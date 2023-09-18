Maxwell summary after Week 5

The Maxwell Ratings will rank the 465 teams of the Georgia High School Association (GHSA), the Georgia Independent Athletic Association (GIAA), and the Georgia Association of Private & Parochial Schools (GAPPS) throughout the 2023 season. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on field results and do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.
Maxwell GHSA Football Ratings
As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.
A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half of the home advantage.
For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 882 of 916 total games including 0 tie(s) (96.29%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 9.30 points and all game margins within 12.33 points.
All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
Home Advantage: 1.93
By Class
|AAAAAAA
|AAAAAA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Newton
|5-0
|100.50
|1
|Hughes
|3-1
|97.72
|2
|Mill Creek
|4-0
|97.36
|2
|Thomas County Central
|4-0
|91.43
|3
|Milton
|3-1
|96.46
|3
|Gainesville
|5-0
|86.82
|4
|Walton
|4-0
|96.24
|4
|Marist
|4-1
|84.92
|5
|Buford
|4-0
|94.93
|5
|Douglas County
|4-0
|82.74
|6
|Westlake
|4-1
|91.83
|6
|Roswell
|3-1
|82.68
|7
|Colquitt County
|4-0
|90.05
|7
|Brunswick
|2-1
|80.71
|8
|Carrollton
|4-1
|89.30
|8
|Houston County
|4-0
|80.31
|9
|Parkview
|4-0
|88.43
|9
|Lee County
|4-1
|77.82
|10
|Valdosta
|4-1
|87.28
|10
|Woodward Academy
|2-2
|77.80
|11
|East Coweta
|5-0
|87.10
|11
|Rome
|3-1
|75.34
|12
|Norcross
|3-1
|82.24
|12
|Blessed Trinity
|3-1
|74.28
|13
|North Cobb
|2-2
|81.12
|13
|North Atlanta
|5-0
|73.59
|14
|Grayson
|3-1
|79.65
|14
|Creekview
|4-1
|72.06
|15
|North Gwinnett
|3-2
|79.59
|15
|Lanier
|3-1
|68.14
|AAAAA
|AAAA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Jefferson
|4-0
|80.69
|1
|Benedictine
|5-0
|85.26
|2
|Ware County
|3-1
|80.00
|2
|North Oconee
|3-0
|78.46
|3
|Coffee
|4-0
|77.63
|3
|Troup
|4-0
|76.26
|4
|Calhoun
|4-1
|75.92
|4
|Perry
|3-1
|71.61
|5
|Hiram
|5-0
|74.61
|5
|Spalding
|4-0
|71.34
|6
|Cartersville
|5-0
|74.16
|6
|Bainbridge
|2-2
|70.64
|7
|Warner Robins
|2-2
|71.37
|7
|Burke County
|4-0
|70.42
|8
|Kell
|3-1
|71.05
|8
|Central (Carrollton)
|5-0
|70.03
|9
|Creekside
|3-1
|69.62
|9
|Stockbridge
|3-2
|68.62
|10
|Dalton
|4-0
|69.26
|10
|Holy Innocents
|5-0
|68.58
|11
|Ola
|4-0
|68.17
|11
|Cairo
|4-1
|67.62
|12
|Flowery Branch
|2-2
|67.44
|12
|Baldwin
|3-1
|63.81
|13
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|4-0
|65.74
|13
|North Hall
|4-0
|62.41
|14
|Clarke Central
|3-1
|64.88
|14
|Wayne County
|3-1
|61.28
|15
|Mays
|1-3
|62.04
|15
|Stephenson
|3-1
|61.11
|AAA
|AA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Stephens County
|5-0
|81.35
|1
|Appling County
|3-1
|71.32
|2
|Cedar Grove
|2-3
|80.26
|2
|Pierce County
|4-0
|69.62
|3
|Sandy Creek
|4-1
|77.79
|3
|Callaway
|2-1
|65.71
|4
|Calvary Day
|4-0
|70.49
|4
|Thomson
|3-1
|65.55
|5
|Savannah Christian
|3-1
|67.57
|5
|Northeast
|3-1
|64.42
|6
|Mary Persons
|3-1
|65.70
|6
|Fitzgerald
|2-2
|62.36
|7
|Morgan County
|4-1
|64.23
|7
|Rockmart
|2-2
|61.07
|8
|Hebron Christian
|3-2
|61.65
|8
|Fellowship Christian
|2-1
|59.27
|9
|White County
|2-2
|60.96
|9
|Toombs County
|4-0
|57.70
|10
|Carver (Atlanta)
|1-3
|59.31
|10
|Athens Academy
|2-2
|56.96
|11
|Lumpkin County
|4-0
|59.03
|11
|Union County
|4-1
|55.30
|12
|Thomasville
|2-3
|58.79
|12
|Providence Christian
|4-0
|54.05
|13
|Oconee County
|1-4
|57.77
|13
|Washington County
|2-2
|52.53
|14
|Monroe Area
|3-2
|56.75
|14
|Laney
|1-2-1
|51.66
|15
|Carver (Columbus)
|2-2
|56.58
|15
|Columbia
|2-2
|51.21
|A Division I
|A Division II
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Prince Avenue Christian
|5-0
|78.67
|1
|Greene County
|5-0
|61.44
|2
|Swainsboro
|5-0
|68.97
|2
|Schley County
|4-0
|59.48
|3
|Rabun County
|3-1
|63.12
|3
|Bowdon
|3-2
|54.80
|4
|Commerce
|3-1
|57.13
|4
|Clinch County
|4-1
|52.54
|5
|Trion
|4-0
|55.59
|5
|Macon County
|4-0
|52.19
|6
|Mount Vernon
|4-0
|53.54
|6
|Lanier County
|4-0
|51.98
|7
|Brooks County
|1-3
|53.17
|7
|Jenkins County
|5-0
|51.84
|8
|Elbert County
|3-1
|52.36
|8
|Manchester
|3-1
|49.75
|9
|Bleckley County
|2-2
|52.31
|9
|Aquinas
|3-1
|47.84
|10
|Dublin
|3-1
|51.81
|10
|Lincoln County
|2-2
|46.88
|11
|Irwin County
|2-2
|51.75
|11
|Early County
|3-1
|46.47
|12
|Bryan County
|4-0
|50.69
|12
|McIntosh County Academy
|2-2
|45.85
|13
|Lamar County
|3-2
|50.04
|13
|Johnson County
|2-1
|45.16
|14
|Darlington
|2-2
|44.06
|14
|Wilcox County
|2-2
|42.63
|15
|Metter
|1-4
|43.49
|15
|Telfair County
|3-0
|41.95
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|GIAA AA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|John Milledge Academy
|4-0
|58.47
|1
|Gatewood School
|4-0
|32.95
|2
|First Presbyterian
|2-1-1
|51.49
|2
|Brentwood School
|2-1
|32.66
|3
|St. Anne-Pacelli
|4-1
|50.11
|3
|Southwest Georgia Academy
|2-1
|29.50
|4
|Brookstone
|1-2
|44.13
|4
|Central Fellowship Christian
|2-0-1
|27.35
|5
|Stratford Academy
|3-1
|41.90
|5
|Edmund Burke Academy
|3-0
|25.26
|GIAA A
|GAPPS AA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Flint River Academy
|4-0
|34.75
|1
|Cherokee Christian
|2-2
|26.07
|2
|Robert Toombs Academy
|2-2
|22.35
|2
|Calvary Christian
|3-2
|17.78
|3
|Memorial Day
|3-1
|10.20
|3
|Skipstone Academy
|2-1
|15.21
|4
|Thomas Jefferson
|0-4
|-2.75
|4
|Pinecrest Academy
|1-2
|1.68
|5
|Fullington Academy
|0-3
|-6.36
|5
|King's Academy
|2-2
|1.42
All-Class
Classification rankings are shown in [brackets]. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
|Rank
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Sch Str
|Rank
|Offense
|Defense
|1 [1]
|Newton
|4-AAAAAAA
|5-0
|100.50
|62.64
|63 [25]
|31.66
|-25.83
|2 [1]
|Hughes
|5-AAAAAA
|3-1
|97.72
|64.80
|49 [12]
|41.79
|-12.91
|3 [2]
|Mill Creek
|8-AAAAAAA
|4-0
|97.36
|78.42
|8 [6]
|39.53
|-14.82
|4 [3]
|Milton
|6-AAAAAAA
|3-1
|96.46
|70.18
|26 [13]
|36.02
|-17.43
|5 [4]
|Walton
|5-AAAAAAA
|4-0
|96.24
|65.79
|42 [17]
|41.95
|-11.28
|6 [5]
|Buford
|8-AAAAAAA
|4-0
|94.93
|70.22
|25 [12]
|40.04
