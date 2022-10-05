Maxwell playoff projections after Week 7

Class AAAAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Colquitt County Walton Colquitt County Mill Creek Walton Valdosta First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Milton Colquitt County Mill Creek Carrollton Milton Norcross Grayson Colquitt County North Cobb Mill Creek Brookwood Carrollton Reg 5, #3 18 71.96 5-0 Kennesaw Mountain Reg 6, #2 10 80.38 2-3 Milton Reg 8, #4 24 67.96 2-4 Collins Hill Reg 7, #1 14 74.83 4-2 Norcross Reg 3, #3 23 68.52 3-3 McEachern Reg 4, #2 12 76.24 5-1 Grayson Reg 2, #4 27 63.90 3-3 Pebblebrook Reg 1, #1 1 113.56 6-0 Colquitt County Reg 6, #3 20 70.18 4-1 Denmark Reg 5, #2 9 80.68 3-2 North Cobb Reg 7, #4 35 53.56 4-2 Peachtree Ridge Reg 8, #1 2 105.06 6-0 Mill Creek Reg 4, #3 15 73.77 3-3 Brookwood Reg 3, #2 22 69.05 1-5 Marietta Reg 1, #4 29 62.63 3-3 Richmond Hill Reg 2, #1 8 81.08 6-0 Carrollton Westlake Walton Valdosta Lambert Westlake North Paulding Buford Walton Valdosta Parkview North Gwinnett Lambert Reg 1, #3 13 75.36 3-2 Lowndes Reg 2, #2 11 76.95 4-2 Westlake Reg 4, #4 26 65.96 4-2 South Gwinnett Reg 3, #1 17 72.17 4-2 North Paulding Reg 7, #3 30 60.18 4-2 Meadowcreek Reg 8, #2 5 87.83 6-0 Buford Reg 6, #4 25 67.00 3-2 South Forsyth Reg 5, #1 4 89.28 4-1 Walton Reg 2, #3 16 72.74 4-2 East Coweta Reg 1, #2 3 90.01 6-0 Valdosta Reg 3, #4 33 57.17 1-5 Harrison Reg 4, #1 6 84.69 5-1 Parkview Reg 8, #3 21 69.06 4-2 Mountain View Reg 7, #2 19 71.16 5-2 North Gwinnett Reg 5, #4 39 46.25 5-0 Osborne Reg 6, #1 7 84.63 5-0 Lambert

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Colquitt County 1-AAAAAAA 6-0 113.56 1,000,000 4.71 985,305 971,441 757,225 697,273 0.43 Mill Creek 8-AAAAAAA 6-0 105.06 999,999 4.19 939,410 902,736 348,690 239,391 3.18 Valdosta 1-AAAAAAA 6-0 90.01 999,403 3.13 626,289 411,367 216,673 19,342 50.70 Walton 5-AAAAAAA 4-1 89.28 999,984 2.91 454,881 352,424 197,464 17,152 57.30 Buford 8-AAAAAAA 6-0 87.83 999,359 3.03 515,691 390,224 170,275 12,811 77.06 Lambert 6-AAAAAAA 5-0 84.63 994,123 2.89 675,996 241,988 106,295 5,566 178.66 Parkview 4-AAAAAAA 5-1 84.69 998,402 2.57 359,337 200,858 87,685 4,617 215.59 Milton 6-AAAAAAA 2-3 80.38 979,594 2.30 464,669 105,123 34,196 1,197 834.42 Carrollton 2-AAAAAAA 6-0 81.08 999,340 2.37 537,878 94,773 19,245 1,020 979.39 North Cobb 5-AAAAAAA 3-2 80.68 999,540 1.99 183,424 69,832 20,020 766 1,304.48 Westlake 2-AAAAAAA 4-2 76.95 997,757 1.91 335,618 49,549 8,819 246 4,064.04 Grayson 4-AAAAAAA 5-1 76.24 977,469 1.90 161,430 31,859 6,597 158 6,328.11 Lowndes 1-AAAAAAA 3-2 75.36 981,690 1.69 233,377 38,691 6,972 129 7,750.94 Norcross 7-AAAAAAA 4-2 74.83 999,926 1.98 265,014 21,322 3,613 108 9,258.26 North Paulding 3-AAAAAAA 4-2 72.17 984,647 1.75 187,775 24,249 4,348 51 19,606.84 East Coweta 2-AAAAAAA 4-2 72.74 993,651 1.47 156,120 17,761 2,372 50 19,999.00 Brookwood 4-AAAAAAA 3-3 73.77 954,929 1.74 137,602 17,789 2,790 49 20,407.16 North Gwinnett 7-AAAAAAA 5-2 71.16 998,525 1.83 178,806 12,589 1,690 26 38,460.54 Marietta 3-AAAAAAA 1-5 69.05 965,484 1.48 101,030 9,085 1,149 14 71,427.57 Kennesaw Mountain 5-AAAAAAA 5-0 71.96 995,094 1.48 106,679 6,750 803 14 71,427.57 McEachern 3-AAAAAAA 3-3 68.52 960,663 1.44 89,808 7,531 887 6 166,665.67 Denmark 6-AAAAAAA 4-1 70.18 819,343 1.11 60,943 6,446 852 6 166,665.67 Mountain View 8-AAAAAAA 4-2 69.06 937,910 1.37 65,851 6,357 644 5 199,999.00 Collins Hill 8-AAAAAAA 2-4 67.96 844,575 1.17 48,676 2,571 206 2 499,999.00 South Gwinnett 4-AAAAAAA 4-2 65.96 615,453 0.88 36,434 1,781 136 1 999,999.00 South Forsyth 6-AAAAAAA 3-2 67.00 692,309 0.84 24,677 2,124 220 - - West Forsyth 6-AAAAAAA 3-2 63.76 513,920 0.58 8,611 577 48 - - Pebblebrook 2-AAAAAAA 3-3 63.90 956,223 1.02 14,375 808 38 - - Richmond Hill 1-AAAAAAA 3-3 62.63 803,400 0.93 23,715 538 18 - - Meadowcreek 7-AAAAAAA 4-2 60.18 982,022 1.05 4,959 450 13 - - Newton 4-AAAAAAA 3-3 60.11 241,883 0.30 5,384 156 6 - - Archer 4-AAAAAAA 1-5 59.70 211,864 0.26 4,305 118 5 - - Harrison 3-AAAAAAA 1-5 57.17 666,155 0.72 3,036 97 5 - - Central Gwinnett 8-AAAAAAA 5-1 53.83 148,352 0.16 617 9 1 - - Peachtree Ridge 7-AAAAAAA 4-2 53.56 730,407 0.74 339 13 - - - Hillgrove 3-AAAAAAA 2-4 52.93 423,051 0.44 578 12 - - - Dacula 8-AAAAAAA 1-5 53.13 69,805 0.08 253 1 - - - Osborne 5-AAAAAAA 5-0 46.25 378,797 0.38 223 1 - - - Camden County 1-AAAAAAA 4-2 51.33 215,507 0.22 603 - - - - Wheeler 5-AAAAAAA 3-2 46.16 377,605 0.38 219 - - - - Cherokee 5-AAAAAAA 1-4 43.52 248,980 0.25 57 - - - - Discovery 7-AAAAAAA 3-4 40.46 231,986 0.23 5 - - - - Campbell 2-AAAAAAA 1-5 39.27 53,029 0.05 1 - - - - Duluth 7-AAAAAAA 2-4 41.32 57,134 0.06 - - - - - Forsyth Central 6-AAAAAAA 2-3 32.10 711 0.00 - - - - - Berkmar 7-AAAAAAA 2-4 13.07 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAAAAAA Colquitt County 943,024 55,972 962 42 1,000,000 - 1-AAAAAAA Valdosta 54,479 797,037 138,970 8,917 999,403 597 1-AAAAAAA Lowndes 2,386 134,587 690,052 154,665 981,690 18,310 1-AAAAAAA Richmond Hill 110 11,520 152,219 639,551 803,400 196,600 1-AAAAAAA Camden County 1 884 17,797 196,825 215,507 784,493 2-AAAAAAA Carrollton 525,256 303,507 129,216 41,361 999,340 660 2-AAAAAAA Westlake 297,586 364,811 243,168 92,192 997,757 2,243 2-AAAAAAA East Coweta 150,511 263,707 388,437 190,996 993,651 6,349 2-AAAAAAA Pebblebrook 26,643 67,758 237,520 624,302 956,223 43,777 2-AAAAAAA Campbell 4 217 1,659 51,149 53,029 946,971 3-AAAAAAA North Paulding 438,049 303,658 182,783 60,157 984,647 15,353 3-AAAAAAA Marietta 275,583 307,273 276,282 106,346 965,484 34,516 3-AAAAAAA McEachern 254,466 299,605 290,194 116,398 960,663 39,337 3-AAAAAAA Harrison 24,592 62,376 166,679 412,508 666,155 333,845 3-AAAAAAA Hillgrove 7,310 27,088 84,062 304,591 423,051 576,949 4-AAAAAAA Parkview 666,760 250,382 73,555 7,705 998,402 1,598 4-AAAAAAA Grayson 199,675 381,728 299,502 96,564 977,469 22,531 4-AAAAAAA Brookwood 128,447 294,566 378,426 153,490 954,929 45,071 4-AAAAAAA South Gwinnett 3,294 61,354 173,605 377,200 615,453 384,547 4-AAAAAAA Newton 943 5,868 43,727 191,345 241,883 758,117 4-AAAAAAA Archer 881 6,102 31,185 173,696 211,864 788,136 5-AAAAAAA Walton 709,510 239,456 50,289 729 999,984 16 5-AAAAAAA North Cobb 237,160 529,626 226,230 6,524 999,540 460 5-AAAAAAA Kennesaw Mountain 53,248 228,607 665,734 47,505 995,094 4,906 5-AAAAAAA Wheeler 36 1,002 22,300 354,267 377,605 622,395 5-AAAAAAA Osborne 34 923 22,850 354,990 378,797 621,203 5-AAAAAAA Cherokee 12 386 12,597 235,985 248,980 751,020 6-AAAAAAA Lambert 580,292 305,248 83,947 24,636 994,123 5,877 6-AAAAAAA Milton 332,866 418,429 170,011 58,288 979,594 20,406 6-AAAAAAA Denmark 52,231 146,752 348,263 272,097 819,343 180,657 6-AAAAAAA South Forsyth 24,470 84,041 243,480 340,318 692,309 307,691 6-AAAAAAA West Forsyth 10,141 45,527 154,212 304,040 513,920 486,080 6-AAAAAAA Forsyth Central - 3 87 621 711 999,289 7-AAAAAAA Norcross 541,062 371,444 77,848 9,572 999,926 74 7-AAAAAAA North Gwinnett 441,956 531,164 17,907 7,498 998,525 1,475 7-AAAAAAA Meadowcreek 11,690 82,871 824,743 62,718 982,022 17,978 7-AAAAAAA Peachtree Ridge 5,243 12,797 35,070 677,297 730,407 269,593 7-AAAAAAA Discovery 49 1,724 31,796 198,417 231,986 768,014 7-AAAAAAA Duluth - - 12,636 44,498 57,134 942,866 7-AAAAAAA Berkmar - - - - - 1,000,000 8-AAAAAAA Mill Creek 880,271 116,993 2,583 152 999,999 1 8-AAAAAAA Buford 117,306 812,052 67,665 2,336 999,359 641 8-AAAAAAA Mountain View 1,888 64,936 499,424 371,662 937,910 62,090 8-AAAAAAA Collins Hill 533 3,913 390,535 449,594 844,575 155,425 8-AAAAAAA Dacula 2 556 5,411 63,836 69,805 930,195 8-AAAAAAA Central Gwinnett - 1,550 34,382 112,420 148,352 851,648

