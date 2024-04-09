Tuesday at the Masters: What you need to know

AUGUSTA - A quick look at Tuesday at the Masters.

They said it

“If everything comes together, I think I can get one more.” – Tiger Woods on what he is capable of this week

“People can say I moved to one side, but I did it for my family and what I had in front of me at that point in time. I think my mom would have probably smacked me for not taking the deal.” – Bryson DeChambeau on move to LIV

“Stats like that are meant to be broken. So I know it’s a tall task. It’s a challenging golf course. There’s a bunch of good golfers. With that said, you still have to match -- you have to still bring your game. So it’s not like you can just flip a switch and win it. But, yeah, that would be an amazing accomplishment. And I like my chances. I really like myself on this golf course.” – Wyndam Clark on a first-timer not winning Masters since 1979

“I mean, have to played here?” – Brooks Koepka on whether anyone can shoot a 59 at Augusta National

Featured groups

With the release of the Thursday and Friday groupings and tee times, came the featured groups that will be feature on coverage on Masters.com and the Masters app.

For Thursday, they will be:

10:30 a.m. Jon Rahm, Matt Fitzpatrick, Nick Dunlap

10:54 a.m. Wyndham Clark, Viktor Hovland, Cameron Smith

1:24 p.m. Tiger Woods, Jason Day, Max Homa

2 p.m. Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa, Tommy Fleetwood

Did you know?

It was 60 years ago, in 1964, that Arnold Palmer won the Masters by six strokes to become the first four-time champion.

By the numbers

12,061 – Total strokes by Gary Player in 164 rounds over 52 tournaments from 1957-2009. It is the most by any player.

$9,773,317 – Total money earned by Phil Mickelson during his 30 Masters. It is the most play any player, more than second place Tiger Woods at $9,598,236.

Updated weather

Wednesday: Cloudy with a 20% chance of light showers. 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Low: 63F, High: 80F

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a 90% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Windy. Forecast rainfall: 1-1.50″ Gusts 40-45 between 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Low: 65F, High: 77F

Friday: Mostly sunny and windy. Noticeably less humid. Low: 56F, High: 73F

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 50F, High: 78F

Sunday: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 63F, High: 83F

TV

Wednesday: Par 3 contest, 3-5 p.m., ESPN

Thursday: Round 1 coverage: 3-7 p.m., ESPN

Friday: Round 2 coverage: 3-7 p.m., ESPN

Saturday: Round 3 coverage: 3-7 p.m., CBS

Sunday: Round 4 coverage: 2-7 p.m., CBS