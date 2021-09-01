Maxwell playoff projections heading into Week 3

Below are the current Maxwell Ratings’ playoff projections for each class in the GHSA.
The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation of the 2021 season. The simulation completed 1,000,000 iterations.
While the Maxwell Ratings reflect each team’s strength, the simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments, and playoff brackets.
Although regions may use different criteria, in the simulation all standings were determined by 1) region record, 2) head to head, 3) point differential, 4) classification record, and 5) random tie breaker.
Class AAAAAAA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Mill Creek
|8-AAAAAAA
|2-0
|104.79
|999,995
|4.58
|937,362
|862,867
|787,188
|666,885
|0.50
|Collins Hill
|8-AAAAAAA
|1-0
|95.29
|999,551
|3.81
|796,278
|602,717
|455,086
|152,243
|5.57
|North Cobb
|3-AAAAAAA
|1-1
|91.86
|963,800
|2.57
|501,207
|311,218
|122,170
|44,082
|21.68
|Colquitt County
|1-AAAAAAA
|1-1
|89.41
|1,000,000
|2.30
|427,173
|168,714
|73,583
|21,384
|45.76
|Walton
|3-AAAAAAA
|2-0
|89.03
|932,299
|2.14
|378,568
|197,199
|68,658
|19,214
|51.05
|Parkview
|4-AAAAAAA
|1-1
|86.58
|970,087
|2.45
|427,053
|218,287
|63,847
|13,942
|70.73
|Grayson
|4-AAAAAAA
|1-1
|86.51
|971,546
|2.40
|402,289
|204,204
|58,822
|12,580
|78.49
|Brookwood
|4-AAAAAAA
|1-1
|86.12
|969,706
|2.33
|377,941
|187,049
|52,219
|11,249
|87.90
|Tift County
|1-AAAAAAA
|2-0
|86.61
|1,000,000
|2.00
|313,832
|116,490
|39,475
|9,043
|109.58
|Roswell
|5-AAAAAAA
|2-0
|84.95
|986,994
|2.35
|362,013
|130,534
|39,015
|7,413
|133.90
|Norcross
|7-AAAAAAA
|1-1
|85.14
|999,963
|2.23
|341,407
|121,246
|39,428
|7,325
|135.52
|Archer
|7-AAAAAAA
|0-2
|84.55
|999,966
|2.19
|325,573
|115,590
|35,563
|6,202
|160.24
|Milton
|5-AAAAAAA
|1-1
|84.07
|982,920
|2.26
|324,656
|112,820
|29,672
|5,494
|181.02
|West Forsyth
|6-AAAAAAA
|1-1
|83.55
|985,457
|2.25
|364,598
|151,955
|25,182
|5,359
|185.60
|Lowndes
|1-AAAAAAA
|1-1
|84.69
|1,000,000
|1.77
|231,598
|81,420
|21,622
|4,158
|239.50
|Harrison
|3-AAAAAAA
|2-0
|84.87
|809,813
|1.45
|190,903
|69,602
|19,067
|3,534
|281.97
|Camden County
|1-AAAAAAA
|2-0
|84.11
|1,000,000
|1.73
|216,884
|73,632
|18,872
|3,402
|292.94
|McEachern
|2-AAAAAAA
|1-1
|82.50
|996,539
|1.66
|113,340
|43,541
|12,833
|1,799
|554.86
|Cherokee
|5-AAAAAAA
|2-0
|80.97
|964,033
|1.89
|204,689
|57,402
|10,841
|1,550
|644.16
|Newton
|4-AAAAAAA
|1-0
|80.53
|863,034
|1.53
|133,339
|43,324
|8,145
|1,064
|938.85
|North Paulding
|3-AAAAAAA
|2-0
|81.57
|646,717
|0.99
|93,816
|24,625
|5,472
|787
|1,269.65
|East Coweta
|2-AAAAAAA
|2-0
|79.78
|990,148
|1.50
|82,964
|25,369
|5,275
|600
|1,665.67
|Marietta
|3-AAAAAAA
|0-1
|79.98
|502,157
|0.71
|53,169
|11,118
|2,017
|262
|3,815.79
|North Gwinnett
|8-AAAAAAA
|0-2
|76.55
|929,146
|1.55
|126,419
|27,786
|2,982
|242
|4,131.23
|South Forsyth
|6-AAAAAAA
|0-1
|74.59
|805,190
|1.14
|62,647
|12,188
|1,062
|83
|12,047.19
|Pebblebrook
|2-AAAAAAA
|2-0
|73.46
|951,368
|1.19
|41,464
|6,643
|486
|31
|32,257.06
|Mountain View
|8-AAAAAAA
|1-1
|72.68
|860,347
|1.22
|55,399
|7,778
|470
|23
|43,477.26
|North Forsyth
|6-AAAAAAA
|1-1
|72.28
|687,890
|0.87
|28,786
|4,408
|325
|20
|49,999.00
|Alpharetta
|5-AAAAAAA
|1-1
|72.88
|769,752
|1.01
|29,236
|4,703
|321
|14
|71,427.57
|Newnan
|2-AAAAAAA
|0-1
|70.68
|920,478
|1.07
|27,032
|3,166
|174
|10
|99,999.00
|Hillgrove
|3-AAAAAAA
|0-2
|72.44
|145,214
|0.17
|3,452
|254
|24
|2
|499,999.00
|South Gwinnett
|4-AAAAAAA
|1-1
|68.49
|225,627
|0.27
|2,971
|284
|18
|2
|499,999.00
|Denmark
|6-AAAAAAA
|1-1
|67.35
|350,571
|0.39
|3,833
|311
|17
|1
|999,999.00
|Lambert
|6-AAAAAAA
|2-0
|66.78
|329,338
|0.36
|3,180
|254
|11
|1
|999,999.00
|Gainesville
|6-AAAAAAA
|1-1
|68.87
|463,921
|0.53
|7,466
|742
|44
|-
|-
|Forsyth Central
|6-AAAAAAA
|1-0
|67.58
|377,633
|0.42
|4,290
|382
|11
|-
|-
|Etowah
|5-AAAAAAA
|0-1
|65.20
|239,639
|0.27
|1,512
|128
|3
|-
|-
|Peachtree Ridge
|8-AAAAAAA
|0-1
|61.16
|210,961
|0.23
|1,202
|45
|-
|-
|-
|Campbell
|2-AAAAAAA
|1-0
|55.10
|141,467
|0.14
|147
|3
|-
|-
|-
|Duluth
|7-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|52.26
|714,329
|0.73
|115
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Woodstock
|5-AAAAAAA
|0-2
|58.51
|56,662
|0.06
|54
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Meadowcreek
|7-AAAAAAA
|1-1
|52.49
|704,819
|0.72
|115
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Discovery
|7-AAAAAAA
|0-2
|49.23
|468,650
|0.47
|28
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Dunwoody
|7-AAAAAAA
|1-1
|41.41
|111,800
|0.11
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Berkmar
|7-AAAAAAA
|0-2
|27.46
|473
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AAAAAAA
|Colquitt County
|395,302
|280,769
|183,648
|140,281
|1,000,000
|-
|1-AAAAAAA
|Tift County
|262,611
|286,292
|247,814
|203,283
|1,000,000
|-
|1-AAAAAAA
|Lowndes
|171,718
|215,155
|282,261
|330,866
|1,000,000
|-
|1-AAAAAAA
|Camden County
|170,369
|217,784
|286,277
|325,570
|1,000,000
|-
|2-AAAAAAA
|McEachern
|476,260
|326,179
|140,472
|53,628
|996,539
|3,461
|2-AAAAAAA
|East Coweta
|362,061
|349,321
|187,521
|91,245
|990,148
|9,852
|2-AAAAAAA
|Pebblebrook
|108,431
|202,683
|366,131
|274,123
|951,368
|48,632
|2-AAAAAAA
|Newnan
|52,909
|118,413
|289,981
|459,175
|920,478
|79,522
|2-AAAAAAA
|Campbell
|339
|3,404
|15,895
|121,829
|141,467
|858,533
|3-AAAAAAA
|North Cobb
|458,830
|284,955
|150,630
|69,385
|963,800
|36,200
|3-AAAAAAA
|Walton
|325,728
|302,394
|197,756
|106,421
|932,299
|67,701
|3-AAAAAAA
|Harrison
|118,219
|201,297
|273,987
|216,310
|809,813
|190,187
|3-AAAAAAA
|North Paulding
|62,508
|122,849
|197,385
|263,975
|646,717
|353,283
|3-AAAAAAA
|Marietta
|31,878
|76,516
|144,549
|249,214
|502,157
|497,843
|3-AAAAAAA
|Hillgrove
|2,837
|11,989
|35,693
|94,695
|145,214
|854,786
|4-AAAAAAA
|Parkview
|338,725
|283,516
|216,624
|131,222
|970,087
|29,913
|4-AAAAAAA
|Grayson
|299,135
|279,741
|238,239
|154,431
|971,546
|28,454
|4-AAAAAAA
|Brookwood
|269,083
|281,409
|261,110
|158,104
|969,706
|30,294
|4-AAAAAAA
|Newton
|90,740
|144,359
|250,304
|377,631
|863,034
|136,966
|4-AAAAAAA
|South Gwinnett
|2,317
|10,975
|33,723
|178,612
|225,627
|774,373
|5-AAAAAAA
|Roswell
|409,301
|303,834
|199,983
|73,876
|986,994
|13,006
|5-AAAAAAA
|Milton
|348,523
|332,344
|225,421
|76,632
|982,920
|17,080
|5-AAAAAAA
|Cherokee
|209,969
|279,969
|333,645
|140,450
|964,033
|35,967
|5-AAAAAAA
|Alpharetta
|30,068
|72,070
|195,095
|472,519
|769,752
|230,248
|5-AAAAAAA
|Etowah
|2,002
|10,646
|38,564
|188,427
|239,639
|760,361
|5-AAAAAAA
|Woodstock
|137
|1,137
|7,292
|48,096
|56,662
|943,338
|6-AAAAAAA
|West Forsyth
|693,326
|198,202
|69,874
|24,055
|985,457
|14,543
|6-AAAAAAA
|South Forsyth
|149,928
|294,180
|214,214
|146,868
|805,190
|194,810
|6-AAAAAAA
|North Forsyth
|82,061
|201,216
|221,330
|183,283
|687,890
|312,110
|6-AAAAAAA
|Gainesville
|26,401
|102,457
|151,979
|183,084
|463,921
|536,079
|6-AAAAAAA
|Forsyth Central
|17,330
|74,558
|122,072
|163,673
|377,633
|622,367
|6-AAAAAAA
|Denmark
|17,192
|66,577
|112,944
|153,858
|350,571
|649,429
|6-AAAAAAA
|Lambert
|13,762
|62,810
|107,587
|145,179
|329,338
|670,662
|7-AAAAAAA
|Archer
|514,393
|475,783
|9,529
|261
|999,966
|34
|7-AAAAAAA
|Norcross
|484,969
|505,194
|9,532
|268
|999,963
|37
|7-AAAAAAA
|Meadowcreek
|285
|7,782
|364,493
|332,259
|704,819
|295,181
|7-AAAAAAA
|Duluth
|281
|8,015
|391,168
|314,865
|714,329
|285,671
|7-AAAAAAA
|Discovery
|71
|3,003
|189,968
|275,608
|468,650
|531,350
|7-AAAAAAA
|Dunwoody
|1
|223
|35,281
|76,295
|111,800
|888,200
|7-AAAAAAA
|Berkmar
|-
|-
|29
|444
|473
|999,527
|8-AAAAAAA
|Mill Creek
|797,447
|195,887
|6,142
|519
|999,995
|5
|8-AAAAAAA
|Collins Hill
|198,162
|721,640
|73,091
|6,658
|999,551
|449
|8-AAAAAAA
|North Gwinnett
|3,245
|61,207
|567,671
|297,023
|929,146
|70,854
|8-AAAAAAA
|Mountain View
|1,136
|20,100
|315,191
|523,920
|860,347
|139,653
|8-AAAAAAA
|Peachtree Ridge
|10
|1,166
|37,905
|171,880
|210,961
|789,039
Class AAAAAA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Westlake
|4-AAAAAA
|2-0
|97.46
|999,976
|4.40
|951,597
|795,813
|664,223
|409,768
|1.44
|Buford
|8-AAAAAA
|2-0
|97.60
|999,974
|4.30
|930,822
|743,225
|647,998
|399,241
|1.50
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|1-AAAAAA
|2-0
|88.88
|1,000,000
|3.27
|819,077
|272,399
|180,176
|64,025
|14.62
|Lee County
|1-AAAAAA
|2-0
|87.66
|1,000,000
|3.18
|790,081
|244,251
|149,619
|47,937
|19.86
|Carrollton
|5-AAAAAA
|2-0
|86.48
|993,613
|3.24
|712,449
|522,691
|147,351
|43,834