Class AAAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Lee County Hughes Lee County Gainesville Hughes Houston County First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Roswell Lee County Gainesville Northside (Warner Robins) Sequoyah Roswell North Atlanta Lee County South Paulding Gainesville Lovejoy Northside (Warner Robins) Reg 5, #3 15 61.25 4-2 Douglas County Reg 6, #2 14 63.26 3-3 Sequoyah Reg 8, #4 30 50.83 3-4 Jackson County Reg 7, #1 7 81.03 5-1 Roswell Reg 3, #3 33 47.12 5-1 Mundy's Mill Reg 4, #2 20 57.63 4-1 North Atlanta Reg 2, #4 38 44.61 3-3 Evans Reg 1, #1 1 96.73 5-1 Lee County Reg 6, #3 16 61.11 3-3 Creekview Reg 5, #2 12 67.01 4-2 South Paulding Reg 7, #4 31 50.20 1-5 Sprayberry Reg 8, #1 4 83.23 6-0 Gainesville Reg 4, #3 27 53.82 1-4 St. Pius X Reg 3, #2 28 52.90 3-3 Lovejoy Reg 1, #4 8 74.29 4-2 Northside (Warner Robins) Reg 2, #1 17 60.04 4-2 Effingham County Woodward Academy Hughes Houston County Rome Thomas County Central Woodward Academy Alpharetta Hughes Houston County Marist Blessed Trinity Rome Reg 1, #3 5 82.72 6-0 Thomas County Central Reg 2, #2 18 59.22 6-0 Brunswick Reg 4, #4 43 39.89 4-2 Dunwoody Reg 3, #1 6 81.51 5-1 Woodward Academy Reg 7, #3 13 65.61 4-2 Alpharetta Reg 8, #2 19 58.57 4-2 North Forsyth Reg 6, #4 21 56.39 1-5 Allatoona Reg 5, #1 2 89.60 6-0 Hughes Reg 2, #3 41 41.64 3-2 Lakeside (Evans) Reg 1, #2 3 85.26 5-1 Houston County Reg 3, #4 39 43.63 3-3 Jonesboro Reg 4, #1 9 72.14 4-2 Marist Reg 8, #3 24 54.86 2-4 Shiloh Reg 7, #2 11 69.22 4-2 Blessed Trinity Reg 5, #4 22 56.24 4-2 Paulding County Reg 6, #1 10 71.48 5-1 Rome

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Lee County 1-AAAAAA 5-1 96.73 999,967 4.59 983,026 870,460 738,328 620,891 0.61 Woodward Academy 3-AAAAAA 5-1 81.51 1,000,000 5.60 1,446,803 754,340 427,953 104,336 8.58 Houston County 1-AAAAAA 5-1 85.26 992,996 3.42 703,900 499,866 264,453 86,939 10.50 Gainesville 8-AAAAAA 6-0 83.23 999,995 3.63 845,220 634,491 171,790 80,987 11.35 Thomas County Central 1-AAAAAA 6-0 82.72 998,439 3.24 675,128 423,565 187,280 52,077 18.20 Roswell 7-AAAAAA 5-1 81.03 999,965 3.11 865,267 181,047 90,544 34,698 27.82 Hughes 5-AAAAAA 6-0 89.60 999,988 1.14 37,348 31,502 10,961 7,027 141.31 Northside (Warner Robins) 1-AAAAAA 4-2 74.29 946,244 2.47 539,471 171,102 25,907 4,687 212.36 Marist 4-AAAAAA 4-2 72.14 999,985 2.37 228,574 135,376 35,551 3,923 253.91 Rome 6-AAAAAA 5-1 71.48 995,795 2.37 427,582 114,725 27,719 2,985 334.01 Blessed Trinity 7-AAAAAA 4-2 69.22 998,437 2.17 305,964 60,215 10,667 856 1,167.22 Alpharetta 7-AAAAAA 4-2 65.61 996,312 1.95 218,979 27,971 3,625 218 4,586.16 South Paulding 5-AAAAAA 4-2 67.01 998,057 1.74 96,703 30,374 1,698 210 4,760.90 Sequoyah 6-AAAAAA 3-3 63.26 982,644 1.61 114,846 15,406 1,514 70 14,284.71 Creekview 6-AAAAAA 3-3 61.11 975,954 1.46 73,037 8,705 579 33 30,302.03 Effingham County 2-AAAAAA 4-2 60.04 997,610 1.23 74,894 9,282 341 19 52,630.58 Brunswick 2-AAAAAA 6-0 59.22 996,445 1.20 62,074 6,986 243 14 71,427.57 Douglas County 5-AAAAAA 4-2 61.25 872,086 1.26 47,046 5,487 239 13 76,922.08 North Forsyth 8-AAAAAA 4-2 58.57 996,206 1.40 38,286 5,600 248 10 99,999.00 North Atlanta 4-AAAAAA 4-1 57.63 995,937 1.76 47,084 4,839 203 5 199,999.00 Lovejoy 3-AAAAAA 3-3 52.90 984,972 1.56 57,822 2,911 27 2 499,999.00 St. Pius X 4-AAAAAA 1-4 53.82 989,716 1.56 35,304 2,156 40 - - Shiloh 8-AAAAAA 2-4 54.86 818,134 0.93 19,096 863 35 - - Paulding County 5-AAAAAA 4-2 56.24 830,722 1.03 23,285 1,051 31 - - Allatoona 6-AAAAAA 1-5 56.39 431,863 0.47 2,198 281 6 - - Newnan 5-AAAAAA 2-4 53.95 202,861 0.24 4,174 133 6 - - Veterans 1-AAAAAA 4-2 54.35 60,239 0.09 7,727 398 5 - - River Ridge 6-AAAAAA 4-2 54.94 419,336 0.46 2,850 274 5 - - Mundy's Mill 3-AAAAAA 5-1 47.12 950,538 1.13 2,193 100 1 - - Lanier 8-AAAAAA 2-4 45.06 418,145 0.43 902 7 1 - - Sprayberry 7-AAAAAA 1-5 50.20 590,071 0.61 2,013 201 - - - Jackson County 8-AAAAAA 3-4 50.83 749,575 0.80 6,736 163 - - - Jonesboro 3-AAAAAA 3-3 43.63 801,818 0.88 1,460 41 - - - Alexander 5-AAAAAA 2-4 47.36 92,550 0.10 532 16 - - - Dunwoody 4-AAAAAA 4-2 39.89 818,435 0.86 938 14 - - - Glynn Academy 2-AAAAAA 2-4 44.88 517,510 0.52 246 13 - - - Etowah 6-AAAAAA 4-2 52.37 194,402 0.20 103 10 - - - Lassiter 7-AAAAAA 3-2 43.62 337,697 0.35 406 9 - - - Lakeside (Evans) 2-AAAAAA 3-2 41.64 597,890 0.60 254 8 - - - Evans 2-AAAAAA 3-3 44.61 527,080 0.53 349 6 - - - Tift County 1-AAAAAA 1-5 45.46 2,115 0.00 72 4 - - - South Effingham 2-AAAAAA 2-2 39.39 252,270 0.25 39 1 - - - Grovetown 2-AAAAAA 3-3 38.75 111,195 0.11 14 1 - - - East Paulding 5-AAAAAA 2-4 44.77 3,700 0.00 19 - - - - Habersham Central 8-AAAAAA 2-4 40.45 16,050 0.02 12 - - - - Morrow 3-AAAAAA 3-3 30.13 248,818 0.25 11 - - - - Pope 7-AAAAAA 0-5 33.92 40,893 0.04 5 - - - - Johns Creek 7-AAAAAA 1-5 36.35 36,625 0.04 4 - - - - Riverwood 4-AAAAAA 1-5 26.08 194,437 0.20 3 - - - - Alcovy 3-AAAAAA 1-5 25.06 13,847 0.01 1 - - - - Apalachee 8-AAAAAA 0-7 32.72 1,895 0.00 - - - - - South Cobb 4-AAAAAA 0-6 17.27 1,490 0.00 - - - - - New Manchester 5-AAAAAA 0-6 25.56 36 0.00 - - - - - Rockdale County 3-AAAAAA 1-5 8.64 7 0.00 - - - - - Woodstock 6-AAAAAA 0-6 13.92 6 0.00 - - - - - Lakeside (Atlanta) 4-AAAAAA 4-2 21.37 - - - - - - - Forest Park 3-AAAAAA 2-4 16.53 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAAAAA Lee County 886,844 102,870 5,493 4,760 999,967 33 1-AAAAAA Thomas County Central 90,211 347,604 372,037 188,587 998,439 1,561 1-AAAAAA Northside (Warner Robins) 16,600 90,035 237,368 602,241 946,244 53,756 1-AAAAAA Houston County 6,340 459,232 382,981 144,443 992,996 7,004 1-AAAAAA Veterans 5 245 1,979 58,010 60,239 939,761 1-AAAAAA Tift County - 14 142 1,959 2,115 997,885 2-AAAAAA Effingham County 514,905 417,248 56,160 9,297 997,610 2,390 2-AAAAAA Brunswick 463,831 451,463 69,180 11,971 996,445 3,555 2-AAAAAA Lakeside (Evans) 12,159 63,882 294,878 226,971 597,890 402,110 2-AAAAAA Evans 8,523 47,520 185,690 285,347 527,080 472,920 2-AAAAAA South Effingham 512 10,712 98,157 142,889 252,270 747,730 2-AAAAAA Grovetown 40 3,129 38,884 69,142 111,195 888,805 2-AAAAAA Glynn Academy 30 6,046 257,051 254,383 517,510 482,490 3-AAAAAA Woodward Academy 992,930 6,723 246 101 1,000,000 - 3-AAAAAA Mundy's Mill 5,045 27,932 701,852 215,709 950,538 49,462 3-AAAAAA Jonesboro 1,882 65,442 178,332 556,162 801,818 198,182 3-AAAAAA Lovejoy 143 892,921 76,652 15,256 984,972 15,028 3-AAAAAA Morrow - 6,982 42,414 199,422 248,818 751,182 3-AAAAAA Alcovy - - 504 13,343 13,847 986,153 3-AAAAAA Rockdale County - - - 7 7 999,993 3-AAAAAA Forest Park - - - - - 1,000,000 4-AAAAAA Marist 817,479 156,734 25,418 354 999,985 15 4-AAAAAA North Atlanta 121,858 494,167 323,885 56,027 995,937 4,063 4-AAAAAA St. Pius X 60,357 320,102 495,677 113,580 989,716 10,284 4-AAAAAA Dunwoody 286 27,612 143,502 647,035 818,435 181,565 4-AAAAAA Riverwood 20 1,379 10,971 182,067 194,437 805,563 4-AAAAAA South Cobb - 6 547 937 1,490 998,510 4-AAAAAA Lakeside (Atlanta) - - - - - 1,000,000 5-AAAAAA Hughes 939,721 58,859 1,254 154 999,988 12 5-AAAAAA South Paulding 57,820 686,791 233,376 20,070 998,057 1,943 5-AAAAAA Paulding County 2,067 18,344 306,808 503,503 830,722 169,278 5-AAAAAA Douglas County 388 233,596 399,763 238,339 872,086 127,914 5-AAAAAA Newnan 4 311 46,399 156,147 202,861 797,139 5-AAAAAA Alexander - 2,099 12,360 78,091 92,550 907,450 5-AAAAAA East Paulding - - 38 3,662 3,700 996,300 5-AAAAAA New Manchester - - 2 34 36 999,964 6-AAAAAA Rome 622,466 256,330 97,677 19,322 995,795 4,205 6-AAAAAA Sequoyah 215,831 371,246 294,792 100,775 982,644 17,356 6-AAAAAA Creekview 154,842 315,357 377,656 128,099 975,954 24,046 6-AAAAAA River Ridge 6,759 29,742 114,544 268,291 419,336 580,664 6-AAAAAA Allatoona 66 25,643 103,009 303,145 431,863 568,137 6-AAAAAA Etowah 36 1,682 12,322 180,362 194,402 805,598 6-AAAAAA Woodstock - - - 6 6 999,994 7-AAAAAA Roswell 925,269 71,082 2,321 1,293 999,965 35 7-AAAAAA Alpharetta 70,802 387,696 508,880 28,934 996,312 3,688 7-AAAAAA Blessed Trinity 3,760 537,191 440,714 16,772 998,437 1,563 7-AAAAAA Lassiter 168 3,823 34,658 299,048 337,697 662,303 7-AAAAAA Sprayberry 1 145 10,942 578,983 590,071 409,929 7-AAAAAA Johns Creek - 57 1,810 34,758 36,625 963,375 7-AAAAAA Pope - 6 675 40,212 40,893 959,107 8-AAAAAA Gainesville 940,697 56,020 2,905 373 999,995 5 8-AAAAAA North Forsyth 52,262 851,746 75,314 16,884 996,206 3,794 8-AAAAAA Shiloh 5,063 28,116 488,413 296,542 818,134 181,866 8-AAAAAA Jackson County 1,937 13,840 312,262 421,536 749,575 250,425 8-AAAAAA Lanier 40 49,905 119,400 248,800 418,145 581,855 8-AAAAAA Habersham Central 1 352 1,480 14,217 16,050 983,950 8-AAAAAA Apalachee - 21 226 1,648 1,895 998,105

