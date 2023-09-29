Class A: Several high-profile games highlight Class A weekend

Three Class A Division I teams will face ranked and higher-class opponents, and two programs in the top-5 of the Class A Division II rankings will meet to decide who is best.

It’s a pretty solid week for the classification.

Division I No. 1 Prince Avenue Christian will travel to Class 3A No. 5 Mary Persons to see if it can stay undefeated. And, as usual, quarterback Aaron Philo, a Georgia Tech commitment, is at the center of things for the Wolverines.

Philo leads a high-scoring, high-powered Prince Avenue offense that averages 333 passing yards per game and 158 rushing. He is 134-of-198 passing for 1,926 yards and 25 touchdowns with just three interceptions. He has run 41 times for 263 yards and eight touchdowns.

Mary Persons sophomore quarterback Mac Nelson is 24-of-60 passing for 420 yards and four touchdowns. Duke Watson leads the run game with 74 carries for 638 yards and 10 touchdowns with four players. R.J. Holder, Nemo Jones, Will Evans and Nelson also have touchdown runs. Senior Ty Dumas leads receivers with eight receptions for 232 yards and three touchdowns.

In other games:

-- Rabun County, ranked No. 4, will play at home against Class 2A No. 6 Fellowship Christian, featuring two teams filled with sophomore talent. Rabun’s sophomore quarterback Ty Trulove is 59-of-100 passing for 1,004 yards and 12 touchdowns. Fellowship sophomore quarterback Jonathan Granby is 15-of-39 passing for 295 yards and three touchdowns and sophomore C.J. Givers has 35 carries for 306 yards and five touchdowns.

-- No. 5-ranked Brooks County will travel to Class 4A No. 4 Bainbridge after a 44-7 loss to Class 6A No. 2 Thomas County Central last week. Bainbridge (3-2) beat Class 5A then-No. 1 Ware County 35-21.

-- Class A Division II No. 3 Manchester will play at home against Class A Division II No. 4 Macon County. Manchester defeated Chattahoochee County 46-0 last week. Macon County is coming off its first loss, 34-7 to No. 1 Schley County.

Class A Division I Top-10 schedule

1. (1) Prince Avenue Christian (6-0) at Class 3A No. 5 Mary Persons

2. (2) Swainsboro (5-0) vs. Irwin County

3. (4) Trion (4-0) at Dade County

4. (5) Rabun County (4-1) vs. Class 2A No. 6 Fellowship Christian

5. (6) Brooks County (1-3) at Class 4A No. 4 Bainbridge

6. (7) Elbert County (4-1) at Mount Vernon

7. (9) Bleckley County (3-2) at Westfield

8. (NR) Commerce (4-1) vs. First Presbyterian Day

9. (NR) Lamar County (4-2) at Pike County

10. (NR) Dublin (3-1) vs. Charlton County

Class A Division II Top-10 schedule

1. (1) Schley County (5-0) at Chattahoochee County

2. (5) Greene County (5-0) vs. Towns County

3. (4) Manchester (4-1) at No. 4 Macon County

4. (2) Macon County (4-1) vs. No. 3 Manchester

5. (3) Clinch County (5-1) Off.

6. (6) Bowdon (4-2) vs. St. Francis

7. (7) Early County (4-1) Off.

8. (8) Jenkins County (6-0) Off.

9. (9) Lanier County (4-0) at Pelham

10. (10) Aquinas (4-1) vs. Lincoln County