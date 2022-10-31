Maxwell summary after Week 11

The Maxwell Ratings will rank the 465 teams of the Georgia High School Association (GHSA), the Georgia Independent Athletic Association (GIAA), and the Georgia Association of Private & Parochial Schools (GAPPS) throughout the 2022 season. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on field results and do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.
Maxwell GHSA Football Ratings
As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.
The ratings are scaled so that there is a 50% chance in any given year of at least one team eclipsing a rating of 100.00.
A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half of the home advantage.
For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 1,870 of 2,024 total games (ignoring ties) (92.39%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 9.92 points and all game margins within 13.00 points.
All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
Home Advantage: 1.94
By Class
|AAAAAAA
|AAAAAA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Colquitt County
|9-0
|100.76
|1
|Hughes
|9-0
|95.92
|2
|Buford
|9-0
|100.00
|2
|Thomas County Central
|9-0
|93.86
|3
|Mill Creek
|8-1
|97.10
|3
|Roswell
|8-1
|83.71
|4
|North Cobb
|7-2
|90.26
|4
|Lee County
|6-3
|82.28
|5
|Carrollton
|10-0
|90.06
|5
|Rome
|8-1
|80.11
|6
|Walton
|7-2
|85.14
|6
|Houston County
|7-2
|79.98
|7
|Milton
|6-3
|84.97
|7
|Gainesville
|9-0
|78.85
|8
|Grayson
|8-1
|84.61
|8
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|6-3
|78.31
|9
|Lambert
|9-0
|83.34
|9
|Woodward Academy
|8-1
|73.64
|10
|Westlake
|6-3
|81.78
|10
|Alpharetta
|7-2
|71.42
|11
|Valdosta
|8-2
|81.17
|11
|Brunswick
|9-0
|69.05
|12
|Lowndes
|5-4
|77.04
|12
|Marist
|7-2
|68.10
|13
|Brookwood
|5-4
|76.35
|13
|South Paulding
|6-3
|67.83
|14
|Marietta
|4-5
|75.22
|14
|Douglas County
|7-2
|67.74
|15
|Norcross
|7-2
|73.89
|15
|Blessed Trinity
|6-3
|65.29
|AAAAA
|AAAA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Ware County
|8-0
|82.76
|1
|Cedartown
|9-0
|88.63
|2
|Coffee
|8-1
|72.71
|2
|Benedictine
|7-2
|80.65
|3
|Creekside
|7-2
|72.53
|3
|Perry
|8-1
|79.27
|4
|Jefferson
|7-2
|70.97
|4
|North Oconee
|9-0
|79.27
|5
|Cambridge
|7-2
|70.33
|5
|Troup
|9-0
|78.16
|6
|Warner Robins
|5-4
|69.41
|6
|Bainbridge
|5-4
|72.57
|7
|Cartersville
|9-1
|68.07
|7
|Burke County
|7-1
|69.71
|8
|Calhoun
|7-3
|66.49
|8
|Stockbridge
|7-2
|67.12
|9
|Dutchtown
|8-1
|65.06
|9
|Starr's Mill
|7-2
|64.41
|10
|Loganville
|9-1
|64.35
|10
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|8-1
|62.84
|11
|Kell
|8-1
|61.63
|11
|Whitewater
|7-2
|62.30
|12
|Jones County
|5-4
|61.55
|12
|LaGrange
|7-2
|61.89
|13
|Eastside
|6-3
|59.94
|13
|Wayne County
|7-2
|61.76
|14
|Clarke Central
|4-5
|58.94
|14
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|5-4
|59.37
|15
|Lithia Springs
|6-3
|57.78
|15
|Pace Academy
|7-2
|57.50
|AAA
|AA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Cedar Grove
|6-2
|90.11
|1
|Fitzgerald
|9-0
|76.70
|2
|Sandy Creek
|7-2
|75.06
|2
|Rockmart
|7-2
|64.51
|3
|Stephens County
|8-1
|72.88
|3
|Pierce County
|8-1
|63.95
|4
|Oconee County
|5-4
|68.17
|4
|Callaway
|6-3
|62.79
|5
|Carver (Atlanta)
|6-2
|66.12
|5
|South Atlanta
|9-0
|62.54
|6
|Thomasville
|7-3
|64.83
|6
|Appling County
|7-1
|62.29
|7
|Monroe Area
|4-5
|64.00
|7
|Thomson
|8-1
|61.33
|8
|Calvary Day
|8-0
|63.65
|8
|Fellowship Christian
|6-3
|58.19
|9
|Peach County
|6-3
|63.48
|9
|Cook
|6-3
|58.02
|10
|Hart County
|5-4
|62.08
|10
|Athens Academy
|7-2
|53.69
|11
|Carver (Columbus)
|7-2
|61.15
|11
|Worth County
|8-1
|53.41
|12
|Dougherty
|8-2
|57.86
|12
|Putnam County
|7-2
|50.12
|13
|Adairsville
|8-1
|57.12
|13
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|5-4
|49.66
|14
|Hebron Christian
|7-2
|56.76
|14
|Columbia
|6-3
|47.40
|15
|Dawson County
|8-2
|56.48
|15
|Northeast
|6-3
|47.17
|A Division I
|A Division II
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Irwin County
|7-1
|77.70
|1
|Bowdon
|8-1
|56.75
|2
|Prince Avenue Christian
|8-0
|74.60
|2
|Johnson County
|9-0
|52.03
|3
|Rabun County
|10-0
|71.37
|3
|Schley County
|7-2
|49.99
|4
|Brooks County
|6-2
|71.08
|4
|Charlton County
|6-2
|48.85
|5
|Swainsboro
|8-0
|66.75
|5
|Early County
|7-3
|48.52
|6
|Darlington
|9-0
|63.60
|6
|Clinch County
|8-2
|46.85
|7
|Elbert County
|9-1
|60.84
|7
|McIntosh County Academy
|9-1
|45.27
|8
|St. Francis
|6-3
|55.82
|8
|Lincoln County
|7-2
|40.79
|9
|Bleckley County
|8-2
|55.61
|9
|Manchester
|6-3
|40.61
|10
|Dublin
|6-2
|54.66
|10
|Jenkins County
|6-3
|39.92
|11
|Metter
|6-3
|54.01
|11
|Wilcox County
|6-3
|39.56
|12
|Lamar County
|8-1
|53.06
|12
|Emanuel County Institute
|3-6
|38.56
|13
|Whitefield Academy
|6-3
|50.63
|13
|Telfair County
|7-2
|37.28
|14
|Trion
|8-1
|47.82
|14
|Christian Heritage
|4-6
|37.00
|15
|Social Circle
|7-2
|47.49
|15
|Aquinas
|6-3
|35.67
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|GIAA AA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|John Milledge Academy
|9-0
|57.66
|1
|Central Fellowship Christian
|9-0
|28.70
|2
|St. Anne-Pacelli
|8-1
|47.99
|2
|Brentwood School
|6-3
|22.20
|3
|Tattnall Square
|6-3
|44.33
|3
|Briarwood Academy
|6-3
|14.27
|4
|Stratford Academy
|6-3
|43.36
|4
|Augusta Prep
|4-5
|7.01
|5
|Brookstone
|6-3
|39.10
|5
|Gatewood School
|4-5
|6.41
|GIAA A
|GAPPS AA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Thomas Jefferson
|8-1
|23.47
|1
|Cherokee Christian
|7-2
|17.76
|2
|Robert Toombs Academy
|5-4
|12.41
|2
|Skipstone Academy
|8-0
|12.60
|3
|Fullington Academy
|6-3
|-7.83
|3
|King's Academy
|7-2
|3.60
|4
|Flint River Academy
|3-6
|-27.35
|4
|Lanier Christian
|6-2
|-3.29
|5
|Memorial Day
|3-6
|-27.98
|5
|Calvary Christian
|5-5
|-6.79
All-Class
Classification rankings are shown in [brackets]. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
|Rank
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Sch Str
|Rank
|Offense
|Defense
|1 [1]
|Colquitt County
|1-AAAAAAA
|9-0
|100.76
|73.04
|10 [7]
|45.54
|-18.03
|2 [2]
|Buford
|8-AAAAAAA
|9-0
|100.00
|73.92
|7 [5]
|40.31
|-22.50
|3 [3]
|Mill Creek
|8-AAAAAAA
|8-1
|97.10
|72.57
|12 [9]
|46.45
|-13.46
|4 [1]
