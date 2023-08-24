Tour Championship second round pairings and tee times

Here are the pairings and tee times for the second round of the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club on Friday:

11:26 a.m.: Nick Taylor, Emiliano Grillo

11:37 a.m.: Sungjae Im, Taylor Moore

11:48 a.m.: Tommy Fleetwood, Jordan Spieth

11:59 a.m.: Si Woo Kim, Tony Finau

12:10 p.m.: Lucas Glover, Corey Conners

12:21 p.m.: Sam Burns, Max Homa

12:32 p.m.: Sepp Straka, Jason Day

12:43 p.m.: Rickie Fowler, Patrick Cantlay

12:54 p.m.: Brian Harman, Tom Kim

1:05 p.m.: Xander Schauffele, Wyndham Clark

1:16 p.m.: Jon Rahm, Tyrrell Hatton

1:27 p.m.: Matt Fitzpatrick, Rory McIlroy

1:38 p.m.: Adam Schenk, Russell Henley

1:49 p.m.: Viktor Hovland, Scottie Scheffler

2 p.m.: Collin Morikawa, Keegan Bradley