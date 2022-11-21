ajc logo
Maxwell summary after Second Round

High School Sports Blog
By Loren Maxwell
26 minutes ago

The Maxwell Ratings will rank the 465 teams of the Georgia High School Association (GHSA), the Georgia Independent Athletic Association (GIAA), and the Georgia Association of Private & Parochial Schools (GAPPS) throughout the 2022 season. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on field results and do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.

Maxwell GHSA Football Ratings

As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.

The ratings are scaled so that there is a 50% chance in any given year of at least one team eclipsing a rating of 100.00.

A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half of the home advantage.

For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 2,244 of 2,444 total games (ignoring ties) (91.82%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 10.06 points and all game margins within 13.20 points.

All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

Home Advantage: 1.97

By Class

AAAAAAA AAAAAA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Mill Creek11-197.541Hughes12-096.64
2Colquitt County12-094.942Thomas County Central12-090.38
3Carrollton12-093.853Rome11-187.32
4Buford11-191.654Roswell11-184.72
5Walton10-288.925Gainesville12-084.02
6North Cobb9-387.946Woodward Academy11-183.05
7Milton9-385.837Lee County8-478.84
8Westlake9-382.898Houston County10-277.00
9Grayson10-281.329Marist10-276.39
10Lambert10-279.6810Northside (Warner Robins)7-572.72
11Parkview8-479.6511South Paulding8-472.23
12North Gwinnett10-278.3212Brunswick10-170.37
13Valdosta8-377.0913Alpharetta8-469.95
14Marietta5-775.3314Allatoona6-668.32
15Norcross8-475.1715Blessed Trinity7-466.93



AAAAA AAAA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Ware County11-087.731Cedartown12-088.24
2Creekside10-279.642Benedictine10-284.43
3Cartersville11-179.003North Oconee12-081.15
4Coffee10-272.284Bainbridge8-475.76
5Calhoun9-372.075Perry10-273.19
6Dutchtown11-169.216Wayne County10-271.46
7Warner Robins8-469.087Troup11-169.37
8Cambridge9-369.058Burke County9-368.41
9Jefferson8-368.049Stockbridge10-268.21
10Kell10-263.8610Whitewater8-363.99
11Mays8-463.2011LaGrange8-363.53
12Jones County6-563.1612Holy Innocents9-363.03
13Loganville9-262.2013Starr's Mill7-360.72
14Dalton6-660.8314Stephenson7-460.18
15Eastside6-558.4915Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)6-558.76



AAA AA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Cedar Grove9-287.551Fitzgerald12-072.51
2Sandy Creek10-275.902Pierce County11-170.38
3Calvary Day11-074.163Appling County10-169.34
4Carver (Atlanta)8-369.734Rockmart10-269.17
5Oconee County8-469.385Thomson11-166.89
6Savannah Christian11-168.266South Atlanta11-064.37
7Stephens County9-368.077Fellowship Christian9-360.35
8Monroe Area6-667.018Callaway9-358.90
9Thomasville9-366.119Cook8-456.73
10Carver (Columbus)9-265.9810Putnam County9-356.70
11Hebron Christian9-363.1011Athens Academy8-353.16
12Peach County8-462.9512Northeast8-452.70
13Dougherty9-361.4313North Cobb Christian10-250.05
14Hart County5-559.5714Worth County8-349.40
15Adairsville10-256.0215Laney8-349.38



A Division I A Division II
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Irwin County10-178.611Bowdon11-159.00
2Prince Avenue Christian11-077.322Schley County10-254.50
3Swainsboro11-074.473Early County9-353.11
4Rabun County12-071.324Johnson County12-051.78
5Brooks County7-370.165Clinch County10-249.19
6Bleckley County10-264.866Charlton County8-347.91
7Metter9-361.247McIntosh County Academy10-244.79
8Elbert County10-260.088Wilcox County9-343.53
9Darlington11-159.049Lincoln County9-242.85
10St. Francis9-358.4710Manchester7-441.54
11Dublin7-457.1111Christian Heritage5-741.20
12Lamar County10-255.1712Dooly County7-541.04
13Mount Pisgah Christian9-351.5313Telfair County9-340.86
14Social Circle8-449.3814Emanuel County Institute4-738.71
15Trion9-348.7315Aquinas7-438.31



GIAA AAAA-AAA GIAA AA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1John Milledge Academy11-061.311Central Fellowship Christian11-040.36
2St. Anne-Pacelli10-152.482Brentwood School8-325.86
3Tattnall Square7-447.613Briarwood Academy8-318.83
4Stratford Academy8-346.964Gatewood School5-612.19
5Brookstone8-342.355Augusta Prep5-68.90



GIAA A GAPPS AA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Thomas Jefferson9-224.921Skipstone Academy11-018.48
2Robert Toombs Academy7-416.182Cherokee Christian10-217.34
3Fullington Academy8-4-3.653King's Academy9-37.96
4Flint River Academy5-7-19.404Lanier Christian7-43.51
5Memorial Day3-8-30.805Calvary Christian6-6-2.81



All-Class

Classification rankings are shown in [brackets]. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

