-073.9553.41128 [7]28.26-4.43
42 [17]Kennesaw Mountain5-AAAAAAA5-073.8450.44157 [38]32.610.03
43 [18]North Paulding3-AAAAAAA4-173.8357.42100 [32]30.39-2.17
44 [9]Marist4-AAAAAA3-273.7570.4820 [4]28.11-4.38
45 [10]Rome6-AAAAAA4-173.7458.3494 [21]27.28-5.20
46 [5]Coffee1-AAAAA4-173.4648.64164 [25]29.30-2.90
47 [2]Sandy Creek5-AAA5-173.4158.9284 [7]28.44-3.72
48 [4]Irwin County1-A Division I4-172.9754.15122 [6]26.71-5.00
49 [11]Blessed Trinity7-AAAAAA4-172.2361.9365 [14]25.67-5.30
50 [19]North Gwinnett7-AAAAAAA4-272.1754.31120 [35]26.06-4.85
51 [20]McEachern3-AAAAAAA3-372.0873.2014 [10]29.89-0.93
52 [3]Fitzgerald1-AA5-071.9452.53133 [10]27.05-3.63
53 [6]Loganville8-AAAAA6-070.6245.40210 [35]26.51-2.85
54 [21]Denmark6-AAAAAAA4-170.2765.2039 [18]24.16-4.86
55 [22]Collins Hill8-AAAAAAA2-369.7880.275 [2]24.04-4.48
56 [8]Starr's Mill4-AAAA4-169.6958.8388 [11]23.53-4.89
57 [7]Calhoun7-AAAAA3-269.2467.0830 [3]26.92-1.06
58 [3]Oconee County8-AAA3-269.0364.6742 [4]22.77-5.00
59 [4]Stephens County8-AAA4-168.9055.45113 [9]21.10-6.54
60 [5]Bleckley County2-A Division I5-068.8744.40220 [14]24.81-2.80
61 [5]Peach County2-AAA3-268.8162.1260 [5]25.21-2.34
62 [23]Marietta3-AAAAAAA1-568.7979.417 [3]24.38-3.15
63 [24]Mountain View8-AAAAAAA3-268.7464.6543 [20]24.13-3.35
64 [25]South Gwinnett4-AAAAAAA4-168.5160.4674 [27]23.23-4.01
65 [9]Whitewater4-AAAA4-168.2656.18109 [14]26.84-0.16
66 [8]Jones County2-AAAAA3-268.1760.6073 [10]25.53-1.38
67 [12]Brunswick2-AAAAAA5-068.0243.39230 [48]24.87-1.89
68 [13]South Paulding5-AAAAAA3-268.0063.9045 [10]26.46-0.28
69 [6]Monroe Area8-AAA2-367.8765.5435 [3]25.37-1.24
70 [26]Richmond Hill1-AAAAAAA3-367.7065.0740 [19]24.13-2.31
71 [6]Swainsboro2-A Division I5-067.6543.27231 [16]22.76-3.63
72 [9]Creekside5-AAAAA3-267.6154.83116 [19]22.14-4.21
73 [27]South Forsyth6-AAAAAAA3-267.5162.9355 [25]25.96-0.29
74 [10]Cambridge6-AAAAA3-266.4957.38101 [15]25.14-0.09
75 [7]Carver (Atlanta)5-AAA3-166.1754.87115 [10]28.143.23
76 [11]Jefferson8-AAAAA3-265.9961.9463 [7]21.47-3.25
77 [14]Alpharetta7-AAAAAA3-265.7154.87114 [24]29.414.96
78 [12]Kell6-AAAAA5-065.6047.82176 [27]24.350.01
79 [28]Pebblebrook2-AAAAAAA3-365.2258.5292 [31]25.051.09
80 [15]Sequoyah6-AAAAAA2-365.1568.6526 [6]21.30-2.59
81 [7]Darlington7-A Division I5-065.1146.25196 [11]26.362.50
82 [10]Stockbridge5-AAAA3-264.9262.7156 [5]20.86-2.81
83 [8]Dougherty1-AAA5-064.9136.24291 [33]25.922.27
84 [29]Newton4-AAAAAAA3-264.8559.4481 [30]21.36-2.23
85 [16]Douglas County5-AAAAAA3-264.8463.7347 [11]24.060.48
86 [30]West Forsyth6-AAAAAAA3-264.2960.3277 [28]23.250.21
87 [4]Thomson4-AA3-164.0547.92172 [13]21.84-0.95
88 [11]Wayne County3-AAAA4-163.7651.25148 [24]19.39-3.12
89 [9]Thomasville1-AAA2-363.7369.6524 [2]21.91-0.56
90 [10]Calvary Day3-AAA4-063.0043.75228 [24]23.611.87
91 [5]Rockmart7-AA2-262.9465.7433 [1]24.202.52
92 [13]Eastside8-AAAAA4-162.9146.91190 [29]20.37-1.28
93 [11]Adairsville6-AAA4-162.6048.86163 [14]27.446.10
94 [17]Effingham County2-AAAAAA3-262.0553.18130 [31]17.88-2.91
95 [31]Meadowcreek7-AAAAAAA4-162.0351.05150 [36]25.815.04
96 [12]LaGrange4-AAAA3-261.7060.2578 [8]23.362.92
97 [13]Pace Academy5-AAAA4-161.6751.57142 [21]22.151.74
98 [12]Hebron Christian8-AAA5-061.4439.62265 [29]25.715.53
99 [13]Crisp County1-AAA3-261.1461.1271 [6]19.19-0.69
100 [14]Stephenson6-AAAA2-260.8858.3693 [13]19.11-0.52
101 [14]Hart County8-AAA3-260.6135.86294 [34]19.690.34
102 [32]Archer4-AAAAAAA1-460.4874.3913 [9]19.340.12
103 [18]Creekview6-AAAAAA2-360.2461.5169 [16]18.54-0.44
104 [15]Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)4-AAAA3-260.1547.07187 [36]20.281.39
105 [15]Carver (Columbus)1-AAA3-159.8844.04226 [23]19.651.04
106 [8]Elbert County8-A Division I5-059.5645.91202 [12]23.755.45
107 [6]Athens Academy8-AA4-159.4051.38146 [12]22.964.82
108 [16]Northwest Whitfield7-AAAA4-159.3247.77177 [30]22.464.40