|-11.88
|7 [6]
|Westlake
|2-AAAAAAA
|4-1
|91.83
|71.63
|19 [10]
|40.24
|-8.58
|8 [2]
|Thomas County Central
|1-AAAAAA
|4-0
|91.43
|62.56
|65 [16]
|35.45
|-12.97
|9 [7]
|Colquitt County
|1-AAAAAAA
|4-0
|90.05
|63.05
|60 [23]
|38.41
|-8.63
|10 [8]
|Carrollton
|2-AAAAAAA
|4-1
|89.30
|67.37
|34 [15]
|36.27
|-10.02
|11 [9]
|Parkview
|4-AAAAAAA
|4-0
|88.43
|63.30
|58 [22]
|38.45
|-6.97
|12 [10]
|Valdosta
|1-AAAAAAA
|4-1
|87.28
|56.29
|117 [34]
|34.88
|-9.40
|13 [11]
|East Coweta
|2-AAAAAAA
|5-0
|87.10
|62.84
|61 [24]
|32.93
|-11.16
|14 [3]
|Gainesville
|8-AAAAAA
|5-0
|86.82
|61.34
|73 [22]
|34.19
|-9.61
|15 [1]
|Benedictine
|3-AAAA
|5-0
|85.26
|63.57
|55 [4]
|31.79
|-10.46
|16 [4]
|Marist
|4-AAAAAA
|4-1
|84.92
|76.62
|10 [1]
|32.21
|-9.70
|17 [5]
|Douglas County
|5-AAAAAA
|4-0
|82.74
|63.44
|57 [15]
|35.63
|-4.09
|18 [6]
|Roswell
|7-AAAAAA
|3-1
|82.68
|66.22
|38 [9]
|32.57
|-7.09
|19 [12]
|Norcross
|7-AAAAAAA
|3-1
|82.24
|64.04
|53 [21]
|30.96
|-8.27
|20 [1]
|Stephens County
|8-AAA
|5-0
|81.35
|58.26
|96 [8]
|30.65
|-7.69
|21 [13]
|North Cobb
|5-AAAAAAA
|2-2
|81.12
|80.39
|3 [3]
|31.16
|-6.95
|22 [7]
|Brunswick
|2-AAAAAA
|2-1
|80.71
|47.24
|202 [42]
|28.52
|-9.17
|23 [1]
|Jefferson
|8-AAAAA
|4-0
|80.69
|57.17
|107 [17]
|30.82
|-6.86
|24 [8]
|Houston County
|1-AAAAAA
|4-0
|80.31
|51.81
|165 [39]
|34.26
|-3.04
|25 [2]
|Cedar Grove
|5-AAA
|2-3
|80.26
|80.18
|4 [1]
|35.76
|-1.50
|26 [2]
|Ware County
|1-AAAAA
|3-1
|80.00
|71.54
|20 [3]
|31.15
|-5.84
|27 [14]
|Grayson
|4-AAAAAAA
|3-1
|79.65
|68.84
|30 [14]
|30.82
|-5.81
|28 [15]
|North Gwinnett
|7-AAAAAAA
|3-2
|79.59
|77.07
|9 [7]
|29.53
|-7.05
|29 [1]
|Prince Avenue Christian
|5-A Division I
|5-0
|78.67
|53.97
|142 [5]
|34.27
|-1.39
|30 [2]
|North Oconee
|8-AAAA
|3-0
|78.46
|56.30
|116 [16]
|26.34
|-9.11
|31 [16]
|Lambert
|6-AAAAAAA
|4-0
|78.40
|60.83
|76 [29]
|35.41
|0.03
|32 [9]
|Lee County
|1-AAAAAA
|4-1
|77.82
|65.46
|44 [11]
|28.45
|-6.36
|33 [10]
|Woodward Academy
|3-AAAAAA
|2-2
|77.80
|55.65
|127 [34]
|24.90
|-9.89
|34 [3]
|Sandy Creek
|5-AAA
|4-1
|77.79
|64.69
|50 [7]
|30.51
|-4.26
|35 [3]
|Coffee
|1-AAAAA
|4-0
|77.63
|46.58
|214 [33]
|25.19
|-9.42
|36 [3]
|Troup
|4-AAAA
|4-0
|76.26
|49.20
|186 [33]
|26.72
|-6.52
|37 [4]
|Calhoun
|7-AAAAA
|4-1
|75.92
|62.65
|62 [9]
|28.35
|-4.56
|38 [11]
|Rome
|6-AAAAAA
|3-1
|75.34
|57.80
|101 [27]
|25.59
|-6.74
|39 [17]
|Peachtree Ridge
|7-AAAAAAA
|5-0
|74.95
|43.52
|240 [42]
|29.62
|-2.32
|40 [5]
|Hiram
|7-AAAAA
|5-0
|74.61
|41.49
|265 [43]
|34.02
|2.42
|41 [18]
|Camden County
|1-AAAAAAA
|4-1
|74.53
|61.10
|75 [28]
|26.45
|-5.07
|42 [12]
|Blessed Trinity
|7-AAAAAA
|3-1
|74.28
|66.84
|37 [8]
|23.92
|-7.35
|43 [6]
|Cartersville
|7-AAAAA
|5-0
|74.16
|51.73
|166 [25]
|24.37
|-6.78
|44 [13]
|North Atlanta
|4-AAAAAA
|5-0
|73.59
|45.46
|224 [47]
|28.72
|-1.86
|45 [19]
|Lowndes
|1-AAAAAAA
|3-1
|73.05
|87.10
|1 [1]
|30.90
|0.86
|46 [20]
|Collins Hill
|8-AAAAAAA
|1-3
|72.43
|79.88
|6 [4]
|23.56
|-5.85
|47 [14]
|Creekview
|6-AAAAAA
|4-1
|72.06
|61.40
|72 [21]
|25.22
|-3.82
|48 [4]
|Perry
|2-AAAA
|3-1
|71.61
|63.22
|59 [5]
|27.61
|-0.99
|49 [21]
|Archer
|4-AAAAAAA
|2-3
|71.59
|72.51
|17 [9]
|24.87
|-3.71
|50 [7]
|Warner Robins
|2-AAAAA
|2-2
|71.37
|72.72
|16 [2]
|26.19
|-2.17
|51 [5]
|Spalding
|2-AAAA
|4-0
|71.34
|47.90
|198 [36]
|27.79
|-0.54
|52 [1]
|Appling County
|3-AA
|3-1
|71.32
|70.64
|22 [2]
|22.39
|-5.91
|53 [8]
|Kell
|6-AAAAA
|3-1
|71.05
|62.62
|64 [10]
|25.15
|-2.88
|54 [22]
|North Paulding
|3-AAAAAAA
|5-0
|70.95
|53.85
|146 [36]
|24.63
|-3.30
|55 [6]
|Bainbridge
|1-AAAA
|2-2
|70.64
|69.02
|29 [2]
|26.55
|-1.09
|56 [23]
|West Forsyth
|6-AAAAAAA
|4-1
|70.55
|57.52
|103 [32]
|23.51
|-4.03
|57 [4]
|Calvary Day
|3-AAA
|4-0
|70.49
|32.90
|338 [40]
|25.48
|-2.00
|58 [7]
|Burke County
|3-AAAA
|4-0
|70.42
|54.56
|139 [21]
|22.11
|-5.30
|59 [8]
|Central (Carrollton)
|7-AAAA
|5-0
|70.03
|46.85
|208 [39]
|23.32
|-3.69
|60 [2]
|Pierce County
|3-AA
|4-0
|69.62
|38.48
|291 [25]
|26.56
|-0.05
|61 [9]
|Creekside
|5-AAAAA
|3-1
|69.62
|46.57
|215 [34]
|26.22
|-0.38
|62 [24]
|Harrison
|3-AAAAAAA
|5-0
|69.56
|52.00
|163 [38]
|20.57
|-5.98
|63 [25]
|South Gwinnett
|4-AAAAAAA
|4-0
|69.48
|49.76
|182 [39]
|23.96
|-2.51
|64 [10]
|Dalton
|7-AAAAA
|4-0
|69.26
|45.09
|227 [37]
|23.76
|-2.48
|65 [2]
|Swainsboro
|2-A Division I
|5-0
|68.97
|47.00
|204 [11]
|22.21
|-3.74
|66 [9]
|Stockbridge
|5-AAAA
|3-2
|68.62
|59.46
|87 [10]
|26.58
|0.97
|67 [10]
|Holy Innocents
|6-AAAA
|5-0
|68.58
|43.50
|241 [41]
|23.56
|-2.01
|68 [11]
|Ola
|2-AAAAA
|4-0
|68.17
|41.72
|261 [42]
|25.46
|0.31
|69 [15]
|Lanier
|8-AAAAAA
|3-1
|68.14
|57.90
|99 [26]
|26.40
|1.27
|70 [26]
|Marietta
|3-AAAAAAA
|1-4
|68.12
|82.57
|2 [2]
|24.22
|-0.89
|71 [11]
|Cairo
|1-AAAA
|4-1
|67.62
|59.68
|85 [9]
|23.02
|-1.59
|72 [5]
|Savannah Christian
|3-AAA
|3-1
|67.57
|50.19
|176 [16]
|20.84
|-3.72
|73 [12]
|Flowery Branch
|8-AAAAA
|2-2
|67.44
|67.42
|33 [4]
|23.06
|-1.37
|74 [27]
|McEachern
|3-AAAAAAA
|1-4
|66.92
|79.62
|7 [5]
|17.65
|-6.26
|75 [16]
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|1-AAAAAA
|2-2
|66.67
|66.16
|40 [10]
|23.45
|-0.20
|76 [17]
|Sequoyah
|6-AAAAAA
|3-2
|65.89
|64.14
|52 [13]
|19.03
|-3.85
|77 [28]
|Richmond Hill
|1-AAAAAAA
|4-1
|65.79
|59.58
|86 [31]
|20.46
|-2.33
|78 [13]
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|6-AAAAA
|4-0
|65.74
|49.54
|184 [27]
|21.56
|-1.17
|79 [3]
|Callaway
|5-AA
|2-1
|65.71
|57.21
|106 [6]
|21.19
|-1.51
|80 [6]
|Mary Persons
|2-AAA
|3-1
|65.70
|58.25
|97 [9]
|19.73
|-2.96
|81 [29]
|Mountain View
|8-AAAAAAA
|2-3
|65.61
|65.40
|45 [19]
|21.10
|-1.50
|82 [4]
|Thomson
|4-AA
|3-1
|65.55
|49.57
|183 [14]
|20.49
|-2.05
|83 [18]
|East Paulding
|5-AAAAAA
|3-2
|65.21
|56.48
|114 [30]
|20.90
|-1.29
|84 [30]
|Brookwood
|4-AAAAAAA
|2-2
|65.01
|73.04
|15 [8]
|24.51
|2.51
|85 [14]
|Clarke Central
|8-AAAAA
|3-1
|64.88
|59.44
|88 [14]
|21.22
|-0.65
|86 [5]
|Northeast
|2-AA
|3-1
|64.42
|57.58
|102 [5]
|22.81
|1.41
|87 [7]
|Morgan County
|4-AAA
|4-1
|64.23
|49.04
|189 [18]
|22.45
|1.24
|88 [12]
|Baldwin
|2-AAAA
|3-1
|63.81
|57.02
|108 [13]
|19.99
|-0.80
|89 [3]
|Rabun County
|8-A Division I
|3-1
|63.12
|51.16
|172 [8]
|22.65
|2.54
|90 [13]
|North Hall
|8-AAAA
|4-0
|62.41
|40.22
|278 [44]
|22.56
