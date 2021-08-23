Maxwell summary after Week 1

The Maxwell Ratings will rank the 464 teams of the Georgia High School Association (GHSA), the Georgia Independent School Association (GISA), and the Georgia Association of Private & Parochial Schools (GAPPS) throughout the 2021 season. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on field results and do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.
Maxwell GHSA Football Ratings
As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.
The ratings are scaled so that there is a 50% chance in any given year of at least one team eclipsing a rating of 100.00.
A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half of the home advantage.
For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 121 of 165 total games including 0 tie(s) (73.33%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 13.06 points and all game margins within 20.78 points.
All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
Home Advantage: 1.33
By Class
|AAAAAAA
|AAAAAA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Colquitt County
|1-0
|101.98
|1
|Buford
|1-0
|98.75
|2
|Grayson
|0-1
|99.61
|2
|Lee County
|1-0
|94.75
|3
|Lowndes
|0-1
|96.06
|3
|Valdosta
|0-1
|89.95
|4
|North Gwinnett
|0-1
|94.11
|4
|Westlake
|1-0
|86.59
|5
|Mill Creek
|1-0
|91.99
|5
|Allatoona
|0-1
|85.31
|6
|Milton
|1-0
|91.51
|6
|Carrollton
|1-0
|85.13
|7
|Norcross
|1-0
|89.48
|7
|Rome
|1-0
|84.76
|8
|Parkview
|0-1
|89.06
|8
|Dacula
|1-0
|84.58
|9
|Archer
|0-1
|88.28
|9
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|1-0
|81.23
|10
|North Cobb
|0-1
|88.06
|10
|Richmond Hill
|0-1
|79.07
|11
|Collins Hill
|1-0
|87.98
|11
|Glynn Academy
|0-0-1
|76.69
|12
|Harrison
|1-0
|85.87
|12
|Creekview
|1-0
|76.57
|13
|McEachern
|1-0
|85.44
|13
|Houston County
|0-1
|76.56
|14
|Roswell
|1-0
|85.12
|14
|Kell
|0-1
|76.00
|15
|Walton
|1-0
|84.77
|15
|Brunswick
|1-0
|74.77
|AAAAA
|AAAA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Warner Robins
|1-0
|96.11
|1
|Marist
|0-0
|92.87
|2
|Cartersville
|1-0
|93.47
|2
|Jefferson
|1-0
|84.27
|3
|Blessed Trinity
|1-0
|92.46
|3
|Bainbridge
|0-0
|82.24
|4
|Coffee
|0-0
|86.80
|4
|Benedictine
|0-0
|78.48
|5
|Ware County
|1-0
|86.73
|5
|Flowery Branch
|1-0
|76.24
|6
|Jones County
|0-1
|80.91
|6
|Cedartown
|1-0
|76.19
|7
|Calhoun
|1-0
|79.66
|7
|Cairo
|0-0
|73.73
|8
|Dutchtown
|1-0
|77.31
|8
|Carver (Columbus)
|0-1
|73.58
|9
|Veterans
|0-1
|76.51
|9
|Hapeville Charter
|0-1
|73.41
|10
|Starr's Mill
|1-0
|76.39
|10
|Perry
|1-0
|69.84
|11
|St. Pius X
|0-1
|75.65
|11
|Stephenson
|1-0
|69.65
|12
|Woodward Academy
|1-0
|75.16
|12
|Troup
|1-0
|69.55
|13
|Wayne County
|0-1
|75.13
|13
|West Laurens
|0-1
|69.28
|14
|Clarke Central
|0-0
|74.67
|14
|North Oconee
|0-1
|68.70
|15
|Creekside
|1-0
|74.00
|15
|Baldwin
|1-0
|68.57
|AAA
|AA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Cedar Grove
|0-0
|91.40
|1
|Callaway
|1-0
|80.56
|2
|Peach County
|0-1
|84.34
|2
|Fitzgerald
|0-0
|80.49
|3
|Oconee County
|1-0
|83.21
|3
|Rabun County
|0-1
|77.94
|4
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|0-1
|83.19
|4
|Thomasville
|1-0
|77.15
|5
|Crisp County
|0-0
|81.75
|5
|Lovett
|0-1
|70.68
|6
|Pierce County
|0-1
|81.04
|6
|Dodge County
|1-0
|69.89
|7
|Rockmart
|0-1
|75.94
|7
|Jefferson County
|0-1
|68.52
|8
|Sandy Creek
|1-0
|75.38
|8
|Washington County
|0-0
|67.69
|9
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|1-0
|75.09
|9
|Bleckley County
|1-0
|67.51
|10
|Appling County
|1-0
|74.34
|10
|Bremen
|1-0
|67.15
|11
|Thomson
|1-0
|71.62
|11
|Pace Academy
|0-0
|66.01
|12
|Monroe Area
|1-0
|70.50
|12
|Heard County
|1-0
|65.45
|13
|Carver (Atlanta)
|0-1
|68.78
|13
|Northeast
|1-0
|65.08
|14
|White County
|0-1
|67.97
|14
|Vidalia
|0-0
|64.64
|15
|Hart County
|1-0
|67.31
|15
|Early County
|1-0
|63.36
|A Public
|A Private
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Irwin County
|0-0
|82.56
|1
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|0-1
|82.11
|2
|Brooks County
|0-1
|79.85
|2
|Prince Avenue Christian
|0-1
|78.41
|3
|Dublin
|0-0
|73.05
|3
|Athens Academy
|0-1
|75.35
|4
|Clinch County
|0-1
|72.92
|4
|Fellowship Christian
|1-0
|73.42
|5
|Commerce
|1-0
|67.28
|5
|Wesleyan
|1-0
|71.14
|6
|Metter
|1-0
|66.37
|6
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|1-0
|67.49
|7
|Pelham
|1-0
|64.40
|7
|Savannah Christian
|0-1
|66.23
|8
|Wilcox County
|0-0
|62.06
|8
|Holy Innocents
|0-0
|65.09
|9
|Turner County
|0-1
|61.63
|9
|Calvary Day
|1-0
|64.35
|10
|Macon County
|1-0
|60.26
|10
|Christian Heritage
|0-1
|63.63
|11
|Mitchell County
|0-1
|60.16
|11
|George Walton Academy
|0-1
|63.04
|12
|Lincoln County
|0-0
|59.18
|12
|Darlington
|0-0
|62.73
|13
|Marion County
|0-1
|59.09
|13
|North Cobb Christian
|1-0
|62.46
|14
|Washington-Wilkes
|0-1
|58.73
|14
|Hebron Christian
|0-0
|60.16
|15
|McIntosh County Academy
|0-0-1
|57.25
|15
|Mount Vernon Presbyterian
|0-1
|59.87
|GISA AAA
|GISA AA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|John Milledge Academy
|0-0
|80.03
|1
|Gatewood School
|0-0
|63.19
|2
|Frederica Academy
|0-0
|56.74
|2
|Brentwood School
|0-0
|53.58
|3
|Tiftarea Academy
|0-0
|56.60
|3
|Terrell Academy
|1-0
|48.21
|4
|Bulloch Academy
|0-1
|55.31
|4
|Southwest Georgia Academy
|0-0
|46.13
|5
|Pinewood Christian
|1-0
|55.21
|5
|Briarwood Academy
|1-0
|44.53
|GAPPS AA
|GAPPS A
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Community Christian
|0-0
|46.06
|1
|Flint River Academy
|0-0
|30.90
|2
|Calvary Christian
|0-1
|38.19
|2
|Lafayette Christian
|0-0
|17.57
|3
|Central Fellowship Christian
