X

Class 2A blog: Week 11 rankings rundown

ajc.com

High School Sports Blog | 1 hour ago
By Adam Krohn

Every Tuesday, we take a look at 2A’s ranked teams and where they stand at this point in the season. Below are the AJC’s Week 8 rankings for both the boys and girls.

Note: All scheduled games mentioned here are subject to cancellation or postponement due to COVID-19 concerns. All stats, schedules and records are courtesy of information contributed to MaxPreps.

Boys

1. Pace Academy (17-1)

Region record: 5-0 in 6-2A West (first place)

Notes: The Knights returned from a 10-day quarantine to win 95-52 over Washington Friday and 74-47 over Langston Hughes Saturday. They close out their regular season against KIPP (7-9, 3-3) Tuesday, No. 5 Lovett (13-5, 4-1) Friday and Therrell (5-14, 0-5) Saturday.

2. Swainsboro (12-1)

Region record: 9-0 in 2-2A (first place)

Notes: The Tigers played once last week, against East Laurens, and won 87-51. For various reasons, they had two weekend games canceled. They close their regular season against Vidalia (11-6, 5-4) Friday and Bacon County (8-4, 5-4) Saturday.

3. Washington County (9-0)

Region record: 7-0 in 3-2A (first place)

Notes: The Golden Hawks beat Monticello 77-36 in their only game last week. They play three games this week: at Dodge County (7-12, 3-6) Tuesday, Bleckley County (3-16, 2-6) Friday and Laney (9-5) Saturday.

4. Thomasville (14-1)

Region record: 9-0 in 1-2A (first place)

Notes: The Bulldogs went 2-0 last week with wins over Worth County (68-32) and Fitzgerald (74-35). They close their regular season Friday at home against Berrien (7-6, 5-4).

5. Lovett (13-5)

Region record: 4-1 in 6-2A West (second place)

Notes: The Lions won their only game last week against KIPP 67-45. They host Washington (6-13, 1-4) Tuesday, and play at No. 1 Pace Academy (17-1, 6-0) Friday.

6. Chattooga (12-2)

Region record: 8-0 in 7-2A (first place)

Notes: The Indians beat No. 10 Model (56-55) and Fannin County (47-40) last week. They host Coosa (12-8, 5-4) Tuesday and Dade County (6-6 ,5-4) Friday and play at No. 10 Model (16-4, 7-1) on Saturday

7. Columbia (13-5)

Region record: 6-0 in 6-2A East (first place)

Notes: The Eagles went 3-0 last week with wins over South Atlanta (75-39), Towers (74-49) and Therrell (84-47). They play two road games this week at 5A’s Griffin (13-5) Tuesday and McNair (3-9, 3-3) Friday.

8. Woodville-Tompkins (11-4)

Region record: 5-2 in 2-2A (third place)

Notes: The Wolverines didn’t play last week because they’re in quarantine, coach Lenny Williams said in a Twitter direct message. They last played Jan. 23. Their scheduled games against Bacon County Tuesday and Toombs County Friday are canceled. Their next game is at Jeff Davis (7-4, 5-1) on Saturday.

9. Westside-Augusta (10-4)

Region record: 5-1 in Region 4 (second place)

Notes: For the second week in a row, the Patriots played just one game and won it, this time beating Putnam County 55-52. They play once this week as well, at home against Oglethorpe County (3-10, 0-8).

10. Model (16-4)

Region record: 7-1 in 7-2A (second place)

Notes: The Blue Devils went 2-1 last week, losing to No. 6 Chattooga (56-55) and beating the GAPPS’ Unity Christian (40-33) and 5A’s Cartersville (68-65). They play at Pepperell (6-12, 1-8) Tuesday and Gordon Central (4-10, 1-9) Friday, then host No. 6 Chattooga (12-2, 8-0) Saturday.

Girls

1. Early County (10-0)

Region record: 6-0 in Region 1 (first place)

Notes: The Lady Bobcats went 3-0 last week with a forfeit win over Fitzgerald, a 70-36 win over Berrien and a 61-37 win over Cook. They host Cook (1-18, 1-7) and Fitzgerald on Friday and Saturday, respectfully.

2. Elbert County (17-2)

Region record: 4-0 in 8-2A (first place)

Notes: The Lady Blue Devils went 2-0 last week against Oconee County (59-39), Union County (68-36) and 3A’s Dawson County (61-60). They host No. 4 Rabun County (15-4, 2-1) in a rematch from Jan. 15, when Elbert County won 56-40. They close their regular season Friday at Union County (2-7, 0-3).

3. East Laurens (13-2)

Region record: 11-1 in 2-2A (first place)

Notes: The Lady Falcons beat Swainsboro (45-43), Toombs County (69-36) and Vidalia (50-35) last week. Their regular season ended with Saturday’s win at Vidalia.

4. Rabun County (15-4)

Region record: 2-1 in 8-2A (second place)

Notes: The Lady Wildcats went 2-0 last week, beating the NCISAA’s Rabun Gap-Nacoochee (73-58) and 1A Public’s Towns County (68-44). They host No. 2 Elbert County (17-2, 4-0) Tuesday, travel to Banks County (14-9, 1-3) Friday and close their regular season hosting Union County (2-7, 0-3).

5. Woodville-Tompkins (12-3)

Region record: 5-2 in 2-2A (second place)

Notes: The Lady Wolverines did not play last week. It’s unclear if they were quarantined along with the Woodville boys. (I will update this should I hear back from the school.) They’re scheduled to play once this week, at home against Toombs County (10-10, 6-5) on Friday.

6. Lamar County (15-4)

Region record: 8-1 in 3-2A (first place)

Notes: The Lady Trojans ripped off wins over Dodge County (64-41) and Bleckley County (59-34) last week. They play just once this week, Friday on the road against a Northeast (8-3, 5-2) team they beat 47-39 at home on Jan. 20.

7. Washington County (8-1)

Region record: 6-1 in 3-2A

Notes: Last week, the Lady Golden Hawks beat Monticello 74-16. They’ll play Dodge County (10-5, 4-4) Tuesday, Bleckley County (5-10, 2-5) Friday and No. 10 Laney (10-3) Saturday.

8. Heard County (14-3)

Region record: 3-0 in 5-2A (first place)

Notes: The Lady Braves beat Callaway (48-40) and Temple (65-24) last week. They play Bremen (1-14, 0-4) Tuesday, Callaway (8-6, 4-1) Friday and Haralson County (14-2, 2-1) Saturday.

9. Fannin County (14-4)

Region record: 9-0 in 7-2A (first place)

Notes: The Lady Rebels beat Gordon Central (61-51) and Chattooga (49-29) last week. Tuesday play at Dade County (9-5, 7-2) and Friday they host Pepperell (7-10, 3-6).

10. Laney (10-3)

Region record: 9-1 in 4-2A (first place)

Notes: The Lady Wildcats beat Glenn Hills (forfeit) and Jefferson County (82-52) last week. They host Oglethorpe County (10-6, 4-5) Tuesday, then travel to Josey (9-5, 7-2) Friday and No. 7 Washington County (8-1) Saturday.

Follow the AJC’s Class 2A coverage on Twitter.

About the Author

Adam Krohn

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.