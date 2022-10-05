Maxwell playoff projections after Week 7

Below are the current Maxwell Ratings’ playoff projections for each class in the GHSA.
The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation of the 2022 season. The simulation completed 1,000,000 iterations.
While the Maxwell Ratings reflect each team’s strength, the simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments, and playoff brackets.
Although regions may use different criteria, in the simulation all standings were determined by 1) region record, 2) head to head, 3) point differential, 4) classification record, and 5) random tie breaker.
Class AAAAAAA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Colquitt County
|1-AAAAAAA
|6-0
|113.56
|1,000,000
|4.71
|985,305
|971,441
|757,225
|697,273
|0.43
|Mill Creek
|8-AAAAAAA
|6-0
|105.06
|999,999
|4.19
|939,410
|902,736
|348,690
|239,391
|3.18
|Valdosta
|1-AAAAAAA
|6-0
|90.01
|999,403
|3.13
|626,289
|411,367
|216,673
|19,342
|50.70
|Walton
|5-AAAAAAA
|4-1
|89.28
|999,984
|2.91
|454,881
|352,424
|197,464
|17,152
|57.30
|Buford
|8-AAAAAAA
|6-0
|87.83
|999,359
|3.03
|515,691
|390,224
|170,275
|12,811
|77.06
|Lambert
|6-AAAAAAA
|5-0
|84.63
|994,123
|2.89
|675,996
|241,988
|106,295
|5,566
|178.66
|Parkview
|4-AAAAAAA
|5-1
|84.69
|998,402
|2.57
|359,337
|200,858
|87,685
|4,617
|215.59
|Milton
|6-AAAAAAA
|2-3
|80.38
|979,594
|2.30
|464,669
|105,123
|34,196
|1,197
|834.42
|Carrollton
|2-AAAAAAA
|6-0
|81.08
|999,340
|2.37
|537,878
|94,773
|19,245
|1,020
|979.39
|North Cobb
|5-AAAAAAA
|3-2
|80.68
|999,540
|1.99
|183,424
|69,832
|20,020
|766
|1,304.48
|Westlake
|2-AAAAAAA
|4-2
|76.95
|997,757
|1.91
|335,618
|49,549
|8,819
|246
|4,064.04
|Grayson
|4-AAAAAAA
|5-1
|76.24
|977,469
|1.90
|161,430
|31,859
|6,597
|158
|6,328.11
|Lowndes
|1-AAAAAAA
|3-2
|75.36
|981,690
|1.69
|233,377
|38,691
|6,972
|129
|7,750.94
|Norcross
|7-AAAAAAA
|4-2
|74.83
|999,926
|1.98
|265,014
|21,322
|3,613
|108
|9,258.26
|North Paulding
|3-AAAAAAA
|4-2
|72.17
|984,647
|1.75
|187,775
|24,249
|4,348
|51
|19,606.84
|East Coweta
|2-AAAAAAA
|4-2
|72.74
|993,651
|1.47
|156,120
|17,761
|2,372
|50
|19,999.00
|Brookwood
|4-AAAAAAA
|3-3
|73.77
|954,929
|1.74
|137,602
|17,789
|2,790
|49
|20,407.16
|North Gwinnett
|7-AAAAAAA
|5-2
|71.16
|998,525
|1.83
|178,806
|12,589
|1,690
|26
|38,460.54
|Marietta
|3-AAAAAAA
|1-5
|69.05
|965,484
|1.48
|101,030
|9,085
|1,149
|14
|71,427.57
|Kennesaw Mountain
|5-AAAAAAA
|5-0
|71.96
|995,094
|1.48
|106,679
|6,750
|803
|14
|71,427.57
|McEachern
|3-AAAAAAA
|3-3
|68.52
|960,663
|1.44
|89,808
|7,531
|887
|6
|166,665.67
|Denmark
|6-AAAAAAA
|4-1
|70.18
|819,343
|1.11
|60,943
|6,446
|852
|6
|166,665.67
|Mountain View
|8-AAAAAAA
|4-2
|69.06
|937,910
|1.37
|65,851
|6,357
|644
|5
|199,999.00
|Collins Hill
|8-AAAAAAA
|2-4
|67.96
|844,575
|1.17
|48,676
|2,571
|206
|2
|499,999.00
|South Gwinnett
|4-AAAAAAA
|4-2
|65.96
|615,453
|0.88
|36,434
|1,781
|136
|1
|999,999.00
|South Forsyth
|6-AAAAAAA
|3-2
|67.00
|692,309
|0.84
|24,677
|2,124
|220
|-
|-
|West Forsyth
|6-AAAAAAA
|3-2
|63.76
|513,920
|0.58
|8,611
|577
|48
|-
|-
|Pebblebrook
|2-AAAAAAA
|3-3
|63.90
|956,223
|1.02
|14,375
|808
|38
|-
|-
|Richmond Hill
|1-AAAAAAA
|3-3
|62.63
|803,400
|0.93
|23,715
|538
|18
|-
|-
|Meadowcreek
|7-AAAAAAA
|4-2
|60.18
|982,022
|1.05
|4,959
|450
|13
|-
|-
|Newton
|4-AAAAAAA
|3-3
|60.11
|241,883
|0.30
|5,384
|156
|6
|-
|-
|Archer
|4-AAAAAAA
|1-5
|59.70
|211,864
|0.26
|4,305
|118
|5
|-
|-
|Harrison
|3-AAAAAAA
|1-5
|57.17
|666,155
|0.72
|3,036
|97
|5
|-
|-
|Central Gwinnett
|8-AAAAAAA
|5-1
|53.83
|148,352
|0.16
|617
|9
|1
|-
|-
|Peachtree Ridge
|7-AAAAAAA
|4-2
|53.56
|730,407
|0.74
|339
|13
|-
|-
|-
|Hillgrove
|3-AAAAAAA
|2-4
|52.93
|423,051
|0.44
|578
|12
|-
|-
|-
|Dacula
|8-AAAAAAA
|1-5
|53.13
|69,805
|0.08
|253
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Osborne
|5-AAAAAAA
|5-0
|46.25
|378,797
|0.38
|223
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Camden County
|1-AAAAAAA
|4-2
|51.33
|215,507
|0.22
|603
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Wheeler
|5-AAAAAAA
|3-2
|46.16
|377,605
|0.38
|219
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cherokee
|5-AAAAAAA
|1-4
|43.52
|248,980
|0.25
|57
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Discovery
|7-AAAAAAA
|3-4
|40.46
|231,986
|0.23
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Campbell
|2-AAAAAAA
|1-5
|39.27
|53,029
|0.05
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Duluth
|7-AAAAAAA
|2-4
|41.32
|57,134
|0.06
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Forsyth Central
|6-AAAAAAA
|2-3
|32.10
|711
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Berkmar
|7-AAAAAAA
|2-4
|13.07
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Playoff Seeding Projections
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AAAAAAA
|Colquitt County
|943,024
|55,972
|962
|42
|1,000,000
|-
|1-AAAAAAA
|Valdosta
|54,479
|797,037
|138,970
|8,917
|999,403
|597
|1-AAAAAAA
|Lowndes
|2,386
|134,587
|690,052
|154,665
|981,690
|18,310
|1-AAAAAAA
|Richmond Hill
|110
|11,520
|152,219
|639,551
|803,400
|196,600
|1-AAAAAAA
|Camden County
|1
|884
|17,797
|196,825
|215,507
|784,493
|2-AAAAAAA
|Carrollton
|525,256
|303,507
|129,216
|41,361
|999,340
|660
|2-AAAAAAA
|Westlake
|297,586
|364,811
|243,168
|92,192
|997,757
|2,243
|2-AAAAAAA
|East Coweta
|150,511
|263,707
|388,437
|190,996
|993,651
|6,349
|2-AAAAAAA
|Pebblebrook
|26,643
|67,758
|237,520
|624,302
|956,223
|43,777
|2-AAAAAAA
|Campbell
|4
|217
|1,659
|51,149
|53,029
|946,971
|3-AAAAAAA
|North Paulding
|438,049
|303,658
|182,783
|60,157
|984,647
|15,353
|3-AAAAAAA
|Marietta
|275,583
|307,273
|276,282
|106,346
|965,484
|34,516
|3-AAAAAAA
|McEachern
|254,466
|299,605
|290,194
|116,398
|960,663
|39,337
|3-AAAAAAA
|Harrison
|24,592
|62,376
|166,679
|412,508
|666,155
|333,845
|3-AAAAAAA
|Hillgrove
|7,310
|27,088
|84,062
|304,591
|423,051
|576,949
|4-AAAAAAA
|Parkview
|666,760
|250,382
|73,555
|7,705
|998,402
|1,598
|4-AAAAAAA
|Grayson
|199,675
|381,728
|299,502
|96,564
|977,469
|22,531
|4-AAAAAAA
|Brookwood
|128,447
|294,566
|378,426
|153,490
|954,929
|45,071
|4-AAAAAAA
|South Gwinnett
|3,294
|61,354
|173,605
|377,200
|615,453
|384,547
|4-AAAAAAA
|Newton
|943
|5,868
|43,727
|191,345
|241,883
|758,117
|4-AAAAAAA
|Archer
|881
|6,102
|31,185
|173,696
|211,864
|788,136
|5-AAAAAAA
|Walton
|709,510
|239,456
|50,289
|729
|999,984
|16
|5-AAAAAAA
|North Cobb
|237,160
|529,626
|226,230
|6,524
|999,540
|460
|5-AAAAAAA
|Kennesaw Mountain
|53,248
|228,607
|665,734
|47,505
|995,094
|4,906
|5-AAAAAAA
|Wheeler
|36
|1,002
|22,300
|354,267
|377,605
|622,395
|5-AAAAAAA
|Osborne
|34
|923
|22,850
|354,990
|378,797
|621,203
|5-AAAAAAA
|Cherokee
|12
|386
|12,597
|235,985
|248,980
|751,020
|6-AAAAAAA
|Lambert
|580,292
|305,248
|83,947
|24,636
|994,123
|5,877
|6-AAAAAAA
|Milton
|332,866
|418,429
|170,011
|58,288
|979,594
|20,406
|6-AAAAAAA
|Denmark
|52,231
|146,752
|348,263
|272,097
|819,343
|180,657
|6-AAAAAAA
|South Forsyth
|24,470
|84,041
|243,480
|340,318
|692,309
|307,691
|6-AAAAAAA
|West Forsyth
|10,141
|45,527
|154,212
|304,040
|513,920
|486,080
|6-AAAAAAA
|Forsyth Central
|-
|3
|87
|621
|711
|999,289
|7-AAAAAAA
|Norcross
|541,062
|371,444
|77,848
|9,572
|999,926
|74
|7-AAAAAAA
|North Gwinnett
|441,956
|531,164
|17,907
|7,498
|998,525
|1,475
|7-AAAAAAA
|Meadowcreek
|11,690
|82,871
|824,743
|62,718
|982,022
|17,978
|7-AAAAAAA
|Peachtree Ridge
|5,243
|12,797
|35,070
|677,297
|730,407
|269,593
|7-AAAAAAA
|Discovery
|49
|1,724
|31,796
|198,417
|231,986
|768,014
|7-AAAAAAA
|Duluth
|-
|-
|12,636
|44,498
|57,134
|942,866
|7-AAAAAAA
|Berkmar
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|8-AAAAAAA
|Mill Creek
|880,271
|116,993
|2,583
|152
|999,999
|1
|8-AAAAAAA
|Buford
|117,306
|812,052
|67,665
|2,336
|999,359
|641
|8-AAAAAAA
|Mountain View
|1,888
|64,936
|499,424
|371,662
|937,910
|62,090
|8-AAAAAAA
|Collins Hill
|533
|3,913
|390,535
|449,594
|844,575
|155,425
|8-AAAAAAA
|Dacula
|2
|556
|5,411
|63,836
|69,805
|930,195
|8-AAAAAAA
|Central Gwinnett
|-
|1,550
|34,382
|112,420
|148,352
|851,648
Class AAAAAA
Modal bracket
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Lee County
|1-AAAAAA
|5-1
|96.73
|999,967
|4.59
|983,026
|870,460
|738,328
|620,891
|0.61
