Lambert defends in Class 7A; GHSA state cheerleading updates from Saturday

The victory marked the program’s eighth championship since winning its first in 2012. The Longhorns won championships in 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2022 and this season. Lambert’s high-class contender, South Forsyth, was trying for the team’s 10th championship and first since winning back-to-back titles in 2020 and 2021.

Mary Persons won the program’s second title after finishing atop the Class 3A competition. The Bulldogs previously won in 2020.

Two first-time champions emerged when North Forsyth finished atop the Class 6A competition to secure the program’s first title. Walton’s victory in the co-ed competition marked the team’s first cheerleading title.

See the 2023 champions below.

7A – Lambert (eighth championship, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2022-2023)

6A – North Forsyth (first championship)

5A – Northgate (11th championship, 2007-2011, 2015, 2016-2018, 2021 coed, 2023)

4A – Central-Carroll (third championship, 2005, 2007, 2023)

3A – Mary Persons (second championship, 2020, 2023)

2A – Mount Paran (12th championship, 2012-2023)

1A – Bleckley County (fourth championship, 1993, 2001, 2021, 2023)

Co-ed – Walton (first championship)