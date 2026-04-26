Georgia Tech Chicago Bears draft Georgia Tech defensive lineman in sixth round Jordan van den Berg is also a Providence Christian graduate. Georgia Tech defensive lineman Jordan van den Berg (right) — pictured assisted on a tackle against VMI in 2024 — had 44 tackles, including 11 for a loss, and three sacks for the Yellow Jackets last season. (Danny Karnik/Georgia Tech Athletics)

By Sarah Spencer 1 hour ago Share

Georgia Tech defensive lineman Jordan van den Berg, who was first-team All-ACC as a redshirt senior, was drafted by the Chicago Bears 213th overall in the 2026 NFL draft’s sixth round Saturday evening. Last season, van den Berg led the Yellow Jackets with 11 tackles for loss, ranking second nationally among defensive tackles. He also led Tech defensive linemen with 44 tackles and tied for first on the team with three sacks.

He was named first-team Academic All-American, Tech’s first in 23 years, and honorable mention All-American. As a redshirt junior, van den Berg was second-team All-ACC, appearing in 13 games and making seven starts for Tech. He recorded 23 tackles, five tackles for loss, a sack, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. Before arriving at Tech, van den Berg spent three seasons at Penn State, amassing 26 tackles (including four tackles for loss and 2½ sacks) and two forced fumbles as a Nittany Lion. He played one season at Iowa Western Community College in 2020 and played at Providence Christian Academy in Lilburn.

Tech coach Brent Key sang van den Berg’s praises at the team’s pro day in March: “At the end of the day, just turn on the tape he’s had the last two years here. The quality of young man he is, he’s going to upgrade the character of any locker room anywhere he goes. He’s active, he’s tough, he’s strong.”