Maxwell summary after Week 6

The Maxwell Ratings will rank the 465 teams of the Georgia High School Association (GHSA), the Georgia Independent Athletic Association (GIAA), and the Georgia Association of Private & Parochial Schools (GAPPS) throughout the 2022 season. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on field results and do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.
Maxwell GHSA Football Ratings
As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.
The ratings are scaled so that there is a 50% chance in any given year of at least one team eclipsing a rating of 100.00.
A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half of the home advantage.
For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 1,055 of 1,103 total games (ignoring ties) (95.65%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 9.27 points and all game margins within 11.81 points.
All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
The Maxwell Ratings are a regular feature of Georgia High School Football Daily, a free newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
Home Advantage: 2.05
By Class
|AAAAAAA
|AAAAAA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Colquitt County
|5-0
|108.46
|1
|Hughes
|5-0
|91.71
|2
|Mill Creek
|5-0
|105.35
|2
|Houston County
|5-0
|91.21
|3
|Valdosta
|6-0
|93.99
|3
|Lee County
|4-1
|90.48
|4
|Walton
|3-1
|89.53
|4
|Thomas County Central
|5-0
|87.75
|5
|Buford
|5-0
|88.34
|5
|Gainesville
|5-0
|84.32
|6
|Lambert
|5-0
|85.49
|6
|Woodward Academy
|4-1
|80.83
|7
|Carrollton
|6-0
|83.70
|7
|Roswell
|4-1
|77.97
|8
|Parkview
|4-1
|82.53
|8
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|3-2
|77.15
|9
|North Cobb
|3-2
|81.58
|9
|Marist
|3-2
|73.75
|10
|Milton
|2-3
|79.81
|10
|Rome
|4-1
|73.74
|11
|Westlake
|4-2
|79.44
|11
|Blessed Trinity
|4-1
|72.23
|12
|Norcross
|3-2
|76.10
|12
|Brunswick
|5-0
|68.02
|13
|Lowndes
|3-2
|75.83
|13
|South Paulding
|3-2
|68.00
|14
|Brookwood
|2-3
|74.83
|14
|Alpharetta
|3-2
|65.71
|15
|East Coweta
|4-2
|74.74
|15
|Sequoyah
|2-3
|65.15
|AAAAA
|AAAA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Ware County
|4-0
|83.71
|1
|Cedartown
|5-0
|86.10
|2
|Dutchtown
|5-0
|79.38
|2
|Perry
|4-1
|85.70
|3
|Cartersville
|5-0
|76.46
|3
|Troup
|5-0
|80.07
|4
|Warner Robins
|1-4
|75.13
|4
|Benedictine
|3-2
|76.76
|5
|Coffee
|4-1
|73.46
|5
|North Oconee
|4-0
|75.22
|6
|Loganville
|6-0
|70.62
|6
|Bainbridge
|2-4
|74.12
|7
|Calhoun
|3-2
|69.24
|7
|Burke County
|5-0
|74.07
|8
|Jones County
|3-2
|68.17
|8
|Starr's Mill
|4-1
|69.69
|9
|Creekside
|3-2
|67.61
|9
|Whitewater
|4-1
|68.26
|10
|Cambridge
|3-2
|66.49
|10
|Stockbridge
|3-2
|64.92
|11
|Jefferson
|3-2
|65.99
|11
|Wayne County
|4-1
|63.76
|12
|Kell
|5-0
|65.60
|12
|LaGrange
|3-2
|61.70
|13
|Eastside
|4-1
|62.91
|13
|Pace Academy
|4-1
|61.67
|14
|Northside (Columbus)
|5-1
|58.64
|14
|Stephenson
|2-2
|60.88
|15
|Clarke Central
|1-4
|56.38
|15
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|3-2
|60.15
|AAA
|AA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Cedar Grove
|3-2
|93.40
|1
|Cook
|4-1
|76.10
|2
|Sandy Creek
|5-1
|73.41
|2
|Pierce County
|5-0
|75.38
|3
|Oconee County
|3-2
|69.03
|3
|Fitzgerald
|5-0
|71.94
|4
|Stephens County
|4-1
|68.90
|4
|Thomson
|3-1
|64.05
|5
|Peach County
|3-2
|68.81
|5
|Rockmart
|2-2
|62.94
|6
|Monroe Area
|2-3
|67.87
|6
|Athens Academy
|4-1
|59.40
|7
|Carver (Atlanta)
|3-1
|66.17
|7
|Appling County
|2-1
|59.18
|8
|Dougherty
|5-0
|64.91
|8
|Northeast
|3-2
|59.09
|9
|Thomasville
|2-3
|63.73
|9
|South Atlanta
|4-0
|58.34
|10
|Calvary Day
|4-0
|63.00
|10
|Callaway
|2-3
|58.18
|11
|Adairsville
|4-1
|62.60
|11
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|2-3
|57.46
|12
|Hebron Christian
|5-0
|61.44
|12
|Fellowship Christian
|2-2
|56.62
|13
|Crisp County
|3-2
|61.14
|13
|Vidalia
|5-0
|56.19
|14
|Hart County
|3-2
|60.61
|14
|Columbia
|4-1
|53.94
|15
|Carver (Columbus)
|3-1
|59.88
|15
|Worth County
|5-0
|52.68
|A Division I
|A Division II
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Prince Avenue Christian
|4-0
|78.42
|1
|Bowdon
|4-1
|54.43
|2
|Brooks County
|4-1
|77.34
|2
|Clinch County
|5-1
|52.62
|3
|Rabun County
|5-0
|73.95
|3
|Schley County
|3-2
|52.03
|4
|Irwin County
|4-1
|72.97
|4
|Early County
|6-0
|51.55
|5
|Bleckley County
|5-0
|68.87
|5
|Charlton County
|3-2
|50.19
|6
|Swainsboro
|5-0
|67.65
|6
|Johnson County
|4-0
|49.14
|7
|Darlington
|5-0
|65.11
|7
|McIntosh County Academy
|4-1
|47.20
|8
|Elbert County
|5-0
|59.56
|8
|Dooly County
|2-2
|46.21
|9
|Whitefield Academy
|4-1
|57.37
|9
|Manchester
|3-2
|45.24
|10
|Metter
|3-3
|55.78
|10
|Aquinas
|4-1
|44.88
|11
|St. Francis
|4-1
|54.00
|11
|Wilcox County
|2-3
|41.56
|12
|Lamar County
|5-1
|53.98
|12
|Emanuel County Institute
|1-4
|41.50
|13
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|4-1
|50.64
|13
|Telfair County
|4-1
|40.05
|14
|Social Circle
|4-1
|50.40
|14
|Mitchell County
|1-4
|38.91
|15
|Dublin
|2-2
|49.42
|15
|Washington-Wilkes
|4-1
|38.73
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|GIAA AA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|John Milledge Academy
|5-0
|57.25
|1
|Central Fellowship Christian
|5-0
|32.56
|2
|St. Anne-Pacelli
|5-1
|51.02
|2
|Brentwood School
|2-3
|29.17
|3
|Stratford Academy
|4-1
|47.39
|3
|Briarwood Academy
|3-2
|22.40
|4
|Heritage (Newnan)
|5-0
|44.16
|4
|Edmund Burke Academy
|3-1
|22.04
|5
|Brookstone
|3-1
|44.03
|5
|Southwest Georgia Academy
|3-3
|18.93
|GIAA A
|GAPPS AA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Thomas Jefferson
|5-0
|37.77
|1
|Cherokee Christian
|3-2
|31.92
|2
|Robert Toombs Academy
|3-3
|19.95
|2
|Skipstone Academy
|4-0
|22.09
|3
|Fullington Academy
|3-2
|6.51
|3
|Calvary Christian
|4-2
|21.72
|4
|Memorial Day
|3-2
|-10.03
|4
|Lanier Christian
|4-1
|14.78
|5
|Harvester Christian
|1-4
|-14.91
|5
|King's Academy
|2-2
|11.07
All-Class
Classification rankings are shown in [brackets]. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
|Rank
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Sch Str
|Rank
|Offense
|Defense
|1 [1]
|Colquitt County
|1-AAAAAAA
|5-0
|108.46
|74.71
|12 [8]
|47.74
|-19.46
|2 [2]
|Mill Creek
|8-AAAAAAA
|5-0
|105.35
|80.41
|4 [1]
|48.25
|-15.84
|3 [3]
|Valdosta
