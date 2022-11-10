List: Teams in each classification allowing fewest points through Week 12

Here are the top 10 teams in points allowed per game, by classification:
Class 7A
7.60 - Valdosta
9.50 - Buford
11.90 - Colquitt County
12.50 - Grayson
12.80 - Carrollton
14.20 - North Cobb
16.10 - Camden County
16.90 - Lambert
17.70 - Milton
17.90 - Westlake
Class 6A
8.60 - Rome
9.60 - Hughes
10.10 - Woodward Academy
11.10 - Gainesville
11.20 - Roswell
13.00 - Mundy’s Mill
13.30 - Brunswick
14.00 - Thomas County Central
14.90 - Effingham County
15.00 - Northside (Warner Robins)
Class 5A
7.00 - Ware County
8.50 - Dutchtown
8.70 - Creekside
11.00 - Jefferson
11.60 - Coffee
14.50 - Cartersville
14.50 - Northside (Columbus)
15.30 - Eastside
15.60 - Union Grove
15.70 - Cambridge
Class 4A
5.20 - North Oconee
7.10 - Cedartown
9.10 - Benedictine
10.50 - Perry
10.90 - Stockbridge
12.40 - Holy Innocents’
13.90 - Starr’s Mill
14.40 - Lovett
14.70 - Westminster
15.70 - Wayne County
Class 3A
10.60 - Savannah Christian
11.10 - Harlem
11.44 - Carver (Columbus)
11.78 - Calvary Day
13.50 - Stephens County
15.60 - Oconee County
16.00 - Bremen
16.10 - Peach County
16.90 - Dawson County
17.30 - Richmond Academy
Class 2A
8.00 - Thomson
9.30 - North Cobb Christian
10.67 - Appling County
11.60 - Laney
11.90 - Putnam County
12.40 - Fitzgerald
13.78 - South Atlanta
13.90 - Pierce County
14.10 - Northeast
14.60 - Toombs County
Class A Division I
5.22 - Swainsboro
8.44 - Screven County
11.22 - Dublin
11.33 - Irwin County
11.80 - Metter
12.80 - Bleckley County
14.30 - Trion
14.89 - Brooks County
15.00 - St. Francis
15.30 - Rabun County
Class A Division II
9.10 - Johnson County
9.50 - Schley County
11.90 - Jenkins County
12.10 - McIntosh Co. Academy
13.90 - Chattahoochee County
15.60 - Washington-Wilkes
15.78 - Manchester
16.40 - Early County
17.00 - Mitchell County
17.44 - Wilkinson County
GIAA
8.80 - John Milledge Academy
11.90 - Central Fellowship
12.70 - St. Anne-Pacelli
12.80 - Bethlehem Christian
16.20 - Heritage (Newnan)
17.50 - Flint River Academy
18.10 - Terrell Academy
18.10 - Briarwood Academy
18.40 - Brentwood
19.00 - Thomas Jefferson
