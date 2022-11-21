Maxwell summary after Second Round

The Maxwell Ratings will rank the 465 teams of the Georgia High School Association (GHSA), the Georgia Independent Athletic Association (GIAA), and the Georgia Association of Private & Parochial Schools (GAPPS) throughout the 2022 season. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on field results and do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.
Maxwell GHSA Football Ratings
As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.
The ratings are scaled so that there is a 50% chance in any given year of at least one team eclipsing a rating of 100.00.
A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half of the home advantage.
For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 2,244 of 2,444 total games (ignoring ties) (91.82%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 10.06 points and all game margins within 13.20 points.
All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
Home Advantage: 1.97
By Class
|AAAAAAA
|AAAAAA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Mill Creek
|11-1
|97.54
|1
|Hughes
|12-0
|96.64
|2
|Colquitt County
|12-0
|94.94
|2
|Thomas County Central
|12-0
|90.38
|3
|Carrollton
|12-0
|93.85
|3
|Rome
|11-1
|87.32
|4
|Buford
|11-1
|91.65
|4
|Roswell
|11-1
|84.72
|5
|Walton
|10-2
|88.92
|5
|Gainesville
|12-0
|84.02
|6
|North Cobb
|9-3
|87.94
|6
|Woodward Academy
|11-1
|83.05
|7
|Milton
|9-3
|85.83
|7
|Lee County
|8-4
|78.84
|8
|Westlake
|9-3
|82.89
|8
|Houston County
|10-2
|77.00
|9
|Grayson
|10-2
|81.32
|9
|Marist
|10-2
|76.39
|10
|Lambert
|10-2
|79.68
|10
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|7-5
|72.72
|11
|Parkview
|8-4
|79.65
|11
|South Paulding
|8-4
|72.23
|12
|North Gwinnett
|10-2
|78.32
|12
|Brunswick
|10-1
|70.37
|13
|Valdosta
|8-3
|77.09
|13
|Alpharetta
|8-4
|69.95
|14
|Marietta
|5-7
|75.33
|14
|Allatoona
|6-6
|68.32
|15
|Norcross
|8-4
|75.17
|15
|Blessed Trinity
|7-4
|66.93
|AAAAA
|AAAA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Ware County
|11-0
|87.73
|1
|Cedartown
|12-0
|88.24
|2
|Creekside
|10-2
|79.64
|2
|Benedictine
|10-2
|84.43
|3
|Cartersville
|11-1
|79.00
|3
|North Oconee
|12-0
|81.15
|4
|Coffee
|10-2
|72.28
|4
|Bainbridge
|8-4
|75.76
|5
|Calhoun
|9-3
|72.07
|5
|Perry
|10-2
|73.19
|6
|Dutchtown
|11-1
|69.21
|6
|Wayne County
|10-2
|71.46
|7
|Warner Robins
|8-4
|69.08
|7
|Troup
|11-1
|69.37
|8
|Cambridge
|9-3
|69.05
|8
|Burke County
|9-3
|68.41
|9
|Jefferson
|8-3
|68.04
|9
|Stockbridge
|10-2
|68.21
|10
|Kell
|10-2
|63.86
|10
|Whitewater
|8-3
|63.99
|11
|Mays
|8-4
|63.20
|11
|LaGrange
|8-3
|63.53
|12
|Jones County
|6-5
|63.16
|12
|Holy Innocents
|9-3
|63.03
|13
|Loganville
|9-2
|62.20
|13
|Starr's Mill
|7-3
|60.72
|14
|Dalton
|6-6
|60.83
|14
|Stephenson
|7-4
|60.18
|15
|Eastside
|6-5
|58.49
|15
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|6-5
|58.76
|AAA
|AA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Cedar Grove
|9-2
|87.55
|1
|Fitzgerald
|12-0
|72.51
|2
|Sandy Creek
|10-2
|75.90
|2
|Pierce County
|11-1
|70.38
|3
|Calvary Day
|11-0
|74.16
|3
|Appling County
|10-1
|69.34
|4
|Carver (Atlanta)
|8-3
|69.73
|4
|Rockmart
|10-2
|69.17
|5
|Oconee County
|8-4
|69.38
|5
|Thomson
|11-1
|66.89
|6
|Savannah Christian
|11-1
|68.26
|6
|South Atlanta
|11-0
|64.37
|7
|Stephens County
|9-3
|68.07
|7
|Fellowship Christian
|9-3
|60.35
|8
|Monroe Area
|6-6
|67.01
|8
|Callaway
|9-3
|58.90
|9
|Thomasville
|9-3
|66.11
|9
|Cook
|8-4
|56.73
|10
|Carver (Columbus)
|9-2
|65.98
|10
|Putnam County
|9-3
|56.70
|11
|Hebron Christian
|9-3
|63.10
|11
|Athens Academy
|8-3
|53.16
|12
|Peach County
|8-4
|62.95
|12
|Northeast
|8-4
|52.70
|13
|Dougherty
|9-3
|61.43
|13
|North Cobb Christian
|10-2
|50.05
|14
|Hart County
|5-5
|59.57
|14
|Worth County
|8-3
|49.40
|15
|Adairsville
|10-2
|56.02
|15
|Laney
|8-3
|49.38
|A Division I
|A Division II
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Irwin County
|10-1
|78.61
|1
|Bowdon
|11-1
|59.00
|2
|Prince Avenue Christian
|11-0
|77.32
|2
|Schley County
|10-2
|54.50
|3
|Swainsboro
|11-0
|74.47
|3
|Early County
|9-3
|53.11
|4
|Rabun County
|12-0
|71.32
|4
|Johnson County
|12-0
|51.78
|5
|Brooks County
|7-3
|70.16
|5
|Clinch County
|10-2
|49.19
|6
|Bleckley County
|10-2
|64.86
|6
|Charlton County
|8-3
|47.91
|7
|Metter
|9-3
|61.24
|7
|McIntosh County Academy
|10-2
|44.79
|8
|Elbert County
|10-2
|60.08
|8
|Wilcox County
|9-3
|43.53
|9
|Darlington
|11-1
|59.04
|9
|Lincoln County
|9-2
|42.85
|10
|St. Francis
|9-3
|58.47
|10
|Manchester
|7-4
|41.54
|11
|Dublin
|7-4
|57.11
|11
|Christian Heritage
|5-7
|41.20
|12
|Lamar County
|10-2
|55.17
|12
|Dooly County
|7-5
|41.04
|13
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|9-3
|51.53
|13
|Telfair County
|9-3
|40.86
|14
|Social Circle
|8-4
|49.38
|14
|Emanuel County Institute
|4-7
|38.71
|15
|Trion
|9-3
|48.73
|15
|Aquinas
|7-4
|38.31
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|GIAA AA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|John Milledge Academy
|11-0
|61.31
|1
|Central Fellowship Christian
|11-0
|40.36
|2
|St. Anne-Pacelli
|10-1
|52.48
|2
|Brentwood School
|8-3
|25.86
|3
|Tattnall Square
|7-4
|47.61
|3
|Briarwood Academy
|8-3
|18.83
|4
|Stratford Academy
|8-3
|46.96
|4
|Gatewood School
|5-6
|12.19
|5
|Brookstone
|8-3
|42.35
|5
|Augusta Prep
|5-6
|8.90
|GIAA A
|GAPPS AA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Thomas Jefferson
|9-2
|24.92
|1
|Skipstone Academy
|11-0
|18.48
|2
|Robert Toombs Academy
|7-4
|16.18
|2
|Cherokee Christian
|10-2
|17.34
|3
|Fullington Academy
|8-4
|-3.65
|3
|King's Academy
|9-3
|7.96
|4
|Flint River Academy
|5-7
|-19.40
|4
|Lanier Christian
|7-4
|3.51
|5
|Memorial Day
|3-8
|-30.80
|5
|Calvary Christian
|6-6
|-2.81
All-Class
Classification rankings are shown in [brackets]. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
|Rank
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Sch Str
|Rank
|Offense
|Defense
|1 [1]
|Mill Creek
|8-AAAAAAA
|11-1
|97.54
|73.11
|7 [6]
|45.01
|-12.81
|2 [1]
|Hughes
|5-AAAAAA
|12-0
|96.64
|57.91
|79 [27]
|44.10
|-12.82
|3 [2]
|Colquitt County
|1-AAAAAAA
|12-0
|94.94
|69.85
|18 [16]
|42.64
|-12.59
|4 [3]
