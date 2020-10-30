X

List: Teams in each classification allowing fewest points

By Todd Holcomb, GHSF Daily

These are the top 10 teams in each classification for fewest points allowed per game.

Class 7A

8.7 - North Gwinnett

9.2 - Milton

11.3 - Grayson

12.0 - North Forsyth

12.8 - Colquitt County

13.3 - Norcross

13.3 - Newnan

14.2 - Newton

14.8 - Denmark

15.0 - Tift County

Class 6A

4.6 - Allatoona

7.8 - Evans

8.2 - Creekview

8.2 - Buford

8.7 - Lovejoy

9.6 - Douglas County

11.2 - Lee County

13.7 - Alexander

13.8 - North Atlanta

14.0 - Hughes

Class 5A

3.5 - Jonesboro

8.3 - Veterans

8.7 - Decatur

8.7 - Starr’s Mill

9.4 - Tri-Cities

11.0 - Coffee

11.1 - Cartersville

11.3 - Dutchtown

13.2 - Warner Robins

13.5 - Woodland (Cartersville)

Class 4A

2.3 - Stephenson

5.0 - New Hampstead

6.0 - Islands

7.8 - Carver (Columbus)

8.8 - Hardaway

9.2 - Fayette County

9.5 - Jefferson

11.5 - Jenkins

12.5 - Miller Grove

13.0 - Cedartown

Class 3A

4.5 - Cherokee Bluff

5.8 - Crisp County

6.3 - Cedar Grove

6.3 - Windsor Forest

7.9 - Oconee County

8.5 - Peach County

9.5 - Pierce County

11.7 - Morgan County

12.1 - Monroe Area

12.3 - Appling County

Class 2A

4.3 - Putnam County

5.4 - Haralson County

6.8 - Callaway

8.2 - Lovett

9.5 - Laney

9.8 - Columbia

10.3 - Fitzgerald

10.4 - Pace Academy

11.6 - Westside (Augusta)

12.4 - Fannin County

Class A Private

9.3 - Fellowship Christian

9.6 - Pacelli

13.0 - Athens Academy

13.0 - Trinity Christian

13.3 - Christian Heritage

13.5 - King’s Ridge Christian

14.6 - Lakeview Academy

15.0 - Strong Rock Christian

15.3 - Darlington

15.3 - Eagle’s Landing Christian

Class A Public

1.7 - Metter

5.2 - Chattahoochee County

5.4 - Washington-Wilkes

8.0 - Hancock Central

8.0 - Terrell County

11.6 - Irwin County

12.7 - Johnson County

13.5 - Warren County

13.7 - Macon County

14.3 - Commerce