|21.81
|Rome
|5-AAAAAA
|1-0
|83.40
|980,275
|2.84
|597,929
|393,925
|85,031
|19,317
|50.77
|Brunswick
|2-AAAAAA
|2-0
|80.92
|998,549
|2.54
|469,118
|213,696
|40,396
|7,312
|135.76
|Creekview
|7-AAAAAA
|1-0
|77.92
|933,261
|1.74
|195,263
|58,164
|10,808
|1,407
|709.73
|Hughes
|4-AAAAAA
|1-1
|75.85
|966,768
|1.97
|280,921
|107,230
|11,895
|1,168
|855.16
|Kell
|6-AAAAAA
|1-1
|75.46
|974,361
|2.00
|259,076
|100,131
|10,834
|1,125
|887.89
|Dacula
|8-AAAAAA
|1-1
|76.29
|947,543
|1.92
|251,506
|80,002
|10,255
|1,113
|897.47
|Johns Creek
|7-AAAAAA
|1-1
|77.11
|924,905
|1.68
|180,187
|53,946
|8,885
|1,091
|915.59
|Richmond Hill
|2-AAAAAA
|0-1
|75.21
|988,235
|1.84
|194,183
|60,770
|7,156
|735
|1,359.54
|Allatoona
|6-AAAAAA
|0-2
|73.69
|953,582
|1.75
|175,544
|57,352
|5,285
|465
|2,149.54
|Alexander
|5-AAAAAA
|1-0
|73.92
|767,033
|1.30
|124,113
|42,883
|3,884
|369
|2,709.03
|Houston County
|1-AAAAAA
|1-1
|72.47
|1,000,000
|2.22
|231,082
|60,718
|4,415
|325
|3,075.92
|Lovejoy
|4-AAAAAA
|1-0
|72.75
|914,905
|1.54
|142,087
|41,657
|3,517
|278
|3,596.12
|Sequoyah
|7-AAAAAA
|1-1
|72.35
|761,835
|1.14
|88,128
|27,101
|2,027
|133
|7,517.80
|Sprayberry
|6-AAAAAA
|0-0
|70.87
|892,562
|1.42
|102,209
|26,543
|1,795
|124
|8,063.52
|River Ridge
|7-AAAAAA
|2-0
|71.00
|681,096
|0.96
|65,293
|18,679
|1,188
|83
|12,047.19
|Douglas County
|5-AAAAAA
|2-0
|71.01
|611,619
|0.91
|56,834
|15,073
|1,029
|66
|15,150.52
|Glynn Academy
|2-AAAAAA
|0-1-1
|68.27
|922,362
|1.26
|67,992
|13,800
|632
|30
|33,332.33
|Lanier
|8-AAAAAA
|0-1
|67.13
|621,914
|0.87
|34,746
|6,007
|225
|12
|83,332.33
|Dalton
|5-AAAAAA
|1-1
|68.48
|434,643
|0.59
|24,916
|5,276
|278
|10
|99,999.00
|Riverwood
|7-AAAAAA
|1-0
|67.56
|419,605
|0.52
|23,930
|5,754
|214
|8
|124,999.00
|Shiloh
|8-AAAAAA
|0-1
|66.86
|597,269
|0.83
|33,248
|5,686
|209
|6
|166,665.67
|Tucker
|4-AAAAAA
|0-2
|65.70
|700,800
|0.89
|30,457
|4,380
|154
|6
|166,665.67
|Kennesaw Mountain
|6-AAAAAA
|2-0
|65.94
|703,357
|0.88
|24,975
|3,849
|150
|4
|249,999.00
|Statesboro
|2-AAAAAA
|1-0
|63.80
|781,171
|0.90
|18,717
|2,501
|75
|3
|333,332.33
|Evans
|3-AAAAAA
|2-0
|59.80
|989,217
|1.10
|67,686
|10,391
|162
|2
|499,999.00
|Winder-Barrow
|8-AAAAAA
|1-1
|63.03
|316,954
|0.40
|9,080
|1,142
|30
|2
|499,999.00
|Cambridge
|7-AAAAAA
|0-0
|64.90
|272,457
|0.32
|10,050
|1,899
|45
|1
|999,999.00
|Habersham Central
|8-AAAAAA
|1-1
|61.64
|266,125
|0.32
|5,836
|619
|14
|-
|-
|North Atlanta
|4-AAAAAA
|2-0
|60.98
|416,332
|0.48
|7,183
|587
|14
|-
|-
|Central Gwinnett
|8-AAAAAA
|1-1
|61.57
|250,221
|0.30
|5,376
|586
|14
|-
|-
|Pope
|6-AAAAAA
|1-1
|61.99
|378,546
|0.43
|4,811
|445
|8
|-
|-
|South Paulding
|5-AAAAAA
|1-1
|63.24
|153,904
|0.18
|2,755
|317
|8
|-
|-
|Alcovy
|3-AAAAAA
|0-1
|51.20
|841,869
|0.87
|5,436
|295
|1
|-
|-
|Lakeside (Evans)
|3-AAAAAA
|0-1
|49.59
|796,106
|0.81
|3,127
|133
|-
|-
|-
|Grovetown
|3-AAAAAA
|0-1
|46.83
|675,142
|0.68
|1,055
|26
|-
|-
|-
|Paulding County
|5-AAAAAA
|1-1
|58.94
|46,571
|0.05
|289
|20
|-
|-
|-
|South Effingham
|2-AAAAAA
|0-1
|52.51
|129,997
|0.13
|182
|11
|-
|-
|-
|Effingham County
|2-AAAAAA
|0-1
|53.12
|153,218
|0.16
|222
|9
|-
|-
|-
|Heritage (Conyers)
|3-AAAAAA
|0-2
|43.27
|422,141
|0.42
|234
|8
|-
|-
|-
|Wheeler
|6-AAAAAA
|0-2
|53.48
|43,700
|0.04
|62
|7
|-
|-
|-
|Lassiter
|6-AAAAAA
|0-2
|52.73
|37,484
|0.04
|30
|1
|-
|-
|-
|East Paulding
|5-AAAAAA
|0-2
|54.92
|12,342
|0.01
|28
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Centennial
|7-AAAAAA
|0-2
|51.03
|4,646
|0.00
|6
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Rockdale County
|3-AAAAAA
|0-2
|40.35
|275,525
|0.28
|50
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Bradwell Institute
|2-AAAAAA
|0-1
|45.65
|26,468
|0.03
|11
|-
|-
|-
|-
|South Cobb
|6-AAAAAA
|1-1
|50.30
|16,246
|0.02
|9
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Chattahoochee
|7-AAAAAA
|0-2
|49.33
|2,195
|0.00
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Morrow
|4-AAAAAA
|0-2
|35.75
|1,219
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Osborne
|6-AAAAAA
|1-0
|38.91
|162
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Valdosta
|1-AAAAAA
|1-1
|84.75
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|4-AAAAAA
|2-0
|42.73
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AAAAAA
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|505,736
|422,504
|71,760
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|1-AAAAAA
|Lee County
|465,722
|441,834
|92,444
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|1-AAAAAA
|Houston County
|28,542
|135,662
|835,796
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|1-AAAAAA
|Valdosta
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|2-AAAAAA
|Brunswick
|664,350
|254,093
|64,711
|15,395
|998,549
|1,451
|2-AAAAAA
|Richmond Hill
|253,027
|460,854
|206,119
|68,235
|988,235
|11,765
|2-AAAAAA
|Glynn Academy
|58,892
|189,898
|427,702
|245,870
|922,362
|77,638
|2-AAAAAA
|Statesboro
|23,076
|86,955
|243,989
|427,151
|781,171
|218,829
|2-AAAAAA
|Effingham County
|393
|4,469
|30,963
|117,393
|153,218
|846,782
|2-AAAAAA
|South Effingham
|259
|3,536
|23,191
|103,011
|129,997
|870,003
|2-AAAAAA
|Bradwell Institute
|3
|195
|3,325
|22,945
|26,468
|973,532
|3-AAAAAA
|Evans
|682,719
|208,619
|72,803
|25,076
|989,217
|10,783
|3-AAAAAA
|Alcovy
|141,698
|281,051
|248,819
|170,301
|841,869
|158,131
|3-AAAAAA
|Lakeside (Evans)
|100,245
|250,021
|253,371
|192,469
|796,106
|203,894
|3-AAAAAA
|Grovetown
|48,676
|150,509
|220,411
|255,546
|675,142
|324,858
|3-AAAAAA
|Heritage (Conyers)
|19,886
|73,337
|126,160
|202,758
|422,141
|577,859
|3-AAAAAA
|Rockdale County
|6,776
|36,463
|78,436
|153,850
|275,525
|724,475
|4-AAAAAA
|Westlake
|941,833
|54,730
|2,962
|451
|999,976
|24
|4-AAAAAA
|Hughes
|36,464
|532,820
|298,573
|98,911
|966,768
|33,232
|4-AAAAAA
|Lovejoy
|18,494
|296,199
|403,000
|197,212
|914,905
|85,095
|4-AAAAAA
|Tucker
|2,513
|85,842
|201,639
|410,806
|700,800
|299,200
|4-AAAAAA
|North Atlanta
|696
|30,406
|93,700
|291,530
|416,332
|583,668
|4-AAAAAA
|Morrow
|-
|3
|126
|1,090
|1,219
|998,781
|4-AAAAAA
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-AAAAAA
|Carrollton
|575,239
|310,602
|85,459
|22,313
|993,613
|6,387
|5-AAAAAA
|Rome
|349,569
|417,463
|160,803
|52,440
|980,275
|19,725
|5-AAAAAA
|Alexander
|44,772
|143,778
|331,740
|246,743
|767,033
|232,967
|5-AAAAAA
|Douglas County
|20,450
|76,420
|221,304
|293,445
|611,619
|388,381
|5-AAAAAA
|Dalton
|8,968
|42,209
|145,266
|238,200
|434,643
|565,357
|5-AAAAAA
|South Paulding
|903
|7,983
|42,903
|102,115
|153,904
|846,096
|5-AAAAAA
|Paulding County
|95
|1,381
|10,475
|34,620
|46,571
|953,429
|5-AAAAAA
|East Paulding
|4
|164
|2,050
|10,124
|12,342
|987,658
|6-AAAAAA
|Kell
|445,341
|287,606
|168,913
|72,501
|974,361
|25,639
|6-AAAAAA
|Allatoona
|295,610
|308,955
|234,640
|114,377
|953,582
|46,418
|6-AAAAAA
|Sprayberry
|193,874
|245,703
|267,272
|185,713
|892,562
|107,438
|6-AAAAAA
|Kennesaw Mountain
|51,413
|113,067
|212,445
|326,432
|703,357
|296,643
|6-AAAAAA
|Pope
|13,117
|41,026
|99,081
|225,322
|378,546
|621,454
|6-AAAAAA
|Wheeler
|349
|1,833
|8,136
|33,382
|43,700
|956,300
|6-AAAAAA
|Lassiter
|241
|1,407
|7,006
|28,830
|37,484
|962,516
|6-AAAAAA
|South Cobb
|55
|403
|2,498
|13,290
|16,246
|983,754
|6-AAAAAA
|Osborne
|-
|-
|9
|153
|162
|999,838
|7-AAAAAA
|Creekview
|378,445
|280,407
|176,903
|97,506
|933,261
|66,739
|7-AAAAAA
|Johns Creek
|355,452
|272,710
|188,288
|108,455
|924,905
|75,095
|7-AAAAAA
|Sequoyah
|128,801
|191,594
|232,693
|208,747
|761,835
|238,165
|7-AAAAAA
|River Ridge
|95,697
|152,533
|203,152
|229,714
|681,096
|318,904
|7-AAAAAA
|Riverwood
|29,437
|67,206
|120,867
|202,095
|419,605
|580,395
|7-AAAAAA
|Cambridge
|12,150
|35,387
|76,954
|147,966
|272,457
|727,543
|7-AAAAAA
|Centennial
|16
|114
|783
|3,733
|4,646
|995,354
|7-AAAAAA
|Chattahoochee
|2
|49
|360
|1,784
|2,195
|997,805
|8-AAAAAA
|Buford
|941,822
|56,119
|1,868
|165
|999,974
|26
|8-AAAAAA
|Dacula
|51,281
|607,569
|205,197
|83,496
|947,543
|52,457
|8-AAAAAA
|Lanier
|2,882
|118,716
|264,742
|235,574
|621,914
|378,086
|8-AAAAAA
|Shiloh
|2,724
|121,969
|238,132
|234,444
|597,269
|402,731
|8-AAAAAA
|Winder-Barrow
|670
|40,731
|110,762
|164,791
|316,954
|683,046
|8-AAAAAA
|Habersham Central
|312
|30,486
|92,474
|142,853
|266,125
|733,875
|8-AAAAAA
|Central Gwinnett
|309
|24,410
|86,825
|138,677
|250,221
|749,779
Class AAAAA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Warner Robins
|1-AAAAA
|2-0
|101.09
|999,937
|4.49
|867,114
|841,867
|783,570
|623,435
|0.60
|Cartersville
|7-AAAAA
|2-0
|95.02
|999,988
|3.69
|632,333
|586,529
|475,431
|219,933
|3.55
|Ware County
|1-AAAAA
|2-0