|Woodward Academy
|3-AAAAAA
|5-1
|81.51
|1,000,000
|5.60
|1,446,803
|754,340
|427,953
|104,336
|8.58
|Houston County
|1-AAAAAA
|5-1
|85.26
|992,996
|3.42
|703,900
|499,866
|264,453
|86,939
|10.50
|Gainesville
|8-AAAAAA
|6-0
|83.23
|999,995
|3.63
|845,220
|634,491
|171,790
|80,987
|11.35
|Thomas County Central
|1-AAAAAA
|6-0
|82.72
|998,439
|3.24
|675,128
|423,565
|187,280
|52,077
|18.20
|Roswell
|7-AAAAAA
|5-1
|81.03
|999,965
|3.11
|865,267
|181,047
|90,544
|34,698
|27.82
|Hughes
|5-AAAAAA
|6-0
|89.60
|999,988
|1.14
|37,348
|31,502
|10,961
|7,027
|141.31
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|1-AAAAAA
|4-2
|74.29
|946,244
|2.47
|539,471
|171,102
|25,907
|4,687
|212.36
|Marist
|4-AAAAAA
|4-2
|72.14
|999,985
|2.37
|228,574
|135,376
|35,551
|3,923
|253.91
|Rome
|6-AAAAAA
|5-1
|71.48
|995,795
|2.37
|427,582
|114,725
|27,719
|2,985
|334.01
|Blessed Trinity
|7-AAAAAA
|4-2
|69.22
|998,437
|2.17
|305,964
|60,215
|10,667
|856
|1,167.22
|Alpharetta
|7-AAAAAA
|4-2
|65.61
|996,312
|1.95
|218,979
|27,971
|3,625
|218
|4,586.16
|South Paulding
|5-AAAAAA
|4-2
|67.01
|998,057
|1.74
|96,703
|30,374
|1,698
|210
|4,760.90
|Sequoyah
|6-AAAAAA
|3-3
|63.26
|982,644
|1.61
|114,846
|15,406
|1,514
|70
|14,284.71
|Creekview
|6-AAAAAA
|3-3
|61.11
|975,954
|1.46
|73,037
|8,705
|579
|33
|30,302.03
|Effingham County
|2-AAAAAA
|4-2
|60.04
|997,610
|1.23
|74,894
|9,282
|341
|19
|52,630.58
|Brunswick
|2-AAAAAA
|6-0
|59.22
|996,445
|1.20
|62,074
|6,986
|243
|14
|71,427.57
|Douglas County
|5-AAAAAA
|4-2
|61.25
|872,086
|1.26
|47,046
|5,487
|239
|13
|76,922.08
|North Forsyth
|8-AAAAAA
|4-2
|58.57
|996,206
|1.40
|38,286
|5,600
|248
|10
|99,999.00
|North Atlanta
|4-AAAAAA
|4-1
|57.63
|995,937
|1.76
|47,084
|4,839
|203
|5
|199,999.00
|Lovejoy
|3-AAAAAA
|3-3
|52.90
|984,972
|1.56
|57,822
|2,911
|27
|2
|499,999.00
|St. Pius X
|4-AAAAAA
|1-4
|53.82
|989,716
|1.56
|35,304
|2,156
|40
|-
|-
|Shiloh
|8-AAAAAA
|2-4
|54.86
|818,134
|0.93
|19,096
|863
|35
|-
|-
|Paulding County
|5-AAAAAA
|4-2
|56.24
|830,722
|1.03
|23,285
|1,051
|31
|-
|-
|Allatoona
|6-AAAAAA
|1-5
|56.39
|431,863
|0.47
|2,198
|281
|6
|-
|-
|Newnan
|5-AAAAAA
|2-4
|53.95
|202,861
|0.24
|4,174
|133
|6
|-
|-
|Veterans
|1-AAAAAA
|4-2
|54.35
|60,239
|0.09
|7,727
|398
|5
|-
|-
|River Ridge
|6-AAAAAA
|4-2
|54.94
|419,336
|0.46
|2,850
|274
|5
|-
|-
|Mundy's Mill
|3-AAAAAA
|5-1
|47.12
|950,538
|1.13
|2,193
|100
|1
|-
|-
|Lanier
|8-AAAAAA
|2-4
|45.06
|418,145
|0.43
|902
|7
|1
|-
|-
|Sprayberry
|7-AAAAAA
|1-5
|50.20
|590,071
|0.61
|2,013
|201
|-
|-
|-
|Jackson County
|8-AAAAAA
|3-4
|50.83
|749,575
|0.80
|6,736
|163
|-
|-
|-
|Jonesboro
|3-AAAAAA
|3-3
|43.63
|801,818
|0.88
|1,460
|41
|-
|-
|-
|Alexander
|5-AAAAAA
|2-4
|47.36
|92,550
|0.10
|532
|16
|-
|-
|-
|Dunwoody
|4-AAAAAA
|4-2
|39.89
|818,435
|0.86
|938
|14
|-
|-
|-
|Glynn Academy
|2-AAAAAA
|2-4
|44.88
|517,510
|0.52
|246
|13
|-
|-
|-
|Etowah
|6-AAAAAA
|4-2
|52.37
|194,402
|0.20
|103
|10
|-
|-
|-
|Lassiter
|7-AAAAAA
|3-2
|43.62
|337,697
|0.35
|406
|9
|-
|-
|-
|Lakeside (Evans)
|2-AAAAAA
|3-2
|41.64
|597,890
|0.60
|254
|8
|-
|-
|-
|Evans
|2-AAAAAA
|3-3
|44.61
|527,080
|0.53
|349
|6
|-
|-
|-
|Tift County
|1-AAAAAA
|1-5
|45.46
|2,115
|0.00
|72
|4
|-
|-
|-
|South Effingham
|2-AAAAAA
|2-2
|39.39
|252,270
|0.25
|39
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Grovetown
|2-AAAAAA
|3-3
|38.75
|111,195
|0.11
|14
|1
|-
|-
|-
|East Paulding
|5-AAAAAA
|2-4
|44.77
|3,700
|0.00
|19
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Habersham Central
|8-AAAAAA
|2-4
|40.45
|16,050
|0.02
|12
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Morrow
|3-AAAAAA
|3-3
|30.13
|248,818
|0.25
|11
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Pope
|7-AAAAAA
|0-5
|33.92
|40,893
|0.04
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Johns Creek
|7-AAAAAA
|1-5
|36.35
|36,625
|0.04
|4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Riverwood
|4-AAAAAA
|1-5
|26.08
|194,437
|0.20
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Alcovy
|3-AAAAAA
|1-5
|25.06
|13,847
|0.01
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Apalachee
|8-AAAAAA
|0-7
|32.72
|1,895
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|South Cobb
|4-AAAAAA
|0-6
|17.27
|1,490
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|New Manchester
|5-AAAAAA
|0-6
|25.56
|36
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Rockdale County
|3-AAAAAA
|1-5
|8.64
|7
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Woodstock
|6-AAAAAA
|0-6
|13.92
|6
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|4-AAAAAA
|4-2
|21.37
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Forest Park
|3-AAAAAA
|2-4
|16.53
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AAAAAA
|Lee County
|886,844
|102,870
|5,493
|4,760
|999,967
|33
|1-AAAAAA
|Thomas County Central
|90,211
|347,604
|372,037
|188,587
|998,439
|1,561
|1-AAAAAA
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|16,600
|90,035
|237,368
|602,241
|946,244
|53,756
|1-AAAAAA
|Houston County
|6,340
|459,232
|382,981
|144,443
|992,996
|7,004
|1-AAAAAA
|Veterans
|5
|245
|1,979
|58,010
|60,239
|939,761
|1-AAAAAA
|Tift County
|-
|14
|142
|1,959
|2,115
|997,885
|2-AAAAAA
|Effingham County
|514,905
|417,248
|56,160
|9,297
|997,610
|2,390
|2-AAAAAA
|Brunswick
|463,831
|451,463
|69,180
|11,971
|996,445
|3,555
|2-AAAAAA
|Lakeside (Evans)
|12,159
|63,882
|294,878
|226,971
|597,890
|402,110
|2-AAAAAA
|Evans
|8,523
|47,520
|185,690
|285,347
|527,080
|472,920
|2-AAAAAA
|South Effingham
|512
|10,712
|98,157
|142,889
|252,270
|747,730
|2-AAAAAA
|Grovetown
|40
|3,129
|38,884
|69,142
|111,195
|888,805
|2-AAAAAA
|Glynn Academy
|30
|6,046
|257,051
|254,383
|517,510
|482,490
|3-AAAAAA
|Woodward Academy
|992,930
|6,723
|246
|101
|1,000,000
|-
|3-AAAAAA
|Mundy's Mill
|5,045
|27,932
|701,852
|215,709
|950,538
|49,462
|3-AAAAAA
|Jonesboro
|1,882
|65,442
|178,332
|556,162
|801,818
|198,182
|3-AAAAAA
|Lovejoy
|143
|892,921
|76,652
|15,256
|984,972
|15,028
|3-AAAAAA
|Morrow
|-
|6,982
|42,414
|199,422
|248,818
|751,182
|3-AAAAAA
|Alcovy
|-
|-
|504
|13,343
|13,847
|986,153
|3-AAAAAA
|Rockdale County
|-
|-
|-
|7
|7
|999,993
|3-AAAAAA
|Forest Park
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|4-AAAAAA
|Marist
|817,479
|156,734
|25,418
|354
|999,985
|15
|4-AAAAAA
|North Atlanta
|121,858
|494,167
|323,885
|56,027
|995,937
|4,063
|4-AAAAAA
|St. Pius X
|60,357
|320,102
|495,677
|113,580
|989,716
|10,284
|4-AAAAAA
|Dunwoody
|286
|27,612
|143,502
|647,035
|818,435
|181,565
|4-AAAAAA
|Riverwood
|20
|1,379
|10,971
|182,067
|194,437
|805,563
|4-AAAAAA
|South Cobb
|-
|6
|547
|937
|1,490
|998,510
|4-AAAAAA
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-AAAAAA
|Hughes
|939,721
|58,859
|1,254
|154
|999,988
|12
|5-AAAAAA
|South Paulding
|57,820
|686,791
|233,376
|20,070
|998,057
|1,943
|5-AAAAAA
|Paulding County
|2,067
|18,344
|306,808
|503,503
|830,722
|169,278
|5-AAAAAA
|Douglas County
|388
|233,596
|399,763
|238,339
|872,086
|127,914
|5-AAAAAA
|Newnan
|4
|311
|46,399
|156,147
|202,861
|797,139
|5-AAAAAA
|Alexander
|-
|2,099
|12,360
|78,091
|92,550
|907,450
|5-AAAAAA
|East Paulding
|-
|-
|38
|3,662
|3,700
|996,300
|5-AAAAAA
|New Manchester
|-
|-
|2
|34
|36
|999,964
|6-AAAAAA
|Rome
|622,466
|256,330
|97,677
|19,322
|995,795
|4,205
|6-AAAAAA
|Sequoyah
|215,831
|371,246
|294,792
|100,775
|982,644
|17,356
|6-AAAAAA
|Creekview
|154,842
|315,357
|377,656
|128,099
|975,954
|24,046
|6-AAAAAA
|River Ridge
|6,759
|29,742
|114,544
|268,291
|419,336
|580,664
|6-AAAAAA
|Allatoona
|66
|25,643
|103,009
|303,145
|431,863
|568,137
|6-AAAAAA
|Etowah
|36
|1,682
|12,322
|180,362
|194,402
|805,598
|6-AAAAAA
|Woodstock
|-
|-
|-
|6
|6
|999,994
|7-AAAAAA
|Roswell
|925,269
|71,082
|2,321
|1,293
|999,965
|35
|7-AAAAAA
|Alpharetta
|70,802
|387,696
|508,880
|28,934
|996,312
|3,688
|7-AAAAAA
|Blessed Trinity
|3,760
|537,191
|440,714
|16,772
|998,437
|1,563
|7-AAAAAA
|Lassiter
|168
|3,823
|34,658
|299,048
|337,697
|662,303
|7-AAAAAA
|Sprayberry
|1
|145
|10,942
|578,983
|590,071
|409,929
|7-AAAAAA
|Johns Creek
|-
|57
|1,810
|34,758
|36,625
|963,375
|7-AAAAAA
|Pope
|-
|6
|675
|40,212
|40,893
|959,107
|8-AAAAAA
|Gainesville
|940,697
|56,020
|2,905
|373
|999,995
|5
|8-AAAAAA
|North Forsyth
|52,262
|851,746
|75,314
|16,884
|996,206
|3,794
|8-AAAAAA
|Shiloh
|5,063
|28,116
|488,413
|296,542
|818,134
|181,866
