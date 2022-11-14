ajc logo
Maxwell summary after First Round

High School Sports Blog
By Loren Maxwell
1 hour ago

The Maxwell Ratings will rank the 465 teams of the Georgia High School Association (GHSA), the Georgia Independent Athletic Association (GIAA), and the Georgia Association of Private & Parochial Schools (GAPPS) throughout the 2022 season. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on field results and do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.

Saturday playoff highlights: Cass, Harlem win first playoff games in over 40 years; Jefferson is out

Maxwell GHSA Football Ratings

As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.

The ratings are scaled so that there is a 50% chance in any given year of at least one team eclipsing a rating of 100.00.

A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half of the home advantage.

For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 2,165 of 2,364 total games (ignoring ties) (91.58%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 10.02 points and all game margins within 13.13 points.

All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

Home Advantage: 1.94

By Class

AAAAAAA AAAAAA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Buford11-098.831Hughes11-095.92
2Colquitt County11-098.042Thomas County Central11-093.99
3Mill Creek10-194.883Roswell10-185.91
4Carrollton11-092.334Rome10-185.25
5North Cobb9-291.115Lee County8-383.35
6Milton8-387.356Houston County9-281.14
7Walton9-285.137Gainesville11-080.63
8Westlake8-382.528Northside (Warner Robins)7-478.30
9Lambert10-181.569Brunswick10-172.61
10Grayson9-279.1710Woodward Academy10-172.46
11Parkview8-378.2711South Paulding8-372.18
12Valdosta8-378.2312Alpharetta8-370.40
13Camden County8-377.7313Marist9-269.54
14Marietta5-675.2714Allatoona6-567.22
15North Gwinnett9-274.7015Douglas County7-465.55



AAAAA AAAA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Ware County10-088.901Cedartown11-088.55
2Creekside9-276.072Benedictine9-284.52
3Cartersville10-175.623North Oconee11-081.54
4Coffee9-272.974Perry10-180.60
5Cambridge9-271.515Bainbridge7-473.23
6Warner Robins7-470.006Troup10-169.78
7Calhoun8-369.787Burke County9-269.64
8Dutchtown10-169.748Wayne County9-268.25
9Jefferson8-367.339Stockbridge9-266.94
10Kell10-165.9110Whitewater8-364.10
11Jones County6-564.9611LaGrange8-363.90
12Mays7-461.8312Holy Innocents8-360.91
13Loganville9-261.6013Starr's Mill7-360.83
14Dalton6-560.6814Central (Carrollton)8-359.95
15Eastside6-557.7115Stephenson7-358.86



AAA AA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Cedar Grove8-287.911Fitzgerald11-074.81
2Sandy Creek9-273.702Pierce County10-168.98
3Calvary Day10-070.043Rockmart9-268.08
4Stephens County9-269.104Appling County9-167.28
5Oconee County7-468.375Thomson10-163.50
6Monroe Area6-567.776South Atlanta10-062.97
7Carver (Atlanta)7-367.667Cook8-359.81
8Peach County8-366.198Fellowship Christian8-359.77
9Thomasville8-365.779Callaway8-358.43
10Carver (Columbus)8-263.6210Putnam County9-255.05
11Savannah Christian10-163.0311Northeast8-353.84
12Hebron Christian9-261.5912Athens Academy8-352.52
13Dougherty9-260.5313North Cobb Christian10-151.00
14Hart County5-559.6714Worth County8-350.94
15Adairsville10-159.0215Fannin County7-449.04



A Division I A Division II
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Irwin County8-179.081Bowdon9-157.61
2Prince Avenue Christian9-076.652Johnson County10-053.77
3Brooks County7-273.243Charlton County7-253.42
4Swainsboro9-072.164Schley County8-251.07
5Rabun County10-070.995Clinch County8-250.29
6Darlington10-065.766Early County7-349.76
7Elbert County9-161.307McIntosh County Academy9-147.38
8Metter7-359.098Lincoln County8-241.59
9Bleckley County8-257.639Wilcox County7-341.46
10St. Francis7-356.6810Emanuel County Institute4-640.53
11Dublin6-356.2411Manchester6-340.34
12Lamar County9-155.4512Jenkins County7-339.81
13Social Circle7-349.0013Telfair County8-239.75
14Commerce6-448.2214Christian Heritage4-638.09
15Whitefield Academy6-448.0415Aquinas7-337.60



GIAA AAAA-AAA GIAA AA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1John Milledge Academy10-060.801Central Fellowship Christian10-040.84
2St. Anne-Pacelli9-151.322Brentwood School7-326.41
3Tattnall Square6-446.753Briarwood Academy7-318.35
4Stratford Academy7-346.054Augusta Prep5-510.69
5Brookstone7-341.825Gatewood School4-610.31



GIAA A GAPPS AA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Thomas Jefferson8-225.531Cherokee Christian9-218.35
2Robert Toombs Academy6-416.232Skipstone Academy10-016.36
3Fullington Academy8-3-3.673King's Academy9-28.27
4Flint River Academy5-6-20.184Lanier Christian7-33.16
5Memorial Day3-8-31.275Calvary Christian6-6-3.06



All-Class

Classification rankings are shown in [brackets]. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

