Georgia Bulldogs How Kirby Smart got Christen Miller on track for NFL after early struggles Miller said he was ‘living too fast’ early in his career at UGA, including getting a speeding ticket. Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Christen Miller (right) loses his helmet as he pressures Ole Miss Rebels running back Kewan Lacy during the third quarter of the College Football Playoff quarterfinal game at the Sugar Bowl in the Caesars Superdome, Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, in New Orleans. (Jason Getz/AJC)

INDIANAPOLIS — Christen Miller stood before an assembled media throng at the NFL combine and declared himself a “changed man” from the time he arrived at Georgia. “Coach (Kirby) Smart prepared me tremendously for this moment. He prepared me not just as a football player, but as a man,” said Miller, who will take part in on-field drills at 3 p.m. on Thursday (TV: NFL Network) in Lucas Oil Stadium.

“I knew when I made the decision to go to Georgia it was going to be a lifetime decision, and I would leave a man.” Miller revealed he nearly declared himself eligible for the NFL draft last season before reflecting on his need for improvement and development. “I knew I wanted to graduate. I knew I wanted to be a leader for the team and be a captain for the team, and I knew I wasn’t ready to be an NFL player yet, because I wasn’t moving like a pro yet,” Miller said. “I wasn’t writing my notes in the meeting room; I wasn’t taking care of pro business. Football stuff, I was doing what I was supposed to do, but I wanted to be a pro.

“When I came out this year I wanted to be ready mentally, physically and being prepared.”

Miller also proved himself accountable in his NFL podium interview at the Indiana Convention Center on Wednesday. He said he had some growing up to do at UGA after “living a little too fast” very early in his collegiate career, including getting pulled over for going 30 mph over the speed limit in March 2023. Like most all prospects who have run afoul of the law in any manner, Miller will likely have to answer for that in interviews with NFL teams. “When mistakes like that happen, it teaches you. You have to grow up fast, and I had to understand that decision I made when I was speeding, it not only affects me, but it affected my teammates and my family,” Miller said. “So I had to understand that I have to be more intentional when I’m driving. If I’m going 10 (mph) over, I have to see that and be a man.”

Miller shared how Smart made sure he grew from his mistakes, on and off the field. RELATED Breaking down 10 Georgia players at NFL Combine “He was hard on me — he was on his (microphone) at practice every day — but he’s a part of the reason I am who I am today,” Miller said, recounting a summer conditioning drill Smart pushed him through when he wasn’t able to keep up. Miller indicated the speeding offense was much more serious. “Coach Smart, he doesn’t like that at all. It’s not right, and I feel like he does a good job of disciplining players for it and holding them accountable,” Miller said, sharing how he was fined and assigned 6:30 a.m. workouts and community service. “You get in the car, you drive the speed limit.” Miller said teammates like CJ Allen also held him personally accountable, and he credited former UGA defensive coordinator and current Texas defensive coordinator Will Muschamp for encouraging him to see things through at Georgia rather than transfer.