Class AAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Ware County Warner Robins Ware County Dutchtown Warner Robins Coffee First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Calhoun Ware County Loganville Dutchtown Kell Calhoun Decatur Ware County Mays Loganville Tucker Dutchtown Reg 5, #3 18 53.96 3-3 Lithia Springs Reg 6, #2 12 63.04 5-0 Kell Reg 8, #4 14 57.29 2-4 Clarke Central Reg 7, #1 5 72.63 4-2 Calhoun Reg 3, #3 35 38.97 3-3 McIntosh Reg 4, #2 32 41.80 2-4 Decatur Reg 2, #4 19 51.68 3-3 Union Grove Reg 1, #1 1 80.48 4-0 Ware County Reg 6, #3 21 50.59 3-3 Greater Atlanta Christian Reg 5, #2 17 54.15 2-3 Mays Reg 7, #4 22 50.53 3-3 Cass Reg 8, #1 7 67.73 7-0 Loganville Reg 4, #3 28 44.44 2-4 Tucker Reg 3, #2 33 41.06 1-5 Northgate Reg 1, #4 29 43.97 1-4 Statesboro Reg 2, #1 2 77.58 6-0 Dutchtown Warner Robins Creekside Coffee Cambridge Warner Robins Northside (Columbus) Jefferson Creekside Coffee Chamblee Cartersville Cambridge Reg 1, #3 24 46.00 1-4 Jenkins Reg 2, #2 3 73.40 2-4 Warner Robins Reg 4, #4 37 33.88 3-3 Arabia Mountain Reg 3, #1 15 57.27 5-1 Northside (Columbus) Reg 7, #3 16 54.44 3-3 Dalton Reg 8, #2 10 64.99 4-2 Jefferson Reg 6, #4 30 43.95 2-4 Centennial Reg 5, #1 9 65.17 4-2 Creekside Reg 2, #3 11 64.61 4-2 Jones County Reg 1, #2 4 72.90 4-1 Coffee Reg 3, #4 42 26.71 1-5 Harris County Reg 4, #1 27 44.57 4-1 Chamblee Reg 8, #3 13 58.95 4-2 Eastside Reg 7, #2 8 67.57 5-1 Cartersville Reg 5, #4 23 46.79 3-3 Villa Rica Reg 6, #1 6 68.14 4-2 Cambridge

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Ware County 1-AAAAA 4-0 80.48 999,996 4.07 920,380 720,769 494,724 356,545 1.80 Dutchtown 2-AAAAA 6-0 77.58 999,977 4.11 945,888 772,610 424,430 268,520 2.72 Warner Robins 2-AAAAA 2-4 73.40 998,127 3.24 704,580 482,522 257,925 104,606 8.56 Coffee 1-AAAAA 4-1 72.90 999,920 3.26 753,208 473,741 258,212 99,770 9.02 Calhoun 7-AAAAA 4-2 72.63 999,877 2.95 685,608 268,059 125,075 60,681 15.48 Cambridge 6-AAAAA 4-2 68.14 999,883 2.75 524,076 204,405 100,597 28,200 34.46 Loganville 8-AAAAA 7-0 67.73 993,920 2.65 587,005 198,973 65,189 21,383 45.77 Creekside 5-AAAAA 4-2 65.17 999,907 2.83 562,773 250,543 92,985 19,971 49.07 Cartersville 7-AAAAA 5-1 67.57 995,676 2.25 366,348 135,200 56,846 15,164 64.95 Jefferson 8-AAAAA 4-2 64.99 986,927 2.32 445,911 132,116 37,115 9,341 106.05 Jones County 2-AAAAA 4-2 64.61 982,850 1.93 336,604 150,655 42,433 9,081 109.12 Kell 6-AAAAA 5-0 63.04 999,271 2.23 310,255 73,260 23,459 4,531 219.70 Northside (Columbus) 3-AAAAA 5-1 57.27 999,997 2.19 196,714 64,202 12,469 1,225 815.33 Eastside 8-AAAAA 4-2 58.95 933,145 1.38 111,118 20,939 3,867 550 1,817.18 Clarke Central 8-AAAAA 2-4 57.29 889,574 1.20 71,264 10,733 1,656 194 5,153.64 Lithia Springs 5-AAAAA 3-3 53.96 997,480 1.58 96,251 7,830 578 67 14,924.37 Dalton 7-AAAAA 3-3 54.44 971,546 1.28 66,556 8,175 920 66 15,150.52 Mays 5-AAAAA 2-3 54.15 931,744 1.39 76,025 6,493 506 48 20,832.33 Union Grove 2-AAAAA 3-3 51.68 806,233 0.89 29,248 3,747 287 24 41,665.67 Cass 7-AAAAA 3-3 50.53 877,624 1.04 32,402 2,422 158 13 76,922.08 Greater Atlanta Christian 6-AAAAA 3-3 50.59 957,460 1.30 44,712 2,946 175 11 90,908.09 Chamblee 4-AAAAA 4-1 44.57 997,719 1.70 27,133 2,336 145 2 499,999.00 Decatur 4-AAAAA 2-4 41.80 989,835 1.70 22,124 1,370 69 2 499,999.00 Tucker 4-AAAAA 2-4 44.44 976,967 1.51 16,905 1,413 50 1 999,999.00 Jenkins 1-AAAAA 1-4 46.00 940,688 0.99 13,570 1,324 44 1 999,999.00 Villa Rica 5-AAAAA 3-3 46.79 699,303 0.78 7,513 495 32 1 999,999.00 Northgate 3-AAAAA 1-5 41.06 999,236 1.50 12,177 848 9 1 999,999.00 Statesboro 1-AAAAA 1-4 43.97 912,144 0.95 8,818 742 9 1 999,999.00 Centennial 6-AAAAA 2-4 43.95 868,516 0.97 8,524 355 14 - - McIntosh 3-AAAAA 3-3 38.97 998,782 1.42 7,849 417 11 - - Flowery Branch 8-AAAAA 2-4 50.85 67,062 0.08 1,376 122 5 - - Ola 2-AAAAA 2-3 44.89 204,424 0.21 2,068 124 3 - - Maynard Jackson 5-AAAAA 4-2 40.07 354,013 0.37 804 25 2 - - Winder-Barrow 8-AAAAA 3-3 45.87 129,316 0.14 851 28 1 - - Arabia Mountain 4-AAAAA 3-3 33.88 889,135 1.08 2,246 47 - - - Hiram 7-AAAAA 3-3 38.34 149,278 0.15 548 9 - - - Harris County 3-AAAAA 1-5 26.71 981,100 1.10 393 3 - - - Eagle's Landing 2-AAAAA 1-5 43.36 8,302 0.01 53 2 - - - North Springs 6-AAAAA 4-1 30.85 168,774 0.17 75 - - - - Greenbrier 1-AAAAA 0-5 26.85 121,900 0.12 31 - - - - M.L. King 4-AAAAA 1-5 20.51 140,469 0.14 11 - - - - Chapel Hill 5-AAAAA 2-4 31.80 15,082 0.02 5 - - - - Bradwell Institute 1-AAAAA 0-5 19.01 25,352 0.03 - - - - - Drew 3-AAAAA 0-5 -5.15 20,885 0.02 - - - - - Woodland (Cartersville) 7-AAAAA 1-5 26.66 5,999 0.01 - - - - - Chattahoochee 6-AAAAA 0-6 21.08 5,946 0.01 - - - - - Lithonia 4-AAAAA 0-6 11.05 5,875 0.01 - - - - - Banneker 5-AAAAA 3-3 31.38 2,251 0.00 - - - - - Tri-Cities 5-AAAAA 1-4 22.52 220 0.00 - - - - - Northview 6-AAAAA 1-5 5.17 150 0.00 - - - - - Locust Grove 2-AAAAA 0-5 10.73 87 0.00 - - - - - Heritage (Conyers) 8-AAAAA 2-3 15.31 56 0.00 - - - - - Midtown 5-AAAAA 3-3 9.58 - - - - - - - Cross Keys 4-AAAAA 0-5 -42.64 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAAAA Ware County 705,615 287,811 6,249 321 999,996 4 1-AAAAA Coffee 292,304 672,286 33,004 2,326 999,920 80 1-AAAAA Jenkins 1,318 24,121 524,514 390,735 940,688 59,312 1-AAAAA Statesboro 763 15,475 411,474 484,432 912,144 87,856 1-AAAAA Greenbrier - 289 21,112 100,499 121,900 878,100 1-AAAAA Bradwell Institute - 18 3,647 21,687 25,352 974,648 2-AAAAA Dutchtown 864,734 104,400 30,237 606 999,977 23 2-AAAAA Jones County 78,953 221,979 541,028 140,890 982,850 17,150 2-AAAAA Warner Robins 56,111 651,313 260,669 30,034 998,127 1,873 2-AAAAA Ola 108 617 26,011 177,688 204,424 795,576 2-AAAAA Union Grove 89 21,638 141,141 643,365 806,233 193,767 2-AAAAA Eagle's Landing 5 53 914 7,330 8,302 991,698 2-AAAAA Locust Grove - - - 87 87 999,913 3-AAAAA Northside (Columbus) 832,703 142,023 22,060 3,211 999,997 3 3-AAAAA Northgate 96,395 452,954 350,502 99,385 999,236 764 3-AAAAA McIntosh 65,800 356,977 433,935 142,070 998,782 1,218 3-AAAAA Harris County 5,102 48,027 193,323 734,648 981,100 18,900 3-AAAAA Drew - 19 180 20,686 20,885 979,115 4-AAAAA Decatur 498,218 346,956 88,534 56,127 989,835 10,165 4-AAAAA Chamblee 366,732 312,047 216,913 102,027 997,719 2,281 4-AAAAA Tucker 82,027 238,777 443,244 212,919 976,967 23,033 4-AAAAA Arabia Mountain 52,775 99,344 237,452 499,564 889,135 110,865 4-AAAAA M.L. King 243 2,805 13,353 124,068 140,469 859,531 4-AAAAA Lithonia 5 71 504 5,295 5,875 994,125 4-AAAAA Cross Keys - - - - - 1,000,000 5-AAAAA Creekside 979,845 15,808 2,949 1,305 999,907 93 5-AAAAA Villa Rica 11,417 16,946 164,551 506,389 699,303 300,697 5-AAAAA Lithia Springs 4,621 567,082 394,183 31,594 997,480 2,520 5-AAAAA Mays 2,615 395,111 376,654 157,364 931,744 68,256 5-AAAAA Maynard Jackson 1,498 4,914 59,532 288,069 354,013 645,987 5-AAAAA Banneker 4 92 562 1,593 2,251 997,749 5-AAAAA Chapel Hill - 44 1,546 13,492 15,082 984,918 5-AAAAA Tri-Cities - 3 23 194 220 999,780 5-AAAAA Midtown - - - - - 1,000,000 6-AAAAA Cambridge 669,009 317,814 10,902 2,158 999,883 117 6-AAAAA Kell 325,488 563,867 104,922 4,994 999,271 729 6-AAAAA Greater Atlanta Christian 3,047 103,275 585,641 265,497 957,460 42,540 6-AAAAA Centennial 2,381 13,131 272,077 580,927 868,516 131,484 6-AAAAA North Springs 75 1,887 25,661 141,151 168,774 831,226 6-AAAAA Chattahoochee - 26 797 5,123 5,946 994,054 6-AAAAA Northview - - - 150 150 999,850 7-AAAAA Calhoun 901,558 67,463 25,452 5,404 999,877 123 7-AAAAA Cartersville 53,196 718,342 180,868 43,270 995,676 4,324 7-AAAAA Dalton 32,744 144,174 478,497 316,131 971,546 28,454 7-AAAAA Cass 12,430 67,844 296,760 500,590 877,624 122,376 7-AAAAA Hiram 71 2,138 17,805 129,264 149,278 850,722 7-AAAAA Woodland (Cartersville) 1 39 618 5,341 5,999 994,001 8-AAAAA Loganville 549,105 313,826 99,872 31,117 993,920 6,080 8-AAAAA Jefferson 376,674 411,869 164,989 33,395 986,927 13,073 8-AAAAA Eastside 44,681 177,284 370,155 341,025 933,145 66,855 8-AAAAA Clarke Central 29,250 92,415 324,119 443,790 889,574 110,426 8-AAAAA Flowery Branch 290 3,925 9,559 53,288 67,062 932,938 8-AAAAA Winder-Barrow - 681 31,306 97,329 129,316 870,684 8-AAAAA Heritage (Conyers) - - - 56 56 999,944