109 [16]Mary Persons2-AAA4-159.2449.93159 [13]20.912.93
110 [7]Appling County3-AA2-159.1863.7646 [3]18.330.41
111 [8]Northeast2-AA3-259.0946.18197 [14]20.052.21
112 [17]Cairo1-AAAA4-259.0249.60162 [27]21.974.21
113 [18]Westminster (Atlanta)6-AAAA3-258.9752.41134 [18]17.880.16
114 [19]North Atlanta4-AAAAAA4-158.9138.13276 [52]18.751.10
115 [33]Camden County1-AAAAAAA4-258.8739.69264 [43]16.16-1.45
116 [20]Allatoona6-AAAAAA1-558.8167.3828 [7]20.122.58
117 [21]Paulding County5-AAAAAA4-158.7051.38144 [34]19.411.97
118 [34]Harrison3-AAAAAAA1-558.6467.2629 [16]19.402.02
119 [14]Northside (Columbus)3-AAAAA5-158.6440.75254 [43]21.183.80
120 [22]North Forsyth8-AAAAAA4-258.5853.93126 [30]21.724.40
121 [9]South Atlanta6-AA4-058.3440.02261 [21]21.664.58
122 [10]Callaway5-AA2-358.1858.1495 [7]17.350.43
123 [19]Heritage (Ringgold)7-AAAA5-058.1732.61322 [50]22.395.49
124 [35]Dacula8-AAAAAAA1-457.6763.0454 [24]18.762.35
125 [11]Eagle's Landing Christian5-AA2-357.4660.8572 [6]19.993.79
126 [9]Whitefield Academy6-A Division I4-157.3742.94235 [17]20.033.92
127 [1]John Milledge AcademyGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA5-057.2523.69379 [15]21.565.56
128 [20]Spalding2-AAAA3-257.1650.91151 [25]20.844.94
129 [21]Central (Carrollton)7-AAAA4-157.1044.43219 [39]21.655.81
130 [23]River Ridge6-AAAAAA4-156.9244.06225 [47]20.604.94
131 [22]New Hampstead3-AAAA4-156.8939.11268 [43]21.846.21
132 [17]Lumpkin County7-AAA5-056.8325.04371 [45]18.032.45
133 [36]Peachtree Ridge7-AAAAAAA4-256.6841.65246 [42]17.502.08
134 [12]Fellowship Christian8-AA2-256.6254.02124 [9]19.073.71
135 [24]St. Pius X4-AAAAAA1-456.6266.8131 [8]14.79-0.58
136 [15]Clarke Central8-AAAAA1-456.3865.3637 [4]19.594.47
137 [13]Vidalia3-AA5-056.1933.81311 [30]19.174.24
138 [16]Mays5-AAAAA2-256.1757.5698 [13]23.448.53
139 [18]Savannah Christian3-AAA4-155.8240.33259 [28]21.326.76
140 [10]Metter3-A Division I3-355.7858.1396 [4]15.881.36
141 [25]Etowah6-AAAAAA4-155.7347.85174 [41]18.894.41
142 [17]Flowery Branch8-AAAAA2-355.6263.0553 [6]20.015.65
143 [26]Lovejoy3-AAAAAA3-255.5547.53179 [42]20.095.80
144 [27]Veterans1-AAAAAA4-155.5248.23169 [38]19.104.85
145 [23]Hampton5-AAAA4-155.4147.20183 [33]21.667.51
146 [37]Central Gwinnett8-AAAAAAA5-055.0143.06234 [41]18.985.23
147 [38]Hillgrove3-AAAAAAA2-454.4362.5557 [26]17.374.20
148 [1]Bowdon7-A Division II4-154.4344.75215 [7]19.095.92
149 [19]Morgan County4-AAA3-254.3847.48180 [16]19.786.66
150 [28]Shiloh8-AAAAAA1-454.0654.82117 [25]17.845.05
151 [11]St. Francis6-A Division I4-154.0044.32221 [15]18.665.92
152 [12]Lamar County4-A Division I5-153.9847.00188 [9]19.967.25
153 [14]Columbia5-AA4-153.9439.42267 [23]16.313.63
154 [20]Dawson County7-AAA3-253.9150.79153 [11]20.457.80
155 [18]Dalton7-AAAAA2-353.8457.24102 [16]20.367.78
156 [24]Holy Innocents6-AAAA3-253.2740.73255 [42]15.873.86
157 [19]Greater Atlanta Christian6-AAAAA3-252.8644.84213 [37]15.203.60
158 [20]Union Grove2-AAAAA3-252.8249.69161 [24]13.241.68
159 [15]Worth County1-AA5-052.6835.63297 [26]19.387.96
160 [21]Villa Rica5-AAAAA3-252.6747.84175 [26]21.9010.49
161 [2]Clinch County2-A Division II5-152.6237.23284 [14]16.725.37
162 [29]Sprayberry7-AAAAAA1-452.5958.8786 [19]18.527.18
163 [30]Newnan5-AAAAAA1-452.5062.3858 [12]19.137.88
164 [31]Glynn Academy2-AAAAAA2-352.3855.49112 [23]19.508.38
165 [16]Laney4-AA4-052.1239.48266 [22]12.882.02
166 [3]Schley County6-A Division II3-252.0330.43334 [21]13.512.73
167 [22]Lithia Springs5-AAAAA2-352.0361.9364 [8]18.627.85
168 [17]Putnam County4-AA4-151.6933.56314 [32]15.254.82
169 [32]Jonesboro3-AAAAAA3-251.6341.34250 [50]18.097.72
170 [23]Tucker4-AAAAA2-351.6356.96105 [18]16.676.31
171 [25]Southwest DeKalb6-AAAA2-351.6252.88131 [17]16.796.43
172 [4]Early County1-A Division II6-051.5520.36401 [39]14.013.72
173 [26]Lovett5-AAAA2-351.2954.08123 [15]14.204.17