|3.16
|91 [6]
|Fitzgerald
|1-AA
|2-2
|62.36
|51.92
|164 [13]
|19.34
|0.00
|92 [15]
|Mays
|5-AAAAA
|1-3
|62.04
|60.58
|78 [12]
|21.27
|2.24
|93 [8]
|Hebron Christian
|8-AAA
|3-2
|61.65
|56.11
|119 [12]
|19.31
|0.68
|94 [16]
|Jones County
|2-AAAAA
|3-2
|61.64
|55.59
|129 [20]
|22.74
|4.11
|95 [1]
|Greene County
|8-A Division II
|5-0
|61.44
|35.75
|312 [22]
|17.13
|-1.29
|96 [14]
|Wayne County
|3-AAAA
|3-1
|61.28
|52.45
|160 [26]
|18.18
|-0.09
|97 [15]
|Stephenson
|6-AAAA
|3-1
|61.11
|46.07
|219 [40]
|22.10
|4.01
|98 [16]
|Starr's Mill
|4-AAAA
|2-2
|61.10
|60.51
|79 [6]
|17.20
|-0.88
|99 [17]
|Cambridge
|6-AAAAA
|2-2
|61.08
|63.89
|54 [8]
|20.78
|2.72
|100 [7]
|Rockmart
|7-AA
|2-2
|61.07
|59.93
|83 [3]
|18.14
|0.08
|101 [9]
|White County
|7-AAA
|2-2
|60.96
|53.97
|143 [13]
|23.82
|5.87
|102 [19]
|Etowah
|6-AAAAAA
|4-1
|60.96
|48.44
|195 [41]
|22.23
|4.28
|103 [17]
|Miller Grove
|6-AAAA
|4-1
|60.96
|52.57
|158 [25]
|22.65
|4.70
|104 [20]
|Jonesboro
|3-AAAAAA
|3-1
|60.57
|37.50
|299 [51]
|19.97
|2.41
|105 [18]
|Cedartown
|7-AAAA
|1-3
|60.46
|67.15
|35 [3]
|18.87
|1.42
|106 [21]
|Veterans
|1-AAAAAA
|3-1
|60.42
|45.05
|229 [48]
|22.97
|5.57
|107 [18]
|Northgate
|3-AAAAA
|3-2
|60.12
|55.52
|130 [21]
|20.10
|2.99
|108 [22]
|Sprayberry
|7-AAAAAA
|3-1
|59.95
|56.72
|111 [29]
|21.68
|4.74
|109 [2]
|Schley County
|6-A Division II
|4-0
|59.48
|30.34
|359 [30]
|20.77
|4.30
|110 [10]
|Carver (Atlanta)
|5-AAA
|1-3
|59.31
|72.37
|18 [2]
|17.42
|1.13
|111 [8]
|Fellowship Christian
|8-AA
|2-1
|59.27
|44.96
|230 [18]
|19.72
|3.46
|112 [31]
|Hillgrove
|3-AAAAAAA
|2-3
|59.18
|64.36
|51 [20]
|15.51
|-0.65
|113 [19]
|Dutchtown
|2-AAAAA
|1-4
|59.10
|65.25
|46 [6]
|20.42
|4.33
|114 [23]
|North Forsyth
|8-AAAAAA
|2-3
|59.09
|61.95
|68 [19]
|19.19
|3.11
|115 [11]
|Lumpkin County
|7-AAA
|4-0
|59.03
|39.20
|286 [34]
|20.31
|4.29
|116 [24]
|River Ridge
|6-AAAAAA
|3-2
|59.01
|55.97
|122 [32]
|19.81
|3.81
|117 [19]
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|6-AAAA
|2-2
|58.91
|59.01
|90 [11]
|20.48
|4.58
|118 [20]
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|4-AAAA
|2-2
|58.84
|56.50
|113 [14]
|21.25
|5.42
|119 [12]
|Thomasville
|1-AAA
|2-3
|58.79
|65.11
|47 [6]
|19.93
|4.15
|120 [1]
|John Milledge Academy
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|4-0
|58.47
|33.18
|336 [9]
|16.31
|0.85
|121 [25]
|St. Pius X
|4-AAAAAA
|1-4
|58.29
|73.06
|14 [4]
|16.74
|1.46
|122 [20]
|Cass
|7-AAAAA
|2-2
|58.28
|55.93
|124 [19]
|20.27
|5.01
|123 [21]
|Maynard Jackson
|5-AAAAA
|3-1
|58.05
|48.60
|193 [31]
|18.34
|3.31
|124 [32]
|Osborne
|5-AAAAAAA
|4-0
|57.82
|24.62
|392 [46]
|19.71
|4.90
|125 [13]
|Oconee County
|8-AAA
|1-4
|57.77
|67.90
|31 [3]
|21.18
|6.43
|126 [22]
|Arabia Mountain
|4-AAAAA
|3-1
|57.75
|49.04
|188 [29]
|15.76
|1.03
|127 [9]
|Toombs County
|3-AA
|4-0
|57.70
|33.27
|334 [33]
|17.42
|2.73
|128 [21]
|LaGrange
|4-AAAA
|2-2
|57.52
|54.81
|136 [20]
|19.31
|4.81
|129 [33]
|Denmark
|6-AAAAAAA
|1-3
|57.50
|66.92
|36 [16]
|15.77
|1.29
|130 [34]
|Wheeler
|5-AAAAAAA
|3-1
|57.29
|43.25
|242 [43]
|18.26
|3.98
|131 [23]
|Villa Rica
|5-AAAAA
|2-2
|57.23
|60.29
|82 [13]
|16.15
|1.93
|132 [4]
|Commerce
|8-A Division I
|3-1
|57.13
|54.26
|140 [4]
|18.21
|4.10
|133 [10]
|Athens Academy
|8-AA
|2-2
|56.96
|48.54
|194 [16]
|19.65
|5.71
|134 [26]
|Mundy's Mill
|3-AAAAAA
|4-0
|56.87
|35.55
|314 [53]
|14.59
|0.73
|135 [35]
|Cherokee
|5-AAAAAAA
|1-4
|56.76
|61.66
|70 [26]
|18.12
|4.37
|136 [14]
|Monroe Area
|8-AAA
|3-2
|56.75
|53.45
|151 [14]
|16.38
|2.64
|137 [15]
|Carver (Columbus)
|1-AAA
|2-2
|56.58
|43.82
|238 [25]
|15.43
|1.86
|138 [22]
|Hapeville Charter
|6-AAAA
|1-3
|56.44
|69.65
|27 [1]
|16.37
|2.94
|139 [23]
|New Hampstead
|3-AAAA
|2-2
|56.43
|52.62
|157 [24]
|20.46
|7.05
|140 [24]
|Eastside
|8-AAAAA
|2-2
|56.26
|61.92
|69 [11]
|16.59
|3.34
|141 [27]
|Alexander
|5-AAAAAA
|2-2
|56.18
|62.25
|67 [18]
|13.60
|0.43
|142 [28]
|Glynn Academy
|2-AAAAAA
|3-1
|56.06
|55.36
|131 [35]
|15.94
|2.89
|143 [16]
|Douglass
|5-AAA
|3-2
|55.75
|47.64
|200 [20]
|16.91
|4.17
|144 [5]
|Trion
|7-A Division I
|4-0
|55.59
|27.20
|377 [33]
|18.17
|5.59
|145 [36]
|South Forsyth
|6-AAAAAAA
|0-4
|55.58
|70.26
|24 [11]
|16.22
|3.65
|146 [24]
|Madison County
|8-AAAA
|3-1
|55.54
|48.90
|191 [34]
|20.36
|7.83
|147 [29]
|Alpharetta
|7-AAAAAA
|1-3
|55.44
|70.32
|23 [6]
|17.38
|4.95
|148 [30]
|Habersham Central
|8-AAAAAA
|2-2
|55.40
|58.37
|94 [25]
|14.10
|1.71
|149 [11]
|Union County
|8-AA
|4-1
|55.30
|30.61
|358 [39]
|18.73
|6.44
|150 [3]
|Bowdon
|7-A Division II
|3-2
|54.80
|46.54
|217 [7]
|18.75
|6.96
|151 [37]
|Dacula
|8-AAAAAAA
|1-3
|54.44
|60.39
|80 [30]
|14.89
|3.46
|152 [38]
|Pebblebrook
|2-AAAAAAA
|2-3
|54.37
|56.96
|109 [33]
|16.36
|5.00
|153 [25]
|Lovett
|5-AAAA
|2-2
|54.18
|55.21
|132 [17]
|16.66
|5.50
|154 [12]
|Providence Christian
|8-AA
|4-0
|54.05
|15.66
|430 [55]
|17.77
|6.73
|155 [26]
|Pace Academy
|5-AAAA
|2-3
|53.77
|55.17
|133 [18]
|15.44
|4.69
|156 [25]
|Jenkins
|1-AAAAA
|1-3
|53.72
|80.12
|5 [1]
|16.99
|6.28
|157 [6]
|Mount Vernon
|6-A Division I
|4-0
|53.54
|36.03
|310 [25]
|17.21
|6.68
|158 [17]
|Crisp County
|1-AAA
|2-2
|53.45
|57.81
|100 [10]
|14.70
|4.26
|159 [18]
|Monroe
|1-AAA
|3-1
|53.27
|42.12
|254 [29]
|14.53
|4.27
|160 [7]
|Brooks County
|1-A Division I
|1-3
|53.17
|58.97
|92 [1]
|15.81
|5.65
|161 [31]
|South Paulding
|5-AAAAAA
|0-4
|52.83
|73.76
|12 [3]
|14.13
|4.32
|162 [27]
|Whitewater
|4-AAAA
|2-2
|52.67
|50.53
|174 [29]
|16.51
|6.86
|163 [4]
|Clinch County
|2-A Division II
|4-1
|52.54
|41.80
|259 [11]
|16.31
|6.78
|164 [13]
|Washington County
|4-AA
|2-2
|52.53
|48.26
|196 [17]
|17.31
|7.79
|165 [8]
|Elbert County
|8-A Division I
|3-1
|52.36
|46.64
|210 [12]
|16.29
|6.94
|166 [9]
|Bleckley County
|2-A Division I
|2-2
|52.31
|50.94
|173 [9]
|16.97
|7.67
|167 [5]
|Macon County
|6-A Division II
|4-0
|52.19
|33.21
|335 [25]
|15.58
|6.40
|168 [19]
|Upson-Lee
|2-AAA
|4-1
|52.16
|42.47
|250 [28]
|14.14
|5.00
|169 [26]
|Tucker
|4-AAAAA
|2-2
|52.15
|56.29
|118 [18]
|19.93
|10.80
|170 [32]
|Dunwoody
|4-AAAAAA
|4-0
|52.09
|26.81
|382 [56]
|15.77
|6.69
|171 [6]
|Lanier County
|2-A Division II
|4-0
|51.98
|41.08
|271 [14]
|11.78
|2.82
|172 [39]
|Campbell
|2-AAAAAAA
|2-3
|51.90