|Hughes
|5-AAAAAA
|9-0
|95.92
|53.97
|83 [22]
|42.48
|-16.24
|5 [2]
|Thomas County Central
|1-AAAAAA
|9-0
|93.86
|64.81
|29 [4]
|43.35
|-13.33
|6 [4]
|North Cobb
|5-AAAAAAA
|7-2
|90.26
|74.18
|6 [4]
|36.59
|-16.49
|7 [1]
|Cedar Grove
|5-AAA
|6-2
|90.11
|75.95
|5 [1]
|39.99
|-12.93
|8 [5]
|Carrollton
|2-AAAAAAA
|10-0
|90.06
|60.56
|44 [30]
|38.30
|-14.57
|9 [1]
|Cedartown
|7-AAAA
|9-0
|88.63
|55.94
|70 [4]
|33.85
|-17.58
|10 [6]
|Walton
|5-AAAAAAA
|7-2
|85.14
|66.36
|22 [19]
|36.88
|-11.07
|11 [7]
|Milton
|6-AAAAAAA
|6-3
|84.97
|69.35
|16 [13]
|33.34
|-14.44
|12 [8]
|Grayson
|4-AAAAAAA
|8-1
|84.61
|64.84
|28 [22]
|34.57
|-12.84
|13 [3]
|Roswell
|7-AAAAAA
|8-1
|83.71
|56.24
|67 [18]
|35.27
|-11.24
|14 [9]
|Lambert
|6-AAAAAAA
|9-0
|83.34
|60.32
|45 [31]
|35.98
|-10.16
|15 [1]
|Ware County
|1-AAAAA
|8-0
|82.76
|49.39
|125 [17]
|31.85
|-13.71
|16 [4]
|Lee County
|1-AAAAAA
|6-3
|82.28
|73.15
|9 [2]
|35.34
|-9.75
|17 [10]
|Westlake
|2-AAAAAAA
|6-3
|81.78
|71.34
|13 [10]
|34.21
|-10.38
|18 [11]
|Valdosta
|1-AAAAAAA
|8-2
|81.17
|66.92
|19 [16]
|28.86
|-15.11
|19 [2]
|Benedictine
|3-AAAA
|7-2
|80.65
|51.29
|106 [12]
|31.26
|-12.19
|20 [5]
|Rome
|6-AAAAAA
|8-1
|80.11
|53.67
|88 [25]
|32.99
|-9.93
|21 [6]
|Houston County
|1-AAAAAA
|7-2
|79.98
|58.16
|51 [11]
|34.53
|-8.26
|22 [3]
|Perry
|2-AAAA
|8-1
|79.27
|52.92
|92 [8]
|33.86
|-8.22
|23 [4]
|North Oconee
|8-AAAA
|9-0
|79.27
|38.92
|242 [42]
|28.22
|-13.86
|24 [7]
|Gainesville
|8-AAAAAA
|9-0
|78.85
|53.50
|89 [26]
|32.55
|-9.10
|25 [8]
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|1-AAAAAA
|6-3
|78.31
|66.36
|23 [3]
|29.30
|-11.82
|26 [5]
|Troup
|4-AAAA
|9-0
|78.16
|41.70
|208 [36]
|36.81
|-4.16
|27 [1]
|Irwin County
|1-A Division I
|7-1
|77.70
|50.72
|109 [2]
|30.43
|-10.08
|28 [12]
|Lowndes
|1-AAAAAAA
|5-4
|77.04
|80.03
|1 [1]
|31.71
|-8.13
|29 [1]
|Fitzgerald
|1-AA
|9-0
|76.70
|47.04
|151 [6]
|30.58
|-8.93
|30 [13]
|Brookwood
|4-AAAAAAA
|5-4
|76.35
|73.41
|8 [6]
|32.62
|-6.54
|31 [14]
|Marietta
|3-AAAAAAA
|4-5
|75.22
|76.54
|3 [3]
|29.60
|-8.43
|32 [2]
|Sandy Creek
|5-AAA
|7-2
|75.06
|60.03
|47 [3]
|31.69
|-6.18
|33 [2]
|Prince Avenue Christian
|5-A Division I
|8-0
|74.60
|45.50
|165 [8]
|31.54
|-5.86
|34 [15]
|Norcross
|7-AAAAAAA
|7-2
|73.89
|54.05
|81 [36]
|31.88
|-4.82
|35 [9]
|Woodward Academy
|3-AAAAAA
|8-1
|73.64
|41.37
|212 [48]
|28.17
|-8.28
|36 [16]
|Parkview
|4-AAAAAAA
|6-3
|73.03
|64.34
|30 [23]
|30.39
|-5.46
|37 [17]
|East Coweta
|2-AAAAAAA
|5-4
|72.89
|68.52
|17 [14]
|32.41
|-3.29
|38 [3]
|Stephens County
|8-AAA
|8-1
|72.88
|50.21
|116 [10]
|28.60
|-7.09
|39 [2]
|Coffee
|1-AAAAA
|8-1
|72.71
|39.02
|241 [44]
|30.92
|-4.60
|40 [6]
|Bainbridge
|1-AAAA
|5-4
|72.57
|63.07
|37 [1]
|27.97
|-7.41
|41 [3]
|Creekside
|5-AAAAA
|7-2
|72.53
|47.92
|138 [20]
|27.22
|-8.12
|42 [18]
|Collins Hill
|8-AAAAAAA
|4-5
|71.88
|79.16
|2 [2]
|25.86
|-8.83
|43 [10]
|Alpharetta
|7-AAAAAA
|7-2
|71.42
|53.81
|85 [24]
|33.08
|-1.15
|44 [19]
|South Forsyth
|6-AAAAAAA
|5-4
|71.41
|65.95
|24 [20]
|29.11
|-5.11
|45 [3]
|Rabun County
|8-A Division I
|10-0
|71.37
|50.32
|115 [3]
|27.79
|-6.39
|46 [4]
|Brooks County
|1-A Division I
|6-2
|71.08
|54.69
|75 [1]
|29.60
|-4.29
|47 [4]
|Jefferson
|8-AAAAA
|7-2
|70.97
|53.81
|86 [10]
|25.69
|-8.09
|48 [20]
|Denmark
|6-AAAAAAA
|5-4
|70.62
|70.81
|14 [11]
|26.39
|-7.04
|49 [5]
|Cambridge
|6-AAAAA
|7-2
|70.33
|50.64
|111 [12]
|30.32
|-2.82
|50 [21]
|Kennesaw Mountain
|5-AAAAAAA
|7-2
|70.08
|56.18
|69 [35]
|31.74
|-1.15
|51 [7]
|Burke County
|3-AAAA
|7-1
|69.71
|53.07
|90 [7]
|29.41
|-3.10
|52 [22]
|Camden County
|1-AAAAAAA
|6-3
|69.70
|56.82
|59 [34]
|24.18
|-8.34
|53 [6]
|Warner Robins
|2-AAAAA
|5-4
|69.41
|64.99
|25 [1]
|27.04
|-5.18
|54 [23]
|North Paulding
|3-AAAAAAA
|6-3
|69.18
|60.12
|46 [32]
|28.28
|-3.71
|55 [11]
|Brunswick
|2-AAAAAA
|9-0
|69.05
|41.92
|206 [47]
|29.56
|-2.29
|56 [24]
|North Gwinnett
|7-AAAAAAA
|7-2
|68.22
|49.02
|130 [41]
|28.53
|-2.50
|57 [4]
|Oconee County
|8-AAA
|5-4
|68.17
|64.97
|26 [2]
|26.66
|-4.32
|58 [12]
|Marist
|4-AAAAAA
|7-2
|68.10
|52.14
|99 [29]
|29.55
|-1.36
|59 [7]
|Cartersville
|7-AAAAA
|9-1
|68.07
|43.56
|186 [32]
|28.61
|-2.27
|60 [25]
|Newton
|4-AAAAAAA
|5-4
|67.97
|64.86
|27 [21]
|25.55
|-5.23
|61 [13]
|South Paulding
|5-AAAAAA
|6-3
|67.83
|60.99
|43 [8]
|31.52
|0.89
|62 [14]
|Douglas County
|5-AAAAAA
|7-2
|67.74
|56.41
|65 [17]
|27.97
|-2.58
|63 [8]
|Stockbridge
|5-AAAA
|7-2
|67.12
|47.60
|143 [21]
|27.02
|-2.91
|64 [5]
|Swainsboro
|2-A Division I
|8-0
|66.75
|38.32
|250 [17]
|25.56
|-4.00
|65 [26]
|McEachern
|3-AAAAAAA
|4-5
|66.58
|69.83
|15 [12]
|26.26
|-3.13
|66 [8]
|Calhoun
|7-AAAAA
|7-3
|66.49
|56.72
|61 [5]
|29.04
|-0.26
|67 [5]
|Carver (Atlanta)
|5-AAA
|6-2
|66.12
|54.14
|79 [6]
|24.14
|-4.79
|68 [15]
|Blessed Trinity
|7-AAAAAA
|6-3
|65.29
|57.82
|54 [12]
|22.65
|-5.45
|69 [27]
|Pebblebrook
|2-AAAAAAA
|4-5
|65.16
|61.40
|41 [28]
|26.52
|-1.45
|70 [9]
|Dutchtown
|2-AAAAA
|8-1
|65.06
|44.47
|178 [29]
|21.59
|-6.28
|71 [28]
|Mountain View
|8-AAAAAAA
|5-4
|65.01
|64.28
|32 [25]
|23.41
|-4.40
|72 [29]
|West Forsyth
|6-AAAAAAA
|4-5
|64.99
|63.95
|35 [27]
|24.03
|-3.77
|73 [6]
|Thomasville
|1-AAA
|7-3
|64.83
|57.88
|53 [4]
|24.87
|-2.77
|74 [2]
|Rockmart
|7-AA
|7-2
|64.51
|43.99
|184 [8]
|26.89
|-0.43
|75 [9]
|Starr's Mill
|4-AAAA
|7-2
|64.41
|45.34
|166 [29]
|22.53
|-4.69
|76 [10]
|Loganville
|8-AAAAA
|9-1
|64.35
|48.32
|134 [19]
|25.71
|-1.45
|77 [7]
|Monroe Area
|8-AAA
|4-5
|64.00
|56.65
|62 [5]
|25.08
|-1.74
|78 [3]
|Pierce County
|3-AA
|8-1
|63.95
|41.44
|211 [11]
|27.12
|0.37
|79 [8]
|Calvary Day
|3-AAA
|8-0
|63.65
|32.87
|299 [38]
|27.17
|0.71
|80 [6]
|Darlington
|7-A Division I
|9-0
|63.60
|33.65
|293 [25]
|28.93
|2.52
|81 [9]
|Peach County
|2-AAA
|6-3
|63.48
|52.99
|91 [8]
|24.26
|-2.03
|82 [10]
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|7-AAAA
|8-1
|62.84
|42.27
|199 [34]
|28.58
|2.93
|83 [4]
|Callaway
|5-AA
|6-3
|62.79
|39.84
|226 [15]
|23.07
|-2.53
|84 [5]
|South Atlanta
|6-AA
|9-0
|62.54
|22.17
|375 [47]
|26.82
|1.46
|85 [11]
|Whitewater
|4-AAAA
|7-2
|62.30
|44.35
|179 [33]
|26.26
|1.16
|86 [6]
|Appling County
|3-AA
|7-1
|62.29
|44.17
|181 [7]
|22.42
|-2.68
|87 [10]
|Hart County
|8-AAA
|5-4
|62.08
|42.22
|203 [20]
|23.93
|-0.95
|88 [12]
|LaGrange
|4-AAAA
|7-2
|61.89