174 [27]Hapeville Charter6-AAAA0-551.2069.0725 [2]15.375.43
175 [21]Harlem4-AAA4-151.1837.80277 [30]13.793.87
176 [2]St. Anne-PacelliGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA5-151.0232.70320 [10]14.014.25
177 [22]Jackson2-AAA2-350.9557.02104 [8]14.434.74
178 [33]East Paulding5-AAAAAA2-350.8154.64119 [27]19.359.80
179 [34]Evans2-AAAAAA3-250.7148.38168 [37]14.915.46
180 [13]Mount Pisgah Christian6-A Division I4-150.6442.61237 [18]17.007.63
181 [14]Social Circle5-A Division I4-150.4030.68330 [27]13.874.73
182 [39]Osborne5-AAAAAAA5-050.2120.04404 [46]17.568.61
183 [5]Charlton County2-A Division II3-250.1958.6190 [1]13.995.06
184 [24]Cass7-AAAAA2-350.0545.05212 [36]13.784.99
185 [35]Tift County1-AAAAAA1-450.0481.263 [1]15.206.42
186 [36]Jackson County8-AAAAAA2-449.8152.18136 [33]12.814.27
187 [28]Sonoraville7-AAAA3-249.7550.19158 [26]14.275.78
188 [37]Lanier8-AAAAAA2-349.6056.87106 [22]14.215.87
189 [15]Dublin2-A Division I2-249.4244.78214 [13]13.445.28
190 [29]Westside (Macon)2-AAAA4-049.4120.87394 [56]15.727.56
191 [23]Monroe1-AAA4-149.4130.80329 [41]12.123.97
192 [25]Ola2-AAAAA2-249.3647.19184 [28]15.997.89
193 [26]Jenkins1-AAAAA1-449.2572.9815 [2]14.896.90
194 [6]Johnson County5-A Division II4-049.1429.24342 [23]13.665.78
195 [27]Winder-Barrow8-AAAAA3-248.9537.75279 [46]15.617.92
196 [40]Wheeler5-AAAAAAA3-248.6943.82227 [40]13.245.81
197 [38]Mundy's Mill3-AAAAAA4-148.4135.12303 [53]13.816.66
198 [18]North Cobb Christian6-AA6-047.9229.10346 [40]14.207.54
199 [28]Statesboro1-AAAAA1-447.8857.12103 [17]17.5010.87
200 [24]Ringgold6-AAA2-347.6050.51156 [12]12.265.92
201 [3]Stratford AcademyGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA4-147.3929.34340 [11]15.138.99
202 [19]Fannin County7-AA3-247.3933.50315 [33]15.139.00
203 [41]Cherokee5-AAAAAAA1-447.2756.07110 [33]14.988.97
204 [20]Sumter County1-AA1-347.2563.2951 [4]14.838.84
205 [7]McIntosh County Academy3-A Division II4-147.2038.35273 [12]11.425.48
206 [25]White County7-AAA2-247.1346.36195 [19]16.9111.05
207 [30]Walnut Grove8-AAAA4-146.8136.49288 [46]14.589.02
208 [29]Centennial6-AAAAA1-446.8061.3970 [9]13.718.17
209 [39]Habersham Central8-AAAAAA2-346.6551.38145 [35]14.068.67
210 [40]Alexander5-AAAAAA2-346.6447.98171 [40]12.637.25
211 [16]Commerce8-A Division I3-246.4046.75192 [10]12.677.54
212 [8]Dooly County4-A Division II2-246.2151.23149 [4]15.4310.48
213 [26]Gilmer7-AAA4-146.0533.45316 [38]16.0611.27
214 [21]Union County8-AA4-145.8828.07351 [41]12.087.46
215 [22]Berrien1-AA3-245.4640.04260 [20]14.3810.18
216 [31]Cherokee Bluff8-AAAA2-345.2547.73178 [31]13.779.77
217 [9]Manchester6-A Division II3-245.2435.42300 [17]11.767.78
218 [27]Johnson (Savannah)3-AAA4-144.9535.55298 [35]12.618.92
219 [10]Aquinas8-A Division II4-144.8833.70313 [18]15.7812.16
220 [41]Johns Creek7-AAAAAA1-444.7759.1282 [18]12.709.18
221 [30]Eagle's Landing2-AAAAA1-444.5459.9079 [11]15.9212.64
222 [31]Northgate3-AAAAA1-544.5257.5099 [14]9.085.82
223 [17]Pelham1-A Division I2-444.4256.18108 [5]11.168.00
224 [28]Upson-Lee2-AAA2-444.4145.66205 [21]13.099.95
225 [23]Dodge County1-AA1-444.1756.27107 [8]10.948.03
226 [4]Heritage (Newnan)GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA5-044.16-14.68463 [25]12.559.65
227 [5]BrookstoneGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA3-144.0338.67271 [4]14.9412.17
228 [42]Lassiter7-AAAAAA2-243.7444.24223 [46]10.357.87
229 [24]North Murray7-AA3-243.6642.23241 [19]15.6213.23
230 [32]Chamblee4-AAAAA3-143.5826.94356 [50]14.7912.47
231 [32]Howard2-AAAA4-143.3633.90308 [47]9.197.09
232 [6]Tattnall SquareGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA2-342.9845.58209 [2]16.2814.56
233 [43]South Effingham2-AAAAAA2-242.9239.94262 [51]10.799.13
234 [29]Liberty County3-AAA2-342.8147.85173 [15]13.7112.17
235 [33]Baldwin2-AAAA1-442.5558.8885 [9]12.2811.00
