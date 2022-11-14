Maxwell summary after First Round

The Maxwell Ratings will rank the 465 teams of the Georgia High School Association (GHSA), the Georgia Independent Athletic Association (GIAA), and the Georgia Association of Private & Parochial Schools (GAPPS) throughout the 2022 season. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on field results and do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.
Maxwell GHSA Football Ratings
As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.
The ratings are scaled so that there is a 50% chance in any given year of at least one team eclipsing a rating of 100.00.
A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half of the home advantage.
For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 2,165 of 2,364 total games (ignoring ties) (91.58%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 10.02 points and all game margins within 13.13 points.
All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
Home Advantage: 1.94
By Class
|AAAAAAA
|AAAAAA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Buford
|11-0
|98.83
|1
|Hughes
|11-0
|95.92
|2
|Colquitt County
|11-0
|98.04
|2
|Thomas County Central
|11-0
|93.99
|3
|Mill Creek
|10-1
|94.88
|3
|Roswell
|10-1
|85.91
|4
|Carrollton
|11-0
|92.33
|4
|Rome
|10-1
|85.25
|5
|North Cobb
|9-2
|91.11
|5
|Lee County
|8-3
|83.35
|6
|Milton
|8-3
|87.35
|6
|Houston County
|9-2
|81.14
|7
|Walton
|9-2
|85.13
|7
|Gainesville
|11-0
|80.63
|8
|Westlake
|8-3
|82.52
|8
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|7-4
|78.30
|9
|Lambert
|10-1
|81.56
|9
|Brunswick
|10-1
|72.61
|10
|Grayson
|9-2
|79.17
|10
|Woodward Academy
|10-1
|72.46
|11
|Parkview
|8-3
|78.27
|11
|South Paulding
|8-3
|72.18
|12
|Valdosta
|8-3
|78.23
|12
|Alpharetta
|8-3
|70.40
|13
|Camden County
|8-3
|77.73
|13
|Marist
|9-2
|69.54
|14
|Marietta
|5-6
|75.27
|14
|Allatoona
|6-5
|67.22
|15
|North Gwinnett
|9-2
|74.70
|15
|Douglas County
|7-4
|65.55
|AAAAA
|AAAA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Ware County
|10-0
|88.90
|1
|Cedartown
|11-0
|88.55
|2
|Creekside
|9-2
|76.07
|2
|Benedictine
|9-2
|84.52
|3
|Cartersville
|10-1
|75.62
|3
|North Oconee
|11-0
|81.54
|4
|Coffee
|9-2
|72.97
|4
|Perry
|10-1
|80.60
|5
|Cambridge
|9-2
|71.51
|5
|Bainbridge
|7-4
|73.23
|6
|Warner Robins
|7-4
|70.00
|6
|Troup
|10-1
|69.78
|7
|Calhoun
|8-3
|69.78
|7
|Burke County
|9-2
|69.64
|8
|Dutchtown
|10-1
|69.74
|8
|Wayne County
|9-2
|68.25
|9
|Jefferson
|8-3
|67.33
|9
|Stockbridge
|9-2
|66.94
|10
|Kell
|10-1
|65.91
|10
|Whitewater
|8-3
|64.10
|11
|Jones County
|6-5
|64.96
|11
|LaGrange
|8-3
|63.90
|12
|Mays
|7-4
|61.83
|12
|Holy Innocents
|8-3
|60.91
|13
|Loganville
|9-2
|61.60
|13
|Starr's Mill
|7-3
|60.83
|14
|Dalton
|6-5
|60.68
|14
|Central (Carrollton)
|8-3
|59.95
|15
|Eastside
|6-5
|57.71
|15
|Stephenson
|7-3
|58.86
|AAA
|AA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Cedar Grove
|8-2
|87.91
|1
|Fitzgerald
|11-0
|74.81
|2
|Sandy Creek
|9-2
|73.70
|2
|Pierce County
|10-1
|68.98
|3
|Calvary Day
|10-0
|70.04
|3
|Rockmart
|9-2
|68.08
|4
|Stephens County
|9-2
|69.10
|4
|Appling County
|9-1
|67.28
|5
|Oconee County
|7-4
|68.37
|5
|Thomson
|10-1
|63.50
|6
|Monroe Area
|6-5
|67.77
|6
|South Atlanta
|10-0
|62.97
|7
|Carver (Atlanta)
|7-3
|67.66
|7
|Cook
|8-3
|59.81
|8
|Peach County
|8-3
|66.19
|8
|Fellowship Christian
|8-3
|59.77
|9
|Thomasville
|8-3
|65.77
|9
|Callaway
|8-3
|58.43
|10
|Carver (Columbus)
|8-2
|63.62
|10
|Putnam County
|9-2
|55.05
|11
|Savannah Christian
|10-1
|63.03
|11
|Northeast
|8-3
|53.84
|12
|Hebron Christian
|9-2
|61.59
|12
|Athens Academy
|8-3
|52.52
|13
|Dougherty
|9-2
|60.53
|13
|North Cobb Christian
|10-1
|51.00
|14
|Hart County
|5-5
|59.67
|14
|Worth County
|8-3
|50.94
|15
|Adairsville
|10-1
|59.02
|15
|Fannin County
|7-4
|49.04
|A Division I
|A Division II
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Irwin County
|8-1
|79.08
|1
|Bowdon
|9-1
|57.61
|2
|Prince Avenue Christian
|9-0
|76.65
|2
|Johnson County
|10-0
|53.77
|3
|Brooks County
|7-2
|73.24
|3
|Charlton County
|7-2
|53.42
|4
|Swainsboro
|9-0
|72.16
|4
|Schley County
|8-2
|51.07
|5
|Rabun County
|10-0
|70.99
|5
|Clinch County
|8-2
|50.29
|6
|Darlington
|10-0
|65.76
|6
|Early County
|7-3
|49.76
|7
|Elbert County
|9-1
|61.30
|7
|McIntosh County Academy
|9-1
|47.38
|8
|Metter
|7-3
|59.09
|8
|Lincoln County
|8-2
|41.59
|9
|Bleckley County
|8-2
|57.63
|9
|Wilcox County
|7-3
|41.46
|10
|St. Francis
|7-3
|56.68
|10
|Emanuel County Institute
|4-6
|40.53
|11
|Dublin
|6-3
|56.24
|11
|Manchester
|6-3
|40.34
|12
|Lamar County
|9-1
|55.45
|12
|Jenkins County
|7-3
|39.81
|13
|Social Circle
|7-3
|49.00
|13
|Telfair County
|8-2
|39.75
|14
|Commerce
|6-4
|48.22
|14
|Christian Heritage
|4-6
|38.09
|15
|Whitefield Academy
|6-4
|48.04
|15
|Aquinas
|7-3
|37.60
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|GIAA AA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|John Milledge Academy
|10-0
|60.80
|1
|Central Fellowship Christian
|10-0
|40.84
|2
|St. Anne-Pacelli
|9-1
|51.32
|2
|Brentwood School
|7-3
|26.41
|3
|Tattnall Square
|6-4
|46.75
|3
|Briarwood Academy
|7-3
|18.35
|4
|Stratford Academy
|7-3
|46.05
|4
|Augusta Prep
|5-5
|10.69
|5
|Brookstone
|7-3
|41.82
|5
|Gatewood School
|4-6
|10.31
|GIAA A
|GAPPS AA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Thomas Jefferson
|8-2
|25.53
|1
|Cherokee Christian
|9-2
|18.35
|2
|Robert Toombs Academy
|6-4
|16.23
|2
|Skipstone Academy
|10-0
|16.36
|3
|Fullington Academy
|8-3
|-3.67
|3
|King's Academy
|9-2
|8.27
|4
|Flint River Academy
|5-6
|-20.18
|4
|Lanier Christian
|7-3
|3.16
|5
|Memorial Day
|3-8
|-31.27
|5
|Calvary Christian
|6-6
|-3.06
All-Class
Classification rankings are shown in [brackets]. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
|Rank
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Sch Str
|Rank
|Offense
|Defense
|1 [1]
|Buford
|8-AAAAAAA
|11-0
|98.83
|68.86
|21 [17]
|38.47
|-20.71
|2 [2]
|Colquitt County
|1-AAAAAAA
|11-0
|98.04
|71.44
|8 [7]
|43.61
|-14.77
|3 [1]
|Hughes
|5-AAAAAA
|11-0
|95.92
|56.69
|84 [27]
|43.17
|-13.09
|4 [3]
|Mill Creek
|8-AAAAAAA
|10-1
|94.88
|71.20
|10 [9]
|45.08
|-10.15
