So much for having a pair of aces.
Georgia was looking to pair the No. 1 offensive lineman in the 2026 recruiting class with the No. 1 quarterback, Jared Curtis, who committed to the Bulldogs last week.
But Jackson Cantwell, the top-rated offensive tackle in the country by Rivals, opted to commit instead to Miami (Florida), making his announcement Tuesday afternoon in his hometown of Nixa, Missouri.
Cantwell, who is just 16 years old and is 6-foot-8, 320 pounds, is rated as an elite-level prospect in the 2026 class. His final schools included Georgia, Oregon, Ohio State and Miami.
NFL superagent Drew Rosenhaus represents Cantwell, and according to some reports, the five-star offensive tackle is slated to make up to $2.5 million in NIL money in his first year with the Hurricanes, with increases in each of the following seasons.
Some of the initial momentum indicated Cantwell was leaning toward selecting Georgia, but in the days and hours leading up to the final selection, the decision changed.
Cantwell was joined on stage during the announcement by his parents, Christian Cantwell and Teri Steer, who were Olympic athletes. Christian was a silver medalist in the shot put at the 2008 Summer Olympics. Steer was a two-time national champion and Olympian in the shot put, as well.
“I’d like to announce that I will committing to the University of Miami,” Cantwell said, rising and selecting the Hurricanes hat from the group of four finalists on the table in front of him.