236 [34]Miller Grove6-AAAA2-342.5244.53217 [38]14.0512.79
237 [25]Toombs County3-AA4-142.3730.05336 [35]10.879.76
238 [33]Hiram7-AAAAA3-242.3632.84319 [49]13.3812.27
239 [35]East Forsyth8-AAAA3-142.2522.40386 [55]6.625.63
240 [36]Westover1-AAAA2-442.1647.15186 [35]11.5910.69
241 [30]Long County3-AAA4-142.0424.65372 [46]11.3610.58
242 [44]Grovetown2-AAAAAA3-241.8845.61208 [44]14.1713.55
243 [26]Jeff Davis1-AA0-541.8565.0241 [2]12.6912.10
244 [27]Model7-AA3-241.8029.26341 [38]10.469.93
245 [37]Griffin2-AAAA1-441.7851.50143 [22]16.1215.60
246 [11]Wilcox County4-A Division II2-341.5641.50247 [10]13.4613.16
247 [42]Duluth7-AAAAAAA2-341.5646.02200 [39]8.708.40
248 [31]Coahulla Creek6-AAA4-141.5126.50362 [44]13.5713.31
249 [12]Emanuel County Institute3-A Division II1-441.5051.99139 [3]14.4014.17
250 [38]Riverdale4-AAAA3-341.4833.86309 [48]13.3713.14
251 [39]Woodland (Stockbridge)5-AAAA2-341.4647.16185 [34]8.438.23
252 [34]Decatur4-AAAAA1-441.3053.74127 [20]14.9614.91
253 [43]Discovery7-AAAAAAA2-441.0650.90152 [37]11.1111.30
254 [18]Trion7-A Division I3-141.0125.23370 [30]13.1913.43
255 [19]Pepperell7-A Division I3-240.9537.78278 [22]9.7510.06
256 [44]Campbell2-AAAAAAA1-540.9055.68111 [34]10.3610.71
257 [28]Banks County8-AA4-140.8523.58380 [47]8.809.21
258 [20]Screven County3-A Division I5-040.739.68437 [37]5.476.00
259 [35]McIntosh3-AAAAA2-340.6842.51238 [38]13.5214.11
260 [40]Madison County8-AAAA1-340.5648.60165 [28]10.8811.58
261 [45]Dunwoody4-AAAAAA4-140.5623.32381 [57]10.7011.39
262 [41]McDonough5-AAAA2-240.2832.92318 [49]8.949.92
263 [36]Maynard Jackson5-AAAAA3-240.1035.70296 [48]9.5610.72
264 [32]Wesleyan7-AAA1-440.0646.36194 [18]9.2010.40
265 [13]Telfair County4-A Division II4-140.0528.26349 [25]13.6314.84
266 [42]Cedar Shoals8-AAAA2-339.9345.35211 [37]13.8515.17
267 [43]North Hall8-AAAA2-339.8341.31251 [41]8.9710.40
268 [44]West Laurens2-AAAA1-439.8260.4475 [7]6.788.22
269 [46]Lakeside (Evans)2-AAAAAA2-239.5042.36239 [49]9.4811.24
270 [21]Heard County4-A Division I2-339.2836.94286 [24]9.3911.37
271 [22]Temple4-A Division I3-339.2638.61272 [21]14.2516.25
272 [33]Bremen6-AAA3-239.1936.47289 [32]7.469.53
273 [23]Mount Vernon6-A Division I3-239.1731.57327 [26]12.3914.48
274 [29]Brantley County3-AA3-239.1034.60305 [28]8.3110.47
275 [34]Savannah Country Day3-AAA2-339.0741.48248 [27]7.499.68
276 [30]Haralson County7-AA1-438.9152.09138 [11]10.4612.81
277 [14]Mitchell County1-A Division II1-438.9157.7597 [2]6.959.31
278 [15]Washington-Wilkes8-A Division II4-138.7321.56388 [35]7.149.66
279 [37]Chapel Hill5-AAAAA2-338.7145.69204 [32]8.2610.81
280 [16]Christian Heritage7-A Division II1-438.6248.53166 [5]6.519.15
281 [24]Jefferson County2-A Division I1-438.4750.55155 [8]9.4212.21
282 [7]Bethlehem Christian AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA6-038.2018.63411 [19]8.5811.64
283 [17]Lincoln County8-A Division II3-237.9737.73280 [13]10.3713.66
284 [1]Thomas JeffersonGIAA Region 2-A5-037.7720.77395 [2]9.9613.45
285 [8]Pinewood ChristianGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA3-237.6536.26290 [6]12.3916.00
286 [25]Oglethorpe County5-A Division I4-137.5718.44412 [33]9.7613.45
287 [26]Dade County7-A Division I3-237.2962.2659 [2]10.1214.09
288 [45]Hardaway1-AAAA1-537.0458.8687 [10]9.8314.06
289 [18]Macon County6-A Division II1-436.9543.61229 [8]11.7716.08
290 [35]Pickens7-AAA1-436.3347.25182 [17]11.0415.97
291 [38]Arabia Mountain4-AAAAA2-336.2839.85263 [45]4.008.98
292 [45]Forsyth Central6-AAAAAAA2-336.2738.23274 [44]9.0914.08
293 [31]Providence Christian8-AA2-336.0138.69270 [24]7.5812.83
294 [47]Pope7-AAAAAA0-535.6570.3222 [5]8.5314.13
295 [9]Deerfield-WindsorGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA4-135.5626.70361 [14]9.4915.19
296 [19]Chattahoochee County6-A Division II2-335.3729.19343 [24]7.7613.65