|8-AAAAAA
|Jackson County
|1,937
|13,840
|312,262
|421,536
|749,575
|250,425
|8-AAAAAA
|Lanier
|40
|49,905
|119,400
|248,800
|418,145
|581,855
|8-AAAAAA
|Habersham Central
|1
|352
|1,480
|14,217
|16,050
|983,950
|8-AAAAAA
|Apalachee
|-
|21
|226
|1,648
|1,895
|998,105
Class AAAAA
Modal bracket
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Ware County
|1-AAAAA
|4-0
|80.48
|999,996
|4.07
|920,380
|720,769
|494,724
|356,545
|1.80
|Dutchtown
|2-AAAAA
|6-0
|77.58
|999,977
|4.11
|945,888
|772,610
|424,430
|268,520
|2.72
|Warner Robins
|2-AAAAA
|2-4
|73.40
|998,127
|3.24
|704,580
|482,522
|257,925
|104,606
|8.56
|Coffee
|1-AAAAA
|4-1
|72.90
|999,920
|3.26
|753,208
|473,741
|258,212
|99,770
|9.02
|Calhoun
|7-AAAAA
|4-2
|72.63
|999,877
|2.95
|685,608
|268,059
|125,075
|60,681
|15.48
|Cambridge
|6-AAAAA
|4-2
|68.14
|999,883
|2.75
|524,076
|204,405
|100,597
|28,200
|34.46
|Loganville
|8-AAAAA
|7-0
|67.73
|993,920
|2.65
|587,005
|198,973
|65,189
|21,383
|45.77
|Creekside
|5-AAAAA
|4-2
|65.17
|999,907
|2.83
|562,773
|250,543
|92,985
|19,971
|49.07
|Cartersville
|7-AAAAA
|5-1
|67.57
|995,676
|2.25
|366,348
|135,200
|56,846
|15,164
|64.95
|Jefferson
|8-AAAAA
|4-2
|64.99
|986,927
|2.32
|445,911
|132,116
|37,115
|9,341
|106.05
|Jones County
|2-AAAAA
|4-2
|64.61
|982,850
|1.93
|336,604
|150,655
|42,433
|9,081
|109.12
|Kell
|6-AAAAA
|5-0
|63.04
|999,271
|2.23
|310,255
|73,260
|23,459
|4,531
|219.70
|Northside (Columbus)
|3-AAAAA
|5-1
|57.27
|999,997
|2.19
|196,714
|64,202
|12,469
|1,225
|815.33
|Eastside
|8-AAAAA
|4-2
|58.95
|933,145
|1.38
|111,118
|20,939
|3,867
|550
|1,817.18
|Clarke Central
|8-AAAAA
|2-4
|57.29
|889,574
|1.20
|71,264
|10,733
|1,656
|194
|5,153.64
|Lithia Springs
|5-AAAAA
|3-3
|53.96
|997,480
|1.58
|96,251
|7,830
|578
|67
|14,924.37
|Dalton
|7-AAAAA
|3-3
|54.44
|971,546
|1.28
|66,556
|8,175
|920
|66
|15,150.52
|Mays
|5-AAAAA
|2-3
|54.15
|931,744
|1.39
|76,025
|6,493
|506
|48
|20,832.33
|Union Grove
|2-AAAAA
|3-3
|51.68
|806,233
|0.89
|29,248
|3,747
|287
|24
|41,665.67
|Cass
|7-AAAAA
|3-3
|50.53
|877,624
|1.04
|32,402
|2,422
|158
|13
|76,922.08
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|6-AAAAA
|3-3
|50.59
|957,460
|1.30
|44,712
|2,946
|175
|11
|90,908.09
|Chamblee
|4-AAAAA
|4-1
|44.57
|997,719
|1.70
|27,133
|2,336
|145
|2
|499,999.00
|Decatur
|4-AAAAA
|2-4
|41.80
|989,835
|1.70
|22,124
|1,370
|69
|2
|499,999.00
|Tucker
|4-AAAAA
|2-4
|44.44
|976,967
|1.51
|16,905
|1,413
|50
|1
|999,999.00
|Jenkins
|1-AAAAA
|1-4
|46.00
|940,688
|0.99
|13,570
|1,324
|44
|1
|999,999.00
|Villa Rica
|5-AAAAA
|3-3
|46.79
|699,303
|0.78
|7,513
|495
|32
|1
|999,999.00
|Northgate
|3-AAAAA
|1-5
|41.06
|999,236
|1.50
|12,177
|848
|9
|1
|999,999.00
|Statesboro
|1-AAAAA
|1-4
|43.97
|912,144
|0.95
|8,818
|742
|9
|1
|999,999.00
|Centennial
|6-AAAAA
|2-4
|43.95
|868,516
|0.97
|8,524
|355
|14
|-
|-
|McIntosh
|3-AAAAA
|3-3
|38.97
|998,782
|1.42
|7,849
|417
|11
|-
|-
|Flowery Branch
|8-AAAAA
|2-4
|50.85
|67,062
|0.08
|1,376
|122
|5
|-
|-
|Ola
|2-AAAAA
|2-3
|44.89
|204,424
|0.21
|2,068
|124
|3
|-
|-
|Maynard Jackson
|5-AAAAA
|4-2
|40.07
|354,013
|0.37
|804
|25
|2
|-
|-
|Winder-Barrow
|8-AAAAA
|3-3
|45.87
|129,316
|0.14
|851
|28
|1
|-
|-
|Arabia Mountain
|4-AAAAA
|3-3
|33.88
|889,135
|1.08
|2,246
|47
|-
|-
|-
|Hiram
|7-AAAAA
|3-3
|38.34
|149,278
|0.15
|548
|9
|-
|-
|-
|Harris County
|3-AAAAA
|1-5
|26.71
|981,100
|1.10
|393
|3
|-
|-
|-
|Eagle's Landing
|2-AAAAA
|1-5
|43.36
|8,302
|0.01
|53
|2
|-
|-
|-
|North Springs
|6-AAAAA
|4-1
|30.85
|168,774
|0.17
|75
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Greenbrier
|1-AAAAA
|0-5
|26.85
|121,900
|0.12
|31
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M.L. King
|4-AAAAA
|1-5
|20.51
|140,469
|0.14
|11
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Chapel Hill
|5-AAAAA
|2-4
|31.80
|15,082
|0.02
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Bradwell Institute
|1-AAAAA
|0-5
|19.01
|25,352
|0.03
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Drew
|3-AAAAA
|0-5
|-5.15
|20,885
|0.02
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|7-AAAAA
|1-5
|26.66
|5,999
|0.01
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Chattahoochee
|6-AAAAA
|0-6
|21.08
|5,946
|0.01
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lithonia
|4-AAAAA
|0-6
|11.05
|5,875
|0.01
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Banneker
|5-AAAAA
|3-3
|31.38
|2,251
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Tri-Cities
|5-AAAAA
|1-4
|22.52
|220
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Northview
|6-AAAAA
|1-5
|5.17
|150
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Locust Grove
|2-AAAAA
|0-5
|10.73
|87
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Heritage (Conyers)
|8-AAAAA
|2-3
|15.31
|56
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Midtown
|5-AAAAA
|3-3
|9.58
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cross Keys
|4-AAAAA
|0-5
|-42.64
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AAAAA
|Ware County
|705,615
|287,811
|6,249
|321
|999,996
|4
|1-AAAAA
|Coffee
|292,304
|672,286
|33,004
|2,326
|999,920
|80
|1-AAAAA
|Jenkins
|1,318
|24,121
|524,514
|390,735
|940,688
|59,312
|1-AAAAA
|Statesboro
|763
|15,475
|411,474
|484,432
|912,144
|87,856
|1-AAAAA
|Greenbrier
|-
|289
|21,112
|100,499
|121,900
|878,100
|1-AAAAA
|Bradwell Institute
|-
|18
|3,647
|21,687
|25,352
|974,648
|2-AAAAA
|Dutchtown
|864,734
|104,400
|30,237
|606
|999,977
|23
|2-AAAAA
|Jones County
|78,953
|221,979
|541,028
|140,890
|982,850
|17,150
|2-AAAAA
|Warner Robins
|56,111
|651,313
|260,669
|30,034
|998,127
|1,873
|2-AAAAA
|Ola
|108
|617
|26,011
|177,688
|204,424
|795,576
|2-AAAAA
|Union Grove
|89
|21,638
|141,141
|643,365
|806,233
|193,767
|2-AAAAA
|Eagle's Landing
|5
|53
|914
|7,330
|8,302
|991,698
|2-AAAAA
|Locust Grove
|-
|-
|-
|87
|87
|999,913
|3-AAAAA
|Northside (Columbus)
|832,703
|142,023
|22,060
|3,211
|999,997
|3
|3-AAAAA
|Northgate
|96,395
|452,954
|350,502
|99,385
|999,236
|764
|3-AAAAA
|McIntosh
|65,800
|356,977
|433,935
|142,070
|998,782
|1,218
|3-AAAAA
|Harris County
|5,102
|48,027
|193,323
|734,648
|981,100
|18,900
|3-AAAAA
|Drew
|-
|19
|180
|20,686
|20,885
|979,115
|4-AAAAA
|Decatur
|498,218
|346,956
|88,534
|56,127
|989,835
|10,165
|4-AAAAA
|Chamblee
|366,732
|312,047
|216,913
|102,027
|997,719
|2,281
|4-AAAAA
|Tucker
|82,027
|238,777
|443,244
|212,919
|976,967
|23,033
|4-AAAAA
|Arabia Mountain
|52,775
|99,344
|237,452
|499,564
|889,135
|110,865
|4-AAAAA
|M.L. King
|243
|2,805
|13,353
|124,068
|140,469
|859,531
|4-AAAAA
|Lithonia
|5
|71
|504
|5,295
|5,875
|994,125
|4-AAAAA
|Cross Keys
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-AAAAA
|Creekside
|979,845
|15,808
|2,949
|1,305
|999,907
|93
|5-AAAAA
|Villa Rica
|11,417
|16,946
|164,551
|506,389
|699,303
|300,697
|5-AAAAA
|Lithia Springs
|4,621
|567,082
|394,183
|31,594
|997,480
|2,520
|5-AAAAA
|Mays
|2,615
|395,111
|376,654
|157,364
|931,744
|68,256
|5-AAAAA
|Maynard Jackson
|1,498
|4,914
|59,532
|288,069
|354,013
|645,987
|5-AAAAA
|Banneker
|4
|92
|562
|1,593
|2,251
|997,749
|5-AAAAA
|Chapel Hill
|-
|44
|1,546
|13,492
|15,082
|984,918
|5-AAAAA
|Tri-Cities
|-
|3
|23
|194
|220
|999,780
|5-AAAAA
|Midtown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6-AAAAA
|Cambridge
|669,009
|317,814
|10,902
|2,158
|999,883
|117
|6-AAAAA
|Kell
|325,488
|563,867
|104,922
|4,994
|999,271
|729
|6-AAAAA
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|3,047
|103,275
|585,641
|265,497
|957,460
|42,540
|6-AAAAA
|Centennial
|2,381
|13,131
|272,077
|580,927
|868,516
|131,484
|6-AAAAA
|North Springs
|75
|1,887
|25,661
|141,151
|168,774
|831,226
|6-AAAAA
|Chattahoochee
|-
|26
|797
|5,123
|5,946
|994,054
|6-AAAAA
|Northview
|-
|-
|-
|150
|150
|999,850
|7-AAAAA
|Calhoun
|901,558
|67,463
|25,452
|5,404
|999,877
|123
|7-AAAAA
|Cartersville
|53,196
|718,342
|180,868
|43,270
|995,676
|4,324
|7-AAAAA
|Dalton
|32,744
|144,174
|478,497
|316,131
|971,546
|28,454
|7-AAAAA
|Cass
|12,430
|67,844
|296,760
|500,590
|877,624
|122,376
|7-AAAAA
|Hiram
|71
|2,138
|17,805
|129,264
|149,278
|850,722
|7-AAAAA
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|1
|39
|618
|5,341
|5,999
|994,001
|8-AAAAA
|Loganville
|549,105
|313,826
|99,872
|31,117
|993,920
|6,080
|8-AAAAA
|Jefferson
|376,674
|411,869
|164,989
|33,395
|986,927
|13,073
|8-AAAAA
|Eastside
