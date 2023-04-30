X

Sports Insider: Is baseball fun again? Or failing the fans?

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Sports
1 hour ago
Plus: A preview of the Kentucky Derby

Baseball fans can learn about the ways bad teams aren’t just hurting their own fans, but embarrassing the sport itself, in the latest edition of Sports Insider — and how the numbers illustrate the size of the problem.

Meanwhile, see where the Braves’ abandoned home-run celebration stacks up against the best in baseball this year.

This week’s 42-page edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s digital magazine takes a look at five of the favorites for this year’s Kentucky Derby, with the world’s top 3-year-old thoroughbreds headed to the gate Saturday.

Also, get thorough reporting and analysis on Atlanta United’s second loss of the MLS season, to Nashville, which comes on the heels of a U.S. Open Cup loss as well.

And check in on a former AJC Super 11 quarterback who has entered the transfer portal — and find out why his situation is reflective of the issued faced by many players and their coaches.

Plus: Find out about a few good locations and a smart tip or two if the NFL Draft got you thinking of a road trip for your fantasy football league; why college basketball coach Dawn Staley is lifting more than just her own players and program to new heights — and more to read all week long in this week’s Sports Insider.

Credit: AJC

Credit: AJC

To read this week’s Sports Insider, go to ajc.com/sportsinsider

Read the Sunday ePaper

The sports action doesn’t stop there. You’ll also find more coverage from our sports teams in Sunday’s Atlanta Journal-Constitution ePaper.

Today’s ePaper edition includes a 10-page NFL Draft Extra.

Credit: AJC

Credit: AJC

If you already subscribe but haven’t activated your digital subscription, go to ajc.com/activate.

Not a subscriber? You’ll find information here to start a subscription to the AJC.

ExploreLearn more about popular features in the ePaper

Updates

Atlanta Braves from ajc.com

Atlanta Hawks from ajc.com

Atlanta United from ajc.com

Atlanta Falcons from ajc.com

High school sports from ajc.com

More sports coverage from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Six months after Wellstar closed two hospitals, path forward is unclear

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Confederate heritage group at Stone Mountain faces protesters again
17h ago

Credit: CURTIS BONDS BAKER/NETFLIX

Potential writers strike is already slowing Georgia TV and film production

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Higher ed official: Lt. Gov. Burt Jones doesn’t like Black stuff

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Higher ed official: Lt. Gov. Burt Jones doesn’t like Black stuff

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Stetson Bennett’s selection the highlight for Georgia on Saturday at the NFL draft
20h ago
The Latest

Atlanta TV sports listings
11h ago
Perry carves slim margin over Jesup Wayne County
12h ago
WNBA Team Stats
Featured

Credit: Chatham County

‘Gator’ Rivers, Savannah commissioner, former Harlem Globetrotter, dies at 74
17h ago
Scented candles. A birthday bash. Here’s how staff spent airport funds
After losing 200 pounds, hiker takes on 2,200-mile Appalachian Trail
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top