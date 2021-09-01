ajc logo
Maxwell playoff projections heading into Week 3

August 20, 2021 - Kennesaw, Ga: Buford wide receiver Tobi Olawale (4) celebrates his receiving touchdown with running back Victor Venn (6) during the second half against North Cobb at North Cobb high school Friday, August 20, 2021 in Kennesaw, Ga.. Buford won 35-27. JASON GETZ FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION
August 20, 2021 - Kennesaw, Ga: Buford wide receiver Tobi Olawale (4) celebrates his receiving touchdown with running back Victor Venn (6) during the second half against North Cobb at North Cobb high school Friday, August 20, 2021 in Kennesaw, Ga.. Buford won 35-27. JASON GETZ FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

High School Sports Blog
By Loren Maxwell
16 minutes ago

Below are the current Maxwell Ratings’ playoff projections for each class in the GHSA.

The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation of the 2021 season. The simulation completed 1,000,000 iterations.

While the Maxwell Ratings reflect each team’s strength, the simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments, and playoff brackets.

Although regions may use different criteria, in the simulation all standings were determined by 1) region record, 2) head to head, 3) point differential, 4) classification record, and 5) random tie breaker.

Class AAAAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Mill Creek
Collins Hill
Collins Hill
Parkview
North Cobb
Mill Creek
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Walton
Collins Hill
Tift County
Parkview
Walton
Roswell
Collins Hill
McEachern
Tift County
Archer
North Gwinnett
Parkview
Reg 1, #3
15
84.11
2-0
Camden County
Reg 3, #2
5
89.03
2-0
Walton
Reg 7, #4
41
52.49
1-1
Meadowcreek
Reg 5, #1
11
84.95
2-0
Roswell
Reg 6, #3
30
72.28
1-1
North Forsyth
Reg 8, #2
2
95.29
1-0
Collins Hill
Reg 4, #4
21
80.53
1-0
Newton
Reg 2, #1
18
82.50
1-1
McEachern
Reg 3, #3
12
84.87
2-0
Harrison
Reg 1, #2
6
86.61
2-0
Tift County
Reg 5, #4
27
72.88
1-1
Alpharetta
Reg 7, #1
14
84.55
0-2
Archer
Reg 8, #3
24
76.55
0-2
North Gwinnett
Reg 6, #2
25
74.59
0-1
South Forsyth
Reg 2, #4
31
70.68
0-1
Newnan
Reg 4, #1
7
86.58
1-1
Parkview
Grayson
North Cobb
Mill Creek
Colquitt County
Grayson
West Forsyth
Milton
North Cobb
Brookwood
Mill Creek
Norcross
Colquitt County
Reg 2, #3
26
73.46
2-0
Pebblebrook
Reg 4, #2
8
86.51
1-1
Grayson
Reg 8, #4
28
72.68
1-1
Mountain View
Reg 6, #1
17
83.55
1-1
West Forsyth
Reg 7, #3
42
52.26
0-0
Duluth
Reg 5, #2
16
84.07
1-1
Milton
Reg 1, #4
13
84.69
1-1
Lowndes
Reg 3, #1
3
91.86
1-1
North Cobb
Reg 4, #3
9
86.12
1-1
Brookwood
Reg 2, #2
23
79.78
2-0
East Coweta
Reg 6, #4
32
68.87
1-1
Gainesville
Reg 8, #1
1
104.79
2-0
Mill Creek
Reg 5, #3
20
80.97
2-0
Cherokee
Reg 7, #2
10
85.14
1-1
Norcross
Reg 3, #4
19
81.57
2-0
North Paulding
Reg 1, #1
4
89.41
1-1
Colquitt County

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Mill Creek8-AAAAAAA2-0104.79999,9954.58937,362862,867787,188666,8850.50
Collins Hill8-AAAAAAA1-095.29999,5513.81796,278602,717455,086152,2435.57
North Cobb3-AAAAAAA1-191.86963,8002.57501,207311,218122,17044,08221.68
Colquitt County1-AAAAAAA1-189.411,000,0002.30427,173168,71473,58321,38445.76
Walton3-AAAAAAA2-089.03932,2992.14378,568197,19968,65819,21451.05
Parkview4-AAAAAAA1-186.58970,0872.45427,053218,28763,84713,94270.73
Grayson4-AAAAAAA1-186.51971,5462.40402,289204,20458,82212,58078.49
Brookwood4-AAAAAAA1-186.12969,7062.33377,941187,04952,21911,24987.90
Tift County1-AAAAAAA2-086.611,000,0002.00313,832116,49039,4759,043109.58
Roswell5-AAAAAAA2-084.95986,9942.35362,013130,53439,0157,413133.90
Norcross7-AAAAAAA1-185.14999,9632.23341,407121,24639,4287,325135.52
Archer7-AAAAAAA0-284.55999,9662.19325,573115,59035,5636,202160.24
Milton5-AAAAAAA1-184.07982,9202.26324,656112,82029,6725,494181.02
West Forsyth6-AAAAAAA1-183.55985,4572.25364,598151,95525,1825,359185.60
Lowndes1-AAAAAAA1-184.691,000,0001.77231,59881,42021,6224,158239.50
Harrison3-AAAAAAA2-084.87809,8131.45190,90369,60219,0673,534281.97
Camden County1-AAAAAAA2-084.111,000,0001.73216,88473,63218,8723,402292.94
McEachern2-AAAAAAA1-182.50996,5391.66113,34043,54112,8331,799554.86
Cherokee5-AAAAAAA2-080.97964,0331.89204,68957,40210,8411,550644.16
Newton4-AAAAAAA1-080.53863,0341.53133,33943,3248,1451,064938.85
North Paulding3-AAAAAAA2-081.57646,7170.9993,81624,6255,4727871,269.65
East Coweta2-AAAAAAA2-079.78990,1481.5082,96425,3695,2756001,665.67
Marietta3-AAAAAAA0-179.98502,1570.7153,16911,1182,0172623,815.79
North Gwinnett8-AAAAAAA0-276.55929,1461.55126,41927,7862,9822424,131.23
South Forsyth6-AAAAAAA0-174.59805,1901.1462,64712,1881,0628312,047.19
Pebblebrook2-AAAAAAA2-073.46951,3681.1941,4646,6434863132,257.06
Mountain View8-AAAAAAA1-172.68860,3471.2255,3997,7784702343,477.26
North Forsyth6-AAAAAAA1-172.28687,8900.8728,7864,4083252049,999.00
Alpharetta5-AAAAAAA1-172.88769,7521.0129,2364,7033211471,427.57
Newnan2-AAAAAAA0-170.68920,4781.0727,0323,1661741099,999.00
Hillgrove3-AAAAAAA0-272.44145,2140.173,452254242499,999.00
South Gwinnett4-AAAAAAA1-168.49225,6270.272,971284182499,999.00
Denmark6-AAAAAAA1-167.35350,5710.393,833311171999,999.00
Lambert6-AAAAAAA2-066.78329,3380.363,180254111999,999.00
Gainesville6-AAAAAAA1-168.87463,9210.537,46674244--
Forsyth Central6-AAAAAAA1-067.58377,6330.424,29038211--
Etowah5-AAAAAAA0-165.20239,6390.271,5121283--
Peachtree Ridge8-AAAAAAA0-161.16210,9610.231,20245---
Campbell2-AAAAAAA1-055.10141,4670.141473---
Duluth7-AAAAAAA0-052.26714,3290.731151---
Woodstock5-AAAAAAA0-258.5156,6620.06541---
Meadowcreek7-AAAAAAA1-152.49704,8190.72115----
Discovery7-AAAAAAA0-249.23468,6500.4728----
Dunwoody7-AAAAAAA1-141.41111,8000.11-----
Berkmar7-AAAAAAA0-227.464730.00-----

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAAAAAAColquitt County395,302280,769183,648140,2811,000,000-
1-AAAAAAATift County262,611286,292247,814203,2831,000,000-
1-AAAAAAALowndes171,718215,155282,261330,8661,000,000-
1-AAAAAAACamden County170,369217,784286,277325,5701,000,000-
2-AAAAAAAMcEachern476,260326,179140,47253,628996,5393,461
2-AAAAAAAEast Coweta362,061349,321187,52191,245990,1489,852
2-AAAAAAAPebblebrook108,431202,683366,131274,123951,36848,632
2-AAAAAAANewnan52,909118,413289,981459,175920,47879,522
2-AAAAAAACampbell3393,40415,895121,829141,467858,533
3-AAAAAAANorth Cobb458,830284,955150,63069,385963,80036,200
3-AAAAAAAWalton325,728302,394197,756106,421932,29967,701
3-AAAAAAAHarrison118,219201,297273,987216,310809,813190,187
3-AAAAAAANorth Paulding62,508122,849197,385263,975646,717353,283
3-AAAAAAAMarietta31,87876,516144,549249,214502,157497,843
3-AAAAAAAHillgrove2,83711,98935,69394,695145,214854,786
4-AAAAAAAParkview338,725283,516216,624131,222970,08729,913
4-AAAAAAAGrayson299,135279,741238,239154,431971,54628,454
4-AAAAAAABrookwood269,083281,409261,110158,104969,70630,294
4-AAAAAAANewton90,740144,359250,304377,631863,034136,966
4-AAAAAAASouth Gwinnett2,31710,97533,723178,612225,627774,373
5-AAAAAAARoswell409,301303,834199,98373,876986,99413,006
5-AAAAAAAMilton348,523332,344225,42176,632982,92017,080
5-AAAAAAACherokee209,969279,969333,645140,450964,03335,967
5-AAAAAAAAlpharetta30,06872,070195,095472,519769,752230,248
5-AAAAAAAEtowah2,00210,64638,564188,427239,639760,361
5-AAAAAAAWoodstock1371,1377,29248,09656,662943,338
6-AAAAAAAWest Forsyth693,326198,20269,87424,055985,45714,543
6-AAAAAAASouth Forsyth149,928294,180214,214146,868805,190194,810
6-AAAAAAANorth Forsyth82,061201,216221,330183,283687,890312,110
6-AAAAAAAGainesville26,401102,457151,979183,084463,921536,079
6-AAAAAAAForsyth Central17,33074,558122,072163,673377,633622,367
6-AAAAAAADenmark17,19266,577112,944153,858350,571649,429
6-AAAAAAALambert13,76262,810107,587145,179329,338670,662
7-AAAAAAAArcher514,393475,7839,529261999,96634
7-AAAAAAANorcross484,969505,1949,532268999,96337
7-AAAAAAAMeadowcreek2857,782364,493332,259704,819295,181
7-AAAAAAADuluth2818,015391,168314,865714,329285,671
7-AAAAAAADiscovery713,003189,968275,608468,650531,350
7-AAAAAAADunwoody122335,28176,295111,800888,200
7-AAAAAAABerkmar--29444473999,527
8-AAAAAAAMill Creek797,447195,8876,142519999,9955
8-AAAAAAACollins Hill198,162721,64073,0916,658999,551449
8-AAAAAAANorth Gwinnett3,24561,207567,671297,023929,14670,854
8-AAAAAAAMountain View1,13620,100315,191523,920860,347139,653
8-AAAAAAAPeachtree Ridge101,16637,905171,880210,961789,039