|0-0
|35.11
|3
|Griffin Christian
|0-0
|10.70
|4
|Pinecrest Academy
|0-0
|31.17
|4
|Rock Springs Christian
|1-0
|9.40
|5
|King's Academy
|0-1
|27.62
|5
|Central Christian
|0-0
|9.11
All-Class
Classification rankings are shown in [brackets]. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
|Rank
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Sch Str
|Rank
|Offense
|Defense
|1 [1]
|Colquitt County
|1-AAAAAAA
|1-0
|101.98
|83.39
|29 [12]
|33.37
|-11.59
|2 [2]
|Grayson
|4-AAAAAAA
|0-1
|99.61
|74.00
|70 [22]
|32.21
|-10.38
|3 [1]
|Buford
|8-AAAAAA
|1-0
|98.75
|88.06
|15 [4]
|33.57
|-8.16
|4 [1]
|Warner Robins
|1-AAAAA
|1-0
|96.11
|89.95
|11 [3]
|32.19
|-6.90
|5 [3]
|Lowndes
|1-AAAAAAA
|0-1
|96.06
|84.77
|24 [11]
|31.37
|-7.67
|6 [2]
|Lee County
|1-AAAAAA
|1-0
|94.75
|73.58
|74 [16]
|30.54
|-7.19
|7 [4]
|North Gwinnett
|8-AAAAAAA
|0-1
|94.11
|29.56
|-7.53
|8 [2]
|Cartersville
|7-AAAAA
|1-0
|93.47
|51.95
|233 [34]
|29.72
|-6.73
|9 [1]
|Marist
|6-AAAA
|0-0
|92.87
|27.79
|-8.07
|10 [3]
|Blessed Trinity
|7-AAAAA
|1-0
|92.46
|58.52
|183 [30]
|30.08
|-5.37
|11 [5]
|Mill Creek
|8-AAAAAAA
|1-0
|91.99
|89.06
|13 [6]
|28.35
|-6.62
|12 [6]
|Milton
|5-AAAAAAA
|1-0
|91.51
|73.41
|77 [25]
|27.61
|-6.88
|13 [1]
|Cedar Grove
|5-AAA
|0-0
|91.40
|27.43
|-6.95
|14 [3]
|Valdosta
|1-AAAAAA
|0-1
|89.95
|96.11
|4 [1]
|28.98
|-3.96
|15 [7]
|Norcross
|7-AAAAAAA
|1-0
|89.48
|83.20
|31 [13]
|27.16
|-5.30
|16 [8]
|Parkview
|4-AAAAAAA
|0-1
|89.06
|91.99
|9 [4]
|28.36
|-3.68
|17 [9]
|Archer
|7-AAAAAAA
|0-1
|88.28
|86.59
|18 [8]
|26.27
|-5.00
|18 [10]
|North Cobb
|3-AAAAAAA
|0-1
|88.06
|98.75
|3 [2]
|26.95
|-4.09
|19 [11]
|Collins Hill
|8-AAAAAAA
|1-0
|87.98
|80.57
|39 [14]
|25.89
|-5.08
|20 [4]
|Coffee
|1-AAAAA
|0-0
|86.80
|25.87
|-3.91
|21 [5]
|Ware County
|1-AAAAA
|1-0
|86.73
|61.59
|159 [28]
|26.41
|-3.30
|22 [4]
|Westlake
|4-AAAAAA
|1-0
|86.59
|88.28
|14 [3]
|27.11
|-2.46
|23 [12]
|Harrison
|3-AAAAAAA
|1-0
|85.87
|85.31
|21 [9]
|25.35
|-3.51
|24 [13]
|McEachern
|2-AAAAAAA
|1-0
|85.44
|76.00
|57 [20]
|25.65
|-2.78
|25 [5]
|Allatoona
|6-AAAAAA
|0-1
|85.31
|85.87
|19 [5]
|23.43
|-4.86
|26 [6]
|Carrollton
|5-AAAAAA
|1-0
|85.13
|59.94
|170 [34]
|26.41
|-1.71
|27 [14]
|Roswell
|5-AAAAAAA
|1-0
|85.12
|77.87
|46 [15]
|26.06
|-2.05
|28 [15]
|Walton
|3-AAAAAAA
|1-0
|84.77
|96.06
|5 [3]
|25.31
|-2.44
|29 [7]
|Rome
|5-AAAAAA
|1-0
|84.76
|75.94
|58 [13]
|24.68
|-3.06
|30 [8]
|Dacula
|8-AAAAAA
|1-0
|84.58
|73.05
|80 [18]
|25.57
|-1.99
|31 [2]
|Peach County
|2-AAA
|0-1
|84.34
|25.07
|-2.26
|32 [2]
|Jefferson
|8-AAAA
|1-0
|84.27
|77.94
|45 [6]
|25.14
|-2.11
|33 [16]
|Camden County
|1-AAAAAAA
|1-0
|84.00
|52.20
|232 [41]
|24.90
|-2.08
|34 [17]
|Marietta
|3-AAAAAAA
|0-1
|83.39
|101.98
|1 [1]
|26.91
|0.54
|35 [3]
|Oconee County
|8-AAA
|1-0
|83.21
|68.70
|103 [6]
|23.07
|-3.12
|36 [18]
|Hillgrove
|3-AAAAAAA
|0-1
|83.20
|89.48
|12 [5]
|25.23
|-0.95
|37 [4]
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|5-AAA
|0-1
|83.19
|24.49
|-1.68
|38 [1]
|Irwin County
|2-A Public
|0-0
|82.56
|22.71
|-2.84
|39 [3]
|Bainbridge
|1-AAAA
|0-0
|82.24
|23.46
|-1.76
|40 [1]
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|2-A Private
|0-1
|82.11
|75.16
|63 [3]
|23.69
|-1.41
|41 [19]
|Tift County
|1-AAAAAAA
|1-0
|81.88
|60.26
|167 [34]
|22.99
|-1.87
|42 [5]
|Crisp County
|2-AAA
|0-0
|81.75
|22.15
|-2.58
|43 [9]
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|1-AAAAAA
|1-0
|81.23
|76.51
|53 [12]
|21.98
|-2.24
|44 [20]
|East Coweta
|2-AAAAAAA
|1-0
|81.15
|59.40
|172 [35]
|24.41
|0.27
|45 [6]
|Pierce County
|1-AAA
|0-1
|81.04
|74.77
|66 [3]
|23.86
|-0.16
|46 [21]
|West Forsyth
|6-AAAAAAA
|1-0
|80.93
|68.78
|102 [27]
|22.07
|-1.84
|47 [6]
|Jones County
|4-AAAAA
|0-1
|80.91
|65.08
|130 [25]
|24.44
|0.55
|48 [22]
|Brookwood
|4-AAAAAAA
|0-1
|80.57
|87.98
|16 [7]
|25.08
|1.53
|49 [1]
|Callaway
|5-AA
|1-0
|80.56
|23.84
|0.30
|50 [2]
|Fitzgerald
|1-AA
|0-0
|80.49
|23.27
|-0.21
|51 [23]
|Cherokee
|5-AAAAAAA
|1-0
|80.16
|66.30
|122 [30]
|22.67
|-0.47
|52 [1]
|John Milledge Academy
|GISA 4-AAA
|0-0
|80.03
|22.30
|-0.71
|53 [2]
|Brooks County
|2-A Public
|0-1
|79.85
|77.15
|49 [1]
|23.14
|0.31
|54 [7]
|Calhoun
|7-AAAAA
|1-0
|79.66
|70.58
|92 [15]
|22.09
|-0.56
|55 [24]
|Newton
|4-AAAAAAA
|1-0
|79.27
|73.81
|71 [23]
|21.58
|-0.67
|56 [10]
|Richmond Hill
|2-AAAAAA
|0-1
|79.07
|22.54
|0.48
|57 [4]
|Benedictine
|3-AAAA
|0-0
|78.48
|24.69
|3.22
|58 [2]
|Prince Avenue Christian
|8-A Private
|0-1
|78.41
|64.35
|138 [8]
|24.75
|3.35
|59 [3]
|Rabun County
|8-AA
|0-1
|77.94
|84.27
|27 [2]
|23.57
|2.65
|60 [25]
|South Forsyth
|6-AAAAAAA
|0-1
|77.87
|85.12
|23 [10]
|23.47
|2.62
|61 [26]
|North Paulding
|3-AAAAAAA
|1-0
|77.70
|74.49
|67 [21]
|22.98
|2.29
|62 [8]
|Dutchtown
|4-AAAAA
|1-0
|77.31
|72.94
|81 [13]
|19.06
|-1.23
|63 [4]
|Thomasville
|1-AA
|1-0
|77.15
|79.85
|41 [5]
|22.04
|1.91
|64 [11]
|Glynn Academy
|2-AAAAAA
|0-0-1
|76.69
|57.25
|188 [38]
|20.26
|0.59
|65 [12]
|Creekview
|7-AAAAAA
|1-0
|76.57
|69.56
|98 [22]
|19.92
|0.36
|66 [13]
|Houston County
|1-AAAAAA
|0-1
|76.56
|69.84
|96 [21]
|20.51
|0.97
|67 [9]
|Veterans
|1-AAAAA
|0-1
|76.51
|81.23
|34 [6]
|20.04
|0.54
|68 [10]
|Starr's Mill
|2-AAAAA
|1-0
|76.39
|75.65
|59 [9]
|20.09
|0.72
|69 [5]
|Flowery Branch
|8-AAAA
|1-0
|76.24
|75.65
|60 [8]
|21.10
|1.88
|70 [6]
|Cedartown
|7-AAAA
|1-0
|76.19
|71.70
|87 [11]
|19.37
|0.19
|71 [14]
|Kell
|6-AAAAAA
|0-1
|76.00
|85.44
|20 [6]
|22.35
|3.36
|72 [7]
|Rockmart
|6-AAA
|0-1
|75.94
|84.76
|25 [1]
|22.56
|3.64
|73 [27]
|Newnan
|2-AAAAAAA
|0-1
|75.65
|76.39
|54 [18]
|21.18
|2.54
|74 [11]
|St. Pius X
|5-AAAAA
|0-1
|75.65
|76.24
|55 [8]
|20.84
|2.21
|75 [8]
|Sandy Creek
|5-AAA
|1-0