|Carrollton
|2-AAAAAAA
|12-0
|93.85
|66.25
|35 [31]
|39.92
|-14.21
|5 [4]
|Buford
|8-AAAAAAA
|11-1
|91.65
|71.50
|10 [9]
|37.90
|-14.02
|6 [2]
|Thomas County Central
|1-AAAAAA
|12-0
|90.38
|63.02
|43 [8]
|39.33
|-11.33
|7 [5]
|Walton
|5-AAAAAAA
|10-2
|88.92
|69.71
|20 [18]
|39.08
|-10.12
|8 [1]
|Cedartown
|7-AAAA
|12-0
|88.24
|55.51
|99 [8]
|34.30
|-14.21
|9 [6]
|North Cobb
|5-AAAAAAA
|9-3
|87.94
|74.51
|5 [4]
|33.48
|-14.74
|10 [1]
|Ware County
|1-AAAAA
|11-0
|87.73
|55.03
|101 [11]
|32.13
|-15.88
|11 [1]
|Cedar Grove
|5-AAA
|9-2
|87.55
|70.16
|15 [1]
|36.95
|-10.88
|12 [3]
|Rome
|6-AAAAAA
|11-1
|87.32
|59.85
|57 [15]
|34.85
|-12.75
|13 [7]
|Milton
|6-AAAAAAA
|9-3
|85.83
|69.87
|17 [15]
|33.23
|-12.89
|14 [4]
|Roswell
|7-AAAAAA
|11-1
|84.72
|59.54
|61 [17]
|35.44
|-9.56
|15 [2]
|Benedictine
|3-AAAA
|10-2
|84.43
|55.70
|97 [7]
|32.75
|-11.95
|16 [5]
|Gainesville
|8-AAAAAA
|12-0
|84.02
|57.56
|81 [29]
|34.08
|-10.22
|17 [6]
|Woodward Academy
|3-AAAAAA
|11-1
|83.05
|44.49
|217 [49]
|29.62
|-13.71
|18 [8]
|Westlake
|2-AAAAAAA
|9-3
|82.89
|70.10
|16 [14]
|34.26
|-8.91
|19 [9]
|Grayson
|4-AAAAAAA
|10-2
|81.32
|66.59
|32 [28]
|31.67
|-9.93
|20 [3]
|North Oconee
|8-AAAA
|12-0
|81.15
|43.84
|225 [40]
|29.53
|-11.90
|21 [10]
|Lambert
|6-AAAAAAA
|10-2
|79.68
|64.54
|42 [33]
|33.75
|-6.21
|22 [11]
|Parkview
|4-AAAAAAA
|8-4
|79.65
|70.21
|14 [13]
|32.91
|-7.01
|23 [2]
|Creekside
|5-AAAAA
|10-2
|79.64
|51.32
|137 [20]
|30.36
|-9.55
|24 [3]
|Cartersville
|7-AAAAA
|11-1
|79.00
|51.99
|131 [18]
|32.80
|-6.48
|25 [7]
|Lee County
|1-AAAAAA
|8-4
|78.84
|68.66
|24 [2]
|32.26
|-6.85
|26 [1]
|Irwin County
|1-A Division I
|10-1
|78.61
|48.01
|176 [6]
|29.93
|-8.96
|27 [12]
|North Gwinnett
|7-AAAAAAA
|10-2
|78.32
|57.36
|84 [39]
|32.93
|-5.67
|28 [2]
|Prince Avenue Christian
|5-A Division I
|11-0
|77.32
|47.23
|185 [9]
|32.94
|-4.66
|29 [13]
|Valdosta
|1-AAAAAAA
|8-3
|77.09
|68.39
|27 [24]
|26.43
|-10.94
|30 [8]
|Houston County
|1-AAAAAA
|10-2
|77.00
|57.81
|80 [28]
|33.17
|-4.10
|31 [9]
|Marist
|4-AAAAAA
|10-2
|76.39
|54.48
|108 [35]
|32.80
|-3.86
|32 [2]
|Sandy Creek
|5-AAA
|10-2
|75.90
|57.09
|88 [6]
|30.39
|-5.79
|33 [4]
|Bainbridge
|1-AAAA
|8-4
|75.76
|61.83
|46 [1]
|29.75
|-6.29
|34 [14]
|Marietta
|3-AAAAAAA
|5-7
|75.33
|77.38
|2 [2]
|28.32
|-7.29
|35 [15]
|Norcross
|7-AAAAAAA
|8-4
|75.17
|61.31
|49 [35]
|31.21
|-4.24
|36 [16]
|Camden County
|1-AAAAAAA
|8-4
|74.77
|62.45
|44 [34]
|28.82
|-6.23
|37 [3]
|Swainsboro
|2-A Division I
|11-0
|74.47
|41.15
|251 [18]
|29.31
|-5.44
|38 [3]
|Calvary Day
|3-AAA
|11-0
|74.16
|36.37
|310 [39]
|34.45
|0.02
|39 [17]
|North Paulding
|3-AAAAAAA
|7-4
|73.89
|66.27
|33 [29]
|29.48
|-4.69
|40 [18]
|Brookwood
|4-AAAAAAA
|6-5
|73.73
|72.31
|8 [7]
|30.03
|-3.98
|41 [5]
|Perry
|2-AAAA
|10-2
|73.19
|50.93
|144 [19]
|27.75
|-5.72
|42 [19]
|South Forsyth
|6-AAAAAAA
|6-5
|72.85
|68.91
|23 [21]
|27.89
|-5.24
|43 [10]
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|1-AAAAAA
|7-5
|72.72
|67.55
|28 [3]
|24.87
|-8.13
|44 [1]
|Fitzgerald
|1-AA
|12-0
|72.51
|46.08
|200 [8]
|28.15
|-4.64
|45 [4]
|Coffee
|1-AAAAA
|10-2
|72.28
|48.20
|172 [31]
|29.34
|-3.22
|46 [11]
|South Paulding
|5-AAAAAA
|8-4
|72.23
|65.83
|37 [4]
|31.37
|-1.13
|47 [20]
|East Coweta
|2-AAAAAAA
|6-5
|72.20
|69.76
|19 [17]
|30.19
|-2.30
|48 [5]
|Calhoun
|7-AAAAA
|9-3
|72.07
|61.31
|50 [2]
|29.61
|-2.73
|49 [21]
|Lowndes
|1-AAAAAAA
|5-6
|71.49
|79.45
|1 [1]
|28.49
|-3.27
|50 [6]
|Wayne County
|3-AAAA
|10-2
|71.46
|55.26
|100 [9]
|25.31
|-6.43
|51 [22]
|Denmark
|6-AAAAAAA
|6-5
|71.41
|70.60
|12 [11]
|26.40
|-5.28
|52 [4]
|Rabun County
|8-A Division I
|12-0
|71.32
|48.69
|165 [4]
|27.17
|-4.43
|53 [2]
|Pierce County
|3-AA
|11-1
|70.38
|46.10
|199 [7]
|29.13
|-1.53
|54 [12]
|Brunswick
|2-AAAAAA
|10-1
|70.37
|49.68
|152 [43]
|28.10
|-2.54
|55 [5]
|Brooks County
|1-A Division I
|7-3
|70.16
|55.78
|96 [1]
|27.35
|-3.08
|56 [13]
|Alpharetta
|7-AAAAAA
|8-4
|69.95
|60.99
|52 [11]
|29.66
|-0.57
|57 [4]
|Carver (Atlanta)
|5-AAA
|8-3
|69.73
|58.79
|71 [3]
|25.24
|-4.77
|58 [23]
|Kennesaw Mountain
|5-AAAAAAA
|7-3
|69.46
|60.31
|56 [36]
|29.82
|0.09
|59 [5]
|Oconee County
|8-AAA
|8-4
|69.38
|58.67
|73 [4]
|25.93
|-3.73
|60 [7]
|Troup
|4-AAAA
|11-1
|69.37
|46.02
|201 [36]
|29.88
|0.23
|61 [3]
|Appling County
|3-AA
|10-1
|69.34
|46.81
|192 [6]
|25.22
|-4.40
|62 [6]
|Dutchtown
|2-AAAAA
|11-1
|69.21
|47.03
|189 [35]
|23.18
|-6.31
|63 [4]
|Rockmart
|7-AA
|10-2
|69.17
|45.56
|207 [9]
|28.92
|-0.53
|64 [7]
|Warner Robins
|2-AAAAA
|8-4
|69.08
|57.22
|85 [7]
|25.37
|-3.98
|65 [8]
|Cambridge
|6-AAAAA
|9-3
|69.05
|53.17
|126 [17]
|27.99
|-1.34
|66 [8]
|Burke County
|3-AAAA
|9-3
|68.41
|58.25
|76 [4]
|25.75
|-2.93
|67 [14]
|Allatoona
|6-AAAAAA
|6-6
|68.32
|64.74
|41 [7]
|25.09
|-3.51
|68 [6]
|Savannah Christian
|3-AAA
|11-1
|68.26
|38.64
|279 [34]
|25.28
|-3.26
|69 [9]
|Stockbridge
|5-AAAA
|10-2
|68.21
|47.79
|177 [32]
|25.70
|-2.78
|70 [7]
|Stephens County
|8-AAA
|9-3
|68.07
|53.49
|122 [10]
|23.96
|-4.39
|71 [9]
|Jefferson
|8-AAAAA
|8-3
|68.04
|55.69
|98 [10]
|24.27
|-4.05
|72 [24]
|Pebblebrook
|2-AAAAAAA
|4-7
|67.88
|68.59
|25 [22]
|25.14
|-3.02
|73 [25]
|Newton
|4-AAAAAAA
|6-5
|67.06
|66.25
|34 [30]
|23.92
|-3.41
|74 [8]
|Monroe Area
|8-AAA
|6-6
|67.01
|58.89
|68 [2]
|26.11
|-1.17
|75 [15]
|Blessed Trinity
|7-AAAAAA
|7-4
|66.93
|59.29
|64 [19]
|23.12
|-4.09
|76 [26]
|Harrison
|3-AAAAAAA
|4-8
|66.91
|71.62
|9 [8]
|24.65
|-2.54
|77 [5]
|Thomson
|4-AA
|11-1
|66.89
|34.75
|318 [31]
|24.12
|-3.05
|78 [27]
|McEachern
|3-AAAAAAA
|4-6
|66.61
|70.49
|13 [12]
|24.92
|-1.97
|79 [16]
|Douglas County
|5-AAAAAA
|7-4
|66.22
|60.83
|53 [12]
|24.50
|-2.00
|80 [28]
|Collins Hill
|8-AAAAAAA
|4-6
|66.18
|76.19
|3 [3]
|22.60
|-3.86
|81 [9]
|Thomasville
|1-AAA
|9-3
|66.11
|57.48
|83 [5]
|23.91
|-2.48
|82 [29]
|Mountain View
|8-AAAAAAA
|5-6
|66.11
|69.22
|22 [20]
|23.44
|-2.95
|83 [10]
|Carver (Columbus)
|1-AAA
|9-2
|65.98
|47.73
|178 [15]
|23.88
|-2.38
|84 [30]
|West Forsyth
|6-AAAAAAA
|4-6
|65.87
|67.03
|30 [26]
|22.87
|-3.28
|85 [6]
|Bleckley County
|2-A Division I
|10-2
|64.86
|45.91
|204 [12]
|22.22
|-2.92
|86 [6]
|South Atlanta
|6-AA
|11-0
|64.37
|28.23
|368 [46]
|27.29
|2.64
|87 [17]
|Sequoyah
|6-AAAAAA
|5-6
|64.13
|64.77
|40 [6]
|20.08
|-4.34
|88 [10]
|Whitewater
|4-AAAA
|8-3
|63.99
