The No. 1 ranked Georgia football team takes on the Kentucky Wildcats in a Week 3 college football game. Below you can find information on the game time, TV channel, odds, as well as how to watch the game online.

Georgia is 2-0 on the season, while Kentucky is 1-1. This will be the first SEC game of the season for Georgia.

How to watch, stream Georgia football vs. Kentucky

The Georgia-Kentucky game is set for 7:30 p.m. on ABC. Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy and Molly McGrath will broadcast the game.

You can watch the Georgia football-Kentucky game online via the WatchESPN app. Click here to watch the game.

Georgia football-Kentucky odds for Week 3 game

Georgia football is a 22-point favorite against Kentucky. Georgia is 1-1 on the season against the spread. The over/under is 44.5.

What Georgia football coach Kirby Smart said about Kentucky

On the physicality Kentucky plays with and if it’s why Mark Stoops and Smart have had success over long tenures...

“I don’t know about that. We’ve had some really physical teams and the coaches haven’t lasted. I mean, it’s not a guarantee. A lot of things that go into sustaining a good program, and Mark’s done an incredible job at a place which, you know, it’s tough at Kentucky. It’s got a great basketball program. They don’t have the recruiting base we have. He’s gone out and done it. He’s gone into other areas to do it. It has a lot more to do, to me, with recruiting and size and the line of scrimmages than it does just physical nature.”

On Kentucky’s run game this season...

“Yeah, really physical. They add the extra element with the quarterback. Both quarterbacks are good runners and throwers. They’ve done a tremendous job of mixing that up and using those guys’ legs, and they’re a physical team. I think they had 18 consecutive runs against South Carolina. I don’t know that I’ve played against a team that had 18 consecutive runs in a long time. They’re physical up front. They’ve got good backs. They’ve got good scheme.

They have a – you know, Mark has a workman-like, blue-collar toughness, physicalness, win-the-line-of-scrimmage mentality, and that carries over into his offense. So, you know, we’ve always said this has been the physical game – the most physical game we’ve played in most years, especially when we played up there. Our kids have come out and said that, so we’re preparing for a super physical game with a really physical run game.

On Brock Vandagriff deciding to transfer and if it’s different for QBs…

“I think everybody wants to play right now. I haven’t met a player that doesn’t wanna play, and again I don’t understand what you’re asking. If you’re trying to say, was Brock’s situation different than Carson’s? Well, not everybody’s looking to transfer early and often. They all wanna play. They don’t all wanna transfer. I think that would be a generalization that’s not there.

You know what I mean? I’d say the quarterback position, there comes a point in time when if you haven’t played, you’re running out of time to play. So I don’t know what you want a kid to do, wait out his whole career and not play, I mean, he did graduate. He became a better player.

He certainly feels that he had a great experience at Georgia, and two national championship rings. So I think that that’s a positive more than it is any kind of negative.”