|75.38
|61.97
|155 [15]
|19.56
|1.20
|76 [3]
|Athens Academy
|8-A Private
|0-1
|75.35
|67.49
|113 [6]
|20.10
|1.76
|77 [12]
|Woodward Academy
|3-AAAAA
|1-0
|75.16
|82.11
|32 [5]
|21.46
|3.31
|78 [13]
|Wayne County
|1-AAAAA
|0-1
|75.13
|64.47
|135 [26]
|19.68
|1.56
|79 [9]
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|5-AAA
|1-0
|75.09
|70.68
|91 [5]
|18.54
|0.47
|80 [15]
|Brunswick
|2-AAAAAA
|1-0
|74.77
|81.04
|36 [8]
|20.40
|2.65
|81 [14]
|Clarke Central
|8-AAAAA
|0-0
|74.67
|21.48
|3.83
|82 [28]
|South Gwinnett
|4-AAAAAAA
|0-1
|74.49
|77.70
|47 [16]
|18.90
|1.42
|83 [10]
|Appling County
|1-AAA
|1-0
|74.34
|51.82
|234 [26]
|19.67
|2.35
|84 [29]
|Alpharetta
|5-AAAAAAA
|1-0
|74.14
|56.15
|196 [36]
|18.91
|1.79
|85 [15]
|Creekside
|3-AAAAA
|1-0
|74.00
|99.61
|2 [1]
|20.42
|3.44
|86 [16]
|Hughes
|4-AAAAAA
|0-1
|73.81
|79.27
|43 [10]
|19.55
|2.77
|87 [17]
|Johns Creek
|7-AAAAAA
|1-0
|73.77
|72.18
|85 [20]
|19.66
|2.91
|88 [18]
|Lovejoy
|4-AAAAAA
|1-0
|73.75
|55.57
|200 [40]
|19.32
|2.58
|89 [7]
|Cairo
|1-AAAA
|0-0
|73.73
|19.00
|2.29
|90 [8]
|Carver (Columbus)
|2-AAAA
|0-1
|73.58
|94.75
|6 [1]
|20.80
|4.24
|91 [19]
|Alexander
|5-AAAAAA
|1-0
|73.53
|63.89
|139 [28]
|20.93
|4.42
|92 [4]
|Fellowship Christian
|6-A Private
|1-0
|73.42
|63.63
|142 [9]
|21.36
|4.96
|93 [9]
|Hapeville Charter
|6-AAAA
|0-1
|73.41
|91.51
|10 [2]
|18.58
|2.18
|94 [30]
|Mountain View
|8-AAAAAAA
|1-0
|73.08
|68.13
|107 [29]
|20.42
|4.36
|95 [16]
|Griffin
|2-AAAAA
|1-0
|73.07
|50.94
|238 [35]
|19.21
|3.16
|96 [3]
|Dublin
|4-A Public
|0-0
|73.05
|20.39
|4.36
|97 [20]
|Tucker
|4-AAAAAA
|0-1
|73.05
|84.58
|26 [7]
|19.36
|3.33
|98 [21]
|Lanier
|8-AAAAAA
|0-1
|72.94
|77.31
|48 [11]
|18.49
|2.57
|99 [4]
|Clinch County
|2-A Public
|0-1
|72.92
|60.26
|168 [9]
|19.04
|3.14
|100 [31]
|North Forsyth
|6-AAAAAAA
|1-0
|72.88
|54.55
|211 [38]
|19.15
|3.28
|101 [22]
|Sprayberry
|6-AAAAAA
|0-0
|72.78
|19.89
|4.13
|102 [23]
|Douglas County
|5-AAAAAA
|1-0
|72.55
|51.59
|236 [44]
|17.15
|1.61
|103 [32]
|Gainesville
|6-AAAAAAA
|0-1
|72.18
|73.77
|72 [24]
|19.02
|3.85
|104 [17]
|Ola
|4-AAAAA
|1-0
|71.74
|61.78
|156 [27]
|19.53
|4.81
|105 [33]
|Denmark
|6-AAAAAAA
|0-1
|71.70
|76.19
|56 [19]
|18.10
|3.42
|106 [11]
|Thomson
|4-AAA
|1-0
|71.62
|68.52
|105 [8]
|19.66
|5.05
|107 [5]
|Wesleyan
|5-A Private
|1-0
|71.14
|52.72
|227 [17]
|17.03
|2.91
|108 [24]
|Sequoyah
|7-AAAAAA
|1-0
|71.03
|68.99
|101 [23]
|18.05
|4.04
|109 [5]
|Lovett
|6-AA
|0-1
|70.68
|75.09
|65 [6]
|17.68
|4.03
|110 [25]
|Dalton
|5-AAAAAA
|0-1
|70.58
|79.66
|42 [9]
|18.23
|4.66
|111 [12]
|Monroe Area
|8-AAA
|1-0
|70.50
|64.41
|136 [12]
|17.44
|3.96
|112 [18]
|Eastside
|8-AAAAA
|0-0
|70.18
|17.94
|4.78
|113 [6]
|Dodge County
|3-AA
|1-0
|69.89
|61.75
|157 [16]
|18.43
|5.56
|114 [19]
|Stockbridge
|4-AAAAA
|1-0
|69.88
|65.85
|126 [24]
|17.79
|4.93
|115 [10]
|Perry
|4-AAAA
|1-0
|69.84
|76.56
|52 [7]
|17.34
|4.52
|116 [11]
|Stephenson
|6-AAAA
|1-0
|69.65
|54.64
|210 [22]
|15.69
|3.06
|117 [34]
|Etowah
|5-AAAAAAA
|0-1
|69.56
|76.57
|51 [17]
|16.34
|3.80
|118 [12]
|Troup
|2-AAAA
|1-0
|69.55
|66.02
|124 [14]
|17.97
|5.44
|119 [13]
|West Laurens
|4-AAAA
|0-1
|69.28
|67.51
|111 [12]
|16.59
|4.33
|120 [35]
|Woodstock
|5-AAAAAAA
|0-1
|68.99
|71.03
|90 [26]
|17.89
|5.91
|121 [13]
|Carver (Atlanta)
|5-AAA
|0-1
|68.78
|80.93
|37 [2]
|17.51
|5.75
|122 [14]
|North Oconee
|8-AAAA
|0-1
|68.70
|83.21
|30 [3]
|18.81
|7.12
|123 [15]
|Baldwin
|4-AAAA
|1-0
|68.57
|57.73
|185 [19]
|17.20
|5.65
|124 [7]
|Jefferson County
|4-AA
|0-1
|68.52
|71.62
|88 [7]
|17.68
|6.17
|125 [36]
|Pebblebrook
|2-AAAAAAA
|1-0
|68.41
|65.78
|127 [31]
|16.27
|4.87
|126 [26]
|Shiloh
|8-AAAAAA
|0-1
|68.13
|73.08
|78 [17]
|17.36
|6.24
|127 [14]
|White County
|7-AAA
|0-1
|67.97
|65.07
|131 [10]
|18.57
|7.62
|128 [27]
|South Paulding
|5-AAAAAA
|1-0
|67.96
|62.55
|150 [30]
|17.20
|6.25
|129 [8]
|Washington County
|3-AA
|0-0
|67.69
|16.97
|6.30
|130 [37]
|Forsyth Central
|6-AAAAAAA
|1-0
|67.67
|52.61
|228 [40]
|16.52
|5.86
|131 [9]
|Bleckley County
|3-AA
|1-0
|67.51
|69.28
|100 [9]
|17.46
|6.96
|132 [28]
|River Ridge
|7-AAAAAA
|1-0
|67.51
|56.21
|195 [39]
|16.67
|6.17
|133 [6]
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|4-A Private
|1-0
|67.49
|75.35
|62 [2]
|16.12
|5.65
|134 [29]
|Winder-Barrow
|8-AAAAAA
|1-0
|67.45
|54.30
|213 [42]
|17.12
|6.68
|135 [15]
|Hart County
|8-AAA
|1-0
|67.31
|58.74
|180 [20]
|16.95
|6.66
|136 [5]
|Commerce
|8-A Public
|1-0
|67.28
|40.53
|287 [30]
|17.03
|6.76
|137 [10]
|Bremen
|5-AA
|1-0
|67.15
|40.91
|285 [33]
|15.54
|5.41
|138 [30]
|Cambridge
|7-AAAAAA
|0-0
|66.84
|15.67
|5.84
|139 [16]
|Burke County
|4-AAA
|0-0
|66.83
|18.23
|8.42
|140 [17]
|Mary Persons
|2-AAA
|1-0
|66.80
|31.34
|316 [36]
|16.67
|6.89
|141 [20]
|Union Grove
|4-AAAAA
|1-0
|66.79
|45.51
|268 [41]
|16.78
|7.00
|142 [31]
|East Paulding
|5-AAAAAA
|0-1
|66.62
|62.43
|152 [31]
|15.56
|5.96
|143 [6]
|Metter
|3-A Public
|1-0
|66.37
|62.00
|154 [8]
|14.56
|5.21
|144 [16]
|Mays
|6-AAAA
|0-1
|66.30
|80.16
|40 [5]
|16.74
|7.46
|145 [7]
|Savannah Christian
|3-A Private
|0-1
|66.23
|55.39
|201 [13]
|16.34
|7.13
|146 [32]
|Riverwood
|7-AAAAAA
|0-0
|66.08
|15.07
|6.01
|147 [17]
|Thomas County Central
|1-AAAA
|0-1
|66.03
|17.32
|8.30
|148 [21]
|Harris County
|2-AAAAA
|0-1
|66.02
|69.55
|99 [19]
|15.61
|6.61
|149 [11]
|Pace Academy
|6-AA
|0-0
|66.01
|14.56
|5.57
|150 [18]
|Dawson County
|7-AAA
|0-1
|65.99
|61.52
|161 [16]
|17.72
|8.74
|151 [22]
|Southwest DeKalb
|5-AAAAA
|0-1
|65.85
|69.88
|95 [17]
|13.83
|5.00
|152 [38]
|Peachtree Ridge
|8-AAAAAAA
|0-1
|65.78
|68.41
|106 [28]
|15.73
|6.97
|153 [12]
|Heard County
|5-AA
|1-0
|65.45
|53.86
|218 [28]
|15.90
|7.46
|154 [33]