|44,681
|177,284
|370,155
|341,025
|933,145
|66,855
|8-AAAAA
|Clarke Central
|29,250
|92,415
|324,119
|443,790
|889,574
|110,426
|8-AAAAA
|Flowery Branch
|290
|3,925
|9,559
|53,288
|67,062
|932,938
|8-AAAAA
|Winder-Barrow
|-
|681
|31,306
|97,329
|129,316
|870,684
|8-AAAAA
|Heritage (Conyers)
|-
|-
|-
|56
|56
|999,944
Class AAAA
Modal bracket
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Cedartown
|7-AAAA
|6-0
|88.25
|999,998
|4.50
|975,164
|871,491
|657,042
|538,790
|0.86
|Troup
|4-AAAA
|6-0
|77.61
|999,914
|4.02
|848,675
|723,836
|521,150
|165,517
|5.04
|Perry
|2-AAAA
|5-1
|81.49
|1,000,000
|3.69
|828,996
|616,902
|250,367
|163,667
|5.11
|Benedictine
|3-AAAA
|3-2
|74.21
|999,758
|2.87
|515,788
|383,094
|185,187
|47,252
|20.16
|North Oconee
|8-AAAA
|5-0
|74.77
|999,985
|3.14
|806,874
|327,693
|85,482
|40,612
|23.62
|Burke County
|3-AAAA
|5-0
|70.69
|999,241
|2.34
|347,431
|214,943
|83,689
|16,256
|60.52
|Bainbridge
|1-AAAA
|2-4
|70.88
|999,999
|2.76
|631,189
|122,955
|44,935
|14,199
|69.43
|Stockbridge
|5-AAAA
|4-2
|62.57
|996,757
|2.34
|388,184
|122,131
|31,040
|2,692
|370.47
|Pace Academy
|5-AAAA
|5-1
|63.60
|998,900
|2.23
|319,970
|103,698
|27,381
|2,671
|373.39
|Whitewater
|4-AAAA
|5-1
|65.81
|982,811
|1.66
|165,934
|48,803
|13,815
|1,854
|538.37
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|4-AAAA
|4-2
|62.97
|860,450
|1.50
|155,917
|56,940
|18,354
|1,703
|586.20
|Starr's Mill
|4-AAAA
|4-2
|64.39
|917,866
|1.41
|121,933
|48,660
|11,595
|1,170
|853.70
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|7-AAAA
|6-0
|59.37
|871,749
|1.85
|307,842
|58,221
|12,791
|758
|1,318.26
|Spalding
|2-AAAA
|4-2
|58.45
|998,502
|2.12
|174,116
|75,188
|12,666
|700
|1,427.57
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|6-AAAA
|4-2
|58.31
|975,779
|1.93
|251,043
|45,479
|12,191
|679
|1,471.75
|Stephenson
|6-AAAA
|3-2
|58.52
|976,555
|1.92
|245,977
|44,776
|12,318
|635
|1,573.80
|Wayne County
|3-AAAA
|4-1
|60.33
|989,115
|1.40
|85,109
|23,461
|5,113
|355
|2,815.90
|Central (Carrollton)
|7-AAAA
|4-2
|55.76
|751,523
|1.34
|161,076
|23,417
|3,679
|147
|6,801.72
|Sonoraville
|7-AAAA
|4-2
|54.83
|938,860
|1.72
|208,784
|28,384
|4,194
|134
|7,461.69
|Cairo
|1-AAAA
|5-2
|52.78
|999,848
|1.72
|66,491
|17,266
|2,591
|79
|12,657.23
|LaGrange
|4-AAAA
|4-2
|58.50
|234,057
|0.29
|11,803
|4,161
|576
|33
|30,302.03
|Holy Innocents
|6-AAAA
|3-3
|52.71
|774,185
|1.09
|51,835
|5,755
|676
|28
|35,713.29
|Northwest Whitfield
|7-AAAA
|4-2
|54.05
|437,082
|0.62
|46,338
|5,462
|709
|25
|39,999.00
|Hampton
|5-AAAA
|4-2
|51.90
|939,197
|1.30
|61,611
|5,182
|618
|14
|71,427.57
|New Hampstead
|3-AAAA
|4-1
|51.82
|937,172
|1.04
|20,621
|4,844
|596
|12
|83,332.33
|Lovett
|5-AAAA
|3-3
|48.38
|889,723
|1.28
|59,434
|5,728
|490
|9
|111,110.11
|Hapeville Charter
|6-AAAA
|0-6
|49.41
|627,802
|0.81
|27,478
|2,385
|199
|5
|199,999.00
|Westside (Macon)
|2-AAAA
|4-1
|47.44
|797,637
|1.06
|15,552
|2,947
|218
|2
|499,999.00
|Walnut Grove
|8-AAAA
|4-1
|46.27
|858,655
|1.03
|29,601
|1,956
|123
|1
|999,999.00
|Baldwin
|2-AAAA
|2-4
|45.31
|750,062
|0.89
|6,280
|792
|61
|1
|999,999.00
|East Forsyth
|8-AAAA
|4-1
|45.13
|698,270
|0.83
|20,985
|1,249
|66
|-
|-
|Cedar Shoals
|8-AAAA
|3-3
|43.85
|813,966
|0.96
|20,815
|1,102
|50
|-
|-
|Westover
|1-AAAA
|2-4
|39.64
|965,159
|1.08
|3,104
|339
|16
|-
|-
|Miller Grove
|6-AAAA
|3-3
|43.04
|483,456
|0.56
|8,108
|368
|8
|-
|-
|Southwest DeKalb
|6-AAAA
|2-4
|43.47
|162,223
|0.19
|2,970
|138
|7
|-
|-
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|5-AAAA
|3-3
|40.73
|146,463
|0.16
|2,013
|64
|3
|-
|-
|Madison County
|8-AAAA
|2-3
|38.93
|210,399
|0.23
|1,681
|47
|2
|-
|-
|Cherokee Bluff
|8-AAAA
|2-4
|40.00
|178,544
|0.19
|1,430
|56
|1
|-
|-
|North Hall
|8-AAAA
|2-4
|36.36
|239,063
|0.25
|646
|12
|1
|-
|-
|Hardaway
|1-AAAA
|1-5
|34.11
|899,040
|0.93
|483
|38
|-
|-
|-
|Griffin
|2-AAAA
|1-5
|37.19
|336,415
|0.36
|433
|30
|-
|-
|-
|Southeast Bulloch
|3-AAAA
|2-4
|30.01
|74,675
|0.07
|19
|3
|-
|-
|-
|West Laurens
|2-AAAA
|1-4
|36.10
|79,950
|0.09
|99
|2
|-
|-
|-
|McDonough
|5-AAAA
|2-3
|37.07
|19,605
|0.02
|121
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Howard
|2-AAAA
|4-2
|32.08
|37,434
|0.04
|18
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Luella
|5-AAAA
|1-5
|29.76
|9,354
|0.01
|19
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Riverdale
|4-AAAA
|3-4
|41.17
|4,708
|0.00
|9
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Southeast Whitfield
|7-AAAA
|4-2
|21.73
|788
|0.00
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Shaw
|1-AAAA
|3-4
|17.37
|135,954
|0.14
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Chestatee
|8-AAAA
|1-5
|23.96
|1,118
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fayette County
|4-AAAA
|1-5
|27.60
|194
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Islands
|3-AAAA
|0-6
|9.13
|39
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|5-AAAA
|0-6
|12.26
|1
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|East Hall
|8-AAAA
|2-4
|12.27
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Stone Mountain
|6-AAAA
|1-4
|10.07
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Druid Hills
|6-AAAA
|2-3
|7.96
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|8-AAAA
|0-6
|4.33
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Clarkston
|6-AAAA
|1-4
|-1.83
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|North Clayton
|4-AAAA
|1-6
|-4.42
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AAAA
|Bainbridge
|891,986
|103,501
|4,117
|395
|999,999
|1
|1-AAAA
|Cairo
|99,330
|713,150
|158,675
|28,693
|999,848
|152
|1-AAAA
|Westover
|6,845
|134,598
|533,119
|290,597
|965,159
|34,841
|1-AAAA
|Hardaway
|1,836
|48,592
|290,315
|558,297
|899,040
|100,960
|1-AAAA
|Shaw
|3
|159
|13,774
|122,018
|135,954
|864,046
|2-AAAA
|Perry
|939,012
|60,207
|744
|37
|1,000,000
|-
|2-AAAA
|Spalding
|59,979
|799,413
|131,128
|7,982
|998,502
|1,498
|2-AAAA
|Baldwin
|874
|7,223
|342,931
|399,034
|750,062
|249,938
|2-AAAA
|Westside (Macon)
|80
|128,460
|392,314
|276,783
|797,637
|202,363
|2-AAAA
|Griffin
|51
|1,259
|102,110
|232,995
|336,415
|663,585
|2-AAAA
|West Laurens
|4
|2,598
|24,623
|52,725
|79,950
|920,050
|2-AAAA
|Howard
|-
|840
|6,150
|30,444
|37,434
|962,566
|3-AAAA
|Benedictine
|565,643
|332,603
|84,627
|16,885
|999,758
|242
|3-AAAA
|Burke County
|360,796
|447,093
|156,284
|35,068
|999,241
|759
|3-AAAA
|Wayne County
|63,473
|180,022
|519,620
|226,000
|989,115
|10,885
|3-AAAA
|New Hampstead
|10,085
|40,038
|236,075
|650,974
|937,172
|62,828
|3-AAAA
|Southeast Bulloch
|3
|244
|3,388
|71,040
|74,675
|925,325
|3-AAAA
|Islands
|-
|-
|6
|33
|39
|999,961
|4-AAAA
|Troup
|883,465
|104,267
|9,793
|2,389
|999,914
|86
|4-AAAA
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|100,687
|363,760
|267,374
|128,629
|860,450
|139,550
|4-AAAA
|Whitewater
|15,204
|363,023
|349,155
|255,429
|982,811
|17,189
|4-AAAA
|LaGrange
|622
|11,078
|97,520
|124,837
|234,057
|765,943
|4-AAAA
|Starr's Mill
|20
|157,837
|274,657
|485,352
|917,866
|82,134
|4-AAAA
|Riverdale
|2
|35
|1,496
|3,175
|4,708
|995,292
|4-AAAA
|Fayette County
|-
|-
|5
|189
|194
|999,806
|4-AAAA
|North Clayton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-AAAA
|Stockbridge
|484,719
|392,490
|114,964
|4,584
|996,757
|3,243
|5-AAAA
|Pace Academy
|349,971
|347,981
|288,038
|12,910
|998,900
|1,100
|5-AAAA
|Lovett
|164,959
|238,872
|264,710
|221,182
|889,723
|110,277
|5-AAAA
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|301
|4,302
|5,104
|136,756
|146,463
|853,537
|5-AAAA
|Hampton
|33
|16,196
|324,440
|598,528
|939,197
|60,803
|5-AAAA
|McDonough
|17
|141
|2,300
|17,147
|19,605
|980,395
|5-AAAA
|Luella
|-
|18
|444
|8,892
|9,354
|990,646
|5-AAAA
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|-
|-
|-
|1
|1
|999,999
|6-AAAA
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|464,812
|340,735
|124,503
|45,729
|975,779
|24,221
|6-AAAA
|Stephenson
|441,865
|334,890
|148,578
|51,222
|976,555
|23,445
|6-AAAA
|Holy Innocents
|49,234
|157,998
|319,087
|247,866
|774,185
|225,815
|6-AAAA
|Hapeville Charter
|23,359
|91,855
|222,011
|290,577
|627,802
|372,198
|6-AAAA
|Miller Grove
|16,792
|57,169
|140,351
|269,144
|483,456
|516,544
|6-AAAA
|Southwest DeKalb
|3,938
|17,353
|45,470
|95,462
|162,223
|837,777
|6-AAAA
|Druid Hills