|5 [2]
|Thomas County Central
|1-AAAAAA
|11-0
|93.99
|65.21
|34 [4]
|41.14
|-13.19
|6 [4]
|Carrollton
|2-AAAAAAA
|11-0
|92.33
|64.99
|36 [30]
|38.40
|-14.27
|7 [5]
|North Cobb
|5-AAAAAAA
|9-2
|91.11
|73.15
|5 [4]
|36.15
|-15.30
|8 [1]
|Ware County
|1-AAAAA
|10-0
|88.90
|55.98
|87 [9]
|33.43
|-15.82
|9 [1]
|Cedartown
|7-AAAA
|11-0
|88.55
|55.55
|94 [8]
|33.88
|-15.02
|10 [1]
|Cedar Grove
|5-AAA
|8-2
|87.91
|70.18
|12 [1]
|36.16
|-12.09
|11 [6]
|Milton
|6-AAAAAAA
|8-3
|87.35
|69.98
|13 [11]
|33.69
|-14.01
|12 [3]
|Roswell
|7-AAAAAA
|10-1
|85.91
|58.57
|65 [18]
|34.82
|-11.43
|13 [4]
|Rome
|6-AAAAAA
|10-1
|85.25
|57.90
|75 [25]
|34.51
|-11.09
|14 [7]
|Walton
|5-AAAAAAA
|9-2
|85.13
|67.24
|29 [25]
|35.86
|-9.61
|15 [2]
|Benedictine
|3-AAAA
|9-2
|84.52
|55.88
|88 [6]
|32.31
|-12.55
|16 [5]
|Lee County
|1-AAAAAA
|8-3
|83.35
|69.42
|17 [2]
|34.95
|-8.74
|17 [8]
|Westlake
|2-AAAAAAA
|8-3
|82.52
|69.14
|19 [15]
|34.14
|-8.73
|18 [9]
|Lambert
|6-AAAAAAA
|10-1
|81.56
|63.26
|42 [33]
|34.60
|-7.30
|19 [3]
|North Oconee
|8-AAAA
|11-0
|81.54
|43.63
|220 [40]
|29.34
|-12.54
|20 [6]
|Houston County
|1-AAAAAA
|9-2
|81.14
|60.18
|51 [12]
|34.59
|-6.89
|21 [7]
|Gainesville
|8-AAAAAA
|11-0
|80.63
|54.97
|98 [32]
|32.73
|-8.25
|22 [4]
|Perry
|2-AAAA
|10-1
|80.60
|50.51
|145 [21]
|32.74
|-8.20
|23 [10]
|Grayson
|4-AAAAAAA
|9-2
|79.17
|64.95
|37 [31]
|30.68
|-8.84
|24 [8]
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|1-AAAAAA
|7-4
|78.30
|69.22
|18 [3]
|27.22
|-11.43
|25 [11]
|Parkview
|4-AAAAAAA
|8-3
|78.27
|67.38
|27 [23]
|31.95
|-6.66
|26 [12]
|Valdosta
|1-AAAAAAA
|8-3
|78.23
|69.53
|16 [14]
|26.98
|-11.59
|27 [13]
|Camden County
|1-AAAAAAA
|8-3
|77.73
|61.38
|46 [34]
|30.52
|-7.55
|28 [1]
|Irwin County
|1-A Division I
|9-1
|77.58
|48.06
|166 [5]
|29.51
|-8.41
|29 [2]
|Creekside
|5-AAAAA
|9-2
|76.07
|49.48
|156 [28]
|28.25
|-8.16
|30 [3]
|Cartersville
|7-AAAAA
|10-1
|75.62
|49.76
|152 [26]
|31.59
|-4.37
|31 [2]
|Prince Avenue Christian
|5-A Division I
|10-0
|75.50
|45.55
|195 [10]
|32.53
|-3.32
|32 [14]
|Marietta
|3-AAAAAAA
|5-6
|75.27
|75.98
|4 [3]
|28.39
|-7.22
|33 [1]
|Fitzgerald
|1-AA
|11-0
|74.81
|46.26
|187 [6]
|28.94
|-6.22
|34 [15]
|North Gwinnett
|7-AAAAAAA
|9-2
|74.70
|54.01
|107 [40]
|30.81
|-4.24
|35 [3]
|Swainsboro
|2-A Division I
|10-0
|74.25
|41.70
|244 [16]
|28.65
|-5.95
|36 [2]
|Sandy Creek
|5-AAA
|9-2
|73.70
|55.80
|89 [7]
|30.27
|-3.78
|37 [5]
|Bainbridge
|1-AAAA
|7-4
|73.23
|61.73
|44 [1]
|28.66
|-4.92
|38 [16]
|Norcross
|7-AAAAAAA
|8-3
|73.07
|57.64
|77 [38]
|29.83
|-3.58
|39 [4]
|Coffee
|1-AAAAA
|9-2
|72.97
|48.83
|160 [29]
|29.07
|-4.25
|40 [17]
|North Paulding
|3-AAAAAAA
|7-4
|72.91
|65.28
|33 [28]
|29.22
|-4.04
|41 [18]
|South Forsyth
|6-AAAAAAA
|6-5
|72.70
|68.56
|24 [20]
|28.02
|-5.02
|42 [9]
|Brunswick
|2-AAAAAA
|10-1
|72.61
|51.12
|140 [42]
|29.33
|-3.62
|43 [19]
|Lowndes
|1-AAAAAAA
|5-6
|72.46
|80.14
|1 [1]
|29.02
|-3.79
|44 [10]
|Woodward Academy
|3-AAAAAA
|10-1
|72.46
|39.57
|266 [53]
|26.69
|-6.12
|45 [20]
|East Coweta
|2-AAAAAAA
|6-5
|72.45
|69.70
|14 [12]
|30.21
|-2.58
|46 [21]
|Brookwood
|4-AAAAAAA
|6-5
|72.33
|70.76
|11 [10]
|29.48
|-3.19
|47 [11]
|South Paulding
|5-AAAAAA
|8-3
|72.18
|63.42
|41 [7]
|31.47
|-1.05
|48 [22]
|Denmark
|6-AAAAAAA
|6-5
|72.16
|71.28
|9 [8]
|26.68
|-5.83
|49 [5]
|Cambridge
|6-AAAAA
|9-2
|71.51
|50.84
|143 [21]
|29.63
|-2.22
|50 [4]
|Rabun County
|8-A Division I
|11-0
|71.41
|49.18
|158 [4]
|26.51
|-5.25
|51 [12]
|Alpharetta
|7-AAAAAA
|8-3
|70.40
|58.56
|66 [19]
|30.31
|-0.44
|52 [3]
|Calvary Day
|3-AAA
|10-0
|70.04
|32.92
|333 [46]
|30.41
|0.02
|53 [6]
|Warner Robins
|2-AAAAA
|7-4
|70.00
|59.24
|58 [4]
|26.04
|-4.30
|54 [6]
|Troup
|4-AAAA
|10-1
|69.78
|45.00
|206 [39]
|30.75
|0.63
|55 [7]
|Calhoun
|7-AAAAA
|8-3
|69.78
|60.55
|50 [2]
|28.89
|-1.23
|56 [8]
|Dutchtown
|2-AAAAA
|10-1
|69.74
|47.49
|173 [32]
|23.03
|-7.05
|57 [7]
|Burke County
|3-AAAA
|9-2
|69.64
|56.19
|86 [5]
|26.31
|-3.68
|58 [13]
|Marist
|4-AAAAAA
|9-2
|69.54
|50.33
|147 [44]
|28.54
|-1.35
|59 [4]
|Stephens County
|8-AAA
|9-2
|69.10
|51.28
|136 [11]
|25.35
|-4.09
|60 [2]
|Pierce County
|3-AA
|10-1
|68.98
|45.88
|190 [7]
|28.47
|-0.86
|61 [5]
|Brooks County
|1-A Division I
|7-3
|68.70
|54.91
|100 [1]
|26.16
|-2.88
|62 [23]
|Kennesaw Mountain
|5-AAAAAAA
|7-3
|68.67
|59.69
|56 [35]
|29.55
|0.54
|63 [5]
|Oconee County
|8-AAA
|7-4
|68.37
|58.85
|60 [2]
|25.76
|-2.95
|64 [8]
|Wayne County
|3-AAAA
|9-2
|68.25
|53.41
|115 [12]
|24.41
|-4.19
|65 [3]
|Rockmart
|7-AA
|9-2
|68.08
|45.40
|198 [8]
|28.04
|-0.38
|66 [6]
|Darlington
|7-A Division I
|11-0
|67.96
|36.55
|303 [26]
|28.37
|0.06
|67 [6]
|Monroe Area
|8-AAA
|6-5
|67.77
|57.37
|79 [5]
|26.14
|-1.98
|68 [7]
|Carver (Atlanta)
|5-AAA
|7-3
|67.66
|58.53
|67 [3]
|23.97
|-4.04
|69 [24]
|Pebblebrook
|2-AAAAAAA
|4-7
|67.45
|68.14
|25 [21]
|25.09
|-2.70
|70 [9]
|Jefferson
|8-AAAAA
|8-3
|67.33
|54.98
|97 [11]
|23.85
|-3.83
|71 [4]
|Appling County
|3-AA
|9-1
|67.28
|45.18
|201 [9]
|23.84
|-3.78
|72 [14]
|Allatoona
|6-AAAAAA
|6-5
|67.22
|62.06
|43 [8]
|23.81
|-3.75
|73 [9]
|Stockbridge
|5-AAAA
|9-2
|66.94
|47.36
|174 [29]
|25.20
|-2.09
|74 [8]
|Peach County
|2-AAA
|8-3
|66.19
|53.77
|112 [9]
|24.41
|-2.12
|75 [25]
|West Forsyth
|6-AAAAAAA
|4-6
|66.12
|67.27
|28 [24]
|22.97
|-3.49
|76 [26]
|Newton
|4-AAAAAAA
|6-5
|65.98
|65.17
|35 [29]
|23.35
|-2.97
|77 [10]
|Kell
|6-AAAAA
|10-1
|65.91
|45.00
|205 [39]
|25.87
|-0.38
|78 [27]
|Harrison
|3-AAAAAAA
|4-7
|65.85
|69.00
|20 [16]
|23.72
|-2.48
|79 [9]
|Thomasville
|1-AAA
|8-3
|65.77
|57.78
|76 [4]
|24.52
|-1.59
|80 [28]
|McEachern
|3-AAAAAAA
|4-6
|65.76
|69.63
|15 [13]
|24.47
|-1.63
|81 [15]
|Douglas County
|5-AAAAAA
|7-4
|65.55
|60.17
|52 [13]
|24.34
|-1.56
|82 [16]
|Blessed Trinity
|7-AAAAAA
|7-4
|65.43
|58.09
|73 [23]
|22.42
|-3.36
|83 [29]
|Collins Hill
|8-AAAAAAA
|4-6
|65.22
|76.00
|3 [2]
|22.01
|-3.56
|84 [30]
|Mountain View
|8-AAAAAAA
|5-6
|65.20
|68.80
|22 [18]
|23.11
|-2.44
|85 [11]
|Jones County
|2-AAAAA
|6-5
|64.96
|59.97
|53 [3]
|26.10
|0.80
|86 [10]
|Whitewater
|4-AAAA
|8-3
|64.10
|49.44
|157 [23]
|24.79
|0.35
|87 [11]
|LaGrange
|4-AAAA
|8-3
|63.90
|51.38
|135 [19]
|24.56
|0.32
|88 [10]
|Carver (Columbus)
|1-AAA
|8-2
|63.62
|47.11
|177 [14]
|22.22
|-1.74
|89 [17]
|Sequoyah
|6-AAAAAA
|5-6
|63.56
