What did we learn about Georgia baseball in first weekend?

“We’ve got to get our starters going,” said Georgia coach Scott Stricklin, who started junior left-handers Jaden Woods and Liam Sullivan in the first two games. “They know that. We’ve challenged them. They’ll need a good week of work and get ready for next weekend.”

Georgia also needs to tighten up defensively. It recorded five errors over the weekend and sits 13th in the SEC in fielding after one week.

The good news is Georgia’s offense was able to come through for the most part. The Bulldogs came into the season expecting to be a high-scoring bunch and that’s what materialized this weekend.

Junior infielder Parks Harber led the way, hitting .500 with a pair of home runs and six RBIs. Shortstop Mason LaPlante hit .455 and redshirt freshman Charlie Condon went 4-for-11 and drove in six runs. The Bulldogs hit .301 as a team.

“Friday night was extremely disappointing for everybody,” Stricklin said of losing the opener 8-5. “We just challenged our players. We’ve got a lot of older guys and we just asked them, ‘what do you want to do; how do you want to go about your business; what kind of team do you want to be?’ … We played much better on Saturday and Sunday. We didn’t play perfect, we’ve got a ways to go, but I like what I saw.”

Princeton comes into town next weekend for a four-game series that will include a doubleheader on Saturday. After a Feb. 28 home game against Presbyterian, the Bulldogs will play Georgia Tech in their annual three-game series that matches the rivals in a pair of home games, then wraps up with a Sunday finale at Coolray Field in Lawrenceville.

LaPlante ought to be exceptionally motivated next weekend. He’s a graduate transfer from Yale.