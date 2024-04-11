BreakingNews
First round of the Masters to start at 10:30 a.m.
Updated Masters first-round groupings and tee times

Patrons walk around a sign posting directions to famous areas of interest such as; Amen Corner, with the Masters scoreboard in the background near the first fairway during the practice round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club, Wednesday, April 10, 2024, in Augusta, Ga. (Jason Getz / jason.getz@ajc.com)

AUGUSTA - Updated first and second round groupings and tee times after the weather delay on Thursday.

10:30 a.m./11:06 a.m.: Erik van Rooyen, Jake Knapp

10:42 a.m./11:18 a.m.: Jose Maria Olazabal, Taylor Moore, Santiago de la Fuente

10:54 a.m./11:30 a.m.: Danny Willett, Austin Eckroat, Stephan Jaeger

11:06 a.m./11:42 a.m.: Charl Schwartzel, Luke List 37, Christo Lamprecht

11:18 a.m./11:54 a.m.: Gary Woodland, Thorbjorn Olesen, Bryson DeChambeau

11:30 a.m./12:12 p.m.: Zach Johnson, Corey Conners, Jasper Stubbs

11:42 a.m./12:24 p.m.: Sergio Garcia, Chris Kirk, Ryan Fox

11:54 a.m./12:36 p.m.: Lucas Glover, Byeong Hun An, Harris English

12:06 p.m./12:48 p.m.: Phil Mickelson, Sepp Straka, Tony Finau

12:18 p.m./1 p.m.: Nick Taylor, Joaquin Niemann, Russell Henley

12:36 p.m./1:12 p.m.: Patrick Cantlay, Min Woo Lee, Rickie Fowler

12:48 p.m./1:24 p.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Will Zalatoris, Justin Thomas

1 p.m./1:36 p.m.: Jon Rahm, Matt Fitzpatrick, Nick Dunlap

1:12 p.m./1:48 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele

1:24 p.m./2 p.m.: Wyndham Clark, Viktor Hovland, Cameron Smith

1:36 p.m./8 a.m.: Lee Hodges, Adrian Meronk, Grayson Murray

1:48 p.m./8:12 a.m.: Camilo Villegas, Denny McCarthy, Cameron Davis

2:00 p.m./8:24 a.m.: Mike Weir, Ryo Hisatsune, Neal Shipley

2:12 p.m./8:36 a.m.: Vijay Singh, Si Woo Kim, Emiliano Grillo

2:24 p.m./8:48 a.m.: Fred Couples, Adam Hadwin, Stewart Hagestad

2:42 p.m./9 a.m.: Justin Rose, Eric Cole, Peter Malnati

2:54 p.m./9:12 a.m.: Akshay Bhatia, J. T. Poston, Shane Lowry

3:06 p.m./9:24 a.m.: Bubba Watson, Nicolai Hojgaard, Adam Schenk

3:18 p.m./9:36 a.m.: Patrick Reed, Sungjae Im, Kurt Kitayama

3:30 p.m./9:48 a.m.: Keegan Bradley, Matthieu Pavon, Tyrrell Hatton

3:42 p.m./10:06 a.m.: Adam Scott, Sam Burns, Cameron Young

3:54 p.m./10:18 a.m.: Tiger Woods, Jason Day, Max Homa

4:06 p.m./10:30 a.m.: Brian Harman, Brooks Koepka, Tom Kim

4:18 p.m./10:42 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, Ludvig Aberg, Sahith Theegala

4:30 p.m./10:54 a.m.: Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa, Tommy Fleetwood