Class AAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Cedartown Troup Cedartown Perry Benedictine Troup First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Cedartown Bainbridge North Oconee Perry Pace Academy Cedartown Whitewater Bainbridge Holy Innocents North Oconee Burke County Perry Reg 5, #3 10 63.60 5-1 Pace Academy Reg 6, #2 18 58.31 4-2 Westminster (Atlanta) Reg 8, #4 29 46.27 4-1 Walnut Grove Reg 7, #1 1 88.25 6-0 Cedartown Reg 3, #3 13 60.33 4-1 Wayne County Reg 4, #2 8 65.81 5-1 Whitewater Reg 2, #4 30 45.31 2-4 Baldwin Reg 1, #1 6 70.88 2-4 Bainbridge Reg 6, #3 23 52.71 3-3 Holy Innocents Reg 5, #2 27 48.38 3-3 Lovett Reg 7, #4 20 54.83 4-2 Sonoraville Reg 8, #1 4 74.77 5-0 North Oconee Reg 4, #3 11 62.97 4-2 Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) Reg 3, #2 7 70.69 5-0 Burke County Reg 1, #4 44 34.11 1-5 Hardaway Reg 2, #1 2 81.49 5-1 Perry Benedictine Stockbridge Troup Stephenson Spalding Benedictine Central (Carrollton) Stockbridge Cairo Troup Heritage (Ringgold) Stephenson Reg 1, #3 38 39.64 2-4 Westover Reg 2, #2 17 58.45 4-2 Spalding Reg 4, #4 9 64.39 4-2 Starr's Mill Reg 3, #1 5 74.21 3-2 Benedictine Reg 7, #3 19 55.76 4-2 Central (Carrollton) Reg 8, #2 31 45.13 4-1 East Forsyth Reg 6, #4 26 49.41 0-6 Hapeville Charter Reg 5, #1 12 62.57 4-2 Stockbridge Reg 2, #3 28 47.44 4-1 Westside (Macon) Reg 1, #2 22 52.78 5-2 Cairo Reg 3, #4 25 51.82 4-1 New Hampstead Reg 4, #1 3 77.61 6-0 Troup Reg 8, #3 32 43.85 3-3 Cedar Shoals Reg 7, #2 14 59.37 6-0 Heritage (Ringgold) Reg 5, #4 24 51.90 4-2 Hampton Reg 6, #1 15 58.52 3-2 Stephenson

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Cedartown 7-AAAA 6-0 88.25 999,998 4.50 975,164 871,491 657,042 538,790 0.86 Troup 4-AAAA 6-0 77.61 999,914 4.02 848,675 723,836 521,150 165,517 5.04 Perry 2-AAAA 5-1 81.49 1,000,000 3.69 828,996 616,902 250,367 163,667 5.11 Benedictine 3-AAAA 3-2 74.21 999,758 2.87 515,788 383,094 185,187 47,252 20.16 North Oconee 8-AAAA 5-0 74.77 999,985 3.14 806,874 327,693 85,482 40,612 23.62 Burke County 3-AAAA 5-0 70.69 999,241 2.34 347,431 214,943 83,689 16,256 60.52 Bainbridge 1-AAAA 2-4 70.88 999,999 2.76 631,189 122,955 44,935 14,199 69.43 Stockbridge 5-AAAA 4-2 62.57 996,757 2.34 388,184 122,131 31,040 2,692 370.47 Pace Academy 5-AAAA 5-1 63.60 998,900 2.23 319,970 103,698 27,381 2,671 373.39 Whitewater 4-AAAA 5-1 65.81 982,811 1.66 165,934 48,803 13,815 1,854 538.37 Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) 4-AAAA 4-2 62.97 860,450 1.50 155,917 56,940 18,354 1,703 586.20 Starr's Mill 4-AAAA 4-2 64.39 917,866 1.41 121,933 48,660 11,595 1,170 853.70 Heritage (Ringgold) 7-AAAA 6-0 59.37 871,749 1.85 307,842 58,221 12,791 758 1,318.26 Spalding 2-AAAA 4-2 58.45 998,502 2.12 174,116 75,188 12,666 700 1,427.57 Westminster (Atlanta) 6-AAAA 4-2 58.31 975,779 1.93 251,043 45,479 12,191 679 1,471.75 Stephenson 6-AAAA 3-2 58.52 976,555 1.92 245,977 44,776 12,318 635 1,573.80 Wayne County 3-AAAA 4-1 60.33 989,115 1.40 85,109 23,461 5,113 355 2,815.90 Central (Carrollton) 7-AAAA 4-2 55.76 751,523 1.34 161,076 23,417 3,679 147 6,801.72 Sonoraville 7-AAAA 4-2 54.83 938,860 1.72 208,784 28,384 4,194 134 7,461.69 Cairo 1-AAAA 5-2 52.78 999,848 1.72 66,491 17,266 2,591 79 12,657.23 LaGrange 4-AAAA 4-2 58.50 234,057 0.29 11,803 4,161 576 33 30,302.03 Holy Innocents 6-AAAA 3-3 52.71 774,185 1.09 51,835 5,755 676 28 35,713.29 Northwest Whitfield 7-AAAA 4-2 54.05 437,082 0.62 46,338 5,462 709 25 39,999.00 Hampton 5-AAAA 4-2 51.90 939,197 1.30 61,611 5,182 618 14 71,427.57 New Hampstead 3-AAAA 4-1 51.82 937,172 1.04 20,621 4,844 596 12 83,332.33 Lovett 5-AAAA 3-3 48.38 889,723 1.28 59,434 5,728 490 9 111,110.11 Hapeville Charter 6-AAAA 0-6 49.41 627,802 0.81 27,478 2,385 199 5 199,999.00 Westside (Macon) 2-AAAA 4-1 47.44 797,637 1.06 15,552 2,947 218 2 499,999.00 Walnut Grove 8-AAAA 4-1 46.27 858,655 1.03 29,601 1,956 123 1 999,999.00 Baldwin 2-AAAA 2-4 45.31 750,062 0.89 6,280 792 61 1 999,999.00 East Forsyth 8-AAAA 4-1 45.13 698,270 0.83 20,985 1,249 66 - - Cedar Shoals 8-AAAA 3-3 43.85 813,966 0.96 20,815 1,102 50 - - Westover 1-AAAA 2-4 39.64 965,159 1.08 3,104 339 16 - - Miller Grove 6-AAAA 3-3 43.04 483,456 0.56 8,108 368 8 - - Southwest DeKalb 6-AAAA 2-4 43.47 162,223 0.19 2,970 138 7 - - Woodland (Stockbridge) 5-AAAA 3-3 40.73 146,463 0.16 2,013 64 3 - - Madison County 8-AAAA 2-3 38.93 210,399 0.23 1,681 47 2 - - Cherokee Bluff 8-AAAA 2-4 40.00 178,544 0.19 1,430 56 1 - - North Hall 8-AAAA 2-4 36.36 239,063 0.25 646 12 1 - - Hardaway 1-AAAA 1-5 34.11 899,040 0.93 483 38 - - - Griffin 2-AAAA 1-5 37.19 336,415 0.36 433 30 - - - Southeast Bulloch 3-AAAA 2-4 30.01 74,675 0.07 19 3 - - - West Laurens 2-AAAA 1-4 36.10 79,950 0.09 99 2 - - - McDonough 5-AAAA 2-3 37.07 19,605 0.02 121 1 - - - Howard 2-AAAA 4-2 32.08 37,434 0.04 18 1 - - - Luella 5-AAAA 1-5 29.76 9,354 0.01 19 - - - - Riverdale 4-AAAA 3-4 41.17 4,708 0.00 9 - - - - Southeast Whitfield 7-AAAA 4-2 21.73 788 0.00 1 - - - - Shaw 1-AAAA 3-4 17.37 135,954 0.14 - - - - - Chestatee 8-AAAA 1-5 23.96 1,118 0.00 - - - - - Fayette County 4-AAAA 1-5 27.60 194 0.00 - - - - - Islands 3-AAAA 0-6 9.13 39 0.00 - - - - - Mount Zion (Jonesboro) 5-AAAA 0-6 12.26 1 0.00 - - - - - East Hall 8-AAAA 2-4 12.27 - - - - - - - Stone Mountain 6-AAAA 1-4 10.07 - - - - - - - Druid Hills 6-AAAA 2-3 7.96 - - - - - - - Johnson (Gainesville) 8-AAAA 0-6 4.33 - - - - - - - Clarkston 6-AAAA 1-4 -1.83 - - - - - - - North Clayton 4-AAAA 1-6 -4.42 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAAA Bainbridge 891,986 103,501 4,117 395 999,999 1 1-AAAA Cairo 99,330 713,150 158,675 28,693 999,848 152 1-AAAA Westover 6,845 134,598 533,119 290,597 965,159 34,841 1-AAAA Hardaway 1,836 48,592 290,315 558,297 899,040 100,960 1-AAAA Shaw 3 159 13,774 122,018 135,954 864,046 2-AAAA Perry 939,012 60,207 744 37 1,000,000 - 2-AAAA Spalding 59,979 799,413 131,128 7,982 998,502 1,498 2-AAAA Baldwin 874 7,223 342,931 399,034 750,062 249,938 2-AAAA Westside (Macon) 80 128,460 392,314 276,783 797,637 202,363 2-AAAA Griffin 51 1,259 102,110 232,995 336,415 663,585 2-AAAA West Laurens 4 2,598 24,623 52,725 79,950 920,050 2-AAAA Howard - 840 6,150 30,444 37,434 962,566 3-AAAA Benedictine 565,643 332,603 84,627 16,885 999,758 242 3-AAAA Burke County 360,796 447,093 156,284 35,068 999,241 759 3-AAAA Wayne County 63,473 180,022 519,620 226,000 989,115 10,885 3-AAAA New Hampstead 10,085 40,038 236,075 650,974 937,172 62,828 3-AAAA Southeast Bulloch 3 244 3,388 71,040 74,675 925,325 3-AAAA Islands - - 6 33 39 999,961 4-AAAA Troup 883,465 104,267 9,793 2,389 999,914 86 4-AAAA Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) 100,687 363,760 267,374 128,629 860,450 139,550 4-AAAA Whitewater 15,204 363,023 349,155 255,429 982,811 17,189 4-AAAA LaGrange 622 11,078 97,520 124,837 234,057 765,943 4-AAAA Starr's Mill 20 157,837 274,657 485,352 917,866 82,134 4-AAAA Riverdale 2 35 1,496 3,175 4,708 995,292 4-AAAA Fayette County - - 5 189 194 999,806 4-AAAA North Clayton - - - - - 1,000,000 5-AAAA Stockbridge 484,719 392,490 114,964 4,584 996,757 3,243 5-AAAA Pace Academy 349,971 347,981 288,038 12,910 998,900 1,100 5-AAAA Lovett 164,959 238,872 264,710 221,182 889,723 110,277 5-AAAA Woodland (Stockbridge) 301 4,302 5,104 136,756 146,463 853,537 5-AAAA Hampton 33 16,196 324,440 598,528 939,197 60,803 5-AAAA McDonough 17 141 2,300 17,147 19,605 980,395 5-AAAA Luella - 18 444 8,892 9,354 990,646 5-AAAA Mount Zion (Jonesboro) - - - 1 1 999,999 6-AAAA Westminster (Atlanta) 464,812 340,735 124,503 45,729 975,779 24,221 6-AAAA Stephenson 441,865 334,890 148,578 51,222 976,555 23,445 6-AAAA Holy Innocents 49,234 157,998 319,087 247,866 774,185 225,815 6-AAAA Hapeville Charter 23,359 91,855 222,011 290,577 627,802 372,198 6-AAAA Miller Grove 16,792 57,169 140,351 269,144 483,456 516,544 6-AAAA Southwest DeKalb 3,938 17,353 45,470 95,462 162,223 837,777 6-AAAA Druid Hills - - - - - 1,000,000 6-AAAA Clarkston - - - - - 1,000,000 6-AAAA Stone Mountain - - - - - 1,000,000 7-AAAA Cedartown 969,059 29,960 775 204 999,998 2 7-AAAA Heritage (Ringgold) 18,864 385,117 282,635 185,133 871,749 128,251 7-AAAA Sonoraville 9,639 310,447 366,611 252,163 938,860 61,140 7-AAAA Northwest Whitfield 2,239 52,272 93,067 289,504 437,082 562,918 7-AAAA Central (Carrollton) 199 222,200 256,788 272,336 751,523 248,477 7-AAAA Southeast Whitfield - 4 124 660 788 999,212 8-AAAA North Oconee 965,993 32,299 1,611 82 999,985 15 8-AAAA Walnut Grove 14,721 286,958 271,472 285,504 858,655 141,345 8-AAAA Cedar Shoals 10,477 332,001 273,815 197,673 813,966 186,034 8-AAAA East Forsyth 8,710 265,502 213,797 210,261 698,270 301,730 8-AAAA Cherokee Bluff 78 17,843 78,972 81,651 178,544 821,456 8-AAAA Madison County 18 40,516 96,870 72,995 210,399 789,601 8-AAAA North Hall 3 24,802 63,290 150,968 239,063 760,937 8-AAAA Chestatee - 79 173 866 1,118 998,882 8-AAAA East Hall - - - - - 1,000,000 8-AAAA Seckinger - - - - - 1,000,000 8-AAAA Johnson (Gainesville) - - - - - 1,000,000

