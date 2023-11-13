Maxwell First Round summary

The Maxwell Ratings will rank the 461 teams of the Georgia High School Association (GHSA), the Georgia Independent Athletic Association (GIAA), and the Georgia Association of Private & Parochial Schools (GAPPS) throughout the 2023 season. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on field results and do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.
Maxwell GHSA Football Ratings
As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.
A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half of the home advantage.
For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 2,160 of 2,352 total games including 0 tie(s) (91.84%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 9.69 points and all game margins within 12.95 points.
All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
The Maxwell Ratings are a regular feature of Georgia High School Football Daily, a free newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
Home Advantage: 1.75
By Class
|AAAAAAA
|AAAAAA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Colquitt County
|11-0
|96.91
|1
|Thomas County Central
|11-0
|100.21
|2
|Walton
|11-0
|95.98
|2
|Douglas County
|11-0
|93.12
|3
|Mill Creek
|11-0
|94.42
|3
|Hughes
|9-2
|90.62
|4
|Carrollton
|10-1
|93.94
|4
|Lee County
|9-2
|87.53
|5
|Buford
|10-1
|91.61
|5
|Rome
|10-1
|86.04
|6
|Grayson
|9-2
|87.07
|6
|Gainesville
|11-0
|83.80
|7
|Milton
|9-2
|83.97
|7
|Houston County
|9-2
|83.67
|8
|Westlake
|9-2
|83.23
|8
|Marist
|10-1
|81.95
|9
|Valdosta
|8-3
|81.73
|9
|Roswell
|10-1
|78.72
|10
|Newton
|8-3
|81.18
|10
|Woodward Academy
|9-2
|77.54
|11
|Norcross
|9-2
|79.69
|11
|North Atlanta
|9-2
|74.15
|12
|Camden County
|8-3
|79.46
|12
|Blessed Trinity
|9-2
|69.93
|13
|Parkview
|7-4
|78.72
|13
|Sequoyah
|8-3
|66.54
|14
|McEachern
|7-4
|78.14
|14
|Lanier
|9-2
|66.27
|15
|North Gwinnett
|8-3
|77.51
|15
|East Paulding
|6-5
|65.01
|AAAAA
|AAAA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Coffee
|11-0
|95.41
|1
|Bainbridge
|9-2
|84.81
|2
|Cartersville
|11-0
|79.92
|2
|Benedictine
|11-0
|82.88
|3
|Jefferson
|11-0
|78.78
|3
|Spalding
|11-0
|81.17
|4
|Creekside
|10-1
|78.00
|4
|Stockbridge
|9-2
|77.26
|5
|Ware County
|8-3
|77.62
|5
|Perry
|9-2
|76.06
|6
|Hiram
|9-2
|74.05
|6
|North Oconee
|11-0
|74.65
|7
|Dalton
|8-3
|71.41
|7
|Troup
|9-2
|72.13
|8
|Mays
|7-4
|69.66
|8
|LaGrange
|9-2
|71.18
|9
|Calhoun
|6-4
|69.44
|9
|Central (Carrollton)
|11-0
|69.10
|10
|Warner Robins
|8-3
|69.19
|10
|Burke County
|8-3
|68.08
|11
|Cass
|6-5
|67.42
|11
|New Hampstead
|6-4
|66.59
|12
|Harris County
|10-1
|67.21
|12
|Wayne County
|7-4
|66.36
|13
|Jones County
|8-3
|66.25
|13
|Cairo
|8-3
|66.10
|14
|Dutchtown
|6-5
|64.64
|14
|Cedartown
|8-3
|64.67
|15
|Kell
|9-2
|64.58
|15
|Starr's Mill
|8-3
|64.31
|AAA
|AA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Calvary Day
|11-0
|81.94
|1
|Appling County
|9-2
|72.94
|2
|Cedar Grove
|6-5
|79.23
|2
|Pierce County
|10-1
|70.54
|3
|Mary Persons
|10-1
|71.91
|3
|Callaway
|8-2
|69.49
|4
|Morgan County
|10-1
|68.08
|4
|Toombs County
|10-1
|67.92
|5
|Stephens County
|10-1
|67.29
|5
|Rockmart
|9-2
|65.92
|6
|Hebron Christian
|6-5
|64.69
|6
|Thomson
|10-1
|64.48
|7
|Savannah Christian
|9-2
|64.41
|7
|Cook
|9-2
|61.75
|8
|Lumpkin County
|11-0
|63.92
|8
|Columbia
|8-3
|60.29
|9
|Carver (Columbus)
|8-3
|62.57
|9
|Fellowship Christian
|9-2
|59.74
|10
|Thomasville
|6-5
|59.54
|10
|Fitzgerald
|8-3
|59.66
|11
|Upson-Lee
|9-2
|59.42
|11
|Northeast
|8-3
|58.61
|12
|Sandy Creek
|7-4
|59.21
|12
|Union County
|8-3
|55.76
|13
|Monroe Area
|7-4
|58.76
|13
|Athens Academy
|6-5
|54.89
|14
|Crisp County
|7-4
|58.69
|14
|Providence Christian
|8-3
|53.87
|15
|Oconee County
|5-6
|57.50
|15
|Laney
|8-2-1
|51.75
|A Division I
|A Division II
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Prince Avenue Christian
|10-1
|71.34
|1
|Schley County
|10-0
|66.98
|2
|Commerce
|10-1
|63.49
|2
|Greene County
|10-1
|56.27
|3
|Rabun County
|8-3
|57.14
|3
|Manchester
|8-2
|55.71
|4
|Trion
|11-0
|57.10
|4
|Bowdon
|9-2
|55.40
|5
|Dublin
|9-2
|56.85
|5
|Clinch County
|10-1
|55.35
|6
|Swainsboro
|9-2
|55.85
|6
|Macon County
|9-2
|52.27
|7
|Bleckley County
|9-2
|55.80
|7
|Jenkins County
|10-1
|49.18
|8
|Elbert County
|9-2
|55.09
|8
|Aquinas
|9-2
|48.43
|9
|Brooks County
|6-5
|54.87
|9
|Portal
|8-3
|48.42
|10
|Bryan County
|10-1
|52.59
|10
|Lincoln County
|7-4
|45.39
|11
|Lamar County
|9-2
|51.77
|11
|Dooly County
|7-4
|45.11
|12
|Irwin County
|6-5
|47.47
|12
|Telfair County
|8-2
|44.28
|13
|Mount Vernon
|8-3
|45.79
|13
|Early County
|7-4
|43.84
|14
|Metter
|5-6
|43.06
|14
|Emanuel County Institute
|6-5
|42.10
|15
|Whitefield Academy
|6-5
|42.77
|15
|Wilcox County
|6-5
|40.61
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|GIAA AA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|John Milledge Academy
|10-0
|49.94
|1
|Edmund Burke Academy
|9-1
|24.71
|2
|First Presbyterian
|6-3-1
|46.11
|2
|Gatewood School
|8-2
|23.65
|3
|Valwood School
|8-1
|43.76
|3
|Briarwood Academy
|6-3
|19.60
|4
|Bethlehem Christian Academy
|10-0
|40.74
|4
|Southwest Georgia Academy
|7-2
|16.12
|5
|Bulloch Academy
|10-0
|39.41
|5
|Central Fellowship Christian
|7-2-1
|14.88
|GIAA A
|GAPPS AA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Flint River Academy
|10-0
|33.36
|1
|Cherokee Christian
|6-3
|16.41
|2
|Robert Toombs Academy
|6-4
|21.09
|2
|King's Academy
|8-3
|4.37
|3
|Memorial Day
|5-6
|-1.20
|3
|Calvary Christian
|6-4
|2.98
|4
|Fullington Academy
|2-7
|-10.43
|4
|Skipstone Academy
|7-3
|2.32
|5
|Thomas Jefferson
|1-10
|-10.84
|5
|Lanier Christian
|3-8
|-8.15
All-Class
Classification rankings are shown in [brackets]. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
|Rank
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Sch Str
|Rank
|Offense
|Defense
|1 [1]
|Thomas County Central
|1-AAAAAA
|11-0
|100.21
|65.41
|26 [5]
|39.63
|-19.54
|2 [1]
|Colquitt County
|1-AAAAAAA
|11-0
|96.91
|74.08
|6 [5]
|44.12
|-11.74
|3 [2]
|Walton
|5-AAAAAAA
|11-0
|95.98
|62.87
|39 [28]
|43.37
|-11.57
|4 [1]
|Coffee
|1-AAAAA
|11-0
