GHSA Football State Championships Roundups: Second Round

The AJC had writers covering Walton at Buford, Norcross at Milton and Mill Creek at North Cobb for the second round of the GHSA football playoffs.
Class 7A
Colquitt County 49, Harrison 28
Colquitt County surged past Harrison at home as quarterback Neko Fann threw for two touchdowns and rushed for one. Fann opened the scoring in the first quarter with a 5-yard touchdown run and found Ny’Quavion Carr for a 47-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter to help the Packers to a 28-14 halftime lead. Fann threw a 40-yard touchdown pass to Markese Wilson in the third quarter. Ramsey Dennis and Charlie Pace rushed for two touchdowns apiece for Colquitt County; Pace rushed for scores of 34 and 28 yards, and Dennis rushed for scores of 3 and 2 yards. Colquitt County will host North Gwinnett in the quarterfinals.
Carrollton 47, Marietta 14
Host Carrollton got three touchdown runs by Bryce Hicks and two touchdown passes from Julian Lewis to defeat Marietta. Hicks rushed for two 1-yard touchdowns and a 2-yard score in the first half and Lewis found Seth Childers for a 10-yard touchdown to give the Trojans a 26-7 lead at halftime. Lewis threw his second touchdown to tight end Jordan White for a 20-yard score in the third quarter, and the Carrollton defense added a touchdown with a sack and forced fumble by John Jacob Levy and a 20-yard return by Javez Allen. Jamun Evans capped the scoring in the fourth quarter for Carrollton with a 19-yard touchdown rush. Carrollton will host Walton in the quarterfinals after the Raiders’ upset win at Buford
Class 6A
Houston County 41, North Atlanta 31
Houston County built a 14-0 lead, but then surrendered 24-straight points to the Warriors and faced a 10-point deficit. Ryan Taleb helped lift the Bears with a 76-yard touchdown run and a 59-yard touchdown run that cut the deficit to 24-21. With six minutes left in the game, Taleb iced the game with a 19-yard touchdown that marked the final tally.
Woodward Academy 23, Lee County 7
Jalen Woods passed to Ben Grice on an 85-yard touchdown pass to put Woodward up 7-0. Two field goals by Hudson Hanges (47, 25 yards) expanded the lead to 13-0 at the half. With 1:36 left in the third quarter, Woods passed to Cameron Thompson on an 89-yard pass to expand the lead to 20-0. Devin Collier scored on an 18-yard run for Lee County early in the fourth quarter but Hanges kicked a 47-yard field goal with 5:46 left to put the game away.
Class 5A
Calhoun 34, Kell 7
Quarterback Trey Townshend passed to Cam Curtis on a 50-yard touchdown to put Calhoun up 34-7 with six minutes left, putting the game out of reach.. Emaree Winston scored on a 4-yard run to put Calhoun up 7-0. Carlos Lopez kicked a 22-yard field goal to give the Yellow Jackets a 10-0 lead. Townshend passed to Dustin Kerns on a 16-yard pass to put Calhoun up 17-0. Kell scored with a 5-yard run with seven minutes left in the third quarter but Calhoun responded on a 47-yard interception returned for a touchdown from Kristyane Gregory. Lopez put the Yellow Jackets up 27-7 on a 27-yard field goal with one minute left in the third quarter.
Ware County 24, Chamblee 7
No. 1 ranked Ware County got on the board in the final minute of the first half with a Williams Bates field goal and trailed 7-3 at the break. The Gators’ grabbed their first lead of the game with a RJ Boyd rushing touchdown and then recovered a blocked punt for a touchdown to extend the lead to 17-7 heading into the fourth quarter. Quarterback Niko Smith found Brandon Washington early in the fourth quarter on a 42-yard strike for the final tally.
Creekside 61, Dalton 0
Host Creekside (10-2) jumped out to a 41-0 lead over visiting Dalton midway through the second quarter and cruised to a 61-0 victory to extend its win-streak to 10 games. Travis Terrell had four touchdowns and teammate Roderick McCrary had two touchdowns to fuel the 41-0 scoring burst to open the game. Vinson Berry ran in Creekside’s seventh touchdown run to push the lead to 48-0 at the half and the Seminoles grew the lead to 55-0 at the end of the third quarter with an Ashton Mitchell touchdown run.
In other 5A games -- No. 6 ranked Coffee defeated Decatur on the road 51-23 to set up a quarterfinal matchup with No. 3 Cartersville. No. 7 Dutchtown jumped out to a 28-7 halftime lead over visiting Northgate and closed out a 41-14 victory to improve to 11-1 on the season. The Bulldogs will face Mays in the second round after the Raiders’ 34-27 win over Cass.
Class 4A
Stockbridge 38, Walnut Grove 6
Host Stockbridge took a 16-0 halftime lead with a Shelton Lewis fumble recovery touchdown, a Lewis 30-yard touchdown reception from Cobey Thompkins and a 40-yard Preston Wright field goal. Stockbridge added touchdown runs from Jayden Woods (40 yards), Diontre Stone (30) and Jayden Scott (10) before Wright’s 27-yard field goal pushed the lead to 38-0.
In other 4A games -- Cairo and Troup will be decided on Saturday and the winner will meet with Holy Innocents’ after the Golden Bears’ 24-14 win over Central-Carroll. Bainbridge (8-4) was 0-4 against ranked opponents prior to the Bearcats’ 44-0 win over Burke County that results in the program’s third-straight trip to the quarterfinals.
