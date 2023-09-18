Maxwell summary after Week 5

The Maxwell Ratings will rank the 465 teams of the Georgia High School Association (GHSA), the Georgia Independent Athletic Association (GIAA), and the Georgia Association of Private & Parochial Schools (GAPPS) throughout the 2023 season. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on field results and do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.

ExploreAJC rankings: Valdosta moves in; Ware stays No. 1

Maxwell GHSA Football Ratings

As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.

A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half of the home advantage.

For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 882 of 916 total games including 0 tie(s) (96.29%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 9.30 points and all game margins within 12.33 points.

All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

The Maxwell Ratings are a regular feature of Georgia High School Football Daily, a free newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

Home Advantage: 1.93

By Class

AAAAAAA AAAAAA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Newton5-0100.501Hughes3-197.72
2Mill Creek4-097.362Thomas County Central4-091.43
3Milton3-196.463Gainesville5-086.82
4Walton4-096.244Marist4-184.92
5Buford4-094.935Douglas County4-082.74
6Westlake4-191.836Roswell3-182.68
7Colquitt County4-090.057Brunswick2-180.71
8Carrollton4-189.308Houston County4-080.31
9Parkview4-088.439Lee County4-177.82
10Valdosta4-187.2810Woodward Academy2-277.80
11East Coweta5-087.1011Rome3-175.34
12Norcross3-182.2412Blessed Trinity3-174.28
13North Cobb2-281.1213North Atlanta5-073.59
14Grayson3-179.6514Creekview4-172.06
15North Gwinnett3-279.5915Lanier3-168.14



AAAAA AAAA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Jefferson4-080.691Benedictine5-085.26
2Ware County3-180.002North Oconee3-078.46
3Coffee4-077.633Troup4-076.26
4Calhoun4-175.924Perry3-171.61
5Hiram5-074.615Spalding4-071.34
6Cartersville5-074.166Bainbridge2-270.64
7Warner Robins2-271.377Burke County4-070.42
8Kell3-171.058Central (Carrollton)5-070.03
9Creekside3-169.629Stockbridge3-268.62
10Dalton4-069.2610Holy Innocents5-068.58
11Ola4-068.1711Cairo4-167.62
12Flowery Branch2-267.4412Baldwin3-163.81
13Greater Atlanta Christian4-065.7413North Hall4-062.41
14Clarke Central3-164.8814Wayne County3-161.28
15Mays1-362.0415Stephenson3-161.11



AAA AA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Stephens County5-081.351Appling County3-171.32
2Cedar Grove2-380.262Pierce County4-069.62
3Sandy Creek4-177.793Callaway2-165.71
4Calvary Day4-070.494Thomson3-165.55
5Savannah Christian3-167.575Northeast3-164.42
6Mary Persons3-165.706Fitzgerald2-262.36
7Morgan County4-164.237Rockmart2-261.07
8Hebron Christian3-261.658Fellowship Christian2-159.27
9White County2-260.969Toombs County4-057.70
10Carver (Atlanta)1-359.3110Athens Academy2-256.96
11Lumpkin County4-059.0311Union County4-155.30
12Thomasville2-358.7912Providence Christian4-054.05
13Oconee County1-457.7713Washington County2-252.53
14Monroe Area3-256.7514Laney1-2-151.66
15Carver (Columbus)2-256.5815Columbia2-251.21



A Division I A Division II
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Prince Avenue Christian5-078.671Greene County5-061.44
2Swainsboro5-068.972Schley County4-059.48
3Rabun County3-163.123Bowdon3-254.80
4Commerce3-157.134Clinch County4-152.54
5Trion4-055.595Macon County4-052.19
6Mount Vernon4-053.546Lanier County4-051.98
7Brooks County1-353.177Jenkins County5-051.84
8Elbert County3-152.368Manchester3-149.75
9Bleckley County2-252.319Aquinas3-147.84
10Dublin3-151.8110Lincoln County2-246.88
11Irwin County2-251.7511Early County3-146.47
12Bryan County4-050.6912McIntosh County Academy2-245.85
13Lamar County3-250.0413Johnson County2-145.16
14Darlington2-244.0614Wilcox County2-242.63
15Metter1-443.4915Telfair County3-041.95



GIAA AAAA-AAA GIAA AA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1John Milledge Academy4-058.471Gatewood School4-032.95
2First Presbyterian2-1-151.492Brentwood School2-132.66
3St. Anne-Pacelli4-150.113Southwest Georgia Academy2-129.50
4Brookstone1-244.134Central Fellowship Christian2-0-127.35
5Stratford Academy3-141.905Edmund Burke Academy3-025.26



GIAA A GAPPS AA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Flint River Academy4-034.751Cherokee Christian2-226.07
2Robert Toombs Academy2-222.352Calvary Christian3-217.78
3Memorial Day3-110.203Skipstone Academy2-115.21
4Thomas Jefferson0-4-2.754Pinecrest Academy1-21.68
5Fullington Academy0-3-6.365King's Academy2-21.42



All-Class

Classification rankings are shown in [brackets]. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

