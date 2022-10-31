BreakingNews
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-285 West shut down at Roswell Road after big rig overturns

Maxwell summary after Week 11
Maxwell summary after Week 11

High School Sports Blog
By Loren Maxwell
1 hour ago

The Maxwell Ratings will rank the 465 teams of the Georgia High School Association (GHSA), the Georgia Independent Athletic Association (GIAA), and the Georgia Association of Private & Parochial Schools (GAPPS) throughout the 2022 season. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on field results and do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.

Maxwell GHSA Football Ratings

As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.

The ratings are scaled so that there is a 50% chance in any given year of at least one team eclipsing a rating of 100.00.

A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half of the home advantage.

For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 1,870 of 2,024 total games (ignoring ties) (92.39%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 9.92 points and all game margins within 13.00 points.

All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

Home Advantage: 1.94

By Class

AAAAAAA AAAAAA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Colquitt County9-0100.761Hughes9-095.92
2Buford9-0100.002Thomas County Central9-093.86
3Mill Creek8-197.103Roswell8-183.71
4North Cobb7-290.264Lee County6-382.28
5Carrollton10-090.065Rome8-180.11
6Walton7-285.146Houston County7-279.98
7Milton6-384.977Gainesville9-078.85
8Grayson8-184.618Northside (Warner Robins)6-378.31
9Lambert9-083.349Woodward Academy8-173.64
10Westlake6-381.7810Alpharetta7-271.42
11Valdosta8-281.1711Brunswick9-069.05
12Lowndes5-477.0412Marist7-268.10
13Brookwood5-476.3513South Paulding6-367.83
14Marietta4-575.2214Douglas County7-267.74
15Norcross7-273.8915Blessed Trinity6-365.29



AAAAA AAAA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Ware County8-082.761Cedartown9-088.63
2Coffee8-172.712Benedictine7-280.65
3Creekside7-272.533Perry8-179.27
4Jefferson7-270.974North Oconee9-079.27
5Cambridge7-270.335Troup9-078.16
6Warner Robins5-469.416Bainbridge5-472.57
7Cartersville9-168.077Burke County7-169.71
8Calhoun7-366.498Stockbridge7-267.12
9Dutchtown8-165.069Starr's Mill7-264.41
10Loganville9-164.3510Heritage (Ringgold)8-162.84
11Kell8-161.6311Whitewater7-262.30
12Jones County5-461.5512LaGrange7-261.89
13Eastside6-359.9413Wayne County7-261.76
14Clarke Central4-558.9414Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)5-459.37
15Lithia Springs6-357.7815Pace Academy7-257.50



AAA AA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Cedar Grove6-290.111Fitzgerald9-076.70
2Sandy Creek7-275.062Rockmart7-264.51
3Stephens County8-172.883Pierce County8-163.95
4Oconee County5-468.174Callaway6-362.79
5Carver (Atlanta)6-266.125South Atlanta9-062.54
6Thomasville7-364.836Appling County7-162.29
7Monroe Area4-564.007Thomson8-161.33
8Calvary Day8-063.658Fellowship Christian6-358.19
9Peach County6-363.489Cook6-358.02
10Hart County5-462.0810Athens Academy7-253.69
11Carver (Columbus)7-261.1511Worth County8-153.41
12Dougherty8-257.8612Putnam County7-250.12
13Adairsville8-157.1213Eagle's Landing Christian5-449.66
14Hebron Christian7-256.7614Columbia6-347.40
15Dawson County8-256.4815Northeast6-347.17



A Division I A Division II
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Irwin County7-177.701Bowdon8-156.75
2Prince Avenue Christian8-074.602Johnson County9-052.03
3Rabun County10-071.373Schley County7-249.99
4Brooks County6-271.084Charlton County6-248.85
5Swainsboro8-066.755Early County7-348.52
6Darlington9-063.606Clinch County8-246.85
7Elbert County9-160.847McIntosh County Academy9-145.27
8St. Francis6-355.828Lincoln County7-240.79
9Bleckley County8-255.619Manchester6-340.61
10Dublin6-254.6610Jenkins County6-339.92
11Metter6-354.0111Wilcox County6-339.56
12Lamar County8-153.0612Emanuel County Institute3-638.56
13Whitefield Academy6-350.6313Telfair County7-237.28
14Trion8-147.8214Christian Heritage4-637.00
15Social Circle7-247.4915Aquinas6-335.67



GIAA AAAA-AAA GIAA AA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1John Milledge Academy9-057.661Central Fellowship Christian9-028.70
2St. Anne-Pacelli8-147.992Brentwood School6-322.20
3Tattnall Square6-344.333Briarwood Academy6-314.27
4Stratford Academy6-343.364Augusta Prep4-57.01
5Brookstone6-339.105Gatewood School4-56.41



GIAA A GAPPS AA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Thomas Jefferson8-123.471Cherokee Christian7-217.76
2Robert Toombs Academy5-412.412Skipstone Academy8-012.60
3Fullington Academy6-3-7.833King's Academy7-23.60
4Flint River Academy3-6-27.354Lanier Christian6-2-3.29
5Memorial Day3-6-27.985Calvary Christian5-5-6.79



All-Class

Classification rankings are shown in [brackets]. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

