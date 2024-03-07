Georgia Tech extends partnership with radio station The Fan

Georgia Tech athletics announced Thursday a new five-year agreement for Atlanta radio station 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan to remain the flagship station of the Georgia Tech Sports Network.

The Fan will continue to be the radio home of Tech football and men’s basketball games across metro Atlanta, with broadcasts being carried online and across Georgia on the Georgia Tech Sports Network.

The partnership will continue to include “The Good Word,” a weekly one-hour show on Tech football and men’s hoops which airs in conjunction with football coach Brent Key’s and men’s basketball Damon Stoudamire’s coach’s shows, as well as live programming from “Helluva Block Party” before every Tech home football game.