|49.30
|157 [24]
|24.70
|0.42
|89 [10]
|Kell
|6-AAAAA
|10-2
|63.86
|47.31
|183 [33]
|24.12
|-0.01
|90 [11]
|LaGrange
|4-AAAA
|8-3
|63.53
|51.05
|141 [18]
|24.45
|0.65
|91 [18]
|North Forsyth
|8-AAAAAA
|8-4
|63.28
|58.76
|72 [24]
|24.66
|1.10
|92 [31]
|South Gwinnett
|4-AAAAAAA
|4-6
|63.25
|67.29
|29 [25]
|23.65
|0.11
|93 [11]
|Mays
|5-AAAAA
|8-4
|63.20
|53.48
|123 [16]
|27.01
|3.53
|94 [12]
|Jones County
|2-AAAAA
|6-5
|63.16
|58.30
|75 [5]
|25.28
|1.83
|95 [11]
|Hebron Christian
|8-AAA
|9-3
|63.10
|48.65
|166 [14]
|27.64
|4.27
|96 [12]
|Holy Innocents
|6-AAAA
|9-3
|63.03
|49.48
|154 [23]
|21.51
|-1.79
|97 [12]
|Peach County
|2-AAA
|8-4
|62.95
|53.73
|120 [9]
|22.61
|-0.62
|98 [13]
|Loganville
|8-AAAAA
|9-2
|62.20
|50.75
|146 [24]
|21.95
|-0.53
|99 [19]
|Creekview
|6-AAAAAA
|4-6
|62.15
|61.97
|45 [9]
|20.76
|-1.67
|100 [20]
|North Atlanta
|4-AAAAAA
|8-4
|62.10
|48.04
|174 [46]
|22.48
|0.10
|101 [32]
|Meadowcreek
|7-AAAAAAA
|7-4
|62.05
|53.79
|119 [41]
|26.43
|4.10
|102 [33]
|Richmond Hill
|1-AAAAAAA
|3-7
|61.94
|71.40
|11 [10]
|20.85
|-1.36
|103 [34]
|Archer
|4-AAAAAAA
|2-8
|61.78
|74.25
|6 [5]
|21.13
|-0.92
|104 [13]
|Dougherty
|1-AAA
|9-3
|61.43
|47.29
|184 [16]
|24.16
|2.45
|105 [1]
|John Milledge Academy
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|11-0
|61.31
|30.03
|357 [8]
|20.80
|-0.79
|106 [21]
|Paulding County
|5-AAAAAA
|6-5
|61.28
|61.79
|48 [10]
|21.64
|0.08
|107 [7]
|Metter
|3-A Division I
|9-3
|61.24
|42.91
|237 [15]
|19.66
|-1.86
|108 [22]
|River Ridge
|6-AAAAAA
|6-5
|61.07
|60.72
|54 [13]
|22.62
|1.27
|109 [23]
|Effingham County
|2-AAAAAA
|7-4
|60.84
|53.71
|121 [41]
|21.21
|0.09
|110 [14]
|Dalton
|7-AAAAA
|6-6
|60.83
|61.07
|51 [3]
|22.28
|1.17
|111 [13]
|Starr's Mill
|4-AAAA
|7-3
|60.72
|47.22
|186 [34]
|19.06
|-1.94
|112 [24]
|Shiloh
|8-AAAAAA
|5-6
|60.62
|54.29
|111 [37]
|22.65
|1.75
|113 [7]
|Fellowship Christian
|8-AA
|9-3
|60.35
|48.48
|168 [5]
|21.16
|0.53
|114 [14]
|Stephenson
|6-AAAA
|7-4
|60.18
|57.12
|87 [5]
|23.01
|2.55
|115 [8]
|Elbert County
|8-A Division I
|10-2
|60.08
|48.01
|175 [5]
|23.82
|3.46
|116 [25]
|St. Pius X
|4-AAAAAA
|6-6
|60.05
|58.25
|77 [26]
|20.06
|-0.27
|117 [35]
|Hillgrove
|3-AAAAAAA
|3-8
|59.86
|69.67
|21 [19]
|20.13
|0.00
|118 [14]
|Hart County
|8-AAA
|5-5
|59.57
|46.84
|191 [17]
|21.92
|2.08
|119 [9]
|Darlington
|7-A Division I
|11-1
|59.04
|36.68
|308 [27]
|22.08
|2.76
|120 [1]
|Bowdon
|7-A Division II
|11-1
|59.00
|40.83
|254 [4]
|24.18
|4.90
|121 [8]
|Callaway
|5-AA
|9-3
|58.90
|38.30
|285 [24]
|19.53
|0.35
|122 [36]
|Dacula
|8-AAAAAAA
|3-8
|58.87
|68.44
|26 [23]
|19.75
|0.60
|123 [15]
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|4-AAAA
|6-5
|58.76
|54.05
|114 [13]
|20.39
|1.35
|124 [15]
|Eastside
|8-AAAAA
|6-5
|58.49
|50.99
|143 [23]
|19.88
|1.11
|125 [10]
|St. Francis
|6-A Division I
|9-3
|58.47
|47.05
|188 [10]
|19.03
|0.27
|126 [16]
|Clarke Central
|8-AAAAA
|5-6
|58.39
|59.56
|60 [4]
|22.31
|3.64
|127 [16]
|Pace Academy
|5-AAAA
|8-3
|57.82
|46.24
|198 [35]
|22.38
|4.28
|128 [17]
|Lithia Springs
|5-AAAAA
|6-5
|57.74
|54.59
|107 [13]
|21.77
|3.75
|129 [17]
|Central (Carrollton)
|7-AAAA
|8-4
|57.70
|48.48
|167 [28]
|21.66
|3.68
|130 [18]
|Cass
|7-AAAAA
|5-7
|57.50
|53.89
|115 [15]
|19.07
|1.29
|131 [11]
|Dublin
|2-A Division I
|7-4
|57.11
|46.51
|196 [11]
|18.28
|0.89
|132 [26]
|Sprayberry
|7-AAAAAA
|4-7
|56.98
|59.70
|59 [16]
|21.84
|4.58
|133 [9]
|Cook
|1-AA
|8-4
|56.73
|51.67
|133 [3]
|22.09
|5.08
|134 [10]
|Putnam County
|4-AA
|9-3
|56.70
|37.51
|303 [27]
|18.87
|1.89
|135 [18]
|Cairo
|1-AAAA
|8-4
|56.15
|48.76
|164 [27]
|19.47
|3.04
|136 [15]
|Adairsville
|6-AAA
|10-2
|56.02
|39.99
|267 [30]
|24.81
|8.51
|137 [37]
|Wheeler
|5-AAAAAAA
|5-6
|55.79
|59.37
|62 [37]
|18.36
|2.30
|138 [19]
|New Hampstead
|3-AAAA
|6-5
|55.71
|51.30
|139 [17]
|23.18
|7.19
|139 [27]
|Newnan
|5-AAAAAA
|4-6
|55.63
|60.51
|55 [14]
|21.09
|5.18
|140 [20]
|Sonoraville
|7-AAAA
|6-5
|55.51
|55.85
|95 [6]
|21.30
|5.51
|141 [16]
|Dawson County
|7-AAA
|8-3
|55.23
|45.96
|202 [18]
|18.57
|3.06
|142 [12]
|Lamar County
|4-A Division I
|10-2
|55.17
|39.63
|270 [21]
|20.74
|5.29
|143 [28]
|Glynn Academy
|2-AAAAAA
|6-5
|55.14
|53.84
|116 [39]
|19.91
|4.48
|144 [21]
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|6-AAAA
|6-5
|54.95
|54.73
|106 [11]
|15.99
|0.76
|145 [2]
|Schley County
|6-A Division II
|10-2
|54.50
|23.96
|384 [28]
|17.56
|2.77
|146 [19]
|Maynard Jackson
|5-AAAAA
|7-4
|54.21
|46.48
|197 [39]
|17.61
|3.12
|147 [22]
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|7-AAAA
|8-3
|54.08
|44.13
|220 [38]
|20.10
|5.74
|148 [38]
|Cherokee
|5-AAAAAAA
|3-8
|54.08
|65.46
|38 [32]
|20.90
|6.54
|149 [23]
|Lovett
|5-AAAA
|7-5
|54.01
|48.81
|163 [26]
|16.95
|2.66
|150 [29]
|Etowah
|6-AAAAAA
|5-5
|53.97
|54.76
|104 [34]
|19.81
|5.56
|151 [30]
|Veterans
|1-AAAAAA
|5-5
|53.70
|58.60
|74 [25]
|19.71
|5.74
|152 [17]
|Harlem
|4-AAA
|10-2
|53.42
|33.49
|333 [46]
|16.29
|2.59
|153 [20]
|Northside (Columbus)
|3-AAAAA
|10-2
|53.40
|38.13
|291 [50]
|20.24
|6.56
|154 [11]
|Athens Academy
|8-AA
|8-3
|53.16
|45.24
|211 [11]
|18.60
|5.16
|155 [3]
|Early County
|1-A Division II
|9-3
|53.11
|30.88
|350 [15]
|16.67
|3.28
|156 [31]
|Alexander
|5-AAAAAA
|3-7
|52.97
|59.37
|63 [18]
|18.48
|5.24
|157 [39]
|Peachtree Ridge
|7-AAAAAAA
|6-5
|52.88
|51.22
|140 [42]
|18.35
|5.20
|158 [12]
|Northeast
|2-AA
|8-4
|52.70
|33.29
|335 [39]
|18.12
|5.14
|159 [2]
|St. Anne-Pacelli
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|10-1
|52.48
|26.34
|377 [11]
|16.85
|4.09
|160 [32]
|Lovejoy
|3-AAAAAA
|7-4
|52.37
|45.27
|210 [47]
|19.29
|6.64
|161 [18]
|Crisp County
|1-AAA
|5-6
|52.29
|56.08
|93 [7]
|16.94
|4.37
|162 [24]
|Hapeville Charter
|6-AAAA
|2-9
|52.08
|61.82
|47 [2]
|16.05
|3.69
|163 [19]
|Liberty County
|3-AAA
|7-5
|51.94
|45.05
|213 [20]
|17.05
|4.83
|164 [4]
|Johnson County
|5-A Division II
|12-0
|51.78
|20.55
|402 [39]
|18.51
|6.45
|165 [25]
|Spalding
|2-AAAA
|7-5
|51.75
|48.96
|162 [25]
|17.55
|5.53
|166 [21]
|Ola
|2-AAAAA
|6-5
|51.59
|49.48
|153 [27]
|18.14
|6.27
|167 [13]
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|6-A Division I
|9-3
|51.53
|41.76
|248 [17]
|20.59
|8.79
|168 [40]
|Central Gwinnett
|8-AAAAAAA
|5-5
|51.49
|58.84
|69 [38]
|17.35
|5.58
|169 [26]
|Northwest Whitfield