|1-AAAAAAA
|6-0
|93.99
|63.66
|48 [21]
|34.47
|-18.25
|4 [1]
|Cedar Grove
|5-AAA
|3-2
|93.40
|87.43
|1 [1]
|38.51
|-13.63
|5 [1]
|Hughes
|5-AAAAAA
|5-0
|91.71
|54.30
|121 [28]
|37.49
|-12.96
|6 [2]
|Houston County
|1-AAAAAA
|5-0
|91.21
|52.32
|135 [32]
|40.16
|-9.79
|7 [3]
|Lee County
|1-AAAAAA
|4-1
|90.48
|71.70
|17 [2]
|38.00
|-11.23
|8 [4]
|Walton
|5-AAAAAAA
|3-1
|89.53
|71.16
|18 [12]
|38.13
|-10.14
|9 [5]
|Buford
|8-AAAAAAA
|5-0
|88.34
|72.18
|16 [11]
|31.00
|-16.08
|10 [4]
|Thomas County Central
|1-AAAAAA
|5-0
|87.75
|65.62
|34 [9]
|35.42
|-11.06
|11 [1]
|Cedartown
|7-AAAA
|5-0
|86.10
|61.87
|66 [6]
|30.96
|-13.88
|12 [2]
|Perry
|2-AAAA
|4-1
|85.70
|65.41
|36 [3]
|34.78
|-9.66
|13 [6]
|Lambert
|6-AAAAAAA
|5-0
|85.49
|63.63
|49 [22]
|35.02
|-9.20
|14 [5]
|Gainesville
|8-AAAAAA
|5-0
|84.32
|60.40
|76 [17]
|33.13
|-9.93
|15 [1]
|Ware County
|1-AAAAA
|4-0
|83.71
|65.28
|38 [5]
|29.33
|-13.12
|16 [7]
|Carrollton
|2-AAAAAAA
|6-0
|83.70
|59.62
|80 [29]
|32.15
|-10.29
|17 [8]
|Parkview
|4-AAAAAAA
|4-1
|82.53
|66.60
|32 [17]
|34.73
|-6.54
|18 [9]
|North Cobb
|5-AAAAAAA
|3-2
|81.58
|78.71
|8 [4]
|31.52
|-8.80
|19 [6]
|Woodward Academy
|3-AAAAAA
|4-1
|80.83
|49.77
|160 [36]
|32.36
|-7.21
|20 [3]
|Troup
|4-AAAA
|5-0
|80.07
|53.29
|129 [16]
|34.79
|-4.02
|21 [10]
|Milton
|6-AAAAAAA
|2-3
|79.81
|75.09
|10 [6]
|26.65
|-11.90
|22 [11]
|Westlake
|2-AAAAAAA
|4-2
|79.44
|70.39
|21 [13]
|31.35
|-6.83
|23 [2]
|Dutchtown
|2-AAAAA
|5-0
|79.38
|58.97
|83 [12]
|27.48
|-10.64
|24 [1]
|Prince Avenue Christian
|5-A Division I
|4-0
|78.42
|61.58
|67 [3]
|30.23
|-6.94
|25 [7]
|Roswell
|7-AAAAAA
|4-1
|77.97
|62.09
|61 [13]
|30.32
|-6.40
|26 [2]
|Brooks County
|1-A Division I
|4-1
|77.34
|63.32
|50 [1]
|31.93
|-4.15
|27 [8]
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|1-AAAAAA
|3-2
|77.15
|70.96
|19 [3]
|28.21
|-7.68
|28 [4]
|Benedictine
|3-AAAA
|3-2
|76.76
|63.98
|44 [4]
|28.40
|-7.09
|29 [3]
|Cartersville
|7-AAAAA
|5-0
|76.46
|46.84
|191 [30]
|29.41
|-5.79
|30 [1]
|Cook
|1-AA
|4-1
|76.10
|62.04
|62 [5]
|30.76
|-4.07
|31 [12]
|Norcross
|7-AAAAAAA
|3-2
|76.10
|70.05
|23 [14]
|31.82
|-3.01
|32 [13]
|Lowndes
|1-AAAAAAA
|3-2
|75.83
|74.73
|11 [7]
|30.00
|-4.57
|33 [2]
|Pierce County
|3-AA
|5-0
|75.38
|45.94
|201 [15]
|30.99
|-3.13
|34 [5]
|North Oconee
|8-AAAA
|4-0
|75.22
|51.79
|141 [20]
|24.53
|-9.43
|35 [4]
|Warner Robins
|2-AAAAA
|1-4
|75.13
|86.44
|2 [1]
|25.09
|-8.78
|36 [14]
|Brookwood
|4-AAAAAAA
|2-3
|74.83
|75.73
|9 [5]
|27.75
|-5.81
|37 [15]
|East Coweta
|2-AAAAAAA
|4-2
|74.74
|68.56
|27 [15]
|29.98
|-3.50
|38 [16]
|Grayson
|4-AAAAAAA
|4-1
|74.72
|63.05
|52 [23]
|26.66
|-6.80
|39 [6]
|Bainbridge
|1-AAAA
|2-4
|74.12
|79.90
|6 [1]
|26.59
|-6.27
|40 [7]
|Burke County
|3-AAAA
|5-0
|74.07
|58.75
|89 [12]
|31.13
|-1.67
|41 [3]
|Rabun County
|8-A Division I
|5-0
|73.95
|53.41
|128 [7]
|28.26
|-4.43
|42 [17]
|Kennesaw Mountain
|5-AAAAAAA
|5-0
|73.84
|50.44
|157 [38]
|32.61
|0.03
|43 [18]
|North Paulding
|3-AAAAAAA
|4-1
|73.83
|57.42
|100 [32]
|30.39
|-2.17
|44 [9]
|Marist
|4-AAAAAA
|3-2
|73.75
|70.48
|20 [4]
|28.11
|-4.38
|45 [10]
|Rome
|6-AAAAAA
|4-1
|73.74
|58.34
|94 [21]
|27.28
|-5.20
|46 [5]
|Coffee
|1-AAAAA
|4-1
|73.46
|48.64
|164 [25]
|29.30
|-2.90
|47 [2]
|Sandy Creek
|5-AAA
|5-1
|73.41
|58.92
|84 [7]
|28.44
|-3.72
|48 [4]
|Irwin County
|1-A Division I
|4-1
|72.97
|54.15
|122 [6]
|26.71
|-5.00
|49 [11]
|Blessed Trinity
|7-AAAAAA
|4-1
|72.23
|61.93
|65 [14]
|25.67
|-5.30
|50 [19]
|North Gwinnett
|7-AAAAAAA
|4-2
|72.17
|54.31
|120 [35]
|26.06
|-4.85
|51 [20]
|McEachern
|3-AAAAAAA
|3-3
|72.08
|73.20
|14 [10]
|29.89
|-0.93
|52 [3]
|Fitzgerald
|1-AA
|5-0
|71.94
|52.53
|133 [10]
|27.05
|-3.63
|53 [6]
|Loganville
|8-AAAAA
|6-0
|70.62
|45.40
|210 [35]
|26.51
|-2.85
|54 [21]
|Denmark
|6-AAAAAAA
|4-1
|70.27
|65.20
|39 [18]
|24.16
|-4.86
|55 [22]
|Collins Hill
|8-AAAAAAA
|2-3
|69.78
|80.27
|5 [2]
|24.04
|-4.48
|56 [8]
|Starr's Mill
|4-AAAA
|4-1
|69.69
|58.83
|88 [11]
|23.53
|-4.89
|57 [7]
|Calhoun
|7-AAAAA
|3-2
|69.24
|67.08
|30 [3]
|26.92
|-1.06
|58 [3]
|Oconee County
|8-AAA
|3-2
|69.03
|64.67
|42 [4]
|22.77
|-5.00
|59 [4]
|Stephens County
|8-AAA
|4-1
|68.90
|55.45
|113 [9]
|21.10
|-6.54
|60 [5]
|Bleckley County
|2-A Division I
|5-0
|68.87
|44.40
|220 [14]
|24.81
|-2.80
|61 [5]
|Peach County
|2-AAA
|3-2
|68.81
|62.12
|60 [5]
|25.21
|-2.34
|62 [23]
|Marietta
|3-AAAAAAA
|1-5
|68.79
|79.41
|7 [3]
|24.38
|-3.15
|63 [24]
|Mountain View
|8-AAAAAAA
|3-2
|68.74
|64.65
|43 [20]
|24.13
|-3.35
|64 [25]
|South Gwinnett
|4-AAAAAAA
|4-1
|68.51
|60.46
|74 [27]
|23.23
|-4.01
|65 [9]
|Whitewater
|4-AAAA
|4-1
|68.26
|56.18
|109 [14]
|26.84
|-0.16
|66 [8]
|Jones County
|2-AAAAA
|3-2
|68.17
|60.60
|73 [10]
|25.53
|-1.38
|67 [12]
|Brunswick
|2-AAAAAA
|5-0
|68.02
|43.39
|230 [48]
|24.87
|-1.89
|68 [13]
|South Paulding
|5-AAAAAA
|3-2
|68.00
|63.90
|45 [10]
|26.46
|-0.28
|69 [6]
|Monroe Area
|8-AAA
|2-3
|67.87
|65.54
|35 [3]
|25.37
|-1.24
|70 [26]
|Richmond Hill
|1-AAAAAAA
|3-3
|67.70
|65.07
|40 [19]
|24.13
|-2.31
|71 [6]
|Swainsboro
|2-A Division I
|5-0
|67.65
|43.27
|231 [16]
|22.76
|-3.63
|72 [9]
|Creekside
|5-AAAAA
|3-2
|67.61
|54.83
|116 [19]
|22.14
|-4.21
|73 [27]
|South Forsyth
|6-AAAAAAA
|3-2
|67.51
|62.93
|55 [25]
|25.96
|-0.29
|74 [10]
|Cambridge
|6-AAAAA
|3-2
|66.49
|57.38
|101 [15]
|25.14
|-0.09
|75 [7]
|Carver (Atlanta)
|5-AAA
|3-1
|66.17
|54.87
|115 [10]
|28.14
|3.23
|76 [11]
|Jefferson
|8-AAAAA
|3-2
|65.99
|61.94
|63 [7]
|21.47
|-3.25
|77 [14]
|Alpharetta
|7-AAAAAA
|3-2
|65.71
|54.87
|114 [24]
|29.41
|4.96
|78 [12]
|Kell
|6-AAAAA
|5-0
|65.60
|47.82
|176 [27]
|24.35
|0.01
|79 [28]
|Pebblebrook
|2-AAAAAAA
|3-3
|65.22
|58.52
|92 [31]
|25.05
|1.09
|80 [15]
|Sequoyah
|6-AAAAAA
|2-3
|65.15
|68.65
|26 [6]
|21.30
|-2.59
|81 [7]
|Darlington
|7-A Division I
|5-0
|65.11
|46.25
|196 [11]
|26.36
|2.50
|82 [10]
|Stockbridge
|5-AAAA
|3-2
|64.92
|62.71
|56 [5]
|20.86
|-2.81
|83 [8]
|Dougherty
|1-AAA
|5-0
|64.91
|36.24
|291 [33]
|25.92
|2.27
|84 [29]
|Newton
|4-AAAAAAA
|3-2
|64.85
|59.44
|81 [30]
|21.36
|-2.23
|85 [16]
|Douglas County
|5-AAAAAA
|3-2
|64.84
|63.73
|47 [11]
|24.06
|0.48
|86 [30]
|West Forsyth
|6-AAAAAAA
|3-2
|64.29
|60.32
|77 [28]
|23.25
|0.21
|87 [4]
|Thomson
|4-AA
|3-1
|64.05
|47.92
|172 [13]
|21.84
|-0.95
|88 [11]
|Wayne County
