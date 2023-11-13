Maxwell First Round summary

Credit: Jason Getz

Credit: Jason Getz

High School Sports Blog
By Loren Maxwell
15 minutes ago
X

The Maxwell Ratings will rank the 461 teams of the Georgia High School Association (GHSA), the Georgia Independent Athletic Association (GIAA), and the Georgia Association of Private & Parochial Schools (GAPPS) throughout the 2023 season. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on field results and do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.

Maxwell GHSA Football Ratings

As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.

A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half of the home advantage.

For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 2,160 of 2,352 total games including 0 tie(s) (91.84%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 9.69 points and all game margins within 12.95 points.

All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

The Maxwell Ratings are a regular feature of Georgia High School Football Daily, a free newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

Home Advantage: 1.75

By Class

AAAAAAA AAAAAA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Colquitt County11-096.911Thomas County Central11-0100.21
2Walton11-095.982Douglas County11-093.12
3Mill Creek11-094.423Hughes9-290.62
4Carrollton10-193.944Lee County9-287.53
5Buford10-191.615Rome10-186.04
6Grayson9-287.076Gainesville11-083.80
7Milton9-283.977Houston County9-283.67
8Westlake9-283.238Marist10-181.95
9Valdosta8-381.739Roswell10-178.72
10Newton8-381.1810Woodward Academy9-277.54
11Norcross9-279.6911North Atlanta9-274.15
12Camden County8-379.4612Blessed Trinity9-269.93
13Parkview7-478.7213Sequoyah8-366.54
14McEachern7-478.1414Lanier9-266.27
15North Gwinnett8-377.5115East Paulding6-565.01



AAAAA AAAA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Coffee11-095.411Bainbridge9-284.81
2Cartersville11-079.922Benedictine11-082.88
3Jefferson11-078.783Spalding11-081.17
4Creekside10-178.004Stockbridge9-277.26
5Ware County8-377.625Perry9-276.06
6Hiram9-274.056North Oconee11-074.65
7Dalton8-371.417Troup9-272.13
8Mays7-469.668LaGrange9-271.18
9Calhoun6-469.449Central (Carrollton)11-069.10
10Warner Robins8-369.1910Burke County8-368.08
11Cass6-567.4211New Hampstead6-466.59
12Harris County10-167.2112Wayne County7-466.36
13Jones County8-366.2513Cairo8-366.10
14Dutchtown6-564.6414Cedartown8-364.67
15Kell9-264.5815Starr's Mill8-364.31



AAA AA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Calvary Day11-081.941Appling County9-272.94
2Cedar Grove6-579.232Pierce County10-170.54
3Mary Persons10-171.913Callaway8-269.49
4Morgan County10-168.084Toombs County10-167.92
5Stephens County10-167.295Rockmart9-265.92
6Hebron Christian6-564.696Thomson10-164.48
7Savannah Christian9-264.417Cook9-261.75
8Lumpkin County11-063.928Columbia8-360.29
9Carver (Columbus)8-362.579Fellowship Christian9-259.74
10Thomasville6-559.5410Fitzgerald8-359.66
11Upson-Lee9-259.4211Northeast8-358.61
12Sandy Creek7-459.2112Union County8-355.76
13Monroe Area7-458.7613Athens Academy6-554.89
14Crisp County7-458.6914Providence Christian8-353.87
15Oconee County5-657.5015Laney8-2-151.75



A Division I A Division II
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Prince Avenue Christian10-171.341Schley County10-066.98
2Commerce10-163.492Greene County10-156.27
3Rabun County8-357.143Manchester8-255.71
4Trion11-057.104Bowdon9-255.40
5Dublin9-256.855Clinch County10-155.35
6Swainsboro9-255.856Macon County9-252.27
7Bleckley County9-255.807Jenkins County10-149.18
8Elbert County9-255.098Aquinas9-248.43
9Brooks County6-554.879Portal8-348.42
10Bryan County10-152.5910Lincoln County7-445.39
11Lamar County9-251.7711Dooly County7-445.11
12Irwin County6-547.4712Telfair County8-244.28
13Mount Vernon8-345.7913Early County7-443.84
14Metter5-643.0614Emanuel County Institute6-542.10
15Whitefield Academy6-542.7715Wilcox County6-540.61



GIAA AAAA-AAA GIAA AA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1John Milledge Academy10-049.941Edmund Burke Academy9-124.71
2First Presbyterian6-3-146.112Gatewood School8-223.65
3Valwood School8-143.763Briarwood Academy6-319.60
4Bethlehem Christian Academy10-040.744Southwest Georgia Academy7-216.12
5Bulloch Academy10-039.415Central Fellowship Christian7-2-114.88



GIAA A GAPPS AA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Flint River Academy10-033.361Cherokee Christian6-316.41
2Robert Toombs Academy6-421.092King's Academy8-34.37
3Memorial Day5-6-1.203Calvary Christian6-42.98
4Fullington Academy2-7-10.434Skipstone Academy7-32.32
5Thomas Jefferson1-10-10.845Lanier Christian3-8-8.15



All-Class

Classification rankings are shown in [brackets]. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