|95.41
|51.32
|145 [30]
|33.71
|-20.65
|5 [3]
|Mill Creek
|8-AAAAAAA
|11-0
|94.42
|69.29
|18 [15]
|38.94
|-14.43
|6 [4]
|Carrollton
|2-AAAAAAA
|10-1
|93.94
|63.19
|35 [26]
|40.00
|-12.90
|7 [2]
|Douglas County
|5-AAAAAA
|11-0
|93.12
|59.12
|60 [16]
|39.69
|-12.39
|8 [5]
|Buford
|8-AAAAAAA
|10-1
|91.61
|64.39
|28 [20]
|37.85
|-12.72
|9 [3]
|Hughes
|5-AAAAAA
|9-2
|90.62
|60.85
|47 [11]
|40.80
|-8.77
|10 [4]
|Lee County
|1-AAAAAA
|9-2
|87.53
|66.92
|21 [3]
|37.45
|-9.03
|11 [6]
|Grayson
|4-AAAAAAA
|9-2
|87.07
|69.65
|16 [13]
|35.60
|-10.43
|12 [5]
|Rome
|6-AAAAAA
|10-1
|86.04
|54.25
|109 [28]
|34.39
|-10.61
|13 [1]
|Bainbridge
|1-AAAA
|9-2
|84.81
|58.63
|65 [4]
|36.59
|-7.17
|14 [7]
|Milton
|6-AAAAAAA
|9-2
|83.97
|60.80
|48 [31]
|33.94
|-8.99
|15 [6]
|Gainesville
|8-AAAAAA
|11-0
|83.80
|52.98
|125 [32]
|35.46
|-7.30
|16 [7]
|Houston County
|1-AAAAAA
|9-2
|83.67
|62.68
|41 [9]
|35.16
|-7.47
|17 [8]
|Westlake
|2-AAAAAAA
|9-2
|83.23
|66.64
|22 [17]
|32.48
|-9.71
|18 [2]
|Benedictine
|3-AAAA
|11-0
|82.88
|57.59
|79 [9]
|35.19
|-6.65
|19 [8]
|Marist
|4-AAAAAA
|10-1
|81.95
|59.56
|56 [13]
|30.01
|-10.89
|20 [1]
|Calvary Day
|3-AAA
|11-0
|81.94
|32.98
|343 [48]
|32.56
|-8.34
|21 [9]
|Valdosta
|1-AAAAAAA
|8-3
|81.73
|70.16
|14 [11]
|33.43
|-7.25
|22 [10]
|Newton
|4-AAAAAAA
|8-3
|81.18
|69.90
|15 [12]
|32.31
|-7.82
|23 [3]
|Spalding
|2-AAAA
|11-0
|81.17
|53.33
|121 [17]
|35.86
|-4.26
|24 [2]
|Cartersville
|7-AAAAA
|11-0
|79.92
|57.02
|86 [12]
|29.15
|-9.72
|25 [11]
|Norcross
|7-AAAAAAA
|9-2
|79.69
|57.85
|74 [37]
|32.89
|-5.75
|26 [12]
|Camden County
|1-AAAAAAA
|8-3
|79.46
|70.55
|13 [10]
|30.46
|-7.96
|27 [2]
|Cedar Grove
|5-AAA
|6-5
|79.23
|71.37
|9 [1]
|35.68
|-2.50
|28 [3]
|Jefferson
|8-AAAAA
|11-0
|78.78
|51.50
|142 [29]
|31.29
|-6.44
|29 [13]
|Parkview
|4-AAAAAAA
|7-4
|78.72
|71.78
|8 [7]
|32.35
|-5.33
|30 [9]
|Roswell
|7-AAAAAA
|10-1
|78.72
|52.19
|134 [36]
|32.41
|-5.26
|31 [14]
|McEachern
|3-AAAAAAA
|7-4
|78.14
|69.36
|17 [14]
|27.35
|-9.74
|32 [4]
|Creekside
|5-AAAAA
|10-1
|78.00
|49.20
|167 [35]
|31.98
|-4.97
|33 [5]
|Ware County
|1-AAAAA
|8-3
|77.62
|62.90
|38 [2]
|31.00
|-5.57
|34 [10]
|Woodward Academy
|3-AAAAAA
|9-2
|77.54
|43.91
|219 [50]
|27.62
|-8.88
|35 [15]
|North Gwinnett
|7-AAAAAAA
|8-3
|77.51
|59.92
|52 [33]
|31.82
|-4.64
|36 [4]
|Stockbridge
|5-AAAA
|9-2
|77.26
|51.42
|143 [22]
|33.24
|-2.97
|37 [16]
|North Cobb
|5-AAAAAAA
|7-4
|76.71
|70.69
|12 [9]
|32.94
|-2.72
|38 [17]
|Peachtree Ridge
|7-AAAAAAA
|10-1
|76.67
|48.77
|174 [43]
|28.85
|-6.78
|39 [5]
|Perry
|2-AAAA
|9-2
|76.06
|58.97
|62 [3]
|30.68
|-4.33
|40 [6]
|North Oconee
|8-AAAA
|11-0
|74.65
|39.58
|265 [48]
|28.42
|-5.18
|41 [11]
|North Atlanta
|4-AAAAAA
|9-2
|74.15
|50.58
|149 [41]
|29.02
|-4.08
|42 [6]
|Hiram
|7-AAAAA
|9-2
|74.05
|54.28
|108 [19]
|33.65
|0.64
|43 [18]
|Collins Hill
|8-AAAAAAA
|5-6
|72.98
|71.15
|10 [8]
|26.15
|-5.78
|44 [1]
|Appling County
|3-AA
|9-2
|72.94
|49.93
|157 [3]
|26.50
|-5.40
|45 [19]
|North Paulding
|3-AAAAAAA
|9-2
|72.25
|61.50
|44 [29]
|29.14
|-2.07
|46 [7]
|Troup
|4-AAAA
|9-2
|72.13
|48.71
|176 [31]
|25.59
|-5.49
|47 [20]
|Archer
|4-AAAAAAA
|5-6
|71.93
|72.99
|7 [6]
|26.39
|-4.49
|48 [3]
|Mary Persons
|2-AAA
|10-1
|71.91
|47.82
|185 [15]
|23.17
|-7.69
|49 [21]
|Richmond Hill
|1-AAAAAAA
|5-6
|71.56
|75.22
|4 [3]
|25.66
|-4.85
|50 [7]
|Dalton
|7-AAAAA
|8-3
|71.41
|57.98
|72 [9]
|28.42
|-1.94
|51 [1]
|Prince Avenue Christian
|5-A Division I
|10-1
|71.34
|46.23
|201 [4]
|32.91
|2.61
|52 [8]
|LaGrange
|4-AAAA
|9-2
|71.18
|48.09
|181 [34]
|26.55
|-3.58
|53 [2]
|Pierce County
|3-AA
|10-1
|70.54
|40.26
|261 [20]
|24.00
|-5.49
|54 [12]
|Blessed Trinity
|7-AAAAAA
|9-2
|69.93
|53.53
|118 [30]
|23.93
|-4.95
|55 [8]
|Mays
|5-AAAAA
|7-4
|69.66
|54.93
|101 [16]
|23.93
|-4.68
|56 [3]
|Callaway
|5-AA
|8-2
|69.49
|38.70
|274 [23]
|26.77
|-1.67
|57 [9]
|Calhoun
|7-AAAAA
|6-4
|69.44
|62.64
|42 [3]
|27.46
|-0.93
|58 [10]
|Warner Robins
|2-AAAAA
|8-3
|69.19
|59.78
|54 [5]
|27.04
|-1.10
|59 [9]
|Central (Carrollton)
|7-AAAA
|11-0
|69.10
|45.68
|203 [40]
|29.47
|1.41
|60 [22]
|Lambert
|6-AAAAAAA
|8-3
|68.93
|59.74
|55 [34]
|26.84
|-1.05
|61 [23]
|East Coweta
|2-AAAAAAA
|7-4
|68.37
|62.94
|37 [27]
|26.33
|-0.99
|62 [4]
|Morgan County
|4-AAA
|10-1
|68.08
|40.73
|253 [30]
|26.35
|-0.68
|63 [10]
|Burke County
|3-AAAA
|8-3
|68.08
|57.19
|84 [11]
|25.75
|-1.28
|64 [4]
|Toombs County
|3-AA
|10-1
|67.92
|37.19
|294 [29]
|26.01
|-0.86
|65 [11]
|Cass
|7-AAAAA
|6-5
|67.42
|60.54
|50 [4]
|24.62
|-1.75
|66 [5]
|Stephens County
|8-AAA
|10-1
|67.29
|50.06
|155 [12]
|25.09
|-1.16
|67 [12]
|Harris County
|3-AAAAA
|10-1
|67.21
|48.82
|172 [37]
|23.63
|-2.54
|68 [1]
|Schley County
|6-A Division II
|10-0
|66.98
|28.32
|378 [29]
|27.28
|1.35
|69 [24]
|West Forsyth
|6-AAAAAAA
|8-3
|66.95
|57.91
|73 [36]
|22.48
|-3.42
|70 [11]
|New Hampstead
|3-AAAA
|6-4
|66.59
|54.53
|105 [15]
|27.17
|1.63
|71 [13]
|Sequoyah
|6-AAAAAA
|8-3
|66.54
|58.32
|69 [19]
|24.35
|-1.15
|72 [12]
|Wayne County
|3-AAAA
|7-4
|66.36
|57.58
|80 [10]
|23.17
|-2.15
|73 [14]
|Lanier
|8-AAAAAA
|9-2
|66.27
|51.61
|141 [39]
|24.92
|-0.30
|74 [13]
|Jones County
|2-AAAAA
|8-3
|66.25
|53.44
|120 [24]
|27.26
|2.06
|75 [13]
|Cairo
|1-AAAA
|8-3
|66.10
|51.10
|146 [23]
|22.86
|-2.20
|76 [25]
|Marietta
|3-AAAAAAA
|3-8
|65.98
|76.24
|3 [2]
|24.81
|-0.12
|77 [5]
|Rockmart
|7-AA
|9-2
|65.92
|42.61
|231 [16]
|22.99
|-1.88
|78 [26]
|Wheeler
|5-AAAAAAA
|7-4
|65.73
|57.74
|75 [38]
|25.46
|0.78
|79 [15]
|East Paulding
|5-AAAAAA
|6-5
|65.01
|59.86
|53 [12]
|23.39
|-0.57
|80 [27]
|Brookwood
|4-AAAAAAA
|4-6
|64.69
|74.15
|5 [4]
|25.95
|2.30
|81 [6]
|Hebron Christian
|8-AAA
|6-5
|64.69
|55.50
|97 [6]
|22.32
|-1.32
|82 [14]
|Cedartown
|7-AAAA
|8-3
|64.67
|55.76
|94 [13]
|22.57
|-1.05
|83 [28]
|South Gwinnett
|4-AAAAAAA
|5-5
|64.66
|63.37
|33 [25]
|23.27
|-0.34
|84 [14]
|Dutchtown
|2-AAAAA
|6-5
|64.64
|57.21
|83 [11]
|23.92
|0.33
|85 [15]
|Kell
|6-AAAAA
|9-2
|64.58
|46.57
|198 [40]
|25.67
|2.14
|86 [6]
|Thomson
|4-AA
|10-1
|64.48
|30.23
|366 [48]
|23.39
|-0.04
|87 [7]
|Savannah Christian
|3-AAA
|9-2
|64.41
|38.75
|272 [32]
|27.33
|3.97
|88 [15]
|Starr's Mill
|4-AAAA
|8-3
|64.31
|48.23
|179 [33]
|20.25
|-3.01
|89 [8]
|Lumpkin County
|7-AAA
|11-0