Rank Team Region Rec Rating Sch Str Rank Offense Defense
1 [1]Buford8-AAAAAAA11-098.8368.8621 [17]38.47-20.71
2 [2]Colquitt County1-AAAAAAA11-098.0471.448 [7]43.61-14.77
3 [1]Hughes5-AAAAAA11-095.9256.6984 [27]43.17-13.09
4 [3]Mill Creek8-AAAAAAA10-194.8871.2010 [9]45.08-10.15
5 [2]Thomas County Central1-AAAAAA11-093.9965.2134 [4]41.14-13.19
6 [4]Carrollton2-AAAAAAA11-092.3364.9936 [30]38.40-14.27
7 [5]North Cobb5-AAAAAAA9-291.1173.155 [4]36.15-15.30
8 [1]Ware County1-AAAAA10-088.9055.9887 [9]33.43-15.82
9 [1]Cedartown7-AAAA11-088.5555.5594 [8]33.88-15.02
10 [1]Cedar Grove5-AAA8-287.9170.1812 [1]36.16-12.09
11 [6]Milton6-AAAAAAA8-387.3569.9813 [11]33.69-14.01
12 [3]Roswell7-AAAAAA10-185.9158.5765 [18]34.82-11.43
13 [4]Rome6-AAAAAA10-185.2557.9075 [25]34.51-11.09
14 [7]Walton5-AAAAAAA9-285.1367.2429 [25]35.86-9.61
15 [2]Benedictine3-AAAA9-284.5255.8888 [6]32.31-12.55
16 [5]Lee County1-AAAAAA8-383.3569.4217 [2]34.95-8.74
17 [8]Westlake2-AAAAAAA8-382.5269.1419 [15]34.14-8.73
18 [9]Lambert6-AAAAAAA10-181.5663.2642 [33]34.60-7.30
19 [3]North Oconee8-AAAA11-081.5443.63220 [40]29.34-12.54
20 [6]Houston County1-AAAAAA9-281.1460.1851 [12]34.59-6.89
21 [7]Gainesville8-AAAAAA11-080.6354.9798 [32]32.73-8.25
22 [4]Perry2-AAAA10-180.6050.51145 [21]32.74-8.20
23 [10]Grayson4-AAAAAAA9-279.1764.9537 [31]30.68-8.84
24 [8]Northside (Warner Robins)1-AAAAAA7-478.3069.2218 [3]27.22-11.43
25 [11]Parkview4-AAAAAAA8-378.2767.3827 [23]31.95-6.66
26 [12]Valdosta1-AAAAAAA8-378.2369.5316 [14]26.98-11.59
27 [13]Camden County1-AAAAAAA8-377.7361.3846 [34]30.52-7.55
28 [1]Irwin County1-A Division I9-177.5848.06166 [5]29.51-8.41
29 [2]Creekside5-AAAAA9-276.0749.48156 [28]28.25-8.16
30 [3]Cartersville7-AAAAA10-175.6249.76152 [26]31.59-4.37
31 [2]Prince Avenue Christian5-A Division I10-075.5045.55195 [10]32.53-3.32
32 [14]Marietta3-AAAAAAA5-675.2775.984 [3]28.39-7.22
33 [1]Fitzgerald1-AA11-074.8146.26187 [6]28.94-6.22
34 [15]North Gwinnett7-AAAAAAA9-274.7054.01107 [40]30.81-4.24
35 [3]Swainsboro2-A Division I10-074.2541.70244 [16]28.65-5.95
36 [2]Sandy Creek5-AAA9-273.7055.8089 [7]30.27-3.78
37 [5]Bainbridge1-AAAA7-473.2361.7344 [1]28.66-4.92
38 [16]Norcross7-AAAAAAA8-373.0757.6477 [38]29.83-3.58
39 [4]Coffee1-AAAAA9-272.9748.83160 [29]29.07-4.25
40 [17]North Paulding3-AAAAAAA7-472.9165.2833 [28]29.22-4.04
41 [18]South Forsyth6-AAAAAAA6-572.7068.5624 [20]28.02-5.02
42 [9]Brunswick2-AAAAAA10-172.6151.12140 [42]29.33-3.62
43 [19]Lowndes1-AAAAAAA5-672.4680.141 [1]29.02-3.79
44 [10]Woodward Academy3-AAAAAA10-172.4639.57266 [53]26.69-6.12
45 [20]East Coweta2-AAAAAAA6-572.4569.7014 [12]30.21-2.58
46 [21]Brookwood4-AAAAAAA6-572.3370.7611 [10]29.48-3.19
47 [11]South Paulding5-AAAAAA8-372.1863.4241 [7]31.47-1.05
48 [22]Denmark6-AAAAAAA6-572.1671.289 [8]26.68-5.83
49 [5]Cambridge6-AAAAA9-271.5150.84143 [21]29.63-2.22
50 [4]Rabun County8-A Division I11-071.4149.18158 [4]26.51-5.25
51 [12]Alpharetta7-AAAAAA8-370.4058.5666 [19]30.31-0.44
52 [3]Calvary Day3-AAA10-070.0432.92333 [46]30.410.02
53 [6]Warner Robins2-AAAAA7-470.0059.2458 [4]26.04-4.30
54 [6]Troup4-AAAA10-169.7845.00206 [39]30.750.63
55 [7]Calhoun7-AAAAA8-369.7860.5550 [2]28.89-1.23
56 [8]Dutchtown2-AAAAA10-169.7447.49173 [32]23.03-7.05
57 [7]Burke County3-AAAA9-269.6456.1986 [5]26.31-3.68
58 [13]Marist4-AAAAAA9-269.5450.33147 [44]28.54-1.35
59 [4]Stephens County8-AAA9-269.1051.28136 [11]25.35-4.09
60 [2]Pierce County3-AA10-168.9845.88190 [7]28.47-0.86
61 [5]Brooks County1-A Division I7-368.7054.91100 [1]26.16-2.88
62 [23]Kennesaw Mountain5-AAAAAAA7-368.6759.6956 [35]29.550.54
63 [5]Oconee County8-AAA7-468.3758.8560 [2]25.76-2.95
64 [8]Wayne County3-AAAA9-268.2553.41115 [12]24.41-4.19
65 [3]Rockmart7-AA9-268.0845.40198 [8]28.04-0.38
66 [6]Darlington7-A Division I11-067.9636.55303 [26]28.370.06
67 [6]Monroe Area8-AAA6-567.7757.3779 [5]26.14-1.98
68 [7]Carver (Atlanta)5-AAA7-367.6658.5367 [3]23.97-4.04
69 [24]Pebblebrook2-AAAAAAA4-767.4568.1425 [21]25.09-2.70
70 [9]Jefferson8-AAAAA8-367.3354.9897 [11]23.85-3.83
71 [4]Appling County3-AA9-167.2845.18201 [9]23.84-3.78
72 [14]Allatoona6-AAAAAA6-567.2262.0643 [8]23.81-3.75
73 [9]Stockbridge5-AAAA9-266.9447.36174 [29]25.20-2.09
74 [8]Peach County2-AAA8-366.1953.77112 [9]24.41-2.12
75 [25]West Forsyth6-AAAAAAA4-666.1267.2728 [24]22.97-3.49
76 [26]Newton4-AAAAAAA6-565.9865.1735 [29]23.35-2.97
77 [10]Kell6-AAAAA10-165.9145.00205 [39]25.87-0.38
78 [27]Harrison3-AAAAAAA4-765.8569.0020 [16]23.72-2.48
79 [9]Thomasville1-AAA8-365.7757.7876 [4]24.52-1.59
80 [28]McEachern3-AAAAAAA4-665.7669.6315 [13]24.47-1.63
81 [15]Douglas County5-AAAAAA7-465.5560.1752 [13]24.34-1.56
82 [16]Blessed Trinity7-AAAAAA7-465.4358.0973 [23]22.42-3.36
83 [29]Collins Hill8-AAAAAAA4-665.2276.003 [2]22.01-3.56
84 [30]Mountain View8-AAAAAAA5-665.2068.8022 [18]23.11-2.44
85 [11]Jones County2-AAAAA6-564.9659.9753 [3]26.100.80