|64.31
|40 [6]
|19.87
|-4.04
|90 [5]
|Thomson
|4-AA
|10-1
|63.50
|32.50
|338 [37]
|22.84
|-1.01
|91 [7]
|Bleckley County
|2-A Division I
|9-2
|63.45
|44.93
|208 [11]
|21.75
|-2.04
|92 [31]
|Richmond Hill
|1-AAAAAAA
|3-7
|63.04
|72.69
|6 [5]
|21.47
|-1.91
|93 [11]
|Savannah Christian
|3-AAA
|10-1
|63.03
|35.00
|314 [42]
|23.51
|0.13
|94 [6]
|South Atlanta
|6-AA
|10-0
|62.97
|25.94
|378 [48]
|27.20
|3.89
|95 [18]
|Effingham County
|2-AAAAAA
|7-4
|62.26
|54.95
|99 [33]
|21.86
|-0.75
|96 [19]
|North Forsyth
|8-AAAAAA
|8-3
|61.99
|54.18
|106 [35]
|23.92
|1.59
|97 [32]
|South Gwinnett
|4-AAAAAAA
|4-6
|61.92
|65.97
|32 [27]
|23.05
|0.78
|98 [12]
|Mays
|5-AAAAA
|7-4
|61.83
|52.31
|125 [16]
|25.95
|3.78
|99 [13]
|Loganville
|8-AAAAA
|9-2
|61.60
|50.15
|149 [23]
|21.74
|-0.21
|100 [12]
|Hebron Christian
|8-AAA
|9-2
|61.59
|45.36
|199 [18]
|25.91
|3.97
|101 [8]
|Elbert County
|8-A Division I
|10-1
|61.50
|45.78
|192 [9]
|25.21
|3.37
|102 [20]
|Creekview
|6-AAAAAA
|4-6
|61.34
|61.18
|47 [10]
|20.32
|-1.36
|103 [12]
|Holy Innocents
|6-AAAA
|8-3
|60.91
|47.64
|172 [28]
|20.86
|-0.39
|104 [13]
|Starr's Mill
|4-AAAA
|7-3
|60.83
|47.23
|175 [30]
|19.06
|-2.11
|105 [1]
|John Milledge Academy
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|10-0
|60.80
|30.73
|347 [6]
|20.47
|-0.68
|106 [14]
|Dalton
|7-AAAAA
|6-5
|60.68
|58.84
|62 [5]
|22.05
|1.02
|107 [21]
|Paulding County
|5-AAAAAA
|6-5
|60.63
|61.08
|49 [11]
|21.37
|0.40
|108 [33]
|Meadowcreek
|7-AAAAAAA
|7-4
|60.63
|52.48
|123 [41]
|25.60
|4.62
|109 [13]
|Dougherty
|1-AAA
|9-2
|60.53
|44.43
|213 [19]
|23.44
|2.57
|110 [34]
|Archer
|4-AAAAAAA
|2-8
|60.30
|72.59
|7 [6]
|20.43
|-0.21
|111 [22]
|River Ridge
|6-AAAAAA
|6-5
|60.09
|59.79
|55 [15]
|22.25
|1.81
|112 [23]
|North Atlanta
|4-AAAAAA
|8-3
|59.98
|43.86
|216 [47]
|21.01
|0.69
|113 [14]
|Central (Carrollton)
|7-AAAA
|8-3
|59.95
|47.88
|169 [26]
|23.27
|2.98
|114 [7]
|Cook
|1-AA
|8-3
|59.81
|51.43
|134 [4]
|23.86
|3.70
|115 [8]
|Fellowship Christian
|8-AA
|8-3
|59.77
|47.90
|168 [5]
|21.56
|1.45
|116 [14]
|Hart County
|8-AAA
|5-5
|59.67
|46.71
|182 [15]
|21.90
|1.89
|117 [24]
|Shiloh
|8-AAAAAA
|5-6
|59.51
|53.25
|118 [39]
|22.08
|2.22
|118 [9]
|Metter
|3-A Division I
|8-3
|59.25
|41.65
|245 [17]
|18.96
|-0.64
|119 [1]
|Bowdon
|7-A Division II
|10-1
|59.08
|40.82
|253 [4]
|23.78
|4.36
|120 [15]
|Adairsville
|6-AAA
|10-1
|59.02
|38.24
|283 [34]
|26.94
|7.57
|121 [35]
|Hillgrove
|3-AAAAAAA
|3-8
|58.97
|68.77
|23 [19]
|19.83
|0.51
|122 [15]
|Stephenson
|6-AAAA
|7-3
|58.86
|53.00
|119 [14]
|22.18
|2.98
|123 [9]
|Callaway
|5-AA
|8-3
|58.43
|37.02
|298 [26]
|19.74
|0.96
|124 [36]
|Dacula
|8-AAAAAAA
|3-8
|58.05
|68.13
|26 [22]
|19.31
|0.92
|125 [10]
|Dublin
|2-A Division I
|7-3
|58.03
|44.63
|212 [12]
|18.85
|0.48
|126 [16]
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|4-AAAA
|6-5
|58.03
|52.79
|121 [16]
|19.95
|1.58
|127 [25]
|St. Pius X
|4-AAAAAA
|6-5
|57.99
|53.67
|113 [37]
|19.12
|0.78
|128 [15]
|Eastside
|8-AAAAA
|6-5
|57.71
|50.19
|148 [22]
|19.47
|1.42
|129 [16]
|Clarke Central
|8-AAAAA
|5-6
|57.52
|58.53
|68 [6]
|21.74
|3.87
|130 [17]
|Cass
|7-AAAAA
|5-6
|57.45
|52.44
|124 [15]
|18.78
|0.99
|131 [18]
|Lithia Springs
|5-AAAAA
|6-5
|57.42
|54.34
|105 [13]
|21.61
|3.85
|132 [11]
|St. Francis
|6-A Division I
|8-3
|57.32
|46.39
|186 [8]
|18.33
|0.67
|133 [17]
|Sonoraville
|7-AAAA
|6-5
|57.26
|57.31
|80 [4]
|21.86
|4.26
|134 [18]
|Pace Academy
|5-AAAA
|8-3
|56.82
|45.42
|197 [36]
|21.87
|4.70
|135 [26]
|Sprayberry
|7-AAAAAA
|4-7
|56.63
|59.25
|57 [16]
|21.60
|4.63
|136 [27]
|Glynn Academy
|2-AAAAAA
|6-5
|56.52
|55.61
|92 [29]
|20.56
|3.70
|137 [28]
|Veterans
|1-AAAAAA
|5-5
|56.33
|61.54
|45 [9]
|21.21
|4.54
|138 [19]
|Cairo
|1-AAAA
|8-3
|56.02
|46.89
|179 [32]
|19.94
|3.58
|139 [20]
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|7-AAAA
|8-3
|55.72
|45.55
|194 [35]
|20.94
|4.88
|140 [16]
|Harlem
|4-AAA
|10-1
|55.68
|30.20
|351 [48]
|16.08
|0.05
|141 [17]
|Dawson County
|7-AAA
|8-3
|55.66
|46.44
|184 [16]
|18.73
|2.73
|142 [12]
|Lamar County
|4-A Division I
|10-1
|55.65
|37.48
|291 [24]
|20.89
|4.89
|143 [21]
|New Hampstead
|3-AAAA
|6-5
|55.55
|51.19
|137 [20]
|23.03
|7.14
|144 [19]
|Northside (Columbus)
|3-AAAAA
|10-1
|55.38
|35.57
|309 [51]
|21.73
|6.00
|145 [29]
|Newnan
|5-AAAAAA
|4-6
|55.14
|59.96
|54 [14]
|20.83
|5.34
|146 [37]
|Wheeler
|5-AAAAAAA
|5-6
|55.08
|58.90
|59 [36]
|18.11
|2.68
|147 [10]
|Putnam County
|4-AA
|9-2
|55.05
|33.70
|324 [30]
|17.77
|2.37
|148 [22]
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|6-AAAA
|6-5
|53.98
|53.81
|110 [10]
|15.59
|1.26
|149 [11]
|Northeast
|2-AA
|8-3
|53.84
|30.54
|348 [42]
|18.52
|4.34
|150 [20]
|Maynard Jackson
|5-AAAAA
|7-4
|53.59
|45.82
|191 [36]
|17.37
|3.44
|151 [2]
|Charlton County
|2-A Division II
|8-2
|53.39
|38.46
|281 [6]
|20.46
|6.73
|152 [38]
|Cherokee
|5-AAAAAAA
|3-8
|53.38
|64.91
|38 [32]
|20.38
|6.65
|153 [23]
|Northwest Whitfield
|7-AAAA
|5-5
|53.36
|52.98
|120 [15]
|20.03
|6.33
|154 [24]
|Lovett
|5-AAAA
|7-4
|53.29
|45.19
|200 [37]
|16.42
|2.79
|155 [30]
|Etowah
|6-AAAAAA
|5-5
|53.26
|53.96
|108 [36]
|19.53
|5.92
|156 [12]
|Athens Academy
|8-AA
|8-3
|52.52
|44.75
|211 [11]
|18.08
|5.21
|157 [25]
|Spalding
|2-AAAA
|7-4
|52.46
|46.81
|181 [33]
|17.83
|5.03
|158 [31]
|Alexander
|5-AAAAAA
|3-7
|52.33
|58.65
|63 [17]
|18.11
|5.44
|159 [3]
|Schley County
|6-A Division II
|9-2
|52.31
|22.20
|392 [34]
|15.72
|3.06
|160 [18]
|Crisp County
|1-AAA
|5-6
|52.03
|56.22
|85 [6]
|16.68
|4.31
|161 [21]
|Ola
|2-AAAAA
|6-5
|51.90
|49.84
|151 [25]
|18.43
|6.18
|162 [39]
|Peachtree Ridge
|7-AAAAAAA
|6-5
|51.76
|50.82
|144 [42]
|17.81
|5.71
|163 [4]
|Johnson County
|5-A Division II
|11-0
|51.56
|18.95
|406 [40]
|19.29
|7.39
|164 [2]
|St. Anne-Pacelli
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|9-1
|51.32
|26.25
|375 [11]
|16.07
|4.40
|165 [19]
|Mary Persons
|2-AAA
|6-5
|51.27
|49.52
|155 [13]
|17.72
|6.11
|166 [13]
|Trion
|7-A Division I
|9-2
|51.25
|31.89
|342 [30]
|19.42
|7.83
|167 [13]
|North Cobb Christian
|6-AA
|10-1
|51.00
|26.45
|374 [47]
|13.42
|2.08
|168 [32]
|Lovejoy
|3-AAAAAA
|7-4
|50.97
|43.55
|221 [48]
|18.53
|7.22
|169 [14]
|Worth County
|1-AA
|8-3
|50.94
|43.85
|217 [13]
|19.46
|8.17
|170 [26]
|Hapeville Charter
|6-AAAA
|2-9