Rank Team Region Rec Rating Sch Str Rank Offense Defense
1 [1]Mill Creek8-AAAAAAA11-197.5473.117 [6]45.01-12.81
2 [1]Hughes5-AAAAAA12-096.6457.9179 [27]44.10-12.82
3 [2]Colquitt County1-AAAAAAA12-094.9469.8518 [16]42.64-12.59
4 [3]Carrollton2-AAAAAAA12-093.8566.2535 [31]39.92-14.21
5 [4]Buford8-AAAAAAA11-191.6571.5010 [9]37.90-14.02
6 [2]Thomas County Central1-AAAAAA12-090.3863.0243 [8]39.33-11.33
7 [5]Walton5-AAAAAAA10-288.9269.7120 [18]39.08-10.12
8 [1]Cedartown7-AAAA12-088.2455.5199 [8]34.30-14.21
9 [6]North Cobb5-AAAAAAA9-387.9474.515 [4]33.48-14.74
10 [1]Ware County1-AAAAA11-087.7355.03101 [11]32.13-15.88
11 [1]Cedar Grove5-AAA9-287.5570.1615 [1]36.95-10.88
12 [3]Rome6-AAAAAA11-187.3259.8557 [15]34.85-12.75
13 [7]Milton6-AAAAAAA9-385.8369.8717 [15]33.23-12.89
14 [4]Roswell7-AAAAAA11-184.7259.5461 [17]35.44-9.56
15 [2]Benedictine3-AAAA10-284.4355.7097 [7]32.75-11.95
16 [5]Gainesville8-AAAAAA12-084.0257.5681 [29]34.08-10.22
17 [6]Woodward Academy3-AAAAAA11-183.0544.49217 [49]29.62-13.71
18 [8]Westlake2-AAAAAAA9-382.8970.1016 [14]34.26-8.91
19 [9]Grayson4-AAAAAAA10-281.3266.5932 [28]31.67-9.93
20 [3]North Oconee8-AAAA12-081.1543.84225 [40]29.53-11.90
21 [10]Lambert6-AAAAAAA10-279.6864.5442 [33]33.75-6.21
22 [11]Parkview4-AAAAAAA8-479.6570.2114 [13]32.91-7.01
23 [2]Creekside5-AAAAA10-279.6451.32137 [20]30.36-9.55
24 [3]Cartersville7-AAAAA11-179.0051.99131 [18]32.80-6.48
25 [7]Lee County1-AAAAAA8-478.8468.6624 [2]32.26-6.85
26 [1]Irwin County1-A Division I10-178.6148.01176 [6]29.93-8.96
27 [12]North Gwinnett7-AAAAAAA10-278.3257.3684 [39]32.93-5.67
28 [2]Prince Avenue Christian5-A Division I11-077.3247.23185 [9]32.94-4.66
29 [13]Valdosta1-AAAAAAA8-377.0968.3927 [24]26.43-10.94
30 [8]Houston County1-AAAAAA10-277.0057.8180 [28]33.17-4.10
31 [9]Marist4-AAAAAA10-276.3954.48108 [35]32.80-3.86
32 [2]Sandy Creek5-AAA10-275.9057.0988 [6]30.39-5.79
33 [4]Bainbridge1-AAAA8-475.7661.8346 [1]29.75-6.29
34 [14]Marietta3-AAAAAAA5-775.3377.382 [2]28.32-7.29
35 [15]Norcross7-AAAAAAA8-475.1761.3149 [35]31.21-4.24
36 [16]Camden County1-AAAAAAA8-474.7762.4544 [34]28.82-6.23
37 [3]Swainsboro2-A Division I11-074.4741.15251 [18]29.31-5.44
38 [3]Calvary Day3-AAA11-074.1636.37310 [39]34.450.02
39 [17]North Paulding3-AAAAAAA7-473.8966.2733 [29]29.48-4.69
40 [18]Brookwood4-AAAAAAA6-573.7372.318 [7]30.03-3.98
41 [5]Perry2-AAAA10-273.1950.93144 [19]27.75-5.72
42 [19]South Forsyth6-AAAAAAA6-572.8568.9123 [21]27.89-5.24
43 [10]Northside (Warner Robins)1-AAAAAA7-572.7267.5528 [3]24.87-8.13
44 [1]Fitzgerald1-AA12-072.5146.08200 [8]28.15-4.64
45 [4]Coffee1-AAAAA10-272.2848.20172 [31]29.34-3.22
46 [11]South Paulding5-AAAAAA8-472.2365.8337 [4]31.37-1.13
47 [20]East Coweta2-AAAAAAA6-572.2069.7619 [17]30.19-2.30
48 [5]Calhoun7-AAAAA9-372.0761.3150 [2]29.61-2.73
49 [21]Lowndes1-AAAAAAA5-671.4979.451 [1]28.49-3.27
50 [6]Wayne County3-AAAA10-271.4655.26100 [9]25.31-6.43
51 [22]Denmark6-AAAAAAA6-571.4170.6012 [11]26.40-5.28
52 [4]Rabun County8-A Division I12-071.3248.69165 [4]27.17-4.43
53 [2]Pierce County3-AA11-170.3846.10199 [7]29.13-1.53
54 [12]Brunswick2-AAAAAA10-170.3749.68152 [43]28.10-2.54
55 [5]Brooks County1-A Division I7-370.1655.7896 [1]27.35-3.08
56 [13]Alpharetta7-AAAAAA8-469.9560.9952 [11]29.66-0.57
57 [4]Carver (Atlanta)5-AAA8-369.7358.7971 [3]25.24-4.77
58 [23]Kennesaw Mountain5-AAAAAAA7-369.4660.3156 [36]29.820.09
59 [5]Oconee County8-AAA8-469.3858.6773 [4]25.93-3.73
60 [7]Troup4-AAAA11-169.3746.02201 [36]29.880.23
61 [3]Appling County3-AA10-169.3446.81192 [6]25.22-4.40
62 [6]Dutchtown2-AAAAA11-169.2147.03189 [35]23.18-6.31
63 [4]Rockmart7-AA10-269.1745.56207 [9]28.92-0.53
64 [7]Warner Robins2-AAAAA8-469.0857.2285 [7]25.37-3.98
65 [8]Cambridge6-AAAAA9-369.0553.17126 [17]27.99-1.34
66 [8]Burke County3-AAAA9-368.4158.2576 [4]25.75-2.93
67 [14]Allatoona6-AAAAAA6-668.3264.7441 [7]25.09-3.51
68 [6]Savannah Christian3-AAA11-168.2638.64279 [34]25.28-3.26
69 [9]Stockbridge5-AAAA10-268.2147.79177 [32]25.70-2.78
70 [7]Stephens County8-AAA9-368.0753.49122 [10]23.96-4.39
71 [9]Jefferson8-AAAAA8-368.0455.6998 [10]24.27-4.05
72 [24]Pebblebrook2-AAAAAAA4-767.8868.5925 [22]25.14-3.02
73 [25]Newton4-AAAAAAA6-567.0666.2534 [30]23.92-3.41
74 [8]Monroe Area8-AAA6-667.0158.8968 [2]26.11-1.17
75 [15]Blessed Trinity7-AAAAAA7-466.9359.2964 [19]23.12-4.09
76 [26]Harrison3-AAAAAAA4-866.9171.629 [8]24.65-2.54
77 [5]Thomson4-AA11-166.8934.75318 [31]24.12-3.05
78 [27]McEachern3-AAAAAAA4-666.6170.4913 [12]24.92-1.97
79 [16]Douglas County5-AAAAAA7-466.2260.8353 [12]24.50-2.00
80 [28]Collins Hill8-AAAAAAA4-666.1876.193 [3]22.60-3.86
81 [9]Thomasville1-AAA9-366.1157.4883 [5]23.91-2.48
82 [29]Mountain View8-AAAAAAA5-666.1169.2222 [20]23.44-2.95
83 [10]Carver (Columbus)1-AAA9-265.9847.73178 [15]23.88-2.38
84 [30]West Forsyth6-AAAAAAA4-665.8767.0330 [26]22.87-3.28
85 [6]Bleckley County2-A Division I10-264.8645.91204 [12]22.22-2.92