Rank Team Region Rec Rating Sch Str Rank Offense Defense
1 [1]Colquitt County1-AAAAAAA9-0100.7673.0410 [7]45.54-18.03
2 [2]Buford8-AAAAAAA9-0100.0073.927 [5]40.31-22.50
3 [3]Mill Creek8-AAAAAAA8-197.1072.5712 [9]46.45-13.46
4 [1]Hughes5-AAAAAA9-095.9253.9783 [22]42.48-16.24
5 [2]Thomas County Central1-AAAAAA9-093.8664.8129 [4]43.35-13.33
6 [4]North Cobb5-AAAAAAA7-290.2674.186 [4]36.59-16.49
7 [1]Cedar Grove5-AAA6-290.1175.955 [1]39.99-12.93
8 [5]Carrollton2-AAAAAAA10-090.0660.5644 [30]38.30-14.57
9 [1]Cedartown7-AAAA9-088.6355.9470 [4]33.85-17.58
10 [6]Walton5-AAAAAAA7-285.1466.3622 [19]36.88-11.07
11 [7]Milton6-AAAAAAA6-384.9769.3516 [13]33.34-14.44
12 [8]Grayson4-AAAAAAA8-184.6164.8428 [22]34.57-12.84
13 [3]Roswell7-AAAAAA8-183.7156.2467 [18]35.27-11.24
14 [9]Lambert6-AAAAAAA9-083.3460.3245 [31]35.98-10.16
15 [1]Ware County1-AAAAA8-082.7649.39125 [17]31.85-13.71
16 [4]Lee County1-AAAAAA6-382.2873.159 [2]35.34-9.75
17 [10]Westlake2-AAAAAAA6-381.7871.3413 [10]34.21-10.38
18 [11]Valdosta1-AAAAAAA8-281.1766.9219 [16]28.86-15.11
19 [2]Benedictine3-AAAA7-280.6551.29106 [12]31.26-12.19
20 [5]Rome6-AAAAAA8-180.1153.6788 [25]32.99-9.93
21 [6]Houston County1-AAAAAA7-279.9858.1651 [11]34.53-8.26
22 [3]Perry2-AAAA8-179.2752.9292 [8]33.86-8.22
23 [4]North Oconee8-AAAA9-079.2738.92242 [42]28.22-13.86
24 [7]Gainesville8-AAAAAA9-078.8553.5089 [26]32.55-9.10
25 [8]Northside (Warner Robins)1-AAAAAA6-378.3166.3623 [3]29.30-11.82
26 [5]Troup4-AAAA9-078.1641.70208 [36]36.81-4.16
27 [1]Irwin County1-A Division I7-177.7050.72109 [2]30.43-10.08
28 [12]Lowndes1-AAAAAAA5-477.0480.031 [1]31.71-8.13
29 [1]Fitzgerald1-AA9-076.7047.04151 [6]30.58-8.93
30 [13]Brookwood4-AAAAAAA5-476.3573.418 [6]32.62-6.54
31 [14]Marietta3-AAAAAAA4-575.2276.543 [3]29.60-8.43
32 [2]Sandy Creek5-AAA7-275.0660.0347 [3]31.69-6.18
33 [2]Prince Avenue Christian5-A Division I8-074.6045.50165 [8]31.54-5.86
34 [15]Norcross7-AAAAAAA7-273.8954.0581 [36]31.88-4.82
35 [9]Woodward Academy3-AAAAAA8-173.6441.37212 [48]28.17-8.28
36 [16]Parkview4-AAAAAAA6-373.0364.3430 [23]30.39-5.46
37 [17]East Coweta2-AAAAAAA5-472.8968.5217 [14]32.41-3.29
38 [3]Stephens County8-AAA8-172.8850.21116 [10]28.60-7.09
39 [2]Coffee1-AAAAA8-172.7139.02241 [44]30.92-4.60
40 [6]Bainbridge1-AAAA5-472.5763.0737 [1]27.97-7.41
41 [3]Creekside5-AAAAA7-272.5347.92138 [20]27.22-8.12
42 [18]Collins Hill8-AAAAAAA4-571.8879.162 [2]25.86-8.83
43 [10]Alpharetta7-AAAAAA7-271.4253.8185 [24]33.08-1.15
44 [19]South Forsyth6-AAAAAAA5-471.4165.9524 [20]29.11-5.11
45 [3]Rabun County8-A Division I10-071.3750.32115 [3]27.79-6.39
46 [4]Brooks County1-A Division I6-271.0854.6975 [1]29.60-4.29
47 [4]Jefferson8-AAAAA7-270.9753.8186 [10]25.69-8.09
48 [20]Denmark6-AAAAAAA5-470.6270.8114 [11]26.39-7.04
49 [5]Cambridge6-AAAAA7-270.3350.64111 [12]30.32-2.82
50 [21]Kennesaw Mountain5-AAAAAAA7-270.0856.1869 [35]31.74-1.15
51 [7]Burke County3-AAAA7-169.7153.0790 [7]29.41-3.10
52 [22]Camden County1-AAAAAAA6-369.7056.8259 [34]24.18-8.34
53 [6]Warner Robins2-AAAAA5-469.4164.9925 [1]27.04-5.18
54 [23]North Paulding3-AAAAAAA6-369.1860.1246 [32]28.28-3.71
55 [11]Brunswick2-AAAAAA9-069.0541.92206 [47]29.56-2.29
56 [24]North Gwinnett7-AAAAAAA7-268.2249.02130 [41]28.53-2.50
57 [4]Oconee County8-AAA5-468.1764.9726 [2]26.66-4.32
58 [12]Marist4-AAAAAA7-268.1052.1499 [29]29.55-1.36
59 [7]Cartersville7-AAAAA9-168.0743.56186 [32]28.61-2.27
60 [25]Newton4-AAAAAAA5-467.9764.8627 [21]25.55-5.23
61 [13]South Paulding5-AAAAAA6-367.8360.9943 [8]31.520.89
62 [14]Douglas County5-AAAAAA7-267.7456.4165 [17]27.97-2.58
63 [8]Stockbridge5-AAAA7-267.1247.60143 [21]27.02-2.91
64 [5]Swainsboro2-A Division I8-066.7538.32250 [17]25.56-4.00
65 [26]McEachern3-AAAAAAA4-566.5869.8315 [12]26.26-3.13
66 [8]Calhoun7-AAAAA7-366.4956.7261 [5]29.04-0.26
67 [5]Carver (Atlanta)5-AAA6-266.1254.1479 [6]24.14-4.79
68 [15]Blessed Trinity7-AAAAAA6-365.2957.8254 [12]22.65-5.45
69 [27]Pebblebrook2-AAAAAAA4-565.1661.4041 [28]26.52-1.45
70 [9]Dutchtown2-AAAAA8-165.0644.47178 [29]21.59-6.28
71 [28]Mountain View8-AAAAAAA5-465.0164.2832 [25]23.41-4.40
72 [29]West Forsyth6-AAAAAAA4-564.9963.9535 [27]24.03-3.77
73 [6]Thomasville1-AAA7-364.8357.8853 [4]24.87-2.77
74 [2]Rockmart7-AA7-264.5143.99184 [8]26.89-0.43
75 [9]Starr's Mill4-AAAA7-264.4145.34166 [29]22.53-4.69
76 [10]Loganville8-AAAAA9-164.3548.32134 [19]25.71-1.45
77 [7]Monroe Area8-AAA4-564.0056.6562 [5]25.08-1.74
78 [3]Pierce County3-AA8-163.9541.44211 [11]27.120.37
79 [8]Calvary Day3-AAA8-063.6532.87299 [38]27.170.71
80 [6]Darlington7-A Division I9-063.6033.65293 [25]28.932.52
81 [9]Peach County2-AAA6-363.4852.9991 [8]24.26-2.03
82 [10]Heritage (Ringgold)7-AAAA8-162.8442.27199 [34]28.582.93
83 [4]Callaway5-AA6-362.7939.84226 [15]23.07-2.53
84 [5]South Atlanta6-AA9-062.5422.17375 [47]26.821.46
85 [11]Whitewater4-AAAA7-262.3044.35179 [33]26.261.16
