GHSA Football State Championships Roundups: Second Round

Host Carrollton got three touchdown runs by Bryce Hicks and two touchdown passes from Julian Lewis to defeat Marietta. Hicks rushed for two 1-yard touchdowns and a 2-yard score in the first half and Lewis found Seth Childers for a 10-yard touchdown to give the Trojans a 26-7 lead at halftime. Lewis threw his second touchdown to tight end Jordan White for a 20-yard score in the third quarter, and the Carrollton defense added a touchdown with a sack and forced fumble by John Jacob Levy and a 20-yard return by Javez Allen. Jamun Evans capped the scoring in the fourth quarter for Carrollton with a 19-yard touchdown rush. Carrollton will host Walton in the quarterfinals after the Raiders’ upset win at Buford

Class 6A

Houston County 41, North Atlanta 31

Houston County built a 14-0 lead, but then surrendered 24-straight points to the Warriors and faced a 10-point deficit. Ryan Taleb helped lift the Bears with a 76-yard touchdown run and a 59-yard touchdown run that cut the deficit to 24-21. With six minutes left in the game, Taleb iced the game with a 19-yard touchdown that marked the final tally.

Woodward Academy 23, Lee County 7

Jalen Woods passed to Ben Grice on an 85-yard touchdown pass to put Woodward up 7-0. Two field goals by Hudson Hanges (47, 25 yards) expanded the lead to 13-0 at the half. With 1:36 left in the third quarter, Woods passed to Cameron Thompson on an 89-yard pass to expand the lead to 20-0. Devin Collier scored on an 18-yard run for Lee County early in the fourth quarter but Hanges kicked a 47-yard field goal with 5:46 left to put the game away.

Class 5A

Calhoun 34, Kell 7

Quarterback Trey Townshend passed to Cam Curtis on a 50-yard touchdown to put Calhoun up 34-7 with six minutes left, putting the game out of reach.. Emaree Winston scored on a 4-yard run to put Calhoun up 7-0. Carlos Lopez kicked a 22-yard field goal to give the Yellow Jackets a 10-0 lead. Townshend passed to Dustin Kerns on a 16-yard pass to put Calhoun up 17-0. Kell scored with a 5-yard run with seven minutes left in the third quarter but Calhoun responded on a 47-yard interception returned for a touchdown from Kristyane Gregory. Lopez put the Yellow Jackets up 27-7 on a 27-yard field goal with one minute left in the third quarter.

Ware County 24, Chamblee 7

No. 1 ranked Ware County got on the board in the final minute of the first half with a Williams Bates field goal and trailed 7-3 at the break. The Gators’ grabbed their first lead of the game with a RJ Boyd rushing touchdown and then recovered a blocked punt for a touchdown to extend the lead to 17-7 heading into the fourth quarter. Quarterback Niko Smith found Brandon Washington early in the fourth quarter on a 42-yard strike for the final tally.

Creekside 61, Dalton 0

Host Creekside (10-2) jumped out to a 41-0 lead over visiting Dalton midway through the second quarter and cruised to a 61-0 victory to extend its win-streak to 10 games. Travis Terrell had four touchdowns and teammate Roderick McCrary had two touchdowns to fuel the 41-0 scoring burst to open the game. Vinson Berry ran in Creekside’s seventh touchdown run to push the lead to 48-0 at the half and the Seminoles grew the lead to 55-0 at the end of the third quarter with an Ashton Mitchell touchdown run.

In other 5A games -- No. 6 ranked Coffee defeated Decatur on the road 51-23 to set up a quarterfinal matchup with No. 3 Cartersville. No. 7 Dutchtown jumped out to a 28-7 halftime lead over visiting Northgate and closed out a 41-14 victory to improve to 11-1 on the season. The Bulldogs will face Mays in the second round after the Raiders’ 34-27 win over Cass.

Class 4A

Stockbridge 38, Walnut Grove 6

Host Stockbridge took a 16-0 halftime lead with a Shelton Lewis fumble recovery touchdown, a Lewis 30-yard touchdown reception from Cobey Thompkins and a 40-yard Preston Wright field goal. Stockbridge added touchdown runs from Jayden Woods (40 yards), Diontre Stone (30) and Jayden Scott (10) before Wright’s 27-yard field goal pushed the lead to 38-0.

In other 4A games -- Cairo and Troup will be decided on Saturday and the winner will meet with Holy Innocents’ after the Golden Bears’ 24-14 win over Central-Carroll. Bainbridge (8-4) was 0-4 against ranked opponents prior to the Bearcats’ 44-0 win over Burke County that results in the program’s third-straight trip to the quarterfinals.

Class 3A

Calvary Day 54, Dougherty 41

Quarterback Jake Merklinger scored on a quarterback keeper with 8:11 left in the first quarter to put Calvary Day up 7-0, a lead the Cavaliers would not give up, giving coach Mark Stroud his 250th career victory. Merklinger scored on a bootleg run to expand the lead to 14-0. Antonio Butts Jr scored on a 2-yard run to put the Cavaliers up 21-7. Butts scored from five-yards out to push the lead to 27-14. Edward Coleman scored on a 10-yard run, capping a drive that started with an interception from Brody Dawson. Butts scored his third touchdown with :45 left in the third quarter to expand the lead to 41-21 and his fourth gave Calvary a 54-28 lead.