Rank Team Region Rec Rating Sch Str Rank Offense Defense
1 [1]Newton4-AAAAAAA5-0100.5062.6463 [25]31.66-25.83
2 [1]Hughes5-AAAAAA3-197.7264.8049 [12]41.79-12.91
3 [2]Mill Creek8-AAAAAAA4-097.3678.428 [6]39.53-14.82
4 [3]Milton6-AAAAAAA3-196.4670.1826 [13]36.02-17.43
5 [4]Walton5-AAAAAAA4-096.2465.7942 [17]41.95-11.28
6 [5]Buford8-AAAAAAA4-094.9370.2225 [12]40.04-11.88
7 [6]Westlake2-AAAAAAA4-191.8371.6319 [10]40.24-8.58
8 [2]Thomas County Central1-AAAAAA4-091.4362.5665 [16]35.45-12.97
9 [7]Colquitt County1-AAAAAAA4-090.0563.0560 [23]38.41-8.63
10 [8]Carrollton2-AAAAAAA4-189.3067.3734 [15]36.27-10.02
11 [9]Parkview4-AAAAAAA4-088.4363.3058 [22]38.45-6.97
12 [10]Valdosta1-AAAAAAA4-187.2856.29117 [34]34.88-9.40
13 [11]East Coweta2-AAAAAAA5-087.1062.8461 [24]32.93-11.16
14 [3]Gainesville8-AAAAAA5-086.8261.3473 [22]34.19-9.61
15 [1]Benedictine3-AAAA5-085.2663.5755 [4]31.79-10.46
16 [4]Marist4-AAAAAA4-184.9276.6210 [1]32.21-9.70
17 [5]Douglas County5-AAAAAA4-082.7463.4457 [15]35.63-4.09
18 [6]Roswell7-AAAAAA3-182.6866.2238 [9]32.57-7.09
19 [12]Norcross7-AAAAAAA3-182.2464.0453 [21]30.96-8.27
20 [1]Stephens County8-AAA5-081.3558.2696 [8]30.65-7.69
21 [13]North Cobb5-AAAAAAA2-281.1280.393 [3]31.16-6.95
22 [7]Brunswick2-AAAAAA2-180.7147.24202 [42]28.52-9.17
23 [1]Jefferson8-AAAAA4-080.6957.17107 [17]30.82-6.86
24 [8]Houston County1-AAAAAA4-080.3151.81165 [39]34.26-3.04
25 [2]Cedar Grove5-AAA2-380.2680.184 [1]35.76-1.50
26 [2]Ware County1-AAAAA3-180.0071.5420 [3]31.15-5.84
27 [14]Grayson4-AAAAAAA3-179.6568.8430 [14]30.82-5.81
28 [15]North Gwinnett7-AAAAAAA3-279.5977.079 [7]29.53-7.05
29 [1]Prince Avenue Christian5-A Division I5-078.6753.97142 [5]34.27-1.39
30 [2]North Oconee8-AAAA3-078.4656.30116 [16]26.34-9.11
31 [16]Lambert6-AAAAAAA4-078.4060.8376 [29]35.410.03
32 [9]Lee County1-AAAAAA4-177.8265.4644 [11]28.45-6.36
33 [10]Woodward Academy3-AAAAAA2-277.8055.65127 [34]24.90-9.89
34 [3]Sandy Creek5-AAA4-177.7964.6950 [7]30.51-4.26
35 [3]Coffee1-AAAAA4-077.6346.58214 [33]25.19-9.42
36 [3]Troup4-AAAA4-076.2649.20186 [33]26.72-6.52
37 [4]Calhoun7-AAAAA4-175.9262.6562 [9]28.35-4.56
38 [11]Rome6-AAAAAA3-175.3457.80101 [27]25.59-6.74
39 [17]Peachtree Ridge7-AAAAAAA5-074.9543.52240 [42]29.62-2.32
40 [5]Hiram7-AAAAA5-074.6141.49265 [43]34.022.42
41 [18]Camden County1-AAAAAAA4-174.5361.1075 [28]26.45-5.07
42 [12]Blessed Trinity7-AAAAAA3-174.2866.8437 [8]23.92-7.35
43 [6]Cartersville7-AAAAA5-074.1651.73166 [25]24.37-6.78
44 [13]North Atlanta4-AAAAAA5-073.5945.46224 [47]28.72-1.86
45 [19]Lowndes1-AAAAAAA3-173.0587.101 [1]30.900.86
46 [20]Collins Hill8-AAAAAAA1-372.4379.886 [4]23.56-5.85
47 [14]Creekview6-AAAAAA4-172.0661.4072 [21]25.22-3.82
48 [4]Perry2-AAAA3-171.6163.2259 [5]27.61-0.99
49 [21]Archer4-AAAAAAA2-371.5972.5117 [9]24.87-3.71
50 [7]Warner Robins2-AAAAA2-271.3772.7216 [2]26.19-2.17
51 [5]Spalding2-AAAA4-071.3447.90198 [36]27.79-0.54
52 [1]Appling County3-AA3-171.3270.6422 [2]22.39-5.91
53 [8]Kell6-AAAAA3-171.0562.6264 [10]25.15-2.88
54 [22]North Paulding3-AAAAAAA5-070.9553.85146 [36]24.63-3.30
55 [6]Bainbridge1-AAAA2-270.6469.0229 [2]26.55-1.09
56 [23]West Forsyth6-AAAAAAA4-170.5557.52103 [32]23.51-4.03
57 [4]Calvary Day3-AAA4-070.4932.90338 [40]25.48-2.00
58 [7]Burke County3-AAAA4-070.4254.56139 [21]22.11-5.30
59 [8]Central (Carrollton)7-AAAA5-070.0346.85208 [39]23.32-3.69
60 [2]Pierce County3-AA4-069.6238.48291 [25]26.56-0.05
61 [9]Creekside5-AAAAA3-169.6246.57215 [34]26.22-0.38
62 [24]Harrison3-AAAAAAA5-069.5652.00163 [38]20.57-5.98
63 [25]South Gwinnett4-AAAAAAA4-069.4849.76182 [39]23.96-2.51
64 [10]Dalton7-AAAAA4-069.2645.09227 [37]23.76-2.48
65 [2]Swainsboro2-A Division I5-068.9747.00204 [11]22.21-3.74
66 [9]Stockbridge5-AAAA3-268.6259.4687 [10]26.580.97
67 [10]Holy Innocents6-AAAA5-068.5843.50241 [41]23.56-2.01
68 [11]Ola2-AAAAA4-068.1741.72261 [42]25.460.31
69 [15]Lanier8-AAAAAA3-168.1457.9099 [26]26.401.27
70 [26]Marietta3-AAAAAAA1-468.1282.572 [2]24.22-0.89
71 [11]Cairo1-AAAA4-167.6259.6885 [9]23.02-1.59
72 [5]Savannah Christian3-AAA3-167.5750.19176 [16]20.84-3.72
73 [12]Flowery Branch8-AAAAA2-267.4467.4233 [4]23.06-1.37
74 [27]McEachern3-AAAAAAA1-466.9279.627 [5]17.65-6.26
75 [16]Northside (Warner Robins)1-AAAAAA2-266.6766.1640 [10]23.45-0.20
76 [17]Sequoyah6-AAAAAA3-265.8964.1452 [13]19.03-3.85
77 [28]Richmond Hill1-AAAAAAA4-165.7959.5886 [31]20.46-2.33
78 [13]Greater Atlanta Christian6-AAAAA4-065.7449.54184 [27]21.56-1.17
79 [3]Callaway5-AA2-165.7157.21106 [6]21.19-1.51
80 [6]Mary Persons2-AAA3-165.7058.2597 [9]19.73-2.96
81 [29]Mountain View8-AAAAAAA2-365.6165.4045 [19]21.10-1.50
82 [4]Thomson4-AA3-165.5549.57183 [14]20.49-2.05
83 [18]East Paulding5-AAAAAA3-265.2156.48114 [30]20.90-1.29
84 [30]Brookwood4-AAAAAAA2-265.0173.0415 [8]24.512.51
85 [14]Clarke Central8-AAAAA3-164.8859.4488 [14]21.22-0.65