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6-AAAA
|Clarkston
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6-AAAA
|Stone Mountain
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7-AAAA
|Cedartown
|969,059
|29,960
|775
|204
|999,998
|2
|7-AAAA
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|18,864
|385,117
|282,635
|185,133
|871,749
|128,251
|7-AAAA
|Sonoraville
|9,639
|310,447
|366,611
|252,163
|938,860
|61,140
|7-AAAA
|Northwest Whitfield
|2,239
|52,272
|93,067
|289,504
|437,082
|562,918
|7-AAAA
|Central (Carrollton)
|199
|222,200
|256,788
|272,336
|751,523
|248,477
|7-AAAA
|Southeast Whitfield
|-
|4
|124
|660
|788
|999,212
|8-AAAA
|North Oconee
|965,993
|32,299
|1,611
|82
|999,985
|15
|8-AAAA
|Walnut Grove
|14,721
|286,958
|271,472
|285,504
|858,655
|141,345
|8-AAAA
|Cedar Shoals
|10,477
|332,001
|273,815
|197,673
|813,966
|186,034
|8-AAAA
|East Forsyth
|8,710
|265,502
|213,797
|210,261
|698,270
|301,730
|8-AAAA
|Cherokee Bluff
|78
|17,843
|78,972
|81,651
|178,544
|821,456
|8-AAAA
|Madison County
|18
|40,516
|96,870
|72,995
|210,399
|789,601
|8-AAAA
|North Hall
|3
|24,802
|63,290
|150,968
|239,063
|760,937
|8-AAAA
|Chestatee
|-
|79
|173
|866
|1,118
|998,882
|8-AAAA
|East Hall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|8-AAAA
|Seckinger
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|8-AAAA
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
Class AAA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Cedar Grove
|5-AAA
|4-2
|93.21
|1,000,000
|4.83
|962,936
|944,949
|918,754
|869,266
|0.15
|Sandy Creek
|5-AAA
|6-1
|71.43
|1,000,000
|3.26
|599,421
|439,679
|266,811
|33,357
|28.98
|Stephens County
|8-AAA
|5-1
|71.00
|982,386
|2.83
|411,201
|323,295
|176,391
|26,721
|36.42
|Dougherty
|1-AAA
|6-0
|66.69
|996,331
|3.23
|778,207
|407,235
|150,747
|15,968
|61.63
|Carver (Atlanta)
|5-AAA
|4-1
|68.27
|1,000,000
|2.99
|547,024
|352,325
|160,454
|15,948
|61.70
|Hebron Christian
|8-AAA
|6-0
|67.51
|960,105
|2.43
|300,315
|211,235
|84,506
|11,112
|88.99
|Adairsville
|6-AAA
|5-1
|63.14
|999,998
|2.87
|527,359
|359,832
|30,584
|7,377
|134.56
|Oconee County
|8-AAA
|3-3
|65.86
|789,707
|1.88
|243,535
|151,253
|35,198
|4,940
|201.43
|Peach County
|2-AAA
|3-3
|63.10
|999,649
|2.40
|506,639
|137,937
|56,470
|4,307
|231.18
|Monroe Area
|8-AAA
|2-4
|64.82
|775,881
|1.77
|207,635
|122,874
|26,805
|3,519
|283.17
|Calvary Day
|3-AAA
|4-0
|60.49
|999,797
|2.58
|566,682
|35,689
|15,672
|2,764
|360.79
|Thomasville
|1-AAA
|3-3
|59.34
|982,482
|2.14
|407,153
|116,168
|19,526
|1,419
|703.72
|Mary Persons
|2-AAA
|4-2
|59.09
|998,724
|1.97
|332,240
|60,165
|16,408
|1,045
|955.94
|Carver (Columbus)
|1-AAA
|4-1
|58.40
|927,187
|1.90
|336,708
|86,512
|13,622
|902
|1,107.65
|Crisp County
|1-AAA
|3-3
|57.30
|874,587
|1.57
|230,353
|45,695
|5,242
|370
|2,701.70
|Dawson County
|7-AAA
|4-2
|56.36
|995,050
|1.46
|88,494
|35,667
|6,445
|288
|3,471.22
|Hart County
|8-AAA
|4-2
|58.05
|491,919
|0.92
|69,943
|28,894
|4,028
|231
|4,328.00
|Morgan County
|4-AAA
|4-2
|52.85
|999,992
|2.15
|268,705
|62,086
|3,646
|231
|4,328.00
|Savannah Christian
|3-AAA
|5-1
|53.89
|995,905
|2.13
|260,713
|32,675
|6,306
|167
|5,987.02
|Harlem
|4-AAA
|5-1
|49.68
|999,978
|1.91
|170,362
|28,482
|1,565
|53
|18,866.92
|Jackson
|2-AAA
|3-3
|47.77
|979,328
|1.22
|60,599
|5,753
|249
|6
|166,665.67
|Gilmer
|7-AAA
|5-1
|47.15
|921,497
|1.05
|13,600
|3,053
|125
|5
|199,999.00
|Ringgold
|6-AAA
|3-3
|47.69
|994,579
|1.10
|16,300
|2,969
|243
|1
|999,999.00
|Lumpkin County
|7-AAA
|5-1
|46.46
|756,771
|0.83
|5,332
|1,111
|64
|1
|999,999.00
|Johnson (Savannah)
|3-AAA
|4-1
|42.03
|858,945
|1.21
|34,000
|1,556
|59
|1
|999,999.00
|Wesleyan
|7-AAA
|2-4
|43.18
|786,958
|0.83
|2,007
|336
|11
|1
|999,999.00
|Upson-Lee
|2-AAA
|2-4
|41.83
|932,008
|1.02
|18,484
|1,007
|29
|-
|-
|Monroe
|1-AAA
|4-2
|44.88
|207,031
|0.25
|8,303
|403
|21
|-
|-
|Coahulla Creek
|6-AAA
|5-1
|40.01
|969,618
|1.01
|3,486
|447
|7
|-
|-
|Liberty County
|3-AAA
|3-3
|39.71
|418,318
|0.52
|7,980
|326
|7
|-
|-
|Long County
|3-AAA
|4-2
|37.49
|601,641
|0.71
|6,632
|217
|4
|-
|-
|Douglass
|5-AAA
|3-4
|32.59
|1,000,000
|1.03
|771
|51
|1
|-
|-
|White County
|7-AAA
|2-3
|39.76
|452,885
|0.47
|482
|42
|-
|-
|-
|Richmond Academy
|4-AAA
|3-3
|32.80
|995,164
|1.09
|3,602
|40
|-
|-
|-
|Savannah Country Day
|3-AAA
|3-3
|34.77
|120,961
|0.14
|769
|22
|-
|-
|-
|Hephzibah
|4-AAA
|4-2
|30.30
|995,883
|1.06
|1,814
|13
|-
|-
|-
|Bremen
|6-AAA
|3-3
|33.69
|697,164
|0.70
|133
|7
|-
|-
|-
|Columbus
|1-AAA
|2-4
|31.70
|12,382
|0.01
|38
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Pike County
|2-AAA
|2-4
|21.37
|90,291
|0.09
|17
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Pickens
|7-AAA
|1-4
|32.87
|86,384
|0.09
|17
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|6-AAA
|2-4
|29.23
|254,777
|0.26
|8
|-
|-
|-
|-
|LaFayette
|6-AAA
|1-5
|23.01
|45,707
|0.05
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Gordon Lee
|6-AAA
|2-4
|24.02
|38,132
|0.04
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cross Creek
|4-AAA
|1-5
|-6.51
|6,539
|0.01
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Beach
|3-AAA
|1-5
|20.15
|4,433
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Salem
|4-AAA
|0-6
|-6.68
|2,444
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|West Hall
|7-AAA
|1-5
|11.52
|455
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Ridgeland
|6-AAA
|0-6
|14.21
|25
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Franklin County
|8-AAA
|0-6
|11.97
|2
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Groves
|3-AAA
|1-5
|-0.25
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AAA
|Dougherty
|644,725
|256,401
|76,378
|18,827
|996,331
|3,669
|1-AAA
|Thomasville
|186,695
|295,059
|289,701
|211,027
|982,482
|17,518
|1-AAA
|Carver (Columbus)
|144,269
|247,810
|288,644
|246,464
|927,187
|72,813
|1-AAA
|Crisp County
|22,909
|191,826
|309,186
|350,666
|874,587
|125,413
|1-AAA
|Monroe
|1,396
|8,801
|34,962
|161,872
|207,031
|792,969
|1-AAA
|Columbus
|6
|103
|1,129
|11,144
|12,382
|987,618
|2-AAA
|Peach County
|582,575
|326,500
|73,910
|16,664
|999,649
|351
|2-AAA
|Mary Persons
|352,806
|461,355
|146,168
|38,395
|998,724
|1,276
|2-AAA
|Jackson
|50,435
|156,403
|492,998
|279,492
|979,328
|20,672
|2-AAA
|Upson-Lee
|14,167
|55,172
|281,157
|581,512
|932,008
|67,992
|2-AAA
|Pike County
|17
|570
|5,767
|83,937
|90,291
|909,709
|3-AAA
|Calvary Day
|930,217
|50,908
|15,699
|2,973
|999,797
|203
|3-AAA
|Savannah Christian
|34,693
|751,935
|183,296
|25,981
|995,905
|4,095
|3-AAA
|Johnson (Savannah)
|31,764
|156,027
|451,591
|219,563
|858,945
|141,055
|3-AAA
|Long County
|3,260
|8,622
|221,626
|368,133
|601,641
|398,359
|3-AAA
|Savannah Country Day
|53
|725
|36,840
|83,343
|120,961
|879,039
|3-AAA
|Liberty County
|13
|31,775
|90,863
|295,667
|418,318
|581,682
|3-AAA
|Beach
|-
|8
|85
|4,340
|4,433
|995,567
|3-AAA
|Groves
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|4-AAA
|Morgan County
|594,571
|365,435
|34,358
|5,628
|999,992
|8
|4-AAA
|Harlem
|384,802
|508,583
|87,182
|19,411
|999,978
|22
|4-AAA
|Hephzibah
|10,603
|53,689
|385,070
|546,521
|995,883
|4,117
|4-AAA
|Richmond Academy
|10,024
|72,291
|493,211
|419,638
|995,164
|4,836
|4-AAA
|Salem
|-
|2
|22
|2,420
|2,444
|997,556
|4-AAA
|Cross Creek
|-
|-
|157
|6,382
|6,539
|993,461
|5-AAA
|Cedar Grove
|919,254
|72,643
|8,082
|21
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AAA
|Sandy Creek
|52,674
|544,214
|398,629
|4,483
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AAA
|Carver (Atlanta)
|28,067
|382,858
|579,876
|9,199
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AAA
|Douglass
|5
|285
|13,413
|986,297
|1,000,000
|-
|6-AAA
|Adairsville
|972,831
|25,463
|1,056
|648
|999,998
|2
|6-AAA
|Coahulla Creek
|23,331
|252,950
|490,103
|203,234
|969,618
|30,382
|6-AAA
|Bremen
|2,070
|11,966
|199,326
|483,802
|697,164
|302,836
|6-AAA
|Ringgold
|1,767
|701,756
|265,758
|25,298
|994,579
|5,421
|6-AAA
|Gordon Lee
|1
|55
|2,862
|35,214
|38,132
|961,868
|6-AAA
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|-
|7,785
|35,577
|211,415
|254,777
|745,223
|6-AAA
|LaFayette
|-
|25
|5,318
|40,364
|45,707
|954,293
|6-AAA
|Ridgeland
|-
|-
|-
|25
|25
|999,975
|7-AAA
|Dawson County
|655,009
|239,430
|76,631
|23,980
|995,050
|4,950
|7-AAA
|Gilmer
|211,498