|3-AAAA
|4-1
|63.76
|51.25
|148 [24]
|19.39
|-3.12
|89 [9]
|Thomasville
|1-AAA
|2-3
|63.73
|69.65
|24 [2]
|21.91
|-0.56
|90 [10]
|Calvary Day
|3-AAA
|4-0
|63.00
|43.75
|228 [24]
|23.61
|1.87
|91 [5]
|Rockmart
|7-AA
|2-2
|62.94
|65.74
|33 [1]
|24.20
|2.52
|92 [13]
|Eastside
|8-AAAAA
|4-1
|62.91
|46.91
|190 [29]
|20.37
|-1.28
|93 [11]
|Adairsville
|6-AAA
|4-1
|62.60
|48.86
|163 [14]
|27.44
|6.10
|94 [17]
|Effingham County
|2-AAAAAA
|3-2
|62.05
|53.18
|130 [31]
|17.88
|-2.91
|95 [31]
|Meadowcreek
|7-AAAAAAA
|4-1
|62.03
|51.05
|150 [36]
|25.81
|5.04
|96 [12]
|LaGrange
|4-AAAA
|3-2
|61.70
|60.25
|78 [8]
|23.36
|2.92
|97 [13]
|Pace Academy
|5-AAAA
|4-1
|61.67
|51.57
|142 [21]
|22.15
|1.74
|98 [12]
|Hebron Christian
|8-AAA
|5-0
|61.44
|39.62
|265 [29]
|25.71
|5.53
|99 [13]
|Crisp County
|1-AAA
|3-2
|61.14
|61.12
|71 [6]
|19.19
|-0.69
|100 [14]
|Stephenson
|6-AAAA
|2-2
|60.88
|58.36
|93 [13]
|19.11
|-0.52
|101 [14]
|Hart County
|8-AAA
|3-2
|60.61
|35.86
|294 [34]
|19.69
|0.34
|102 [32]
|Archer
|4-AAAAAAA
|1-4
|60.48
|74.39
|13 [9]
|19.34
|0.12
|103 [18]
|Creekview
|6-AAAAAA
|2-3
|60.24
|61.51
|69 [16]
|18.54
|-0.44
|104 [15]
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|4-AAAA
|3-2
|60.15
|47.07
|187 [36]
|20.28
|1.39
|105 [15]
|Carver (Columbus)
|1-AAA
|3-1
|59.88
|44.04
|226 [23]
|19.65
|1.04
|106 [8]
|Elbert County
|8-A Division I
|5-0
|59.56
|45.91
|202 [12]
|23.75
|5.45
|107 [6]
|Athens Academy
|8-AA
|4-1
|59.40
|51.38
|146 [12]
|22.96
|4.82
|108 [16]
|Northwest Whitfield
|7-AAAA
|4-1
|59.32
|47.77
|177 [30]
|22.46
|4.40
|109 [16]
|Mary Persons
|2-AAA
|4-1
|59.24
|49.93
|159 [13]
|20.91
|2.93
|110 [7]
|Appling County
|3-AA
|2-1
|59.18
|63.76
|46 [3]
|18.33
|0.41
|111 [8]
|Northeast
|2-AA
|3-2
|59.09
|46.18
|197 [14]
|20.05
|2.21
|112 [17]
|Cairo
|1-AAAA
|4-2
|59.02
|49.60
|162 [27]
|21.97
|4.21
|113 [18]
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|6-AAAA
|3-2
|58.97
|52.41
|134 [18]
|17.88
|0.16
|114 [19]
|North Atlanta
|4-AAAAAA
|4-1
|58.91
|38.13
|276 [52]
|18.75
|1.10
|115 [33]
|Camden County
|1-AAAAAAA
|4-2
|58.87
|39.69
|264 [43]
|16.16
|-1.45
|116 [20]
|Allatoona
|6-AAAAAA
|1-5
|58.81
|67.38
|28 [7]
|20.12
|2.58
|117 [21]
|Paulding County
|5-AAAAAA
|4-1
|58.70
|51.38
|144 [34]
|19.41
|1.97
|118 [34]
|Harrison
|3-AAAAAAA
|1-5
|58.64
|67.26
|29 [16]
|19.40
|2.02
|119 [14]
|Northside (Columbus)
|3-AAAAA
|5-1
|58.64
|40.75
|254 [43]
|21.18
|3.80
|120 [22]
|North Forsyth
|8-AAAAAA
|4-2
|58.58
|53.93
|126 [30]
|21.72
|4.40
|121 [9]
|South Atlanta
|6-AA
|4-0
|58.34
|40.02
|261 [21]
|21.66
|4.58
|122 [10]
|Callaway
|5-AA
|2-3
|58.18
|58.14
|95 [7]
|17.35
|0.43
|123 [19]
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|7-AAAA
|5-0
|58.17
|32.61
|322 [50]
|22.39
|5.49
|124 [35]
|Dacula
|8-AAAAAAA
|1-4
|57.67
|63.04
|54 [24]
|18.76
|2.35
|125 [11]
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|5-AA
|2-3
|57.46
|60.85
|72 [6]
|19.99
|3.79
|126 [9]
|Whitefield Academy
|6-A Division I
|4-1
|57.37
|42.94
|235 [17]
|20.03
|3.92
|127 [1]
|John Milledge Academy
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|5-0
|57.25
|23.69
|379 [15]
|21.56
|5.56
|128 [20]
|Spalding
|2-AAAA
|3-2
|57.16
|50.91
|151 [25]
|20.84
|4.94
|129 [21]
|Central (Carrollton)
|7-AAAA
|4-1
|57.10
|44.43
|219 [39]
|21.65
|5.81
|130 [23]
|River Ridge
|6-AAAAAA
|4-1
|56.92
|44.06
|225 [47]
|20.60
|4.94
|131 [22]
|New Hampstead
|3-AAAA
|4-1
|56.89
|39.11
|268 [43]
|21.84
|6.21
|132 [17]
|Lumpkin County
|7-AAA
|5-0
|56.83
|25.04
|371 [45]
|18.03
|2.45
|133 [36]
|Peachtree Ridge
|7-AAAAAAA
|4-2
|56.68
|41.65
|246 [42]
|17.50
|2.08
|134 [12]
|Fellowship Christian
|8-AA
|2-2
|56.62
|54.02
|124 [9]
|19.07
|3.71
|135 [24]
|St. Pius X
|4-AAAAAA
|1-4
|56.62
|66.81
|31 [8]
|14.79
|-0.58
|136 [15]
|Clarke Central
|8-AAAAA
|1-4
|56.38
|65.36
|37 [4]
|19.59
|4.47
|137 [13]
|Vidalia
|3-AA
|5-0
|56.19
|33.81
|311 [30]
|19.17
|4.24
|138 [16]
|Mays
|5-AAAAA
|2-2
|56.17
|57.56
|98 [13]
|23.44
|8.53
|139 [18]
|Savannah Christian
|3-AAA
|4-1
|55.82
|40.33
|259 [28]
|21.32
|6.76
|140 [10]
|Metter
|3-A Division I
|3-3
|55.78
|58.13
|96 [4]
|15.88
|1.36
|141 [25]
|Etowah
|6-AAAAAA
|4-1
|55.73
|47.85
|174 [41]
|18.89
|4.41
|142 [17]
|Flowery Branch
|8-AAAAA
|2-3
|55.62
|63.05
|53 [6]
|20.01
|5.65
|143 [26]
|Lovejoy
|3-AAAAAA
|3-2
|55.55
|47.53
|179 [42]
|20.09
|5.80
|144 [27]
|Veterans
|1-AAAAAA
|4-1
|55.52
|48.23
|169 [38]
|19.10
|4.85
|145 [23]
|Hampton
|5-AAAA
|4-1
|55.41
|47.20
|183 [33]
|21.66
|7.51
|146 [37]
|Central Gwinnett
|8-AAAAAAA
|5-0
|55.01
|43.06
|234 [41]
|18.98
|5.23
|147 [38]
|Hillgrove
|3-AAAAAAA
|2-4
|54.43
|62.55
|57 [26]
|17.37
|4.20
|148 [1]
|Bowdon
|7-A Division II
|4-1
|54.43
|44.75
|215 [7]
|19.09
|5.92
|149 [19]
|Morgan County
|4-AAA
|3-2
|54.38
|47.48
|180 [16]
|19.78
|6.66
|150 [28]
|Shiloh
|8-AAAAAA
|1-4
|54.06
|54.82
|117 [25]
|17.84
|5.05
|151 [11]
|St. Francis
|6-A Division I
|4-1
|54.00
|44.32
|221 [15]
|18.66
|5.92
|152 [12]
|Lamar County
|4-A Division I
|5-1
|53.98
|47.00
|188 [9]
|19.96
|7.25
|153 [14]
|Columbia
|5-AA
|4-1
|53.94
|39.42
|267 [23]
|16.31
|3.63
|154 [20]
|Dawson County
|7-AAA
|3-2
|53.91
|50.79
|153 [11]
|20.45
|7.80
|155 [18]
|Dalton
|7-AAAAA
|2-3
|53.84
|57.24
|102 [16]
|20.36
|7.78
|156 [24]
|Holy Innocents
|6-AAAA
|3-2
|53.27
|40.73
|255 [42]
|15.87
|3.86
|157 [19]
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|6-AAAAA
|3-2
|52.86
|44.84
|213 [37]
|15.20
|3.60
|158 [20]
|Union Grove
|2-AAAAA
|3-2
|52.82
|49.69
|161 [24]
|13.24
|1.68
|159 [15]
|Worth County
|1-AA
|5-0
|52.68
|35.63
|297 [26]
|19.38
|7.96
|160 [21]
|Villa Rica
|5-AAAAA
|3-2
|52.67
|47.84
|175 [26]
|21.90
|10.49
|161 [2]
|Clinch County
|2-A Division II
|5-1
|52.62
|37.23
|284 [14]
|16.72
|5.37
|162 [29]
|Sprayberry
|7-AAAAAA
|1-4
|52.59
|58.87
|86 [19]
|18.52
|7.18
|163 [30]
|Newnan
|5-AAAAAA
|1-4
|52.50
|62.38
|58 [12]
|19.13
|7.88
|164 [31]
|Glynn Academy
|2-AAAAAA
|2-3
|52.38
|55.49
|112 [23]
|19.50
|8.38
|165 [16]
|Laney
|4-AA
|4-0
|52.12
|39.48
|266 [22]
|12.88
|2.02
|166 [3]
|Schley County
|6-A Division II
|3-2
|52.03
|30.43
|334 [21]
|13.51
|2.73
|167 [22]
|Lithia Springs
|5-AAAAA
|2-3
|52.03
|61.93
|64 [8]
|18.62
|7.85
|168 [17]
|Putnam County
|4-AA
|4-1
|51.69
|33.56
|314 [32]
|15.25
|4.82
|169 [32]
|Jonesboro