|Habersham Central
|8-AAAAAA
|0-1
|65.39
|58.76
|179 [35]
|17.27
|8.89
|155 [8]
|Holy Innocents
|5-A Private
|0-0
|65.09
|15.10
|7.03
|156 [13]
|Northeast
|3-AA
|1-0
|65.08
|80.91
|38 [4]
|15.69
|7.63
|157 [19]
|Stephens County
|8-AAA
|1-0
|65.07
|67.97
|108 [9]
|15.94
|7.89
|158 [18]
|Riverdale
|5-AAAA
|0-0
|64.76
|15.62
|7.87
|159 [20]
|North Hall
|7-AAA
|1-0
|64.68
|58.71
|182 [21]
|15.90
|8.24
|160 [34]
|Evans
|3-AAAAAA
|1-0
|64.65
|33.57
|312 [47]
|15.34
|7.70
|161 [14]
|Vidalia
|2-AA
|0-0
|64.64
|14.43
|6.81
|162 [39]
|Lambert
|6-AAAAAAA
|1-0
|64.50
|53.06
|224 [39]
|16.30
|8.82
|163 [35]
|Statesboro
|2-AAAAAA
|1-0
|64.47
|75.13
|64 [14]
|15.32
|7.87
|164 [23]
|Loganville
|8-AAAAA
|0-1
|64.41
|70.50
|93 [16]
|13.98
|6.59
|165 [7]
|Pelham
|1-A Public
|1-0
|64.40
|60.16
|169 [10]
|15.61
|8.24
|166 [9]
|Calvary Day
|3-A Private
|1-0
|64.35
|78.41
|44 [1]
|14.51
|7.18
|167 [24]
|Chapel Hill
|6-AAAAA
|0-1
|63.89
|73.53
|75 [12]
|15.09
|8.22
|168 [19]
|Jenkins
|3-AAAA
|1-0
|63.89
|20.37
|328 [36]
|14.28
|7.41
|169 [20]
|Cedar Shoals
|8-AAAA
|0-0
|63.66
|12.89
|6.24
|170 [21]
|Upson-Lee
|2-AAA
|0-1
|63.65
|58.97
|178 [19]
|15.18
|8.54
|171 [10]
|Christian Heritage
|7-A Private
|0-1
|63.63
|73.42
|76 [4]
|14.97
|8.36
|172 [15]
|Early County
|1-AA
|1-0
|63.36
|38.21
|296 [35]
|14.51
|8.17
|173 [21]
|New Hampstead
|3-AAAA
|1-0
|63.23
|56.22
|194 [21]
|15.37
|9.16
|174 [1]
|Gatewood School
|GISA 1-AA
|0-0
|63.19
|13.07
|6.90
|175 [36]
|Central Gwinnett
|8-AAAAAA
|1-0
|63.12
|54.11
|215 [43]
|16.15
|10.05
|176 [22]
|Westside (Macon)
|4-AAAA
|1-0
|63.05
|51.59
|235 [24]
|15.04
|9.00
|177 [11]
|George Walton Academy
|8-A Private
|0-1
|63.04
|38.94
|291 [22]
|14.30
|8.28
|178 [16]
|Jeff Davis
|2-AA
|1-0
|62.89
|38.89
|292 [34]
|14.69
|8.82
|179 [12]
|Darlington
|7-A Private
|0-0
|62.73
|14.11
|8.39
|180 [25]
|Decatur
|5-AAAAA
|1-0
|62.56
|45.68
|266 [40]
|13.75
|8.21
|181 [26]
|Hiram
|7-AAAAA
|0-1
|62.55
|67.96
|109 [20]
|14.38
|8.85
|182 [22]
|Morgan County
|4-AAA
|0-0
|62.49
|13.42
|7.95
|183 [13]
|North Cobb Christian
|7-A Private
|1-0
|62.46
|41.33
|283 [21]
|13.28
|7.83
|184 [37]
|Kennesaw Mountain
|6-AAAAAA
|1-0
|62.43
|66.62
|120 [25]
|14.60
|9.18
|185 [17]
|Haralson County
|5-AA
|1-0
|62.29
|60.81
|165 [19]
|14.47
|9.20
|186 [8]
|Wilcox County
|4-A Public
|0-0
|62.06
|13.78
|8.74
|187 [23]
|Central (Carrollton)
|7-AAAA
|0-0
|62.01
|14.70
|9.71
|188 [18]
|Swainsboro
|2-AA
|0-1
|62.00
|66.37
|121 [13]
|12.30
|7.31
|189 [27]
|Northgate
|2-AAAAA
|0-1
|61.97
|75.38
|61 [10]
|13.49
|8.54
|190 [28]
|Jonesboro
|3-AAAAA
|0-0
|61.93
|11.70
|6.78
|191 [24]
|Hardaway
|2-AAAA
|0-0
|61.88
|13.07
|8.21
|192 [23]
|Jackson
|2-AAA
|0-1
|61.78
|71.74
|86 [4]
|14.16
|9.39
|193 [19]
|Toombs County
|2-AA
|0-1
|61.75
|69.89
|94 [8]
|14.00
|9.27
|194 [9]
|Turner County
|2-A Public
|0-1
|61.63
|53.83
|219 [15]
|13.01
|8.40
|195 [20]
|Cook
|1-AA
|0-1
|61.59
|86.73
|17 [1]
|13.60
|9.02
|196 [21]
|Fannin County
|7-AA
|1-0
|61.58
|56.78
|192 [23]
|14.14
|9.58
|197 [24]
|Richmond Academy
|4-AAA
|0-0
|61.54
|11.99
|7.47
|198 [29]
|Cass
|7-AAAAA
|1-0
|61.52
|65.99
|125 [23]
|12.16
|7.66
|199 [38]
|Pope
|6-AAAAAA
|1-0
|61.51
|54.83
|208 [41]
|13.82
|9.32
|200 [25]
|Howard
|4-AAAA
|1-0
|61.51
|59.38
|173 [18]
|13.59
|9.09
|201 [25]
|North Murray
|6-AAA
|0-0
|61.12
|14.46
|10.35
|202 [39]
|North Atlanta
|4-AAAAAA
|1-0
|61.12
|60.40
|166 [33]
|12.65
|8.55
|203 [22]
|Pepperell
|7-AA
|0-1
|60.81
|62.29
|153 [15]
|13.44
|9.65
|204 [40]
|Wheeler
|6-AAAAAA
|0-1
|60.40
|61.12
|164 [32]
|13.05
|9.66
|205 [26]
|Westover
|1-AAAA
|0-1
|60.26
|81.88
|33 [4]
|12.06
|8.81
|206 [10]
|Macon County
|5-A Public
|1-0
|60.26
|72.92
|82 [3]
|13.55
|10.31
|207 [27]
|Islands
|3-AAAA
|0-0
|60.22
|12.49
|9.29
|208 [14]
|Hebron Christian
|5-A Private
|0-0
|60.16
|12.70
|9.55
|209 [11]
|Mitchell County
|1-A Public
|0-1
|60.16
|64.40
|137 [5]
|14.69
|11.54
|210 [30]
|New Manchester
|6-AAAAA
|0-1
|59.94
|85.13
|22 [4]
|12.16
|9.23
|211 [15]
|Mount Vernon Presbyterian
|5-A Private
|0-1
|59.87
|59.20
|174 [12]
|13.91
|11.06
|212 [31]
|Whitewater
|2-AAAAA
|0-1
|59.40
|81.15
|35 [7]
|12.05
|9.67
|213 [26]
|Central (Macon)
|2-AAA
|0-1
|59.38
|61.51
|163 [17]
|12.32
|9.96
|214 [16]
|Whitefield Academy
|2-A Private
|1-0
|59.20
|59.87
|171 [11]
|11.56
|9.38
|215 [12]
|Lincoln County
|8-A Public
|0-0
|59.18
|11.13
|8.97
|216 [13]
|Marion County
|5-A Public
|0-1
|59.09
|50.43
|240 [18]
|12.46
|10.39
|217 [28]
|Northwest Whitfield
|7-AAAA
|0-1
|59.02
|38.76
|293 [34]
|13.22
|11.22
|218 [27]
|Douglass
|5-AAA
|0-1
|58.98
|53.99
|216 [24]
|11.57
|9.61
|219 [29]
|LaGrange
|2-AAAA
|1-0
|58.97
|63.65
|141 [16]
|11.12
|9.18
|220 [30]
|Madison County
|8-AAAA
|1-0
|58.76
|65.39
|129 [15]
|11.34
|9.60
|221 [23]
|Elbert County
|8-AA
|0-1
|58.74
|67.31
|115 [10]
|12.60
|10.88
|222 [14]
|Washington-Wilkes
|8-A Public
|0-1
|58.73
|44.44
|273 [26]
|11.89
|10.18
|223 [41]
|Paulding County
|5-AAAAAA
|0-1
|58.71
|64.68
|132 [26]
|13.21
|11.51
|224 [32]
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|4-AAAAA
|0-1
|58.52
|92.46
|8 [2]
|12.95
|11.44
|225 [17]
|Stratford Academy
|1-A Private
|0-0
|58.21
|11.05
|9.86
|226 [33]
|Locust Grove
|4-AAAAA
|0-1
|58.17
|50.04
|244 [37]
|11.71
|10.55
|227 [18]
|Aquinas
|3-A Private
|0-0
|58.09
|12.59
|11.52
|228 [31]
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|7-AAAA
|0-0
|57.93
|11.38
|10.47
|229 [28]
|Liberty County
|3-AAA
|0-1
|57.73
|68.57
|104 [7]
|10.68
|9.97
|230 [40]
|Meadowcreek
|7-AAAAAAA
|0-1
|57.68
|55.00
|207 [37]
|14.27
|13.61
|231 [32]
|Arabia Mountain
|6-AAAA
|1-0
|57.29
|49.29
|249 [25]
|11.14
|10.86
|232 [15]
|McIntosh County Academy