Rank Team Region Rec Rating Sch Str Rank Offense Defense
1 [1]Thomas County Central1-AAAAAA11-0100.2165.4126 [5]39.63-19.54
2 [1]Colquitt County1-AAAAAAA11-096.9174.086 [5]44.12-11.74
3 [2]Walton5-AAAAAAA11-095.9862.8739 [28]43.37-11.57
4 [1]Coffee1-AAAAA11-095.4151.32145 [30]33.71-20.65
5 [3]Mill Creek8-AAAAAAA11-094.4269.2918 [15]38.94-14.43
6 [4]Carrollton2-AAAAAAA10-193.9463.1935 [26]40.00-12.90
7 [2]Douglas County5-AAAAAA11-093.1259.1260 [16]39.69-12.39
8 [5]Buford8-AAAAAAA10-191.6164.3928 [20]37.85-12.72
9 [3]Hughes5-AAAAAA9-290.6260.8547 [11]40.80-8.77
10 [4]Lee County1-AAAAAA9-287.5366.9221 [3]37.45-9.03
11 [6]Grayson4-AAAAAAA9-287.0769.6516 [13]35.60-10.43
12 [5]Rome6-AAAAAA10-186.0454.25109 [28]34.39-10.61
13 [1]Bainbridge1-AAAA9-284.8158.6365 [4]36.59-7.17
14 [7]Milton6-AAAAAAA9-283.9760.8048 [31]33.94-8.99
15 [6]Gainesville8-AAAAAA11-083.8052.98125 [32]35.46-7.30
16 [7]Houston County1-AAAAAA9-283.6762.6841 [9]35.16-7.47
17 [8]Westlake2-AAAAAAA9-283.2366.6422 [17]32.48-9.71
18 [2]Benedictine3-AAAA11-082.8857.5979 [9]35.19-6.65
19 [8]Marist4-AAAAAA10-181.9559.5656 [13]30.01-10.89
20 [1]Calvary Day3-AAA11-081.9432.98343 [48]32.56-8.34
21 [9]Valdosta1-AAAAAAA8-381.7370.1614 [11]33.43-7.25
22 [10]Newton4-AAAAAAA8-381.1869.9015 [12]32.31-7.82
23 [3]Spalding2-AAAA11-081.1753.33121 [17]35.86-4.26
24 [2]Cartersville7-AAAAA11-079.9257.0286 [12]29.15-9.72
25 [11]Norcross7-AAAAAAA9-279.6957.8574 [37]32.89-5.75
26 [12]Camden County1-AAAAAAA8-379.4670.5513 [10]30.46-7.96
27 [2]Cedar Grove5-AAA6-579.2371.379 [1]35.68-2.50
28 [3]Jefferson8-AAAAA11-078.7851.50142 [29]31.29-6.44
29 [13]Parkview4-AAAAAAA7-478.7271.788 [7]32.35-5.33
30 [9]Roswell7-AAAAAA10-178.7252.19134 [36]32.41-5.26
31 [14]McEachern3-AAAAAAA7-478.1469.3617 [14]27.35-9.74
32 [4]Creekside5-AAAAA10-178.0049.20167 [35]31.98-4.97
33 [5]Ware County1-AAAAA8-377.6262.9038 [2]31.00-5.57
34 [10]Woodward Academy3-AAAAAA9-277.5443.91219 [50]27.62-8.88
35 [15]North Gwinnett7-AAAAAAA8-377.5159.9252 [33]31.82-4.64
36 [4]Stockbridge5-AAAA9-277.2651.42143 [22]33.24-2.97
37 [16]North Cobb5-AAAAAAA7-476.7170.6912 [9]32.94-2.72
38 [17]Peachtree Ridge7-AAAAAAA10-176.6748.77174 [43]28.85-6.78
39 [5]Perry2-AAAA9-276.0658.9762 [3]30.68-4.33
40 [6]North Oconee8-AAAA11-074.6539.58265 [48]28.42-5.18
41 [11]North Atlanta4-AAAAAA9-274.1550.58149 [41]29.02-4.08
42 [6]Hiram7-AAAAA9-274.0554.28108 [19]33.650.64
43 [18]Collins Hill8-AAAAAAA5-672.9871.1510 [8]26.15-5.78
44 [1]Appling County3-AA9-272.9449.93157 [3]26.50-5.40
45 [19]North Paulding3-AAAAAAA9-272.2561.5044 [29]29.14-2.07
46 [7]Troup4-AAAA9-272.1348.71176 [31]25.59-5.49
47 [20]Archer4-AAAAAAA5-671.9372.997 [6]26.39-4.49
48 [3]Mary Persons2-AAA10-171.9147.82185 [15]23.17-7.69
49 [21]Richmond Hill1-AAAAAAA5-671.5675.224 [3]25.66-4.85
50 [7]Dalton7-AAAAA8-371.4157.9872 [9]28.42-1.94
51 [1]Prince Avenue Christian5-A Division I10-171.3446.23201 [4]32.912.61
52 [8]LaGrange4-AAAA9-271.1848.09181 [34]26.55-3.58
53 [2]Pierce County3-AA10-170.5440.26261 [20]24.00-5.49
54 [12]Blessed Trinity7-AAAAAA9-269.9353.53118 [30]23.93-4.95
55 [8]Mays5-AAAAA7-469.6654.93101 [16]23.93-4.68
56 [3]Callaway5-AA8-269.4938.70274 [23]26.77-1.67
57 [9]Calhoun7-AAAAA6-469.4462.6442 [3]27.46-0.93
58 [10]Warner Robins2-AAAAA8-369.1959.7854 [5]27.04-1.10
59 [9]Central (Carrollton)7-AAAA11-069.1045.68203 [40]29.471.41
60 [22]Lambert6-AAAAAAA8-368.9359.7455 [34]26.84-1.05
61 [23]East Coweta2-AAAAAAA7-468.3762.9437 [27]26.33-0.99
62 [4]Morgan County4-AAA10-168.0840.73253 [30]26.35-0.68
63 [10]Burke County3-AAAA8-368.0857.1984 [11]25.75-1.28
64 [4]Toombs County3-AA10-167.9237.19294 [29]26.01-0.86
65 [11]Cass7-AAAAA6-567.4260.5450 [4]24.62-1.75
66 [5]Stephens County8-AAA10-167.2950.06155 [12]25.09-1.16
67 [12]Harris County3-AAAAA10-167.2148.82172 [37]23.63-2.54
68 [1]Schley County6-A Division II10-066.9828.32378 [29]27.281.35
69 [24]West Forsyth6-AAAAAAA8-366.9557.9173 [36]22.48-3.42
70 [11]New Hampstead3-AAAA6-466.5954.53105 [15]27.171.63
71 [13]Sequoyah6-AAAAAA8-366.5458.3269 [19]24.35-1.15
72 [12]Wayne County3-AAAA7-466.3657.5880 [10]23.17-2.15
73 [14]Lanier8-AAAAAA9-266.2751.61141 [39]24.92-0.30
74 [13]Jones County2-AAAAA8-366.2553.44120 [24]27.262.06
75 [13]Cairo1-AAAA8-366.1051.10146 [23]22.86-2.20
76 [25]Marietta3-AAAAAAA3-865.9876.243 [2]24.81-0.12
77 [5]Rockmart7-AA9-265.9242.61231 [16]22.99-1.88
78 [26]Wheeler5-AAAAAAA7-465.7357.7475 [38]25.460.78
79 [15]East Paulding5-AAAAAA6-565.0159.8653 [12]23.39-0.57
80 [27]Brookwood4-AAAAAAA4-664.6974.155 [4]25.952.30
81 [6]Hebron Christian8-AAA6-564.6955.5097 [6]22.32-1.32
82 [14]Cedartown7-AAAA8-364.6755.7694 [13]22.57-1.05
83 [28]South Gwinnett4-AAAAAAA5-564.6663.3733 [25]23.27-0.34
84 [14]Dutchtown2-AAAAA6-564.6457.2183 [11]23.920.33
85 [15]Kell6-AAAAA9-264.5846.57198 [40]25.672.14