86 [10]Whitewater4-AAAA8-364.1049.44157 [23]24.790.35
87 [11]LaGrange4-AAAA8-363.9051.38135 [19]24.560.32
88 [10]Carver (Columbus)1-AAA8-263.6247.11177 [14]22.22-1.74
89 [17]Sequoyah6-AAAAAA5-663.5664.3140 [6]19.87-4.04
90 [5]Thomson4-AA10-163.5032.50338 [37]22.84-1.01
91 [7]Bleckley County2-A Division I9-263.4544.93208 [11]21.75-2.04
92 [31]Richmond Hill1-AAAAAAA3-763.0472.696 [5]21.47-1.91
93 [11]Savannah Christian3-AAA10-163.0335.00314 [42]23.510.13
94 [6]South Atlanta6-AA10-062.9725.94378 [48]27.203.89
95 [18]Effingham County2-AAAAAA7-462.2654.9599 [33]21.86-0.75
96 [19]North Forsyth8-AAAAAA8-361.9954.18106 [35]23.921.59
97 [32]South Gwinnett4-AAAAAAA4-661.9265.9732 [27]23.050.78
98 [12]Mays5-AAAAA7-461.8352.31125 [16]25.953.78
99 [13]Loganville8-AAAAA9-261.6050.15149 [23]21.74-0.21
100 [12]Hebron Christian8-AAA9-261.5945.36199 [18]25.913.97
101 [8]Elbert County8-A Division I10-161.5045.78192 [9]25.213.37
102 [20]Creekview6-AAAAAA4-661.3461.1847 [10]20.32-1.36
103 [12]Holy Innocents6-AAAA8-360.9147.64172 [28]20.86-0.39
104 [13]Starr's Mill4-AAAA7-360.8347.23175 [30]19.06-2.11
105 [1]John Milledge AcademyGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA10-060.8030.73347 [6]20.47-0.68
106 [14]Dalton7-AAAAA6-560.6858.8462 [5]22.051.02
107 [21]Paulding County5-AAAAAA6-560.6361.0849 [11]21.370.40
108 [33]Meadowcreek7-AAAAAAA7-460.6352.48123 [41]25.604.62
109 [13]Dougherty1-AAA9-260.5344.43213 [19]23.442.57
110 [34]Archer4-AAAAAAA2-860.3072.597 [6]20.43-0.21
111 [22]River Ridge6-AAAAAA6-560.0959.7955 [15]22.251.81
112 [23]North Atlanta4-AAAAAA8-359.9843.86216 [47]21.010.69
113 [14]Central (Carrollton)7-AAAA8-359.9547.88169 [26]23.272.98
114 [7]Cook1-AA8-359.8151.43134 [4]23.863.70
115 [8]Fellowship Christian8-AA8-359.7747.90168 [5]21.561.45
116 [14]Hart County8-AAA5-559.6746.71182 [15]21.901.89
117 [24]Shiloh8-AAAAAA5-659.5153.25118 [39]22.082.22
118 [9]Metter3-A Division I8-359.2541.65245 [17]18.96-0.64
119 [1]Bowdon7-A Division II10-159.0840.82253 [4]23.784.36
120 [15]Adairsville6-AAA10-159.0238.24283 [34]26.947.57
121 [35]Hillgrove3-AAAAAAA3-858.9768.7723 [19]19.830.51
122 [15]Stephenson6-AAAA7-358.8653.00119 [14]22.182.98
123 [9]Callaway5-AA8-358.4337.02298 [26]19.740.96
124 [36]Dacula8-AAAAAAA3-858.0568.1326 [22]19.310.92
125 [10]Dublin2-A Division I7-358.0344.63212 [12]18.850.48
126 [16]Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)4-AAAA6-558.0352.79121 [16]19.951.58
127 [25]St. Pius X4-AAAAAA6-557.9953.67113 [37]19.120.78
128 [15]Eastside8-AAAAA6-557.7150.19148 [22]19.471.42
129 [16]Clarke Central8-AAAAA5-657.5258.5368 [6]21.743.87
130 [17]Cass7-AAAAA5-657.4552.44124 [15]18.780.99
131 [18]Lithia Springs5-AAAAA6-557.4254.34105 [13]21.613.85
132 [11]St. Francis6-A Division I8-357.3246.39186 [8]18.330.67
133 [17]Sonoraville7-AAAA6-557.2657.3180 [4]21.864.26
134 [18]Pace Academy5-AAAA8-356.8245.42197 [36]21.874.70
135 [26]Sprayberry7-AAAAAA4-756.6359.2557 [16]21.604.63
136 [27]Glynn Academy2-AAAAAA6-556.5255.6192 [29]20.563.70
137 [28]Veterans1-AAAAAA5-556.3361.5445 [9]21.214.54
138 [19]Cairo1-AAAA8-356.0246.89179 [32]19.943.58
139 [20]Heritage (Ringgold)7-AAAA8-355.7245.55194 [35]20.944.88
140 [16]Harlem4-AAA10-155.6830.20351 [48]16.080.05
141 [17]Dawson County7-AAA8-355.6646.44184 [16]18.732.73
142 [12]Lamar County4-A Division I10-155.6537.48291 [24]20.894.89
143 [21]New Hampstead3-AAAA6-555.5551.19137 [20]23.037.14
144 [19]Northside (Columbus)3-AAAAA10-155.3835.57309 [51]21.736.00
145 [29]Newnan5-AAAAAA4-655.1459.9654 [14]20.835.34
146 [37]Wheeler5-AAAAAAA5-655.0858.9059 [36]18.112.68
147 [10]Putnam County4-AA9-255.0533.70324 [30]17.772.37
148 [22]Westminster (Atlanta)6-AAAA6-553.9853.81110 [10]15.591.26
149 [11]Northeast2-AA8-353.8430.54348 [42]18.524.34
150 [20]Maynard Jackson5-AAAAA7-453.5945.82191 [36]17.373.44
151 [2]Charlton County2-A Division II8-253.3938.46281 [6]20.466.73
152 [38]Cherokee5-AAAAAAA3-853.3864.9138 [32]20.386.65
153 [23]Northwest Whitfield7-AAAA5-553.3652.98120 [15]20.036.33
154 [24]Lovett5-AAAA7-453.2945.19200 [37]16.422.79
155 [30]Etowah6-AAAAAA5-553.2653.96108 [36]19.535.92
156 [12]Athens Academy8-AA8-352.5244.75211 [11]18.085.21
157 [25]Spalding2-AAAA7-452.4646.81181 [33]17.835.03
158 [31]Alexander5-AAAAAA3-752.3358.6563 [17]18.115.44
159 [3]Schley County6-A Division II9-252.3122.20392 [34]15.723.06
160 [18]Crisp County1-AAA5-652.0356.2285 [6]16.684.31
161 [21]Ola2-AAAAA6-551.9049.84151 [25]18.436.18
162 [39]Peachtree Ridge7-AAAAAAA6-551.7650.82144 [42]17.815.71
163 [4]Johnson County5-A Division II11-051.5618.95406 [40]19.297.39
164 [2]St. Anne-PacelliGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA9-151.3226.25375 [11]16.074.40
165 [19]Mary Persons2-AAA6-551.2749.52155 [13]17.726.11
166 [13]Trion7-A Division I9-251.2531.89342 [30]19.427.83
167 [13]North Cobb Christian6-AA10-151.0026.45374 [47]13.422.08