86 [6]Appling County3-AA7-162.2944.17181 [7]22.42-2.68
87 [10]Hart County8-AAA5-462.0842.22203 [20]23.93-0.95
88 [12]LaGrange4-AAAA7-261.8945.82162 [27]24.49-0.21
89 [13]Wayne County3-AAAA7-261.7647.25150 [23]21.66-2.91
90 [11]Kell6-AAAAA8-161.6341.58210 [39]24.730.29
91 [30]Harrison3-AAAAAAA3-761.5666.6021 [18]22.66-1.71
92 [12]Jones County2-AAAAA5-461.5556.2566 [6]24.990.63
93 [7]Thomson4-AA8-161.3330.15328 [32]22.45-1.68
94 [11]Carver (Columbus)1-AAA7-261.1545.07169 [13]22.41-1.55
95 [16]Effingham County2-AAAAAA7-260.8947.51144 [40]21.49-2.21
96 [7]Elbert County8-A Division I9-160.8445.14168 [9]26.322.68
97 [31]Richmond Hill1-AAAAAAA3-660.7567.4118 [15]21.89-1.67
98 [32]South Gwinnett4-AAAAAAA4-560.4164.0434 [26]22.93-0.29
99 [13]Eastside8-AAAAA6-359.9445.95160 [26]21.56-1.18
100 [14]Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)4-AAAA5-459.3754.1678 [5]21.06-1.12
101 [33]Archer4-AAAAAAA2-759.3172.6611 [8]21.21-0.91
102 [14]Clarke Central8-AAAAA4-558.9457.2255 [4]23.111.37
103 [17]Sequoyah6-AAAAAA4-558.7564.1333 [5]18.41-3.15
104 [8]Fellowship Christian8-AA6-358.1947.37147 [5]21.740.75
105 [9]Cook1-AA6-358.0252.6697 [3]24.423.59
106 [18]Allatoona6-AAAAAA4-558.0156.6163 [16]20.830.02
107 [12]Dougherty1-AAA8-257.8642.01205 [21]22.922.25
108 [19]Paulding County5-AAAAAA6-357.8452.08100 [30]20.690.04
109 [15]Lithia Springs5-AAAAA6-357.7849.68121 [15]22.131.55
110 [1]John Milledge AcademyGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA9-057.6625.11357 [8]21.000.52
111 [34]Meadowcreek7-AAAAAAA6-357.6649.59123 [39]25.555.08
112 [15]Pace Academy5-AAAA7-257.5047.63142 [20]22.732.42
113 [13]Adairsville6-AAA8-157.1235.81275 [31]25.395.46
114 [14]Hebron Christian8-AAA7-256.7642.22202 [19]24.434.87
115 [1]Bowdon7-A Division II8-156.7540.10223 [4]23.774.21
116 [15]Dawson County7-AAA8-256.4843.14191 [16]20.110.82
117 [20]River Ridge6-AAAAAA6-356.4650.12117 [35]21.582.31
118 [16]Westminster (Atlanta)6-AAAA6-356.3951.77104 [11]18.45-0.75
119 [21]Creekview6-AAAAAA4-656.1856.1968 [19]18.85-0.13
120 [22]North Forsyth8-AAAAAA6-356.1752.2698 [28]21.732.75
121 [17]Central (Carrollton)7-AAAA6-355.8646.33157 [25]23.344.67
122 [8]St. Francis6-A Division I6-355.8248.40133 [5]18.55-0.08
123 [18]Holy Innocents6-AAAA6-355.8144.66175 [32]19.570.95
124 [19]Sonoraville7-AAAA5-455.7356.4464 [3]20.992.45
125 [9]Bleckley County2-A Division I8-255.6139.70229 [13]20.522.10
126 [23]Veterans1-AAAAAA5-455.4459.4048 [9]21.693.44
127 [24]Shiloh8-AAAAAA4-555.3950.08118 [36]21.533.34
128 [25]St. Pius X4-AAAAAA4-555.3455.0072 [20]18.550.41
129 [16]Mays5-AAAAA5-455.1949.35126 [18]23.335.33
130 [20]Cairo1-AAAA7-254.7640.62221 [39]20.422.85
131 [17]Northside (Columbus)3-AAAAA9-154.6633.59294 [48]22.224.75
132 [10]Dublin2-A Division I6-254.6637.65260 [19]18.130.67
133 [21]Stephenson6-AAAA5-354.3550.74108 [13]20.613.45
134 [11]Metter3-A Division I6-354.0139.37235 [15]16.75-0.07
135 [26]Newnan5-AAAAAA3-653.8762.6738 [7]21.434.75
136 [27]North Atlanta4-AAAAAA6-353.7940.23222 [50]19.262.67
137 [18]Dalton7-AAAAA5-553.7654.7174 [7]20.884.30
138 [10]Athens Academy8-AA7-253.6943.25190 [10]20.674.17
139 [16]Savannah Christian3-AAA8-153.6127.77340 [46]20.844.43
140 [11]Worth County1-AA8-153.4138.22253 [18]22.996.77
141 [19]Ola2-AAAAA6-353.2544.26180 [30]19.943.88
142 [12]Lamar County4-A Division I8-153.0636.58269 [22]20.915.04
143 [28]Sprayberry7-AAAAAA3-652.5757.0557 [13]20.995.61
144 [29]Glynn Academy2-AAAAAA5-452.0651.72105 [33]20.035.17
145 [35]Hillgrove3-AAAAAAA2-752.0364.2931 [24]17.913.07
146 [2]Johnson County5-A Division II9-052.0314.94405 [37]18.423.59
147 [22]Northwest Whitfield7-AAAA5-452.0147.74140 [19]19.935.11
148 [23]New Hampstead3-AAAA6-352.0039.57231 [40]22.838.02
149 [30]Lovejoy3-AAAAAA6-351.9541.26214 [49]20.615.84
150 [36]Dacula8-AAAAAAA2-751.8766.6120 [17]16.992.31
151 [17]Crisp County1-AAA5-551.0154.0082 [7]17.743.92
152 [24]Lovett5-AAAA5-450.9544.80174 [31]16.292.53
153 [18]Mary Persons2-AAA5-450.7449.35127 [11]18.965.41
154 [13]Whitefield Academy6-A Division I6-350.6341.58209 [11]17.764.33
155 [37]Peachtree Ridge7-AAAAAAA5-450.6044.92173 [43]16.743.34
156 [12]Putnam County4-AA7-250.1228.86337 [35]17.494.56
157 [25]Spalding2-AAAA6-450.0845.52164 [28]18.115.22
158 [3]Schley County6-A Division II7-249.9920.25389 [31]15.212.41
159 [19]Morgan County4-AAA7-249.6929.76331 [45]20.467.95
160 [20]Flowery Branch8-AAAAA2-749.6861.8040 [3]16.604.11
161 [13]Eagle's Landing Christian5-AA5-449.6643.28189 [9]21.168.69
162 [26]Hapeville Charter6-AAAA2-749.6658.6850 [2]15.603.13
163 [38]Wheeler5-AAAAAAA5-449.5849.11128 [40]16.343.96
164 [21]Cass7-AAAAA4-649.0747.29148 [23]16.094.21
165 [22]Maynard Jackson5-AAAAA6-349.0641.83207 [38]16.214.34
166 [31]Alexander5-AAAAAA2-749.0558.9649 [10]17.215.35
167 [4]Charlton County2-A Division II6-248.8538.22254 [5]17.485.81