86 [6]Thomson4-AA10-164.4830.23366 [48]23.39-0.04
87 [7]Savannah Christian3-AAA9-264.4138.75272 [32]27.333.97
88 [15]Starr's Mill4-AAAA8-364.3148.23179 [33]20.25-3.01
89 [8]Lumpkin County7-AAA11-063.9238.35278 [35]26.383.51
90 [16]Northside (Warner Robins)1-AAAAAA4-763.7371.1211 [2]23.560.88
91 [16]Westminster (Atlanta)6-AAAA8-363.6753.09122 [18]21.96-0.66
92 [17]Creekview6-AAAAAA7-463.5958.7064 [17]23.591.05
93 [2]Commerce8-A Division I10-163.4937.68289 [16]23.751.31
94 [16]Eastside8-AAAAA8-363.3354.82103 [18]22.26-0.03
95 [29]Harrison3-AAAAAAA7-462.7559.0061 [35]21.54-0.16
96 [9]Carver (Columbus)1-AAA8-362.5745.31207 [20]20.62-0.90
97 [17]Stephenson6-AAAA9-262.5648.46178 [32]23.852.34
98 [18]Holy Innocents6-AAAA8-361.7948.86171 [30]20.900.15
99 [7]Cook1-AA9-261.7548.79173 [6]20.780.07
100 [18]Brunswick2-AAAAAA7-361.5947.07191 [45]22.972.42
101 [19]Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)4-AAAA6-561.0756.6488 [12]23.303.27
102 [30]Mountain View8-AAAAAAA4-761.0667.7319 [16]21.901.88
103 [31]Osborne5-AAAAAAA7-460.9750.58150 [42]18.15-1.78
104 [17]Ola2-AAAAA7-460.6850.25154 [31]22.152.51
105 [8]Columbia5-AA8-360.2940.43259 [19]20.561.32
106 [9]Fellowship Christian8-AA9-259.7444.52213 [10]23.364.67
107 [10]Fitzgerald1-AA8-359.6644.10218 [13]20.702.08
108 [19]Jonesboro3-AAAAAA8-359.6444.72212 [48]24.215.61
109 [18]Northgate3-AAAAA7-459.6354.13112 [21]22.674.09
110 [10]Thomasville1-AAA6-559.5458.4167 [3]23.434.94
111 [11]Upson-Lee2-AAA9-259.4243.22224 [24]20.562.19
112 [12]Sandy Creek5-AAA7-459.2156.4093 [5]21.203.04
113 [19]Greater Atlanta Christian6-AAAAA9-259.0743.41221 [44]20.982.95
114 [13]Monroe Area8-AAA7-458.7652.92126 [9]18.090.38
115 [14]Crisp County1-AAA7-458.6952.42130 [10]19.832.19
116 [11]Northeast2-AA8-358.6138.19282 [24]22.154.59
117 [20]Lovejoy3-AAAAAA7-458.5041.07249 [54]19.922.46
118 [32]Lowndes1-AAAAAAA4-658.0980.851 [1]25.838.79
119 [20]Hapeville Charter6-AAAA5-657.5460.9745 [1]19.913.42
120 [15]Oconee County8-AAA5-657.5057.2682 [4]20.313.86
121 [21]North Forsyth8-AAAAAA5-657.3357.6378 [20]20.574.29
122 [21]Baldwin2-AAAA6-557.2158.3568 [5]17.481.32
123 [3]Rabun County8-A Division I8-357.1438.22280 [13]19.553.45
124 [4]Trion7-A Division I11-057.1025.44391 [35]21.665.61
125 [22]Glynn Academy2-AAAAAA8-356.9850.50152 [42]18.412.47
126 [23]Effingham County2-AAAAAA7-456.9552.53128 [34]20.915.00
127 [5]Dublin2-A Division I9-256.8538.21281 [14]21.465.66
128 [24]River Ridge6-AAAAAA5-656.4559.4758 [15]22.677.27
129 [2]Greene County8-A Division II10-156.2728.34376 [28]13.72-1.50
130 [20]Chapel Hill5-AAAAA8-356.2544.76211 [43]18.223.02
131 [22]Westside (Macon)2-AAAA8-355.9346.35200 [39]20.185.30
132 [6]Swainsboro2-A Division I9-255.8540.63257 [11]17.472.67
133 [21]Flowery Branch8-AAAAA5-655.8457.4481 [10]22.097.30
134 [7]Bleckley County2-A Division I9-255.8036.79302 [18]21.026.26
135 [12]Union County8-AA8-355.7639.71263 [21]19.404.68
136 [3]Manchester6-A Division II8-255.7131.88349 [21]15.420.75
137 [4]Bowdon7-A Division II9-255.4033.13341 [18]21.066.70
138 [5]Clinch County2-A Division II10-155.3535.23315 [12]20.826.51
139 [25]Alpharetta7-AAAAAA5-655.3255.6495 [25]19.735.46
140 [22]Clarke Central8-AAAAA5-555.1754.87102 [17]18.984.86
141 [8]Elbert County8-A Division I9-255.0936.99297 [17]19.875.82
142 [16]Peach County2-AAA4-755.0052.23133 [11]19.805.85
143 [13]Athens Academy8-AA6-554.8948.87170 [5]20.967.11
144 [9]Brooks County1-A Division I6-554.8751.68139 [1]15.862.04
145 [26]Mundy's Mill3-AAAAAA8-354.4138.71273 [55]17.774.40
146 [33]Denmark6-AAAAAAA4-754.3560.7949 [32]17.424.11
147 [17]Carver (Atlanta)5-AAA2-854.0966.2124 [2]16.103.06
148 [14]Providence Christian8-AA8-353.8730.21367 [49]20.908.08
149 [27]Dunwoody4-AAAAAA8-353.7343.06227 [52]16.663.98
150 [18]Monroe1-AAA6-453.5347.16189 [18]17.034.54
151 [23]Arabia Mountain4-AAAAA9-253.3439.31267 [51]13.711.41
152 [28]South Paulding5-AAAAAA3-853.3366.2823 [4]15.433.15
153 [23]Howard2-AAAA5-553.2746.93196 [38]18.406.17
154 [29]Tift County1-AAAAAA2-853.1577.962 [1]18.065.96
155 [30]Sprayberry7-AAAAAA6-553.0754.18110 [29]19.117.09
156 [24]Northside (Columbus)3-AAAAA6-552.6945.54204 [41]17.295.65
157 [34]Hillgrove3-AAAAAAA2-852.6566.0225 [18]14.252.65
158 [10]Bryan County3-A Division I10-152.5928.04381 [33]16.284.74
159 [35]Cherokee5-AAAAAAA2-852.5063.9730 [22]18.196.74
160 [25]Jenkins1-AAAAA4-752.4267.2520 [1]16.705.32
161 [6]Macon County6-A Division II9-252.2730.43362 [24]16.615.38
162 [19]Douglass5-AAA6-552.2147.06194 [19]15.834.67
163 [26]Statesboro1-AAAAA4-751.9658.9563 [7]15.504.59
164 [24]Miller Grove6-AAAA5-551.8353.02124 [20]18.928.14
165 [11]Lamar County4-A Division I9-251.7736.05308 [19]16.856.12
166 [15]Laney4-AA8-2-151.7532.50346 [42]17.036.33
167 [25]Lovett5-AAAA6-551.6649.16168 [29]16.916.30
168 [27]Cambridge6-AAAAA6-551.6549.71161 [32]16.395.79
