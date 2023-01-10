Georgia’s Ladd McConkey returns, scores touchdown against TCU

Sophomore safety Javon Bullard left the game Monday in the first half with a few seconds remaining. Bullard had two interceptions and a tackle.

TCU injuries: Running back Kendre Miller, who has 1,399 yards on the season and has 17 touchdowns, didn’t play. He sustained a sprained MCL in his right knee against Michigan.

Big plays early: Stetson Bennett’s 21-yard touchdown run, 21-yard pass to Brock Bowers, and 37-yard touchdown pass to McConkey in the first quarter, and passes of 35 and 24 yards to Bowers, and 21-yard touchdown pass to Adonai Mitchell in the second quarter increased Georgia’s number of plays of at least 20 yards this season to 94. ... TCU increased its number of big plays this season to 90 with a 60-yard pass from Max Duggan to Derius Davis in the first quarter.

First-quarter lockdowns: By outscoring TCU 17-7 in the first quarter, Georgia increased its scoring margin in the opening period to 102 points this season, with 139 points scored and 37 allowed. Georgia has allowed 62 points in the first quarter of its past 30 games, including Monday’s. TCU had outscored opponents 148-65 in the first quarter of games before Monday’s game.

Scoring records: The Bulldogs’ 17 points were the most in the first quarter in a CFP Championship game and its most this season. Its 38 points also broke a first-half championship-game scoring record, breaking the mark of 35 set by Alabama against Ohio State in the 2021 game. Georgia’s 28 points was a season-high and 1.4 less than its average this season.

Sacks a plenty: Georgia sacked TCU’s Duggan two times in the first half. TCU was allowing an average 1.71 sacks per game. Freshman end Mykel Williams and freshman nose tackle Bear Alexander had the sacks.

Bennett goes: Bennett’s two rushing touchdowns were a career high. The last Georgia quarterback to rush for two touchdowns was Justin Fields against Tennessee in 2018.

Bowers, too: Bowers’ 102 receiving yards in the first half marked the seventh time he surpassed 100 yards in a game.

Captains: Georgia’s captains were linebacker Nolan Smith, Bennett, safety Christopher Smith and center Sedrick Van Pran, with honorary captain former Bulldogs quarterback Matthew Stafford. ... TCU’s captains were wide receiver Quentin Johnson, linebacker Dee Winters, guard Steve Avila and defensive end Dylan Horton, with honorary captain former running back LaDainian Tomlinson.

TCU coach honored: TCU’s Sonny Dykes was named the FBS Coach of the Year on Monday by the American Football Coaches Association. He was one of four winners, each representing a different division in college football. The winners are selected by a vote of the Active AFCA members at four-year schools in the Association’s five divisions. Dykes led TCU to a 13-1 record and victory against Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl.

New music: The NCAA men’s basketball tournament has the song “One Shining Moment.” The College Football Playoff now has “Of Grit and Glory,” a song composed by the legendary John Williams, known for “Star Wars” and “Indiana Jones,” among other movies and a person who has been nominated for 52 Oscars. The college football-inspired song is 3-1/2 minutes and was recorded by a 96-piece orchestra in Los Angeles.

Seen at game: Among the notables seen at SoFi Stadium were former Georgia standout linebacker Nakobe Dean and former TCU standout quarterback Andy Dalton.

Bowl records: Georgia is 36-21-3 in bowl games. Only SEC rival Alabama has participated in more bowl games than the Bulldogs. TCU is 18-16-1....The Nos. 1 and 3 teams have met 30 times before Monday with the last three happening in the championship. The top-ranked team is 17-12-1.

SEC in bowls this year: The SEC will go either 7-5 or 6-6 in bowls this season. The Big 12 will go either 3-6 or 2-7. Either will be the worst record among the 10 conferences.

Halo board envy: The halo board at SoFi Stadium is 70,000-square feet and double-sided. Its largest panel is 40-feet tall. It weighs 2.2 million pounds. Its weight helps pull down the stadium’s roof during wind storms. The halo board at Mercedes-Benz Stadium is 63,000-square feet and 58-feet tall. It is single-sided.

Coming up: Houston will host next year’s championship game, scheduled to be played Jan. 8, with Atlanta scheduled to host it in 2025 on Jan. 20. Atlanta will be the first repeat host and the first whose event will culminate the expanded 12-team playoff. The Peach Bowl will host one of the quarterfinals, along with the Fiesta, Rose and Sugar Bowls. The Cotton and Orange Bowls will host the semifinals. After Atlanta, Miami is scheduled to host Jan. 19.