|88.66
|994,576
|3.07
|529,983
|446,618
|236,759
|65,906
|14.17
|Coffee
|1-AAAAA
|1-0
|87.01
|990,902
|2.88
|488,378
|396,109
|179,234
|44,449
|21.50
|Blessed Trinity
|7-AAAAA
|1-1
|81.80
|997,741
|2.38
|237,357
|171,585
|61,446
|11,480
|86.11
|Creekside
|3-AAAAA
|1-0
|80.27
|999,565
|2.22
|365,959
|260,694
|47,514
|8,322
|119.16
|Jones County
|4-AAAAA
|1-1
|77.84
|994,979
|2.84
|760,121
|193,411
|43,911
|5,790
|171.71
|Starr's Mill
|2-AAAAA
|2-0
|78.33
|996,299
|2.71
|631,263
|199,714
|42,395
|5,742
|173.16
|Woodward Academy
|3-AAAAA
|2-0
|78.94
|999,250
|2.08
|320,482
|217,526
|35,131
|5,488
|181.22
|Dutchtown
|4-AAAAA
|1-1
|75.62
|988,510
|2.65
|673,746
|173,580
|26,843
|2,986
|333.90
|Calhoun
|7-AAAAA
|1-1
|75.76
|991,251
|2.07
|204,911
|117,513
|15,267
|1,798
|555.17
|Clarke Central
|8-AAAAA
|0-1
|74.68
|998,538
|2.56
|527,024
|72,348
|17,598
|1,719
|580.73
|St. Pius X
|5-AAAAA
|1-1
|75.25
|999,109
|2.08
|208,776
|115,028
|15,345
|1,557
|641.26
|Griffin
|2-AAAAA
|1-1
|72.54
|973,365
|2.09
|391,493
|68,604
|9,063
|746
|1,339.48
|Eastside
|8-AAAAA
|1-0
|70.76
|993,317
|2.32
|376,119
|45,216
|5,757
|403
|2,480.39
|Veterans
|1-AAAAA
|0-1
|71.39
|739,359
|1.04
|70,099
|31,037
|2,187
|153
|6,534.95
|Decatur
|5-AAAAA
|2-0
|67.39
|985,273
|1.43
|54,478
|19,347
|1,074
|41
|24,389.24
|Ola
|4-AAAAA
|1-1
|64.28
|745,867
|1.09
|105,308
|9,556
|433
|23
|43,477.26
|Stockbridge
|4-AAAAA
|1-1
|64.31
|733,726
|1.07
|102,091
|9,301
|414
|19
|52,630.58
|Jonesboro
|3-AAAAA
|1-0
|63.36
|896,448
|0.94
|4,049
|995
|46
|4
|249,999.00
|Whitewater
|2-AAAAA
|1-1
|61.25
|646,382
|0.84
|61,936
|3,916
|112
|3
|333,332.33
|Loganville
|8-AAAAA
|0-1
|58.72
|888,686
|1.57
|92,610
|3,736
|137
|1
|999,999.00
|Northgate
|2-AAAAA
|1-1
|59.71
|565,210
|0.70
|41,312
|2,150
|55
|1
|999,999.00
|Wayne County
|1-AAAAA
|0-2
|62.87
|275,226
|0.31
|5,128
|1,320
|30
|1
|999,999.00
|Harris County
|2-AAAAA
|0-1
|61.44
|636,600
|0.83
|61,788
|3,926
|122
|-
|-
|Chapel Hill
|6-AAAAA
|0-2
|56.67
|896,805
|1.31
|49,128
|2,388
|45
|-
|-
|New Manchester
|6-AAAAA
|0-2
|56.10
|886,522
|1.28
|44,507
|2,073
|23
|-
|-
|Cass
|7-AAAAA
|1-1
|60.02
|724,290
|0.87
|6,931
|1,184
|19
|-
|-
|Southwest DeKalb
|5-AAAAA
|0-2
|58.78
|831,008
|0.90
|2,625
|443
|14
|-
|-
|Villa Rica
|6-AAAAA
|0-2
|53.14
|757,582
|0.96
|17,029
|492
|9
|-
|-
|Maynard Jackson
|6-AAAAA
|0-1
|53.76
|769,401
|0.99
|19,424
|589
|6
|-
|-
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|4-AAAAA
|1-1
|55.75
|193,309
|0.22
|4,374
|148
|3
|-
|-
|Union Grove
|4-AAAAA
|1-1
|56.40
|223,341
|0.26
|6,411
|242
|2
|-
|-
|Jackson County
|8-AAAAA
|1-0
|51.10
|369,168
|0.51
|8,743
|173
|1
|-
|-
|Apalachee
|8-AAAAA
|0-2
|50.27
|327,339
|0.44
|6,400
|119
|1
|-
|-
|Hiram
|7-AAAAA
|0-2
|53.69
|262,051
|0.29
|549
|53
|1
|-
|-
|Lithonia
|5-AAAAA
|0-2
|54.01
|589,539
|0.61
|401
|48
|1
|-
|-
|Banneker
|3-AAAAA
|1-1
|56.73
|628,767
|0.64
|323
|33
|1
|-
|-
|Greenbrier
|8-AAAAA
|0-1
|50.83
|361,163
|0.50
|8,171
|163
|-
|-
|-
|Lithia Springs
|6-AAAAA
|0-1
|50.22
|607,513
|0.71
|6,571
|113
|-
|-
|-
|Northside (Columbus)
|2-AAAAA
|1-0
|52.64
|143,575
|0.16
|2,696
|64
|-
|-
|-
|Eagle's Landing
|4-AAAAA
|1-1
|52.86
|96,918
|0.11
|1,177
|35
|-
|-
|-
|Northview
|5-AAAAA
|0-1
|48.72
|264,862
|0.27
|31
|6
|-
|-
|-
|Walnut Grove
|8-AAAAA
|0-2
|37.39
|61,041
|0.07
|231
|3
|-
|-
|-
|Stone Mountain
|5-AAAAA
|2-0
|48.87
|245,884
|0.25
|27
|3
|-
|-
|-
|Locust Grove
|4-AAAAA
|0-2
|48.14
|23,350
|0.02
|89
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Drew
|3-AAAAA
|0-0
|47.14
|88,092
|0.09
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|McIntosh
|2-AAAAA
|1-1
|46.76
|38,569
|0.04
|185
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Mundy's Mill
|3-AAAAA
|0-1
|52.50
|287,943
|0.29
|56
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Midtown
|6-AAAAA
|0-1
|39.92
|78,708
|0.08
|53
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|7-AAAAA
|1-1
|42.47
|24,679
|0.03
|4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M.L. King
|5-AAAAA
|0-2
|43.90
|84,325
|0.08
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Tri-Cities
|3-AAAAA
|0-1
|45.87
|85,388
|0.09
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Forest Park
|3-AAAAA
|1-0
|40.81
|14,547
|0.01
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|North Springs
|6-AAAAA
|0-2
|29.40
|3,469
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|8-AAAAA
|0-1
|29.81
|748
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Chamblee
|5-AAAAA
|2-0
|46.54
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Clarkston
|5-AAAAA
|1-0
|33.50
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cross Keys
|5-AAAAA
|0-1
|-17.29
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AAAAA
|Warner Robins
|758,214
|192,493
|46,528
|2,702
|999,937
|63
|1-AAAAA
|Ware County
|132,211
|408,308
|395,309
|58,748
|994,576
|5,424
|1-AAAAA
|Coffee
|107,786
|377,655
|434,941
|70,520
|990,902
|9,098
|1-AAAAA
|Veterans
|1,721
|19,374
|106,026
|612,238
|739,359
|260,641
|1-AAAAA
|Wayne County
|68
|2,170
|17,196
|255,792
|275,226
|724,774
|2-AAAAA
|Starr's Mill
|636,970
|283,716
|61,632
|13,981
|996,299
|3,701
|2-AAAAA
|Griffin
|301,844
|441,042
|170,043
|60,436
|973,365
|26,635
|2-AAAAA
|Whitewater
|23,950
|99,384
|256,382
|266,666
|646,382
|353,618
|2-AAAAA
|Harris County
|23,617
|96,467
|244,967
|271,549
|636,600
|363,400
|2-AAAAA
|Northgate
|12,949
|71,640
|216,524
|264,097
|565,210
|434,790
|2-AAAAA
|Northside (Columbus)
|620
|6,908
|41,777
|94,270
|143,575
|856,425
|2-AAAAA
|McIntosh
|50
|843
|8,675
|29,001
|38,569
|961,431
|3-AAAAA
|Creekside
|503,739
|439,578
|51,712
|4,536
|999,565
|435
|3-AAAAA
|Woodward Academy
|478,174
|449,820
|64,086
|7,170
|999,250
|750
|3-AAAAA
|Jonesboro
|15,435
|84,604
|562,096
|234,313
|896,448
|103,552
|3-AAAAA
|Banneker
|2,257
|20,214
|212,256
|394,040
|628,767
|371,233
|3-AAAAA
|Mundy's Mill
|356
|4,826
|75,796
|206,965
|287,943
|712,057
|3-AAAAA
|Drew
|28
|549
|16,881
|70,634
|88,092
|911,908
|3-AAAAA
|Tri-Cities
|11
|383
|15,413
|69,581
|85,388
|914,612
|3-AAAAA
|Forest Park
|-
|26
|1,760
|12,761
|14,547
|985,453
|4-AAAAA
|Jones County
|568,873
|318,530
|86,411
|21,165
|994,979
|5,021
|4-AAAAA
|Dutchtown
|365,473
|440,255
|141,901
|40,881
|988,510
|11,490
|4-AAAAA
|Ola
|32,597
|108,950
|322,125
|282,195
|745,867
|254,133
|4-AAAAA
|Stockbridge
|29,769
|107,199
|299,612
|297,146
|733,726
|266,274
|4-AAAAA
|Union Grove
|1,886
|12,947
|65,559
|142,949
|223,341
|776,659
|4-AAAAA
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|1,074
|8,677
|55,430
|128,128
|193,309
|806,691
|4-AAAAA
|Eagle's Landing
|302
|3,066
|24,471
|69,079
|96,918
|903,082
|4-AAAAA
|Locust Grove
|26
|376
|4,491
|18,457
|23,350
|976,650
|5-AAAAA
|St. Pius X
|702,590
|252,946
|38,149
|5,424
|999,109
|891
|5-AAAAA
|Decatur
|258,755
|514,946
|167,357
|44,215
|985,273
|14,727
|5-AAAAA
|Southwest DeKalb
|29,274
|147,520
|414,401
|239,813
|831,008
|168,992
|5-AAAAA
|Lithonia
|7,044
|55,861
|212,711
|313,923
|589,539
|410,461
|5-AAAAA
|Northview
|1,296
|14,708
|76,508
|172,350
|264,862
|735,138
|5-AAAAA
|Stone Mountain
|964
|11,864
|71,413
|161,643
|245,884
|754,116
|5-AAAAA
|M.L. King
|77
|2,155
|19,461
|62,632
|84,325
|915,675
|5-AAAAA
|Chamblee
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-AAAAA
|Clarkston
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-AAAAA
|Cross Keys
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6-AAAAA
|Chapel Hill
|310,853
|251,394
|195,934
|138,624
|896,805
|103,195
|6-AAAAA
|New Manchester
|308,406
|246,019
|191,934
|140,163
|886,522
|113,478
|6-AAAAA
|Maynard Jackson
|150,444
|187,256
|213,501
|218,200
|769,401
|230,599
|6-AAAAA
|Villa Rica
|149,931
|185,378
|208,756
|213,517
|757,582
|242,418
|6-AAAAA
|Lithia Springs
|78,352
|123,182
|170,720
|235,259
|607,513
|392,487
|6-AAAAA
|Midtown
|2,005
|6,686
|18,594
|51,423
|78,708
|921,292
|6-AAAAA
|North Springs
|9
|85
|561
|2,814
|3,469
|996,531
|7-AAAAA
|Cartersville
|823,962
|156,358
|19,004
|664
|999,988
|12
|7-AAAAA
|Blessed Trinity
|144,404
|580,210
|249,268
|23,859
|997,741
|2,259
|7-AAAAA
|Calhoun
|31,101
|250,834
|627,859
|81,457
|991,251
|8,749
|7-AAAAA
|Cass
|489
|10,771
|84,780
|628,250
|724,290
|275,710
|7-AAAAA
|Hiram
|44
|1,804
|18,169
|242,034
|262,051
|737,949
|7-AAAAA
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|-
|23
|920
|23,736
|24,679
|975,321
|8-AAAAA
|Clarke Central
|601,833
|320,668
|68,069
|7,968
|998,538
|1,462
|8-AAAAA
|Eastside
|348,585
|478,402
|140,819
|25,511
|993,317
|6,683
|8-AAAAA
|Loganville
|44,484
|156,280
|495,237
|192,685
|888,686
|111,314
|8-AAAAA
|Jackson County
|2,229