169 [20]Harlem4-AAA7-451.2537.86285 [37]18.578.37
170 [28]Maynard Jackson5-AAAAA5-650.8051.91136 [27]18.188.42
171 [31]St. Pius X4-AAAAAA3-850.7663.3134 [6]13.503.79
172 [21]Wesleyan7-AAA8-350.7542.23235 [26]16.406.69
173 [26]Pace Academy5-AAAA5-650.5251.87137 [21]16.126.64
174 [29]Villa Rica5-AAAAA4-650.4159.1959 [6]15.936.56
175 [27]Whitewater4-AAAA5-550.2747.07193 [37]17.638.41
176 [32]Veterans1-AAAAAA3-749.9763.0436 [7]15.316.39
177 [1]John Milledge AcademyGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA10-049.9425.02393 [5]17.568.67
178 [36]Duluth7-AAAAAAA7-449.6848.12180 [45]16.237.59
179 [33]Allatoona6-AAAAAA2-849.6762.8140 [8]16.718.09
180 [30]Loganville8-AAAAA5-649.6152.24132 [26]19.2010.64
181 [22]Hart County8-AAA4-649.4250.02156 [13]13.935.55
182 [7]Jenkins County3-A Division II10-149.1828.84371 [27]17.919.77
183 [37]Campbell2-AAAAAAA3-849.1160.8746 [30]15.237.17
184 [31]McIntosh3-AAAAA6-549.0342.41233 [45]14.556.57
185 [32]Tucker4-AAAAA6-548.9145.31206 [42]20.2612.39
186 [28]Luella5-AAAA6-548.7049.66163 [26]15.758.09
187 [34]Habersham Central8-AAAAAA5-648.6654.40107 [27]15.357.73
188 [8]Aquinas8-A Division II9-248.4331.21355 [23]16.589.19
189 [9]Portal3-A Division II8-348.4227.62384 [32]15.518.14
190 [16]Sumter County1-AA5-548.3451.36144 [1]14.877.57
191 [23]Adairsville6-AAA8-348.3438.57277 [34]17.289.99
192 [17]North Cobb Christian6-AA9-248.3030.73357 [46]13.626.37
193 [38]South Forsyth6-AAAAAAA1-948.2763.3832 [24]15.508.27
194 [29]Madison County8-AAAA8-348.0139.32266 [49]20.7913.83
195 [24]Savannah Country Day3-AAA7-447.9136.85301 [39]13.836.96
196 [25]Bremen6-AAA9-247.9134.57326 [44]14.087.21
197 [30]Heritage (Ringgold)7-AAAA6-547.6840.45258 [47]16.499.86
198 [18]North Murray7-AA8-347.6636.57305 [32]17.4010.78
199 [12]Irwin County1-A Division I6-547.4746.54199 [3]15.689.26
200 [31]North Hall8-AAAA7-447.4042.56232 [45]16.4510.10
201 [19]Spencer2-AA8-347.3329.48369 [50]15.329.04
202 [35]New Manchester5-AAAAAA4-647.2656.5290 [23]14.057.84
203 [36]Evans2-AAAAAA4-747.1252.57127 [33]13.657.57
204 [26]Long County3-AAA6-547.0040.98250 [29]17.0311.08
205 [20]Model7-AA7-346.8437.73287 [27]12.586.78
206 [37]Jackson County8-AAAAAA4-646.6150.82147 [40]16.3710.80
207 [38]Etowah6-AAAAAA4-646.3252.10135 [37]14.248.97
208 [32]Southeast Bulloch3-AAAA4-646.2750.57151 [24]12.116.88
209 [39]Pebblebrook2-AAAAAAA2-846.2064.2829 [21]15.8810.73
210 [2]First PresbyterianGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA6-3-146.1133.77334 [1]16.2611.20
211 [13]Mount Vernon6-A Division I8-345.7934.34327 [24]16.8112.07
212 [27]White County7-AAA5-645.5243.23223 [23]17.0512.57
213 [40]Dacula8-AAAAAAA1-945.5164.8027 [19]11.406.94
214 [10]Lincoln County8-A Division II7-445.3936.29306 [11]13.168.82
215 [33]Northwest Whitfield7-AAAA6-545.2143.64220 [42]13.499.33
216 [11]Dooly County4-A Division II7-445.1141.24245 [3]14.5610.50
217 [21]East Jackson8-AA6-444.9737.74286 [26]15.3411.41
218 [34]East Forsyth8-AAAA7-444.7736.25307 [54]14.3510.62
219 [28]Hephzibah4-AAA7-444.7038.65276 [33]14.0310.38
220 [29]Gilmer7-AAA7-444.5437.99284 [36]14.7811.28
221 [33]Banneker5-AAAAA4-644.4254.13111 [20]12.288.91
222 [39]Newnan5-AAAAAA3-744.4256.7987 [22]13.5310.16
223 [12]Telfair County4-A Division II8-244.2830.36363 [25]11.448.20
224 [35]Westover1-AAAA5-643.9049.21166 [28]14.2811.42
225 [13]Early County1-A Division II7-443.8432.56345 [19]14.0911.29
226 [3]Valwood SchoolGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA8-143.7611.69431 [21]17.6914.97
227 [40]Pope7-AAAAAA2-843.7359.5557 [14]15.6312.95
228 [22]Worth County1-AA5-643.7140.65256 [18]18.2315.57
229 [36]McDonough5-AAAA6-443.5738.26279 [51]14.4511.92
230 [30]Dougherty1-AAA4-643.5647.62186 [16]12.149.62
231 [23]Fannin County7-AA5-643.5438.97271 [22]15.2312.73
232 [34]Bradwell Institute1-AAAAA3-743.3055.3598 [15]17.9915.74
233 [41]South Effingham2-AAAAAA6-443.2841.96240 [53]12.3810.15
234 [35]Decatur4-AAAAA5-643.2247.46187 [39]13.1610.98
235 [24]Eagle's Landing Christian5-AA4-743.1350.41153 [2]13.7011.61
236 [14]Metter3-A Division I5-643.0641.28244 [8]10.838.81
237 [25]ACE Charter2-AA8-343.0221.74408 [57]15.7813.81
238 [41]Central Gwinnett8-AAAAAAA3-743.0055.2499 [40]11.509.55
239 [42]Paulding County5-AAAAAA2-842.9661.6643 [10]12.4210.50
240 [26]Jeff Davis1-AA5-642.8349.80160 [4]10.708.92
241 [15]Whitefield Academy6-A Division I6-542.7740.70255 [10]12.3810.65
242 [37]Hampton5-AAAA4-642.5647.08190 [35]11.419.90
243 [16]Pelham1-A Division I5-642.4941.86241 [7]14.6913.25
244 [36]Centennial6-AAAAA3-842.1152.41131 [25]11.2810.22
245 [14]Emanuel County Institute3-A Division II6-542.1039.03270 [5]11.2810.22
246 [27]Therrell6-AA9-241.4021.96404 [56]11.0010.65
247 [37]Woodland (Cartersville)7-AAAAA2-841.2557.9971 [8]12.1811.98
248 [38]Lithia Springs5-AAAAA2-841.1456.6089 [13]11.1911.10
