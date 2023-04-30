Sports Insider: Is baseball fun again? Or failing the fans?

Baseball fans can learn about the ways bad teams aren’t just hurting their own fans, but embarrassing the sport itself, in the latest edition of Sports Insider — and how the numbers illustrate the size of the problem.
Meanwhile, see where the Braves’ abandoned home-run celebration stacks up against the best in baseball this year.
This week’s 42-page edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s digital magazine takes a look at five of the favorites for this year’s Kentucky Derby, with the world’s top 3-year-old thoroughbreds headed to the gate Saturday.
Also, get thorough reporting and analysis on Atlanta United’s second loss of the MLS season, to Nashville, which comes on the heels of a U.S. Open Cup loss as well.
And check in on a former AJC Super 11 quarterback who has entered the transfer portal — and find out why his situation is reflective of the issued faced by many players and their coaches.
Plus: Find out about a few good locations and a smart tip or two if the NFL Draft got you thinking of a road trip for your fantasy football league; why college basketball coach Dawn Staley is lifting more than just her own players and program to new heights — and more to read all week long in this week’s Sports Insider.
Credit: AJC
Credit: AJC
To read this week’s Sports Insider, go to ajc.com/sportsinsider
Read the Sunday ePaper
The sports action doesn’t stop there. You’ll also find more coverage from our sports teams in Sunday’s Atlanta Journal-Constitution ePaper.
Today’s ePaper edition includes a 10-page NFL Draft Extra.
Credit: AJC
Credit: AJC
If you already subscribe but haven’t activated your digital subscription, go to ajc.com/activate.
Not a subscriber? You’ll find information here to start a subscription to the AJC.
Updates
High school sports from ajc.com
Credit: CURTIS BONDS BAKER/NETFLIX