297 [48]Apalachee8-AAAAAA0-635.2761.5568 [15]6.0612.05
298 [36]Douglass5-AAA3-335.0034.02307 [37]4.1310.39
299 [10]First PresbyterianGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA1-434.8246.11198 [1]9.6416.08
300 [11]Westfield SchoolGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA3-234.6028.20350 [12]10.8817.54
301 [32]Tattnall County3-AA2-334.4733.80312 [31]7.3514.14
302 [37]Columbus1-AAA2-334.3431.99325 [40]12.4619.38
303 [20]Turner County2-A Division II1-533.8846.44193 [6]9.8717.25
304 [21]Mount Zion (Carroll)7-A Division II4-133.7913.42430 [42]5.2612.72
305 [38]Hephzibah4-AAA3-233.6132.63321 [39]8.8016.45
306 [49]Morrow3-AAAAAA2-333.6044.51218 [45]9.8217.48
307 [22]Lanier County2-A Division II2-333.4841.00252 [11]3.9011.68
308 [27]Bryan County3-A Division I3-233.3826.88358 [29]7.5615.43
309 [23]Jenkins County3-A Division II4-233.3520.57399 [38]6.5614.47
310 [46]Southeast Bulloch3-AAAA1-433.3244.16224 [40]8.2016.14
311 [39]Harris County3-AAAAA1-433.2845.63207 [34]6.0914.07
312 [47]Luella5-AAAA1-433.1452.16137 [19]5.4613.58
313 [33]Washington County4-AA1-433.0444.26222 [16]11.1519.37
314 [12]Valwood SchoolGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA4-132.8113.80428 [22]7.6516.10
315 [24]Greene County8-A Division II3-232.6524.35373 [30]9.1917.80
316 [1]Central Fellowship ChristianGIAA Region 6-AA5-032.563.73447 [10]9.6518.35
317 [40]North Springs6-AAAAA3-132.4625.79367 [52]3.7212.53
318 [1]Cherokee ChristianGAPPS Region 1-AA3-231.9230.41335 [1]7.5316.87
319 [41]Tri-Cities5-AAAAA1-331.8242.19242 [39]0.9210.36
320 [50]Alcovy3-AAAAAA1-431.5854.67118 [26]8.5418.22
321 [42]Banneker5-AAAAA2-331.3445.82203 [31]4.3614.28
322 [13]Mount de SalesGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA2-331.2936.03293 [8]6.5616.52
323 [28]Bacon County1-A Division I1-431.2840.49258 [20]5.6415.62
324 [29]Athens Christian8-A Division I1-331.2741.44249 [19]8.1418.14
325 [34]East Jackson8-AA3-231.1022.27387 [48]3.5313.69
326 [43]Woodland (Cartersville)7-AAAAA1-430.3240.66257 [44]4.4915.42
327 [35]Mount Paran Christian6-AA1-230.3029.18344 [39]7.1018.06
328 [25]Terrell County1-A Division II1-430.2441.95245 [9]6.2517.27
329 [26]Atkinson County2-A Division II2-330.1735.43299 [16]6.7117.80
330 [48]Chestatee8-AAAA1-430.0448.50167 [29]6.8818.10
331 [36]Landmark Christian5-AA2-329.7337.46282 [25]1.0312.56
332 [39]Richmond Academy4-AAA3-229.6418.87409 [50]5.7817.40
333 [44]Greenbrier1-AAAAA0-529.2045.63206 [33]1.8313.88
334 [2]Brentwood SchoolGIAA Region 2-AA2-329.1731.96326 [1]5.4717.55
335 [49]Fayette County4-AAAA1-428.8536.98285 [45]0.8713.28
336 [37]Spencer2-AA3-228.8327.13355 [42]4.9217.35
337 [27]Wheeler County4-A Division II3-228.8226.90357 [26]5.6518.09
338 [51]South Cobb4-AAAAAA0-528.7658.5391 [20]3.8716.37
339 [28]Montgomery County3-A Division II3-228.0922.99383 [33]2.2915.46
340 [29]Wilkinson County5-A Division II2-227.8626.24365 [28]2.1115.51
341 [14]Strong Rock ChristianGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA3-327.7221.10393 [17]4.4517.99
342 [15]Brookwood SchoolGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA2-327.7040.70256 [3]6.6120.17
343 [38]ACE Charter2-AA4-127.469.00438 [55]12.3826.17
344 [40]Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe6-AAA1-427.4542.62236 [25]2.6716.47
345 [30]Warren County8-A Division II2-327.2829.91337 [22]6.6920.67
346 [39]Redan5-AA1-427.1043.26232 [17]7.0221.19
347 [40]Windsor Forest3-AA1-427.0343.21233 [18]3.1317.36
348 [41]Gordon Lee6-AAA2-326.9629.15345 [42]3.3717.67
349 [42]LaFayette6-AAA1-426.4236.71287 [31]5.7120.55
350 [45]Chattahoochee6-AAAAA0-526.4052.69132 [21]5.4820.34
351 [41]Therrell6-AA3-225.7924.01376 [46]2.4817.95
352 [16]Terrell AcademyGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA3-125.5413.66429 [23]0.4916.21
353 [52]Riverwood4-AAAAAA0-525.5346.99189 [43]4.9820.71
