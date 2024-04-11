Updated Masters first-round groupings and tee times

AUGUSTA - Updated first and second round groupings and tee times after the weather delay on Thursday.
10:30 a.m./11:06 a.m.: Erik van Rooyen, Jake Knapp
10:42 a.m./11:18 a.m.: Jose Maria Olazabal, Taylor Moore, Santiago de la Fuente
10:54 a.m./11:30 a.m.: Danny Willett, Austin Eckroat, Stephan Jaeger
11:06 a.m./11:42 a.m.: Charl Schwartzel, Luke List 37, Christo Lamprecht
11:18 a.m./11:54 a.m.: Gary Woodland, Thorbjorn Olesen, Bryson DeChambeau
11:30 a.m./12:12 p.m.: Zach Johnson, Corey Conners, Jasper Stubbs
11:42 a.m./12:24 p.m.: Sergio Garcia, Chris Kirk, Ryan Fox
11:54 a.m./12:36 p.m.: Lucas Glover, Byeong Hun An, Harris English
12:06 p.m./12:48 p.m.: Phil Mickelson, Sepp Straka, Tony Finau
12:18 p.m./1 p.m.: Nick Taylor, Joaquin Niemann, Russell Henley
12:36 p.m./1:12 p.m.: Patrick Cantlay, Min Woo Lee, Rickie Fowler
12:48 p.m./1:24 p.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Will Zalatoris, Justin Thomas
1 p.m./1:36 p.m.: Jon Rahm, Matt Fitzpatrick, Nick Dunlap
1:12 p.m./1:48 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele
1:24 p.m./2 p.m.: Wyndham Clark, Viktor Hovland, Cameron Smith
1:36 p.m./8 a.m.: Lee Hodges, Adrian Meronk, Grayson Murray
1:48 p.m./8:12 a.m.: Camilo Villegas, Denny McCarthy, Cameron Davis
2:00 p.m./8:24 a.m.: Mike Weir, Ryo Hisatsune, Neal Shipley
2:12 p.m./8:36 a.m.: Vijay Singh, Si Woo Kim, Emiliano Grillo
2:24 p.m./8:48 a.m.: Fred Couples, Adam Hadwin, Stewart Hagestad
2:42 p.m./9 a.m.: Justin Rose, Eric Cole, Peter Malnati
2:54 p.m./9:12 a.m.: Akshay Bhatia, J. T. Poston, Shane Lowry
3:06 p.m./9:24 a.m.: Bubba Watson, Nicolai Hojgaard, Adam Schenk
3:18 p.m./9:36 a.m.: Patrick Reed, Sungjae Im, Kurt Kitayama
3:30 p.m./9:48 a.m.: Keegan Bradley, Matthieu Pavon, Tyrrell Hatton
3:42 p.m./10:06 a.m.: Adam Scott, Sam Burns, Cameron Young
3:54 p.m./10:18 a.m.: Tiger Woods, Jason Day, Max Homa
4:06 p.m./10:30 a.m.: Brian Harman, Brooks Koepka, Tom Kim
4:18 p.m./10:42 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, Ludvig Aberg, Sahith Theegala
4:30 p.m./10:54 a.m.: Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa, Tommy Fleetwood
