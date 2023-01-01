ajc logo
Key pickup by Brock Bowers

Georgia Bulldogs
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
41 minutes ago

Tight end Brock Bowers has had a quiet game, but he made some noise when Georgia needed it most.

After a pass from Bennett, Bowers was originally called short of the first-down marker when the Bulldogs went for it on fourth-and-6 from the Ohio State 13, but upon replay the call was reversed. Georgia couldn’t finish with a touchdown, though, and nearly turned it over after a toss from Bennett to receiver Ladd McConkey before McConkey snagged the ball.

Podlesney knocks through a 31-yard field goal, and it’s 38-27 Ohio State with 10:14 to play in the fourth. Bulldogs need a stop, or this game will start to get away from them.