|417,173
|184,521
|108,305
|921,497
|78,503
|7-AAA
|Lumpkin County
|76,665
|156,735
|182,181
|341,190
|756,771
|243,229
|7-AAA
|Wesleyan
|50,583
|114,698
|392,760
|228,917
|786,958
|213,042
|7-AAA
|White County
|5,092
|64,430
|142,934
|240,429
|452,885
|547,115
|7-AAA
|Pickens
|1,153
|7,532
|20,942
|56,757
|86,384
|913,616
|7-AAA
|West Hall
|-
|2
|31
|422
|455
|999,545
|8-AAA
|Stephens County
|519,324
|271,259
|131,778
|60,025
|982,386
|17,614
|8-AAA
|Hebron Christian
|340,682
|332,006
|197,262
|90,155
|960,105
|39,895
|8-AAA
|Oconee County
|64,555
|147,043
|279,392
|298,717
|789,707
|210,293
|8-AAA
|Monroe Area
|47,352
|180,017
|260,093
|288,419
|775,881
|224,119
|8-AAA
|Hart County
|28,087
|69,675
|131,474
|262,683
|491,919
|508,081
|8-AAA
|Franklin County
|-
|-
|1
|1
|2
|999,998
Class AA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Pierce County
|3-AA
|5-0
|72.65
|999,952
|4.14
|876,903
|741,791
|537,233
|369,222
|1.71
|Fitzgerald
|1-AA
|5-0
|70.99
|999,003
|3.93
|822,898
|651,743
|458,345
|273,547
|2.66
|Cook
|1-AA
|5-1
|68.23
|998,685
|3.63
|746,046
|558,572
|336,921
|165,921
|5.03
|Rockmart
|7-AA
|3-2
|63.06
|999,850
|3.21
|782,545
|296,463
|185,942
|65,756
|14.21
|Callaway
|5-AA
|3-3
|60.26
|1,000,000
|3.02
|694,109
|246,947
|93,476
|30,753
|31.52
|Thomson
|4-AA
|4-1
|60.79
|1,000,000
|2.46
|323,593
|211,386
|72,708
|25,306
|38.52
|Northeast
|2-AA
|4-2
|57.83
|1,000,000
|2.67
|496,902
|289,002
|81,744
|18,897
|51.92
|South Atlanta
|6-AA
|5-0
|57.04
|999,984
|2.84
|650,869
|203,969
|55,336
|14,970
|65.80
|Athens Academy
|8-AA
|4-1
|56.96
|994,767
|2.56
|459,709
|186,175
|49,666
|11,444
|86.38
|Fellowship Christian
|8-AA
|2-3
|55.46
|991,578
|2.40
|396,293
|138,671
|33,147
|6,840
|145.20
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|5-AA
|2-3
|55.18
|999,886
|2.52
|451,952
|140,376
|32,212
|6,637
|149.67
|Appling County
|3-AA
|2-1
|56.35
|981,898
|2.07
|263,401
|122,628
|30,965
|6,283
|158.16
|Worth County
|1-AA
|6-0
|52.28
|957,870
|1.91
|139,251
|47,422
|8,228
|1,360
|734.29
|Vidalia
|3-AA
|5-0
|52.54
|956,601
|1.64
|129,132
|46,635
|8,723
|1,326
|753.15
|Putnam County
|4-AA
|5-1
|50.68
|999,897
|1.60
|81,683
|26,837
|4,637
|662
|1,509.57
|North Cobb Christian
|6-AA
|6-0
|47.80
|999,997
|1.93
|230,822
|31,065
|4,457
|494
|2,023.29
|Laney
|4-AA
|5-0
|48.32
|999,991
|1.45
|59,019
|15,257
|1,980
|200
|4,999.00
|Columbia
|5-AA
|4-2
|46.46
|995,000
|1.57
|101,306
|14,593
|1,623
|141
|7,091.20
|Sumter County
|1-AA
|1-4
|48.00
|588,856
|0.93
|40,255
|9,556
|983
|126
|7,935.51
|Fannin County
|7-AA
|3-2
|45.36
|925,781
|1.49
|109,980
|10,881
|1,160
|92
|10,868.57
|Berrien
|1-AA
|4-2
|44.15
|327,041
|0.42
|10,743
|1,821
|116
|8
|124,999.00
|Union County
|8-AA
|4-1
|41.46
|776,069
|1.07
|41,294
|2,928
|136
|5
|199,999.00
|Brantley County
|3-AA
|4-2
|40.64
|841,556
|0.96
|6,661
|1,010
|63
|4
|249,999.00
|North Murray
|7-AA
|4-2
|39.34
|943,475
|1.22
|33,000
|1,828
|90
|3
|333,332.33
|Model
|7-AA
|3-3
|39.45
|762,841
|0.96
|22,554
|1,374
|72
|2
|499,999.00
|East Jackson
|8-AA
|4-2
|36.13
|759,814
|0.90
|13,483
|502
|21
|1
|999,999.00
|Providence Christian
|8-AA
|2-3
|33.01
|316,792
|0.36
|2,903
|70
|6
|-
|-
|Haralson County
|7-AA
|2-4
|34.85
|367,869
|0.41
|3,600
|156
|3
|-
|-
|Dodge County
|1-AA
|1-5
|39.28
|103,842
|0.12
|1,273
|132
|3
|-
|-
|Banks County
|8-AA
|4-2
|34.75
|160,980
|0.18
|1,820
|55
|2
|-
|-
|Toombs County
|3-AA
|4-2
|35.59
|112,852
|0.12
|364
|36
|1
|-
|-
|Spencer
|2-AA
|4-2
|24.40
|972,197
|1.00
|290
|9
|1
|-
|-
|Therrell
|6-AA
|4-2
|26.07
|983,596
|1.01
|1,134
|29
|-
|-
|-
|Washington County
|4-AA
|1-5
|30.59
|693,380
|0.70
|724
|19
|-
|-
|-
|Jeff Davis
|1-AA
|0-6
|35.75
|24,703
|0.03
|215
|14
|-
|-
|-
|Landmark Christian
|5-AA
|3-3
|24.53
|663,178
|0.68
|1,316
|13
|-
|-
|-
|ACE Charter
|2-AA
|5-1
|26.61
|925,941
|0.96
|401
|13
|-
|-
|-
|Mount Paran Christian
|6-AA
|2-2
|25.59
|887,555
|0.91
|1,111
|11
|-
|-
|-
|Tattnall County
|3-AA
|3-3
|31.77
|103,784
|0.11
|87
|5
|-
|-
|-
|Southwest
|2-AA
|2-4
|20.33
|951,023
|0.96
|83
|3
|-
|-
|-
|Redan
|5-AA
|2-4
|19.08
|337,707
|0.34
|192
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Butler
|4-AA
|2-3
|23.84
|292,466
|0.29
|76
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Washington
|6-AA
|1-5
|13.74
|126,162
|0.13
|8
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Rutland
|2-AA
|3-3
|12.70
|94,795
|0.09
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Central (Macon)
|2-AA
|1-5
|6.30
|55,026
|0.06
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Westside (Augusta)
|4-AA
|1-5
|8.67
|10,171
|0.01
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Josey
|4-AA
|2-4
|4.54
|4,077
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Windsor Forest
|3-AA
|1-5
|17.79
|3,357
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|6-AA
|1-5
|-4.37
|2,706
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Towers
|5-AA
|0-4-1
|-1.86
|2,444
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|McNair
|5-AA
|2-4
|0.94
|1,785
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kendrick
|2-AA
|0-6
|-6.39
|1,017
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Gordon Central
|7-AA
|0-6
|5.72
|174
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Glenn Hills
|4-AA
|2-4
|1.82
|18
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Murray County
|7-AA
|0-6
|-3.78
|10
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jordan
|2-AA
|0-6
|-17.53
|1
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|6-AA
|0-5-1
|-16.59
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Walker
|6-AA
|1-5
|-19.70
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AA
|Fitzgerald
|561,732
|368,770
|60,708
|7,793
|999,003
|997
|1-AA
|Cook
|410,262
|490,920
|87,512
|9,991
|998,685
|1,315
|1-AA
|Worth County
|25,107
|115,462
|587,029
|230,272
|957,870
|42,130
|1-AA
|Sumter County
|2,302
|18,197
|218,829
|349,528
|588,856
|411,144
|1-AA
|Berrien
|597
|6,039
|33,531
|286,874
|327,041
|672,959
|1-AA
|Dodge County
|-
|522
|6,154
|97,166
|103,842
|896,158
|1-AA
|Jeff Davis
|-
|90
|6,237
|18,376
|24,703
|975,297
|2-AA
|Northeast
|989,988
|9,971
|40
|1
|1,000,000
|-
|2-AA
|Spencer
|9,935
|354,414
|358,483
|249,365
|972,197
|27,803
|2-AA
|ACE Charter
|68
|444,248
|297,233
|184,392
|925,941
|74,059
|2-AA
|Southwest
|9
|189,579
|313,608
|447,827
|951,023
|48,977
|2-AA
|Central (Macon)
|-
|1,655
|17,067
|36,304
|55,026
|944,974
|2-AA
|Rutland
|-
|133
|13,569
|81,093
|94,795
|905,205
|2-AA
|Kendrick
|-
|-
|-
|1,017
|1,017
|998,983
|2-AA
|Jordan
|-
|-
|-
|1
|1
|999,999
|3-AA
|Pierce County
|852,059
|131,437
|16,058
|398
|999,952
|48
|3-AA
|Appling County
|99,737
|496,336
|307,852
|77,973
|981,898
|18,102
|3-AA
|Vidalia
|47,734
|316,275
|439,124
|153,468
|956,601
|43,399
|3-AA
|Brantley County
|333
|47,822
|194,841
|598,560
|841,556
|158,444
|3-AA
|Toombs County
|122
|6,896
|25,332
|80,502
|112,852
|887,148
|3-AA
|Tattnall County
|15
|1,234
|16,754
|85,781
|103,784
|896,216
|3-AA
|Windsor Forest
|-
|-
|39
|3,318
|3,357
|996,643
|4-AA
|Thomson
|770,451
|171,215
|57,848
|486
|1,000,000
|-
|4-AA
|Putnam County
|164,760
|450,288
|350,701
|34,148
|999,897
|103
|4-AA
|Laney
|64,789
|373,948
|552,807
|8,447
|999,991
|9
|4-AA
|Washington County
|-
|4,512
|37,981
|650,887
|693,380
|306,620
|4-AA
|Butler
|-
|37
|596
|291,833
|292,466
|707,534
|4-AA
|Westside (Augusta)
|-
|-
|51
|10,120
|10,171
|989,829
|4-AA
|Josey
|-
|-
|14
|4,063
|4,077
|995,923
|4-AA
|Glenn Hills
|-
|-
|2
|16
|18
|999,982
|5-AA
|Callaway
|699,534
|293,822
|5,839
|805
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AA
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|295,297
|517,362
|185,457
|1,770
|999,886
|114
|5-AA
|Columbia
|5,054
|187,540
|745,264
|57,142
|995,000
|5,000
|5-AA
|Landmark Christian
|114
|687
|47,004
|615,373
|663,178
|336,822
|5-AA
|Redan
|1
|589
|16,407
|320,710
|337,707
|662,293
|5-AA
|Towers
|-
|-
|22
|2,422
|2,444
|997,556
|5-AA
|McNair
|-
|-
|7
|1,778
|1,785
|998,215
|6-AA
|South Atlanta
|742,934
|252,373
|4,656
|21
|999,984
|16
|6-AA
|North Cobb Christian
|254,887
|713,706
|31,228
|176
|999,997
|3
|6-AA
|Mount Paran Christian
|2,179
|33,419
|417,855
|434,102
|887,555
|112,445
|6-AA
|Therrell
|-
|357
|537,813
|445,426
|983,596
|16,404
|6-AA
|Washington
|-
|144
|8,178
|117,840
|126,162