|3-A Public
|0-0-1
|57.25
|76.69
|50 [2]
|11.13
|10.90
|233 [34]
|M.L. King
|5-AAAAA
|0-1
|57.13
|42.77
|279 [43]
|10.42
|10.30
|234 [29]
|Sumter County
|2-AAA
|0-0
|57.12
|10.54
|10.44
|235 [19]
|Savannah Country Day
|3-A Private
|1-0
|57.06
|55.31
|202 [14]
|12.23
|12.19
|236 [35]
|Greenbrier
|8-AAAAA
|0-0
|57.03
|11.49
|11.48
|237 [36]
|Banneker
|3-AAAAA
|1-0
|56.99
|40.06
|288 [45]
|10.44
|10.46
|238 [24]
|Union County
|8-AA
|0-1
|56.78
|61.58
|160 [18]
|11.47
|11.71
|239 [2]
|Frederica Academy
|GISA 2-AAA
|0-0
|56.74
|10.42
|10.69
|240 [3]
|Tiftarea Academy
|GISA 3-AAA
|0-0
|56.60
|11.19
|11.60
|241 [42]
|South Effingham
|2-AAAAAA
|0-0
|56.60
|11.54
|11.96
|242 [16]
|Manchester
|5-A Public
|0-0
|56.28
|10.54
|11.27
|243 [30]
|Adairsville
|6-AAA
|1-0
|56.27
|49.36
|248 [30]
|10.62
|11.37
|244 [31]
|Windsor Forest
|3-AAA
|0-1
|56.22
|63.23
|144 [14]
|8.28
|9.08
|245 [43]
|Lassiter
|6-AAAAAA
|0-1
|56.21
|67.51
|112 [24]
|9.44
|10.25
|246 [44]
|Chattahoochee
|7-AAAAAA
|0-1
|56.15
|74.14
|69 [15]
|13.03
|13.89
|247 [45]
|Effingham County
|2-AAAAAA
|0-0
|56.03
|10.11
|11.10
|248 [37]
|Maynard Jackson
|6-AAAAA
|0-0
|55.94
|10.16
|11.24
|249 [20]
|First Presbyterian
|1-A Private
|1-0
|55.93
|22.77
|325 [30]
|10.66
|11.75
|250 [32]
|Franklin County
|8-AAA
|1-0
|55.87
|30.14
|319 [37]
|10.53
|11.68
|251 [17]
|Bowdon
|6-A Public
|1-0
|55.67
|55.12
|205 [13]
|10.22
|11.56
|252 [38]
|Mundy's Mill
|3-AAAAA
|0-1
|55.57
|73.75
|73 [11]
|11.36
|12.80
|253 [33]
|Pickens
|7-AAAA
|0-0
|55.47
|10.89
|12.44
|254 [18]
|Emanuel County Institute
|3-A Public
|1-0
|55.39
|66.23
|123 [4]
|10.84
|12.46
|255 [4]
|Bulloch Academy
|GISA 2-AAA
|0-1
|55.31
|57.06
|190 [1]
|11.03
|12.73
|256 [21]
|Mount Paran Christian
|7-A Private
|1-0
|55.27
|41.35
|282 [20]
|9.19
|10.94
|257 [5]
|Pinewood Christian
|GISA 2-AAA
|1-0
|55.21
|30.36
|318 [6]
|10.78
|12.59
|258 [25]
|Temple
|5-AA
|0-1
|55.12
|55.67
|199 [25]
|10.33
|12.23
|259 [6]
|Valwood School
|GISA 3-AAA
|0-0
|55.07
|11.41
|13.36
|260 [46]
|Heritage (Conyers)
|3-AAAAAA
|0-1
|55.05
|49.20
|251 [45]
|9.38
|11.34
|261 [39]
|Eagle's Landing
|4-AAAAA
|1-0
|55.00
|57.68
|186 [31]
|9.33
|11.34
|262 [40]
|Villa Rica
|6-AAAAA
|0-1
|54.83
|61.51
|162 [29]
|10.76
|12.94
|263 [19]
|Chattahoochee County
|5-A Public
|1-0
|54.78
|43.15
|277 [27]
|8.84
|11.07
|264 [41]
|Lithonia
|5-AAAAA
|0-1
|54.64
|69.65
|97 [18]
|9.93
|12.31
|265 [47]
|Alcovy
|3-AAAAAA
|0-1
|54.55
|72.88
|83 [19]
|10.49
|12.96
|266 [41]
|Duluth
|7-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|54.52
|11.29
|13.79
|267 [20]
|Charlton County
|2-A Public
|0-0
|54.44
|10.66
|13.24
|268 [33]
|Cherokee Bluff
|7-AAA
|1-0
|54.41
|33.70
|311 [35]
|9.21
|11.82
|269 [42]
|Apalachee
|8-AAAAA
|0-1
|54.30
|67.45
|114 [22]
|9.92
|12.64
|270 [21]
|Atkinson County
|2-A Public
|1-0
|54.23
|49.61
|246 [19]
|10.77
|13.55
|271 [42]
|Discovery
|7-AAAAAAA
|0-1
|54.11
|63.12
|145 [32]
|9.02
|11.93
|272 [26]
|Washington
|6-AA
|1-0
|53.99
|58.98
|177 [20]
|10.01
|13.04
|273 [22]
|Mount de Sales
|1-A Private
|1-0
|53.95
|44.23
|274 [19]
|9.90
|12.96
|274 [27]
|South Atlanta
|6-AA
|0-1
|53.86
|65.45
|128 [14]
|8.53
|11.68
|275 [34]
|Southeast Bulloch
|3-AAA
|0-0
|53.85
|9.51
|12.67
|276 [28]
|Worth County
|1-AA
|1-0
|53.83
|61.63
|158 [17]
|10.85
|14.03
|277 [22]
|Warren County
|7-A Public
|1-0
|53.79
|46.06
|265 [24]
|9.60
|12.83
|278 [23]
|Johnson County
|4-A Public
|0-0
|53.77
|9.09
|12.33
|279 [24]
|Schley County
|5-A Public
|1-0
|53.72
|47.90
|262 [22]
|8.59
|11.89
|280 [2]
|Brentwood School
|GISA 1-AA
|0-0
|53.58
|11.18
|14.62
|281 [34]
|Fayette County
|5-AAAA
|1-0
|53.49
|45.63
|267 [30]
|8.02
|11.55
|282 [43]
|Campbell
|2-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|53.45
|8.85
|12.42
|283 [43]
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|7-AAAAA
|1-0
|53.29
|40.57
|286 [44]
|7.80
|11.52
|284 [48]
|Centennial
|7-AAAAAA
|0-1
|53.06
|64.50
|134 [27]
|10.81
|14.76
|285 [49]
|Lakeside (Evans)
|3-AAAAAA
|0-1
|52.97
|7.97
|12.01
|286 [44]
|Northside (Columbus)
|2-AAAAA
|1-0
|52.79
|48.54
|256 [39]
|11.06
|15.29
|287 [23]
|Brookstone
|4-A Private
|1-0
|52.76
|38.19
|297 [25]
|8.95
|13.21
|288 [24]
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|6-A Private
|0-1
|52.72
|71.14
|89 [5]
|10.51
|14.81
|289 [45]
|Northview
|5-AAAAA
|0-1
|52.61
|67.67
|110 [21]
|10.35
|14.76
|290 [35]
|Sonoraville
|6-AAA
|1-0
|52.47
|51.33
|237 [27]
|9.89
|14.43
|291 [25]
|Taylor County
|5-A Public
|1-0
|52.31
|22.49
|326 [37]
|10.14
|14.85
|292 [46]
|Jackson County
|8-AAAAA
|0-0
|52.29
|7.20
|11.93
|293 [29]
|Lamar County
|3-AA
|1-0
|52.24
|47.90
|261 [32]
|8.23
|13.01
|294 [30]
|Putnam County
|4-AA
|0-0
|52.22
|8.65
|13.45
|295 [31]
|Columbia
|6-AA
|0-1
|52.20
|84.00
|28 [3]
|8.17
|12.99
|296 [26]
|Telfair County
|4-A Public
|0-0
|52.16
|8.42
|13.28
|297 [50]
|Morrow
|4-AAAAAA
|0-1
|51.95
|93.47
|7 [2]
|8.16
|13.22
|298 [35]
|Monroe
|1-AAAA
|0-1
|51.82
|74.34
|68 [9]
|8.72
|13.92
|299 [7]
|Brookwood School
|GISA 3-AAA
|0-0
|51.65
|9.19
|14.56
|300 [51]
|Bradwell Institute
|2-AAAAAA
|0-1
|51.59
|63.05
|146 [29]
|8.82
|14.24
|301 [47]
|Lithia Springs
|6-AAAAA
|0-1
|51.59
|72.55
|84 [14]
|9.54
|14.97
|302 [36]
|Hephzibah
|4-AAA
|0-0
|51.52
|9.68
|15.18
|303 [52]
|Grovetown
|3-AAAAAA
|0-0
|51.37
|7.39
|13.03
|304 [48]
|Tri-Cities
|3-AAAAA
|0-0
|51.36
|7.98
|13.64
|305 [32]
|Model
|7-AA
|0-1
|51.33
|52.47
|229 [30]
|6.30
|11.99
|306 [25]
|Tattnall Square
|1-A Private
|0-0
|50.96
|8.20
|14.25
|307 [36]
|Spalding
|4-AAAA
|0-1
|50.94
|73.07
|79 [10]
|8.91
|14.98
|308 [37]
|Miller Grove
|6-AAAA
|1-0
|50.71
|48.83
|254 [26]
|5.09
|11.40
|309 [38]
