Maxwell summary after Week 1

Grayson running back Jayvian Allen (16, left) celebrates a rushing touchdown with wide receiver Jamal Haynes in the first half of the Class 7A state high school football final against Collins Hill Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/For the AJC)
Grayson running back Jayvian Allen (16, left) celebrates a rushing touchdown with wide receiver Jamal Haynes in the first half of the Class 7A state high school football final against Collins Hill Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/For the AJC)

By Loren Maxwell
16 minutes ago

The Maxwell Ratings will rank the 464 teams of the Georgia High School Association (GHSA), the Georgia Independent School Association (GISA), and the Georgia Association of Private & Parochial Schools (GAPPS) throughout the 2021 season. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on field results and do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.

Maxwell GHSA Football Ratings

As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.

The ratings are scaled so that there is a 50% chance in any given year of at least one team eclipsing a rating of 100.00.

A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half of the home advantage.

For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 121 of 165 total games including 0 tie(s) (73.33%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 13.06 points and all game margins within 20.78 points.

All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

The Maxwell Ratings are a regular feature of Georgia High School Football Daily, a free newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

Home Advantage: 1.33

By Class

AAAAAAA AAAAAA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Colquitt County1-0101.981Buford1-098.75
2Grayson0-199.612Lee County1-094.75
3Lowndes0-196.063Valdosta0-189.95
4North Gwinnett0-194.114Westlake1-086.59
5Mill Creek1-091.995Allatoona0-185.31
6Milton1-091.516Carrollton1-085.13
7Norcross1-089.487Rome1-084.76
8Parkview0-189.068Dacula1-084.58
9Archer0-188.289Northside (Warner Robins)1-081.23
10North Cobb0-188.0610Richmond Hill0-179.07
11Collins Hill1-087.9811Glynn Academy0-0-176.69
12Harrison1-085.8712Creekview1-076.57
13McEachern1-085.4413Houston County0-176.56
14Roswell1-085.1214Kell0-176.00
15Walton1-084.7715Brunswick1-074.77



AAAAA AAAA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Warner Robins1-096.111Marist0-092.87
2Cartersville1-093.472Jefferson1-084.27
3Blessed Trinity1-092.463Bainbridge0-082.24
4Coffee0-086.804Benedictine0-078.48
5Ware County1-086.735Flowery Branch1-076.24
6Jones County0-180.916Cedartown1-076.19
7Calhoun1-079.667Cairo0-073.73
8Dutchtown1-077.318Carver (Columbus)0-173.58
9Veterans0-176.519Hapeville Charter0-173.41
10Starr's Mill1-076.3910Perry1-069.84
11St. Pius X0-175.6511Stephenson1-069.65
12Woodward Academy1-075.1612Troup1-069.55
13Wayne County0-175.1313West Laurens0-169.28
14Clarke Central0-074.6714North Oconee0-168.70
15Creekside1-074.0015Baldwin1-068.57



AAA AA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Cedar Grove0-091.401Callaway1-080.56
2Peach County0-184.342Fitzgerald0-080.49
3Oconee County1-083.213Rabun County0-177.94
4Greater Atlanta Christian0-183.194Thomasville1-077.15
5Crisp County0-081.755Lovett0-170.68
6Pierce County0-181.046Dodge County1-069.89
7Rockmart0-175.947Jefferson County0-168.52
8Sandy Creek1-075.388Washington County0-067.69
9Westminster (Atlanta)1-075.099Bleckley County1-067.51
10Appling County1-074.3410Bremen1-067.15
11Thomson1-071.6211Pace Academy0-066.01
12Monroe Area1-070.5012Heard County1-065.45
13Carver (Atlanta)0-168.7813Northeast1-065.08
14White County0-167.9714Vidalia0-064.64
15Hart County1-067.3115Early County1-063.36



A Public A Private
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Irwin County0-082.561Eagle's Landing Christian0-182.11
2Brooks County0-179.852Prince Avenue Christian0-178.41
3Dublin0-073.053Athens Academy0-175.35
4Clinch County0-172.924Fellowship Christian1-073.42
5Commerce1-067.285Wesleyan1-071.14
6Metter1-066.376Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)1-067.49
7Pelham1-064.407Savannah Christian0-166.23
8Wilcox County0-062.068Holy Innocents0-065.09
9Turner County0-161.639Calvary Day1-064.35
10Macon County1-060.2610Christian Heritage0-163.63
11Mitchell County0-160.1611George Walton Academy0-163.04
12Lincoln County0-059.1812Darlington0-062.73
13Marion County0-159.0913North Cobb Christian1-062.46
14Washington-Wilkes0-158.7314Hebron Christian0-060.16
15McIntosh County Academy0-0-157.2515Mount Vernon Presbyterian0-159.87



GISA AAA GISA AA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1John Milledge Academy0-080.031Gatewood School0-063.19
2Frederica Academy0-056.742Brentwood School0-053.58
3Tiftarea Academy0-056.603Terrell Academy1-048.21
4Bulloch Academy0-155.314Southwest Georgia Academy0-046.13
5Pinewood Christian1-055.215Briarwood Academy1-044.53



GAPPS AA GAPPS A
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Community Christian0-046.061Flint River Academy0-030.90
2Calvary Christian0-138.192Lafayette Christian0-017.57
3Central Fellowship Christian0-035.113Griffin Christian0-010.70
4Pinecrest Academy0-031.174Rock Springs Christian1-09.40
5King's Academy0-127.625Central Christian0-09.11

All-Class

Classification rankings are shown in [brackets]. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

