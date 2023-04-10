LIV Golf players find a home near top of Masters leaderboard

Of the 18 LIV at this Masters, five finished under par, seven finished over par and four missed the cut and two withdrew.

There was a natural comparison storyline at this year’s Masters as the two tours gathered for the rare occasion when both PGA Tour and LIV Golf players were in the same field. Even with some lawsuits still pending, all seemed to play nice.

“I don’t think it was needed,” Joaquin Niemann said when asked whether LIV golfers had something to prove. “Everybody knows that it’s this way. The top guys on LIV and the top guys on Tour, they’re just talking that we don’t have the top guys. But I think that anybody could win tournaments.

“I mean, obviously there’s some potential major winners on the PGA Tour and also on the LIV golf. I think I’ve got the game to win a major too. Brooks has shown off an impressive game by his part. And then Phil shooting 8-under was pretty impressive too.”

LIV Golf will have at least nine players in next year’s Masters. With Augusta National keeping the same qualification requirements, it will be difficult to gain entry via a spot in the top 50 in the World Golf Rankings.

Mickelson, Charl Schwartzel, Bubba Watson, Sergio Garcia, Patrick Reed and Dustin Johnson will be back as past champions. Koepka will return as the 2019 PGA champion and a top-12 finish here. Bryson DeChambeau will be back at the 2020 U.S. Open champion and Cameron Smith as the 2022 British Open champion.

For the other nine LIV players, a return seems unlikely unless something changes. The World Golf Rankings does not recognize LIV events. The PGA and European Tours have suspended LIV players, taking away an opportunity to earn points to make the top 50.

Mickelson downplayed the rivalry between the two tours.

“Look, I wouldn’t look at it like that,” Mickelson said. “I’m very appreciative that we’re here; that we are able to play in the majors. And I thought it was exciting that this tournament rose above it all to have the best players in the world here and lost all the pettiness; that was great.

“I’m happy where I’m at. I wanted something different for a lot of reasons, and I’m getting a lot out of it because having a team environment when I was in high school and college golf, it elevated my game, having players to play with, compete with. It brought a great energy and excitement. And that’s what this is doing for me at LIV. I’m not saying it’s for everybody, but it’s been awesome for me, and I love it.”

The PGA Championship next month will be the next event that will mix the two tours.

Here is a look at how the 18 LIV Golf participants fared at the Masters:

Brooks Koepka – 8-under (T2)

Phil Mickelson – 8-under (T2)

Patrick Reed – 7-under (T4)

Joaquin Niemann - 2-under (T16)

Harold Varner III – 1-over (T29)

Cameron Smith – 4-over (T34)

Talor Gooch – 4-over (T34)

Abraham Ancer- 5-over (T39)

Mito Pereira – 6-over (T43)

Dustin Johnson – 8-over (T48)

Thomas Pieters – 8-over (T48)

Charl Schwartzel – 9-over (T50)

Bryson DeChambeau - MC

Sergio Garcia - MC

Jason Kokrak - MC

Bubba Watson – MC

Kevin Na – WD

Louis Oosthuizen – WD