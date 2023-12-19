Furman graduate to join George Tech defense

Former Furman and Centennial High School standout Jack Barton announced via a social media post Tuesday that he intends to transfer to Georgia Tech.
Barton (6-4, 264), a defensive end, spent five seasons at Furman and recently graduated from the Greenville, S.C., school. He was a 2023 preseason All-Southern Conference second team selection and twice made the SoCon academic honor roll.
In 13 games this past season, Barton made 25 tackles - six for a loss - and recovered a fumble. He also blocked two kicks. Barton made 63 tackles in 40 career games for the Paladins after arriving on campus in 2019.
Barton reportedly had 20 scholarship offers after his senior season at Centennial in Roswell where he played eight positions, made 75 tackles (19 tackles for a loss), 14 sacks, six blocks field goals and three blocked punts. Barton’s father Bill Barton played football at Tennessee.
Barton joins six other players out of the transfer portal who intend to become Jackets in 2024: tight end Ryland Goede (Mississippi State), offensive lineman Keylan Rutledge (Middle Tennessee), tight end Jackson Hawes (Yale), linebacker Jackson Hamilton (Louisville) and cornerbacks Warren Burrell (Tennessee) and Syeed Gibbs (Rhode Island).
