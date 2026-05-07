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Soccer returns to Sanford Stadium. Here’s when you can get your ticket.

Event comes right after the 30th anniversary of the USWMT gold medal win in the venue at the 1996 Olympics.
Sanford Stadium at the University of Georgia will be the home of the Bulldogs' soccer match against James Madison in August. (Hyosub Shin/AJC 2021)
Sanford Stadium at the University of Georgia will be the home of the Bulldogs' soccer match against James Madison in August. (Hyosub Shin/AJC 2021)
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26 minutes ago

The University of Georgia announced Thursday that the Bulldogs’ soccer program will open its 2026 regular season in Sanford Stadium.

Marking the first time the soccer team has played in the iconic football venue, UGA will host James Madison on Aug. 20 at 6:30 p.m.

Admission will be free with ticket availability beginning on July 30. Further information on the match and ticketing will be released in future weeks, according to a UGA press release.

“We are excited for this special opportunity to play on one of the most famous fields in American sports,” Georgia head coach Keidane McAlpine said in the news release.

The “Soccer in Sanford” event comes weeks after the 30th anniversary of the U.S. women’s national team claiming the 1996 Olympic gold medal in Sanford Stadium.

About the Author

Caitlyn Stroh-Page is the senior sports editor high school sports and college football at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Her resume includes stops at Sports Illustrated Kids, Scout.com, The (Macon) Telegraph, the Lexington (Ky.) Herald-Leader and the Athens Banner-Herald. A South Georgia native, Stroh-Page lives in the Athens area.

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