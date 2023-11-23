Future Yellow Jackets: A weekly look at Georgia Tech football commitments

Santana Alo-Tupuola (OL; IMG Academy; Bradenton, Fla.): Alo-Tupuola and IMG finished the season 10-0. Alo-Tupuola helped the Ascenders rush for 145.7 yards per game and total 309.9 yards of offense per game.

Explore More AJC coverage of the Yellow Jackets

Jordan Boyd (LB; Silver Bluff; Aiken, S.C.): Silver Bluff went 9-4 this season. Boyd was a South Carolina Football Coaches Association player of the week in October, received a game ball from the Charleston Post and Courier in November and has been invited to play in the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas.

Tah’j Butler (LB; Edna Karr; New Orleans): Butler and Edna Karr have outscored opponents 350-133 this season. The Cougars (9-1) travel to Alexandria this week in the second round of the state playoffs after a 50-0 victory over Woodlawn last week.

Isiah Canion (WR; Warner Robins): Warner Robins is now 9-3 and hosts Creekwide on Friday in the third round of the GHSA state playoffs. Canion had a 73-yard touchdown win last week in a win over Ware County.

Nehemiah Chandler (CB; Wakulla; Crawfordville, Fla.): Chandler and Wakulla finished the season 11-1. Chandler had 36 receptions for 669 yards and 11 touchdowns this season. He also had two carries for 23 yards, threw an 81-yard touchdown pass and had 15 tackles and an interception on defense.

William Depaepe (DL; Moline; Moline, Ill.): Depaepe finished his senior season with 39 tackles (14 for a loss), four sacks, two forced fumbles, a pass breakup and a fumble recovery.

Jordan Floyd (OL; Parkview): Floyd helped the Panthers, who finished 7-4 this season, rush for 144.4 yards per game and total 278.4 yards of offense per game.

Cedric Franklin (CB; Kell): Franklin had 26 tackles (one for a loss), two interceptions, blocked a punt and scored a touchdown for the Longhorns who went 9-2 this season. As a quarterback, Franklin was 11-for-14 passing for 229 yards and three touchdowns.

Trajen Greco (CB; Mill Creek): Greco and Mill Creek are 12-0 and host Camden County on Friday in the third round of the GHSA state playoffs. Greco has 39 catches for 513 yards and 10 receiving touchdowns, nine carries for 89 yards and 232 return yards. He also has 17 tackles, two interceptions, has defended six passes and has forced a fumble on defense.

Trashun Griffin (DL; Bibb County; Centreville, Ala.): Griffin and Bibb County finished the season 10-2. Griffin helped the Bobcats defense hold opponents to 17.1 points per game and 58.89 rushing yards per contest.

Luke Harpring (TE; Marist): Harpring and Marist (11-1) have won 11 games in a row and travel to Roswell on Friday in the third round of the state playoffs. A two-way player, Harpring has eight carries for 80 yards and 19 receptions for 220 yards and three touchdowns on offense. On defense, Harpring has 41 tackles (six for a loss), eight sacks, an interception, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, three pass breakups and 12 quarterback hurries.

Trey Horne (WR; Rabun Gap-Nacoochee): Horne had 50 receptions for 737 yards and seven TD catches to go along with 37 carries for 239 yards and 11 rushing touchdowns. Horne also had 383 return yards, threw a 4-yard touchdown pass, made three tackles and made an interception for the Eagles who ended their season at 13-1.

Graham Knowles (QB; Southlake Carroll; Southlake, Texas): Knowles is 163-for-216 passing and has thrown for 2,558 yards and 17 touchdowns. Knowles also has 27 runs for 146 yards and eight scores. The Dragons (11-1) travel Friday to Highland Park for the third round of the state playoffs.

Trelain Maddox (RB; Parkview): Maddox missed the end of the 2023 season with a knee injury. He had 46 carries for 498 yards and eight rushing touchdowns to go along with four catches for 69 yards for the Panthers who ended their season at 7-4. Maddox also made 22 tackles (5 1/2 for a loss), two sacks, two interceptions and recovered a fumble on defense.

Landen Marshall (DL; Andalusia; Andalusia, Ala.): Marshall and Andalusia finished the season at 10-2. Marshall had 47 tackles (14 for a loss) and a sack for the Bulldogs.

Harrison Moore (OL; Southlake Carroll; Southlake, Texas): Moore and the Dragons (11-1) travel Friday to Highland Park for the third round of the state playoffs. Moore is helping his team’s offense rush for 257 yards per game and score 55.3 points per contest.

Aaron Philo (QB; Prince Avenue Christian): Philo has thrown for 3,338 yards on 246 of 356 passing. The senior has thrown 45 touchdown passes and been intercepted eight times. Philo has also rushed 68 times for 536 yards and scored 12 rushing touchdowns. Philo and the Wolverines (11-1) travel Friday to Irwin County for the third round of the state playoffs.

David Prince (TE; Glynn Academy): Prince and the Red Terrors finished their season at 8-3. Prince had at least seven touchdown receptions this season and finished his prep career with more than 1,000 yards receiving. Prince received all-region honors as a wide receiver.

Christian Pritchett (S; St. Augustine; New Orleans): Pritchett and St. Augustine finished the season 4-8. Pritchett had two interceptions in two of his team’s final three regular season games.

Jameson Riggs (OL; Hiram): Riggs and Hiram finished the season with a 9-3 record. Riggs helped the Hiram offense average 39.4 points and 280.8 rushing yards per game.

Trey Stevenson (CB; Philip Simmons; Charleston S.C.): Stevenson made 26 tackles, was credited with defending 10 passes, recovered one fumble and made two interceptions for the Iron Horses who ended their season 10-2. Stevenson also had 12 rushes for 166 yards and two touchdowns and caught 11 passes for 311 yards and six scores.

Koby Young (WR; Holy Cross; New Orleans): Young and Holy Cross are 9-2 and host Acadiana in the state playoffs Saturday. Young has 21 receptions for 301 yards and two touchdowns.