|63.92
|38.35
|278 [35]
|26.38
|3.51
|90 [16]
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|1-AAAAAA
|4-7
|63.73
|71.12
|11 [2]
|23.56
|0.88
|91 [16]
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|6-AAAA
|8-3
|63.67
|53.09
|122 [18]
|21.96
|-0.66
|92 [17]
|Creekview
|6-AAAAAA
|7-4
|63.59
|58.70
|64 [17]
|23.59
|1.05
|93 [2]
|Commerce
|8-A Division I
|10-1
|63.49
|37.68
|289 [16]
|23.75
|1.31
|94 [16]
|Eastside
|8-AAAAA
|8-3
|63.33
|54.82
|103 [18]
|22.26
|-0.03
|95 [29]
|Harrison
|3-AAAAAAA
|7-4
|62.75
|59.00
|61 [35]
|21.54
|-0.16
|96 [9]
|Carver (Columbus)
|1-AAA
|8-3
|62.57
|45.31
|207 [20]
|20.62
|-0.90
|97 [17]
|Stephenson
|6-AAAA
|9-2
|62.56
|48.46
|178 [32]
|23.85
|2.34
|98 [18]
|Holy Innocents
|6-AAAA
|8-3
|61.79
|48.86
|171 [30]
|20.90
|0.15
|99 [7]
|Cook
|1-AA
|9-2
|61.75
|48.79
|173 [6]
|20.78
|0.07
|100 [18]
|Brunswick
|2-AAAAAA
|7-3
|61.59
|47.07
|191 [45]
|22.97
|2.42
|101 [19]
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|4-AAAA
|6-5
|61.07
|56.64
|88 [12]
|23.30
|3.27
|102 [30]
|Mountain View
|8-AAAAAAA
|4-7
|61.06
|67.73
|19 [16]
|21.90
|1.88
|103 [31]
|Osborne
|5-AAAAAAA
|7-4
|60.97
|50.58
|150 [42]
|18.15
|-1.78
|104 [17]
|Ola
|2-AAAAA
|7-4
|60.68
|50.25
|154 [31]
|22.15
|2.51
|105 [8]
|Columbia
|5-AA
|8-3
|60.29
|40.43
|259 [19]
|20.56
|1.32
|106 [9]
|Fellowship Christian
|8-AA
|9-2
|59.74
|44.52
|213 [10]
|23.36
|4.67
|107 [10]
|Fitzgerald
|1-AA
|8-3
|59.66
|44.10
|218 [13]
|20.70
|2.08
|108 [19]
|Jonesboro
|3-AAAAAA
|8-3
|59.64
|44.72
|212 [48]
|24.21
|5.61
|109 [18]
|Northgate
|3-AAAAA
|7-4
|59.63
|54.13
|112 [21]
|22.67
|4.09
|110 [10]
|Thomasville
|1-AAA
|6-5
|59.54
|58.41
|67 [3]
|23.43
|4.94
|111 [11]
|Upson-Lee
|2-AAA
|9-2
|59.42
|43.22
|224 [24]
|20.56
|2.19
|112 [12]
|Sandy Creek
|5-AAA
|7-4
|59.21
|56.40
|93 [5]
|21.20
|3.04
|113 [19]
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|6-AAAAA
|9-2
|59.07
|43.41
|221 [44]
|20.98
|2.95
|114 [13]
|Monroe Area
|8-AAA
|7-4
|58.76
|52.92
|126 [9]
|18.09
|0.38
|115 [14]
|Crisp County
|1-AAA
|7-4
|58.69
|52.42
|130 [10]
|19.83
|2.19
|116 [11]
|Northeast
|2-AA
|8-3
|58.61
|38.19
|282 [24]
|22.15
|4.59
|117 [20]
|Lovejoy
|3-AAAAAA
|7-4
|58.50
|41.07
|249 [54]
|19.92
|2.46
|118 [32]
|Lowndes
|1-AAAAAAA
|4-6
|58.09
|80.85
|1 [1]
|25.83
|8.79
|119 [20]
|Hapeville Charter
|6-AAAA
|5-6
|57.54
|60.97
|45 [1]
|19.91
|3.42
|120 [15]
|Oconee County
|8-AAA
|5-6
|57.50
|57.26
|82 [4]
|20.31
|3.86
|121 [21]
|North Forsyth
|8-AAAAAA
|5-6
|57.33
|57.63
|78 [20]
|20.57
|4.29
|122 [21]
|Baldwin
|2-AAAA
|6-5
|57.21
|58.35
|68 [5]
|17.48
|1.32
|123 [3]
|Rabun County
|8-A Division I
|8-3
|57.14
|38.22
|280 [13]
|19.55
|3.45
|124 [4]
|Trion
|7-A Division I
|11-0
|57.10
|25.44
|391 [35]
|21.66
|5.61
|125 [22]
|Glynn Academy
|2-AAAAAA
|8-3
|56.98
|50.50
|152 [42]
|18.41
|2.47
|126 [23]
|Effingham County
|2-AAAAAA
|7-4
|56.95
|52.53
|128 [34]
|20.91
|5.00
|127 [5]
|Dublin
|2-A Division I
|9-2
|56.85
|38.21
|281 [14]
|21.46
|5.66
|128 [24]
|River Ridge
|6-AAAAAA
|5-6
|56.45
|59.47
|58 [15]
|22.67
|7.27
|129 [2]
|Greene County
|8-A Division II
|10-1
|56.27
|28.34
|376 [28]
|13.72
|-1.50
|130 [20]
|Chapel Hill
|5-AAAAA
|8-3
|56.25
|44.76
|211 [43]
|18.22
|3.02
|131 [22]
|Westside (Macon)
|2-AAAA
|8-3
|55.93
|46.35
|200 [39]
|20.18
|5.30
|132 [6]
|Swainsboro
|2-A Division I
|9-2
|55.85
|40.63
|257 [11]
|17.47
|2.67
|133 [21]
|Flowery Branch
|8-AAAAA
|5-6
|55.84
|57.44
|81 [10]
|22.09
|7.30
|134 [7]
|Bleckley County
|2-A Division I
|9-2
|55.80
|36.79
|302 [18]
|21.02
|6.26
|135 [12]
|Union County
|8-AA
|8-3
|55.76
|39.71
|263 [21]
|19.40
|4.68
|136 [3]
|Manchester
|6-A Division II
|8-2
|55.71
|31.88
|349 [21]
|15.42
|0.75
|137 [4]
|Bowdon
|7-A Division II
|9-2
|55.40
|33.13
|341 [18]
|21.06
|6.70
|138 [5]
|Clinch County
|2-A Division II
|10-1
|55.35
|35.23
|315 [12]
|20.82
|6.51
|139 [25]
|Alpharetta
|7-AAAAAA
|5-6
|55.32
|55.64
|95 [25]
|19.73
|5.46
|140 [22]
|Clarke Central
|8-AAAAA
|5-5
|55.17
|54.87
|102 [17]
|18.98
|4.86
|141 [8]
|Elbert County
|8-A Division I
|9-2
|55.09
|36.99
|297 [17]
|19.87
|5.82
|142 [16]
|Peach County
|2-AAA
|4-7
|55.00
|52.23
|133 [11]
|19.80
|5.85
|143 [13]
|Athens Academy
|8-AA
|6-5
|54.89
|48.87
|170 [5]
|20.96
|7.11
|144 [9]
|Brooks County
|1-A Division I
|6-5
|54.87
|51.68
|139 [1]
|15.86
|2.04
|145 [26]
|Mundy's Mill
|3-AAAAAA
|8-3
|54.41
|38.71
|273 [55]
|17.77
|4.40
|146 [33]
|Denmark
|6-AAAAAAA
|4-7
|54.35
|60.79
|49 [32]
|17.42
|4.11
|147 [17]
|Carver (Atlanta)
|5-AAA
|2-8
|54.09
|66.21
|24 [2]
|16.10
|3.06
|148 [14]
|Providence Christian
|8-AA
|8-3
|53.87
|30.21
|367 [49]
|20.90
|8.08
|149 [27]
|Dunwoody
|4-AAAAAA
|8-3
|53.73
|43.06
|227 [52]
|16.66
|3.98
|150 [18]
|Monroe
|1-AAA
|6-4
|53.53
|47.16
|189 [18]
|17.03
|4.54
|151 [23]
|Arabia Mountain
|4-AAAAA
|9-2
|53.34
|39.31
|267 [51]
|13.71
|1.41
|152 [28]
|South Paulding
|5-AAAAAA
|3-8
|53.33
|66.28
|23 [4]
|15.43
|3.15
|153 [23]
|Howard
|2-AAAA
|5-5
|53.27
|46.93
|196 [38]
|18.40
|6.17
|154 [29]
|Tift County
|1-AAAAAA
|2-8
|53.15
|77.96
|2 [1]
|18.06
|5.96
|155 [30]
|Sprayberry
|7-AAAAAA
|6-5
|53.07
|54.18
|110 [29]
|19.11
|7.09
|156 [24]
|Northside (Columbus)
|3-AAAAA
|6-5
|52.69
|45.54
|204 [41]
|17.29
|5.65
|157 [34]
|Hillgrove
|3-AAAAAAA
|2-8
|52.65
|66.02
|25 [18]
|14.25
|2.65
|158 [10]
|Bryan County
|3-A Division I
|10-1
|52.59
|28.04
|381 [33]
|16.28
|4.74
|159 [35]
|Cherokee
|5-AAAAAAA
|2-8
|52.50
|63.97
|30 [22]
|18.19
|6.74
|160 [25]
|Jenkins
|1-AAAAA
|4-7
|52.42
|67.25
|20 [1]
|16.70
|5.32
|161 [6]
|Macon County
|6-A Division II
|9-2
|52.27
|30.43
|362 [24]
|16.61
|5.38
|162 [19]
|Douglass
|5-AAA
|6-5
|52.21
|47.06
|194 [19]
|15.83
|4.67
|163 [26]
|Statesboro
|1-AAAAA
|4-7
|51.96
|58.95
|63 [7]
|15.50
|4.59
|164 [24]
|Miller Grove
|6-AAAA
|5-5
|51.83
|53.02
|124 [20]
|18.92
|8.14
|165 [11]
|Lamar County
|4-A Division I
|9-2
|51.77
|36.05
|308 [19]
|16.85
|6.12
|166 [15]
|Laney
|4-AA
|8-2-1
|51.75
|32.50
|346 [42]
|17.03
|6.33
|167 [25]
|Lovett
|5-AAAA
|6-5
|51.66
|49.16
|168 [29]
|16.91
|6.30
|168 [27]
|Cambridge
|6-AAAAA
|6-5
|51.65
|49.71
|161 [32]
|16.39
|5.79
|169 [20]
|Harlem
|4-AAA
|7-4
|51.25
|37.86
|285 [37]
|18.57
|8.37
|170 [28]
|Maynard Jackson
|5-AAAAA
|5-6
