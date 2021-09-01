Maxwell playoff projections heading into Week 3

Class AAAAAAA

Modal bracket

Semifinal Final Mill Creek Collins Hill Collins Hill Parkview North Cobb Mill Creek First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Walton Collins Hill Tift County Parkview Walton Roswell Collins Hill McEachern Tift County Archer North Gwinnett Parkview Reg 1, #3 15 84.11 2-0 Camden County Reg 3, #2 5 89.03 2-0 Walton Reg 7, #4 41 52.49 1-1 Meadowcreek Reg 5, #1 11 84.95 2-0 Roswell Reg 6, #3 30 72.28 1-1 North Forsyth Reg 8, #2 2 95.29 1-0 Collins Hill Reg 4, #4 21 80.53 1-0 Newton Reg 2, #1 18 82.50 1-1 McEachern Reg 3, #3 12 84.87 2-0 Harrison Reg 1, #2 6 86.61 2-0 Tift County Reg 5, #4 27 72.88 1-1 Alpharetta Reg 7, #1 14 84.55 0-2 Archer Reg 8, #3 24 76.55 0-2 North Gwinnett Reg 6, #2 25 74.59 0-1 South Forsyth Reg 2, #4 31 70.68 0-1 Newnan Reg 4, #1 7 86.58 1-1 Parkview Grayson North Cobb Mill Creek Colquitt County Grayson West Forsyth Milton North Cobb Brookwood Mill Creek Norcross Colquitt County Reg 2, #3 26 73.46 2-0 Pebblebrook Reg 4, #2 8 86.51 1-1 Grayson Reg 8, #4 28 72.68 1-1 Mountain View Reg 6, #1 17 83.55 1-1 West Forsyth Reg 7, #3 42 52.26 0-0 Duluth Reg 5, #2 16 84.07 1-1 Milton Reg 1, #4 13 84.69 1-1 Lowndes Reg 3, #1 3 91.86 1-1 North Cobb Reg 4, #3 9 86.12 1-1 Brookwood Reg 2, #2 23 79.78 2-0 East Coweta Reg 6, #4 32 68.87 1-1 Gainesville Reg 8, #1 1 104.79 2-0 Mill Creek Reg 5, #3 20 80.97 2-0 Cherokee Reg 7, #2 10 85.14 1-1 Norcross Reg 3, #4 19 81.57 2-0 North Paulding Reg 1, #1 4 89.41 1-1 Colquitt County

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Mill Creek 8-AAAAAAA 2-0 104.79 999,995 4.58 937,362 862,867 787,188 666,885 0.50 Collins Hill 8-AAAAAAA 1-0 95.29 999,551 3.81 796,278 602,717 455,086 152,243 5.57 North Cobb 3-AAAAAAA 1-1 91.86 963,800 2.57 501,207 311,218 122,170 44,082 21.68 Colquitt County 1-AAAAAAA 1-1 89.41 1,000,000 2.30 427,173 168,714 73,583 21,384 45.76 Walton 3-AAAAAAA 2-0 89.03 932,299 2.14 378,568 197,199 68,658 19,214 51.05 Parkview 4-AAAAAAA 1-1 86.58 970,087 2.45 427,053 218,287 63,847 13,942 70.73 Grayson 4-AAAAAAA 1-1 86.51 971,546 2.40 402,289 204,204 58,822 12,580 78.49 Brookwood 4-AAAAAAA 1-1 86.12 969,706 2.33 377,941 187,049 52,219 11,249 87.90 Tift County 1-AAAAAAA 2-0 86.61 1,000,000 2.00 313,832 116,490 39,475 9,043 109.58 Roswell 5-AAAAAAA 2-0 84.95 986,994 2.35 362,013 130,534 39,015 7,413 133.90 Norcross 7-AAAAAAA 1-1 85.14 999,963 2.23 341,407 121,246 39,428 7,325 135.52 Archer 7-AAAAAAA 0-2 84.55 999,966 2.19 325,573 115,590 35,563 6,202 160.24 Milton 5-AAAAAAA 1-1 84.07 982,920 2.26 324,656 112,820 29,672 5,494 181.02 West Forsyth 6-AAAAAAA 1-1 83.55 985,457 2.25 364,598 151,955 25,182 5,359 185.60 Lowndes 1-AAAAAAA 1-1 84.69 1,000,000 1.77 231,598 81,420 21,622 4,158 239.50 Harrison 3-AAAAAAA 2-0 84.87 809,813 1.45 190,903 69,602 19,067 3,534 281.97 Camden County 1-AAAAAAA 2-0 84.11 1,000,000 1.73 216,884 73,632 18,872 3,402 292.94 McEachern 2-AAAAAAA 1-1 82.50 996,539 1.66 113,340 43,541 12,833 1,799 554.86 Cherokee 5-AAAAAAA 2-0 80.97 964,033 1.89 204,689 57,402 10,841 1,550 644.16 Newton 4-AAAAAAA 1-0 80.53 863,034 1.53 133,339 43,324 8,145 1,064 938.85 North Paulding 3-AAAAAAA 2-0 81.57 646,717 0.99 93,816 24,625 5,472 787 1,269.65 East Coweta 2-AAAAAAA 2-0 79.78 990,148 1.50 82,964 25,369 5,275 600 1,665.67 Marietta 3-AAAAAAA 0-1 79.98 502,157 0.71 53,169 11,118 2,017 262 3,815.79 North Gwinnett 8-AAAAAAA 0-2 76.55 929,146 1.55 126,419 27,786 2,982 242 4,131.23 South Forsyth 6-AAAAAAA 0-1 74.59 805,190 1.14 62,647 12,188 1,062 83 12,047.19 Pebblebrook 2-AAAAAAA 2-0 73.46 951,368 1.19 41,464 6,643 486 31 32,257.06 Mountain View 8-AAAAAAA 1-1 72.68 860,347 1.22 55,399 7,778 470 23 43,477.26 North Forsyth 6-AAAAAAA 1-1 72.28 687,890 0.87 28,786 4,408 325 20 49,999.00 Alpharetta 5-AAAAAAA 1-1 72.88 769,752 1.01 29,236 4,703 321 14 71,427.57 Newnan 2-AAAAAAA 0-1 70.68 920,478 1.07 27,032 3,166 174 10 99,999.00 Hillgrove 3-AAAAAAA 0-2 72.44 145,214 0.17 3,452 254 24 2 499,999.00 South Gwinnett 4-AAAAAAA 1-1 68.49 225,627 0.27 2,971 284 18 2 499,999.00 Denmark 6-AAAAAAA 1-1 67.35 350,571 0.39 3,833 311 17 1 999,999.00 Lambert 6-AAAAAAA 2-0 66.78 329,338 0.36 3,180 254 11 1 999,999.00 Gainesville 6-AAAAAAA 1-1 68.87 463,921 0.53 7,466 742 44 - - Forsyth Central 6-AAAAAAA 1-0 67.58 377,633 0.42 4,290 382 11 - - Etowah 5-AAAAAAA 0-1 65.20 239,639 0.27 1,512 128 3 - - Peachtree Ridge 8-AAAAAAA 0-1 61.16 210,961 0.23 1,202 45 - - - Campbell 2-AAAAAAA 1-0 55.10 141,467 0.14 147 3 - - - Duluth 7-AAAAAAA 0-0 52.26 714,329 0.73 115 1 - - - Woodstock 5-AAAAAAA 0-2 58.51 56,662 0.06 54 1 - - - Meadowcreek 7-AAAAAAA 1-1 52.49 704,819 0.72 115 - - - - Discovery 7-AAAAAAA 0-2 49.23 468,650 0.47 28 - - - - Dunwoody 7-AAAAAAA 1-1 41.41 111,800 0.11 - - - - - Berkmar 7-AAAAAAA 0-2 27.46 473 0.00 - - - - -

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAAAAAA Colquitt County 395,302 280,769 183,648 140,281 1,000,000 - 1-AAAAAAA Tift County 262,611 286,292 247,814 203,283 1,000,000 - 1-AAAAAAA Lowndes 171,718 215,155 282,261 330,866 1,000,000 - 1-AAAAAAA Camden County 170,369 217,784 286,277 325,570 1,000,000 - 2-AAAAAAA McEachern 476,260 326,179 140,472 53,628 996,539 3,461 2-AAAAAAA East Coweta 362,061 349,321 187,521 91,245 990,148 9,852 2-AAAAAAA Pebblebrook 108,431 202,683 366,131 274,123 951,368 48,632 2-AAAAAAA Newnan 52,909 118,413 289,981 459,175 920,478 79,522 2-AAAAAAA Campbell 339 3,404 15,895 121,829 141,467 858,533 3-AAAAAAA North Cobb 458,830 284,955 150,630 69,385 963,800 36,200 3-AAAAAAA Walton 325,728 302,394 197,756 106,421 932,299 67,701 3-AAAAAAA Harrison 118,219 201,297 273,987 216,310 809,813 190,187 3-AAAAAAA North Paulding 62,508 122,849 197,385 263,975 646,717 353,283 3-AAAAAAA Marietta 31,878 76,516 144,549 249,214 502,157 497,843 3-AAAAAAA Hillgrove 2,837 11,989 35,693 94,695 145,214 854,786 4-AAAAAAA Parkview 338,725 283,516 216,624 131,222 970,087 29,913 4-AAAAAAA Grayson 299,135 279,741 238,239 154,431 971,546 28,454 4-AAAAAAA Brookwood 269,083 281,409 261,110 158,104 969,706 30,294 4-AAAAAAA Newton 90,740 144,359 250,304 377,631 863,034 136,966 4-AAAAAAA South Gwinnett 2,317 10,975 33,723 178,612 225,627 774,373 5-AAAAAAA Roswell 409,301 303,834 199,983 73,876 986,994 13,006 5-AAAAAAA Milton 348,523 332,344 225,421 76,632 982,920 17,080 5-AAAAAAA Cherokee 209,969 279,969 333,645 140,450 964,033 35,967 5-AAAAAAA Alpharetta 30,068 72,070 195,095 472,519 769,752 230,248 5-AAAAAAA Etowah 2,002 10,646 38,564 188,427 239,639 760,361 5-AAAAAAA Woodstock 137 1,137 7,292 48,096 56,662 943,338 6-AAAAAAA West Forsyth 693,326 198,202 69,874 24,055 985,457 14,543 6-AAAAAAA South Forsyth 149,928 294,180 214,214 146,868 805,190 194,810 6-AAAAAAA North Forsyth 82,061 201,216 221,330 183,283 687,890 312,110 6-AAAAAAA Gainesville 26,401 102,457 151,979 183,084 463,921 536,079 6-AAAAAAA Forsyth Central 17,330 74,558 122,072 163,673 377,633 622,367 6-AAAAAAA Denmark 17,192 66,577 112,944 153,858 350,571 649,429 6-AAAAAAA Lambert 13,762 62,810 107,587 145,179 329,338 670,662 7-AAAAAAA Archer 514,393 475,783 9,529 261 999,966 34 7-AAAAAAA Norcross 484,969 505,194 9,532 268 999,963 37 7-AAAAAAA Meadowcreek 285 7,782 364,493 332,259 704,819 295,181 7-AAAAAAA Duluth 281 8,015 391,168 314,865 714,329 285,671 7-AAAAAAA Discovery 71 3,003 189,968 275,608 468,650 531,350 7-AAAAAAA Dunwoody 1 223 35,281 76,295 111,800 888,200 7-AAAAAAA Berkmar - - 29 444 473 999,527 8-AAAAAAA Mill Creek 797,447 195,887 6,142 519 999,995 5 8-AAAAAAA Collins Hill 198,162 721,640 73,091 6,658 999,551 449 8-AAAAAAA North Gwinnett 3,245 61,207 567,671 297,023 929,146 70,854 8-AAAAAAA Mountain View 1,136 20,100 315,191 523,920 860,347 139,653 8-AAAAAAA Peachtree Ridge 10 1,166 37,905 171,880 210,961 789,039