168 [23]Greater Atlanta Christian6-AAAAA5-448.7844.65177 [28]16.074.47
169 [32]Mundy's Mill3-AAAAAA6-348.6238.14255 [52]13.592.16
170 [5]Early County1-A Division II7-348.5227.62342 [16]15.814.48
171 [27]Hampton5-AAAA6-348.2240.66219 [38]18.477.45
172 [20]Harlem4-AAA8-148.1522.42372 [50]13.162.20
173 [2]St. Anne-PacelliGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA8-147.9923.83363 [10]15.815.01
174 [39]Central Gwinnett8-AAAAAAA5-447.9252.8195 [37]16.535.81
175 [14]Trion7-A Division I8-147.8225.68354 [31]18.668.04
176 [21]Ringgold6-AAA6-347.7838.32251 [27]16.706.12
177 [33]Etowah6-AAAAAA5-447.7845.02171 [43]18.027.43
178 [24]Statesboro1-AAAAA3-647.7753.7487 [11]18.718.12
179 [25]Winder-Barrow8-AAAAA5-447.6039.19238 [43]16.385.97
180 [15]Social Circle5-A Division I7-247.4930.02329 [29]15.194.89
181 [14]Columbia5-AA6-347.4040.09224 [13]14.514.30
182 [15]Northeast2-AA6-347.1727.05346 [39]13.994.01
183 [22]Jackson2-AAA5-446.8547.68141 [12]16.276.61
184 [6]Clinch County2-A Division II8-246.8532.54303 [10]17.147.48
185 [16]North Cobb Christian6-AA9-146.6021.75380 [48]12.883.46
186 [17]Berrien1-AA6-346.5539.71228 [17]18.609.24
187 [16]Commerce8-A Division I6-446.5145.53163 [7]16.146.82
188 [23]Lumpkin County7-AAA7-245.9230.32325 [44]16.948.21
189 [34]East Paulding5-AAAAAA3-645.7956.8758 [14]17.268.67
190 [26]Union Grove2-AAAAA4-545.7246.75155 [25]11.072.54
191 [35]Lanier8-AAAAAA4-645.4752.8693 [27]14.416.13
192 [27]Centennial6-AAAAA4-545.3847.81139 [21]15.587.39
193 [18]Laney4-AA7-245.3128.43338 [36]12.144.02
194 [7]McIntosh County Academy3-A Division II9-145.2731.04316 [13]12.894.82
195 [19]Dodge County1-AA4-645.2548.98131 [4]16.218.15
196 [28]Northgate3-AAAAA3-645.2449.50124 [16]13.525.47
197 [20]Model7-AA6-444.9133.75292 [24]13.786.05
198 [29]Hiram7-AAAAA5-544.6742.18204 [37]20.5913.12
199 [3]Tattnall SquareGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA6-344.3336.73267 [2]18.8111.67
200 [24]Liberty County3-AAA6-344.0734.12290 [35]16.759.87
201 [21]Vidalia3-AA6-344.0535.71276 [21]14.387.52
202 [30]Chamblee4-AAAAA6-244.0228.17339 [52]15.818.98
203 [36]Evans2-AAAAAA3-643.8750.87107 [34]14.507.82
204 [37]Jackson County8-AAAAAA3-643.8348.02137 [39]13.356.71
205 [38]Tift County1-AAAAAA1-843.8376.374 [1]14.838.19
206 [28]Griffin2-AAAA3-643.7850.59112 [14]16.9710.38
207 [22]Fannin County7-AA5-443.4134.85286 [23]14.948.72
208 [4]Stratford AcademyGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA6-343.3630.17327 [5]14.338.16
209 [25]Monroe1-AAA5-543.2340.64220 [22]13.827.78
210 [31]Villa Rica5-AAAAA4-643.1350.35113 [13]15.779.84
211 [32]Jenkins1-AAAAA3-643.0462.1239 [2]14.849.00
212 [33]Decatur4-AAAAA5-442.8741.07216 [40]17.5611.88
213 [29]Southwest DeKalb6-AAAA2-742.7249.63122 [15]16.1710.64
214 [17]Mount Pisgah Christian6-A Division I6-342.6338.61247 [16]17.1011.67
215 [40]Cherokee5-AAAAAAA2-742.5658.0852 [33]16.2610.89
216 [30]Walnut Grove8-AAAA7-242.4234.25289 [52]14.269.03
217 [41]Osborne5-AAAAAAA5-442.4236.84266 [45]13.808.57
218 [18]Screven County3-A Division I8-042.423.88438 [38]6.831.60
219 [31]Baldwin2-AAAA3-642.0951.87103 [10]15.8510.95
220 [26]Upson-Lee2-AAA4-641.9443.65185 [15]14.8310.08
221 [23]North Murray7-AA6-341.8431.17314 [27]19.1114.46
222 [24]Union County8-AA7-241.6029.88330 [33]13.198.78
223 [32]Westside (Macon)2-AAAA6-341.5335.21281 [51]13.759.41
224 [34]Tucker4-AAAAA4-541.5341.05217 [41]13.088.74
225 [27]Wesleyan7-AAA4-541.3139.57232 [24]12.998.87
226 [19]Heard County4-A Division I5-440.9430.33324 [28]13.339.58
227 [8]Lincoln County8-A Division II7-240.7931.33311 [11]14.0710.47
228 [25]Tattnall County3-AA5-440.6735.24280 [22]11.708.23
229 [39]Lakeside (Evans)2-AAAAAA4-540.6547.39146 [41]11.818.35
230 [9]Manchester6-A Division II6-340.6131.28313 [12]12.408.97
231 [28]Coahulla Creek6-AAA7-240.5226.65349 [47]13.059.72
232 [33]Madison County8-AAAA5-440.3838.28252 [46]15.1311.94
233 [34]Miller Grove6-AAAA3-640.2645.84161 [26]14.3711.30
234 [29]Gilmer7-AAA5-440.0733.03298 [37]13.2810.40
235 [10]Jenkins County3-A Division II6-339.9223.26368 [22]13.0010.27
236 [35]Riverdale4-AAAA3-739.8146.86154 [24]15.7513.13
237 [36]Woodland (Stockbridge)5-AAAA5-439.6338.82244 [44]11.859.42
238 [11]Wilcox County4-A Division II6-339.5626.87348 [17]15.0912.72
239 [5]BrookstoneGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA6-339.1032.77301 [4]13.8711.96
240 [42]Campbell2-AAAAAAA1-839.0961.1442 [29]11.559.65
241 [40]Lassiter7-AAAAAA3-639.0249.74120 [37]11.189.35
242 [41]Johns Creek7-AAAAAA2-838.9754.7473 [21]12.6610.88
243 [42]Habersham Central8-AAAAAA3-638.7949.03129 [38]12.6211.02
244 [43]South Effingham2-AAAAAA3-538.7642.26200 [46]9.337.76
245 [20]Pepperell7-A Division I5-438.7537.95258 [18]10.959.40
246 [30]Pickens7-AAA4-538.6839.64230 [23]12.0610.57
247 [26]Sumter County1-AA1-838.6355.5171 [2]12.5411.10
248 [31]Long County3-AAA5-438.5631.44310 [40]12.3110.94