Rank Team Region Rec Rating Sch Str Rank Offense Defense
1 [1]Colquitt County1-AAAAAAA1-0101.9883.3929 [12]33.37-11.59
2 [2]Grayson4-AAAAAAA0-199.6174.0070 [22]32.21-10.38
3 [1]Buford8-AAAAAA1-098.7588.0615 [4]33.57-8.16
4 [1]Warner Robins1-AAAAA1-096.1189.9511 [3]32.19-6.90
5 [3]Lowndes1-AAAAAAA0-196.0684.7724 [11]31.37-7.67
6 [2]Lee County1-AAAAAA1-094.7573.5874 [16]30.54-7.19
7 [4]North Gwinnett8-AAAAAAA0-194.1129.56-7.53
8 [2]Cartersville7-AAAAA1-093.4751.95233 [34]29.72-6.73
9 [1]Marist6-AAAA0-092.8727.79-8.07
10 [3]Blessed Trinity7-AAAAA1-092.4658.52183 [30]30.08-5.37
11 [5]Mill Creek8-AAAAAAA1-091.9989.0613 [6]28.35-6.62
12 [6]Milton5-AAAAAAA1-091.5173.4177 [25]27.61-6.88
13 [1]Cedar Grove5-AAA0-091.4027.43-6.95
14 [3]Valdosta1-AAAAAA0-189.9596.114 [1]28.98-3.96
15 [7]Norcross7-AAAAAAA1-089.4883.2031 [13]27.16-5.30
16 [8]Parkview4-AAAAAAA0-189.0691.999 [4]28.36-3.68
17 [9]Archer7-AAAAAAA0-188.2886.5918 [8]26.27-5.00
18 [10]North Cobb3-AAAAAAA0-188.0698.753 [2]26.95-4.09
19 [11]Collins Hill8-AAAAAAA1-087.9880.5739 [14]25.89-5.08
20 [4]Coffee1-AAAAA0-086.8025.87-3.91
21 [5]Ware County1-AAAAA1-086.7361.59159 [28]26.41-3.30
22 [4]Westlake4-AAAAAA1-086.5988.2814 [3]27.11-2.46
23 [12]Harrison3-AAAAAAA1-085.8785.3121 [9]25.35-3.51
24 [13]McEachern2-AAAAAAA1-085.4476.0057 [20]25.65-2.78
25 [5]Allatoona6-AAAAAA0-185.3185.8719 [5]23.43-4.86
26 [6]Carrollton5-AAAAAA1-085.1359.94170 [34]26.41-1.71
27 [14]Roswell5-AAAAAAA1-085.1277.8746 [15]26.06-2.05
28 [15]Walton3-AAAAAAA1-084.7796.065 [3]25.31-2.44
29 [7]Rome5-AAAAAA1-084.7675.9458 [13]24.68-3.06
30 [8]Dacula8-AAAAAA1-084.5873.0580 [18]25.57-1.99
31 [2]Peach County2-AAA0-184.3425.07-2.26
32 [2]Jefferson8-AAAA1-084.2777.9445 [6]25.14-2.11
33 [16]Camden County1-AAAAAAA1-084.0052.20232 [41]24.90-2.08
34 [17]Marietta3-AAAAAAA0-183.39101.981 [1]26.910.54
35 [3]Oconee County8-AAA1-083.2168.70103 [6]23.07-3.12
36 [18]Hillgrove3-AAAAAAA0-183.2089.4812 [5]25.23-0.95
37 [4]Greater Atlanta Christian5-AAA0-183.1924.49-1.68
38 [1]Irwin County2-A Public0-082.5622.71-2.84
39 [3]Bainbridge1-AAAA0-082.2423.46-1.76
40 [1]Eagle's Landing Christian2-A Private0-182.1175.1663 [3]23.69-1.41
41 [19]Tift County1-AAAAAAA1-081.8860.26167 [34]22.99-1.87
42 [5]Crisp County2-AAA0-081.7522.15-2.58
43 [9]Northside (Warner Robins)1-AAAAAA1-081.2376.5153 [12]21.98-2.24
44 [20]East Coweta2-AAAAAAA1-081.1559.40172 [35]24.410.27
45 [6]Pierce County1-AAA0-181.0474.7766 [3]23.86-0.16
46 [21]West Forsyth6-AAAAAAA1-080.9368.78102 [27]22.07-1.84
47 [6]Jones County4-AAAAA0-180.9165.08130 [25]24.440.55
48 [22]Brookwood4-AAAAAAA0-180.5787.9816 [7]25.081.53
49 [1]Callaway5-AA1-080.5623.840.30
50 [2]Fitzgerald1-AA0-080.4923.27-0.21
51 [23]Cherokee5-AAAAAAA1-080.1666.30122 [30]22.67-0.47
52 [1]John Milledge AcademyGISA 4-AAA0-080.0322.30-0.71
53 [2]Brooks County2-A Public0-179.8577.1549 [1]23.140.31
54 [7]Calhoun7-AAAAA1-079.6670.5892 [15]22.09-0.56
55 [24]Newton4-AAAAAAA1-079.2773.8171 [23]21.58-0.67
56 [10]Richmond Hill2-AAAAAA0-179.0722.540.48
57 [4]Benedictine3-AAAA0-078.4824.693.22
58 [2]Prince Avenue Christian8-A Private0-178.4164.35138 [8]24.753.35
59 [3]Rabun County8-AA0-177.9484.2727 [2]23.572.65
60 [25]South Forsyth6-AAAAAAA0-177.8785.1223 [10]23.472.62
61 [26]North Paulding3-AAAAAAA1-077.7074.4967 [21]22.982.29
62 [8]Dutchtown4-AAAAA1-077.3172.9481 [13]19.06-1.23
63 [4]Thomasville1-AA1-077.1579.8541 [5]22.041.91
64 [11]Glynn Academy2-AAAAAA0-0-176.6957.25188 [38]20.260.59
65 [12]Creekview7-AAAAAA1-076.5769.5698 [22]19.920.36
66 [13]Houston County1-AAAAAA0-176.5669.8496 [21]20.510.97
67 [9]Veterans1-AAAAA0-176.5181.2334 [6]20.040.54
68 [10]Starr's Mill2-AAAAA1-076.3975.6559 [9]20.090.72
69 [5]Flowery Branch8-AAAA1-076.2475.6560 [8]21.101.88
70 [6]Cedartown7-AAAA1-076.1971.7087 [11]19.370.19
71 [14]Kell6-AAAAAA0-176.0085.4420 [6]22.353.36
72 [7]Rockmart6-AAA0-175.9484.7625 [1]22.563.64
73 [27]Newnan2-AAAAAAA0-175.6576.3954 [18]21.182.54
74 [11]St. Pius X5-AAAAA0-175.6576.2455 [8]20.842.21
75 [8]Sandy Creek5-AAA1-075.3861.97155 [15]19.561.20
76 [3]Athens Academy8-A Private0-175.3567.49113 [6]20.101.76
77 [12]Woodward Academy3-AAAAA1-075.1682.1132 [5]21.463.31
78 [13]Wayne County1-AAAAA0-175.1364.47135 [26]19.681.56
79 [9]Westminster (Atlanta)5-AAA1-075.0970.6891 [5]18.540.47