Class 3A
Calvary Day 54, Dougherty 41
Quarterback Jake Merklinger scored on a quarterback keeper with 8:11 left in the first quarter to put Calvary Day up 7-0, a lead the Cavaliers would not give up, giving coach Mark Stroud his 250th career victory. Merklinger scored on a bootleg run to expand the lead to 14-0. Antonio Butts Jr scored on a 2-yard run to put the Cavaliers up 21-7. Butts scored from five-yards out to push the lead to 27-14. Edward Coleman scored on a 10-yard run, capping a drive that started with an interception from Brody Dawson. Butts scored his third touchdown with :45 left in the third quarter to expand the lead to 41-21 and his fourth gave Calvary a 54-28 lead.
Oconee County 45, Adairsville 20
Whit Weeks scored on a 65-yard touchdown reception to give Ocone ea 7-0 lead. Bo Gaines pushed the lead to 10-0 on a 30-yard field goal. CJ Jones scored on a 5-yard run to expand the lead. Mac Ricks passed to Dylan Manders on a 38-yard touchdown pass to push the lead to 24-0. Weeks returned an interception 28 yards for a touchdown to extend the lead on the first play of the second half. Jones scored on a 22-yard run to make it a 38-7 game. Cole Smith scored on a 3-yard run with 12 minutes left in the game to give Oconee County a 45-7 advantage.
In other 3A games – Top-ranked Cedar Grove beat Hebron Christian 70-33 and will play No. 2-ranked Calvary Day after the Cavaliers defeated Dougherty 54-41. … Carver-Columbus defeated Harlem 40-7 and will play Oconee County in the quarterfinals. The Warriors defeated Adairsville 45-20. …Savannah Christian’s 23-7 victory over Peach County set up a meeting with No. 3 Sandy Creek after the Patriots beat Stephens County 20-7. … Carver-Atlanta outlasted Monroe Area 30-18 and will play Thomasville in the quarters after the Bulldogs beat Liberty County 13-6.
Class 2A
Callaway 20, Fannin County 13
Host Callaway advanced to the quarterfinals for the seventh-straight season over the visiting Rebels. The Cavaliers built a 13-7 lead with a DeShun Coleman touchdown pass to Sam Williams and a Qua Whitfield touchdown run. The Cavs traded touchdowns with Fannin County in the third quarter to preserve a 20-13 lead before a scoreless fourth quarter.
In other 2A games -- No. 1 ranked Fitzgerald advanced with a 28-21 home victory over Putnam County to face off with No. 7 ranked Rockmart in the quarterfinals. Rockmart defeated No. 10 ranked North Cobb Christian 63-10 and has averaged 46 ppg this season with no losses within Class 2A. No. 6 Pierce County recorded its first shutout of the season in a 52-0 win over Berrien and advanced to the quarterfinals for the third-straight season where the Bears will take on Fellowship Christian—who has a seven-game win-streak after its 26-15 win over No. 8 ranked ELCA.
Class A Division I
Metter 16, Dublin 0
No. 8 ranked Metter capitalized on a Dublin fumble at midfield and converted it into a 6-yard CJ Donaldson touchdown run with less than a minute left in the half to grab a 6-0 lead. The Tigers added a 10-yard Reco Coney touchdown run late in the third quarter and iced the game with a 19-yard Antwan Coney touchdown run early in the final frame.
In other Division I games -- No. 2 seed Mt. Pisgah dispatched top-seeded Darlington 26-20 to set up a quarterfinal showdown with Irwin County—who dominated Heard County 55-0 to punch its ticket. Rabun County comfortably topped Social Circle 42-0 and will square off with Swainsboro in the quarterfinals after the Tigers’ 57-13 win over Screven County. Metter’s 18-0 shutout win over Dublin will set up a battle between Prince Avenue Christian—which toppled Elbert County 48-14. No. 3 seed Bleckley County had another big victory after topping Brooks County in the first round and advanced to the quarterfinals with a 27-23 road win over Lamar County. The Royals will visit top-seeded St. Francis next after the Knights’ 34-20 win over Trion.
Class A Division II
Schley County 58, Washington-Wilkes 14
No. 5 ranked Schley County advanced to the quarterfinals for the second time in school history and improved to 10-2 with its ninth-straight victory. The Wildcats led 37-7 at the half with Jay Kanazawa touchdown passes to Kendall Sims and Jalewis Solomon, a 26-yard Miguel Yanez-Rueda field goal, a 5-yard Zayden Walker touchdown run and a 2-yard Malachi Banks rushing score.
In other Division II games -- No. 1 ranked Bowdon cruised past No. 8 Manchester 42-21 to set up a quarterfinal showdown with No. 3 ranked Early County. The Bobcats’ advanced with a 47-6 victory over Telfair County. Lincoln County was the only team with a first round bye and the Red Devils returned to the field to defeat Wilkinson County 42-8. No. 8 ranked Lincoln County will host three-seeded Dooly County in the quarterfinals after its 14-13 road win over top-seeded Charlton County. Clinch No. 6 County edged No. 7 ranked McIntosh County Academy 17-16 to set up a quarterfinal showdown with 11-0 Johnson County—who defeated Christian Heritage 26-14. No. 5 Schley County and No. 10 Wilcox County will clash in the quarterfinals after wins over Washington-Wilkes (58-14) and Lanier County (44-33), respectfully.
