Soccer returns to Sanford Stadium. Here’s when you can get your ticket.

Sanford Stadium at the University of Georgia will be the home of the Bulldogs' soccer match against James Madison in August. (Hyosub Shin/AJC 2021)

Event comes right after the 30th anniversary of the USWMT gold medal win in the venue at the 1996 Olympics.

Event comes right after the 30th anniversary of the USWMT gold medal win in the venue at the 1996 Olympics.

Marking the first time the soccer team has played in the iconic football venue, UGA will host James Madison on Aug. 20 at 6:30 p.m.

The University of Georgia announced Thursday that the Bulldogs’ soccer program will open its 2026 regular season in Sanford Stadium.

Admission will be free with ticket availability beginning on July 30. Further information on the match and ticketing will be released in future weeks, according to a UGA press release.

“We are excited for this special opportunity to play on one of the most famous fields in American sports,” Georgia head coach Keidane McAlpine said in the news release.

The “Soccer in Sanford” event comes weeks after the 30th anniversary of the U.S. women’s national team claiming the 1996 Olympic gold medal in Sanford Stadium.