|17,036
|100,550
|249,353
|369,168
|630,832
|8-AAAAA
|Greenbrier
|1,491
|14,011
|97,285
|248,376
|361,163
|638,837
|8-AAAAA
|Apalachee
|1,341
|12,794
|86,086
|227,118
|327,339
|672,661
|8-AAAAA
|Walnut Grove
|37
|808
|11,896
|48,300
|61,041
|938,959
|8-AAAAA
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|-
|1
|58
|689
|748
|999,252
Class AAAA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Marist
|6-AAAA
|1-0
|94.50
|999,997
|4.57
|955,388
|895,773
|735,539
|645,588
|0.55
|Jefferson
|8-AAAA
|2-0
|86.27
|999,485
|3.92
|876,082
|734,861
|350,752
|193,284
|4.17
|Flowery Branch
|8-AAAA
|2-0
|80.00
|994,033
|3.38
|695,115
|528,563
|296,026
|68,235
|13.66
|Bainbridge
|1-AAAA
|0-1
|77.96
|998,217
|3.13
|754,343
|337,105
|106,393
|28,845
|33.67
|Cedartown
|7-AAAA
|1-0
|75.35
|998,703
|3.12
|622,965
|361,391
|166,184
|23,178
|42.14
|Benedictine
|3-AAAA
|0-1
|76.00
|1,000,000
|2.87
|783,247
|146,126
|60,791
|16,015
|61.44
|Carver (Columbus)
|2-AAAA
|1-1
|72.78
|998,764
|2.21
|239,810
|153,689
|62,732
|7,011
|141.63
|Perry
|4-AAAA
|1-0
|72.34
|968,169
|2.17
|286,427
|138,515
|52,249
|5,477
|181.58
|Cairo
|1-AAAA
|0-0
|71.31
|981,771
|2.47
|477,098
|165,477
|48,327
|5,200
|191.31
|North Oconee
|8-AAAA
|1-1
|69.20
|917,514
|1.69
|223,214
|92,541
|23,868
|1,779
|561.11
|Stephenson
|6-AAAA
|2-0
|68.94
|928,005
|1.57
|184,719
|73,324
|20,668
|1,471
|678.81
|Riverdale
|5-AAAA
|1-0
|65.59
|997,796
|2.24
|374,537
|81,021
|21,612
|1,072
|931.84
|Baldwin
|4-AAAA
|1-0
|68.41
|897,188
|1.65
|134,982
|51,759
|13,704
|1,013
|986.17
|New Hampstead
|3-AAAA
|2-0
|64.65
|1,000,000
|1.85
|281,498
|47,364
|10,045
|453
|2,206.51
|Troup
|2-AAAA
|1-1
|66.61
|975,875
|1.62
|86,727
|33,742
|7,441
|427
|2,340.92
|Hapeville Charter
|6-AAAA
|0-2
|65.54
|838,365
|1.16
|83,530
|26,855
|5,600
|279
|3,583.23
|Central (Carrollton)
|7-AAAA
|1-0
|62.93
|918,501
|1.85
|181,628
|24,988
|3,541
|155
|6,450.61
|Thomas County Central
|1-AAAA
|0-2
|63.00
|863,051
|1.44
|170,945
|26,439
|4,306
|153
|6,534.95
|West Laurens
|4-AAAA
|0-1
|63.79
|738,308
|1.12
|45,899
|13,145
|2,256
|110
|9,089.91
|LaGrange
|2-AAAA
|2-0
|63.20
|939,824
|1.38
|49,687
|13,571
|2,138
|95
|10,525.32
|Howard
|4-AAAA
|2-0
|62.41
|623,154
|0.89
|27,339
|7,489
|1,124
|44
|22,726.27
|Hardaway
|2-AAAA
|1-0
|61.43
|905,151
|1.25
|37,545
|8,146
|1,076
|28
|35,713.29
|Westside (Macon)
|4-AAAA
|1-0
|61.12
|551,169
|0.76
|19,109
|4,926
|634
|22
|45,453.55
|Pickens
|7-AAAA
|1-0
|58.78
|785,288
|1.37
|91,225
|7,110
|647
|16
|62,499.00
|Cedar Shoals
|8-AAAA
|0-1
|61.44
|556,035
|0.65
|21,084
|4,623
|590
|16
|62,499.00
|Madison County
|8-AAAA
|1-0
|60.11
|515,411
|0.59
|15,146
|3,007
|352
|10
|99,999.00
|Jenkins
|3-AAAA
|1-0
|57.82
|1,000,000
|1.29
|66,697
|6,331
|611
|9
|111,110.11
|Monroe
|1-AAAA
|1-1
|56.26
|511,214
|0.65
|32,707
|2,008
|136
|6
|166,665.67
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|7-AAAA
|0-0
|55.32
|629,056
|0.97
|42,931
|2,204
|163
|2
|499,999.00
|Mays
|6-AAAA
|0-2
|57.28
|428,097
|0.47
|6,372
|1,077
|84
|2
|499,999.00
|Arabia Mountain
|6-AAAA
|2-0
|57.34
|425,889
|0.46
|6,285
|1,002
|71
|2
|499,999.00
|Westover
|1-AAAA
|0-1
|56.77
|532,538
|0.68
|36,365
|2,236
|165
|1
|999,999.00
|Fayette County
|5-AAAA
|1-1
|52.21
|868,581
|1.14
|25,853
|963
|49
|1
|999,999.00
|Spalding
|4-AAAA
|1-1
|55.91
|221,256
|0.26
|2,393
|407
|32
|1
|999,999.00
|Northwest Whitfield
|7-AAAA
|1-1
|52.59
|472,745
|0.67
|20,431
|722
|29
|-
|-
|Miller Grove
|6-AAAA
|1-1
|43.32
|375,449
|0.40
|2,785
|332
|21
|-
|-
|McDonough
|5-AAAA
|1-1
|50.08
|813,074
|1.00
|14,506
|435
|20
|-
|-
|Islands
|3-AAAA
|0-1
|50.81
|1,000,000
|1.08
|12,460
|489
|18
|-
|-
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|5-AAAA
|0-1
|47.17
|624,867
|0.71
|4,716
|121
|2
|-
|-
|Ridgeland
|7-AAAA
|1-1
|47.41
|195,707
|0.24
|3,155
|68
|2
|-
|-
|Dougherty
|1-AAAA
|1-0
|47.49
|113,209
|0.12
|1,261
|25
|1
|-
|-
|Shaw
|2-AAAA
|0-1
|42.42
|34,197
|0.04
|29
|3
|1
|-
|-
|Hampton
|5-AAAA
|0-1
|42.66
|336,458
|0.36
|702
|11
|-
|-
|-
|Spencer
|2-AAAA
|1-1
|47.24
|110,774
|0.12
|297
|8
|-
|-
|-
|Luella
|5-AAAA
|0-2
|42.67
|345,901
|0.37
|729
|7
|-
|-
|-
|Columbus
|2-AAAA
|0-2
|42.54
|35,393
|0.04
|31
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Chestatee
|8-AAAA
|0-1
|42.24
|9,860
|0.01
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|East Hall
|8-AAAA
|0-1
|40.99
|7,662
|0.01
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|North Clayton
|5-AAAA
|0-1
|29.69
|13,323
|0.01
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Druid Hills
|6-AAAA
|0-2
|13.80
|4,198
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Rutland
|4-AAAA
|0-1
|35.56
|756
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kendrick
|2-AAAA
|0-2
|22.14
|17
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jordan
|2-AAAA
|0-2
|20.27
|5
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Southeast Whitfield
|7-AAAA
|0-2
|29.42
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AAAA
|Bainbridge
|659,765
|275,925
|52,948
|9,579
|998,217
|1,783
|1-AAAA
|Cairo
|285,845
|471,758
|174,739
|49,429
|981,771
|18,229
|1-AAAA
|Thomas County Central
|40,345
|162,171
|430,569
|229,966
|863,051
|136,949
|1-AAAA
|Monroe
|7,371
|43,659
|153,433
|306,751
|511,214
|488,786
|1-AAAA
|Westover
|6,494
|42,981
|161,673
|321,390
|532,538
|467,462
|1-AAAA
|Dougherty
|180
|3,506
|26,638
|82,885
|113,209
|886,791
|2-AAAA
|Carver (Columbus)
|598,731
|261,143
|100,007
|38,883
|998,764
|1,236
|2-AAAA
|Troup
|218,771
|337,371
|261,914
|157,819
|975,875
|24,125
|2-AAAA
|LaGrange
|109,902
|226,434
|319,337
|284,151
|939,824
|60,176
|2-AAAA
|Hardaway
|72,384
|170,170
|292,186
|370,411
|905,151
|94,849
|2-AAAA
|Spencer
|128
|3,501
|17,589
|89,556
|110,774
|889,226
|2-AAAA
|Columbus
|45
|700
|4,579
|30,069
|35,393
|964,607
|2-AAAA
|Shaw
|39
|681
|4,388
|29,089
|34,197
|965,803
|2-AAAA
|Kendrick
|-
|-
|-
|17
|17
|999,983
|2-AAAA
|Jordan
|-
|-
|-
|5
|5
|999,995
|3-AAAA
|Benedictine
|810,447
|164,234
|21,451
|3,868
|1,000,000
|-
|3-AAAA
|New Hampstead
|143,500
|549,545
|231,899
|75,056
|1,000,000
|-
|3-AAAA
|Jenkins
|38,669
|216,743
|472,462
|272,126
|1,000,000
|-
|3-AAAA
|Islands
|7,384
|69,478
|274,188
|648,950
|1,000,000
|-
|4-AAAA
|Perry
|509,326
|269,023
|132,058
|57,762
|968,169
|31,831
|4-AAAA
|Baldwin
|272,753
|290,400
|208,791
|125,244
|897,188
|102,812
|4-AAAA
|West Laurens
|108,847
|184,259
|231,894
|213,308
|738,308
|261,692
|4-AAAA
|Howard
|57,827
|125,984
|197,895
|241,448
|623,154
|376,846
|4-AAAA
|Westside (Macon)
|44,085
|104,558
|168,347
|234,179
|551,169
|448,831
|4-AAAA
|Spalding
|7,162
|25,766
|60,946
|127,382
|221,256
|778,744
|4-AAAA
|Rutland
|-
|10
|69
|677
|756
|999,244
|5-AAAA
|Riverdale
|799,295
|155,590
|34,502
|8,409
|997,796
|2,204
|5-AAAA
|Fayette County
|99,837
|335,386
|268,294
|165,064
|868,581
|131,419
|5-AAAA
|McDonough
|66,106
|268,682
|275,817
|202,469
|813,074
|186,926
|5-AAAA
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|24,299
|143,840
|210,986
|245,742
|624,867
|375,133
|5-AAAA
|Hampton
|5,399
|49,122
|103,618
|178,319
|336,458
|663,542
|5-AAAA
|Luella
|5,055
|46,937
|104,370
|189,539
|345,901
|654,099
|5-AAAA
|North Clayton
|9
|443
|2,413
|10,458
|13,323
|986,677
|6-AAAA
|Marist
|963,843
|34,647
|1,364
|143
|999,997
|3
|6-AAAA
|Stephenson
|24,155
|509,080
|279,618
|115,152
|928,005
|71,995
|6-AAAA
|Hapeville Charter
|9,930
|293,507
|330,634
|204,294
|838,365
|161,635
|6-AAAA
|Arabia Mountain
|701
|55,318
|122,455
|247,415
|425,889
|574,111
|6-AAAA
|Mays
|656
|57,338
|125,168
|244,935
|428,097
|571,903
|6-AAAA
|Miller Grove
|492
|46,135
|140,761
|188,061
|375,449
|624,551
|6-AAAA
|Druid Hills
|223
|3,975
|-
|-
|4,198
|995,802
|7-AAAA
|Cedartown
|792,860
|168,317
|30,635
|6,891
|998,703
|1,297
|7-AAAA
|Central (Carrollton)
|131,702
|403,655
|258,155
|124,989
|918,501
|81,499
|7-AAAA
|Pickens
|50,789
|224,704
|286,810
|222,985
|785,288
|214,712
|7-AAAA
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|15,989
|113,608
|218,373
|281,086
|629,056
|370,944
|7-AAAA
|Northwest Whitfield
|7,614
|72,211
|152,149
|240,771
|472,745
|527,255
|7-AAAA
|Ridgeland
|1,046
|17,505
|53,878
|123,278
|195,707
|804,293
|7-AAAA
|Southeast Whitfield
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|8-AAAA
|Jefferson
|708,553
|250,401
|35,865
|4,666
|999,485
|515
|8-AAAA
|Flowery Branch
|255,737
|544,352
|166,245
|27,699
|994,033
|5,967
|8-AAAA
|North Oconee
|30,855
|160,736
|520,047
|205,876
|917,514
|82,486
|8-AAAA
|Cedar Shoals
|2,929
|23,476
|147,220
|382,410
|556,035
|443,965
|8-AAAA
|Madison County
|1,926
|21,000
|128,779
|363,706
|515,411
|484,589
