Maxwell playoff projections after Week 7

High School Sports Blog
By Loren Maxwell
50 minutes ago

Below are the current Maxwell Ratings’ playoff projections for each class in the GHSA.

The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation of the 2022 season. The simulation completed 1,000,000 iterations.

While the Maxwell Ratings reflect each team’s strength, the simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments, and playoff brackets.

Although regions may use different criteria, in the simulation all standings were determined by 1) region record, 2) head to head, 3) point differential, 4) classification record, and 5) random tie breaker.

Class AAAAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Colquitt County
Walton
Colquitt County
Mill Creek
Walton
Valdosta
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Milton
Colquitt County
Mill Creek
Carrollton
Milton
Norcross
Grayson
Colquitt County
North Cobb
Mill Creek
Brookwood
Carrollton
Reg 5, #3
18
71.96
5-0
Kennesaw Mountain
Reg 6, #2
10
80.38
2-3
Milton
Reg 8, #4
24
67.96
2-4
Collins Hill
Reg 7, #1
14
74.83
4-2
Norcross
Reg 3, #3
23
68.52
3-3
McEachern
Reg 4, #2
12
76.24
5-1
Grayson
Reg 2, #4
27
63.90
3-3
Pebblebrook
Reg 1, #1
1
113.56
6-0
Colquitt County
Reg 6, #3
20
70.18
4-1
Denmark
Reg 5, #2
9
80.68
3-2
North Cobb
Reg 7, #4
35
53.56
4-2
Peachtree Ridge
Reg 8, #1
2
105.06
6-0
Mill Creek
Reg 4, #3
15
73.77
3-3
Brookwood
Reg 3, #2
22
69.05
1-5
Marietta
Reg 1, #4
29
62.63
3-3
Richmond Hill
Reg 2, #1
8
81.08
6-0
Carrollton
Westlake
Walton
Valdosta
Lambert
Westlake
North Paulding
Buford
Walton
Valdosta
Parkview
North Gwinnett
Lambert
Reg 1, #3
13
75.36
3-2
Lowndes
Reg 2, #2
11
76.95
4-2
Westlake
Reg 4, #4
26
65.96
4-2
South Gwinnett
Reg 3, #1
17
72.17
4-2
North Paulding
Reg 7, #3
30
60.18
4-2
Meadowcreek
Reg 8, #2
5
87.83
6-0
Buford
Reg 6, #4
25
67.00
3-2
South Forsyth
Reg 5, #1
4
89.28
4-1
Walton
Reg 2, #3
16
72.74
4-2
East Coweta
Reg 1, #2
3
90.01
6-0
Valdosta
Reg 3, #4
33
57.17
1-5
Harrison
Reg 4, #1
6
84.69
5-1
Parkview
Reg 8, #3
21
69.06
4-2
Mountain View
Reg 7, #2
19
71.16
5-2
North Gwinnett
Reg 5, #4
39
46.25
5-0
Osborne
Reg 6, #1
7
84.63
5-0
Lambert

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Colquitt County1-AAAAAAA6-0113.561,000,0004.71985,305971,441757,225697,2730.43
Mill Creek8-AAAAAAA6-0105.06999,9994.19939,410902,736348,690239,3913.18
Valdosta1-AAAAAAA6-090.01999,4033.13626,289411,367216,67319,34250.70
Walton5-AAAAAAA4-189.28999,9842.91454,881352,424197,46417,15257.30
Buford8-AAAAAAA6-087.83999,3593.03515,691390,224170,27512,81177.06
Lambert6-AAAAAAA5-084.63994,1232.89675,996241,988106,2955,566178.66
Parkview4-AAAAAAA5-184.69998,4022.57359,337200,85887,6854,617215.59
Milton6-AAAAAAA2-380.38979,5942.30464,669105,12334,1961,197834.42
Carrollton2-AAAAAAA6-081.08999,3402.37537,87894,77319,2451,020979.39
North Cobb5-AAAAAAA3-280.68999,5401.99183,42469,83220,0207661,304.48
Westlake2-AAAAAAA4-276.95997,7571.91335,61849,5498,8192464,064.04
Grayson4-AAAAAAA5-176.24977,4691.90161,43031,8596,5971586,328.11
Lowndes1-AAAAAAA3-275.36981,6901.69233,37738,6916,9721297,750.94
Norcross7-AAAAAAA4-274.83999,9261.98265,01421,3223,6131089,258.26
North Paulding3-AAAAAAA4-272.17984,6471.75187,77524,2494,3485119,606.84
East Coweta2-AAAAAAA4-272.74993,6511.47156,12017,7612,3725019,999.00
Brookwood4-AAAAAAA3-373.77954,9291.74137,60217,7892,7904920,407.16
North Gwinnett7-AAAAAAA5-271.16998,5251.83178,80612,5891,6902638,460.54
Marietta3-AAAAAAA1-569.05965,4841.48101,0309,0851,1491471,427.57
Kennesaw Mountain5-AAAAAAA5-071.96995,0941.48106,6796,7508031471,427.57
McEachern3-AAAAAAA3-368.52960,6631.4489,8087,5318876166,665.67
Denmark6-AAAAAAA4-170.18819,3431.1160,9436,4468526166,665.67
Mountain View8-AAAAAAA4-269.06937,9101.3765,8516,3576445199,999.00
Collins Hill8-AAAAAAA2-467.96844,5751.1748,6762,5712062499,999.00
South Gwinnett4-AAAAAAA4-265.96615,4530.8836,4341,7811361999,999.00
South Forsyth6-AAAAAAA3-267.00692,3090.8424,6772,124220--
West Forsyth6-AAAAAAA3-263.76513,9200.588,61157748--
Pebblebrook2-AAAAAAA3-363.90956,2231.0214,37580838--
Richmond Hill1-AAAAAAA3-362.63803,4000.9323,71553818--
Meadowcreek7-AAAAAAA4-260.18982,0221.054,95945013--
Newton4-AAAAAAA3-360.11241,8830.305,3841566--
Archer4-AAAAAAA1-559.70211,8640.264,3051185--
Harrison3-AAAAAAA1-557.17666,1550.723,036975--
Central Gwinnett8-AAAAAAA5-153.83148,3520.1661791--
Peachtree Ridge7-AAAAAAA4-253.56730,4070.7433913---
Hillgrove3-AAAAAAA2-452.93423,0510.4457812---
Dacula8-AAAAAAA1-553.1369,8050.082531---
Osborne5-AAAAAAA5-046.25378,7970.382231---
Camden County1-AAAAAAA4-251.33215,5070.22603----
Wheeler5-AAAAAAA3-246.16377,6050.38219----
Cherokee5-AAAAAAA1-443.52248,9800.2557----
Discovery7-AAAAAAA3-440.46231,9860.235----
Campbell2-AAAAAAA1-539.2753,0290.051----
Duluth7-AAAAAAA2-441.3257,1340.06-----
Forsyth Central6-AAAAAAA2-332.107110.00-----
Berkmar7-AAAAAAA2-413.07-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAAAAAAColquitt County943,02455,972962421,000,000-
1-AAAAAAAValdosta54,479797,037138,9708,917999,403597
1-AAAAAAALowndes2,386134,587690,052154,665981,69018,310
1-AAAAAAARichmond Hill11011,520152,219639,551803,400196,600
1-AAAAAAACamden County188417,797196,825215,507784,493
2-AAAAAAACarrollton525,256303,507129,21641,361999,340660
2-AAAAAAAWestlake297,586364,811243,16892,192997,7572,243
2-AAAAAAAEast Coweta150,511263,707388,437190,996993,6516,349
2-AAAAAAAPebblebrook26,64367,758237,520624,302956,22343,777
2-AAAAAAACampbell42171,65951,14953,029946,971
3-AAAAAAANorth Paulding438,049303,658182,78360,157984,64715,353
3-AAAAAAAMarietta275,583307,273276,282106,346965,48434,516
3-AAAAAAAMcEachern254,466299,605290,194116,398960,66339,337
3-AAAAAAAHarrison24,59262,376166,679412,508666,155333,845
3-AAAAAAAHillgrove7,31027,08884,062304,591423,051576,949
4-AAAAAAAParkview666,760250,38273,5557,705998,4021,598
4-AAAAAAAGrayson199,675381,728299,50296,564977,46922,531
4-AAAAAAABrookwood128,447294,566378,426153,490954,92945,071
4-AAAAAAASouth Gwinnett3,29461,354173,605377,200615,453384,547
4-AAAAAAANewton9435,86843,727191,345241,883758,117
4-AAAAAAAArcher8816,10231,185173,696211,864788,136
5-AAAAAAAWalton709,510239,45650,289729999,98416
5-AAAAAAANorth Cobb237,160529,626226,2306,524999,540460
5-AAAAAAAKennesaw Mountain53,248228,607665,73447,505995,0944,906
5-AAAAAAAWheeler361,00222,300354,267377,605622,395
5-AAAAAAAOsborne3492322,850354,990378,797621,203
5-AAAAAAACherokee1238612,597235,985248,980751,020
6-AAAAAAALambert580,292305,24883,94724,636994,1235,877
6-AAAAAAAMilton332,866418,429170,01158,288979,59420,406
6-AAAAAAADenmark52,231146,752348,263272,097819,343180,657
6-AAAAAAASouth Forsyth24,47084,041243,480340,318692,309307,691
6-AAAAAAAWest Forsyth10,14145,527154,212304,040513,920486,080
6-AAAAAAAForsyth Central-387621711999,289
7-AAAAAAANorcross541,062371,44477,8489,572999,92674
7-AAAAAAANorth Gwinnett441,956531,16417,9077,498998,5251,475
7-AAAAAAAMeadowcreek11,69082,871824,74362,718982,02217,978
7-AAAAAAAPeachtree Ridge5,24312,79735,070677,297730,407269,593
7-AAAAAAADiscovery491,72431,796198,417231,986768,014
7-AAAAAAADuluth--12,63644,49857,134942,866
7-AAAAAAABerkmar-----1,000,000
8-AAAAAAAMill Creek880,271116,9932,583152999,9991
8-AAAAAAABuford117,306812,05267,6652,336999,359641
8-AAAAAAAMountain View1,88864,936499,424371,662937,91062,090
8-AAAAAAACollins Hill5333,913390,535449,594844,575155,425
8-AAAAAAADacula25565,41163,83669,805930,195
8-AAAAAAACentral Gwinnett-1,55034,382112,420148,352851,648