|50.93
|61.10
|48 [2]
|15.52
|4.25
|171 [40]
|Central Gwinnett
|8-AAAAAAA
|5-5
|50.62
|58.63
|64 [37]
|16.93
|5.96
|172 [22]
|Statesboro
|1-AAAAA
|3-7
|50.26
|58.38
|70 [7]
|19.00
|8.40
|173 [23]
|Centennial
|6-AAAAA
|5-6
|50.22
|51.55
|133 [18]
|17.24
|6.67
|174 [20]
|Liberty County
|3-AAA
|7-4
|50.08
|42.05
|240 [25]
|16.88
|6.45
|175 [5]
|Clinch County
|2-A Division II
|9-2
|50.05
|35.03
|313 [9]
|17.38
|6.99
|176 [33]
|Mundy's Mill
|3-AAAAAA
|7-4
|49.89
|41.09
|251 [52]
|14.60
|4.37
|177 [14]
|Social Circle
|5-A Division I
|8-3
|49.77
|37.34
|293 [25]
|14.99
|4.87
|178 [27]
|Walnut Grove
|8-AAAA
|9-2
|49.73
|38.88
|275 [51]
|15.58
|5.50
|179 [24]
|Hiram
|7-AAAAA
|5-5
|49.61
|46.25
|188 [35]
|22.50
|12.55
|180 [25]
|Flowery Branch
|8-AAAAA
|3-7
|49.04
|56.70
|83 [8]
|14.95
|5.56
|181 [15]
|Fannin County
|7-AA
|7-4
|49.04
|37.90
|287 [23]
|16.75
|7.37
|182 [6]
|Early County
|1-A Division II
|8-3
|48.92
|29.54
|356 [17]
|15.36
|6.09
|183 [16]
|Berrien
|1-AA
|7-4
|48.71
|43.81
|218 [14]
|19.61
|10.56
|184 [21]
|Ringgold
|6-AAA
|7-4
|48.35
|40.35
|256 [28]
|16.31
|7.62
|185 [17]
|Laney
|4-AA
|8-3
|48.30
|32.46
|339 [38]
|12.90
|4.26
|186 [34]
|Lanier
|8-AAAAAA
|4-7
|48.13
|57.96
|74 [24]
|14.42
|5.95
|187 [26]
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|6-AAAAA
|5-6
|48.10
|50.03
|150 [24]
|15.49
|7.05
|188 [18]
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|5-AA
|7-4
|48.07
|39.76
|263 [19]
|19.52
|11.11
|189 [27]
|Jenkins
|1-AAAAA
|3-7
|48.04
|66.10
|31 [1]
|15.63
|7.25
|190 [41]
|Osborne
|5-AAAAAAA
|5-5
|47.91
|45.52
|196 [44]
|15.11
|6.85
|191 [28]
|Baldwin
|2-AAAA
|4-7
|47.86
|55.72
|90 [7]
|17.37
|9.16
|192 [15]
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|6-A Division I
|8-3
|47.86
|39.78
|262 [19]
|18.96
|10.76
|193 [28]
|Chamblee
|4-AAAAA
|8-2
|47.83
|30.05
|353 [52]
|16.29
|8.12
|194 [29]
|Hampton
|5-AAAA
|7-4
|47.65
|42.14
|238 [44]
|16.92
|8.93
|195 [19]
|Dodge County
|1-AA
|4-6
|47.58
|51.59
|130 [3]
|16.43
|8.51
|196 [16]
|Whitefield Academy
|6-A Division I
|6-5
|47.54
|43.31
|224 [13]
|14.65
|6.77
|197 [29]
|Winder-Barrow
|8-AAAAA
|5-5
|47.33
|43.09
|228 [43]
|15.70
|8.03
|198 [22]
|Lumpkin County
|7-AAA
|8-3
|47.27
|32.78
|336 [47]
|16.73
|9.12
|199 [30]
|Northgate
|3-AAAAA
|5-6
|47.21
|45.06
|204 [38]
|14.55
|6.99
|200 [23]
|Morgan County
|4-AAA
|7-4
|47.05
|37.72
|289 [35]
|17.35
|9.95
|201 [24]
|Jackson
|2-AAA
|5-6
|47.01
|51.57
|131 [10]
|15.85
|8.49
|202 [17]
|Commerce
|8-A Division I
|6-5
|47.00
|47.92
|167 [6]
|15.27
|7.93
|203 [35]
|Evans
|2-AAAAAA
|4-7
|46.93
|55.61
|93 [30]
|16.20
|8.92
|204 [3]
|Tattnall Square
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|6-4
|46.75
|41.14
|250 [2]
|18.46
|11.36
|205 [30]
|Miller Grove
|6-AAAA
|4-6
|46.67
|49.71
|154 [22]
|15.89
|8.88
|206 [31]
|Villa Rica
|5-AAAAA
|4-6
|46.58
|53.45
|114 [14]
|15.95
|9.03
|207 [7]
|McIntosh County Academy
|3-A Division II
|10-1
|46.52
|32.78
|335 [12]
|12.68
|5.81
|208 [36]
|Jackson County
|8-AAAAAA
|3-7
|46.32
|53.33
|116 [38]
|13.28
|6.62
|209 [4]
|Stratford Academy
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|7-3
|46.05
|32.62
|337 [5]
|15.61
|9.22
|210 [32]
|Union Grove
|2-AAAAA
|4-6
|45.98
|49.75
|153 [27]
|9.88
|3.55
|211 [37]
|Tift County
|1-AAAAAA
|1-9
|45.81
|77.74
|2 [1]
|14.84
|8.68
|212 [20]
|North Murray
|7-AA
|6-5
|45.54
|38.98
|272 [21]
|20.51
|14.62
|213 [38]
|East Paulding
|5-AAAAAA
|3-7
|45.43
|58.41
|69 [20]
|17.16
|11.38
|214 [25]
|Long County
|3-AAA
|6-5
|45.40
|38.83
|277 [33]
|15.29
|9.54
|215 [21]
|Union County
|8-AA
|8-3
|45.36
|35.27
|311 [29]
|14.18
|8.48
|216 [22]
|Toombs County
|3-AA
|6-5
|45.22
|40.03
|261 [18]
|14.36
|8.80
|217 [23]
|Columbia
|5-AA
|7-4
|45.20
|38.96
|273 [22]
|12.81
|7.27
|218 [31]
|Westside (Macon)
|2-AAAA
|7-4
|45.09
|40.42
|255 [48]
|15.35
|9.91
|219 [24]
|Model
|7-AA
|6-5
|44.81
|37.32
|294 [24]
|12.35
|7.20
|220 [26]
|Monroe
|1-AAA
|5-5
|44.58
|42.24
|237 [24]
|13.22
|8.30
|221 [25]
|Tattnall County
|3-AA
|5-6
|44.44
|44.22
|214 [12]
|12.13
|7.35
|222 [33]
|Decatur
|4-AAAAA
|7-4
|44.42
|39.67
|265 [45]
|17.20
|12.43
|223 [32]
|Madison County
|8-AAAA
|6-5
|44.26
|41.02
|252 [46]
|15.45
|10.84
|224 [39]
|South Effingham
|2-AAAAAA
|4-5
|44.24
|44.96
|207 [46]
|12.08
|7.49
|225 [26]
|Vidalia
|3-AA
|6-4
|44.10
|40.13
|260 [17]
|13.22
|8.78
|226 [42]
|Campbell
|2-AAAAAAA
|1-9
|44.04
|66.14
|30 [26]
|13.23
|8.85
|227 [33]
|Southwest DeKalb
|6-AAAA
|2-8
|43.80
|52.22
|126 [17]
|15.27
|11.12
|228 [34]
|Griffin
|2-AAAA
|3-7
|43.34
|51.78
|128 [18]
|14.93
|11.25
|229 [34]
|Tucker
|4-AAAAA
|4-7
|42.93
|44.75
|210 [40]
|12.92
|9.65
|230 [8]
|Wilcox County
|4-A Division II
|8-3
|42.51
|29.81
|355 [16]
|16.64
|13.79
|231 [27]
|Coahulla Creek
|6-AAA
|7-4
|42.44
|35.12
|312 [41]
|13.36
|10.58
|232 [28]
|Upson-Lee
|2-AAA
|4-7
|42.42
|46.40
|185 [17]
|13.91
|11.15
|233 [29]
|Pickens
|7-AAA
|5-6
|42.18
|43.78
|219 [20]
|12.18
|9.65
|234 [9]
|Telfair County
|4-A Division II
|9-2
|42.15
|27.37
|367 [23]
|16.30
|13.81
|235 [10]
|Lincoln County
|8-A Division II
|8-2
|42.09
|30.91
|345 [14]
|13.57
|11.14
|236 [40]
|Lassiter
|7-AAAAAA
|3-7
|41.86
|54.44
|104 [34]
|11.98
|9.78
|237 [5]
|Brookstone
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|7-3
|41.82
|34.43
|318 [4]
|13.45
|11.29
|238 [41]
|Johns Creek
|7-AAAAAA
|2-8
|41.47
|57.08
|81 [26]
|12.80
|10.98
|239 [11]
|Christian Heritage
|7-A Division II
|5-6
|41.43
|46.88
|180 [1]
|11.74
|9.97
|240 [35]
|Cedar Shoals
|8-AAAA
|5-6
|41.08
|48.72
|161 [24]
|13.63
|12.21
|241 [42]
|Habersham Central
|8-AAAAAA
|3-7
|40.96
|52.18
|127 [40]
|12.44
|11.14
|242 [18]
|Pepperell
|7-A Division I
|6-5
|40.86
|39.55
|267 [20]
|10.47
|9.26
|243 [30]
|Wesleyan
|7-AAA
|4-7
|40.85
|43.41
|223 [21]
|11.36
|10.16
|244 [1]
|Central Fellowship Christian
|GIAA Region 6-AA
|10-0
|40.84
|3.36
|442 [9]
|14.73
|13.55
|245 [12]
|Manchester
|6-A Division II
|7-3
|40.82
|29.30
|357 [18]
|11.12
|9.96
|246 [36]
|Southeast Bulloch
|3-AAAA
|2-8
|40.56
|53.80
|111 [11]
|12.50
|11.59
|247 [43]
|Grovetown
|2-AAAAAA
|4-6
|40.14
|48.91
|159 [45]
|12.53
|12.05
|248 [37]
|Riverdale
|4-AAAA
|3-7
|40.09
|47.03
|178 [31]
|14.10
|13.67
|249 [19]
|Heard County
|4-A Division I
|6-5
|39.84
|34.54
|317 [27]
|11.07
|10.89
|250 [38]