86 [6]South Atlanta6-AA11-064.3728.23368 [46]27.292.64
87 [17]Sequoyah6-AAAAAA5-664.1364.7740 [6]20.08-4.34
88 [10]Whitewater4-AAAA8-363.9949.30157 [24]24.700.42
89 [10]Kell6-AAAAA10-263.8647.31183 [33]24.12-0.01
90 [11]LaGrange4-AAAA8-363.5351.05141 [18]24.450.65
91 [18]North Forsyth8-AAAAAA8-463.2858.7672 [24]24.661.10
92 [31]South Gwinnett4-AAAAAAA4-663.2567.2929 [25]23.650.11
93 [11]Mays5-AAAAA8-463.2053.48123 [16]27.013.53
94 [12]Jones County2-AAAAA6-563.1658.3075 [5]25.281.83
95 [11]Hebron Christian8-AAA9-363.1048.65166 [14]27.644.27
96 [12]Holy Innocents6-AAAA9-363.0349.48154 [23]21.51-1.79
97 [12]Peach County2-AAA8-462.9553.73120 [9]22.61-0.62
98 [13]Loganville8-AAAAA9-262.2050.75146 [24]21.95-0.53
99 [19]Creekview6-AAAAAA4-662.1561.9745 [9]20.76-1.67
100 [20]North Atlanta4-AAAAAA8-462.1048.04174 [46]22.480.10
101 [32]Meadowcreek7-AAAAAAA7-462.0553.79119 [41]26.434.10
102 [33]Richmond Hill1-AAAAAAA3-761.9471.4011 [10]20.85-1.36
103 [34]Archer4-AAAAAAA2-861.7874.256 [5]21.13-0.92
104 [13]Dougherty1-AAA9-361.4347.29184 [16]24.162.45
105 [1]John Milledge AcademyGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA11-061.3130.03357 [8]20.80-0.79
106 [21]Paulding County5-AAAAAA6-561.2861.7948 [10]21.640.08
107 [7]Metter3-A Division I9-361.2442.91237 [15]19.66-1.86
108 [22]River Ridge6-AAAAAA6-561.0760.7254 [13]22.621.27
109 [23]Effingham County2-AAAAAA7-460.8453.71121 [41]21.210.09
110 [14]Dalton7-AAAAA6-660.8361.0751 [3]22.281.17
111 [13]Starr's Mill4-AAAA7-360.7247.22186 [34]19.06-1.94
112 [24]Shiloh8-AAAAAA5-660.6254.29111 [37]22.651.75
113 [7]Fellowship Christian8-AA9-360.3548.48168 [5]21.160.53
114 [14]Stephenson6-AAAA7-460.1857.1287 [5]23.012.55
115 [8]Elbert County8-A Division I10-260.0848.01175 [5]23.823.46
116 [25]St. Pius X4-AAAAAA6-660.0558.2577 [26]20.06-0.27
117 [35]Hillgrove3-AAAAAAA3-859.8669.6721 [19]20.130.00
118 [14]Hart County8-AAA5-559.5746.84191 [17]21.922.08
119 [9]Darlington7-A Division I11-159.0436.68308 [27]22.082.76
120 [1]Bowdon7-A Division II11-159.0040.83254 [4]24.184.90
121 [8]Callaway5-AA9-358.9038.30285 [24]19.530.35
122 [36]Dacula8-AAAAAAA3-858.8768.4426 [23]19.750.60
123 [15]Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)4-AAAA6-558.7654.05114 [13]20.391.35
124 [15]Eastside8-AAAAA6-558.4950.99143 [23]19.881.11
125 [10]St. Francis6-A Division I9-358.4747.05188 [10]19.030.27
126 [16]Clarke Central8-AAAAA5-658.3959.5660 [4]22.313.64
127 [16]Pace Academy5-AAAA8-357.8246.24198 [35]22.384.28
128 [17]Lithia Springs5-AAAAA6-557.7454.59107 [13]21.773.75
129 [17]Central (Carrollton)7-AAAA8-457.7048.48167 [28]21.663.68
130 [18]Cass7-AAAAA5-757.5053.89115 [15]19.071.29
131 [11]Dublin2-A Division I7-457.1146.51196 [11]18.280.89
132 [26]Sprayberry7-AAAAAA4-756.9859.7059 [16]21.844.58
133 [9]Cook1-AA8-456.7351.67133 [3]22.095.08
134 [10]Putnam County4-AA9-356.7037.51303 [27]18.871.89
135 [18]Cairo1-AAAA8-456.1548.76164 [27]19.473.04
136 [15]Adairsville6-AAA10-256.0239.99267 [30]24.818.51
137 [37]Wheeler5-AAAAAAA5-655.7959.3762 [37]18.362.30
138 [19]New Hampstead3-AAAA6-555.7151.30139 [17]23.187.19
139 [27]Newnan5-AAAAAA4-655.6360.5155 [14]21.095.18
140 [20]Sonoraville7-AAAA6-555.5155.8595 [6]21.305.51
141 [16]Dawson County7-AAA8-355.2345.96202 [18]18.573.06
142 [12]Lamar County4-A Division I10-255.1739.63270 [21]20.745.29
143 [28]Glynn Academy2-AAAAAA6-555.1453.84116 [39]19.914.48
144 [21]Westminster (Atlanta)6-AAAA6-554.9554.73106 [11]15.990.76
145 [2]Schley County6-A Division II10-254.5023.96384 [28]17.562.77
146 [19]Maynard Jackson5-AAAAA7-454.2146.48197 [39]17.613.12
147 [22]Heritage (Ringgold)7-AAAA8-354.0844.13220 [38]20.105.74
148 [38]Cherokee5-AAAAAAA3-854.0865.4638 [32]20.906.54
149 [23]Lovett5-AAAA7-554.0148.81163 [26]16.952.66
150 [29]Etowah6-AAAAAA5-553.9754.76104 [34]19.815.56
151 [30]Veterans1-AAAAAA5-553.7058.6074 [25]19.715.74
152 [17]Harlem4-AAA10-253.4233.49333 [46]16.292.59
153 [20]Northside (Columbus)3-AAAAA10-253.4038.13291 [50]20.246.56
154 [11]Athens Academy8-AA8-353.1645.24211 [11]18.605.16
155 [3]Early County1-A Division II9-353.1130.88350 [15]16.673.28
156 [31]Alexander5-AAAAAA3-752.9759.3763 [18]18.485.24
157 [39]Peachtree Ridge7-AAAAAAA6-552.8851.22140 [42]18.355.20
158 [12]Northeast2-AA8-452.7033.29335 [39]18.125.14
159 [2]St. Anne-PacelliGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA10-152.4826.34377 [11]16.854.09
160 [32]Lovejoy3-AAAAAA7-452.3745.27210 [47]19.296.64
161 [18]Crisp County1-AAA5-652.2956.0893 [7]16.944.37
162 [24]Hapeville Charter6-AAAA2-952.0861.8247 [2]16.053.69
163 [19]Liberty County3-AAA7-551.9445.05213 [20]17.054.83
164 [4]Johnson County5-A Division II12-051.7820.55402 [39]18.516.45
165 [25]Spalding2-AAAA7-551.7548.96162 [25]17.555.53
166 [21]Ola2-AAAAA6-551.5949.48153 [27]18.146.27
167 [13]Mount Pisgah Christian6-A Division I9-351.5341.76248 [17]20.598.79