Oconee County 45, Adairsville 20

Whit Weeks scored on a 65-yard touchdown reception to give Ocone ea 7-0 lead. Bo Gaines pushed the lead to 10-0 on a 30-yard field goal. CJ Jones scored on a 5-yard run to expand the lead. Mac Ricks passed to Dylan Manders on a 38-yard touchdown pass to push the lead to 24-0. Weeks returned an interception 28 yards for a touchdown to extend the lead on the first play of the second half. Jones scored on a 22-yard run to make it a 38-7 game. Cole Smith scored on a 3-yard run with 12 minutes left in the game to give Oconee County a 45-7 advantage.

In other 3A games – Top-ranked Cedar Grove beat Hebron Christian 70-33 and will play No. 2-ranked Calvary Day after the Cavaliers defeated Dougherty 54-41. … Carver-Columbus defeated Harlem 40-7 and will play Oconee County in the quarterfinals. The Warriors defeated Adairsville 45-20. …Savannah Christian’s 23-7 victory over Peach County set up a meeting with No. 3 Sandy Creek after the Patriots beat Stephens County 20-7. … Carver-Atlanta outlasted Monroe Area 30-18 and will play Thomasville in the quarters after the Bulldogs beat Liberty County 13-6.

Class 2A

Callaway 20, Fannin County 13

Host Callaway advanced to the quarterfinals for the seventh-straight season over the visiting Rebels. The Cavaliers built a 13-7 lead with a DeShun Coleman touchdown pass to Sam Williams and a Qua Whitfield touchdown run. The Cavs traded touchdowns with Fannin County in the third quarter to preserve a 20-13 lead before a scoreless fourth quarter.

In other 2A games -- No. 1 ranked Fitzgerald advanced with a 28-21 home victory over Putnam County to face off with No. 7 ranked Rockmart in the quarterfinals. Rockmart defeated No. 10 ranked North Cobb Christian 63-10 and has averaged 46 ppg this season with no losses within Class 2A. No. 6 Pierce County recorded its first shutout of the season in a 52-0 win over Berrien and advanced to the quarterfinals for the third-straight season where the Bears will take on Fellowship Christian—who has a seven-game win-streak after its 26-15 win over No. 8 ranked ELCA.

Class A Division I

Metter 16, Dublin 0

No. 8 ranked Metter capitalized on a Dublin fumble at midfield and converted it into a 6-yard CJ Donaldson touchdown run with less than a minute left in the half to grab a 6-0 lead. The Tigers added a 10-yard Reco Coney touchdown run late in the third quarter and iced the game with a 19-yard Antwan Coney touchdown run early in the final frame.

In other Division I games -- No. 2 seed Mt. Pisgah dispatched top-seeded Darlington 26-20 to set up a quarterfinal showdown with Irwin County—who dominated Heard County 55-0 to punch its ticket. Rabun County comfortably topped Social Circle 42-0 and will square off with Swainsboro in the quarterfinals after the Tigers’ 57-13 win over Screven County. Metter’s 18-0 shutout win over Dublin will set up a battle between Prince Avenue Christian—which toppled Elbert County 48-14. No. 3 seed Bleckley County had another big victory after topping Brooks County in the first round and advanced to the quarterfinals with a 27-23 road win over Lamar County. The Royals will visit top-seeded St. Francis next after the Knights’ 34-20 win over Trion.

Class A Division II

Schley County 58, Washington-Wilkes 14

No. 5 ranked Schley County advanced to the quarterfinals for the second time in school history and improved to 10-2 with its ninth-straight victory. The Wildcats led 37-7 at the half with Jay Kanazawa touchdown passes to Kendall Sims and Jalewis Solomon, a 26-yard Miguel Yanez-Rueda field goal, a 5-yard Zayden Walker touchdown run and a 2-yard Malachi Banks rushing score.

In other Division II games -- No. 1 ranked Bowdon cruised past No. 8 Manchester 42-21 to set up a quarterfinal showdown with No. 3 ranked Early County. The Bobcats’ advanced with a 47-6 victory over Telfair County. Lincoln County was the only team with a first round bye and the Red Devils returned to the field to defeat Wilkinson County 42-8. No. 8 ranked Lincoln County will host three-seeded Dooly County in the quarterfinals after its 14-13 road win over top-seeded Charlton County. Clinch No. 6 County edged No. 7 ranked McIntosh County Academy 17-16 to set up a quarterfinal showdown with 11-0 Johnson County—who defeated Christian Heritage 26-14. No. 5 Schley County and No. 10 Wilcox County will clash in the quarterfinals after wins over Washington-Wilkes (58-14) and Lanier County (44-33), respectfully.