|7-AAAA
|5-5
|51.22
|50.93
|145 [20]
|19.03
|7.53
|170 [33]
|Mundy's Mill
|3-AAAAAA
|7-4
|51.14
|42.93
|236 [53]
|15.07
|3.66
|171 [20]
|Mary Persons
|2-AAA
|6-5
|50.90
|49.22
|158 [13]
|17.48
|6.30
|172 [22]
|Centennial
|6-AAAAA
|5-6
|50.48
|51.52
|134 [19]
|17.39
|6.64
|173 [23]
|Hiram
|7-AAAAA
|5-5
|50.31
|47.06
|187 [34]
|23.01
|12.42
|174 [13]
|North Cobb Christian
|6-AA
|10-2
|50.05
|30.57
|351 [42]
|13.70
|3.37
|175 [24]
|Flowery Branch
|8-AAAAA
|3-7
|49.75
|57.15
|86 [8]
|15.29
|5.26
|176 [25]
|Statesboro
|1-AAAAA
|3-7
|49.74
|58.00
|78 [6]
|18.67
|8.65
|177 [14]
|Worth County
|1-AA
|8-3
|49.40
|42.52
|244 [15]
|18.61
|8.93
|178 [15]
|Laney
|4-AA
|8-3
|49.38
|33.40
|334 [38]
|13.20
|3.54
|179 [14]
|Social Circle
|5-A Division I
|8-4
|49.38
|40.30
|262 [19]
|14.93
|5.28
|180 [26]
|Chamblee
|4-AAAAA
|8-3
|49.24
|35.90
|312 [52]
|16.69
|7.17
|181 [5]
|Clinch County
|2-A Division II
|10-2
|49.19
|34.68
|319 [9]
|16.95
|7.49
|182 [34]
|Lanier
|8-AAAAAA
|4-7
|49.03
|58.84
|70 [23]
|14.84
|5.54
|183 [16]
|Fannin County
|7-AA
|7-5
|49.01
|39.55
|271 [21]
|16.37
|7.09
|184 [15]
|Trion
|7-A Division I
|9-3
|48.73
|32.40
|339 [28]
|18.45
|9.44
|185 [17]
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|5-AA
|7-5
|48.57
|42.60
|242 [14]
|19.23
|10.38
|186 [27]
|Walnut Grove
|8-AAAA
|9-3
|48.52
|40.69
|255 [47]
|15.01
|6.22
|187 [41]
|Osborne
|5-AAAAAAA
|5-5
|48.50
|45.90
|205 [44]
|15.36
|6.58
|188 [27]
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|6-AAAAA
|5-6
|48.38
|50.46
|149 [25]
|15.59
|6.93
|189 [28]
|Hampton
|5-AAAA
|7-4
|48.23
|42.61
|241 [43]
|17.23
|8.72
|190 [16]
|Whitefield Academy
|6-A Division I
|6-5
|48.20
|43.70
|227 [13]
|14.98
|6.49
|191 [28]
|Winder-Barrow
|8-AAAAA
|5-5
|48.12
|43.83
|226 [42]
|16.06
|7.66
|192 [6]
|Charlton County
|2-A Division II
|8-3
|47.91
|38.23
|286 [5]
|16.44
|8.25
|193 [29]
|Jenkins
|1-AAAAA
|3-7
|47.69
|66.07
|36 [1]
|15.37
|7.41
|194 [29]
|Miller Grove
|6-AAAA
|4-6
|47.64
|50.69
|147 [21]
|16.40
|8.48
|195 [3]
|Tattnall Square
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|7-4
|47.61
|40.56
|258 [2]
|18.70
|10.82
|196 [30]
|Baldwin
|2-AAAA
|4-7
|47.22
|54.76
|105 [10]
|16.99
|9.49
|197 [21]
|Morgan County
|4-AAA
|7-4
|47.16
|37.96
|295 [37]
|17.15
|9.71
|198 [30]
|Villa Rica
|5-AAAAA
|4-6
|47.13
|54.37
|110 [14]
|16.11
|8.70
|199 [35]
|Jackson County
|8-AAAAAA
|3-7
|47.13
|54.38
|109 [36]
|13.68
|6.27
|200 [22]
|Ringgold
|6-AAA
|7-4
|47.11
|39.15
|275 [33]
|15.57
|8.19
|201 [23]
|Lumpkin County
|7-AAA
|8-3
|47.04
|32.59
|338 [47]
|16.61
|9.30
|202 [4]
|Stratford Academy
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|8-3
|46.96
|32.15
|345 [6]
|15.95
|8.71
|203 [24]
|Jackson
|2-AAA
|5-6
|46.70
|51.44
|136 [12]
|15.82
|8.84
|204 [18]
|Berrien
|1-AA
|7-5
|46.61
|44.68
|215 [13]
|18.16
|11.27
|205 [17]
|Commerce
|8-A Division I
|6-5
|46.59
|47.70
|179 [7]
|14.81
|7.94
|206 [31]
|Northgate
|3-AAAAA
|5-7
|46.26
|46.52
|195 [38]
|14.46
|7.92
|207 [19]
|Dodge County
|1-AA
|4-6
|46.20
|50.49
|148 [4]
|15.74
|9.27
|208 [36]
|Evans
|2-AAAAAA
|4-7
|46.05
|54.18
|113 [38]
|15.66
|9.33
|209 [37]
|East Paulding
|5-AAAAAA
|3-7
|45.90
|58.93
|67 [22]
|17.40
|11.23
|210 [20]
|Toombs County
|3-AA
|6-5
|45.84
|40.67
|256 [17]
|14.54
|8.42
|211 [21]
|Columbia
|5-AA
|7-4
|45.79
|39.22
|274 [22]
|13.08
|7.02
|212 [32]
|Union Grove
|2-AAAAA
|4-6
|45.63
|49.37
|156 [28]
|9.74
|3.83
|213 [25]
|Long County
|3-AAA
|6-5
|45.52
|39.86
|268 [31]
|15.49
|9.69
|214 [33]
|Decatur
|4-AAAAA
|7-5
|45.37
|42.98
|235 [44]
|17.94
|12.29
|215 [22]
|North Murray
|7-AA
|6-5
|45.32
|38.48
|282 [23]
|20.60
|15.00
|216 [23]
|Tattnall County
|3-AA
|5-6
|45.20
|45.17
|212 [12]
|12.41
|6.93
|217 [24]
|Union County
|8-AA
|8-4
|45.07
|37.54
|302 [26]
|14.05
|8.70
|218 [26]
|Monroe
|1-AAA
|5-5
|44.91
|42.55
|243 [25]
|13.33
|8.14
|219 [7]
|McIntosh County Academy
|3-A Division II
|10-2
|44.79
|33.87
|328 [11]
|11.62
|6.54
|220 [31]
|Southwest DeKalb
|6-AAAA
|2-8
|44.79
|53.25
|124 [14]
|15.71
|10.64
|221 [42]
|Campbell
|2-AAAAAAA
|1-9
|44.71
|66.86
|31 [27]
|13.56
|8.58
|222 [32]
|Westside (Macon)
|2-AAAA
|7-4
|44.65
|39.37
|272 [49]
|15.16
|10.23
|223 [25]
|Vidalia
|3-AA
|6-4
|44.38
|40.50
|259 [19]
|13.37
|8.71
|224 [26]
|Model
|7-AA
|6-5
|44.17
|36.65
|309 [28]
|11.93
|7.48
|225 [38]
|Tift County
|1-AAAAAA
|1-9
|43.78
|75.02
|4 [1]
|13.84
|9.79
|226 [34]
|Tucker
|4-AAAAA
|4-7
|43.63
|45.41
|209 [40]
|13.30
|9.40
|227 [8]
|Wilcox County
|4-A Division II
|9-3
|43.53
|30.44
|353 [16]
|18.15
|14.34
|228 [39]
|South Effingham
|2-AAAAAA
|4-5
|43.43
|44.12
|221 [50]
|11.66
|7.95
|229 [33]
|Madison County
|8-AAAA
|6-5
|43.27
|40.06
|265 [48]
|14.98
|11.43
|230 [9]
|Lincoln County
|8-A Division II
|9-2
|42.85
|30.31
|354 [17]
|14.38
|11.25
|231 [34]
|Griffin
|2-AAAA
|3-7
|42.44
|50.35
|150 [22]
|14.46
|11.74
|232 [40]
|Lassiter
|7-AAAAAA
|3-7
|42.36
|54.76
|103 [33]
|12.17
|9.53
|233 [5]
|Brookstone
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|8-3
|42.35
|34.52
|321 [4]
|13.88
|11.25
|234 [41]
|Johns Creek
|7-AAAAAA
|2-8
|42.02
|57.51
|82 [30]
|13.05
|10.75
|235 [27]
|Pickens
|7-AAA
|5-6
|41.92
|43.56
|229 [22]
|12.00
|9.81
|236 [28]
|Upson-Lee
|2-AAA
|4-7
|41.90
|45.95
|203 [19]
|13.59
|11.42
|237 [42]
|Habersham Central
|8-AAAAAA
|3-7
|41.67
|53.01
|129 [42]
|12.78
|10.83
|238 [10]
|Manchester
|6-A Division II
|7-4
|41.54
|32.18
|343 [13]
|11.58
|9.76
|239 [11]
|Christian Heritage
|7-A Division II
|5-7
|41.20
|46.78
|193 [1]
|11.43
|9.95
|240 [35]
|Southeast Bulloch
|3-AAAA
|2-8
|41.12
|54.21
|112 [12]
|12.78
|11.38
|241 [12]
|Dooly County
|4-A Division II
|7-5
|41.04
|37.80
|297 [6]
|11.41
|10.10
|242 [29]
|Coahulla Creek
|6-AAA
|7-4
|40.95
|33.92
|326 [45]
|12.64
|11.41
|243 [13]
|Telfair County
|4-A Division II
|9-3
|40.86
|29.58
|358 [19]
|15.35
|14.22
|244 [30]
|Wesleyan
|7-AAA
|4-7
|40.82
|43.27
|231 [23]
|11.26
|10.16
|245 [36]
|Riverdale
|4-AAAA
|3-7
|40.50
|47.41
|182 [33]
|14.27
|13.50
|246 [43]
|Duluth
|7-AAAAAAA
|4-6
|40.42
|44.21
|218 [45]
|12.15
|11.46
|247 [1]
|Central Fellowship Christian
|GIAA Region 6-AA
|11-0
|40.36
|3.73
|442 [9]
|14.13
|13.49
|248 [37]
|Cedar Shoals
|8-AAAA
|5-6
|40.28
|48.08
|173 [31]
|13.19
|12.64
|249 [31]
|Hephzibah
|4-AAA
|6-5
|40.26
|34.98