168 [40]Central Gwinnett8-AAAAAAA5-551.4958.8469 [38]17.355.58
169 [26]Northwest Whitfield7-AAAA5-551.2250.93145 [20]19.037.53
170 [33]Mundy's Mill3-AAAAAA7-451.1442.93236 [53]15.073.66
171 [20]Mary Persons2-AAA6-550.9049.22158 [13]17.486.30
172 [22]Centennial6-AAAAA5-650.4851.52134 [19]17.396.64
173 [23]Hiram7-AAAAA5-550.3147.06187 [34]23.0112.42
174 [13]North Cobb Christian6-AA10-250.0530.57351 [42]13.703.37
175 [24]Flowery Branch8-AAAAA3-749.7557.1586 [8]15.295.26
176 [25]Statesboro1-AAAAA3-749.7458.0078 [6]18.678.65
177 [14]Worth County1-AA8-349.4042.52244 [15]18.618.93
178 [15]Laney4-AA8-349.3833.40334 [38]13.203.54
179 [14]Social Circle5-A Division I8-449.3840.30262 [19]14.935.28
180 [26]Chamblee4-AAAAA8-349.2435.90312 [52]16.697.17
181 [5]Clinch County2-A Division II10-249.1934.68319 [9]16.957.49
182 [34]Lanier8-AAAAAA4-749.0358.8470 [23]14.845.54
183 [16]Fannin County7-AA7-549.0139.55271 [21]16.377.09
184 [15]Trion7-A Division I9-348.7332.40339 [28]18.459.44
185 [17]Eagle's Landing Christian5-AA7-548.5742.60242 [14]19.2310.38
186 [27]Walnut Grove8-AAAA9-348.5240.69255 [47]15.016.22
187 [41]Osborne5-AAAAAAA5-548.5045.90205 [44]15.366.58
188 [27]Greater Atlanta Christian6-AAAAA5-648.3850.46149 [25]15.596.93
189 [28]Hampton5-AAAA7-448.2342.61241 [43]17.238.72
190 [16]Whitefield Academy6-A Division I6-548.2043.70227 [13]14.986.49
191 [28]Winder-Barrow8-AAAAA5-548.1243.83226 [42]16.067.66
192 [6]Charlton County2-A Division II8-347.9138.23286 [5]16.448.25
193 [29]Jenkins1-AAAAA3-747.6966.0736 [1]15.377.41
194 [29]Miller Grove6-AAAA4-647.6450.69147 [21]16.408.48
195 [3]Tattnall SquareGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA7-447.6140.56258 [2]18.7010.82
196 [30]Baldwin2-AAAA4-747.2254.76105 [10]16.999.49
197 [21]Morgan County4-AAA7-447.1637.96295 [37]17.159.71
198 [30]Villa Rica5-AAAAA4-647.1354.37110 [14]16.118.70
199 [35]Jackson County8-AAAAAA3-747.1354.38109 [36]13.686.27
200 [22]Ringgold6-AAA7-447.1139.15275 [33]15.578.19
201 [23]Lumpkin County7-AAA8-347.0432.59338 [47]16.619.30
202 [4]Stratford AcademyGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA8-346.9632.15345 [6]15.958.71
203 [24]Jackson2-AAA5-646.7051.44136 [12]15.828.84
204 [18]Berrien1-AA7-546.6144.68215 [13]18.1611.27
205 [17]Commerce8-A Division I6-546.5947.70179 [7]14.817.94
206 [31]Northgate3-AAAAA5-746.2646.52195 [38]14.467.92
207 [19]Dodge County1-AA4-646.2050.49148 [4]15.749.27
208 [36]Evans2-AAAAAA4-746.0554.18113 [38]15.669.33
209 [37]East Paulding5-AAAAAA3-745.9058.9367 [22]17.4011.23
210 [20]Toombs County3-AA6-545.8440.67256 [17]14.548.42
211 [21]Columbia5-AA7-445.7939.22274 [22]13.087.02
212 [32]Union Grove2-AAAAA4-645.6349.37156 [28]9.743.83
213 [25]Long County3-AAA6-545.5239.86268 [31]15.499.69
214 [33]Decatur4-AAAAA7-545.3742.98235 [44]17.9412.29
215 [22]North Murray7-AA6-545.3238.48282 [23]20.6015.00
216 [23]Tattnall County3-AA5-645.2045.17212 [12]12.416.93
217 [24]Union County8-AA8-445.0737.54302 [26]14.058.70
218 [26]Monroe1-AAA5-544.9142.55243 [25]13.338.14
219 [7]McIntosh County Academy3-A Division II10-244.7933.87328 [11]11.626.54
220 [31]Southwest DeKalb6-AAAA2-844.7953.25124 [14]15.7110.64
221 [42]Campbell2-AAAAAAA1-944.7166.8631 [27]13.568.58
222 [32]Westside (Macon)2-AAAA7-444.6539.37272 [49]15.1610.23
223 [25]Vidalia3-AA6-444.3840.50259 [19]13.378.71
224 [26]Model7-AA6-544.1736.65309 [28]11.937.48
225 [38]Tift County1-AAAAAA1-943.7875.024 [1]13.849.79
226 [34]Tucker4-AAAAA4-743.6345.41209 [40]13.309.40
227 [8]Wilcox County4-A Division II9-343.5330.44353 [16]18.1514.34
228 [39]South Effingham2-AAAAAA4-543.4344.12221 [50]11.667.95
229 [33]Madison County8-AAAA6-543.2740.06265 [48]14.9811.43
230 [9]Lincoln County8-A Division II9-242.8530.31354 [17]14.3811.25
231 [34]Griffin2-AAAA3-742.4450.35150 [22]14.4611.74
232 [40]Lassiter7-AAAAAA3-742.3654.76103 [33]12.179.53
233 [5]BrookstoneGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA8-342.3534.52321 [4]13.8811.25
234 [41]Johns Creek7-AAAAAA2-842.0257.5182 [30]13.0510.75
235 [27]Pickens7-AAA5-641.9243.56229 [22]12.009.81
236 [28]Upson-Lee2-AAA4-741.9045.95203 [19]13.5911.42
237 [42]Habersham Central8-AAAAAA3-741.6753.01129 [42]12.7810.83
238 [10]Manchester6-A Division II7-441.5432.18343 [13]11.589.76
239 [11]Christian Heritage7-A Division II5-741.2046.78193 [1]11.439.95
240 [35]Southeast Bulloch3-AAAA2-841.1254.21112 [12]12.7811.38
241 [12]Dooly County4-A Division II7-541.0437.80297 [6]11.4110.10
242 [29]Coahulla Creek6-AAA7-440.9533.92326 [45]12.6411.41
243 [13]Telfair County4-A Division II9-340.8629.58358 [19]15.3514.22
244 [30]Wesleyan7-AAA4-740.8243.27231 [23]11.2610.16
245 [36]Riverdale4-AAAA3-740.5047.41182 [33]14.2713.50
246 [43]Duluth7-AAAAAAA4-640.4244.21218 [45]12.1511.46
247 [1]Central Fellowship ChristianGIAA Region 6-AA11-040.363.73442 [9]14.1313.49