Class AAAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Buford
Westlake
Carrollton
Westlake
Rome
Buford
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Carrollton
Brunswick
Lee County
Westlake
Houston County
Carrollton
Dacula
Brunswick
Lee County
Johns Creek
Allatoona
Westlake
Reg 1, #3
18
72.47
1-1
Houston County
Reg 3, #2
45
51.20
0-1
Alcovy
Reg 7, #4
21
71.00
2-0
River Ridge
Reg 5, #1
5
86.48
2-0
Carrollton
Reg 6, #3
22
70.87
0-0
Sprayberry
Reg 8, #2
11
76.29
1-1
Dacula
Reg 4, #4
29
65.70
0-2
Tucker
Reg 2, #1
8
80.92
2-0
Brunswick
Reg 3, #3
48
49.59
0-1
Lakeside (Evans)
Reg 1, #2
4
87.66
2-0
Lee County
Reg 5, #4
20
71.01
2-0
Douglas County
Reg 7, #1
10
77.11
1-1
Johns Creek
Reg 8, #3
26
67.13
0-1
Lanier
Reg 6, #2
16
73.69
0-2
Allatoona
Reg 2, #4
31
63.80
1-0
Statesboro
Reg 4, #1
2
97.46
2-0
Westlake
Kell
Rome
Buford
Northside (Warner Robins)
Hughes
Kell
Rome
Evans
Richmond Hill
Buford
Creekview
Northside (Warner Robins)
Reg 2, #3
24
68.27
0-1-1
Glynn Academy
Reg 4, #2
12
75.85
1-1
Hughes
Reg 8, #4
27
66.86
0-1
Shiloh
Reg 6, #1
13
75.46
1-1
Kell
Reg 7, #3
19
72.35
1-1
Sequoyah
Reg 5, #2
7
83.40
1-0
Rome
Reg 1, #4
Reg 3, #1
38
59.80
2-0
Evans
Reg 4, #3
17
72.75
1-0
Lovejoy
Reg 2, #2
14
75.21
0-1
Richmond Hill
Reg 6, #4
28
65.94
2-0
Kennesaw Mountain
Reg 8, #1
1
97.60
2-0
Buford
Reg 5, #3
15
73.92
1-0
Alexander
Reg 7, #2
9
77.92
1-0
Creekview
Reg 3, #4
50
46.83
0-1
Grovetown
Reg 1, #1
3
88.88
2-0
Northside (Warner Robins)

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Westlake4-AAAAAA2-097.46999,9764.40951,597795,813664,223409,7681.44
Buford8-AAAAAA2-097.60999,9744.30930,822743,225647,998399,2411.50
Northside (Warner Robins)1-AAAAAA2-088.881,000,0003.27819,077272,399180,17664,02514.62
Lee County1-AAAAAA2-087.661,000,0003.18790,081244,251149,61947,93719.86
Carrollton5-AAAAAA2-086.48993,6133.24712,449522,691147,35143,83421.81
Rome5-AAAAAA1-083.40980,2752.84597,929393,92585,03119,31750.77
Brunswick2-AAAAAA2-080.92998,5492.54469,118213,69640,3967,312135.76
Creekview7-AAAAAA1-077.92933,2611.74195,26358,16410,8081,407709.73
Hughes4-AAAAAA1-175.85966,7681.97280,921107,23011,8951,168855.16
Kell6-AAAAAA1-175.46974,3612.00259,076100,13110,8341,125887.89
Dacula8-AAAAAA1-176.29947,5431.92251,50680,00210,2551,113897.47
Johns Creek7-AAAAAA1-177.11924,9051.68180,18753,9468,8851,091915.59
Richmond Hill2-AAAAAA0-175.21988,2351.84194,18360,7707,1567351,359.54
Allatoona6-AAAAAA0-273.69953,5821.75175,54457,3525,2854652,149.54
Alexander5-AAAAAA1-073.92767,0331.30124,11342,8833,8843692,709.03
Houston County1-AAAAAA1-172.471,000,0002.22231,08260,7184,4153253,075.92
Lovejoy4-AAAAAA1-072.75914,9051.54142,08741,6573,5172783,596.12
Sequoyah7-AAAAAA1-172.35761,8351.1488,12827,1012,0271337,517.80
Sprayberry6-AAAAAA0-070.87892,5621.42102,20926,5431,7951248,063.52
River Ridge7-AAAAAA2-071.00681,0960.9665,29318,6791,1888312,047.19
Douglas County5-AAAAAA2-071.01611,6190.9156,83415,0731,0296615,150.52
Glynn Academy2-AAAAAA0-1-168.27922,3621.2667,99213,8006323033,332.33
Lanier8-AAAAAA0-167.13621,9140.8734,7466,0072251283,332.33
Dalton5-AAAAAA1-168.48434,6430.5924,9165,2762781099,999.00
Riverwood7-AAAAAA1-067.56419,6050.5223,9305,7542148124,999.00
Shiloh8-AAAAAA0-166.86597,2690.8333,2485,6862096166,665.67
Tucker4-AAAAAA0-265.70700,8000.8930,4574,3801546166,665.67
Kennesaw Mountain6-AAAAAA2-065.94703,3570.8824,9753,8491504249,999.00
Statesboro2-AAAAAA1-063.80781,1710.9018,7172,501753333,332.33
Evans3-AAAAAA2-059.80989,2171.1067,68610,3911622499,999.00
Winder-Barrow8-AAAAAA1-163.03316,9540.409,0801,142302499,999.00
Cambridge7-AAAAAA0-064.90272,4570.3210,0501,899451999,999.00
Habersham Central8-AAAAAA1-161.64266,1250.325,83661914--
North Atlanta4-AAAAAA2-060.98416,3320.487,18358714--
Central Gwinnett8-AAAAAA1-161.57250,2210.305,37658614--
Pope6-AAAAAA1-161.99378,5460.434,8114458--
South Paulding5-AAAAAA1-163.24153,9040.182,7553178--
Alcovy3-AAAAAA0-151.20841,8690.875,4362951--
Lakeside (Evans)3-AAAAAA0-149.59796,1060.813,127133---
Grovetown3-AAAAAA0-146.83675,1420.681,05526---
Paulding County5-AAAAAA1-158.9446,5710.0528920---
South Effingham2-AAAAAA0-152.51129,9970.1318211---
Effingham County2-AAAAAA0-153.12153,2180.162229---
Heritage (Conyers)3-AAAAAA0-243.27422,1410.422348---
Wheeler6-AAAAAA0-253.4843,7000.04627---
Lassiter6-AAAAAA0-252.7337,4840.04301---
East Paulding5-AAAAAA0-254.9212,3420.01281---
Centennial7-AAAAAA0-251.034,6460.0061---
Rockdale County3-AAAAAA0-240.35275,5250.2850----
Bradwell Institute2-AAAAAA0-145.6526,4680.0311----
South Cobb6-AAAAAA1-150.3016,2460.029----
Chattahoochee7-AAAAAA0-249.332,1950.002----
Morrow4-AAAAAA0-235.751,2190.00-----
Osborne6-AAAAAA1-038.911620.00-----
Valdosta1-AAAAAA1-184.75-------
Lakeside (Atlanta)4-AAAAAA2-042.73-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAAAAANorthside (Warner Robins)505,736422,50471,760-1,000,000-
1-AAAAAALee County465,722441,83492,444-1,000,000-
1-AAAAAAHouston County28,542135,662835,796-1,000,000-
1-AAAAAAValdosta-----1,000,000
2-AAAAAABrunswick664,350254,09364,71115,395998,5491,451
2-AAAAAARichmond Hill253,027460,854206,11968,235988,23511,765
2-AAAAAAGlynn Academy58,892189,898427,702245,870922,36277,638
2-AAAAAAStatesboro23,07686,955243,989427,151781,171218,829
2-AAAAAAEffingham County3934,46930,963117,393153,218846,782
2-AAAAAASouth Effingham2593,53623,191103,011129,997870,003
2-AAAAAABradwell Institute31953,32522,94526,468973,532
3-AAAAAAEvans682,719208,61972,80325,076989,21710,783
3-AAAAAAAlcovy141,698281,051248,819170,301841,869158,131
3-AAAAAALakeside (Evans)100,245250,021253,371192,469796,106203,894
3-AAAAAAGrovetown48,676150,509220,411255,546675,142324,858
3-AAAAAAHeritage (Conyers)19,88673,337126,160202,758422,141577,859
3-AAAAAARockdale County6,77636,46378,436153,850275,525724,475
4-AAAAAAWestlake941,83354,7302,962451999,97624
4-AAAAAAHughes36,464532,820298,57398,911966,76833,232
4-AAAAAALovejoy18,494296,199403,000197,212914,90585,095
4-AAAAAATucker2,51385,842201,639410,806700,800299,200
4-AAAAAANorth Atlanta69630,40693,700291,530416,332583,668
4-AAAAAAMorrow-31261,0901,219998,781
4-AAAAAALakeside (Atlanta)-----1,000,000
5-AAAAAACarrollton575,239310,60285,45922,313993,6136,387
5-AAAAAARome349,569417,463160,80352,440980,27519,725
5-AAAAAAAlexander44,772143,778331,740246,743767,033232,967
5-AAAAAADouglas County20,45076,420221,304293,445611,619388,381
5-AAAAAADalton8,96842,209145,266238,200434,643565,357
5-AAAAAASouth Paulding9037,98342,903102,115153,904846,096
5-AAAAAAPaulding County951,38110,47534,62046,571953,429
5-AAAAAAEast Paulding41642,05010,12412,342987,658
6-AAAAAAKell445,341287,606168,91372,501974,36125,639
6-AAAAAAAllatoona295,610308,955234,640114,377953,58246,418
6-AAAAAASprayberry193,874245,703267,272185,713892,562107,438
6-AAAAAAKennesaw Mountain51,413113,067212,445326,432703,357296,643
6-AAAAAAPope13,11741,02699,081225,322378,546621,454
6-AAAAAAWheeler3491,8338,13633,38243,700956,300
6-AAAAAALassiter2411,4077,00628,83037,484962,516
6-AAAAAASouth Cobb554032,49813,29016,246983,754
6-AAAAAAOsborne--9153162999,838
7-AAAAAACreekview378,445280,407176,90397,506933,26166,739
7-AAAAAAJohns Creek355,452272,710188,288108,455924,90575,095
7-AAAAAASequoyah128,801191,594232,693208,747761,835238,165
7-AAAAAARiver Ridge95,697152,533203,152229,714681,096318,904
7-AAAAAARiverwood29,43767,206120,867202,095419,605580,395
7-AAAAAACambridge12,15035,38776,954147,966272,457727,543
7-AAAAAACentennial161147833,7334,646995,354
7-AAAAAAChattahoochee2493601,7842,195997,805
8-AAAAAABuford941,82256,1191,868165999,97426
8-AAAAAADacula51,281607,569205,19783,496947,54352,457
8-AAAAAALanier2,882118,716264,742235,574621,914378,086
8-AAAAAAShiloh2,724121,969238,132234,444597,269402,731
8-AAAAAAWinder-Barrow67040,731110,762164,791316,954683,046
8-AAAAAAHabersham Central31230,48692,474142,853266,125733,875
8-AAAAAACentral Gwinnett30924,41086,825138,677250,221749,779