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|5-AAAA
|0-0
|50.47
|7.09
|13.64
|310 [27]
|Dooly County
|4-A Public
|1-0
|50.43
|59.09
|175 [11]
|7.41
|14.00
|311 [28]
|Hancock Central
|7-A Public
|0-0
|50.33
|7.98
|14.67
|312 [29]
|Gordon Lee
|6-A Public
|0-1
|50.22
|39.06
|290 [31]
|7.43
|14.22
|313 [39]
|Ridgeland
|7-AAAA
|1-0
|50.21
|28.21
|321 [35]
|12.26
|19.06
|314 [37]
|Harlem
|4-AAA
|0-0
|50.13
|8.70
|15.60
|315 [8]
|Southland Academy
|GISA 3-AAA
|0-1
|50.07
|48.21
|258 [2]
|6.27
|13.22
|316 [53]
|South Cobb
|6-AAAAAA
|1-0
|50.04
|58.17
|184 [36]
|9.84
|16.82
|317 [38]
|Ringgold
|6-AAA
|0-0
|49.99
|7.95
|14.97
|318 [30]
|Claxton
|3-A Public
|0-1
|49.89
|44.52
|272 [25]
|7.41
|14.54
|319 [31]
|Screven County
|3-A Public
|0-0
|49.70
|8.30
|15.61
|320 [33]
|Bacon County
|2-AA
|0-1
|49.61
|54.23
|214 [26]
|7.60
|15.01
|321 [34]
|Southwest
|3-AA
|0-0
|49.60
|7.80
|15.22
|322 [9]
|Westfield School
|GISA 4-AAA
|0-0
|49.51
|8.45
|15.95
|323 [32]
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|6-A Public
|1-0
|49.50
|20.59
|327 [38]
|7.40
|14.92
|324 [49]
|Drew
|3-AAAAA
|0-0
|49.46
|6.10
|13.66
|325 [35]
|Chattooga
|7-AA
|0-1
|49.36
|56.27
|193 [24]
|7.06
|14.72
|326 [54]
|Rockdale County
|3-AAAAAA
|0-1
|49.29
|57.29
|187 [37]
|7.47
|15.19
|327 [40]
|Shaw
|2-AAAA
|0-0
|49.25
|5.91
|13.67
|328 [41]
|Luella
|5-AAAA
|0-1
|49.21
|48.13
|260 [28]
|5.76
|13.57
|329 [39]
|Salem
|5-AAA †
|1-0
|49.20
|55.05
|206 [23]
|7.69
|15.50
|330 [42]
|Dougherty
|1-AAAA
|0-0
|48.92
|6.94
|15.04
|331 [40]
|West Hall
|7-AAA
|1-0
|48.92
|39.11
|289 [33]
|7.37
|15.47
|332 [26]
|Athens Christian
|8-A Private
|1-0
|48.88
|38.52
|295 [24]
|8.84
|16.98
|333 [50]
|Walnut Grove
|8-AAAAA
|0-1
|48.83
|50.71
|239 [36]
|5.62
|13.81
|334 [33]
|Lanier County
|2-A Public
|1-0
|48.70
|33.03
|314 [34]
|7.76
|16.07
|335 [43]
|Columbus
|2-AAAA
|0-1
|48.54
|52.79
|225 [23]
|8.43
|16.90
|336 [36]
|Berrien
|1-AA
|1-0
|48.29
|31.21
|317 [37]
|8.48
|17.21
|337 [34]
|Montgomery County
|4-A Public
|0-0
|48.24
|7.53
|16.31
|338 [3]
|Terrell Academy
|GISA 2-AA
|1-0
|48.21
|50.07
|243 [2]
|6.43
|15.24
|339 [27]
|St. Anne-Pacelli
|4-A Private
|1-0
|48.17
|34.94
|307 [28]
|6.31
|15.15
|340 [51]
|McIntosh
|2-AAAAA
|1-0
|48.13
|49.21
|250 [38]
|8.05
|16.94
|341 [41]
|LaFayette
|6-AAA
|0-0
|47.92
|8.43
|17.53
|342 [42]
|Pike County
|2-AAA
|0-1
|47.90
|52.24
|231 [25]
|7.11
|16.22
|343 [28]
|Deerfield-Windsor
|1-A Private
|0-1
|47.90
|53.72
|221 [16]
|5.64
|14.76
|344 [44]
|East Hall
|8-AAAA
|0-0
|47.50
|9.18
|18.70
|345 [29]
|Heritage (Newnan)
|4-A Private
|0-1
|47.12
|37.90
|299 [26]
|6.18
|16.08
|346 [35]
|Trion
|6-A Public
|0-0
|46.71
|6.41
|16.72
|347 [36]
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|6-A Public
|0-1
|46.22
|43.01
|278 [28]
|5.85
|16.65
|348 [45]
|Chestatee
|8-AAAA
|0-0
|46.20
|8.69
|19.50
|349 [4]
|Southwest Georgia Academy
|GISA 2-AA
|0-0
|46.13
|7.43
|18.33
|350 [1]
|Community Christian
|GAPPS 2-AA
|0-0
|46.06
|4.99
|15.94
|351 [37]
|Jenkins County
|3-A Public
|0-1
|46.06
|53.79
|220 [16]
|4.40
|15.36
|352 [44]
|Dunwoody
|7-AAAAAAA
|0-1
|45.68
|62.56
|149 [33]
|4.14
|15.48
|353 [52]
|Midtown
|6-AAAAA
|0-1
|45.63
|53.49
|222 [33]
|4.67
|16.06
|354 [46]
|Hampton
|5-AAAA
|0-1
|45.51
|66.79
|119 [13]
|4.55
|16.05
|355 [38]
|Terrell County
|1-A Public
|1-0
|45.22
|28.79
|320 [35]
|4.43
|16.23
|356 [53]
|Stone Mountain
|5-AAAAA
|1-0
|44.96
|27.90
|322 [47]
|6.39
|18.44
|357 [5]
|Briarwood Academy
|GISA 4-AA
|1-0
|44.53
|34.26
|310 [5]
|5.10
|17.59
|358 [43]
|Tattnall County
|1-AAA
|1-0
|44.52
|49.89
|245 [29]
|5.06
|17.55
|359 [37]
|Laney
|4-AA
|1-0
|44.44
|58.73
|181 [21]
|2.43
|15.01
|360 [44]
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|6-AAA
|0-0
|44.39
|5.90
|18.53
|361 [38]
|Jasper County
|3-AA
|0-1
|44.23
|53.95
|217 [27]
|4.86
|17.65
|362 [39]
|Westside (Augusta)
|4-AA
|0-0
|44.20
|3.43
|16.24
|363 [30]
|Strong Rock Christian
|1-A Private
|0-1
|43.96
|33.53
|313 [29]
|5.23
|18.29
|364 [54]
|Chamblee
|5-AAAAA †
|1-0
|43.91
|35.10
|306 [46]
|4.45
|17.56
|365 [45]
|Brantley County
|1-AAA
|0-0
|43.71
|3.96
|17.27
|366 [39]
|Miller County
|1-A Public
|0-1
|43.15
|54.78
|209 [14]
|3.32
|17.19
|367 [46]
|Redan
|5-AAA
|0-0
|43.08
|5.56
|19.49
|368 [47]
|Spencer
|2-AAAA
|1-0
|43.01
|46.22
|264 [29]
|2.24
|16.25
|369 [48]
|McDonough
|5-AAAA
|1-0
|42.77
|57.13
|189 [20]
|4.07
|18.32
|370 [47]
|Beach
|3-AAA
|0-0
|42.64
|4.76
|19.13
|371 [40]
|East Laurens
|2-AA
|1-0
|41.79
|19.31
|329 [38]
|5.06
|20.29
|372 [48]
|Murray County
|6-AAA
|1-0
|41.57
|35.64
|301 [34]
|3.73
|19.17
|373 [31]
|Lakeview Academy
|6-A Private
|0-1
|41.35
|55.27
|203 [15]
|3.61
|19.27
|374 [32]
|St. Francis
|6-A Private
|0-1
|41.33
|62.46
|151 [10]
|4.92
|20.61
|375 [49]
|Gilmer
|7-AAA
|0-0
|41.19
|1.80
|17.63
|376 [41]
|Coosa
|7-AA
|0-0
|40.99
|3.03
|19.06
|377 [6]
|Edmund Burke Academy
|GISA 4-AA
|0-1
|40.93
|38.08
|298 [4]
|2.48
|18.57
|378 [33]
|Landmark Christian
|2-A Private
|0-1
|40.91
|67.15
|117 [7]
|2.53
|18.64
|379 [42]
|Therrell
|6-AA
|0-0
|40.59
|3.40
|19.82
|380 [43]
|Gordon Central
|7-AA
|0-1
|40.57
|53.29
|223 [29]
|2.63
|19.08
|381 [50]
|Johnson (Savannah)
|3-AAA
|0-0
|40.55
|3.46
|19.93
|382 [44]
|Banks County
|8-AA
|0-1
|40.53
|67.28
|116 [11]
|1.31
|17.79
|383 [45]
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|6-AA
|0-1
|40.06
|56.99
|191 [22]
|2.60
|19.56
|384 [7]
|Memorial Day
|GISA 2-AA
|0-0
|39.66
|3.15
|20.50
|385 [40]
|Hawkinsville
|4-A Public
|0-0
|39.16
|2.37
|20.23
|386 [51]
|East Jackson
|8-AAA
|0-1
|39.11
|48.92
|252 [31]
|4.17
|22.08
|387 [46]
|Dade County
|7-AA
|1-0
|39.06
|50.22
|241 [31]
|3.09
|21.05
|388 [41]
|Social Circle
|8-A Public
|1-0
|38.94