168 [32]Lovejoy3-AAAAAA7-450.9743.55221 [48]18.537.22
169 [14]Worth County1-AA8-350.9443.85217 [13]19.468.17
170 [26]Hapeville Charter6-AAAA2-950.9361.1048 [2]15.524.25
171 [40]Central Gwinnett8-AAAAAAA5-550.6258.6364 [37]16.935.96
172 [22]Statesboro1-AAAAA3-750.2658.3870 [7]19.008.40
173 [23]Centennial6-AAAAA5-650.2251.55133 [18]17.246.67
174 [20]Liberty County3-AAA7-450.0842.05240 [25]16.886.45
175 [5]Clinch County2-A Division II9-250.0535.03313 [9]17.386.99
176 [33]Mundy's Mill3-AAAAAA7-449.8941.09251 [52]14.604.37
177 [14]Social Circle5-A Division I8-349.7737.34293 [25]14.994.87
178 [27]Walnut Grove8-AAAA9-249.7338.88275 [51]15.585.50
179 [24]Hiram7-AAAAA5-549.6146.25188 [35]22.5012.55
180 [25]Flowery Branch8-AAAAA3-749.0456.7083 [8]14.955.56
181 [15]Fannin County7-AA7-449.0437.90287 [23]16.757.37
182 [6]Early County1-A Division II8-348.9229.54356 [17]15.366.09
183 [16]Berrien1-AA7-448.7143.81218 [14]19.6110.56
184 [21]Ringgold6-AAA7-448.3540.35256 [28]16.317.62
185 [17]Laney4-AA8-348.3032.46339 [38]12.904.26
186 [34]Lanier8-AAAAAA4-748.1357.9674 [24]14.425.95
187 [26]Greater Atlanta Christian6-AAAAA5-648.1050.03150 [24]15.497.05
188 [18]Eagle's Landing Christian5-AA7-448.0739.76263 [19]19.5211.11
189 [27]Jenkins1-AAAAA3-748.0466.1031 [1]15.637.25
190 [41]Osborne5-AAAAAAA5-547.9145.52196 [44]15.116.85
191 [28]Baldwin2-AAAA4-747.8655.7290 [7]17.379.16
192 [15]Mount Pisgah Christian6-A Division I8-347.8639.78262 [19]18.9610.76
193 [28]Chamblee4-AAAAA8-247.8330.05353 [52]16.298.12
194 [29]Hampton5-AAAA7-447.6542.14238 [44]16.928.93
195 [19]Dodge County1-AA4-647.5851.59130 [3]16.438.51
196 [16]Whitefield Academy6-A Division I6-547.5443.31224 [13]14.656.77
197 [29]Winder-Barrow8-AAAAA5-547.3343.09228 [43]15.708.03
198 [22]Lumpkin County7-AAA8-347.2732.78336 [47]16.739.12
199 [30]Northgate3-AAAAA5-647.2145.06204 [38]14.556.99
200 [23]Morgan County4-AAA7-447.0537.72289 [35]17.359.95
201 [24]Jackson2-AAA5-647.0151.57131 [10]15.858.49
202 [17]Commerce8-A Division I6-547.0047.92167 [6]15.277.93
203 [35]Evans2-AAAAAA4-746.9355.6193 [30]16.208.92
204 [3]Tattnall SquareGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA6-446.7541.14250 [2]18.4611.36
205 [30]Miller Grove6-AAAA4-646.6749.71154 [22]15.898.88
206 [31]Villa Rica5-AAAAA4-646.5853.45114 [14]15.959.03
207 [7]McIntosh County Academy3-A Division II10-146.5232.78335 [12]12.685.81
208 [36]Jackson County8-AAAAAA3-746.3253.33116 [38]13.286.62
209 [4]Stratford AcademyGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA7-346.0532.62337 [5]15.619.22
210 [32]Union Grove2-AAAAA4-645.9849.75153 [27]9.883.55
211 [37]Tift County1-AAAAAA1-945.8177.742 [1]14.848.68
212 [20]North Murray7-AA6-545.5438.98272 [21]20.5114.62
213 [38]East Paulding5-AAAAAA3-745.4358.4169 [20]17.1611.38
214 [25]Long County3-AAA6-545.4038.83277 [33]15.299.54
215 [21]Union County8-AA8-345.3635.27311 [29]14.188.48
216 [22]Toombs County3-AA6-545.2240.03261 [18]14.368.80
217 [23]Columbia5-AA7-445.2038.96273 [22]12.817.27
218 [31]Westside (Macon)2-AAAA7-445.0940.42255 [48]15.359.91
219 [24]Model7-AA6-544.8137.32294 [24]12.357.20
220 [26]Monroe1-AAA5-544.5842.24237 [24]13.228.30
221 [25]Tattnall County3-AA5-644.4444.22214 [12]12.137.35
222 [33]Decatur4-AAAAA7-444.4239.67265 [45]17.2012.43
223 [32]Madison County8-AAAA6-544.2641.02252 [46]15.4510.84
224 [39]South Effingham2-AAAAAA4-544.2444.96207 [46]12.087.49
225 [26]Vidalia3-AA6-444.1040.13260 [17]13.228.78
226 [42]Campbell2-AAAAAAA1-944.0466.1430 [26]13.238.85
227 [33]Southwest DeKalb6-AAAA2-843.8052.22126 [17]15.2711.12
228 [34]Griffin2-AAAA3-743.3451.78128 [18]14.9311.25
229 [34]Tucker4-AAAAA4-742.9344.75210 [40]12.929.65
230 [8]Wilcox County4-A Division II8-342.5129.81355 [16]16.6413.79
231 [27]Coahulla Creek6-AAA7-442.4435.12312 [41]13.3610.58
232 [28]Upson-Lee2-AAA4-742.4246.40185 [17]13.9111.15
233 [29]Pickens7-AAA5-642.1843.78219 [20]12.189.65
234 [9]Telfair County4-A Division II9-242.1527.37367 [23]16.3013.81
235 [10]Lincoln County8-A Division II8-242.0930.91345 [14]13.5711.14
236 [40]Lassiter7-AAAAAA3-741.8654.44104 [34]11.989.78
237 [5]BrookstoneGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA7-341.8234.43318 [4]13.4511.29
238 [41]Johns Creek7-AAAAAA2-841.4757.0881 [26]12.8010.98
239 [11]Christian Heritage7-A Division II5-641.4346.88180 [1]11.749.97
240 [35]Cedar Shoals8-AAAA5-641.0848.72161 [24]13.6312.21
241 [42]Habersham Central8-AAAAAA3-740.9652.18127 [40]12.4411.14
242 [18]Pepperell7-A Division I6-540.8639.55267 [20]10.479.26
243 [30]Wesleyan7-AAA4-740.8543.41223 [21]11.3610.16
244 [1]Central Fellowship ChristianGIAA Region 6-AA10-040.843.36442 [9]14.7313.55
245 [12]Manchester6-A Division II7-340.8229.30357 [18]11.129.96
246 [36]Southeast Bulloch3-AAAA2-840.5653.80111 [11]12.5011.59
247 [43]Grovetown2-AAAAAA4-640.1448.91159 [45]12.5312.05