249 [43]Lakeside (Evans)2-AAAAAA3-740.9847.95184 [44]12.0112.08
250 [28]Washington County4-AA5-640.9637.34292 [28]14.8714.96
251 [29]Putnam County4-AA6-540.8837.09296 [30]12.2812.45
252 [42]Kennesaw Mountain5-AAAAAAA1-940.8863.6831 [23]12.4512.62
253 [4]Bethlehem Christian AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA10-040.74-5.55452 [25]13.5113.82
254 [38]Southwest DeKalb6-AAAA2-840.6454.11113 [16]11.4811.89
255 [15]Wilcox County4-A Division II6-540.6137.24293 [7]12.7313.17
256 [39]Cherokee Bluff8-AAAA4-640.4442.86229 [44]9.249.85
257 [16]Lanier County2-A Division II7-340.2835.22316 [13]11.5512.31
258 [40]Sonoraville7-AAAA3-740.1147.07192 [36]12.4813.41
259 [44]Alcovy3-AAAAAA4-640.0844.48215 [49]10.3411.31
260 [39]Eagle's Landing2-AAAAA3-740.0756.4292 [14]12.6213.59
261 [45]Woodstock6-AAAAAA2-839.7358.4566 [18]9.7111.03
262 [40]Heritage (Conyers)8-AAAAA3-739.4149.23165 [34]13.1514.78
263 [5]Bulloch AcademyGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA10-039.4113.46426 [19]10.4912.13
264 [30]Vidalia3-AA5-639.3640.70254 [17]10.7412.42
265 [41]Griffin2-AAAA1-939.3258.3070 [6]9.9811.70
266 [31]Dawson County7-AAA2-839.0348.75175 [14]8.6410.66
267 [32]Ringgold6-AAA6-538.9437.48291 [38]8.9411.04
268 [42]West Laurens2-AAAA2-838.8057.6477 [8]12.6014.85
269 [17]Dade County7-A Division I6-538.7033.92332 [25]10.4012.74
270 [41]Drew3-AAAAA3-738.4748.89169 [36]9.1611.74
271 [18]Bacon County1-A Division I4-637.7239.67264 [12]8.7812.11
272 [17]Johnson County5-A Division II8-337.4421.78407 [41]8.1711.77
273 [42]Winder-Barrow8-AAAAA4-637.3048.02182 [38]9.7113.45
274 [18]Washington-Wilkes8-A Division II6-537.3027.18386 [34]12.6816.42
275 [31]Banks County8-AA4-637.0342.88228 [14]8.9712.99
276 [32]Southwest2-AA6-536.5233.17340 [41]12.4216.95
277 [43]Chattahoochee6-AAAAA3-736.4642.10238 [46]14.4619.05
278 [6]St. Anne-PacelliGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA8-236.2817.97417 [16]7.6312.40
279 [44]Greenbrier1-AAAAA1-936.1954.00115 [22]6.7611.62
280 [43]Forsyth Central6-AAAAAAA2-836.0653.76117 [41]8.6813.66
281 [46]Shiloh8-AAAAAA2-835.8856.4291 [24]9.4214.58
282 [19]Darlington7-A Division I6-535.5633.35337 [26]8.9014.38
283 [44]Meadowcreek7-AAAAAAA2-835.5255.5396 [39]11.9717.50
284 [7]Tattnall SquareGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA4-635.1732.25347 [2]10.9716.85
285 [43]Cedar Shoals8-AAAA4-634.8943.28222 [43]8.5314.69
286 [44]Druid Hills6-AAAA †8-1-134.7618.83415 [60]7.8114.09
287 [47]Riverwood4-AAAAAA3-734.7449.83159 [43]9.7516.05
288 [33]Dodge County1-AA1-934.6147.98183 [7]4.6111.04
289 [34]South Atlanta6-AA5-634.3938.12283 [25]6.5813.24
290 [35]Redan5-AA4-733.9836.97298 [31]6.3513.42
291 [19]Seminole County1-A Division II7-433.7724.54396 [40]4.4511.72
292 [33]Pickens7-AAA3-733.7542.23236 [27]10.9218.21
293 [34]Jackson2-AAA2-933.7454.11114 [8]8.2115.51
294 [20]Charlton County2-A Division II2-933.6744.51214 [1]7.0114.38
295 [35]Coahulla Creek6-AAA5-533.5530.30365 [49]7.8815.38
296 [20]Pepperell7-A Division I5-633.5335.53313 [20]7.6315.14
297 [21]Hawkinsville4-A Division II6-533.4928.89370 [26]9.4116.97
298 [45]Tri-Cities5-AAAAA2-833.3749.70162 [33]7.1114.79
299 [1]Flint River AcademyGIAA Region 1-A10-033.36-12.35460 [6]4.6812.36
300 [45]North Clayton4-AAAA4-633.1840.75252 [46]12.1119.97
301 [8]BrookstoneGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA6-433.0423.31400 [8]8.1416.14
302 [48]Alexander5-AAAAAA2-832.9657.1885 [21]6.6814.77
303 [21]Temple4-A Division I5-632.7832.83344 [27]8.2716.54
304 [36]Washington6-AA3-832.7242.78230 [15]4.4612.79
305 [22]McIntosh County Academy3-A Division II4-732.5537.50290 [6]4.2412.74
306 [22]Jasper County5-A Division I5-632.3137.70288 [15]8.4217.16
307 [23]Social Circle5-A Division I4-732.2842.15237 [6]4.8713.63
308 [37]Haralson County7-AA2-832.2145.51205 [9]5.0313.87
309 [38]Westside (Augusta)4-AA4-632.1633.20339 [40]4.7713.65
310 [39]Berrien1-AA2-732.1144.10217 [12]8.2017.14
311 [24]Heard County4-A Division I4-732.0335.52314 [21]9.4018.42
312 [46]Union Grove2-AAAAA1-931.8951.62140 [28]6.1715.32
313 [23]Treutlen4-A Division II3-731.8141.78242 [2]5.2114.45
314 [46]Walnut Grove8-AAAA4-631.5835.68312 [55]3.9413.41
315 [49]Grovetown2-AAAAAA2-831.5246.65197 [46]9.1018.62
316 [36]Gordon Lee6-AAA6-531.4934.66324 [43]6.9716.52
317 [37]Liberty County3-AAA3-731.1243.10226 [25]7.5617.49
318 [9]George Walton AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA7-431.1020.23412 [13]3.3313.28
319 [47]Chamblee4-AAAAA4-730.8441.34243 [48]8.4118.62
320 [24]Turner County2-A Division II3-830.6741.10248 [4]6.9717.34
321 [25]Oglethorpe County5-A Division I4-730.3328.51373 [32]5.1915.90
322 [50]Morrow3-AAAAAA2-829.8246.00202 [47]1.9013.13
323 [25]Wheeler County4-A Division II3-729.6933.81333 [17]5.4716.83