248 [37]Cedar Shoals8-AAAA5-640.2848.08173 [31]13.1912.64
249 [31]Hephzibah4-AAA6-540.2634.98315 [41]14.3913.85
250 [44]Discovery7-AAAAAAA3-739.7349.44155 [43]9.699.69
251 [18]Heard County4-A Division I6-639.6238.09292 [24]10.9811.08
252 [43]Grovetown2-AAAAAA4-639.5348.36170 [45]12.2312.43
253 [38]Woodland (Stockbridge)5-AAAA5-539.4841.11252 [46]11.1311.37
254 [19]Pepperell7-A Division I6-539.2937.60301 [26]9.7510.18
255 [39]Howard2-AAAA6-439.1338.46283 [51]10.5711.15
256 [35]Eagle's Landing2-AAAAA2-839.0055.9294 [9]15.7016.42
257 [32]Gilmer7-AAA5-538.9634.88317 [42]12.0312.79
258 [14]Emanuel County Institute3-A Division II4-738.7143.94223 [3]14.1815.20
259 [15]Aquinas8-A Division II7-438.3132.61337 [12]12.6614.07
260 [20]Mount Vernon6-A Division I4-738.2042.30246 [16]13.9115.44
261 [33]Savannah Country Day3-AAA5-538.1638.20288 [35]9.3210.88
262 [34]Douglass5-AAA3-837.8151.75132 [11]6.328.23
263 [35]Bremen6-AAA5-637.7640.39261 [28]6.688.65
264 [40]McDonough5-AAAA4-637.7237.79298 [53]11.4313.42
265 [41]East Forsyth8-AAAA6-437.7131.04349 [56]9.9211.94
266 [36]White County7-AAA4-637.5639.83269 [32]13.1215.29
267 [36]Chapel Hill5-AAAAA3-737.3746.70194 [37]6.819.17
268 [44]Dunwoody4-AAAAAA5-537.2838.37284 [55]11.7414.18
269 [37]Arabia Mountain4-AAAAA5-637.2339.22273 [46]7.059.54
270 [37]Johnson (Savannah)3-AAA5-537.2040.02266 [29]9.1911.72
271 [16]Jenkins County3-A Division II7-437.1625.95379 [27]8.9711.53
272 [42]Westover1-AAAA3-837.0845.77206 [37]8.8311.47
273 [38]Banneker5-AAAAA4-637.0349.04161 [30]8.5111.21
274 [45]Forsyth Central6-AAAAAAA2-837.0256.9490 [40]10.6013.30
275 [21]Screven County3-A Division I9-236.9118.32409 [37]7.009.82
276 [27]Spencer2-AA8-336.7324.48382 [50]7.6810.67
277 [22]Pelham1-A Division I3-836.4451.46135 [3]10.4413.73
278 [39]McIntosh3-AAAAA5-636.2839.03277 [47]11.9215.36
279 [28]Sumter County1-AA1-936.2052.73130 [2]10.2613.78
280 [45]Lakeside (Evans)2-AAAAAA3-736.1949.05159 [44]8.6412.17
281 [43]Cherokee Bluff8-AAAA3-736.1743.93224 [39]9.0012.56
282 [17]Washington-Wilkes8-A Division II8-436.1028.34366 [22]9.6513.27
283 [29]Jeff Davis1-AA1-936.0956.1792 [1]8.0611.69
284 [30]Washington County4-AA4-736.0140.21264 [20]12.0315.74
285 [6]Brookwood SchoolGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA8-335.9128.11369 [9]12.1515.96
286 [46]Pope7-AAAAAA1-935.7965.0739 [5]10.9314.86
287 [18]Lanier County2-A Division II6-635.7937.19306 [8]8.0611.99
288 [47]Morrow3-AAAAAA5-635.6443.69228 [51]11.0815.17
289 [23]Dade County7-A Division I6-535.4340.27263 [20]9.8214.11
290 [31]Brantley County3-AA5-535.0037.80296 [25]8.8313.56
291 [32]East Jackson8-AA5-634.5733.72329 [34]8.2713.42
292 [48]Alcovy3-AAAAAA4-633.6043.21232 [52]10.2416.36
293 [49]Riverwood4-AAAAAA2-933.5753.83117 [40]11.1117.26
294 [33]ACE Charter2-AA8-333.2917.98411 [55]11.6818.11
295 [24]Bryan County3-A Division I6-533.1826.27378 [34]8.2214.75
296 [44]Hardaway1-AAAA2-833.1553.23125 [15]8.6615.22
297 [25]Jefferson County2-A Division I2-932.9553.04128 [2]9.5216.30
298 [50]Jonesboro3-AAAAAA3-732.8944.77214 [48]6.9013.73
299 [26]Temple4-A Division I4-732.7337.61300 [25]9.9816.97
300 [19]Mount Zion (Carroll)7-A Division II5-632.6131.72347 [14]7.3414.45
301 [34]Banks County8-AA5-532.1831.86346 [41]8.0015.55
302 [40]Chattahoochee6-AAAAA2-832.1646.99190 [36]8.8916.45
303 [35]Haralson County7-AA3-732.1341.58250 [16]9.0816.67
304 [45]North Hall8-AAAA3-732.0241.63249 [45]7.1714.87
305 [46]West Laurens2-AAAA1-932.0153.08127 [16]6.0813.79
306 [51]Apalachee8-AAAAAA0-1031.9256.7191 [32]5.9813.78
307 [7]Deerfield-WindsorGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA8-331.8221.73395 [14]7.1015.00
308 [8]First PresbyterianGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA2-931.7442.99234 [1]10.8518.84
309 [41]Woodland (Cartersville)7-AAAAA1-931.5551.31138 [21]7.7215.89
310 [20]Mitchell County1-A Division II5-631.1230.30355 [18]4.0512.65
311 [27]Jasper County5-A Division I4-730.8538.96278 [22]5.0413.92
312 [36]Landmark Christian5-AA5-630.7533.51332 [37]3.3112.28
313 [21]Greene County8-A Division II6-530.6427.08374 [26]8.0617.14
314 [42]Bradwell Institute1-AAAAA1-930.4954.81102 [12]6.8116.04
315 [38]Columbus1-AAA2-830.2642.84239 [24]10.5319.99
316 [43]Harris County3-AAAAA2-930.2243.08233 [43]3.7213.23
317 [37]Mount Paran Christian6-AA4-629.9933.88327 [33]7.6317.36
318 [28]Athens Christian8-A Division I4-729.9138.48281 [23]9.0718.88
319 [9]Westfield SchoolGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA5-629.3732.31341 [5]9.2919.64
320 [39]Gordon Lee6-AAA4-628.9932.35340 [48]7.5818.31
321 [38]Providence Christian8-AA2-828.7640.59257 [18]10.3521.31
322 [52]New Manchester5-AAAAAA0-1028.5758.9566 [21]4.0615.20
323 [22]Macon County6-A Division II5-628.2823.67387 [31]7.2918.73
324 [23]Turner County2-A Division II2-928.2744.66216 [2]9.4320.88
325 [47]Fayette County4-AAAA1-928.2548.32171 [30]3.5014.97