|8-AAAA
|Chestatee
|-
|21
|1,115
|8,724
|9,860
|990,140
|8-AAAA
|East Hall
|-
|14
|729
|6,919
|7,662
|992,338
Class AAA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Cedar Grove
|5-AAA
|1-0
|91.52
|999,415
|4.64
|982,782
|878,814
|787,379
|697,937
|0.43
|Pierce County
|1-AAA
|1-1
|77.71
|999,994
|3.38
|734,306
|454,173
|204,267
|61,331
|15.30
|Oconee County
|8-AAA
|2-0
|78.38
|994,461
|3.00
|615,279
|304,918
|169,408
|52,221
|18.15
|Appling County
|1-AAA
|2-0
|76.65
|999,983
|3.27
|709,639
|425,380
|159,470
|47,212
|20.18
|Peach County
|2-AAA
|0-2
|76.88
|995,781
|2.75
|544,112
|185,664
|105,899
|31,638
|30.61
|Crisp County
|2-AAA
|0-1
|75.30
|993,660
|2.61
|478,476
|168,360
|87,940
|21,200
|46.17
|Stephens County
|8-AAA
|2-0
|74.67
|985,010
|2.60
|491,285
|202,443
|81,525
|19,115
|51.31
|Sandy Creek
|5-AAA
|1-0
|73.91
|871,176
|2.47
|479,380
|258,927
|103,184
|18,680
|52.53
|Thomson
|4-AAA
|2-0
|72.74
|997,863
|2.51
|445,277
|207,175
|44,394
|11,672
|84.68
|Hart County
|8-AAA
|2-0
|72.58
|966,271
|2.35
|413,435
|157,455
|50,434
|9,719
|101.89
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|5-AAA
|0-2
|71.97
|818,925
|2.13
|380,166
|183,757
|61,144
|9,197
|107.73
|Monroe Area
|8-AAA
|2-0
|69.95
|955,585
|2.22
|376,014
|138,624
|39,549
|6,958
|142.72
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|5-AAA
|1-1
|71.36
|782,826
|1.96
|331,073
|152,837
|47,438
|6,851
|144.96
|Rockmart
|6-AAA
|1-1
|69.92
|996,749
|1.88
|275,567
|126,403
|37,281
|4,665
|213.36
|Carver (Atlanta)
|5-AAA
|0-1
|67.31
|497,941
|1.03
|123,804
|42,778
|8,373
|901
|1,108.88
|Burke County
|4-AAA
|0-0
|63.80
|960,655
|1.57
|123,759
|32,988
|4,659
|333
|3,002.00
|Mary Persons
|2-AAA
|2-0
|63.01
|794,121
|1.27
|88,709
|19,824
|2,851
|163
|6,133.97
|North Hall
|7-AAA
|1-1
|61.65
|951,430
|1.23
|52,542
|11,753
|1,273
|81
|12,344.68
|Adairsville
|6-AAA
|2-0
|60.16
|906,795
|1.09
|36,369
|5,949
|559
|31
|32,257.06
|White County
|7-AAA
|0-2
|59.97
|923,778
|1.13
|40,993
|7,781
|711
|29
|34,481.76
|Dawson County
|7-AAA
|0-2
|58.58
|892,624
|1.05
|33,510
|5,638
|472
|15
|66,665.67
|North Murray
|6-AAA
|0-0
|58.66
|872,457
|1.01
|24,098
|3,206
|279
|14
|71,427.57
|Richmond Academy
|4-AAA
|0-1
|58.62
|849,310
|1.07
|30,019
|4,716
|422
|11
|90,908.09
|Windsor Forest
|3-AAA
|1-1
|53.70
|992,366
|1.68
|51,701
|6,224
|348
|8
|124,999.00
|Upson-Lee
|2-AAA
|0-1
|58.41
|485,574
|0.64
|20,988
|3,139
|220
|8
|124,999.00
|Jackson
|2-AAA
|1-1
|57.91
|474,812
|0.62
|18,796
|2,694
|172
|4
|249,999.00
|Cherokee Bluff
|7-AAA
|2-0
|54.65
|754,535
|0.82
|14,882
|1,646
|82
|3
|333,332.33
|Southeast Bulloch
|3-AAA
|1-0
|51.66
|987,299
|1.54
|31,712
|3,053
|139
|1
|999,999.00
|West Hall
|7-AAA
|2-0
|50.32
|450,895
|0.47
|3,767
|253
|8
|1
|999,999.00
|Sonoraville
|6-AAA
|1-0
|52.72
|492,232
|0.52
|2,735
|164
|7
|1
|999,999.00
|Liberty County
|3-AAA
|0-1
|50.56
|982,328
|1.45
|22,802
|1,869
|64
|-
|-
|Morgan County
|4-AAA
|0-1
|53.70
|590,168
|0.66
|6,067
|560
|24
|-
|-
|Franklin County
|8-AAA
|1-0
|51.88
|96,923
|0.11
|2,147
|203
|8
|-
|-
|Tattnall County
|1-AAA
|1-0
|46.05
|923,662
|1.21
|4,905
|159
|5
|-
|-
|Central (Macon)
|2-AAA
|0-2
|52.85
|154,204
|0.18
|2,042
|157
|4
|-
|-
|Harlem
|4-AAA
|1-1
|51.24
|426,827
|0.46
|2,084
|139
|2
|-
|-
|Sumter County
|2-AAA
|0-1
|50.68
|97,132
|0.11
|758
|47
|2
|-
|-
|Coahulla Creek
|6-AAA
|2-0
|50.38
|360,176
|0.38
|1,103
|42
|2
|-
|-
|Salem
|5-AAA
|2-0
|52.40
|20,074
|0.03
|395
|33
|2
|-
|-
|Ringgold
|6-AAA
|1-0
|49.36
|280,827
|0.29
|667
|19
|-
|-
|-
|Brantley County
|1-AAA
|0-2
|37.73
|609,103
|0.69
|833
|16
|-
|-
|-
|Douglass
|5-AAA
|0-1
|50.34
|9,326
|0.01
|132
|8
|-
|-
|-
|Hephzibah
|4-AAA
|0-1
|45.91
|169,626
|0.17
|170
|6
|-
|-
|-
|Long County
|1-AAA
|1-1
|36.36
|467,258
|0.52
|481
|3
|-
|-
|-
|Beach
|3-AAA
|0-0
|37.84
|640,455
|0.66
|170
|2
|-
|-
|-
|LaFayette
|6-AAA
|0-1
|43.95
|67,776
|0.07
|34
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Johnson (Savannah)
|3-AAA
|0-1
|33.23
|322,142
|0.33
|17
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Gilmer
|7-AAA
|0-1
|36.41
|25,976
|0.03
|7
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Pike County
|2-AAA
|0-1
|40.79
|4,716
|0.00
|4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|6-AAA
|0-1
|37.31
|6,368
|0.01
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|East Jackson
|8-AAA
|0-2
|36.17
|1,750
|0.00
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Murray County
|6-AAA
|1-0
|39.82
|16,620
|0.02
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cross Creek
|4-AAA
|0-2
|33.39
|5,551
|0.01
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Redan
|5-AAA
|1-0
|41.29
|317
|0.00
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Savannah
|3-AAA
|0-0
|25.71
|69,727
|0.07
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Groves
|3-AAA
|0-1
|15.88
|5,683
|0.01
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lumpkin County
|7-AAA
|0-2
|26.04
|762
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|East Forsyth
|7-AAA
|0-2
|26.42
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AAA
|Pierce County
|565,059
|428,959
|5,867
|109
|999,994
|6
|1-AAA
|Appling County
|434,499
|556,469
|8,830
|185
|999,983
|17
|1-AAA
|Tattnall County
|387
|11,824
|692,106
|219,345
|923,662
|76,338
|1-AAA
|Brantley County
|30
|1,584
|171,985
|435,504
|609,103
|390,897
|1-AAA
|Long County
|25
|1,164
|121,212
|344,857
|467,258
|532,742
|2-AAA
|Peach County
|550,236
|345,725
|83,211
|16,609
|995,781
|4,219
|2-AAA
|Crisp County
|399,758
|452,501
|117,737
|23,664
|993,660
|6,340
|2-AAA
|Mary Persons
|37,774
|127,958
|394,121
|234,268
|794,121
|205,879
|2-AAA
|Upson-Lee
|6,608
|35,779
|170,019
|273,168
|485,574
|514,426
|2-AAA
|Jackson
|4,924
|30,463
|165,343
|274,082
|474,812
|525,188
|2-AAA
|Central (Macon)
|498
|5,072
|43,499
|105,135
|154,204
|845,796
|2-AAA
|Sumter County
|202
|2,491
|25,408
|69,031
|97,132
|902,868
|2-AAA
|Pike County
|-
|11
|662
|4,043
|4,716
|995,284
|3-AAA
|Windsor Forest
|420,681
|319,019
|208,292
|44,374
|992,366
|7,634
|3-AAA
|Southeast Bulloch
|315,534
|319,148
|284,377
|68,240
|987,299
|12,701
|3-AAA
|Liberty County
|251,268
|317,235
|331,978
|81,847
|982,328
|17,672
|3-AAA
|Beach
|10,493
|33,816
|123,470
|472,676
|640,455
|359,545
|3-AAA
|Johnson (Savannah)
|1,934
|9,992
|45,735
|264,481
|322,142
|677,858
|3-AAA
|Savannah
|90
|782
|5,939
|62,916
|69,727
|930,273
|3-AAA
|Groves
|-
|8
|209
|5,466
|5,683
|994,317
|4-AAA
|Thomson
|748,512
|195,865
|43,438
|10,048
|997,863
|2,137
|4-AAA
|Burke County
|175,320
|460,363
|236,002
|88,970
|960,655
|39,345
|4-AAA
|Richmond Academy
|51,919
|205,247
|359,895
|232,249
|849,310
|150,690
|4-AAA
|Morgan County
|17,067
|87,954
|195,232
|289,915
|590,168
|409,832
|4-AAA
|Harlem
|6,528
|41,590
|124,334
|254,375
|426,827
|573,173
|4-AAA
|Hephzibah
|651
|8,928
|40,478
|119,569
|169,626
|830,374
|4-AAA
|Cross Creek
|3
|53
|621
|4,874
|5,551
|994,449
|5-AAA
|Cedar Grove
|865,912
|112,835
|16,418
|4,250
|999,415
|585
|5-AAA
|Sandy Creek
|58,918
|317,826
|285,234
|209,198
|871,176
|128,824
|5-AAA
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|35,834
|266,457
|278,618
|238,016
|818,925
|181,075
|5-AAA
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|32,101
|219,631
|265,646
|265,448
|782,826
|217,174
|5-AAA
|Carver (Atlanta)
|7,223
|82,352
|148,565
|259,801
|497,941
|502,059
|5-AAA
|Salem
|9
|667
|3,898
|15,500
|20,074
|979,926
|5-AAA
|Douglass
|3
|231
|1,603
|7,489
|9,326
|990,674
|5-AAA
|Redan
|-
|1
|18
|298
|317
|999,683
|6-AAA
|Rockmart
|753,578
|181,239
|49,927
|12,005
|996,749
|3,251
|6-AAA
|Adairsville
|125,868
|355,987
|285,423
|139,517
|906,795
|93,205
|6-AAA
|North Murray
|95,197
|311,507
|302,681
|163,072
|872,457
|127,543
|6-AAA
|Sonoraville
|14,934
|72,658
|153,698
|250,942
|492,232
|507,768
|6-AAA
|Coahulla Creek
|6,347
|45,107
|108,252
|200,470
|360,176
|639,824
|6-AAA
|Ringgold
|3,699
|28,779
|79,847
|168,502
|280,827
|719,173
|6-AAA
|LaFayette
|343
|3,991
|16,001
|47,441
|67,776
|932,224
|6-AAA
|Murray County
|30
|595
|3,167
|12,828
|16,620
|983,380
|6-AAA
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|4
|137
|1,004
|5,223
|6,368
|993,632
|7-AAA
|North Hall
|390,892
|273,001
|183,421
|104,116
|951,430
|48,570
|7-AAA
|White County
|281,377
|277,252
|223,385
|141,764
|923,778
|76,222
|7-AAA
|Dawson County
|214,059
|239,993
|247,863
|190,709
|892,624
|107,376
|7-AAA
|Cherokee Bluff
|86,135
|145,365
|224,197
|298,838
|754,535
|245,465
|7-AAA
|West Hall
|27,434
|63,573
|116,736
|243,152
|450,895
|549,105
|7-AAA
|Gilmer
|103
|813
|4,325
|20,735
|25,976
|974,024
|7-AAA
|Lumpkin County
|-
|3
|73