Class AAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Warner Robins
Cartersville
Coffee
Cartersville
Creekside
Warner Robins
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Coffee
Starr's Mill
Cartersville
Jones County
Coffee
St. Pius X
Eastside
Starr's Mill
Ware County
Cartersville
Loganville
Jones County
Reg 1, #3
4
87.01
1-0
Coffee
Reg 3, #2
7
78.94
2-0
Woodward Academy
Reg 7, #4
24
60.02
1-1
Cass
Reg 5, #1
12
75.25
1-1
St. Pius X
Reg 6, #3
36
53.14
0-2
Villa Rica
Reg 8, #2
16
70.76
1-0
Eastside
Reg 4, #4
18
64.31
1-1
Stockbridge
Reg 2, #1
8
78.33
2-0
Starr's Mill
Reg 3, #3
20
63.36
1-0
Jonesboro
Reg 1, #2
3
88.66
2-0
Ware County
Reg 5, #4
33
54.01
0-2
Lithonia
Reg 7, #1
2
95.02
2-0
Cartersville
Reg 8, #3
27
58.72
0-1
Loganville
Reg 6, #2
31
56.10
0-2
New Manchester
Reg 2, #4
22
61.44
0-1
Harris County
Reg 4, #1
9
77.84
1-1
Jones County
Dutchtown
Creekside
Clarke Central
Warner Robins
Dutchtown
Chapel Hill
Calhoun
Creekside
Griffin
Clarke Central
Blessed Trinity
Warner Robins
Reg 2, #3
23
61.25
1-1
Whitewater
Reg 4, #2
11
75.62
1-1
Dutchtown
Reg 8, #4
41
50.83
0-1
Greenbrier
Reg 6, #1
29
56.67
0-2
Chapel Hill
Reg 7, #3
10
75.76
1-1
Calhoun
Reg 5, #2
17
67.39
2-0
Decatur
Reg 1, #4
15
71.39
0-1
Veterans
Reg 3, #1
6
80.27
1-0
Creekside
Reg 4, #3
19
64.28
1-1
Ola
Reg 2, #2
14
72.54
1-1
Griffin
Reg 6, #4
34
53.76
0-1
Maynard Jackson
Reg 8, #1
13
74.68
0-1
Clarke Central
Reg 5, #3
26
58.78
0-2
Southwest DeKalb
Reg 7, #2
5
81.80
1-1
Blessed Trinity
Reg 3, #4
28
56.73
1-1
Banneker
Reg 1, #1
1
101.09
2-0
Warner Robins

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Warner Robins1-AAAAA2-0101.09999,9374.49867,114841,867783,570623,4350.60
Cartersville7-AAAAA2-095.02999,9883.69632,333586,529475,431219,9333.55
Ware County1-AAAAA2-088.66994,5763.07529,983446,618236,75965,90614.17
Coffee1-AAAAA1-087.01990,9022.88488,378396,109179,23444,44921.50
Blessed Trinity7-AAAAA1-181.80997,7412.38237,357171,58561,44611,48086.11
Creekside3-AAAAA1-080.27999,5652.22365,959260,69447,5148,322119.16
Jones County4-AAAAA1-177.84994,9792.84760,121193,41143,9115,790171.71
Starr's Mill2-AAAAA2-078.33996,2992.71631,263199,71442,3955,742173.16
Woodward Academy3-AAAAA2-078.94999,2502.08320,482217,52635,1315,488181.22
Dutchtown4-AAAAA1-175.62988,5102.65673,746173,58026,8432,986333.90
Calhoun7-AAAAA1-175.76991,2512.07204,911117,51315,2671,798555.17
Clarke Central8-AAAAA0-174.68998,5382.56527,02472,34817,5981,719580.73
St. Pius X5-AAAAA1-175.25999,1092.08208,776115,02815,3451,557641.26
Griffin2-AAAAA1-172.54973,3652.09391,49368,6049,0637461,339.48
Eastside8-AAAAA1-070.76993,3172.32376,11945,2165,7574032,480.39
Veterans1-AAAAA0-171.39739,3591.0470,09931,0372,1871536,534.95
Decatur5-AAAAA2-067.39985,2731.4354,47819,3471,0744124,389.24
Ola4-AAAAA1-164.28745,8671.09105,3089,5564332343,477.26
Stockbridge4-AAAAA1-164.31733,7261.07102,0919,3014141952,630.58
Jonesboro3-AAAAA1-063.36896,4480.944,049995464249,999.00
Whitewater2-AAAAA1-161.25646,3820.8461,9363,9161123333,332.33
Loganville8-AAAAA0-158.72888,6861.5792,6103,7361371999,999.00
Northgate2-AAAAA1-159.71565,2100.7041,3122,150551999,999.00
Wayne County1-AAAAA0-262.87275,2260.315,1281,320301999,999.00
Harris County2-AAAAA0-161.44636,6000.8361,7883,926122--
Chapel Hill6-AAAAA0-256.67896,8051.3149,1282,38845--
New Manchester6-AAAAA0-256.10886,5221.2844,5072,07323--
Cass7-AAAAA1-160.02724,2900.876,9311,18419--
Southwest DeKalb5-AAAAA0-258.78831,0080.902,62544314--
Villa Rica6-AAAAA0-253.14757,5820.9617,0294929--
Maynard Jackson6-AAAAA0-153.76769,4010.9919,4245896--
Woodland (Stockbridge)4-AAAAA1-155.75193,3090.224,3741483--
Union Grove4-AAAAA1-156.40223,3410.266,4112422--
Jackson County8-AAAAA1-051.10369,1680.518,7431731--
Apalachee8-AAAAA0-250.27327,3390.446,4001191--
Hiram7-AAAAA0-253.69262,0510.29549531--
Lithonia5-AAAAA0-254.01589,5390.61401481--
Banneker3-AAAAA1-156.73628,7670.64323331--
Greenbrier8-AAAAA0-150.83361,1630.508,171163---
Lithia Springs6-AAAAA0-150.22607,5130.716,571113---
Northside (Columbus)2-AAAAA1-052.64143,5750.162,69664---
Eagle's Landing4-AAAAA1-152.8696,9180.111,17735---
Northview5-AAAAA0-148.72264,8620.27316---
Walnut Grove8-AAAAA0-237.3961,0410.072313---
Stone Mountain5-AAAAA2-048.87245,8840.25273---
Locust Grove4-AAAAA0-248.1423,3500.02891---
Drew3-AAAAA0-047.1488,0920.0921---
McIntosh2-AAAAA1-146.7638,5690.04185----
Mundy's Mill3-AAAAA0-152.50287,9430.2956----
Midtown6-AAAAA0-139.9278,7080.0853----
Woodland (Cartersville)7-AAAAA1-142.4724,6790.034----
M.L. King5-AAAAA0-243.9084,3250.083----
Tri-Cities3-AAAAA0-145.8785,3880.091----
Forest Park3-AAAAA1-040.8114,5470.01-----
North Springs6-AAAAA0-229.403,4690.00-----
Johnson (Gainesville)8-AAAAA0-129.817480.00-----
Chamblee5-AAAAA2-046.54-------
Clarkston5-AAAAA1-033.50-------
Cross Keys5-AAAAA0-1-17.29-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAAAAWarner Robins758,214192,49346,5282,702999,93763
1-AAAAAWare County132,211408,308395,30958,748994,5765,424
1-AAAAACoffee107,786377,655434,94170,520990,9029,098
1-AAAAAVeterans1,72119,374106,026612,238739,359260,641
1-AAAAAWayne County682,17017,196255,792275,226724,774
2-AAAAAStarr's Mill636,970283,71661,63213,981996,2993,701
2-AAAAAGriffin301,844441,042170,04360,436973,36526,635
2-AAAAAWhitewater23,95099,384256,382266,666646,382353,618
2-AAAAAHarris County23,61796,467244,967271,549636,600363,400
2-AAAAANorthgate12,94971,640216,524264,097565,210434,790
2-AAAAANorthside (Columbus)6206,90841,77794,270143,575856,425
2-AAAAAMcIntosh508438,67529,00138,569961,431
3-AAAAACreekside503,739439,57851,7124,536999,565435
3-AAAAAWoodward Academy478,174449,82064,0867,170999,250750
3-AAAAAJonesboro15,43584,604562,096234,313896,448103,552
3-AAAAABanneker2,25720,214212,256394,040628,767371,233
3-AAAAAMundy's Mill3564,82675,796206,965287,943712,057
3-AAAAADrew2854916,88170,63488,092911,908
3-AAAAATri-Cities1138315,41369,58185,388914,612
3-AAAAAForest Park-261,76012,76114,547985,453
4-AAAAAJones County568,873318,53086,41121,165994,9795,021
4-AAAAADutchtown365,473440,255141,90140,881988,51011,490
4-AAAAAOla32,597108,950322,125282,195745,867254,133
4-AAAAAStockbridge29,769107,199299,612297,146733,726266,274
4-AAAAAUnion Grove1,88612,94765,559142,949223,341776,659
4-AAAAAWoodland (Stockbridge)1,0748,67755,430128,128193,309806,691
4-AAAAAEagle's Landing3023,06624,47169,07996,918903,082
4-AAAAALocust Grove263764,49118,45723,350976,650
5-AAAAASt. Pius X702,590252,94638,1495,424999,109891
5-AAAAADecatur258,755514,946167,35744,215985,27314,727
5-AAAAASouthwest DeKalb29,274147,520414,401239,813831,008168,992
5-AAAAALithonia7,04455,861212,711313,923589,539410,461
5-AAAAANorthview1,29614,70876,508172,350264,862735,138
5-AAAAAStone Mountain96411,86471,413161,643245,884754,116
5-AAAAAM.L. King772,15519,46162,63284,325915,675
5-AAAAAChamblee-----1,000,000
5-AAAAAClarkston-----1,000,000
5-AAAAACross Keys-----1,000,000
6-AAAAAChapel Hill310,853251,394195,934138,624896,805103,195
6-AAAAANew Manchester308,406246,019191,934140,163886,522113,478
6-AAAAAMaynard Jackson150,444187,256213,501218,200769,401230,599
6-AAAAAVilla Rica149,931185,378208,756213,517757,582242,418
6-AAAAALithia Springs78,352123,182170,720235,259607,513392,487
6-AAAAAMidtown2,0056,68618,59451,42378,708921,292
6-AAAAANorth Springs9855612,8143,469996,531
7-AAAAACartersville823,962156,35819,004664999,98812
7-AAAAABlessed Trinity144,404580,210249,26823,859997,7412,259
7-AAAAACalhoun31,101250,834627,85981,457991,2518,749
7-AAAAACass48910,77184,780628,250724,290275,710
7-AAAAAHiram441,80418,169242,034262,051737,949
7-AAAAAWoodland (Cartersville)-2392023,73624,679975,321
8-AAAAAClarke Central601,833320,66868,0697,968998,5381,462
8-AAAAAEastside348,585478,402140,81925,511993,3176,683
8-AAAAALoganville44,484156,280495,237192,685888,686111,314
8-AAAAAJackson County2,22917,036100,550249,353369,168630,832
8-AAAAAGreenbrier1,49114,01197,285248,376361,163638,837
8-AAAAAApalachee1,34112,79486,086227,118327,339672,661
8-AAAAAWalnut Grove3780811,89648,30061,041938,959
8-AAAAAJohnson (Gainesville)-158689748999,252