|45.82
|162 [27]
|24.49
|-0.21
|89 [13]
|Wayne County
|3-AAAA
|7-2
|61.76
|47.25
|150 [23]
|21.66
|-2.91
|90 [11]
|Kell
|6-AAAAA
|8-1
|61.63
|41.58
|210 [39]
|24.73
|0.29
|91 [30]
|Harrison
|3-AAAAAAA
|3-7
|61.56
|66.60
|21 [18]
|22.66
|-1.71
|92 [12]
|Jones County
|2-AAAAA
|5-4
|61.55
|56.25
|66 [6]
|24.99
|0.63
|93 [7]
|Thomson
|4-AA
|8-1
|61.33
|30.15
|328 [32]
|22.45
|-1.68
|94 [11]
|Carver (Columbus)
|1-AAA
|7-2
|61.15
|45.07
|169 [13]
|22.41
|-1.55
|95 [16]
|Effingham County
|2-AAAAAA
|7-2
|60.89
|47.51
|144 [40]
|21.49
|-2.21
|96 [7]
|Elbert County
|8-A Division I
|9-1
|60.84
|45.14
|168 [9]
|26.32
|2.68
|97 [31]
|Richmond Hill
|1-AAAAAAA
|3-6
|60.75
|67.41
|18 [15]
|21.89
|-1.67
|98 [32]
|South Gwinnett
|4-AAAAAAA
|4-5
|60.41
|64.04
|34 [26]
|22.93
|-0.29
|99 [13]
|Eastside
|8-AAAAA
|6-3
|59.94
|45.95
|160 [26]
|21.56
|-1.18
|100 [14]
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|4-AAAA
|5-4
|59.37
|54.16
|78 [5]
|21.06
|-1.12
|101 [33]
|Archer
|4-AAAAAAA
|2-7
|59.31
|72.66
|11 [8]
|21.21
|-0.91
|102 [14]
|Clarke Central
|8-AAAAA
|4-5
|58.94
|57.22
|55 [4]
|23.11
|1.37
|103 [17]
|Sequoyah
|6-AAAAAA
|4-5
|58.75
|64.13
|33 [5]
|18.41
|-3.15
|104 [8]
|Fellowship Christian
|8-AA
|6-3
|58.19
|47.37
|147 [5]
|21.74
|0.75
|105 [9]
|Cook
|1-AA
|6-3
|58.02
|52.66
|97 [3]
|24.42
|3.59
|106 [18]
|Allatoona
|6-AAAAAA
|4-5
|58.01
|56.61
|63 [16]
|20.83
|0.02
|107 [12]
|Dougherty
|1-AAA
|8-2
|57.86
|42.01
|205 [21]
|22.92
|2.25
|108 [19]
|Paulding County
|5-AAAAAA
|6-3
|57.84
|52.08
|100 [30]
|20.69
|0.04
|109 [15]
|Lithia Springs
|5-AAAAA
|6-3
|57.78
|49.68
|121 [15]
|22.13
|1.55
|110 [1]
|John Milledge Academy
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|9-0
|57.66
|25.11
|357 [8]
|21.00
|0.52
|111 [34]
|Meadowcreek
|7-AAAAAAA
|6-3
|57.66
|49.59
|123 [39]
|25.55
|5.08
|112 [15]
|Pace Academy
|5-AAAA
|7-2
|57.50
|47.63
|142 [20]
|22.73
|2.42
|113 [13]
|Adairsville
|6-AAA
|8-1
|57.12
|35.81
|275 [31]
|25.39
|5.46
|114 [14]
|Hebron Christian
|8-AAA
|7-2
|56.76
|42.22
|202 [19]
|24.43
|4.87
|115 [1]
|Bowdon
|7-A Division II
|8-1
|56.75
|40.10
|223 [4]
|23.77
|4.21
|116 [15]
|Dawson County
|7-AAA
|8-2
|56.48
|43.14
|191 [16]
|20.11
|0.82
|117 [20]
|River Ridge
|6-AAAAAA
|6-3
|56.46
|50.12
|117 [35]
|21.58
|2.31
|118 [16]
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|6-AAAA
|6-3
|56.39
|51.77
|104 [11]
|18.45
|-0.75
|119 [21]
|Creekview
|6-AAAAAA
|4-6
|56.18
|56.19
|68 [19]
|18.85
|-0.13
|120 [22]
|North Forsyth
|8-AAAAAA
|6-3
|56.17
|52.26
|98 [28]
|21.73
|2.75
|121 [17]
|Central (Carrollton)
|7-AAAA
|6-3
|55.86
|46.33
|157 [25]
|23.34
|4.67
|122 [8]
|St. Francis
|6-A Division I
|6-3
|55.82
|48.40
|133 [5]
|18.55
|-0.08
|123 [18]
|Holy Innocents
|6-AAAA
|6-3
|55.81
|44.66
|175 [32]
|19.57
|0.95
|124 [19]
|Sonoraville
|7-AAAA
|5-4
|55.73
|56.44
|64 [3]
|20.99
|2.45
|125 [9]
|Bleckley County
|2-A Division I
|8-2
|55.61
|39.70
|229 [13]
|20.52
|2.10
|126 [23]
|Veterans
|1-AAAAAA
|5-4
|55.44
|59.40
|48 [9]
|21.69
|3.44
|127 [24]
|Shiloh
|8-AAAAAA
|4-5
|55.39
|50.08
|118 [36]
|21.53
|3.34
|128 [25]
|St. Pius X
|4-AAAAAA
|4-5
|55.34
|55.00
|72 [20]
|18.55
|0.41
|129 [16]
|Mays
|5-AAAAA
|5-4
|55.19
|49.35
|126 [18]
|23.33
|5.33
|130 [20]
|Cairo
|1-AAAA
|7-2
|54.76
|40.62
|221 [39]
|20.42
|2.85
|131 [17]
|Northside (Columbus)
|3-AAAAA
|9-1
|54.66
|33.59
|294 [48]
|22.22
|4.75
|132 [10]
|Dublin
|2-A Division I
|6-2
|54.66
|37.65
|260 [19]
|18.13
|0.67
|133 [21]
|Stephenson
|6-AAAA
|5-3
|54.35
|50.74
|108 [13]
|20.61
|3.45
|134 [11]
|Metter
|3-A Division I
|6-3
|54.01
|39.37
|235 [15]
|16.75
|-0.07
|135 [26]
|Newnan
|5-AAAAAA
|3-6
|53.87
|62.67
|38 [7]
|21.43
|4.75
|136 [27]
|North Atlanta
|4-AAAAAA
|6-3
|53.79
|40.23
|222 [50]
|19.26
|2.67
|137 [18]
|Dalton
|7-AAAAA
|5-5
|53.76
|54.71
|74 [7]
|20.88
|4.30
|138 [10]
|Athens Academy
|8-AA
|7-2
|53.69
|43.25
|190 [10]
|20.67
|4.17
|139 [16]
|Savannah Christian
|3-AAA
|8-1
|53.61
|27.77
|340 [46]
|20.84
|4.43
|140 [11]
|Worth County
|1-AA
|8-1
|53.41
|38.22
|253 [18]
|22.99
|6.77
|141 [19]
|Ola
|2-AAAAA
|6-3
|53.25
|44.26
|180 [30]
|19.94
|3.88
|142 [12]
|Lamar County
|4-A Division I
|8-1
|53.06
|36.58
|269 [22]
|20.91
|5.04
|143 [28]
|Sprayberry
|7-AAAAAA
|3-6
|52.57
|57.05
|57 [13]
|20.99
|5.61
|144 [29]
|Glynn Academy
|2-AAAAAA
|5-4
|52.06
|51.72
|105 [33]
|20.03
|5.17
|145 [35]
|Hillgrove
|3-AAAAAAA
|2-7
|52.03
|64.29
|31 [24]
|17.91
|3.07
|146 [2]
|Johnson County
|5-A Division II
|9-0
|52.03
|14.94
|405 [37]
|18.42
|3.59
|147 [22]
|Northwest Whitfield
|7-AAAA
|5-4
|52.01
|47.74
|140 [19]
|19.93
|5.11
|148 [23]
|New Hampstead
|3-AAAA
|6-3
|52.00
|39.57
|231 [40]
|22.83
|8.02
|149 [30]
|Lovejoy
|3-AAAAAA
|6-3
|51.95
|41.26
|214 [49]
|20.61
|5.84
|150 [36]
|Dacula
|8-AAAAAAA
|2-7
|51.87
|66.61
|20 [17]
|16.99
|2.31
|151 [17]
|Crisp County
|1-AAA
|5-5
|51.01
|54.00
|82 [7]
|17.74
|3.92
|152 [24]
|Lovett
|5-AAAA
|5-4
|50.95
|44.80
|174 [31]
|16.29
|2.53
|153 [18]
|Mary Persons
|2-AAA
|5-4
|50.74
|49.35
|127 [11]
|18.96
|5.41
|154 [13]
|Whitefield Academy
|6-A Division I
|6-3
|50.63
|41.58
|209 [11]
|17.76
|4.33
|155 [37]
|Peachtree Ridge
|7-AAAAAAA
|5-4
|50.60
|44.92
|173 [43]
|16.74
|3.34
|156 [12]
|Putnam County
|4-AA
|7-2
|50.12
|28.86
|337 [35]
|17.49
|4.56
|157 [25]
|Spalding
|2-AAAA
|6-4
|50.08
|45.52
|164 [28]
|18.11
|5.22
|158 [3]
|Schley County
|6-A Division II
|7-2
|49.99
|20.25
|389 [31]
|15.21
|2.41
|159 [19]
|Morgan County
|4-AAA
|7-2
|49.69
|29.76
|331 [45]
|20.46
|7.95
|160 [20]
|Flowery Branch
|8-AAAAA
|2-7
|49.68
|61.80
|40 [3]
|16.60
|4.11
|161 [13]
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|5-AA
|5-4
|49.66
|43.28
|189 [9]
|21.16
|8.69
|162 [26]
|Hapeville Charter
|6-AAAA
|2-7
|49.66
|58.68
|50 [2]
|15.60
|3.13
|163 [38]
|Wheeler
|5-AAAAAAA
|5-4
|49.58
|49.11
|128 [40]
|16.34
|3.96
|164 [21]
|Cass
|7-AAAAA
|4-6
|49.07
|47.29
|148 [23]
|16.09
|4.21
|165 [22]
|Maynard Jackson
|5-AAAAA
|6-3
|49.06
|41.83
|207 [38]
|16.21
|4.34
|166 [31]
|Alexander
|5-AAAAAA
|2-7
|49.05
|58.96
|49 [10]
|17.21
|5.35
|167 [4]
|Charlton County
|2-A Division II
|6-2
|48.85
|38.22
|254 [5]
|17.48
|5.81
|168 [23]
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|6-AAAAA
|5-4
|48.78
|44.65
|177 [28]
|16.07
|4.47
|169 [32]
|Mundy's Mill
|3-AAAAAA