|686
|762
|999,238
|7-AAA
|East Forsyth
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|8-AAA
|Oconee County
|432,314
|290,862
|170,630
|100,655
|994,461
|5,539
|8-AAA
|Stephens County
|265,678
|282,587
|248,853
|187,892
|985,010
|14,990
|8-AAA
|Hart County
|178,095
|229,050
|277,518
|281,608
|966,271
|33,729
|8-AAA
|Monroe Area
|123,684
|195,152
|293,900
|342,849
|955,585
|44,415
|8-AAA
|Franklin County
|229
|2,346
|9,030
|85,318
|96,923
|903,077
|8-AAA
|East Jackson
|-
|3
|69
|1,678
|1,750
|998,250
Class AA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Callaway
|5-AA
|2-0
|80.39
|999,726
|3.88
|745,830
|679,053
|463,652
|287,185
|2.48
|Fitzgerald
|1-AA
|1-0
|80.62
|999,325
|3.64
|788,499
|595,256
|408,235
|251,012
|2.98
|Thomasville
|1-AA
|2-0
|77.49
|997,738
|3.25
|677,648
|514,372
|289,910
|141,279
|6.08
|Rabun County
|8-AA
|1-1
|77.07
|999,993
|3.56
|876,498
|438,805
|286,817
|136,615
|6.32
|Dodge County
|3-AA
|2-0
|74.96
|994,369
|2.88
|520,560
|400,819
|181,097
|76,253
|12.11
|Northeast
|3-AA
|2-0
|74.26
|989,828
|2.68
|465,065
|351,025
|151,393
|60,743
|15.46
|Lovett
|6-AA
|1-1
|70.24
|997,953
|3.16
|779,069
|336,282
|100,409
|28,764
|33.77
|Bleckley County
|3-AA
|2-0
|67.54
|935,074
|1.62
|185,791
|105,979
|28,094
|6,449
|154.06
|Heard County
|5-AA
|2-0
|64.10
|945,613
|2.00
|181,815
|80,396
|15,587
|2,407
|414.45
|Pace Academy
|6-AA
|0-1
|62.22
|968,650
|2.24
|445,563
|93,318
|14,910
|2,100
|475.19
|Washington County
|3-AA
|0-0
|64.53
|878,917
|1.28
|107,917
|50,121
|10,413
|1,794
|556.41
|Vidalia
|2-AA
|0-0
|61.58
|982,849
|2.09
|309,298
|50,472
|9,357
|1,268
|787.64
|Fannin County
|7-AA
|1-0
|61.04
|995,241
|1.74
|94,772
|44,670
|7,024
|883
|1,131.50
|Jeff Davis
|2-AA
|1-0
|60.48
|974,305
|2.01
|280,474
|40,874
|7,096
|817
|1,222.99
|Swainsboro
|2-AA
|1-1
|60.20
|974,558
|1.98
|265,486
|37,978
|6,165
|703
|1,421.48
|Jefferson County
|4-AA
|0-2
|59.65
|998,746
|1.85
|238,077
|42,219
|5,646
|594
|1,682.50
|Bremen
|5-AA
|1-1
|59.34
|844,766
|1.50
|73,848
|23,325
|2,895
|267
|3,744.32
|Haralson County
|5-AA
|1-1
|58.30
|842,946
|1.44
|59,920
|17,321
|1,907
|166
|6,023.10
|Cook
|1-AA
|0-1
|59.35
|745,222
|0.91
|33,461
|12,280
|1,384
|146
|6,848.32
|Elbert County
|8-AA
|0-1
|55.95
|991,181
|1.63
|179,395
|15,039
|1,800
|117
|8,546.01
|Early County
|1-AA
|1-1
|58.73
|730,615
|0.88
|29,346
|10,116
|1,095
|112
|8,927.57
|Washington
|6-AA
|1-0
|56.25
|852,123
|1.41
|160,238
|16,084
|1,596
|104
|9,614.38
|Toombs County
|2-AA
|0-1
|56.05
|930,768
|1.60
|145,318
|14,710
|1,412
|98
|10,203.08
|Putnam County
|4-AA
|1-0
|55.27
|993,587
|1.51
|105,085
|11,801
|986
|73
|13,697.63
|Union County
|8-AA
|0-1
|52.15
|973,999
|1.34
|85,186
|5,182
|373
|17
|58,822.53
|South Atlanta
|6-AA
|0-1
|52.47
|680,627
|0.92
|57,049
|3,602
|243
|15
|66,665.67
|Pepperell
|7-AA
|0-2
|53.07
|932,610
|1.22
|17,059
|3,199
|222
|9
|111,110.11
|Laney
|4-AA
|1-1
|49.74
|966,162
|1.21
|33,769
|1,636
|89
|4
|249,999.00
|Worth County
|1-AA
|1-1
|53.22
|360,359
|0.39
|5,058
|1,037
|56
|4
|249,999.00
|Temple
|5-AA
|0-1
|50.00
|366,949
|0.49
|5,044
|784
|38
|1
|999,999.00
|Berrien
|1-AA
|1-0
|48.43
|166,741
|0.17
|877
|101
|8
|1
|999,999.00
|Columbia
|6-AA
|0-1
|49.17
|444,595
|0.54
|17,426
|759
|34
|-
|-
|Lamar County
|3-AA
|2-0
|51.84
|178,905
|0.19
|1,759
|236
|23
|-
|-
|Westside (Augusta)
|4-AA
|1-0
|46.54
|918,785
|1.08
|18,368
|544
|21
|-
|-
|Model
|7-AA
|1-1
|47.00
|719,779
|0.80
|2,775
|285
|7
|-
|-
|Chattooga
|7-AA
|0-1
|45.51
|674,616
|0.74
|1,904
|174
|4
|-
|-
|Dade County
|7-AA
|2-0
|44.12
|569,992
|0.61
|1,019
|84
|2
|-
|-
|Banks County
|8-AA
|0-1
|39.94
|692,066
|0.72
|2,578
|43
|-
|-
|-
|East Laurens
|2-AA
|1-1
|39.67
|93,573
|0.10
|655
|14
|-
|-
|-
|Bacon County
|2-AA
|0-2
|35.64
|43,947
|0.05
|115
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Riverside Military Academy
|8-AA
|0-0
|33.46
|342,761
|0.35
|225
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Therrell
|6-AA
|0-1
|37.16
|28,411
|0.03
|62
|1
|-
|-
|-
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|6-AA
|0-1
|36.84
|26,367
|0.03
|29
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Oglethorpe County
|4-AA
|0-0
|28.98
|49,304
|0.05
|27
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Southwest
|3-AA
|0-1
|42.42
|14,951
|0.02
|14
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Coosa
|7-AA
|0-1
|34.59
|88,110
|0.09
|12
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jasper County
|3-AA
|0-1
|40.32
|7,956
|0.01
|7
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Butler
|4-AA
|0-1
|27.59
|35,264
|0.04
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Glenn Hills
|4-AA
|0-0
|26.83
|26,384
|0.03
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Josey
|4-AA
|0-0
|24.04
|11,768
|0.01
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Towers
|6-AA
|0-1
|28.29
|1,260
|0.00
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Gordon Central
|7-AA
|0-2
|28.95
|19,652
|0.02
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|McNair
|6-AA
|0-1
|18.15
|14
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AA
|Fitzgerald
|624,549
|336,067
|34,518
|4,191
|999,325
|675
|1-AA
|Thomasville
|359,169
|544,758
|81,999
|11,812
|997,738
|2,262
|1-AA
|Cook
|8,995
|56,687
|357,994
|321,546
|745,222
|254,778
|1-AA
|Early County
|6,379
|49,652
|353,209
|321,375
|730,615
|269,385
|1-AA
|Worth County
|806
|10,508
|123,860
|225,185
|360,359
|639,641
|1-AA
|Berrien
|102
|2,328
|48,420
|115,891
|166,741
|833,259
|2-AA
|Vidalia
|303,184
|275,950
|235,794
|167,921
|982,849
|17,151
|2-AA
|Jeff Davis
|298,281
|270,333
|231,581
|174,110
|974,305
|25,695
|2-AA
|Swainsboro
|274,295
|274,021
|248,588
|177,654
|974,558
|25,442
|2-AA
|Toombs County
|123,543
|175,485
|267,919
|363,821
|930,768
|69,232
|2-AA
|East Laurens
|590
|3,309
|11,855
|77,819
|93,573
|906,427
|2-AA
|Bacon County
|107
|902
|4,263
|38,675
|43,947
|956,053
|3-AA
|Dodge County
|459,968
|331,328
|146,703
|56,370
|994,369
|5,631
|3-AA
|Northeast
|374,728
|335,174
|191,800
|88,126
|989,828
|10,172
|3-AA
|Bleckley County
|107,262
|197,194
|341,308
|289,310
|935,074
|64,926
|3-AA
|Washington County
|57,208
|129,940
|288,991
|402,778
|878,917
|121,083
|3-AA
|Lamar County
|826
|6,175
|29,258
|142,646
|178,905
|821,095
|3-AA
|Southwest
|7
|140
|1,303
|13,501
|14,951
|985,049
|3-AA
|Jasper County
|1
|49
|637
|7,269
|7,956
|992,044
|4-AA
|Jefferson County
|587,655
|275,635
|99,138
|36,318
|998,746
|1,254
|4-AA
|Putnam County
|273,570
|393,422
|222,398
|104,197
|993,587
|6,413
|4-AA
|Laney
|84,012
|192,378
|368,772
|321,000
|966,162
|33,838
|4-AA
|Westside (Augusta)
|54,684
|137,334
|297,805
|428,962
|918,785
|81,215
|4-AA
|Oglethorpe County
|37
|623
|5,330
|43,314
|49,304
|950,696
|4-AA
|Butler
|28
|353
|3,301
|31,582
|35,264
|964,736
|4-AA
|Glenn Hills
|11
|202
|2,360
|23,811
|26,384
|973,616
|4-AA
|Josey
|3
|53
|896
|10,816
|11,768
|988,232
|5-AA
|Callaway
|857,080
|124,397
|14,642
|3,607
|999,726
|274
|5-AA
|Heard County
|89,458
|443,244
|276,578
|136,333
|945,613
|54,387
|5-AA
|Bremen
|30,492
|217,010
|307,182
|290,082
|844,766
|155,234
|5-AA
|Haralson County
|21,330
|180,914
|316,983
|323,719
|842,946
|157,054
|5-AA
|Temple
|1,640
|34,435
|84,615
|246,259
|366,949
|633,051
|6-AA
|Lovett
|690,852
|240,627
|54,092
|12,382
|997,953
|2,047
|6-AA
|Pace Academy
|230,574
|427,665
|222,284
|88,127
|968,650
|31,350
|6-AA
|Washington
|52,941
|195,968
|355,173
|248,041
|852,123
|147,877
|6-AA
|South Atlanta
|19,853
|93,309
|229,943
|337,522
|680,627
|319,373
|6-AA
|Columbia
|5,746
|41,462
|129,227
|268,160
|444,595
|555,405
|6-AA
|Therrell
|22
|504
|4,762
|23,123
|28,411
|971,589
|6-AA
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|12
|457
|4,409
|21,489
|26,367
|973,633
|6-AA
|Towers
|-
|8
|110
|1,142
|1,260
|998,740
|6-AA
|McNair
|-
|-
|-
|14
|14
|999,986
|7-AA
|Fannin County
|717,108
|206,130
|55,564
|16,439
|995,241
|4,759
|7-AA
|Pepperell
|181,181
|401,658
|233,117
|116,654
|932,610
|67,390
|7-AA
|Model
|47,950
|149,787
|255,986
|266,056
|719,779
|280,221
|7-AA
|Chattooga
|32,576
|138,465
|239,569
|264,006
|674,616
|325,384
|7-AA
|Dade County
|20,632
|98,496
|189,724
|261,140
|569,992
|430,008
|7-AA
|Coosa
|519
|4,923
|22,320
|60,348
|88,110
|911,890
|7-AA
|Gordon Central
|34
|541
|3,720
|15,357
|19,652
|980,348
|8-AA
|Rabun County
|936,170
|59,463
|4,055
|305
|999,993
|7
|8-AA
|Elbert County
|41,890
|585,435
|310,534
|53,322
|991,181
|8,819
|8-AA
|Union County
|20,990
|315,967
|521,184
|115,858
|973,999
|26,001
|8-AA
|Banks County
|895
|32,267
|124,585
|534,319
|692,066
|307,934
|8-AA
|Riverside Military Academy
|55