80 [15]Brunswick2-AAAAAA1-074.7781.0436 [8]20.402.65
81 [14]Clarke Central8-AAAAA0-074.6721.483.83
82 [28]South Gwinnett4-AAAAAAA0-174.4977.7047 [16]18.901.42
83 [10]Appling County1-AAA1-074.3451.82234 [26]19.672.35
84 [29]Alpharetta5-AAAAAAA1-074.1456.15196 [36]18.911.79
85 [15]Creekside3-AAAAA1-074.0099.612 [1]20.423.44
86 [16]Hughes4-AAAAAA0-173.8179.2743 [10]19.552.77
87 [17]Johns Creek7-AAAAAA1-073.7772.1885 [20]19.662.91
88 [18]Lovejoy4-AAAAAA1-073.7555.57200 [40]19.322.58
89 [7]Cairo1-AAAA0-073.7319.002.29
90 [8]Carver (Columbus)2-AAAA0-173.5894.756 [1]20.804.24
91 [19]Alexander5-AAAAAA1-073.5363.89139 [28]20.934.42
92 [4]Fellowship Christian6-A Private1-073.4263.63142 [9]21.364.96
93 [9]Hapeville Charter6-AAAA0-173.4191.5110 [2]18.582.18
94 [30]Mountain View8-AAAAAAA1-073.0868.13107 [29]20.424.36
95 [16]Griffin2-AAAAA1-073.0750.94238 [35]19.213.16
96 [3]Dublin4-A Public0-073.0520.394.36
97 [20]Tucker4-AAAAAA0-173.0584.5826 [7]19.363.33
98 [21]Lanier8-AAAAAA0-172.9477.3148 [11]18.492.57
99 [4]Clinch County2-A Public0-172.9260.26168 [9]19.043.14
100 [31]North Forsyth6-AAAAAAA1-072.8854.55211 [38]19.153.28
101 [22]Sprayberry6-AAAAAA0-072.7819.894.13
102 [23]Douglas County5-AAAAAA1-072.5551.59236 [44]17.151.61
103 [32]Gainesville6-AAAAAAA0-172.1873.7772 [24]19.023.85
104 [17]Ola4-AAAAA1-071.7461.78156 [27]19.534.81
105 [33]Denmark6-AAAAAAA0-171.7076.1956 [19]18.103.42
106 [11]Thomson4-AAA1-071.6268.52105 [8]19.665.05
107 [5]Wesleyan5-A Private1-071.1452.72227 [17]17.032.91
108 [24]Sequoyah7-AAAAAA1-071.0368.99101 [23]18.054.04
109 [5]Lovett6-AA0-170.6875.0965 [6]17.684.03
110 [25]Dalton5-AAAAAA0-170.5879.6642 [9]18.234.66
111 [12]Monroe Area8-AAA1-070.5064.41136 [12]17.443.96
112 [18]Eastside8-AAAAA0-070.1817.944.78
113 [6]Dodge County3-AA1-069.8961.75157 [16]18.435.56
114 [19]Stockbridge4-AAAAA1-069.8865.85126 [24]17.794.93
115 [10]Perry4-AAAA1-069.8476.5652 [7]17.344.52
116 [11]Stephenson6-AAAA1-069.6554.64210 [22]15.693.06
117 [34]Etowah5-AAAAAAA0-169.5676.5751 [17]16.343.80
118 [12]Troup2-AAAA1-069.5566.02124 [14]17.975.44
119 [13]West Laurens4-AAAA0-169.2867.51111 [12]16.594.33
120 [35]Woodstock5-AAAAAAA0-168.9971.0390 [26]17.895.91
121 [13]Carver (Atlanta)5-AAA0-168.7880.9337 [2]17.515.75
122 [14]North Oconee8-AAAA0-168.7083.2130 [3]18.817.12
123 [15]Baldwin4-AAAA1-068.5757.73185 [19]17.205.65
124 [7]Jefferson County4-AA0-168.5271.6288 [7]17.686.17
125 [36]Pebblebrook2-AAAAAAA1-068.4165.78127 [31]16.274.87
126 [26]Shiloh8-AAAAAA0-168.1373.0878 [17]17.366.24
127 [14]White County7-AAA0-167.9765.07131 [10]18.577.62
128 [27]South Paulding5-AAAAAA1-067.9662.55150 [30]17.206.25
129 [8]Washington County3-AA0-067.6916.976.30
130 [37]Forsyth Central6-AAAAAAA1-067.6752.61228 [40]16.525.86
131 [9]Bleckley County3-AA1-067.5169.28100 [9]17.466.96
132 [28]River Ridge7-AAAAAA1-067.5156.21195 [39]16.676.17
133 [6]Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)4-A Private1-067.4975.3562 [2]16.125.65
134 [29]Winder-Barrow8-AAAAAA1-067.4554.30213 [42]17.126.68
135 [15]Hart County8-AAA1-067.3158.74180 [20]16.956.66
136 [5]Commerce8-A Public1-067.2840.53287 [30]17.036.76
137 [10]Bremen5-AA1-067.1540.91285 [33]15.545.41
138 [30]Cambridge7-AAAAAA0-066.8415.675.84
139 [16]Burke County4-AAA0-066.8318.238.42
140 [17]Mary Persons2-AAA1-066.8031.34316 [36]16.676.89
141 [20]Union Grove4-AAAAA1-066.7945.51268 [41]16.787.00
142 [31]East Paulding5-AAAAAA0-166.6262.43152 [31]15.565.96
143 [6]Metter3-A Public1-066.3762.00154 [8]14.565.21
144 [16]Mays6-AAAA0-166.3080.1640 [5]16.747.46
145 [7]Savannah Christian3-A Private0-166.2355.39201 [13]16.347.13
146 [32]Riverwood7-AAAAAA0-066.0815.076.01
147 [17]Thomas County Central1-AAAA0-166.0317.328.30
148 [21]Harris County2-AAAAA0-166.0269.5599 [19]15.616.61
149 [11]Pace Academy6-AA0-066.0114.565.57
150 [18]Dawson County7-AAA0-165.9961.52161 [16]17.728.74
151 [22]Southwest DeKalb5-AAAAA0-165.8569.8895 [17]13.835.00
152 [38]Peachtree Ridge8-AAAAAAA0-165.7868.41106 [28]15.736.97
153 [12]Heard County5-AA1-065.4553.86218 [28]15.907.46
154 [33]Habersham Central8-AAAAAA0-165.3958.76179 [35]17.278.89
155 [8]Holy Innocents5-A Private0-065.0915.107.03
156 [13]Northeast3-AA1-065.0880.9138 [4]15.697.63
157 [19]Stephens County8-AAA1-065.0767.97108 [9]15.947.89