248 [37]Riverdale4-AAAA3-740.0947.03178 [31]14.1013.67
249 [19]Heard County4-A Division I6-539.8434.54317 [27]11.0710.89
250 [38]Howard2-AAAA6-439.7839.69264 [49]10.8510.73
251 [43]Duluth7-AAAAAAA4-639.5242.97229 [45]11.6511.79
252 [31]Gilmer7-AAA5-539.3735.41310 [40]12.2112.49
253 [35]Eagle's Landing2-AAAAA2-839.0955.3795 [10]15.8416.40
254 [32]Hephzibah4-AAA6-539.0434.25322 [44]13.5514.16
255 [44]Discovery7-AAAAAAA3-739.0148.32162 [43]9.3710.01
256 [39]Woodland (Stockbridge)5-AAAA5-538.9340.51254 [47]10.8911.62
257 [13]Emanuel County Institute3-A Division II4-738.9144.03215 [3]14.2014.95
258 [33]Bremen6-AAA5-638.8741.53247 [27]7.328.11
259 [40]East Forsyth8-AAAA6-438.6231.70343 [56]10.4011.43
260 [14]Aquinas8-A Division II7-438.4432.88334 [11]12.9614.17
261 [15]Dooly County4-A Division II6-538.1636.83301 [8]10.7512.25
262 [27]Jeff Davis1-AA1-937.9857.5378 [1]8.9410.61
263 [34]White County7-AAA4-637.8640.20259 [30]13.2515.05
264 [35]Savannah Country Day3-AAA5-537.7037.07297 [37]9.0210.98
265 [28]Sumter County1-AA1-937.6254.60102 [2]10.9913.03
266 [41]Westover1-AAAA3-837.5845.93189 [34]9.0411.11
267 [29]Spencer2-AA8-337.5124.88381 [49]8.0310.18
268 [36]Douglass5-AAA3-837.4951.18138 [12]6.258.42
269 [16]Lanier County2-A Division II6-537.4037.97286 [7]8.1310.39
270 [20]Mount Vernon6-A Division I4-737.3641.51248 [18]13.4215.72
271 [42]McDonough5-AAAA4-637.3137.27296 [53]11.2213.57
272 [44]Lakeside (Evans)2-AAAAAA3-737.1650.37146 [43]9.1111.61
273 [43]Cherokee Bluff8-AAAA3-737.1545.09203 [38]9.5012.00
274 [37]Johnson (Savannah)3-AAA5-537.0638.92274 [31]9.0311.63
275 [21]Pelham1-A Division I3-837.0551.55132 [3]10.9313.54
276 [22]Dade County7-A Division I6-536.9842.27236 [15]10.7813.46
277 [17]Jenkins County3-A Division II7-436.8325.81379 [27]8.5511.37
278 [36]Chapel Hill5-AAAAA3-736.7045.68193 [37]6.489.43
279 [23]Screven County3-A Division I9-136.6212.49423 [37]6.809.83
280 [18]Washington-Wilkes8-A Division II8-336.5926.14376 [26]9.5312.59
281 [37]Arabia Mountain4-AAAAA5-636.5738.53279 [47]6.789.87
282 [45]Forsyth Central6-AAAAAAA2-836.4957.0382 [39]10.3313.50
283 [38]Banneker5-AAAAA4-636.4248.29163 [30]8.2211.45
284 [39]McIntosh3-AAAAA5-636.2739.24271 [46]11.9015.29
285 [45]Dunwoody4-AAAAAA5-536.2536.79302 [55]11.2014.60
286 [30]Washington County4-AA4-735.7839.54268 [20]11.9815.85
287 [46]Pope7-AAAAAA1-935.3664.5739 [5]10.6814.98
288 [47]Morrow3-AAAAAA5-634.8841.53246 [50]10.7015.48
289 [6]Brookwood SchoolGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA7-334.8828.32363 [9]11.4116.19
290 [31]Brantley County3-AA5-534.7037.30295 [25]8.6913.65
291 [32]East Jackson8-AA5-634.5733.66325 [31]8.3213.40
292 [33]ACE Charter2-AA8-334.0718.73407 [54]12.1817.77
293 [44]Hardaway1-AAAA2-833.4353.33117 [13]8.7414.97
294 [24]Temple4-A Division I4-733.1937.84288 [23]10.2216.69
295 [25]Bryan County3-A Division I6-533.1726.13377 [34]8.2514.73
296 [26]Jefferson County2-A Division I2-933.0152.72122 [2]9.5216.17
297 [45]North Hall8-AAAA3-732.8442.38234 [43]7.6014.42
298 [34]Haralson County7-AA3-732.7441.99241 [15]9.3316.24
299 [48]Alcovy3-AAAAAA4-632.7341.37249 [51]9.7816.70
300 [49]Riverwood4-AAAAAA2-932.6051.18139 [41]10.5717.62
301 [46]West Laurens2-AAAA1-932.4954.54103 [9]6.4013.56
302 [19]Mount Zion (Carroll)7-A Division II5-632.3531.33344 [13]7.3014.61
303 [35]Banks County8-AA5-532.3531.92341 [40]8.0515.36
304 [50]Jonesboro3-AAAAAA3-732.1842.83230 [49]6.6714.14
305 [40]Woodland (Cartersville)7-AAAAA1-931.8850.87142 [20]7.8515.62
306 [41]Chattahoochee6-AAAAA2-831.7647.17176 [33]8.7216.62
307 [7]First PresbyterianGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA2-831.1642.37235 [1]10.0618.56
308 [8]Deerfield-WindsorGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA7-331.1521.30398 [14]7.3315.83
309 [51]Apalachee8-AAAAAA0-1031.1355.6791 [28]5.6314.16
310 [20]Mitchell County1-A Division II5-631.0230.04354 [15]4.0812.72
311 [42]Bradwell Institute1-AAAAA1-930.9854.88101 [12]6.9015.57
312 [21]Greene County8-A Division II6-530.9527.27369 [25]8.2816.99
313 [27]Jasper County5-A Division I4-730.5738.50280 [22]4.8713.96
314 [43]Harris County3-AAAAA2-930.4043.18226 [41]3.9013.15
315 [38]Gordon Lee6-AAA4-630.4033.95323 [45]8.3317.58
316 [36]Landmark Christian5-AA5-630.3932.93332 [36]3.1012.36
317 [28]Athens Christian8-A Division I4-730.1939.34269 [21]9.1718.64
318 [39]Columbus1-AAA2-830.1042.65232 [23]10.5120.06
319 [9]Westfield SchoolGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA5-529.3630.36350 [7]9.2119.51
320 [37]Mount Paran Christian6-AA4-629.2633.22329 [34]7.1617.55
321 [38]Providence Christian8-AA2-828.6940.23258 [16]10.3021.27
322 [22]Turner County2-A Division II2-928.5845.14202 [2]9.6820.76
323 [47]Fayette County4-AAAA1-928.0948.17164 [25]3.4715.03
324 [48]Chestatee8-AAAA2-828.0443.46222 [41]8.0319.65
325 [23]Chattahoochee County6-A Division II5-627.9921.19400 [38]4.3215.99
