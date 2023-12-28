What they said: Georgia’s Ladd McConkey says ‘We have another opportunity to play’

WR Ladd McConkey

On the 2023 season: “I guess it didn’t go the way we really wanted it to. Obviously, the end goal was go to the playoffs win the national championship. We didn’t get that but we have another opportunity to go out and play. And, me specifically, I know how quickly it can be taken away missing so many games. So anytime I get out here I will take full advantage of it and try to just make the most of it.”

On deciding to play in the Orange Bowl: “Especially with how many games I’ve missed this year - I missed the first four, came back, and then missed a couple more after that - any chance I can get out there and go play with these guys, I’m going to go out there and do it and leave it all leave it all out there.”

QB Carson Beck

On deciding to come back to Georgia next year: “The biggest thing for me was coming back, playing with the guys, and the camaraderie that we have in the locker room. That’s a huge part and it’s hard to just leave that. I feel like the chemistry that we have, the standard that we’ve set, a lot of those things really led me to coming back and wanting to do this again with these players around me. (Having unfinished business) is always part of it. I feel like if we hadn’t lost that game maybe things would be different. But obviously that’s the way that things panned out and mentally that definitely had an effect on my decision… I think I knew truly a few days after the game in my heart. I knew exactly what I wanted to do and what I was going to do, I just had to talk to people and like make sure that everyone was kind of in agreeance with what exactly I wanted to do.”

C Sedrick Van Pran

On being in the Orange Bowl: “The Orange Bowl is one of the best bowls you can play in. Obviously, Miami is a great place to be in. I’m super happy to be down here. But I think the biggest thing is just trying to go get a win. That’s the biggest thing is trying to find a way to win a football game. That’s what really boils down to. As much as we enjoy the festivities and all that stuff at the end of the day we have game to play. That just is what it is whether the game was in Miami or if we were playing in Wyoming.”

WR Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint

On FSU’s defense: “We’re playing a physical defense. What they do is they play hard. They play really hard. Once you put the tape on you see guys flying to the ball. So that’s that that’s been the thing that we’ve noticed.”