|315 [41]
|14.39
|13.85
|250 [44]
|Discovery
|7-AAAAAAA
|3-7
|39.73
|49.44
|155 [43]
|9.69
|9.69
|251 [18]
|Heard County
|4-A Division I
|6-6
|39.62
|38.09
|292 [24]
|10.98
|11.08
|252 [43]
|Grovetown
|2-AAAAAA
|4-6
|39.53
|48.36
|170 [45]
|12.23
|12.43
|253 [38]
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|5-AAAA
|5-5
|39.48
|41.11
|252 [46]
|11.13
|11.37
|254 [19]
|Pepperell
|7-A Division I
|6-5
|39.29
|37.60
|301 [26]
|9.75
|10.18
|255 [39]
|Howard
|2-AAAA
|6-4
|39.13
|38.46
|283 [51]
|10.57
|11.15
|256 [35]
|Eagle's Landing
|2-AAAAA
|2-8
|39.00
|55.92
|94 [9]
|15.70
|16.42
|257 [32]
|Gilmer
|7-AAA
|5-5
|38.96
|34.88
|317 [42]
|12.03
|12.79
|258 [14]
|Emanuel County Institute
|3-A Division II
|4-7
|38.71
|43.94
|223 [3]
|14.18
|15.20
|259 [15]
|Aquinas
|8-A Division II
|7-4
|38.31
|32.61
|337 [12]
|12.66
|14.07
|260 [20]
|Mount Vernon
|6-A Division I
|4-7
|38.20
|42.30
|246 [16]
|13.91
|15.44
|261 [33]
|Savannah Country Day
|3-AAA
|5-5
|38.16
|38.20
|288 [35]
|9.32
|10.88
|262 [34]
|Douglass
|5-AAA
|3-8
|37.81
|51.75
|132 [11]
|6.32
|8.23
|263 [35]
|Bremen
|6-AAA
|5-6
|37.76
|40.39
|261 [28]
|6.68
|8.65
|264 [40]
|McDonough
|5-AAAA
|4-6
|37.72
|37.79
|298 [53]
|11.43
|13.42
|265 [41]
|East Forsyth
|8-AAAA
|6-4
|37.71
|31.04
|349 [56]
|9.92
|11.94
|266 [36]
|White County
|7-AAA
|4-6
|37.56
|39.83
|269 [32]
|13.12
|15.29
|267 [36]
|Chapel Hill
|5-AAAAA
|3-7
|37.37
|46.70
|194 [37]
|6.81
|9.17
|268 [44]
|Dunwoody
|4-AAAAAA
|5-5
|37.28
|38.37
|284 [55]
|11.74
|14.18
|269 [37]
|Arabia Mountain
|4-AAAAA
|5-6
|37.23
|39.22
|273 [46]
|7.05
|9.54
|270 [37]
|Johnson (Savannah)
|3-AAA
|5-5
|37.20
|40.02
|266 [29]
|9.19
|11.72
|271 [16]
|Jenkins County
|3-A Division II
|7-4
|37.16
|25.95
|379 [27]
|8.97
|11.53
|272 [42]
|Westover
|1-AAAA
|3-8
|37.08
|45.77
|206 [37]
|8.83
|11.47
|273 [38]
|Banneker
|5-AAAAA
|4-6
|37.03
|49.04
|161 [30]
|8.51
|11.21
|274 [45]
|Forsyth Central
|6-AAAAAAA
|2-8
|37.02
|56.94
|90 [40]
|10.60
|13.30
|275 [21]
|Screven County
|3-A Division I
|9-2
|36.91
|18.32
|409 [37]
|7.00
|9.82
|276 [27]
|Spencer
|2-AA
|8-3
|36.73
|24.48
|382 [50]
|7.68
|10.67
|277 [22]
|Pelham
|1-A Division I
|3-8
|36.44
|51.46
|135 [3]
|10.44
|13.73
|278 [39]
|McIntosh
|3-AAAAA
|5-6
|36.28
|39.03
|277 [47]
|11.92
|15.36
|279 [28]
|Sumter County
|1-AA
|1-9
|36.20
|52.73
|130 [2]
|10.26
|13.78
|280 [45]
|Lakeside (Evans)
|2-AAAAAA
|3-7
|36.19
|49.05
|159 [44]
|8.64
|12.17
|281 [43]
|Cherokee Bluff
|8-AAAA
|3-7
|36.17
|43.93
|224 [39]
|9.00
|12.56
|282 [17]
|Washington-Wilkes
|8-A Division II
|8-4
|36.10
|28.34
|366 [22]
|9.65
|13.27
|283 [29]
|Jeff Davis
|1-AA
|1-9
|36.09
|56.17
|92 [1]
|8.06
|11.69
|284 [30]
|Washington County
|4-AA
|4-7
|36.01
|40.21
|264 [20]
|12.03
|15.74
|285 [6]
|Brookwood School
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|8-3
|35.91
|28.11
|369 [9]
|12.15
|15.96
|286 [46]
|Pope
|7-AAAAAA
|1-9
|35.79
|65.07
|39 [5]
|10.93
|14.86
|287 [18]
|Lanier County
|2-A Division II
|6-6
|35.79
|37.19
|306 [8]
|8.06
|11.99
|288 [47]
|Morrow
|3-AAAAAA
|5-6
|35.64
|43.69
|228 [51]
|11.08
|15.17
|289 [23]
|Dade County
|7-A Division I
|6-5
|35.43
|40.27
|263 [20]
|9.82
|14.11
|290 [31]
|Brantley County
|3-AA
|5-5
|35.00
|37.80
|296 [25]
|8.83
|13.56
|291 [32]
|East Jackson
|8-AA
|5-6
|34.57
|33.72
|329 [34]
|8.27
|13.42
|292 [48]
|Alcovy
|3-AAAAAA
|4-6
|33.60
|43.21
|232 [52]
|10.24
|16.36
|293 [49]
|Riverwood
|4-AAAAAA
|2-9
|33.57
|53.83
|117 [40]
|11.11
|17.26
|294 [33]
|ACE Charter
|2-AA
|8-3
|33.29
|17.98
|411 [55]
|11.68
|18.11
|295 [24]
|Bryan County
|3-A Division I
|6-5
|33.18
|26.27
|378 [34]
|8.22
|14.75
|296 [44]
|Hardaway
|1-AAAA
|2-8
|33.15
|53.23
|125 [15]
|8.66
|15.22
|297 [25]
|Jefferson County
|2-A Division I
|2-9
|32.95
|53.04
|128 [2]
|9.52
|16.30
|298 [50]
|Jonesboro
|3-AAAAAA
|3-7
|32.89
|44.77
|214 [48]
|6.90
|13.73
|299 [26]
|Temple
|4-A Division I
|4-7
|32.73
|37.61
|300 [25]
|9.98
|16.97
|300 [19]
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|7-A Division II
|5-6
|32.61
|31.72
|347 [14]
|7.34
|14.45
|301 [34]
|Banks County
|8-AA
|5-5
|32.18
|31.86
|346 [41]
|8.00
|15.55
|302 [40]
|Chattahoochee
|6-AAAAA
|2-8
|32.16
|46.99
|190 [36]
|8.89
|16.45
|303 [35]
|Haralson County
|7-AA
|3-7
|32.13
|41.58
|250 [16]
|9.08
|16.67
|304 [45]
|North Hall
|8-AAAA
|3-7
|32.02
|41.63
|249 [45]
|7.17
|14.87
|305 [46]
|West Laurens
|2-AAAA
|1-9
|32.01
|53.08
|127 [16]
|6.08
|13.79
|306 [51]
|Apalachee
|8-AAAAAA
|0-10
|31.92
|56.71
|91 [32]
|5.98
|13.78
|307 [7]
|Deerfield-Windsor
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|8-3
|31.82
|21.73
|395 [14]
|7.10
|15.00
|308 [8]
|First Presbyterian
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|2-9
|31.74
|42.99
|234 [1]
|10.85
|18.84
|309 [41]
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|7-AAAAA
|1-9
|31.55
|51.31
|138 [21]
|7.72
|15.89
|310 [20]
|Mitchell County
|1-A Division II
|5-6
|31.12
|30.30
|355 [18]
|4.05
|12.65
|311 [27]
|Jasper County
|5-A Division I
|4-7
|30.85
|38.96
|278 [22]
|5.04
|13.92
|312 [36]
|Landmark Christian
|5-AA
|5-6
|30.75
|33.51
|332 [37]
|3.31
|12.28
|313 [21]
|Greene County
|8-A Division II
|6-5
|30.64
|27.08
|374 [26]
|8.06
|17.14
|314 [42]
|Bradwell Institute
|1-AAAAA
|1-9
|30.49
|54.81
|102 [12]
|6.81
|16.04
|315 [38]
|Columbus
|1-AAA
|2-8
|30.26
|42.84
|239 [24]
|10.53
|19.99
|316 [43]
|Harris County
|3-AAAAA
|2-9
|30.22
|43.08
|233 [43]
|3.72
|13.23
|317 [37]
|Mount Paran Christian
|6-AA
|4-6
|29.99
|33.88
|327 [33]
|7.63
|17.36
|318 [28]
|Athens Christian
|8-A Division I
|4-7
|29.91
|38.48
|281 [23]
|9.07
|18.88
|319 [9]
|Westfield School
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|5-6
|29.37
|32.31
|341 [5]
|9.29
|19.64
|320 [39]
|Gordon Lee
|6-AAA
|4-6
|28.99
|32.35
|340 [48]
|7.58
|18.31
|321 [38]
|Providence Christian
|8-AA
|2-8
|28.76
|40.59
|257 [18]
|10.35
|21.31
|322 [52]
|New Manchester
|5-AAAAAA
|0-10
|28.57
|58.95
|66 [21]
|4.06
|15.20
|323 [22]
|Macon County
|6-A Division II
|5-6
|28.28
|23.67
|387 [31]
|7.29
|18.73
|324 [23]
|Turner County
|2-A Division II
|2-9
|28.27
|44.66
|216 [2]
|9.43
|20.88
|325 [47]
|Fayette County
|4-AAAA
|1-9
|28.25
|48.32
|171 [30]
|3.50
|14.97
|326 [44]
|North Springs
|6-AAAAA
|4-6
|28.15
|38.17
|290 [49]
|3.28
|14.85
|327 [24]