249 [12]Emanuel County Institute3-A Division II3-638.5644.15182 [3]15.4714.10
250 [44]Grovetown2-AAAAAA4-638.4747.02152 [42]13.4112.13
251 [37]Howard2-AAAA6-338.3836.14271 [49]9.638.44
252 [27]Toombs County3-AA5-438.2933.48296 [25]12.4911.40
253 [35]Eagle's Landing2-AAAAA2-837.5854.2876 [8]16.1815.79
254 [43]Duluth7-AAAAAAA4-537.3539.04240 [44]9.529.37
255 [13]Telfair County4-A Division II7-237.2824.90359 [21]14.9114.82
256 [21]Mount Vernon6-A Division I4-537.2435.05283 [24]13.9213.87
257 [32]Bremen6-AAA4-537.1937.72259 [28]7.477.47
258 [14]Christian Heritage7-A Division II4-637.0046.47156 [1]10.9811.17
259 [44]Discovery7-AAAAAAA3-736.9546.27158 [42]10.2110.45
260 [38]Cedar Shoals8-AAAA5-536.7040.84218 [37]12.7413.23
261 [33]Hephzibah4-AAA5-436.6131.64308 [39]13.1413.72
262 [36]McIntosh3-AAAAA4-536.4337.96257 [46]13.7414.50
263 [39]McDonough5-AAAA4-536.2932.80300 [53]12.1013.00
264 [34]Johnson (Savannah)3-AAA5-435.9633.50295 [36]8.9010.13
265 [15]Aquinas8-A Division II6-335.6729.07335 [15]13.4714.99
266 [40]Southeast Bulloch3-AAAA2-735.5148.26136 [18]11.6413.32
267 [16]Lanier County2-A Division II5-434.9835.17282 [8]7.389.59
268 [22]Pelham1-A Division I3-634.8146.05159 [6]10.4712.85
269 [23]Temple4-A Division I4-534.7036.05273 [23]11.1313.63
270 [17]Washington-Wilkes8-A Division II7-234.6421.83379 [26]9.0211.57
271 [45]Pope7-AAAAAA1-834.0963.4336 [6]11.7114.81
272 [41]Westover1-AAAA2-734.0445.26167 [30]8.4011.56
273 [28]East Jackson8-AA5-433.9325.76353 [41]9.5912.85
274 [35]White County7-AAA3-633.4738.81246 [26]11.9415.67
275 [46]Morrow3-AAAAAA5-433.4634.83287 [53]11.0714.80
276 [36]Savannah Country Day3-AAA4-533.3436.14272 [29]7.5311.38
277 [47]Dunwoody4-AAAAAA5-433.3131.01318 [55]10.8514.73
278 [37]Chapel Hill5-AAAAA3-733.2842.40197 [36]6.079.98
279 [24]Dade County7-A Division I5-433.2239.50233 [14]9.4813.45
280 [38]Banneker5-AAAAA4-533.1242.80193 [34]7.4311.50
281 [45]Forsyth Central6-AAAAAAA2-733.0252.7796 [38]9.5913.76
282 [18]Mount Zion (Carroll)7-A Division II5-433.0225.96352 [19]8.3112.48
283 [19]Dooly County4-A Division II4-532.8736.42270 [7]8.9113.23
284 [42]East Forsyth8-AAAA5-432.8727.49343 [55]7.8712.20
285 [29]Jeff Davis1-AA0-932.8657.0556 [1]8.0812.41
286 [37]Douglass5-AAA3-632.4744.65176 [14]3.828.55
287 [30]Brantley County3-AA5-432.2130.71320 [28]8.5813.56
288 [43]Cherokee Bluff8-AAAA3-632.1836.60268 [48]8.2213.24
289 [44]Hardaway1-AAAA2-831.9552.8594 [9]9.2514.49
290 [31]Washington County4-AA4-531.4330.69321 [29]11.3717.13
291 [48]Alcovy3-AAAAAA3-631.3743.41188 [45]9.8715.69
292 [25]Jefferson County2-A Division I1-831.3250.02119 [4]8.4614.33
293 [6]Brookwood SchoolGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA6-331.2225.16356 [7]11.6717.64
294 [32]Haralson County7-AA3-631.1939.97225 [14]8.8214.82
295 [39]Arabia Mountain4-AAAAA4-531.0633.08297 [49]4.3110.44
296 [20]Mitchell County1-A Division II4-530.9634.61288 [9]3.8910.12
297 [33]Spencer2-AA7-230.4517.65399 [53]5.9312.67
298 [26]Bryan County3-A Division I5-430.1221.95377 [34]8.1615.24
299 [45]West Laurens2-AAAA1-829.8148.97132 [16]6.6514.02
300 [49]Jonesboro3-AAAAAA3-629.6338.81245 [51]6.3813.94
301 [50]Apalachee8-AAAAAA0-929.6153.8184 [23]6.1413.73
302 [38]Gordon Lee6-AAA4-529.6031.10315 [41]9.3616.95
303 [40]Harris County3-AAAAA2-729.4944.03183 [31]5.4213.12
304 [39]Columbus1-AAA2-829.4442.56196 [18]11.3619.12
305 [34]Providence Christian8-AA2-729.3139.82227 [16]10.8518.73
306 [35]Banks County8-AA4-529.2430.32326 [31]6.9314.88
307 [27]Athens Christian8-A Division I3-629.0737.42263 [20]10.0918.21
308 [41]Woodland (Cartersville)7-AAAAA1-929.0547.02153 [24]7.5715.71
309 [46]North Hall8-AAAA3-629.0538.91243 [43]6.3414.48
310 [51]Riverwood4-AAAAAA2-728.9343.47187 [44]9.8518.11
311 [36]ACE Charter2-AA8-128.796.54432 [57]12.4120.81
312 [1]Central Fellowship ChristianGIAA Region 6-AA9-028.70-4.35445 [10]9.4917.98
313 [7]First PresbyterianGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA2-728.6739.41234 [1]8.9517.47
314 [21]Macon County6-A Division II4-528.3221.59382 [27]9.5318.41
315 [8]Bethlehem Christian AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA9-028.06-1.82442 [24]3.9913.13
316 [42]Chattahoochee6-AAAAA2-728.0442.57194 [35]8.2017.36
317 [9]Deerfield-WindsorGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA6-327.7219.43391 [14]7.3116.78
318 [28]Oglethorpe County5-A Division I5-427.6323.68365 [32]7.9117.48
319 [37]Landmark Christian5-AA5-427.6224.65361 [43]2.0711.63
320 [40]Richmond Academy4-AAA4-527.4123.48367 [48]5.1814.96
321 [29]Jasper County5-A Division I3-627.3037.10264 [21]4.3014.20
322 [10]Westfield SchoolGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA5-427.2824.95358 [9]9.0018.92
323 [47]Fayette County4-AAAA1-826.9447.26149 [22]3.0713.32
324 [22]Greene County8-A Division II5-426.5421.42384 [28]7.0417.69