|6-3
|48.62
|38.14
|255 [52]
|13.59
|2.16
|170 [5]
|Early County
|1-A Division II
|7-3
|48.52
|27.62
|342 [16]
|15.81
|4.48
|171 [27]
|Hampton
|5-AAAA
|6-3
|48.22
|40.66
|219 [38]
|18.47
|7.45
|172 [20]
|Harlem
|4-AAA
|8-1
|48.15
|22.42
|372 [50]
|13.16
|2.20
|173 [2]
|St. Anne-Pacelli
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|8-1
|47.99
|23.83
|363 [10]
|15.81
|5.01
|174 [39]
|Central Gwinnett
|8-AAAAAAA
|5-4
|47.92
|52.81
|95 [37]
|16.53
|5.81
|175 [14]
|Trion
|7-A Division I
|8-1
|47.82
|25.68
|354 [31]
|18.66
|8.04
|176 [21]
|Ringgold
|6-AAA
|6-3
|47.78
|38.32
|251 [27]
|16.70
|6.12
|177 [33]
|Etowah
|6-AAAAAA
|5-4
|47.78
|45.02
|171 [43]
|18.02
|7.43
|178 [24]
|Statesboro
|1-AAAAA
|3-6
|47.77
|53.74
|87 [11]
|18.71
|8.12
|179 [25]
|Winder-Barrow
|8-AAAAA
|5-4
|47.60
|39.19
|238 [43]
|16.38
|5.97
|180 [15]
|Social Circle
|5-A Division I
|7-2
|47.49
|30.02
|329 [29]
|15.19
|4.89
|181 [14]
|Columbia
|5-AA
|6-3
|47.40
|40.09
|224 [13]
|14.51
|4.30
|182 [15]
|Northeast
|2-AA
|6-3
|47.17
|27.05
|346 [39]
|13.99
|4.01
|183 [22]
|Jackson
|2-AAA
|5-4
|46.85
|47.68
|141 [12]
|16.27
|6.61
|184 [6]
|Clinch County
|2-A Division II
|8-2
|46.85
|32.54
|303 [10]
|17.14
|7.48
|185 [16]
|North Cobb Christian
|6-AA
|9-1
|46.60
|21.75
|380 [48]
|12.88
|3.46
|186 [17]
|Berrien
|1-AA
|6-3
|46.55
|39.71
|228 [17]
|18.60
|9.24
|187 [16]
|Commerce
|8-A Division I
|6-4
|46.51
|45.53
|163 [7]
|16.14
|6.82
|188 [23]
|Lumpkin County
|7-AAA
|7-2
|45.92
|30.32
|325 [44]
|16.94
|8.21
|189 [34]
|East Paulding
|5-AAAAAA
|3-6
|45.79
|56.87
|58 [14]
|17.26
|8.67
|190 [26]
|Union Grove
|2-AAAAA
|4-5
|45.72
|46.75
|155 [25]
|11.07
|2.54
|191 [35]
|Lanier
|8-AAAAAA
|4-6
|45.47
|52.86
|93 [27]
|14.41
|6.13
|192 [27]
|Centennial
|6-AAAAA
|4-5
|45.38
|47.81
|139 [21]
|15.58
|7.39
|193 [18]
|Laney
|4-AA
|7-2
|45.31
|28.43
|338 [36]
|12.14
|4.02
|194 [7]
|McIntosh County Academy
|3-A Division II
|9-1
|45.27
|31.04
|316 [13]
|12.89
|4.82
|195 [19]
|Dodge County
|1-AA
|4-6
|45.25
|48.98
|131 [4]
|16.21
|8.15
|196 [28]
|Northgate
|3-AAAAA
|3-6
|45.24
|49.50
|124 [16]
|13.52
|5.47
|197 [20]
|Model
|7-AA
|6-4
|44.91
|33.75
|292 [24]
|13.78
|6.05
|198 [29]
|Hiram
|7-AAAAA
|5-5
|44.67
|42.18
|204 [37]
|20.59
|13.12
|199 [3]
|Tattnall Square
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|6-3
|44.33
|36.73
|267 [2]
|18.81
|11.67
|200 [24]
|Liberty County
|3-AAA
|6-3
|44.07
|34.12
|290 [35]
|16.75
|9.87
|201 [21]
|Vidalia
|3-AA
|6-3
|44.05
|35.71
|276 [21]
|14.38
|7.52
|202 [30]
|Chamblee
|4-AAAAA
|6-2
|44.02
|28.17
|339 [52]
|15.81
|8.98
|203 [36]
|Evans
|2-AAAAAA
|3-6
|43.87
|50.87
|107 [34]
|14.50
|7.82
|204 [37]
|Jackson County
|8-AAAAAA
|3-6
|43.83
|48.02
|137 [39]
|13.35
|6.71
|205 [38]
|Tift County
|1-AAAAAA
|1-8
|43.83
|76.37
|4 [1]
|14.83
|8.19
|206 [28]
|Griffin
|2-AAAA
|3-6
|43.78
|50.59
|112 [14]
|16.97
|10.38
|207 [22]
|Fannin County
|7-AA
|5-4
|43.41
|34.85
|286 [23]
|14.94
|8.72
|208 [4]
|Stratford Academy
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|6-3
|43.36
|30.17
|327 [5]
|14.33
|8.16
|209 [25]
|Monroe
|1-AAA
|5-5
|43.23
|40.64
|220 [22]
|13.82
|7.78
|210 [31]
|Villa Rica
|5-AAAAA
|4-6
|43.13
|50.35
|113 [13]
|15.77
|9.84
|211 [32]
|Jenkins
|1-AAAAA
|3-6
|43.04
|62.12
|39 [2]
|14.84
|9.00
|212 [33]
|Decatur
|4-AAAAA
|5-4
|42.87
|41.07
|216 [40]
|17.56
|11.88
|213 [29]
|Southwest DeKalb
|6-AAAA
|2-7
|42.72
|49.63
|122 [15]
|16.17
|10.64
|214 [17]
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|6-A Division I
|6-3
|42.63
|38.61
|247 [16]
|17.10
|11.67
|215 [40]
|Cherokee
|5-AAAAAAA
|2-7
|42.56
|58.08
|52 [33]
|16.26
|10.89
|216 [30]
|Walnut Grove
|8-AAAA
|7-2
|42.42
|34.25
|289 [52]
|14.26
|9.03
|217 [41]
|Osborne
|5-AAAAAAA
|5-4
|42.42
|36.84
|266 [45]
|13.80
|8.57
|218 [18]
|Screven County
|3-A Division I
|8-0
|42.42
|3.88
|438 [38]
|6.83
|1.60
|219 [31]
|Baldwin
|2-AAAA
|3-6
|42.09
|51.87
|103 [10]
|15.85
|10.95
|220 [26]
|Upson-Lee
|2-AAA
|4-6
|41.94
|43.65
|185 [15]
|14.83
|10.08
|221 [23]
|North Murray
|7-AA
|6-3
|41.84
|31.17
|314 [27]
|19.11
|14.46
|222 [24]
|Union County
|8-AA
|7-2
|41.60
|29.88
|330 [33]
|13.19
|8.78
|223 [32]
|Westside (Macon)
|2-AAAA
|6-3
|41.53
|35.21
|281 [51]
|13.75
|9.41
|224 [34]
|Tucker
|4-AAAAA
|4-5
|41.53
|41.05
|217 [41]
|13.08
|8.74
|225 [27]
|Wesleyan
|7-AAA
|4-5
|41.31
|39.57
|232 [24]
|12.99
|8.87
|226 [19]
|Heard County
|4-A Division I
|5-4
|40.94
|30.33
|324 [28]
|13.33
|9.58
|227 [8]
|Lincoln County
|8-A Division II
|7-2
|40.79
|31.33
|311 [11]
|14.07
|10.47
|228 [25]
|Tattnall County
|3-AA
|5-4
|40.67
|35.24
|280 [22]
|11.70
|8.23
|229 [39]
|Lakeside (Evans)
|2-AAAAAA
|4-5
|40.65
|47.39
|146 [41]
|11.81
|8.35
|230 [9]
|Manchester
|6-A Division II
|6-3
|40.61
|31.28
|313 [12]
|12.40
|8.97
|231 [28]
|Coahulla Creek
|6-AAA
|7-2
|40.52
|26.65
|349 [47]
|13.05
|9.72
|232 [33]
|Madison County
|8-AAAA
|5-4
|40.38
|38.28
|252 [46]
|15.13
|11.94
|233 [34]
|Miller Grove
|6-AAAA
|3-6
|40.26
|45.84
|161 [26]
|14.37
|11.30
|234 [29]
|Gilmer
|7-AAA
|5-4
|40.07
|33.03
|298 [37]
|13.28
|10.40
|235 [10]
|Jenkins County
|3-A Division II
|6-3
|39.92
|23.26
|368 [22]
|13.00
|10.27
|236 [35]
|Riverdale
|4-AAAA
|3-7
|39.81
|46.86
|154 [24]
|15.75
|13.13
|237 [36]
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|5-AAAA
|5-4
|39.63
|38.82
|244 [44]
|11.85
|9.42
|238 [11]
|Wilcox County
|4-A Division II
|6-3
|39.56
|26.87
|348 [17]
|15.09
|12.72
|239 [5]
|Brookstone
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|6-3
|39.10
|32.77
|301 [4]
|13.87
|11.96
|240 [42]
|Campbell
|2-AAAAAAA
|1-8
|39.09
|61.14
|42 [29]
|11.55
|9.65
|241 [40]
|Lassiter
|7-AAAAAA
|3-6
|39.02
|49.74
|120 [37]
|11.18
|9.35
|242 [41]
|Johns Creek
|7-AAAAAA
|2-8
|38.97
|54.74
|73 [21]
|12.66
|10.88
|243 [42]
|Habersham Central
|8-AAAAAA
|3-6
|38.79
|49.03
|129 [38]
|12.62
|11.02
|244 [43]
|South Effingham
|2-AAAAAA
|3-5
|38.76
|42.26
|200 [46]
|9.33
|7.76
|245 [20]
|Pepperell
|7-A Division I
|5-4
|38.75
|37.95
|258 [18]
|10.95
|9.40
|246 [30]
|Pickens
|7-AAA
|4-5
|38.68
|39.64
|230 [23]
|12.06
|10.57
|247 [26]
|Sumter County
|1-AA
|1-8
|38.63
|55.51
|71 [2]
|12.54
|11.10
|248 [31]
|Long County
|3-AAA
|5-4
|38.56
|31.44
|310 [40]
|12.31
|10.94
|249 [12]
|Emanuel County Institute
|3-A Division II
|3-6
