List: Teams in each classification allowing fewest points

These are the top 10 teams in each classification for fewest points allowed per game.
Class 7A
8.7 - North Gwinnett
9.2 - Milton
11.3 - Grayson
12.0 - North Forsyth
12.8 - Colquitt County
13.3 - Norcross
13.3 - Newnan
14.2 - Newton
14.8 - Denmark
15.0 - Tift County
Class 6A
4.6 - Allatoona
7.8 - Evans
8.2 - Creekview
8.2 - Buford
8.7 - Lovejoy
9.6 - Douglas County
11.2 - Lee County
13.7 - Alexander
13.8 - North Atlanta
14.0 - Hughes
Class 5A
3.5 - Jonesboro
8.3 - Veterans
8.7 - Decatur
8.7 - Starr’s Mill
9.4 - Tri-Cities
11.0 - Coffee
11.1 - Cartersville
11.3 - Dutchtown
13.2 - Warner Robins
13.5 - Woodland (Cartersville)
Class 4A
2.3 - Stephenson
5.0 - New Hampstead
6.0 - Islands
7.8 - Carver (Columbus)
8.8 - Hardaway
9.2 - Fayette County
9.5 - Jefferson
11.5 - Jenkins
12.5 - Miller Grove
13.0 - Cedartown
Class 3A
4.5 - Cherokee Bluff
5.8 - Crisp County
6.3 - Cedar Grove
6.3 - Windsor Forest
7.9 - Oconee County
8.5 - Peach County
9.5 - Pierce County
11.7 - Morgan County
12.1 - Monroe Area
12.3 - Appling County
Class 2A
4.3 - Putnam County
5.4 - Haralson County
6.8 - Callaway
8.2 - Lovett
9.5 - Laney
9.8 - Columbia
10.3 - Fitzgerald
10.4 - Pace Academy
11.6 - Westside (Augusta)
12.4 - Fannin County
Class A Private
9.3 - Fellowship Christian
9.6 - Pacelli
13.0 - Athens Academy
13.0 - Trinity Christian
13.3 - Christian Heritage
13.5 - King’s Ridge Christian
14.6 - Lakeview Academy
15.0 - Strong Rock Christian
15.3 - Darlington
15.3 - Eagle’s Landing Christian
Class A Public
1.7 - Metter
5.2 - Chattahoochee County
5.4 - Washington-Wilkes
8.0 - Hancock Central
8.0 - Terrell County
11.6 - Irwin County
12.7 - Johnson County
13.5 - Warren County
13.7 - Macon County
14.3 - Commerce