326 [52]New Manchester5-AAAAAA0-1027.9758.2572 [22]3.8315.52
327 [24]Macon County6-A Division II5-627.9623.27388 [31]7.2618.96
328 [44]North Springs6-AAAAA4-627.6538.21284 [49]3.0415.04
329 [25]Wilkinson County5-A Division II7-427.6422.14393 [35]0.9913.00
330 [40]LaFayette6-AAA3-727.5037.55290 [36]5.5917.74
331 [29]Oglethorpe County5-A Division I5-627.0529.01359 [32]6.8819.49
332 [49]Luella5-AAAA1-926.5247.85170 [27]0.3413.48
333 [2]Brentwood SchoolGIAA Region 2-AA7-326.4118.60408 [2]4.6217.87
334 [53]Lakeside (Atlanta)4-AAAAAA †8-225.9814.56421 [57]3.8017.47
335 [50]Shaw1-AAAA4-725.9333.53326 [55]3.0316.76
336 [41]Pike County2-AAA2-825.9238.84276 [32]6.2119.94
337 [1]Thomas JeffersonGIAA Region 2-A8-225.5311.33429 [1]4.3718.50
338 [26]Wheeler County4-A Division II5-625.2728.96360 [20]3.6017.99
339 [10]Frederica AcademyGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA4-525.1930.14352 [8]5.0319.50
340 [27]Miller County1-A Division II5-625.0422.93390 [33]1.1015.72
341 [39]Washington6-AA3-725.0033.09331 [35]0.8815.54
342 [11]Pinewood ChristianGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA7-424.8821.33397 [13]7.6322.40
343 [12]Bethlehem Christian AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA10-124.875.47437 [24]2.1116.89
344 [42]Richmond Academy4-AAA4-624.5624.96380 [50]1.1916.29
345 [28]Atkinson County2-A Division II2-824.1638.76278 [5]5.1320.62
346 [30]Bacon County1-A Division I1-1024.0547.73171 [7]2.9918.59
347 [54]South Cobb4-AAAAAA0-1024.0155.1996 [31]4.0819.73
348 [45]Greenbrier1-AAAAA0-1023.9550.95141 [19]0.3016.01
349 [13]Valwood SchoolGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA6-423.7817.49414 [18]3.5819.46
350 [14]George Walton AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA6-523.3918.43410 [16]4.3120.57
351 [51]Southeast Whitfield7-AAAA4-623.2139.25270 [50]3.7920.23
352 [15]Heritage (Newnan)GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA8-322.50-1.22447 [25]1.6518.81
353 [46]Heritage (Conyers)8-AAAAA2-822.4248.08165 [31]5.1122.34
354 [29]Terrell County1-A Division II4-622.3423.34387 [30]3.3220.63
355 [30]Montgomery County3-A Division II4-722.2427.79366 [22]1.4118.82
356 [31]Seminole County1-A Division II4-722.0821.73395 [36]2.2319.80
357 [16]Terrell AcademyGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA6-422.0815.74419 [19]0.8418.42
358 [55]Woodstock6-AAAAAA0-1020.2258.3571 [21]4.0723.50
359 [47]M.L. King4-AAAAA2-820.2136.94299 [50]2.9122.36
360 [40]Windsor Forest3-AA1-919.9944.89209 [10]0.6520.31
361 [41]Central (Macon)2-AA3-819.9430.89346 [41]-0.1719.54
362 [43]Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe6-AAA2-819.8635.86305 [38]2.4022.20
363 [48]Tri-Cities5-AAAAA1-919.4646.52183 [34]-1.4218.77
364 [31]Armuchee7-A Division I3-719.2633.21330 [29]0.9621.36
365 [44]Beach3-AAA1-919.1142.75231 [22]1.0221.56
366 [56]Forest Park3-AAAAAA2-819.0437.40292 [54]-0.3320.28
367 [32]East Laurens2-A Division I1-918.9443.29225 [14]4.2224.94
368 [42]Southwest2-AA3-718.7624.12382 [50]1.6922.58
369 [52]Stone Mountain6-AAAA †4-618.4821.22399 [57]0.8322.01
370 [43]Rutland2-AA5-518.4618.47409 [55]2.6623.85
371 [32]Portal3-A Division II4-618.4524.01383 [28]-0.0621.15
372 [3]Briarwood AcademyGIAA Region 4-AA7-318.3511.29431 [5]-1.6519.65
373 [1]Cherokee ChristianGAPPS Region 1-AA9-218.35-0.80445 [1]1.0022.31
374 [33]Chattooga7-A Division I2-818.3234.33319 [28]1.5922.92
375 [17]Mount de SalesGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA2-917.9034.88316 [3]0.6622.42
376 [34]Claxton3-A Division I4-717.6528.76361 [33]0.9122.91
377 [33]Hancock Central5-A Division II4-717.1723.72385 [29]-0.2222.27
378 [34]Georgia Military Prep5-A Division II4-716.8221.59396 [37]-0.8022.04
379 [35]Coosa7-A Division I3-716.5630.48349 [31]-1.1521.94
380 [2]Skipstone AcademyGAPPS Region 2-AA10-016.36-20.21459 [8]-1.6721.63
381 [44]Therrell6-AA6-416.3216.19418 [56]-1.2922.04
382 [2]Robert Toombs AcademyGIAA Region 2-A6-416.2310.72432 [2]4.6728.10
383 [57]Rockdale County3-AAAAAA1-915.8635.72307 [56]-0.0223.77
384 [36]Crawford County4-A Division I3-815.1420.51401 [35]6.6331.14
385 [49]Lithonia4-AAAAA0-1014.7543.14227 [42]-0.9723.93
386 [18]St. Andrew's SchoolGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA5-414.7511.31430 [23]-1.4123.50
387 [35]Warren County8-A Division II2-814.6929.24358 [19]-0.8024.17
388 [45]Redan5-AA2-814.0933.31328 [33]2.1427.71
389 [46]Westside (Augusta)4-AA2-814.0033.38327 [32]-6.7718.89
390 [53]Islands3-AAAA0-1013.9358.8461 [3]-5.6920.03
391 [36]Towns County8-A Division II3-713.9023.22389 [32]-2.8622.90
392 [46]Berkmar7-AAAAAAA3-713.7736.93300 [46]-3.9521.94
393 [50]Midtown5-AAAAA †6-413.485.20438 [53]-3.0023.18
394 [47]Butler4-AA3-612.5723.98384 [51]-2.7424.34
395 [48]McNair5-AA4-612.3215.62420 [57]-1.3026.03
396 [45]Salem4-AAA2-912.2040.33257 [29]-4.8722.59