158 [18]Riverdale5-AAAA0-064.7615.627.87
159 [20]North Hall7-AAA1-064.6858.71182 [21]15.908.24
160 [34]Evans3-AAAAAA1-064.6533.57312 [47]15.347.70
161 [14]Vidalia2-AA0-064.6414.436.81
162 [39]Lambert6-AAAAAAA1-064.5053.06224 [39]16.308.82
163 [35]Statesboro2-AAAAAA1-064.4775.1364 [14]15.327.87
164 [23]Loganville8-AAAAA0-164.4170.5093 [16]13.986.59
165 [7]Pelham1-A Public1-064.4060.16169 [10]15.618.24
166 [9]Calvary Day3-A Private1-064.3578.4144 [1]14.517.18
167 [24]Chapel Hill6-AAAAA0-163.8973.5375 [12]15.098.22
168 [19]Jenkins3-AAAA1-063.8920.37328 [36]14.287.41
169 [20]Cedar Shoals8-AAAA0-063.6612.896.24
170 [21]Upson-Lee2-AAA0-163.6558.97178 [19]15.188.54
171 [10]Christian Heritage7-A Private0-163.6373.4276 [4]14.978.36
172 [15]Early County1-AA1-063.3638.21296 [35]14.518.17
173 [21]New Hampstead3-AAAA1-063.2356.22194 [21]15.379.16
174 [1]Gatewood SchoolGISA 1-AA0-063.1913.076.90
175 [36]Central Gwinnett8-AAAAAA1-063.1254.11215 [43]16.1510.05
176 [22]Westside (Macon)4-AAAA1-063.0551.59235 [24]15.049.00
177 [11]George Walton Academy8-A Private0-163.0438.94291 [22]14.308.28
178 [16]Jeff Davis2-AA1-062.8938.89292 [34]14.698.82
179 [12]Darlington7-A Private0-062.7314.118.39
180 [25]Decatur5-AAAAA1-062.5645.68266 [40]13.758.21
181 [26]Hiram7-AAAAA0-162.5567.96109 [20]14.388.85
182 [22]Morgan County4-AAA0-062.4913.427.95
183 [13]North Cobb Christian7-A Private1-062.4641.33283 [21]13.287.83
184 [37]Kennesaw Mountain6-AAAAAA1-062.4366.62120 [25]14.609.18
185 [17]Haralson County5-AA1-062.2960.81165 [19]14.479.20
186 [8]Wilcox County4-A Public0-062.0613.788.74
187 [23]Central (Carrollton)7-AAAA0-062.0114.709.71
188 [18]Swainsboro2-AA0-162.0066.37121 [13]12.307.31
189 [27]Northgate2-AAAAA0-161.9775.3861 [10]13.498.54
190 [28]Jonesboro3-AAAAA0-061.9311.706.78
191 [24]Hardaway2-AAAA0-061.8813.078.21
192 [23]Jackson2-AAA0-161.7871.7486 [4]14.169.39
193 [19]Toombs County2-AA0-161.7569.8994 [8]14.009.27
194 [9]Turner County2-A Public0-161.6353.83219 [15]13.018.40
195 [20]Cook1-AA0-161.5986.7317 [1]13.609.02
196 [21]Fannin County7-AA1-061.5856.78192 [23]14.149.58
197 [24]Richmond Academy4-AAA0-061.5411.997.47
198 [29]Cass7-AAAAA1-061.5265.99125 [23]12.167.66
199 [38]Pope6-AAAAAA1-061.5154.83208 [41]13.829.32
200 [25]Howard4-AAAA1-061.5159.38173 [18]13.599.09
201 [25]North Murray6-AAA0-061.1214.4610.35
202 [39]North Atlanta4-AAAAAA1-061.1260.40166 [33]12.658.55
203 [22]Pepperell7-AA0-160.8162.29153 [15]13.449.65
204 [40]Wheeler6-AAAAAA0-160.4061.12164 [32]13.059.66
205 [26]Westover1-AAAA0-160.2681.8833 [4]12.068.81
206 [10]Macon County5-A Public1-060.2672.9282 [3]13.5510.31
207 [27]Islands3-AAAA0-060.2212.499.29
208 [14]Hebron Christian5-A Private0-060.1612.709.55
209 [11]Mitchell County1-A Public0-160.1664.40137 [5]14.6911.54
210 [30]New Manchester6-AAAAA0-159.9485.1322 [4]12.169.23
211 [15]Mount Vernon Presbyterian5-A Private0-159.8759.20174 [12]13.9111.06
212 [31]Whitewater2-AAAAA0-159.4081.1535 [7]12.059.67
213 [26]Central (Macon)2-AAA0-159.3861.51163 [17]12.329.96
214 [16]Whitefield Academy2-A Private1-059.2059.87171 [11]11.569.38
215 [12]Lincoln County8-A Public0-059.1811.138.97
216 [13]Marion County5-A Public0-159.0950.43240 [18]12.4610.39
217 [28]Northwest Whitfield7-AAAA0-159.0238.76293 [34]13.2211.22
218 [27]Douglass5-AAA0-158.9853.99216 [24]11.579.61
219 [29]LaGrange2-AAAA1-058.9763.65141 [16]11.129.18
220 [30]Madison County8-AAAA1-058.7665.39129 [15]11.349.60
221 [23]Elbert County8-AA0-158.7467.31115 [10]12.6010.88
222 [14]Washington-Wilkes8-A Public0-158.7344.44273 [26]11.8910.18
223 [41]Paulding County5-AAAAAA0-158.7164.68132 [26]13.2111.51
224 [32]Woodland (Stockbridge)4-AAAAA0-158.5292.468 [2]12.9511.44
225 [17]Stratford Academy1-A Private0-058.2111.059.86
226 [33]Locust Grove4-AAAAA0-158.1750.04244 [37]11.7110.55
227 [18]Aquinas3-A Private0-058.0912.5911.52
228 [31]Heritage (Ringgold)7-AAAA0-057.9311.3810.47
229 [28]Liberty County3-AAA0-157.7368.57104 [7]10.689.97
230 [40]Meadowcreek7-AAAAAAA0-157.6855.00207 [37]14.2713.61
231 [32]Arabia Mountain6-AAAA1-057.2949.29249 [25]11.1410.86
232 [15]McIntosh County Academy3-A Public0-0-157.2576.6950 [2]11.1310.90
233 [34]M.L. King5-AAAAA0-157.1342.77279 [43]10.4210.30
234 [29]Sumter County2-AAA0-057.1210.5410.44