|50.80
|51.91
|136 [27]
|18.18
|8.42
|171 [31]
|St. Pius X
|4-AAAAAA
|3-8
|50.76
|63.31
|34 [6]
|13.50
|3.79
|172 [21]
|Wesleyan
|7-AAA
|8-3
|50.75
|42.23
|235 [26]
|16.40
|6.69
|173 [26]
|Pace Academy
|5-AAAA
|5-6
|50.52
|51.87
|137 [21]
|16.12
|6.64
|174 [29]
|Villa Rica
|5-AAAAA
|4-6
|50.41
|59.19
|59 [6]
|15.93
|6.56
|175 [27]
|Whitewater
|4-AAAA
|5-5
|50.27
|47.07
|193 [37]
|17.63
|8.41
|176 [32]
|Veterans
|1-AAAAAA
|3-7
|49.97
|63.04
|36 [7]
|15.31
|6.39
|177 [1]
|John Milledge Academy
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|10-0
|49.94
|25.02
|393 [5]
|17.56
|8.67
|178 [36]
|Duluth
|7-AAAAAAA
|7-4
|49.68
|48.12
|180 [45]
|16.23
|7.59
|179 [33]
|Allatoona
|6-AAAAAA
|2-8
|49.67
|62.81
|40 [8]
|16.71
|8.09
|180 [30]
|Loganville
|8-AAAAA
|5-6
|49.61
|52.24
|132 [26]
|19.20
|10.64
|181 [22]
|Hart County
|8-AAA
|4-6
|49.42
|50.02
|156 [13]
|13.93
|5.55
|182 [7]
|Jenkins County
|3-A Division II
|10-1
|49.18
|28.84
|371 [27]
|17.91
|9.77
|183 [37]
|Campbell
|2-AAAAAAA
|3-8
|49.11
|60.87
|46 [30]
|15.23
|7.17
|184 [31]
|McIntosh
|3-AAAAA
|6-5
|49.03
|42.41
|233 [45]
|14.55
|6.57
|185 [32]
|Tucker
|4-AAAAA
|6-5
|48.91
|45.31
|206 [42]
|20.26
|12.39
|186 [28]
|Luella
|5-AAAA
|6-5
|48.70
|49.66
|163 [26]
|15.75
|8.09
|187 [34]
|Habersham Central
|8-AAAAAA
|5-6
|48.66
|54.40
|107 [27]
|15.35
|7.73
|188 [8]
|Aquinas
|8-A Division II
|9-2
|48.43
|31.21
|355 [23]
|16.58
|9.19
|189 [9]
|Portal
|3-A Division II
|8-3
|48.42
|27.62
|384 [32]
|15.51
|8.14
|190 [16]
|Sumter County
|1-AA
|5-5
|48.34
|51.36
|144 [1]
|14.87
|7.57
|191 [23]
|Adairsville
|6-AAA
|8-3
|48.34
|38.57
|277 [34]
|17.28
|9.99
|192 [17]
|North Cobb Christian
|6-AA
|9-2
|48.30
|30.73
|357 [46]
|13.62
|6.37
|193 [38]
|South Forsyth
|6-AAAAAAA
|1-9
|48.27
|63.38
|32 [24]
|15.50
|8.27
|194 [29]
|Madison County
|8-AAAA
|8-3
|48.01
|39.32
|266 [49]
|20.79
|13.83
|195 [24]
|Savannah Country Day
|3-AAA
|7-4
|47.91
|36.85
|301 [39]
|13.83
|6.96
|196 [25]
|Bremen
|6-AAA
|9-2
|47.91
|34.57
|326 [44]
|14.08
|7.21
|197 [30]
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|7-AAAA
|6-5
|47.68
|40.45
|258 [47]
|16.49
|9.86
|198 [18]
|North Murray
|7-AA
|8-3
|47.66
|36.57
|305 [32]
|17.40
|10.78
|199 [12]
|Irwin County
|1-A Division I
|6-5
|47.47
|46.54
|199 [3]
|15.68
|9.26
|200 [31]
|North Hall
|8-AAAA
|7-4
|47.40
|42.56
|232 [45]
|16.45
|10.10
|201 [19]
|Spencer
|2-AA
|8-3
|47.33
|29.48
|369 [50]
|15.32
|9.04
|202 [35]
|New Manchester
|5-AAAAAA
|4-6
|47.26
|56.52
|90 [23]
|14.05
|7.84
|203 [36]
|Evans
|2-AAAAAA
|4-7
|47.12
|52.57
|127 [33]
|13.65
|7.57
|204 [26]
|Long County
|3-AAA
|6-5
|47.00
|40.98
|250 [29]
|17.03
|11.08
|205 [20]
|Model
|7-AA
|7-3
|46.84
|37.73
|287 [27]
|12.58
|6.78
|206 [37]
|Jackson County
|8-AAAAAA
|4-6
|46.61
|50.82
|147 [40]
|16.37
|10.80
|207 [38]
|Etowah
|6-AAAAAA
|4-6
|46.32
|52.10
|135 [37]
|14.24
|8.97
|208 [32]
|Southeast Bulloch
|3-AAAA
|4-6
|46.27
|50.57
|151 [24]
|12.11
|6.88
|209 [39]
|Pebblebrook
|2-AAAAAAA
|2-8
|46.20
|64.28
|29 [21]
|15.88
|10.73
|210 [2]
|First Presbyterian
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|6-3-1
|46.11
|33.77
|334 [1]
|16.26
|11.20
|211 [13]
|Mount Vernon
|6-A Division I
|8-3
|45.79
|34.34
|327 [24]
|16.81
|12.07
|212 [27]
|White County
|7-AAA
|5-6
|45.52
|43.23
|223 [23]
|17.05
|12.57
|213 [40]
|Dacula
|8-AAAAAAA
|1-9
|45.51
|64.80
|27 [19]
|11.40
|6.94
|214 [10]
|Lincoln County
|8-A Division II
|7-4
|45.39
|36.29
|306 [11]
|13.16
|8.82
|215 [33]
|Northwest Whitfield
|7-AAAA
|6-5
|45.21
|43.64
|220 [42]
|13.49
|9.33
|216 [11]
|Dooly County
|4-A Division II
|7-4
|45.11
|41.24
|245 [3]
|14.56
|10.50
|217 [21]
|East Jackson
|8-AA
|6-4
|44.97
|37.74
|286 [26]
|15.34
|11.41
|218 [34]
|East Forsyth
|8-AAAA
|7-4
|44.77
|36.25
|307 [54]
|14.35
|10.62
|219 [28]
|Hephzibah
|4-AAA
|7-4
|44.70
|38.65
|276 [33]
|14.03
|10.38
|220 [29]
|Gilmer
|7-AAA
|7-4
|44.54
|37.99
|284 [36]
|14.78
|11.28
|221 [33]
|Banneker
|5-AAAAA
|4-6
|44.42
|54.13
|111 [20]
|12.28
|8.91
|222 [39]
|Newnan
|5-AAAAAA
|3-7
|44.42
|56.79
|87 [22]
|13.53
|10.16
|223 [12]
|Telfair County
|4-A Division II
|8-2
|44.28
|30.36
|363 [25]
|11.44
|8.20
|224 [35]
|Westover
|1-AAAA
|5-6
|43.90
|49.21
|166 [28]
|14.28
|11.42
|225 [13]
|Early County
|1-A Division II
|7-4
|43.84
|32.56
|345 [19]
|14.09
|11.29
|226 [3]
|Valwood School
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|8-1
|43.76
|11.69
|431 [21]
|17.69
|14.97
|227 [40]
|Pope
|7-AAAAAA
|2-8
|43.73
|59.55
|57 [14]
|15.63
|12.95
|228 [22]
|Worth County
|1-AA
|5-6
|43.71
|40.65
|256 [18]
|18.23
|15.57
|229 [36]
|McDonough
|5-AAAA
|6-4
|43.57
|38.26
|279 [51]
|14.45
|11.92
|230 [30]
|Dougherty
|1-AAA
|4-6
|43.56
|47.62
|186 [16]
|12.14
|9.62
|231 [23]
|Fannin County
|7-AA
|5-6
|43.54
|38.97
|271 [22]
|15.23
|12.73
|232 [34]
|Bradwell Institute
|1-AAAAA
|3-7
|43.30
|55.35
|98 [15]
|17.99
|15.74
|233 [41]
|South Effingham
|2-AAAAAA
|6-4
|43.28
|41.96
|240 [53]
|12.38
|10.15
|234 [35]
|Decatur
|4-AAAAA
|5-6
|43.22
|47.46
|187 [39]
|13.16
|10.98
|235 [24]
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|5-AA
|4-7
|43.13
|50.41
|153 [2]
|13.70
|11.61
|236 [14]
|Metter
|3-A Division I
|5-6
|43.06
|41.28
|244 [8]
|10.83
|8.81
|237 [25]
|ACE Charter
|2-AA
|8-3
|43.02
|21.74
|408 [57]
|15.78
|13.81
|238 [41]
|Central Gwinnett
|8-AAAAAAA
|3-7
|43.00
|55.24
|99 [40]
|11.50
|9.55
|239 [42]
|Paulding County
|5-AAAAAA
|2-8
|42.96
|61.66
|43 [10]
|12.42
|10.50
|240 [26]
|Jeff Davis
|1-AA
|5-6
|42.83
|49.80
|160 [4]
|10.70
|8.92
|241 [15]
|Whitefield Academy
|6-A Division I
|6-5
|42.77
|40.70
|255 [10]
|12.38
|10.65
|242 [37]
|Hampton
|5-AAAA
|4-6
|42.56
|47.08
|190 [35]
|11.41
|9.90
|243 [16]
|Pelham
|1-A Division I
|5-6
|42.49
|41.86
|241 [7]
|14.69
|13.25
|244 [36]
|Centennial
|6-AAAAA
|3-8
|42.11
|52.41
|131 [25]
|11.28
|10.22
|245 [14]
|Emanuel County Institute
|3-A Division II
|6-5
|42.10
|39.03
|270 [5]
|11.28
|10.22
|246 [27]
|Therrell
|6-AA
|9-2
|41.40
|21.96
|404 [56]
|11.00
|10.65
|247 [37]
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|7-AAAAA
|2-8
|41.25
|57.99
|71 [8]
|12.18
|11.98
|248 [38]
|Lithia Springs
|5-AAAAA
|2-8
|41.14
|56.60
|89 [13]
|11.19
|11.10
|249 [43]
|Lakeside (Evans)