|38.56
|44.15
|182 [3]
|15.47
|14.10
|250 [44]
|Grovetown
|2-AAAAAA
|4-6
|38.47
|47.02
|152 [42]
|13.41
|12.13
|251 [37]
|Howard
|2-AAAA
|6-3
|38.38
|36.14
|271 [49]
|9.63
|8.44
|252 [27]
|Toombs County
|3-AA
|5-4
|38.29
|33.48
|296 [25]
|12.49
|11.40
|253 [35]
|Eagle's Landing
|2-AAAAA
|2-8
|37.58
|54.28
|76 [8]
|16.18
|15.79
|254 [43]
|Duluth
|7-AAAAAAA
|4-5
|37.35
|39.04
|240 [44]
|9.52
|9.37
|255 [13]
|Telfair County
|4-A Division II
|7-2
|37.28
|24.90
|359 [21]
|14.91
|14.82
|256 [21]
|Mount Vernon
|6-A Division I
|4-5
|37.24
|35.05
|283 [24]
|13.92
|13.87
|257 [32]
|Bremen
|6-AAA
|4-5
|37.19
|37.72
|259 [28]
|7.47
|7.47
|258 [14]
|Christian Heritage
|7-A Division II
|4-6
|37.00
|46.47
|156 [1]
|10.98
|11.17
|259 [44]
|Discovery
|7-AAAAAAA
|3-7
|36.95
|46.27
|158 [42]
|10.21
|10.45
|260 [38]
|Cedar Shoals
|8-AAAA
|5-5
|36.70
|40.84
|218 [37]
|12.74
|13.23
|261 [33]
|Hephzibah
|4-AAA
|5-4
|36.61
|31.64
|308 [39]
|13.14
|13.72
|262 [36]
|McIntosh
|3-AAAAA
|4-5
|36.43
|37.96
|257 [46]
|13.74
|14.50
|263 [39]
|McDonough
|5-AAAA
|4-5
|36.29
|32.80
|300 [53]
|12.10
|13.00
|264 [34]
|Johnson (Savannah)
|3-AAA
|5-4
|35.96
|33.50
|295 [36]
|8.90
|10.13
|265 [15]
|Aquinas
|8-A Division II
|6-3
|35.67
|29.07
|335 [15]
|13.47
|14.99
|266 [40]
|Southeast Bulloch
|3-AAAA
|2-7
|35.51
|48.26
|136 [18]
|11.64
|13.32
|267 [16]
|Lanier County
|2-A Division II
|5-4
|34.98
|35.17
|282 [8]
|7.38
|9.59
|268 [22]
|Pelham
|1-A Division I
|3-6
|34.81
|46.05
|159 [6]
|10.47
|12.85
|269 [23]
|Temple
|4-A Division I
|4-5
|34.70
|36.05
|273 [23]
|11.13
|13.63
|270 [17]
|Washington-Wilkes
|8-A Division II
|7-2
|34.64
|21.83
|379 [26]
|9.02
|11.57
|271 [45]
|Pope
|7-AAAAAA
|1-8
|34.09
|63.43
|36 [6]
|11.71
|14.81
|272 [41]
|Westover
|1-AAAA
|2-7
|34.04
|45.26
|167 [30]
|8.40
|11.56
|273 [28]
|East Jackson
|8-AA
|5-4
|33.93
|25.76
|353 [41]
|9.59
|12.85
|274 [35]
|White County
|7-AAA
|3-6
|33.47
|38.81
|246 [26]
|11.94
|15.67
|275 [46]
|Morrow
|3-AAAAAA
|5-4
|33.46
|34.83
|287 [53]
|11.07
|14.80
|276 [36]
|Savannah Country Day
|3-AAA
|4-5
|33.34
|36.14
|272 [29]
|7.53
|11.38
|277 [47]
|Dunwoody
|4-AAAAAA
|5-4
|33.31
|31.01
|318 [55]
|10.85
|14.73
|278 [37]
|Chapel Hill
|5-AAAAA
|3-7
|33.28
|42.40
|197 [36]
|6.07
|9.98
|279 [24]
|Dade County
|7-A Division I
|5-4
|33.22
|39.50
|233 [14]
|9.48
|13.45
|280 [38]
|Banneker
|5-AAAAA
|4-5
|33.12
|42.80
|193 [34]
|7.43
|11.50
|281 [45]
|Forsyth Central
|6-AAAAAAA
|2-7
|33.02
|52.77
|96 [38]
|9.59
|13.76
|282 [18]
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|7-A Division II
|5-4
|33.02
|25.96
|352 [19]
|8.31
|12.48
|283 [19]
|Dooly County
|4-A Division II
|4-5
|32.87
|36.42
|270 [7]
|8.91
|13.23
|284 [42]
|East Forsyth
|8-AAAA
|5-4
|32.87
|27.49
|343 [55]
|7.87
|12.20
|285 [29]
|Jeff Davis
|1-AA
|0-9
|32.86
|57.05
|56 [1]
|8.08
|12.41
|286 [37]
|Douglass
|5-AAA
|3-6
|32.47
|44.65
|176 [14]
|3.82
|8.55
|287 [30]
|Brantley County
|3-AA
|5-4
|32.21
|30.71
|320 [28]
|8.58
|13.56
|288 [43]
|Cherokee Bluff
|8-AAAA
|3-6
|32.18
|36.60
|268 [48]
|8.22
|13.24
|289 [44]
|Hardaway
|1-AAAA
|2-8
|31.95
|52.85
|94 [9]
|9.25
|14.49
|290 [31]
|Washington County
|4-AA
|4-5
|31.43
|30.69
|321 [29]
|11.37
|17.13
|291 [48]
|Alcovy
|3-AAAAAA
|3-6
|31.37
|43.41
|188 [45]
|9.87
|15.69
|292 [25]
|Jefferson County
|2-A Division I
|1-8
|31.32
|50.02
|119 [4]
|8.46
|14.33
|293 [6]
|Brookwood School
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|6-3
|31.22
|25.16
|356 [7]
|11.67
|17.64
|294 [32]
|Haralson County
|7-AA
|3-6
|31.19
|39.97
|225 [14]
|8.82
|14.82
|295 [39]
|Arabia Mountain
|4-AAAAA
|4-5
|31.06
|33.08
|297 [49]
|4.31
|10.44
|296 [20]
|Mitchell County
|1-A Division II
|4-5
|30.96
|34.61
|288 [9]
|3.89
|10.12
|297 [33]
|Spencer
|2-AA
|7-2
|30.45
|17.65
|399 [53]
|5.93
|12.67
|298 [26]
|Bryan County
|3-A Division I
|5-4
|30.12
|21.95
|377 [34]
|8.16
|15.24
|299 [45]
|West Laurens
|2-AAAA
|1-8
|29.81
|48.97
|132 [16]
|6.65
|14.02
|300 [49]
|Jonesboro
|3-AAAAAA
|3-6
|29.63
|38.81
|245 [51]
|6.38
|13.94
|301 [50]
|Apalachee
|8-AAAAAA
|0-9
|29.61
|53.81
|84 [23]
|6.14
|13.73
|302 [38]
|Gordon Lee
|6-AAA
|4-5
|29.60
|31.10
|315 [41]
|9.36
|16.95
|303 [40]
|Harris County
|3-AAAAA
|2-7
|29.49
|44.03
|183 [31]
|5.42
|13.12
|304 [39]
|Columbus
|1-AAA
|2-8
|29.44
|42.56
|196 [18]
|11.36
|19.12
|305 [34]
|Providence Christian
|8-AA
|2-7
|29.31
|39.82
|227 [16]
|10.85
|18.73
|306 [35]
|Banks County
|8-AA
|4-5
|29.24
|30.32
|326 [31]
|6.93
|14.88
|307 [27]
|Athens Christian
|8-A Division I
|3-6
|29.07
|37.42
|263 [20]
|10.09
|18.21
|308 [41]
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|7-AAAAA
|1-9
|29.05
|47.02
|153 [24]
|7.57
|15.71
|309 [46]
|North Hall
|8-AAAA
|3-6
|29.05
|38.91
|243 [43]
|6.34
|14.48
|310 [51]
|Riverwood
|4-AAAAAA
|2-7
|28.93
|43.47
|187 [44]
|9.85
|18.11
|311 [36]
|ACE Charter
|2-AA
|8-1
|28.79
|6.54
|432 [57]
|12.41
|20.81
|312 [1]
|Central Fellowship Christian
|GIAA Region 6-AA
|9-0
|28.70
|-4.35
|445 [10]
|9.49
|17.98
|313 [7]
|First Presbyterian
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|2-7
|28.67
|39.41
|234 [1]
|8.95
|17.47
|314 [21]
|Macon County
|6-A Division II
|4-5
|28.32
|21.59
|382 [27]
|9.53
|18.41
|315 [8]
|Bethlehem Christian Academy
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|9-0
|28.06
|-1.82
|442 [24]
|3.99
|13.13
|316 [42]
|Chattahoochee
|6-AAAAA
|2-7
|28.04
|42.57
|194 [35]
|8.20
|17.36
|317 [9]
|Deerfield-Windsor
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|6-3
|27.72
|19.43
|391 [14]
|7.31
|16.78
|318 [28]
|Oglethorpe County
|5-A Division I
|5-4
|27.63
|23.68
|365 [32]
|7.91
|17.48
|319 [37]
|Landmark Christian
|5-AA
|5-4
|27.62
|24.65
|361 [43]
|2.07
|11.63
|320 [40]
|Richmond Academy
|4-AAA
|4-5
|27.41
|23.48
|367 [48]
|5.18
|14.96
|321 [29]
|Jasper County
|5-A Division I
|3-6
|27.30
|37.10
|264 [21]
|4.30
|14.20
|322 [10]
|Westfield School
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|5-4
|27.28
|24.95
|358 [9]
|9.00
|18.92
|323 [47]
|Fayette County
|4-AAAA
|1-8
|26.94
|47.26
|149 [22]
|3.07
|13.32
|324 [22]
|Greene County
|8-A Division II
|5-4
|26.54
|21.42
|384 [28]
|7.04
|17.69
|325 [48]
|Shaw
|1-AAAA
|4-5
|26.33
|26.94
|347 [56]
|3.67
|14.54
|326 [41]
|LaFayette
|6-AAA
|2-7
|26.13
|39.14
|239 [25]
|6.30
|17.36