|Howard
|2-AAAA
|6-4
|39.78
|39.69
|264 [49]
|10.85
|10.73
|251 [43]
|Duluth
|7-AAAAAAA
|4-6
|39.52
|42.97
|229 [45]
|11.65
|11.79
|252 [31]
|Gilmer
|7-AAA
|5-5
|39.37
|35.41
|310 [40]
|12.21
|12.49
|253 [35]
|Eagle's Landing
|2-AAAAA
|2-8
|39.09
|55.37
|95 [10]
|15.84
|16.40
|254 [32]
|Hephzibah
|4-AAA
|6-5
|39.04
|34.25
|322 [44]
|13.55
|14.16
|255 [44]
|Discovery
|7-AAAAAAA
|3-7
|39.01
|48.32
|162 [43]
|9.37
|10.01
|256 [39]
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|5-AAAA
|5-5
|38.93
|40.51
|254 [47]
|10.89
|11.62
|257 [13]
|Emanuel County Institute
|3-A Division II
|4-7
|38.91
|44.03
|215 [3]
|14.20
|14.95
|258 [33]
|Bremen
|6-AAA
|5-6
|38.87
|41.53
|247 [27]
|7.32
|8.11
|259 [40]
|East Forsyth
|8-AAAA
|6-4
|38.62
|31.70
|343 [56]
|10.40
|11.43
|260 [14]
|Aquinas
|8-A Division II
|7-4
|38.44
|32.88
|334 [11]
|12.96
|14.17
|261 [15]
|Dooly County
|4-A Division II
|6-5
|38.16
|36.83
|301 [8]
|10.75
|12.25
|262 [27]
|Jeff Davis
|1-AA
|1-9
|37.98
|57.53
|78 [1]
|8.94
|10.61
|263 [34]
|White County
|7-AAA
|4-6
|37.86
|40.20
|259 [30]
|13.25
|15.05
|264 [35]
|Savannah Country Day
|3-AAA
|5-5
|37.70
|37.07
|297 [37]
|9.02
|10.98
|265 [28]
|Sumter County
|1-AA
|1-9
|37.62
|54.60
|102 [2]
|10.99
|13.03
|266 [41]
|Westover
|1-AAAA
|3-8
|37.58
|45.93
|189 [34]
|9.04
|11.11
|267 [29]
|Spencer
|2-AA
|8-3
|37.51
|24.88
|381 [49]
|8.03
|10.18
|268 [36]
|Douglass
|5-AAA
|3-8
|37.49
|51.18
|138 [12]
|6.25
|8.42
|269 [16]
|Lanier County
|2-A Division II
|6-5
|37.40
|37.97
|286 [7]
|8.13
|10.39
|270 [20]
|Mount Vernon
|6-A Division I
|4-7
|37.36
|41.51
|248 [18]
|13.42
|15.72
|271 [42]
|McDonough
|5-AAAA
|4-6
|37.31
|37.27
|296 [53]
|11.22
|13.57
|272 [44]
|Lakeside (Evans)
|2-AAAAAA
|3-7
|37.16
|50.37
|146 [43]
|9.11
|11.61
|273 [43]
|Cherokee Bluff
|8-AAAA
|3-7
|37.15
|45.09
|203 [38]
|9.50
|12.00
|274 [37]
|Johnson (Savannah)
|3-AAA
|5-5
|37.06
|38.92
|274 [31]
|9.03
|11.63
|275 [21]
|Pelham
|1-A Division I
|3-8
|37.05
|51.55
|132 [3]
|10.93
|13.54
|276 [22]
|Dade County
|7-A Division I
|6-5
|36.98
|42.27
|236 [15]
|10.78
|13.46
|277 [17]
|Jenkins County
|3-A Division II
|7-4
|36.83
|25.81
|379 [27]
|8.55
|11.37
|278 [36]
|Chapel Hill
|5-AAAAA
|3-7
|36.70
|45.68
|193 [37]
|6.48
|9.43
|279 [23]
|Screven County
|3-A Division I
|9-1
|36.62
|12.49
|423 [37]
|6.80
|9.83
|280 [18]
|Washington-Wilkes
|8-A Division II
|8-3
|36.59
|26.14
|376 [26]
|9.53
|12.59
|281 [37]
|Arabia Mountain
|4-AAAAA
|5-6
|36.57
|38.53
|279 [47]
|6.78
|9.87
|282 [45]
|Forsyth Central
|6-AAAAAAA
|2-8
|36.49
|57.03
|82 [39]
|10.33
|13.50
|283 [38]
|Banneker
|5-AAAAA
|4-6
|36.42
|48.29
|163 [30]
|8.22
|11.45
|284 [39]
|McIntosh
|3-AAAAA
|5-6
|36.27
|39.24
|271 [46]
|11.90
|15.29
|285 [45]
|Dunwoody
|4-AAAAAA
|5-5
|36.25
|36.79
|302 [55]
|11.20
|14.60
|286 [30]
|Washington County
|4-AA
|4-7
|35.78
|39.54
|268 [20]
|11.98
|15.85
|287 [46]
|Pope
|7-AAAAAA
|1-9
|35.36
|64.57
|39 [5]
|10.68
|14.98
|288 [47]
|Morrow
|3-AAAAAA
|5-6
|34.88
|41.53
|246 [50]
|10.70
|15.48
|289 [6]
|Brookwood School
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|7-3
|34.88
|28.32
|363 [9]
|11.41
|16.19
|290 [31]
|Brantley County
|3-AA
|5-5
|34.70
|37.30
|295 [25]
|8.69
|13.65
|291 [32]
|East Jackson
|8-AA
|5-6
|34.57
|33.66
|325 [31]
|8.32
|13.40
|292 [33]
|ACE Charter
|2-AA
|8-3
|34.07
|18.73
|407 [54]
|12.18
|17.77
|293 [44]
|Hardaway
|1-AAAA
|2-8
|33.43
|53.33
|117 [13]
|8.74
|14.97
|294 [24]
|Temple
|4-A Division I
|4-7
|33.19
|37.84
|288 [23]
|10.22
|16.69
|295 [25]
|Bryan County
|3-A Division I
|6-5
|33.17
|26.13
|377 [34]
|8.25
|14.73
|296 [26]
|Jefferson County
|2-A Division I
|2-9
|33.01
|52.72
|122 [2]
|9.52
|16.17
|297 [45]
|North Hall
|8-AAAA
|3-7
|32.84
|42.38
|234 [43]
|7.60
|14.42
|298 [34]
|Haralson County
|7-AA
|3-7
|32.74
|41.99
|241 [15]
|9.33
|16.24
|299 [48]
|Alcovy
|3-AAAAAA
|4-6
|32.73
|41.37
|249 [51]
|9.78
|16.70
|300 [49]
|Riverwood
|4-AAAAAA
|2-9
|32.60
|51.18
|139 [41]
|10.57
|17.62
|301 [46]
|West Laurens
|2-AAAA
|1-9
|32.49
|54.54
|103 [9]
|6.40
|13.56
|302 [19]
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|7-A Division II
|5-6
|32.35
|31.33
|344 [13]
|7.30
|14.61
|303 [35]
|Banks County
|8-AA
|5-5
|32.35
|31.92
|341 [40]
|8.05
|15.36
|304 [50]
|Jonesboro
|3-AAAAAA
|3-7
|32.18
|42.83
|230 [49]
|6.67
|14.14
|305 [40]
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|7-AAAAA
|1-9
|31.88
|50.87
|142 [20]
|7.85
|15.62
|306 [41]
|Chattahoochee
|6-AAAAA
|2-8
|31.76
|47.17
|176 [33]
|8.72
|16.62
|307 [7]
|First Presbyterian
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|2-8
|31.16
|42.37
|235 [1]
|10.06
|18.56
|308 [8]
|Deerfield-Windsor
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|7-3
|31.15
|21.30
|398 [14]
|7.33
|15.83
|309 [51]
|Apalachee
|8-AAAAAA
|0-10
|31.13
|55.67
|91 [28]
|5.63
|14.16
|310 [20]
|Mitchell County
|1-A Division II
|5-6
|31.02
|30.04
|354 [15]
|4.08
|12.72
|311 [42]
|Bradwell Institute
|1-AAAAA
|1-9
|30.98
|54.88
|101 [12]
|6.90
|15.57
|312 [21]
|Greene County
|8-A Division II
|6-5
|30.95
|27.27
|369 [25]
|8.28
|16.99
|313 [27]
|Jasper County
|5-A Division I
|4-7
|30.57
|38.50
|280 [22]
|4.87
|13.96
|314 [43]
|Harris County
|3-AAAAA
|2-9
|30.40
|43.18
|226 [41]
|3.90
|13.15
|315 [38]
|Gordon Lee
|6-AAA
|4-6
|30.40
|33.95
|323 [45]
|8.33
|17.58
|316 [36]
|Landmark Christian
|5-AA
|5-6
|30.39
|32.93
|332 [36]
|3.10
|12.36
|317 [28]
|Athens Christian
|8-A Division I
|4-7
|30.19
|39.34
|269 [21]
|9.17
|18.64
|318 [39]
|Columbus
|1-AAA
|2-8
|30.10
|42.65
|232 [23]
|10.51
|20.06
|319 [9]
|Westfield School
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|5-5
|29.36
|30.36
|350 [7]
|9.21
|19.51
|320 [37]
|Mount Paran Christian
|6-AA
|4-6
|29.26
|33.22
|329 [34]
|7.16
|17.55
|321 [38]
|Providence Christian
|8-AA
|2-8
|28.69
|40.23
|258 [16]
|10.30
|21.27
|322 [22]
|Turner County
|2-A Division II
|2-9
|28.58
|45.14
|202 [2]
|9.68
|20.76
|323 [47]
|Fayette County
|4-AAAA
|1-9
|28.09
|48.17
|164 [25]
|3.47
|15.03
|324 [48]
|Chestatee
|8-AAAA
|2-8
|28.04
|43.46
|222 [41]
|8.03
|19.65
|325 [23]
|Chattahoochee County
|6-A Division II
|5-6
|27.99
|21.19
|400 [38]
|4.32
|15.99
|326 [52]
|New Manchester
|5-AAAAAA
|0-10
|27.97
|58.25
|72 [22]
|3.83
|15.52
|327 [24]
|Macon County
|6-A Division II