86 [5]Northeast2-AA3-164.4257.58102 [5]22.811.41
87 [7]Morgan County4-AAA4-164.2349.04189 [18]22.451.24
88 [12]Baldwin2-AAAA3-163.8157.02108 [13]19.99-0.80
89 [3]Rabun County8-A Division I3-163.1251.16172 [8]22.652.54
90 [13]North Hall8-AAAA4-062.4140.22278 [44]22.563.16
91 [6]Fitzgerald1-AA2-262.3651.92164 [13]19.340.00
92 [15]Mays5-AAAAA1-362.0460.5878 [12]21.272.24
93 [8]Hebron Christian8-AAA3-261.6556.11119 [12]19.310.68
94 [16]Jones County2-AAAAA3-261.6455.59129 [20]22.744.11
95 [1]Greene County8-A Division II5-061.4435.75312 [22]17.13-1.29
96 [14]Wayne County3-AAAA3-161.2852.45160 [26]18.18-0.09
97 [15]Stephenson6-AAAA3-161.1146.07219 [40]22.104.01
98 [16]Starr's Mill4-AAAA2-261.1060.5179 [6]17.20-0.88
99 [17]Cambridge6-AAAAA2-261.0863.8954 [8]20.782.72
100 [7]Rockmart7-AA2-261.0759.9383 [3]18.140.08
101 [9]White County7-AAA2-260.9653.97143 [13]23.825.87
102 [19]Etowah6-AAAAAA4-160.9648.44195 [41]22.234.28
103 [17]Miller Grove6-AAAA4-160.9652.57158 [25]22.654.70
104 [20]Jonesboro3-AAAAAA3-160.5737.50299 [51]19.972.41
105 [18]Cedartown7-AAAA1-360.4667.1535 [3]18.871.42
106 [21]Veterans1-AAAAAA3-160.4245.05229 [48]22.975.57
107 [18]Northgate3-AAAAA3-260.1255.52130 [21]20.102.99
108 [22]Sprayberry7-AAAAAA3-159.9556.72111 [29]21.684.74
109 [2]Schley County6-A Division II4-059.4830.34359 [30]20.774.30
110 [10]Carver (Atlanta)5-AAA1-359.3172.3718 [2]17.421.13
111 [8]Fellowship Christian8-AA2-159.2744.96230 [18]19.723.46
112 [31]Hillgrove3-AAAAAAA2-359.1864.3651 [20]15.51-0.65
113 [19]Dutchtown2-AAAAA1-459.1065.2546 [6]20.424.33
114 [23]North Forsyth8-AAAAAA2-359.0961.9568 [19]19.193.11
115 [11]Lumpkin County7-AAA4-059.0339.20286 [34]20.314.29
116 [24]River Ridge6-AAAAAA3-259.0155.97122 [32]19.813.81
117 [19]Westminster (Atlanta)6-AAAA2-258.9159.0190 [11]20.484.58
118 [20]Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)4-AAAA2-258.8456.50113 [14]21.255.42
119 [12]Thomasville1-AAA2-358.7965.1147 [6]19.934.15
120 [1]John Milledge AcademyGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA4-058.4733.18336 [9]16.310.85
121 [25]St. Pius X4-AAAAAA1-458.2973.0614 [4]16.741.46
122 [20]Cass7-AAAAA2-258.2855.93124 [19]20.275.01
123 [21]Maynard Jackson5-AAAAA3-158.0548.60193 [31]18.343.31
124 [32]Osborne5-AAAAAAA4-057.8224.62392 [46]19.714.90
125 [13]Oconee County8-AAA1-457.7767.9031 [3]21.186.43
126 [22]Arabia Mountain4-AAAAA3-157.7549.04188 [29]15.761.03
127 [9]Toombs County3-AA4-057.7033.27334 [33]17.422.73
128 [21]LaGrange4-AAAA2-257.5254.81136 [20]19.314.81
129 [33]Denmark6-AAAAAAA1-357.5066.9236 [16]15.771.29
130 [34]Wheeler5-AAAAAAA3-157.2943.25242 [43]18.263.98
131 [23]Villa Rica5-AAAAA2-257.2360.2982 [13]16.151.93
132 [4]Commerce8-A Division I3-157.1354.26140 [4]18.214.10
133 [10]Athens Academy8-AA2-256.9648.54194 [16]19.655.71
134 [26]Mundy's Mill3-AAAAAA4-056.8735.55314 [53]14.590.73
135 [35]Cherokee5-AAAAAAA1-456.7661.6670 [26]18.124.37
136 [14]Monroe Area8-AAA3-256.7553.45151 [14]16.382.64
137 [15]Carver (Columbus)1-AAA2-256.5843.82238 [25]15.431.86
138 [22]Hapeville Charter6-AAAA1-356.4469.6527 [1]16.372.94
139 [23]New Hampstead3-AAAA2-256.4352.62157 [24]20.467.05
140 [24]Eastside8-AAAAA2-256.2661.9269 [11]16.593.34
141 [27]Alexander5-AAAAAA2-256.1862.2567 [18]13.600.43
142 [28]Glynn Academy2-AAAAAA3-156.0655.36131 [35]15.942.89
143 [16]Douglass5-AAA3-255.7547.64200 [20]16.914.17
144 [5]Trion7-A Division I4-055.5927.20377 [33]18.175.59
145 [36]South Forsyth6-AAAAAAA0-455.5870.2624 [11]16.223.65
146 [24]Madison County8-AAAA3-155.5448.90191 [34]20.367.83
147 [29]Alpharetta7-AAAAAA1-355.4470.3223 [6]17.384.95
148 [30]Habersham Central8-AAAAAA2-255.4058.3794 [25]14.101.71
149 [11]Union County8-AA4-155.3030.61358 [39]18.736.44
150 [3]Bowdon7-A Division II3-254.8046.54217 [7]18.756.96
151 [37]Dacula8-AAAAAAA1-354.4460.3980 [30]14.893.46
152 [38]Pebblebrook2-AAAAAAA2-354.3756.96109 [33]16.365.00
153 [25]Lovett5-AAAA2-254.1855.21132 [17]16.665.50
154 [12]Providence Christian8-AA4-054.0515.66430 [55]17.776.73
155 [26]Pace Academy5-AAAA2-353.7755.17133 [18]15.444.69
156 [25]Jenkins1-AAAAA1-353.7280.125 [1]16.996.28
157 [6]Mount Vernon6-A Division I4-053.5436.03310 [25]17.216.68
158 [17]Crisp County1-AAA2-253.4557.81100 [10]14.704.26
159 [18]Monroe1-AAA3-153.2742.12254 [29]14.534.27
160 [7]Brooks County1-A Division I1-353.1758.9792 [1]15.815.65
161 [31]South Paulding5-AAAAAA0-452.8373.7612 [3]14.134.32
162 [27]Whitewater4-AAAA2-252.6750.53174 [29]16.516.86
163 [4]Clinch County2-A Division II4-152.5441.80259 [11]16.316.78
164 [13]Washington County4-AA2-252.5348.26196 [17]17.317.79
165 [8]Elbert County8-A Division I3-152.3646.64210 [12]16.296.94
166 [9]Bleckley County2-A Division I2-252.3150.94173 [9]16.977.67
167 [5]Macon County6-A Division II4-052.1933.21335 [25]15.586.40
168 [19]Upson-Lee2-AAA4-152.1642.47250 [28]14.145.00