Class AAAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Lee County
Hughes
Lee County
Gainesville
Hughes
Houston County
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Roswell
Lee County
Gainesville
Northside (Warner Robins)
Sequoyah
Roswell
North Atlanta
Lee County
South Paulding
Gainesville
Lovejoy
Northside (Warner Robins)
Reg 5, #3
15
61.25
4-2
Douglas County
Reg 6, #2
14
63.26
3-3
Sequoyah
Reg 8, #4
30
50.83
3-4
Jackson County
Reg 7, #1
7
81.03
5-1
Roswell
Reg 3, #3
33
47.12
5-1
Mundy's Mill
Reg 4, #2
20
57.63
4-1
North Atlanta
Reg 2, #4
38
44.61
3-3
Evans
Reg 1, #1
1
96.73
5-1
Lee County
Reg 6, #3
16
61.11
3-3
Creekview
Reg 5, #2
12
67.01
4-2
South Paulding
Reg 7, #4
31
50.20
1-5
Sprayberry
Reg 8, #1
4
83.23
6-0
Gainesville
Reg 4, #3
27
53.82
1-4
St. Pius X
Reg 3, #2
28
52.90
3-3
Lovejoy
Reg 1, #4
8
74.29
4-2
Northside (Warner Robins)
Reg 2, #1
17
60.04
4-2
Effingham County
Woodward Academy
Hughes
Houston County
Rome
Thomas County Central
Woodward Academy
Alpharetta
Hughes
Houston County
Marist
Blessed Trinity
Rome
Reg 1, #3
5
82.72
6-0
Thomas County Central
Reg 2, #2
18
59.22
6-0
Brunswick
Reg 4, #4
43
39.89
4-2
Dunwoody
Reg 3, #1
6
81.51
5-1
Woodward Academy
Reg 7, #3
13
65.61
4-2
Alpharetta
Reg 8, #2
19
58.57
4-2
North Forsyth
Reg 6, #4
21
56.39
1-5
Allatoona
Reg 5, #1
2
89.60
6-0
Hughes
Reg 2, #3
41
41.64
3-2
Lakeside (Evans)
Reg 1, #2
3
85.26
5-1
Houston County
Reg 3, #4
39
43.63
3-3
Jonesboro
Reg 4, #1
9
72.14
4-2
Marist
Reg 8, #3
24
54.86
2-4
Shiloh
Reg 7, #2
11
69.22
4-2
Blessed Trinity
Reg 5, #4
22
56.24
4-2
Paulding County
Reg 6, #1
10
71.48
5-1
Rome

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Lee County1-AAAAAA5-196.73999,9674.59983,026870,460738,328620,8910.61
Woodward Academy3-AAAAAA5-181.511,000,0005.601,446,803754,340427,953104,3368.58
Houston County1-AAAAAA5-185.26992,9963.42703,900499,866264,45386,93910.50
Gainesville8-AAAAAA6-083.23999,9953.63845,220634,491171,79080,98711.35
Thomas County Central1-AAAAAA6-082.72998,4393.24675,128423,565187,28052,07718.20
Roswell7-AAAAAA5-181.03999,9653.11865,267181,04790,54434,69827.82
Hughes5-AAAAAA6-089.60999,9881.1437,34831,50210,9617,027141.31
Northside (Warner Robins)1-AAAAAA4-274.29946,2442.47539,471171,10225,9074,687212.36
Marist4-AAAAAA4-272.14999,9852.37228,574135,37635,5513,923253.91
Rome6-AAAAAA5-171.48995,7952.37427,582114,72527,7192,985334.01
Blessed Trinity7-AAAAAA4-269.22998,4372.17305,96460,21510,6678561,167.22
Alpharetta7-AAAAAA4-265.61996,3121.95218,97927,9713,6252184,586.16
South Paulding5-AAAAAA4-267.01998,0571.7496,70330,3741,6982104,760.90
Sequoyah6-AAAAAA3-363.26982,6441.61114,84615,4061,5147014,284.71
Creekview6-AAAAAA3-361.11975,9541.4673,0378,7055793330,302.03
Effingham County2-AAAAAA4-260.04997,6101.2374,8949,2823411952,630.58
Brunswick2-AAAAAA6-059.22996,4451.2062,0746,9862431471,427.57
Douglas County5-AAAAAA4-261.25872,0861.2647,0465,4872391376,922.08
North Forsyth8-AAAAAA4-258.57996,2061.4038,2865,6002481099,999.00
North Atlanta4-AAAAAA4-157.63995,9371.7647,0844,8392035199,999.00
Lovejoy3-AAAAAA3-352.90984,9721.5657,8222,911272499,999.00
St. Pius X4-AAAAAA1-453.82989,7161.5635,3042,15640--
Shiloh8-AAAAAA2-454.86818,1340.9319,09686335--
Paulding County5-AAAAAA4-256.24830,7221.0323,2851,05131--
Allatoona6-AAAAAA1-556.39431,8630.472,1982816--
Newnan5-AAAAAA2-453.95202,8610.244,1741336--
Veterans1-AAAAAA4-254.3560,2390.097,7273985--
River Ridge6-AAAAAA4-254.94419,3360.462,8502745--
Mundy's Mill3-AAAAAA5-147.12950,5381.132,1931001--
Lanier8-AAAAAA2-445.06418,1450.4390271--
Sprayberry7-AAAAAA1-550.20590,0710.612,013201---
Jackson County8-AAAAAA3-450.83749,5750.806,736163---
Jonesboro3-AAAAAA3-343.63801,8180.881,46041---
Alexander5-AAAAAA2-447.3692,5500.1053216---
Dunwoody4-AAAAAA4-239.89818,4350.8693814---
Glynn Academy2-AAAAAA2-444.88517,5100.5224613---
Etowah6-AAAAAA4-252.37194,4020.2010310---
Lassiter7-AAAAAA3-243.62337,6970.354069---
Lakeside (Evans)2-AAAAAA3-241.64597,8900.602548---
Evans2-AAAAAA3-344.61527,0800.533496---
Tift County1-AAAAAA1-545.462,1150.00724---
South Effingham2-AAAAAA2-239.39252,2700.25391---
Grovetown2-AAAAAA3-338.75111,1950.11141---
East Paulding5-AAAAAA2-444.773,7000.0019----
Habersham Central8-AAAAAA2-440.4516,0500.0212----
Morrow3-AAAAAA3-330.13248,8180.2511----
Pope7-AAAAAA0-533.9240,8930.045----
Johns Creek7-AAAAAA1-536.3536,6250.044----
Riverwood4-AAAAAA1-526.08194,4370.203----
Alcovy3-AAAAAA1-525.0613,8470.011----
Apalachee8-AAAAAA0-732.721,8950.00-----
South Cobb4-AAAAAA0-617.271,4900.00-----
New Manchester5-AAAAAA0-625.56360.00-----
Rockdale County3-AAAAAA1-58.6470.00-----
Woodstock6-AAAAAA0-613.9260.00-----
Lakeside (Atlanta)4-AAAAAA4-221.37-------
Forest Park3-AAAAAA2-416.53-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAAAAALee County886,844102,8705,4934,760999,96733
1-AAAAAAThomas County Central90,211347,604372,037188,587998,4391,561
1-AAAAAANorthside (Warner Robins)16,60090,035237,368602,241946,24453,756
1-AAAAAAHouston County6,340459,232382,981144,443992,9967,004
1-AAAAAAVeterans52451,97958,01060,239939,761
1-AAAAAATift County-141421,9592,115997,885
2-AAAAAAEffingham County514,905417,24856,1609,297997,6102,390
2-AAAAAABrunswick463,831451,46369,18011,971996,4453,555
2-AAAAAALakeside (Evans)12,15963,882294,878226,971597,890402,110
2-AAAAAAEvans8,52347,520185,690285,347527,080472,920
2-AAAAAASouth Effingham51210,71298,157142,889252,270747,730
2-AAAAAAGrovetown403,12938,88469,142111,195888,805
2-AAAAAAGlynn Academy306,046257,051254,383517,510482,490
3-AAAAAAWoodward Academy992,9306,7232461011,000,000-
3-AAAAAAMundy's Mill5,04527,932701,852215,709950,53849,462
3-AAAAAAJonesboro1,88265,442178,332556,162801,818198,182
3-AAAAAALovejoy143892,92176,65215,256984,97215,028
3-AAAAAAMorrow-6,98242,414199,422248,818751,182
3-AAAAAAAlcovy--50413,34313,847986,153
3-AAAAAARockdale County---77999,993
3-AAAAAAForest Park-----1,000,000
4-AAAAAAMarist817,479156,73425,418354999,98515
4-AAAAAANorth Atlanta121,858494,167323,88556,027995,9374,063
4-AAAAAASt. Pius X60,357320,102495,677113,580989,71610,284
4-AAAAAADunwoody28627,612143,502647,035818,435181,565
4-AAAAAARiverwood201,37910,971182,067194,437805,563
4-AAAAAASouth Cobb-65479371,490998,510
4-AAAAAALakeside (Atlanta)-----1,000,000
5-AAAAAAHughes939,72158,8591,254154999,98812
5-AAAAAASouth Paulding57,820686,791233,37620,070998,0571,943
5-AAAAAAPaulding County2,06718,344306,808503,503830,722169,278
5-AAAAAADouglas County388233,596399,763238,339872,086127,914
5-AAAAAANewnan431146,399156,147202,861797,139
5-AAAAAAAlexander-2,09912,36078,09192,550907,450
5-AAAAAAEast Paulding--383,6623,700996,300
5-AAAAAANew Manchester--23436999,964
6-AAAAAARome622,466256,33097,67719,322995,7954,205
6-AAAAAASequoyah215,831371,246294,792100,775982,64417,356
6-AAAAAACreekview154,842315,357377,656128,099975,95424,046
6-AAAAAARiver Ridge6,75929,742114,544268,291419,336580,664
6-AAAAAAAllatoona6625,643103,009303,145431,863568,137
6-AAAAAAEtowah361,68212,322180,362194,402805,598
6-AAAAAAWoodstock---66999,994
7-AAAAAARoswell925,26971,0822,3211,293999,96535
7-AAAAAAAlpharetta70,802387,696508,88028,934996,3123,688
7-AAAAAABlessed Trinity3,760537,191440,71416,772998,4371,563
7-AAAAAALassiter1683,82334,658299,048337,697662,303
7-AAAAAASprayberry114510,942578,983590,071409,929
7-AAAAAAJohns Creek-571,81034,75836,625963,375
7-AAAAAAPope-667540,21240,893959,107
8-AAAAAAGainesville940,69756,0202,905373999,9955
8-AAAAAANorth Forsyth52,262851,74675,31416,884996,2063,794
8-AAAAAAShiloh5,06328,116488,413296,542818,134181,866
8-AAAAAAJackson County1,93713,840312,262421,536749,575250,425
8-AAAAAALanier4049,905119,400248,800418,145581,855
8-AAAAAAHabersham Central13521,48014,21716,050983,950
8-AAAAAAApalachee-212261,6481,895998,105

