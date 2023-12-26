Roster news dominates as Georgia, FSU arrive for Orange Bowl

ATHENS -- Both Georgia and Florida State were off for the holiday, but that did little slow the whirlwind of roster activity that has raged on in advance of their Orange Bowl matchup in Miami on Saturday.

First the good news for the Bulldogs: Their holiday wishes were answered with the additions of three players via the NCAA’s transfer portal. Running back Trevor Etienne (Florida), wide receiver Colbie Young (Miami) and defensive lineman Xzavier McLeod (South Carolina) each has announced their commitments to Georgia. They won’t, however, be able to help the Bulldogs until next season.

That’s unfortunate because Georgia is now up to 19 and possibly 20 in terms of players going out via the portal. There were conflicting reports Monday regarding cornerback AJ Harris. 247Sports was reporting the freshman from Miami had entered the portal. However, on3.com reported that Harris remained with the Bulldogs and actually participated in their last practice Sunday afternoon. The 6-foot-2, 175-pound defensive back played in five games this season.

Georgia is due to arrive in Miami for the Orange Bowl Tuesday evening, at which time coach Kirby Smart can set the record straight.

Georgia certainly could use Harris. With Nyland Green already transferred to Purdue and junior starter Kamari Lassiter expected to sit out the Orange Bowl, that leaves Georgia’s secondary dangerously thin against the Seminoles. Only redshirt freshman Julian Humphrey (10 games) and freshman Chris Peal (zero) are in position to play.

In the meantime, sophomore receiver De’Nylon Morrissette did enter the portal on Monday. So, that brings to at least 19 the number of players from the 2023 Georgia team leave since the portal opened on Dec. 4.

But the Bulldogs will get no sympathy from their opponent. Numerous outlets, all citing team sources, reported Monday that FSU quarterback Tate Rodemaker plans to enter the portal and was opting out of the Orange Bowl. With star signal-caller Jordan Travis already sidelined with the broken leg, that leaves only freshman Brock Place, who started in the ACC Championship. Place had 55 yards on 8-of-21 passing and was sacked four times in FSU’s 16-6 win over Louisville.

It’s unclear at this point who would serve as Place’s backup. With redshirt freshman AJ Duffy transferring to San Diego State, the Seminoles are left with walk-ons Dylan McNamara and freshman Michael Grant to man the position. However, chopchat.com is reporting that wide receiver Deuce Spann could be an option. Spann played quarterback at Illinois before transferring to FSU.

It could be a moot point. The Seminoles already are without leading rusher (RB Trey Benson), top three receivers (WR Keon Coleman, WR Johnny Wilson, TE Jaheim Bell), sack leader (DE Jared Verse) and starting safety (Akeem Dent), all of whom have opted out.

TRANSFER PORTAL UPDATE

1. QB Brock Vandagriff, 6-3, 215, RSo. – Kentucky

2. DL Jonathan Jefferson, 6-3, 295, RSo. – SMU

3. WR Jackson Meeks, 6-2, 205, Jr. – Syracuse

4. WR Yazeed Haynes, 6-1, 170, Fr. -- Syracuse

5. OL Austin Blaske, 6-5, 310, RJr. – North Carolina

6. OLB CJ Madden, 6-4, 240, RFr. – Purdue

7. OLB Marvin Jones Jr., 6-5, 250, So. – Florida State

8. LB Jamon Dumas-Johnson, 6-1, 235 – Kentucky

9. ILB Xavian Sorey, 6-3, 220, RSo. – Arkansas

10. OLB Darris Smith, 6-5, 240, So. – Missouri

11. LB E.J. Lightsey, 6-2, 223, RFr. – Georgia Tech

12. CB Nyland Green, 6-1, 185, RSo. -- Purdue

13. OL Joshua Miller, 6-4, 310, Fr. – Syracuse

14. OL Aliou Bah – 6-5, 320, RFr. – Undecided

15. *WR Mekhi Mews, 5-8, 185, RSo. -- Undecided

16. PK Jared Zirkel, 6-3, 185, Jr. – Undecided

17. *WR Logan Johnson, 5-6, 155, RSo. – Undecided

18. CB AJ Harris, 6-1, 190, Fr. – Undecided

WR De’Nylon Morrissette, So. – Undecided