326 [44]North Springs6-AAAAA4-628.1538.17290 [49]3.2814.85
327 [24]Chattahoochee County6-A Division II5-628.1121.35400 [38]4.3916.00
328 [48]Chestatee8-AAAA2-827.2342.90238 [41]7.6120.09
329 [29]Oglethorpe County5-A Division I5-626.9629.15359 [31]6.7719.53
330 [49]Luella5-AAAA1-926.9548.38169 [29]0.5113.29
331 [53]Lakeside (Atlanta)4-AAAAAA †8-226.4814.93422 [57]4.0317.28
332 [25]Wilkinson County5-A Division II7-526.4223.78386 [30]0.9014.20
333 [40]LaFayette6-AAA3-726.0435.90311 [40]4.7918.48
334 [2]Brentwood SchoolGIAA Region 2-AA8-325.8617.62414 [2]4.0317.89
335 [50]Shaw1-AAAA4-725.7332.77336 [55]2.9216.91
336 [41]Pike County2-AAA2-825.5338.19289 [36]5.9820.17
337 [39]Washington6-AA3-725.4533.52331 [36]1.0615.33
338 [26]Wheeler County4-A Division II5-625.3629.06362 [21]3.6818.04
339 [42]Richmond Academy4-AAA4-625.2224.81381 [50]1.3815.88
340 [10]Frederica AcademyGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA4-625.1230.44352 [7]4.3918.99
341 [1]Thomas JeffersonGIAA Region 2-A9-224.928.31436 [2]4.0918.89
342 [54]South Cobb4-AAAAAA0-1024.8856.9689 [31]4.4719.32
343 [11]Valwood SchoolGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA7-424.7417.94412 [18]3.9218.89
344 [27]Miller County1-A Division II5-624.6322.86392 [35]0.7215.81
345 [12]Pinewood ChristianGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA7-524.2222.67393 [12]7.3522.86
346 [13]Bethlehem Christian AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA10-223.7510.18433 [24]1.9317.90
347 [30]Bacon County1-A Division I1-1023.5547.48180 [8]2.7218.89
348 [45]Greenbrier1-AAAAA0-1023.3550.14151 [26]-0.0816.30
349 [28]Atkinson County2-A Division II2-823.3437.37305 [7]4.6020.98
350 [46]Heritage (Conyers)8-AAAAA2-823.0649.05160 [29]5.4322.09
351 [14]Heritage (Newnan)GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA8-422.684.15441 [25]1.7018.74
352 [15]George Walton AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA6-622.6420.71401 [15]3.8520.93
353 [29]Terrell County1-A Division II4-622.1423.94385 [29]3.1620.74
354 [51]Southeast Whitfield7-AAAA4-622.0737.97294 [52]3.1920.84
355 [30]Montgomery County3-A Division II4-722.0527.59371 [25]1.2518.92
356 [31]Seminole County1-A Division II4-721.7321.45398 [36]2.1520.15
357 [16]Terrell AcademyGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA6-521.3516.59418 [19]0.0418.42
358 [47]M.L. King4-AAAAA2-820.8337.63299 [51]3.2122.10
359 [55]Woodstock6-AAAAAA0-1020.6459.2265 [20]4.2823.36
360 [40]Windsor Forest3-AA1-920.3245.53208 [10]0.7720.18
361 [48]Tri-Cities5-AAAAA1-920.0247.47181 [32]-1.1818.52
362 [56]Forest Park3-AAAAAA2-819.6639.10276 [54]-0.0620.00
363 [41]Central (Macon)2-AA3-819.3730.04356 [43]-0.4819.87
364 [43]Beach3-AAA1-919.2944.15219 [21]1.0221.45
365 [31]East Laurens2-A Division I1-919.0343.41230 [14]4.1824.87
366 [3]Briarwood AcademyGIAA Region 4-AA8-318.8310.55432 [5]-1.0719.83
367 [52]Stone Mountain6-AAAA †4-618.7921.59396 [57]0.9621.89
368 [44]Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe6-AAA2-818.5734.44322 [43]1.7622.91
369 [1]Skipstone AcademyGAPPS Region 2-AA11-018.48-17.41459 [8]-0.3220.92
370 [42]Southwest2-AA3-718.2323.52389 [52]1.4222.92
371 [32]Portal3-A Division II4-618.1223.63388 [32]-0.2721.33
372 [43]Rutland2-AA5-518.0117.99410 [54]2.4324.15
373 [32]Armuchee7-A Division I3-718.0031.14348 [30]0.3122.04
374 [33]Claxton3-A Division I4-717.7729.08361 [32]0.9122.87
375 [17]Mount de SalesGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA2-917.6234.97316 [3]0.4022.51
376 [2]Cherokee ChristianGAPPS Region 1-AA10-217.34-0.12446 [1]-0.2622.12
377 [34]Chattooga7-A Division I2-817.1232.19342 [29]1.0123.61
378 [33]Hancock Central5-A Division II4-716.8023.30390 [33]-0.5122.41
379 [44]Therrell6-AA6-416.7416.52420 [56]-1.1421.84
380 [57]Rockdale County3-AAAAAA1-916.5037.49304 [56]0.2823.51
381 [34]Georgia Military Prep5-A Division II4-716.4521.42399 [37]-1.0022.27
382 [2]Robert Toombs AcademyGIAA Region 2-A7-416.189.33434 [1]4.5728.11
383 [35]Coosa7-A Division I3-715.5228.48365 [33]-1.7022.50
384 [49]Lithonia4-AAAAA0-1015.2844.00222 [41]-0.7423.71
385 [36]Crawford County4-A Division I3-814.8520.26403 [35]6.3331.20
386 [18]St. Andrew's SchoolGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA5-414.6211.28429 [23]-1.3823.72
387 [45]Redan5-AA2-814.5633.52330 [35]2.3727.54
388 [35]Warren County8-A Division II2-814.4429.13360 [20]-0.9224.37
389 [46]Westside (Augusta)4-AA2-814.3234.22323 [32]-6.6718.73
390 [53]Islands3-AAAA0-1014.1459.7758 [3]-5.6719.91
391 [46]Berkmar7-AAAAAAA3-714.1238.01293 [46]-3.8621.74
392 [50]Midtown5-AAAAA †6-413.685.34439 [53]-2.9323.12
393 [36]Towns County8-A Division II3-713.4822.96391 [34]-3.1323.11
394 [47]Butler4-AA3-612.8024.88380 [49]-2.6624.26
395 [45]Salem4-AAA2-912.7640.85253 [26]-4.6022.36
396 [48]McNair5-AA4-612.6816.01421 [57]-1.1425.91