|5-6
|27.96
|23.27
|388 [31]
|7.26
|18.96
|328 [44]
|North Springs
|6-AAAAA
|4-6
|27.65
|38.21
|284 [49]
|3.04
|15.04
|329 [25]
|Wilkinson County
|5-A Division II
|7-4
|27.64
|22.14
|393 [35]
|0.99
|13.00
|330 [40]
|LaFayette
|6-AAA
|3-7
|27.50
|37.55
|290 [36]
|5.59
|17.74
|331 [29]
|Oglethorpe County
|5-A Division I
|5-6
|27.05
|29.01
|359 [32]
|6.88
|19.49
|332 [49]
|Luella
|5-AAAA
|1-9
|26.52
|47.85
|170 [27]
|0.34
|13.48
|333 [2]
|Brentwood School
|GIAA Region 2-AA
|7-3
|26.41
|18.60
|408 [2]
|4.62
|17.87
|334 [53]
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|4-AAAAAA †
|8-2
|25.98
|14.56
|421 [57]
|3.80
|17.47
|335 [50]
|Shaw
|1-AAAA
|4-7
|25.93
|33.53
|326 [55]
|3.03
|16.76
|336 [41]
|Pike County
|2-AAA
|2-8
|25.92
|38.84
|276 [32]
|6.21
|19.94
|337 [1]
|Thomas Jefferson
|GIAA Region 2-A
|8-2
|25.53
|11.33
|429 [1]
|4.37
|18.50
|338 [26]
|Wheeler County
|4-A Division II
|5-6
|25.27
|28.96
|360 [20]
|3.60
|17.99
|339 [10]
|Frederica Academy
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|4-5
|25.19
|30.14
|352 [8]
|5.03
|19.50
|340 [27]
|Miller County
|1-A Division II
|5-6
|25.04
|22.93
|390 [33]
|1.10
|15.72
|341 [39]
|Washington
|6-AA
|3-7
|25.00
|33.09
|331 [35]
|0.88
|15.54
|342 [11]
|Pinewood Christian
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|7-4
|24.88
|21.33
|397 [13]
|7.63
|22.40
|343 [12]
|Bethlehem Christian Academy
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|10-1
|24.87
|5.47
|437 [24]
|2.11
|16.89
|344 [42]
|Richmond Academy
|4-AAA
|4-6
|24.56
|24.96
|380 [50]
|1.19
|16.29
|345 [28]
|Atkinson County
|2-A Division II
|2-8
|24.16
|38.76
|278 [5]
|5.13
|20.62
|346 [30]
|Bacon County
|1-A Division I
|1-10
|24.05
|47.73
|171 [7]
|2.99
|18.59
|347 [54]
|South Cobb
|4-AAAAAA
|0-10
|24.01
|55.19
|96 [31]
|4.08
|19.73
|348 [45]
|Greenbrier
|1-AAAAA
|0-10
|23.95
|50.95
|141 [19]
|0.30
|16.01
|349 [13]
|Valwood School
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|6-4
|23.78
|17.49
|414 [18]
|3.58
|19.46
|350 [14]
|George Walton Academy
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|6-5
|23.39
|18.43
|410 [16]
|4.31
|20.57
|351 [51]
|Southeast Whitfield
|7-AAAA
|4-6
|23.21
|39.25
|270 [50]
|3.79
|20.23
|352 [15]
|Heritage (Newnan)
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|8-3
|22.50
|-1.22
|447 [25]
|1.65
|18.81
|353 [46]
|Heritage (Conyers)
|8-AAAAA
|2-8
|22.42
|48.08
|165 [31]
|5.11
|22.34
|354 [29]
|Terrell County
|1-A Division II
|4-6
|22.34
|23.34
|387 [30]
|3.32
|20.63
|355 [30]
|Montgomery County
|3-A Division II
|4-7
|22.24
|27.79
|366 [22]
|1.41
|18.82
|356 [31]
|Seminole County
|1-A Division II
|4-7
|22.08
|21.73
|395 [36]
|2.23
|19.80
|357 [16]
|Terrell Academy
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|6-4
|22.08
|15.74
|419 [19]
|0.84
|18.42
|358 [55]
|Woodstock
|6-AAAAAA
|0-10
|20.22
|58.35
|71 [21]
|4.07
|23.50
|359 [47]
|M.L. King
|4-AAAAA
|2-8
|20.21
|36.94
|299 [50]
|2.91
|22.36
|360 [40]
|Windsor Forest
|3-AA
|1-9
|19.99
|44.89
|209 [10]
|0.65
|20.31
|361 [41]
|Central (Macon)
|2-AA
|3-8
|19.94
|30.89
|346 [41]
|-0.17
|19.54
|362 [43]
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|6-AAA
|2-8
|19.86
|35.86
|305 [38]
|2.40
|22.20
|363 [48]
|Tri-Cities
|5-AAAAA
|1-9
|19.46
|46.52
|183 [34]
|-1.42
|18.77
|364 [31]
|Armuchee
|7-A Division I
|3-7
|19.26
|33.21
|330 [29]
|0.96
|21.36
|365 [44]
|Beach
|3-AAA
|1-9
|19.11
|42.75
|231 [22]
|1.02
|21.56
|366 [56]
|Forest Park
|3-AAAAAA
|2-8
|19.04
|37.40
|292 [54]
|-0.33
|20.28
|367 [32]
|East Laurens
|2-A Division I
|1-9
|18.94
|43.29
|225 [14]
|4.22
|24.94
|368 [42]
|Southwest
|2-AA
|3-7
|18.76
|24.12
|382 [50]
|1.69
|22.58
|369 [52]
|Stone Mountain
|6-AAAA †
|4-6
|18.48
|21.22
|399 [57]
|0.83
|22.01
|370 [43]
|Rutland
|2-AA
|5-5
|18.46
|18.47
|409 [55]
|2.66
|23.85
|371 [32]
|Portal
|3-A Division II
|4-6
|18.45
|24.01
|383 [28]
|-0.06
|21.15
|372 [3]
|Briarwood Academy
|GIAA Region 4-AA
|7-3
|18.35
|11.29
|431 [5]
|-1.65
|19.65
|373 [1]
|Cherokee Christian
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|9-2
|18.35
|-0.80
|445 [1]
|1.00
|22.31
|374 [33]
|Chattooga
|7-A Division I
|2-8
|18.32
|34.33
|319 [28]
|1.59
|22.92
|375 [17]
|Mount de Sales
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|2-9
|17.90
|34.88
|316 [3]
|0.66
|22.42
|376 [34]
|Claxton
|3-A Division I
|4-7
|17.65
|28.76
|361 [33]
|0.91
|22.91
|377 [33]
|Hancock Central
|5-A Division II
|4-7
|17.17
|23.72
|385 [29]
|-0.22
|22.27
|378 [34]
|Georgia Military Prep
|5-A Division II
|4-7
|16.82
|21.59
|396 [37]
|-0.80
|22.04
|379 [35]
|Coosa
|7-A Division I
|3-7
|16.56
|30.48
|349 [31]
|-1.15
|21.94
|380 [2]
|Skipstone Academy
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|10-0
|16.36
|-20.21
|459 [8]
|-1.67
|21.63
|381 [44]
|Therrell
|6-AA
|6-4
|16.32
|16.19
|418 [56]
|-1.29
|22.04
|382 [2]
|Robert Toombs Academy
|GIAA Region 2-A
|6-4
|16.23
|10.72
|432 [2]
|4.67
|28.10
|383 [57]
|Rockdale County
|3-AAAAAA
|1-9
|15.86
|35.72
|307 [56]
|-0.02
|23.77
|384 [36]
|Crawford County
|4-A Division I
|3-8
|15.14
|20.51
|401 [35]
|6.63
|31.14
|385 [49]
|Lithonia
|4-AAAAA
|0-10
|14.75
|43.14
|227 [42]
|-0.97
|23.93
|386 [18]
|St. Andrew's School
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|5-4
|14.75
|11.31
|430 [23]
|-1.41
|23.50
|387 [35]
|Warren County
|8-A Division II
|2-8
|14.69
|29.24
|358 [19]
|-0.80
|24.17
|388 [45]
|Redan
|5-AA
|2-8
|14.09
|33.31
|328 [33]
|2.14
|27.71
|389 [46]
|Westside (Augusta)
|4-AA
|2-8
|14.00
|33.38
|327 [32]
|-6.77
|18.89
|390 [53]
|Islands
|3-AAAA
|0-10
|13.93
|58.84
|61 [3]
|-5.69
|20.03
|391 [36]
|Towns County
|8-A Division II
|3-7
|13.90
|23.22
|389 [32]
|-2.86
|22.90
|392 [46]
|Berkmar
|7-AAAAAAA
|3-7
|13.77
|36.93
|300 [46]
|-3.95
|21.94
|393 [50]
|Midtown
|5-AAAAA †
|6-4
|13.48
|5.20
|438 [53]
|-3.00
|23.18
|394 [47]
|Butler
|4-AA
|3-6
|12.57
|23.98
|384 [51]
|-2.74
|24.34
|395 [48]
|McNair
|5-AA
|4-6
|12.32
|15.62
|420 [57]
|-1.30
|26.03
|396 [45]
|Salem
|4-AAA
|2-9
|12.20
|40.33
|257 [29]
|-4.87
|22.59
|397 [37]
|Greenville
|6-A Division II
|2-7
|12.15
|27.98
|364 [21]
|-2.05
|25.46
|398 [51]
|Northview
|6-AAAAA
|1-9
|12.04
|38.32
|282 [48]
|-5.04
|22.58
|399 [38]
|Hawkinsville
|4-A Division II
|3-7
|12.00
|19.28
|403 [39]
|-2.30
|25.36