325 [48]Shaw1-AAAA4-526.3326.94347 [56]3.6714.54
326 [41]LaFayette6-AAA2-726.1339.14239 [25]6.3017.36
327 [38]Mount Paran Christian6-AA3-526.1129.12334 [34]7.4218.50
328 [52]New Manchester5-AAAAAA0-925.6956.7460 [15]5.0516.55
329 [49]Luella5-AAAA1-825.4748.26135 [17]1.2813.00
330 [43]Greenbrier1-AAAAA0-925.2350.34114 [14]2.9514.91
331 [42]Pike County2-AAA2-724.9135.89274 [30]7.1519.44
332 [23]Chattahoochee County6-A Division II4-524.6222.31373 [24]3.1215.69
333 [24]Atkinson County2-A Division II2-724.1837.56262 [6]6.0219.03
334 [44]North Springs6-AAAAA4-524.1531.29312 [51]2.3415.38
335 [1]Thomas JeffersonGIAA Region 2-A8-123.475.37434 [2]5.0518.77
336 [50]Chestatee8-AAAA2-723.3338.51248 [45]7.0120.87
337 [25]Turner County2-A Division II1-823.2444.98172 [2]8.5822.53
338 [30]Bacon County1-A Division I1-823.1641.16215 [12]4.7118.74
339 [45]Bradwell Institute1-AAAAA0-923.0654.2477 [9]3.8517.99
340 [39]Washington6-AA3-522.9927.32345 [38]1.8016.00
341 [26]Seminole County1-A Division II4-522.9014.92406 [38]3.9618.25
342 [51]Southeast Whitfield7-AAAA4-522.7137.61261 [47]4.6619.13
343 [53]Lakeside (Atlanta)4-AAAAAA †7-222.6013.68407 [57]3.2217.82
344 [11]Pinewood ChristianGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA5-422.2022.17376 [12]7.7322.71
345 [2]Brentwood SchoolGIAA Region 2-AA6-322.2015.75403 [1]2.8917.88
346 [27]Terrell County1-A Division II3-620.2123.05369 [23]3.9820.97
347 [12]Frederica AcademyGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA3-519.9929.01336 [6]3.3120.52
348 [13]Valwood SchoolGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA6-319.9611.41417 [18]3.4420.68
349 [28]Wheeler County4-A Division II5-419.7020.45387 [30]1.7019.19
350 [43]Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe6-AAA2-719.6034.97284 [33]3.0820.67
351 [31]Armuchee7-A Division I3-619.3931.46309 [27]2.0219.83
352 [54]South Cobb4-AAAAAA0-919.3552.04101 [31]3.4221.26
353 [14]Heritage (Newnan)GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA7-219.25-9.84454 [25]1.3719.31
354 [29]Wilkinson County5-A Division II5-418.2317.95397 [35]-1.7317.24
355 [30]Miller County1-A Division II4-518.1317.92398 [36]-2.2016.86
356 [31]Montgomery County3-A Division II4-518.0521.19385 [29]-0.3418.80
357 [40]Southwest2-AA3-617.9321.52383 [50]2.8122.07
358 [1]Cherokee ChristianGAPPS Region 1-AA7-217.76-0.58441 [1]3.9523.38
359 [32]East Laurens2-A Division I1-817.5342.39198 [10]3.1422.80
360 [15]Mount de SalesGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA2-717.5133.84291 [3]1.5621.24
361 [33]Chattooga7-A Division I2-816.8932.16305 [26]2.3522.65
362 [46]Tri-Cities5-AAAAA1-816.8843.11192 [33]-1.7918.52
363 [47]M.L. King4-AAAAA2-716.6932.55302 [50]2.7623.26
364 [41]Windsor Forest3-AA1-916.3041.26213 [12]-0.1120.78
365 [16]Terrell AcademyGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA5-416.2411.21418 [19]-0.9520.00
366 [34]Coosa7-A Division I3-616.2227.76341 [30]-0.0320.94
367 [55]Woodstock6-AAAAAA0-915.7651.91102 [32]2.5123.94
368 [17]George Walton AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA4-515.7016.17401 [16]3.7925.28
369 [56]Forest Park3-AAAAAA2-715.3330.98319 [56]-0.6021.27
370 [44]Beach3-AAA1-815.1934.95285 [34]0.5422.54
371 [48]Heritage (Conyers)8-AAAAA2-714.9445.03170 [27]3.4225.67
372 [52]Stone Mountain6-AAAA †3-614.4319.37392 [57]-0.9421.82
373 [3]Briarwood AcademyGIAA Region 4-AA6-314.278.11426 [5]-2.4820.44
374 [42]Therrell6-AA5-413.9515.86402 [54]-2.1921.05
375 [18]St. Andrew's SchoolGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA5-313.877.25429 [22]-1.0622.27
376 [35]Claxton3-A Division I4-513.3422.18374 [33]-0.9022.96
377 [43]Rutland2-AA5-412.6210.72419 [55]0.2824.85
378 [32]Portal3-A Division II4-512.6118.16395 [34]-1.0623.52
379 [2]Skipstone AcademyGAPPS Region 2-AA8-012.60-19.96458 [7]-2.4122.18
380 [2]Robert Toombs AcademyGIAA Region 2-A5-412.4112.47410 [1]3.8028.58
381 [33]Hancock Central5-A Division II4-511.8513.42408 [39]-2.1323.21
382 [44]Redan5-AA2-811.2732.00306 [26]2.1928.12
383 [34]Georgia Military Prep5-A Division II3-611.2618.29394 [33]-2.2323.70
384 [35]Warren County8-A Division II2-711.1926.21350 [18]-0.8925.11
385 [36]Towns County8-A Division II3-611.1818.46393 [32]-3.0522.96
386 [19]Strong Rock ChristianGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA3-710.8817.95396 [15]-1.2325.08
387 [46]Berkmar7-AAAAAAA3-610.7131.75307 [46]-4.0522.43
388 [45]Westside (Augusta)4-AA2-710.4927.40344 [37]-7.6319.07
389 [49]Midtown5-AAAAA †5-410.184.76436 [53]-3.2923.72
390 [50]Lithonia4-AAAAA0-910.1239.20237 [42]-2.0824.99
391 [53]Islands3-AAAA0-109.8954.1080 [6]-6.1121.19
392 [20]Lakeview AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA5-49.8010.48422 [21]-0.9926.40
393 [45]Ridgeland6-AAA0-99.4042.57195 [17]-2.4625.33
394 [46]McNair5-AA4-59.0410.48423 [56]-1.7226.43
395 [51]Northview6-AAAAA1-98.6835.34279 [47]-5.6022.91