|6,868
|39,642
|296,196
|342,761
|657,239
Class A Public
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Irwin County
|2-A Public
|0-1
|76.91
|998,360
|4.37
|921,359
|795,956
|689,459
|466,622
|1.14
|Brooks County
|2-A Public
|0-1
|74.98
|996,869
|4.17
|887,892
|732,086
|605,647
|339,832
|1.94
|Pelham
|1-A Public
|2-0
|65.74
|999,983
|3.12
|767,552
|299,312
|155,693
|50,152
|18.94
|Dublin
|4-A Public
|0-1
|65.22
|994,934
|2.85
|587,795
|433,328
|127,289
|41,734
|22.96
|Metter
|3-A Public
|2-0
|64.96
|996,977
|3.15
|697,586
|384,902
|135,158
|41,629
|23.02
|Macon County
|5-A Public
|2-0
|63.76
|986,045
|2.82
|615,986
|189,728
|88,441
|25,981
|37.49
|Clinch County
|2-A Public
|0-2
|61.69
|843,570
|1.89
|341,269
|175,445
|40,671
|9,304
|106.48
|Bowdon
|6-A Public
|2-0
|59.50
|995,830
|2.31
|347,523
|168,785
|34,057
|6,636
|149.69
|Wilcox County
|4-A Public
|0-1
|58.46
|950,873
|1.72
|243,347
|116,762
|20,827
|3,699
|269.34
|McIntosh County Academy
|3-A Public
|0-1-1
|57.55
|963,039
|2.13
|360,329
|106,362
|21,261
|3,620
|275.24
|Mitchell County
|1-A Public
|1-1
|56.69
|996,457
|2.12
|384,027
|134,381
|18,608
|2,962
|336.61
|Manchester
|5-A Public
|1-0
|56.37
|878,350
|1.99
|278,965
|72,915
|13,494
|2,041
|488.96
|Commerce
|8-A Public
|1-1
|56.39
|993,694
|1.96
|135,711
|52,666
|11,571
|1,683
|593.18
|Emanuel County Institute
|3-A Public
|1-1
|55.24
|925,202
|1.79
|262,464
|68,938
|10,297
|1,393
|716.88
|Turner County
|2-A Public
|0-1
|55.46
|548,449
|0.89
|102,502
|39,931
|4,779
|644
|1,551.80
|Chattahoochee County
|5-A Public
|2-0
|53.42
|748,696
|1.54
|174,252
|38,328
|4,943
|556
|1,797.56
|Schley County
|5-A Public
|1-0
|52.89
|717,929
|1.45
|156,876
|32,894
|3,989
|385
|2,596.40
|Lincoln County
|8-A Public
|1-0
|52.55
|980,217
|1.71
|91,850
|28,979
|3,714
|346
|2,889.17
|Washington-Wilkes
|8-A Public
|0-1
|51.98
|979,424
|1.68
|84,477
|25,711
|3,037
|313
|3,193.89
|Atkinson County
|2-A Public
|1-0
|52.15
|318,343
|0.45
|36,319
|11,788
|951
|73
|13,697.63
|Johnson County
|4-A Public
|1-0
|50.93
|646,383
|0.76
|29,398
|7,234
|810
|70
|14,284.71
|Charlton County
|2-A Public
|1-0
|51.34
|281,778
|0.39
|28,654
|8,450
|614
|67
|14,924.37
|Social Circle
|8-A Public
|2-0
|48.68
|947,708
|1.43
|52,603
|12,213
|931
|51
|19,606.84
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|6-A Public
|2-0
|47.75
|866,044
|1.23
|35,876
|8,686
|543
|39
|25,640.03
|Warren County
|7-A Public
|1-1
|47.13
|992,815
|1.40
|65,859
|10,154
|550
|34
|29,410.76
|Hancock Central
|7-A Public
|0-0
|47.65
|992,922
|1.44
|77,171
|13,101
|721
|33
|30,302.03
|Terrell County
|1-A Public
|2-0
|46.86
|908,602
|1.16
|50,814
|5,577
|379
|24
|41,665.67
|Telfair County
|4-A Public
|0-0
|48.66
|509,200
|0.57
|14,699
|3,033
|296
|18
|55,554.56
|Trion
|6-A Public
|1-0
|46.81
|826,035
|1.13
|27,293
|5,819
|328
|16
|62,499.00
|Screven County
|3-A Public
|0-0
|46.49
|559,621
|0.69
|30,405
|3,408
|219
|15
|66,665.67
|Taylor County
|5-A Public
|1-0
|46.82
|345,169
|0.58
|34,005
|4,425
|231
|12
|83,332.33
|Dooly County
|4-A Public
|1-1
|48.67
|510,727
|0.57
|13,537
|2,709
|248
|9
|111,110.11
|Gordon Lee
|6-A Public
|1-1
|44.42
|731,873
|0.93
|12,636
|2,161
|114
|3
|333,332.33
|Montgomery County
|4-A Public
|1-0
|45.47
|277,023
|0.29
|3,207
|496
|47
|2
|499,999.00
|Marion County
|5-A Public
|0-2
|43.86
|170,541
|0.26
|10,371
|1,030
|27
|1
|999,999.00
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|6-A Public
|1-1
|37.76
|287,185
|0.32
|866
|68
|2
|1
|999,999.00
|Greenville
|5-A Public
|2-0
|43.35
|153,267
|0.23
|8,517
|841
|27
|-
|-
|Jenkins County
|3-A Public
|0-1
|41.43
|194,810
|0.22
|3,817
|218
|10
|-
|-
|Claxton
|3-A Public
|0-1
|42.38
|257,642
|0.29
|6,288
|473
|9
|-
|-
|Georgia Military College
|7-A Public
|2-0
|38.69
|927,419
|1.04
|7,875
|388
|4
|-
|-
|Wilkinson County
|7-A Public
|1-0
|35.28
|928,430
|1.00
|3,676
|125
|1
|-
|-
|Miller County
|1-A Public
|0-2
|34.64
|508,079
|0.53
|1,420
|54
|1
|-
|-
|Wheeler County
|4-A Public
|1-0
|41.40
|100,873
|0.10
|386
|33
|1
|-
|-
|Lanier County
|2-A Public
|1-1
|38.80
|12,631
|0.01
|100
|11
|1
|-
|-
|Armuchee
|6-A Public
|1-0
|36.84
|293,033
|0.33
|636
|42
|-
|-
|-
|Bryan County
|3-A Public
|1-1
|38.14
|101,489
|0.11
|924
|41
|-
|-
|-
|Seminole County
|1-A Public
|0-2
|32.69
|438,944
|0.45
|758
|13
|-
|-
|-
|Randolph-Clay
|1-A Public
|1-0
|26.88
|147,935
|0.15
|47
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Greene County
|8-A Public
|0-1
|28.63
|55,546
|0.06
|39
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Towns County
|8-A Public
|1-1
|27.62
|43,411
|0.04
|23
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Crawford County
|7-A Public
|0-2
|23.39
|113,412
|0.11
|13
|-
|-
|-
|-
|ACE Charter
|7-A Public
|0-1
|18.77
|43,971
|0.04
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Hawkinsville
|4-A Public
|0-1
|34.34
|9,712
|0.01
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Portal
|3-A Public
|0-1
|24.50
|1,220
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Twiggs County
|7-A Public
|0-2
|11.64
|1,031
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Treutlen
|4-A Public
|0-1
|25.99
|275
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Central (Talbotton)
|5-A Public
|0-2
|12.98
|3
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Baconton Charter
|1-A Public
|0-0
|17.78
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Pataula Charter
|1-A Public
|0-1
|16.32
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Glascock County
|7-A Public
|0-0
|11.18
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|GSIC
|7-A Public
|0-0
|-4.39
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-A Public
|Pelham
|907,461
|88,880
|2,865
|777
|999,983
|17
|1-A Public
|Mitchell County
|64,913
|760,690
|150,168
|20,686
|996,457
|3,543
|1-A Public
|Terrell County
|26,201
|133,573
|577,607
|171,221
|908,602
|91,398
|1-A Public
|Miller County
|1,077
|10,546
|136,749
|359,707
|508,079
|491,921
|1-A Public
|Seminole County
|328
|5,506
|103,355
|329,755
|438,944
|561,056
|1-A Public
|Randolph-Clay
|20
|805
|29,256
|117,854
|147,935
|852,065
|1-A Public
|Baconton Charter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|1-A Public
|Pataula Charter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|2-A Public
|Irwin County
|579,718
|352,912
|57,718
|8,012
|998,360
|1,640
|2-A Public
|Brooks County
|388,423
|487,532
|106,143
|14,771
|996,869
|3,131
|2-A Public
|Clinch County
|26,511
|114,240
|460,740
|242,079
|843,570
|156,430
|2-A Public
|Turner County
|3,434
|26,386
|198,379
|320,250
|548,449
|451,551
|2-A Public
|Atkinson County
|1,086
|10,314
|92,073
|214,870
|318,343
|681,657
|2-A Public
|Charlton County
|826
|8,567
|83,414
|188,971
|281,778
|718,222
|2-A Public
|Lanier County
|2
|49
|1,533
|11,047
|12,631
|987,369
|3-A Public
|Metter
|685,026
|227,757
|70,773
|13,421
|996,977
|3,023
|3-A Public
|McIntosh County Academy
|191,510
|406,137
|274,371
|91,021
|963,039
|36,961
|3-A Public
|Emanuel County Institute
|109,692
|283,262
|380,397
|151,851
|925,202
|74,798
|3-A Public
|Screven County
|9,274
|49,534
|148,105
|352,708
|559,621
|440,379
|3-A Public
|Claxton
|2,597
|17,792
|62,424
|174,829
|257,642
|742,358
|3-A Public
|Jenkins County
|1,553
|12,201
|45,799
|135,257
|194,810
|805,190
|3-A Public
|Bryan County
|348
|3,316
|18,045
|79,780
|101,489
|898,511
|3-A Public
|Portal
|-
|1
|86
|1,133
|1,220
|998,780
|4-A Public
|Dublin
|708,916
|219,454
|52,895
|13,669
|994,934
|5,066
|4-A Public
|Wilcox County
|221,933
|458,463
|189,759
|80,718
|950,873
|49,127
|4-A Public
|Johnson County
|29,615
|123,602
|256,227
|236,939
|646,383
|353,617
|4-A Public
|Telfair County
|19,530
|86,297
|187,345
|216,028
|509,200
|490,800
|4-A Public
|Dooly County
|15,168
|76,975
|190,445
|228,139
|510,727
|489,273
|4-A Public
|Montgomery County
|4,118
|28,393
|92,149
|152,363
|277,023
|722,977
|4-A Public
|Wheeler County
|710
|6,541
|29,073
|64,549
|100,873
|899,127
|4-A Public
|Hawkinsville
|10
|274
|2,066
|7,362
|9,712
|990,288
|4-A Public
|Treutlen
|-
|1
|41
|233
|275
|999,725
|5-A Public
|Macon County
|640,430
|221,204
|89,422
|34,989
|986,045
|13,955
|5-A Public
|Manchester
|169,877
|321,031
|234,019
|153,423
|878,350
|121,650
|5-A Public
|Chattahoochee County
|88,815
|189,199
|240,267
|230,415
|748,696
|251,304
|5-A Public
|Schley County
|78,341
|177,078
|232,478
|230,032
|717,929
|282,071
|5-A Public
|Taylor County
|15,478
|55,588
|109,634
|164,469
|345,169
|654,831
|5-A Public
|Marion County
|4,337
|19,641
|50,096
|96,467
|170,541
|829,459
|5-A Public
|Greenville
|2,722
|16,259
|44,084
|90,202
|153,267
|846,733