|2-AAAAAA
|3-7
|40.98
|47.95
|184 [44]
|12.01
|12.08
|250 [28]
|Washington County
|4-AA
|5-6
|40.96
|37.34
|292 [28]
|14.87
|14.96
|251 [29]
|Putnam County
|4-AA
|6-5
|40.88
|37.09
|296 [30]
|12.28
|12.45
|252 [42]
|Kennesaw Mountain
|5-AAAAAAA
|1-9
|40.88
|63.68
|31 [23]
|12.45
|12.62
|253 [4]
|Bethlehem Christian Academy
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|10-0
|40.74
|-5.55
|452 [25]
|13.51
|13.82
|254 [38]
|Southwest DeKalb
|6-AAAA
|2-8
|40.64
|54.11
|113 [16]
|11.48
|11.89
|255 [15]
|Wilcox County
|4-A Division II
|6-5
|40.61
|37.24
|293 [7]
|12.73
|13.17
|256 [39]
|Cherokee Bluff
|8-AAAA
|4-6
|40.44
|42.86
|229 [44]
|9.24
|9.85
|257 [16]
|Lanier County
|2-A Division II
|7-3
|40.28
|35.22
|316 [13]
|11.55
|12.31
|258 [40]
|Sonoraville
|7-AAAA
|3-7
|40.11
|47.07
|192 [36]
|12.48
|13.41
|259 [44]
|Alcovy
|3-AAAAAA
|4-6
|40.08
|44.48
|215 [49]
|10.34
|11.31
|260 [39]
|Eagle's Landing
|2-AAAAA
|3-7
|40.07
|56.42
|92 [14]
|12.62
|13.59
|261 [45]
|Woodstock
|6-AAAAAA
|2-8
|39.73
|58.45
|66 [18]
|9.71
|11.03
|262 [40]
|Heritage (Conyers)
|8-AAAAA
|3-7
|39.41
|49.23
|165 [34]
|13.15
|14.78
|263 [5]
|Bulloch Academy
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|10-0
|39.41
|13.46
|426 [19]
|10.49
|12.13
|264 [30]
|Vidalia
|3-AA
|5-6
|39.36
|40.70
|254 [17]
|10.74
|12.42
|265 [41]
|Griffin
|2-AAAA
|1-9
|39.32
|58.30
|70 [6]
|9.98
|11.70
|266 [31]
|Dawson County
|7-AAA
|2-8
|39.03
|48.75
|175 [14]
|8.64
|10.66
|267 [32]
|Ringgold
|6-AAA
|6-5
|38.94
|37.48
|291 [38]
|8.94
|11.04
|268 [42]
|West Laurens
|2-AAAA
|2-8
|38.80
|57.64
|77 [8]
|12.60
|14.85
|269 [17]
|Dade County
|7-A Division I
|6-5
|38.70
|33.92
|332 [25]
|10.40
|12.74
|270 [41]
|Drew
|3-AAAAA
|3-7
|38.47
|48.89
|169 [36]
|9.16
|11.74
|271 [18]
|Bacon County
|1-A Division I
|4-6
|37.72
|39.67
|264 [12]
|8.78
|12.11
|272 [17]
|Johnson County
|5-A Division II
|8-3
|37.44
|21.78
|407 [41]
|8.17
|11.77
|273 [42]
|Winder-Barrow
|8-AAAAA
|4-6
|37.30
|48.02
|182 [38]
|9.71
|13.45
|274 [18]
|Washington-Wilkes
|8-A Division II
|6-5
|37.30
|27.18
|386 [34]
|12.68
|16.42
|275 [31]
|Banks County
|8-AA
|4-6
|37.03
|42.88
|228 [14]
|8.97
|12.99
|276 [32]
|Southwest
|2-AA
|6-5
|36.52
|33.17
|340 [41]
|12.42
|16.95
|277 [43]
|Chattahoochee
|6-AAAAA
|3-7
|36.46
|42.10
|238 [46]
|14.46
|19.05
|278 [6]
|St. Anne-Pacelli
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|8-2
|36.28
|17.97
|417 [16]
|7.63
|12.40
|279 [44]
|Greenbrier
|1-AAAAA
|1-9
|36.19
|54.00
|115 [22]
|6.76
|11.62
|280 [43]
|Forsyth Central
|6-AAAAAAA
|2-8
|36.06
|53.76
|117 [41]
|8.68
|13.66
|281 [46]
|Shiloh
|8-AAAAAA
|2-8
|35.88
|56.42
|91 [24]
|9.42
|14.58
|282 [19]
|Darlington
|7-A Division I
|6-5
|35.56
|33.35
|337 [26]
|8.90
|14.38
|283 [44]
|Meadowcreek
|7-AAAAAAA
|2-8
|35.52
|55.53
|96 [39]
|11.97
|17.50
|284 [7]
|Tattnall Square
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|4-6
|35.17
|32.25
|347 [2]
|10.97
|16.85
|285 [43]
|Cedar Shoals
|8-AAAA
|4-6
|34.89
|43.28
|222 [43]
|8.53
|14.69
|286 [44]
|Druid Hills
|6-AAAA †
|8-1-1
|34.76
|18.83
|415 [60]
|7.81
|14.09
|287 [47]
|Riverwood
|4-AAAAAA
|3-7
|34.74
|49.83
|159 [43]
|9.75
|16.05
|288 [33]
|Dodge County
|1-AA
|1-9
|34.61
|47.98
|183 [7]
|4.61
|11.04
|289 [34]
|South Atlanta
|6-AA
|5-6
|34.39
|38.12
|283 [25]
|6.58
|13.24
|290 [35]
|Redan
|5-AA
|4-7
|33.98
|36.97
|298 [31]
|6.35
|13.42
|291 [19]
|Seminole County
|1-A Division II
|7-4
|33.77
|24.54
|396 [40]
|4.45
|11.72
|292 [33]
|Pickens
|7-AAA
|3-7
|33.75
|42.23
|236 [27]
|10.92
|18.21
|293 [34]
|Jackson
|2-AAA
|2-9
|33.74
|54.11
|114 [8]
|8.21
|15.51
|294 [20]
|Charlton County
|2-A Division II
|2-9
|33.67
|44.51
|214 [1]
|7.01
|14.38
|295 [35]
|Coahulla Creek
|6-AAA
|5-5
|33.55
|30.30
|365 [49]
|7.88
|15.38
|296 [20]
|Pepperell
|7-A Division I
|5-6
|33.53
|35.53
|313 [20]
|7.63
|15.14
|297 [21]
|Hawkinsville
|4-A Division II
|6-5
|33.49
|28.89
|370 [26]
|9.41
|16.97
|298 [45]
|Tri-Cities
|5-AAAAA
|2-8
|33.37
|49.70
|162 [33]
|7.11
|14.79
|299 [1]
|Flint River Academy
|GIAA Region 1-A
|10-0
|33.36
|-12.35
|460 [6]
|4.68
|12.36
|300 [45]
|North Clayton
|4-AAAA
|4-6
|33.18
|40.75
|252 [46]
|12.11
|19.97
|301 [8]
|Brookstone
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|6-4
|33.04
|23.31
|400 [8]
|8.14
|16.14
|302 [48]
|Alexander
|5-AAAAAA
|2-8
|32.96
|57.18
|85 [21]
|6.68
|14.77
|303 [21]
|Temple
|4-A Division I
|5-6
|32.78
|32.83
|344 [27]
|8.27
|16.54
|304 [36]
|Washington
|6-AA
|3-8
|32.72
|42.78
|230 [15]
|4.46
|12.79
|305 [22]
|McIntosh County Academy
|3-A Division II
|4-7
|32.55
|37.50
|290 [6]
|4.24
|12.74
|306 [22]
|Jasper County
|5-A Division I
|5-6
|32.31
|37.70
|288 [15]
|8.42
|17.16
|307 [23]
|Social Circle
|5-A Division I
|4-7
|32.28
|42.15
|237 [6]
|4.87
|13.63
|308 [37]
|Haralson County
|7-AA
|2-8
|32.21
|45.51
|205 [9]
|5.03
|13.87
|309 [38]
|Westside (Augusta)
|4-AA
|4-6
|32.16
|33.20
|339 [40]
|4.77
|13.65
|310 [39]
|Berrien
|1-AA
|2-7
|32.11
|44.10
|217 [12]
|8.20
|17.14
|311 [24]
|Heard County
|4-A Division I
|4-7
|32.03
|35.52
|314 [21]
|9.40
|18.42
|312 [46]
|Union Grove
|2-AAAAA
|1-9
|31.89
|51.62
|140 [28]
|6.17
|15.32
|313 [23]
|Treutlen
|4-A Division II
|3-7
|31.81
|41.78
|242 [2]
|5.21
|14.45
|314 [46]
|Walnut Grove
|8-AAAA
|4-6
|31.58
|35.68
|312 [55]
|3.94
|13.41
|315 [49]
|Grovetown
|2-AAAAAA
|2-8
|31.52
|46.65
|197 [46]
|9.10
|18.62
|316 [36]
|Gordon Lee
|6-AAA
|6-5
|31.49
|34.66
|324 [43]
|6.97
|16.52
|317 [37]
|Liberty County
|3-AAA
|3-7
|31.12
|43.10
|226 [25]
|7.56
|17.49
|318 [9]
|George Walton Academy
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|7-4
|31.10
|20.23
|412 [13]
|3.33
|13.28
|319 [47]
|Chamblee
|4-AAAAA
|4-7
|30.84
|41.34
|243 [48]
|8.41
|18.62
|320 [24]
|Turner County
|2-A Division II
|3-8
|30.67
|41.10
|248 [4]
|6.97
|17.34
|321 [25]
|Oglethorpe County
|5-A Division I
|4-7
|30.33
|28.51
|373 [32]
|5.19
|15.90
|322 [50]
|Morrow
|3-AAAAAA
|2-8
|29.82
|46.00
|202 [47]
|1.90
|13.13
|323 [25]
|Wheeler County
|4-A Division II
|3-7
|29.69
|33.81
|333 [17]
|5.47
|16.83
|324 [45]
|Berkmar
|7-AAAAAAA
|3-6-1
|29.43
|40.90
|251 [46]
|5.15
|16.77
|325 [26]
|Screven County
|3-A Division I
|4-7
|28.82
|34.75
|321 [23]
|4.75
|16.98
|326 [26]