|Chattahoochee County
|6-A Division II
|5-6
|28.11
|21.35
|400 [38]
|4.39
|16.00
|328 [48]
|Chestatee
|8-AAAA
|2-8
|27.23
|42.90
|238 [41]
|7.61
|20.09
|329 [29]
|Oglethorpe County
|5-A Division I
|5-6
|26.96
|29.15
|359 [31]
|6.77
|19.53
|330 [49]
|Luella
|5-AAAA
|1-9
|26.95
|48.38
|169 [29]
|0.51
|13.29
|331 [53]
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|4-AAAAAA †
|8-2
|26.48
|14.93
|422 [57]
|4.03
|17.28
|332 [25]
|Wilkinson County
|5-A Division II
|7-5
|26.42
|23.78
|386 [30]
|0.90
|14.20
|333 [40]
|LaFayette
|6-AAA
|3-7
|26.04
|35.90
|311 [40]
|4.79
|18.48
|334 [2]
|Brentwood School
|GIAA Region 2-AA
|8-3
|25.86
|17.62
|414 [2]
|4.03
|17.89
|335 [50]
|Shaw
|1-AAAA
|4-7
|25.73
|32.77
|336 [55]
|2.92
|16.91
|336 [41]
|Pike County
|2-AAA
|2-8
|25.53
|38.19
|289 [36]
|5.98
|20.17
|337 [39]
|Washington
|6-AA
|3-7
|25.45
|33.52
|331 [36]
|1.06
|15.33
|338 [26]
|Wheeler County
|4-A Division II
|5-6
|25.36
|29.06
|362 [21]
|3.68
|18.04
|339 [42]
|Richmond Academy
|4-AAA
|4-6
|25.22
|24.81
|381 [50]
|1.38
|15.88
|340 [10]
|Frederica Academy
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|4-6
|25.12
|30.44
|352 [7]
|4.39
|18.99
|341 [1]
|Thomas Jefferson
|GIAA Region 2-A
|9-2
|24.92
|8.31
|436 [2]
|4.09
|18.89
|342 [54]
|South Cobb
|4-AAAAAA
|0-10
|24.88
|56.96
|89 [31]
|4.47
|19.32
|343 [11]
|Valwood School
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|7-4
|24.74
|17.94
|412 [18]
|3.92
|18.89
|344 [27]
|Miller County
|1-A Division II
|5-6
|24.63
|22.86
|392 [35]
|0.72
|15.81
|345 [12]
|Pinewood Christian
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|7-5
|24.22
|22.67
|393 [12]
|7.35
|22.86
|346 [13]
|Bethlehem Christian Academy
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|10-2
|23.75
|10.18
|433 [24]
|1.93
|17.90
|347 [30]
|Bacon County
|1-A Division I
|1-10
|23.55
|47.48
|180 [8]
|2.72
|18.89
|348 [45]
|Greenbrier
|1-AAAAA
|0-10
|23.35
|50.14
|151 [26]
|-0.08
|16.30
|349 [28]
|Atkinson County
|2-A Division II
|2-8
|23.34
|37.37
|305 [7]
|4.60
|20.98
|350 [46]
|Heritage (Conyers)
|8-AAAAA
|2-8
|23.06
|49.05
|160 [29]
|5.43
|22.09
|351 [14]
|Heritage (Newnan)
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|8-4
|22.68
|4.15
|441 [25]
|1.70
|18.74
|352 [15]
|George Walton Academy
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|6-6
|22.64
|20.71
|401 [15]
|3.85
|20.93
|353 [29]
|Terrell County
|1-A Division II
|4-6
|22.14
|23.94
|385 [29]
|3.16
|20.74
|354 [51]
|Southeast Whitfield
|7-AAAA
|4-6
|22.07
|37.97
|294 [52]
|3.19
|20.84
|355 [30]
|Montgomery County
|3-A Division II
|4-7
|22.05
|27.59
|371 [25]
|1.25
|18.92
|356 [31]
|Seminole County
|1-A Division II
|4-7
|21.73
|21.45
|398 [36]
|2.15
|20.15
|357 [16]
|Terrell Academy
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|6-5
|21.35
|16.59
|418 [19]
|0.04
|18.42
|358 [47]
|M.L. King
|4-AAAAA
|2-8
|20.83
|37.63
|299 [51]
|3.21
|22.10
|359 [55]
|Woodstock
|6-AAAAAA
|0-10
|20.64
|59.22
|65 [20]
|4.28
|23.36
|360 [40]
|Windsor Forest
|3-AA
|1-9
|20.32
|45.53
|208 [10]
|0.77
|20.18
|361 [48]
|Tri-Cities
|5-AAAAA
|1-9
|20.02
|47.47
|181 [32]
|-1.18
|18.52
|362 [56]
|Forest Park
|3-AAAAAA
|2-8
|19.66
|39.10
|276 [54]
|-0.06
|20.00
|363 [41]
|Central (Macon)
|2-AA
|3-8
|19.37
|30.04
|356 [43]
|-0.48
|19.87
|364 [43]
|Beach
|3-AAA
|1-9
|19.29
|44.15
|219 [21]
|1.02
|21.45
|365 [31]
|East Laurens
|2-A Division I
|1-9
|19.03
|43.41
|230 [14]
|4.18
|24.87
|366 [3]
|Briarwood Academy
|GIAA Region 4-AA
|8-3
|18.83
|10.55
|432 [5]
|-1.07
|19.83
|367 [52]
|Stone Mountain
|6-AAAA †
|4-6
|18.79
|21.59
|396 [57]
|0.96
|21.89
|368 [44]
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|6-AAA
|2-8
|18.57
|34.44
|322 [43]
|1.76
|22.91
|369 [1]
|Skipstone Academy
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|11-0
|18.48
|-17.41
|459 [8]
|-0.32
|20.92
|370 [42]
|Southwest
|2-AA
|3-7
|18.23
|23.52
|389 [52]
|1.42
|22.92
|371 [32]
|Portal
|3-A Division II
|4-6
|18.12
|23.63
|388 [32]
|-0.27
|21.33
|372 [43]
|Rutland
|2-AA
|5-5
|18.01
|17.99
|410 [54]
|2.43
|24.15
|373 [32]
|Armuchee
|7-A Division I
|3-7
|18.00
|31.14
|348 [30]
|0.31
|22.04
|374 [33]
|Claxton
|3-A Division I
|4-7
|17.77
|29.08
|361 [32]
|0.91
|22.87
|375 [17]
|Mount de Sales
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|2-9
|17.62
|34.97
|316 [3]
|0.40
|22.51
|376 [2]
|Cherokee Christian
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|10-2
|17.34
|-0.12
|446 [1]
|-0.26
|22.12
|377 [34]
|Chattooga
|7-A Division I
|2-8
|17.12
|32.19
|342 [29]
|1.01
|23.61
|378 [33]
|Hancock Central
|5-A Division II
|4-7
|16.80
|23.30
|390 [33]
|-0.51
|22.41
|379 [44]
|Therrell
|6-AA
|6-4
|16.74
|16.52
|420 [56]
|-1.14
|21.84
|380 [57]
|Rockdale County
|3-AAAAAA
|1-9
|16.50
|37.49
|304 [56]
|0.28
|23.51
|381 [34]
|Georgia Military Prep
|5-A Division II
|4-7
|16.45
|21.42
|399 [37]
|-1.00
|22.27
|382 [2]
|Robert Toombs Academy
|GIAA Region 2-A
|7-4
|16.18
|9.33
|434 [1]
|4.57
|28.11
|383 [35]
|Coosa
|7-A Division I
|3-7
|15.52
|28.48
|365 [33]
|-1.70
|22.50
|384 [49]
|Lithonia
|4-AAAAA
|0-10
|15.28
|44.00
|222 [41]
|-0.74
|23.71
|385 [36]
|Crawford County
|4-A Division I
|3-8
|14.85
|20.26
|403 [35]
|6.33
|31.20
|386 [18]
|St. Andrew's School
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|5-4
|14.62
|11.28
|429 [23]
|-1.38
|23.72
|387 [45]
|Redan
|5-AA
|2-8
|14.56
|33.52
|330 [35]
|2.37
|27.54
|388 [35]
|Warren County
|8-A Division II
|2-8
|14.44
|29.13
|360 [20]
|-0.92
|24.37
|389 [46]
|Westside (Augusta)
|4-AA
|2-8
|14.32
|34.22
|323 [32]
|-6.67
|18.73
|390 [53]
|Islands
|3-AAAA
|0-10
|14.14
|59.77
|58 [3]
|-5.67
|19.91
|391 [46]
|Berkmar
|7-AAAAAAA
|3-7
|14.12
|38.01
|293 [46]
|-3.86
|21.74
|392 [50]
|Midtown
|5-AAAAA †
|6-4
|13.68
|5.34
|439 [53]
|-2.93
|23.12
|393 [36]
|Towns County
|8-A Division II
|3-7
|13.48
|22.96
|391 [34]
|-3.13
|23.11
|394 [47]
|Butler
|4-AA
|3-6
|12.80
|24.88
|380 [49]
|-2.66
|24.26
|395 [45]
|Salem
|4-AAA
|2-9
|12.76
|40.85
|253 [26]
|-4.60
|22.36
|396 [48]
|McNair
|5-AA
|4-6
|12.68
|16.01
|421 [57]
|-1.14
|25.91
|397 [51]
|Northview
|6-AAAAA
|1-9
|12.47
|38.22
|287 [48]
|-4.85
|22.40
|398 [37]
|Greenville
|6-A Division II
|2-7
|12.22
|28.29
|367 [23]
|-2.01
|25.49
|399 [4]
|Gatewood School
|GIAA Region 2-AA
|5-6
|12.19
|17.85
|413 [1]