324 [45]Berkmar7-AAAAAAA3-6-129.4340.90251 [46]5.1516.77
325 [26]Screven County3-A Division I4-728.8234.75321 [23]4.7516.98
326 [26]Christian Heritage7-A Division II4-628.4636.93299 [9]6.4519.03
327 [48]Locust Grove2-AAAAA1-928.3753.98116 [23]5.5918.27
328 [10]Frederica AcademyGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA5-528.3730.58360 [3]6.2918.97
329 [51]Lassiter7-AAAAAA1-928.3254.48106 [26]5.6118.34
330 [47]Shaw1-AAAA4-728.0538.69275 [50]4.0517.05
331 [27]East Laurens2-A Division I3-827.8541.22246 [9]7.1020.30
332 [27]Miller County1-A Division II4-627.7931.51352 [22]3.3316.59
333 [38]LaFayette6-AAA3-727.1634.74322 [42]4.4018.29
334 [40]Rutland2-AA3-626.6333.32338 [39]5.5920.01
335 [49]M.L. King4-AAAAA2-826.5439.86262 [50]2.2916.80
336 [48]Seckinger8-AAAA †3-726.3231.31354 [56]6.1620.89
337 [41]Brantley County3-AA5-526.3234.99319 [35]2.7417.47
338 [39]Richmond Academy4-AAA4-726.0833.08342 [47]2.2617.23
339 [42]McNair5-AA4-626.0731.38353 [44]4.6819.66
340 [52]Lakeside (Atlanta)4-AAAAAA †5-525.8322.65402 [57]1.2016.41
341 [50]North Springs6-AAAAA2-825.6339.24268 [52]4.2619.68
342 [28]Terrell County1-A Division II4-525.2026.64388 [36]2.4418.28
343 [11]Pinewood ChristianGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA4-624.8028.38375 [4]7.0923.34
344 [12]Strong Rock ChristianGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA8-324.7611.37432 [22]2.8719.15
345 [1]Edmund Burke AcademyGIAA Region 4-AA9-124.716.03440 [8]1.5817.91
346 [49]Woodland (Stockbridge)5-AAAA0-1024.1949.43164 [27]-0.9915.87
347 [29]Randolph-Clay1-A Division II4-624.1827.36385 [33]2.3919.26
348 [43]Tattnall County3-AA2-824.1144.35216 [11]0.3517.28
349 [30]Wilkinson County5-A Division II5-523.9125.08392 [37]1.9019.04
350 [2]Gatewood SchoolGIAA Region 2-AA8-223.659.62437 [6]3.2420.64
351 [53]Apalachee8-AAAAAA0-1023.5351.79138 [38]4.1321.65
352 [50]Mount Zion (Jonesboro)5-AAAA1-923.4449.89158 [25]2.2619.87
353 [31]Taylor County6-A Division II6-523.4024.81394 [38]0.1117.76
354 [51]Fayette County4-AAAA1-923.0855.16100 [14]0.7618.72
355 [54]South Cobb4-AAAAAA0-1022.8053.52119 [31]3.3321.57
356 [13]Stratford AcademyGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA5-622.6821.96405 [10]0.3518.71
357 [32]Marion County6-A Division II4-622.5926.92387 [35]4.0022.46
358 [14]Brookwood SchoolGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA6-422.3624.39398 [6]8.4427.13
359 [44]KIPP Atlanta Collegiate6-AA3-722.1828.17379 [53]-0.4418.42
360 [28]Armuchee7-A Division I4-622.0228.52372 [31]1.8420.86
361 [33]Mitchell County1-A Division II2-821.5933.96331 [16]1.0620.52
362 [40]Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe6-AAA2-821.3434.79320 [41]4.4824.18
363 [29]Mount Pisgah Christian6-A Division I4-721.1735.10317 [22]0.6320.51
364 [2]Robert Toombs AcademyGIAA Region 2-A6-421.0910.35435 [2]2.0722.03
365 [41]Johnson (Savannah)3-AAA3-721.0735.84310 [40]0.0119.99
366 [55]Johns Creek7-AAAAAA1-920.8552.48129 [35]-2.1718.02
367 [45]B.E.S.T. Academy6-AA3-720.7728.34377 [52]-0.9019.38
368 [34]Lake Oconee Academy8-A Division II †7-320.099.77436 [46]0.4621.42
369 [42]Franklin County8-AAA1-919.9854.62104 [7]2.1223.19
370 [3]Briarwood AcademyGIAA Region 4-AA6-319.6010.47434 [5]1.3622.80
371 [46]Mount Paran Christian6-AA2-818.8731.78351 [43]0.9023.08
372 [51]Midtown5-AAAAA †5-518.8016.39420 [53]-0.0222.23
373 [43]West Hall7-AAA1-918.7641.15247 [28]1.0423.32
374 [52]East Hall8-AAAA2-818.5836.87300 [52]1.1823.65
375 [47]Windsor Forest3-AA2-818.5447.04195 [8]-1.1721.34
376 [15]Westfield SchoolGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA5-618.5121.92406 [11]1.8724.41
377 [48]Butler4-AA3-618.4226.36390 [55]1.1023.72
378 [30]St. Francis6-A Division I1-818.1942.37234 [5]1.6224.48
379 [35]Warren County8-A Division II3-717.8428.07380 [30]-1.9021.31
380 [44]Cross Creek4-AAA3-616.8030.09368 [50]-0.5623.69
381 [1]Cherokee ChristianGAPPS Region 1-AA6-316.414.90443 [1]-3.7520.89
382 [16]Tiftarea AcademyGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA3-7-116.2222.99401 [9]1.1525.98
383 [46]Discovery7-AAAAAAA1-916.1948.52177 [44]-2.6622.19
384 [36]Mount Zion (Carroll)7-A Division II3-816.1627.72382 [31]0.7225.60
385 [4]Southwest Georgia AcademyGIAA Region 3-AA7-216.122.17446 [9]1.6926.62
386 [53]Hardaway1-AAAA0-1015.0657.6976 [7]-5.5120.47
387 [17]Southland AcademyGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA5-614.9218.92414 [15]-3.5622.57
388 [54]Riverdale4-AAAA0-1014.9153.07123 [19]-0.5425.60
389 [5]Central Fellowship ChristianGIAA Region 6-AA7-2-114.88-0.38449 [10]-2.7923.37
390 [55]Johnson (Gainesville)8-AAAA †4-614.7022.53403 [58]-2.2824.07
391 [18]Terrell AcademyGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA5-414.6014.04424 [18]-1.5024.94
392 [31]Chattooga7-A Division I2-814.3330.57361 [29]-3.2423.48