Class AAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Cedar Grove Stephens County Dougherty Stephens County Cedar Grove Adairsville First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Carver (Atlanta) Dougherty Stephens County Peach County Carver (Atlanta) Oconee County Harlem Dougherty Sandy Creek Stephens County Savannah Christian Peach County Reg 5, #3 4 68.27 4-1 Carver (Atlanta) Reg 6, #2 22 47.69 3-3 Ringgold Reg 8, #4 7 65.86 3-3 Oconee County Reg 7, #1 17 56.36 4-2 Dawson County Reg 3, #3 27 42.03 4-1 Johnson (Savannah) Reg 4, #2 20 49.68 5-1 Harlem Reg 2, #4 28 41.83 2-4 Upson-Lee Reg 1, #1 6 66.69 6-0 Dougherty Reg 6, #3 29 40.01 5-1 Coahulla Creek Reg 5, #2 2 71.43 6-1 Sandy Creek Reg 7, #4 24 46.46 5-1 Lumpkin County Reg 8, #1 3 71.00 5-1 Stephens County Reg 4, #3 36 32.80 3-3 Richmond Academy Reg 3, #2 18 53.89 5-1 Savannah Christian Reg 1, #4 16 57.30 3-3 Crisp County Reg 2, #1 10 63.10 3-3 Peach County Calvary Day Cedar Grove Thomasville Adairsville Mary Persons Calvary Day Hebron Christian Cedar Grove Thomasville Morgan County Monroe Area Adairsville Reg 1, #3 14 58.40 4-1 Carver (Columbus) Reg 2, #2 13 59.09 4-2 Mary Persons Reg 4, #4 39 30.30 4-2 Hephzibah Reg 3, #1 11 60.49 4-0 Calvary Day Reg 7, #3 26 43.18 2-4 Wesleyan Reg 8, #2 5 67.51 6-0 Hebron Christian Reg 6, #4 34 33.69 3-3 Bremen Reg 5, #1 1 93.21 4-2 Cedar Grove Reg 2, #3 21 47.77 3-3 Jackson Reg 1, #2 12 59.34 3-3 Thomasville Reg 3, #4 32 37.49 4-2 Long County Reg 4, #1 19 52.85 4-2 Morgan County Reg 8, #3 8 64.82 2-4 Monroe Area Reg 7, #2 23 47.15 5-1 Gilmer Reg 5, #4 37 32.59 3-4 Douglass Reg 6, #1 9 63.14 5-1 Adairsville