Class AAAAAA

Semifinal Final Buford Westlake Carrollton Westlake Rome Buford First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Carrollton Brunswick Lee County Westlake Houston County Carrollton Dacula Brunswick Lee County Johns Creek Allatoona Westlake Reg 1, #3 18 72.47 1-1 Houston County Reg 3, #2 45 51.20 0-1 Alcovy Reg 7, #4 21 71.00 2-0 River Ridge Reg 5, #1 5 86.48 2-0 Carrollton Reg 6, #3 22 70.87 0-0 Sprayberry Reg 8, #2 11 76.29 1-1 Dacula Reg 4, #4 29 65.70 0-2 Tucker Reg 2, #1 8 80.92 2-0 Brunswick Reg 3, #3 48 49.59 0-1 Lakeside (Evans) Reg 1, #2 4 87.66 2-0 Lee County Reg 5, #4 20 71.01 2-0 Douglas County Reg 7, #1 10 77.11 1-1 Johns Creek Reg 8, #3 26 67.13 0-1 Lanier Reg 6, #2 16 73.69 0-2 Allatoona Reg 2, #4 31 63.80 1-0 Statesboro Reg 4, #1 2 97.46 2-0 Westlake Kell Rome Buford Northside (Warner Robins) Hughes Kell Rome Evans Richmond Hill Buford Creekview Northside (Warner Robins) Reg 2, #3 24 68.27 0-1-1 Glynn Academy Reg 4, #2 12 75.85 1-1 Hughes Reg 8, #4 27 66.86 0-1 Shiloh Reg 6, #1 13 75.46 1-1 Kell Reg 7, #3 19 72.35 1-1 Sequoyah Reg 5, #2 7 83.40 1-0 Rome Reg 1, #4 Reg 3, #1 38 59.80 2-0 Evans Reg 4, #3 17 72.75 1-0 Lovejoy Reg 2, #2 14 75.21 0-1 Richmond Hill Reg 6, #4 28 65.94 2-0 Kennesaw Mountain Reg 8, #1 1 97.60 2-0 Buford Reg 5, #3 15 73.92 1-0 Alexander Reg 7, #2 9 77.92 1-0 Creekview Reg 3, #4 50 46.83 0-1 Grovetown Reg 1, #1 3 88.88 2-0 Northside (Warner Robins)

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Westlake 4-AAAAAA 2-0 97.46 999,976 4.40 951,597 795,813 664,223 409,768 1.44 Buford 8-AAAAAA 2-0 97.60 999,974 4.30 930,822 743,225 647,998 399,241 1.50 Northside (Warner Robins) 1-AAAAAA 2-0 88.88 1,000,000 3.27 819,077 272,399 180,176 64,025 14.62 Lee County 1-AAAAAA 2-0 87.66 1,000,000 3.18 790,081 244,251 149,619 47,937 19.86 Carrollton 5-AAAAAA 2-0 86.48 993,613 3.24 712,449 522,691 147,351 43,834 21.81 Rome 5-AAAAAA 1-0 83.40 980,275 2.84 597,929 393,925 85,031 19,317 50.77 Brunswick 2-AAAAAA 2-0 80.92 998,549 2.54 469,118 213,696 40,396 7,312 135.76 Creekview 7-AAAAAA 1-0 77.92 933,261 1.74 195,263 58,164 10,808 1,407 709.73 Hughes 4-AAAAAA 1-1 75.85 966,768 1.97 280,921 107,230 11,895 1,168 855.16 Kell 6-AAAAAA 1-1 75.46 974,361 2.00 259,076 100,131 10,834 1,125 887.89 Dacula 8-AAAAAA 1-1 76.29 947,543 1.92 251,506 80,002 10,255 1,113 897.47 Johns Creek 7-AAAAAA 1-1 77.11 924,905 1.68 180,187 53,946 8,885 1,091 915.59 Richmond Hill 2-AAAAAA 0-1 75.21 988,235 1.84 194,183 60,770 7,156 735 1,359.54 Allatoona 6-AAAAAA 0-2 73.69 953,582 1.75 175,544 57,352 5,285 465 2,149.54 Alexander 5-AAAAAA 1-0 73.92 767,033 1.30 124,113 42,883 3,884 369 2,709.03 Houston County 1-AAAAAA 1-1 72.47 1,000,000 2.22 231,082 60,718 4,415 325 3,075.92 Lovejoy 4-AAAAAA 1-0 72.75 914,905 1.54 142,087 41,657 3,517 278 3,596.12 Sequoyah 7-AAAAAA 1-1 72.35 761,835 1.14 88,128 27,101 2,027 133 7,517.80 Sprayberry 6-AAAAAA 0-0 70.87 892,562 1.42 102,209 26,543 1,795 124 8,063.52 River Ridge 7-AAAAAA 2-0 71.00 681,096 0.96 65,293 18,679 1,188 83 12,047.19 Douglas County 5-AAAAAA 2-0 71.01 611,619 0.91 56,834 15,073 1,029 66 15,150.52 Glynn Academy 2-AAAAAA 0-1-1 68.27 922,362 1.26 67,992 13,800 632 30 33,332.33 Lanier 8-AAAAAA 0-1 67.13 621,914 0.87 34,746 6,007 225 12 83,332.33 Dalton 5-AAAAAA 1-1 68.48 434,643 0.59 24,916 5,276 278 10 99,999.00 Riverwood 7-AAAAAA 1-0 67.56 419,605 0.52 23,930 5,754 214 8 124,999.00 Shiloh 8-AAAAAA 0-1 66.86 597,269 0.83 33,248 5,686 209 6 166,665.67 Tucker 4-AAAAAA 0-2 65.70 700,800 0.89 30,457 4,380 154 6 166,665.67 Kennesaw Mountain 6-AAAAAA 2-0 65.94 703,357 0.88 24,975 3,849 150 4 249,999.00 Statesboro 2-AAAAAA 1-0 63.80 781,171 0.90 18,717 2,501 75 3 333,332.33 Evans 3-AAAAAA 2-0 59.80 989,217 1.10 67,686 10,391 162 2 499,999.00 Winder-Barrow 8-AAAAAA 1-1 63.03 316,954 0.40 9,080 1,142 30 2 499,999.00 Cambridge 7-AAAAAA 0-0 64.90 272,457 0.32 10,050 1,899 45 1 999,999.00 Habersham Central 8-AAAAAA 1-1 61.64 266,125 0.32 5,836 619 14 - - North Atlanta 4-AAAAAA 2-0 60.98 416,332 0.48 7,183 587 14 - - Central Gwinnett 8-AAAAAA 1-1 61.57 250,221 0.30 5,376 586 14 - - Pope 6-AAAAAA 1-1 61.99 378,546 0.43 4,811 445 8 - - South Paulding 5-AAAAAA 1-1 63.24 153,904 0.18 2,755 317 8 - - Alcovy 3-AAAAAA 0-1 51.20 841,869 0.87 5,436 295 1 - - Lakeside (Evans) 3-AAAAAA 0-1 49.59 796,106 0.81 3,127 133 - - - Grovetown 3-AAAAAA 0-1 46.83 675,142 0.68 1,055 26 - - - Paulding County 5-AAAAAA 1-1 58.94 46,571 0.05 289 20 - - - South Effingham 2-AAAAAA 0-1 52.51 129,997 0.13 182 11 - - - Effingham County 2-AAAAAA 0-1 53.12 153,218 0.16 222 9 - - - Heritage (Conyers) 3-AAAAAA 0-2 43.27 422,141 0.42 234 8 - - - Wheeler 6-AAAAAA 0-2 53.48 43,700 0.04 62 7 - - - Lassiter 6-AAAAAA 0-2 52.73 37,484 0.04 30 1 - - - East Paulding 5-AAAAAA 0-2 54.92 12,342 0.01 28 1 - - - Centennial 7-AAAAAA 0-2 51.03 4,646 0.00 6 1 - - - Rockdale County 3-AAAAAA 0-2 40.35 275,525 0.28 50 - - - - Bradwell Institute 2-AAAAAA 0-1 45.65 26,468 0.03 11 - - - - South Cobb 6-AAAAAA 1-1 50.30 16,246 0.02 9 - - - - Chattahoochee 7-AAAAAA 0-2 49.33 2,195 0.00 2 - - - - Morrow 4-AAAAAA 0-2 35.75 1,219 0.00 - - - - - Osborne 6-AAAAAA 1-0 38.91 162 0.00 - - - - - Valdosta 1-AAAAAA 1-1 84.75 - - - - - - - Lakeside (Atlanta) 4-AAAAAA 2-0 42.73 - - - - - - -

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAAAAA Northside (Warner Robins) 505,736 422,504 71,760 - 1,000,000 - 1-AAAAAA Lee County 465,722 441,834 92,444 - 1,000,000 - 1-AAAAAA Houston County 28,542 135,662 835,796 - 1,000,000 - 1-AAAAAA Valdosta - - - - - 1,000,000 2-AAAAAA Brunswick 664,350 254,093 64,711 15,395 998,549 1,451 2-AAAAAA Richmond Hill 253,027 460,854 206,119 68,235 988,235 11,765 2-AAAAAA Glynn Academy 58,892 189,898 427,702 245,870 922,362 77,638 2-AAAAAA Statesboro 23,076 86,955 243,989 427,151 781,171 218,829 2-AAAAAA Effingham County 393 4,469 30,963 117,393 153,218 846,782 2-AAAAAA South Effingham 259 3,536 23,191 103,011 129,997 870,003 2-AAAAAA Bradwell Institute 3 195 3,325 22,945 26,468 973,532 3-AAAAAA Evans 682,719 208,619 72,803 25,076 989,217 10,783 3-AAAAAA Alcovy 141,698 281,051 248,819 170,301 841,869 158,131 3-AAAAAA Lakeside (Evans) 100,245 250,021 253,371 192,469 796,106 203,894 3-AAAAAA Grovetown 48,676 150,509 220,411 255,546 675,142 324,858 3-AAAAAA Heritage (Conyers) 19,886 73,337 126,160 202,758 422,141 577,859 3-AAAAAA Rockdale County 6,776 36,463 78,436 153,850 275,525 724,475 4-AAAAAA Westlake 941,833 54,730 2,962 451 999,976 24 4-AAAAAA Hughes 36,464 532,820 298,573 98,911 966,768 33,232 4-AAAAAA Lovejoy 18,494 296,199 403,000 197,212 914,905 85,095 4-AAAAAA Tucker 2,513 85,842 201,639 410,806 700,800 299,200 4-AAAAAA North Atlanta 696 30,406 93,700 291,530 416,332 583,668 4-AAAAAA Morrow - 3 126 1,090 1,219 998,781 4-AAAAAA Lakeside (Atlanta) - - - - - 1,000,000 5-AAAAAA Carrollton 575,239 310,602 85,459 22,313 993,613 6,387 5-AAAAAA Rome 349,569 417,463 160,803 52,440 980,275 19,725 5-AAAAAA Alexander 44,772 143,778 331,740 246,743 767,033 232,967 5-AAAAAA Douglas County 20,450 76,420 221,304 293,445 611,619 388,381 5-AAAAAA Dalton 8,968 42,209 145,266 238,200 434,643 565,357 5-AAAAAA South Paulding 903 7,983 42,903 102,115 153,904 846,096 5-AAAAAA Paulding County 95 1,381 10,475 34,620 46,571 953,429 5-AAAAAA East Paulding 4 164 2,050 10,124 12,342 987,658 6-AAAAAA Kell 445,341 287,606 168,913 72,501 974,361 25,639 6-AAAAAA Allatoona 295,610 308,955 234,640 114,377 953,582 46,418 6-AAAAAA Sprayberry 193,874 245,703 267,272 185,713 892,562 107,438 6-AAAAAA Kennesaw Mountain 51,413 113,067 212,445 326,432 703,357 296,643 6-AAAAAA Pope 13,117 41,026 99,081 225,322 378,546 621,454 6-AAAAAA Wheeler 349 1,833 8,136 33,382 43,700 956,300 6-AAAAAA Lassiter 241 1,407 7,006 28,830 37,484 962,516 6-AAAAAA South Cobb 55 403 2,498 13,290 16,246 983,754 6-AAAAAA Osborne - - 9 153 162 999,838 7-AAAAAA Creekview 378,445 280,407 176,903 97,506 933,261 66,739 7-AAAAAA Johns Creek 355,452 272,710 188,288 108,455 924,905 75,095 7-AAAAAA Sequoyah 128,801 191,594 232,693 208,747 761,835 238,165 7-AAAAAA River Ridge 95,697 152,533 203,152 229,714 681,096 318,904 7-AAAAAA Riverwood 29,437 67,206 120,867 202,095 419,605 580,395 7-AAAAAA Cambridge 12,150 35,387 76,954 147,966 272,457 727,543 7-AAAAAA Centennial 16 114 783 3,733 4,646 995,354 7-AAAAAA Chattahoochee 2 49 360 1,784 2,195 997,805 8-AAAAAA Buford 941,822 56,119 1,868 165 999,974 26 8-AAAAAA Dacula 51,281 607,569 205,197 83,496 947,543 52,457 8-AAAAAA Lanier 2,882 118,716 264,742 235,574 621,914 378,086 8-AAAAAA Shiloh 2,724 121,969 238,132 234,444 597,269 402,731 8-AAAAAA Winder-Barrow 670 40,731 110,762 164,791 316,954 683,046 8-AAAAAA Habersham Central 312 30,486 92,474 142,853 266,125 733,875 8-AAAAAA Central Gwinnett 309 24,410 86,825 138,677 250,221 749,779