|327 [38]
|Mount Paran Christian
|6-AA
|3-5
|26.11
|29.12
|334 [34]
|7.42
|18.50
|328 [52]
|New Manchester
|5-AAAAAA
|0-9
|25.69
|56.74
|60 [15]
|5.05
|16.55
|329 [49]
|Luella
|5-AAAA
|1-8
|25.47
|48.26
|135 [17]
|1.28
|13.00
|330 [43]
|Greenbrier
|1-AAAAA
|0-9
|25.23
|50.34
|114 [14]
|2.95
|14.91
|331 [42]
|Pike County
|2-AAA
|2-7
|24.91
|35.89
|274 [30]
|7.15
|19.44
|332 [23]
|Chattahoochee County
|6-A Division II
|4-5
|24.62
|22.31
|373 [24]
|3.12
|15.69
|333 [24]
|Atkinson County
|2-A Division II
|2-7
|24.18
|37.56
|262 [6]
|6.02
|19.03
|334 [44]
|North Springs
|6-AAAAA
|4-5
|24.15
|31.29
|312 [51]
|2.34
|15.38
|335 [1]
|Thomas Jefferson
|GIAA Region 2-A
|8-1
|23.47
|5.37
|434 [2]
|5.05
|18.77
|336 [50]
|Chestatee
|8-AAAA
|2-7
|23.33
|38.51
|248 [45]
|7.01
|20.87
|337 [25]
|Turner County
|2-A Division II
|1-8
|23.24
|44.98
|172 [2]
|8.58
|22.53
|338 [30]
|Bacon County
|1-A Division I
|1-8
|23.16
|41.16
|215 [12]
|4.71
|18.74
|339 [45]
|Bradwell Institute
|1-AAAAA
|0-9
|23.06
|54.24
|77 [9]
|3.85
|17.99
|340 [39]
|Washington
|6-AA
|3-5
|22.99
|27.32
|345 [38]
|1.80
|16.00
|341 [26]
|Seminole County
|1-A Division II
|4-5
|22.90
|14.92
|406 [38]
|3.96
|18.25
|342 [51]
|Southeast Whitfield
|7-AAAA
|4-5
|22.71
|37.61
|261 [47]
|4.66
|19.13
|343 [53]
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|4-AAAAAA †
|7-2
|22.60
|13.68
|407 [57]
|3.22
|17.82
|344 [11]
|Pinewood Christian
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|5-4
|22.20
|22.17
|376 [12]
|7.73
|22.71
|345 [2]
|Brentwood School
|GIAA Region 2-AA
|6-3
|22.20
|15.75
|403 [1]
|2.89
|17.88
|346 [27]
|Terrell County
|1-A Division II
|3-6
|20.21
|23.05
|369 [23]
|3.98
|20.97
|347 [12]
|Frederica Academy
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|3-5
|19.99
|29.01
|336 [6]
|3.31
|20.52
|348 [13]
|Valwood School
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|6-3
|19.96
|11.41
|417 [18]
|3.44
|20.68
|349 [28]
|Wheeler County
|4-A Division II
|5-4
|19.70
|20.45
|387 [30]
|1.70
|19.19
|350 [43]
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|6-AAA
|2-7
|19.60
|34.97
|284 [33]
|3.08
|20.67
|351 [31]
|Armuchee
|7-A Division I
|3-6
|19.39
|31.46
|309 [27]
|2.02
|19.83
|352 [54]
|South Cobb
|4-AAAAAA
|0-9
|19.35
|52.04
|101 [31]
|3.42
|21.26
|353 [14]
|Heritage (Newnan)
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|7-2
|19.25
|-9.84
|454 [25]
|1.37
|19.31
|354 [29]
|Wilkinson County
|5-A Division II
|5-4
|18.23
|17.95
|397 [35]
|-1.73
|17.24
|355 [30]
|Miller County
|1-A Division II
|4-5
|18.13
|17.92
|398 [36]
|-2.20
|16.86
|356 [31]
|Montgomery County
|3-A Division II
|4-5
|18.05
|21.19
|385 [29]
|-0.34
|18.80
|357 [40]
|Southwest
|2-AA
|3-6
|17.93
|21.52
|383 [50]
|2.81
|22.07
|358 [1]
|Cherokee Christian
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|7-2
|17.76
|-0.58
|441 [1]
|3.95
|23.38
|359 [32]
|East Laurens
|2-A Division I
|1-8
|17.53
|42.39
|198 [10]
|3.14
|22.80
|360 [15]
|Mount de Sales
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|2-7
|17.51
|33.84
|291 [3]
|1.56
|21.24
|361 [33]
|Chattooga
|7-A Division I
|2-8
|16.89
|32.16
|305 [26]
|2.35
|22.65
|362 [46]
|Tri-Cities
|5-AAAAA
|1-8
|16.88
|43.11
|192 [33]
|-1.79
|18.52
|363 [47]
|M.L. King
|4-AAAAA
|2-7
|16.69
|32.55
|302 [50]
|2.76
|23.26
|364 [41]
|Windsor Forest
|3-AA
|1-9
|16.30
|41.26
|213 [12]
|-0.11
|20.78
|365 [16]
|Terrell Academy
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|5-4
|16.24
|11.21
|418 [19]
|-0.95
|20.00
|366 [34]
|Coosa
|7-A Division I
|3-6
|16.22
|27.76
|341 [30]
|-0.03
|20.94
|367 [55]
|Woodstock
|6-AAAAAA
|0-9
|15.76
|51.91
|102 [32]
|2.51
|23.94
|368 [17]
|George Walton Academy
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|4-5
|15.70
|16.17
|401 [16]
|3.79
|25.28
|369 [56]
|Forest Park
|3-AAAAAA
|2-7
|15.33
|30.98
|319 [56]
|-0.60
|21.27
|370 [44]
|Beach
|3-AAA
|1-8
|15.19
|34.95
|285 [34]
|0.54
|22.54
|371 [48]
|Heritage (Conyers)
|8-AAAAA
|2-7
|14.94
|45.03
|170 [27]
|3.42
|25.67
|372 [52]
|Stone Mountain
|6-AAAA †
|3-6
|14.43
|19.37
|392 [57]
|-0.94
|21.82
|373 [3]
|Briarwood Academy
|GIAA Region 4-AA
|6-3
|14.27
|8.11
|426 [5]
|-2.48
|20.44
|374 [42]
|Therrell
|6-AA
|5-4
|13.95
|15.86
|402 [54]
|-2.19
|21.05
|375 [18]
|St. Andrew's School
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|5-3
|13.87
|7.25
|429 [22]
|-1.06
|22.27
|376 [35]
|Claxton
|3-A Division I
|4-5
|13.34
|22.18
|374 [33]
|-0.90
|22.96
|377 [43]
|Rutland
|2-AA
|5-4
|12.62
|10.72
|419 [55]
|0.28
|24.85
|378 [32]
|Portal
|3-A Division II
|4-5
|12.61
|18.16
|395 [34]
|-1.06
|23.52
|379 [2]
|Skipstone Academy
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|8-0
|12.60
|-19.96
|458 [7]
|-2.41
|22.18
|380 [2]
|Robert Toombs Academy
|GIAA Region 2-A
|5-4
|12.41
|12.47
|410 [1]
|3.80
|28.58
|381 [33]
|Hancock Central
|5-A Division II
|4-5
|11.85
|13.42
|408 [39]
|-2.13
|23.21
|382 [44]
|Redan
|5-AA
|2-8
|11.27
|32.00
|306 [26]
|2.19
|28.12
|383 [34]
|Georgia Military Prep
|5-A Division II
|3-6
|11.26
|18.29
|394 [33]
|-2.23
|23.70
|384 [35]
|Warren County
|8-A Division II
|2-7
|11.19
|26.21
|350 [18]
|-0.89
|25.11
|385 [36]
|Towns County
|8-A Division II
|3-6
|11.18
|18.46
|393 [32]
|-3.05
|22.96
|386 [19]
|Strong Rock Christian
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|3-7
|10.88
|17.95
|396 [15]
|-1.23
|25.08
|387 [46]
|Berkmar
|7-AAAAAAA
|3-6
|10.71
|31.75
|307 [46]
|-4.05
|22.43
|388 [45]
|Westside (Augusta)
|4-AA
|2-7
|10.49
|27.40
|344 [37]
|-7.63
|19.07
|389 [49]
|Midtown
|5-AAAAA †
|5-4
|10.18
|4.76
|436 [53]
|-3.29
|23.72
|390 [50]
|Lithonia
|4-AAAAA
|0-9
|10.12
|39.20
|237 [42]
|-2.08
|24.99
|391 [53]
|Islands
|3-AAAA
|0-10
|9.89
|54.10
|80 [6]
|-6.11
|21.19
|392 [20]
|Lakeview Academy
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|5-4
|9.80
|10.48
|422 [21]
|-0.99
|26.40
|393 [45]
|Ridgeland
|6-AAA
|0-9
|9.40
|42.57
|195 [17]
|-2.46
|25.33
|394 [46]
|McNair
|5-AA
|4-5
|9.04
|10.48
|423 [56]
|-1.72
|26.43
|395 [51]
|Northview
|6-AAAAA
|1-9
|8.68
|35.34
|279 [47]
|-5.60
|22.91
|396 [57]
|Rockdale County
|3-AAAAAA
|1-8
|8.49
|32.34
|304 [54]
|-4.33
|24.38
|397 [37]
|Greenville
|6-A Division II
|2-6
|8.26
|21.91
|378 [25]
|-2.97
|25.97
|398 [52]
|Locust Grove
|2-AAAAA
|0-9
|8.04
|47.47