|53.57
|149 [37]
|14.73
|5.84
|173 [33]
|Lovejoy
|3-AAAAAA
|3-2
|51.90
|41.44
|266 [50]
|14.37
|5.49
|174 [7]
|Jenkins County
|3-A Division II
|5-0
|51.84
|29.79
|363 [32]
|17.43
|8.61
|175 [27]
|McIntosh
|3-AAAAA
|4-1
|51.83
|35.51
|315 [50]
|19.33
|10.52
|176 [10]
|Dublin
|2-A Division I
|3-1
|51.81
|40.15
|280 [22]
|15.08
|6.29
|177 [28]
|Harris County
|3-AAAAA
|4-1
|51.80
|44.89
|231 [39]
|15.56
|6.77
|178 [11]
|Irwin County
|1-A Division I
|2-2
|51.75
|50.03
|177 [10]
|16.31
|7.58
|179 [34]
|Allatoona
|6-AAAAAA
|0-5
|51.72
|69.48
|28 [7]
|16.83
|8.12
|180 [14]
|Laney
|4-AA
|1-2-1
|51.66
|54.21
|141 [10]
|15.33
|6.68
|181 [29]
|Decatur
|4-AAAAA
|2-3
|51.62
|58.98
|91 [15]
|15.66
|7.05
|182 [2]
|First Presbyterian
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|2-1-1
|51.49
|41.76
|260 [2]
|20.31
|11.83
|183 [15]
|Columbia
|5-AA
|2-2
|51.21
|53.02
|153 [12]
|12.26
|4.06
|184 [16]
|Dodge County
|1-AA
|1-3
|51.15
|56.08
|120 [8]
|11.17
|3.03
|185 [17]
|Cook
|1-AA
|1-2
|51.05
|58.36
|95 [4]
|16.27
|8.23
|186 [40]
|Duluth
|7-AAAAAAA
|3-1
|50.91
|49.06
|187 [40]
|16.29
|8.40
|187 [12]
|Bryan County
|3-A Division I
|4-0
|50.69
|34.04
|327 [27]
|13.29
|5.61
|188 [28]
|West Laurens
|2-AAAA
|2-2
|50.50
|56.46
|115 [15]
|15.32
|7.83
|189 [20]
|Peach County
|2-AAA
|0-4
|50.50
|65.93
|41 [5]
|15.52
|8.03
|190 [21]
|Harlem
|4-AAA
|3-2
|50.48
|40.60
|274 [32]
|16.87
|9.40
|191 [18]
|Sumter County
|1-AA
|2-2
|50.39
|55.94
|123 [9]
|13.05
|5.67
|192 [35]
|Pope
|7-AAAAAA
|0-4
|50.37
|74.31
|11 [2]
|18.49
|11.13
|193 [3]
|St. Anne-Pacelli
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|4-1
|50.11
|26.75
|383 [14]
|13.93
|6.84
|194 [13]
|Lamar County
|4-A Division I
|3-2
|50.04
|46.62
|211 [13]
|14.99
|7.96
|195 [22]
|Adairsville
|6-AAA
|2-2
|49.96
|47.78
|199 [19]
|14.53
|7.58
|196 [29]
|Northwest Whitfield
|7-AAAA
|4-1
|49.80
|39.40
|283 [45]
|14.44
|7.66
|197 [8]
|Manchester
|6-A Division II
|3-1
|49.75
|38.46
|293 [18]
|11.10
|4.37
|198 [36]
|South Effingham
|2-AAAAAA
|3-0
|49.56
|33.89
|329 [54]
|14.65
|8.10
|199 [30]
|Winder-Barrow
|8-AAAAA
|4-1
|49.50
|42.47
|251 [41]
|12.82
|6.34
|200 [23]
|Wesleyan
|7-AAA
|2-2
|49.42
|46.46
|218 [23]
|12.45
|6.04
|201 [37]
|Jackson County
|8-AAAAAA
|2-3
|49.37
|52.99
|154 [37]
|16.89
|10.54
|202 [41]
|Kennesaw Mountain
|5-AAAAAAA
|0-4
|49.15
|65.51
|43 [18]
|14.27
|8.13
|203 [19]
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|5-AA
|0-4
|48.22
|73.52
|13 [1]
|14.74
|9.53
|204 [38]
|Effingham County
|2-AAAAAA
|1-3
|48.19
|57.23
|105 [28]
|12.53
|7.35
|205 [9]
|Aquinas
|8-A Division II
|3-1
|47.84
|41.11
|270 [13]
|13.49
|8.67
|206 [30]
|Sonoraville
|7-AAAA
|2-3
|47.14
|51.50
|168 [28]
|17.74
|13.62
|207 [31]
|Southeast Bulloch
|3-AAAA
|3-1
|47.01
|38.16
|297 [46]
|10.11
|6.12
|208 [10]
|Lincoln County
|8-A Division II
|2-2
|46.88
|49.82
|179 [5]
|12.07
|8.21
|209 [39]
|Evans
|2-AAAAAA
|1-3
|46.73
|51.56
|167 [40]
|12.35
|8.64
|210 [31]
|Northside (Columbus)
|3-AAAAA
|3-2
|46.69
|36.88
|304 [48]
|13.93
|10.25
|211 [32]
|East Forsyth
|8-AAAA
|3-0
|46.60
|27.99
|372 [55]
|14.04
|10.45
|212 [11]
|Early County
|1-A Division II
|3-1
|46.47
|30.96
|357 [29]
|11.39
|7.94
|213 [32]
|Banneker
|5-AAAAA
|2-2
|46.46
|54.61
|138 [23]
|15.42
|11.98
|214 [24]
|Bremen
|6-AAA
|3-1
|46.35
|39.97
|281 [33]
|10.01
|6.68
|215 [42]
|Forsyth Central
|6-AAAAAAA
|1-3
|46.21
|54.62
|137 [35]
|13.65
|10.45
|216 [20]
|Jeff Davis
|1-AA
|2-2
|46.20
|53.94
|144 [11]
|9.70
|6.51
|217 [21]
|East Jackson
|8-AA
|4-0
|46.09
|27.54
|374 [44]
|12.24
|9.16
|218 [25]
|Gilmer
|7-AAA
|3-1
|46.03
|35.08
|320 [39]
|12.80
|9.78
|219 [26]
|Dougherty
|1-AAA
|3-2
|45.92
|42.03
|255 [30]
|12.23
|9.32
|220 [27]
|Ringgold
|6-AAA
|3-1
|45.88
|42.52
|249 [27]
|10.11
|7.24
|221 [12]
|McIntosh County Academy
|3-A Division II
|2-2
|45.85
|45.65
|223 [8]
|9.62
|6.78
|222 [28]
|Savannah Country Day
|3-AAA
|2-2
|45.71
|43.85
|237 [24]
|11.70
|9.00
|223 [22]
|Fannin County
|7-AA
|2-2
|45.70
|44.75
|233 [19]
|12.52
|9.84
|224 [33]
|Statesboro
|1-AAAAA
|1-3
|45.69
|53.13
|152 [24]
|11.45
|8.78
|225 [23]
|ACE Charter
|2-AA
|4-1
|45.68
|19.16
|412 [53]
|16.17
|13.50
|226 [29]
|Hephzibah
|4-AAA
|3-1
|45.57
|38.47
|292 [37]
|11.68
|9.11
|227 [34]
|Loganville
|8-AAAAA
|2-3
|45.30
|46.05
|220 [35]
|12.03
|9.75
|228 [13]
|Johnson County
|5-A Division II
|2-1
|45.16
|38.39
|295 [19]
|10.89
|8.74
|229 [24]
|Putnam County
|4-AA
|2-2
|45.05
|42.94
|246 [22]
|12.04
|10.00
|230 [43]
|Central Gwinnett
|8-AAAAAAA
|2-3
|44.97
|42.95
|245 [44]
|11.38
|9.42
|231 [40]
|Paulding County
|5-AAAAAA
|1-4
|44.93
|62.48
|66 [17]
|11.66
|9.74
|232 [33]
|Howard
|2-AAAA
|3-1
|44.90
|22.58
|402 [57]
|11.41
|9.53
|233 [30]
|Long County
|3-AAA
|3-1
|44.64
|25.85
|388 [47]
|14.43
|12.80
|234 [41]
|Riverwood
|4-AAAAAA
|2-2
|44.48
|46.58
|213 [44]
|15.00
|13.54
|235 [25]
|Banks County
|8-AA
|4-0
|44.40
|27.90
|373 [43]
|11.68
|10.29
|236 [31]
|Dawson County
|7-AAA
|0-4
|44.39
|67.88
|32 [4]
|8.27
|6.89
|237 [26]
|Model
|7-AA
|2-1
|44.34
|42.97
|244 [21]
|10.13
|8.80
|238 [42]
|Shiloh
|8-AAAAAA
|1-3
|44.27
|63.54
|56 [14]
|12.15
|10.89
|239 [4]
|Brookstone
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|1-2
|44.13
|40.75
|273 [4]
|11.38
|10.26
|240 [14]
|Darlington
|7-A Division I
|2-2
|44.06
|42.03
|256 [17]
|9.69
|8.64
|241 [35]
|Lithia Springs
|5-AAAAA
|0-4
|43.99
|66.18
|39 [5]
|11.31
|10.33
|242 [15]
|Metter
|3-A Division I
|1-4
|43.49
|55.65
|128 [3]
|9.34
|8.86
|243 [27]
|North Cobb Christian
|6-AA
|3-2
|43.45
|31.24
|353 [37]
|8.96
|8.52
|244 [43]
|Grovetown
|2-AAAAAA
|2-2
|43.43
|43.68
|239 [49]
|13.46
|13.04
|245 [34]
|Westover
|1-AAAA
|3-2
|43.33
|41.68
|262 [43]
|11.93
|11.62
|246 [36]
|Chapel Hill
|5-AAAAA
|3-1
|43.25
|34.69
|323 [52]
|7.79
|7.55
|247 [44]
|Newnan
|5-AAAAAA
|1-3
|43.07
|59.11
|89 [24]
|10.84
|10.79
|248 [37]
|Chattahoochee
|6-AAAAA
|1-3
|43.03
|48.73
|192 [30]
|13.16
|13.14
|249 [35]
|Southwest DeKalb
|6-AAAA
|2-3
|42.82
|52.16
|162 [27]
|9.76
|9.95
|250 [38]
|Centennial
|6-AAAAA
|0-4
|42.82
|64.96
|48 [7]
|12.01
|12.21
|251 [32]
|Hart County
|8-AAA
|1-3
|42.81
|47.12
|203 [21]
|7.45
|7.66
|252 [45]
|Tift County
|1-AAAAAA
|0-4
|42.71
|71.39
|21 [5]
|12.35
|12.66