Class AAAAA

Semifinal Final Warner Robins Cartersville Coffee Cartersville Creekside Warner Robins First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Coffee Starr's Mill Cartersville Jones County Coffee St. Pius X Eastside Starr's Mill Ware County Cartersville Loganville Jones County Reg 1, #3 4 87.01 1-0 Coffee Reg 3, #2 7 78.94 2-0 Woodward Academy Reg 7, #4 24 60.02 1-1 Cass Reg 5, #1 12 75.25 1-1 St. Pius X Reg 6, #3 36 53.14 0-2 Villa Rica Reg 8, #2 16 70.76 1-0 Eastside Reg 4, #4 18 64.31 1-1 Stockbridge Reg 2, #1 8 78.33 2-0 Starr's Mill Reg 3, #3 20 63.36 1-0 Jonesboro Reg 1, #2 3 88.66 2-0 Ware County Reg 5, #4 33 54.01 0-2 Lithonia Reg 7, #1 2 95.02 2-0 Cartersville Reg 8, #3 27 58.72 0-1 Loganville Reg 6, #2 31 56.10 0-2 New Manchester Reg 2, #4 22 61.44 0-1 Harris County Reg 4, #1 9 77.84 1-1 Jones County Dutchtown Creekside Clarke Central Warner Robins Dutchtown Chapel Hill Calhoun Creekside Griffin Clarke Central Blessed Trinity Warner Robins Reg 2, #3 23 61.25 1-1 Whitewater Reg 4, #2 11 75.62 1-1 Dutchtown Reg 8, #4 41 50.83 0-1 Greenbrier Reg 6, #1 29 56.67 0-2 Chapel Hill Reg 7, #3 10 75.76 1-1 Calhoun Reg 5, #2 17 67.39 2-0 Decatur Reg 1, #4 15 71.39 0-1 Veterans Reg 3, #1 6 80.27 1-0 Creekside Reg 4, #3 19 64.28 1-1 Ola Reg 2, #2 14 72.54 1-1 Griffin Reg 6, #4 34 53.76 0-1 Maynard Jackson Reg 8, #1 13 74.68 0-1 Clarke Central Reg 5, #3 26 58.78 0-2 Southwest DeKalb Reg 7, #2 5 81.80 1-1 Blessed Trinity Reg 3, #4 28 56.73 1-1 Banneker Reg 1, #1 1 101.09 2-0 Warner Robins

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Warner Robins 1-AAAAA 2-0 101.09 999,937 4.49 867,114 841,867 783,570 623,435 0.60 Cartersville 7-AAAAA 2-0 95.02 999,988 3.69 632,333 586,529 475,431 219,933 3.55 Ware County 1-AAAAA 2-0 88.66 994,576 3.07 529,983 446,618 236,759 65,906 14.17 Coffee 1-AAAAA 1-0 87.01 990,902 2.88 488,378 396,109 179,234 44,449 21.50 Blessed Trinity 7-AAAAA 1-1 81.80 997,741 2.38 237,357 171,585 61,446 11,480 86.11 Creekside 3-AAAAA 1-0 80.27 999,565 2.22 365,959 260,694 47,514 8,322 119.16 Jones County 4-AAAAA 1-1 77.84 994,979 2.84 760,121 193,411 43,911 5,790 171.71 Starr's Mill 2-AAAAA 2-0 78.33 996,299 2.71 631,263 199,714 42,395 5,742 173.16 Woodward Academy 3-AAAAA 2-0 78.94 999,250 2.08 320,482 217,526 35,131 5,488 181.22 Dutchtown 4-AAAAA 1-1 75.62 988,510 2.65 673,746 173,580 26,843 2,986 333.90 Calhoun 7-AAAAA 1-1 75.76 991,251 2.07 204,911 117,513 15,267 1,798 555.17 Clarke Central 8-AAAAA 0-1 74.68 998,538 2.56 527,024 72,348 17,598 1,719 580.73 St. Pius X 5-AAAAA 1-1 75.25 999,109 2.08 208,776 115,028 15,345 1,557 641.26 Griffin 2-AAAAA 1-1 72.54 973,365 2.09 391,493 68,604 9,063 746 1,339.48 Eastside 8-AAAAA 1-0 70.76 993,317 2.32 376,119 45,216 5,757 403 2,480.39 Veterans 1-AAAAA 0-1 71.39 739,359 1.04 70,099 31,037 2,187 153 6,534.95 Decatur 5-AAAAA 2-0 67.39 985,273 1.43 54,478 19,347 1,074 41 24,389.24 Ola 4-AAAAA 1-1 64.28 745,867 1.09 105,308 9,556 433 23 43,477.26 Stockbridge 4-AAAAA 1-1 64.31 733,726 1.07 102,091 9,301 414 19 52,630.58 Jonesboro 3-AAAAA 1-0 63.36 896,448 0.94 4,049 995 46 4 249,999.00 Whitewater 2-AAAAA 1-1 61.25 646,382 0.84 61,936 3,916 112 3 333,332.33 Loganville 8-AAAAA 0-1 58.72 888,686 1.57 92,610 3,736 137 1 999,999.00 Northgate 2-AAAAA 1-1 59.71 565,210 0.70 41,312 2,150 55 1 999,999.00 Wayne County 1-AAAAA 0-2 62.87 275,226 0.31 5,128 1,320 30 1 999,999.00 Harris County 2-AAAAA 0-1 61.44 636,600 0.83 61,788 3,926 122 - - Chapel Hill 6-AAAAA 0-2 56.67 896,805 1.31 49,128 2,388 45 - - New Manchester 6-AAAAA 0-2 56.10 886,522 1.28 44,507 2,073 23 - - Cass 7-AAAAA 1-1 60.02 724,290 0.87 6,931 1,184 19 - - Southwest DeKalb 5-AAAAA 0-2 58.78 831,008 0.90 2,625 443 14 - - Villa Rica 6-AAAAA 0-2 53.14 757,582 0.96 17,029 492 9 - - Maynard Jackson 6-AAAAA 0-1 53.76 769,401 0.99 19,424 589 6 - - Woodland (Stockbridge) 4-AAAAA 1-1 55.75 193,309 0.22 4,374 148 3 - - Union Grove 4-AAAAA 1-1 56.40 223,341 0.26 6,411 242 2 - - Jackson County 8-AAAAA 1-0 51.10 369,168 0.51 8,743 173 1 - - Apalachee 8-AAAAA 0-2 50.27 327,339 0.44 6,400 119 1 - - Hiram 7-AAAAA 0-2 53.69 262,051 0.29 549 53 1 - - Lithonia 5-AAAAA 0-2 54.01 589,539 0.61 401 48 1 - - Banneker 3-AAAAA 1-1 56.73 628,767 0.64 323 33 1 - - Greenbrier 8-AAAAA 0-1 50.83 361,163 0.50 8,171 163 - - - Lithia Springs 6-AAAAA 0-1 50.22 607,513 0.71 6,571 113 - - - Northside (Columbus) 2-AAAAA 1-0 52.64 143,575 0.16 2,696 64 - - - Eagle's Landing 4-AAAAA 1-1 52.86 96,918 0.11 1,177 35 - - - Northview 5-AAAAA 0-1 48.72 264,862 0.27 31 6 - - - Walnut Grove 8-AAAAA 0-2 37.39 61,041 0.07 231 3 - - - Stone Mountain 5-AAAAA 2-0 48.87 245,884 0.25 27 3 - - - Locust Grove 4-AAAAA 0-2 48.14 23,350 0.02 89 1 - - - Drew 3-AAAAA 0-0 47.14 88,092 0.09 2 1 - - - McIntosh 2-AAAAA 1-1 46.76 38,569 0.04 185 - - - - Mundy's Mill 3-AAAAA 0-1 52.50 287,943 0.29 56 - - - - Midtown 6-AAAAA 0-1 39.92 78,708 0.08 53 - - - - Woodland (Cartersville) 7-AAAAA 1-1 42.47 24,679 0.03 4 - - - - M.L. King 5-AAAAA 0-2 43.90 84,325 0.08 3 - - - - Tri-Cities 3-AAAAA 0-1 45.87 85,388 0.09 1 - - - - Forest Park 3-AAAAA 1-0 40.81 14,547 0.01 - - - - - North Springs 6-AAAAA 0-2 29.40 3,469 0.00 - - - - - Johnson (Gainesville) 8-AAAAA 0-1 29.81 748 0.00 - - - - - Chamblee 5-AAAAA 2-0 46.54 - - - - - - - Clarkston 5-AAAAA 1-0 33.50 - - - - - - - Cross Keys 5-AAAAA 0-1 -17.29 - - - - - - -