396 [57]Rockdale County3-AAAAAA1-88.4932.34304 [54]-4.3324.38
397 [37]Greenville6-A Division II2-68.2621.91378 [25]-2.9725.97
398 [52]Locust Grove2-AAAAA0-98.0447.47145 [22]-3.0226.14
399 [54]Druid Hills6-AAAA †4-57.977.09430 [59]-4.2225.00
400 [47]Butler4-AA3-67.9019.63390 [52]-3.9625.33
401 [48]Central (Macon)2-AA2-77.8824.68360 [42]-4.5024.82
402 [46]Franklin County8-AAA0-97.8550.65110 [9]-2.0827.26
403 [4]Augusta PrepGIAA Region 4-AA4-57.019.16424 [4]-3.9826.21
404 [38]Hawkinsville4-A Division II3-66.5111.93413 [41]-3.8826.81
405 [5]Gatewood SchoolGIAA Region 2-AA4-56.4113.22409 [2]-0.8729.91
406 [49]Gordon Central7-AA0-95.9736.89265 [20]-3.0628.16
407 [21]Southland AcademyGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA4-55.9511.74415 [17]-3.5127.73
408 [55]East Hall8-AAAA2-75.9329.60332 [54]-3.6227.64
409 [56]Mount Zion (Jonesboro)5-AAAA0-95.2539.24236 [41]-6.9025.04
410 [22]Tiftarea AcademyGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA1-85.1922.79370 [11]0.8732.87
411 [23]Bulloch AcademyGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA3-64.697.02431 [23]-3.0129.49
412 [3]King's AcademyGAPPS Region 1-AA7-23.60-9.31453 [4]-8.3725.21
413 [6]Edmund Burke AcademyGIAA Region 4-AA4-53.464.48437 [7]-6.2427.49
414 [47]West Hall7-AAA1-82.8231.03317 [42]-8.6825.69
415 [53]Drew3-AAAAA0-92.4938.33249 [45]-5.2229.48
416 [7]Piedmont AcademyGIAA Region 2-AA2-72.3810.62420 [3]-2.6732.14
417 [8]Southwest Georgia AcademyGIAA Region 3-AA4-51.301.75439 [8]-9.2826.60
418 [50]Murray County7-AA0-91.2338.11256 [19]-10.6825.28
419 [51]Josey4-AA2-70.9323.62366 [46]-7.5128.75
420 [39]Marion County6-A Division II2-7-0.2111.42416 [43]-11.3426.06
421 [57]Seckinger8-AAAA †0-7-0.5735.37278 [50]-11.2726.49
422 [40]Randolph-Clay1-A Division II1-8-0.5925.33355 [20]-10.3327.45
423 [36]Crawford County4-A Division I2-7-1.5312.19412 [36]-2.8035.92
424 [41]Glascock County5-A Division II2-7-1.5712.30411 [40]-3.3035.46
425 [58]North Clayton4-AAAA1-9-1.7242.24201 [35]-10.6028.31
426 [42]Taylor County6-A Division II2-7-1.728.41425 [44]-10.3428.58
427 [48]Groves3-AAA1-8-2.1730.33323 [43]-10.4328.93
428 [4]Lanier ChristianGAPPS Region 1-AA6-2-3.29-21.88460 [8]-6.5033.98
429 [43]Treutlen4-A Division II0-9-3.7029.29333 [14]-3.3637.53
430 [52]Glenn Hills4-AA2-7-3.8021.61381 [49]-9.7231.27
431 [9]Trinity Christian (Dublin)GIAA Region 6-AA3-7-3.997.60428 [6]-5.7335.45
432 [53]KIPP Atlanta Collegiate6-AA1-8-4.0920.28388 [51]-6.9834.30
433 [49]Salem4-AAA1-8-4.1035.42277 [32]-9.7831.51
434 [54]Kendrick2-AA0-9-5.4023.70364 [45]-9.9132.68
435 [44]Lake Oconee Academy8-A Division II †4-5-5.91-6.67447 [47]-13.2629.85
436 [45]Pataula Charter1-A Division II †6-3-6.29-8.30451 [49]-5.5437.94
437 [55]Towers5-AA0-8-1-6.4124.17362 [44]-16.2927.31
438 [5]Calvary ChristianGAPPS Region 2-AA5-5-6.79-7.78449 [2]-5.1838.80
439 [3]Fullington AcademyGIAA Region 1-A6-3-7.83-20.23459 [6]-8.4536.56
440 [24]Loganville ChristianGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA2-7-9.7910.61421 [20]-13.2833.70
441 [10]Georgia ChristianGIAA Region 3-AA3-4-1-10.10-3.84444 [9]-13.1934.10
442 [59]Clarkston6-AAAA †2-7-11.236.18433 [60]-14.6433.78
443 [6]Creekside ChristianGAPPS Region 2-AA5-5-12.12-8.99452 [3]-13.3835.93
444 [60]Johnson (Gainesville)8-AAAA †0-9-12.2515.03404 [58]-14.2335.22
445 [56]B.E.S.T. Academy6-AA0-7-1-13.4330.50322 [30]-22.2128.41
446 [50]Cross Creek4-AAA1-8-14.1922.62371 [49]-15.7435.64
447 [37]King's Ridge Christian6-A Division I †1-7-14.394.94435 [37]-14.0737.52
448 [25]Riverside Military AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA0-10-21.3020.92386 [13]-17.8540.64
449 [7]Pinecrest AcademyGAPPS Region 1-AA3-6-22.99-13.73456 [6]-19.2340.95
450 [38]Savannah3-A Division I0-10-23.6316.45400 [35]-18.9841.85
451 [46]Twiggs County5-A Division II2-7-23.83-3.69443 [46]-14.0746.95
452 [57]Jordan2-AA0-9-24.8225.96351 [40]-17.4744.54
453 [4]Flint River AcademyGIAA Region 1-A3-6-27.35-26.58461 [7]-24.1340.41
454 [5]Memorial DayGIAA Region 2-A3-6-27.981.30440 [3]-16.8248.34
455 [8]Rock Springs ChristianGAPPS Region 2-AA3-6-28.09-13.58455 [5]-21.8643.42
456 [58]Walker6-AA †1-6-28.84-5.54446 [58]-17.4648.57
457 [6]Grace ChristianGIAA Region 1-A1-6-36.46-19.65457 [5]-25.8147.84
458 [7]Harvester ChristianGIAA Region 1-A2-7-37.07-7.89450 [4]-25.5248.74
459 [47]Baconton Charter1-A Division II1-7-41.778.05427 [45]-34.3644.60
460 [11]Notre Dame AcademyGIAA Region 1-AA4-6-47.41-43.70465 [12]-34.3050.31
461 [9]Community ChristianGAPPS Region 2-AA3-5-50.88-36.31464 [9]-34.7753.30
462 [48]Central (Talbotton)6-A Division II0-8-57.8011.78414 [42]-38.1256.87
463 [12]St. Mary's AcademyGIAA Region 1-AA1-7-63.28-28.42463 [11]-36.2764.20
464 [54]Cross Keys4-AAAAA †0-8-72.73-27.27462 [54]-47.4962.43
465 [49]GSIC8-A Division II †0-9-73.55-7.25448 [48]-40.9769.77