169 [26]Tucker4-AAAAA2-252.1556.29118 [18]19.9310.80
170 [32]Dunwoody4-AAAAAA4-052.0926.81382 [56]15.776.69
171 [6]Lanier County2-A Division II4-051.9841.08271 [14]11.782.82
172 [39]Campbell2-AAAAAAA2-351.9053.57149 [37]14.735.84
173 [33]Lovejoy3-AAAAAA3-251.9041.44266 [50]14.375.49
174 [7]Jenkins County3-A Division II5-051.8429.79363 [32]17.438.61
175 [27]McIntosh3-AAAAA4-151.8335.51315 [50]19.3310.52
176 [10]Dublin2-A Division I3-151.8140.15280 [22]15.086.29
177 [28]Harris County3-AAAAA4-151.8044.89231 [39]15.566.77
178 [11]Irwin County1-A Division I2-251.7550.03177 [10]16.317.58
179 [34]Allatoona6-AAAAAA0-551.7269.4828 [7]16.838.12
180 [14]Laney4-AA1-2-151.6654.21141 [10]15.336.68
181 [29]Decatur4-AAAAA2-351.6258.9891 [15]15.667.05
182 [2]First PresbyterianGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA2-1-151.4941.76260 [2]20.3111.83
183 [15]Columbia5-AA2-251.2153.02153 [12]12.264.06
184 [16]Dodge County1-AA1-351.1556.08120 [8]11.173.03
185 [17]Cook1-AA1-251.0558.3695 [4]16.278.23
186 [40]Duluth7-AAAAAAA3-150.9149.06187 [40]16.298.40
187 [12]Bryan County3-A Division I4-050.6934.04327 [27]13.295.61
188 [28]West Laurens2-AAAA2-250.5056.46115 [15]15.327.83
189 [20]Peach County2-AAA0-450.5065.9341 [5]15.528.03
190 [21]Harlem4-AAA3-250.4840.60274 [32]16.879.40
191 [18]Sumter County1-AA2-250.3955.94123 [9]13.055.67
192 [35]Pope7-AAAAAA0-450.3774.3111 [2]18.4911.13
193 [3]St. Anne-PacelliGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA4-150.1126.75383 [14]13.936.84
194 [13]Lamar County4-A Division I3-250.0446.62211 [13]14.997.96
195 [22]Adairsville6-AAA2-249.9647.78199 [19]14.537.58
196 [29]Northwest Whitfield7-AAAA4-149.8039.40283 [45]14.447.66
197 [8]Manchester6-A Division II3-149.7538.46293 [18]11.104.37
198 [36]South Effingham2-AAAAAA3-049.5633.89329 [54]14.658.10
199 [30]Winder-Barrow8-AAAAA4-149.5042.47251 [41]12.826.34
200 [23]Wesleyan7-AAA2-249.4246.46218 [23]12.456.04
201 [37]Jackson County8-AAAAAA2-349.3752.99154 [37]16.8910.54
202 [41]Kennesaw Mountain5-AAAAAAA0-449.1565.5143 [18]14.278.13
203 [19]Eagle's Landing Christian5-AA0-448.2273.5213 [1]14.749.53
204 [38]Effingham County2-AAAAAA1-348.1957.23105 [28]12.537.35
205 [9]Aquinas8-A Division II3-147.8441.11270 [13]13.498.67
206 [30]Sonoraville7-AAAA2-347.1451.50168 [28]17.7413.62
207 [31]Southeast Bulloch3-AAAA3-147.0138.16297 [46]10.116.12
208 [10]Lincoln County8-A Division II2-246.8849.82179 [5]12.078.21
209 [39]Evans2-AAAAAA1-346.7351.56167 [40]12.358.64
210 [31]Northside (Columbus)3-AAAAA3-246.6936.88304 [48]13.9310.25
211 [32]East Forsyth8-AAAA3-046.6027.99372 [55]14.0410.45
212 [11]Early County1-A Division II3-146.4730.96357 [29]11.397.94
213 [32]Banneker5-AAAAA2-246.4654.61138 [23]15.4211.98
214 [24]Bremen6-AAA3-146.3539.97281 [33]10.016.68
215 [42]Forsyth Central6-AAAAAAA1-346.2154.62137 [35]13.6510.45
216 [20]Jeff Davis1-AA2-246.2053.94144 [11]9.706.51
217 [21]East Jackson8-AA4-046.0927.54374 [44]12.249.16
218 [25]Gilmer7-AAA3-146.0335.08320 [39]12.809.78
219 [26]Dougherty1-AAA3-245.9242.03255 [30]12.239.32
220 [27]Ringgold6-AAA3-145.8842.52249 [27]10.117.24
221 [12]McIntosh County Academy3-A Division II2-245.8545.65223 [8]9.626.78
222 [28]Savannah Country Day3-AAA2-245.7143.85237 [24]11.709.00
223 [22]Fannin County7-AA2-245.7044.75233 [19]12.529.84
224 [33]Statesboro1-AAAAA1-345.6953.13152 [24]11.458.78
225 [23]ACE Charter2-AA4-145.6819.16412 [53]16.1713.50
226 [29]Hephzibah4-AAA3-145.5738.47292 [37]11.689.11
227 [34]Loganville8-AAAAA2-345.3046.05220 [35]12.039.75
228 [13]Johnson County5-A Division II2-145.1638.39295 [19]10.898.74
229 [24]Putnam County4-AA2-245.0542.94246 [22]12.0410.00
230 [43]Central Gwinnett8-AAAAAAA2-344.9742.95245 [44]11.389.42
231 [40]Paulding County5-AAAAAA1-444.9362.4866 [17]11.669.74
232 [33]Howard2-AAAA3-144.9022.58402 [57]11.419.53
233 [30]Long County3-AAA3-144.6425.85388 [47]14.4312.80
234 [41]Riverwood4-AAAAAA2-244.4846.58213 [44]15.0013.54
235 [25]Banks County8-AA4-044.4027.90373 [43]11.6810.29
236 [31]Dawson County7-AAA0-444.3967.8832 [4]8.276.89
237 [26]Model7-AA2-144.3442.97244 [21]10.138.80
238 [42]Shiloh8-AAAAAA1-344.2763.5456 [14]12.1510.89
239 [4]BrookstoneGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA1-244.1340.75273 [4]11.3810.26
240 [14]Darlington7-A Division I2-244.0642.03256 [17]9.698.64
241 [35]Lithia Springs5-AAAAA0-443.9966.1839 [5]11.3110.33
242 [15]Metter3-A Division I1-443.4955.65128 [3]9.348.86
243 [27]North Cobb Christian6-AA3-243.4531.24353 [37]8.968.52
244 [43]Grovetown2-AAAAAA2-243.4343.68239 [49]13.4613.04
245 [34]Westover1-AAAA3-243.3341.68262 [43]11.9311.62
246 [36]Chapel Hill5-AAAAA3-143.2534.69323 [52]7.797.55
247 [44]Newnan5-AAAAAA1-343.0759.1189 [24]10.8410.79
248 [37]Chattahoochee6-AAAAA1-343.0348.73192 [30]13.1613.14
249 [35]Southwest DeKalb6-AAAA2-342.8252.16162 [27]9.769.95