Class AAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Marist
Flowery Branch
Flowery Branch
Cedartown
Marist
Jefferson
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Riverdale
Flowery Branch
Cedartown
Perry
New Hampstead
Riverdale
Flowery Branch
Carver (Columbus)
Cairo
Cedartown
Stephenson
Perry
Reg 1, #3
19
63.00
0-2
Thomas County Central
Reg 3, #2
16
64.65
2-0
New Hampstead
Reg 7, #4
33
55.32
0-0
Heritage (Ringgold)
Reg 5, #1
14
65.59
1-0
Riverdale
Reg 6, #3
15
65.54
0-2
Hapeville Charter
Reg 8, #2
3
80.00
2-0
Flowery Branch
Reg 4, #4
21
62.41
2-0
Howard
Reg 2, #1
7
72.78
1-1
Carver (Columbus)
Reg 3, #3
27
57.82
1-0
Jenkins
Reg 1, #2
9
71.31
0-0
Cairo
Reg 5, #4
41
47.17
0-1
Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
Reg 7, #1
6
75.35
1-0
Cedartown
Reg 8, #3
10
69.20
1-1
North Oconee
Reg 6, #2
11
68.94
2-0
Stephenson
Reg 2, #4
23
61.43
1-0
Hardaway
Reg 4, #1
8
72.34
1-0
Perry
Marist
Benedictine
Jefferson
Bainbridge
Baldwin
Marist
Pickens
Benedictine
Troup
Jefferson
Central (Carrollton)
Bainbridge
Reg 2, #3
18
63.20
2-0
LaGrange
Reg 4, #2
12
68.41
1-0
Baldwin
Reg 8, #4
22
61.44
0-1
Cedar Shoals
Reg 6, #1
1
94.50
1-0
Marist
Reg 7, #3
26
58.78
1-0
Pickens
Reg 5, #2
35
52.21
1-1
Fayette County
Reg 1, #4
30
56.77
0-1
Westover
Reg 3, #1
5
76.00
0-1
Benedictine
Reg 4, #3
17
63.79
0-1
West Laurens
Reg 2, #2
13
66.61
1-1
Troup
Reg 6, #4
28
57.34
2-0
Arabia Mountain
Reg 8, #1
2
86.27
2-0
Jefferson
Reg 5, #3
37
50.08
1-1
McDonough
Reg 7, #2
20
62.93
1-0
Central (Carrollton)
Reg 3, #4
36
50.81
0-1
Islands
Reg 1, #1
4
77.96
0-1
Bainbridge

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Marist6-AAAA1-094.50999,9974.57955,388895,773735,539645,5880.55
Jefferson8-AAAA2-086.27999,4853.92876,082734,861350,752193,2844.17
Flowery Branch8-AAAA2-080.00994,0333.38695,115528,563296,02668,23513.66
Bainbridge1-AAAA0-177.96998,2173.13754,343337,105106,39328,84533.67
Cedartown7-AAAA1-075.35998,7033.12622,965361,391166,18423,17842.14
Benedictine3-AAAA0-176.001,000,0002.87783,247146,12660,79116,01561.44
Carver (Columbus)2-AAAA1-172.78998,7642.21239,810153,68962,7327,011141.63
Perry4-AAAA1-072.34968,1692.17286,427138,51552,2495,477181.58
Cairo1-AAAA0-071.31981,7712.47477,098165,47748,3275,200191.31
North Oconee8-AAAA1-169.20917,5141.69223,21492,54123,8681,779561.11
Stephenson6-AAAA2-068.94928,0051.57184,71973,32420,6681,471678.81
Riverdale5-AAAA1-065.59997,7962.24374,53781,02121,6121,072931.84
Baldwin4-AAAA1-068.41897,1881.65134,98251,75913,7041,013986.17
New Hampstead3-AAAA2-064.651,000,0001.85281,49847,36410,0454532,206.51
Troup2-AAAA1-166.61975,8751.6286,72733,7427,4414272,340.92
Hapeville Charter6-AAAA0-265.54838,3651.1683,53026,8555,6002793,583.23
Central (Carrollton)7-AAAA1-062.93918,5011.85181,62824,9883,5411556,450.61
Thomas County Central1-AAAA0-263.00863,0511.44170,94526,4394,3061536,534.95
West Laurens4-AAAA0-163.79738,3081.1245,89913,1452,2561109,089.91
LaGrange2-AAAA2-063.20939,8241.3849,68713,5712,1389510,525.32
Howard4-AAAA2-062.41623,1540.8927,3397,4891,1244422,726.27
Hardaway2-AAAA1-061.43905,1511.2537,5458,1461,0762835,713.29
Westside (Macon)4-AAAA1-061.12551,1690.7619,1094,9266342245,453.55
Pickens7-AAAA1-058.78785,2881.3791,2257,1106471662,499.00
Cedar Shoals8-AAAA0-161.44556,0350.6521,0844,6235901662,499.00
Madison County8-AAAA1-060.11515,4110.5915,1463,0073521099,999.00
Jenkins3-AAAA1-057.821,000,0001.2966,6976,3316119111,110.11
Monroe1-AAAA1-156.26511,2140.6532,7072,0081366166,665.67
Heritage (Ringgold)7-AAAA0-055.32629,0560.9742,9312,2041632499,999.00
Mays6-AAAA0-257.28428,0970.476,3721,077842499,999.00
Arabia Mountain6-AAAA2-057.34425,8890.466,2851,002712499,999.00
Westover1-AAAA0-156.77532,5380.6836,3652,2361651999,999.00
Fayette County5-AAAA1-152.21868,5811.1425,853963491999,999.00
Spalding4-AAAA1-155.91221,2560.262,393407321999,999.00
Northwest Whitfield7-AAAA1-152.59472,7450.6720,43172229--
Miller Grove6-AAAA1-143.32375,4490.402,78533221--
McDonough5-AAAA1-150.08813,0741.0014,50643520--
Islands3-AAAA0-150.811,000,0001.0812,46048918--
Mount Zion (Jonesboro)5-AAAA0-147.17624,8670.714,7161212--
Ridgeland7-AAAA1-147.41195,7070.243,155682--
Dougherty1-AAAA1-047.49113,2090.121,261251--
Shaw2-AAAA0-142.4234,1970.042931--
Hampton5-AAAA0-142.66336,4580.3670211---
Spencer2-AAAA1-147.24110,7740.122978---
Luella5-AAAA0-242.67345,9010.377297---
Columbus2-AAAA0-242.5435,3930.04311---
Chestatee8-AAAA0-142.249,8600.013----
East Hall8-AAAA0-140.997,6620.012----
North Clayton5-AAAA0-129.6913,3230.011----
Druid Hills6-AAAA0-213.804,1980.00-----
Rutland4-AAAA0-135.567560.00-----
Kendrick2-AAAA0-222.14170.00-----
Jordan2-AAAA0-220.2750.00-----
Southeast Whitfield7-AAAA0-229.42-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAAABainbridge659,765275,92552,9489,579998,2171,783
1-AAAACairo285,845471,758174,73949,429981,77118,229
1-AAAAThomas County Central40,345162,171430,569229,966863,051136,949
1-AAAAMonroe7,37143,659153,433306,751511,214488,786
1-AAAAWestover6,49442,981161,673321,390532,538467,462
1-AAAADougherty1803,50626,63882,885113,209886,791
2-AAAACarver (Columbus)598,731261,143100,00738,883998,7641,236
2-AAAATroup218,771337,371261,914157,819975,87524,125
2-AAAALaGrange109,902226,434319,337284,151939,82460,176
2-AAAAHardaway72,384170,170292,186370,411905,15194,849
2-AAAASpencer1283,50117,58989,556110,774889,226
2-AAAAColumbus457004,57930,06935,393964,607
2-AAAAShaw396814,38829,08934,197965,803
2-AAAAKendrick---1717999,983
2-AAAAJordan---55999,995
3-AAAABenedictine810,447164,23421,4513,8681,000,000-
3-AAAANew Hampstead143,500549,545231,89975,0561,000,000-
3-AAAAJenkins38,669216,743472,462272,1261,000,000-
3-AAAAIslands7,38469,478274,188648,9501,000,000-
4-AAAAPerry509,326269,023132,05857,762968,16931,831
4-AAAABaldwin272,753290,400208,791125,244897,188102,812
4-AAAAWest Laurens108,847184,259231,894213,308738,308261,692
4-AAAAHoward57,827125,984197,895241,448623,154376,846
4-AAAAWestside (Macon)44,085104,558168,347234,179551,169448,831
4-AAAASpalding7,16225,76660,946127,382221,256778,744
4-AAAARutland-1069677756999,244
5-AAAARiverdale799,295155,59034,5028,409997,7962,204
5-AAAAFayette County99,837335,386268,294165,064868,581131,419
5-AAAAMcDonough66,106268,682275,817202,469813,074186,926
5-AAAAMount Zion (Jonesboro)24,299143,840210,986245,742624,867375,133
5-AAAAHampton5,39949,122103,618178,319336,458663,542
5-AAAALuella5,05546,937104,370189,539345,901654,099
5-AAAANorth Clayton94432,41310,45813,323986,677
6-AAAAMarist963,84334,6471,364143999,9973
6-AAAAStephenson24,155509,080279,618115,152928,00571,995
6-AAAAHapeville Charter9,930293,507330,634204,294838,365161,635
6-AAAAArabia Mountain70155,318122,455247,415425,889574,111
6-AAAAMays65657,338125,168244,935428,097571,903
6-AAAAMiller Grove49246,135140,761188,061375,449624,551
6-AAAADruid Hills2233,975--4,198995,802
7-AAAACedartown792,860168,31730,6356,891998,7031,297
7-AAAACentral (Carrollton)131,702403,655258,155124,989918,50181,499
7-AAAAPickens50,789224,704286,810222,985785,288214,712
7-AAAAHeritage (Ringgold)15,989113,608218,373281,086629,056370,944
7-AAAANorthwest Whitfield7,61472,211152,149240,771472,745527,255
7-AAAARidgeland1,04617,50553,878123,278195,707804,293
7-AAAASoutheast Whitfield-----1,000,000
8-AAAAJefferson708,553250,40135,8654,666999,485515
8-AAAAFlowery Branch255,737544,352166,24527,699994,0335,967
8-AAAANorth Oconee30,855160,736520,047205,876917,51482,486
8-AAAACedar Shoals2,92923,476147,220382,410556,035443,965
8-AAAAMadison County1,92621,000128,779363,706515,411484,589
8-AAAAChestatee-211,1158,7249,860990,140
8-AAAAEast Hall-147296,9197,662992,338