Class AAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Ware County
Warner Robins
Ware County
Dutchtown
Warner Robins
Coffee
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Calhoun
Ware County
Loganville
Dutchtown
Kell
Calhoun
Decatur
Ware County
Mays
Loganville
Tucker
Dutchtown
Reg 5, #3
18
53.96
3-3
Lithia Springs
Reg 6, #2
12
63.04
5-0
Kell
Reg 8, #4
14
57.29
2-4
Clarke Central
Reg 7, #1
5
72.63
4-2
Calhoun
Reg 3, #3
35
38.97
3-3
McIntosh
Reg 4, #2
32
41.80
2-4
Decatur
Reg 2, #4
19
51.68
3-3
Union Grove
Reg 1, #1
1
80.48
4-0
Ware County
Reg 6, #3
21
50.59
3-3
Greater Atlanta Christian
Reg 5, #2
17
54.15
2-3
Mays
Reg 7, #4
22
50.53
3-3
Cass
Reg 8, #1
7
67.73
7-0
Loganville
Reg 4, #3
28
44.44
2-4
Tucker
Reg 3, #2
33
41.06
1-5
Northgate
Reg 1, #4
29
43.97
1-4
Statesboro
Reg 2, #1
2
77.58
6-0
Dutchtown
Warner Robins
Creekside
Coffee
Cambridge
Warner Robins
Northside (Columbus)
Jefferson
Creekside
Coffee
Chamblee
Cartersville
Cambridge
Reg 1, #3
24
46.00
1-4
Jenkins
Reg 2, #2
3
73.40
2-4
Warner Robins
Reg 4, #4
37
33.88
3-3
Arabia Mountain
Reg 3, #1
15
57.27
5-1
Northside (Columbus)
Reg 7, #3
16
54.44
3-3
Dalton
Reg 8, #2
10
64.99
4-2
Jefferson
Reg 6, #4
30
43.95
2-4
Centennial
Reg 5, #1
9
65.17
4-2
Creekside
Reg 2, #3
11
64.61
4-2
Jones County
Reg 1, #2
4
72.90
4-1
Coffee
Reg 3, #4
42
26.71
1-5
Harris County
Reg 4, #1
27
44.57
4-1
Chamblee
Reg 8, #3
13
58.95
4-2
Eastside
Reg 7, #2
8
67.57
5-1
Cartersville
Reg 5, #4
23
46.79
3-3
Villa Rica
Reg 6, #1
6
68.14
4-2
Cambridge

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Ware County1-AAAAA4-080.48999,9964.07920,380720,769494,724356,5451.80
Dutchtown2-AAAAA6-077.58999,9774.11945,888772,610424,430268,5202.72
Warner Robins2-AAAAA2-473.40998,1273.24704,580482,522257,925104,6068.56
Coffee1-AAAAA4-172.90999,9203.26753,208473,741258,21299,7709.02
Calhoun7-AAAAA4-272.63999,8772.95685,608268,059125,07560,68115.48
Cambridge6-AAAAA4-268.14999,8832.75524,076204,405100,59728,20034.46
Loganville8-AAAAA7-067.73993,9202.65587,005198,97365,18921,38345.77
Creekside5-AAAAA4-265.17999,9072.83562,773250,54392,98519,97149.07
Cartersville7-AAAAA5-167.57995,6762.25366,348135,20056,84615,16464.95
Jefferson8-AAAAA4-264.99986,9272.32445,911132,11637,1159,341106.05
Jones County2-AAAAA4-264.61982,8501.93336,604150,65542,4339,081109.12
Kell6-AAAAA5-063.04999,2712.23310,25573,26023,4594,531219.70
Northside (Columbus)3-AAAAA5-157.27999,9972.19196,71464,20212,4691,225815.33
Eastside8-AAAAA4-258.95933,1451.38111,11820,9393,8675501,817.18
Clarke Central8-AAAAA2-457.29889,5741.2071,26410,7331,6561945,153.64
Lithia Springs5-AAAAA3-353.96997,4801.5896,2517,8305786714,924.37
Dalton7-AAAAA3-354.44971,5461.2866,5568,1759206615,150.52
Mays5-AAAAA2-354.15931,7441.3976,0256,4935064820,832.33
Union Grove2-AAAAA3-351.68806,2330.8929,2483,7472872441,665.67
Cass7-AAAAA3-350.53877,6241.0432,4022,4221581376,922.08
Greater Atlanta Christian6-AAAAA3-350.59957,4601.3044,7122,9461751190,908.09
Chamblee4-AAAAA4-144.57997,7191.7027,1332,3361452499,999.00
Decatur4-AAAAA2-441.80989,8351.7022,1241,370692499,999.00
Tucker4-AAAAA2-444.44976,9671.5116,9051,413501999,999.00
Jenkins1-AAAAA1-446.00940,6880.9913,5701,324441999,999.00
Villa Rica5-AAAAA3-346.79699,3030.787,513495321999,999.00
Northgate3-AAAAA1-541.06999,2361.5012,17784891999,999.00
Statesboro1-AAAAA1-443.97912,1440.958,81874291999,999.00
Centennial6-AAAAA2-443.95868,5160.978,52435514--
McIntosh3-AAAAA3-338.97998,7821.427,84941711--
Flowery Branch8-AAAAA2-450.8567,0620.081,3761225--
Ola2-AAAAA2-344.89204,4240.212,0681243--
Maynard Jackson5-AAAAA4-240.07354,0130.37804252--
Winder-Barrow8-AAAAA3-345.87129,3160.14851281--
Arabia Mountain4-AAAAA3-333.88889,1351.082,24647---
Hiram7-AAAAA3-338.34149,2780.155489---
Harris County3-AAAAA1-526.71981,1001.103933---
Eagle's Landing2-AAAAA1-543.368,3020.01532---
North Springs6-AAAAA4-130.85168,7740.1775----
Greenbrier1-AAAAA0-526.85121,9000.1231----
M.L. King4-AAAAA1-520.51140,4690.1411----
Chapel Hill5-AAAAA2-431.8015,0820.025----
Bradwell Institute1-AAAAA0-519.0125,3520.03-----
Drew3-AAAAA0-5-5.1520,8850.02-----
Woodland (Cartersville)7-AAAAA1-526.665,9990.01-----
Chattahoochee6-AAAAA0-621.085,9460.01-----
Lithonia4-AAAAA0-611.055,8750.01-----
Banneker5-AAAAA3-331.382,2510.00-----
Tri-Cities5-AAAAA1-422.522200.00-----
Northview6-AAAAA1-55.171500.00-----
Locust Grove2-AAAAA0-510.73870.00-----
Heritage (Conyers)8-AAAAA2-315.31560.00-----
Midtown5-AAAAA3-39.58-------
Cross Keys4-AAAAA0-5-42.64-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAAAAWare County705,615287,8116,249321999,9964
1-AAAAACoffee292,304672,28633,0042,326999,92080
1-AAAAAJenkins1,31824,121524,514390,735940,68859,312
1-AAAAAStatesboro76315,475411,474484,432912,14487,856
1-AAAAAGreenbrier-28921,112100,499121,900878,100
1-AAAAABradwell Institute-183,64721,68725,352974,648
2-AAAAADutchtown864,734104,40030,237606999,97723
2-AAAAAJones County78,953221,979541,028140,890982,85017,150
2-AAAAAWarner Robins56,111651,313260,66930,034998,1271,873
2-AAAAAOla10861726,011177,688204,424795,576
2-AAAAAUnion Grove8921,638141,141643,365806,233193,767
2-AAAAAEagle's Landing5539147,3308,302991,698
2-AAAAALocust Grove---8787999,913
3-AAAAANorthside (Columbus)832,703142,02322,0603,211999,9973
3-AAAAANorthgate96,395452,954350,50299,385999,236764
3-AAAAAMcIntosh65,800356,977433,935142,070998,7821,218
3-AAAAAHarris County5,10248,027193,323734,648981,10018,900
3-AAAAADrew-1918020,68620,885979,115
4-AAAAADecatur498,218346,95688,53456,127989,83510,165
4-AAAAAChamblee366,732312,047216,913102,027997,7192,281
4-AAAAATucker82,027238,777443,244212,919976,96723,033
4-AAAAAArabia Mountain52,77599,344237,452499,564889,135110,865
4-AAAAAM.L. King2432,80513,353124,068140,469859,531
4-AAAAALithonia5715045,2955,875994,125
4-AAAAACross Keys-----1,000,000
5-AAAAACreekside979,84515,8082,9491,305999,90793
5-AAAAAVilla Rica11,41716,946164,551506,389699,303300,697
5-AAAAALithia Springs4,621567,082394,18331,594997,4802,520
5-AAAAAMays2,615395,111376,654157,364931,74468,256
5-AAAAAMaynard Jackson1,4984,91459,532288,069354,013645,987
5-AAAAABanneker4925621,5932,251997,749
5-AAAAAChapel Hill-441,54613,49215,082984,918
5-AAAAATri-Cities-323194220999,780
5-AAAAAMidtown-----1,000,000
6-AAAAACambridge669,009317,81410,9022,158999,883117
6-AAAAAKell325,488563,867104,9224,994999,271729
6-AAAAAGreater Atlanta Christian3,047103,275585,641265,497957,46042,540
6-AAAAACentennial2,38113,131272,077580,927868,516131,484
6-AAAAANorth Springs751,88725,661141,151168,774831,226
6-AAAAAChattahoochee-267975,1235,946994,054
6-AAAAANorthview---150150999,850
7-AAAAACalhoun901,55867,46325,4525,404999,877123
7-AAAAACartersville53,196718,342180,86843,270995,6764,324
7-AAAAADalton32,744144,174478,497316,131971,54628,454
7-AAAAACass12,43067,844296,760500,590877,624122,376
7-AAAAAHiram712,13817,805129,264149,278850,722
7-AAAAAWoodland (Cartersville)1396185,3415,999994,001
8-AAAAALoganville549,105313,82699,87231,117993,9206,080
8-AAAAAJefferson376,674411,869164,98933,395986,92713,073
8-AAAAAEastside44,681177,284370,155341,025933,14566,855
8-AAAAAClarke Central29,25092,415324,119443,790889,574110,426
8-AAAAAFlowery Branch2903,9259,55953,28867,062932,938
8-AAAAAWinder-Barrow-68131,30697,329129,316870,684
8-AAAAAHeritage (Conyers)---5656999,944