|1.87
|29.40
|400 [38]
|Hawkinsville
|4-A Division II
|3-7
|11.92
|19.47
|405 [40]
|-2.39
|25.42
|401 [19]
|Strong Rock Christian
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|3-8
|11.50
|19.82
|404 [16]
|-3.93
|24.29
|402 [52]
|Locust Grove
|2-AAAAA
|0-10
|11.33
|51.05
|142 [22]
|-2.35
|26.04
|403 [46]
|Franklin County
|8-AAA
|0-10
|10.59
|53.80
|118 [8]
|-2.21
|26.92
|404 [54]
|Druid Hills
|6-AAAA †
|4-6
|10.39
|10.78
|430 [59]
|-3.27
|26.06
|405 [20]
|Southland Academy
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|4-7
|10.14
|18.41
|407 [17]
|-3.47
|26.11
|406 [21]
|Lakeview Academy
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|6-5
|9.38
|11.51
|428 [22]
|-0.67
|29.66
|407 [55]
|East Hall
|8-AAAA
|2-8
|9.20
|34.16
|324 [54]
|-3.49
|27.03
|408 [5]
|Augusta Prep
|GIAA Region 4-AA
|5-6
|8.90
|4.58
|440 [8]
|-4.52
|26.30
|409 [47]
|Ridgeland
|6-AAA
|0-10
|8.28
|40.49
|260 [27]
|-4.69
|26.75
|410 [6]
|Piedmont Academy
|GIAA Region 2-AA
|4-8
|8.04
|14.15
|423 [3]
|-2.03
|29.64
|411 [3]
|King's Academy
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|9-3
|7.96
|-4.06
|451 [3]
|-6.64
|25.12
|412 [22]
|Bulloch Academy
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|3-7
|7.65
|11.56
|427 [21]
|-2.52
|29.56
|413 [56]
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|5-AAAA
|0-10
|7.50
|42.39
|245 [44]
|-7.11
|25.11
|414 [23]
|Tiftarea Academy
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|1-9
|7.36
|27.00
|375 [10]
|1.56
|33.92
|415 [7]
|Edmund Burke Academy
|GIAA Region 4-AA
|5-7
|6.79
|8.85
|435 [6]
|-6.61
|26.32
|416 [53]
|Drew
|3-AAAAA
|0-10
|6.19
|42.18
|247 [45]
|-4.85
|28.68
|417 [49]
|Murray County
|7-AA
|1-9
|6.16
|35.55
|313 [29]
|-7.56
|26.01
|418 [39]
|Marion County
|6-A Division II
|2-8
|5.55
|16.61
|417 [43]
|-9.58
|24.59
|419 [48]
|West Hall
|7-AAA
|1-9
|5.37
|34.02
|325 [44]
|-8.31
|26.04
|420 [40]
|Taylor County
|6-A Division II
|2-8
|5.12
|16.58
|419 [44]
|-8.07
|26.53
|421 [8]
|Southwest Georgia Academy
|GIAA Region 3-AA
|5-6
|4.87
|6.26
|438 [7]
|-6.06
|28.79
|422 [50]
|Josey
|4-AA
|2-7
|4.05
|27.56
|372 [47]
|-6.89
|28.78
|423 [4]
|Lanier Christian
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|7-4
|3.51
|-10.54
|457 [7]
|-6.02
|30.20
|424 [41]
|Randolph-Clay
|1-A Division II
|1-9
|3.31
|27.73
|370 [24]
|-9.18
|27.23
|425 [49]
|Groves
|3-AAA
|1-9
|2.76
|36.92
|307 [38]
|-8.29
|28.67
|426 [57]
|Seckinger
|8-AAAA †
|0-7
|2.67
|38.53
|280 [50]
|-10.98
|26.07
|427 [42]
|Glascock County
|5-A Division II
|2-8
|2.42
|16.76
|416 [42]
|-2.32
|34.98
|428 [58]
|North Clayton
|4-AAAA
|1-9
|2.42
|42.62
|240 [42]
|-9.39
|27.92
|429 [43]
|Treutlen
|4-A Division II
|0-10
|2.27
|34.65
|320 [10]
|-1.44
|36.02
|430 [51]
|Glenn Hills
|4-AA
|2-8
|0.89
|28.60
|364 [45]
|-8.67
|30.16
|431 [52]
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|6-AA
|1-8
|0.30
|24.06
|383 [51]
|-6.66
|32.76
|432 [53]
|Gordon Central
|7-AA
|0-10
|0.07
|35.03
|314 [30]
|-4.98
|34.67
|433 [54]
|Kendrick
|2-AA
|1-9
|-0.39
|21.46
|397 [53]
|-8.94
|31.17
|434 [44]
|Pataula Charter
|1-A Division II †
|6-3
|-1.06
|-3.15
|448 [48]
|-3.49
|37.29
|435 [9]
|Trinity Christian (Dublin)
|GIAA Region 6-AA
|3-8
|-1.77
|11.60
|426 [4]
|-6.15
|35.35
|436 [55]
|Towers
|5-AA
|0-9-1
|-2.77
|28.94
|363 [44]
|-16.03
|26.46
|437 [5]
|Calvary Christian
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|6-6
|-2.81
|-4.57
|452 [4]
|-4.07
|38.47
|438 [3]
|Fullington Academy
|GIAA Region 1-A
|8-4
|-3.65
|-19.41
|460 [6]
|-8.10
|35.26
|439 [10]
|Georgia Christian
|GIAA Region 3-AA
|3-6-1
|-4.47
|2.40
|445 [10]
|-10.54
|33.66
|440 [56]
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|6-AA
|0-8-1
|-5.80
|32.17
|344 [40]
|-16.31
|29.21
|441 [45]
|Lake Oconee Academy
|8-A Division II †
|4-6
|-6.18
|-3.38
|449 [49]
|-14.52
|31.38
|442 [50]
|Cross Creek
|4-AAA
|1-9
|-7.02
|27.11
|373 [49]
|-12.71
|34.03
|443 [24]
|Loganville Christian
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|2-8
|-7.14
|11.81
|425 [20]
|-11.72
|35.14
|444 [59]
|Clarkston
|6-AAAA †
|2-8
|-7.98
|10.72
|431 [60]
|-14.02
|33.68
|445 [60]
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|8-AAAA †
|0-10
|-10.12
|17.51
|415 [58]
|-14.38
|35.46
|446 [37]
|King's Ridge Christian
|6-A Division I †
|1-7
|-10.45
|6.62
|437 [38]
|-12.37
|37.80
|447 [6]
|Creekside Christian
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|5-7
|-11.10
|-3.78
|450 [2]
|-13.98
|36.84
|448 [46]
|Twiggs County
|5-A Division II
|2-8
|-17.76
|3.60
|443 [46]
|-11.87
|45.61
|449 [38]
|Savannah
|3-A Division I
|0-10
|-18.11
|19.46
|406 [36]
|-18.02
|39.81
|450 [7]
|Pinecrest Academy
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|4-7
|-18.96
|-9.62
|456 [6]
|-18.77
|39.90
|451 [25]
|Riverside Military Academy
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|0-10
|-19.16
|22.52
|394 [13]
|-19.26
|39.62
|452 [4]
|Flint River Academy
|GIAA Region 1-A
|5-7
|-19.40
|-20.07
|461 [7]
|-20.95
|38.17
|453 [8]
|Rock Springs Christian
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|3-8
|-24.37
|-5.48
|455 [5]
|-21.25
|42.84
|454 [57]
|Walker
|6-AA †
|1-7
|-28.86
|-5.16
|454 [58]
|-20.13
|48.45
|455 [5]
|Memorial Day
|GIAA Region 2-A
|3-8
|-30.80
|2.53
|444 [3]
|-18.39
|52.14
|456 [6]
|Grace Christian
|GIAA Region 1-A
|1-8
|-31.65
|-13.54
|458 [5]
|-25.14
|46.23
|457 [58]
|Jordan
|2-AA
|0-10
|-33.88
|26.65
|376 [48]
|-21.76
|51.84
|458 [7]
|Harvester Christian
|GIAA Region 1-A
|2-8
|-34.50
|-4.60
|453 [4]
|-24.33
|49.89
|459 [47]
|Baconton Charter
|1-A Division II
|1-8
|-35.60
|14.10
|424 [45]
|-31.79
|43.53
|460 [11]
|Notre Dame Academy
|GIAA Region 1-AA
|4-6
|-45.81
|-41.68
|465 [12]
|-34.80
|50.74
|461 [9]
|Community Christian
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|3-6
|-48.52
|-27.89
|464 [9]
|-35.09
|53.15
|462 [48]
|Central (Talbotton)
|6-A Division II
|0-8
|-51.48
|18.35
|408 [41]
|-36.44
|54.76
|463 [12]
|St. Mary's Academy
|GIAA Region 1-AA
|1-8
|-60.94
|-22.73
|462 [11]
|-36.06
|64.60
|464 [54]
|Cross Keys
|4-AAAAA †
|0-8
|-70.97
|-24.01
|463 [54]
|-47.86
|62.83
|465 [49]
|GSIC
|8-A Division II †
|0-10
|-71.30
|-1.52
|447 [47]
|-40.72
|70.30
† - Plays a non-region schedule
Regions
Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.
