Tour Championship second round pairings and tee times

By AJC Sports
34 minutes ago
Here are the pairings and tee times for the second round of the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club on Friday:

11:26 a.m.: Nick Taylor, Emiliano Grillo

11:37 a.m.: Sungjae Im, Taylor Moore

11:48 a.m.: Tommy Fleetwood, Jordan Spieth

11:59 a.m.: Si Woo Kim, Tony Finau

12:10 p.m.: Lucas Glover, Corey Conners

12:21 p.m.: Sam Burns, Max Homa

12:32 p.m.: Sepp Straka, Jason Day

12:43 p.m.: Rickie Fowler, Patrick Cantlay

12:54 p.m.: Brian Harman, Tom Kim

1:05 p.m.: Xander Schauffele, Wyndham Clark

1:16 p.m.: Jon Rahm, Tyrrell Hatton

1:27 p.m.: Matt Fitzpatrick, Rory McIlroy

1:38 p.m.: Adam Schenk, Russell Henley

1:49 p.m.: Viktor Hovland, Scottie Scheffler

2 p.m.: Collin Morikawa, Keegan Bradley

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

