Lambert defends in Class 7A; GHSA state cheerleading updates from Saturday

Credit: GHSA Twitter

Credit: GHSA Twitter

High School Sports Blog
By Seth Ellerbee
16 minutes ago
X

Lambert’s victory in the Class 7A cheerleading state championships at the Centreplex in Macon brought the GHSA cheerleading season to a close in a miraculous title defense from the Longhorns.

The victory marked the program’s eighth championship since winning its first in 2012. The Longhorns won championships in 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2022 and this season. Lambert’s high-class contender, South Forsyth, was trying for the team’s 10th championship and first since winning back-to-back titles in 2020 and 2021.

Mary Persons won the program’s second title after finishing atop the Class 3A competition. The Bulldogs previously won in 2020.

Two first-time champions emerged when North Forsyth finished atop the Class 6A competition to secure the program’s first title. Walton’s victory in the co-ed competition marked the team’s first cheerleading title.

See the 2023 champions below.

7A – Lambert (eighth championship, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2022-2023)

6A – North Forsyth (first championship)

5A – Northgate (11th championship, 2007-2011, 2015, 2016-2018, 2021 coed, 2023)

4A – Central-Carroll (third championship, 2005, 2007, 2023)

3A – Mary Persons (second championship, 2020, 2023)

2A – Mount Paran (12th championship, 2012-2023)

1A – Bleckley County (fourth championship, 1993, 2001, 2021, 2023)

Co-ed – Walton (first championship)

About the Author

Seth Ellerbee
Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Netanyahu rejects growing calls for a cease-fire, says battle against Hamas will continue2h ago

Credit: TNS

OPINION
Muslim bans, election lies, and mass deportations - welcome to Trump 2024

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

It’s set: Georgia, Alabama clinch spots in SEC Championship
4h ago

Fireworks may have caused blaze at Atlanta apartment, 2 arrested, cops say
1h ago

Fireworks may have caused blaze at Atlanta apartment, 2 arrested, cops say
1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Marine’s housing odyssey shines light on faltering voucher system
12h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jason Getz/jason.getz@ajc.com

High school football state playoff brackets
19h ago
HS football scoreboard: A look at first-round state playoff winners
19h ago
Peachtree Ridge 20, Lambert 17
20h ago
Featured

Credit: NATRICE MILLER

Rick Ross talks to Georgia State law students about how to be a boss
Meet the Georgia rodeo clown aiming for the top ranks of the profession
HS football scoreboard: A look at first-round state playoff winners
19h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top