393 [45]Ridgeland6-AAA0-1014.2739.24269 [31]-5.9320.84
394 [37]Greenville6-A Division II2-714.1534.66325 [14]-0.1526.74
395 [49]Murray County7-AA2-813.9935.07318 [34]1.9729.02
396 [52]Lithonia4-AAAAA1-913.8742.04239 [47]-3.2323.94
397 [46]Columbus1-AAA1-913.7947.33188 [17]-0.5926.66
398 [56]Chestatee8-AAAA0-1013.4745.05210 [41]-2.5525.02
399 [47]Beach3-AAA1-913.0734.09330 [45]-2.7925.19
400 [57]Islands3-AAAA0-1012.9559.9951 [2]-3.8324.27
401 [6]Brentwood SchoolGIAA Region 2-AA5-512.7513.55425 [2]-1.2727.02
402 [48]Pike County2-AAA0-1012.6445.09209 [22]-3.9524.45
403 [50]Towers5-AA1-912.5034.10329 [37]-2.8825.67
404 [38]Hancock Central5-A Division II4-712.3924.58395 [39]-4.6324.02
405 [32]Jefferson County2-A Division I0-1012.3150.59148 [2]2.3331.07
406 [39]Glascock County5-A Division II4-711.8412.59429 [45]0.2629.46
407 [33]King's Ridge Christian6-A Division I †4-311.5316.07421 [38]-4.3725.14
408 [49]Salem4-AAA1-911.3245.28208 [21]-5.7823.95
409 [34]Coosa7-A Division I3-711.2724.49397 [36]-2.7127.06
410 [19]St. Andrew's SchoolGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA5-610.9116.86419 [17]-1.0229.12
411 [40]Atkinson County2-A Division II0-1010.3636.67304 [10]-1.2829.41
412 [35]Claxton3-A Division I2-99.8730.35364 [30]-5.2225.95
413 [51]Kendrick2-AA3-78.0726.52389 [54]-6.7226.26
414 [41]Montgomery County3-A Division II0-107.9637.19295 [8]0.6833.77
415 [56]Rockdale County3-AAAAAA2-87.6535.80311 [56]-6.5326.87
416 [58]Southeast Whitfield7-AAAA1-96.7236.70303 [53]-5.6328.70
417 [53]Northview6-AAAAA0-104.7340.39260 [49]-9.8826.44
418 [20]Deerfield-WindsorGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA1-94.6121.55409 [12]-6.7029.73
419 [42]Georgia Military Prep5-A Division II3-74.5015.22423 [44]-5.2731.27
420 [52]Central (Macon)2-AA1-94.4536.01309 [33]-8.3628.24
421 [2]King's AcademyGAPPS Region 1-AA8-34.37-6.61454 [6]-6.1630.51
422 [59]Stone Mountain6-AAAA †1-94.0130.69358 [57]-9.5627.48
423 [3]Calvary ChristianGAPPS Region 2-AA6-42.98-2.23450 [3]-8.8429.23
424 [36]Crawford County4-A Division I1-102.7427.70383 [34]-3.7434.57
425 [4]Skipstone AcademyGAPPS Region 2-AA7-32.32-3.33451 [4]-6.2032.53
426 [43]Chattahoochee County6-A Division II1-92.3032.03348 [20]-6.4632.28
427 [21]Lakeview AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA5-62.293.99444 [24]-9.3029.46
428 [22]Mount de SalesGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA1-91.8824.00399 [7]-8.2230.94
429 [7]Piedmont AcademyGIAA Region 2-AA3-80.7810.84433 [4]-11.6028.66
430 [53]Gordon Central7-AA0-100.7434.73323 [36]-7.8332.47
431 [23]Heritage (Newnan)GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA2-8-0.2012.76428 [20]-10.0831.16
432 [57]Forest Park3-AAAAAA0-10-1.1343.11225 [51]-12.8229.36
433 [54]Glenn Hills4-AA1-9-1.1430.99356 [45]-9.7332.46
434 [3]Memorial DayGIAA Region 2-A5-6-1.206.36439 [3]-10.3331.92
435 [55]Walker6-AA †6-5-2.02-8.07456 [58]-10.0233.04
436 [50]Groves3-AAA1-9-4.4933.40336 [46]-10.8634.67
437 [44]Towns County8-A Division II0-10-5.1034.12328 [15]-9.4936.65
438 [56]Josey4-AA1-9-5.2730.63359 [47]-11.2735.04
439 [24]Loganville ChristianGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA3-7-5.785.41442 [23]-11.3835.45
440 [45]Pataula Charter1-A Division II †4-4-7.270.57447 [48]-11.2137.11
441 [8]Augusta PrepGIAA Region 4-AA2-9-7.4615.90422 [1]-12.7435.76
442 [5]Lanier ChristianGAPPS Region 1-AA3-8-8.15-0.03448 [2]-11.7437.45
443 [37]Savannah3-A Division I0-10-8.7220.65411 [37]-17.0232.74
444 [46]Baconton Charter1-A Division II1-8-9.7718.38416 [42]-10.3140.50
445 [9]Trinity Christian (Dublin)GIAA Region 6-AA2-9-9.878.88438 [7]-14.1736.74
446 [4]Fullington AcademyGIAA Region 1-A2-7-10.433.68445 [4]-15.7935.69
447 [6]Pinecrest AcademyGAPPS Region 1-AA3-7-10.77-11.14459 [8]-13.6838.14
448 [5]Thomas JeffersonGIAA Region 2-A1-10-10.8412.37430 [1]-16.7435.15
449 [10]Georgia ChristianGIAA Region 3-AA1-7-11.1813.19427 [3]-16.0236.20
450 [57]Landmark Christian5-AA0-10-11.6333.42335 [38]-9.7442.93
451 [58]Jordan2-AA0-9-12.9728.45374 [51]-13.3240.70
452 [60]Clarkston6-AAAA †1-9-13.1521.06410 [59]-20.5133.69
453 [47]Central (Talbotton)6-A Division II3-7-22.066.03441 [47]-22.4440.67
454 [48]Twiggs County5-A Division II0-9-25.0516.96418 [43]-23.7842.31
455 [6]Harvester ChristianGIAA Region 1-A3-7-25.45-8.95458 [5]-15.2651.24
456 [38]Athens Christian8-A Division I0-11-30.9731.82350 [28]-21.0950.92
457 [25]Riverside Military AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA0-9-31.1519.75413 [14]-22.5249.67
458 [7]Rock Springs ChristianGAPPS Region 2-AA2-7-31.74-7.38455 [7]-26.3646.43
459 [49]Southwest Georgia STEM1-A Division II †0-2-32.56-22.06461 [49]-24.2449.37
460 [8]Creekside ChristianGAPPS Region 2-AA1-9-39.38-5.68453 [5]-26.0354.40
461 [54]Cross Keys4-AAAAA †0-10-51.32-8.85457 [54]-41.8050.56