250 [38]Centennial6-AAAAA0-442.8264.9648 [7]12.0112.21
251 [32]Hart County8-AAA1-342.8147.12203 [21]7.457.66
252 [45]Tift County1-AAAAAA0-442.7171.3921 [5]12.3512.66
253 [14]Wilcox County4-A Division II2-242.6339.06288 [17]12.0812.47
254 [36]Cherokee Bluff8-AAAA1-342.5648.19197 [35]9.449.89
255 [37]McDonough5-AAAA3-142.4131.97343 [52]11.7612.36
256 [46]Lakeside (Evans)2-AAAAAA2-242.2646.56216 [45]8.979.72
257 [28]Vidalia3-AA2-242.0835.88311 [30]9.7210.66
258 [15]Telfair County4-A Division II3-041.9518.21414 [40]10.5211.59
259 [5]Stratford AcademyGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA3-141.9021.30407 [16]9.4410.56
260 [47]Alcovy3-AAAAAA1-341.7360.7277 [23]9.7811.06
261 [16]Emanuel County Institute3-A Division II1-341.6352.79156 [2]7.438.81
262 [29]North Murray7-AA2-241.6341.99257 [23]16.1417.53
263 [39]Eagle's Landing2-AAAAA2-341.4451.19171 [26]11.9713.54
264 [38]Hampton5-AAAA2-341.3149.80181 [32]8.3510.05
265 [16]Bacon County1-A Division I2-241.1436.13306 [24]9.4411.31
266 [39]Westside (Macon)2-AAAA4-040.4720.38409 [58]12.5715.12
267 [17]St. Francis6-A Division I1-239.6841.91258 [18]9.1312.47
268 [40]Bradwell Institute1-AAAAA1-339.6449.45185 [28]12.7716.14
269 [17]Turner County2-A Division II2-339.5942.38253 [10]12.0815.50
270 [41]Woodland (Cartersville)7-AAAAA2-239.0740.17279 [45]10.7314.67
271 [30]South Atlanta6-AA1-339.0343.22243 [20]8.4112.39
272 [40]Heritage (Ringgold)7-AAAA3-138.8929.68364 [54]8.3112.43
273 [44]Meadowcreek7-AAAAAAA0-438.6061.2274 [27]9.2713.68
274 [31]Haralson County7-AA0-438.4156.83110 [7]7.2811.88
275 [42]Heritage (Conyers)8-AAAAA2-238.4044.85232 [40]8.2812.90
276 [48]New Manchester5-AAAAAA1-338.1661.5571 [20]4.859.70
277 [18]Washington-Wilkes8-A Division II2-237.7227.08379 [34]11.1116.40
278 [41]Cedar Shoals8-AAAA1-337.6050.31175 [30]6.8112.23
279 [43]Drew3-AAAAA1-337.3657.43104 [16]5.5611.21
280 [32]Worth County1-AA2-237.2931.22354 [38]8.6514.38
281 [42]Luella5-AAAA1-437.2852.80155 [23]7.3213.05
282 [18]Jasper County5-A Division I3-237.2733.81330 [28]6.2612.00
283 [19]Whitefield Academy6-A Division I1-337.2345.34225 [14]7.7813.56
284 [19]Dooly County4-A Division II0-337.1152.46159 [3]9.0714.97
285 [20]Wheeler County4-A Division II3-237.1030.29360 [31]7.1413.05
286 [20]Oglethorpe County5-A Division I1-336.9543.89236 [15]4.1910.25
287 [49]Woodstock6-AAAAAA1-436.7655.75126 [33]6.8613.11
288 [33]Jackson2-AAA1-336.7549.81180 [17]7.7113.97
289 [43]Griffin2-AAAA0-436.6060.3481 [7]5.6312.05
290 [21]Temple4-A Division I3-236.4829.47367 [32]7.2013.73
291 [22]Mount Pisgah Christian6-A Division I2-236.3641.60264 [19]6.1812.84
292 [33]Berrien1-AA1-236.2638.44294 [26]8.7115.47
293 [6]Valwood SchoolGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA3-036.1715.44431 [19]8.4715.32
294 [7]Tattnall SquareGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA1-436.0044.06235 [1]11.1918.20
295 [8]Terrell AcademyGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA3-035.8116.71426 [17]5.6412.84
296 [44]M.L. King4-AAAAA1-335.7241.29267 [44]7.7815.07
297 [34]Westside (Augusta)4-AA2-235.4831.26352 [36]5.6213.15
298 [50]Johns Creek7-AAAAAA1-335.4752.34161 [38]4.4311.98
299 [34]LaFayette6-AAA1-335.3442.59248 [26]4.0411.71
300 [23]Pelham1-A Division I2-335.2539.59282 [23]6.7814.55
301 [24]East Laurens2-A Division I2-235.0841.11269 [20]8.9816.91
302 [44]North Clayton4-AAAA4-135.0723.68395 [56]9.2317.18
303 [35]Washington6-AA1-434.9548.92190 [15]3.0211.08
304 [25]Heard County4-A Division I0-434.9053.55150 [7]6.6314.74
305 [9]Bulloch AcademyGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA4-034.908.59446 [22]6.1514.26
306 [1]Flint River AcademyGIAA Region 1-A4-034.751.05451 [4]5.4913.75
307 [45]Locust Grove2-AAAAA1-334.7355.02134 [22]6.2414.53
308 [10]George Walton AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA2-334.5941.62263 [3]3.5611.98
309 [26]Pepperell7-A Division I1-334.2442.42252 [16]6.0614.84
310 [45]Druid Hills6-AAAA †2-1-134.2133.94328 [50]6.1214.93
311 [21]Charlton County2-A Division II0-533.7057.9198 [1]7.7117.02
312 [22]Portal3-A Division II2-233.6122.65399 [39]4.3413.74
313 [23]Hawkinsville4-A Division II4-133.4816.09428 [44]6.8916.43
314 [51]Lakeside (Atlanta)4-AAAAAA †3-133.2325.57390 [57]2.5712.35
315 [24]Seminole County1-A Division II1-333.1640.31277 [15]5.5015.36
316 [46]Walnut Grove8-AAAA1-333.0237.39300 [47]3.4713.46
317 [1]Gatewood SchoolGIAA Region 2-AA4-032.9512.22439 [8]4.3114.37
318 [35]Pickens7-AAA1-332.9140.91272 [31]7.7617.86
319 [11]Bethlehem Christian AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA5-032.87-12.08459 [25]4.6314.78
320 [27]Jefferson County2-A Division I0-432.7753.63148 [6]8.9019.15
321 [46]Greenbrier1-AAAAA0-432.7145.73222 [36]4.3714.68
322 [2]Brentwood SchoolGIAA Region 2-AA2-132.6622.90398 [4]6.6517.01