354 [42]Butler4-AA2-325.4619.69406 [51]2.9318.73
355 [17]Lakeview AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA3-225.3221.37391 [16]3.9319.87
356 [30]Jasper County5-A Division I2-425.0534.59306 [25]2.1318.34
357 [53]Lakeside (Atlanta)4-AAAAAA †3-224.9226.34364 [56]2.2918.63
358 [54]New Manchester5-AAAAAA0-524.1154.01125 [29]2.3119.47
359 [46]M.L. King4-AAAAA1-423.4937.34283 [47]3.8221.59
360 [43]Ridgeland6-AAA0-522.7646.09199 [20]1.9420.44
361 [44]Pike County2-AAA2-322.6122.55385 [47]-2.3216.34
362 [47]Bradwell Institute1-AAAAA0-522.5950.72154 [23]2.2520.92
363 [48]Heritage (Conyers)8-AAAAA2-322.5440.98253 [42]5.1223.84
364 [3]Briarwood AcademyGIAA Region 4-AA3-222.4018.03413 [4]-1.2217.64
365 [50]Southeast Whitfield7-AAAA4-122.1115.38422 [60]3.0822.24
366 [2]Skipstone AcademyGAPPS Region 2-AA4-022.09-6.39459 [8]-1.3617.81
367 [4]Edmund Burke AcademyGIAA Region 4-AA3-122.0414.40426 [7]1.1820.40
368 [51]Shaw1-AAAA3-322.0416.98416 [59]-0.4518.77
369 [43]Rutland2-AA3-221.9820.69398 [50]2.8422.13
370 [3]Calvary ChristianGAPPS Region 2-AA4-221.7213.13431 [3]4.4623.99
371 [45]Beach3-AAA1-421.6335.29301 [36]-0.6518.98
372 [31]Seminole County1-A Division II1-421.2533.24317 [19]1.3021.31
373 [32]Portal3-A Division II3-221.1114.56424 [41]0.0420.19
374 [18]George Walton AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA1-520.4635.18302 [9]2.5123.31
375 [2]Robert Toombs AcademyGIAA Region 2-A3-319.9523.12382 [1]6.9728.28
376 [31]Coosa7-A Division I3-219.5316.87417 [35]-0.1121.63
377 [52]Islands3-AAAA0-518.9351.36147 [23]-3.7218.61
378 [5]Southwest Georgia AcademyGIAA Region 3-AA3-318.9314.51425 [6]-3.1319.20
379 [55]Rockdale County3-AAAAAA1-418.8432.43323 [54]-0.5821.84
380 [56]Woodstock6-AAAAAA0-518.7248.10170 [39]1.5624.10
381 [44]Washington6-AA1-418.2530.52333 [34]-5.7917.22
382 [32]Chattooga7-A Division I1-418.2130.58331 [28]-1.3821.67
383 [57]Forest Park3-AAAAAA1-418.1231.26328 [55]-0.8922.25
384 [33]Claxton3-A Division I3-317.6621.43390 [32]-2.5621.04
385 [53]Stone Mountain6-AAAA †1-417.5828.85347 [51]-4.9418.74
386 [33]Hancock Central5-A Division II1-417.5430.55332 [20]-1.4722.25
387 [19]Frederica AcademyGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA1-417.4536.07292 [7]-0.8722.94
388 [34]Armuchee7-A Division I2-317.0024.04375 [31]-2.6021.66
389 [20]Southland AcademyGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA3-216.7816.27419 [20]-0.2524.24
390 [6]Gatewood SchoolGIAA Region 2-AA2-316.5020.72396 [2]1.0325.79
391 [49]Lithonia4-AAAAA0-516.3442.03244 [41]-3.4821.44
392 [21]St. Andrew's SchoolGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA2-216.1720.19402 [18]-0.6724.42
393 [34]Miller County1-A Division II1-416.1624.00377 [32]-1.3823.72
394 [45]Central (Macon)2-AA1-415.5033.85310 [29]-1.2624.50
395 [46]Berkmar7-AAAAAAA2-314.8932.26324 [45]-5.1121.26
396 [35]East Laurens2-A Division I0-414.8337.71281 [23]-3.4622.97
397 [4]Lanier ChristianGAPPS Region 1-AA4-114.78-3.59458 [7]1.5328.01
398 [46]Franklin County8-AAA0-514.3842.34240 [26]0.2627.14
399 [35]Glascock County5-A Division II1-414.0524.20374 [31]0.7427.95
400 [54]Mount Zion (Jonesboro)5-AAAA0-513.8939.05269 [44]-5.8821.48
401 [22]Bulloch AcademyGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA3-213.740.94452 [24]-2.0225.50
402 [50]Locust Grove2-AAAAA0-513.6951.89140 [22]-2.3425.24
403 [51]Midtown5-AAAAA †3-213.578.51440 [53]-3.3424.35
404 [55]East Hall8-AAAA2-313.4423.76378 [54]-2.4825.34
405 [36]Georgia Military Prep5-A Division II1-413.0022.71384 [34]-7.7920.47
406 [36]King's Ridge Christian6-A Division I †1-312.4517.19415 [34]0.6929.50
407 [46]Southwest2-AA1-412.3929.86338 [36]7.2136.07
408 [37]Taylor County6-A Division II2-312.326.76443 [45]-5.4723.46
409 [7]Augusta PrepGIAA Region 4-AA2-311.5317.28414 [5]-3.2826.45