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAAAA Warner Robins 758,214 192,493 46,528 2,702 999,937 63 1-AAAAA Ware County 132,211 408,308 395,309 58,748 994,576 5,424 1-AAAAA Coffee 107,786 377,655 434,941 70,520 990,902 9,098 1-AAAAA Veterans 1,721 19,374 106,026 612,238 739,359 260,641 1-AAAAA Wayne County 68 2,170 17,196 255,792 275,226 724,774 2-AAAAA Starr's Mill 636,970 283,716 61,632 13,981 996,299 3,701 2-AAAAA Griffin 301,844 441,042 170,043 60,436 973,365 26,635 2-AAAAA Whitewater 23,950 99,384 256,382 266,666 646,382 353,618 2-AAAAA Harris County 23,617 96,467 244,967 271,549 636,600 363,400 2-AAAAA Northgate 12,949 71,640 216,524 264,097 565,210 434,790 2-AAAAA Northside (Columbus) 620 6,908 41,777 94,270 143,575 856,425 2-AAAAA McIntosh 50 843 8,675 29,001 38,569 961,431 3-AAAAA Creekside 503,739 439,578 51,712 4,536 999,565 435 3-AAAAA Woodward Academy 478,174 449,820 64,086 7,170 999,250 750 3-AAAAA Jonesboro 15,435 84,604 562,096 234,313 896,448 103,552 3-AAAAA Banneker 2,257 20,214 212,256 394,040 628,767 371,233 3-AAAAA Mundy's Mill 356 4,826 75,796 206,965 287,943 712,057 3-AAAAA Drew 28 549 16,881 70,634 88,092 911,908 3-AAAAA Tri-Cities 11 383 15,413 69,581 85,388 914,612 3-AAAAA Forest Park - 26 1,760 12,761 14,547 985,453 4-AAAAA Jones County 568,873 318,530 86,411 21,165 994,979 5,021 4-AAAAA Dutchtown 365,473 440,255 141,901 40,881 988,510 11,490 4-AAAAA Ola 32,597 108,950 322,125 282,195 745,867 254,133 4-AAAAA Stockbridge 29,769 107,199 299,612 297,146 733,726 266,274 4-AAAAA Union Grove 1,886 12,947 65,559 142,949 223,341 776,659 4-AAAAA Woodland (Stockbridge) 1,074 8,677 55,430 128,128 193,309 806,691 4-AAAAA Eagle's Landing 302 3,066 24,471 69,079 96,918 903,082 4-AAAAA Locust Grove 26 376 4,491 18,457 23,350 976,650 5-AAAAA St. Pius X 702,590 252,946 38,149 5,424 999,109 891 5-AAAAA Decatur 258,755 514,946 167,357 44,215 985,273 14,727 5-AAAAA Southwest DeKalb 29,274 147,520 414,401 239,813 831,008 168,992 5-AAAAA Lithonia 7,044 55,861 212,711 313,923 589,539 410,461 5-AAAAA Northview 1,296 14,708 76,508 172,350 264,862 735,138 5-AAAAA Stone Mountain 964 11,864 71,413 161,643 245,884 754,116 5-AAAAA M.L. King 77 2,155 19,461 62,632 84,325 915,675 5-AAAAA Chamblee - - - - - 1,000,000 5-AAAAA Clarkston - - - - - 1,000,000 5-AAAAA Cross Keys - - - - - 1,000,000 6-AAAAA Chapel Hill 310,853 251,394 195,934 138,624 896,805 103,195 6-AAAAA New Manchester 308,406 246,019 191,934 140,163 886,522 113,478 6-AAAAA Maynard Jackson 150,444 187,256 213,501 218,200 769,401 230,599 6-AAAAA Villa Rica 149,931 185,378 208,756 213,517 757,582 242,418 6-AAAAA Lithia Springs 78,352 123,182 170,720 235,259 607,513 392,487 6-AAAAA Midtown 2,005 6,686 18,594 51,423 78,708 921,292 6-AAAAA North Springs 9 85 561 2,814 3,469 996,531 7-AAAAA Cartersville 823,962 156,358 19,004 664 999,988 12 7-AAAAA Blessed Trinity 144,404 580,210 249,268 23,859 997,741 2,259 7-AAAAA Calhoun 31,101 250,834 627,859 81,457 991,251 8,749 7-AAAAA Cass 489 10,771 84,780 628,250 724,290 275,710 7-AAAAA Hiram 44 1,804 18,169 242,034 262,051 737,949 7-AAAAA Woodland (Cartersville) - 23 920 23,736 24,679 975,321 8-AAAAA Clarke Central 601,833 320,668 68,069 7,968 998,538 1,462 8-AAAAA Eastside 348,585 478,402 140,819 25,511 993,317 6,683 8-AAAAA Loganville 44,484 156,280 495,237 192,685 888,686 111,314 8-AAAAA Jackson County 2,229 17,036 100,550 249,353 369,168 630,832 8-AAAAA Greenbrier 1,491 14,011 97,285 248,376 361,163 638,837 8-AAAAA Apalachee 1,341 12,794 86,086 227,118 327,339 672,661 8-AAAAA Walnut Grove 37 808 11,896 48,300 61,041 938,959 8-AAAAA Johnson (Gainesville) - 1 58 689 748 999,252

Class AAAA

Semifinal Final Marist Flowery Branch Flowery Branch Cedartown Marist Jefferson First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Riverdale Flowery Branch Cedartown Perry New Hampstead Riverdale Flowery Branch Carver (Columbus) Cairo Cedartown Stephenson Perry Reg 1, #3 19 63.00 0-2 Thomas County Central Reg 3, #2 16 64.65 2-0 New Hampstead Reg 7, #4 33 55.32 0-0 Heritage (Ringgold) Reg 5, #1 14 65.59 1-0 Riverdale Reg 6, #3 15 65.54 0-2 Hapeville Charter Reg 8, #2 3 80.00 2-0 Flowery Branch Reg 4, #4 21 62.41 2-0 Howard Reg 2, #1 7 72.78 1-1 Carver (Columbus) Reg 3, #3 27 57.82 1-0 Jenkins Reg 1, #2 9 71.31 0-0 Cairo Reg 5, #4 41 47.17 0-1 Mount Zion (Jonesboro) Reg 7, #1 6 75.35 1-0 Cedartown Reg 8, #3 10 69.20 1-1 North Oconee Reg 6, #2 11 68.94 2-0 Stephenson Reg 2, #4 23 61.43 1-0 Hardaway Reg 4, #1 8 72.34 1-0 Perry Marist Benedictine Jefferson Bainbridge Baldwin Marist Pickens Benedictine Troup Jefferson Central (Carrollton) Bainbridge Reg 2, #3 18 63.20 2-0 LaGrange Reg 4, #2 12 68.41 1-0 Baldwin Reg 8, #4 22 61.44 0-1 Cedar Shoals Reg 6, #1 1 94.50 1-0 Marist Reg 7, #3 26 58.78 1-0 Pickens Reg 5, #2 35 52.21 1-1 Fayette County Reg 1, #4 30 56.77 0-1 Westover Reg 3, #1 5 76.00 0-1 Benedictine Reg 4, #3 17 63.79 0-1 West Laurens Reg 2, #2 13 66.61 1-1 Troup Reg 6, #4 28 57.34 2-0 Arabia Mountain Reg 8, #1 2 86.27 2-0 Jefferson Reg 5, #3 37 50.08 1-1 McDonough Reg 7, #2 20 62.93 1-0 Central (Carrollton) Reg 3, #4 36 50.81 0-1 Islands Reg 1, #1 4 77.96 0-1 Bainbridge

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Marist 6-AAAA 1-0 94.50 999,997 4.57 955,388 895,773 735,539 645,588 0.55 Jefferson 8-AAAA 2-0 86.27 999,485 3.92 876,082 734,861 350,752 193,284 4.17 Flowery Branch 8-AAAA 2-0 80.00 994,033 3.38 695,115 528,563 296,026 68,235 13.66 Bainbridge 1-AAAA 0-1 77.96 998,217 3.13 754,343 337,105 106,393 28,845 33.67 Cedartown 7-AAAA 1-0 75.35 998,703 3.12 622,965 361,391 166,184 23,178 42.14 Benedictine 3-AAAA 0-1 76.00 1,000,000 2.87 783,247 146,126 60,791 16,015 61.44 Carver (Columbus) 2-AAAA 1-1 72.78 998,764 2.21 239,810 153,689 62,732 7,011 141.63 Perry 4-AAAA 1-0 72.34 968,169 2.17 286,427 138,515 52,249 5,477 181.58 Cairo 1-AAAA 0-0 71.31 981,771 2.47 477,098 165,477 48,327 5,200 191.31 North Oconee 8-AAAA 1-1 69.20 917,514 1.69 223,214 92,541 23,868 1,779 561.11 Stephenson 6-AAAA 2-0 68.94 928,005 1.57 184,719 73,324 20,668 1,471 678.81 Riverdale 5-AAAA 1-0 65.59 997,796 2.24 374,537 81,021 21,612 1,072 931.84 Baldwin 4-AAAA 1-0 68.41 897,188 1.65 134,982 51,759 13,704 1,013 986.17 New Hampstead 3-AAAA 2-0 64.65 1,000,000 1.85 281,498 47,364 10,045 453 2,206.51 Troup 2-AAAA 1-1 66.61 975,875 1.62 86,727 33,742 7,441 427 2,340.92 Hapeville Charter 6-AAAA 0-2 65.54 838,365 1.16 83,530 26,855 5,600 279 3,583.23 Central (Carrollton) 7-AAAA 1-0 62.93 918,501 1.85 181,628 24,988 3,541 155 6,450.61 Thomas County Central 1-AAAA 0-2 63.00 863,051 1.44 170,945 26,439 4,306 153 6,534.95 West Laurens 4-AAAA 0-1 63.79 738,308 1.12 45,899 13,145 2,256 110 9,089.91 LaGrange 2-AAAA 2-0 63.20 939,824 1.38 49,687 13,571 2,138 95 10,525.32 Howard 4-AAAA 2-0 62.41 623,154 0.89 27,339 7,489 1,124 44 22,726.27 Hardaway 2-AAAA 1-0 61.43 905,151 1.25 37,545 8,146 1,076 28 35,713.29 Westside (Macon) 4-AAAA 1-0 61.12 551,169 0.76 19,109 4,926 634 22 45,453.55 Pickens 7-AAAA 1-0 58.78 785,288 1.37 91,225 7,110 647 16 62,499.00 Cedar Shoals 8-AAAA 0-1 61.44 556,035 0.65 21,084 4,623 590 16 62,499.00 Madison County 8-AAAA 1-0 60.11 515,411 0.59 15,146 3,007 352 10 99,999.00 Jenkins 3-AAAA 1-0 57.82 1,000,000 1.29 66,697 6,331 611 9 111,110.11 Monroe 1-AAAA 1-1 56.26 511,214 0.65 32,707 2,008 136 6 166,665.67 Heritage (Ringgold) 7-AAAA 0-0 55.32 629,056 0.97 42,931 2,204 163 2 499,999.00 Mays 6-AAAA 0-2 57.28 428,097 0.47 6,372 1,077 84 2 499,999.00 Arabia Mountain 6-AAAA 2-0 57.34 425,889 0.46 6,285 1,002 71 2 499,999.00 Westover 1-AAAA 0-1 56.77 532,538 0.68 36,365 2,236 165 1 999,999.00 Fayette County 5-AAAA 1-1 52.21 868,581 1.14 25,853 963 49 1 999,999.00 Spalding 4-AAAA 1-1 55.91 221,256 0.26 2,393 407 32 1 999,999.00 Northwest Whitfield 7-AAAA 1-1 52.59 472,745 0.67 20,431 722 29 - - Miller Grove 6-AAAA 1-1 43.32 375,449 0.40 2,785 332 21 - - McDonough 5-AAAA 1-1 50.08 813,074 1.00 14,506 435 20 - - Islands 3-AAAA 0-1 50.81 1,000,000 1.08 12,460 489 18 - - Mount Zion (Jonesboro) 5-AAAA 0-1 47.17 624,867 0.71 4,716 121 2 - - Ridgeland 7-AAAA 1-1 47.41 195,707 0.24 3,155 68 2 - - Dougherty 1-AAAA 1-0 47.49 113,209 0.12 1,261 25 1 - - Shaw 2-AAAA 0-1 42.42 34,197 0.04 29 3 1 - - Hampton 5-AAAA 0-1 42.66 336,458 0.36 702 11 - - - Spencer 2-AAAA 1-1 47.24 110,774 0.12 297 8 - - - Luella 5-AAAA 0-2 42.67 345,901 0.37 729 7 - - - Columbus 2-AAAA 0-2 42.54 35,393 0.04 31 1 - - - Chestatee 8-AAAA 0-1 42.24 9,860 0.01 3 - - - - East Hall 8-AAAA 0-1 40.99 7,662 0.01 2 - - - - North Clayton 5-AAAA 0-1 29.69 13,323 0.01 1 - - - - Druid Hills 6-AAAA 0-2 13.80 4,198 0.00 - - - - - Rutland 4-AAAA 0-1 35.56 756 0.00 - - - - - Kendrick 2-AAAA 0-2 22.14 17 0.00 - - - - - Jordan 2-AAAA 0-2 20.27 5 0.00 - - - - - Southeast Whitfield 7-AAAA 0-2 29.42 - - - - - - -