397 [37]Greenville6-A Division II2-712.1527.98364 [21]-2.0525.46
398 [51]Northview6-AAAAA1-912.0438.32282 [48]-5.0422.58
399 [38]Hawkinsville4-A Division II3-712.0019.28403 [39]-2.3025.36
400 [19]Strong Rock ChristianGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA3-811.8819.71402 [15]-3.6424.13
401 [52]Locust Grove2-AAAAA0-1010.9351.69129 [17]-2.5826.15
402 [46]Franklin County8-AAA0-1010.8853.88109 [8]-1.9626.82
403 [4]Augusta PrepGIAA Region 4-AA5-510.693.92440 [8]-3.4725.49
404 [5]Gatewood SchoolGIAA Region 2-AA4-610.3118.96405 [1]0.7430.09
405 [54]Druid Hills6-AAAA †4-610.2510.66433 [59]-3.3326.07
406 [20]Southland AcademyGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA4-710.0918.24411 [17]-3.4426.13
407 [55]East Hall8-AAAA2-89.8934.90315 [54]-3.1226.64
408 [21]Lakeview AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA6-59.7211.66427 [22]-0.4529.49
409 [47]Ridgeland6-AAA0-109.7041.87242 [26]-4.0025.96
410 [6]Piedmont AcademyGIAA Region 2-AA4-78.3611.99425 [3]-1.7729.52
411 [3]King's AcademyGAPPS Region 1-AA9-28.27-6.35455 [5]-6.7024.68
412 [22]Bulloch AcademyGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA3-77.9811.86426 [21]-2.3129.37
413 [23]Tiftarea AcademyGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA1-97.4226.78372 [10]1.3533.58
414 [49]Murray County7-AA1-97.2636.14304 [27]-6.9725.43
415 [56]Mount Zion (Jonesboro)5-AAAA0-107.1341.84243 [45]-7.2925.24
416 [7]Edmund Burke AcademyGIAA Region 4-AA5-66.457.38435 [6]-6.5926.61
417 [8]Southwest Georgia AcademyGIAA Region 3-AA5-56.205.19439 [7]-5.9927.47
418 [53]Drew3-AAAAA0-105.9342.08239 [44]-4.9928.73
419 [48]West Hall7-AAA1-95.7634.30320 [43]-8.0825.81
420 [39]Marion County6-A Division II2-85.4716.31416 [43]-9.5924.59
421 [40]Taylor County6-A Division II2-85.0816.30417 [44]-8.0826.49
422 [50]Josey4-AA2-73.7826.67373 [46]-7.0328.85
423 [41]Randolph-Clay1-A Division II1-93.6027.32368 [24]-9.0027.05
424 [4]Lanier ChristianGAPPS Region 1-AA7-33.16-13.69458 [7]-5.8130.69
425 [42]Glascock County5-A Division II2-82.8517.14415 [42]-2.0634.75
426 [49]Groves3-AAA1-92.6335.65308 [39]-8.3228.71
427 [57]Seckinger8-AAAA †0-72.4538.10285 [52]-11.1026.11
428 [43]Treutlen4-A Division II0-102.1634.29321 [10]-1.5235.97
429 [58]North Clayton4-AAAA1-92.1142.51233 [42]-9.5428.01
430 [51]Gordon Central7-AA0-101.1935.77306 [28]-4.4134.06
431 [52]Glenn Hills4-AA2-80.7427.94365 [44]-8.7430.18
432 [53]Kendrick2-AA1-90.0221.97394 [53]-8.6930.95
433 [54]KIPP Atlanta Collegiate6-AA1-8-0.0723.67386 [52]-6.8532.87
434 [44]Pataula Charter1-A Division II †6-3-0.86-2.91448 [48]-3.4237.10
435 [9]Trinity Christian (Dublin)GIAA Region 6-AA3-8-1.8811.53428 [4]-6.2235.31
436 [55]Towers5-AA0-9-1-3.0528.50362 [43]-16.1426.57
437 [5]Calvary ChristianGAPPS Region 2-AA6-6-3.06-4.82451 [3]-4.1638.56
438 [3]Fullington AcademyGIAA Region 1-A8-3-3.67-23.52461 [6]-7.9535.37
439 [10]Georgia ChristianGIAA Region 3-AA3-6-1-4.412.37444 [10]-10.5433.52
440 [45]Lake Oconee Academy8-A Division II †4-6-5.72-3.20449 [49]-14.4630.91
441 [56]B.E.S.T. Academy6-AA0-8-1-6.1232.23340 [39]-16.4229.36
442 [24]Loganville ChristianGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA2-8-6.8712.22424 [20]-11.5035.02
443 [50]Cross Creek4-AAA1-9-7.3027.01371 [49]-12.8434.12
444 [59]Clarkston6-AAAA †2-8-8.0510.47434 [60]-14.0133.69
445 [60]Johnson (Gainesville)8-AAAA †0-10-10.0017.67413 [58]-14.3235.33
446 [37]King's Ridge Christian6-A Division I †1-7-10.536.86436 [38]-12.5237.66
447 [6]Creekside ChristianGAPPS Region 2-AA5-7-11.30-4.05450 [2]-14.1036.85
448 [46]Twiggs County5-A Division II2-8-17.473.87441 [46]-11.7445.38
449 [38]Savannah3-A Division I0-10-18.2519.09404 [36]-18.0539.85
450 [25]Riverside Military AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA0-10-18.8822.72391 [12]-19.1339.41
451 [7]Pinecrest AcademyGAPPS Region 1-AA4-7-19.24-10.06456 [6]-18.9139.99
452 [4]Flint River AcademyGIAA Region 1-A5-6-20.18-25.02463 [7]-21.2238.62
453 [8]Rock Springs ChristianGAPPS Region 2-AA3-8-24.68-5.75454 [4]-21.3942.95
454 [57]Walker6-AA †1-7-28.94-5.24453 [58]-20.0848.51
455 [5]Memorial DayGIAA Region 2-A3-8-31.272.67443 [3]-18.5852.35
456 [6]Grace ChristianGIAA Region 1-A1-8-31.96-13.55457 [5]-25.2946.33
457 [58]Jordan2-AA0-10-33.4327.10370 [45]-21.5451.55
458 [7]Harvester ChristianGIAA Region 1-A2-8-34.86-5.09452 [4]-24.5050.02
459 [47]Baconton Charter1-A Division II1-8-35.8213.59422 [45]-31.9343.54
460 [11]Notre Dame AcademyGIAA Region 1-AA4-6-46.19-41.96465 [12]-35.0050.85
461 [9]Community ChristianGAPPS Region 2-AA3-6-48.85-28.41464 [9]-35.2553.26
462 [48]Central (Talbotton)6-A Division II0-8-51.2218.06412 [41]-36.2054.68
463 [12]St. Mary's AcademyGIAA Region 1-AA1-8-61.33-23.05460 [11]-36.2364.76
464 [54]Cross Keys4-AAAAA †0-8-71.35-24.35462 [54]-48.0362.98
465 [49]GSIC8-A Division II †0-10-71.66-1.15446 [47]-40.8270.50