|145 [22]
|-3.02
|26.14
|399 [54]
|Druid Hills
|6-AAAA †
|4-5
|7.97
|7.09
|430 [59]
|-4.22
|25.00
|400 [47]
|Butler
|4-AA
|3-6
|7.90
|19.63
|390 [52]
|-3.96
|25.33
|401 [48]
|Central (Macon)
|2-AA
|2-7
|7.88
|24.68
|360 [42]
|-4.50
|24.82
|402 [46]
|Franklin County
|8-AAA
|0-9
|7.85
|50.65
|110 [9]
|-2.08
|27.26
|403 [4]
|Augusta Prep
|GIAA Region 4-AA
|4-5
|7.01
|9.16
|424 [4]
|-3.98
|26.21
|404 [38]
|Hawkinsville
|4-A Division II
|3-6
|6.51
|11.93
|413 [41]
|-3.88
|26.81
|405 [5]
|Gatewood School
|GIAA Region 2-AA
|4-5
|6.41
|13.22
|409 [2]
|-0.87
|29.91
|406 [49]
|Gordon Central
|7-AA
|0-9
|5.97
|36.89
|265 [20]
|-3.06
|28.16
|407 [21]
|Southland Academy
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|4-5
|5.95
|11.74
|415 [17]
|-3.51
|27.73
|408 [55]
|East Hall
|8-AAAA
|2-7
|5.93
|29.60
|332 [54]
|-3.62
|27.64
|409 [56]
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|5-AAAA
|0-9
|5.25
|39.24
|236 [41]
|-6.90
|25.04
|410 [22]
|Tiftarea Academy
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|1-8
|5.19
|22.79
|370 [11]
|0.87
|32.87
|411 [23]
|Bulloch Academy
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|3-6
|4.69
|7.02
|431 [23]
|-3.01
|29.49
|412 [3]
|King's Academy
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|7-2
|3.60
|-9.31
|453 [4]
|-8.37
|25.21
|413 [6]
|Edmund Burke Academy
|GIAA Region 4-AA
|4-5
|3.46
|4.48
|437 [7]
|-6.24
|27.49
|414 [47]
|West Hall
|7-AAA
|1-8
|2.82
|31.03
|317 [42]
|-8.68
|25.69
|415 [53]
|Drew
|3-AAAAA
|0-9
|2.49
|38.33
|249 [45]
|-5.22
|29.48
|416 [7]
|Piedmont Academy
|GIAA Region 2-AA
|2-7
|2.38
|10.62
|420 [3]
|-2.67
|32.14
|417 [8]
|Southwest Georgia Academy
|GIAA Region 3-AA
|4-5
|1.30
|1.75
|439 [8]
|-9.28
|26.60
|418 [50]
|Murray County
|7-AA
|0-9
|1.23
|38.11
|256 [19]
|-10.68
|25.28
|419 [51]
|Josey
|4-AA
|2-7
|0.93
|23.62
|366 [46]
|-7.51
|28.75
|420 [39]
|Marion County
|6-A Division II
|2-7
|-0.21
|11.42
|416 [43]
|-11.34
|26.06
|421 [57]
|Seckinger
|8-AAAA †
|0-7
|-0.57
|35.37
|278 [50]
|-11.27
|26.49
|422 [40]
|Randolph-Clay
|1-A Division II
|1-8
|-0.59
|25.33
|355 [20]
|-10.33
|27.45
|423 [36]
|Crawford County
|4-A Division I
|2-7
|-1.53
|12.19
|412 [36]
|-2.80
|35.92
|424 [41]
|Glascock County
|5-A Division II
|2-7
|-1.57
|12.30
|411 [40]
|-3.30
|35.46
|425 [58]
|North Clayton
|4-AAAA
|1-9
|-1.72
|42.24
|201 [35]
|-10.60
|28.31
|426 [42]
|Taylor County
|6-A Division II
|2-7
|-1.72
|8.41
|425 [44]
|-10.34
|28.58
|427 [48]
|Groves
|3-AAA
|1-8
|-2.17
|30.33
|323 [43]
|-10.43
|28.93
|428 [4]
|Lanier Christian
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|6-2
|-3.29
|-21.88
|460 [8]
|-6.50
|33.98
|429 [43]
|Treutlen
|4-A Division II
|0-9
|-3.70
|29.29
|333 [14]
|-3.36
|37.53
|430 [52]
|Glenn Hills
|4-AA
|2-7
|-3.80
|21.61
|381 [49]
|-9.72
|31.27
|431 [9]
|Trinity Christian (Dublin)
|GIAA Region 6-AA
|3-7
|-3.99
|7.60
|428 [6]
|-5.73
|35.45
|432 [53]
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|6-AA
|1-8
|-4.09
|20.28
|388 [51]
|-6.98
|34.30
|433 [49]
|Salem
|4-AAA
|1-8
|-4.10
|35.42
|277 [32]
|-9.78
|31.51
|434 [54]
|Kendrick
|2-AA
|0-9
|-5.40
|23.70
|364 [45]
|-9.91
|32.68
|435 [44]
|Lake Oconee Academy
|8-A Division II †
|4-5
|-5.91
|-6.67
|447 [47]
|-13.26
|29.85
|436 [45]
|Pataula Charter
|1-A Division II †
|6-3
|-6.29
|-8.30
|451 [49]
|-5.54
|37.94
|437 [55]
|Towers
|5-AA
|0-8-1
|-6.41
|24.17
|362 [44]
|-16.29
|27.31
|438 [5]
|Calvary Christian
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|5-5
|-6.79
|-7.78
|449 [2]
|-5.18
|38.80
|439 [3]
|Fullington Academy
|GIAA Region 1-A
|6-3
|-7.83
|-20.23
|459 [6]
|-8.45
|36.56
|440 [24]
|Loganville Christian
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|2-7
|-9.79
|10.61
|421 [20]
|-13.28
|33.70
|441 [10]
|Georgia Christian
|GIAA Region 3-AA
|3-4-1
|-10.10
|-3.84
|444 [9]
|-13.19
|34.10
|442 [59]
|Clarkston
|6-AAAA †
|2-7
|-11.23
|6.18
|433 [60]
|-14.64
|33.78
|443 [6]
|Creekside Christian
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|5-5
|-12.12
|-8.99
|452 [3]
|-13.38
|35.93
|444 [60]
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|8-AAAA †
|0-9
|-12.25
|15.03
|404 [58]
|-14.23
|35.22
|445 [56]
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|6-AA
|0-7-1
|-13.43
|30.50
|322 [30]
|-22.21
|28.41
|446 [50]
|Cross Creek
|4-AAA
|1-8
|-14.19
|22.62
|371 [49]
|-15.74
|35.64
|447 [37]
|King's Ridge Christian
|6-A Division I †
|1-7
|-14.39
|4.94
|435 [37]
|-14.07
|37.52
|448 [25]
|Riverside Military Academy
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|0-10
|-21.30
|20.92
|386 [13]
|-17.85
|40.64
|449 [7]
|Pinecrest Academy
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|3-6
|-22.99
|-13.73
|456 [6]
|-19.23
|40.95
|450 [38]
|Savannah
|3-A Division I
|0-10
|-23.63
|16.45
|400 [35]
|-18.98
|41.85
|451 [46]
|Twiggs County
|5-A Division II
|2-7
|-23.83
|-3.69
|443 [46]
|-14.07
|46.95
|452 [57]
|Jordan
|2-AA
|0-9
|-24.82
|25.96
|351 [40]
|-17.47
|44.54
|453 [4]
|Flint River Academy
|GIAA Region 1-A
|3-6
|-27.35
|-26.58
|461 [7]
|-24.13
|40.41
|454 [5]
|Memorial Day
|GIAA Region 2-A
|3-6
|-27.98
|1.30
|440 [3]
|-16.82
|48.34
|455 [8]
|Rock Springs Christian
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|3-6
|-28.09
|-13.58
|455 [5]
|-21.86
|43.42
|456 [58]
|Walker
|6-AA †
|1-6
|-28.84
|-5.54
|446 [58]
|-17.46
|48.57
|457 [6]
|Grace Christian
|GIAA Region 1-A
|1-6
|-36.46
|-19.65
|457 [5]
|-25.81
|47.84
|458 [7]
|Harvester Christian
|GIAA Region 1-A
|2-7
|-37.07
|-7.89
|450 [4]
|-25.52
|48.74
|459 [47]
|Baconton Charter
|1-A Division II
|1-7
|-41.77
|8.05
|427 [45]
|-34.36
|44.60
|460 [11]
|Notre Dame Academy
|GIAA Region 1-AA
|4-6
|-47.41
|-43.70
|465 [12]
|-34.30
|50.31
|461 [9]
|Community Christian
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|3-5
|-50.88
|-36.31
|464 [9]
|-34.77
|53.30
|462 [48]
|Central (Talbotton)
|6-A Division II
|0-8
|-57.80
|11.78
|414 [42]
|-38.12
|56.87
|463 [12]
|St. Mary's Academy
|GIAA Region 1-AA
|1-7
|-63.28
|-28.42
|463 [11]
|-36.27
|64.20
|464 [54]
|Cross Keys
|4-AAAAA †
|0-8
|-72.73
|-27.27
|462 [54]
|-47.49
|62.43
|465 [49]
|GSIC
|8-A Division II †
|0-9
|-73.55
|-7.25
|448 [48]
|-40.97
|69.77
† - Plays a non-region schedule
Regions
Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.
