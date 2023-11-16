Future Yellow Jackets: A weekly look at Georgia Tech football commitments

Explore More AJC coverage of the Yellow Jackets

Santana Alo-Tupuola (OL; IMG Academy; Bradenton, Fla.): Alo-Tupuola and IMG are 8-0 and host St. Frances Academy on Friday. Alo-Tupuola is helping the Ascenders rush for 161.9 yards per game and total 344.3 yards of offense per game.

Jordan Boyd (LB; Silver Bluff; Aiken, S.C.): Silver Bluff is 9-3 this season and travels to Abbeville on Friday in the quarterfinals of the South Carolina state playoffs. Boyd had a pick-6, a sack and a tackle for loss in last week’s playoff win over Fairfield Central.

Tah’j Butler (LB; Edna Karr; New Orleans): Butler and Edna Karr have outscored opponents 300-133 this season. Butler and the Cougars (8-1) had an opening-round bye for the Louisiana state playoffs and now face Woodlawn on Friday in the second round.

Isiah Canion (WR; Warner Robins): Warner Robins is now 8-3 and travels to Ware County on Friday in the second round of the GHSA state playoffs. Canion had touchdown receptions of 44 and 39 yards in an opening-round win over McIntosh.

Nehemiah Chandler (CB; Wakulla; Crawfordville, Fla.): Chandler and Wakulla are 11-0 and host Florida State University High in the second round of the state playoffs Friday. Chandler has 36 receptions for 669 yards and 11 touchdowns this season. He also has two carries for 23 yards, has thrown an 81-yard touchdown pass and has 13 tackles and an interception on defense.

William Depaepe (DL; Moline; Moline, Ill.): Depaepe finished his senior season with 39 tackles (14 for a loss), four sacks, two forced fumbles, a pass breakup and a fumble recovery.

Jordan Floyd (OL; Parkview): Floyd helped the Panthers, who finished 7-4 this season, rush for 144.4 yards per game and total 278.4 yards of offense per game.

Cedric Franklin (CB; Kell): Franklin had 26 tackles (one for a loss), two interceptions, blocked a punt and scored a touchdown for the Longhorns, who ended their season at 9-2. As a quarterback, Franklin went 11-for-14 passing for 229 yards and three touchdowns.

Trajen Greco (CB; Mill Creek): Greco and Mill Creek are 11-0 and host Peachtree Ridge on Friday in the second round of the GHSA state playoffs. Greco has 38 catches for 480 yards and 10 receiving touchdowns, six carries for 44 yards and 232 return yards. He also has 16 tackles, an interception, has defended five passes and has forced a fumble on defense.

Trashun Griffin (DL; Bibb County; Centreville, Ala.): Griffin and Bibb County are 10-1 and travel to Jacksonville on Friday in the second round of the state playoffs. Griffin had two tackles for loss and forced a fumble in last week’s win over Montgomery Academy.

Luke Harpring (TE; Marist): Harpring and Marist (10-1) have won 10 in a row and host Brunswick on Friday in the second round of the state playoffs. Harpring had a 43-yard touchdown reception last win in a win over Northside.

Trey Horne (WR; Rabun Gap-Nacoochee): Horne has 50 receptions for 737 yards and seven TD catches to go with 37 carries for 239 yards and 11 rushing touchdowns. Horne also has 383 return yards, has thrown a 4-yard touchdown pass, made three tackles and intercepted a pass for the 13-0 Eagles who host Providence Day (N.C.) on Friday in the third round of the North Carolina state playoffs.

Graham Knowles (QB; Southlake Carroll; Southlake, Texas): Knowles is 143-for-195 passing and has thrown for 2,335 yards and 17 touchdowns. Knowles also has 26 runs for 143 yards and eight scores. The Dragons (10-1) were scheduled to travel Thursday to Frenship in the second round of the Texas state playoffs.

Trelain Maddox (RB; Parkview): Maddox missed the end of the 2023 season with a knee injury. He had 46 carries for 498 yards and eight rushing touchdowns to go with four catches for 69 yards for the Panthers, who ended their season at 7-4. Maddox also made 22 tackles (5.5 for a loss) to go with two sacks, two interceptions and a fumble recovery.

Landen Marshall (DL; Andalusia; Andalusia, Ala.): Marshall and Andalusia are 10-1 and travel to Jackson on Friday in the second round of the state playoffs. Marshall has 43 tackles (14 for a loss) and a sack for the Bulldogs.

Aaron Philo (QB; Prince Avenue Christian): Philo has thrown for 3,131 yards on 227-of-329 passing. The senior has completed 43 touchdown passes and been intercepted eight times. Philo also has rushed 61 times for 424 yards and scored 10 rushing touchdowns. Philo and the Wolverines (9-1) host Mount Vernon on Friday in the second round of the state playoffs.

David Prince (TE; Glynn Academy): Prince and the Red Terrors finished their season at 8-3 after a first-round playoff loss. Prince finished his prep career with more than 1,000 yards receiving.

Christian Pritchett (S; St. Augustine; New Orleans): Pritchett and St. Augustine are 4-7 and travel to John Curtis Christian on Friday for a second-round playoff game.

Jameson Riggs (OL; Hiram): Riggs has helped lead Hiram to a 9-2 record and is part of an offense that is averaging 41.1 points per game. The Hornets, who average 281.3 rushing yards per game, travel to Jefferson on Friday for a second-round playoff game.

Trey Stevenson (CB; Philip Simmons; Charleston S.C.): Stevenson made 26 tackles, was credited with defending 10 passes, recovered one fumble and made two interceptions for the Iron Horses, who ended their season 10-2. Stevenson also had 12 rushes for 166 yards and two touchdowns and caught 11 passes for 311 yards and six scores.

Koby Young (WR; Holy Cross; New Orleans): Young and Holy Cross are 8-2. Young has 21 receptions for 301 yards and two touchdowns. Holy Cross had an opening-round bye last week and will play Jesuit on Friday in the second round of the state playoffs.