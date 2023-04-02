Sports Insider: Masters preview and quiz, United’s comeback and more

With this week’s Sports Insider, fans can get ready for The Masters with a hole-by-hole preview of Augusta National Golf Club, including a few recent changes, and take on a quiz about the only major in the sport with a permanent home.
In this week’s 67-page digital magazine, recaps how Atlanta United got back on its feet with a hard-fought win over the New York Red Bulls, with complete reporting and analysis including a statistical breakdown.
Also, as the NFL Draft inches closer, check out the ways that teams are finding out what aspiring quarterbacks have under their helmets before general managers decide whether or not to make them part of the team.
And see how some of college basketball’s up-and-coming coaches were able to take a big career step forward with just a couple of well-timed wins in the mad, mad month of March.
Credit: AJC
Credit: AJC
Plus: How a Georgia golfer’s surprising Saturday run brought her runner-up honors at Augusta National; why the 2023 Basketball Hall of Fame class has a key figure; profiles of a handful of youthful Cy Young candidates in Major League Baseball — as well as plenty more to read all week long in the latest Sports Insider.
To read this week’s Sports Insider, go to ajc.com/sportsinsider
Read the Sunday ePaper
The sports action doesn’t stop there. You’ll also find more coverage from our sports teams in Sunday’s Atlanta Journal-Constitution ePaper.
Today’s ePaper edition from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution brings you coverage from the NCAA Tournament in a 4-page Sports Extra.
Credit: AJC
Credit: AJC
Plus, get the latest on the Braves in After the Game.
Credit: AJC
Credit: AJC
If you already subscribe but haven’t activated your digital subscription, go to ajc.com/activate.
Not a subscriber? You’ll find information here to start a subscription to the AJC.
Updates
High school sports from ajc.com