|253 [14]
|Wilcox County
|4-A Division II
|2-2
|42.63
|39.06
|288 [17]
|12.08
|12.47
|254 [36]
|Cherokee Bluff
|8-AAAA
|1-3
|42.56
|48.19
|197 [35]
|9.44
|9.89
|255 [37]
|McDonough
|5-AAAA
|3-1
|42.41
|31.97
|343 [52]
|11.76
|12.36
|256 [46]
|Lakeside (Evans)
|2-AAAAAA
|2-2
|42.26
|46.56
|216 [45]
|8.97
|9.72
|257 [28]
|Vidalia
|3-AA
|2-2
|42.08
|35.88
|311 [30]
|9.72
|10.66
|258 [15]
|Telfair County
|4-A Division II
|3-0
|41.95
|18.21
|414 [40]
|10.52
|11.59
|259 [5]
|Stratford Academy
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|3-1
|41.90
|21.30
|407 [16]
|9.44
|10.56
|260 [47]
|Alcovy
|3-AAAAAA
|1-3
|41.73
|60.72
|77 [23]
|9.78
|11.06
|261 [16]
|Emanuel County Institute
|3-A Division II
|1-3
|41.63
|52.79
|156 [2]
|7.43
|8.81
|262 [29]
|North Murray
|7-AA
|2-2
|41.63
|41.99
|257 [23]
|16.14
|17.53
|263 [39]
|Eagle's Landing
|2-AAAAA
|2-3
|41.44
|51.19
|171 [26]
|11.97
|13.54
|264 [38]
|Hampton
|5-AAAA
|2-3
|41.31
|49.80
|181 [32]
|8.35
|10.05
|265 [16]
|Bacon County
|1-A Division I
|2-2
|41.14
|36.13
|306 [24]
|9.44
|11.31
|266 [39]
|Westside (Macon)
|2-AAAA
|4-0
|40.47
|20.38
|409 [58]
|12.57
|15.12
|267 [17]
|St. Francis
|6-A Division I
|1-2
|39.68
|41.91
|258 [18]
|9.13
|12.47
|268 [40]
|Bradwell Institute
|1-AAAAA
|1-3
|39.64
|49.45
|185 [28]
|12.77
|16.14
|269 [17]
|Turner County
|2-A Division II
|2-3
|39.59
|42.38
|253 [10]
|12.08
|15.50
|270 [41]
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|7-AAAAA
|2-2
|39.07
|40.17
|279 [45]
|10.73
|14.67
|271 [30]
|South Atlanta
|6-AA
|1-3
|39.03
|43.22
|243 [20]
|8.41
|12.39
|272 [40]
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|7-AAAA
|3-1
|38.89
|29.68
|364 [54]
|8.31
|12.43
|273 [44]
|Meadowcreek
|7-AAAAAAA
|0-4
|38.60
|61.22
|74 [27]
|9.27
|13.68
|274 [31]
|Haralson County
|7-AA
|0-4
|38.41
|56.83
|110 [7]
|7.28
|11.88
|275 [42]
|Heritage (Conyers)
|8-AAAAA
|2-2
|38.40
|44.85
|232 [40]
|8.28
|12.90
|276 [48]
|New Manchester
|5-AAAAAA
|1-3
|38.16
|61.55
|71 [20]
|4.85
|9.70
|277 [18]
|Washington-Wilkes
|8-A Division II
|2-2
|37.72
|27.08
|379 [34]
|11.11
|16.40
|278 [41]
|Cedar Shoals
|8-AAAA
|1-3
|37.60
|50.31
|175 [30]
|6.81
|12.23
|279 [43]
|Drew
|3-AAAAA
|1-3
|37.36
|57.43
|104 [16]
|5.56
|11.21
|280 [32]
|Worth County
|1-AA
|2-2
|37.29
|31.22
|354 [38]
|8.65
|14.38
|281 [42]
|Luella
|5-AAAA
|1-4
|37.28
|52.80
|155 [23]
|7.32
|13.05
|282 [18]
|Jasper County
|5-A Division I
|3-2
|37.27
|33.81
|330 [28]
|6.26
|12.00
|283 [19]
|Whitefield Academy
|6-A Division I
|1-3
|37.23
|45.34
|225 [14]
|7.78
|13.56
|284 [19]
|Dooly County
|4-A Division II
|0-3
|37.11
|52.46
|159 [3]
|9.07
|14.97
|285 [20]
|Wheeler County
|4-A Division II
|3-2
|37.10
|30.29
|360 [31]
|7.14
|13.05
|286 [20]
|Oglethorpe County
|5-A Division I
|1-3
|36.95
|43.89
|236 [15]
|4.19
|10.25
|287 [49]
|Woodstock
|6-AAAAAA
|1-4
|36.76
|55.75
|126 [33]
|6.86
|13.11
|288 [33]
|Jackson
|2-AAA
|1-3
|36.75
|49.81
|180 [17]
|7.71
|13.97
|289 [43]
|Griffin
|2-AAAA
|0-4
|36.60
|60.34
|81 [7]
|5.63
|12.05
|290 [21]
|Temple
|4-A Division I
|3-2
|36.48
|29.47
|367 [32]
|7.20
|13.73
|291 [22]
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|6-A Division I
|2-2
|36.36
|41.60
|264 [19]
|6.18
|12.84
|292 [33]
|Berrien
|1-AA
|1-2
|36.26
|38.44
|294 [26]
|8.71
|15.47
|293 [6]
|Valwood School
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|3-0
|36.17
|15.44
|431 [19]
|8.47
|15.32
|294 [7]
|Tattnall Square
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|1-4
|36.00
|44.06
|235 [1]
|11.19
|18.20
|295 [8]
|Terrell Academy
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|3-0
|35.81
|16.71
|426 [17]
|5.64
|12.84
|296 [44]
|M.L. King
|4-AAAAA
|1-3
|35.72
|41.29
|267 [44]
|7.78
|15.07
|297 [34]
|Westside (Augusta)
|4-AA
|2-2
|35.48
|31.26
|352 [36]
|5.62
|13.15
|298 [50]
|Johns Creek
|7-AAAAAA
|1-3
|35.47
|52.34
|161 [38]
|4.43
|11.98
|299 [34]
|LaFayette
|6-AAA
|1-3
|35.34
|42.59
|248 [26]
|4.04
|11.71
|300 [23]
|Pelham
|1-A Division I
|2-3
|35.25
|39.59
|282 [23]
|6.78
|14.55
|301 [24]
|East Laurens
|2-A Division I
|2-2
|35.08
|41.11
|269 [20]
|8.98
|16.91
|302 [44]
|North Clayton
|4-AAAA
|4-1
|35.07
|23.68
|395 [56]
|9.23
|17.18
|303 [35]
|Washington
|6-AA
|1-4
|34.95
|48.92
|190 [15]
|3.02
|11.08
|304 [25]
|Heard County
|4-A Division I
|0-4
|34.90
|53.55
|150 [7]
|6.63
|14.74
|305 [9]
|Bulloch Academy
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|4-0
|34.90
|8.59
|446 [22]
|6.15
|14.26
|306 [1]
|Flint River Academy
|GIAA Region 1-A
|4-0
|34.75
|1.05
|451 [4]
|5.49
|13.75
|307 [45]
|Locust Grove
|2-AAAAA
|1-3
|34.73
|55.02
|134 [22]
|6.24
|14.53
|308 [10]
|George Walton Academy
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|2-3
|34.59
|41.62
|263 [3]
|3.56
|11.98
|309 [26]
|Pepperell
|7-A Division I
|1-3
|34.24
|42.42
|252 [16]
|6.06
|14.84
|310 [45]
|Druid Hills
|6-AAAA †
|2-1-1
|34.21
|33.94
|328 [50]
|6.12
|14.93
|311 [21]
|Charlton County
|2-A Division II
|0-5
|33.70
|57.91
|98 [1]
|7.71
|17.02
|312 [22]
|Portal
|3-A Division II
|2-2
|33.61
|22.65
|399 [39]
|4.34
|13.74
|313 [23]
|Hawkinsville
|4-A Division II
|4-1
|33.48
|16.09
|428 [44]
|6.89
|16.43
|314 [51]
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|4-AAAAAA †
|3-1
|33.23
|25.57
|390 [57]
|2.57
|12.35
|315 [24]
|Seminole County
|1-A Division II
|1-3
|33.16
|40.31
|277 [15]
|5.50
|15.36
|316 [46]
|Walnut Grove
|8-AAAA
|1-3
|33.02
|37.39
|300 [47]
|3.47
|13.46
|317 [1]
|Gatewood School
|GIAA Region 2-AA
|4-0
|32.95
|12.22
|439 [8]
|4.31
|14.37
|318 [35]
|Pickens
|7-AAA
|1-3
|32.91
|40.91
|272 [31]
|7.76
|17.86
|319 [11]
|Bethlehem Christian Academy
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|5-0
|32.87
|-12.08
|459 [25]
|4.63
|14.78
|320 [27]
|Jefferson County
|2-A Division I
|0-4
|32.77
|53.63
|148 [6]
|8.90
|19.15
|321 [46]
|Greenbrier
|1-AAAAA
|0-4
|32.71
|45.73
|222 [36]
|4.37
|14.68
|322 [2]
|Brentwood School
|GIAA Region 2-AA
|2-1
|32.66
|22.90
|398 [4]
|6.65
|17.01
|323 [12]
|Frederica Academy
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|2-2
|32.29
|34.52
|324 [7]
|4.93
|15.65
|324 [36]
|Gordon Lee
|6-AAA
|2-2
|31.78
|31.80
|347 [43]
|6.57
|17.81
|325 [47]
|Shaw
|1-AAAA
|2-3
|31.76
|33.74
|331 [51]
|1.81