† - Plays a non-region schedule

Regions

Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.

Rank Region Teams Comp Rating Avg Rating
11-AAAAAAA584.3877.55
21-AAAAAA682.5373.04
34-AAAAAAA678.9874.71
48-AAAAAAA678.2968.10
52-AAAAAAA577.5668.17
65-AAAAAAA674.9265.46
77-AAAAA673.1767.25
83-AAAAAAA571.0666.35
91-AAAAA670.8359.48
105-AAAAAA870.0158.71
115-AAA467.7961.18
126-AAAAAAA667.6159.75
133-AAAA667.3157.19
146-AAAAAA765.9758.33
152-AAAA765.4557.39
167-AAAAAAA764.0652.10
178-AAAAA761.2054.21
188-AAAAAA761.1251.72
191-AAAA560.6047.58
204-AAAAAA660.0953.02
217-AAAAAA759.7449.99
228-AAA659.6952.94
232-AAAAA759.3851.58
244-AAAA858.8948.77
253-AAAAA558.3553.40
265-AAAAA857.7853.00
273-AA756.9245.67
282-AAA556.6746.54
291-AAA655.8248.62
307-AAAA655.0745.58
318-AA654.6851.04
325-AAAA853.8045.24
332-AAAAAA753.2948.35
343-AAAAAA853.1940.82
358-A Division I452.5736.19
361-AA751.9646.14
376-AAAA651.9256.34
385-A Division I451.7341.57
393-AAA851.1537.76
402-A Division I550.3941.73
416-AAAAA749.8040.60
421-A Division I449.4945.63
437-AAA749.0142.33
444-AAA646.6636.37
455-AA745.9533.40
467-AA745.8935.84
478-AAAA945.2439.31
483-A Division II543.0636.04
497-A Division II341.8333.34
504-AA841.5530.28
518-A Division II641.3533.36
522-A Division II541.3034.07
536-A Division II840.8626.92
544-A Division II640.8537.50
55GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA539.3931.16
566-AAA838.6832.88
574-A Division I438.2629.83
587-A Division I738.0330.36
594-AAAAA637.7536.12
602-AA837.6226.46
613-A Division I535.8525.12
626-A Division I435.0931.98
636-AA734.1131.23
64GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA431.1025.87
65GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA528.5222.48
66GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA626.5919.41
671-A Division II724.9523.80
68GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA520.407.44
695-A Division II620.0610.84
70GIAA Region 4-AA318.8612.29
71GIAA Region 2-AA317.1812.39
72GIAA Region 1-A312.62-0.84
73GIAA Region 2-A310.033.02
74GIAA Region 3-AA29.442.47
75GIAA Region 6-AA28.642.51
76GAPPS Region 1-AA46.410.46
77GAPPS Region 2-AA4-6.82-16.46

Least Likely Results

These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.

Date Favorite Underdog Score Diff Prob Likelihood
08/17LaGrangeCarver (Atlanta)12 - 2817.0989.0%0.142
09/22DunwoodyLakeside (Atlanta)16 - 1527.9096.8%0.194
08/25Camden CountyBrunswick17 - 2119.6291.7%0.206
10/27LanierShiloh30 - 2828.6397.1%0.208
09/22Druid HillsSoutheast Whitfield21 - 2026.2996.2%0.212
08/18MonroeMitchell County3 - 030.2097.6%0.215
08/18Upson-LeeUnion Grove21 - 2025.7795.9%0.218
11/03Telfair CountyTreutlen12 - 2014.2285.1%0.239
09/15Collins HillSandy Creek21 - 2715.5287.0%0.240
10/26NewtonSouth Gwinnett28 - 3118.2790.4%0.241
09/15Bleckley CountyWest Laurens27 - 3315.2486.6%0.245
09/08Coahulla CreekChattooga14 - 1717.4789.5%0.252
08/19MaysDouglass18 - 2117.4589.5%0.253
09/15Skipstone AcademyPinecrest Academy13 - 2411.3480.1%0.266
08/31ColumbiaWashington12 - 827.5796.7%0.268

Highest Rated Matchups

These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game r3ating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.

Game Rating Date Team Opponent Score Diff Prob
93.2710/13Mill CreekBuford31 - 244.5663.6%
92.7309/22Douglas CountyHughes30 - 270.7652.3%
92.3908/18CarrolltonHughes34 - 395.0865.1%
89.7909/08Colquitt CountyLee County37 - 2011.1379.6%
89.7609/01CarrolltonRome33 - 136.1568.0%
89.6310/27Thomas County CentralLee County31 - 2414.4485.4%
89.3108/19WaltonGrayson49 - 278.9074.9%
88.9611/17HughesRome - 2.8258.6%
88.7109/01Thomas County CentralBainbridge45 - 1413.6684.2%
87.5010/21Thomas County CentralHouston County27 - 014.7986.0%
87.0308/25CoffeeBainbridge23 - 1412.3582.0%
86.3409/29Lee CountyHouston County44 - 352.1056.4%
85.4510/20CarrolltonWestlake31 - 712.4682.2%
85.2511/17Colquitt CountyWestlake - 15.4386.9%
83.8611/17CarrolltonValdosta - 13.9684.7%

About the Author

Loren Maxwell
Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Renter relief: Monthly rents no longer rising in metro Atlanta3h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

UPDATE: Marietta teacher fatally shot near Underground Atlanta, officials say
18m ago

Credit: Jose Luis Magana/AP

Jan. 6 rioter plots return to Capitol — by launching U.S. House bid
1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Residents out of homes, down after apartment fire
13h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Residents out of homes, down after apartment fire
13h ago

HAPPENING TODAY
Training center foes brace for conflict in advance of protest
16h ago
The Latest

Head coaches at Riverwood, Tattnall County, Turner County step down
1h ago
4 Questions with Upson-Lee head coach Justin Elder
1h ago
List: First-round upsets, according to Maxwell Ratings
1h ago
Featured

MONDAY’S WEATHER
‘More sunshine, warmer weather’
1h ago
Vote again: Here are local races headed to apparent runoff elections in December
Rick Ross talks to Georgia State law students about how to be a boss
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top