|Rank
|Region
|Teams
|Comp Rating
|Avg Rating
|1
|1-AAAAAAA
|5
|82.41
|76.05
|2
|8-AAAAAAA
|6
|81.11
|71.97
|3
|2-AAAAAAA
|5
|80.19
|72.31
|4
|1-AAAAAA
|6
|77.22
|69.40
|5
|5-AAA
|4
|76.29
|67.75
|6
|5-AAAAAAA
|6
|76.03
|67.45
|7
|6-AAAAAAA
|6
|75.72
|68.78
|8
|4-AAAAAAA
|6
|75.14
|71.13
|9
|3-AAAAAAA
|5
|71.37
|68.52
|10
|5-AAAAAA
|8
|69.81
|59.93
|11
|6-AAAAAA
|7
|68.34
|59.66
|12
|3-AAAA
|6
|66.74
|55.88
|13
|7-AAAAA
|6
|66.11
|58.54
|14
|7-AAAAAA
|7
|65.59
|56.97
|15
|7-AAAA
|6
|64.62
|54.80
|16
|8-AAA
|6
|64.59
|56.29
|17
|1-AAAAA
|6
|63.58
|51.88
|18
|1-A Division I
|4
|63.46
|52.19
|19
|8-AAAAAA
|7
|62.29
|53.95
|20
|7-AAAAAAA
|7
|61.97
|51.81
|21
|2-A Division I
|5
|59.66
|49.68
|22
|8-A Division I
|4
|59.58
|51.97
|23
|1-AAA
|6
|59.56
|53.50
|24
|2-AAAAA
|7
|58.92
|49.86
|25
|8-AAAAA
|7
|58.60
|52.58
|26
|4-AAAA
|8
|58.19
|48.44
|27
|5-A Division I
|4
|56.81
|46.13
|28
|2-AAAAAA
|7
|56.28
|50.22
|29
|3-AA
|7
|55.65
|47.21
|30
|5-AAAAA
|8
|55.60
|49.54
|31
|4-AAAAAA
|6
|55.59
|49.04
|32
|1-AA
|7
|55.48
|49.11
|33
|1-AAAA
|5
|55.14
|45.57
|34
|2-AAAA
|7
|53.89
|47.20
|35
|3-AAA
|8
|53.32
|42.16
|36
|6-AAAAA
|7
|52.75
|43.51
|37
|3-AAAAAA
|8
|51.59
|40.61
|38
|2-AAA
|5
|51.56
|45.60
|39
|5-AAAA
|8
|51.11
|42.49
|40
|7-A Division II
|3
|50.27
|44.27
|41
|6-AAAA
|6
|49.00
|53.78
|42
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|5
|48.60
|41.04
|43
|8-AA
|6
|48.39
|42.35
|44
|6-A Division I
|4
|47.87
|49.10
|45
|7-AA
|7
|46.46
|35.15
|46
|7-AAA
|7
|44.40
|38.13
|47
|8-AAAA
|9
|43.74
|39.50
|48
|4-A Division I
|4
|42.98
|35.59
|49
|4-AA
|8
|42.38
|30.13
|50
|3-AAAAA
|5
|42.21
|34.47
|51
|2-A Division II
|5
|42.19
|36.90
|52
|7-A Division I
|7
|41.49
|33.31
|53
|6-AAA
|8
|40.72
|32.97
|54
|5-AA
|7
|40.39
|29.78
|55
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|5
|39.09
|31.68
|56
|4-AAA
|6
|38.80
|28.63
|57
|3-A Division I
|5
|38.70
|26.20
|58
|3-A Division II
|5
|37.63
|32.17
|59
|4-AAAAA
|6
|35.59
|35.26
|60
|4-A Division II
|6
|35.38
|27.49
|61
|6-AA
|7
|33.45
|25.87
|62
|GIAA Region 6-AA
|2
|29.72
|19.29
|63
|2-AA
|8
|29.47
|18.01
|64
|6-A Division II
|8
|29.00
|15.48
|65
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|6
|27.44
|21.89
|66
|5-A Division II
|6
|27.10
|16.02
|67
|1-A Division II
|7
|26.74
|17.21
|68
|8-A Division II
|6
|26.71
|29.30
|69
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|4
|21.77
|17.90
|70
|GIAA Region 2-AA
|3
|19.87
|15.37
|71
|GIAA Region 2-A
|3
|14.94
|3.43
|72
|GIAA Region 4-AA
|3
|14.34
|11.50
|73
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|5
|14.13
|5.89
|74
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|4
|8.69
|2.46
|75
|GIAA Region 3-AA
|2
|2.51
|0.20
|76
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|5
|-2.33
|-13.66
|77
|GIAA Region 1-A
|4
|-15.58
|-22.30
|78
|GIAA Region 1-AA
|2
|-48.69
|-53.37
Least Likely Results
These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.
|Date
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Score
|Diff
|Prob
|Likelihood
|09/02
|Deerfield-Windsor
|Strong Rock Christian
|19 - 42
|22.29
|93.4%
|0.078
|10/07
|Calhoun
|Hiram
|34 - 44
|23.73
|94.3%
|0.109
|08/19
|Camden County
|Columbia
|10 - 13
|30.95
|97.5%
|0.113
|09/30
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|21 - 20
|36.60
|98.7%
|0.128
|11/03
|Manchester
|Taylor County
|14 - 12
|38.38
|99.0%
|0.133
|11/04
|Kennesaw Mountain
|Cherokee
|14 - 30
|17.35
|88.7%
|0.148
|11/04
|Temple
|Crawford County
|29 - 38
|19.85
|91.3%
|0.159
|10/28
|Woodward Academy
|Mundy's Mill
|11 - 10
|31.91
|97.8%
|0.165
|09/02
|Telfair County
|Atkinson County
|14 - 32
|15.55
|86.3%
|0.166
|09/30
|Douglas County
|New Manchester
|10 - 6
|35.68
|98.6%
|0.195
|09/02
|Central Fellowship Christian
|Tiftarea Academy
|33 - 29
|34.96
|98.4%
|0.201
|08/19
|Veterans
|Richmond Academy
|23 - 20
|30.45
|97.4%
|0.220
|08/26
|Crawford County
|Taylor County
|7 - 28
|11.70
|80.0%
|0.222
|09/09
|Carver (Columbus)
|Northeast
|8 - 26
|11.31
|79.3%
|0.239
|09/23
|Arabia Mountain
|Locust Grove
|13 - 12
|23.94
|94.5%
|0.249
Highest Rated Matchups
These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.
|Game Rating
|Date
|Team
|Opponent
|Score
|Diff
|Prob
|95.13
|10/14
|Mill Creek
|Buford
|27 - 39
|3.93
|61.4%
|92.10
|11/18
|Mill Creek
|North Cobb
|43 - 7
|7.64
|71.2%
|91.20
|08/20
|Mill Creek
|Walton
|44 - 41
|8.62
|73.5%
|91.03
|11/25
|Carrollton
|Walton
|-
|6.89
|69.4%
|90.63
|11/18
|Buford
|Walton
|35 - 42
|4.69
|63.6%
|89.89
|09/16
|Mill Creek
|Cedar Grove
|52 - 36
|11.96
|80.5%
|89.87
|09/23
|Colquitt County
|Cedar Grove
|39 - 17
|9.36
|75.2%
|89.86
|09/02
|Buford
|North Cobb
|21 - 14
|5.68
|66.2%
|89.59
|09/02
|Carrollton
|Rome
|23 - 6
|8.49
|73.2%
|89.16
|10/07
|Walton
|North Cobb
|6 - 33
|2.95
|58.7%
|87.39
|09/23
|North Cobb
|Milton
|21 - 7
|4.07
|61.8%
|87.16
|10/21
|Carrollton
|Westlake
|28 - 19
|8.99
|74.4%
|86.92
|11/25
|Thomas County Central
|Roswell
|-
|7.63
|71.2%
|86.26
|09/09
|Ware County
|Benedictine
|14 - 10
|5.27
|65.1%
|86.12
|08/19
|North Cobb
|Westlake
|21 - 17
|3.08
|59.0%