|Christian Heritage
|7-A Division II
|4-6
|28.46
|36.93
|299 [9]
|6.45
|19.03
|327 [48]
|Locust Grove
|2-AAAAA
|1-9
|28.37
|53.98
|116 [23]
|5.59
|18.27
|328 [10]
|Frederica Academy
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|5-5
|28.37
|30.58
|360 [3]
|6.29
|18.97
|329 [51]
|Lassiter
|7-AAAAAA
|1-9
|28.32
|54.48
|106 [26]
|5.61
|18.34
|330 [47]
|Shaw
|1-AAAA
|4-7
|28.05
|38.69
|275 [50]
|4.05
|17.05
|331 [27]
|East Laurens
|2-A Division I
|3-8
|27.85
|41.22
|246 [9]
|7.10
|20.30
|332 [27]
|Miller County
|1-A Division II
|4-6
|27.79
|31.51
|352 [22]
|3.33
|16.59
|333 [38]
|LaFayette
|6-AAA
|3-7
|27.16
|34.74
|322 [42]
|4.40
|18.29
|334 [40]
|Rutland
|2-AA
|3-6
|26.63
|33.32
|338 [39]
|5.59
|20.01
|335 [49]
|M.L. King
|4-AAAAA
|2-8
|26.54
|39.86
|262 [50]
|2.29
|16.80
|336 [48]
|Seckinger
|8-AAAA †
|3-7
|26.32
|31.31
|354 [56]
|6.16
|20.89
|337 [41]
|Brantley County
|3-AA
|5-5
|26.32
|34.99
|319 [35]
|2.74
|17.47
|338 [39]
|Richmond Academy
|4-AAA
|4-7
|26.08
|33.08
|342 [47]
|2.26
|17.23
|339 [42]
|McNair
|5-AA
|4-6
|26.07
|31.38
|353 [44]
|4.68
|19.66
|340 [52]
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|4-AAAAAA †
|5-5
|25.83
|22.65
|402 [57]
|1.20
|16.41
|341 [50]
|North Springs
|6-AAAAA
|2-8
|25.63
|39.24
|268 [52]
|4.26
|19.68
|342 [28]
|Terrell County
|1-A Division II
|4-5
|25.20
|26.64
|388 [36]
|2.44
|18.28
|343 [11]
|Pinewood Christian
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|4-6
|24.80
|28.38
|375 [4]
|7.09
|23.34
|344 [12]
|Strong Rock Christian
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|8-3
|24.76
|11.37
|432 [22]
|2.87
|19.15
|345 [1]
|Edmund Burke Academy
|GIAA Region 4-AA
|9-1
|24.71
|6.03
|440 [8]
|1.58
|17.91
|346 [49]
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|5-AAAA
|0-10
|24.19
|49.43
|164 [27]
|-0.99
|15.87
|347 [29]
|Randolph-Clay
|1-A Division II
|4-6
|24.18
|27.36
|385 [33]
|2.39
|19.26
|348 [43]
|Tattnall County
|3-AA
|2-8
|24.11
|44.35
|216 [11]
|0.35
|17.28
|349 [30]
|Wilkinson County
|5-A Division II
|5-5
|23.91
|25.08
|392 [37]
|1.90
|19.04
|350 [2]
|Gatewood School
|GIAA Region 2-AA
|8-2
|23.65
|9.62
|437 [6]
|3.24
|20.64
|351 [53]
|Apalachee
|8-AAAAAA
|0-10
|23.53
|51.79
|138 [38]
|4.13
|21.65
|352 [50]
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|5-AAAA
|1-9
|23.44
|49.89
|158 [25]
|2.26
|19.87
|353 [31]
|Taylor County
|6-A Division II
|6-5
|23.40
|24.81
|394 [38]
|0.11
|17.76
|354 [51]
|Fayette County
|4-AAAA
|1-9
|23.08
|55.16
|100 [14]
|0.76
|18.72
|355 [54]
|South Cobb
|4-AAAAAA
|0-10
|22.80
|53.52
|119 [31]
|3.33
|21.57
|356 [13]
|Stratford Academy
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|5-6
|22.68
|21.96
|405 [10]
|0.35
|18.71
|357 [32]
|Marion County
|6-A Division II
|4-6
|22.59
|26.92
|387 [35]
|4.00
|22.46
|358 [14]
|Brookwood School
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|6-4
|22.36
|24.39
|398 [6]
|8.44
|27.13
|359 [44]
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|6-AA
|3-7
|22.18
|28.17
|379 [53]
|-0.44
|18.42
|360 [28]
|Armuchee
|7-A Division I
|4-6
|22.02
|28.52
|372 [31]
|1.84
|20.86
|361 [33]
|Mitchell County
|1-A Division II
|2-8
|21.59
|33.96
|331 [16]
|1.06
|20.52
|362 [40]
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|6-AAA
|2-8
|21.34
|34.79
|320 [41]
|4.48
|24.18
|363 [29]
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|6-A Division I
|4-7
|21.17
|35.10
|317 [22]
|0.63
|20.51
|364 [2]
|Robert Toombs Academy
|GIAA Region 2-A
|6-4
|21.09
|10.35
|435 [2]
|2.07
|22.03
|365 [41]
|Johnson (Savannah)
|3-AAA
|3-7
|21.07
|35.84
|310 [40]
|0.01
|19.99
|366 [55]
|Johns Creek
|7-AAAAAA
|1-9
|20.85
|52.48
|129 [35]
|-2.17
|18.02
|367 [45]
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|6-AA
|3-7
|20.77
|28.34
|377 [52]
|-0.90
|19.38
|368 [34]
|Lake Oconee Academy
|8-A Division II †
|7-3
|20.09
|9.77
|436 [46]
|0.46
|21.42
|369 [42]
|Franklin County
|8-AAA
|1-9
|19.98
|54.62
|104 [7]
|2.12
|23.19
|370 [3]
|Briarwood Academy
|GIAA Region 4-AA
|6-3
|19.60
|10.47
|434 [5]
|1.36
|22.80
|371 [46]
|Mount Paran Christian
|6-AA
|2-8
|18.87
|31.78
|351 [43]
|0.90
|23.08
|372 [51]
|Midtown
|5-AAAAA †
|5-5
|18.80
|16.39
|420 [53]
|-0.02
|22.23
|373 [43]
|West Hall
|7-AAA
|1-9
|18.76
|41.15
|247 [28]
|1.04
|23.32
|374 [52]
|East Hall
|8-AAAA
|2-8
|18.58
|36.87
|300 [52]
|1.18
|23.65
|375 [47]
|Windsor Forest
|3-AA
|2-8
|18.54
|47.04
|195 [8]
|-1.17
|21.34
|376 [15]
|Westfield School
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|5-6
|18.51
|21.92
|406 [11]
|1.87
|24.41
|377 [48]
|Butler
|4-AA
|3-6
|18.42
|26.36
|390 [55]
|1.10
|23.72
|378 [30]
|St. Francis
|6-A Division I
|1-8
|18.19
|42.37
|234 [5]
|1.62
|24.48
|379 [35]
|Warren County
|8-A Division II
|3-7
|17.84
|28.07
|380 [30]
|-1.90
|21.31
|380 [44]
|Cross Creek
|4-AAA
|3-6
|16.80
|30.09
|368 [50]
|-0.56
|23.69
|381 [1]
|Cherokee Christian
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|6-3
|16.41
|4.90
|443 [1]
|-3.75
|20.89
|382 [16]
|Tiftarea Academy
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|3-7-1
|16.22
|22.99
|401 [9]
|1.15
|25.98
|383 [46]
|Discovery
|7-AAAAAAA
|1-9
|16.19
|48.52
|177 [44]
|-2.66
|22.19
|384 [36]
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|7-A Division II
|3-8
|16.16
|27.72
|382 [31]
|0.72
|25.60
|385 [4]
|Southwest Georgia Academy
|GIAA Region 3-AA
|7-2
|16.12
|2.17
|446 [9]
|1.69
|26.62
|386 [53]
|Hardaway
|1-AAAA
|0-10
|15.06
|57.69
|76 [7]
|-5.51
|20.47
|387 [17]
|Southland Academy
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|5-6
|14.92
|18.92
|414 [15]
|-3.56
|22.57
|388 [54]
|Riverdale
|4-AAAA
|0-10
|14.91
|53.07
|123 [19]
|-0.54
|25.60
|389 [5]
|Central Fellowship Christian
|GIAA Region 6-AA
|7-2-1
|14.88
|-0.38
|449 [10]
|-2.79
|23.37
|390 [55]
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|8-AAAA †
|4-6
|14.70
|22.53
|403 [58]
|-2.28
|24.07
|391 [18]
|Terrell Academy
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|5-4
|14.60
|14.04
|424 [18]
|-1.50
|24.94
|392 [31]
|Chattooga
|7-A Division I
|2-8
|14.33
|30.57
|361 [29]
|-3.24
|23.48
|393 [45]
|Ridgeland
|6-AAA
|0-10
|14.27
|39.24
|269 [31]
|-5.93
|20.84
|394 [37]
|Greenville
|6-A Division II
|2-7
|14.15
