Furman graduate to join George Tech defense

Former Furman and Centennial High School standout Jack Barton announced via a social media post Tuesday that he intends to transfer to Georgia Tech.

Barton (6-4, 264), a defensive end, spent five seasons at Furman and recently graduated from the Greenville, S.C., school. He was a 2023 preseason All-Southern Conference second team selection and twice made the SoCon academic honor roll.

In 13 games this past season, Barton made 25 tackles - six for a loss - and recovered a fumble. He also blocked two kicks. Barton made 63 tackles in 40 career games for the Paladins after arriving on campus in 2019.