Class AAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Cedartown
Troup
Cedartown
Perry
Benedictine
Troup
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Cedartown
Bainbridge
North Oconee
Perry
Pace Academy
Cedartown
Whitewater
Bainbridge
Holy Innocents
North Oconee
Burke County
Perry
Reg 5, #3
10
63.60
5-1
Pace Academy
Reg 6, #2
18
58.31
4-2
Westminster (Atlanta)
Reg 8, #4
29
46.27
4-1
Walnut Grove
Reg 7, #1
1
88.25
6-0
Cedartown
Reg 3, #3
13
60.33
4-1
Wayne County
Reg 4, #2
8
65.81
5-1
Whitewater
Reg 2, #4
30
45.31
2-4
Baldwin
Reg 1, #1
6
70.88
2-4
Bainbridge
Reg 6, #3
23
52.71
3-3
Holy Innocents
Reg 5, #2
27
48.38
3-3
Lovett
Reg 7, #4
20
54.83
4-2
Sonoraville
Reg 8, #1
4
74.77
5-0
North Oconee
Reg 4, #3
11
62.97
4-2
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
Reg 3, #2
7
70.69
5-0
Burke County
Reg 1, #4
44
34.11
1-5
Hardaway
Reg 2, #1
2
81.49
5-1
Perry
Benedictine
Stockbridge
Troup
Stephenson
Spalding
Benedictine
Central (Carrollton)
Stockbridge
Cairo
Troup
Heritage (Ringgold)
Stephenson
Reg 1, #3
38
39.64
2-4
Westover
Reg 2, #2
17
58.45
4-2
Spalding
Reg 4, #4
9
64.39
4-2
Starr's Mill
Reg 3, #1
5
74.21
3-2
Benedictine
Reg 7, #3
19
55.76
4-2
Central (Carrollton)
Reg 8, #2
31
45.13
4-1
East Forsyth
Reg 6, #4
26
49.41
0-6
Hapeville Charter
Reg 5, #1
12
62.57
4-2
Stockbridge
Reg 2, #3
28
47.44
4-1
Westside (Macon)
Reg 1, #2
22
52.78
5-2
Cairo
Reg 3, #4
25
51.82
4-1
New Hampstead
Reg 4, #1
3
77.61
6-0
Troup
Reg 8, #3
32
43.85
3-3
Cedar Shoals
Reg 7, #2
14
59.37
6-0
Heritage (Ringgold)
Reg 5, #4
24
51.90
4-2
Hampton
Reg 6, #1
15
58.52
3-2
Stephenson

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Cedartown7-AAAA6-088.25999,9984.50975,164871,491657,042538,7900.86
Troup4-AAAA6-077.61999,9144.02848,675723,836521,150165,5175.04
Perry2-AAAA5-181.491,000,0003.69828,996616,902250,367163,6675.11
Benedictine3-AAAA3-274.21999,7582.87515,788383,094185,18747,25220.16
North Oconee8-AAAA5-074.77999,9853.14806,874327,69385,48240,61223.62
Burke County3-AAAA5-070.69999,2412.34347,431214,94383,68916,25660.52
Bainbridge1-AAAA2-470.88999,9992.76631,189122,95544,93514,19969.43
Stockbridge5-AAAA4-262.57996,7572.34388,184122,13131,0402,692370.47
Pace Academy5-AAAA5-163.60998,9002.23319,970103,69827,3812,671373.39
Whitewater4-AAAA5-165.81982,8111.66165,93448,80313,8151,854538.37
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)4-AAAA4-262.97860,4501.50155,91756,94018,3541,703586.20
Starr's Mill4-AAAA4-264.39917,8661.41121,93348,66011,5951,170853.70
Heritage (Ringgold)7-AAAA6-059.37871,7491.85307,84258,22112,7917581,318.26
Spalding2-AAAA4-258.45998,5022.12174,11675,18812,6667001,427.57
Westminster (Atlanta)6-AAAA4-258.31975,7791.93251,04345,47912,1916791,471.75
Stephenson6-AAAA3-258.52976,5551.92245,97744,77612,3186351,573.80
Wayne County3-AAAA4-160.33989,1151.4085,10923,4615,1133552,815.90
Central (Carrollton)7-AAAA4-255.76751,5231.34161,07623,4173,6791476,801.72
Sonoraville7-AAAA4-254.83938,8601.72208,78428,3844,1941347,461.69
Cairo1-AAAA5-252.78999,8481.7266,49117,2662,5917912,657.23
LaGrange4-AAAA4-258.50234,0570.2911,8034,1615763330,302.03
Holy Innocents6-AAAA3-352.71774,1851.0951,8355,7556762835,713.29
Northwest Whitfield7-AAAA4-254.05437,0820.6246,3385,4627092539,999.00
Hampton5-AAAA4-251.90939,1971.3061,6115,1826181471,427.57
New Hampstead3-AAAA4-151.82937,1721.0420,6214,8445961283,332.33
Lovett5-AAAA3-348.38889,7231.2859,4345,7284909111,110.11
Hapeville Charter6-AAAA0-649.41627,8020.8127,4782,3851995199,999.00
Westside (Macon)2-AAAA4-147.44797,6371.0615,5522,9472182499,999.00
Walnut Grove8-AAAA4-146.27858,6551.0329,6011,9561231999,999.00
Baldwin2-AAAA2-445.31750,0620.896,280792611999,999.00
East Forsyth8-AAAA4-145.13698,2700.8320,9851,24966--
Cedar Shoals8-AAAA3-343.85813,9660.9620,8151,10250--
Westover1-AAAA2-439.64965,1591.083,10433916--
Miller Grove6-AAAA3-343.04483,4560.568,1083688--
Southwest DeKalb6-AAAA2-443.47162,2230.192,9701387--
Woodland (Stockbridge)5-AAAA3-340.73146,4630.162,013643--
Madison County8-AAAA2-338.93210,3990.231,681472--
Cherokee Bluff8-AAAA2-440.00178,5440.191,430561--
North Hall8-AAAA2-436.36239,0630.25646121--
Hardaway1-AAAA1-534.11899,0400.9348338---
Griffin2-AAAA1-537.19336,4150.3643330---
Southeast Bulloch3-AAAA2-430.0174,6750.07193---
West Laurens2-AAAA1-436.1079,9500.09992---
McDonough5-AAAA2-337.0719,6050.021211---
Howard2-AAAA4-232.0837,4340.04181---
Luella5-AAAA1-529.769,3540.0119----
Riverdale4-AAAA3-441.174,7080.009----
Southeast Whitfield7-AAAA4-221.737880.001----
Shaw1-AAAA3-417.37135,9540.14-----
Chestatee8-AAAA1-523.961,1180.00-----
Fayette County4-AAAA1-527.601940.00-----
Islands3-AAAA0-69.13390.00-----
Mount Zion (Jonesboro)5-AAAA0-612.2610.00-----
East Hall8-AAAA2-412.27-------
Stone Mountain6-AAAA1-410.07-------
Druid Hills6-AAAA2-37.96-------
Johnson (Gainesville)8-AAAA0-64.33-------
Clarkston6-AAAA1-4-1.83-------
North Clayton4-AAAA1-6-4.42-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAAABainbridge891,986103,5014,117395999,9991
1-AAAACairo99,330713,150158,67528,693999,848152
1-AAAAWestover6,845134,598533,119290,597965,15934,841
1-AAAAHardaway1,83648,592290,315558,297899,040100,960
1-AAAAShaw315913,774122,018135,954864,046
2-AAAAPerry939,01260,207744371,000,000-
2-AAAASpalding59,979799,413131,1287,982998,5021,498
2-AAAABaldwin8747,223342,931399,034750,062249,938
2-AAAAWestside (Macon)80128,460392,314276,783797,637202,363
2-AAAAGriffin511,259102,110232,995336,415663,585
2-AAAAWest Laurens42,59824,62352,72579,950920,050
2-AAAAHoward-8406,15030,44437,434962,566
3-AAAABenedictine565,643332,60384,62716,885999,758242
3-AAAABurke County360,796447,093156,28435,068999,241759
3-AAAAWayne County63,473180,022519,620226,000989,11510,885
3-AAAANew Hampstead10,08540,038236,075650,974937,17262,828
3-AAAASoutheast Bulloch32443,38871,04074,675925,325
3-AAAAIslands--63339999,961
4-AAAATroup883,465104,2679,7932,389999,91486
4-AAAATrinity Christian (Sharpsburg)100,687363,760267,374128,629860,450139,550
4-AAAAWhitewater15,204363,023349,155255,429982,81117,189
4-AAAALaGrange62211,07897,520124,837234,057765,943
4-AAAAStarr's Mill20157,837274,657485,352917,86682,134
4-AAAARiverdale2351,4963,1754,708995,292
4-AAAAFayette County--5189194999,806
4-AAAANorth Clayton-----1,000,000
5-AAAAStockbridge484,719392,490114,9644,584996,7573,243
5-AAAAPace Academy349,971347,981288,03812,910998,9001,100
5-AAAALovett164,959238,872264,710221,182889,723110,277
5-AAAAWoodland (Stockbridge)3014,3025,104136,756146,463853,537
5-AAAAHampton3316,196324,440598,528939,19760,803
5-AAAAMcDonough171412,30017,14719,605980,395
5-AAAALuella-184448,8929,354990,646
5-AAAAMount Zion (Jonesboro)---11999,999
6-AAAAWestminster (Atlanta)464,812340,735124,50345,729975,77924,221
6-AAAAStephenson441,865334,890148,57851,222976,55523,445
6-AAAAHoly Innocents49,234157,998319,087247,866774,185225,815
6-AAAAHapeville Charter23,35991,855222,011290,577627,802372,198
6-AAAAMiller Grove16,79257,169140,351269,144483,456516,544
6-AAAASouthwest DeKalb3,93817,35345,47095,462162,223837,777
6-AAAADruid Hills-----1,000,000
6-AAAAClarkston-----1,000,000
6-AAAAStone Mountain-----1,000,000
7-AAAACedartown969,05929,960775204999,9982
7-AAAAHeritage (Ringgold)18,864385,117282,635185,133871,749128,251
7-AAAASonoraville9,639310,447366,611252,163938,86061,140
7-AAAANorthwest Whitfield2,23952,27293,067289,504437,082562,918
7-AAAACentral (Carrollton)199222,200256,788272,336751,523248,477
7-AAAASoutheast Whitfield-4124660788999,212
8-AAAANorth Oconee965,99332,2991,61182999,98515
8-AAAAWalnut Grove14,721286,958271,472285,504858,655141,345
8-AAAACedar Shoals10,477332,001273,815197,673813,966186,034
8-AAAAEast Forsyth8,710265,502213,797210,261698,270301,730
8-AAAACherokee Bluff7817,84378,97281,651178,544821,456
8-AAAAMadison County1840,51696,87072,995210,399789,601
8-AAAANorth Hall324,80263,290150,968239,063760,937
8-AAAAChestatee-791738661,118998,882
8-AAAAEast Hall-----1,000,000
8-AAAASeckinger-----1,000,000
8-AAAAJohnson (Gainesville)-----1,000,000