|63.04
|147 [7]
|4.33
|22.41
|389 [49]
|Rutland
|4-AAAA
|0-1
|38.89
|62.89
|148 [17]
|2.03
|20.16
|390 [52]
|Coahulla Creek
|6-AAA
|1-0
|38.76
|59.02
|176 [18]
|1.34
|19.60
|391 [34]
|Loganville Christian
|8-A Private
|0-1
|38.72
|35.22
|305 [27]
|1.40
|19.69
|392 [35]
|Walker
|7-A Private
|0-1
|38.52
|48.88
|253 [18]
|1.15
|19.66
|393 [8]
|Thomas Jefferson
|GISA 4-AA
|0-0
|38.40
|1.10
|19.71
|394 [36]
|King's Ridge Christian
|6-A Private
|0-0
|38.35
|0.21
|18.88
|395 [42]
|Seminole County
|1-A Public
|0-1
|38.21
|63.36
|143 [6]
|1.17
|19.98
|396 [2]
|Calvary Christian
|GAPPS 1-AA
|0-1
|38.19
|52.76
|226 [1]
|2.01
|20.83
|397 [10]
|Trinity Christian (Dublin)
|GISA 2-AAA
|1-0
|38.08
|40.93
|284 [4]
|2.86
|21.79
|398 [11]
|St. Andrew's School
|GISA 2-AAA
|0-0
|38.00
|-0.89
|18.12
|399 [43]
|Greenville
|5-A Public
|1-0
|37.90
|47.12
|263 [23]
|2.39
|21.51
|400 [44]
|Wilkinson County
|7-A Public
|0-0
|37.60
|0.10
|19.51
|401 [47]
|Riverside Military Academy
|8-AA
|0-0
|36.61
|1.35
|21.75
|402 [12]
|Creekside Christian
|GISA 4-AAA
|0-1
|36.45
|35.24
|304 [5]
|0.71
|21.28
|403 [45]
|Greene County
|8-A Public
|0-0
|36.01
|1.41
|22.41
|404 [50]
|Southeast Whitfield
|7-AAAA †
|0-1
|35.64
|41.57
|281 [33]
|1.14
|22.52
|405 [46]
|Towns County
|8-A Public
|1-0
|35.52
|27.62
|323 [36]
|0.29
|21.79
|406 [48]
|Butler
|4-AA
|0-1
|35.44
|31.58
|315 [36]
|-0.94
|20.63
|407 [47]
|Georgia Military College
|7-A Public
|1-0
|35.24
|36.45
|300 [32]
|-0.18
|21.59
|408 [37]
|Providence Christian
|5-A Private
|1-0
|35.22
|38.72
|294 [23]
|1.14
|22.94
|409 [3]
|Central Fellowship Christian
|GAPPS 2-AA
|0-0
|35.11
|0.62
|22.53
|410 [55]
|North Springs
|6-AAAAA
|0-1
|35.10
|43.91
|276 [42]
|1.42
|23.34
|411 [51]
|Jordan
|2-AAAA
|0-1
|34.94
|48.17
|259 [27]
|1.40
|23.47
|412 [52]
|North Clayton
|5-AAAA
|0-0
|34.65
|-2.20
|20.17
|413 [45]
|Berkmar
|7-AAAAAAA
|0-1
|34.54
|34.50
|309 [42]
|-0.39
|22.09
|414 [55]
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|4-AAAAAA †
|1-0
|34.50
|34.54
|308 [46]
|-0.39
|22.13
|415 [48]
|Wheeler County
|4-A Public
|0-0
|34.27
|1.06
|23.81
|416 [9]
|Piedmont Academy
|GISA 1-AA
|0-1
|34.26
|44.53
|271 [3]
|1.14
|23.89
|417 [56]
|Forest Park
|3-AAAAA
|0-0
|33.75
|-0.11
|23.16
|418 [57]
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|8-AAAAA
|0-1
|33.70
|54.41
|212 [32]
|0.66
|23.97
|419 [53]
|Cross Creek
|4-AAA
|0-1
|33.57
|64.65
|133 [11]
|-1.92
|21.53
|420 [13]
|Bethlehem Christian Academy
|GISA 4-AAA
|1-0
|33.53
|43.96
|275 [3]
|0.51
|23.99
|421 [49]
|Treutlen
|4-A Public
|0-1
|33.03
|48.70
|255 [21]
|-0.21
|23.77
|422 [49]
|Oglethorpe County
|4-AA
|0-0
|31.99
|-2.51
|22.52
|423 [50]
|Bryan County
|3-A Public
|1-0
|31.58
|35.44
|303 [33]
|-0.73
|24.71
|424 [50]
|Towers
|6-AA
|0-1
|31.34
|66.80
|118 [12]
|-3.82
|21.86
|425 [54]
|Long County
|1-AAA
|0-1
|31.21
|48.29
|257 [32]
|-1.74
|24.07
|426 [4]
|Pinecrest Academy
|GAPPS 1-AA
|0-0
|31.17
|-1.72
|24.13
|427 [55]
|Savannah
|3-AAA
|0-0
|30.94
|-2.88
|23.20
|428 [1]
|Flint River Academy
|GAPPS 1-A
|0-0
|30.90
|-1.94
|24.17
|429 [10]
|Robert Toombs Academy
|GISA 2-AA
|0-1
|30.36
|55.21
|204 [1]
|0.13
|26.79
|430 [56]
|Lumpkin County
|7-AAA
|0-1
|30.14
|55.87
|198 [22]
|-1.73
|25.14
|431 [56]
|Osborne
|6-AAAAAA
|0-0
|29.93
|-3.14
|23.95
|432 [51]
|Glenn Hills
|4-AA
|0-0
|29.72
|-3.08
|24.21
|433 [51]
|Armuchee
|6-A Public
|0-0
|28.98
|-3.88
|24.16
|434 [52]
|Portal
|3-A Public
|0-0
|28.98
|-2.78
|25.26
|435 [53]
|Kendrick
|2-AAAA
|0-1
|28.79
|45.22
|269 [31]
|-2.18
|26.05
|436 [57]
|East Forsyth
|7-AAA
|0-1
|28.21
|50.21
|242 [28]
|-9.02
|19.78
|437 [54]
|Druid Hills
|6-AAAA
|0-1
|27.90
|44.96
|270 [32]
|-3.89
|25.23
|438 [5]
|King's Academy
|GAPPS 1-AA
|0-1
|27.62
|35.52
|302 [2]
|-3.57
|25.83
|439 [52]
|Josey
|4-AA
|0-0
|26.94
|-3.55
|26.52
|440 [11]
|Augusta Prep
|GISA 4-AA
|0-0
|26.53
|-3.66
|26.82
|441 [6]
|Cherokee Christian
|GAPPS 1-AA
|1-0
|26.04
|-4.36
|331 [4]
|-4.92
|26.05
|442 [53]
|McNair
|6-AA
|0-0
|23.48
|-5.46
|28.07
|443 [53]
|ACE Charter
|7-A Public
|0-1
|22.77
|55.93
|197 [12]
|-4.95
|29.30
|444 [54]
|Crawford County
|7-A Public
|0-1
|22.49
|52.31
|230 [17]
|-4.11
|30.42
|445 [55]
|Randolph-Clay
|1-A Public
|0-0
|22.23
|-5.63
|29.16
|446 [56]
|Baconton Charter
|1-A Public †
|0-0
|20.88
|-7.40
|28.74
|447 [57]
|Central (Talbotton)
|5-A Public
|0-1
|20.59
|49.50
|247 [20]
|-6.59
|29.84
|448 [58]
|Groves
|3-AAA
|0-1
|20.37
|63.89
|140 [13]
|-7.58
|29.06
|449 [58]
|Twiggs County
|7-A Public
|0-1
|19.31
|41.79
|280 [29]
|-8.17
|29.53
|450 [58]
|Clarkston
|5-AAAAA †
|0-0
|19.18
|-8.41
|29.43
|451 [2]
|Lafayette Christian
|GAPPS 2-A
|0-0
|17.57
|-9.55
|29.89
|452 [59]
|Pataula Charter
|1-A Public †
|0-0
|16.57
|-9.54
|30.91
|453 [12]
|Fullington Academy
|GISA 6-AA
|0-0
|14.56
|-10.42
|32.04
|454 [60]
|Glascock County
|7-A Public †
|0-0
|14.32
|-9.13
|33.57
|455 [3]
|Griffin Christian
|GAPPS 2-A
|0-0
|10.70
|-10.39
|35.93
|456 [4]
|Rock Springs Christian
|GAPPS 2-A
|1-0
|9.40
|-14.75
|332 [1]
|-12.51
|35.11
|457 [5]
|Central Christian
|GAPPS 1-A
|0-0
|9.11
|-13.18
|34.72
|458 [13]
|Georgia Christian
|GISA 6-AA
|0-0
|8.12
|-14.63
|34.27
|459 [14]
|John Hancock Academy
|GISA 6-AA
|0-0
|6.51
|-14.44
|36.07
|460 [38]
|Lake Oconee Academy
|8-A Private †
|0-0
|6.15
|-14.13
|36.74
|461 [61]
|GSIC
|7-A Public †
|0-0
|-1.67
|-18.18
|40.51
|462 [7]
|Skipstone Academy
|GAPPS 2-AA
|0-1
|-4.36
|26.04
|324 [3]
|-21.59
|39.79
|463 [6]
|Harvester Christian
|GAPPS 1-A
|0-0
|-6.99
|-20.29
|43.72
|464 [59]
|Cross Keys
|5-AAAAA †
|0-1
|-14.75
|9.40
|330 [48]
|-20.31
|51.46
† - Plays a non-region schedule
Regions
Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.