323 [12]Frederica AcademyGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA2-232.2934.52324 [7]4.9315.65
324 [36]Gordon Lee6-AAA2-231.7831.80347 [43]6.5717.81
325 [47]Shaw1-AAAA2-331.7633.74331 [51]1.8113.06
326 [47]Chamblee4-AAAAA2-331.5635.65313 [49]3.8215.28
327 [37]Coahulla Creek6-AAA2-231.2027.28376 [46]3.4115.23
328 [25]Marion County6-A Division II2-230.9034.89322 [23]7.3819.49
329 [28]Dade County7-A Division I1-330.5955.88125 [2]5.2917.71
330 [52]Lassiter7-AAAAAA0-430.5456.07121 [31]4.9617.43
331 [38]Liberty County3-AAA0-430.5256.69112 [11]1.5814.07
332 [36]Windsor Forest3-AA2-230.5037.75298 [28]2.9315.44
333 [37]Therrell6-AA3-130.4010.88441 [57]3.6316.24
334 [38]McNair5-AA2-230.2028.87369 [41]3.0315.85
335 [48]Tri-Cities5-AAAAA2-230.0736.98303 [47]3.7616.71
336 [49]North Springs6-AAAAA1-330.0239.22285 [46]1.6814.68
337 [26]Mount Zion (Carroll)7-A Division II3-130.0113.99433 [47]6.0919.09
338 [53]Apalachee8-AAAAAA0-529.9653.88145 [36]5.8618.91
339 [39]Richmond Academy4-AAA2-229.7422.64400 [48]0.9414.21
340 [27]Hancock Central5-A Division II2-229.5137.32301 [20]4.0417.54
341 [3]Southwest Georgia AcademyGIAA Region 3-AA2-129.5026.23385 [3]6.5520.06
342 [13]Pinewood ChristianGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA1-329.4840.41276 [5]5.1918.72
343 [50]Lithonia4-AAAAA1-329.2546.88207 [32]5.7319.50
344 [29]Screven County3-A Division I1-329.2240.52275 [21]3.8317.62
345 [28]Christian Heritage7-A Division II1-329.1639.23284 [16]5.1619.01
346 [51]Union Grove2-AAAAA0-529.1245.09228 [38]4.6818.57
347 [40]Johnson (Savannah)3-AAA2-228.9228.80370 [45]1.6215.71
348 [48]Seckinger8-AAAA †0-428.5358.6093 [12]6.0820.57
349 [49]Woodland (Stockbridge)5-AAAA0-528.4447.26201 [37]2.7517.32
350 [29]Miller County1-A Division II0-328.3446.99205 [6]1.5016.18
351 [39]Tattnall County3-AA1-328.2638.25296 [27]-0.2914.46
352 [30]Warren County8-A Division II2-228.2526.29384 [35]2.2617.02
353 [30]Social Circle5-A Division I1-328.0834.26325 [26]3.0117.95
354 [4]Central Fellowship ChristianGIAA Region 6-AA2-0-127.35-0.79456 [10]4.9120.57
355 [40]KIPP Atlanta Collegiate6-AA3-227.3522.64401 [49]1.6317.30
356 [41]Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe6-AAA1-327.1739.12287 [35]5.9321.77
357 [31]Taylor County6-A Division II3-126.7815.73429 [45]0.9417.17
358 [50]Hardaway1-AAAA0-526.6254.88135 [19]0.6717.06
359 [41]Southwest2-AA2-226.6121.16408 [52]3.8920.29
360 [14]Brookwood SchoolGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA2-226.4537.09302 [6]8.6825.24
361 [42]Salem4-AAA1-326.4046.65209 [22]1.6518.26
362 [42]Redan5-AA1-326.1838.64290 [24]1.2218.05
363 [45]Berkmar7-AAAAAAA1-2-126.1431.96344 [45]2.2519.12
364 [1]Cherokee ChristianGAPPS Region 1-AA2-226.0718.85413 [1]0.9817.92
365 [54]South Cobb4-AAAAAA0-426.0546.62212 [43]5.2922.26
366 [15]Strong Rock ChristianGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA4-125.6912.60438 [20]0.2317.56
367 [32]Wilkinson County5-A Division II1-225.4241.28268 [12]0.3317.92
368 [51]Fayette County4-AAAA0-425.3753.78147 [22]1.4519.09
369 [16]Westfield SchoolGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA3-225.3123.28397 [15]2.1419.84
370 [5]Edmund Burke AcademyGIAA Region 4-AA3-025.266.69447 [9]0.7718.52
371 [43]Brantley County3-AA3-124.8813.14435 [56]-0.3317.80
372 [52]Midtown5-AAAAA †2-324.5824.73391 [53]1.6520.07
373 [33]Terrell County1-A Division II1-124.5725.93387 [37]0.4818.92
374 [17]Southland AcademyGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA2-324.5729.09368 [12]-0.3318.12
375 [34]Mitchell County1-A Division II0-424.3844.74234 [9]-1.2817.35
376 [44]Mount Paran Christian6-AA1-324.1135.46318 [32]0.7519.65
377 [35]Lake Oconee Academy8-A Division II †2-323.6325.71389 [38]-1.0718.32
378 [52]Riverdale4-AAAA0-523.2249.85178 [31]3.4623.25
379 [55]Morrow3-AAAAAA1-423.1945.97221 [46]-3.3116.52
380 [45]Rutland2-AA2-222.9621.85404 [50]3.4523.51
381 [43]West Hall7-AAA1-322.9235.44319 [38]2.0622.16
382 [46]B.E.S.T. Academy6-AA2-322.6127.32375 [45]0.0620.46
383 [53]East Hall8-AAAA2-222.5129.97362 [53]0.6221.12
384 [2]Robert Toombs AcademyGIAA Region 2-A2-222.3516.74423 [2]2.2922.95
385 [44]Franklin County8-AAA1-422.2151.27169 [15]1.9922.80
386 [31]Chattooga7-A Division I1-321.7631.15355 [31]0.5921.84
387 [47]Murray County7-AA1-321.5831.54349 [35]0.8522.29
388 [18]St. Andrew's SchoolGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA3-121.3216.71427 [18]2.8124.50
389 [48]Kendrick2-AA2-221.1923.49396 [48]1.9923.81
390 [56]Rockdale County3-AAAAAA1-321.0832.28342 [55]-1.0820.86
391 [45]Cross Creek4-AAA2-120.9217.86416 [50]1.5823.68
392 [32]Armuchee7-A Division I2-220.8822.20403 [35]0.8622.99
393 [54]Islands3-AAAA0-519.9559.7784 [8]-3.0420.02
394 [33]King's Ridge Christian6-A Division I †2-119.8319.99410 [36]-2.4220.77
395 [49]Spencer2-AA1-319.2331.76348 [34]-4.2519.53
