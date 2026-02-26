Georgia Bulldogs Oscar Delp aiming to leave Georgia football tight end mark at NFL combine Delp said he wants to run the fastest 40-yard dash time by a UGA tight end in more than 20 years. Georgia tight end Oscar Delp leaves the football field after Georgia beat Texas during an NCAA football game at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, November 15, 2025, in Athens. Georgia won 35-10 over Texas. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

INDIANAPOLIS — Oscar Delp is ready for the moment at the NFL Scouting Combine, and upon reflection, it’s easy to understand why. “Whatever team drafts me, whatever they want, I’m gonna do it,” said Delp, who will compete in the tight ends group at Lucas Oil Stadium at 3 p.m. Friday (NFL Network).

“Whether that’s special teams, being a pass-catching tight end or a blocking tight end, I’m here for all of it. I’m prepared for all of it, and I’m excited.” RELATED Oscar Delp never ran from hard, making himself and Georgia all the better Delp, standing tall behind his assigned podium at the Indiana Convention Center, referenced a football resume that was, at the very least, as impressive as any tight end among the 319 players at this year’s combine. “I played football for the Georgia Bulldogs. … It’s a business over there,” Delp explained. “It’s basically the NFL away from the NFL, so, you know, they’re preparing guys who are there to be pros, and you know (coach) Kirby Smart’s got a great program.” To Delp’s point, he’s practiced with and against a Who’s Who of NFL stars, in addition to the competition he faced in the SEC.

“My mind immediately goes to Mykel (Williams), Jalon Walker, Robert Beal, all of those dudes,” said Delp, who lined up — and blocked against — all of those current NFL players during their UGA careers.

“The Georgia defense is reloading year after year.” RELATED Breaking down the Georgia Bulldogs invited to the NFL Scouting Combine The Bulldogs’ tight ends group already was stacked when Delp arrived, with future NFL starters Brock Bowers and Darnell Washington at the top of the ranks. Delp revealed how Bowers set a competitive example for him that he worked to maintain throughout his career. “ (Bowers) is a dude that really taught me how to practice. He’s a machine,” Delp said. “We do all these crazy conditioning and team runs, and he set the standard of … we run with the skill guys, and he would have the tight ends running with the DBs and the receivers.” Delp said Washington, who has played at more than 300 pounds, was not the biggest fan of running with the defensive backs and receivers, but Bowers embraced the opportunity.

“He would win every rep, and he was just a competitor,” Delp said. “So that dude just really taught me how to practice and how to compete for the ball and never give up.” RELATED Georgia’s CJ Allen at NFL Combine: ‘When I hit you, you’re going to feel it’ Much of Bowers’ success came under the direction of former UGA offensive coordinator Todd Monken, who’s now the head coach of the Cleveland Browns. Delp said he’d love the opportunity to play for Monken again, and he just might — the Browns are on a long list of NFL teams Delp has met with, along with the Houston Texans, New Orleans Saints, Philadelphia Eagles, Jacksonville Jaguars and Denver Broncos. First things first, Delp has the goal in mind of running the fastest time among Georgia tight ends dating to Ben Watson setting the bar in 2004 with a 4.53 seconds at 6-foot-3 and 258 pounds. Bowers, of course, did not take part in his respective NFL combine on account of a hamstring injury.

“I love competition, you know, that’s why I played football is to compete. It’s a grown man’s league,” Delp said. “So anywhere I go, I’m gonna compete to become that starting tight end and play on special teams or wherever they need.” Georgia tight ends in NFL • Brock Bowers, Las Vegas • Darnell Washington, Pittsburgh • Lawrence Cager, Washington • Charlie Woerner, Falcons