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAAA Bainbridge 659,765 275,925 52,948 9,579 998,217 1,783 1-AAAA Cairo 285,845 471,758 174,739 49,429 981,771 18,229 1-AAAA Thomas County Central 40,345 162,171 430,569 229,966 863,051 136,949 1-AAAA Monroe 7,371 43,659 153,433 306,751 511,214 488,786 1-AAAA Westover 6,494 42,981 161,673 321,390 532,538 467,462 1-AAAA Dougherty 180 3,506 26,638 82,885 113,209 886,791 2-AAAA Carver (Columbus) 598,731 261,143 100,007 38,883 998,764 1,236 2-AAAA Troup 218,771 337,371 261,914 157,819 975,875 24,125 2-AAAA LaGrange 109,902 226,434 319,337 284,151 939,824 60,176 2-AAAA Hardaway 72,384 170,170 292,186 370,411 905,151 94,849 2-AAAA Spencer 128 3,501 17,589 89,556 110,774 889,226 2-AAAA Columbus 45 700 4,579 30,069 35,393 964,607 2-AAAA Shaw 39 681 4,388 29,089 34,197 965,803 2-AAAA Kendrick - - - 17 17 999,983 2-AAAA Jordan - - - 5 5 999,995 3-AAAA Benedictine 810,447 164,234 21,451 3,868 1,000,000 - 3-AAAA New Hampstead 143,500 549,545 231,899 75,056 1,000,000 - 3-AAAA Jenkins 38,669 216,743 472,462 272,126 1,000,000 - 3-AAAA Islands 7,384 69,478 274,188 648,950 1,000,000 - 4-AAAA Perry 509,326 269,023 132,058 57,762 968,169 31,831 4-AAAA Baldwin 272,753 290,400 208,791 125,244 897,188 102,812 4-AAAA West Laurens 108,847 184,259 231,894 213,308 738,308 261,692 4-AAAA Howard 57,827 125,984 197,895 241,448 623,154 376,846 4-AAAA Westside (Macon) 44,085 104,558 168,347 234,179 551,169 448,831 4-AAAA Spalding 7,162 25,766 60,946 127,382 221,256 778,744 4-AAAA Rutland - 10 69 677 756 999,244 5-AAAA Riverdale 799,295 155,590 34,502 8,409 997,796 2,204 5-AAAA Fayette County 99,837 335,386 268,294 165,064 868,581 131,419 5-AAAA McDonough 66,106 268,682 275,817 202,469 813,074 186,926 5-AAAA Mount Zion (Jonesboro) 24,299 143,840 210,986 245,742 624,867 375,133 5-AAAA Hampton 5,399 49,122 103,618 178,319 336,458 663,542 5-AAAA Luella 5,055 46,937 104,370 189,539 345,901 654,099 5-AAAA North Clayton 9 443 2,413 10,458 13,323 986,677 6-AAAA Marist 963,843 34,647 1,364 143 999,997 3 6-AAAA Stephenson 24,155 509,080 279,618 115,152 928,005 71,995 6-AAAA Hapeville Charter 9,930 293,507 330,634 204,294 838,365 161,635 6-AAAA Arabia Mountain 701 55,318 122,455 247,415 425,889 574,111 6-AAAA Mays 656 57,338 125,168 244,935 428,097 571,903 6-AAAA Miller Grove 492 46,135 140,761 188,061 375,449 624,551 6-AAAA Druid Hills 223 3,975 - - 4,198 995,802 7-AAAA Cedartown 792,860 168,317 30,635 6,891 998,703 1,297 7-AAAA Central (Carrollton) 131,702 403,655 258,155 124,989 918,501 81,499 7-AAAA Pickens 50,789 224,704 286,810 222,985 785,288 214,712 7-AAAA Heritage (Ringgold) 15,989 113,608 218,373 281,086 629,056 370,944 7-AAAA Northwest Whitfield 7,614 72,211 152,149 240,771 472,745 527,255 7-AAAA Ridgeland 1,046 17,505 53,878 123,278 195,707 804,293 7-AAAA Southeast Whitfield - - - - - 1,000,000 8-AAAA Jefferson 708,553 250,401 35,865 4,666 999,485 515 8-AAAA Flowery Branch 255,737 544,352 166,245 27,699 994,033 5,967 8-AAAA North Oconee 30,855 160,736 520,047 205,876 917,514 82,486 8-AAAA Cedar Shoals 2,929 23,476 147,220 382,410 556,035 443,965 8-AAAA Madison County 1,926 21,000 128,779 363,706 515,411 484,589 8-AAAA Chestatee - 21 1,115 8,724 9,860 990,140 8-AAAA East Hall - 14 729 6,919 7,662 992,338

Class AAA

Semifinal Final Cedar Grove Oconee County Cedar Grove Appling County Sandy Creek Oconee County First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Cedar Grove Peach County Appling County Thomson Liberty County Cedar Grove Stephens County Peach County Appling County Westminster (Atlanta) Monroe Area Thomson Reg 1, #3 41 46.05 1-0 Tattnall County Reg 3, #2 36 50.56 0-1 Liberty County Reg 7, #4 26 54.65 2-0 Cherokee Bluff Reg 5, #1 1 91.52 1-0 Cedar Grove Reg 6, #3 21 58.66 0-0 North Murray Reg 8, #2 7 74.67 2-0 Stephens County Reg 4, #4 28 53.70 0-1 Morgan County Reg 2, #1 4 76.88 0-2 Peach County Reg 3, #3 33 51.66 1-0 Southeast Bulloch Reg 1, #2 5 76.65 2-0 Appling County Reg 5, #4 12 71.36 1-1 Westminster (Atlanta) Reg 7, #1 18 61.65 1-1 North Hall Reg 8, #3 13 69.95 2-0 Monroe Area Reg 6, #2 19 60.16 2-0 Adairsville Reg 2, #4 25 57.91 1-1 Jackson Reg 4, #1 9 72.74 2-0 Thomson Hart County Sandy Creek Oconee County Pierce County Burke County Hart County Sandy Creek Windsor Forest Crisp County Oconee County Greater Atlanta Christian Pierce County Reg 2, #3 17 63.01 2-0 Mary Persons Reg 4, #2 16 63.80 0-0 Burke County Reg 8, #4 10 72.58 2-0 Hart County Reg 6, #1 14 69.92 1-1 Rockmart Reg 7, #3 23 58.58 0-2 Dawson County Reg 5, #2 8 73.91 1-0 Sandy Creek Reg 1, #4 48 37.73 0-2 Brantley County Reg 3, #1 27 53.70 1-1 Windsor Forest Reg 4, #3 22 58.62 0-1 Richmond Academy Reg 2, #2 6 75.30 0-1 Crisp County Reg 6, #4 30 52.72 1-0 Sonoraville Reg 8, #1 2 78.38 2-0 Oconee County Reg 5, #3 11 71.97 0-2 Greater Atlanta Christian Reg 7, #2 20 59.97 0-2 White County Reg 3, #4 47 37.84 0-0 Beach Reg 1, #1 3 77.71 1-1 Pierce County

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Cedar Grove 5-AAA 1-0 91.52 999,415 4.64 982,782 878,814 787,379 697,937 0.43 Pierce County 1-AAA 1-1 77.71 999,994 3.38 734,306 454,173 204,267 61,331 15.30 Oconee County 8-AAA 2-0 78.38 994,461 3.00 615,279 304,918 169,408 52,221 18.15 Appling County 1-AAA 2-0 76.65 999,983 3.27 709,639 425,380 159,470 47,212 20.18 Peach County 2-AAA 0-2 76.88 995,781 2.75 544,112 185,664 105,899 31,638 30.61 Crisp County 2-AAA 0-1 75.30 993,660 2.61 478,476 168,360 87,940 21,200 46.17 Stephens County 8-AAA 2-0 74.67 985,010 2.60 491,285 202,443 81,525 19,115 51.31 Sandy Creek 5-AAA 1-0 73.91 871,176 2.47 479,380 258,927 103,184 18,680 52.53 Thomson 4-AAA 2-0 72.74 997,863 2.51 445,277 207,175 44,394 11,672 84.68 Hart County 8-AAA 2-0 72.58 966,271 2.35 413,435 157,455 50,434 9,719 101.89 Greater Atlanta Christian 5-AAA 0-2 71.97 818,925 2.13 380,166 183,757 61,144 9,197 107.73 Monroe Area 8-AAA 2-0 69.95 955,585 2.22 376,014 138,624 39,549 6,958 142.72 Westminster (Atlanta) 5-AAA 1-1 71.36 782,826 1.96 331,073 152,837 47,438 6,851 144.96 Rockmart 6-AAA 1-1 69.92 996,749 1.88 275,567 126,403 37,281 4,665 213.36 Carver (Atlanta) 5-AAA 0-1 67.31 497,941 1.03 123,804 42,778 8,373 901 1,108.88 Burke County 4-AAA 0-0 63.80 960,655 1.57 123,759 32,988 4,659 333 3,002.00 Mary Persons 2-AAA 2-0 63.01 794,121 1.27 88,709 19,824 2,851 163 6,133.97 North Hall 7-AAA 1-1 61.65 951,430 1.23 52,542 11,753 1,273 81 12,344.68 Adairsville 6-AAA 2-0 60.16 906,795 1.09 36,369 5,949 559 31 32,257.06 White County 7-AAA 0-2 59.97 923,778 1.13 40,993 7,781 711 29 34,481.76 Dawson County 7-AAA 0-2 58.58 892,624 1.05 33,510 5,638 472 15 66,665.67 North Murray 6-AAA 0-0 58.66 872,457 1.01 24,098 3,206 279 14 71,427.57 Richmond Academy 4-AAA 0-1 58.62 849,310 1.07 30,019 4,716 422 11 90,908.09 Windsor Forest 3-AAA 1-1 53.70 992,366 1.68 51,701 6,224 348 8 124,999.00 Upson-Lee 2-AAA 0-1 58.41 485,574 0.64 20,988 3,139 220 8 124,999.00 Jackson 2-AAA 1-1 57.91 474,812 0.62 18,796 2,694 172 4 249,999.00 Cherokee Bluff 7-AAA 2-0 54.65 754,535 0.82 14,882 1,646 82 3 333,332.33 Southeast Bulloch 3-AAA 1-0 51.66 987,299 1.54 31,712 3,053 139 1 999,999.00 West Hall 7-AAA 2-0 50.32 450,895 0.47 3,767 253 8 1 999,999.00 Sonoraville 6-AAA 1-0 52.72 492,232 0.52 2,735 164 7 1 999,999.00 Liberty County 3-AAA 0-1 50.56 982,328 1.45 22,802 1,869 64 - - Morgan County 4-AAA 0-1 53.70 590,168 0.66 6,067 560 24 - - Franklin County 8-AAA 1-0 51.88 96,923 0.11 2,147 203 8 - - Tattnall County 1-AAA 1-0 46.05 923,662 1.21 4,905 159 5 - - Central (Macon) 2-AAA 0-2 52.85 154,204 0.18 2,042 157 4 - - Harlem 4-AAA 1-1 51.24 426,827 0.46 2,084 139 2 - - Sumter County 2-AAA 0-1 50.68 97,132 0.11 758 47 2 - - Coahulla Creek 6-AAA 2-0 50.38 360,176 0.38 1,103 42 2 - - Salem 5-AAA 2-0 52.40 20,074 0.03 395 33 2 - - Ringgold 6-AAA 1-0 49.36 280,827 0.29 667 19 - - - Brantley County 1-AAA 0-2 37.73 609,103 0.69 833 16 - - - Douglass 5-AAA 0-1 50.34 9,326 0.01 132 8 - - - Hephzibah 4-AAA 0-1 45.91 169,626 0.17 170 6 - - - Long County 1-AAA 1-1 36.36 467,258 0.52 481 3 - - - Beach 3-AAA 0-0 37.84 640,455 0.66 170 2 - - - LaFayette 6-AAA 0-1 43.95 67,776 0.07 34 1 - - - Johnson (Savannah) 3-AAA 0-1 33.23 322,142 0.33 17 - - - - Gilmer 7-AAA 0-1 36.41 25,976 0.03 7 - - - - Pike County 2-AAA 0-1 40.79 4,716 0.00 4 - - - - Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe 6-AAA 0-1 37.31 6,368 0.01 2 - - - - East Jackson 8-AAA 0-2 36.17 1,750 0.00 2 - - - - Murray County 6-AAA 1-0 39.82 16,620 0.02 1 - - - - Cross Creek 4-AAA 0-2 33.39 5,551 0.01 1 - - - - Redan 5-AAA 1-0 41.29 317 0.00 1 - - - - Savannah 3-AAA 0-0 25.71 69,727 0.07 - - - - - Groves 3-AAA 0-1 15.88 5,683 0.01 - - - - - Lumpkin County 7-AAA 0-2 26.04 762 0.00 - - - - - East Forsyth 7-AAA 0-2 26.42 - - - - - - -