|400 [19]
|Strong Rock Christian
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|3-8
|11.88
|19.71
|402 [15]
|-3.64
|24.13
|401 [52]
|Locust Grove
|2-AAAAA
|0-10
|10.93
|51.69
|129 [17]
|-2.58
|26.15
|402 [46]
|Franklin County
|8-AAA
|0-10
|10.88
|53.88
|109 [8]
|-1.96
|26.82
|403 [4]
|Augusta Prep
|GIAA Region 4-AA
|5-5
|10.69
|3.92
|440 [8]
|-3.47
|25.49
|404 [5]
|Gatewood School
|GIAA Region 2-AA
|4-6
|10.31
|18.96
|405 [1]
|0.74
|30.09
|405 [54]
|Druid Hills
|6-AAAA †
|4-6
|10.25
|10.66
|433 [59]
|-3.33
|26.07
|406 [20]
|Southland Academy
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|4-7
|10.09
|18.24
|411 [17]
|-3.44
|26.13
|407 [55]
|East Hall
|8-AAAA
|2-8
|9.89
|34.90
|315 [54]
|-3.12
|26.64
|408 [21]
|Lakeview Academy
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|6-5
|9.72
|11.66
|427 [22]
|-0.45
|29.49
|409 [47]
|Ridgeland
|6-AAA
|0-10
|9.70
|41.87
|242 [26]
|-4.00
|25.96
|410 [6]
|Piedmont Academy
|GIAA Region 2-AA
|4-7
|8.36
|11.99
|425 [3]
|-1.77
|29.52
|411 [3]
|King's Academy
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|9-2
|8.27
|-6.35
|455 [5]
|-6.70
|24.68
|412 [22]
|Bulloch Academy
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|3-7
|7.98
|11.86
|426 [21]
|-2.31
|29.37
|413 [23]
|Tiftarea Academy
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|1-9
|7.42
|26.78
|372 [10]
|1.35
|33.58
|414 [49]
|Murray County
|7-AA
|1-9
|7.26
|36.14
|304 [27]
|-6.97
|25.43
|415 [56]
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|5-AAAA
|0-10
|7.13
|41.84
|243 [45]
|-7.29
|25.24
|416 [7]
|Edmund Burke Academy
|GIAA Region 4-AA
|5-6
|6.45
|7.38
|435 [6]
|-6.59
|26.61
|417 [8]
|Southwest Georgia Academy
|GIAA Region 3-AA
|5-5
|6.20
|5.19
|439 [7]
|-5.99
|27.47
|418 [53]
|Drew
|3-AAAAA
|0-10
|5.93
|42.08
|239 [44]
|-4.99
|28.73
|419 [48]
|West Hall
|7-AAA
|1-9
|5.76
|34.30
|320 [43]
|-8.08
|25.81
|420 [39]
|Marion County
|6-A Division II
|2-8
|5.47
|16.31
|416 [43]
|-9.59
|24.59
|421 [40]
|Taylor County
|6-A Division II
|2-8
|5.08
|16.30
|417 [44]
|-8.08
|26.49
|422 [50]
|Josey
|4-AA
|2-7
|3.78
|26.67
|373 [46]
|-7.03
|28.85
|423 [41]
|Randolph-Clay
|1-A Division II
|1-9
|3.60
|27.32
|368 [24]
|-9.00
|27.05
|424 [4]
|Lanier Christian
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|7-3
|3.16
|-13.69
|458 [7]
|-5.81
|30.69
|425 [42]
|Glascock County
|5-A Division II
|2-8
|2.85
|17.14
|415 [42]
|-2.06
|34.75
|426 [49]
|Groves
|3-AAA
|1-9
|2.63
|35.65
|308 [39]
|-8.32
|28.71
|427 [57]
|Seckinger
|8-AAAA †
|0-7
|2.45
|38.10
|285 [52]
|-11.10
|26.11
|428 [43]
|Treutlen
|4-A Division II
|0-10
|2.16
|34.29
|321 [10]
|-1.52
|35.97
|429 [58]
|North Clayton
|4-AAAA
|1-9
|2.11
|42.51
|233 [42]
|-9.54
|28.01
|430 [51]
|Gordon Central
|7-AA
|0-10
|1.19
|35.77
|306 [28]
|-4.41
|34.06
|431 [52]
|Glenn Hills
|4-AA
|2-8
|0.74
|27.94
|365 [44]
|-8.74
|30.18
|432 [53]
|Kendrick
|2-AA
|1-9
|0.02
|21.97
|394 [53]
|-8.69
|30.95
|433 [54]
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|6-AA
|1-8
|-0.07
|23.67
|386 [52]
|-6.85
|32.87
|434 [44]
|Pataula Charter
|1-A Division II †
|6-3
|-0.86
|-2.91
|448 [48]
|-3.42
|37.10
|435 [9]
|Trinity Christian (Dublin)
|GIAA Region 6-AA
|3-8
|-1.88
|11.53
|428 [4]
|-6.22
|35.31
|436 [55]
|Towers
|5-AA
|0-9-1
|-3.05
|28.50
|362 [43]
|-16.14
|26.57
|437 [5]
|Calvary Christian
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|6-6
|-3.06
|-4.82
|451 [3]
|-4.16
|38.56
|438 [3]
|Fullington Academy
|GIAA Region 1-A
|8-3
|-3.67
|-23.52
|461 [6]
|-7.95
|35.37
|439 [10]
|Georgia Christian
|GIAA Region 3-AA
|3-6-1
|-4.41
|2.37
|444 [10]
|-10.54
|33.52
|440 [45]
|Lake Oconee Academy
|8-A Division II †
|4-6
|-5.72
|-3.20
|449 [49]
|-14.46
|30.91
|441 [56]
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|6-AA
|0-8-1
|-6.12
|32.23
|340 [39]
|-16.42
|29.36
|442 [24]
|Loganville Christian
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|2-8
|-6.87
|12.22
|424 [20]
|-11.50
|35.02
|443 [50]
|Cross Creek
|4-AAA
|1-9
|-7.30
|27.01
|371 [49]
|-12.84
|34.12
|444 [59]
|Clarkston
|6-AAAA †
|2-8
|-8.05
|10.47
|434 [60]
|-14.01
|33.69
|445 [60]
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|8-AAAA †
|0-10
|-10.00
|17.67
|413 [58]
|-14.32
|35.33
|446 [37]
|King's Ridge Christian
|6-A Division I †
|1-7
|-10.53
|6.86
|436 [38]
|-12.52
|37.66
|447 [6]
|Creekside Christian
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|5-7
|-11.30
|-4.05
|450 [2]
|-14.10
|36.85
|448 [46]
|Twiggs County
|5-A Division II
|2-8
|-17.47
|3.87
|441 [46]
|-11.74
|45.38
|449 [38]
|Savannah
|3-A Division I
|0-10
|-18.25
|19.09
|404 [36]
|-18.05
|39.85
|450 [25]
|Riverside Military Academy
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|0-10
|-18.88
|22.72
|391 [12]
|-19.13
|39.41
|451 [7]
|Pinecrest Academy
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|4-7
|-19.24
|-10.06
|456 [6]
|-18.91
|39.99
|452 [4]
|Flint River Academy
|GIAA Region 1-A
|5-6
|-20.18
|-25.02
|463 [7]
|-21.22
|38.62
|453 [8]
|Rock Springs Christian
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|3-8
|-24.68
|-5.75
|454 [4]
|-21.39
|42.95
|454 [57]
|Walker
|6-AA †
|1-7
|-28.94
|-5.24
|453 [58]
|-20.08
|48.51
|455 [5]
|Memorial Day
|GIAA Region 2-A
|3-8
|-31.27
|2.67
|443 [3]
|-18.58
|52.35
|456 [6]
|Grace Christian
|GIAA Region 1-A
|1-8
|-31.96
|-13.55
|457 [5]
|-25.29
|46.33
|457 [58]
|Jordan
|2-AA
|0-10
|-33.43
|27.10
|370 [45]
|-21.54
|51.55
|458 [7]
|Harvester Christian
|GIAA Region 1-A
|2-8
|-34.86
|-5.09
|452 [4]
|-24.50
|50.02
|459 [47]
|Baconton Charter
|1-A Division II
|1-8
|-35.82
|13.59
|422 [45]
|-31.93
|43.54
|460 [11]
|Notre Dame Academy
|GIAA Region 1-AA
|4-6
|-46.19
|-41.96
|465 [12]
|-35.00
|50.85
|461 [9]
|Community Christian
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|3-6
|-48.85
|-28.41
|464 [9]
|-35.25
|53.26
|462 [48]
|Central (Talbotton)
|6-A Division II
|0-8
|-51.22
|18.06
|412 [41]
|-36.20
|54.68
|463 [12]
|St. Mary's Academy
|GIAA Region 1-AA
|1-8
|-61.33
|-23.05
|460 [11]
|-36.23
|64.76
|464 [54]
|Cross Keys
|4-AAAAA †
|0-8
|-71.35
|-24.35
|462 [54]
|-48.03
|62.98
|465 [49]
|GSIC
|8-A Division II †
|0-10
|-71.66
|-1.15
|446 [47]
|-40.82
|70.50
† - Plays a non-region schedule
Regions
Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.