235 [19]Savannah Country Day3-A Private1-057.0655.31202 [14]12.2312.19
236 [35]Greenbrier8-AAAAA0-057.0311.4911.48
237 [36]Banneker3-AAAAA1-056.9940.06288 [45]10.4410.46
238 [24]Union County8-AA0-156.7861.58160 [18]11.4711.71
239 [2]Frederica AcademyGISA 2-AAA0-056.7410.4210.69
240 [3]Tiftarea AcademyGISA 3-AAA0-056.6011.1911.60
241 [42]South Effingham2-AAAAAA0-056.6011.5411.96
242 [16]Manchester5-A Public0-056.2810.5411.27
243 [30]Adairsville6-AAA1-056.2749.36248 [30]10.6211.37
244 [31]Windsor Forest3-AAA0-156.2263.23144 [14]8.289.08
245 [43]Lassiter6-AAAAAA0-156.2167.51112 [24]9.4410.25
246 [44]Chattahoochee7-AAAAAA0-156.1574.1469 [15]13.0313.89
247 [45]Effingham County2-AAAAAA0-056.0310.1111.10
248 [37]Maynard Jackson6-AAAAA0-055.9410.1611.24
249 [20]First Presbyterian1-A Private1-055.9322.77325 [30]10.6611.75
250 [32]Franklin County8-AAA1-055.8730.14319 [37]10.5311.68
251 [17]Bowdon6-A Public1-055.6755.12205 [13]10.2211.56
252 [38]Mundy's Mill3-AAAAA0-155.5773.7573 [11]11.3612.80
253 [33]Pickens7-AAAA0-055.4710.8912.44
254 [18]Emanuel County Institute3-A Public1-055.3966.23123 [4]10.8412.46
255 [4]Bulloch AcademyGISA 2-AAA0-155.3157.06190 [1]11.0312.73
256 [21]Mount Paran Christian7-A Private1-055.2741.35282 [20]9.1910.94
257 [5]Pinewood ChristianGISA 2-AAA1-055.2130.36318 [6]10.7812.59
258 [25]Temple5-AA0-155.1255.67199 [25]10.3312.23
259 [6]Valwood SchoolGISA 3-AAA0-055.0711.4113.36
260 [46]Heritage (Conyers)3-AAAAAA0-155.0549.20251 [45]9.3811.34
261 [39]Eagle's Landing4-AAAAA1-055.0057.68186 [31]9.3311.34
262 [40]Villa Rica6-AAAAA0-154.8361.51162 [29]10.7612.94
263 [19]Chattahoochee County5-A Public1-054.7843.15277 [27]8.8411.07
264 [41]Lithonia5-AAAAA0-154.6469.6597 [18]9.9312.31
265 [47]Alcovy3-AAAAAA0-154.5572.8883 [19]10.4912.96
266 [41]Duluth7-AAAAAAA0-054.5211.2913.79
267 [20]Charlton County2-A Public0-054.4410.6613.24
268 [33]Cherokee Bluff7-AAA1-054.4133.70311 [35]9.2111.82
269 [42]Apalachee8-AAAAA0-154.3067.45114 [22]9.9212.64
270 [21]Atkinson County2-A Public1-054.2349.61246 [19]10.7713.55
271 [42]Discovery7-AAAAAAA0-154.1163.12145 [32]9.0211.93
272 [26]Washington6-AA1-053.9958.98177 [20]10.0113.04
273 [22]Mount de Sales1-A Private1-053.9544.23274 [19]9.9012.96
274 [27]South Atlanta6-AA0-153.8665.45128 [14]8.5311.68
275 [34]Southeast Bulloch3-AAA0-053.859.5112.67
276 [28]Worth County1-AA1-053.8361.63158 [17]10.8514.03
277 [22]Warren County7-A Public1-053.7946.06265 [24]9.6012.83
278 [23]Johnson County4-A Public0-053.779.0912.33
279 [24]Schley County5-A Public1-053.7247.90262 [22]8.5911.89
280 [2]Brentwood SchoolGISA 1-AA0-053.5811.1814.62
281 [34]Fayette County5-AAAA1-053.4945.63267 [30]8.0211.55
282 [43]Campbell2-AAAAAAA0-053.458.8512.42
283 [43]Woodland (Cartersville)7-AAAAA1-053.2940.57286 [44]7.8011.52
284 [48]Centennial7-AAAAAA0-153.0664.50134 [27]10.8114.76
285 [49]Lakeside (Evans)3-AAAAAA0-152.977.9712.01
286 [44]Northside (Columbus)2-AAAAA1-052.7948.54256 [39]11.0615.29
287 [23]Brookstone4-A Private1-052.7638.19297 [25]8.9513.21
288 [24]Mount Pisgah Christian6-A Private0-152.7271.1489 [5]10.5114.81
289 [45]Northview5-AAAAA0-152.6167.67110 [21]10.3514.76
290 [35]Sonoraville6-AAA1-052.4751.33237 [27]9.8914.43
291 [25]Taylor County5-A Public1-052.3122.49326 [37]10.1414.85
292 [46]Jackson County8-AAAAA0-052.297.2011.93
293 [29]Lamar County3-AA1-052.2447.90261 [32]8.2313.01
294 [30]Putnam County4-AA0-052.228.6513.45
295 [31]Columbia6-AA0-152.2084.0028 [3]8.1712.99
296 [26]Telfair County4-A Public0-052.168.4213.28
297 [50]Morrow4-AAAAAA0-151.9593.477 [2]8.1613.22
298 [35]Monroe1-AAAA0-151.8274.3468 [9]8.7213.92
299 [7]Brookwood SchoolGISA 3-AAA0-051.659.1914.56
300 [51]Bradwell Institute2-AAAAAA0-151.5963.05146 [29]8.8214.24
301 [47]Lithia Springs6-AAAAA0-151.5972.5584 [14]9.5414.97
302 [36]Hephzibah4-AAA0-051.529.6815.18
303 [52]Grovetown3-AAAAAA0-051.377.3913.03
304 [48]Tri-Cities3-AAAAA0-051.367.9813.64
305 [32]Model7-AA0-151.3352.47229 [30]6.3011.99
306 [25]Tattnall Square1-A Private0-050.968.2014.25
307 [36]Spalding4-AAAA0-150.9473.0779 [10]8.9114.98
308 [37]Miller Grove6-AAAA1-050.7148.83254 [26]5.0911.40
309 [38]Mount Zion (Jonesboro)5-AAAA0-050.477.0913.64
310 [27]Dooly County4-A Public1-050.4359.09175 [11]7.4114.00