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAA Pierce County 565,059 428,959 5,867 109 999,994 6 1-AAA Appling County 434,499 556,469 8,830 185 999,983 17 1-AAA Tattnall County 387 11,824 692,106 219,345 923,662 76,338 1-AAA Brantley County 30 1,584 171,985 435,504 609,103 390,897 1-AAA Long County 25 1,164 121,212 344,857 467,258 532,742 2-AAA Peach County 550,236 345,725 83,211 16,609 995,781 4,219 2-AAA Crisp County 399,758 452,501 117,737 23,664 993,660 6,340 2-AAA Mary Persons 37,774 127,958 394,121 234,268 794,121 205,879 2-AAA Upson-Lee 6,608 35,779 170,019 273,168 485,574 514,426 2-AAA Jackson 4,924 30,463 165,343 274,082 474,812 525,188 2-AAA Central (Macon) 498 5,072 43,499 105,135 154,204 845,796 2-AAA Sumter County 202 2,491 25,408 69,031 97,132 902,868 2-AAA Pike County - 11 662 4,043 4,716 995,284 3-AAA Windsor Forest 420,681 319,019 208,292 44,374 992,366 7,634 3-AAA Southeast Bulloch 315,534 319,148 284,377 68,240 987,299 12,701 3-AAA Liberty County 251,268 317,235 331,978 81,847 982,328 17,672 3-AAA Beach 10,493 33,816 123,470 472,676 640,455 359,545 3-AAA Johnson (Savannah) 1,934 9,992 45,735 264,481 322,142 677,858 3-AAA Savannah 90 782 5,939 62,916 69,727 930,273 3-AAA Groves - 8 209 5,466 5,683 994,317 4-AAA Thomson 748,512 195,865 43,438 10,048 997,863 2,137 4-AAA Burke County 175,320 460,363 236,002 88,970 960,655 39,345 4-AAA Richmond Academy 51,919 205,247 359,895 232,249 849,310 150,690 4-AAA Morgan County 17,067 87,954 195,232 289,915 590,168 409,832 4-AAA Harlem 6,528 41,590 124,334 254,375 426,827 573,173 4-AAA Hephzibah 651 8,928 40,478 119,569 169,626 830,374 4-AAA Cross Creek 3 53 621 4,874 5,551 994,449 5-AAA Cedar Grove 865,912 112,835 16,418 4,250 999,415 585 5-AAA Sandy Creek 58,918 317,826 285,234 209,198 871,176 128,824 5-AAA Greater Atlanta Christian 35,834 266,457 278,618 238,016 818,925 181,075 5-AAA Westminster (Atlanta) 32,101 219,631 265,646 265,448 782,826 217,174 5-AAA Carver (Atlanta) 7,223 82,352 148,565 259,801 497,941 502,059 5-AAA Salem 9 667 3,898 15,500 20,074 979,926 5-AAA Douglass 3 231 1,603 7,489 9,326 990,674 5-AAA Redan - 1 18 298 317 999,683 6-AAA Rockmart 753,578 181,239 49,927 12,005 996,749 3,251 6-AAA Adairsville 125,868 355,987 285,423 139,517 906,795 93,205 6-AAA North Murray 95,197 311,507 302,681 163,072 872,457 127,543 6-AAA Sonoraville 14,934 72,658 153,698 250,942 492,232 507,768 6-AAA Coahulla Creek 6,347 45,107 108,252 200,470 360,176 639,824 6-AAA Ringgold 3,699 28,779 79,847 168,502 280,827 719,173 6-AAA LaFayette 343 3,991 16,001 47,441 67,776 932,224 6-AAA Murray County 30 595 3,167 12,828 16,620 983,380 6-AAA Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe 4 137 1,004 5,223 6,368 993,632 7-AAA North Hall 390,892 273,001 183,421 104,116 951,430 48,570 7-AAA White County 281,377 277,252 223,385 141,764 923,778 76,222 7-AAA Dawson County 214,059 239,993 247,863 190,709 892,624 107,376 7-AAA Cherokee Bluff 86,135 145,365 224,197 298,838 754,535 245,465 7-AAA West Hall 27,434 63,573 116,736 243,152 450,895 549,105 7-AAA Gilmer 103 813 4,325 20,735 25,976 974,024 7-AAA Lumpkin County - 3 73 686 762 999,238 7-AAA East Forsyth - - - - - 1,000,000 8-AAA Oconee County 432,314 290,862 170,630 100,655 994,461 5,539 8-AAA Stephens County 265,678 282,587 248,853 187,892 985,010 14,990 8-AAA Hart County 178,095 229,050 277,518 281,608 966,271 33,729 8-AAA Monroe Area 123,684 195,152 293,900 342,849 955,585 44,415 8-AAA Franklin County 229 2,346 9,030 85,318 96,923 903,077 8-AAA East Jackson - 3 69 1,678 1,750 998,250

Class AA

Semifinal Final Fitzgerald Callaway Callaway Thomasville Dodge County Fitzgerald First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Callaway Jeff Davis Thomasville Pace Academy Northeast Callaway Elbert County Jeff Davis Thomasville Fannin County Pace Academy Jefferson County Reg 1, #3 19 58.73 1-1 Early County Reg 3, #2 6 74.26 2-0 Northeast Reg 7, #4 36 45.51 0-1 Chattooga Reg 5, #1 2 80.39 2-0 Callaway Reg 6, #3 21 56.25 1-0 Washington Reg 8, #2 23 55.95 0-1 Elbert County Reg 4, #4 35 46.54 1-0 Westside (Augusta) Reg 2, #1 14 60.48 1-0 Jeff Davis Reg 3, #3 8 67.54 2-0 Bleckley County Reg 1, #2 3 77.49 2-0 Thomasville Reg 5, #4 20 58.30 1-1 Haralson County Reg 7, #1 13 61.04 1-0 Fannin County Reg 8, #3 28 52.15 0-1 Union County Reg 6, #2 11 62.22 0-1 Pace Academy Reg 2, #4 22 56.05 0-1 Toombs County Reg 4, #1 16 59.65 0-2 Jefferson County Lovett Dodge County Rabun County Fitzgerald Swainsboro Lovett Heard County Dodge County Vidalia Rabun County Bremen Fitzgerald Reg 2, #3 15 60.20 1-1 Swainsboro Reg 4, #2 24 55.27 1-0 Putnam County Reg 8, #4 40 39.94 0-1 Banks County Reg 6, #1 7 70.24 1-1 Lovett Reg 7, #3 34 47.00 1-1 Model Reg 5, #2 10 64.10 2-0 Heard County Reg 1, #4 17 59.35 0-1 Cook Reg 3, #1 5 74.96 2-0 Dodge County Reg 4, #3 31 49.74 1-1 Laney Reg 2, #2 12 61.58 0-0 Vidalia Reg 6, #4 27 52.47 0-1 South Atlanta Reg 8, #1 4 77.07 1-1 Rabun County Reg 5, #3 18 59.34 1-1 Bremen Reg 7, #2 26 53.07 0-2 Pepperell Reg 3, #4 9 64.53 0-0 Washington County Reg 1, #1 1 80.62 1-0 Fitzgerald

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Callaway 5-AA 2-0 80.39 999,726 3.88 745,830 679,053 463,652 287,185 2.48 Fitzgerald 1-AA 1-0 80.62 999,325 3.64 788,499 595,256 408,235 251,012 2.98 Thomasville 1-AA 2-0 77.49 997,738 3.25 677,648 514,372 289,910 141,279 6.08 Rabun County 8-AA 1-1 77.07 999,993 3.56 876,498 438,805 286,817 136,615 6.32 Dodge County 3-AA 2-0 74.96 994,369 2.88 520,560 400,819 181,097 76,253 12.11 Northeast 3-AA 2-0 74.26 989,828 2.68 465,065 351,025 151,393 60,743 15.46 Lovett 6-AA 1-1 70.24 997,953 3.16 779,069 336,282 100,409 28,764 33.77 Bleckley County 3-AA 2-0 67.54 935,074 1.62 185,791 105,979 28,094 6,449 154.06 Heard County 5-AA 2-0 64.10 945,613 2.00 181,815 80,396 15,587 2,407 414.45 Pace Academy 6-AA 0-1 62.22 968,650 2.24 445,563 93,318 14,910 2,100 475.19 Washington County 3-AA 0-0 64.53 878,917 1.28 107,917 50,121 10,413 1,794 556.41 Vidalia 2-AA 0-0 61.58 982,849 2.09 309,298 50,472 9,357 1,268 787.64 Fannin County 7-AA 1-0 61.04 995,241 1.74 94,772 44,670 7,024 883 1,131.50 Jeff Davis 2-AA 1-0 60.48 974,305 2.01 280,474 40,874 7,096 817 1,222.99 Swainsboro 2-AA 1-1 60.20 974,558 1.98 265,486 37,978 6,165 703 1,421.48 Jefferson County 4-AA 0-2 59.65 998,746 1.85 238,077 42,219 5,646 594 1,682.50 Bremen 5-AA 1-1 59.34 844,766 1.50 73,848 23,325 2,895 267 3,744.32 Haralson County 5-AA 1-1 58.30 842,946 1.44 59,920 17,321 1,907 166 6,023.10 Cook 1-AA 0-1 59.35 745,222 0.91 33,461 12,280 1,384 146 6,848.32 Elbert County 8-AA 0-1 55.95 991,181 1.63 179,395 15,039 1,800 117 8,546.01 Early County 1-AA 1-1 58.73 730,615 0.88 29,346 10,116 1,095 112 8,927.57 Washington 6-AA 1-0 56.25 852,123 1.41 160,238 16,084 1,596 104 9,614.38 Toombs County 2-AA 0-1 56.05 930,768 1.60 145,318 14,710 1,412 98 10,203.08 Putnam County 4-AA 1-0 55.27 993,587 1.51 105,085 11,801 986 73 13,697.63 Union County 8-AA 0-1 52.15 973,999 1.34 85,186 5,182 373 17 58,822.53 South Atlanta 6-AA 0-1 52.47 680,627 0.92 57,049 3,602 243 15 66,665.67 Pepperell 7-AA 0-2 53.07 932,610 1.22 17,059 3,199 222 9 111,110.11 Laney 4-AA 1-1 49.74 966,162 1.21 33,769 1,636 89 4 249,999.00 Worth County 1-AA 1-1 53.22 360,359 0.39 5,058 1,037 56 4 249,999.00 Temple 5-AA 0-1 50.00 366,949 0.49 5,044 784 38 1 999,999.00 Berrien 1-AA 1-0 48.43 166,741 0.17 877 101 8 1 999,999.00 Columbia 6-AA 0-1 49.17 444,595 0.54 17,426 759 34 - - Lamar County 3-AA 2-0 51.84 178,905 0.19 1,759 236 23 - - Westside (Augusta) 4-AA 1-0 46.54 918,785 1.08 18,368 544 21 - - Model 7-AA 1-1 47.00 719,779 0.80 2,775 285 7 - - Chattooga 7-AA 0-1 45.51 674,616 0.74 1,904 174 4 - - Dade County 7-AA 2-0 44.12 569,992 0.61 1,019 84 2 - - Banks County 8-AA 0-1 39.94 692,066 0.72 2,578 43 - - - East Laurens 2-AA 1-1 39.67 93,573 0.10 655 14 - - - Bacon County 2-AA 0-2 35.64 43,947 0.05 115 2 - - - Riverside Military Academy 8-AA 0-0 33.46 342,761 0.35 225 1 - - - Therrell 6-AA 0-1 37.16 28,411 0.03 62 1 - - - KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 6-AA 0-1 36.84 26,367 0.03 29 1 - - - Oglethorpe County 4-AA 0-0 28.98 49,304 0.05 27 - - - - Southwest 3-AA 0-1 42.42 14,951 0.02 14 - - - - Coosa 7-AA 0-1 34.59 88,110 0.09 12 - - - - Jasper County 3-AA 0-1 40.32 7,956 0.01 7 - - - - Butler 4-AA 0-1 27.59 35,264 0.04 5 - - - - Glenn Hills 4-AA 0-0 26.83 26,384 0.03 3 - - - - Josey 4-AA 0-0 24.04 11,768 0.01 1 - - - - Towers 6-AA 0-1 28.29 1,260 0.00 1 - - - - Gordon Central 7-AA 0-2 28.95 19,652 0.02 - - - - - McNair 6-AA 0-1 18.15 14 0.00 - - - - -

