Georgia’s CJ Allen at NFL Combine: ‘When I hit you, you’re going to feel it’

“I’d like to say I can do it all, that’s my job description, to hit people,” said Allen, who started 41 games for the Bulldogs over his three-year career, finishing last season with career highs in tackles (88), tackles for loss (8) and sacks (3.5).
“I have good size — when I hit you, you’re going to feel it. I’m able to generate knock-backs, especially going against offensive linemen.”
Allen said there’s something about playing the middle linebacker position in Kirby Smart’s defensive scheme with the Bulldogs, and a lineage of NFL middle linebackers before him are evidence of as much.
Players like Nakobe Dean, Quay Walker, and Roquan Smith have grown into elite performers and team leaders playing the position at the NFL level.
“When you sign that (scholarship) paper, you know what you’re signing up for, especially as an inside linebacker,” said Allen, who UGA listed at 6-foot-1 and 235 pounds. “It’s a different kind of commitment with the style of defense we play.”
Allen was immensely popular with teammates as well, often selected as a game captain with proven leadership skills.
“I think I have a superpower to make guys around me better on and off the field,” Allen said. “Me playing in the middle (of the defense) elevates guys around me, and same thing off the field.”
Allen credited Smart for having him ready to be a starting middle linebacker as a rookie, as his NFL draft grades suggest.
“He definitely prepared me,” Allen said. “I prepared as a starter from Day One, no matter how deep the room was, (and) I take a lot of pride in it … I know that’s the quarterback of the defense.
“Our practices, Coach Smart and Coach (Glenn) Schumann put us in uncomfortable positions,” Allen said, “so when we get to the games, it’s nothing.”
Allen’s attitude and the playing style he’s put on tape is everything, so when Allen does work out at the UGA pro day (tentatively set for March 18), it will be all about Allen’s measurables validating his abilities.
“I’m proud of how I came into the game, into college,” Allen said in what equated to the public portion of his NFL job interview.
“I came in with hunger and aggression and kept it throughout my whole career.”
Mike is in his 10th season covering SEC and Georgia athletics for AJC-DawgNation and has 25 years of CFB experience. Mike is a Heisman Trophy voter and former Football Writers President who was named the National FWAA Beat Writer of the Year in January, 2018.