|5-A Public
|Central (Talbotton)
|-
|-
|-
|3
|3
|999,997
|6-A Public
|Bowdon
|747,325
|182,344
|50,501
|15,660
|995,830
|4,170
|6-A Public
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|98,279
|307,712
|277,868
|182,185
|866,044
|133,956
|6-A Public
|Trion
|93,390
|263,041
|265,466
|204,138
|826,035
|173,965
|6-A Public
|Gordon Lee
|51,489
|175,782
|243,390
|261,212
|731,873
|268,127
|6-A Public
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|5,110
|34,216
|78,842
|169,017
|287,185
|712,815
|6-A Public
|Armuchee
|4,407
|36,905
|83,933
|167,788
|293,033
|706,967
|7-A Public
|Hancock Central
|445,166
|312,999
|157,266
|77,491
|992,922
|7,078
|7-A Public
|Warren County
|374,616
|351,037
|178,129
|89,033
|992,815
|7,185
|7-A Public
|Georgia Military College
|94,190
|167,037
|328,995
|337,197
|927,419
|72,581
|7-A Public
|Wilkinson County
|85,531
|165,000
|314,208
|363,691
|928,430
|71,570
|7-A Public
|Crawford County
|442
|3,295
|16,138
|93,537
|113,412
|886,588
|7-A Public
|ACE Charter
|55
|629
|5,228
|38,059
|43,971
|956,029
|7-A Public
|Twiggs County
|-
|3
|36
|992
|1,031
|998,969
|7-A Public
|Glascock County
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7-A Public
|GSIC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|8-A Public
|Commerce
|453,912
|287,797
|162,143
|89,842
|993,694
|6,306
|8-A Public
|Lincoln County
|232,709
|260,872
|266,918
|219,718
|980,217
|19,783
|8-A Public
|Washington-Wilkes
|213,066
|279,384
|278,730
|208,244
|979,424
|20,576
|8-A Public
|Social Circle
|100,082
|169,919
|282,833
|394,874
|947,708
|52,292
|8-A Public
|Greene County
|148
|1,215
|5,508
|48,675
|55,546
|944,454
|8-A Public
|Towns County
|83
|813
|3,868
|38,647
|43,411
|956,589
Class A Private
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|2-A Private
|0-2
|76.24
|1,000,000
|4.03
|816,500
|710,353
|512,285
|396,281
|1.52
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|4-A Private
|2-0
|72.07
|1,000,000
|2.95
|827,487
|698,028
|360,782
|232,620
|3.30
|Fellowship Christian
|6-A Private
|1-0
|68.83
|999,979
|3.60
|779,154
|565,467
|361,774
|141,698
|6.06
|Prince Avenue Christian
|8-A Private
|1-1
|67.46
|999,946
|3.01
|508,306
|376,955
|199,436
|74,449
|12.43
|Athens Academy
|8-A Private
|1-1
|64.78
|999,759
|2.67
|395,517
|264,863
|117,844
|35,996
|26.78
|Calvary Day
|3-A Private
|2-0
|64.74
|1,000,000
|2.71
|550,230
|211,834
|98,265
|31,117
|31.14
|Wesleyan
|5-A Private
|1-1
|64.96
|997,016
|2.64
|545,579
|189,581
|83,637
|29,930
|32.41
|North Cobb Christian
|7-A Private
|2-0
|61.71
|997,479
|2.80
|515,730
|184,352
|53,133
|15,314
|64.30
|Holy Innocents
|5-A Private
|1-0
|62.18
|992,338
|2.35
|427,671
|132,817
|49,141
|12,978
|76.05
|Whitefield Academy
|2-A Private
|2-0
|60.64
|1,000,000
|2.34
|285,720
|153,816
|50,236
|9,908
|99.93
|Savannah Christian
|3-A Private
|0-1
|59.42
|1,000,000
|2.16
|344,155
|85,477
|23,758
|4,869
|204.38
|Darlington
|7-A Private
|0-1
|58.70
|994,508
|2.16
|319,360
|91,364
|22,047
|4,521
|220.19
|Savannah Country Day
|3-A Private
|2-0
|58.95
|1,000,000
|2.13
|333,565
|80,098
|21,932
|4,245
|234.57
|Aquinas
|3-A Private
|2-0
|57.10
|1,000,000
|1.97
|268,570
|55,851
|12,518
|2,047
|487.52
|Stratford Academy
|1-A Private
|1-0
|57.14
|981,169
|1.68
|201,530
|47,406
|11,111
|1,695
|588.97
|Hebron Christian
|5-A Private
|0-1
|55.13
|961,106
|1.70
|175,855
|35,430
|6,273
|838
|1,192.32
|Mount Paran Christian
|7-A Private
|2-0
|53.92
|975,371
|1.54
|130,438
|23,580
|3,794
|420
|2,379.95
|Mount Vernon Presbyterian
|5-A Private
|0-2
|53.08
|937,985
|1.55
|125,633
|21,727
|2,889
|365
|2,738.73
|First Presbyterian
|1-A Private
|1-0
|52.92
|943,393
|1.33
|90,636
|12,916
|1,985
|207
|4,829.92
|Landmark Christian
|2-A Private
|1-1
|50.47
|1,000,000
|1.63
|72,202
|16,050
|2,343
|163
|6,133.97
|Brookstone
|4-A Private
|2-0
|50.32
|1,000,000
|1.40
|55,905
|13,193
|1,595
|110
|9,089.91
|Christian Heritage
|7-A Private
|0-2
|51.21
|962,937
|1.30
|67,320
|8,507
|1,051
|88
|11,362.64
|Mount de Sales
|1-A Private
|1-0
|51.12
|905,899
|1.19
|59,237
|7,004
|916
|73
|13,697.63
|Tattnall Square
|1-A Private
|1-0
|48.97
|840,355
|1.04
|34,582
|3,251
|347
|23
|43,477.26
|Athens Christian
|8-A Private
|2-0
|46.51
|968,239
|1.07
|14,414
|2,002
|176
|16
|62,499.00
|St. Anne-Pacelli
|4-A Private
|1-0
|47.09
|1,000,000
|1.24
|24,858
|4,327
|396
|15
|66,665.67
|George Walton Academy
|8-A Private
|0-2
|46.73
|977,392
|1.07
|13,073
|1,823
|177
|9
|111,110.11
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|6-A Private
|0-2
|46.14
|938,457
|1.01
|10,277
|1,551
|145
|5
|199,999.00
|St. Francis
|6-A Private
|0-2
|40.23
|774,482
|0.81
|1,868
|164
|8
|-
|-
|King's Ridge Christian
|6-A Private
|1-0
|38.73
|744,131
|0.77
|1,204
|76
|4
|-
|-
|Deerfield-Windsor
|1-A Private
|1-1
|39.89
|296,062
|0.31
|1,327
|42
|2
|-
|-
|Heritage (Newnan)
|4-A Private
|0-1
|36.82
|1,000,000
|1.03
|1,107
|59
|-
|-
|-
|Lakeview Academy
|6-A Private
|0-1
|36.52
|542,951
|0.56
|575
|23
|-
|-
|-
|Providence Christian
|5-A Private
|1-1
|35.98
|111,555
|0.12
|377
|13
|-
|-
|-
|Walker
|7-A Private
|0-2
|30.15
|69,705
|0.07
|23
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Strong Rock Christian
|1-A Private
|0-2
|29.12
|33,122
|0.03
|10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Loganville Christian
|8-A Private
|0-2
|22.70
|54,664
|0.05
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-A Private
|Stratford Academy
|494,818
|272,460
|143,275
|70,616
|981,169
|18,831
|1-A Private
|First Presbyterian
|228,643
|289,130
|254,042
|171,578
|943,393
|56,607
|1-A Private
|Mount de Sales
|165,363
|225,791
|274,104
|240,641
|905,899
|94,101
|1-A Private
|Tattnall Square
|103,859
|186,176
|259,518
|290,802
|840,355
|159,645
|1-A Private
|Deerfield-Windsor
|7,214
|25,614
|64,205
|199,029
|296,062
|703,938
|1-A Private
|Strong Rock Christian
|103
|829
|4,856
|27,334
|33,122
|966,878
|2-A Private
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|877,661
|114,894
|7,445
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|2-A Private
|Whitefield Academy
|111,321
|669,095
|219,584
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|2-A Private
|Landmark Christian
|11,018
|216,011
|772,971
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|3-A Private
|Calvary Day
|473,567
|281,098
|148,679
|96,656
|1,000,000
|-
|3-A Private
|Savannah Country Day
|200,914
|253,607
|274,209
|271,270
|1,000,000
|-
|3-A Private
|Savannah Christian
|179,308
|253,358
|288,328
|279,006
|1,000,000
|-
|3-A Private
|Aquinas
|146,211
|211,937
|288,784
|353,068
|1,000,000
|-
|4-A Private
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|934,961
|60,924
|3,673
|442
|1,000,000
|-
|4-A Private
|Brookstone
|44,811
|530,432
|340,149
|84,608
|1,000,000
|-
|4-A Private
|St. Anne-Pacelli
|18,317
|357,472
|452,300
|171,911
|1,000,000
|-
|4-A Private
|Heritage (Newnan)
|1,911
|51,172
|203,878
|743,039
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Private
|Wesleyan
|538,222
|300,391
|111,048
|47,355
|997,016
|2,984
|5-A Private
|Holy Innocents
|323,016
|391,912
|191,678
|85,732
|992,338
|7,662
|5-A Private
|Hebron Christian
|79,265
|178,543
|382,678
|320,620
|961,106
|38,894
|5-A Private
|Mount Vernon Presbyterian
|59,313
|126,756
|303,986
|447,930
|937,985
|62,015
|5-A Private
|Providence Christian
|184
|2,398
|10,610
|98,363
|111,555
|888,445
|6-A Private
|Fellowship Christian
|943,287
|54,064
|2,155
|473
|999,979
|21
|6-A Private
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|41,907
|513,593
|266,218
|116,739
|938,457
|61,543
|6-A Private
|St. Francis
|6,840
|179,562
|295,779
|292,301
|774,482
|225,518
|6-A Private
|King's Ridge Christian
|5,268
|173,283
|272,379
|293,201
|744,131
|255,869
|6-A Private
|Lakeview Academy
|2,698
|79,498
|163,469
|297,286
|542,951
|457,049
|7-A Private
|North Cobb Christian
|508,835
|295,017
|132,780
|60,847
|997,479
|2,521
|7-A Private
|Darlington
|286,354
|348,642
|234,214
|125,298
|994,508
|5,492
|7-A Private
|Mount Paran Christian
|140,849
|218,115
|319,056
|297,351
|975,371
|24,629
|7-A Private
|Christian Heritage
|63,921
|137,317
|309,771
|451,928
|962,937
|37,063
|7-A Private
|Walker
|41
|909
|4,179
|64,576
|69,705
|930,295
|8-A Private
|Prince Avenue Christian
|547,292
|404,103
|41,324
|7,227
|999,946
|54
|8-A Private
|Athens Academy
|432,245
|488,314
|66,034
|13,166
|999,759
|241
|8-A Private
|Athens Christian
|11,610
|55,931
|411,749
|488,949
|968,239
|31,761
|8-A Private
|George Walton Academy
|8,851
|51,525
|477,488
|439,528
|977,392
|22,608
|8-A Private
|Loganville Christian
|2
|127
|3,405
|51,130
|54,664
|945,336