|13.06
|326 [47]
|Chamblee
|4-AAAAA
|2-3
|31.56
|35.65
|313 [49]
|3.82
|15.28
|327 [37]
|Coahulla Creek
|6-AAA
|2-2
|31.20
|27.28
|376 [46]
|3.41
|15.23
|328 [25]
|Marion County
|6-A Division II
|2-2
|30.90
|34.89
|322 [23]
|7.38
|19.49
|329 [28]
|Dade County
|7-A Division I
|1-3
|30.59
|55.88
|125 [2]
|5.29
|17.71
|330 [52]
|Lassiter
|7-AAAAAA
|0-4
|30.54
|56.07
|121 [31]
|4.96
|17.43
|331 [38]
|Liberty County
|3-AAA
|0-4
|30.52
|56.69
|112 [11]
|1.58
|14.07
|332 [36]
|Windsor Forest
|3-AA
|2-2
|30.50
|37.75
|298 [28]
|2.93
|15.44
|333 [37]
|Therrell
|6-AA
|3-1
|30.40
|10.88
|441 [57]
|3.63
|16.24
|334 [38]
|McNair
|5-AA
|2-2
|30.20
|28.87
|369 [41]
|3.03
|15.85
|335 [48]
|Tri-Cities
|5-AAAAA
|2-2
|30.07
|36.98
|303 [47]
|3.76
|16.71
|336 [49]
|North Springs
|6-AAAAA
|1-3
|30.02
|39.22
|285 [46]
|1.68
|14.68
|337 [26]
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|7-A Division II
|3-1
|30.01
|13.99
|433 [47]
|6.09
|19.09
|338 [53]
|Apalachee
|8-AAAAAA
|0-5
|29.96
|53.88
|145 [36]
|5.86
|18.91
|339 [39]
|Richmond Academy
|4-AAA
|2-2
|29.74
|22.64
|400 [48]
|0.94
|14.21
|340 [27]
|Hancock Central
|5-A Division II
|2-2
|29.51
|37.32
|301 [20]
|4.04
|17.54
|341 [3]
|Southwest Georgia Academy
|GIAA Region 3-AA
|2-1
|29.50
|26.23
|385 [3]
|6.55
|20.06
|342 [13]
|Pinewood Christian
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|1-3
|29.48
|40.41
|276 [5]
|5.19
|18.72
|343 [50]
|Lithonia
|4-AAAAA
|1-3
|29.25
|46.88
|207 [32]
|5.73
|19.50
|344 [29]
|Screven County
|3-A Division I
|1-3
|29.22
|40.52
|275 [21]
|3.83
|17.62
|345 [28]
|Christian Heritage
|7-A Division II
|1-3
|29.16
|39.23
|284 [16]
|5.16
|19.01
|346 [51]
|Union Grove
|2-AAAAA
|0-5
|29.12
|45.09
|228 [38]
|4.68
|18.57
|347 [40]
|Johnson (Savannah)
|3-AAA
|2-2
|28.92
|28.80
|370 [45]
|1.62
|15.71
|348 [48]
|Seckinger
|8-AAAA †
|0-4
|28.53
|58.60
|93 [12]
|6.08
|20.57
|349 [49]
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|5-AAAA
|0-5
|28.44
|47.26
|201 [37]
|2.75
|17.32
|350 [29]
|Miller County
|1-A Division II
|0-3
|28.34
|46.99
|205 [6]
|1.50
|16.18
|351 [39]
|Tattnall County
|3-AA
|1-3
|28.26
|38.25
|296 [27]
|-0.29
|14.46
|352 [30]
|Warren County
|8-A Division II
|2-2
|28.25
|26.29
|384 [35]
|2.26
|17.02
|353 [30]
|Social Circle
|5-A Division I
|1-3
|28.08
|34.26
|325 [26]
|3.01
|17.95
|354 [4]
|Central Fellowship Christian
|GIAA Region 6-AA
|2-0-1
|27.35
|-0.79
|456 [10]
|4.91
|20.57
|355 [40]
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|6-AA
|3-2
|27.35
|22.64
|401 [49]
|1.63
|17.30
|356 [41]
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|6-AAA
|1-3
|27.17
|39.12
|287 [35]
|5.93
|21.77
|357 [31]
|Taylor County
|6-A Division II
|3-1
|26.78
|15.73
|429 [45]
|0.94
|17.17
|358 [50]
|Hardaway
|1-AAAA
|0-5
|26.62
|54.88
|135 [19]
|0.67
|17.06
|359 [41]
|Southwest
|2-AA
|2-2
|26.61
|21.16
|408 [52]
|3.89
|20.29
|360 [14]
|Brookwood School
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|2-2
|26.45
|37.09
|302 [6]
|8.68
|25.24
|361 [42]
|Salem
|4-AAA
|1-3
|26.40
|46.65
|209 [22]
|1.65
|18.26
|362 [42]
|Redan
|5-AA
|1-3
|26.18
|38.64
|290 [24]
|1.22
|18.05
|363 [45]
|Berkmar
|7-AAAAAAA
|1-2-1
|26.14
|31.96
|344 [45]
|2.25
|19.12
|364 [1]
|Cherokee Christian
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|2-2
|26.07
|18.85
|413 [1]
|0.98
|17.92
|365 [54]
|South Cobb
|4-AAAAAA
|0-4
|26.05
|46.62
|212 [43]
|5.29
|22.26
|366 [15]
|Strong Rock Christian
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|4-1
|25.69
|12.60
|438 [20]
|0.23
|17.56
|367 [32]
|Wilkinson County
|5-A Division II
|1-2
|25.42
|41.28
|268 [12]
|0.33
|17.92
|368 [51]
|Fayette County
|4-AAAA
|0-4
|25.37
|53.78
|147 [22]
|1.45
|19.09
|369 [16]
|Westfield School
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|3-2
|25.31
|23.28
|397 [15]
|2.14
|19.84
|370 [5]
|Edmund Burke Academy
|GIAA Region 4-AA
|3-0
|25.26
|6.69
|447 [9]
|0.77
|18.52
|371 [43]
|Brantley County
|3-AA
|3-1
|24.88
|13.14
|435 [56]
|-0.33
|17.80
|372 [52]
|Midtown
|5-AAAAA †
|2-3
|24.58
|24.73
|391 [53]
|1.65
|20.07
|373 [33]
|Terrell County
|1-A Division II
|1-1
|24.57
|25.93
|387 [37]
|0.48
|18.92
|374 [17]
|Southland Academy
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|2-3
|24.57
|29.09
|368 [12]
|-0.33
|18.12
|375 [34]
|Mitchell County
|1-A Division II
|0-4
|24.38
|44.74
|234 [9]
|-1.28
|17.35
|376 [44]
|Mount Paran Christian
|6-AA
|1-3
|24.11
|35.46
|318 [32]
|0.75
|19.65
|377 [35]
|Lake Oconee Academy
|8-A Division II †
|2-3
|23.63
|25.71
|389 [38]
|-1.07
|18.32
|378 [52]
|Riverdale
|4-AAAA
|0-5
|23.22
|49.85
|178 [31]
|3.46
|23.25
|379 [55]
|Morrow
|3-AAAAAA
|1-4
|23.19
|45.97
|221 [46]
|-3.31
|16.52
|380 [45]
|Rutland
|2-AA
|2-2
|22.96
|21.85
|404 [50]
|3.45
|23.51
|381 [43]
|West Hall
|7-AAA
|1-3
|22.92
|35.44
|319 [38]
|2.06
|22.16
|382 [46]
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|6-AA
|2-3
|22.61
|27.32
|375 [45]
|0.06
|20.46
|383 [53]
|East Hall
|8-AAAA
|2-2
|22.51
|29.97
|362 [53]
|0.62
|21.12
|384 [2]
|Robert Toombs Academy
|GIAA Region 2-A
|2-2
|22.35
|16.74
|423 [2]
|2.29
|22.95
|385 [44]
|Franklin County
|8-AAA
|1-4
|22.21
|51.27
|169 [15]
|1.99
|22.80
|386 [31]
|Chattooga
|7-A Division I
|1-3
|21.76
|31.15
|355 [31]
|0.59
|21.84
|387 [47]
|Murray County
|7-AA
|1-3
|21.58
|31.54
|349 [35]
|0.85
|22.29
|388 [18]
|St. Andrew's School
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|3-1
|21.32
|16.71
|427 [18]
|2.81
|24.50
|389 [48]
|Kendrick
|2-AA
|2-2
|21.19
|23.49
|396 [48]
|1.99
|23.81
|390 [56]
|Rockdale County
|3-AAAAAA
|1-3
|21.08
|32.28
|342 [55]
|-1.08
|20.86
|391 [45]
|Cross Creek
|4-AAA
|2-1
|20.92
|17.86
|416 [50]
|1.58
|23.68
|392 [32]
|Armuchee
|7-A Division I
|2-2
|20.88
|22.20
|403 [35]
|0.86
|22.99
|393 [54]
|Islands
|3-AAAA
|0-5
|19.95
|59.77
|84 [8]
|-3.04
|20.02
|394 [33]
|King's Ridge Christian
|6-A Division I †
|2-1
|19.83
|19.99
|410 [36]
|-2.42
|20.77
|395 [49]
|Spencer
|2-AA
|1-3
|19.23
|31.76
|348 [34]
|-4.25
|19.53
|396 [46]
|Discovery
|7-AAAAAAA
|1-4
|19.08
|45.12
|226 [41]
|-4.43
|19.50
|397 [19]
|Tiftarea Academy
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|0-4-1
|18.64
|32.50
|340 [10]
|3.14
|27.52
|398 [36]
|Treutlen
|4-A Division II
