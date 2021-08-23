Maxwell summary after Week 1

All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

Home Advantage: 1.33

By Class

All-Class

Classification rankings are shown in [brackets]. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

† - Plays a non-region schedule

Regions

Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.

Rank Region Teams Comp Rating Avg Rating 1 1-AAAAAAA 4 95.21 90.98 2 4-AAAAAAA 5 89.38 84.60 3 1-AAAAAA 4 89.28 85.62 4 1-AAAAA 5 88.27 84.25 5 8-AAAAAAA 5 87.87 82.59 6 3-AAAAAAA 6 85.57 83.83 7 5-AAAAAAA 6 82.53 78.25 8 7-AAAAA 6 81.71 73.83 9 8-AAAAAA 7 80.89 74.34 10 2-AAAAAAA 5 78.04 72.82 11 5-AAAAAA 8 76.86 72.48 12 5-AAA 7 75.75 70.84 13 6-AAAAAAA 7 75.36 72.53 14 4-AAAAAA 6 72.45 70.04 15 4-AAAAA 8 71.90 67.29 16 6-AAAA 7 71.78 62.59 17 2-AAA 8 71.36 65.34 18 2-A Public 7 71.29 64.91 19 2-AAAAAA 7 70.81 65.60 20 7-AAAAAAA 7 70.70 60.61 21 3-AAAA 4 70.56 66.45 22 5-AA 5 70.53 66.11 23 8-AAAA 7 70.30 63.62 24 8-AAA 6 70.05 63.51 25 7-AAAAAA 8 70.04 66.38 26 1-AA 6 69.98 64.12 27 1-AAAA 6 69.83 63.83 28 2-A Private 3 69.24 60.74 29 6-AAAAAA 9 68.98 61.62 30 8-A Private 5 68.39 60.88 31 2-AAAAA 7 67.30 62.54 32 4-AAAA 7 65.02 60.30 33 1-AAA 5 64.78 54.96 34 3-AA 7 64.06 59.46 35 5-A Private 5 63.72 58.30 36 3-AAAAA 8 63.59 57.28 37 3-A Private 4 63.46 61.43 38 8-AAAAA 8 62.90 56.93 39 7-AAAA 6 62.50 60.14 40 4-AAA 7 62.45 56.81 41 8-AA 5 61.80 54.12 42 2-AA 6 60.95 57.11 43 7-A Private 5 60.59 56.52 44 GISA 4-AAA 4 59.76 49.88 45 2-AAAA 9 59.24 52.06 46 4-A Private 4 58.28 53.88 47 6-AAA 9 57.91 52.05 48 7-AAA 8 57.57 50.19 49 3-AAAAAA 6 57.41 54.65 50 5-AAAAA 7 56.82 59.06 51 6-A Private 5 56.58 49.43 52 6-AAAAA 7 56.57 52.42 53 GISA 1-AA 3 56.26 50.34 54 4-A Public 9 55.92 49.57 55 6-AA 9 55.27 48.02 56 GISA 3-AAA 4 54.85 53.35 57 5-A Public 8 54.67 49.36 58 1-A Private 6 54.20 51.82 59 3-A Public 8 53.90 48.15 60 7-AA 7 53.68 49.10 61 5-AAAA 7 53.25 48.69 62 GISA 2-AAA 5 52.88 48.67 63 8-A Public 6 52.16 49.28 64 6-A Public 6 49.79 46.22 65 3-AAA 7 49.42 43.19 66 4-AA 8 48.71 41.69 67 1-A Public 6 47.40 45.56 68 GISA 2-AA 4 44.49 41.09 69 GISA 4-AA 4 40.68 37.60 70 7-A Public 7 36.59 34.51 71 GAPPS 2-AA 3 35.63 25.60 72 GAPPS 1-AA 4 33.25 30.76 73 GAPPS 1-A 3 18.87 11.01 74 GAPPS 2-A 3 14.74 12.55 75 GISA 6-AA 3 11.60 9.73

Least Likely Results

These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.

Date Favorite Underdog Score Diff Prob Likelihood 08/20 George Walton Academy Social Circle 6 - 40 22.77 94.2% 0.060 08/20 Grayson Creekside 14 - 19 26.94 96.4% 0.114 08/20 Northwest Whitfield Coahulla Creek 25 - 31 21.60 93.4% 0.156 08/21 M.L. King McDonough 0 - 34 13.04 83.2% 0.173 08/21 Clinch County Macon County 0 - 26 12.66 82.5% 0.186 08/20 Bremen Landmark Christian 14 - 12 27.58 96.7% 0.219 08/20 Strong Rock Christian Bethlehem Christian Academy 21 - 38 11.76 80.9% 0.225 08/20 Jones County Northeast 28 - 33 17.16 89.1% 0.228 08/20 Washington-Wilkes Laney 20 - 26 15.62 87.1% 0.239 08/20 Athens Academy Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) 7 - 59 9.20 75.5% 0.245 08/21 Wayne County Statesboro 7 - 21 10.66 78.7% 0.260 08/20 Prince Avenue Christian Calvary Day 13 - 21 12.73 82.6% 0.266 08/20 Heritage (Newnan) Greenville 10 - 23 10.55 78.4% 0.268 08/20 Marion County Dooly County 0 - 13 9.99 77.3% 0.280 08/20 Glynn Academy McIntosh County Academy 14 - 14 18.11 90.2% 0.298

Highest Rated Matchups

These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.