Class AAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Cedar Grove
Stephens County
Dougherty
Stephens County
Cedar Grove
Adairsville
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Carver (Atlanta)
Dougherty
Stephens County
Peach County
Carver (Atlanta)
Oconee County
Harlem
Dougherty
Sandy Creek
Stephens County
Savannah Christian
Peach County
Reg 5, #3
4
68.27
4-1
Carver (Atlanta)
Reg 6, #2
22
47.69
3-3
Ringgold
Reg 8, #4
7
65.86
3-3
Oconee County
Reg 7, #1
17
56.36
4-2
Dawson County
Reg 3, #3
27
42.03
4-1
Johnson (Savannah)
Reg 4, #2
20
49.68
5-1
Harlem
Reg 2, #4
28
41.83
2-4
Upson-Lee
Reg 1, #1
6
66.69
6-0
Dougherty
Reg 6, #3
29
40.01
5-1
Coahulla Creek
Reg 5, #2
2
71.43
6-1
Sandy Creek
Reg 7, #4
24
46.46
5-1
Lumpkin County
Reg 8, #1
3
71.00
5-1
Stephens County
Reg 4, #3
36
32.80
3-3
Richmond Academy
Reg 3, #2
18
53.89
5-1
Savannah Christian
Reg 1, #4
16
57.30
3-3
Crisp County
Reg 2, #1
10
63.10
3-3
Peach County
Calvary Day
Cedar Grove
Thomasville
Adairsville
Mary Persons
Calvary Day
Hebron Christian
Cedar Grove
Thomasville
Morgan County
Monroe Area
Adairsville
Reg 1, #3
14
58.40
4-1
Carver (Columbus)
Reg 2, #2
13
59.09
4-2
Mary Persons
Reg 4, #4
39
30.30
4-2
Hephzibah
Reg 3, #1
11
60.49
4-0
Calvary Day
Reg 7, #3
26
43.18
2-4
Wesleyan
Reg 8, #2
5
67.51
6-0
Hebron Christian
Reg 6, #4
34
33.69
3-3
Bremen
Reg 5, #1
1
93.21
4-2
Cedar Grove
Reg 2, #3
21
47.77
3-3
Jackson
Reg 1, #2
12
59.34
3-3
Thomasville
Reg 3, #4
32
37.49
4-2
Long County
Reg 4, #1
19
52.85
4-2
Morgan County
Reg 8, #3
8
64.82
2-4
Monroe Area
Reg 7, #2
23
47.15
5-1
Gilmer
Reg 5, #4
37
32.59
3-4
Douglass
Reg 6, #1
9
63.14
5-1
Adairsville

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Cedar Grove5-AAA4-293.211,000,0004.83962,936944,949918,754869,2660.15
Sandy Creek5-AAA6-171.431,000,0003.26599,421439,679266,81133,35728.98
Stephens County8-AAA5-171.00982,3862.83411,201323,295176,39126,72136.42
Dougherty1-AAA6-066.69996,3313.23778,207407,235150,74715,96861.63
Carver (Atlanta)5-AAA4-168.271,000,0002.99547,024352,325160,45415,94861.70
Hebron Christian8-AAA6-067.51960,1052.43300,315211,23584,50611,11288.99
Adairsville6-AAA5-163.14999,9982.87527,359359,83230,5847,377134.56
Oconee County8-AAA3-365.86789,7071.88243,535151,25335,1984,940201.43
Peach County2-AAA3-363.10999,6492.40506,639137,93756,4704,307231.18
Monroe Area8-AAA2-464.82775,8811.77207,635122,87426,8053,519283.17
Calvary Day3-AAA4-060.49999,7972.58566,68235,68915,6722,764360.79
Thomasville1-AAA3-359.34982,4822.14407,153116,16819,5261,419703.72
Mary Persons2-AAA4-259.09998,7241.97332,24060,16516,4081,045955.94
Carver (Columbus)1-AAA4-158.40927,1871.90336,70886,51213,6229021,107.65
Crisp County1-AAA3-357.30874,5871.57230,35345,6955,2423702,701.70
Dawson County7-AAA4-256.36995,0501.4688,49435,6676,4452883,471.22
Hart County8-AAA4-258.05491,9190.9269,94328,8944,0282314,328.00
Morgan County4-AAA4-252.85999,9922.15268,70562,0863,6462314,328.00
Savannah Christian3-AAA5-153.89995,9052.13260,71332,6756,3061675,987.02
Harlem4-AAA5-149.68999,9781.91170,36228,4821,5655318,866.92
Jackson2-AAA3-347.77979,3281.2260,5995,7532496166,665.67
Gilmer7-AAA5-147.15921,4971.0513,6003,0531255199,999.00
Ringgold6-AAA3-347.69994,5791.1016,3002,9692431999,999.00
Lumpkin County7-AAA5-146.46756,7710.835,3321,111641999,999.00
Johnson (Savannah)3-AAA4-142.03858,9451.2134,0001,556591999,999.00
Wesleyan7-AAA2-443.18786,9580.832,007336111999,999.00
Upson-Lee2-AAA2-441.83932,0081.0218,4841,00729--
Monroe1-AAA4-244.88207,0310.258,30340321--
Coahulla Creek6-AAA5-140.01969,6181.013,4864477--
Liberty County3-AAA3-339.71418,3180.527,9803267--
Long County3-AAA4-237.49601,6410.716,6322174--
Douglass5-AAA3-432.591,000,0001.03771511--
White County7-AAA2-339.76452,8850.4748242---
Richmond Academy4-AAA3-332.80995,1641.093,60240---
Savannah Country Day3-AAA3-334.77120,9610.1476922---
Hephzibah4-AAA4-230.30995,8831.061,81413---
Bremen6-AAA3-333.69697,1640.701337---
Columbus1-AAA2-431.7012,3820.0138----
Pike County2-AAA2-421.3790,2910.0917----
Pickens7-AAA1-432.8786,3840.0917----
Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe6-AAA2-429.23254,7770.268----
LaFayette6-AAA1-523.0145,7070.051----
Gordon Lee6-AAA2-424.0238,1320.04-----
Cross Creek4-AAA1-5-6.516,5390.01-----
Beach3-AAA1-520.154,4330.00-----
Salem4-AAA0-6-6.682,4440.00-----
West Hall7-AAA1-511.524550.00-----
Ridgeland6-AAA0-614.21250.00-----
Franklin County8-AAA0-611.9720.00-----
Groves3-AAA1-5-0.25-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAADougherty644,725256,40176,37818,827996,3313,669
1-AAAThomasville186,695295,059289,701211,027982,48217,518
1-AAACarver (Columbus)144,269247,810288,644246,464927,18772,813
1-AAACrisp County22,909191,826309,186350,666874,587125,413
1-AAAMonroe1,3968,80134,962161,872207,031792,969
1-AAAColumbus61031,12911,14412,382987,618
2-AAAPeach County582,575326,50073,91016,664999,649351
2-AAAMary Persons352,806461,355146,16838,395998,7241,276
2-AAAJackson50,435156,403492,998279,492979,32820,672
2-AAAUpson-Lee14,16755,172281,157581,512932,00867,992
2-AAAPike County175705,76783,93790,291909,709
3-AAACalvary Day930,21750,90815,6992,973999,797203
3-AAASavannah Christian34,693751,935183,29625,981995,9054,095
3-AAAJohnson (Savannah)31,764156,027451,591219,563858,945141,055
3-AAALong County3,2608,622221,626368,133601,641398,359
3-AAASavannah Country Day5372536,84083,343120,961879,039
3-AAALiberty County1331,77590,863295,667418,318581,682
3-AAABeach-8854,3404,433995,567
3-AAAGroves-----1,000,000
4-AAAMorgan County594,571365,43534,3585,628999,9928
4-AAAHarlem384,802508,58387,18219,411999,97822
4-AAAHephzibah10,60353,689385,070546,521995,8834,117
4-AAARichmond Academy10,02472,291493,211419,638995,1644,836
4-AAASalem-2222,4202,444997,556
4-AAACross Creek--1576,3826,539993,461
5-AAACedar Grove919,25472,6438,082211,000,000-
5-AAASandy Creek52,674544,214398,6294,4831,000,000-
5-AAACarver (Atlanta)28,067382,858579,8769,1991,000,000-
5-AAADouglass528513,413986,2971,000,000-
6-AAAAdairsville972,83125,4631,056648999,9982
6-AAACoahulla Creek23,331252,950490,103203,234969,61830,382
6-AAABremen2,07011,966199,326483,802697,164302,836
6-AAARinggold1,767701,756265,75825,298994,5795,421
6-AAAGordon Lee1552,86235,21438,132961,868
6-AAALakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe-7,78535,577211,415254,777745,223
6-AAALaFayette-255,31840,36445,707954,293
6-AAARidgeland---2525999,975
7-AAADawson County655,009239,43076,63123,980995,0504,950
7-AAAGilmer211,498417,173184,521108,305921,49778,503
7-AAALumpkin County76,665156,735182,181341,190756,771243,229
7-AAAWesleyan50,583114,698392,760228,917786,958213,042
7-AAAWhite County5,09264,430142,934240,429452,885547,115
7-AAAPickens1,1537,53220,94256,75786,384913,616
7-AAAWest Hall-231422455999,545
8-AAAStephens County519,324271,259131,77860,025982,38617,614
8-AAAHebron Christian340,682332,006197,26290,155960,10539,895
8-AAAOconee County64,555147,043279,392298,717789,707210,293
8-AAAMonroe Area47,352180,017260,093288,419775,881224,119
8-AAAHart County28,08769,675131,474262,683491,919508,081
8-AAAFranklin County--112999,998