|873,838
|6-AA
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|-
|1
|270
|2,435
|2,706
|997,294
|6-AA
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6-AA
|Walker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7-AA
|Rockmart
|889,056
|101,652
|7,694
|1,448
|999,850
|150
|7-AA
|Fannin County
|77,936
|436,695
|268,468
|142,682
|925,781
|74,219
|7-AA
|North Murray
|29,181
|247,415
|370,301
|296,578
|943,475
|56,525
|7-AA
|Haralson County
|2,504
|31,146
|72,774
|261,445
|367,869
|632,131
|7-AA
|Model
|1,323
|183,092
|280,695
|297,731
|762,841
|237,159
|7-AA
|Gordon Central
|-
|-
|68
|106
|174
|999,826
|7-AA
|Murray County
|-
|-
|-
|10
|10
|999,990
|8-AA
|Athens Academy
|521,550
|370,989
|84,882
|17,346
|994,767
|5,233
|8-AA
|Fellowship Christian
|430,174
|426,054
|110,774
|24,576
|991,578
|8,422
|8-AA
|Union County
|32,461
|113,339
|367,673
|262,596
|776,069
|223,931
|8-AA
|East Jackson
|11,688
|59,186
|295,277
|393,663
|759,814
|240,186
|8-AA
|Providence Christian
|2,704
|18,628
|102,403
|193,057
|316,792
|683,208
|8-AA
|Banks County
|1,423
|11,804
|38,991
|108,762
|160,980
|839,020
Class A Division I
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Prince Avenue Christian
|5-A Division I
|5-0
|77.89
|1,000,000
|4.26
|881,341
|787,354
|605,992
|415,589
|1.41
|Brooks County
|1-A Division I
|4-1
|72.70
|1,000,000
|3.96
|914,953
|723,217
|359,010
|175,447
|4.70
|Rabun County
|8-A Division I
|6-0
|73.02
|1,000,000
|3.84
|841,645
|633,802
|365,433
|168,245
|4.94
|Irwin County
|1-A Division I
|4-1
|72.00
|1,000,000
|3.90
|903,747
|707,225
|333,495
|156,787
|5.38
|Darlington
|7-A Division I
|6-0
|65.24
|1,000,000
|3.20
|839,546
|275,852
|108,922
|29,487
|32.91
|Swainsboro
|2-A Division I
|5-0
|64.47
|999,840
|3.07
|808,118
|246,714
|87,764
|23,979
|40.70
|Bleckley County
|2-A Division I
|6-0
|63.64
|999,785
|2.99
|779,115
|221,007
|74,158
|19,411
|50.52
|Whitefield Academy
|6-A Division I
|5-1
|58.29
|1,000,000
|2.70
|592,087
|155,491
|26,890
|5,345
|186.09
|Elbert County
|8-A Division I
|6-0
|58.95
|1,000,000
|2.30
|252,247
|93,025
|21,706
|4,010
|248.38
|Metter
|3-A Division I
|3-3
|53.11
|1,000,000
|2.34
|320,540
|31,201
|6,346
|773
|1,292.66
|Lamar County
|4-A Division I
|6-1
|51.90
|1,000,000
|2.15
|126,269
|54,200
|5,316
|574
|1,741.16
|St. Francis
|6-A Division I
|4-2
|50.26
|1,000,000
|1.91
|205,204
|26,710
|2,294
|187
|5,346.59
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|6-A Division I
|5-1
|48.03
|1,000,000
|1.72
|135,404
|14,696
|983
|65
|15,383.62
|Social Circle
|5-A Division I
|4-1
|48.91
|1,000,000
|1.63
|55,151
|8,535
|734
|48
|20,832.33
|Dublin
|2-A Division I
|2-2
|47.33
|983,440
|1.24
|74,624
|7,931
|555
|35
|28,570.43
|Commerce
|8-A Division I
|4-2
|44.49
|1,000,000
|1.65
|103,736
|6,950
|286
|17
|58,822.53
|Mount Vernon
|6-A Division I
|3-3
|37.01
|1,000,000
|1.11
|8,694
|347
|10
|1
|999,999.00
|Trion
|7-A Division I
|4-1
|39.89
|991,185
|1.36
|49,305
|2,251
|49
|-
|-
|Screven County
|3-A Division I
|5-0
|37.27
|999,925
|1.63
|29,413
|834
|22
|-
|-
|Pepperell
|7-A Division I
|3-2
|37.33
|952,243
|1.16
|21,067
|701
|14
|-
|-
|Temple
|4-A Division I
|4-3
|36.45
|1,000,000
|1.61
|14,594
|948
|13
|-
|-
|Oglethorpe County
|5-A Division I
|5-1
|36.25
|1,000,000
|1.17
|10,068
|246
|3
|-
|-
|Jefferson County
|2-A Division I
|1-5
|33.54
|786,570
|0.80
|2,654
|81
|3
|-
|-
|Heard County
|4-A Division I
|2-4
|33.12
|1,000,000
|1.47
|9,158
|342
|2
|-
|-
|Pelham
|1-A Division I
|2-5
|35.23
|1,000,000
|1.05
|7,613
|148
|-
|-
|-
|Bryan County
|3-A Division I
|4-2
|31.87
|999,727
|1.38
|7,925
|146
|-
|-
|-
|Athens Christian
|8-A Division I
|2-3
|28.22
|1,000,000
|1.04
|2,426
|16
|-
|-
|-
|Dade County
|7-A Division I
|3-3
|28.87
|660,940
|0.67
|473
|14
|-
|-
|-
|Jasper County
|5-A Division I
|2-4
|23.58
|1,000,000
|1.03
|1,577
|8
|-
|-
|-
|Bacon County
|1-A Division I
|1-5
|24.54
|1,000,000
|1.01
|1,158
|8
|-
|-
|-
|East Laurens
|2-A Division I
|1-4
|22.96
|230,365
|0.23
|64
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Claxton
|3-A Division I
|3-3
|14.34
|986,613
|1.01
|55
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Coosa
|7-A Division I
|3-3
|19.15
|305,460
|0.31
|22
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Armuchee
|7-A Division I
|3-3
|18.18
|78,077
|0.08
|7
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Crawford County
|4-A Division I
|2-4
|-5.68
|1,000,000
|1.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Savannah
|3-A Division I
|0-6
|-20.82
|13,735
|0.01
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Chattooga
|7-A Division I
|1-5
|9.32
|12,095
|0.01
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|King's Ridge Christian
|6-A Division I
|1-4
|7.88
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-A Division I
|Brooks County
|520,195
|474,831
|4,914
|60
|1,000,000
|-
|1-A Division I
|Irwin County
|479,493
|514,541
|5,897
|69
|1,000,000
|-
|1-A Division I
|Pelham
|292
|9,890
|764,851
|224,967
|1,000,000
|-
|1-A Division I
|Bacon County
|20
|738
|224,338
|774,904
|1,000,000
|-
|2-A Division I
|Swainsboro
|509,689
|414,881
|70,861
|4,409
|999,840
|160
|2-A Division I
|Bleckley County
|460,043
|451,979
|82,378
|5,385
|999,785
|215
|2-A Division I
|Dublin
|29,195
|124,695
|690,299
|139,251
|983,440
|16,560
|2-A Division I
|Jefferson County
|1,038
|7,778
|137,981
|639,773
|786,570
|213,430
|2-A Division I
|East Laurens
|35
|667
|18,481
|211,182
|230,365
|769,635
|3-A Division I
|Metter
|848,205
|132,263
|18,542
|990
|1,000,000
|-
|3-A Division I
|Screven County
|110,613
|554,769
|302,044
|32,499
|999,925
|75
|3-A Division I
|Bryan County
|40,380
|300,118
|567,810
|91,419
|999,727
|273
|3-A Division I
|Claxton
|802
|12,848
|111,562
|861,401
|986,613
|13,387
|3-A Division I
|Savannah
|-
|2
|42
|13,691
|13,735
|986,265
|4-A Division I
|Lamar County
|832,663
|139,917
|27,338
|82
|1,000,000
|-
|4-A Division I
|Temple
|108,644
|504,093
|384,402
|2,861
|1,000,000
|-
|4-A Division I
|Heard County
|58,689
|355,858
|579,309
|6,144
|1,000,000
|-
|4-A Division I
|Crawford County
|4
|132
|8,951
|990,913
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Prince Avenue Christian
|970,712
|28,897
|381
|10
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Social Circle
|27,495
|788,914
|167,939
|15,652
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Oglethorpe County
|1,698
|166,828
|660,587
|170,887
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Jasper County
|95
|15,361
|171,093
|813,451
|1,000,000
|-
|6-A Division I
|Whitefield Academy
|627,265
|261,165
|89,423
|22,147
|1,000,000
|-
|6-A Division I
|St. Francis
|210,188
|376,871
|305,030
|107,911
|1,000,000
|-
|6-A Division I
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|146,041
|306,587
|388,235
|159,137
|1,000,000
|-
|6-A Division I
|Mount Vernon
|16,506
|55,377
|217,312
|710,805
|1,000,000
|-
|6-A Division I
|King's Ridge Christian
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7-A Division I
|Darlington
|943,883
|53,370
|2,740
|7
|1,000,000
|-
|7-A Division I
|Trion
|37,336
|576,484
|343,653
|33,712
|991,185
|8,815
|7-A Division I
|Pepperell
|18,773
|344,072
|428,401
|160,997
|952,243
|47,757
|7-A Division I
|Coosa
|6
|10,738
|51,187
|243,529
|305,460
|694,540
|7-A Division I
|Armuchee
|2
|1,803
|16,807
|59,465
|78,077
|921,923
|7-A Division I
|Dade County
|-
|13,522
|156,919
|490,499
|660,940
|339,060
|7-A Division I
|Chattooga
|-
|11
|293
|11,791
|12,095
|987,905
|8-A Division I
|Rabun County
|838,112
|153,362
|8,256
|270
|1,000,000
|-
|8-A Division I
|Elbert County
|152,414
|707,802
|132,894
|6,890
|1,000,000
|-
|8-A Division I
|Commerce
|9,284
|133,548
|735,257
|121,911
|1,000,000
|-
|8-A Division I
|Athens Christian
|190
|5,288
|123,593
|870,929
|1,000,000
|-
Class A Division II
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Bowdon
|7-A Division II
|5-1
|54.95
|1,000,000
|3.55
|712,114
|515,529
|393,177
|281,591
|2.55
|Johnson County
|5-A Division II
|5-0
|48.98
|999,998
|3.46
|743,900
|498,714
|296,130
|142,659
|6.01
|Schley County
|6-A Division II
|4-2
|48.88
|1,000,000
|3.26
|617,348
|414,014
|243,836
|118,785
|7.42
|Early County
|1-A Division II
|6-0
|49.06
|1,000,000
|3.17
|730,357
|328,037
|210,086
|116,479
|7.59
|Clinch County
|2-A Division II
|5-1
|48.57
|994,757
|3.28
|684,785