311 [28]Hancock Central7-A Public0-050.337.9814.67
312 [29]Gordon Lee6-A Public0-150.2239.06290 [31]7.4314.22
313 [39]Ridgeland7-AAAA1-050.2128.21321 [35]12.2619.06
314 [37]Harlem4-AAA0-050.138.7015.60
315 [8]Southland AcademyGISA 3-AAA0-150.0748.21258 [2]6.2713.22
316 [53]South Cobb6-AAAAAA1-050.0458.17184 [36]9.8416.82
317 [38]Ringgold6-AAA0-049.997.9514.97
318 [30]Claxton3-A Public0-149.8944.52272 [25]7.4114.54
319 [31]Screven County3-A Public0-049.708.3015.61
320 [33]Bacon County2-AA0-149.6154.23214 [26]7.6015.01
321 [34]Southwest3-AA0-049.607.8015.22
322 [9]Westfield SchoolGISA 4-AAA0-049.518.4515.95
323 [32]Mount Zion (Carroll)6-A Public1-049.5020.59327 [38]7.4014.92
324 [49]Drew3-AAAAA0-049.466.1013.66
325 [35]Chattooga7-AA0-149.3656.27193 [24]7.0614.72
326 [54]Rockdale County3-AAAAAA0-149.2957.29187 [37]7.4715.19
327 [40]Shaw2-AAAA0-049.255.9113.67
328 [41]Luella5-AAAA0-149.2148.13260 [28]5.7613.57
329 [39]Salem5-AAA †1-049.2055.05206 [23]7.6915.50
330 [42]Dougherty1-AAAA0-048.926.9415.04
331 [40]West Hall7-AAA1-048.9239.11289 [33]7.3715.47
332 [26]Athens Christian8-A Private1-048.8838.52295 [24]8.8416.98
333 [50]Walnut Grove8-AAAAA0-148.8350.71239 [36]5.6213.81
334 [33]Lanier County2-A Public1-048.7033.03314 [34]7.7616.07
335 [43]Columbus2-AAAA0-148.5452.79225 [23]8.4316.90
336 [36]Berrien1-AA1-048.2931.21317 [37]8.4817.21
337 [34]Montgomery County4-A Public0-048.247.5316.31
338 [3]Terrell AcademyGISA 2-AA1-048.2150.07243 [2]6.4315.24
339 [27]St. Anne-Pacelli4-A Private1-048.1734.94307 [28]6.3115.15
340 [51]McIntosh2-AAAAA1-048.1349.21250 [38]8.0516.94
341 [41]LaFayette6-AAA0-047.928.4317.53
342 [42]Pike County2-AAA0-147.9052.24231 [25]7.1116.22
343 [28]Deerfield-Windsor1-A Private0-147.9053.72221 [16]5.6414.76
344 [44]East Hall8-AAAA0-047.509.1818.70
345 [29]Heritage (Newnan)4-A Private0-147.1237.90299 [26]6.1816.08
346 [35]Trion6-A Public0-046.716.4116.72
347 [36]B.E.S.T. Academy6-A Public0-146.2243.01278 [28]5.8516.65
348 [45]Chestatee8-AAAA0-046.208.6919.50
349 [4]Southwest Georgia AcademyGISA 2-AA0-046.137.4318.33
350 [1]Community ChristianGAPPS 2-AA0-046.064.9915.94
351 [37]Jenkins County3-A Public0-146.0653.79220 [16]4.4015.36
352 [44]Dunwoody7-AAAAAAA0-145.6862.56149 [33]4.1415.48
353 [52]Midtown6-AAAAA0-145.6353.49222 [33]4.6716.06
354 [46]Hampton5-AAAA0-145.5166.79119 [13]4.5516.05
355 [38]Terrell County1-A Public1-045.2228.79320 [35]4.4316.23
356 [53]Stone Mountain5-AAAAA1-044.9627.90322 [47]6.3918.44
357 [5]Briarwood AcademyGISA 4-AA1-044.5334.26310 [5]5.1017.59
358 [43]Tattnall County1-AAA1-044.5249.89245 [29]5.0617.55
359 [37]Laney4-AA1-044.4458.73181 [21]2.4315.01
360 [44]Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe6-AAA0-044.395.9018.53
361 [38]Jasper County3-AA0-144.2353.95217 [27]4.8617.65
362 [39]Westside (Augusta)4-AA0-044.203.4316.24
363 [30]Strong Rock Christian1-A Private0-143.9633.53313 [29]5.2318.29
364 [54]Chamblee5-AAAAA †1-043.9135.10306 [46]4.4517.56
365 [45]Brantley County1-AAA0-043.713.9617.27
366 [39]Miller County1-A Public0-143.1554.78209 [14]3.3217.19
367 [46]Redan5-AAA0-043.085.5619.49
368 [47]Spencer2-AAAA1-043.0146.22264 [29]2.2416.25
369 [48]McDonough5-AAAA1-042.7757.13189 [20]4.0718.32
370 [47]Beach3-AAA0-042.644.7619.13
371 [40]East Laurens2-AA1-041.7919.31329 [38]5.0620.29
372 [48]Murray County6-AAA1-041.5735.64301 [34]3.7319.17
373 [31]Lakeview Academy6-A Private0-141.3555.27203 [15]3.6119.27
374 [32]St. Francis6-A Private0-141.3362.46151 [10]4.9220.61
375 [49]Gilmer7-AAA0-041.191.8017.63
376 [41]Coosa7-AA0-040.993.0319.06
377 [6]Edmund Burke AcademyGISA 4-AA0-140.9338.08298 [4]2.4818.57
378 [33]Landmark Christian2-A Private0-140.9167.15117 [7]2.5318.64
379 [42]Therrell6-AA0-040.593.4019.82
380 [43]Gordon Central7-AA0-140.5753.29223 [29]2.6319.08
381 [50]Johnson (Savannah)3-AAA0-040.553.4619.93
382 [44]Banks County8-AA0-140.5367.28116 [11]1.3117.79
383 [45]KIPP Atlanta Collegiate6-AA0-140.0656.99191 [22]2.6019.56
384 [7]Memorial DayGISA 2-AA0-039.663.1520.50
385 [40]Hawkinsville4-A Public0-039.162.3720.23
386 [51]East Jackson8-AAA0-139.1148.92252 [31]4.1722.08
387 [46]Dade County7-AA1-039.0650.22241 [31]3.0921.05
388 [41]Social Circle8-A Public1-038.9463.04147 [7]4.3322.41
389 [49]Rutland4-AAAA0-138.8962.89148 [17]2.0320.16
