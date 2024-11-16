What time is the UGA game? Kickoff time, TV & streaming info

The Georgia football-Tennessee game is set for a 7:49 p.m. kickoff in Sanford Stadium. It will air on ABC with Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe calling the game.

The game will be streamed on the WatchESPN app. Click HERE to stream the game.

Georgia football-Tennessee odds, point spread for Week 12 game

Georgia is an 8.5-point favorite over Tennessee and the over/under for the game is 48.5. Georgia is just 2-7 against the spread this season.

What Georgia football coach Kirby Smart said about Tennessee for Week 12 game

On Dylan Sampson...

“They’re stubborn, man. They’re physical. He is an elite runner. The runs they run are sometimes nontraditional. They run some runs that other people don’t run because of the space in the box. He’s very patient. He hits small creases. He’s hard to tackle. I mean, you don’t put up how many touchdowns he’s got in the SEC, 20-something? I mean, that’s crazy. In the SEC? The SEC’s the hardest league in the world to run the ball in, because they’ve got the most-sized defensive linemen. And he continues to do it at a crazy pace to me. So, what year is he, by the way? (Junior) Yeah, I mean, he’s as good. I mean, it seems like he’s been there for a while, and I know where he’s from, down in Louisiana, they do nothing but have great backs from there. He reminds me so much of his run skill set of Kamara, of Alvin. He’s very smooth and elusive.”

On what stands out about Tennessee’s pass rush...

“They’re extremely disruptive with four people. They don’t have to add in — they do pressure and they pressure well, but they don’t have to. They get after people with four guys rushing. They two-platoon, play a lot of guys. They got elite rushers on the edge, which we all know about, but nobody talks about how hard they play internally. I think Coach Garner’s done a tremendous job with the physicality they play with across the board on the defensive line. It’s tremendous, and they play really hard.”

Georgia football availability report for Tennessee game