|0-4
|18.56
|51.22
|170 [4]
|-2.21
|22.25
|399 [20]
|Deerfield-Windsor
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|1-3
|18.31
|26.83
|381 [13]
|-0.30
|24.41
|400 [46]
|Columbus
|1-AAA
|1-3
|18.12
|31.08
|356 [44]
|1.70
|26.59
|401 [55]
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|8-AAAA †
|1-3
|17.84
|34.11
|326 [49]
|-2.97
|22.20
|402 [2]
|Calvary Christian
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|3-2
|17.78
|16.71
|425 [2]
|-2.32
|22.92
|403 [37]
|Randolph-Clay
|1-A Division II
|1-2
|17.20
|29.55
|366 [33]
|-6.91
|18.90
|404 [6]
|Briarwood Academy
|GIAA Region 4-AA
|1-2
|17.17
|17.52
|418 [5]
|-4.90
|20.94
|405 [34]
|Coosa
|7-A Division I
|3-1
|16.88
|11.33
|440 [38]
|-1.41
|24.72
|406 [56]
|Chestatee
|8-AAAA
|0-4
|16.71
|46.92
|206 [38]
|-4.07
|22.23
|407 [21]
|Lakeview Academy
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|2-2
|16.12
|9.59
|444 [21]
|-3.65
|23.24
|408 [47]
|Ridgeland
|6-AAA
|0-4
|15.98
|38.79
|289 [36]
|-1.35
|25.68
|409 [35]
|Claxton
|3-A Division I
|1-4
|15.77
|24.43
|393 [34]
|-2.93
|24.31
|410 [38]
|Montgomery County
|3-A Division II
|0-4
|15.50
|33.52
|332 [24]
|0.53
|28.05
|411 [3]
|Skipstone Academy
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|2-1
|15.21
|8.76
|445 [4]
|1.29
|29.10
|412 [39]
|Glascock County
|5-A Division II
|1-3
|14.99
|16.92
|421 [43]
|0.05
|28.07
|413 [48]
|Beach
|3-AAA
|0-4
|13.98
|31.96
|345 [42]
|-6.45
|22.59
|414 [22]
|Mount de Sales
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|0-4
|12.97
|33.44
|333 [8]
|-5.51
|24.53
|415 [50]
|Butler
|4-AA
|1-2
|12.91
|21.68
|405 [51]
|-7.62
|22.48
|416 [40]
|Pataula Charter
|1-A Division II †
|2-2
|12.91
|17.73
|417 [42]
|-4.19
|25.92
|417 [51]
|Landmark Christian
|5-AA
|0-4
|12.42
|35.46
|317 [31]
|-2.33
|28.27
|418 [41]
|Chattahoochee County
|6-A Division II
|0-4
|12.27
|32.53
|339 [26]
|-4.07
|26.67
|419 [42]
|Georgia Military Prep
|5-A Division II
|1-4
|11.77
|25.96
|386 [36]
|-5.15
|26.09
|420 [57]
|Stone Mountain
|6-AAAA †
|0-4
|11.65
|36.07
|308 [48]
|-4.81
|26.55
|421 [53]
|Northview
|6-AAAAA
|0-4
|11.45
|35.03
|321 [51]
|-7.20
|24.36
|422 [52]
|Walker
|6-AA †
|3-1
|10.90
|-14.09
|460 [58]
|-6.37
|25.75
|423 [43]
|Atkinson County
|2-A Division II
|0-4
|10.79
|36.06
|309 [21]
|-1.66
|30.56
|424 [36]
|Crawford County
|4-A Division I
|0-4
|10.59
|31.31
|351 [30]
|-4.39
|28.03
|425 [3]
|Memorial Day
|GIAA Region 2-A
|3-1
|10.20
|-6.36
|457 [6]
|-6.01
|26.81
|426 [58]
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|5-AAAA
|0-4
|9.86
|42.67
|247 [42]
|-7.30
|25.85
|427 [23]
|Heritage (Newnan)
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|1-3
|9.79
|1.59
|450 [24]
|-10.28
|22.95
|428 [7]
|Augusta Prep
|GIAA Region 4-AA
|1-3
|9.79
|27.11
|378 [2]
|-3.66
|29.56
|429 [53]
|Glenn Hills
|4-AA
|1-4
|9.10
|28.62
|371 [42]
|-8.04
|25.87
|430 [54]
|Central (Macon)
|2-AA
|0-4
|8.74
|36.40
|305 [29]
|-6.57
|27.70
|431 [8]
|Piedmont Academy
|GIAA Region 2-AA
|1-3
|7.73
|17.05
|419 [6]
|-12.78
|22.51
|432 [57]
|Forest Park
|3-AAAAAA
|0-4
|6.88
|36.08
|307 [52]
|-9.10
|27.03
|433 [44]
|Greenville
|6-A Division II
|0-4
|5.94
|31.50
|350 [28]
|-2.66
|34.42
|434 [55]
|Towers
|5-AA
|0-4
|4.73
|26.88
|380 [46]
|-12.23
|26.05
|435 [45]
|Towns County
|8-A Division II
|0-4
|4.52
|31.93
|346 [27]
|-5.94
|32.55
|436 [59]
|Southeast Whitfield
|7-AAAA
|1-3
|4.38
|16.72
|424 [60]
|-7.61
|31.03
|437 [49]
|Pike County
|2-AAA
|0-5
|3.15
|32.49
|341 [41]
|-9.46
|30.40
|438 [46]
|Baconton Charter
|1-A Division II
|1-2
|2.85
|15.32
|432 [46]
|-3.64
|36.53
|439 [9]
|Georgia Christian
|GIAA Region 3-AA
|0-3
|2.66
|35.46
|316 [1]
|-7.35
|33.01
|440 [56]
|Josey
|4-AA
|1-3
|2.41
|16.74
|422 [54]
|-8.89
|31.71
|441 [37]
|Athens Christian
|8-A Division I
|0-4
|2.37
|32.96
|337 [29]
|-5.62
|35.02
|442 [4]
|Pinecrest Academy
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|1-2
|1.68
|0.96
|452 [5]
|-8.67
|32.66
|443 [5]
|King's Academy
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|2-2
|1.42
|0.45
|455 [7]
|-13.71
|27.89
|444 [6]
|Lanier Christian
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|1-2
|1.23
|0.47
|454 [6]
|-6.00
|35.79
|445 [50]
|Groves
|3-AAA
|1-3
|-1.11
|19.49
|411 [49]
|-11.66
|32.47
|446 [7]
|Community Christian
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|0-4
|-1.52
|-11.80
|32.74
|447 [57]
|Gordon Central
|7-AA
|0-4
|-2.65
|24.43
|394 [47]
|-14.38
|31.29
|448 [10]
|Trinity Christian (Dublin)
|GIAA Region 6-AA
|1-4
|-2.66
|13.38
|434 [7]
|-11.85
|33.82
|449 [4]
|Thomas Jefferson
|GIAA Region 2-A
|0-4
|-2.75
|21.53
|406 [1]
|-13.65
|32.11
|450 [58]
|Jordan
|2-AA
|0-4
|-3.89
|30.11
|361 [40]
|-11.53
|35.37
|451 [5]
|Fullington Academy
|GIAA Region 1-A
|0-3
|-6.36
|10.20
|442 [3]
|-20.10
|29.28
|452 [38]
|Savannah
|3-A Division I
|0-5
|-7.35
|12.97
|437 [37]
|-16.60
|33.76
|453 [24]
|Loganville Christian
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|1-3
|-7.89
|5.31
|448 [23]
|-13.57
|37.33
|454 [47]
|Central (Talbotton)
|6-A Division II
|1-3
|-13.43
|13.11
|436 [48]
|-22.33
|34.11
|455 [60]
|Clarkston
|6-AAAA †
|1-3
|-14.53
|16.98
|420 [59]
|-18.18
|39.36
|456 [48]
|Southwest Georgia STEM
|1-A Division II †
|0-0
|-14.74
|-16.70
|41.06
|457 [6]
|Harvester Christian
|GIAA Region 1-A
|1-3
|-15.87
|0.84
|453 [5]
|-12.42
|46.46
|458 [25]
|Riverside Military Academy
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|0-4
|-16.65
|29.65
|365 [11]
|-15.01
|44.65
|459 [11]
|St. Mary's Academy
|GIAA Region 1-AA
|0-0
|-19.36
|-20.03
|42.34
|460 [49]
|Twiggs County
|5-A Division II
|0-3
|-22.79
|17.89
|415 [41]
|-23.03
|42.78
|461 [7]
|Grace Christian
|GIAA Region 1-A
|0-0
|-26.97
|-24.08
|45.90
|462 [12]
|Notre Dame Academy
|GIAA Region 1-AA
|2-2
|-27.10
|-24.56
|45.55
|463 [8]
|Rock Springs Christian
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|1-4
|-31.58
|-6.46
|458 [8]
|-24.16
|50.44
|464 [9]
|Creekside Christian
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|0-4
|-33.94
|9.61
|443 [3]
|-27.21
|49.74
|465 [54]
|Cross Keys
|4-AAAAA †
|0-5
|-46.44
|1.87
|449 [54]
|-44.16
|45.28
† - Plays a non-region schedule
Regions
Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.