390 [52]Coahulla Creek6-AAA1-038.7659.02176 [18]1.3419.60
391 [34]Loganville Christian8-A Private0-138.7235.22305 [27]1.4019.69
392 [35]Walker7-A Private0-138.5248.88253 [18]1.1519.66
393 [8]Thomas JeffersonGISA 4-AA0-038.401.1019.71
394 [36]King's Ridge Christian6-A Private0-038.350.2118.88
395 [42]Seminole County1-A Public0-138.2163.36143 [6]1.1719.98
396 [2]Calvary ChristianGAPPS 1-AA0-138.1952.76226 [1]2.0120.83
397 [10]Trinity Christian (Dublin)GISA 2-AAA1-038.0840.93284 [4]2.8621.79
398 [11]St. Andrew's SchoolGISA 2-AAA0-038.00-0.8918.12
399 [43]Greenville5-A Public1-037.9047.12263 [23]2.3921.51
400 [44]Wilkinson County7-A Public0-037.600.1019.51
401 [47]Riverside Military Academy8-AA0-036.611.3521.75
402 [12]Creekside ChristianGISA 4-AAA0-136.4535.24304 [5]0.7121.28
403 [45]Greene County8-A Public0-036.011.4122.41
404 [50]Southeast Whitfield7-AAAA †0-135.6441.57281 [33]1.1422.52
405 [46]Towns County8-A Public1-035.5227.62323 [36]0.2921.79
406 [48]Butler4-AA0-135.4431.58315 [36]-0.9420.63
407 [47]Georgia Military College7-A Public1-035.2436.45300 [32]-0.1821.59
408 [37]Providence Christian5-A Private1-035.2238.72294 [23]1.1422.94
409 [3]Central Fellowship ChristianGAPPS 2-AA0-035.110.6222.53
410 [55]North Springs6-AAAAA0-135.1043.91276 [42]1.4223.34
411 [51]Jordan2-AAAA0-134.9448.17259 [27]1.4023.47
412 [52]North Clayton5-AAAA0-034.65-2.2020.17
413 [45]Berkmar7-AAAAAAA0-134.5434.50309 [42]-0.3922.09
414 [55]Lakeside (Atlanta)4-AAAAAA †1-034.5034.54308 [46]-0.3922.13
415 [48]Wheeler County4-A Public0-034.271.0623.81
416 [9]Piedmont AcademyGISA 1-AA0-134.2644.53271 [3]1.1423.89
417 [56]Forest Park3-AAAAA0-033.75-0.1123.16
418 [57]Johnson (Gainesville)8-AAAAA0-133.7054.41212 [32]0.6623.97
419 [53]Cross Creek4-AAA0-133.5764.65133 [11]-1.9221.53
420 [13]Bethlehem Christian AcademyGISA 4-AAA1-033.5343.96275 [3]0.5123.99
421 [49]Treutlen4-A Public0-133.0348.70255 [21]-0.2123.77
422 [49]Oglethorpe County4-AA0-031.99-2.5122.52
423 [50]Bryan County3-A Public1-031.5835.44303 [33]-0.7324.71
424 [50]Towers6-AA0-131.3466.80118 [12]-3.8221.86
425 [54]Long County1-AAA0-131.2148.29257 [32]-1.7424.07
426 [4]Pinecrest AcademyGAPPS 1-AA0-031.17-1.7224.13
427 [55]Savannah3-AAA0-030.94-2.8823.20
428 [1]Flint River AcademyGAPPS 1-A0-030.90-1.9424.17
429 [10]Robert Toombs AcademyGISA 2-AA0-130.3655.21204 [1]0.1326.79
430 [56]Lumpkin County7-AAA0-130.1455.87198 [22]-1.7325.14
431 [56]Osborne6-AAAAAA0-029.93-3.1423.95
432 [51]Glenn Hills4-AA0-029.72-3.0824.21
433 [51]Armuchee6-A Public0-028.98-3.8824.16
434 [52]Portal3-A Public0-028.98-2.7825.26
435 [53]Kendrick2-AAAA0-128.7945.22269 [31]-2.1826.05
436 [57]East Forsyth7-AAA0-128.2150.21242 [28]-9.0219.78
437 [54]Druid Hills6-AAAA0-127.9044.96270 [32]-3.8925.23
438 [5]King's AcademyGAPPS 1-AA0-127.6235.52302 [2]-3.5725.83
439 [52]Josey4-AA0-026.94-3.5526.52
440 [11]Augusta PrepGISA 4-AA0-026.53-3.6626.82
441 [6]Cherokee ChristianGAPPS 1-AA1-026.04-4.36331 [4]-4.9226.05
442 [53]McNair6-AA0-023.48-5.4628.07
443 [53]ACE Charter7-A Public0-122.7755.93197 [12]-4.9529.30
444 [54]Crawford County7-A Public0-122.4952.31230 [17]-4.1130.42
445 [55]Randolph-Clay1-A Public0-022.23-5.6329.16
446 [56]Baconton Charter1-A Public †0-020.88-7.4028.74
447 [57]Central (Talbotton)5-A Public0-120.5949.50247 [20]-6.5929.84
448 [58]Groves3-AAA0-120.3763.89140 [13]-7.5829.06
449 [58]Twiggs County7-A Public0-119.3141.79280 [29]-8.1729.53
450 [58]Clarkston5-AAAAA †0-019.18-8.4129.43
451 [2]Lafayette ChristianGAPPS 2-A0-017.57-9.5529.89
452 [59]Pataula Charter1-A Public †0-016.57-9.5430.91
453 [12]Fullington AcademyGISA 6-AA0-014.56-10.4232.04
454 [60]Glascock County7-A Public †0-014.32-9.1333.57
455 [3]Griffin ChristianGAPPS 2-A0-010.70-10.3935.93
456 [4]Rock Springs ChristianGAPPS 2-A1-09.40-14.75332 [1]-12.5135.11
457 [5]Central ChristianGAPPS 1-A0-09.11-13.1834.72
458 [13]Georgia ChristianGISA 6-AA0-08.12-14.6334.27
459 [14]John Hancock AcademyGISA 6-AA0-06.51-14.4436.07
460 [38]Lake Oconee Academy8-A Private †0-06.15-14.1336.74
461 [61]GSIC7-A Public †0-0-1.67-18.1840.51
462 [7]Skipstone AcademyGAPPS 2-AA0-1-4.3626.04324 [3]-21.5939.79
463 [6]Harvester ChristianGAPPS 1-A0-0-6.99-20.2943.72
464 [59]Cross Keys5-AAAAA †0-1-14.759.40330 [48]-20.3151.46