Class AAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Cedar Grove
Oconee County
Cedar Grove
Appling County
Sandy Creek
Oconee County
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Cedar Grove
Peach County
Appling County
Thomson
Liberty County
Cedar Grove
Stephens County
Peach County
Appling County
Westminster (Atlanta)
Monroe Area
Thomson
Reg 1, #3
41
46.05
1-0
Tattnall County
Reg 3, #2
36
50.56
0-1
Liberty County
Reg 7, #4
26
54.65
2-0
Cherokee Bluff
Reg 5, #1
1
91.52
1-0
Cedar Grove
Reg 6, #3
21
58.66
0-0
North Murray
Reg 8, #2
7
74.67
2-0
Stephens County
Reg 4, #4
28
53.70
0-1
Morgan County
Reg 2, #1
4
76.88
0-2
Peach County
Reg 3, #3
33
51.66
1-0
Southeast Bulloch
Reg 1, #2
5
76.65
2-0
Appling County
Reg 5, #4
12
71.36
1-1
Westminster (Atlanta)
Reg 7, #1
18
61.65
1-1
North Hall
Reg 8, #3
13
69.95
2-0
Monroe Area
Reg 6, #2
19
60.16
2-0
Adairsville
Reg 2, #4
25
57.91
1-1
Jackson
Reg 4, #1
9
72.74
2-0
Thomson
Hart County
Sandy Creek
Oconee County
Pierce County
Burke County
Hart County
Sandy Creek
Windsor Forest
Crisp County
Oconee County
Greater Atlanta Christian
Pierce County
Reg 2, #3
17
63.01
2-0
Mary Persons
Reg 4, #2
16
63.80
0-0
Burke County
Reg 8, #4
10
72.58
2-0
Hart County
Reg 6, #1
14
69.92
1-1
Rockmart
Reg 7, #3
23
58.58
0-2
Dawson County
Reg 5, #2
8
73.91
1-0
Sandy Creek
Reg 1, #4
48
37.73
0-2
Brantley County
Reg 3, #1
27
53.70
1-1
Windsor Forest
Reg 4, #3
22
58.62
0-1
Richmond Academy
Reg 2, #2
6
75.30
0-1
Crisp County
Reg 6, #4
30
52.72
1-0
Sonoraville
Reg 8, #1
2
78.38
2-0
Oconee County
Reg 5, #3
11
71.97
0-2
Greater Atlanta Christian
Reg 7, #2
20
59.97
0-2
White County
Reg 3, #4
47
37.84
0-0
Beach
Reg 1, #1
3
77.71
1-1
Pierce County

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Cedar Grove5-AAA1-091.52999,4154.64982,782878,814787,379697,9370.43
Pierce County1-AAA1-177.71999,9943.38734,306454,173204,26761,33115.30
Oconee County8-AAA2-078.38994,4613.00615,279304,918169,40852,22118.15
Appling County1-AAA2-076.65999,9833.27709,639425,380159,47047,21220.18
Peach County2-AAA0-276.88995,7812.75544,112185,664105,89931,63830.61
Crisp County2-AAA0-175.30993,6602.61478,476168,36087,94021,20046.17
Stephens County8-AAA2-074.67985,0102.60491,285202,44381,52519,11551.31
Sandy Creek5-AAA1-073.91871,1762.47479,380258,927103,18418,68052.53
Thomson4-AAA2-072.74997,8632.51445,277207,17544,39411,67284.68
Hart County8-AAA2-072.58966,2712.35413,435157,45550,4349,719101.89
Greater Atlanta Christian5-AAA0-271.97818,9252.13380,166183,75761,1449,197107.73
Monroe Area8-AAA2-069.95955,5852.22376,014138,62439,5496,958142.72
Westminster (Atlanta)5-AAA1-171.36782,8261.96331,073152,83747,4386,851144.96
Rockmart6-AAA1-169.92996,7491.88275,567126,40337,2814,665213.36
Carver (Atlanta)5-AAA0-167.31497,9411.03123,80442,7788,3739011,108.88
Burke County4-AAA0-063.80960,6551.57123,75932,9884,6593333,002.00
Mary Persons2-AAA2-063.01794,1211.2788,70919,8242,8511636,133.97
North Hall7-AAA1-161.65951,4301.2352,54211,7531,2738112,344.68
Adairsville6-AAA2-060.16906,7951.0936,3695,9495593132,257.06
White County7-AAA0-259.97923,7781.1340,9937,7817112934,481.76
Dawson County7-AAA0-258.58892,6241.0533,5105,6384721566,665.67
North Murray6-AAA0-058.66872,4571.0124,0983,2062791471,427.57
Richmond Academy4-AAA0-158.62849,3101.0730,0194,7164221190,908.09
Windsor Forest3-AAA1-153.70992,3661.6851,7016,2243488124,999.00
Upson-Lee2-AAA0-158.41485,5740.6420,9883,1392208124,999.00
Jackson2-AAA1-157.91474,8120.6218,7962,6941724249,999.00
Cherokee Bluff7-AAA2-054.65754,5350.8214,8821,646823333,332.33
Southeast Bulloch3-AAA1-051.66987,2991.5431,7123,0531391999,999.00
West Hall7-AAA2-050.32450,8950.473,76725381999,999.00
Sonoraville6-AAA1-052.72492,2320.522,73516471999,999.00
Liberty County3-AAA0-150.56982,3281.4522,8021,86964--
Morgan County4-AAA0-153.70590,1680.666,06756024--
Franklin County8-AAA1-051.8896,9230.112,1472038--
Tattnall County1-AAA1-046.05923,6621.214,9051595--
Central (Macon)2-AAA0-252.85154,2040.182,0421574--
Harlem4-AAA1-151.24426,8270.462,0841392--
Sumter County2-AAA0-150.6897,1320.11758472--
Coahulla Creek6-AAA2-050.38360,1760.381,103422--
Salem5-AAA2-052.4020,0740.03395332--
Ringgold6-AAA1-049.36280,8270.2966719---
Brantley County1-AAA0-237.73609,1030.6983316---
Douglass5-AAA0-150.349,3260.011328---
Hephzibah4-AAA0-145.91169,6260.171706---
Long County1-AAA1-136.36467,2580.524813---
Beach3-AAA0-037.84640,4550.661702---
LaFayette6-AAA0-143.9567,7760.07341---
Johnson (Savannah)3-AAA0-133.23322,1420.3317----
Gilmer7-AAA0-136.4125,9760.037----
Pike County2-AAA0-140.794,7160.004----
Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe6-AAA0-137.316,3680.012----
East Jackson8-AAA0-236.171,7500.002----
Murray County6-AAA1-039.8216,6200.021----
Cross Creek4-AAA0-233.395,5510.011----
Redan5-AAA1-041.293170.001----
Savannah3-AAA0-025.7169,7270.07-----
Groves3-AAA0-115.885,6830.01-----
Lumpkin County7-AAA0-226.047620.00-----
East Forsyth7-AAA0-226.42-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAAPierce County565,059428,9595,867109999,9946
1-AAAAppling County434,499556,4698,830185999,98317
1-AAATattnall County38711,824692,106219,345923,66276,338
1-AAABrantley County301,584171,985435,504609,103390,897
1-AAALong County251,164121,212344,857467,258532,742
2-AAAPeach County550,236345,72583,21116,609995,7814,219
2-AAACrisp County399,758452,501117,73723,664993,6606,340
2-AAAMary Persons37,774127,958394,121234,268794,121205,879
2-AAAUpson-Lee6,60835,779170,019273,168485,574514,426
2-AAAJackson4,92430,463165,343274,082474,812525,188
2-AAACentral (Macon)4985,07243,499105,135154,204845,796
2-AAASumter County2022,49125,40869,03197,132902,868
2-AAAPike County-116624,0434,716995,284
3-AAAWindsor Forest420,681319,019208,29244,374992,3667,634
3-AAASoutheast Bulloch315,534319,148284,37768,240987,29912,701
3-AAALiberty County251,268317,235331,97881,847982,32817,672
3-AAABeach10,49333,816123,470472,676640,455359,545
3-AAAJohnson (Savannah)1,9349,99245,735264,481322,142677,858
3-AAASavannah907825,93962,91669,727930,273
3-AAAGroves-82095,4665,683994,317
4-AAAThomson748,512195,86543,43810,048997,8632,137
4-AAABurke County175,320460,363236,00288,970960,65539,345
4-AAARichmond Academy51,919205,247359,895232,249849,310150,690
4-AAAMorgan County17,06787,954195,232289,915590,168409,832
4-AAAHarlem6,52841,590124,334254,375426,827573,173
4-AAAHephzibah6518,92840,478119,569169,626830,374
4-AAACross Creek3536214,8745,551994,449
5-AAACedar Grove865,912112,83516,4184,250999,415585
5-AAASandy Creek58,918317,826285,234209,198871,176128,824
5-AAAGreater Atlanta Christian35,834266,457278,618238,016818,925181,075
5-AAAWestminster (Atlanta)32,101219,631265,646265,448782,826217,174
5-AAACarver (Atlanta)7,22382,352148,565259,801497,941502,059
5-AAASalem96673,89815,50020,074979,926
5-AAADouglass32311,6037,4899,326990,674
5-AAARedan-118298317999,683
6-AAARockmart753,578181,23949,92712,005996,7493,251
6-AAAAdairsville125,868355,987285,423139,517906,79593,205
6-AAANorth Murray95,197311,507302,681163,072872,457127,543
6-AAASonoraville14,93472,658153,698250,942492,232507,768
6-AAACoahulla Creek6,34745,107108,252200,470360,176639,824
6-AAARinggold3,69928,77979,847168,502280,827719,173
6-AAALaFayette3433,99116,00147,44167,776932,224
6-AAAMurray County305953,16712,82816,620983,380
6-AAALakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe41371,0045,2236,368993,632
7-AAANorth Hall390,892273,001183,421104,116951,43048,570
7-AAAWhite County281,377277,252223,385141,764923,77876,222
7-AAADawson County214,059239,993247,863190,709892,624107,376
7-AAACherokee Bluff86,135145,365224,197298,838754,535245,465
7-AAAWest Hall27,43463,573116,736243,152450,895549,105
7-AAAGilmer1038134,32520,73525,976974,024
7-AAALumpkin County-373686762999,238
7-AAAEast Forsyth-----1,000,000
8-AAAOconee County432,314290,862170,630100,655994,4615,539
8-AAAStephens County265,678282,587248,853187,892985,01014,990
8-AAAHart County178,095229,050277,518281,608966,27133,729
8-AAAMonroe Area123,684195,152293,900342,849955,58544,415
8-AAAFranklin County2292,3469,03085,31896,923903,077
8-AAAEast Jackson-3691,6781,750998,250