410 [5]King's AcademyGAPPS Region 1-AA2-211.077.90442 [4]-4.3025.89
411 [47]Westside (Augusta)4-AA1-410.5925.56369 [45]-8.2422.43
412 [23]Tiftarea AcademyGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA0-59.9827.98352 [13]1.4832.76
413 [47]West Hall7-AAA1-49.9228.68348 [43]-5.9425.41
414 [38]Greenville6-A Division II1-49.7925.76368 [29]-3.8227.65
415 [39]Hawkinsville4-A Division II2-39.608.35441 [44]-3.8627.80
416 [40]Towns County8-A Division II1-39.1921.22392 [36]-4.4327.64
417 [52]Northview6-AAAAA1-47.9326.80360 [51]-7.0926.24
418 [56]Druid Hills6-AAAA †1-37.6919.91405 [57]-5.9627.60
419 [3]Fullington AcademyGIAA Region 1-A3-26.513.51449 [4]-1.9932.76
420 [41]Treutlen4-A Division II0-56.4735.85295 [15]-5.3729.42
421 [48]Gordon Central7-AA0-55.7329.41339 [37]-6.4329.10
422 [49]Josey4-AA2-35.7015.03423 [54]-6.9628.59
423 [50]Murray County7-AA0-54.7635.00304 [27]-9.8126.69
424 [8]Piedmont AcademyGIAA Region 2-AA0-53.8818.71410 [3]-4.4832.90
425 [57]Seckinger8-AAAA †0-43.7947.31181 [32]-7.7729.70
426 [51]Glenn Hills4-AA2-42.8816.70418 [53]-8.5429.84
427 [48]Salem4-AAA0-52.7044.56216 [22]-8.7229.83
428 [53]Drew3-AAAAA0-52.3842.08243 [40]-4.3634.52
429 [52]McNair5-AA2-32.074.05446 [57]-9.2829.91
430 [9]Trinity Christian (Dublin)GIAA Region 6-AA2-41.9010.49435 [8]-2.8536.51
431 [53]Kendrick2-AA0-51.8326.36363 [43]-7.3332.09
432 [37]Crawford County4-A Division I2-41.804.69444 [38]-5.7033.77
433 [10]Georgia ChristianGIAA Region 3-AA2-3-11.6210.00436 [9]-11.3828.26
434 [49]Groves3-AAA1-40.9020.16403 [49]-9.7230.64
435 [54]Towers5-AA0-3-10.1118.94408 [52]-20.8620.29
436 [58]Clarkston6-AAAA †1-4-0.1819.06407 [58]-9.7431.70
437 [59]Johnson (Gainesville)8-AAAA †0-5-0.9227.51354 [53]-12.1230.06
438 [42]Marion County6-A Division II0-5-1.0020.69397 [37]-15.6926.56
439 [43]Lake Oconee Academy8-A Division II †2-4-1.7611.55433 [43]-13.7229.29
440 [55]KIPP Atlanta Collegiate6-AA1-4-2.278.71439 [56]-9.6733.86
441 [60]North Clayton4-AAAA1-5-2.8327.61353 [52]-12.4231.66
442 [44]Pataula Charter1-A Division II †4-2-3.71-3.33457 [48]-6.9538.02
443 [6]Pinecrest AcademyGAPPS Region 1-AA2-3-5.253.72448 [5]-13.2633.25
444 [50]Cross Creek4-AAA1-4-5.4120.53400 [48]-13.5533.12
445 [24]Loganville ChristianGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA1-4-6.4914.36427 [21]-12.8234.93
446 [45]Randolph-Clay1-A Division II1-4-7.3226.88359 [27]-10.0338.56
447 [4]Memorial DayGIAA Region 2-A3-2-10.03-0.80454 [5]-14.6736.62
448 [25]Riverside Military AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA0-5-10.6538.16275 [5]-3.9547.96
449 [5]Harvester ChristianGIAA Region 1-A1-4-14.9110.97434 [3]-16.7739.39
450 [56]B.E.S.T. Academy6-AA0-4-1-15.6021.52389 [49]-22.4734.39
451 [7]Creekside ChristianGAPPS Region 2-AA1-4-15.6116.22420 [2]-22.7234.16
452 [8]Community ChristianGAPPS Region 2-AA3-0-15.64-35.49465 [9]-24.1432.76
453 [9]Rock Springs ChristianGAPPS Region 2-AA2-4-15.92-0.94455 [6]-18.8138.37
454 [57]Walker6-AA †1-4-16.482.80450 [58]-12.4345.31
455 [46]Twiggs County5-A Division II2-3-17.98-13.96462 [49]-14.6044.64
456 [6]Flint River AcademyGIAA Region 1-A1-4-19.28-6.86460 [6]-20.5040.03
457 [38]Savannah3-A Division I0-6-19.6511.67432 [36]-20.3240.59
458 [11]Notre Dame AcademyGIAA Region 1-AA2-4-25.09-26.31464 [12]-21.4744.89
459 [58]Jordan2-AA0-5-25.1926.01366 [44]-26.0640.39
460 [7]Grace ChristianGIAA Region 1-A0-3-29.88-9.28461 [7]-27.4243.72
461 [54]Cross Keys4-AAAAA †0-5-34.864.52445 [54]-28.0448.08
462 [47]Baconton Charter1-A Division II1-3-36.432.66451 [46]-31.9545.74
463 [12]St. Mary's AcademyGIAA Region 1-AA0-5-46.50-2.20456 [11]-34.3053.46
464 [48]Central (Talbotton)6-A Division II0-5-48.2115.63421 [40]-36.0953.38
465 [49]GSIC8-A Division II †0-5-54.10-0.14453 [47]-37.1658.21



† - Plays a non-region schedule

Regions

Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.