Class AA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Pierce County
Fitzgerald
Fitzgerald
Northeast
Pierce County
Cook
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Rockmart
Fitzgerald
Athens Academy
Northeast
North Cobb Christian
Rockmart
Putnam County
Fitzgerald
Eagle's Landing Christian
Athens Academy
Appling County
Northeast
Reg 5, #3
19
46.46
4-2
Columbia
Reg 6, #2
18
47.80
6-0
North Cobb Christian
Reg 8, #4
27
36.13
4-2
East Jackson
Reg 7, #1
4
63.06
3-2
Rockmart
Reg 3, #3
13
52.54
5-0
Vidalia
Reg 4, #2
15
50.68
5-1
Putnam County
Reg 2, #4
41
20.33
2-4
Southwest
Reg 1, #1
2
70.99
5-0
Fitzgerald
Reg 6, #3
36
26.07
4-2
Therrell
Reg 5, #2
12
55.18
2-3
Eagle's Landing Christian
Reg 7, #4
25
39.34
4-2
North Murray
Reg 8, #1
9
56.96
4-1
Athens Academy
Reg 4, #3
16
48.32
5-0
Laney
Reg 3, #2
10
56.35
2-1
Appling County
Reg 1, #4
17
48.00
1-4
Sumter County
Reg 2, #1
7
57.83
4-2
Northeast
Pierce County
Callaway
Cook
South Atlanta
Worth County
Pierce County
Fellowship Christian
Callaway
Cook
Thomson
Fannin County
South Atlanta
Reg 1, #3
14
52.28
6-0
Worth County
Reg 2, #2
35
26.61
5-1
ACE Charter
Reg 4, #4
34
30.59
1-5
Washington County
Reg 3, #1
1
72.65
5-0
Pierce County
Reg 7, #3
24
39.45
3-3
Model
Reg 8, #2
11
55.46
2-3
Fellowship Christian
Reg 6, #4
37
25.59
2-2
Mount Paran Christian
Reg 5, #1
6
60.26
3-3
Callaway
Reg 2, #3
39
24.40
4-2
Spencer
Reg 1, #2
3
68.23
5-1
Cook
Reg 3, #4
23
40.64
4-2
Brantley County
Reg 4, #1
5
60.79
4-1
Thomson
Reg 8, #3
22
41.46
4-1
Union County
Reg 7, #2
20
45.36
3-2
Fannin County
Reg 5, #4
38
24.53
3-3
Landmark Christian
Reg 6, #1
8
57.04
5-0
South Atlanta

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Pierce County3-AA5-072.65999,9524.14876,903741,791537,233369,2221.71
Fitzgerald1-AA5-070.99999,0033.93822,898651,743458,345273,5472.66
Cook1-AA5-168.23998,6853.63746,046558,572336,921165,9215.03
Rockmart7-AA3-263.06999,8503.21782,545296,463185,94265,75614.21
Callaway5-AA3-360.261,000,0003.02694,109246,94793,47630,75331.52
Thomson4-AA4-160.791,000,0002.46323,593211,38672,70825,30638.52
Northeast2-AA4-257.831,000,0002.67496,902289,00281,74418,89751.92
South Atlanta6-AA5-057.04999,9842.84650,869203,96955,33614,97065.80
Athens Academy8-AA4-156.96994,7672.56459,709186,17549,66611,44486.38
Fellowship Christian8-AA2-355.46991,5782.40396,293138,67133,1476,840145.20
Eagle's Landing Christian5-AA2-355.18999,8862.52451,952140,37632,2126,637149.67
Appling County3-AA2-156.35981,8982.07263,401122,62830,9656,283158.16
Worth County1-AA6-052.28957,8701.91139,25147,4228,2281,360734.29
Vidalia3-AA5-052.54956,6011.64129,13246,6358,7231,326753.15
Putnam County4-AA5-150.68999,8971.6081,68326,8374,6376621,509.57
North Cobb Christian6-AA6-047.80999,9971.93230,82231,0654,4574942,023.29
Laney4-AA5-048.32999,9911.4559,01915,2571,9802004,999.00
Columbia5-AA4-246.46995,0001.57101,30614,5931,6231417,091.20
Sumter County1-AA1-448.00588,8560.9340,2559,5569831267,935.51
Fannin County7-AA3-245.36925,7811.49109,98010,8811,1609210,868.57
Berrien1-AA4-244.15327,0410.4210,7431,8211168124,999.00
Union County8-AA4-141.46776,0691.0741,2942,9281365199,999.00
Brantley County3-AA4-240.64841,5560.966,6611,010634249,999.00
North Murray7-AA4-239.34943,4751.2233,0001,828903333,332.33
Model7-AA3-339.45762,8410.9622,5541,374722499,999.00
East Jackson8-AA4-236.13759,8140.9013,483502211999,999.00
Providence Christian8-AA2-333.01316,7920.362,903706--
Haralson County7-AA2-434.85367,8690.413,6001563--
Dodge County1-AA1-539.28103,8420.121,2731323--
Banks County8-AA4-234.75160,9800.181,820552--
Toombs County3-AA4-235.59112,8520.12364361--
Spencer2-AA4-224.40972,1971.0029091--
Therrell6-AA4-226.07983,5961.011,13429---
Washington County4-AA1-530.59693,3800.7072419---
Jeff Davis1-AA0-635.7524,7030.0321514---
Landmark Christian5-AA3-324.53663,1780.681,31613---
ACE Charter2-AA5-126.61925,9410.9640113---
Mount Paran Christian6-AA2-225.59887,5550.911,11111---
Tattnall County3-AA3-331.77103,7840.11875---
Southwest2-AA2-420.33951,0230.96833---
Redan5-AA2-419.08337,7070.341922---
Butler4-AA2-323.84292,4660.29761---
Washington6-AA1-513.74126,1620.138----
Rutland2-AA3-312.7094,7950.09-----
Central (Macon)2-AA1-56.3055,0260.06-----
Westside (Augusta)4-AA1-58.6710,1710.01-----
Josey4-AA2-44.544,0770.00-----
Windsor Forest3-AA1-517.793,3570.00-----
KIPP Atlanta Collegiate6-AA1-5-4.372,7060.00-----
Towers5-AA0-4-1-1.862,4440.00-----
McNair5-AA2-40.941,7850.00-----
Kendrick2-AA0-6-6.391,0170.00-----
Gordon Central7-AA0-65.721740.00-----
Glenn Hills4-AA2-41.82180.00-----
Murray County7-AA0-6-3.78100.00-----
Jordan2-AA0-6-17.5310.00-----
B.E.S.T. Academy6-AA0-5-1-16.59-------
Walker6-AA1-5-19.70-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAFitzgerald561,732368,77060,7087,793999,003997
1-AACook410,262490,92087,5129,991998,6851,315
1-AAWorth County25,107115,462587,029230,272957,87042,130
1-AASumter County2,30218,197218,829349,528588,856411,144
1-AABerrien5976,03933,531286,874327,041672,959
1-AADodge County-5226,15497,166103,842896,158
1-AAJeff Davis-906,23718,37624,703975,297
2-AANortheast989,9889,9714011,000,000-
2-AASpencer9,935354,414358,483249,365972,19727,803
2-AAACE Charter68444,248297,233184,392925,94174,059
2-AASouthwest9189,579313,608447,827951,02348,977
2-AACentral (Macon)-1,65517,06736,30455,026944,974
2-AARutland-13313,56981,09394,795905,205
2-AAKendrick---1,0171,017998,983
2-AAJordan---11999,999
3-AAPierce County852,059131,43716,058398999,95248
3-AAAppling County99,737496,336307,85277,973981,89818,102
3-AAVidalia47,734316,275439,124153,468956,60143,399
3-AABrantley County33347,822194,841598,560841,556158,444
3-AAToombs County1226,89625,33280,502112,852887,148
3-AATattnall County151,23416,75485,781103,784896,216
3-AAWindsor Forest--393,3183,357996,643
4-AAThomson770,451171,21557,8484861,000,000-
4-AAPutnam County164,760450,288350,70134,148999,897103
4-AALaney64,789373,948552,8078,447999,9919
4-AAWashington County-4,51237,981650,887693,380306,620
4-AAButler-37596291,833292,466707,534
4-AAWestside (Augusta)--5110,12010,171989,829
4-AAJosey--144,0634,077995,923
4-AAGlenn Hills--21618999,982
5-AACallaway699,534293,8225,8398051,000,000-
5-AAEagle's Landing Christian295,297517,362185,4571,770999,886114
5-AAColumbia5,054187,540745,26457,142995,0005,000
5-AALandmark Christian11468747,004615,373663,178336,822
5-AARedan158916,407320,710337,707662,293
5-AATowers--222,4222,444997,556
5-AAMcNair--71,7781,785998,215
6-AASouth Atlanta742,934252,3734,65621999,98416
6-AANorth Cobb Christian254,887713,70631,228176999,9973
6-AAMount Paran Christian2,17933,419417,855434,102887,555112,445
6-AATherrell-357537,813445,426983,59616,404
6-AAWashington-1448,178117,840126,162873,838
6-AAKIPP Atlanta Collegiate-12702,4352,706997,294
6-AAB.E.S.T. Academy-----1,000,000
6-AAWalker-----1,000,000
7-AARockmart889,056101,6527,6941,448999,850150
7-AAFannin County77,936436,695268,468142,682925,78174,219
7-AANorth Murray29,181247,415370,301296,578943,47556,525
7-AAHaralson County2,50431,14672,774261,445367,869632,131
7-AAModel1,323183,092280,695297,731762,841237,159
7-AAGordon Central--68106174999,826
7-AAMurray County---1010999,990
8-AAAthens Academy521,550370,98984,88217,346994,7675,233
8-AAFellowship Christian430,174426,054110,77424,576991,5788,422
8-AAUnion County32,461113,339367,673262,596776,069223,931
8-AAEast Jackson11,68859,186295,277393,663759,814240,186
8-AAProvidence Christian2,70418,628102,403193,057316,792683,208
8-AABanks County1,42311,80438,991108,762160,980839,020