|3-AAAAAA
|3-2
|51.63
|41.34
|250 [50]
|18.09
|7.72
|170 [23]
|Tucker
|4-AAAAA
|2-3
|51.63
|56.96
|105 [18]
|16.67
|6.31
|171 [25]
|Southwest DeKalb
|6-AAAA
|2-3
|51.62
|52.88
|131 [17]
|16.79
|6.43
|172 [4]
|Early County
|1-A Division II
|6-0
|51.55
|20.36
|401 [39]
|14.01
|3.72
|173 [26]
|Lovett
|5-AAAA
|2-3
|51.29
|54.08
|123 [15]
|14.20
|4.17
|174 [27]
|Hapeville Charter
|6-AAAA
|0-5
|51.20
|69.07
|25 [2]
|15.37
|5.43
|175 [21]
|Harlem
|4-AAA
|4-1
|51.18
|37.80
|277 [30]
|13.79
|3.87
|176 [2]
|St. Anne-Pacelli
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|5-1
|51.02
|32.70
|320 [10]
|14.01
|4.25
|177 [22]
|Jackson
|2-AAA
|2-3
|50.95
|57.02
|104 [8]
|14.43
|4.74
|178 [33]
|East Paulding
|5-AAAAAA
|2-3
|50.81
|54.64
|119 [27]
|19.35
|9.80
|179 [34]
|Evans
|2-AAAAAA
|3-2
|50.71
|48.38
|168 [37]
|14.91
|5.46
|180 [13]
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|6-A Division I
|4-1
|50.64
|42.61
|237 [18]
|17.00
|7.63
|181 [14]
|Social Circle
|5-A Division I
|4-1
|50.40
|30.68
|330 [27]
|13.87
|4.73
|182 [39]
|Osborne
|5-AAAAAAA
|5-0
|50.21
|20.04
|404 [46]
|17.56
|8.61
|183 [5]
|Charlton County
|2-A Division II
|3-2
|50.19
|58.61
|90 [1]
|13.99
|5.06
|184 [24]
|Cass
|7-AAAAA
|2-3
|50.05
|45.05
|212 [36]
|13.78
|4.99
|185 [35]
|Tift County
|1-AAAAAA
|1-4
|50.04
|81.26
|3 [1]
|15.20
|6.42
|186 [36]
|Jackson County
|8-AAAAAA
|2-4
|49.81
|52.18
|136 [33]
|12.81
|4.27
|187 [28]
|Sonoraville
|7-AAAA
|3-2
|49.75
|50.19
|158 [26]
|14.27
|5.78
|188 [37]
|Lanier
|8-AAAAAA
|2-3
|49.60
|56.87
|106 [22]
|14.21
|5.87
|189 [15]
|Dublin
|2-A Division I
|2-2
|49.42
|44.78
|214 [13]
|13.44
|5.28
|190 [29]
|Westside (Macon)
|2-AAAA
|4-0
|49.41
|20.87
|394 [56]
|15.72
|7.56
|191 [23]
|Monroe
|1-AAA
|4-1
|49.41
|30.80
|329 [41]
|12.12
|3.97
|192 [25]
|Ola
|2-AAAAA
|2-2
|49.36
|47.19
|184 [28]
|15.99
|7.89
|193 [26]
|Jenkins
|1-AAAAA
|1-4
|49.25
|72.98
|15 [2]
|14.89
|6.90
|194 [6]
|Johnson County
|5-A Division II
|4-0
|49.14
|29.24
|342 [23]
|13.66
|5.78
|195 [27]
|Winder-Barrow
|8-AAAAA
|3-2
|48.95
|37.75
|279 [46]
|15.61
|7.92
|196 [40]
|Wheeler
|5-AAAAAAA
|3-2
|48.69
|43.82
|227 [40]
|13.24
|5.81
|197 [38]
|Mundy's Mill
|3-AAAAAA
|4-1
|48.41
|35.12
|303 [53]
|13.81
|6.66
|198 [18]
|North Cobb Christian
|6-AA
|6-0
|47.92
|29.10
|346 [40]
|14.20
|7.54
|199 [28]
|Statesboro
|1-AAAAA
|1-4
|47.88
|57.12
|103 [17]
|17.50
|10.87
|200 [24]
|Ringgold
|6-AAA
|2-3
|47.60
|50.51
|156 [12]
|12.26
|5.92
|201 [3]
|Stratford Academy
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|4-1
|47.39
|29.34
|340 [11]
|15.13
|8.99
|202 [19]
|Fannin County
|7-AA
|3-2
|47.39
|33.50
|315 [33]
|15.13
|9.00
|203 [41]
|Cherokee
|5-AAAAAAA
|1-4
|47.27
|56.07
|110 [33]
|14.98
|8.97
|204 [20]
|Sumter County
|1-AA
|1-3
|47.25
|63.29
|51 [4]
|14.83
|8.84
|205 [7]
|McIntosh County Academy
|3-A Division II
|4-1
|47.20
|38.35
|273 [12]
|11.42
|5.48
|206 [25]
|White County
|7-AAA
|2-2
|47.13
|46.36
|195 [19]
|16.91
|11.05
|207 [30]
|Walnut Grove
|8-AAAA
|4-1
|46.81
|36.49
|288 [46]
|14.58
|9.02
|208 [29]
|Centennial
|6-AAAAA
|1-4
|46.80
|61.39
|70 [9]
|13.71
|8.17
|209 [39]
|Habersham Central
|8-AAAAAA
|2-3
|46.65
|51.38
|145 [35]
|14.06
|8.67
|210 [40]
|Alexander
|5-AAAAAA
|2-3
|46.64
|47.98
|171 [40]
|12.63
|7.25
|211 [16]
|Commerce
|8-A Division I
|3-2
|46.40
|46.75
|192 [10]
|12.67
|7.54
|212 [8]
|Dooly County
|4-A Division II
|2-2
|46.21
|51.23
|149 [4]
|15.43
|10.48
|213 [26]
|Gilmer
|7-AAA
|4-1
|46.05
|33.45
|316 [38]
|16.06
|11.27
|214 [21]
|Union County
|8-AA
|4-1
|45.88
|28.07
|351 [41]
|12.08
|7.46
|215 [22]
|Berrien
|1-AA
|3-2
|45.46
|40.04
|260 [20]
|14.38
|10.18
|216 [31]
|Cherokee Bluff
|8-AAAA
|2-3
|45.25
|47.73
|178 [31]
|13.77
|9.77
|217 [9]
|Manchester
|6-A Division II
|3-2
|45.24
|35.42
|300 [17]
|11.76
|7.78
|218 [27]
|Johnson (Savannah)
|3-AAA
|4-1
|44.95
|35.55
|298 [35]
|12.61
|8.92
|219 [10]
|Aquinas
|8-A Division II
|4-1
|44.88
|33.70
|313 [18]
|15.78
|12.16
|220 [41]
|Johns Creek
|7-AAAAAA
|1-4
|44.77
|59.12
|82 [18]
|12.70
|9.18
|221 [30]
|Eagle's Landing
|2-AAAAA
|1-4
|44.54
|59.90
|79 [11]
|15.92
|12.64
|222 [31]
|Northgate
|3-AAAAA
|1-5
|44.52
|57.50
|99 [14]
|9.08
|5.82
|223 [17]
|Pelham
|1-A Division I
|2-4
|44.42
|56.18
|108 [5]
|11.16
|8.00
|224 [28]
|Upson-Lee
|2-AAA
|2-4
|44.41
|45.66
|205 [21]
|13.09
|9.95
|225 [23]
|Dodge County
|1-AA
|1-4
|44.17
|56.27
|107 [8]
|10.94
|8.03
|226 [4]
|Heritage (Newnan)
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|5-0
|44.16
|-14.68
|463 [25]
|12.55
|9.65
|227 [5]
|Brookstone
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|3-1
|44.03
|38.67
|271 [4]
|14.94
|12.17
|228 [42]
|Lassiter
|7-AAAAAA
|2-2
|43.74
|44.24
|223 [46]
|10.35
|7.87
|229 [24]
|North Murray
|7-AA
|3-2
|43.66
|42.23
|241 [19]
|15.62
|13.23
|230 [32]
|Chamblee
|4-AAAAA
|3-1
|43.58
|26.94
|356 [50]
|14.79
|12.47
|231 [32]
|Howard
|2-AAAA
|4-1
|43.36
|33.90
|308 [47]
|9.19
|7.09
|232 [6]
|Tattnall Square
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|2-3
|42.98
|45.58
|209 [2]
|16.28
|14.56
|233 [43]
|South Effingham
|2-AAAAAA
|2-2
|42.92
|39.94
|262 [51]
|10.79
|9.13
|234 [29]
|Liberty County
|3-AAA
|2-3
|42.81
|47.85
|173 [15]
|13.71
|12.17
|235 [33]
|Baldwin
|2-AAAA
|1-4
|42.55
|58.88
|85 [9]
|12.28
|11.00
|236 [34]
|Miller Grove
|6-AAAA
|2-3
|42.52
|44.53
|217 [38]
|14.05
|12.79
|237 [25]
|Toombs County
|3-AA
|4-1
|42.37
|30.05
|336 [35]
|10.87
|9.76
|238 [33]
|Hiram
|7-AAAAA
|3-2
|42.36
|32.84
|319 [49]
|13.38
|12.27
|239 [35]
|East Forsyth
|8-AAAA
|3-1
|42.25
|22.40
|386 [55]
|6.62
|5.63
|240 [36]
|Westover
|1-AAAA
|2-4
|42.16
|47.15
|186 [35]
|11.59
|10.69
|241 [30]
|Long County
|3-AAA
|4-1
|42.04
|24.65
|372 [46]
|11.36
|10.58
|242 [44]
|Grovetown
|2-AAAAAA
|3-2
|41.88
|45.61
|208 [44]
|14.17
|13.55
|243 [26]
|Jeff Davis
|1-AA
|0-5
|41.85
|65.02
|41 [2]
|12.69
|12.10
|244 [27]
|Model
|7-AA
|3-2
|41.80
|29.26
|341 [38]
|10.46
|9.93
|245 [37]
|Griffin
|2-AAAA
|1-4
|41.78
|51.50
|143 [22]
|16.12
|15.60
|246 [11]
|Wilcox County
|4-A Division II
|2-3
|41.56
|41.50
|247 [10]
|13.46
|13.16
|247 [42]
|Duluth
|7-AAAAAAA
|2-3
|41.56
|46.02
|200 [39]
|8.70
|8.40
|248 [31]
|Coahulla Creek
|6-AAA
|4-1
|41.51
|26.50
|362 [44]
|13.57
|13.31
|249 [12]
|Emanuel County Institute
|3-A Division II