† - Plays a non-region schedule

Regions

Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.

Rank Region Teams Comp Rating Avg Rating
11-AAAAAAA584.4977.90
28-AAAAAAA682.2472.13
31-AAAAAA681.2973.15
42-AAAAAAA579.4771.76
56-AAAAAAA676.7069.40
65-AAAAAAA675.4766.88
75-AAA475.3866.69
84-AAAAAAA673.5569.66
93-AAAAAAA570.7467.75
105-AAAAAA869.2259.39
116-AAAAAA767.1858.71
123-AAAA666.2655.41
137-AAAA665.9956.34
147-AAAAAA765.6356.72
157-AAAAA664.4957.50
168-AAA664.3156.23
171-AAAAA664.2652.52
181-A Division I462.7051.85
198-AAAAAA760.5552.67
208-A Division I460.2452.52
217-AAAAAAA760.0250.35
222-AAAAA759.6950.37
232-A Division I559.3849.54
241-AAA658.6152.77
254-AAAA858.2848.37
268-AAAAA757.8751.85
272-AAAAAA757.7351.41
281-AA757.6551.06
292-AAAA756.7748.80
305-A Division I456.0945.72
313-AA754.5446.39
321-AAAA554.2445.24
335-AAAAA854.2248.51
346-AAAAA753.7143.88
352-AAA553.0546.56
364-AAAAAA652.5546.73
373-AAA850.7140.63
385-AAAA850.3141.82
397-A Division II350.2444.29
408-AA648.0842.21
41GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA548.0040.53
426-AAAA647.8352.52
433-AAAAAA847.7338.50
447-AA746.4635.52
456-A Division I446.3647.52
467-A Division I745.3735.88
472-A Division II544.7138.72
487-AAA744.7038.42
498-AAAA944.4940.35
504-A Division I443.3835.95
513-AAAAA543.2035.04
526-AAA842.5534.52
534-AA840.9729.22
545-AA739.9629.35
554-AAA639.1328.54
56GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA538.5331.37
573-A Division II538.2132.59
583-A Division I537.8625.69
594-AAAAA634.7134.45
604-A Division II634.6427.04
616-AA733.1125.48
622-AA830.2318.65
63GIAA Region 6-AA230.0519.48
646-A Division II828.2815.07
655-A Division II627.5116.43
66GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA626.8321.57
678-A Division II626.8129.44
681-A Division II725.7816.74
69GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA422.0218.20
70GIAA Region 2-AA319.6815.02
71GIAA Region 2-A315.213.50
72GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA514.886.45
73GIAA Region 4-AA314.5211.83
74GAPPS Region 1-AA49.172.63
75GIAA Region 3-AA23.540.89
76GAPPS Region 2-AA5-3.25-14.31
77GIAA Region 1-A4-15.87-22.67
78GIAA Region 1-AA2-49.06-53.76

Least Likely Results

These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.

Date Favorite Underdog Score Diff Prob Likelihood
09/02Deerfield-WindsorStrong Rock Christian19 - 4221.2292.5%0.087
08/19Camden CountyColumbia10 - 1334.4798.4%0.089
10/07CalhounHiram34 - 4422.1193.2%0.125
09/30Lakeside (Atlanta)Johnson (Gainesville)21 - 2035.9898.6%0.132
11/03ManchesterTaylor County14 - 1237.6898.9%0.138
11/04Kennesaw MountainCherokee14 - 3017.2388.5%0.150
11/04TempleCrawford County29 - 3820.0091.5%0.156
09/02Telfair CountyAtkinson County14 - 3216.0487.0%0.159
08/19VeteransRichmond Academy23 - 2033.7198.2%0.189
09/30Douglas CountyNew Manchester10 - 635.6498.6%0.195
09/02Central Fellowship ChristianTiftarea Academy33 - 2935.3698.5%0.197
08/26Crawford CountyTaylor County7 - 2812.0080.6%0.216
10/21CookDodge County37 - 4714.1884.3%0.232
10/07Jones CountyOla15 - 2215.0185.6%0.248
08/26AdairsvilleCherokee Bluff51 - 5023.8194.4%0.250

Highest Rated Matchups

These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.

Game Rating Date Team Opponent Score Diff Prob
96.8410/14BufordMill Creek39 - 275.8966.8%
93.8711/18Mill CreekNorth Cobb - 1.8355.4%
93.4409/02BufordNorth Cobb21 - 149.6675.9%
90.2309/23Colquitt CountyCedar Grove39 - 1712.0880.7%
90.2109/16Mill CreekCedar Grove52 - 368.9274.2%
89.2709/23North CobbMilton21 - 75.7066.3%
88.6210/07North CobbWalton33 - 64.0461.8%
87.6009/09Colquitt CountyLee County48 - 2712.7581.9%
87.5810/28Thomas County CentralLee County39 - 308.6973.7%
87.5509/02CarrolltonRome23 - 69.0374.5%
87.4608/20Mill CreekWalton47 - 419.7676.1%
87.2709/09MiltonRoswell14 - 73.3859.9%
87.2411/18BufordWalton - 15.6486.5%
86.6910/21CarrolltonWestlake28 - 197.8671.8%
86.5509/09Ware CountyBenedictine14 - 106.3367.9%

About the Author

Loren Maxwell