|Rank
|Region
|Teams
|Comp Rating
|Avg Rating
|1
|1-AAAAAAA
|5
|84.49
|77.90
|2
|8-AAAAAAA
|6
|82.24
|72.13
|3
|1-AAAAAA
|6
|81.29
|73.15
|4
|2-AAAAAAA
|5
|79.47
|71.76
|5
|6-AAAAAAA
|6
|76.70
|69.40
|6
|5-AAAAAAA
|6
|75.47
|66.88
|7
|5-AAA
|4
|75.38
|66.69
|8
|4-AAAAAAA
|6
|73.55
|69.66
|9
|3-AAAAAAA
|5
|70.74
|67.75
|10
|5-AAAAAA
|8
|69.22
|59.39
|11
|6-AAAAAA
|7
|67.18
|58.71
|12
|3-AAAA
|6
|66.26
|55.41
|13
|7-AAAA
|6
|65.99
|56.34
|14
|7-AAAAAA
|7
|65.63
|56.72
|15
|7-AAAAA
|6
|64.49
|57.50
|16
|8-AAA
|6
|64.31
|56.23
|17
|1-AAAAA
|6
|64.26
|52.52
|18
|1-A Division I
|4
|62.70
|51.85
|19
|8-AAAAAA
|7
|60.55
|52.67
|20
|8-A Division I
|4
|60.24
|52.52
|21
|7-AAAAAAA
|7
|60.02
|50.35
|22
|2-AAAAA
|7
|59.69
|50.37
|23
|2-A Division I
|5
|59.38
|49.54
|24
|1-AAA
|6
|58.61
|52.77
|25
|4-AAAA
|8
|58.28
|48.37
|26
|8-AAAAA
|7
|57.87
|51.85
|27
|2-AAAAAA
|7
|57.73
|51.41
|28
|1-AA
|7
|57.65
|51.06
|29
|2-AAAA
|7
|56.77
|48.80
|30
|5-A Division I
|4
|56.09
|45.72
|31
|3-AA
|7
|54.54
|46.39
|32
|1-AAAA
|5
|54.24
|45.24
|33
|5-AAAAA
|8
|54.22
|48.51
|34
|6-AAAAA
|7
|53.71
|43.88
|35
|2-AAA
|5
|53.05
|46.56
|36
|4-AAAAAA
|6
|52.55
|46.73
|37
|3-AAA
|8
|50.71
|40.63
|38
|5-AAAA
|8
|50.31
|41.82
|39
|7-A Division II
|3
|50.24
|44.29
|40
|8-AA
|6
|48.08
|42.21
|41
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|5
|48.00
|40.53
|42
|6-AAAA
|6
|47.83
|52.52
|43
|3-AAAAAA
|8
|47.73
|38.50
|44
|7-AA
|7
|46.46
|35.52
|45
|6-A Division I
|4
|46.36
|47.52
|46
|7-A Division I
|7
|45.37
|35.88
|47
|2-A Division II
|5
|44.71
|38.72
|48
|7-AAA
|7
|44.70
|38.42
|49
|8-AAAA
|9
|44.49
|40.35
|50
|4-A Division I
|4
|43.38
|35.95
|51
|3-AAAAA
|5
|43.20
|35.04
|52
|6-AAA
|8
|42.55
|34.52
|53
|4-AA
|8
|40.97
|29.22
|54
|5-AA
|7
|39.96
|29.35
|55
|4-AAA
|6
|39.13
|28.54
|56
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|5
|38.53
|31.37
|57
|3-A Division II
|5
|38.21
|32.59
|58
|3-A Division I
|5
|37.86
|25.69
|59
|4-AAAAA
|6
|34.71
|34.45
|60
|4-A Division II
|6
|34.64
|27.04
|61
|6-AA
|7
|33.11
|25.48
|62
|2-AA
|8
|30.23
|18.65
|63
|GIAA Region 6-AA
|2
|30.05
|19.48
|64
|6-A Division II
|8
|28.28
|15.07
|65
|5-A Division II
|6
|27.51
|16.43
|66
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|6
|26.83
|21.57
|67
|8-A Division II
|6
|26.81
|29.44
|68
|1-A Division II
|7
|25.78
|16.74
|69
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|4
|22.02
|18.20
|70
|GIAA Region 2-AA
|3
|19.68
|15.02
|71
|GIAA Region 2-A
|3
|15.21
|3.50
|72
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|5
|14.88
|6.45
|73
|GIAA Region 4-AA
|3
|14.52
|11.83
|74
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|4
|9.17
|2.63
|75
|GIAA Region 3-AA
|2
|3.54
|0.89
|76
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|5
|-3.25
|-14.31
|77
|GIAA Region 1-A
|4
|-15.87
|-22.67
|78
|GIAA Region 1-AA
|2
|-49.06
|-53.76
Least Likely Results
These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.
|Date
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Score
|Diff
|Prob
|Likelihood
|09/02
|Deerfield-Windsor
|Strong Rock Christian
|19 - 42
|21.22
|92.5%
|0.087
|08/19
|Camden County
|Columbia
|10 - 13
|34.47
|98.4%
|0.089
|10/07
|Calhoun
|Hiram
|34 - 44
|22.11
|93.2%
|0.125
|09/30
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|21 - 20
|35.98
|98.6%
|0.132
|11/03
|Manchester
|Taylor County
|14 - 12
|37.68
|98.9%
|0.138
|11/04
|Kennesaw Mountain
|Cherokee
|14 - 30
|17.23
|88.5%
|0.150
|11/04
|Temple
|Crawford County
|29 - 38
|20.00
|91.5%
|0.156
|09/02
|Telfair County
|Atkinson County
|14 - 32
|16.04
|87.0%
|0.159
|08/19
|Veterans
|Richmond Academy
|23 - 20
|33.71
|98.2%
|0.189
|09/30
|Douglas County
|New Manchester
|10 - 6
|35.64
|98.6%
|0.195
|09/02
|Central Fellowship Christian
|Tiftarea Academy
|33 - 29
|35.36
|98.5%
|0.197
|08/26
|Crawford County
|Taylor County
|7 - 28
|12.00
|80.6%
|0.216
|10/21
|Cook
|Dodge County
|37 - 47
|14.18
|84.3%
|0.232
|10/07
|Jones County
|Ola
|15 - 22
|15.01
|85.6%
|0.248
|08/26
|Adairsville
|Cherokee Bluff
|51 - 50
|23.81
|94.4%
|0.250
Highest Rated Matchups
These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.
|Game Rating
|Date
|Team
|Opponent
|Score
|Diff
|Prob
|96.84
|10/14
|Buford
|Mill Creek
|39 - 27
|5.89
|66.8%
|93.87
|11/18
|Mill Creek
|North Cobb
|-
|1.83
|55.4%
|93.44
|09/02
|Buford
|North Cobb
|21 - 14
|9.66
|75.9%
|90.23
|09/23
|Colquitt County
|Cedar Grove
|39 - 17
|12.08
|80.7%
|90.21
|09/16
|Mill Creek
|Cedar Grove
|52 - 36
|8.92
|74.2%
|89.27
|09/23
|North Cobb
|Milton
|21 - 7
|5.70
|66.3%
|88.62
|10/07
|North Cobb
|Walton
|33 - 6
|4.04
|61.8%
|87.60
|09/09
|Colquitt County
|Lee County
|48 - 27
|12.75
|81.9%
|87.58
|10/28
|Thomas County Central
|Lee County
|39 - 30
|8.69
|73.7%
|87.55
|09/02
|Carrollton
|Rome
|23 - 6
|9.03
|74.5%
|87.46
|08/20
|Mill Creek
|Walton
|47 - 41
|9.76
|76.1%
|87.27
|09/09
|Milton
|Roswell
|14 - 7
|3.38
|59.9%
|87.24
|11/18
|Buford
|Walton
|-
|15.64
|86.5%
|86.69
|10/21
|Carrollton
|Westlake
|28 - 19
|7.86
|71.8%
|86.55
|09/09
|Ware County
|Benedictine
|14 - 10
|6.33
|67.9%