|Rank
|Region
|Teams
|Comp Rating
|Avg Rating
|1
|4-AAAAAAA
|6
|87.27
|79.11
|2
|2-AAAAAAA
|5
|83.63
|74.90
|3
|1-AAAAAAA
|5
|83.17
|78.14
|4
|8-AAAAAAA
|6
|81.60
|71.62
|5
|1-AAAAAA
|6
|77.63
|69.89
|6
|6-AAAAAAA
|6
|76.76
|67.45
|7
|5-AAAAAAA
|6
|75.47
|66.40
|8
|5-AAA
|4
|74.44
|68.28
|9
|7-AAAAA
|6
|71.95
|65.22
|10
|5-AAAAAA
|8
|70.97
|60.10
|11
|3-AAAAAAA
|5
|69.93
|66.95
|12
|3-AAAA
|6
|66.53
|56.72
|13
|6-AAAAAA
|7
|66.18
|60.25
|14
|7-AAAAAAA
|7
|65.10
|53.07
|15
|8-AAAAAA
|7
|64.97
|56.15
|16
|7-AAAAAA
|7
|64.63
|55.53
|17
|1-AAAAA
|6
|64.44
|54.90
|18
|8-AAAAA
|7
|64.43
|57.50
|19
|4-AAAAAA
|6
|63.34
|56.57
|20
|8-AAA
|6
|62.71
|53.76
|21
|2-AAAA
|7
|61.24
|54.18
|22
|2-AAAAA
|7
|59.81
|52.22
|23
|2-AAAAAA
|7
|59.46
|52.42
|24
|4-AAAA
|8
|57.56
|48.76
|25
|1-AAAA
|5
|57.29
|47.99
|26
|5-A Division I
|4
|56.69
|45.24
|27
|6-AAAAA
|7
|55.92
|46.45
|28
|3-AA
|7
|55.86
|46.34
|29
|5-AAAAA
|8
|55.39
|51.34
|30
|8-AA
|6
|55.34
|52.68
|31
|2-A Division I
|5
|55.15
|48.19
|32
|7-AAAA
|6
|54.69
|45.12
|33
|8-A Division I
|4
|54.12
|43.74
|34
|6-AAAA
|6
|53.68
|58.14
|35
|3-AAAAAA
|8
|53.59
|42.50
|36
|3-AAAAA
|5
|53.56
|49.56
|37
|1-AAA
|6
|53.49
|47.69
|38
|1-AA
|7
|52.36
|47.81
|39
|7-AAA
|7
|51.60
|45.09
|40
|2-AAA
|5
|51.36
|41.65
|41
|5-AAAA
|8
|50.25
|41.98
|42
|8-AAAA
|9
|50.12
|43.93
|43
|3-AAA
|8
|49.19
|37.59
|44
|1-A Division I
|4
|48.99
|45.33
|45
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|5
|48.18
|40.17
|46
|4-AAA
|6
|47.51
|39.56
|47
|2-A Division II
|5
|45.22
|37.72
|48
|4-AA
|8
|45.09
|34.34
|49
|7-AA
|7
|44.80
|35.72
|50
|5-AA
|7
|44.41
|34.09
|51
|8-A Division II
|6
|44.37
|37.77
|52
|7-A Division II
|3
|44.29
|37.99
|53
|3-A Division II
|5
|43.96
|37.69
|54
|4-AAAAA
|6
|43.68
|43.01
|55
|6-A Division I
|4
|42.71
|41.70
|56
|6-AAA
|8
|40.97
|35.46
|57
|6-A Division II
|8
|39.73
|27.98
|58
|4-A Division I
|4
|39.68
|33.00
|59
|7-A Division I
|7
|38.86
|32.00
|60
|4-A Division II
|6
|38.68
|35.14
|61
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|5
|38.27
|31.01
|62
|2-AA
|8
|36.20
|25.62
|63
|3-A Division I
|5
|36.19
|26.37
|64
|6-AA
|7
|33.91
|31.70
|65
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|4
|32.06
|29.50
|66
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|6
|31.31
|26.66
|67
|GIAA Region 2-AA
|3
|30.18
|24.45
|68
|1-A Division II
|7
|27.71
|25.28
|69
|5-A Division II
|6
|27.13
|17.35
|70
|GIAA Region 3-AA
|2
|22.72
|16.08
|71
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|5
|22.09
|11.81
|72
|GIAA Region 4-AA
|3
|20.90
|17.40
|73
|GIAA Region 6-AA
|2
|19.81
|12.35
|74
|GIAA Region 2-A
|3
|15.20
|9.93
|75
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|4
|13.94
|7.60
|76
|GIAA Region 1-A
|4
|9.44
|-3.61
|77
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|5
|4.22
|-6.81
|78
|GIAA Region 1-AA
|2
|-21.30
|-23.23
Least Likely Results
These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.
|Date
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Score
|Diff
|Prob
|Likelihood
|08/18
|Sonoraville
|Pickens
|21 - 38
|12.30
|81.5%
|0.220
|09/09
|Newton
|McEachern
|13 - 7
|35.50
|98.6%
|0.244
|08/18
|Monroe
|Mitchell County
|3 - 0
|26.96
|96.2%
|0.254
|08/18
|Miller Grove
|Tucker
|13 - 54
|8.81
|74.3%
|0.259
|08/18
|Stephens County
|Habersham Central
|31 - 29
|24.03
|94.7%
|0.265
|08/19
|Cedar Grove
|Dutchtown
|34 - 33
|21.16
|92.7%
|0.280
|08/18
|Upson-Lee
|Union Grove
|21 - 20
|21.11
|92.7%
|0.281
|08/26
|Burke County
|Effingham County
|10 - 6
|22.23
|93.6%
|0.337
|08/25
|Sumter County
|Westover
|18 - 30
|7.06
|70.1%
|0.352
|08/25
|Winder-Barrow
|M.L. King
|28 - 27
|15.70
|86.9%
|0.357
|09/01
|Westover
|Spencer
|20 - 14
|24.09
|94.8%
|0.367
|08/19
|East Coweta
|Starr's Mill
|28 - 21
|26.01
|95.8%
|0.373
|09/08
|Central Fellowship Christian
|Crawford County
|31 - 29
|14.84
|85.6%
|0.390
|09/08
|Blessed Trinity
|St. Pius X
|16 - 14
|14.06
|84.5%
|0.401
|08/18
|Cherokee Christian
|Calvary Christian
|19 - 20
|10.22
|77.4%
|0.403
Highest Rated Matchups
These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.
|Game Rating
|Date
|Team
|Opponent
|Score
|Diff
|Prob
|96.55
|10/13
|Mill Creek
|Buford
|-
|4.36
|62.8%
|94.15
|09/15
|Newton
|Westlake
|27 - 12
|10.59
|78.2%
|93.27
|08/18
|Hughes
|Carrollton
|39 - 34
|6.49
|68.6%
|92.46
|09/22
|Mill Creek
|Parkview
|-
|7.00
|69.9%
|91.52
|10/20
|Westlake
|Carrollton
|-
|0.60
|51.8%
|90.62
|10/20
|Newton
|Parkview
|-
|14.00
|84.4%
|89.17
|10/27
|Westlake
|East Coweta
|-
|6.66
|69.0%
|89.17
|10/06
|Carrollton
|East Coweta
|-
|0.27
|50.8%
|88.99
|10/27
|Colquitt County
|Valdosta
|-
|4.70
|63.8%
|86.90
|09/08
|Milton
|Roswell
|34 - 14
|11.86
|80.6%
|86.40
|08/18
|Gainesville
|Marist
|34 - 26
|3.82
|61.3%
|85.34
|09/01
|Buford
|North Cobb
|45 - 28
|11.88
|80.7%
|85.31
|08/18
|Westlake
|North Cobb
|52 - 28
|8.78
|74.2%
|85.29
|10/06
|Walton
|North Cobb
|-
|13.19
|83.0%
|84.69
|09/22
|Hughes
|Douglas County
|-
|16.91
|88.4%