|1-4
|41.50
|51.99
|139 [3]
|14.40
|14.17
|250 [38]
|Riverdale
|4-AAAA
|3-3
|41.48
|33.86
|309 [48]
|13.37
|13.14
|251 [39]
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|5-AAAA
|2-3
|41.46
|47.16
|185 [34]
|8.43
|8.23
|252 [34]
|Decatur
|4-AAAAA
|1-4
|41.30
|53.74
|127 [20]
|14.96
|14.91
|253 [43]
|Discovery
|7-AAAAAAA
|2-4
|41.06
|50.90
|152 [37]
|11.11
|11.30
|254 [18]
|Trion
|7-A Division I
|3-1
|41.01
|25.23
|370 [30]
|13.19
|13.43
|255 [19]
|Pepperell
|7-A Division I
|3-2
|40.95
|37.78
|278 [22]
|9.75
|10.06
|256 [44]
|Campbell
|2-AAAAAAA
|1-5
|40.90
|55.68
|111 [34]
|10.36
|10.71
|257 [28]
|Banks County
|8-AA
|4-1
|40.85
|23.58
|380 [47]
|8.80
|9.21
|258 [20]
|Screven County
|3-A Division I
|5-0
|40.73
|9.68
|437 [37]
|5.47
|6.00
|259 [35]
|McIntosh
|3-AAAAA
|2-3
|40.68
|42.51
|238 [38]
|13.52
|14.11
|260 [40]
|Madison County
|8-AAAA
|1-3
|40.56
|48.60
|165 [28]
|10.88
|11.58
|261 [45]
|Dunwoody
|4-AAAAAA
|4-1
|40.56
|23.32
|381 [57]
|10.70
|11.39
|262 [41]
|McDonough
|5-AAAA
|2-2
|40.28
|32.92
|318 [49]
|8.94
|9.92
|263 [36]
|Maynard Jackson
|5-AAAAA
|3-2
|40.10
|35.70
|296 [48]
|9.56
|10.72
|264 [32]
|Wesleyan
|7-AAA
|1-4
|40.06
|46.36
|194 [18]
|9.20
|10.40
|265 [13]
|Telfair County
|4-A Division II
|4-1
|40.05
|28.26
|349 [25]
|13.63
|14.84
|266 [42]
|Cedar Shoals
|8-AAAA
|2-3
|39.93
|45.35
|211 [37]
|13.85
|15.17
|267 [43]
|North Hall
|8-AAAA
|2-3
|39.83
|41.31
|251 [41]
|8.97
|10.40
|268 [44]
|West Laurens
|2-AAAA
|1-4
|39.82
|60.44
|75 [7]
|6.78
|8.22
|269 [46]
|Lakeside (Evans)
|2-AAAAAA
|2-2
|39.50
|42.36
|239 [49]
|9.48
|11.24
|270 [21]
|Heard County
|4-A Division I
|2-3
|39.28
|36.94
|286 [24]
|9.39
|11.37
|271 [22]
|Temple
|4-A Division I
|3-3
|39.26
|38.61
|272 [21]
|14.25
|16.25
|272 [33]
|Bremen
|6-AAA
|3-2
|39.19
|36.47
|289 [32]
|7.46
|9.53
|273 [23]
|Mount Vernon
|6-A Division I
|3-2
|39.17
|31.57
|327 [26]
|12.39
|14.48
|274 [29]
|Brantley County
|3-AA
|3-2
|39.10
|34.60
|305 [28]
|8.31
|10.47
|275 [34]
|Savannah Country Day
|3-AAA
|2-3
|39.07
|41.48
|248 [27]
|7.49
|9.68
|276 [30]
|Haralson County
|7-AA
|1-4
|38.91
|52.09
|138 [11]
|10.46
|12.81
|277 [14]
|Mitchell County
|1-A Division II
|1-4
|38.91
|57.75
|97 [2]
|6.95
|9.31
|278 [15]
|Washington-Wilkes
|8-A Division II
|4-1
|38.73
|21.56
|388 [35]
|7.14
|9.66
|279 [37]
|Chapel Hill
|5-AAAAA
|2-3
|38.71
|45.69
|204 [32]
|8.26
|10.81
|280 [16]
|Christian Heritage
|7-A Division II
|1-4
|38.62
|48.53
|166 [5]
|6.51
|9.15
|281 [24]
|Jefferson County
|2-A Division I
|1-4
|38.47
|50.55
|155 [8]
|9.42
|12.21
|282 [7]
|Bethlehem Christian Academy
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|6-0
|38.20
|18.63
|411 [19]
|8.58
|11.64
|283 [17]
|Lincoln County
|8-A Division II
|3-2
|37.97
|37.73
|280 [13]
|10.37
|13.66
|284 [1]
|Thomas Jefferson
|GIAA Region 2-A
|5-0
|37.77
|20.77
|395 [2]
|9.96
|13.45
|285 [8]
|Pinewood Christian
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|3-2
|37.65
|36.26
|290 [6]
|12.39
|16.00
|286 [25]
|Oglethorpe County
|5-A Division I
|4-1
|37.57
|18.44
|412 [33]
|9.76
|13.45
|287 [26]
|Dade County
|7-A Division I
|3-2
|37.29
|62.26
|59 [2]
|10.12
|14.09
|288 [45]
|Hardaway
|1-AAAA
|1-5
|37.04
|58.86
|87 [10]
|9.83
|14.06
|289 [18]
|Macon County
|6-A Division II
|1-4
|36.95
|43.61
|229 [8]
|11.77
|16.08
|290 [35]
|Pickens
|7-AAA
|1-4
|36.33
|47.25
|182 [17]
|11.04
|15.97
|291 [38]
|Arabia Mountain
|4-AAAAA
|2-3
|36.28
|39.85
|263 [45]
|4.00
|8.98
|292 [45]
|Forsyth Central
|6-AAAAAAA
|2-3
|36.27
|38.23
|274 [44]
|9.09
|14.08
|293 [31]
|Providence Christian
|8-AA
|2-3
|36.01
|38.69
|270 [24]
|7.58
|12.83
|294 [47]
|Pope
|7-AAAAAA
|0-5
|35.65
|70.32
|22 [5]
|8.53
|14.13
|295 [9]
|Deerfield-Windsor
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|4-1
|35.56
|26.70
|361 [14]
|9.49
|15.19
|296 [19]
|Chattahoochee County
|6-A Division II
|2-3
|35.37
|29.19
|343 [24]
|7.76
|13.65
|297 [48]
|Apalachee
|8-AAAAAA
|0-6
|35.27
|61.55
|68 [15]
|6.06
|12.05
|298 [36]
|Douglass
|5-AAA
|3-3
|35.00
|34.02
|307 [37]
|4.13
|10.39
|299 [10]
|First Presbyterian
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|1-4
|34.82
|46.11
|198 [1]
|9.64
|16.08
|300 [11]
|Westfield School
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|3-2
|34.60
|28.20
|350 [12]
|10.88
|17.54
|301 [32]
|Tattnall County
|3-AA
|2-3
|34.47
|33.80
|312 [31]
|7.35
|14.14
|302 [37]
|Columbus
|1-AAA
|2-3
|34.34
|31.99
|325 [40]
|12.46
|19.38
|303 [20]
|Turner County
|2-A Division II
|1-5
|33.88
|46.44
|193 [6]
|9.87
|17.25
|304 [21]
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|7-A Division II
|4-1
|33.79
|13.42
|430 [42]
|5.26
|12.72
|305 [38]
|Hephzibah
|4-AAA
|3-2
|33.61
|32.63
|321 [39]
|8.80
|16.45
|306 [49]
|Morrow
|3-AAAAAA
|2-3
|33.60
|44.51
|218 [45]
|9.82
|17.48
|307 [22]
|Lanier County
|2-A Division II
|2-3
|33.48
|41.00
|252 [11]
|3.90
|11.68
|308 [27]
|Bryan County
|3-A Division I
|3-2
|33.38
|26.88
|358 [29]
|7.56
|15.43
|309 [23]
|Jenkins County
|3-A Division II
|4-2
|33.35
|20.57
|399 [38]
|6.56
|14.47
|310 [46]
|Southeast Bulloch
|3-AAAA
|1-4
|33.32
|44.16
|224 [40]
|8.20
|16.14
|311 [39]
|Harris County
|3-AAAAA
|1-4
|33.28
|45.63
|207 [34]
|6.09
|14.07
|312 [47]
|Luella
|5-AAAA
|1-4
|33.14
|52.16
|137 [19]
|5.46
|13.58
|313 [33]
|Washington County
|4-AA
|1-4
|33.04
|44.26
|222 [16]
|11.15
|19.37
|314 [12]
|Valwood School
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|4-1
|32.81
|13.80
|428 [22]
|7.65
|16.10
|315 [24]
|Greene County
|8-A Division II
|3-2
|32.65
|24.35
|373 [30]
|9.19
|17.80
|316 [1]
|Central Fellowship Christian
|GIAA Region 6-AA
|5-0
|32.56
|3.73
|447 [10]
|9.65
|18.35
|317 [40]
|North Springs
|6-AAAAA
|3-1
|32.46
|25.79
|367 [52]
|3.72
|12.53
|318 [1]
|Cherokee Christian
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|3-2
|31.92
|30.41
|335 [1]
|7.53
|16.87
|319 [41]
|Tri-Cities
|5-AAAAA
|1-3
|31.82
|42.19
|242 [39]
|0.92
|10.36
|320 [50]
|Alcovy
|3-AAAAAA
|1-4
|31.58
|54.67
|118 [26]
|8.54
|18.22
|321 [42]
|Banneker
|5-AAAAA
|2-3
|31.34
|45.82
|203 [31]
|4.36
|14.28
|322 [13]
|Mount de Sales
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|2-3
|31.29
|36.03
|293 [8]
|6.56
|16.52
|323 [28]
|Bacon County
|1-A Division I
|1-4
|31.28
|40.49
|258 [20]
|5.64
|15.62