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AA Fitzgerald 624,549 336,067 34,518 4,191 999,325 675 1-AA Thomasville 359,169 544,758 81,999 11,812 997,738 2,262 1-AA Cook 8,995 56,687 357,994 321,546 745,222 254,778 1-AA Early County 6,379 49,652 353,209 321,375 730,615 269,385 1-AA Worth County 806 10,508 123,860 225,185 360,359 639,641 1-AA Berrien 102 2,328 48,420 115,891 166,741 833,259 2-AA Vidalia 303,184 275,950 235,794 167,921 982,849 17,151 2-AA Jeff Davis 298,281 270,333 231,581 174,110 974,305 25,695 2-AA Swainsboro 274,295 274,021 248,588 177,654 974,558 25,442 2-AA Toombs County 123,543 175,485 267,919 363,821 930,768 69,232 2-AA East Laurens 590 3,309 11,855 77,819 93,573 906,427 2-AA Bacon County 107 902 4,263 38,675 43,947 956,053 3-AA Dodge County 459,968 331,328 146,703 56,370 994,369 5,631 3-AA Northeast 374,728 335,174 191,800 88,126 989,828 10,172 3-AA Bleckley County 107,262 197,194 341,308 289,310 935,074 64,926 3-AA Washington County 57,208 129,940 288,991 402,778 878,917 121,083 3-AA Lamar County 826 6,175 29,258 142,646 178,905 821,095 3-AA Southwest 7 140 1,303 13,501 14,951 985,049 3-AA Jasper County 1 49 637 7,269 7,956 992,044 4-AA Jefferson County 587,655 275,635 99,138 36,318 998,746 1,254 4-AA Putnam County 273,570 393,422 222,398 104,197 993,587 6,413 4-AA Laney 84,012 192,378 368,772 321,000 966,162 33,838 4-AA Westside (Augusta) 54,684 137,334 297,805 428,962 918,785 81,215 4-AA Oglethorpe County 37 623 5,330 43,314 49,304 950,696 4-AA Butler 28 353 3,301 31,582 35,264 964,736 4-AA Glenn Hills 11 202 2,360 23,811 26,384 973,616 4-AA Josey 3 53 896 10,816 11,768 988,232 5-AA Callaway 857,080 124,397 14,642 3,607 999,726 274 5-AA Heard County 89,458 443,244 276,578 136,333 945,613 54,387 5-AA Bremen 30,492 217,010 307,182 290,082 844,766 155,234 5-AA Haralson County 21,330 180,914 316,983 323,719 842,946 157,054 5-AA Temple 1,640 34,435 84,615 246,259 366,949 633,051 6-AA Lovett 690,852 240,627 54,092 12,382 997,953 2,047 6-AA Pace Academy 230,574 427,665 222,284 88,127 968,650 31,350 6-AA Washington 52,941 195,968 355,173 248,041 852,123 147,877 6-AA South Atlanta 19,853 93,309 229,943 337,522 680,627 319,373 6-AA Columbia 5,746 41,462 129,227 268,160 444,595 555,405 6-AA Therrell 22 504 4,762 23,123 28,411 971,589 6-AA KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 12 457 4,409 21,489 26,367 973,633 6-AA Towers - 8 110 1,142 1,260 998,740 6-AA McNair - - - 14 14 999,986 7-AA Fannin County 717,108 206,130 55,564 16,439 995,241 4,759 7-AA Pepperell 181,181 401,658 233,117 116,654 932,610 67,390 7-AA Model 47,950 149,787 255,986 266,056 719,779 280,221 7-AA Chattooga 32,576 138,465 239,569 264,006 674,616 325,384 7-AA Dade County 20,632 98,496 189,724 261,140 569,992 430,008 7-AA Coosa 519 4,923 22,320 60,348 88,110 911,890 7-AA Gordon Central 34 541 3,720 15,357 19,652 980,348 8-AA Rabun County 936,170 59,463 4,055 305 999,993 7 8-AA Elbert County 41,890 585,435 310,534 53,322 991,181 8,819 8-AA Union County 20,990 315,967 521,184 115,858 973,999 26,001 8-AA Banks County 895 32,267 124,585 534,319 692,066 307,934 8-AA Riverside Military Academy 55 6,868 39,642 296,196 342,761 657,239

Class A Public

Semifinal Final Irwin County Brooks County Irwin County Dublin Metter Brooks County First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Macon County Irwin County Mitchell County Dublin McIntosh County Academy Macon County Washington-Wilkes Irwin County Mitchell County Chattahoochee County Lincoln County Dublin Reg 1, #3 29 46.86 2-0 Terrell County Reg 3, #2 10 57.55 0-1-1 McIntosh County Academy Reg 7, #4 41 38.69 2-0 Georgia Military College Reg 5, #1 6 63.76 2-0 Macon County Reg 6, #3 26 47.75 2-0 Mount Zion (Carroll) Reg 8, #2 20 51.98 0-1 Washington-Wilkes Reg 4, #4 24 48.67 1-1 Dooly County Reg 2, #1 1 76.91 0-1 Irwin County Reg 3, #3 15 55.24 1-1 Emanuel County Institute Reg 1, #2 11 56.69 1-1 Mitchell County Reg 5, #4 16 53.42 2-0 Chattahoochee County Reg 7, #1 27 47.65 0-0 Hancock Central Reg 8, #3 18 52.55 1-0 Lincoln County Reg 6, #2 31 46.81 1-0 Trion Reg 2, #4 14 55.46 0-1 Turner County Reg 4, #1 4 65.22 0-1 Dublin Clinch County Metter Brooks County Pelham Clinch County Bowdon Manchester Metter Brooks County Commerce Schley County Pelham Reg 2, #3 7 61.69 0-2 Clinch County Reg 4, #2 9 58.46 0-1 Wilcox County Reg 8, #4 23 48.68 2-0 Social Circle Reg 6, #1 8 59.50 2-0 Bowdon Reg 7, #3 45 35.28 1-0 Wilkinson County Reg 5, #2 13 56.37 1-0 Manchester Reg 1, #4 46 34.64 0-2 Miller County Reg 3, #1 5 64.96 2-0 Metter Reg 4, #3 22 50.93 1-0 Johnson County Reg 2, #2 2 74.98 0-1 Brooks County Reg 6, #4 34 44.42 1-1 Gordon Lee Reg 8, #1 12 56.39 1-1 Commerce Reg 5, #3 17 52.89 1-0 Schley County Reg 7, #2 28 47.13 1-1 Warren County Reg 3, #4 32 46.49 0-0 Screven County Reg 1, #1 3 65.74 2-0 Pelham

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Irwin County 2-A Public 0-1 76.91 998,360 4.37 921,359 795,956 689,459 466,622 1.14 Brooks County 2-A Public 0-1 74.98 996,869 4.17 887,892 732,086 605,647 339,832 1.94 Pelham 1-A Public 2-0 65.74 999,983 3.12 767,552 299,312 155,693 50,152 18.94 Dublin 4-A Public 0-1 65.22 994,934 2.85 587,795 433,328 127,289 41,734 22.96 Metter 3-A Public 2-0 64.96 996,977 3.15 697,586 384,902 135,158 41,629 23.02 Macon County 5-A Public 2-0 63.76 986,045 2.82 615,986 189,728 88,441 25,981 37.49 Clinch County 2-A Public 0-2 61.69 843,570 1.89 341,269 175,445 40,671 9,304 106.48 Bowdon 6-A Public 2-0 59.50 995,830 2.31 347,523 168,785 34,057 6,636 149.69 Wilcox County 4-A Public 0-1 58.46 950,873 1.72 243,347 116,762 20,827 3,699 269.34 McIntosh County Academy 3-A Public 0-1-1 57.55 963,039 2.13 360,329 106,362 21,261 3,620 275.24 Mitchell County 1-A Public 1-1 56.69 996,457 2.12 384,027 134,381 18,608 2,962 336.61 Manchester 5-A Public 1-0 56.37 878,350 1.99 278,965 72,915 13,494 2,041 488.96 Commerce 8-A Public 1-1 56.39 993,694 1.96 135,711 52,666 11,571 1,683 593.18 Emanuel County Institute 3-A Public 1-1 55.24 925,202 1.79 262,464 68,938 10,297 1,393 716.88 Turner County 2-A Public 0-1 55.46 548,449 0.89 102,502 39,931 4,779 644 1,551.80 Chattahoochee County 5-A Public 2-0 53.42 748,696 1.54 174,252 38,328 4,943 556 1,797.56 Schley County 5-A Public 1-0 52.89 717,929 1.45 156,876 32,894 3,989 385 2,596.40 Lincoln County 8-A Public 1-0 52.55 980,217 1.71 91,850 28,979 3,714 346 2,889.17 Washington-Wilkes 8-A Public 0-1 51.98 979,424 1.68 84,477 25,711 3,037 313 3,193.89 Atkinson County 2-A Public 1-0 52.15 318,343 0.45 36,319 11,788 951 73 13,697.63 Johnson County 4-A Public 1-0 50.93 646,383 0.76 29,398 7,234 810 70 14,284.71 Charlton County 2-A Public 1-0 51.34 281,778 0.39 28,654 8,450 614 67 14,924.37 Social Circle 8-A Public 2-0 48.68 947,708 1.43 52,603 12,213 931 51 19,606.84 Mount Zion (Carroll) 6-A Public 2-0 47.75 866,044 1.23 35,876 8,686 543 39 25,640.03 Warren County 7-A Public 1-1 47.13 992,815 1.40 65,859 10,154 550 34 29,410.76 Hancock Central 7-A Public 0-0 47.65 992,922 1.44 77,171 13,101 721 33 30,302.03 Terrell County 1-A Public 2-0 46.86 908,602 1.16 50,814 5,577 379 24 41,665.67 Telfair County 4-A Public 0-0 48.66 509,200 0.57 14,699 3,033 296 18 55,554.56 Trion 6-A Public 1-0 46.81 826,035 1.13 27,293 5,819 328 16 62,499.00 Screven County 3-A Public 0-0 46.49 559,621 0.69 30,405 3,408 219 15 66,665.67 Taylor County 5-A Public 1-0 46.82 345,169 0.58 34,005 4,425 231 12 83,332.33 Dooly County 4-A Public 1-1 48.67 510,727 0.57 13,537 2,709 248 9 111,110.11 Gordon Lee 6-A Public 1-1 44.42 731,873 0.93 12,636 2,161 114 3 333,332.33 Montgomery County 4-A Public 1-0 45.47 277,023 0.29 3,207 496 47 2 499,999.00 Marion County 5-A Public 0-2 43.86 170,541 0.26 10,371 1,030 27 1 999,999.00 B.E.S.T. Academy 6-A Public 1-1 37.76 287,185 0.32 866 68 2 1 999,999.00 Greenville 5-A Public 2-0 43.35 153,267 0.23 8,517 841 27 - - Jenkins County 3-A Public 0-1 41.43 194,810 0.22 3,817 218 10 - - Claxton 3-A Public 0-1 42.38 257,642 0.29 6,288 473 9 - - Georgia Military College 7-A Public 2-0 38.69 927,419 1.04 7,875 388 4 - - Wilkinson County 7-A Public 1-0 35.28 928,430 1.00 3,676 125 1 - - Miller County 1-A Public 0-2 34.64 508,079 0.53 1,420 54 1 - - Wheeler County 4-A Public 1-0 41.40 100,873 0.10 386 33 1 - - Lanier County 2-A Public 1-1 38.80 12,631 0.01 100 11 1 - - Armuchee 6-A Public 1-0 36.84 293,033 0.33 636 42 - - - Bryan County 3-A Public 1-1 38.14 101,489 0.11 924 41 - - - Seminole County 1-A Public 0-2 32.69 438,944 0.45 758 13 - - - Randolph-Clay 1-A Public 1-0 26.88 147,935 0.15 47 - - - - Greene County 8-A Public 0-1 28.63 55,546 0.06 39 - - - - Towns County 8-A Public 1-1 27.62 43,411 0.04 23 - - - - Crawford County 7-A Public 0-2 23.39 113,412 0.11 13 - - - - ACE Charter 7-A Public 0-1 18.77 43,971 0.04 3 - - - - Hawkinsville 4-A Public 0-1 34.34 9,712 0.01 3 - - - - Portal 3-A Public 0-1 24.50 1,220 0.00 - - - - - Twiggs County 7-A Public 0-2 11.64 1,031 0.00 - - - - - Treutlen 4-A Public 0-1 25.99 275 0.00 - - - - - Central (Talbotton) 5-A Public 0-2 12.98 3 0.00 - - - - - Baconton Charter 1-A Public 0-0 17.78 - - - - - - - Pataula Charter 1-A Public 0-1 16.32 - - - - - - - Glascock County 7-A Public 0-0 11.18 - - - - - - - GSIC 7-A Public 0-0 -4.39 - - - - - - -