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Cedar Grove 5-AAA 4-2 93.21 1,000,000 4.83 962,936 944,949 918,754 869,266 0.15 Sandy Creek 5-AAA 6-1 71.43 1,000,000 3.26 599,421 439,679 266,811 33,357 28.98 Stephens County 8-AAA 5-1 71.00 982,386 2.83 411,201 323,295 176,391 26,721 36.42 Dougherty 1-AAA 6-0 66.69 996,331 3.23 778,207 407,235 150,747 15,968 61.63 Carver (Atlanta) 5-AAA 4-1 68.27 1,000,000 2.99 547,024 352,325 160,454 15,948 61.70 Hebron Christian 8-AAA 6-0 67.51 960,105 2.43 300,315 211,235 84,506 11,112 88.99 Adairsville 6-AAA 5-1 63.14 999,998 2.87 527,359 359,832 30,584 7,377 134.56 Oconee County 8-AAA 3-3 65.86 789,707 1.88 243,535 151,253 35,198 4,940 201.43 Peach County 2-AAA 3-3 63.10 999,649 2.40 506,639 137,937 56,470 4,307 231.18 Monroe Area 8-AAA 2-4 64.82 775,881 1.77 207,635 122,874 26,805 3,519 283.17 Calvary Day 3-AAA 4-0 60.49 999,797 2.58 566,682 35,689 15,672 2,764 360.79 Thomasville 1-AAA 3-3 59.34 982,482 2.14 407,153 116,168 19,526 1,419 703.72 Mary Persons 2-AAA 4-2 59.09 998,724 1.97 332,240 60,165 16,408 1,045 955.94 Carver (Columbus) 1-AAA 4-1 58.40 927,187 1.90 336,708 86,512 13,622 902 1,107.65 Crisp County 1-AAA 3-3 57.30 874,587 1.57 230,353 45,695 5,242 370 2,701.70 Dawson County 7-AAA 4-2 56.36 995,050 1.46 88,494 35,667 6,445 288 3,471.22 Hart County 8-AAA 4-2 58.05 491,919 0.92 69,943 28,894 4,028 231 4,328.00 Morgan County 4-AAA 4-2 52.85 999,992 2.15 268,705 62,086 3,646 231 4,328.00 Savannah Christian 3-AAA 5-1 53.89 995,905 2.13 260,713 32,675 6,306 167 5,987.02 Harlem 4-AAA 5-1 49.68 999,978 1.91 170,362 28,482 1,565 53 18,866.92 Jackson 2-AAA 3-3 47.77 979,328 1.22 60,599 5,753 249 6 166,665.67 Gilmer 7-AAA 5-1 47.15 921,497 1.05 13,600 3,053 125 5 199,999.00 Ringgold 6-AAA 3-3 47.69 994,579 1.10 16,300 2,969 243 1 999,999.00 Lumpkin County 7-AAA 5-1 46.46 756,771 0.83 5,332 1,111 64 1 999,999.00 Johnson (Savannah) 3-AAA 4-1 42.03 858,945 1.21 34,000 1,556 59 1 999,999.00 Wesleyan 7-AAA 2-4 43.18 786,958 0.83 2,007 336 11 1 999,999.00 Upson-Lee 2-AAA 2-4 41.83 932,008 1.02 18,484 1,007 29 - - Monroe 1-AAA 4-2 44.88 207,031 0.25 8,303 403 21 - - Coahulla Creek 6-AAA 5-1 40.01 969,618 1.01 3,486 447 7 - - Liberty County 3-AAA 3-3 39.71 418,318 0.52 7,980 326 7 - - Long County 3-AAA 4-2 37.49 601,641 0.71 6,632 217 4 - - Douglass 5-AAA 3-4 32.59 1,000,000 1.03 771 51 1 - - White County 7-AAA 2-3 39.76 452,885 0.47 482 42 - - - Richmond Academy 4-AAA 3-3 32.80 995,164 1.09 3,602 40 - - - Savannah Country Day 3-AAA 3-3 34.77 120,961 0.14 769 22 - - - Hephzibah 4-AAA 4-2 30.30 995,883 1.06 1,814 13 - - - Bremen 6-AAA 3-3 33.69 697,164 0.70 133 7 - - - Columbus 1-AAA 2-4 31.70 12,382 0.01 38 - - - - Pike County 2-AAA 2-4 21.37 90,291 0.09 17 - - - - Pickens 7-AAA 1-4 32.87 86,384 0.09 17 - - - - Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe 6-AAA 2-4 29.23 254,777 0.26 8 - - - - LaFayette 6-AAA 1-5 23.01 45,707 0.05 1 - - - - Gordon Lee 6-AAA 2-4 24.02 38,132 0.04 - - - - - Cross Creek 4-AAA 1-5 -6.51 6,539 0.01 - - - - - Beach 3-AAA 1-5 20.15 4,433 0.00 - - - - - Salem 4-AAA 0-6 -6.68 2,444 0.00 - - - - - West Hall 7-AAA 1-5 11.52 455 0.00 - - - - - Ridgeland 6-AAA 0-6 14.21 25 0.00 - - - - - Franklin County 8-AAA 0-6 11.97 2 0.00 - - - - - Groves 3-AAA 1-5 -0.25 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAA Dougherty 644,725 256,401 76,378 18,827 996,331 3,669 1-AAA Thomasville 186,695 295,059 289,701 211,027 982,482 17,518 1-AAA Carver (Columbus) 144,269 247,810 288,644 246,464 927,187 72,813 1-AAA Crisp County 22,909 191,826 309,186 350,666 874,587 125,413 1-AAA Monroe 1,396 8,801 34,962 161,872 207,031 792,969 1-AAA Columbus 6 103 1,129 11,144 12,382 987,618 2-AAA Peach County 582,575 326,500 73,910 16,664 999,649 351 2-AAA Mary Persons 352,806 461,355 146,168 38,395 998,724 1,276 2-AAA Jackson 50,435 156,403 492,998 279,492 979,328 20,672 2-AAA Upson-Lee 14,167 55,172 281,157 581,512 932,008 67,992 2-AAA Pike County 17 570 5,767 83,937 90,291 909,709 3-AAA Calvary Day 930,217 50,908 15,699 2,973 999,797 203 3-AAA Savannah Christian 34,693 751,935 183,296 25,981 995,905 4,095 3-AAA Johnson (Savannah) 31,764 156,027 451,591 219,563 858,945 141,055 3-AAA Long County 3,260 8,622 221,626 368,133 601,641 398,359 3-AAA Savannah Country Day 53 725 36,840 83,343 120,961 879,039 3-AAA Liberty County 13 31,775 90,863 295,667 418,318 581,682 3-AAA Beach - 8 85 4,340 4,433 995,567 3-AAA Groves - - - - - 1,000,000 4-AAA Morgan County 594,571 365,435 34,358 5,628 999,992 8 4-AAA Harlem 384,802 508,583 87,182 19,411 999,978 22 4-AAA Hephzibah 10,603 53,689 385,070 546,521 995,883 4,117 4-AAA Richmond Academy 10,024 72,291 493,211 419,638 995,164 4,836 4-AAA Salem - 2 22 2,420 2,444 997,556 4-AAA Cross Creek - - 157 6,382 6,539 993,461 5-AAA Cedar Grove 919,254 72,643 8,082 21 1,000,000 - 5-AAA Sandy Creek 52,674 544,214 398,629 4,483 1,000,000 - 5-AAA Carver (Atlanta) 28,067 382,858 579,876 9,199 1,000,000 - 5-AAA Douglass 5 285 13,413 986,297 1,000,000 - 6-AAA Adairsville 972,831 25,463 1,056 648 999,998 2 6-AAA Coahulla Creek 23,331 252,950 490,103 203,234 969,618 30,382 6-AAA Bremen 2,070 11,966 199,326 483,802 697,164 302,836 6-AAA Ringgold 1,767 701,756 265,758 25,298 994,579 5,421 6-AAA Gordon Lee 1 55 2,862 35,214 38,132 961,868 6-AAA Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe - 7,785 35,577 211,415 254,777 745,223 6-AAA LaFayette - 25 5,318 40,364 45,707 954,293 6-AAA Ridgeland - - - 25 25 999,975 7-AAA Dawson County 655,009 239,430 76,631 23,980 995,050 4,950 7-AAA Gilmer 211,498 417,173 184,521 108,305 921,497 78,503 7-AAA Lumpkin County 76,665 156,735 182,181 341,190 756,771 243,229 7-AAA Wesleyan 50,583 114,698 392,760 228,917 786,958 213,042 7-AAA White County 5,092 64,430 142,934 240,429 452,885 547,115 7-AAA Pickens 1,153 7,532 20,942 56,757 86,384 913,616 7-AAA West Hall - 2 31 422 455 999,545 8-AAA Stephens County 519,324 271,259 131,778 60,025 982,386 17,614 8-AAA Hebron Christian 340,682 332,006 197,262 90,155 960,105 39,895 8-AAA Oconee County 64,555 147,043 279,392 298,717 789,707 210,293 8-AAA Monroe Area 47,352 180,017 260,093 288,419 775,881 224,119 8-AAA Hart County 28,087 69,675 131,474 262,683 491,919 508,081 8-AAA Franklin County - - 1 1 2 999,998

Class AA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Pierce County Fitzgerald Fitzgerald Northeast Pierce County Cook First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Rockmart Fitzgerald Athens Academy Northeast North Cobb Christian Rockmart Putnam County Fitzgerald Eagle's Landing Christian Athens Academy Appling County Northeast Reg 5, #3 19 46.46 4-2 Columbia Reg 6, #2 18 47.80 6-0 North Cobb Christian Reg 8, #4 27 36.13 4-2 East Jackson Reg 7, #1 4 63.06 3-2 Rockmart Reg 3, #3 13 52.54 5-0 Vidalia Reg 4, #2 15 50.68 5-1 Putnam County Reg 2, #4 41 20.33 2-4 Southwest Reg 1, #1 2 70.99 5-0 Fitzgerald Reg 6, #3 36 26.07 4-2 Therrell Reg 5, #2 12 55.18 2-3 Eagle's Landing Christian Reg 7, #4 25 39.34 4-2 North Murray Reg 8, #1 9 56.96 4-1 Athens Academy Reg 4, #3 16 48.32 5-0 Laney Reg 3, #2 10 56.35 2-1 Appling County Reg 1, #4 17 48.00 1-4 Sumter County Reg 2, #1 7 57.83 4-2 Northeast Pierce County Callaway Cook South Atlanta Worth County Pierce County Fellowship Christian Callaway Cook Thomson Fannin County South Atlanta Reg 1, #3 14 52.28 6-0 Worth County Reg 2, #2 35 26.61 5-1 ACE Charter Reg 4, #4 34 30.59 1-5 Washington County Reg 3, #1 1 72.65 5-0 Pierce County Reg 7, #3 24 39.45 3-3 Model Reg 8, #2 11 55.46 2-3 Fellowship Christian Reg 6, #4 37 25.59 2-2 Mount Paran Christian Reg 5, #1 6 60.26 3-3 Callaway Reg 2, #3 39 24.40 4-2 Spencer Reg 1, #2 3 68.23 5-1 Cook Reg 3, #4 23 40.64 4-2 Brantley County Reg 4, #1 5 60.79 4-1 Thomson Reg 8, #3 22 41.46 4-1 Union County Reg 7, #2 20 45.36 3-2 Fannin County Reg 5, #4 38 24.53 3-3 Landmark Christian Reg 6, #1 8 57.04 5-0 South Atlanta