Class A Division I

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Prince Avenue Christian
Rabun County
Brooks County
Rabun County
Prince Avenue Christian
Irwin County
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Darlington
Brooks County
Rabun County
Swainsboro
St. Francis
Darlington
Temple
Brooks County
Social Circle
Rabun County
Screven County
Swainsboro
Reg 5, #3
22
36.25
5-1
Oglethorpe County
Reg 6, #2
12
50.26
4-2
St. Francis
Reg 8, #4
28
28.22
2-3
Athens Christian
Reg 7, #1
5
65.24
6-0
Darlington
Reg 3, #3
26
31.87
4-2
Bryan County
Reg 4, #2
21
36.45
4-3
Temple
Reg 2, #4
24
33.54
1-5
Jefferson County
Reg 1, #1
3
72.70
4-1
Brooks County
Reg 6, #3
14
48.03
5-1
Mount Pisgah Christian
Reg 5, #2
13
48.91
4-1
Social Circle
Reg 7, #4
27
28.87
3-3
Dade County
Reg 8, #1
2
73.02
6-0
Rabun County
Reg 4, #3
25
33.12
2-4
Heard County
Reg 3, #2
19
37.27
5-0
Screven County
Reg 1, #4
29
24.54
1-5
Bacon County
Reg 2, #1
6
64.47
5-0
Swainsboro
Bleckley County
Prince Avenue Christian
Irwin County
Whitefield Academy
Bleckley County
Metter
Elbert County
Prince Avenue Christian
Irwin County
Lamar County
Commerce
Whitefield Academy
Reg 1, #3
23
35.23
2-5
Pelham
Reg 2, #2
7
63.64
6-0
Bleckley County
Reg 4, #4
37
-5.68
2-4
Crawford County
Reg 3, #1
10
53.11
3-3
Metter
Reg 7, #3
18
37.33
3-2
Pepperell
Reg 8, #2
8
58.95
6-0
Elbert County
Reg 6, #4
20
37.01
3-3
Mount Vernon
Reg 5, #1
1
77.89
5-0
Prince Avenue Christian
Reg 2, #3
15
47.33
2-2
Dublin
Reg 1, #2
4
72.00
4-1
Irwin County
Reg 3, #4
34
14.34
3-3
Claxton
Reg 4, #1
11
51.90
6-1
Lamar County
Reg 8, #3
16
44.49
4-2
Commerce
Reg 7, #2
17
39.89
4-1
Trion
Reg 5, #4
30
23.58
2-4
Jasper County
Reg 6, #1
9
58.29
5-1
Whitefield Academy

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Prince Avenue Christian5-A Division I5-077.891,000,0004.26881,341787,354605,992415,5891.41
Brooks County1-A Division I4-172.701,000,0003.96914,953723,217359,010175,4474.70
Rabun County8-A Division I6-073.021,000,0003.84841,645633,802365,433168,2454.94
Irwin County1-A Division I4-172.001,000,0003.90903,747707,225333,495156,7875.38
Darlington7-A Division I6-065.241,000,0003.20839,546275,852108,92229,48732.91
Swainsboro2-A Division I5-064.47999,8403.07808,118246,71487,76423,97940.70
Bleckley County2-A Division I6-063.64999,7852.99779,115221,00774,15819,41150.52
Whitefield Academy6-A Division I5-158.291,000,0002.70592,087155,49126,8905,345186.09
Elbert County8-A Division I6-058.951,000,0002.30252,24793,02521,7064,010248.38
Metter3-A Division I3-353.111,000,0002.34320,54031,2016,3467731,292.66
Lamar County4-A Division I6-151.901,000,0002.15126,26954,2005,3165741,741.16
St. Francis6-A Division I4-250.261,000,0001.91205,20426,7102,2941875,346.59
Mount Pisgah Christian6-A Division I5-148.031,000,0001.72135,40414,6969836515,383.62
Social Circle5-A Division I4-148.911,000,0001.6355,1518,5357344820,832.33
Dublin2-A Division I2-247.33983,4401.2474,6247,9315553528,570.43
Commerce8-A Division I4-244.491,000,0001.65103,7366,9502861758,822.53
Mount Vernon6-A Division I3-337.011,000,0001.118,694347101999,999.00
Trion7-A Division I4-139.89991,1851.3649,3052,25149--
Screven County3-A Division I5-037.27999,9251.6329,41383422--
Pepperell7-A Division I3-237.33952,2431.1621,06770114--
Temple4-A Division I4-336.451,000,0001.6114,59494813--
Oglethorpe County5-A Division I5-136.251,000,0001.1710,0682463--
Jefferson County2-A Division I1-533.54786,5700.802,654813--
Heard County4-A Division I2-433.121,000,0001.479,1583422--
Pelham1-A Division I2-535.231,000,0001.057,613148---
Bryan County3-A Division I4-231.87999,7271.387,925146---
Athens Christian8-A Division I2-328.221,000,0001.042,42616---
Dade County7-A Division I3-328.87660,9400.6747314---
Jasper County5-A Division I2-423.581,000,0001.031,5778---
Bacon County1-A Division I1-524.541,000,0001.011,1588---
East Laurens2-A Division I1-422.96230,3650.2364----
Claxton3-A Division I3-314.34986,6131.0155----
Coosa7-A Division I3-319.15305,4600.3122----
Armuchee7-A Division I3-318.1878,0770.087----
Crawford County4-A Division I2-4-5.681,000,0001.00-----
Savannah3-A Division I0-6-20.8213,7350.01-----
Chattooga7-A Division I1-59.3212,0950.01-----
King's Ridge Christian6-A Division I1-47.88-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-A Division IBrooks County520,195474,8314,914601,000,000-
1-A Division IIrwin County479,493514,5415,897691,000,000-
1-A Division IPelham2929,890764,851224,9671,000,000-
1-A Division IBacon County20738224,338774,9041,000,000-
2-A Division ISwainsboro509,689414,88170,8614,409999,840160
2-A Division IBleckley County460,043451,97982,3785,385999,785215
2-A Division IDublin29,195124,695690,299139,251983,44016,560
2-A Division IJefferson County1,0387,778137,981639,773786,570213,430
2-A Division IEast Laurens3566718,481211,182230,365769,635
3-A Division IMetter848,205132,26318,5429901,000,000-
3-A Division IScreven County110,613554,769302,04432,499999,92575
3-A Division IBryan County40,380300,118567,81091,419999,727273
3-A Division IClaxton80212,848111,562861,401986,61313,387
3-A Division ISavannah-24213,69113,735986,265
4-A Division ILamar County832,663139,91727,338821,000,000-
4-A Division ITemple108,644504,093384,4022,8611,000,000-
4-A Division IHeard County58,689355,858579,3096,1441,000,000-
4-A Division ICrawford County41328,951990,9131,000,000-
5-A Division IPrince Avenue Christian970,71228,897381101,000,000-
5-A Division ISocial Circle27,495788,914167,93915,6521,000,000-
5-A Division IOglethorpe County1,698166,828660,587170,8871,000,000-
5-A Division IJasper County9515,361171,093813,4511,000,000-
6-A Division IWhitefield Academy627,265261,16589,42322,1471,000,000-
6-A Division ISt. Francis210,188376,871305,030107,9111,000,000-
6-A Division IMount Pisgah Christian146,041306,587388,235159,1371,000,000-
6-A Division IMount Vernon16,50655,377217,312710,8051,000,000-
6-A Division IKing's Ridge Christian-----1,000,000
7-A Division IDarlington943,88353,3702,74071,000,000-
7-A Division ITrion37,336576,484343,65333,712991,1858,815
7-A Division IPepperell18,773344,072428,401160,997952,24347,757
7-A Division ICoosa610,73851,187243,529305,460694,540
7-A Division IArmuchee21,80316,80759,46578,077921,923
7-A Division IDade County-13,522156,919490,499660,940339,060
7-A Division IChattooga-1129311,79112,095987,905
8-A Division IRabun County838,112153,3628,2562701,000,000-
8-A Division IElbert County152,414707,802132,8946,8901,000,000-
8-A Division ICommerce9,284133,548735,257121,9111,000,000-
8-A Division IAthens Christian1905,288123,593870,9291,000,000-

