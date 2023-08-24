Tour Championship second round pairings and tee times

Here are the pairings and tee times for the second round of the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club on Friday:
11:26 a.m.: Nick Taylor, Emiliano Grillo
11:37 a.m.: Sungjae Im, Taylor Moore
11:48 a.m.: Tommy Fleetwood, Jordan Spieth
11:59 a.m.: Si Woo Kim, Tony Finau
12:10 p.m.: Lucas Glover, Corey Conners
12:21 p.m.: Sam Burns, Max Homa
12:32 p.m.: Sepp Straka, Jason Day
12:43 p.m.: Rickie Fowler, Patrick Cantlay
12:54 p.m.: Brian Harman, Tom Kim
1:05 p.m.: Xander Schauffele, Wyndham Clark
1:16 p.m.: Jon Rahm, Tyrrell Hatton
1:27 p.m.: Matt Fitzpatrick, Rory McIlroy
1:38 p.m.: Adam Schenk, Russell Henley
1:49 p.m.: Viktor Hovland, Scottie Scheffler
2 p.m.: Collin Morikawa, Keegan Bradley