|Rank
|Region
|Teams
|Comp Rating
|Avg Rating
|1
|1-AAAAAAA
|4
|95.21
|90.98
|2
|4-AAAAAAA
|5
|89.38
|84.60
|3
|1-AAAAAA
|4
|89.28
|85.62
|4
|1-AAAAA
|5
|88.27
|84.25
|5
|8-AAAAAAA
|5
|87.87
|82.59
|6
|3-AAAAAAA
|6
|85.57
|83.83
|7
|5-AAAAAAA
|6
|82.53
|78.25
|8
|7-AAAAA
|6
|81.71
|73.83
|9
|8-AAAAAA
|7
|80.89
|74.34
|10
|2-AAAAAAA
|5
|78.04
|72.82
|11
|5-AAAAAA
|8
|76.86
|72.48
|12
|5-AAA
|7
|75.75
|70.84
|13
|6-AAAAAAA
|7
|75.36
|72.53
|14
|4-AAAAAA
|6
|72.45
|70.04
|15
|4-AAAAA
|8
|71.90
|67.29
|16
|6-AAAA
|7
|71.78
|62.59
|17
|2-AAA
|8
|71.36
|65.34
|18
|2-A Public
|7
|71.29
|64.91
|19
|2-AAAAAA
|7
|70.81
|65.60
|20
|7-AAAAAAA
|7
|70.70
|60.61
|21
|3-AAAA
|4
|70.56
|66.45
|22
|5-AA
|5
|70.53
|66.11
|23
|8-AAAA
|7
|70.30
|63.62
|24
|8-AAA
|6
|70.05
|63.51
|25
|7-AAAAAA
|8
|70.04
|66.38
|26
|1-AA
|6
|69.98
|64.12
|27
|1-AAAA
|6
|69.83
|63.83
|28
|2-A Private
|3
|69.24
|60.74
|29
|6-AAAAAA
|9
|68.98
|61.62
|30
|8-A Private
|5
|68.39
|60.88
|31
|2-AAAAA
|7
|67.30
|62.54
|32
|4-AAAA
|7
|65.02
|60.30
|33
|1-AAA
|5
|64.78
|54.96
|34
|3-AA
|7
|64.06
|59.46
|35
|5-A Private
|5
|63.72
|58.30
|36
|3-AAAAA
|8
|63.59
|57.28
|37
|3-A Private
|4
|63.46
|61.43
|38
|8-AAAAA
|8
|62.90
|56.93
|39
|7-AAAA
|6
|62.50
|60.14
|40
|4-AAA
|7
|62.45
|56.81
|41
|8-AA
|5
|61.80
|54.12
|42
|2-AA
|6
|60.95
|57.11
|43
|7-A Private
|5
|60.59
|56.52
|44
|GISA 4-AAA
|4
|59.76
|49.88
|45
|2-AAAA
|9
|59.24
|52.06
|46
|4-A Private
|4
|58.28
|53.88
|47
|6-AAA
|9
|57.91
|52.05
|48
|7-AAA
|8
|57.57
|50.19
|49
|3-AAAAAA
|6
|57.41
|54.65
|50
|5-AAAAA
|7
|56.82
|59.06
|51
|6-A Private
|5
|56.58
|49.43
|52
|6-AAAAA
|7
|56.57
|52.42
|53
|GISA 1-AA
|3
|56.26
|50.34
|54
|4-A Public
|9
|55.92
|49.57
|55
|6-AA
|9
|55.27
|48.02
|56
|GISA 3-AAA
|4
|54.85
|53.35
|57
|5-A Public
|8
|54.67
|49.36
|58
|1-A Private
|6
|54.20
|51.82
|59
|3-A Public
|8
|53.90
|48.15
|60
|7-AA
|7
|53.68
|49.10
|61
|5-AAAA
|7
|53.25
|48.69
|62
|GISA 2-AAA
|5
|52.88
|48.67
|63
|8-A Public
|6
|52.16
|49.28
|64
|6-A Public
|6
|49.79
|46.22
|65
|3-AAA
|7
|49.42
|43.19
|66
|4-AA
|8
|48.71
|41.69
|67
|1-A Public
|6
|47.40
|45.56
|68
|GISA 2-AA
|4
|44.49
|41.09
|69
|GISA 4-AA
|4
|40.68
|37.60
|70
|7-A Public
|7
|36.59
|34.51
|71
|GAPPS 2-AA
|3
|35.63
|25.60
|72
|GAPPS 1-AA
|4
|33.25
|30.76
|73
|GAPPS 1-A
|3
|18.87
|11.01
|74
|GAPPS 2-A
|3
|14.74
|12.55
|75
|GISA 6-AA
|3
|11.60
|9.73
Least Likely Results
These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.
|Date
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Score
|Diff
|Prob
|Likelihood
|08/20
|George Walton Academy
|Social Circle
|6 - 40
|22.77
|94.2%
|0.060
|08/20
|Grayson
|Creekside
|14 - 19
|26.94
|96.4%
|0.114
|08/20
|Northwest Whitfield
|Coahulla Creek
|25 - 31
|21.60
|93.4%
|0.156
|08/21
|M.L. King
|McDonough
|0 - 34
|13.04
|83.2%
|0.173
|08/21
|Clinch County
|Macon County
|0 - 26
|12.66
|82.5%
|0.186
|08/20
|Bremen
|Landmark Christian
|14 - 12
|27.58
|96.7%
|0.219
|08/20
|Strong Rock Christian
|Bethlehem Christian Academy
|21 - 38
|11.76
|80.9%
|0.225
|08/20
|Jones County
|Northeast
|28 - 33
|17.16
|89.1%
|0.228
|08/20
|Washington-Wilkes
|Laney
|20 - 26
|15.62
|87.1%
|0.239
|08/20
|Athens Academy
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|7 - 59
|9.20
|75.5%
|0.245
|08/21
|Wayne County
|Statesboro
|7 - 21
|10.66
|78.7%
|0.260
|08/20
|Prince Avenue Christian
|Calvary Day
|13 - 21
|12.73
|82.6%
|0.266
|08/20
|Heritage (Newnan)
|Greenville
|10 - 23
|10.55
|78.4%
|0.268
|08/20
|Marion County
|Dooly County
|0 - 13
|9.99
|77.3%
|0.280
|08/20
|Glynn Academy
|McIntosh County Academy
|14 - 14
|18.11
|90.2%
|0.298
Highest Rated Matchups
These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.
|Game Rating
|Date
|Team
|Opponent
|Score
|Diff
|Prob
|99.06
|10/22
|Colquitt County
|Lowndes
|-
|4.59
|63.7%
|96.07
|09/10
|Lee County
|Lowndes
|-
|0.02
|50.1%
|95.87
|09/24
|Warner Robins
|Lee County
|-
|2.69
|58.2%
|95.31
|09/24
|Grayson
|Mill Creek
|-
|6.28
|68.3%
|93.70
|10/01
|North Gwinnett
|Mill Creek
|-
|0.78
|52.4%
|93.65
|09/03
|Colquitt County
|Cedar Grove
|-
|11.91
|81.1%
|93.63
|10/15
|Blessed Trinity
|Cartersville
|-
|0.33
|51.0%
|93.56
|09/10
|Colquitt County
|Valdosta
|-
|10.69
|78.7%
|93.34
|10/08
|Lowndes
|Cedar Grove
|-
|5.99
|67.6%
|93.31
|08/27
|Blessed Trinity
|Marist
|-
|0.92
|52.8%
|92.65
|10/29
|Lee County
|Valdosta
|-
|3.46
|60.4%
|92.64
|10/15
|Grayson
|Parkview
|-
|9.22
|75.6%
|92.09
|09/24
|Lowndes
|Valdosta
|-
|7.44
|71.3%
|91.92
|08/21
|Warner Robins
|Valdosta
|48 - 20
|6.16
|68.0%
|91.83
|09/03
|North Gwinnett
|Parkview
|-
|3.72
|61.2%
About the Author