Class A Division II

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Bowdon
Johnson County
Bowdon
Clinch County
Johnson County
Schley County
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Bowdon
Early County
Aquinas
Clinch County
Manchester
Bowdon
Wilcox County
Early County
Macon County
Aquinas
Emanuel County Institute
Clinch County
Reg 5, #3
31
18.96
2-4
Hancock Central
Reg 6, #2
7
45.32
4-2
Manchester
Reg 8, #4
23
30.57
4-2
Greene County
Reg 7, #1
1
54.95
5-1
Bowdon
Reg 3, #3
18
33.54
4-2
Jenkins County
Reg 4, #2
15
36.31
3-3
Wilcox County
Reg 2, #4
21
31.05
1-5
Turner County
Reg 1, #1
2
49.06
6-0
Early County
Reg 6, #3
22
30.70
1-5
Macon County
Reg 5, #2
27
24.99
3-2
Wilkinson County
Reg 7, #4
Reg 8, #1
10
41.60
4-1
Aquinas
Reg 4, #3
17
35.02
5-1
Telfair County
Reg 3, #2
12
40.56
2-4
Emanuel County Institute
Reg 1, #4
33
16.26
2-4
Seminole County
Reg 2, #1
5
48.57
5-1
Clinch County
McIntosh County Academy
Johnson County
Dooly County
Schley County
Charlton County
McIntosh County Academy
Washington-Wilkes
Johnson County
Mitchell County
Dooly County
Christian Heritage
Schley County
Reg 1, #3
26
26.27
1-5
Terrell County
Reg 2, #2
6
45.68
3-2
Charlton County
Reg 4, #4
28
23.02
3-3
Wheeler County
Reg 3, #1
9
43.52
5-1
McIntosh County Academy
Reg 7, #3
20
32.75
4-2
Mount Zion (Carroll)
Reg 8, #2
11
40.91
5-1
Washington-Wilkes
Reg 6, #4
24
30.27
2-4
Chattahoochee County
Reg 5, #1
3
48.98
5-0
Johnson County
Reg 2, #3
19
33.00
3-3
Lanier County
Reg 1, #2
14
37.13
2-4
Mitchell County
Reg 3, #4
30
19.45
3-3
Montgomery County
Reg 4, #1
8
44.63
3-2
Dooly County
Reg 8, #3
13
37.81
3-2
Lincoln County
Reg 7, #2
16
35.84
2-4
Christian Heritage
Reg 5, #4
36
9.45
1-5
Georgia Military Prep
Reg 6, #1
4
48.88
4-2
Schley County

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Bowdon7-A Division II5-154.951,000,0003.55712,114515,529393,177281,5912.55
Johnson County5-A Division II5-048.98999,9983.46743,900498,714296,130142,6596.01
Schley County6-A Division II4-248.881,000,0003.26617,348414,014243,836118,7857.42
Early County1-A Division II6-049.061,000,0003.17730,357328,037210,086116,4797.59
Clinch County2-A Division II5-148.57994,7573.28684,785453,194214,002112,6187.88
Charlton County2-A Division II3-245.68987,5202.88567,222316,566128,93154,83117.24
Manchester6-A Division II4-245.32999,9982.81456,639254,798125,37049,37519.25
Dooly County4-A Division II3-244.63999,8392.77545,196244,697113,62141,94022.84
McIntosh County Academy3-A Division II5-143.52997,7152.47399,520188,20675,37326,48236.76
Aquinas8-A Division II4-141.60981,2711.99413,966176,53652,62917,53956.02
Washington-Wilkes8-A Division II5-140.91995,8081.97394,730161,78346,00014,71766.95
Emanuel County Institute3-A Division II2-440.56994,1692.14281,352112,63534,9109,98899.12
Lincoln County8-A Division II3-237.81951,6681.62229,43176,58717,2364,300231.56
Mitchell County1-A Division II2-437.13997,7031.88216,58353,56712,8172,598383.91
Wilcox County4-A Division II3-336.31996,1791.76170,18643,67010,2382,044488.24
Telfair County4-A Division II5-135.02997,7151.66136,05432,2036,5721,146871.60
Christian Heritage7-A Division II2-435.841,000,0001.5993,18228,5596,3611,135880.06
Jenkins County3-A Division II4-233.54966,3621.4988,88619,2053,2705121,952.13
Lanier County2-A Division II3-333.00801,9611.1882,25716,4302,5603742,672.80
Mount Zion (Carroll)7-A Division II4-232.751,000,0001.4255,40812,9192,1873003,332.33
Macon County6-A Division II1-530.70975,4821.4799,20814,7411,2161785,616.98
Turner County2-A Division II1-531.05729,5740.9950,2298,1571,0121307,691.31
Greene County8-A Division II4-230.57818,4661.0245,7428,4539391267,935.51
Chattahoochee County6-A Division II2-430.27943,9921.3884,73511,8919971138,848.56
Wilkinson County5-A Division II3-224.99981,6861.3143,9444,2002251758,822.53
Terrell County1-A Division II1-526.27940,2941.0718,5531,9971531283,332.33
Atkinson County2-A Division II2-426.50486,1880.5712,7821,255931099,999.00
Hancock Central5-A Division II2-418.96992,6571.118,268425171999,999.00
Wheeler County4-A Division II3-323.02889,5260.998,96467233--
Montgomery County3-A Division II3-319.45602,9020.653,8091383--
Seminole County1-A Division II2-416.26697,8920.721,546783--
Warren County8-A Division II2-421.75245,9930.26999742--
Portal3-A Division II3-316.68438,8520.461,524541--
Miller County1-A Division II1-410.47357,1680.361738---
Georgia Military Prep5-A Division II1-59.45665,2990.682776---
Glascock County5-A Division II1-56.06359,5140.36402---
Greenville6-A Division II2-49.8878,7260.0868----
Hawkinsville4-A Division II2-45.6381,5270.0820----
Treutlen4-A Division II0-61.2935,2140.042----
Towns County8-A Division II1-48.326,7940.011----
Randolph-Clay1-A Division II1-4-9.896,9430.01-----
Marion County6-A Division II1-5-5.081,5160.00-----
Twiggs County5-A Division II2-4-24.608460.00-----
Taylor County6-A Division II2-40.802860.00-----
Pataula Charter1-A Division II4-2-8.72-------
Baconton Charter1-A Division II1-4-44.35-------
Central (Talbotton)6-A Division II0-6-57.60-------
GSIC8-A Division II1-5-61.59-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-A Division IIEarly County1,000,000---1,000,000-
1-A Division IIMitchell County-928,49154,31914,893997,7032,297
1-A Division IITerrell County-32,060686,136222,098940,29459,706
1-A Division IISeminole County-30,640189,070478,182697,892302,108
1-A Division IIMiller County-8,80269,733278,633357,168642,832
1-A Division IIRandolph-Clay-77426,1946,943993,057
1-A Division IIBaconton Charter-----1,000,000
1-A Division IIPataula Charter-----1,000,000
2-A Division IIClinch County551,430336,94783,42422,956994,7575,243
2-A Division IICharlton County380,025427,761137,88641,848987,52012,480
2-A Division IILanier County37,784116,539349,794297,844801,961198,039
2-A Division IITurner County23,97884,094282,063339,439729,574270,426
2-A Division IIAtkinson County6,78334,659146,833297,913486,188513,812
3-A Division IIMcIntosh County Academy525,313327,709127,15917,534997,7152,285
3-A Division IIEmanuel County Institute355,468399,731206,00532,965994,1695,831
3-A Division IIJenkins County113,182241,222488,303123,655966,36233,638
3-A Division IIMontgomery County4,25120,325111,932466,394602,902397,098
3-A Division IIPortal1,78611,01366,601359,452438,852561,148
4-A Division IIDooly County645,820267,09384,5532,373999,839161
4-A Division IIWilcox County194,466367,321336,89897,494996,1793,821
4-A Division IITelfair County157,529325,280392,682122,224997,7152,285
4-A Division IIWheeler County2,17840,039182,011665,298889,526110,474
4-A Division IIHawkinsville72122,71778,59181,527918,473
4-A Division IITreutlen-551,13934,02035,214964,786
5-A Division IIJohnson County941,93855,4782,478104999,9982
5-A Division IIWilkinson County43,937581,997290,80364,949981,68618,314
5-A Division IIHancock Central13,913307,424533,124138,196992,6577,343
5-A Division IIGlascock County1726,32023,149329,873359,514640,486
5-A Division IIGeorgia Military Prep4048,781150,396466,082665,299334,701
5-A Division IITwiggs County--50796846999,154
6-A Division IISchley County600,786399,02218571,000,000-
6-A Division IIManchester399,205600,35741521999,9982
6-A Division IIGreenville95339,94068,24478,726921,274
6-A Division IIChattahoochee County-56463,901480,035943,99256,008
6-A Division IIMacon County-31525,493449,958975,48224,518
6-A Division IIMarion County-1661,4491,516998,484
6-A Division IITaylor County---286286999,714
6-A Division IICentral (Talbotton)-----1,000,000
7-A Division IIBowdon889,71796,37513,908-1,000,000-
7-A Division IIChristian Heritage70,966526,195402,839-1,000,000-
7-A Division IIMount Zion (Carroll)39,317377,430583,253-1,000,000-
8-A Division IIAquinas378,522306,084205,57391,092981,27118,729
8-A Division IIWashington-Wilkes363,887320,427219,33292,162995,8084,192
8-A Division IILincoln County206,292262,398308,181174,797951,66848,332
8-A Division IIGreene County50,215102,874228,943436,434818,466181,534
8-A Division IIWarren County1,0738,12337,282199,515245,993754,007
8-A Division IITowns County11946896,0006,794993,206
8-A Division IILake Oconee Academy-----1,000,000
8-A Division IIGSIC-----1,000,000

Editors' Picks

The Latest

Featured

