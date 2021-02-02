Class 2A blog: Week 11 rankings rundown

Notes: The Knights returned from a 10-day quarantine to win 95-52 over Washington Friday and 74-47 over Langston Hughes Saturday. They close out their regular season against KIPP (7-9, 3-3) Tuesday, No. 5 Lovett (13-5, 4-1) Friday and Therrell (5-14, 0-5) Saturday.

2. Swainsboro (12-1)

Region record: 9-0 in 2-2A (first place)

Notes: The Tigers played once last week, against East Laurens, and won 87-51. For various reasons, they had two weekend games canceled. They close their regular season against Vidalia (11-6, 5-4) Friday and Bacon County (8-4, 5-4) Saturday.

3. Washington County (9-0)

Region record: 7-0 in 3-2A (first place)

Notes: The Golden Hawks beat Monticello 77-36 in their only game last week. They play three games this week: at Dodge County (7-12, 3-6) Tuesday, Bleckley County (3-16, 2-6) Friday and Laney (9-5) Saturday.

4. Thomasville (14-1)

Region record: 9-0 in 1-2A (first place)

Notes: The Bulldogs went 2-0 last week with wins over Worth County (68-32) and Fitzgerald (74-35). They close their regular season Friday at home against Berrien (7-6, 5-4).

5. Lovett (13-5)

Region record: 4-1 in 6-2A West (second place)

Notes: The Lions won their only game last week against KIPP 67-45. They host Washington (6-13, 1-4) Tuesday, and play at No. 1 Pace Academy (17-1, 6-0) Friday.

6. Chattooga (12-2)

Region record: 8-0 in 7-2A (first place)

Notes: The Indians beat No. 10 Model (56-55) and Fannin County (47-40) last week. They host Coosa (12-8, 5-4) Tuesday and Dade County (6-6 ,5-4) Friday and play at No. 10 Model (16-4, 7-1) on Saturday

7. Columbia (13-5)

Region record: 6-0 in 6-2A East (first place)

Notes: The Eagles went 3-0 last week with wins over South Atlanta (75-39), Towers (74-49) and Therrell (84-47). They play two road games this week at 5A’s Griffin (13-5) Tuesday and McNair (3-9, 3-3) Friday.

8. Woodville-Tompkins (11-4)

Region record: 5-2 in 2-2A (third place)

Notes: The Wolverines didn’t play last week because they’re in quarantine, coach Lenny Williams said in a Twitter direct message. They last played Jan. 23. Their scheduled games against Bacon County Tuesday and Toombs County Friday are canceled. Their next game is at Jeff Davis (7-4, 5-1) on Saturday.

9. Westside-Augusta (10-4)

Region record: 5-1 in Region 4 (second place)

Notes: For the second week in a row, the Patriots played just one game and won it, this time beating Putnam County 55-52. They play once this week as well, at home against Oglethorpe County (3-10, 0-8).

10. Model (16-4)

Region record: 7-1 in 7-2A (second place)

Notes: The Blue Devils went 2-1 last week, losing to No. 6 Chattooga (56-55) and beating the GAPPS’ Unity Christian (40-33) and 5A’s Cartersville (68-65). They play at Pepperell (6-12, 1-8) Tuesday and Gordon Central (4-10, 1-9) Friday, then host No. 6 Chattooga (12-2, 8-0) Saturday.

Girls

1. Early County (10-0)

Region record: 6-0 in Region 1 (first place)

Notes: The Lady Bobcats went 3-0 last week with a forfeit win over Fitzgerald, a 70-36 win over Berrien and a 61-37 win over Cook. They host Cook (1-18, 1-7) and Fitzgerald on Friday and Saturday, respectfully.

2. Elbert County (17-2)

Region record: 4-0 in 8-2A (first place)

Notes: The Lady Blue Devils went 2-0 last week against Oconee County (59-39), Union County (68-36) and 3A’s Dawson County (61-60). They host No. 4 Rabun County (15-4, 2-1) in a rematch from Jan. 15, when Elbert County won 56-40. They close their regular season Friday at Union County (2-7, 0-3).

3. East Laurens (13-2)

Region record: 11-1 in 2-2A (first place)

Notes: The Lady Falcons beat Swainsboro (45-43), Toombs County (69-36) and Vidalia (50-35) last week. Their regular season ended with Saturday’s win at Vidalia.

4. Rabun County (15-4)

Region record: 2-1 in 8-2A (second place)

Notes: The Lady Wildcats went 2-0 last week, beating the NCISAA’s Rabun Gap-Nacoochee (73-58) and 1A Public’s Towns County (68-44). They host No. 2 Elbert County (17-2, 4-0) Tuesday, travel to Banks County (14-9, 1-3) Friday and close their regular season hosting Union County (2-7, 0-3).

5. Woodville-Tompkins (12-3)

Region record: 5-2 in 2-2A (second place)

Notes: The Lady Wolverines did not play last week. It’s unclear if they were quarantined along with the Woodville boys. (I will update this should I hear back from the school.) They’re scheduled to play once this week, at home against Toombs County (10-10, 6-5) on Friday.

6. Lamar County (15-4)

Region record: 8-1 in 3-2A (first place)

Notes: The Lady Trojans ripped off wins over Dodge County (64-41) and Bleckley County (59-34) last week. They play just once this week, Friday on the road against a Northeast (8-3, 5-2) team they beat 47-39 at home on Jan. 20.

7. Washington County (8-1)

Region record: 6-1 in 3-2A

Notes: Last week, the Lady Golden Hawks beat Monticello 74-16. They’ll play Dodge County (10-5, 4-4) Tuesday, Bleckley County (5-10, 2-5) Friday and No. 10 Laney (10-3) Saturday.

8. Heard County (14-3)

Region record: 3-0 in 5-2A (first place)

Notes: The Lady Braves beat Callaway (48-40) and Temple (65-24) last week. They play Bremen (1-14, 0-4) Tuesday, Callaway (8-6, 4-1) Friday and Haralson County (14-2, 2-1) Saturday.

9. Fannin County (14-4)

Region record: 9-0 in 7-2A (first place)

Notes: The Lady Rebels beat Gordon Central (61-51) and Chattooga (49-29) last week. Tuesday play at Dade County (9-5, 7-2) and Friday they host Pepperell (7-10, 3-6).

10. Laney (10-3)

Region record: 9-1 in 4-2A (first place)

Notes: The Lady Wildcats beat Glenn Hills (forfeit) and Jefferson County (82-52) last week. They host Oglethorpe County (10-6, 4-5) Tuesday, then travel to Josey (9-5, 7-2) Friday and No. 7 Washington County (8-1) Saturday.

