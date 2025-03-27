A final walk: Two-time Masters champion Bernhard Langer says goodbye

Langer had planned to make 2024 his final competitive appearance in the Masters, but those plans were changed when he tore his Achilles tendon in March and caused him to miss a final dance. He returned to the senior tour, won again and said he would return to Augusta in 2025.

“It’s just been a wonderful 41 years as a player there,” Langer said. “I had my good times and my bad times around that place, but many wonderful memories as a player, as a competitor, but also as a father and a friend. I’ve had family and friends come and support me for many years. It’s going to be a bittersweet moment.”

Not much was known about Langer when he played in his first Masters in 1982. He burst into the national conversation in 1985 by shooting a pair of 68s on the weekend and securing a two-shot victory over Seve Ballesteros, Raymond Floyd and Curtis Strange, who blew a three-shot lead with six holes to play.

Langer won his second Masters in 1993 in a more convincing manner. He eagled the 13th home and birdied No. 15 on Sunday and went on to post a four-shot win over Chip Beck. Langer held the lead for the final 34 holes and became the 12th player to win multiple Masters.

“We don’t know what would have happened if I hadn’t won the Masters,” Langer said. “I’m sure it was very positive. Had a financial impact, for sure. I know that I’m introduced as Masters champion in most tournaments on the first tee. You just elevate yourself to a different level when you win a major, especially the Masters.”

Langer has made the cut 27 times in 40 appearances, with nine top-10 finishes and 15 top-25s. Langer has missed the cut in his three previous appearances, but tied for 29th in 2020 when he set a record for the oldest player — age 63 — to make the cut, a record eclipsed in 2023 by Fred Couples.

But today’s Augusta National plays longer than it did when Langer was a young man. And, never the longest hitter, Langer realized he had to play his best golf just to make the cut. Even that has become a chore. So instead of continuing to show up and play, he is making one more visit — a final 36 holes at least — before bowing out, as former Masters champion of his era like Larry Mize and Sandy Lyle have done over the last two years.

Langer acknowledged that this final visit definitely has some sentimental overtones, but he won’t change his typical routine.

“I’ll get there somewhat early,” he said. “‘When I was younger I would play two or three practice rounds. I can’t do that anymore, so I’m pacing myself and I’ll play maybe nine holes one day, nine holes another day, that kind of thing. Spend a little bit more time preparing on the putting green and chipping area and driving range and make sure I’m not tired when the tournament starts.”

He will continue to play on the PGA Tour Champions, where he remains a favorite.

“He is the epitome of what every golfer should strive for,” said Stan L. Hall, president and CEO of the Gwinnett Convention and Visitors Bureau that hosts the Mitsubishi Electric Classic, the annual PGA Tour Champions event held at TPC Sugarloaf. Langer won the first iteration of the tournament in 2013 and is among the first to commit to return each spring.

“He has remained committed to putting in the hard work that has kept him committed for many years. More important, he has remained committed to being the best person he can be. He is always kind, respectful, and open to golf fan interactions. He is a class act in every way.”

While Langer no longer will be in the field as a competitor, he will continue to attend the annual champions dinner and be on hand Sunday to help honor the youngsters who win Drive, Chip and Putt championships.

And, if ever asked to hit the ceremonial first tee shot to start the tournament Thursday, Langer wouldn’t hesitate to say yes.

“That would be a great honor to be one of those hitting the tee ball,” he said.