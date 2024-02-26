Georgia Tech baseball weekly report

Streak: Lost 1

Last Week (3-1)

Tuesday: Beat Georgia Southern 7-4

Friday: Beat Cornell 9-6

Saturday: Beat Cornell 12-2

Sunday: Lost to Cornell 11-4

This Week

Tuesday: vs. Georgia State, 4 p.m.

Friday: vs. Georgia, 6 p.m.

Saturday: at Georgia, 2 p.m.

Sunday: vs. Georgia (Coolray Field), 3 p.m.

Week in review

Tech couldn’t quite continue its undefeated run to start the season, falling 11-4 on Sunday at home to visiting Cornell (a team that went 9-26 and 8-13 in the Ivy League in 2023). The Yellow Jackets made two errors in that series-finale loss leading to five unearned runs.

The Jackets began the week with a 7-4 come-from-behind win in Statesboro at Georgia Southern. A four-run eighth inning highlighted the comeback and infielder Mike Beccchetti delivered the big blow – a two-out, two run double.

Tech won the first two games against Cornell at Russ Chandler Stadium by a combined score of 21-8. Aeden Finateri (2-0) threw five innings of scoreless ball in Saturday’s 12-2 win. Finateri now has an 0.82 ERA over 11 innings and has struck out 18.

Trey Yunger, an outfielder and transfer from Wofford, now leads the Jackets at the plate with a .412 average in five games. Freshman centerfielder Drew Burress has already knocked in 14 runs in 30 at-bats and has a team-leading five home runs.

Week ahead

Tech will remain in the Peach State for the next four, starting with a home game against Georgia State at 4 p.m. Tuesday. The Panthers (2-5) broke a five-game losing streak Sunday by topping visiting Seton Hall 3-2.

The Jackets then welcome arch-rival Georgia to Russ Chandler Stadium at 6 p.m. Friday. The Bulldogs are off to a 7-0 start and are scheduled to host Presbyterian on Tuesday and Michigan State on Wednesday before making the trek down to Atlanta.

Georgia and Tech are scheduled to meet again at 2 p.m. Saturday at Foley Field in Athens before the series finale at 3 p.m. Sunday at Coolray Field in Lawrenceville.