396 [46]Discovery7-AAAAAAA1-419.0845.12226 [41]-4.4319.50
397 [19]Tiftarea AcademyGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA0-4-118.6432.50340 [10]3.1427.52
398 [36]Treutlen4-A Division II0-418.5651.22170 [4]-2.2122.25
399 [20]Deerfield-WindsorGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA1-318.3126.83381 [13]-0.3024.41
400 [46]Columbus1-AAA1-318.1231.08356 [44]1.7026.59
401 [55]Johnson (Gainesville)8-AAAA †1-317.8434.11326 [49]-2.9722.20
402 [2]Calvary ChristianGAPPS Region 2-AA3-217.7816.71425 [2]-2.3222.92
403 [37]Randolph-Clay1-A Division II1-217.2029.55366 [33]-6.9118.90
404 [6]Briarwood AcademyGIAA Region 4-AA1-217.1717.52418 [5]-4.9020.94
405 [34]Coosa7-A Division I3-116.8811.33440 [38]-1.4124.72
406 [56]Chestatee8-AAAA0-416.7146.92206 [38]-4.0722.23
407 [21]Lakeview AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA2-216.129.59444 [21]-3.6523.24
408 [47]Ridgeland6-AAA0-415.9838.79289 [36]-1.3525.68
409 [35]Claxton3-A Division I1-415.7724.43393 [34]-2.9324.31
410 [38]Montgomery County3-A Division II0-415.5033.52332 [24]0.5328.05
411 [3]Skipstone AcademyGAPPS Region 2-AA2-115.218.76445 [4]1.2929.10
412 [39]Glascock County5-A Division II1-314.9916.92421 [43]0.0528.07
413 [48]Beach3-AAA0-413.9831.96345 [42]-6.4522.59
414 [22]Mount de SalesGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA0-412.9733.44333 [8]-5.5124.53
415 [50]Butler4-AA1-212.9121.68405 [51]-7.6222.48
416 [40]Pataula Charter1-A Division II †2-212.9117.73417 [42]-4.1925.92
417 [51]Landmark Christian5-AA0-412.4235.46317 [31]-2.3328.27
418 [41]Chattahoochee County6-A Division II0-412.2732.53339 [26]-4.0726.67
419 [42]Georgia Military Prep5-A Division II1-411.7725.96386 [36]-5.1526.09
420 [57]Stone Mountain6-AAAA †0-411.6536.07308 [48]-4.8126.55
421 [53]Northview6-AAAAA0-411.4535.03321 [51]-7.2024.36
422 [52]Walker6-AA †3-110.90-14.09460 [58]-6.3725.75
423 [43]Atkinson County2-A Division II0-410.7936.06309 [21]-1.6630.56
424 [36]Crawford County4-A Division I0-410.5931.31351 [30]-4.3928.03
425 [3]Memorial DayGIAA Region 2-A3-110.20-6.36457 [6]-6.0126.81
426 [58]Mount Zion (Jonesboro)5-AAAA0-49.8642.67247 [42]-7.3025.85
427 [23]Heritage (Newnan)GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA1-39.791.59450 [24]-10.2822.95
428 [7]Augusta PrepGIAA Region 4-AA1-39.7927.11378 [2]-3.6629.56
429 [53]Glenn Hills4-AA1-49.1028.62371 [42]-8.0425.87
430 [54]Central (Macon)2-AA0-48.7436.40305 [29]-6.5727.70
431 [8]Piedmont AcademyGIAA Region 2-AA1-37.7317.05419 [6]-12.7822.51
432 [57]Forest Park3-AAAAAA0-46.8836.08307 [52]-9.1027.03
433 [44]Greenville6-A Division II0-45.9431.50350 [28]-2.6634.42
434 [55]Towers5-AA0-44.7326.88380 [46]-12.2326.05
435 [45]Towns County8-A Division II0-44.5231.93346 [27]-5.9432.55
436 [59]Southeast Whitfield7-AAAA1-34.3816.72424 [60]-7.6131.03
437 [49]Pike County2-AAA0-53.1532.49341 [41]-9.4630.40
438 [46]Baconton Charter1-A Division II1-22.8515.32432 [46]-3.6436.53
439 [9]Georgia ChristianGIAA Region 3-AA0-32.6635.46316 [1]-7.3533.01
440 [56]Josey4-AA1-32.4116.74422 [54]-8.8931.71
441 [37]Athens Christian8-A Division I0-42.3732.96337 [29]-5.6235.02
442 [4]Pinecrest AcademyGAPPS Region 1-AA1-21.680.96452 [5]-8.6732.66
443 [5]King's AcademyGAPPS Region 1-AA2-21.420.45455 [7]-13.7127.89
444 [6]Lanier ChristianGAPPS Region 1-AA1-21.230.47454 [6]-6.0035.79
445 [50]Groves3-AAA1-3-1.1119.49411 [49]-11.6632.47
446 [7]Community ChristianGAPPS Region 2-AA0-4-1.52-11.8032.74
447 [57]Gordon Central7-AA0-4-2.6524.43394 [47]-14.3831.29
448 [10]Trinity Christian (Dublin)GIAA Region 6-AA1-4-2.6613.38434 [7]-11.8533.82
449 [4]Thomas JeffersonGIAA Region 2-A0-4-2.7521.53406 [1]-13.6532.11
450 [58]Jordan2-AA0-4-3.8930.11361 [40]-11.5335.37
451 [5]Fullington AcademyGIAA Region 1-A0-3-6.3610.20442 [3]-20.1029.28
452 [38]Savannah3-A Division I0-5-7.3512.97437 [37]-16.6033.76
453 [24]Loganville ChristianGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA1-3-7.895.31448 [23]-13.5737.33
454 [47]Central (Talbotton)6-A Division II1-3-13.4313.11436 [48]-22.3334.11
455 [60]Clarkston6-AAAA †1-3-14.5316.98420 [59]-18.1839.36
456 [48]Southwest Georgia STEM1-A Division II †0-0-14.74-16.7041.06
457 [6]Harvester ChristianGIAA Region 1-A1-3-15.870.84453 [5]-12.4246.46
458 [25]Riverside Military AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA0-4-16.6529.65365 [11]-15.0144.65
459 [11]St. Mary's AcademyGIAA Region 1-AA0-0-19.36-20.0342.34
460 [49]Twiggs County5-A Division II0-3-22.7917.89415 [41]-23.0342.78
461 [7]Grace ChristianGIAA Region 1-A0-0-26.97-24.0845.90
462 [12]Notre Dame AcademyGIAA Region 1-AA2-2-27.10-24.5645.55
463 [8]Rock Springs ChristianGAPPS Region 2-AA1-4-31.58-6.46458 [8]-24.1650.44
464 [9]Creekside ChristianGAPPS Region 2-AA0-4-33.949.61443 [3]-27.2149.74
465 [54]Cross Keys4-AAAAA †0-5-46.441.87449 [54]-44.1645.28