|34.66
|325 [14]
|-0.15
|26.74
|395 [49]
|Murray County
|7-AA
|2-8
|13.99
|35.07
|318 [34]
|1.97
|29.02
|396 [52]
|Lithonia
|4-AAAAA
|1-9
|13.87
|42.04
|239 [47]
|-3.23
|23.94
|397 [46]
|Columbus
|1-AAA
|1-9
|13.79
|47.33
|188 [17]
|-0.59
|26.66
|398 [56]
|Chestatee
|8-AAAA
|0-10
|13.47
|45.05
|210 [41]
|-2.55
|25.02
|399 [47]
|Beach
|3-AAA
|1-9
|13.07
|34.09
|330 [45]
|-2.79
|25.19
|400 [57]
|Islands
|3-AAAA
|0-10
|12.95
|59.99
|51 [2]
|-3.83
|24.27
|401 [6]
|Brentwood School
|GIAA Region 2-AA
|5-5
|12.75
|13.55
|425 [2]
|-1.27
|27.02
|402 [48]
|Pike County
|2-AAA
|0-10
|12.64
|45.09
|209 [22]
|-3.95
|24.45
|403 [50]
|Towers
|5-AA
|1-9
|12.50
|34.10
|329 [37]
|-2.88
|25.67
|404 [38]
|Hancock Central
|5-A Division II
|4-7
|12.39
|24.58
|395 [39]
|-4.63
|24.02
|405 [32]
|Jefferson County
|2-A Division I
|0-10
|12.31
|50.59
|148 [2]
|2.33
|31.07
|406 [39]
|Glascock County
|5-A Division II
|4-7
|11.84
|12.59
|429 [45]
|0.26
|29.46
|407 [33]
|King's Ridge Christian
|6-A Division I †
|4-3
|11.53
|16.07
|421 [38]
|-4.37
|25.14
|408 [49]
|Salem
|4-AAA
|1-9
|11.32
|45.28
|208 [21]
|-5.78
|23.95
|409 [34]
|Coosa
|7-A Division I
|3-7
|11.27
|24.49
|397 [36]
|-2.71
|27.06
|410 [19]
|St. Andrew's School
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|5-6
|10.91
|16.86
|419 [17]
|-1.02
|29.12
|411 [40]
|Atkinson County
|2-A Division II
|0-10
|10.36
|36.67
|304 [10]
|-1.28
|29.41
|412 [35]
|Claxton
|3-A Division I
|2-9
|9.87
|30.35
|364 [30]
|-5.22
|25.95
|413 [51]
|Kendrick
|2-AA
|3-7
|8.07
|26.52
|389 [54]
|-6.72
|26.26
|414 [41]
|Montgomery County
|3-A Division II
|0-10
|7.96
|37.19
|295 [8]
|0.68
|33.77
|415 [56]
|Rockdale County
|3-AAAAAA
|2-8
|7.65
|35.80
|311 [56]
|-6.53
|26.87
|416 [58]
|Southeast Whitfield
|7-AAAA
|1-9
|6.72
|36.70
|303 [53]
|-5.63
|28.70
|417 [53]
|Northview
|6-AAAAA
|0-10
|4.73
|40.39
|260 [49]
|-9.88
|26.44
|418 [20]
|Deerfield-Windsor
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|1-9
|4.61
|21.55
|409 [12]
|-6.70
|29.73
|419 [42]
|Georgia Military Prep
|5-A Division II
|3-7
|4.50
|15.22
|423 [44]
|-5.27
|31.27
|420 [52]
|Central (Macon)
|2-AA
|1-9
|4.45
|36.01
|309 [33]
|-8.36
|28.24
|421 [2]
|King's Academy
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|8-3
|4.37
|-6.61
|454 [6]
|-6.16
|30.51
|422 [59]
|Stone Mountain
|6-AAAA †
|1-9
|4.01
|30.69
|358 [57]
|-9.56
|27.48
|423 [3]
|Calvary Christian
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|6-4
|2.98
|-2.23
|450 [3]
|-8.84
|29.23
|424 [36]
|Crawford County
|4-A Division I
|1-10
|2.74
|27.70
|383 [34]
|-3.74
|34.57
|425 [4]
|Skipstone Academy
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|7-3
|2.32
|-3.33
|451 [4]
|-6.20
|32.53
|426 [43]
|Chattahoochee County
|6-A Division II
|1-9
|2.30
|32.03
|348 [20]
|-6.46
|32.28
|427 [21]
|Lakeview Academy
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|5-6
|2.29
|3.99
|444 [24]
|-9.30
|29.46
|428 [22]
|Mount de Sales
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|1-9
|1.88
|24.00
|399 [7]
|-8.22
|30.94
|429 [7]
|Piedmont Academy
|GIAA Region 2-AA
|3-8
|0.78
|10.84
|433 [4]
|-11.60
|28.66
|430 [53]
|Gordon Central
|7-AA
|0-10
|0.74
|34.73
|323 [36]
|-7.83
|32.47
|431 [23]
|Heritage (Newnan)
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|2-8
|-0.20
|12.76
|428 [20]
|-10.08
|31.16
|432 [57]
|Forest Park
|3-AAAAAA
|0-10
|-1.13
|43.11
|225 [51]
|-12.82
|29.36
|433 [54]
|Glenn Hills
|4-AA
|1-9
|-1.14
|30.99
|356 [45]
|-9.73
|32.46
|434 [3]
|Memorial Day
|GIAA Region 2-A
|5-6
|-1.20
|6.36
|439 [3]
|-10.33
|31.92
|435 [55]
|Walker
|6-AA †
|6-5
|-2.02
|-8.07
|456 [58]
|-10.02
|33.04
|436 [50]
|Groves
|3-AAA
|1-9
|-4.49
|33.40
|336 [46]
|-10.86
|34.67
|437 [44]
|Towns County
|8-A Division II
|0-10
|-5.10
|34.12
|328 [15]
|-9.49
|36.65
|438 [56]
|Josey
|4-AA
|1-9
|-5.27
|30.63
|359 [47]
|-11.27
|35.04
|439 [24]
|Loganville Christian
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|3-7
|-5.78
|5.41
|442 [23]
|-11.38
|35.45
|440 [45]
|Pataula Charter
|1-A Division II †
|4-4
|-7.27
|0.57
|447 [48]
|-11.21
|37.11
|441 [8]
|Augusta Prep
|GIAA Region 4-AA
|2-9
|-7.46
|15.90
|422 [1]
|-12.74
|35.76
|442 [5]
|Lanier Christian
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|3-8
|-8.15
|-0.03
|448 [2]
|-11.74
|37.45
|443 [37]
|Savannah
|3-A Division I
|0-10
|-8.72
|20.65
|411 [37]
|-17.02
|32.74
|444 [46]
|Baconton Charter
|1-A Division II
|1-8
|-9.77
|18.38
|416 [42]
|-10.31
|40.50
|445 [9]
|Trinity Christian (Dublin)
|GIAA Region 6-AA
|2-9
|-9.87
|8.88
|438 [7]
|-14.17
|36.74
|446 [4]
|Fullington Academy
|GIAA Region 1-A
|2-7
|-10.43
|3.68
|445 [4]
|-15.79
|35.69
|447 [6]
|Pinecrest Academy
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|3-7
|-10.77
|-11.14
|459 [8]
|-13.68
|38.14
|448 [5]
|Thomas Jefferson
|GIAA Region 2-A
|1-10
|-10.84
|12.37
|430 [1]
|-16.74
|35.15
|449 [10]
|Georgia Christian
|GIAA Region 3-AA
|1-7
|-11.18
|13.19
|427 [3]
|-16.02
|36.20
|450 [57]
|Landmark Christian
|5-AA
|0-10
|-11.63
|33.42
|335 [38]
|-9.74
|42.93
|451 [58]
|Jordan
|2-AA
|0-9
|-12.97
|28.45
|374 [51]
|-13.32
|40.70
|452 [60]
|Clarkston
|6-AAAA †
|1-9
|-13.15
|21.06
|410 [59]
|-20.51
|33.69
|453 [47]
|Central (Talbotton)
|6-A Division II
|3-7
|-22.06
|6.03
|441 [47]
|-22.44
|40.67
|454 [48]
|Twiggs County
|5-A Division II
|0-9
|-25.05
|16.96
|418 [43]
|-23.78
|42.31
|455 [6]
|Harvester Christian
|GIAA Region 1-A
|3-7
|-25.45
|-8.95
|458 [5]
|-15.26
|51.24
|456 [38]
|Athens Christian
|8-A Division I
|0-11
|-30.97
|31.82
|350 [28]
|-21.09
|50.92
|457 [25]
|Riverside Military Academy
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|0-9
|-31.15
|19.75
|413 [14]
|-22.52
|49.67
|458 [7]
|Rock Springs Christian
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|2-7
|-31.74
|-7.38
|455 [7]
|-26.36
|46.43
|459 [49]
|Southwest Georgia STEM
|1-A Division II †
|0-2
|-32.56
|-22.06
|461 [49]
|-24.24
|49.37
|460 [8]
|Creekside Christian
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|1-9
|-39.38
|-5.68
|453 [5]
|-26.03
|54.40
|461 [54]
|Cross Keys
|4-AAAAA †
|0-10
|-51.32
|-8.85
|457 [54]
|-41.80
|50.56
† - Plays a non-region schedule
Regions
Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.