Class AA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Fitzgerald
Callaway
Callaway
Thomasville
Dodge County
Fitzgerald
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Callaway
Jeff Davis
Thomasville
Pace Academy
Northeast
Callaway
Elbert County
Jeff Davis
Thomasville
Fannin County
Pace Academy
Jefferson County
Reg 1, #3
19
58.73
1-1
Early County
Reg 3, #2
6
74.26
2-0
Northeast
Reg 7, #4
36
45.51
0-1
Chattooga
Reg 5, #1
2
80.39
2-0
Callaway
Reg 6, #3
21
56.25
1-0
Washington
Reg 8, #2
23
55.95
0-1
Elbert County
Reg 4, #4
35
46.54
1-0
Westside (Augusta)
Reg 2, #1
14
60.48
1-0
Jeff Davis
Reg 3, #3
8
67.54
2-0
Bleckley County
Reg 1, #2
3
77.49
2-0
Thomasville
Reg 5, #4
20
58.30
1-1
Haralson County
Reg 7, #1
13
61.04
1-0
Fannin County
Reg 8, #3
28
52.15
0-1
Union County
Reg 6, #2
11
62.22
0-1
Pace Academy
Reg 2, #4
22
56.05
0-1
Toombs County
Reg 4, #1
16
59.65
0-2
Jefferson County
Lovett
Dodge County
Rabun County
Fitzgerald
Swainsboro
Lovett
Heard County
Dodge County
Vidalia
Rabun County
Bremen
Fitzgerald
Reg 2, #3
15
60.20
1-1
Swainsboro
Reg 4, #2
24
55.27
1-0
Putnam County
Reg 8, #4
40
39.94
0-1
Banks County
Reg 6, #1
7
70.24
1-1
Lovett
Reg 7, #3
34
47.00
1-1
Model
Reg 5, #2
10
64.10
2-0
Heard County
Reg 1, #4
17
59.35
0-1
Cook
Reg 3, #1
5
74.96
2-0
Dodge County
Reg 4, #3
31
49.74
1-1
Laney
Reg 2, #2
12
61.58
0-0
Vidalia
Reg 6, #4
27
52.47
0-1
South Atlanta
Reg 8, #1
4
77.07
1-1
Rabun County
Reg 5, #3
18
59.34
1-1
Bremen
Reg 7, #2
26
53.07
0-2
Pepperell
Reg 3, #4
9
64.53
0-0
Washington County
Reg 1, #1
1
80.62
1-0
Fitzgerald

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Callaway5-AA2-080.39999,7263.88745,830679,053463,652287,1852.48
Fitzgerald1-AA1-080.62999,3253.64788,499595,256408,235251,0122.98
Thomasville1-AA2-077.49997,7383.25677,648514,372289,910141,2796.08
Rabun County8-AA1-177.07999,9933.56876,498438,805286,817136,6156.32
Dodge County3-AA2-074.96994,3692.88520,560400,819181,09776,25312.11
Northeast3-AA2-074.26989,8282.68465,065351,025151,39360,74315.46
Lovett6-AA1-170.24997,9533.16779,069336,282100,40928,76433.77
Bleckley County3-AA2-067.54935,0741.62185,791105,97928,0946,449154.06
Heard County5-AA2-064.10945,6132.00181,81580,39615,5872,407414.45
Pace Academy6-AA0-162.22968,6502.24445,56393,31814,9102,100475.19
Washington County3-AA0-064.53878,9171.28107,91750,12110,4131,794556.41
Vidalia2-AA0-061.58982,8492.09309,29850,4729,3571,268787.64
Fannin County7-AA1-061.04995,2411.7494,77244,6707,0248831,131.50
Jeff Davis2-AA1-060.48974,3052.01280,47440,8747,0968171,222.99
Swainsboro2-AA1-160.20974,5581.98265,48637,9786,1657031,421.48
Jefferson County4-AA0-259.65998,7461.85238,07742,2195,6465941,682.50
Bremen5-AA1-159.34844,7661.5073,84823,3252,8952673,744.32
Haralson County5-AA1-158.30842,9461.4459,92017,3211,9071666,023.10
Cook1-AA0-159.35745,2220.9133,46112,2801,3841466,848.32
Elbert County8-AA0-155.95991,1811.63179,39515,0391,8001178,546.01
Early County1-AA1-158.73730,6150.8829,34610,1161,0951128,927.57
Washington6-AA1-056.25852,1231.41160,23816,0841,5961049,614.38
Toombs County2-AA0-156.05930,7681.60145,31814,7101,4129810,203.08
Putnam County4-AA1-055.27993,5871.51105,08511,8019867313,697.63
Union County8-AA0-152.15973,9991.3485,1865,1823731758,822.53
South Atlanta6-AA0-152.47680,6270.9257,0493,6022431566,665.67
Pepperell7-AA0-253.07932,6101.2217,0593,1992229111,110.11
Laney4-AA1-149.74966,1621.2133,7691,636894249,999.00
Worth County1-AA1-153.22360,3590.395,0581,037564249,999.00
Temple5-AA0-150.00366,9490.495,044784381999,999.00
Berrien1-AA1-048.43166,7410.1787710181999,999.00
Columbia6-AA0-149.17444,5950.5417,42675934--
Lamar County3-AA2-051.84178,9050.191,75923623--
Westside (Augusta)4-AA1-046.54918,7851.0818,36854421--
Model7-AA1-147.00719,7790.802,7752857--
Chattooga7-AA0-145.51674,6160.741,9041744--
Dade County7-AA2-044.12569,9920.611,019842--
Banks County8-AA0-139.94692,0660.722,57843---
East Laurens2-AA1-139.6793,5730.1065514---
Bacon County2-AA0-235.6443,9470.051152---
Riverside Military Academy8-AA0-033.46342,7610.352251---
Therrell6-AA0-137.1628,4110.03621---
KIPP Atlanta Collegiate6-AA0-136.8426,3670.03291---
Oglethorpe County4-AA0-028.9849,3040.0527----
Southwest3-AA0-142.4214,9510.0214----
Coosa7-AA0-134.5988,1100.0912----
Jasper County3-AA0-140.327,9560.017----
Butler4-AA0-127.5935,2640.045----
Glenn Hills4-AA0-026.8326,3840.033----
Josey4-AA0-024.0411,7680.011----
Towers6-AA0-128.291,2600.001----
Gordon Central7-AA0-228.9519,6520.02-----
McNair6-AA0-118.15140.00-----

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAFitzgerald624,549336,06734,5184,191999,325675
1-AAThomasville359,169544,75881,99911,812997,7382,262
1-AACook8,99556,687357,994321,546745,222254,778
1-AAEarly County6,37949,652353,209321,375730,615269,385
1-AAWorth County80610,508123,860225,185360,359639,641
1-AABerrien1022,32848,420115,891166,741833,259
2-AAVidalia303,184275,950235,794167,921982,84917,151
2-AAJeff Davis298,281270,333231,581174,110974,30525,695
2-AASwainsboro274,295274,021248,588177,654974,55825,442
2-AAToombs County123,543175,485267,919363,821930,76869,232
2-AAEast Laurens5903,30911,85577,81993,573906,427
2-AABacon County1079024,26338,67543,947956,053
3-AADodge County459,968331,328146,70356,370994,3695,631
3-AANortheast374,728335,174191,80088,126989,82810,172
3-AABleckley County107,262197,194341,308289,310935,07464,926
3-AAWashington County57,208129,940288,991402,778878,917121,083
3-AALamar County8266,17529,258142,646178,905821,095
3-AASouthwest71401,30313,50114,951985,049
3-AAJasper County1496377,2697,956992,044
4-AAJefferson County587,655275,63599,13836,318998,7461,254
4-AAPutnam County273,570393,422222,398104,197993,5876,413
4-AALaney84,012192,378368,772321,000966,16233,838
4-AAWestside (Augusta)54,684137,334297,805428,962918,78581,215
4-AAOglethorpe County376235,33043,31449,304950,696
4-AAButler283533,30131,58235,264964,736
4-AAGlenn Hills112022,36023,81126,384973,616
4-AAJosey35389610,81611,768988,232
5-AACallaway857,080124,39714,6423,607999,726274
5-AAHeard County89,458443,244276,578136,333945,61354,387
5-AABremen30,492217,010307,182290,082844,766155,234
5-AAHaralson County21,330180,914316,983323,719842,946157,054
5-AATemple1,64034,43584,615246,259366,949633,051
6-AALovett690,852240,62754,09212,382997,9532,047
6-AAPace Academy230,574427,665222,28488,127968,65031,350
6-AAWashington52,941195,968355,173248,041852,123147,877
6-AASouth Atlanta19,85393,309229,943337,522680,627319,373
6-AAColumbia5,74641,462129,227268,160444,595555,405
6-AATherrell225044,76223,12328,411971,589
6-AAKIPP Atlanta Collegiate124574,40921,48926,367973,633
6-AATowers-81101,1421,260998,740
6-AAMcNair---1414999,986
7-AAFannin County717,108206,13055,56416,439995,2414,759
7-AAPepperell181,181401,658233,117116,654932,61067,390
7-AAModel47,950149,787255,986266,056719,779280,221
7-AAChattooga32,576138,465239,569264,006674,616325,384
7-AADade County20,63298,496189,724261,140569,992430,008
7-AACoosa5194,92322,32060,34888,110911,890
7-AAGordon Central345413,72015,35719,652980,348
8-AARabun County936,17059,4634,055305999,9937
8-AAElbert County41,890585,435310,53453,322991,1818,819
8-AAUnion County20,990315,967521,184115,858973,99926,001
8-AABanks County89532,267124,585534,319692,066307,934
8-AARiverside Military Academy556,86839,642296,196342,761657,239