|324 [29]
|Athens Christian
|8-A Division I
|1-3
|31.27
|41.44
|249 [19]
|8.14
|18.14
|325 [34]
|East Jackson
|8-AA
|3-2
|31.10
|22.27
|387 [48]
|3.53
|13.69
|326 [43]
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|7-AAAAA
|1-4
|30.32
|40.66
|257 [44]
|4.49
|15.42
|327 [35]
|Mount Paran Christian
|6-AA
|1-2
|30.30
|29.18
|344 [39]
|7.10
|18.06
|328 [25]
|Terrell County
|1-A Division II
|1-4
|30.24
|41.95
|245 [9]
|6.25
|17.27
|329 [26]
|Atkinson County
|2-A Division II
|2-3
|30.17
|35.43
|299 [16]
|6.71
|17.80
|330 [48]
|Chestatee
|8-AAAA
|1-4
|30.04
|48.50
|167 [29]
|6.88
|18.10
|331 [36]
|Landmark Christian
|5-AA
|2-3
|29.73
|37.46
|282 [25]
|1.03
|12.56
|332 [39]
|Richmond Academy
|4-AAA
|3-2
|29.64
|18.87
|409 [50]
|5.78
|17.40
|333 [44]
|Greenbrier
|1-AAAAA
|0-5
|29.20
|45.63
|206 [33]
|1.83
|13.88
|334 [2]
|Brentwood School
|GIAA Region 2-AA
|2-3
|29.17
|31.96
|326 [1]
|5.47
|17.55
|335 [49]
|Fayette County
|4-AAAA
|1-4
|28.85
|36.98
|285 [45]
|0.87
|13.28
|336 [37]
|Spencer
|2-AA
|3-2
|28.83
|27.13
|355 [42]
|4.92
|17.35
|337 [27]
|Wheeler County
|4-A Division II
|3-2
|28.82
|26.90
|357 [26]
|5.65
|18.09
|338 [51]
|South Cobb
|4-AAAAAA
|0-5
|28.76
|58.53
|91 [20]
|3.87
|16.37
|339 [28]
|Montgomery County
|3-A Division II
|3-2
|28.09
|22.99
|383 [33]
|2.29
|15.46
|340 [29]
|Wilkinson County
|5-A Division II
|2-2
|27.86
|26.24
|365 [28]
|2.11
|15.51
|341 [14]
|Strong Rock Christian
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|3-3
|27.72
|21.10
|393 [17]
|4.45
|17.99
|342 [15]
|Brookwood School
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|2-3
|27.70
|40.70
|256 [3]
|6.61
|20.17
|343 [38]
|ACE Charter
|2-AA
|4-1
|27.46
|9.00
|438 [55]
|12.38
|26.17
|344 [40]
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|6-AAA
|1-4
|27.45
|42.62
|236 [25]
|2.67
|16.47
|345 [30]
|Warren County
|8-A Division II
|2-3
|27.28
|29.91
|337 [22]
|6.69
|20.67
|346 [39]
|Redan
|5-AA
|1-4
|27.10
|43.26
|232 [17]
|7.02
|21.19
|347 [40]
|Windsor Forest
|3-AA
|1-4
|27.03
|43.21
|233 [18]
|3.13
|17.36
|348 [41]
|Gordon Lee
|6-AAA
|2-3
|26.96
|29.15
|345 [42]
|3.37
|17.67
|349 [42]
|LaFayette
|6-AAA
|1-4
|26.42
|36.71
|287 [31]
|5.71
|20.55
|350 [45]
|Chattahoochee
|6-AAAAA
|0-5
|26.40
|52.69
|132 [21]
|5.48
|20.34
|351 [41]
|Therrell
|6-AA
|3-2
|25.79
|24.01
|376 [46]
|2.48
|17.95
|352 [16]
|Terrell Academy
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|3-1
|25.54
|13.66
|429 [23]
|0.49
|16.21
|353 [52]
|Riverwood
|4-AAAAAA
|0-5
|25.53
|46.99
|189 [43]
|4.98
|20.71
|354 [42]
|Butler
|4-AA
|2-3
|25.46
|19.69
|406 [51]
|2.93
|18.73
|355 [17]
|Lakeview Academy
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|3-2
|25.32
|21.37
|391 [16]
|3.93
|19.87
|356 [30]
|Jasper County
|5-A Division I
|2-4
|25.05
|34.59
|306 [25]
|2.13
|18.34
|357 [53]
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|4-AAAAAA †
|3-2
|24.92
|26.34
|364 [56]
|2.29
|18.63
|358 [54]
|New Manchester
|5-AAAAAA
|0-5
|24.11
|54.01
|125 [29]
|2.31
|19.47
|359 [46]
|M.L. King
|4-AAAAA
|1-4
|23.49
|37.34
|283 [47]
|3.82
|21.59
|360 [43]
|Ridgeland
|6-AAA
|0-5
|22.76
|46.09
|199 [20]
|1.94
|20.44
|361 [44]
|Pike County
|2-AAA
|2-3
|22.61
|22.55
|385 [47]
|-2.32
|16.34
|362 [47]
|Bradwell Institute
|1-AAAAA
|0-5
|22.59
|50.72
|154 [23]
|2.25
|20.92
|363 [48]
|Heritage (Conyers)
|8-AAAAA
|2-3
|22.54
|40.98
|253 [42]
|5.12
|23.84
|364 [3]
|Briarwood Academy
|GIAA Region 4-AA
|3-2
|22.40
|18.03
|413 [4]
|-1.22
|17.64
|365 [50]
|Southeast Whitfield
|7-AAAA
|4-1
|22.11
|15.38
|422 [60]
|3.08
|22.24
|366 [2]
|Skipstone Academy
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|4-0
|22.09
|-6.39
|459 [8]
|-1.36
|17.81
|367 [4]
|Edmund Burke Academy
|GIAA Region 4-AA
|3-1
|22.04
|14.40
|426 [7]
|1.18
|20.40
|368 [51]
|Shaw
|1-AAAA
|3-3
|22.04
|16.98
|416 [59]
|-0.45
|18.77
|369 [43]
|Rutland
|2-AA
|3-2
|21.98
|20.69
|398 [50]
|2.84
|22.13
|370 [3]
|Calvary Christian
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|4-2
|21.72
|13.13
|431 [3]
|4.46
|23.99
|371 [45]
|Beach
|3-AAA
|1-4
|21.63
|35.29
|301 [36]
|-0.65
|18.98
|372 [31]
|Seminole County
|1-A Division II
|1-4
|21.25
|33.24
|317 [19]
|1.30
|21.31
|373 [32]
|Portal
|3-A Division II
|3-2
|21.11
|14.56
|424 [41]
|0.04
|20.19
|374 [18]
|George Walton Academy
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|1-5
|20.46
|35.18
|302 [9]
|2.51
|23.31
|375 [2]
|Robert Toombs Academy
|GIAA Region 2-A
|3-3
|19.95
|23.12
|382 [1]
|6.97
|28.28
|376 [31]
|Coosa
|7-A Division I
|3-2
|19.53
|16.87
|417 [35]
|-0.11
|21.63
|377 [52]
|Islands
|3-AAAA
|0-5
|18.93
|51.36
|147 [23]
|-3.72
|18.61
|378 [5]
|Southwest Georgia Academy
|GIAA Region 3-AA
|3-3
|18.93
|14.51
|425 [6]
|-3.13
|19.20
|379 [55]
|Rockdale County
|3-AAAAAA
|1-4
|18.84
|32.43
|323 [54]
|-0.58
|21.84
|380 [56]
|Woodstock
|6-AAAAAA
|0-5
|18.72
|48.10
|170 [39]
|1.56
|24.10
|381 [44]
|Washington
|6-AA
|1-4
|18.25
|30.52
|333 [34]
|-5.79
|17.22
|382 [32]
|Chattooga
|7-A Division I
|1-4
|18.21
|30.58
|331 [28]
|-1.38
|21.67
|383 [57]
|Forest Park
|3-AAAAAA
|1-4
|18.12
|31.26
|328 [55]
|-0.89
|22.25
|384 [33]
|Claxton
|3-A Division I
|3-3
|17.66
|21.43
|390 [32]
|-2.56
|21.04
|385 [53]
|Stone Mountain
|6-AAAA †
|1-4
|17.58
|28.85
|347 [51]
|-4.94
|18.74
|386 [33]
|Hancock Central
|5-A Division II
|1-4
|17.54
|30.55
|332 [20]
|-1.47
|22.25
|387 [19]
|Frederica Academy
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|1-4
|17.45
|36.07
|292 [7]
|-0.87
|22.94
|388 [34]
|Armuchee
|7-A Division I
|2-3
|17.00
|24.04
|375 [31]
|-2.60
|21.66
|389 [20]
|Southland Academy
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|3-2
|16.78
|16.27
|419 [20]
|-0.25
|24.24
|390 [6]
|Gatewood School
|GIAA Region 2-AA
|2-3
|16.50
|20.72
|396 [2]
|1.03
|25.79
|391 [49]
|Lithonia
|4-AAAAA
|0-5
|16.34
|42.03
|244 [41]
|-3.48
|21.44
|392 [21]
|St. Andrew's School
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|2-2
|16.17
|20.19
|402 [18]
|-0.67
|24.42
|393 [34]
|Miller County
|1-A Division II
|1-4
|16.16
|24.00
|377 [32]
|-1.38
|23.72
|394 [45]
|Central (Macon)
|2-AA
|1-4
|15.50
|33.85
|310 [29]
|-1.26
|24.50
|395 [46]
|Berkmar
|7-AAAAAAA
|2-3
|14.89
|32.26
|324 [45]
|-5.11
|21.26
|396 [35]
|East Laurens
|2-A Division I
|0-4
|14.83
|37.71