|453,194
|214,002
|112,618
|7.88
|Charlton County
|2-A Division II
|3-2
|45.68
|987,520
|2.88
|567,222
|316,566
|128,931
|54,831
|17.24
|Manchester
|6-A Division II
|4-2
|45.32
|999,998
|2.81
|456,639
|254,798
|125,370
|49,375
|19.25
|Dooly County
|4-A Division II
|3-2
|44.63
|999,839
|2.77
|545,196
|244,697
|113,621
|41,940
|22.84
|McIntosh County Academy
|3-A Division II
|5-1
|43.52
|997,715
|2.47
|399,520
|188,206
|75,373
|26,482
|36.76
|Aquinas
|8-A Division II
|4-1
|41.60
|981,271
|1.99
|413,966
|176,536
|52,629
|17,539
|56.02
|Washington-Wilkes
|8-A Division II
|5-1
|40.91
|995,808
|1.97
|394,730
|161,783
|46,000
|14,717
|66.95
|Emanuel County Institute
|3-A Division II
|2-4
|40.56
|994,169
|2.14
|281,352
|112,635
|34,910
|9,988
|99.12
|Lincoln County
|8-A Division II
|3-2
|37.81
|951,668
|1.62
|229,431
|76,587
|17,236
|4,300
|231.56
|Mitchell County
|1-A Division II
|2-4
|37.13
|997,703
|1.88
|216,583
|53,567
|12,817
|2,598
|383.91
|Wilcox County
|4-A Division II
|3-3
|36.31
|996,179
|1.76
|170,186
|43,670
|10,238
|2,044
|488.24
|Telfair County
|4-A Division II
|5-1
|35.02
|997,715
|1.66
|136,054
|32,203
|6,572
|1,146
|871.60
|Christian Heritage
|7-A Division II
|2-4
|35.84
|1,000,000
|1.59
|93,182
|28,559
|6,361
|1,135
|880.06
|Jenkins County
|3-A Division II
|4-2
|33.54
|966,362
|1.49
|88,886
|19,205
|3,270
|512
|1,952.13
|Lanier County
|2-A Division II
|3-3
|33.00
|801,961
|1.18
|82,257
|16,430
|2,560
|374
|2,672.80
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|7-A Division II
|4-2
|32.75
|1,000,000
|1.42
|55,408
|12,919
|2,187
|300
|3,332.33
|Macon County
|6-A Division II
|1-5
|30.70
|975,482
|1.47
|99,208
|14,741
|1,216
|178
|5,616.98
|Turner County
|2-A Division II
|1-5
|31.05
|729,574
|0.99
|50,229
|8,157
|1,012
|130
|7,691.31
|Greene County
|8-A Division II
|4-2
|30.57
|818,466
|1.02
|45,742
|8,453
|939
|126
|7,935.51
|Chattahoochee County
|6-A Division II
|2-4
|30.27
|943,992
|1.38
|84,735
|11,891
|997
|113
|8,848.56
|Wilkinson County
|5-A Division II
|3-2
|24.99
|981,686
|1.31
|43,944
|4,200
|225
|17
|58,822.53
|Terrell County
|1-A Division II
|1-5
|26.27
|940,294
|1.07
|18,553
|1,997
|153
|12
|83,332.33
|Atkinson County
|2-A Division II
|2-4
|26.50
|486,188
|0.57
|12,782
|1,255
|93
|10
|99,999.00
|Hancock Central
|5-A Division II
|2-4
|18.96
|992,657
|1.11
|8,268
|425
|17
|1
|999,999.00
|Wheeler County
|4-A Division II
|3-3
|23.02
|889,526
|0.99
|8,964
|672
|33
|-
|-
|Montgomery County
|3-A Division II
|3-3
|19.45
|602,902
|0.65
|3,809
|138
|3
|-
|-
|Seminole County
|1-A Division II
|2-4
|16.26
|697,892
|0.72
|1,546
|78
|3
|-
|-
|Warren County
|8-A Division II
|2-4
|21.75
|245,993
|0.26
|999
|74
|2
|-
|-
|Portal
|3-A Division II
|3-3
|16.68
|438,852
|0.46
|1,524
|54
|1
|-
|-
|Miller County
|1-A Division II
|1-4
|10.47
|357,168
|0.36
|173
|8
|-
|-
|-
|Georgia Military Prep
|5-A Division II
|1-5
|9.45
|665,299
|0.68
|277
|6
|-
|-
|-
|Glascock County
|5-A Division II
|1-5
|6.06
|359,514
|0.36
|40
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Greenville
|6-A Division II
|2-4
|9.88
|78,726
|0.08
|68
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Hawkinsville
|4-A Division II
|2-4
|5.63
|81,527
|0.08
|20
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Treutlen
|4-A Division II
|0-6
|1.29
|35,214
|0.04
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Towns County
|8-A Division II
|1-4
|8.32
|6,794
|0.01
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Randolph-Clay
|1-A Division II
|1-4
|-9.89
|6,943
|0.01
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Marion County
|6-A Division II
|1-5
|-5.08
|1,516
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Twiggs County
|5-A Division II
|2-4
|-24.60
|846
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Taylor County
|6-A Division II
|2-4
|0.80
|286
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Pataula Charter
|1-A Division II
|4-2
|-8.72
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Baconton Charter
|1-A Division II
|1-4
|-44.35
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Central (Talbotton)
|6-A Division II
|0-6
|-57.60
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|GSIC
|8-A Division II
|1-5
|-61.59
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-A Division II
|Early County
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|1-A Division II
|Mitchell County
|-
|928,491
|54,319
|14,893
|997,703
|2,297
|1-A Division II
|Terrell County
|-
|32,060
|686,136
|222,098
|940,294
|59,706
|1-A Division II
|Seminole County
|-
|30,640
|189,070
|478,182
|697,892
|302,108
|1-A Division II
|Miller County
|-
|8,802
|69,733
|278,633
|357,168
|642,832
|1-A Division II
|Randolph-Clay
|-
|7
|742
|6,194
|6,943
|993,057
|1-A Division II
|Baconton Charter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|1-A Division II
|Pataula Charter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|2-A Division II
|Clinch County
|551,430
|336,947
|83,424
|22,956
|994,757
|5,243
|2-A Division II
|Charlton County
|380,025
|427,761
|137,886
|41,848
|987,520
|12,480
|2-A Division II
|Lanier County
|37,784
|116,539
|349,794
|297,844
|801,961
|198,039
|2-A Division II
|Turner County
|23,978
|84,094
|282,063
|339,439
|729,574
|270,426
|2-A Division II
|Atkinson County
|6,783
|34,659
|146,833
|297,913
|486,188
|513,812
|3-A Division II
|McIntosh County Academy
|525,313
|327,709
|127,159
|17,534
|997,715
|2,285
|3-A Division II
|Emanuel County Institute
|355,468
|399,731
|206,005
|32,965
|994,169
|5,831
|3-A Division II
|Jenkins County
|113,182
|241,222
|488,303
|123,655
|966,362
|33,638
|3-A Division II
|Montgomery County
|4,251
|20,325
|111,932
|466,394
|602,902
|397,098
|3-A Division II
|Portal
|1,786
|11,013
|66,601
|359,452
|438,852
|561,148
|4-A Division II
|Dooly County
|645,820
|267,093
|84,553
|2,373
|999,839
|161
|4-A Division II
|Wilcox County
|194,466
|367,321
|336,898
|97,494
|996,179
|3,821
|4-A Division II
|Telfair County
|157,529
|325,280
|392,682
|122,224
|997,715
|2,285
|4-A Division II
|Wheeler County
|2,178
|40,039
|182,011
|665,298
|889,526
|110,474
|4-A Division II
|Hawkinsville
|7
|212
|2,717
|78,591
|81,527
|918,473
|4-A Division II
|Treutlen
|-
|55
|1,139
|34,020
|35,214
|964,786
|5-A Division II
|Johnson County
|941,938
|55,478
|2,478
|104
|999,998
|2
|5-A Division II
|Wilkinson County
|43,937
|581,997
|290,803
|64,949
|981,686
|18,314
|5-A Division II
|Hancock Central
|13,913
|307,424
|533,124
|138,196
|992,657
|7,343
|5-A Division II
|Glascock County
|172
|6,320
|23,149
|329,873
|359,514
|640,486
|5-A Division II
|Georgia Military Prep
|40
|48,781
|150,396
|466,082
|665,299
|334,701
|5-A Division II
|Twiggs County
|-
|-
|50
|796
|846
|999,154
|6-A Division II
|Schley County
|600,786
|399,022
|185
|7
|1,000,000
|-
|6-A Division II
|Manchester
|399,205
|600,357
|415
|21
|999,998
|2
|6-A Division II
|Greenville
|9
|533
|9,940
|68,244
|78,726
|921,274
|6-A Division II
|Chattahoochee County
|-
|56
|463,901
|480,035
|943,992
|56,008
|6-A Division II
|Macon County
|-
|31
|525,493
|449,958
|975,482
|24,518
|6-A Division II
|Marion County
|-
|1
|66
|1,449
|1,516
|998,484
|6-A Division II
|Taylor County
|-
|-
|-
|286
|286
|999,714
|6-A Division II
|Central (Talbotton)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7-A Division II
|Bowdon
|889,717
|96,375
|13,908
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|7-A Division II
|Christian Heritage
|70,966
|526,195
|402,839
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|7-A Division II
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|39,317
|377,430
|583,253
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|8-A Division II
|Aquinas
|378,522
|306,084
|205,573
|91,092
|981,271
|18,729
|8-A Division II
|Washington-Wilkes
|363,887
|320,427
|219,332
|92,162
|995,808
|4,192
|8-A Division II
|Lincoln County
|206,292
|262,398
|308,181
|174,797
|951,668
|48,332
|8-A Division II
|Greene County
|50,215
|102,874
|228,943
|436,434
|818,466
|181,534
|8-A Division II
|Warren County
|1,073
|8,123
|37,282
|199,515
|245,993
|754,007
|8-A Division II
|Towns County
|11
|94
|689
|6,000
|6,794
|993,206
|8-A Division II
|Lake Oconee Academy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|8-A Division II
|GSIC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