Class A Public

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Irwin County
Brooks County
Irwin County
Dublin
Metter
Brooks County
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Macon County
Irwin County
Mitchell County
Dublin
McIntosh County Academy
Macon County
Washington-Wilkes
Irwin County
Mitchell County
Chattahoochee County
Lincoln County
Dublin
Reg 1, #3
29
46.86
2-0
Terrell County
Reg 3, #2
10
57.55
0-1-1
McIntosh County Academy
Reg 7, #4
41
38.69
2-0
Georgia Military College
Reg 5, #1
6
63.76
2-0
Macon County
Reg 6, #3
26
47.75
2-0
Mount Zion (Carroll)
Reg 8, #2
20
51.98
0-1
Washington-Wilkes
Reg 4, #4
24
48.67
1-1
Dooly County
Reg 2, #1
1
76.91
0-1
Irwin County
Reg 3, #3
15
55.24
1-1
Emanuel County Institute
Reg 1, #2
11
56.69
1-1
Mitchell County
Reg 5, #4
16
53.42
2-0
Chattahoochee County
Reg 7, #1
27
47.65
0-0
Hancock Central
Reg 8, #3
18
52.55
1-0
Lincoln County
Reg 6, #2
31
46.81
1-0
Trion
Reg 2, #4
14
55.46
0-1
Turner County
Reg 4, #1
4
65.22
0-1
Dublin
Clinch County
Metter
Brooks County
Pelham
Clinch County
Bowdon
Manchester
Metter
Brooks County
Commerce
Schley County
Pelham
Reg 2, #3
7
61.69
0-2
Clinch County
Reg 4, #2
9
58.46
0-1
Wilcox County
Reg 8, #4
23
48.68
2-0
Social Circle
Reg 6, #1
8
59.50
2-0
Bowdon
Reg 7, #3
45
35.28
1-0
Wilkinson County
Reg 5, #2
13
56.37
1-0
Manchester
Reg 1, #4
46
34.64
0-2
Miller County
Reg 3, #1
5
64.96
2-0
Metter
Reg 4, #3
22
50.93
1-0
Johnson County
Reg 2, #2
2
74.98
0-1
Brooks County
Reg 6, #4
34
44.42
1-1
Gordon Lee
Reg 8, #1
12
56.39
1-1
Commerce
Reg 5, #3
17
52.89
1-0
Schley County
Reg 7, #2
28
47.13
1-1
Warren County
Reg 3, #4
32
46.49
0-0
Screven County
Reg 1, #1
3
65.74
2-0
Pelham

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Irwin County2-A Public0-176.91998,3604.37921,359795,956689,459466,6221.14
Brooks County2-A Public0-174.98996,8694.17887,892732,086605,647339,8321.94
Pelham1-A Public2-065.74999,9833.12767,552299,312155,69350,15218.94
Dublin4-A Public0-165.22994,9342.85587,795433,328127,28941,73422.96
Metter3-A Public2-064.96996,9773.15697,586384,902135,15841,62923.02
Macon County5-A Public2-063.76986,0452.82615,986189,72888,44125,98137.49
Clinch County2-A Public0-261.69843,5701.89341,269175,44540,6719,304106.48
Bowdon6-A Public2-059.50995,8302.31347,523168,78534,0576,636149.69
Wilcox County4-A Public0-158.46950,8731.72243,347116,76220,8273,699269.34
McIntosh County Academy3-A Public0-1-157.55963,0392.13360,329106,36221,2613,620275.24
Mitchell County1-A Public1-156.69996,4572.12384,027134,38118,6082,962336.61
Manchester5-A Public1-056.37878,3501.99278,96572,91513,4942,041488.96
Commerce8-A Public1-156.39993,6941.96135,71152,66611,5711,683593.18
Emanuel County Institute3-A Public1-155.24925,2021.79262,46468,93810,2971,393716.88
Turner County2-A Public0-155.46548,4490.89102,50239,9314,7796441,551.80
Chattahoochee County5-A Public2-053.42748,6961.54174,25238,3284,9435561,797.56
Schley County5-A Public1-052.89717,9291.45156,87632,8943,9893852,596.40
Lincoln County8-A Public1-052.55980,2171.7191,85028,9793,7143462,889.17
Washington-Wilkes8-A Public0-151.98979,4241.6884,47725,7113,0373133,193.89
Atkinson County2-A Public1-052.15318,3430.4536,31911,7889517313,697.63
Johnson County4-A Public1-050.93646,3830.7629,3987,2348107014,284.71
Charlton County2-A Public1-051.34281,7780.3928,6548,4506146714,924.37
Social Circle8-A Public2-048.68947,7081.4352,60312,2139315119,606.84
Mount Zion (Carroll)6-A Public2-047.75866,0441.2335,8768,6865433925,640.03
Warren County7-A Public1-147.13992,8151.4065,85910,1545503429,410.76
Hancock Central7-A Public0-047.65992,9221.4477,17113,1017213330,302.03
Terrell County1-A Public2-046.86908,6021.1650,8145,5773792441,665.67
Telfair County4-A Public0-048.66509,2000.5714,6993,0332961855,554.56
Trion6-A Public1-046.81826,0351.1327,2935,8193281662,499.00
Screven County3-A Public0-046.49559,6210.6930,4053,4082191566,665.67
Taylor County5-A Public1-046.82345,1690.5834,0054,4252311283,332.33
Dooly County4-A Public1-148.67510,7270.5713,5372,7092489111,110.11
Gordon Lee6-A Public1-144.42731,8730.9312,6362,1611143333,332.33
Montgomery County4-A Public1-045.47277,0230.293,207496472499,999.00
Marion County5-A Public0-243.86170,5410.2610,3711,030271999,999.00
B.E.S.T. Academy6-A Public1-137.76287,1850.328666821999,999.00
Greenville5-A Public2-043.35153,2670.238,51784127--
Jenkins County3-A Public0-141.43194,8100.223,81721810--
Claxton3-A Public0-142.38257,6420.296,2884739--
Georgia Military College7-A Public2-038.69927,4191.047,8753884--
Wilkinson County7-A Public1-035.28928,4301.003,6761251--
Miller County1-A Public0-234.64508,0790.531,420541--
Wheeler County4-A Public1-041.40100,8730.10386331--
Lanier County2-A Public1-138.8012,6310.01100111--
Armuchee6-A Public1-036.84293,0330.3363642---
Bryan County3-A Public1-138.14101,4890.1192441---
Seminole County1-A Public0-232.69438,9440.4575813---
Randolph-Clay1-A Public1-026.88147,9350.1547----
Greene County8-A Public0-128.6355,5460.0639----
Towns County8-A Public1-127.6243,4110.0423----
Crawford County7-A Public0-223.39113,4120.1113----
ACE Charter7-A Public0-118.7743,9710.043----
Hawkinsville4-A Public0-134.349,7120.013----
Portal3-A Public0-124.501,2200.00-----
Twiggs County7-A Public0-211.641,0310.00-----
Treutlen4-A Public0-125.992750.00-----
Central (Talbotton)5-A Public0-212.9830.00-----
Baconton Charter1-A Public0-017.78-------
Pataula Charter1-A Public0-116.32-------
Glascock County7-A Public0-011.18-------
GSIC7-A Public0-0-4.39-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-A PublicPelham907,46188,8802,865777999,98317
1-A PublicMitchell County64,913760,690150,16820,686996,4573,543
1-A PublicTerrell County26,201133,573577,607171,221908,60291,398
1-A PublicMiller County1,07710,546136,749359,707508,079491,921
1-A PublicSeminole County3285,506103,355329,755438,944561,056
1-A PublicRandolph-Clay2080529,256117,854147,935852,065
1-A PublicBaconton Charter-----1,000,000
1-A PublicPataula Charter-----1,000,000
2-A PublicIrwin County579,718352,91257,7188,012998,3601,640
2-A PublicBrooks County388,423487,532106,14314,771996,8693,131
2-A PublicClinch County26,511114,240460,740242,079843,570156,430
2-A PublicTurner County3,43426,386198,379320,250548,449451,551
2-A PublicAtkinson County1,08610,31492,073214,870318,343681,657
2-A PublicCharlton County8268,56783,414188,971281,778718,222
2-A PublicLanier County2491,53311,04712,631987,369
3-A PublicMetter685,026227,75770,77313,421996,9773,023
3-A PublicMcIntosh County Academy191,510406,137274,37191,021963,03936,961
3-A PublicEmanuel County Institute109,692283,262380,397151,851925,20274,798
3-A PublicScreven County9,27449,534148,105352,708559,621440,379
3-A PublicClaxton2,59717,79262,424174,829257,642742,358
3-A PublicJenkins County1,55312,20145,799135,257194,810805,190
3-A PublicBryan County3483,31618,04579,780101,489898,511
3-A PublicPortal-1861,1331,220998,780
4-A PublicDublin708,916219,45452,89513,669994,9345,066
4-A PublicWilcox County221,933458,463189,75980,718950,87349,127
4-A PublicJohnson County29,615123,602256,227236,939646,383353,617
4-A PublicTelfair County19,53086,297187,345216,028509,200490,800
4-A PublicDooly County15,16876,975190,445228,139510,727489,273
4-A PublicMontgomery County4,11828,39392,149152,363277,023722,977
4-A PublicWheeler County7106,54129,07364,549100,873899,127
4-A PublicHawkinsville102742,0667,3629,712990,288
4-A PublicTreutlen-141233275999,725
5-A PublicMacon County640,430221,20489,42234,989986,04513,955
5-A PublicManchester169,877321,031234,019153,423878,350121,650
5-A PublicChattahoochee County88,815189,199240,267230,415748,696251,304
5-A PublicSchley County78,341177,078232,478230,032717,929282,071
5-A PublicTaylor County15,47855,588109,634164,469345,169654,831
5-A PublicMarion County4,33719,64150,09696,467170,541829,459
5-A PublicGreenville2,72216,25944,08490,202153,267846,733
5-A PublicCentral (Talbotton)---33999,997
6-A PublicBowdon747,325182,34450,50115,660995,8304,170
6-A PublicMount Zion (Carroll)98,279307,712277,868182,185866,044133,956
6-A PublicTrion93,390263,041265,466204,138826,035173,965
6-A PublicGordon Lee51,489175,782243,390261,212731,873268,127
6-A PublicB.E.S.T. Academy5,11034,21678,842169,017287,185712,815
6-A PublicArmuchee4,40736,90583,933167,788293,033706,967
7-A PublicHancock Central445,166312,999157,26677,491992,9227,078
7-A PublicWarren County374,616351,037178,12989,033992,8157,185
7-A PublicGeorgia Military College94,190167,037328,995337,197927,41972,581
7-A PublicWilkinson County85,531165,000314,208363,691928,43071,570
7-A PublicCrawford County4423,29516,13893,537113,412886,588
7-A PublicACE Charter556295,22838,05943,971956,029
7-A PublicTwiggs County-3369921,031998,969
7-A PublicGlascock County-----1,000,000
7-A PublicGSIC-----1,000,000
8-A PublicCommerce453,912287,797162,14389,842993,6946,306
8-A PublicLincoln County232,709260,872266,918219,718980,21719,783
8-A PublicWashington-Wilkes213,066279,384278,730208,244979,42420,576
8-A PublicSocial Circle100,082169,919282,833394,874947,70852,292
8-A PublicGreene County1481,2155,50848,67555,546944,454
8-A PublicTowns County838133,86838,64743,411956,589

