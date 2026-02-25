Georgia Bulldogs Georgia’s CJ Allen at NFL Combine: ‘When I hit you, you’re going to feel it’ Allen said he’ll delay his combine drills until UGA’s pro day, tentatively scheduled for March 18 in Athens. Georgia linebacker CJ Allen (left) has been one of Kirby Smart's favorite players at UGA with his fierce playing style and consistent preparation and leadership. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

INDIANAPOLIS — CJ Allen made it clear he is prepared for this moment in his career, even if he has decided to delay his NFL combine workout drills until Georgia’s pro day. “I’m going to push everything back to my pro day,” Allen said during his podium interview on Wednesday in the Indiana Convention Center at the NFL Combine.

“That’s when I’ll be running, jumping and doing drills, so nothing (Thursday).” Allen has put enough running, jumping and drilling of opposing players on tape to be projected as a potential first-round NFL draft pick when the draft takes place April 23-25 in Pittsburgh. RELATED Kirby Smart explains why he’s ‘certainly for’ College Football Playoff expansion “I’d like to say I can do it all, that’s my job description, to hit people,” said Allen, who started 41 games for the Bulldogs over his three-year career, finishing last season with career highs in tackles (88), tackles for loss (8) and sacks (3.5). “I have good size — when I hit you, you’re going to feel it. I’m able to generate knock-backs, especially going against offensive linemen.”

Allen said there’s something about playing the middle linebacker position in Kirby Smart’s defensive scheme with the Bulldogs, and a lineage of NFL middle linebackers before him are evidence of as much.

Players like Nakobe Dean, Quay Walker, and Roquan Smith have grown into elite performers and team leaders playing the position at the NFL level. “When you sign that (scholarship) paper, you know what you’re signing up for, especially as an inside linebacker,” said Allen, who UGA listed at 6-foot-1 and 235 pounds. “It’s a different kind of commitment with the style of defense we play.” RELATED CJ Allen the latest Georgia Bulldog to announce his 2026 NFL draft plans That’s where Allen’s noted leadership skills, preparation and instinct kick in, and why NFL teams are so high on him as a potential first-round prospect. “First Georgia Bulldog drafted — I’m not sure he’s the first, but he’s my favorite — CJ Allen,” said Nick Baumgardner, a senior NFL Draft analyst for The Athletic. “I think he’s the guy, when I hear Kirby Smart talk about him, he’s the quintessential Georgia linebacker, he’s also got some of the hybrid (versatility) stuff.

“This is the best linebacker class we’ve seen in a while, he’s very safe, he’s my favorite guy in the (Georgia) group.” RELATED Breaking down the Georgia Bulldogs invited to the NFL Scouting Combine Allen was immensely popular with teammates as well, often selected as a game captain with proven leadership skills. “I think I have a superpower to make guys around me better on and off the field,” Allen said. “Me playing in the middle (of the defense) elevates guys around me, and same thing off the field.” Allen credited Smart for having him ready to be a starting middle linebacker as a rookie, as his NFL draft grades suggest. “He definitely prepared me,” Allen said. “I prepared as a starter from Day One, no matter how deep the room was, (and) I take a lot of pride in it … I know that’s the quarterback of the defense.