397 [51]Northview6-AAAAA1-912.4738.22287 [48]-4.8522.40
398 [37]Greenville6-A Division II2-712.2228.29367 [23]-2.0125.49
399 [4]Gatewood SchoolGIAA Region 2-AA5-612.1917.85413 [1]1.8729.40
400 [38]Hawkinsville4-A Division II3-711.9219.47405 [40]-2.3925.42
401 [19]Strong Rock ChristianGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA3-811.5019.82404 [16]-3.9324.29
402 [52]Locust Grove2-AAAAA0-1011.3351.05142 [22]-2.3526.04
403 [46]Franklin County8-AAA0-1010.5953.80118 [8]-2.2126.92
404 [54]Druid Hills6-AAAA †4-610.3910.78430 [59]-3.2726.06
405 [20]Southland AcademyGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA4-710.1418.41407 [17]-3.4726.11
406 [21]Lakeview AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA6-59.3811.51428 [22]-0.6729.66
407 [55]East Hall8-AAAA2-89.2034.16324 [54]-3.4927.03
408 [5]Augusta PrepGIAA Region 4-AA5-68.904.58440 [8]-4.5226.30
409 [47]Ridgeland6-AAA0-108.2840.49260 [27]-4.6926.75
410 [6]Piedmont AcademyGIAA Region 2-AA4-88.0414.15423 [3]-2.0329.64
411 [3]King's AcademyGAPPS Region 1-AA9-37.96-4.06451 [3]-6.6425.12
412 [22]Bulloch AcademyGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA3-77.6511.56427 [21]-2.5229.56
413 [56]Mount Zion (Jonesboro)5-AAAA0-107.5042.39245 [44]-7.1125.11
414 [23]Tiftarea AcademyGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA1-97.3627.00375 [10]1.5633.92
415 [7]Edmund Burke AcademyGIAA Region 4-AA5-76.798.85435 [6]-6.6126.32
416 [53]Drew3-AAAAA0-106.1942.18247 [45]-4.8528.68
417 [49]Murray County7-AA1-96.1635.55313 [29]-7.5626.01
418 [39]Marion County6-A Division II2-85.5516.61417 [43]-9.5824.59
419 [48]West Hall7-AAA1-95.3734.02325 [44]-8.3126.04
420 [40]Taylor County6-A Division II2-85.1216.58419 [44]-8.0726.53
421 [8]Southwest Georgia AcademyGIAA Region 3-AA5-64.876.26438 [7]-6.0628.79
422 [50]Josey4-AA2-74.0527.56372 [47]-6.8928.78
423 [4]Lanier ChristianGAPPS Region 1-AA7-43.51-10.54457 [7]-6.0230.20
424 [41]Randolph-Clay1-A Division II1-93.3127.73370 [24]-9.1827.23
425 [49]Groves3-AAA1-92.7636.92307 [38]-8.2928.67
426 [57]Seckinger8-AAAA †0-72.6738.53280 [50]-10.9826.07
427 [42]Glascock County5-A Division II2-82.4216.76416 [42]-2.3234.98
428 [58]North Clayton4-AAAA1-92.4242.62240 [42]-9.3927.92
429 [43]Treutlen4-A Division II0-102.2734.65320 [10]-1.4436.02
430 [51]Glenn Hills4-AA2-80.8928.60364 [45]-8.6730.16
431 [52]KIPP Atlanta Collegiate6-AA1-80.3024.06383 [51]-6.6632.76
432 [53]Gordon Central7-AA0-100.0735.03314 [30]-4.9834.67
433 [54]Kendrick2-AA1-9-0.3921.46397 [53]-8.9431.17
434 [44]Pataula Charter1-A Division II †6-3-1.06-3.15448 [48]-3.4937.29
435 [9]Trinity Christian (Dublin)GIAA Region 6-AA3-8-1.7711.60426 [4]-6.1535.35
436 [55]Towers5-AA0-9-1-2.7728.94363 [44]-16.0326.46
437 [5]Calvary ChristianGAPPS Region 2-AA6-6-2.81-4.57452 [4]-4.0738.47
438 [3]Fullington AcademyGIAA Region 1-A8-4-3.65-19.41460 [6]-8.1035.26
439 [10]Georgia ChristianGIAA Region 3-AA3-6-1-4.472.40445 [10]-10.5433.66
440 [56]B.E.S.T. Academy6-AA0-8-1-5.8032.17344 [40]-16.3129.21
441 [45]Lake Oconee Academy8-A Division II †4-6-6.18-3.38449 [49]-14.5231.38
442 [50]Cross Creek4-AAA1-9-7.0227.11373 [49]-12.7134.03
443 [24]Loganville ChristianGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA2-8-7.1411.81425 [20]-11.7235.14
444 [59]Clarkston6-AAAA †2-8-7.9810.72431 [60]-14.0233.68
445 [60]Johnson (Gainesville)8-AAAA †0-10-10.1217.51415 [58]-14.3835.46
446 [37]King's Ridge Christian6-A Division I †1-7-10.456.62437 [38]-12.3737.80
447 [6]Creekside ChristianGAPPS Region 2-AA5-7-11.10-3.78450 [2]-13.9836.84
448 [46]Twiggs County5-A Division II2-8-17.763.60443 [46]-11.8745.61
449 [38]Savannah3-A Division I0-10-18.1119.46406 [36]-18.0239.81
450 [7]Pinecrest AcademyGAPPS Region 1-AA4-7-18.96-9.62456 [6]-18.7739.90
451 [25]Riverside Military AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA0-10-19.1622.52394 [13]-19.2639.62
452 [4]Flint River AcademyGIAA Region 1-A5-7-19.40-20.07461 [7]-20.9538.17
453 [8]Rock Springs ChristianGAPPS Region 2-AA3-8-24.37-5.48455 [5]-21.2542.84
454 [57]Walker6-AA †1-7-28.86-5.16454 [58]-20.1348.45
455 [5]Memorial DayGIAA Region 2-A3-8-30.802.53444 [3]-18.3952.14
456 [6]Grace ChristianGIAA Region 1-A1-8-31.65-13.54458 [5]-25.1446.23
457 [58]Jordan2-AA0-10-33.8826.65376 [48]-21.7651.84
458 [7]Harvester ChristianGIAA Region 1-A2-8-34.50-4.60453 [4]-24.3349.89
459 [47]Baconton Charter1-A Division II1-8-35.6014.10424 [45]-31.7943.53
460 [11]Notre Dame AcademyGIAA Region 1-AA4-6-45.81-41.68465 [12]-34.8050.74
461 [9]Community ChristianGAPPS Region 2-AA3-6-48.52-27.89464 [9]-35.0953.15
462 [48]Central (Talbotton)6-A Division II0-8-51.4818.35408 [41]-36.4454.76
463 [12]St. Mary's AcademyGIAA Region 1-AA1-8-60.94-22.73462 [11]-36.0664.60
464 [54]Cross Keys4-AAAAA †0-8-70.97-24.01463 [54]-47.8662.83
465 [49]GSIC8-A Division II †0-10-71.30-1.52447 [47]-40.7270.30