† - Plays a non-region schedule

Regions

Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.

Rank Region Teams Comp Rating Avg Rating
11-AAAAAAA495.2190.98
24-AAAAAAA589.3884.60
31-AAAAAA489.2885.62
41-AAAAA588.2784.25
58-AAAAAAA587.8782.59
63-AAAAAAA685.5783.83
75-AAAAAAA682.5378.25
87-AAAAA681.7173.83
98-AAAAAA780.8974.34
102-AAAAAAA578.0472.82
115-AAAAAA876.8672.48
125-AAA775.7570.84
136-AAAAAAA775.3672.53
144-AAAAAA672.4570.04
154-AAAAA871.9067.29
166-AAAA771.7862.59
172-AAA871.3665.34
182-A Public771.2964.91
192-AAAAAA770.8165.60
207-AAAAAAA770.7060.61
213-AAAA470.5666.45
225-AA570.5366.11
238-AAAA770.3063.62
248-AAA670.0563.51
257-AAAAAA870.0466.38
261-AA669.9864.12
271-AAAA669.8363.83
282-A Private369.2460.74
296-AAAAAA968.9861.62
308-A Private568.3960.88
312-AAAAA767.3062.54
324-AAAA765.0260.30
331-AAA564.7854.96
343-AA764.0659.46
355-A Private563.7258.30
363-AAAAA863.5957.28
373-A Private463.4661.43
388-AAAAA862.9056.93
397-AAAA662.5060.14
404-AAA762.4556.81
418-AA561.8054.12
422-AA660.9557.11
437-A Private560.5956.52
44GISA 4-AAA459.7649.88
452-AAAA959.2452.06
464-A Private458.2853.88
476-AAA957.9152.05
487-AAA857.5750.19
493-AAAAAA657.4154.65
505-AAAAA756.8259.06
516-A Private556.5849.43
526-AAAAA756.5752.42
53GISA 1-AA356.2650.34
544-A Public955.9249.57
556-AA955.2748.02
56GISA 3-AAA454.8553.35
575-A Public854.6749.36
581-A Private654.2051.82
593-A Public853.9048.15
607-AA753.6849.10
615-AAAA753.2548.69
62GISA 2-AAA552.8848.67
638-A Public652.1649.28
646-A Public649.7946.22
653-AAA749.4243.19
664-AA848.7141.69
671-A Public647.4045.56
68GISA 2-AA444.4941.09
69GISA 4-AA440.6837.60
707-A Public736.5934.51
71GAPPS 2-AA335.6325.60
72GAPPS 1-AA433.2530.76
73GAPPS 1-A318.8711.01
74GAPPS 2-A314.7412.55
75GISA 6-AA311.609.73

Least Likely Results

These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.

Date Favorite Underdog Score Diff Prob Likelihood
08/20George Walton AcademySocial Circle6 - 4022.7794.2%0.060
08/20GraysonCreekside14 - 1926.9496.4%0.114
08/20Northwest WhitfieldCoahulla Creek25 - 3121.6093.4%0.156
08/21M.L. KingMcDonough0 - 3413.0483.2%0.173
08/21Clinch CountyMacon County0 - 2612.6682.5%0.186
08/20BremenLandmark Christian14 - 1227.5896.7%0.219
08/20Strong Rock ChristianBethlehem Christian Academy21 - 3811.7680.9%0.225
08/20Jones CountyNortheast28 - 3317.1689.1%0.228
08/20Washington-WilkesLaney20 - 2615.6287.1%0.239
08/20Athens AcademyTrinity Christian (Sharpsburg)7 - 599.2075.5%0.245
08/21Wayne CountyStatesboro7 - 2110.6678.7%0.260
08/20Prince Avenue ChristianCalvary Day13 - 2112.7382.6%0.266
08/20Heritage (Newnan)Greenville10 - 2310.5578.4%0.268
08/20Marion CountyDooly County0 - 139.9977.3%0.280
08/20Glynn AcademyMcIntosh County Academy14 - 1418.1190.2%0.298

Highest Rated Matchups

These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.

Game Rating Date Team Opponent Score Diff Prob
99.0610/22Colquitt CountyLowndes - 4.5963.7%
96.0709/10Lee CountyLowndes - 0.0250.1%
95.8709/24Warner RobinsLee County - 2.6958.2%
95.3109/24GraysonMill Creek - 6.2868.3%
93.7010/01North GwinnettMill Creek - 0.7852.4%
93.6509/03Colquitt CountyCedar Grove - 11.9181.1%
93.6310/15Blessed TrinityCartersville - 0.3351.0%
93.5609/10Colquitt CountyValdosta - 10.6978.7%
93.3410/08LowndesCedar Grove - 5.9967.6%
93.3108/27Blessed TrinityMarist - 0.9252.8%
92.6510/29Lee CountyValdosta - 3.4660.4%
92.6410/15GraysonParkview - 9.2275.6%
92.0909/24LowndesValdosta - 7.4471.3%
91.9208/21Warner RobinsValdosta48 - 206.1668.0%
91.8309/03North GwinnettParkview - 3.7261.2%