† - Plays a non-region schedule

Regions

Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.

Rank Region Teams Comp Rating Avg Rating
14-AAAAAAA687.2779.11
22-AAAAAAA583.6374.90
31-AAAAAAA583.1778.14
48-AAAAAAA681.6071.62
51-AAAAAA677.6369.89
66-AAAAAAA676.7667.45
75-AAAAAAA675.4766.40
85-AAA474.4468.28
97-AAAAA671.9565.22
105-AAAAAA870.9760.10
113-AAAAAAA569.9366.95
123-AAAA666.5356.72
136-AAAAAA766.1860.25
147-AAAAAAA765.1053.07
158-AAAAAA764.9756.15
167-AAAAAA764.6355.53
171-AAAAA664.4454.90
188-AAAAA764.4357.50
194-AAAAAA663.3456.57
208-AAA662.7153.76
212-AAAA761.2454.18
222-AAAAA759.8152.22
232-AAAAAA759.4652.42
244-AAAA857.5648.76
251-AAAA557.2947.99
265-A Division I456.6945.24
276-AAAAA755.9246.45
283-AA755.8646.34
295-AAAAA855.3951.34
308-AA655.3452.68
312-A Division I555.1548.19
327-AAAA654.6945.12
338-A Division I454.1243.74
346-AAAA653.6858.14
353-AAAAAA853.5942.50
363-AAAAA553.5649.56
371-AAA653.4947.69
381-AA752.3647.81
397-AAA751.6045.09
402-AAA551.3641.65
415-AAAA850.2541.98
428-AAAA950.1243.93
433-AAA849.1937.59
441-A Division I448.9945.33
45GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA548.1840.17
464-AAA647.5139.56
472-A Division II545.2237.72
484-AA845.0934.34
497-AA744.8035.72
505-AA744.4134.09
518-A Division II644.3737.77
527-A Division II344.2937.99
533-A Division II543.9637.69
544-AAAAA643.6843.01
556-A Division I442.7141.70
566-AAA840.9735.46
576-A Division II839.7327.98
584-A Division I439.6833.00
597-A Division I738.8632.00
604-A Division II638.6835.14
61GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA538.2731.01
622-AA836.2025.62
633-A Division I536.1926.37
646-AA733.9131.70
65GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA432.0629.50
66GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA631.3126.66
67GIAA Region 2-AA330.1824.45
681-A Division II727.7125.28
695-A Division II627.1317.35
70GIAA Region 3-AA222.7216.08
71GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA522.0911.81
72GIAA Region 4-AA320.9017.40
73GIAA Region 6-AA219.8112.35
74GIAA Region 2-A315.209.93
75GAPPS Region 1-AA413.947.60
76GIAA Region 1-A49.44-3.61
77GAPPS Region 2-AA54.22-6.81
78GIAA Region 1-AA2-21.30-23.23

Least Likely Results

These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.

Date Favorite Underdog Score Diff Prob Likelihood
08/18SonoravillePickens21 - 3812.3081.5%0.220
09/09NewtonMcEachern13 - 735.5098.6%0.244
08/18MonroeMitchell County3 - 026.9696.2%0.254
08/18Miller GroveTucker13 - 548.8174.3%0.259
08/18Stephens CountyHabersham Central31 - 2924.0394.7%0.265
08/19Cedar GroveDutchtown34 - 3321.1692.7%0.280
08/18Upson-LeeUnion Grove21 - 2021.1192.7%0.281
08/26Burke CountyEffingham County10 - 622.2393.6%0.337
08/25Sumter CountyWestover18 - 307.0670.1%0.352
08/25Winder-BarrowM.L. King28 - 2715.7086.9%0.357
09/01WestoverSpencer20 - 1424.0994.8%0.367
08/19East CowetaStarr's Mill28 - 2126.0195.8%0.373
09/08Central Fellowship ChristianCrawford County31 - 2914.8485.6%0.390
09/08Blessed TrinitySt. Pius X16 - 1414.0684.5%0.401
08/18Cherokee ChristianCalvary Christian19 - 2010.2277.4%0.403

Highest Rated Matchups

These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.

Game Rating Date Team Opponent Score Diff Prob
96.5510/13Mill CreekBuford - 4.3662.8%
94.1509/15NewtonWestlake27 - 1210.5978.2%
93.2708/18HughesCarrollton39 - 346.4968.6%
92.4609/22Mill CreekParkview - 7.0069.9%
91.5210/20WestlakeCarrollton - 0.6051.8%
90.6210/20NewtonParkview - 14.0084.4%
89.1710/27WestlakeEast Coweta - 6.6669.0%
89.1710/06CarrolltonEast Coweta - 0.2750.8%
88.9910/27Colquitt CountyValdosta - 4.7063.8%
86.9009/08MiltonRoswell34 - 1411.8680.6%
86.4008/18GainesvilleMarist34 - 263.8261.3%
85.3409/01BufordNorth Cobb45 - 2811.8880.7%
85.3108/18WestlakeNorth Cobb52 - 288.7874.2%
85.2910/06WaltonNorth Cobb - 13.1983.0%
84.6909/22HughesDouglas County - 16.9188.4%

Loren Maxwell
