List: Teams in each classification allowing fewest points through Week 12

Credit: Christina Matacotta/For the AJC

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
35 minutes ago

Here are the top 10 teams in points allowed per game, by classification:

Class 7A

7.60 - Valdosta

9.50 - Buford

11.90 - Colquitt County

12.50 - Grayson

12.80 - Carrollton

14.20 - North Cobb

16.10 - Camden County

16.90 - Lambert

17.70 - Milton

17.90 - Westlake

Class 6A

8.60 - Rome

9.60 - Hughes

10.10 - Woodward Academy

11.10 - Gainesville

11.20 - Roswell

13.00 - Mundy’s Mill

13.30 - Brunswick

14.00 - Thomas County Central

14.90 - Effingham County

15.00 - Northside (Warner Robins)

Class 5A

7.00 - Ware County

8.50 - Dutchtown

8.70 - Creekside

11.00 - Jefferson

11.60 - Coffee

14.50 - Cartersville

14.50 - Northside (Columbus)

15.30 - Eastside

15.60 - Union Grove

15.70 - Cambridge

Class 4A

5.20 - North Oconee

7.10 - Cedartown

9.10 - Benedictine

10.50 - Perry

10.90 - Stockbridge

12.40 - Holy Innocents’

13.90 - Starr’s Mill

14.40 - Lovett

14.70 - Westminster

15.70 - Wayne County

Class 3A

10.60 - Savannah Christian

11.10 - Harlem

11.44 - Carver (Columbus)

11.78 - Calvary Day

13.50 - Stephens County

15.60 - Oconee County

16.00 - Bremen

16.10 - Peach County

16.90 - Dawson County

17.30 - Richmond Academy

Class 2A

8.00 - Thomson

9.30 - North Cobb Christian

10.67 - Appling County

11.60 - Laney

11.90 - Putnam County

12.40 - Fitzgerald

13.78 - South Atlanta

13.90 - Pierce County

14.10 - Northeast

14.60 - Toombs County

Class A Division I

5.22 - Swainsboro

8.44 - Screven County

11.22 - Dublin

11.33 - Irwin County

11.80 - Metter

12.80 - Bleckley County

14.30 - Trion

14.89 - Brooks County

15.00 - St. Francis

15.30 - Rabun County

Class A Division II

9.10 - Johnson County

9.50 - Schley County

11.90 - Jenkins County

12.10 - McIntosh Co. Academy

13.90 - Chattahoochee County

15.60 - Washington-Wilkes

15.78 - Manchester

16.40 - Early County

17.00 - Mitchell County

17.44 - Wilkinson County

GIAA

8.80 - John Milledge Academy

11.90 - Central Fellowship

12.70 - St. Anne-Pacelli

12.80 - Bethlehem Christian

16.20 - Heritage (Newnan)

17.50 - Flint River Academy

18.10 - Terrell Academy

18.10 - Briarwood Academy

18.40 - Brentwood

19.00 - Thomas Jefferson

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