Class A Private

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Eagle's Landing Christian
Fellowship Christian
Eagle's Landing Christian
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
Fellowship Christian
Prince Avenue Christian
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Wesleyan
Eagle's Landing Christian
North Cobb Christian
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
Savannah Country Day
Wesleyan
Athens Academy
Eagle's Landing Christian
Savannah Christian
North Cobb Christian
Mount Pisgah Christian
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
Reg 1, #3
21
51.12
1-0
Mount de Sales
Reg 3, #2
12
58.95
2-0
Savannah Country Day
Reg 7, #4
20
51.21
0-2
Christian Heritage
Reg 5, #1
5
64.96
1-1
Wesleyan
Reg 6, #3
29
40.23
0-2
St. Francis
Reg 8, #2
6
64.78
1-1
Athens Academy
Reg 4, #4
32
36.82
0-1
Heritage (Newnan)
Reg 2, #1
1
76.24
0-2
Eagle's Landing Christian
Reg 3, #3
11
59.42
0-1
Savannah Christian
Reg 1, #2
19
52.92
1-0
First Presbyterian
Reg 5, #4
18
53.08
0-2
Mount Vernon Presbyterian
Reg 7, #1
9
61.71
2-0
North Cobb Christian
Reg 8, #3
26
46.73
0-2
George Walton Academy
Reg 6, #2
28
46.14
0-2
Mount Pisgah Christian
Reg 2, #4
Reg 4, #1
2
72.07
2-0
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
Fellowship Christian
Calvary Day
Prince Avenue Christian
Darlington
Brookstone
Fellowship Christian
Holy Innocents
Calvary Day
Whitefield Academy
Prince Avenue Christian
Darlington
Stratford Academy
Reg 2, #3
22
50.47
1-1
Landmark Christian
Reg 4, #2
23
50.32
2-0
Brookstone
Reg 8, #4
27
46.51
2-0
Athens Christian
Reg 6, #1
3
68.83
1-0
Fellowship Christian
Reg 7, #3
17
53.92
2-0
Mount Paran Christian
Reg 5, #2
8
62.18
1-0
Holy Innocents
Reg 1, #4
24
48.97
1-0
Tattnall Square
Reg 3, #1
7
64.74
2-0
Calvary Day
Reg 4, #3
25
47.09
1-0
St. Anne-Pacelli
Reg 2, #2
10
60.64
2-0
Whitefield Academy
Reg 6, #4
31
38.73
1-0
King's Ridge Christian
Reg 8, #1
4
67.46
1-1
Prince Avenue Christian
Reg 5, #3
16
55.13
0-1
Hebron Christian
Reg 7, #2
13
58.70
0-1
Darlington
Reg 3, #4
15
57.10
2-0
Aquinas
Reg 1, #1
14
57.14
1-0
Stratford Academy

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Eagle's Landing Christian2-A Private0-276.241,000,0004.03816,500710,353512,285396,2811.52
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)4-A Private2-072.071,000,0002.95827,487698,028360,782232,6203.30
Fellowship Christian6-A Private1-068.83999,9793.60779,154565,467361,774141,6986.06
Prince Avenue Christian8-A Private1-167.46999,9463.01508,306376,955199,43674,44912.43
Athens Academy8-A Private1-164.78999,7592.67395,517264,863117,84435,99626.78
Calvary Day3-A Private2-064.741,000,0002.71550,230211,83498,26531,11731.14
Wesleyan5-A Private1-164.96997,0162.64545,579189,58183,63729,93032.41
North Cobb Christian7-A Private2-061.71997,4792.80515,730184,35253,13315,31464.30
Holy Innocents5-A Private1-062.18992,3382.35427,671132,81749,14112,97876.05
Whitefield Academy2-A Private2-060.641,000,0002.34285,720153,81650,2369,90899.93
Savannah Christian3-A Private0-159.421,000,0002.16344,15585,47723,7584,869204.38
Darlington7-A Private0-158.70994,5082.16319,36091,36422,0474,521220.19
Savannah Country Day3-A Private2-058.951,000,0002.13333,56580,09821,9324,245234.57
Aquinas3-A Private2-057.101,000,0001.97268,57055,85112,5182,047487.52
Stratford Academy1-A Private1-057.14981,1691.68201,53047,40611,1111,695588.97
Hebron Christian5-A Private0-155.13961,1061.70175,85535,4306,2738381,192.32
Mount Paran Christian7-A Private2-053.92975,3711.54130,43823,5803,7944202,379.95
Mount Vernon Presbyterian5-A Private0-253.08937,9851.55125,63321,7272,8893652,738.73
First Presbyterian1-A Private1-052.92943,3931.3390,63612,9161,9852074,829.92
Landmark Christian2-A Private1-150.471,000,0001.6372,20216,0502,3431636,133.97
Brookstone4-A Private2-050.321,000,0001.4055,90513,1931,5951109,089.91
Christian Heritage7-A Private0-251.21962,9371.3067,3208,5071,0518811,362.64
Mount de Sales1-A Private1-051.12905,8991.1959,2377,0049167313,697.63
Tattnall Square1-A Private1-048.97840,3551.0434,5823,2513472343,477.26
Athens Christian8-A Private2-046.51968,2391.0714,4142,0021761662,499.00
St. Anne-Pacelli4-A Private1-047.091,000,0001.2424,8584,3273961566,665.67
George Walton Academy8-A Private0-246.73977,3921.0713,0731,8231779111,110.11
Mount Pisgah Christian6-A Private0-246.14938,4571.0110,2771,5511455199,999.00
St. Francis6-A Private0-240.23774,4820.811,8681648--
King's Ridge Christian6-A Private1-038.73744,1310.771,204764--
Deerfield-Windsor1-A Private1-139.89296,0620.311,327422--
Heritage (Newnan)4-A Private0-136.821,000,0001.031,10759---
Lakeview Academy6-A Private0-136.52542,9510.5657523---
Providence Christian5-A Private1-135.98111,5550.1237713---
Walker7-A Private0-230.1569,7050.0723----
Strong Rock Christian1-A Private0-229.1233,1220.0310----
Loganville Christian8-A Private0-222.7054,6640.055----

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-A PrivateStratford Academy494,818272,460143,27570,616981,16918,831
1-A PrivateFirst Presbyterian228,643289,130254,042171,578943,39356,607
1-A PrivateMount de Sales165,363225,791274,104240,641905,89994,101
1-A PrivateTattnall Square103,859186,176259,518290,802840,355159,645
1-A PrivateDeerfield-Windsor7,21425,61464,205199,029296,062703,938
1-A PrivateStrong Rock Christian1038294,85627,33433,122966,878
2-A PrivateEagle's Landing Christian877,661114,8947,445-1,000,000-
2-A PrivateWhitefield Academy111,321669,095219,584-1,000,000-
2-A PrivateLandmark Christian11,018216,011772,971-1,000,000-
3-A PrivateCalvary Day473,567281,098148,67996,6561,000,000-
3-A PrivateSavannah Country Day200,914253,607274,209271,2701,000,000-
3-A PrivateSavannah Christian179,308253,358288,328279,0061,000,000-
3-A PrivateAquinas146,211211,937288,784353,0681,000,000-
4-A PrivateTrinity Christian (Sharpsburg)934,96160,9243,6734421,000,000-
4-A PrivateBrookstone44,811530,432340,14984,6081,000,000-
4-A PrivateSt. Anne-Pacelli18,317357,472452,300171,9111,000,000-
4-A PrivateHeritage (Newnan)1,91151,172203,878743,0391,000,000-
5-A PrivateWesleyan538,222300,391111,04847,355997,0162,984
5-A PrivateHoly Innocents323,016391,912191,67885,732992,3387,662
5-A PrivateHebron Christian79,265178,543382,678320,620961,10638,894
5-A PrivateMount Vernon Presbyterian59,313126,756303,986447,930937,98562,015
5-A PrivateProvidence Christian1842,39810,61098,363111,555888,445
6-A PrivateFellowship Christian943,28754,0642,155473999,97921
6-A PrivateMount Pisgah Christian41,907513,593266,218116,739938,45761,543
6-A PrivateSt. Francis6,840179,562295,779292,301774,482225,518
6-A PrivateKing's Ridge Christian5,268173,283272,379293,201744,131255,869
6-A PrivateLakeview Academy2,69879,498163,469297,286542,951457,049
7-A PrivateNorth Cobb Christian508,835295,017132,78060,847997,4792,521
7-A PrivateDarlington286,354348,642234,214125,298994,5085,492
7-A PrivateMount Paran Christian140,849218,115319,056297,351975,37124,629
7-A PrivateChristian Heritage63,921137,317309,771451,928962,93737,063
7-A PrivateWalker419094,17964,57669,705930,295
8-A PrivatePrince Avenue Christian547,292404,10341,3247,227999,94654
8-A PrivateAthens Academy432,245488,31466,03413,166999,759241
8-A PrivateAthens Christian11,61055,931411,749488,949968,23931,761
8-A PrivateGeorge Walton Academy8,85151,525477,488439,528977,39222,608
8-A PrivateLoganville Christian21273,40551,13054,664945,336