|281 [23]
|-3.46
|22.97
|397 [4]
|Lanier Christian
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|4-1
|14.78
|-3.59
|458 [7]
|1.53
|28.01
|398 [46]
|Franklin County
|8-AAA
|0-5
|14.38
|42.34
|240 [26]
|0.26
|27.14
|399 [35]
|Glascock County
|5-A Division II
|1-4
|14.05
|24.20
|374 [31]
|0.74
|27.95
|400 [54]
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|5-AAAA
|0-5
|13.89
|39.05
|269 [44]
|-5.88
|21.48
|401 [22]
|Bulloch Academy
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|3-2
|13.74
|0.94
|452 [24]
|-2.02
|25.50
|402 [50]
|Locust Grove
|2-AAAAA
|0-5
|13.69
|51.89
|140 [22]
|-2.34
|25.24
|403 [51]
|Midtown
|5-AAAAA †
|3-2
|13.57
|8.51
|440 [53]
|-3.34
|24.35
|404 [55]
|East Hall
|8-AAAA
|2-3
|13.44
|23.76
|378 [54]
|-2.48
|25.34
|405 [36]
|Georgia Military Prep
|5-A Division II
|1-4
|13.00
|22.71
|384 [34]
|-7.79
|20.47
|406 [36]
|King's Ridge Christian
|6-A Division I †
|1-3
|12.45
|17.19
|415 [34]
|0.69
|29.50
|407 [46]
|Southwest
|2-AA
|1-4
|12.39
|29.86
|338 [36]
|7.21
|36.07
|408 [37]
|Taylor County
|6-A Division II
|2-3
|12.32
|6.76
|443 [45]
|-5.47
|23.46
|409 [7]
|Augusta Prep
|GIAA Region 4-AA
|2-3
|11.53
|17.28
|414 [5]
|-3.28
|26.45
|410 [5]
|King's Academy
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|2-2
|11.07
|7.90
|442 [4]
|-4.30
|25.89
|411 [47]
|Westside (Augusta)
|4-AA
|1-4
|10.59
|25.56
|369 [45]
|-8.24
|22.43
|412 [23]
|Tiftarea Academy
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|0-5
|9.98
|27.98
|352 [13]
|1.48
|32.76
|413 [47]
|West Hall
|7-AAA
|1-4
|9.92
|28.68
|348 [43]
|-5.94
|25.41
|414 [38]
|Greenville
|6-A Division II
|1-4
|9.79
|25.76
|368 [29]
|-3.82
|27.65
|415 [39]
|Hawkinsville
|4-A Division II
|2-3
|9.60
|8.35
|441 [44]
|-3.86
|27.80
|416 [40]
|Towns County
|8-A Division II
|1-3
|9.19
|21.22
|392 [36]
|-4.43
|27.64
|417 [52]
|Northview
|6-AAAAA
|1-4
|7.93
|26.80
|360 [51]
|-7.09
|26.24
|418 [56]
|Druid Hills
|6-AAAA †
|1-3
|7.69
|19.91
|405 [57]
|-5.96
|27.60
|419 [3]
|Fullington Academy
|GIAA Region 1-A
|3-2
|6.51
|3.51
|449 [4]
|-1.99
|32.76
|420 [41]
|Treutlen
|4-A Division II
|0-5
|6.47
|35.85
|295 [15]
|-5.37
|29.42
|421 [48]
|Gordon Central
|7-AA
|0-5
|5.73
|29.41
|339 [37]
|-6.43
|29.10
|422 [49]
|Josey
|4-AA
|2-3
|5.70
|15.03
|423 [54]
|-6.96
|28.59
|423 [50]
|Murray County
|7-AA
|0-5
|4.76
|35.00
|304 [27]
|-9.81
|26.69
|424 [8]
|Piedmont Academy
|GIAA Region 2-AA
|0-5
|3.88
|18.71
|410 [3]
|-4.48
|32.90
|425 [57]
|Seckinger
|8-AAAA †
|0-4
|3.79
|47.31
|181 [32]
|-7.77
|29.70
|426 [51]
|Glenn Hills
|4-AA
|2-4
|2.88
|16.70
|418 [53]
|-8.54
|29.84
|427 [48]
|Salem
|4-AAA
|0-5
|2.70
|44.56
|216 [22]
|-8.72
|29.83
|428 [53]
|Drew
|3-AAAAA
|0-5
|2.38
|42.08
|243 [40]
|-4.36
|34.52
|429 [52]
|McNair
|5-AA
|2-3
|2.07
|4.05
|446 [57]
|-9.28
|29.91
|430 [9]
|Trinity Christian (Dublin)
|GIAA Region 6-AA
|2-4
|1.90
|10.49
|435 [8]
|-2.85
|36.51
|431 [53]
|Kendrick
|2-AA
|0-5
|1.83
|26.36
|363 [43]
|-7.33
|32.09
|432 [37]
|Crawford County
|4-A Division I
|2-4
|1.80
|4.69
|444 [38]
|-5.70
|33.77
|433 [10]
|Georgia Christian
|GIAA Region 3-AA
|2-3-1
|1.62
|10.00
|436 [9]
|-11.38
|28.26
|434 [49]
|Groves
|3-AAA
|1-4
|0.90
|20.16
|403 [49]
|-9.72
|30.64
|435 [54]
|Towers
|5-AA
|0-3-1
|0.11
|18.94
|408 [52]
|-20.86
|20.29
|436 [58]
|Clarkston
|6-AAAA †
|1-4
|-0.18
|19.06
|407 [58]
|-9.74
|31.70
|437 [59]
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|8-AAAA †
|0-5
|-0.92
|27.51
|354 [53]
|-12.12
|30.06
|438 [42]
|Marion County
|6-A Division II
|0-5
|-1.00
|20.69
|397 [37]
|-15.69
|26.56
|439 [43]
|Lake Oconee Academy
|8-A Division II †
|2-4
|-1.76
|11.55
|433 [43]
|-13.72
|29.29
|440 [55]
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|6-AA
|1-4
|-2.27
|8.71
|439 [56]
|-9.67
|33.86
|441 [60]
|North Clayton
|4-AAAA
|1-5
|-2.83
|27.61
|353 [52]
|-12.42
|31.66
|442 [44]
|Pataula Charter
|1-A Division II †
|4-2
|-3.71
|-3.33
|457 [48]
|-6.95
|38.02
|443 [6]
|Pinecrest Academy
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|2-3
|-5.25
|3.72
|448 [5]
|-13.26
|33.25
|444 [50]
|Cross Creek
|4-AAA
|1-4
|-5.41
|20.53
|400 [48]
|-13.55
|33.12
|445 [24]
|Loganville Christian
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|1-4
|-6.49
|14.36
|427 [21]
|-12.82
|34.93
|446 [45]
|Randolph-Clay
|1-A Division II
|1-4
|-7.32
|26.88
|359 [27]
|-10.03
|38.56
|447 [4]
|Memorial Day
|GIAA Region 2-A
|3-2
|-10.03
|-0.80
|454 [5]
|-14.67
|36.62
|448 [25]
|Riverside Military Academy
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|0-5
|-10.65
|38.16
|275 [5]
|-3.95
|47.96
|449 [5]
|Harvester Christian
|GIAA Region 1-A
|1-4
|-14.91
|10.97
|434 [3]
|-16.77
|39.39
|450 [56]
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|6-AA
|0-4-1
|-15.60
|21.52
|389 [49]
|-22.47
|34.39
|451 [7]
|Creekside Christian
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|1-4
|-15.61
|16.22
|420 [2]
|-22.72
|34.16
|452 [8]
|Community Christian
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|3-0
|-15.64
|-35.49
|465 [9]
|-24.14
|32.76
|453 [9]
|Rock Springs Christian
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|2-4
|-15.92
|-0.94
|455 [6]
|-18.81
|38.37
|454 [57]
|Walker
|6-AA †
|1-4
|-16.48
|2.80
|450 [58]
|-12.43
|45.31
|455 [46]
|Twiggs County
|5-A Division II
|2-3
|-17.98
|-13.96
|462 [49]
|-14.60
|44.64
|456 [6]
|Flint River Academy
|GIAA Region 1-A
|1-4
|-19.28
|-6.86
|460 [6]
|-20.50
|40.03
|457 [38]
|Savannah
|3-A Division I
|0-6
|-19.65
|11.67
|432 [36]
|-20.32
|40.59
|458 [11]
|Notre Dame Academy
|GIAA Region 1-AA
|2-4
|-25.09
|-26.31
|464 [12]
|-21.47
|44.89
|459 [58]
|Jordan
|2-AA
|0-5
|-25.19
|26.01
|366 [44]
|-26.06
|40.39
|460 [7]
|Grace Christian
|GIAA Region 1-A
|0-3
|-29.88
|-9.28
|461 [7]
|-27.42
|43.72
|461 [54]
|Cross Keys
|4-AAAAA †
|0-5
|-34.86
|4.52
|445 [54]
|-28.04
|48.08
|462 [47]
|Baconton Charter
|1-A Division II
|1-3
|-36.43
|2.66
|451 [46]
|-31.95
|45.74
|463 [12]
|St. Mary's Academy
|GIAA Region 1-AA
|0-5
|-46.50
|-2.20
|456 [11]
|-34.30
|53.46
|464 [48]
|Central (Talbotton)
|6-A Division II
|0-5
|-48.21
|15.63
|421 [40]
|-36.09
|53.38
|465 [49]
|GSIC
|8-A Division II †
|0-5
|-54.10
|-0.14
|453 [47]
|-37.16
|58.21
† - Plays a non-region schedule
Regions
Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.