Rank Region Teams Comp Rating Avg Rating
11-AAAAAAA590.6180.97
28-AAAAAAA684.0974.15
31-AAAAAA683.3475.36
45-AAA477.2366.99
52-AAAAAAA575.6168.80
64-AAAAAAA675.1670.99
76-AAAAAAA674.6867.27
85-AAAAAAA674.0765.19
93-AAAAAAA569.6565.55
105-AAAAAA866.4657.16
111-A Division I466.0756.50
128-AAA665.2657.04
137-AAAA665.0055.42
142-AAAAA764.6354.73
153-AAAA664.1953.95
167-AAAAAA764.0256.10
174-AAAA862.5150.92
186-AAAAAA762.4255.62
191-AAAAA662.3951.02
208-AAAAAA761.8454.04
217-AAAAAAA761.6652.07
227-AAAAA661.6253.71
238-AAAAA761.2554.72
241-AA761.2154.21
258-A Division I460.7952.79
261-AAA660.7655.57
272-AAAA760.1551.40
285-A Division I458.2347.86
292-A Division I557.3447.85
302-AAAAAA756.6951.07
312-AAA556.6349.20
321-AAAA556.1246.87
333-AA755.9347.67
344-AAAAAA653.4647.36
355-AAAA852.9145.26
363-AAAAAA852.6842.32
376-AAAAA752.3542.65
385-AAAAA850.8846.31
398-AA650.5544.98
406-A Division I449.8550.29
416-AAAA648.3853.08
427-AAA748.0341.46
43GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA547.6342.75
447-A Division II347.3942.28
453-AAA847.3338.78
462-A Division II545.1540.07
478-AAAA944.8341.48
483-AAAAA544.8235.90
49GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA544.7540.30
507-AA744.6435.02
516-AAA844.3536.81
525-AA744.2432.65
537-A Division I742.8834.16
544-A Division I442.5033.58
554-AA841.9630.69
563-A Division II539.4834.25
574-AAA638.6427.68
583-A Division I537.5725.58
594-AAAAA637.1235.44
604-A Division II636.2128.79
616-A Division II831.6017.81
626-AA731.5823.25
638-A Division II629.9031.79
642-AA829.6517.74
65GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA629.3624.73
665-A Division II627.3717.27
671-A Division II726.7116.34
68GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA426.6721.25
69GIAA Region 2-A325.8315.90
70GIAA Region 6-AA224.9117.23
71GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA523.0913.37
72GIAA Region 2-AA321.7816.52
73GIAA Region 4-AA321.3818.66
74GAPPS Region 1-AA419.9313.13
75GIAA Region 3-AA214.5610.27
76GAPPS Region 2-AA59.48-0.67
77GIAA Region 1-A4-6.84-14.39
78GIAA Region 1-AA2-30.43-35.80

Least Likely Results

These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.

Date Favorite Underdog Score Diff Prob Likelihood
08/19VeteransRichmond Academy23 - 2027.9396.0%0.255
09/02Deerfield-WindsorStrong Rock Christian19 - 429.8975.6%0.264
09/09Pace AcademyLovett20 - 3012.4280.5%0.275
09/08TherrellTowers3 - 025.6894.9%0.281
08/19Kennesaw MountainCass26 - 2521.7492.3%0.286
09/23Burke CountyStatesboro35 - 3224.1394.0%0.299
09/23Arabia MountainLocust Grove13 - 1220.5491.3%0.302
09/16Edmund Burke AcademyPiedmont Academy25 - 2420.2191.0%0.306
08/26AdairsvilleCherokee Bluff51 - 5019.3990.2%0.317
09/02Central Fellowship ChristianTiftarea Academy33 - 2924.6394.3%0.317
09/02Telfair CountyAtkinson County14 - 327.8371.0%0.321
09/09Calvary ChristianFlint River Academy30 - 1943.0599.3%0.334
09/02TowersB.E.S.T. Academy6 - 615.7085.7%0.350
09/02DiscoveryStone Mountain20 - 1425.5394.9%0.357
09/02Social CircleGeorge Walton Academy17 - 1027.8996.0%0.358

Highest Rated Matchups

These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.

Game Rating Date Team Opponent Score Diff Prob
98.4510/28Colquitt CountyValdosta - 12.4380.5%
95.7509/16Mill CreekCedar Grove52 - 3614.0183.2%
95.5209/23Colquitt CountyCedar Grove39 - 1717.1187.6%
94.7509/09Colquitt CountyLee County48 - 2715.9386.0%
92.6810/14Mill CreekBuford - 14.9784.7%
91.8209/30Lee CountyHouston County - 1.3253.8%
91.7608/20Mill CreekWalton47 - 4115.8385.9%
90.4510/21Houston CountyThomas County Central - 1.4254.0%
89.5010/28Lee CountyThomas County Central - 4.7863.3%
87.9408/26Houston CountyPerry57 - 567.5770.4%
84.0010/07WaltonNorth Cobb - 10.0075.8%
83.9309/02BufordNorth Cobb21 - 148.8173.2%
83.9209/02Cedar GroveWestlake30 - 2011.9179.6%
83.9009/23Mill CreekParkview40 - 1724.8894.5%
82.4610/21CarrolltonWestlake - 2.2156.3%

About the Author

Loren Maxwell