|Rank
|Region
|Teams
|Comp Rating
|Avg Rating
|1
|1-AAAAAAA
|5
|85.48
|77.88
|2
|8-AAAAAAA
|6
|83.12
|72.29
|3
|1-AAAAAA
|6
|80.61
|72.28
|4
|2-AAAAAAA
|5
|77.91
|69.79
|5
|5-AAA
|4
|76.00
|65.94
|6
|6-AAAAAAA
|6
|75.70
|68.06
|7
|4-AAAAAAA
|6
|74.92
|70.28
|8
|5-AAAAAAA
|6
|73.47
|63.34
|9
|3-AAAAAAA
|5
|68.71
|64.92
|10
|5-AAAAAA
|8
|68.01
|57.97
|11
|7-AAAA
|6
|66.38
|56.30
|12
|7-AAAAAA
|7
|64.32
|55.01
|13
|8-AAA
|6
|64.01
|55.29
|14
|1-A Division I
|4
|63.15
|51.69
|15
|3-AAAA
|6
|62.76
|51.59
|16
|6-AAAAAA
|7
|61.67
|53.29
|17
|1-AAAAA
|6
|60.65
|49.09
|18
|4-AAAA
|8
|60.13
|48.89
|19
|8-A Division I
|4
|59.84
|51.95
|20
|8-AAAAA
|7
|59.78
|52.35
|21
|7-AAAAA
|6
|58.50
|51.85
|22
|2-AAAAA
|7
|57.75
|48.66
|23
|7-AAAAAAA
|7
|57.64
|47.91
|24
|8-AAAAAA
|7
|57.56
|49.73
|25
|1-AA
|7
|57.50
|50.20
|26
|1-AAA
|6
|56.88
|51.25
|27
|2-AAAAAA
|7
|55.25
|49.11
|28
|2-AAAA
|7
|54.67
|46.42
|29
|5-A Division I
|4
|54.56
|44.25
|30
|2-A Division I
|5
|53.77
|45.18
|31
|1-AAAA
|5
|53.07
|43.93
|32
|2-AAA
|5
|51.70
|45.58
|33
|6-AAAAA
|7
|51.10
|41.00
|34
|5-AAAAA
|8
|50.74
|45.12
|35
|3-AA
|7
|50.36
|42.54
|36
|5-AAAA
|8
|50.01
|41.30
|37
|4-AAAAAA
|6
|49.27
|43.14
|38
|7-A Division II
|3
|47.97
|42.26
|39
|8-AA
|6
|46.97
|40.99
|40
|3-AAAAAA
|8
|46.89
|36.56
|41
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|5
|45.35
|38.31
|42
|6-A Division I
|4
|45.20
|46.58
|43
|6-AAAA
|6
|45.12
|49.87
|44
|3-AAA
|8
|44.67
|35.28
|45
|7-AAA
|7
|43.77
|36.97
|46
|7-AA
|7
|43.66
|33.29
|47
|7-A Division I
|7
|42.62
|33.70
|48
|3-AAAAA
|5
|42.12
|33.66
|49
|2-A Division II
|5
|41.31
|35.62
|50
|6-AAA
|8
|41.05
|33.42
|51
|4-A Division I
|4
|41.04
|31.79
|52
|5-AA
|7
|40.82
|28.77
|53
|8-AAAA
|9
|40.42
|35.79
|54
|3-A Division II
|5
|37.53
|30.88
|55
|4-AA
|8
|37.42
|25.46
|56
|3-A Division I
|5
|36.08
|23.25
|57
|4-AAA
|6
|35.85
|23.93
|58
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|5
|35.76
|28.90
|59
|4-AAAAA
|6
|31.66
|31.05
|60
|6-AA
|7
|30.43
|22.10
|61
|4-A Division II
|6
|29.95
|22.04
|62
|6-A Division II
|8
|25.72
|11.51
|63
|2-AA
|8
|24.85
|14.33
|64
|8-A Division II
|6
|24.41
|26.67
|65
|1-A Division II
|7
|23.72
|14.05
|66
|5-A Division II
|6
|23.32
|11.33
|67
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|6
|23.00
|17.72
|68
|GIAA Region 6-AA
|2
|20.46
|12.36
|69
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|4
|18.91
|15.19
|70
|GIAA Region 2-AA
|3
|15.33
|10.33
|71
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|5
|13.51
|4.49
|72
|GIAA Region 2-A
|3
|13.10
|2.64
|73
|GIAA Region 4-AA
|3
|10.79
|8.25
|74
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|4
|6.29
|-1.23
|75
|GIAA Region 3-AA
|2
|-1.47
|-4.40
|76
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|5
|-6.31
|-17.06
|77
|GIAA Region 1-A
|4
|-20.40
|-27.18
|78
|GIAA Region 1-AA
|2
|-50.61
|-55.35
Least Likely Results
These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.
|Date
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Score
|Diff
|Prob
|Likelihood
|10/07
|Calhoun
|Hiram
|34 - 44
|23.76
|94.3%
|0.111
|09/02
|Deerfield-Windsor
|Strong Rock Christian
|19 - 42
|18.79
|90.1%
|0.113
|09/30
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|21 - 20
|34.85
|98.4%
|0.143
|09/30
|Douglas County
|New Manchester
|10 - 6
|40.11
|99.1%
|0.161
|08/19
|Camden County
|Columbia
|10 - 13
|24.24
|94.6%
|0.177
|09/23
|Screven County
|Warren County
|15 - 14
|29.29
|96.9%
|0.191
|09/02
|Fitzgerald
|Northeast
|28 - 27
|27.59
|96.3%
|0.209
|08/26
|Adairsville
|Cherokee Bluff
|51 - 50
|26.88
|95.9%
|0.216
|10/22
|Mitchell County
|Miller County
|12 - 22
|14.76
|85.0%
|0.225
|10/21
|Cook
|Dodge County
|37 - 47
|14.71
|85.0%
|0.226
|09/09
|Carver (Columbus)
|Northeast
|8 - 26
|12.04
|80.5%
|0.227
|08/19
|Veterans
|Richmond Academy
|23 - 20
|29.97
|97.1%
|0.227
|08/20
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|Jones County
|21 - 27
|16.75
|87.8%
|0.234
|10/28
|Woodward Academy
|Mundy's Mill
|11 - 10
|25.02
|95.0%
|0.238
|09/02
|Telfair County
|Atkinson County
|14 - 32
|11.16
|78.8%
|0.244
Highest Rated Matchups
These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.
|Game Rating
|Date
|Team
|Opponent
|Score
|Diff
|Prob
|98.85
|10/14
|Buford
|Mill Creek
|39 - 27
|4.84
|63.9%
|92.62
|09/02
|Buford
|North Cobb
|21 - 14
|11.67
|79.8%
|92.44
|09/23
|Colquitt County
|Cedar Grove
|39 - 17
|12.60
|81.5%
|92.42
|09/16
|Mill Creek
|Cedar Grove
|52 - 36
|8.93
|74.1%
|88.38
|10/07
|North Cobb
|Walton
|33 - 6
|3.18
|59.3%
|87.49
|08/20
|Mill Creek
|Walton
|47 - 41
|11.96
|80.3%
|87.14
|09/23
|North Cobb
|Milton
|21 - 7
|7.23
|70.1%
|86.57
|10/28
|Thomas County Central
|Lee County
|39 - 30
|9.64
|75.7%
|86.29
|09/09
|Colquitt County
|Lee County
|48 - 27
|16.54
|87.5%
|85.79
|08/19
|North Cobb
|Westlake
|21 - 17
|6.55
|68.4%
|85.76
|09/02
|Cedar Grove
|Westlake
|30 - 20
|6.39
|68.0%
|85.76
|10/21
|Carrollton
|Westlake
|28 - 19
|6.34
|67.8%
|85.12
|11/04
|Lambert
|Milton
|-
|0.31
|50.9%
|85.07
|10/28
|Colquitt County
|Valdosta
|24 - 6
|17.65
|88.9%
|85.01
|09/09
|Milton
|Roswell
|14 - 7
|3.21
|59.3%