|Rank
|Region
|Teams
|Comp Rating
|Avg Rating
|1
|1-AAAAAAA
|5
|90.61
|80.97
|2
|8-AAAAAAA
|6
|84.09
|74.15
|3
|1-AAAAAA
|6
|83.34
|75.36
|4
|5-AAA
|4
|77.23
|66.99
|5
|2-AAAAAAA
|5
|75.61
|68.80
|6
|4-AAAAAAA
|6
|75.16
|70.99
|7
|6-AAAAAAA
|6
|74.68
|67.27
|8
|5-AAAAAAA
|6
|74.07
|65.19
|9
|3-AAAAAAA
|5
|69.65
|65.55
|10
|5-AAAAAA
|8
|66.46
|57.16
|11
|1-A Division I
|4
|66.07
|56.50
|12
|8-AAA
|6
|65.26
|57.04
|13
|7-AAAA
|6
|65.00
|55.42
|14
|2-AAAAA
|7
|64.63
|54.73
|15
|3-AAAA
|6
|64.19
|53.95
|16
|7-AAAAAA
|7
|64.02
|56.10
|17
|4-AAAA
|8
|62.51
|50.92
|18
|6-AAAAAA
|7
|62.42
|55.62
|19
|1-AAAAA
|6
|62.39
|51.02
|20
|8-AAAAAA
|7
|61.84
|54.04
|21
|7-AAAAAAA
|7
|61.66
|52.07
|22
|7-AAAAA
|6
|61.62
|53.71
|23
|8-AAAAA
|7
|61.25
|54.72
|24
|1-AA
|7
|61.21
|54.21
|25
|8-A Division I
|4
|60.79
|52.79
|26
|1-AAA
|6
|60.76
|55.57
|27
|2-AAAA
|7
|60.15
|51.40
|28
|5-A Division I
|4
|58.23
|47.86
|29
|2-A Division I
|5
|57.34
|47.85
|30
|2-AAAAAA
|7
|56.69
|51.07
|31
|2-AAA
|5
|56.63
|49.20
|32
|1-AAAA
|5
|56.12
|46.87
|33
|3-AA
|7
|55.93
|47.67
|34
|4-AAAAAA
|6
|53.46
|47.36
|35
|5-AAAA
|8
|52.91
|45.26
|36
|3-AAAAAA
|8
|52.68
|42.32
|37
|6-AAAAA
|7
|52.35
|42.65
|38
|5-AAAAA
|8
|50.88
|46.31
|39
|8-AA
|6
|50.55
|44.98
|40
|6-A Division I
|4
|49.85
|50.29
|41
|6-AAAA
|6
|48.38
|53.08
|42
|7-AAA
|7
|48.03
|41.46
|43
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|5
|47.63
|42.75
|44
|7-A Division II
|3
|47.39
|42.28
|45
|3-AAA
|8
|47.33
|38.78
|46
|2-A Division II
|5
|45.15
|40.07
|47
|8-AAAA
|9
|44.83
|41.48
|48
|3-AAAAA
|5
|44.82
|35.90
|49
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|5
|44.75
|40.30
|50
|7-AA
|7
|44.64
|35.02
|51
|6-AAA
|8
|44.35
|36.81
|52
|5-AA
|7
|44.24
|32.65
|53
|7-A Division I
|7
|42.88
|34.16
|54
|4-A Division I
|4
|42.50
|33.58
|55
|4-AA
|8
|41.96
|30.69
|56
|3-A Division II
|5
|39.48
|34.25
|57
|4-AAA
|6
|38.64
|27.68
|58
|3-A Division I
|5
|37.57
|25.58
|59
|4-AAAAA
|6
|37.12
|35.44
|60
|4-A Division II
|6
|36.21
|28.79
|61
|6-A Division II
|8
|31.60
|17.81
|62
|6-AA
|7
|31.58
|23.25
|63
|8-A Division II
|6
|29.90
|31.79
|64
|2-AA
|8
|29.65
|17.74
|65
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|6
|29.36
|24.73
|66
|5-A Division II
|6
|27.37
|17.27
|67
|1-A Division II
|7
|26.71
|16.34
|68
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|4
|26.67
|21.25
|69
|GIAA Region 2-A
|3
|25.83
|15.90
|70
|GIAA Region 6-AA
|2
|24.91
|17.23
|71
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|5
|23.09
|13.37
|72
|GIAA Region 2-AA
|3
|21.78
|16.52
|73
|GIAA Region 4-AA
|3
|21.38
|18.66
|74
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|4
|19.93
|13.13
|75
|GIAA Region 3-AA
|2
|14.56
|10.27
|76
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|5
|9.48
|-0.67
|77
|GIAA Region 1-A
|4
|-6.84
|-14.39
|78
|GIAA Region 1-AA
|2
|-30.43
|-35.80
Least Likely Results
These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.
|Date
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Score
|Diff
|Prob
|Likelihood
|08/19
|Veterans
|Richmond Academy
|23 - 20
|27.93
|96.0%
|0.255
|09/02
|Deerfield-Windsor
|Strong Rock Christian
|19 - 42
|9.89
|75.6%
|0.264
|09/09
|Pace Academy
|Lovett
|20 - 30
|12.42
|80.5%
|0.275
|09/08
|Therrell
|Towers
|3 - 0
|25.68
|94.9%
|0.281
|08/19
|Kennesaw Mountain
|Cass
|26 - 25
|21.74
|92.3%
|0.286
|09/23
|Burke County
|Statesboro
|35 - 32
|24.13
|94.0%
|0.299
|09/23
|Arabia Mountain
|Locust Grove
|13 - 12
|20.54
|91.3%
|0.302
|09/16
|Edmund Burke Academy
|Piedmont Academy
|25 - 24
|20.21
|91.0%
|0.306
|08/26
|Adairsville
|Cherokee Bluff
|51 - 50
|19.39
|90.2%
|0.317
|09/02
|Central Fellowship Christian
|Tiftarea Academy
|33 - 29
|24.63
|94.3%
|0.317
|09/02
|Telfair County
|Atkinson County
|14 - 32
|7.83
|71.0%
|0.321
|09/09
|Calvary Christian
|Flint River Academy
|30 - 19
|43.05
|99.3%
|0.334
|09/02
|Towers
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|6 - 6
|15.70
|85.7%
|0.350
|09/02
|Discovery
|Stone Mountain
|20 - 14
|25.53
|94.9%
|0.357
|09/02
|Social Circle
|George Walton Academy
|17 - 10
|27.89
|96.0%
|0.358
Highest Rated Matchups
These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.
|Game Rating
|Date
|Team
|Opponent
|Score
|Diff
|Prob
|98.45
|10/28
|Colquitt County
|Valdosta
|-
|12.43
|80.5%
|95.75
|09/16
|Mill Creek
|Cedar Grove
|52 - 36
|14.01
|83.2%
|95.52
|09/23
|Colquitt County
|Cedar Grove
|39 - 17
|17.11
|87.6%
|94.75
|09/09
|Colquitt County
|Lee County
|48 - 27
|15.93
|86.0%
|92.68
|10/14
|Mill Creek
|Buford
|-
|14.97
|84.7%
|91.82
|09/30
|Lee County
|Houston County
|-
|1.32
|53.8%
|91.76
|08/20
|Mill Creek
|Walton
|47 - 41
|15.83
|85.9%
|90.45
|10/21
|Houston County
|Thomas County Central
|-
|1.42
|54.0%
|89.50
|10/28
|Lee County
|Thomas County Central
|-
|4.78
|63.3%
|87.94
|08/26
|Houston County
|Perry
|57 - 56
|7.57
|70.4%
|84.00
|10/07
|Walton
|North Cobb
|-
|10.00
|75.8%
|83.93
|09/02
|Buford
|North Cobb
|21 - 14
|8.81
|73.2%
|83.92
|09/02
|Cedar Grove
|Westlake
|30 - 20
|11.91
|79.6%
|83.90
|09/23
|Mill Creek
|Parkview
|40 - 17
|24.88
|94.5%
|82.46
|10/21
|Carrollton
|Westlake
|-
|2.21
|56.3%
About the Author