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Pierce County 3-AA 5-0 72.65 999,952 4.14 876,903 741,791 537,233 369,222 1.71 Fitzgerald 1-AA 5-0 70.99 999,003 3.93 822,898 651,743 458,345 273,547 2.66 Cook 1-AA 5-1 68.23 998,685 3.63 746,046 558,572 336,921 165,921 5.03 Rockmart 7-AA 3-2 63.06 999,850 3.21 782,545 296,463 185,942 65,756 14.21 Callaway 5-AA 3-3 60.26 1,000,000 3.02 694,109 246,947 93,476 30,753 31.52 Thomson 4-AA 4-1 60.79 1,000,000 2.46 323,593 211,386 72,708 25,306 38.52 Northeast 2-AA 4-2 57.83 1,000,000 2.67 496,902 289,002 81,744 18,897 51.92 South Atlanta 6-AA 5-0 57.04 999,984 2.84 650,869 203,969 55,336 14,970 65.80 Athens Academy 8-AA 4-1 56.96 994,767 2.56 459,709 186,175 49,666 11,444 86.38 Fellowship Christian 8-AA 2-3 55.46 991,578 2.40 396,293 138,671 33,147 6,840 145.20 Eagle's Landing Christian 5-AA 2-3 55.18 999,886 2.52 451,952 140,376 32,212 6,637 149.67 Appling County 3-AA 2-1 56.35 981,898 2.07 263,401 122,628 30,965 6,283 158.16 Worth County 1-AA 6-0 52.28 957,870 1.91 139,251 47,422 8,228 1,360 734.29 Vidalia 3-AA 5-0 52.54 956,601 1.64 129,132 46,635 8,723 1,326 753.15 Putnam County 4-AA 5-1 50.68 999,897 1.60 81,683 26,837 4,637 662 1,509.57 North Cobb Christian 6-AA 6-0 47.80 999,997 1.93 230,822 31,065 4,457 494 2,023.29 Laney 4-AA 5-0 48.32 999,991 1.45 59,019 15,257 1,980 200 4,999.00 Columbia 5-AA 4-2 46.46 995,000 1.57 101,306 14,593 1,623 141 7,091.20 Sumter County 1-AA 1-4 48.00 588,856 0.93 40,255 9,556 983 126 7,935.51 Fannin County 7-AA 3-2 45.36 925,781 1.49 109,980 10,881 1,160 92 10,868.57 Berrien 1-AA 4-2 44.15 327,041 0.42 10,743 1,821 116 8 124,999.00 Union County 8-AA 4-1 41.46 776,069 1.07 41,294 2,928 136 5 199,999.00 Brantley County 3-AA 4-2 40.64 841,556 0.96 6,661 1,010 63 4 249,999.00 North Murray 7-AA 4-2 39.34 943,475 1.22 33,000 1,828 90 3 333,332.33 Model 7-AA 3-3 39.45 762,841 0.96 22,554 1,374 72 2 499,999.00 East Jackson 8-AA 4-2 36.13 759,814 0.90 13,483 502 21 1 999,999.00 Providence Christian 8-AA 2-3 33.01 316,792 0.36 2,903 70 6 - - Haralson County 7-AA 2-4 34.85 367,869 0.41 3,600 156 3 - - Dodge County 1-AA 1-5 39.28 103,842 0.12 1,273 132 3 - - Banks County 8-AA 4-2 34.75 160,980 0.18 1,820 55 2 - - Toombs County 3-AA 4-2 35.59 112,852 0.12 364 36 1 - - Spencer 2-AA 4-2 24.40 972,197 1.00 290 9 1 - - Therrell 6-AA 4-2 26.07 983,596 1.01 1,134 29 - - - Washington County 4-AA 1-5 30.59 693,380 0.70 724 19 - - - Jeff Davis 1-AA 0-6 35.75 24,703 0.03 215 14 - - - Landmark Christian 5-AA 3-3 24.53 663,178 0.68 1,316 13 - - - ACE Charter 2-AA 5-1 26.61 925,941 0.96 401 13 - - - Mount Paran Christian 6-AA 2-2 25.59 887,555 0.91 1,111 11 - - - Tattnall County 3-AA 3-3 31.77 103,784 0.11 87 5 - - - Southwest 2-AA 2-4 20.33 951,023 0.96 83 3 - - - Redan 5-AA 2-4 19.08 337,707 0.34 192 2 - - - Butler 4-AA 2-3 23.84 292,466 0.29 76 1 - - - Washington 6-AA 1-5 13.74 126,162 0.13 8 - - - - Rutland 2-AA 3-3 12.70 94,795 0.09 - - - - - Central (Macon) 2-AA 1-5 6.30 55,026 0.06 - - - - - Westside (Augusta) 4-AA 1-5 8.67 10,171 0.01 - - - - - Josey 4-AA 2-4 4.54 4,077 0.00 - - - - - Windsor Forest 3-AA 1-5 17.79 3,357 0.00 - - - - - KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 6-AA 1-5 -4.37 2,706 0.00 - - - - - Towers 5-AA 0-4-1 -1.86 2,444 0.00 - - - - - McNair 5-AA 2-4 0.94 1,785 0.00 - - - - - Kendrick 2-AA 0-6 -6.39 1,017 0.00 - - - - - Gordon Central 7-AA 0-6 5.72 174 0.00 - - - - - Glenn Hills 4-AA 2-4 1.82 18 0.00 - - - - - Murray County 7-AA 0-6 -3.78 10 0.00 - - - - - Jordan 2-AA 0-6 -17.53 1 0.00 - - - - - B.E.S.T. Academy 6-AA 0-5-1 -16.59 - - - - - - - Walker 6-AA 1-5 -19.70 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AA Fitzgerald 561,732 368,770 60,708 7,793 999,003 997 1-AA Cook 410,262 490,920 87,512 9,991 998,685 1,315 1-AA Worth County 25,107 115,462 587,029 230,272 957,870 42,130 1-AA Sumter County 2,302 18,197 218,829 349,528 588,856 411,144 1-AA Berrien 597 6,039 33,531 286,874 327,041 672,959 1-AA Dodge County - 522 6,154 97,166 103,842 896,158 1-AA Jeff Davis - 90 6,237 18,376 24,703 975,297 2-AA Northeast 989,988 9,971 40 1 1,000,000 - 2-AA Spencer 9,935 354,414 358,483 249,365 972,197 27,803 2-AA ACE Charter 68 444,248 297,233 184,392 925,941 74,059 2-AA Southwest 9 189,579 313,608 447,827 951,023 48,977 2-AA Central (Macon) - 1,655 17,067 36,304 55,026 944,974 2-AA Rutland - 133 13,569 81,093 94,795 905,205 2-AA Kendrick - - - 1,017 1,017 998,983 2-AA Jordan - - - 1 1 999,999 3-AA Pierce County 852,059 131,437 16,058 398 999,952 48 3-AA Appling County 99,737 496,336 307,852 77,973 981,898 18,102 3-AA Vidalia 47,734 316,275 439,124 153,468 956,601 43,399 3-AA Brantley County 333 47,822 194,841 598,560 841,556 158,444 3-AA Toombs County 122 6,896 25,332 80,502 112,852 887,148 3-AA Tattnall County 15 1,234 16,754 85,781 103,784 896,216 3-AA Windsor Forest - - 39 3,318 3,357 996,643 4-AA Thomson 770,451 171,215 57,848 486 1,000,000 - 4-AA Putnam County 164,760 450,288 350,701 34,148 999,897 103 4-AA Laney 64,789 373,948 552,807 8,447 999,991 9 4-AA Washington County - 4,512 37,981 650,887 693,380 306,620 4-AA Butler - 37 596 291,833 292,466 707,534 4-AA Westside (Augusta) - - 51 10,120 10,171 989,829 4-AA Josey - - 14 4,063 4,077 995,923 4-AA Glenn Hills - - 2 16 18 999,982 5-AA Callaway 699,534 293,822 5,839 805 1,000,000 - 5-AA Eagle's Landing Christian 295,297 517,362 185,457 1,770 999,886 114 5-AA Columbia 5,054 187,540 745,264 57,142 995,000 5,000 5-AA Landmark Christian 114 687 47,004 615,373 663,178 336,822 5-AA Redan 1 589 16,407 320,710 337,707 662,293 5-AA Towers - - 22 2,422 2,444 997,556 5-AA McNair - - 7 1,778 1,785 998,215 6-AA South Atlanta 742,934 252,373 4,656 21 999,984 16 6-AA North Cobb Christian 254,887 713,706 31,228 176 999,997 3 6-AA Mount Paran Christian 2,179 33,419 417,855 434,102 887,555 112,445 6-AA Therrell - 357 537,813 445,426 983,596 16,404 6-AA Washington - 144 8,178 117,840 126,162 873,838 6-AA KIPP Atlanta Collegiate - 1 270 2,435 2,706 997,294 6-AA B.E.S.T. Academy - - - - - 1,000,000 6-AA Walker - - - - - 1,000,000 7-AA Rockmart 889,056 101,652 7,694 1,448 999,850 150 7-AA Fannin County 77,936 436,695 268,468 142,682 925,781 74,219 7-AA North Murray 29,181 247,415 370,301 296,578 943,475 56,525 7-AA Haralson County 2,504 31,146 72,774 261,445 367,869 632,131 7-AA Model 1,323 183,092 280,695 297,731 762,841 237,159 7-AA Gordon Central - - 68 106 174 999,826 7-AA Murray County - - - 10 10 999,990 8-AA Athens Academy 521,550 370,989 84,882 17,346 994,767 5,233 8-AA Fellowship Christian 430,174 426,054 110,774 24,576 991,578 8,422 8-AA Union County 32,461 113,339 367,673 262,596 776,069 223,931 8-AA East Jackson 11,688 59,186 295,277 393,663 759,814 240,186 8-AA Providence Christian 2,704 18,628 102,403 193,057 316,792 683,208 8-AA Banks County 1,423 11,804 38,991 108,762 160,980 839,020

Class A Division I

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Prince Avenue Christian Rabun County Brooks County Rabun County Prince Avenue Christian Irwin County First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Darlington Brooks County Rabun County Swainsboro St. Francis Darlington Temple Brooks County Social Circle Rabun County Screven County Swainsboro Reg 5, #3 22 36.25 5-1 Oglethorpe County Reg 6, #2 12 50.26 4-2 St. Francis Reg 8, #4 28 28.22 2-3 Athens Christian Reg 7, #1 5 65.24 6-0 Darlington Reg 3, #3 26 31.87 4-2 Bryan County Reg 4, #2 21 36.45 4-3 Temple Reg 2, #4 24 33.54 1-5 Jefferson County Reg 1, #1 3 72.70 4-1 Brooks County Reg 6, #3 14 48.03 5-1 Mount Pisgah Christian Reg 5, #2 13 48.91 4-1 Social Circle Reg 7, #4 27 28.87 3-3 Dade County Reg 8, #1 2 73.02 6-0 Rabun County Reg 4, #3 25 33.12 2-4 Heard County Reg 3, #2 19 37.27 5-0 Screven County Reg 1, #4 29 24.54 1-5 Bacon County Reg 2, #1 6 64.47 5-0 Swainsboro Bleckley County Prince Avenue Christian Irwin County Whitefield Academy Bleckley County Metter Elbert County Prince Avenue Christian Irwin County Lamar County Commerce Whitefield Academy Reg 1, #3 23 35.23 2-5 Pelham Reg 2, #2 7 63.64 6-0 Bleckley County Reg 4, #4 37 -5.68 2-4 Crawford County Reg 3, #1 10 53.11 3-3 Metter Reg 7, #3 18 37.33 3-2 Pepperell Reg 8, #2 8 58.95 6-0 Elbert County Reg 6, #4 20 37.01 3-3 Mount Vernon Reg 5, #1 1 77.89 5-0 Prince Avenue Christian Reg 2, #3 15 47.33 2-2 Dublin Reg 1, #2 4 72.00 4-1 Irwin County Reg 3, #4 34 14.34 3-3 Claxton Reg 4, #1 11 51.90 6-1 Lamar County Reg 8, #3 16 44.49 4-2 Commerce Reg 7, #2 17 39.89 4-1 Trion Reg 5, #4 30 23.58 2-4 Jasper County Reg 6, #1 9 58.29 5-1 Whitefield Academy