† - Plays a non-region schedule

Regions

Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.

Rank Region Teams Comp Rating Avg Rating
11-AAAAAAA582.4176.05
28-AAAAAAA681.1171.97
32-AAAAAAA580.1972.31
41-AAAAAA677.2269.40
55-AAA476.2967.75
65-AAAAAAA676.0367.45
76-AAAAAAA675.7268.78
84-AAAAAAA675.1471.13
93-AAAAAAA571.3768.52
105-AAAAAA869.8159.93
116-AAAAAA768.3459.66
123-AAAA666.7455.88
137-AAAAA666.1158.54
147-AAAAAA765.5956.97
157-AAAA664.6254.80
168-AAA664.5956.29
171-AAAAA663.5851.88
181-A Division I463.4652.19
198-AAAAAA762.2953.95
207-AAAAAAA761.9751.81
212-A Division I559.6649.68
228-A Division I459.5851.97
231-AAA659.5653.50
242-AAAAA758.9249.86
258-AAAAA758.6052.58
264-AAAA858.1948.44
275-A Division I456.8146.13
282-AAAAAA756.2850.22
293-AA755.6547.21
305-AAAAA855.6049.54
314-AAAAAA655.5949.04
321-AA755.4849.11
331-AAAA555.1445.57
342-AAAA753.8947.20
353-AAA853.3242.16
366-AAAAA752.7543.51
373-AAAAAA851.5940.61
382-AAA551.5645.60
395-AAAA851.1142.49
407-A Division II350.2744.27
416-AAAA649.0053.78
42GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA548.6041.04
438-AA648.3942.35
446-A Division I447.8749.10
457-AA746.4635.15
467-AAA744.4038.13
478-AAAA943.7439.50
484-A Division I442.9835.59
494-AA842.3830.13
503-AAAAA542.2134.47
512-A Division II542.1936.90
527-A Division I741.4933.31
536-AAA840.7232.97
545-AA740.3929.78
55GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA539.0931.68
564-AAA638.8028.63
573-A Division I538.7026.20
583-A Division II537.6332.17
594-AAAAA635.5935.26
604-A Division II635.3827.49
616-AA733.4525.87
62GIAA Region 6-AA229.7219.29
632-AA829.4718.01
646-A Division II829.0015.48
65GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA627.4421.89
665-A Division II627.1016.02
671-A Division II726.7417.21
688-A Division II626.7129.30
69GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA421.7717.90
70GIAA Region 2-AA319.8715.37
71GIAA Region 2-A314.943.43
72GIAA Region 4-AA314.3411.50
73GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA514.135.89
74GAPPS Region 1-AA48.692.46
75GIAA Region 3-AA22.510.20
76GAPPS Region 2-AA5-2.33-13.66
77GIAA Region 1-A4-15.58-22.30
78GIAA Region 1-AA2-48.69-53.37

Least Likely Results

These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.

Date Favorite Underdog Score Diff Prob Likelihood
09/02Deerfield-WindsorStrong Rock Christian19 - 4222.2993.4%0.078
10/07CalhounHiram34 - 4423.7394.3%0.109
08/19Camden CountyColumbia10 - 1330.9597.5%0.113
09/30Lakeside (Atlanta)Johnson (Gainesville)21 - 2036.6098.7%0.128
11/03ManchesterTaylor County14 - 1238.3899.0%0.133
11/04Kennesaw MountainCherokee14 - 3017.3588.7%0.148
11/04TempleCrawford County29 - 3819.8591.3%0.159
10/28Woodward AcademyMundy's Mill11 - 1031.9197.8%0.165
09/02Telfair CountyAtkinson County14 - 3215.5586.3%0.166
09/30Douglas CountyNew Manchester10 - 635.6898.6%0.195
09/02Central Fellowship ChristianTiftarea Academy33 - 2934.9698.4%0.201
08/19VeteransRichmond Academy23 - 2030.4597.4%0.220
08/26Crawford CountyTaylor County7 - 2811.7080.0%0.222
09/09Carver (Columbus)Northeast8 - 2611.3179.3%0.239
09/23Arabia MountainLocust Grove13 - 1223.9494.5%0.249

Highest Rated Matchups

These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.

Game Rating Date Team Opponent Score Diff Prob
95.1310/14Mill CreekBuford27 - 393.9361.4%
92.1011/18Mill CreekNorth Cobb43 - 77.6471.2%
91.2008/20Mill CreekWalton44 - 418.6273.5%
91.0311/25CarrolltonWalton - 6.8969.4%
90.6311/18BufordWalton35 - 424.6963.6%
89.8909/16Mill CreekCedar Grove52 - 3611.9680.5%
89.8709/23Colquitt CountyCedar Grove39 - 179.3675.2%
89.8609/02BufordNorth Cobb21 - 145.6866.2%
89.5909/02CarrolltonRome23 - 68.4973.2%
89.1610/07WaltonNorth Cobb6 - 332.9558.7%
87.3909/23North CobbMilton21 - 74.0761.8%
87.1610/21CarrolltonWestlake28 - 198.9974.4%
86.9211/25Thomas County CentralRoswell - 7.6371.2%
86.2609/09Ware CountyBenedictine14 - 105.2765.1%
86.1208/19North CobbWestlake21 - 173.0859.0%