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-A Public Pelham 907,461 88,880 2,865 777 999,983 17 1-A Public Mitchell County 64,913 760,690 150,168 20,686 996,457 3,543 1-A Public Terrell County 26,201 133,573 577,607 171,221 908,602 91,398 1-A Public Miller County 1,077 10,546 136,749 359,707 508,079 491,921 1-A Public Seminole County 328 5,506 103,355 329,755 438,944 561,056 1-A Public Randolph-Clay 20 805 29,256 117,854 147,935 852,065 1-A Public Baconton Charter - - - - - 1,000,000 1-A Public Pataula Charter - - - - - 1,000,000 2-A Public Irwin County 579,718 352,912 57,718 8,012 998,360 1,640 2-A Public Brooks County 388,423 487,532 106,143 14,771 996,869 3,131 2-A Public Clinch County 26,511 114,240 460,740 242,079 843,570 156,430 2-A Public Turner County 3,434 26,386 198,379 320,250 548,449 451,551 2-A Public Atkinson County 1,086 10,314 92,073 214,870 318,343 681,657 2-A Public Charlton County 826 8,567 83,414 188,971 281,778 718,222 2-A Public Lanier County 2 49 1,533 11,047 12,631 987,369 3-A Public Metter 685,026 227,757 70,773 13,421 996,977 3,023 3-A Public McIntosh County Academy 191,510 406,137 274,371 91,021 963,039 36,961 3-A Public Emanuel County Institute 109,692 283,262 380,397 151,851 925,202 74,798 3-A Public Screven County 9,274 49,534 148,105 352,708 559,621 440,379 3-A Public Claxton 2,597 17,792 62,424 174,829 257,642 742,358 3-A Public Jenkins County 1,553 12,201 45,799 135,257 194,810 805,190 3-A Public Bryan County 348 3,316 18,045 79,780 101,489 898,511 3-A Public Portal - 1 86 1,133 1,220 998,780 4-A Public Dublin 708,916 219,454 52,895 13,669 994,934 5,066 4-A Public Wilcox County 221,933 458,463 189,759 80,718 950,873 49,127 4-A Public Johnson County 29,615 123,602 256,227 236,939 646,383 353,617 4-A Public Telfair County 19,530 86,297 187,345 216,028 509,200 490,800 4-A Public Dooly County 15,168 76,975 190,445 228,139 510,727 489,273 4-A Public Montgomery County 4,118 28,393 92,149 152,363 277,023 722,977 4-A Public Wheeler County 710 6,541 29,073 64,549 100,873 899,127 4-A Public Hawkinsville 10 274 2,066 7,362 9,712 990,288 4-A Public Treutlen - 1 41 233 275 999,725 5-A Public Macon County 640,430 221,204 89,422 34,989 986,045 13,955 5-A Public Manchester 169,877 321,031 234,019 153,423 878,350 121,650 5-A Public Chattahoochee County 88,815 189,199 240,267 230,415 748,696 251,304 5-A Public Schley County 78,341 177,078 232,478 230,032 717,929 282,071 5-A Public Taylor County 15,478 55,588 109,634 164,469 345,169 654,831 5-A Public Marion County 4,337 19,641 50,096 96,467 170,541 829,459 5-A Public Greenville 2,722 16,259 44,084 90,202 153,267 846,733 5-A Public Central (Talbotton) - - - 3 3 999,997 6-A Public Bowdon 747,325 182,344 50,501 15,660 995,830 4,170 6-A Public Mount Zion (Carroll) 98,279 307,712 277,868 182,185 866,044 133,956 6-A Public Trion 93,390 263,041 265,466 204,138 826,035 173,965 6-A Public Gordon Lee 51,489 175,782 243,390 261,212 731,873 268,127 6-A Public B.E.S.T. Academy 5,110 34,216 78,842 169,017 287,185 712,815 6-A Public Armuchee 4,407 36,905 83,933 167,788 293,033 706,967 7-A Public Hancock Central 445,166 312,999 157,266 77,491 992,922 7,078 7-A Public Warren County 374,616 351,037 178,129 89,033 992,815 7,185 7-A Public Georgia Military College 94,190 167,037 328,995 337,197 927,419 72,581 7-A Public Wilkinson County 85,531 165,000 314,208 363,691 928,430 71,570 7-A Public Crawford County 442 3,295 16,138 93,537 113,412 886,588 7-A Public ACE Charter 55 629 5,228 38,059 43,971 956,029 7-A Public Twiggs County - 3 36 992 1,031 998,969 7-A Public Glascock County - - - - - 1,000,000 7-A Public GSIC - - - - - 1,000,000 8-A Public Commerce 453,912 287,797 162,143 89,842 993,694 6,306 8-A Public Lincoln County 232,709 260,872 266,918 219,718 980,217 19,783 8-A Public Washington-Wilkes 213,066 279,384 278,730 208,244 979,424 20,576 8-A Public Social Circle 100,082 169,919 282,833 394,874 947,708 52,292 8-A Public Greene County 148 1,215 5,508 48,675 55,546 944,454 8-A Public Towns County 83 813 3,868 38,647 43,411 956,589

Class A Private

Semifinal Final Eagle's Landing Christian Fellowship Christian Eagle's Landing Christian Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) Fellowship Christian Prince Avenue Christian First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Wesleyan Eagle's Landing Christian North Cobb Christian Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) Savannah Country Day Wesleyan Athens Academy Eagle's Landing Christian Savannah Christian North Cobb Christian Mount Pisgah Christian Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) Reg 1, #3 21 51.12 1-0 Mount de Sales Reg 3, #2 12 58.95 2-0 Savannah Country Day Reg 7, #4 20 51.21 0-2 Christian Heritage Reg 5, #1 5 64.96 1-1 Wesleyan Reg 6, #3 29 40.23 0-2 St. Francis Reg 8, #2 6 64.78 1-1 Athens Academy Reg 4, #4 32 36.82 0-1 Heritage (Newnan) Reg 2, #1 1 76.24 0-2 Eagle's Landing Christian Reg 3, #3 11 59.42 0-1 Savannah Christian Reg 1, #2 19 52.92 1-0 First Presbyterian Reg 5, #4 18 53.08 0-2 Mount Vernon Presbyterian Reg 7, #1 9 61.71 2-0 North Cobb Christian Reg 8, #3 26 46.73 0-2 George Walton Academy Reg 6, #2 28 46.14 0-2 Mount Pisgah Christian Reg 2, #4 Reg 4, #1 2 72.07 2-0 Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) Fellowship Christian Calvary Day Prince Avenue Christian Darlington Brookstone Fellowship Christian Holy Innocents Calvary Day Whitefield Academy Prince Avenue Christian Darlington Stratford Academy Reg 2, #3 22 50.47 1-1 Landmark Christian Reg 4, #2 23 50.32 2-0 Brookstone Reg 8, #4 27 46.51 2-0 Athens Christian Reg 6, #1 3 68.83 1-0 Fellowship Christian Reg 7, #3 17 53.92 2-0 Mount Paran Christian Reg 5, #2 8 62.18 1-0 Holy Innocents Reg 1, #4 24 48.97 1-0 Tattnall Square Reg 3, #1 7 64.74 2-0 Calvary Day Reg 4, #3 25 47.09 1-0 St. Anne-Pacelli Reg 2, #2 10 60.64 2-0 Whitefield Academy Reg 6, #4 31 38.73 1-0 King's Ridge Christian Reg 8, #1 4 67.46 1-1 Prince Avenue Christian Reg 5, #3 16 55.13 0-1 Hebron Christian Reg 7, #2 13 58.70 0-1 Darlington Reg 3, #4 15 57.10 2-0 Aquinas Reg 1, #1 14 57.14 1-0 Stratford Academy

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Eagle's Landing Christian 2-A Private 0-2 76.24 1,000,000 4.03 816,500 710,353 512,285 396,281 1.52 Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) 4-A Private 2-0 72.07 1,000,000 2.95 827,487 698,028 360,782 232,620 3.30 Fellowship Christian 6-A Private 1-0 68.83 999,979 3.60 779,154 565,467 361,774 141,698 6.06 Prince Avenue Christian 8-A Private 1-1 67.46 999,946 3.01 508,306 376,955 199,436 74,449 12.43 Athens Academy 8-A Private 1-1 64.78 999,759 2.67 395,517 264,863 117,844 35,996 26.78 Calvary Day 3-A Private 2-0 64.74 1,000,000 2.71 550,230 211,834 98,265 31,117 31.14 Wesleyan 5-A Private 1-1 64.96 997,016 2.64 545,579 189,581 83,637 29,930 32.41 North Cobb Christian 7-A Private 2-0 61.71 997,479 2.80 515,730 184,352 53,133 15,314 64.30 Holy Innocents 5-A Private 1-0 62.18 992,338 2.35 427,671 132,817 49,141 12,978 76.05 Whitefield Academy 2-A Private 2-0 60.64 1,000,000 2.34 285,720 153,816 50,236 9,908 99.93 Savannah Christian 3-A Private 0-1 59.42 1,000,000 2.16 344,155 85,477 23,758 4,869 204.38 Darlington 7-A Private 0-1 58.70 994,508 2.16 319,360 91,364 22,047 4,521 220.19 Savannah Country Day 3-A Private 2-0 58.95 1,000,000 2.13 333,565 80,098 21,932 4,245 234.57 Aquinas 3-A Private 2-0 57.10 1,000,000 1.97 268,570 55,851 12,518 2,047 487.52 Stratford Academy 1-A Private 1-0 57.14 981,169 1.68 201,530 47,406 11,111 1,695 588.97 Hebron Christian 5-A Private 0-1 55.13 961,106 1.70 175,855 35,430 6,273 838 1,192.32 Mount Paran Christian 7-A Private 2-0 53.92 975,371 1.54 130,438 23,580 3,794 420 2,379.95 Mount Vernon Presbyterian 5-A Private 0-2 53.08 937,985 1.55 125,633 21,727 2,889 365 2,738.73 First Presbyterian 1-A Private 1-0 52.92 943,393 1.33 90,636 12,916 1,985 207 4,829.92 Landmark Christian 2-A Private 1-1 50.47 1,000,000 1.63 72,202 16,050 2,343 163 6,133.97 Brookstone 4-A Private 2-0 50.32 1,000,000 1.40 55,905 13,193 1,595 110 9,089.91 Christian Heritage 7-A Private 0-2 51.21 962,937 1.30 67,320 8,507 1,051 88 11,362.64 Mount de Sales 1-A Private 1-0 51.12 905,899 1.19 59,237 7,004 916 73 13,697.63 Tattnall Square 1-A Private 1-0 48.97 840,355 1.04 34,582 3,251 347 23 43,477.26 Athens Christian 8-A Private 2-0 46.51 968,239 1.07 14,414 2,002 176 16 62,499.00 St. Anne-Pacelli 4-A Private 1-0 47.09 1,000,000 1.24 24,858 4,327 396 15 66,665.67 George Walton Academy 8-A Private 0-2 46.73 977,392 1.07 13,073 1,823 177 9 111,110.11 Mount Pisgah Christian 6-A Private 0-2 46.14 938,457 1.01 10,277 1,551 145 5 199,999.00 St. Francis 6-A Private 0-2 40.23 774,482 0.81 1,868 164 8 - - King's Ridge Christian 6-A Private 1-0 38.73 744,131 0.77 1,204 76 4 - - Deerfield-Windsor 1-A Private 1-1 39.89 296,062 0.31 1,327 42 2 - - Heritage (Newnan) 4-A Private 0-1 36.82 1,000,000 1.03 1,107 59 - - - Lakeview Academy 6-A Private 0-1 36.52 542,951 0.56 575 23 - - - Providence Christian 5-A Private 1-1 35.98 111,555 0.12 377 13 - - - Walker 7-A Private 0-2 30.15 69,705 0.07 23 - - - - Strong Rock Christian 1-A Private 0-2 29.12 33,122 0.03 10 - - - - Loganville Christian 8-A Private 0-2 22.70 54,664 0.05 5 - - - -

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.