|Rank
|Region
|Teams
|Comp Rating
|Avg Rating
|1
|1-AAAAAAA
|5
|84.38
|77.55
|2
|1-AAAAAA
|6
|82.53
|73.04
|3
|4-AAAAAAA
|6
|78.98
|74.71
|4
|8-AAAAAAA
|6
|78.29
|68.10
|5
|2-AAAAAAA
|5
|77.56
|68.17
|6
|5-AAAAAAA
|6
|74.92
|65.46
|7
|7-AAAAA
|6
|73.17
|67.25
|8
|3-AAAAAAA
|5
|71.06
|66.35
|9
|1-AAAAA
|6
|70.83
|59.48
|10
|5-AAAAAA
|8
|70.01
|58.71
|11
|5-AAA
|4
|67.79
|61.18
|12
|6-AAAAAAA
|6
|67.61
|59.75
|13
|3-AAAA
|6
|67.31
|57.19
|14
|6-AAAAAA
|7
|65.97
|58.33
|15
|2-AAAA
|7
|65.45
|57.39
|16
|7-AAAAAAA
|7
|64.06
|52.10
|17
|8-AAAAA
|7
|61.20
|54.21
|18
|8-AAAAAA
|7
|61.12
|51.72
|19
|1-AAAA
|5
|60.60
|47.58
|20
|4-AAAAAA
|6
|60.09
|53.02
|21
|7-AAAAAA
|7
|59.74
|49.99
|22
|8-AAA
|6
|59.69
|52.94
|23
|2-AAAAA
|7
|59.38
|51.58
|24
|4-AAAA
|8
|58.89
|48.77
|25
|3-AAAAA
|5
|58.35
|53.40
|26
|5-AAAAA
|8
|57.78
|53.00
|27
|3-AA
|7
|56.92
|45.67
|28
|2-AAA
|5
|56.67
|46.54
|29
|1-AAA
|6
|55.82
|48.62
|30
|7-AAAA
|6
|55.07
|45.58
|31
|8-AA
|6
|54.68
|51.04
|32
|5-AAAA
|8
|53.80
|45.24
|33
|2-AAAAAA
|7
|53.29
|48.35
|34
|3-AAAAAA
|8
|53.19
|40.82
|35
|8-A Division I
|4
|52.57
|36.19
|36
|1-AA
|7
|51.96
|46.14
|37
|6-AAAA
|6
|51.92
|56.34
|38
|5-A Division I
|4
|51.73
|41.57
|39
|3-AAA
|8
|51.15
|37.76
|40
|2-A Division I
|5
|50.39
|41.73
|41
|6-AAAAA
|7
|49.80
|40.60
|42
|1-A Division I
|4
|49.49
|45.63
|43
|7-AAA
|7
|49.01
|42.33
|44
|4-AAA
|6
|46.66
|36.37
|45
|5-AA
|7
|45.95
|33.40
|46
|7-AA
|7
|45.89
|35.84
|47
|8-AAAA
|9
|45.24
|39.31
|48
|3-A Division II
|5
|43.06
|36.04
|49
|7-A Division II
|3
|41.83
|33.34
|50
|4-AA
|8
|41.55
|30.28
|51
|8-A Division II
|6
|41.35
|33.36
|52
|2-A Division II
|5
|41.30
|34.07
|53
|6-A Division II
|8
|40.86
|26.92
|54
|4-A Division II
|6
|40.85
|37.50
|55
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|5
|39.39
|31.16
|56
|6-AAA
|8
|38.68
|32.88
|57
|4-A Division I
|4
|38.26
|29.83
|58
|7-A Division I
|7
|38.03
|30.36
|59
|4-AAAAA
|6
|37.75
|36.12
|60
|2-AA
|8
|37.62
|26.46
|61
|3-A Division I
|5
|35.85
|25.12
|62
|6-A Division I
|4
|35.09
|31.98
|63
|6-AA
|7
|34.11
|31.23
|64
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|4
|31.10
|25.87
|65
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|5
|28.52
|22.48
|66
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|6
|26.59
|19.41
|67
|1-A Division II
|7
|24.95
|23.80
|68
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|5
|20.40
|7.44
|69
|5-A Division II
|6
|20.06
|10.84
|70
|GIAA Region 4-AA
|3
|18.86
|12.29
|71
|GIAA Region 2-AA
|3
|17.18
|12.39
|72
|GIAA Region 1-A
|3
|12.62
|-0.84
|73
|GIAA Region 2-A
|3
|10.03
|3.02
|74
|GIAA Region 3-AA
|2
|9.44
|2.47
|75
|GIAA Region 6-AA
|2
|8.64
|2.51
|76
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|4
|6.41
|0.46
|77
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|4
|-6.82
|-16.46
Least Likely Results
These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.
|Date
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Score
|Diff
|Prob
|Likelihood
|08/17
|LaGrange
|Carver (Atlanta)
|12 - 28
|17.09
|89.0%
|0.142
|09/22
|Dunwoody
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|16 - 15
|27.90
|96.8%
|0.194
|08/25
|Camden County
|Brunswick
|17 - 21
|19.62
|91.7%
|0.206
|10/27
|Lanier
|Shiloh
|30 - 28
|28.63
|97.1%
|0.208
|09/22
|Druid Hills
|Southeast Whitfield
|21 - 20
|26.29
|96.2%
|0.212
|08/18
|Monroe
|Mitchell County
|3 - 0
|30.20
|97.6%
|0.215
|08/18
|Upson-Lee
|Union Grove
|21 - 20
|25.77
|95.9%
|0.218
|11/03
|Telfair County
|Treutlen
|12 - 20
|14.22
|85.1%
|0.239
|09/15
|Collins Hill
|Sandy Creek
|21 - 27
|15.52
|87.0%
|0.240
|10/26
|Newton
|South Gwinnett
|28 - 31
|18.27
|90.4%
|0.241
|09/15
|Bleckley County
|West Laurens
|27 - 33
|15.24
|86.6%
|0.245
|09/08
|Coahulla Creek
|Chattooga
|14 - 17
|17.47
|89.5%
|0.252
|08/19
|Mays
|Douglass
|18 - 21
|17.45
|89.5%
|0.253
|09/15
|Skipstone Academy
|Pinecrest Academy
|13 - 24
|11.34
|80.1%
|0.266
|08/31
|Columbia
|Washington
|12 - 8
|27.57
|96.7%
|0.268
Highest Rated Matchups
These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game r3ating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.
|Game Rating
|Date
|Team
|Opponent
|Score
|Diff
|Prob
|93.27
|10/13
|Mill Creek
|Buford
|31 - 24
|4.56
|63.6%
|92.73
|09/22
|Douglas County
|Hughes
|30 - 27
|0.76
|52.3%
|92.39
|08/18
|Carrollton
|Hughes
|34 - 39
|5.08
|65.1%
|89.79
|09/08
|Colquitt County
|Lee County
|37 - 20
|11.13
|79.6%
|89.76
|09/01
|Carrollton
|Rome
|33 - 13
|6.15
|68.0%
|89.63
|10/27
|Thomas County Central
|Lee County
|31 - 24
|14.44
|85.4%
|89.31
|08/19
|Walton
|Grayson
|49 - 27
|8.90
|74.9%
|88.96
|11/17
|Hughes
|Rome
|-
|2.82
|58.6%
|88.71
|09/01
|Thomas County Central
|Bainbridge
|45 - 14
|13.66
|84.2%
|87.50
|10/21
|Thomas County Central
|Houston County
|27 - 0
|14.79
|86.0%
|87.03
|08/25
|Coffee
|Bainbridge
|23 - 14
|12.35
|82.0%
|86.34
|09/29
|Lee County
|Houston County
|44 - 35
|2.10
|56.4%
|85.45
|10/20
|Carrollton
|Westlake
|31 - 7
|12.46
|82.2%
|85.25
|11/17
|Colquitt County
|Westlake
|-
|15.43
|86.9%
|83.86
|11/17
|Carrollton
|Valdosta
|-
|13.96
|84.7%