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Prince Avenue Christian 5-A Division I 5-0 77.89 1,000,000 4.26 881,341 787,354 605,992 415,589 1.41 Brooks County 1-A Division I 4-1 72.70 1,000,000 3.96 914,953 723,217 359,010 175,447 4.70 Rabun County 8-A Division I 6-0 73.02 1,000,000 3.84 841,645 633,802 365,433 168,245 4.94 Irwin County 1-A Division I 4-1 72.00 1,000,000 3.90 903,747 707,225 333,495 156,787 5.38 Darlington 7-A Division I 6-0 65.24 1,000,000 3.20 839,546 275,852 108,922 29,487 32.91 Swainsboro 2-A Division I 5-0 64.47 999,840 3.07 808,118 246,714 87,764 23,979 40.70 Bleckley County 2-A Division I 6-0 63.64 999,785 2.99 779,115 221,007 74,158 19,411 50.52 Whitefield Academy 6-A Division I 5-1 58.29 1,000,000 2.70 592,087 155,491 26,890 5,345 186.09 Elbert County 8-A Division I 6-0 58.95 1,000,000 2.30 252,247 93,025 21,706 4,010 248.38 Metter 3-A Division I 3-3 53.11 1,000,000 2.34 320,540 31,201 6,346 773 1,292.66 Lamar County 4-A Division I 6-1 51.90 1,000,000 2.15 126,269 54,200 5,316 574 1,741.16 St. Francis 6-A Division I 4-2 50.26 1,000,000 1.91 205,204 26,710 2,294 187 5,346.59 Mount Pisgah Christian 6-A Division I 5-1 48.03 1,000,000 1.72 135,404 14,696 983 65 15,383.62 Social Circle 5-A Division I 4-1 48.91 1,000,000 1.63 55,151 8,535 734 48 20,832.33 Dublin 2-A Division I 2-2 47.33 983,440 1.24 74,624 7,931 555 35 28,570.43 Commerce 8-A Division I 4-2 44.49 1,000,000 1.65 103,736 6,950 286 17 58,822.53 Mount Vernon 6-A Division I 3-3 37.01 1,000,000 1.11 8,694 347 10 1 999,999.00 Trion 7-A Division I 4-1 39.89 991,185 1.36 49,305 2,251 49 - - Screven County 3-A Division I 5-0 37.27 999,925 1.63 29,413 834 22 - - Pepperell 7-A Division I 3-2 37.33 952,243 1.16 21,067 701 14 - - Temple 4-A Division I 4-3 36.45 1,000,000 1.61 14,594 948 13 - - Oglethorpe County 5-A Division I 5-1 36.25 1,000,000 1.17 10,068 246 3 - - Jefferson County 2-A Division I 1-5 33.54 786,570 0.80 2,654 81 3 - - Heard County 4-A Division I 2-4 33.12 1,000,000 1.47 9,158 342 2 - - Pelham 1-A Division I 2-5 35.23 1,000,000 1.05 7,613 148 - - - Bryan County 3-A Division I 4-2 31.87 999,727 1.38 7,925 146 - - - Athens Christian 8-A Division I 2-3 28.22 1,000,000 1.04 2,426 16 - - - Dade County 7-A Division I 3-3 28.87 660,940 0.67 473 14 - - - Jasper County 5-A Division I 2-4 23.58 1,000,000 1.03 1,577 8 - - - Bacon County 1-A Division I 1-5 24.54 1,000,000 1.01 1,158 8 - - - East Laurens 2-A Division I 1-4 22.96 230,365 0.23 64 - - - - Claxton 3-A Division I 3-3 14.34 986,613 1.01 55 - - - - Coosa 7-A Division I 3-3 19.15 305,460 0.31 22 - - - - Armuchee 7-A Division I 3-3 18.18 78,077 0.08 7 - - - - Crawford County 4-A Division I 2-4 -5.68 1,000,000 1.00 - - - - - Savannah 3-A Division I 0-6 -20.82 13,735 0.01 - - - - - Chattooga 7-A Division I 1-5 9.32 12,095 0.01 - - - - - King's Ridge Christian 6-A Division I 1-4 7.88 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-A Division I Brooks County 520,195 474,831 4,914 60 1,000,000 - 1-A Division I Irwin County 479,493 514,541 5,897 69 1,000,000 - 1-A Division I Pelham 292 9,890 764,851 224,967 1,000,000 - 1-A Division I Bacon County 20 738 224,338 774,904 1,000,000 - 2-A Division I Swainsboro 509,689 414,881 70,861 4,409 999,840 160 2-A Division I Bleckley County 460,043 451,979 82,378 5,385 999,785 215 2-A Division I Dublin 29,195 124,695 690,299 139,251 983,440 16,560 2-A Division I Jefferson County 1,038 7,778 137,981 639,773 786,570 213,430 2-A Division I East Laurens 35 667 18,481 211,182 230,365 769,635 3-A Division I Metter 848,205 132,263 18,542 990 1,000,000 - 3-A Division I Screven County 110,613 554,769 302,044 32,499 999,925 75 3-A Division I Bryan County 40,380 300,118 567,810 91,419 999,727 273 3-A Division I Claxton 802 12,848 111,562 861,401 986,613 13,387 3-A Division I Savannah - 2 42 13,691 13,735 986,265 4-A Division I Lamar County 832,663 139,917 27,338 82 1,000,000 - 4-A Division I Temple 108,644 504,093 384,402 2,861 1,000,000 - 4-A Division I Heard County 58,689 355,858 579,309 6,144 1,000,000 - 4-A Division I Crawford County 4 132 8,951 990,913 1,000,000 - 5-A Division I Prince Avenue Christian 970,712 28,897 381 10 1,000,000 - 5-A Division I Social Circle 27,495 788,914 167,939 15,652 1,000,000 - 5-A Division I Oglethorpe County 1,698 166,828 660,587 170,887 1,000,000 - 5-A Division I Jasper County 95 15,361 171,093 813,451 1,000,000 - 6-A Division I Whitefield Academy 627,265 261,165 89,423 22,147 1,000,000 - 6-A Division I St. Francis 210,188 376,871 305,030 107,911 1,000,000 - 6-A Division I Mount Pisgah Christian 146,041 306,587 388,235 159,137 1,000,000 - 6-A Division I Mount Vernon 16,506 55,377 217,312 710,805 1,000,000 - 6-A Division I King's Ridge Christian - - - - - 1,000,000 7-A Division I Darlington 943,883 53,370 2,740 7 1,000,000 - 7-A Division I Trion 37,336 576,484 343,653 33,712 991,185 8,815 7-A Division I Pepperell 18,773 344,072 428,401 160,997 952,243 47,757 7-A Division I Coosa 6 10,738 51,187 243,529 305,460 694,540 7-A Division I Armuchee 2 1,803 16,807 59,465 78,077 921,923 7-A Division I Dade County - 13,522 156,919 490,499 660,940 339,060 7-A Division I Chattooga - 11 293 11,791 12,095 987,905 8-A Division I Rabun County 838,112 153,362 8,256 270 1,000,000 - 8-A Division I Elbert County 152,414 707,802 132,894 6,890 1,000,000 - 8-A Division I Commerce 9,284 133,548 735,257 121,911 1,000,000 - 8-A Division I Athens Christian 190 5,288 123,593 870,929 1,000,000 -

Class A Division II

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Bowdon Johnson County Bowdon Clinch County Johnson County Schley County First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Bowdon Early County Aquinas Clinch County Manchester Bowdon Wilcox County Early County Macon County Aquinas Emanuel County Institute Clinch County Reg 5, #3 31 18.96 2-4 Hancock Central Reg 6, #2 7 45.32 4-2 Manchester Reg 8, #4 23 30.57 4-2 Greene County Reg 7, #1 1 54.95 5-1 Bowdon Reg 3, #3 18 33.54 4-2 Jenkins County Reg 4, #2 15 36.31 3-3 Wilcox County Reg 2, #4 21 31.05 1-5 Turner County Reg 1, #1 2 49.06 6-0 Early County Reg 6, #3 22 30.70 1-5 Macon County Reg 5, #2 27 24.99 3-2 Wilkinson County Reg 7, #4 Reg 8, #1 10 41.60 4-1 Aquinas Reg 4, #3 17 35.02 5-1 Telfair County Reg 3, #2 12 40.56 2-4 Emanuel County Institute Reg 1, #4 33 16.26 2-4 Seminole County Reg 2, #1 5 48.57 5-1 Clinch County McIntosh County Academy Johnson County Dooly County Schley County Charlton County McIntosh County Academy Washington-Wilkes Johnson County Mitchell County Dooly County Christian Heritage Schley County Reg 1, #3 26 26.27 1-5 Terrell County Reg 2, #2 6 45.68 3-2 Charlton County Reg 4, #4 28 23.02 3-3 Wheeler County Reg 3, #1 9 43.52 5-1 McIntosh County Academy Reg 7, #3 20 32.75 4-2 Mount Zion (Carroll) Reg 8, #2 11 40.91 5-1 Washington-Wilkes Reg 6, #4 24 30.27 2-4 Chattahoochee County Reg 5, #1 3 48.98 5-0 Johnson County Reg 2, #3 19 33.00 3-3 Lanier County Reg 1, #2 14 37.13 2-4 Mitchell County Reg 3, #4 30 19.45 3-3 Montgomery County Reg 4, #1 8 44.63 3-2 Dooly County Reg 8, #3 13 37.81 3-2 Lincoln County Reg 7, #2 16 35.84 2-4 Christian Heritage Reg 5, #4 36 9.45 1-5 Georgia Military Prep Reg 6, #1 4 48.88 4-2 Schley County

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Bowdon 7-A Division II 5-1 54.95 1,000,000 3.55 712,114 515,529 393,177 281,591 2.55 Johnson County 5-A Division II 5-0 48.98 999,998 3.46 743,900 498,714 296,130 142,659 6.01 Schley County 6-A Division II 4-2 48.88 1,000,000 3.26 617,348 414,014 243,836 118,785 7.42 Early County 1-A Division II 6-0 49.06 1,000,000 3.17 730,357 328,037 210,086 116,479 7.59 Clinch County 2-A Division II 5-1 48.57 994,757 3.28 684,785 453,194 214,002 112,618 7.88 Charlton County 2-A Division II 3-2 45.68 987,520 2.88 567,222 316,566 128,931 54,831 17.24 Manchester 6-A Division II 4-2 45.32 999,998 2.81 456,639 254,798 125,370 49,375 19.25 Dooly County 4-A Division II 3-2 44.63 999,839 2.77 545,196 244,697 113,621 41,940 22.84 McIntosh County Academy 3-A Division II 5-1 43.52 997,715 2.47 399,520 188,206 75,373 26,482 36.76 Aquinas 8-A Division II 4-1 41.60 981,271 1.99 413,966 176,536 52,629 17,539 56.02 Washington-Wilkes 8-A Division II 5-1 40.91 995,808 1.97 394,730 161,783 46,000 14,717 66.95 Emanuel County Institute 3-A Division II 2-4 40.56 994,169 2.14 281,352 112,635 34,910 9,988 99.12 Lincoln County 8-A Division II 3-2 37.81 951,668 1.62 229,431 76,587 17,236 4,300 231.56 Mitchell County 1-A Division II 2-4 37.13 997,703 1.88 216,583 53,567 12,817 2,598 383.91 Wilcox County 4-A Division II 3-3 36.31 996,179 1.76 170,186 43,670 10,238 2,044 488.24 Telfair County 4-A Division II 5-1 35.02 997,715 1.66 136,054 32,203 6,572 1,146 871.60 Christian Heritage 7-A Division II 2-4 35.84 1,000,000 1.59 93,182 28,559 6,361 1,135 880.06 Jenkins County 3-A Division II 4-2 33.54 966,362 1.49 88,886 19,205 3,270 512 1,952.13 Lanier County 2-A Division II 3-3 33.00 801,961 1.18 82,257 16,430 2,560 374 2,672.80 Mount Zion (Carroll) 7-A Division II 4-2 32.75 1,000,000 1.42 55,408 12,919 2,187 300 3,332.33 Macon County 6-A Division II 1-5 30.70 975,482 1.47 99,208 14,741 1,216 178 5,616.98 Turner County 2-A Division II 1-5 31.05 729,574 0.99 50,229 8,157 1,012 130 7,691.31 Greene County 8-A Division II 4-2 30.57 818,466 1.02 45,742 8,453 939 126 7,935.51 Chattahoochee County 6-A Division II 2-4 30.27 943,992 1.38 84,735 11,891 997 113 8,848.56 Wilkinson County 5-A Division II 3-2 24.99 981,686 1.31 43,944 4,200 225 17 58,822.53 Terrell County 1-A Division II 1-5 26.27 940,294 1.07 18,553 1,997 153 12 83,332.33 Atkinson County 2-A Division II 2-4 26.50 486,188 0.57 12,782 1,255 93 10 99,999.00 Hancock Central 5-A Division II 2-4 18.96 992,657 1.11 8,268 425 17 1 999,999.00 Wheeler County 4-A Division II 3-3 23.02 889,526 0.99 8,964 672 33 - - Montgomery County 3-A Division II 3-3 19.45 602,902 0.65 3,809 138 3 - - Seminole County 1-A Division II 2-4 16.26 697,892 0.72 1,546 78 3 - - Warren County 8-A Division II 2-4 21.75 245,993 0.26 999 74 2 - - Portal 3-A Division II 3-3 16.68 438,852 0.46 1,524 54 1 - - Miller County 1-A Division II 1-4 10.47 357,168 0.36 173 8 - - - Georgia Military Prep 5-A Division II 1-5 9.45 665,299 0.68 277 6 - - - Glascock County 5-A Division II 1-5 6.06 359,514 0.36 40 2 - - - Greenville 6-A Division II 2-4 9.88 78,726 0.08 68 - - - - Hawkinsville 4-A Division II 2-4 5.63 81,527 0.08 20 - - - - Treutlen 4-A Division II 0-6 1.29 35,214 0.04 2 - - - - Towns County 8-A Division II 1-4 8.32 6,794 0.01 1 - - - - Randolph-Clay 1-A Division II 1-4 -9.89 6,943 0.01 - - - - - Marion County 6-A Division II 1-5 -5.08 1,516 0.00 - - - - - Twiggs County 5-A Division II 2-4 -24.60 846 0.00 - - - - - Taylor County 6-A Division II 2-4 0.80 286 0.00 - - - - - Pataula Charter 1-A Division II 4-2 -8.72 - - - - - - - Baconton Charter 1-A Division II 1-4 -44.35 - - - - - - - Central (Talbotton) 6-A Division II 0-6 -57.60 - - - - - - - GSIC 8-A Division II 1-5 -61.59 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.