† - Plays a non-region schedule

Regions

Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.

Rank Region Teams Comp Rating Avg Rating
11-AAAAAAA585.4877.88
28-AAAAAAA683.1272.29
31-AAAAAA680.6172.28
42-AAAAAAA577.9169.79
55-AAA476.0065.94
66-AAAAAAA675.7068.06
74-AAAAAAA674.9270.28
85-AAAAAAA673.4763.34
93-AAAAAAA568.7164.92
105-AAAAAA868.0157.97
117-AAAA666.3856.30
127-AAAAAA764.3255.01
138-AAA664.0155.29
141-A Division I463.1551.69
153-AAAA662.7651.59
166-AAAAAA761.6753.29
171-AAAAA660.6549.09
184-AAAA860.1348.89
198-A Division I459.8451.95
208-AAAAA759.7852.35
217-AAAAA658.5051.85
222-AAAAA757.7548.66
237-AAAAAAA757.6447.91
248-AAAAAA757.5649.73
251-AA757.5050.20
261-AAA656.8851.25
272-AAAAAA755.2549.11
282-AAAA754.6746.42
295-A Division I454.5644.25
302-A Division I553.7745.18
311-AAAA553.0743.93
322-AAA551.7045.58
336-AAAAA751.1041.00
345-AAAAA850.7445.12
353-AA750.3642.54
365-AAAA850.0141.30
374-AAAAAA649.2743.14
387-A Division II347.9742.26
398-AA646.9740.99
403-AAAAAA846.8936.56
41GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA545.3538.31
426-A Division I445.2046.58
436-AAAA645.1249.87
443-AAA844.6735.28
457-AAA743.7736.97
467-AA743.6633.29
477-A Division I742.6233.70
483-AAAAA542.1233.66
492-A Division II541.3135.62
506-AAA841.0533.42
514-A Division I441.0431.79
525-AA740.8228.77
538-AAAA940.4235.79
543-A Division II537.5330.88
554-AA837.4225.46
563-A Division I536.0823.25
574-AAA635.8523.93
58GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA535.7628.90
594-AAAAA631.6631.05
606-AA730.4322.10
614-A Division II629.9522.04
626-A Division II825.7211.51
632-AA824.8514.33
648-A Division II624.4126.67
651-A Division II723.7214.05
665-A Division II623.3211.33
67GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA623.0017.72
68GIAA Region 6-AA220.4612.36
69GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA418.9115.19
70GIAA Region 2-AA315.3310.33
71GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA513.514.49
72GIAA Region 2-A313.102.64
73GIAA Region 4-AA310.798.25
74GAPPS Region 1-AA46.29-1.23
75GIAA Region 3-AA2-1.47-4.40
76GAPPS Region 2-AA5-6.31-17.06
77GIAA Region 1-A4-20.40-27.18
78GIAA Region 1-AA2-50.61-55.35

Least Likely Results

These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.

Date Favorite Underdog Score Diff Prob Likelihood
10/07CalhounHiram34 - 4423.7694.3%0.111
09/02Deerfield-WindsorStrong Rock Christian19 - 4218.7990.1%0.113
09/30Lakeside (Atlanta)Johnson (Gainesville)21 - 2034.8598.4%0.143
09/30Douglas CountyNew Manchester10 - 640.1199.1%0.161
08/19Camden CountyColumbia10 - 1324.2494.6%0.177
09/23Screven CountyWarren County15 - 1429.2996.9%0.191
09/02FitzgeraldNortheast28 - 2727.5996.3%0.209
08/26AdairsvilleCherokee Bluff51 - 5026.8895.9%0.216
10/22Mitchell CountyMiller County12 - 2214.7685.0%0.225
10/21CookDodge County37 - 4714.7185.0%0.226
09/09Carver (Columbus)Northeast8 - 2612.0480.5%0.227
08/19VeteransRichmond Academy23 - 2029.9797.1%0.227
08/20Northside (Warner Robins)Jones County21 - 2716.7587.8%0.234
10/28Woodward AcademyMundy's Mill11 - 1025.0295.0%0.238
09/02Telfair CountyAtkinson County14 - 3211.1678.8%0.244

Highest Rated Matchups

These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.

Game Rating Date Team Opponent Score Diff Prob
98.8510/14BufordMill Creek39 - 274.8463.9%
92.6209/02BufordNorth Cobb21 - 1411.6779.8%
92.4409/23Colquitt CountyCedar Grove39 - 1712.6081.5%
92.4209/16Mill CreekCedar Grove52 - 368.9374.1%
88.3810/07North CobbWalton33 - 63.1859.3%
87.4908/20Mill CreekWalton47 - 4111.9680.3%
87.1409/23North CobbMilton21 - 77.2370.1%
86.5710/28Thomas County CentralLee County39 - 309.6475.7%
86.2909/09Colquitt CountyLee County48 - 2716.5487.5%
85.7908/19North CobbWestlake21 - 176.5568.4%
85.7609/02Cedar GroveWestlake30 - 206.3968.0%
85.7610/21CarrolltonWestlake28 - 196.3467.8%
85.1211/04LambertMilton - 0.3150.9%
85.0710/28Colquitt CountyValdosta24 - 617.6588.9%
85.0109/09MiltonRoswell14 - 73.2159.3%

About the Author

Loren Maxwell
