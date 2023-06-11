Sports Insider: United’s Giakoumakis breaks a team scoring record

With Atlanta scoring a big win at home Saturday over D.C. in a battle of Uniteds, find out in the latest edition of Sports Insider how Giorgos Giakoumakis became the fastest player in franchise history to reach 10 goals.

In this week’s 35-page edition, sports fans can also see horse racing trainer Jenn Antonucci’s path to being the first female to train a Belmont Stakes winner — as Arcangelo pulled off the upset win of the Triple Crown’s final leg in a year when different horses won each race.

Also, the Stanley Cup might soon be engraved as Vegas took a three-games-to-one lead over Florida in this year’s final — but not before a wild finish that led to a scuffle in front of one goaltender.

Credit: AJC Credit: AJC

Plus: Find out which soon-to-be pros are looking like first-round NBA picks later this month; see how famed track coach Bobby Kersee has regained relevance; see how college football is looking for ways to better adapt to transfers and NIL this offseason— and much more to read all week long in this week’s Sports Insider.

To read this week’s Sports Insider, go to ajc.com/sportsinsider

Read the Sunday ePaper

The sports action doesn’t stop there. You’ll also find more coverage from our sports teams in Sunday’s Atlanta Journal-Constitution ePaper.

Today’s ePaper edition includes After the Game coverage of the Braves’ win over the Nationals.

Credit: AJC Credit: AJC

If you already subscribe but haven’t activated your digital subscription, go to ajc.com/activate.

Not a subscriber? You’ll find information here to start a subscription to the AJC.

Explore Learn more about popular features in the ePaper

Updates

Atlanta Braves from ajc.com

Atlanta Hawks from ajc.com

Atlanta United from ajc.com

Atlanta Falcons from ajc.com

High school sports from ajc.com

More sports coverage from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution